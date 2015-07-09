Image 1 of 129 Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep) wins his first Tour de France stage. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 129 Daniel Teklehaimanot won the polka dot jersey during stage 6, becoming the first African to do so. Image 3 of 129 Daniel Teklehaimanot won the polka dot jersey during stage 6. Image 4 of 129 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Jose Serpa (Lampre-Merida) chat before the stage starts. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 129 Vincenzo Nibali steps off the Astana bus. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 129 Alejnadro Valverde rides to the start line. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 7 of 129 Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) is in good spirits before the start of the stage. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 8 of 129 Lars Boom on stage for the sign in before stage 6. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 9 of 129 Dam Martin prepares for the start of stage 6. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 10 of 129 Martin his helped after the stage 6 finish. Image 11 of 129 Daniel Teklehaimanot in the polka dot jersey. Image 12 of 129 Daniel Teklehaimanot puts on the polka dot jersey. Image 13 of 129 Zdenek Stybar wins stage 6 of the 2015 Tour de France. Image 14 of 129 Andre Greipel kept the green jersey after stage 6. Image 15 of 129 Zdenek Stybar wins stage 6 of the 2015 Tour de France. Image 16 of 129 Peter Sagan on the stage 6 podium. Image 17 of 129 Martin is down on the tarmac after the stage 6 crash. Image 18 of 129 Tony Martin rests against the barriers near the finish of stage 6. Image 19 of 129 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Cofidis) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 129 Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 129 Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 129 Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep) en route to his Tour de France stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 129 Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep) goes for it (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 129 Tony Martin was left favoring a fractured collarbone after stage 6 in the maillot jaune (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 129 Tony Martin gets in the Etixx Quickstep car but vows to be back (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 129 Vincenzo Nibali gets going after the stage 6 crash. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 27 of 129 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 28 of 129 Zdenek Stybar attacks on the final kilometre. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 29 of 129 The aftermath of the stage 6 crash. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 30 of 129 Etixx-QuickStep riders push teammate Tony Martin to the finish. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 31 of 129 Chris Froome waits for a rear wheel. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 32 of 129 Race medical staff tries to check Tony Martin after the stage 6 crash. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 33 of 129 Tony Martin gets medical attention after the stage 6 crash. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 34 of 129 Tony Martin gets an assist after stage 6. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 35 of 129 The aftermath of the stage 6 crash. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 36 of 129 Etixx-QuickStep riders push teammate Tony Martin to the finish. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 37 of 129 Tony Martin in the aftermath of the crash. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 38 of 129 Chris Froome (Sky) avoided the crash but needed a wheel change (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 129 Chris Froome (Sky) avoided the crash but needed a wheel change (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 129 Chris Froome (Sky) avoided the crash but needed a wheel change (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 129 Chris Froome (Sky) avoided the crash but needed a wheel change (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 129 Chris Froome (Sky) avoided the crash but needed a wheel change (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 129 Chris Froome (Sky) avoided the crash but needed a wheel change (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 129 Tony Martin after his crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 129 Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) broke his collarbone in the stage 6 crash while leading the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 129 Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) broke his collarbone in the stage 6 crash while leading the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 129 Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) broke his collarbone in the stage 6 crash while leading the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 129 Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) broke his collarbone in the stage 6 crash while leading the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 129 Chris Froome (Sky) waits for a spare wheel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 129 Etixx-Quickstep's Tony Martin is helped to the finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 129 Etixx-Quickstep's Tony Martin is helped to the finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 129 Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep) wins stage 6 in Le Havre (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 129 Tony Martin back stage after the race. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 54 of 129 Zdenek Stybar wins stage 6 of the 2015 Tour de France. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 55 of 129 Zdenek Stybar wins stage 6 of the 2015 Tour de France. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 56 of 129 Zdenek Stybar check behind on his way to winning stage 6 of the 2015 Tour de France. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 57 of 129 Vincenzo Nibali at the stage 6 finish. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 58 of 129 Chris Froome narrowly avoided going down in the crash. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 59 of 129 A battered Tony Martin crosses the finish line. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 60 of 129 A battered Tony Martin crosses the finish line surrounded by teammates. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 61 of 129 A battered Tony Martin crosses the finish line surrounded by teammates. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 62 of 129 Nairo Quintana also went down int he crash. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 63 of 129 Tony Martin finishes the stage surrounded by teammates. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 64 of 129 Vincenzo Nibali was involved in the late crash. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 65 of 129 Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) wears the polka dot jersey on the stage 6 podium. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 66 of 129 Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) puts on the polka dot jersey at the Tour de France. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 67 of 129 Zdenek Stybar celebrates his win on the stage 6 podium. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 68 of 129 Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar) was awarded the most combative prize. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 69 of 129 Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) wears the polka dot jersey on the stage 6 podium. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 70 of 129 Peter Sagan collects another jersey for best young rider. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 71 of 129 Alberto Contador and Alejandro Valverde cross the stage 6 finish line. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 72 of 129 Tony Martin in yellow on the stage 6 podium. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 73 of 129 Peter Sagan finishes behind Zdenek Styabr. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 74 of 129 Zdenek Stybar wins stage 6 of the Tour de France. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 75 of 129 Andre Greipel back in green on the stage 6 podium. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 76 of 129 Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step) accepted his maillot jaune (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 77 of 129 Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 78 of 129 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 79 of 129 Peter Sagan finished second, again. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 80 of 129 Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 81 of 129 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 82 of 129 Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 83 of 129 Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) claimed the polka dot jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 84 of 129 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) continues as white jersey holder (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 85 of 129 Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar) was most combative (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 86 of 129 Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step) holds his left arm (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 87 of 129 Stage 6 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 88 of 129 Stage 6 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 89 of 129 Stage 6 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 90 of 129 Stage 6 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 91 of 129 Luca Paolini (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 92 of 129 Stage 6 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 93 of 129 Stage 6 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 94 of 129 Stage 6 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 95 of 129 Stage 6 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 96 of 129 Stage 6 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 97 of 129 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) rolls in after a crash in the final kilometer (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 98 of 129 Tony Martin was pushed to the finish by his Etixx-Quickstep teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 99 of 129 The breakaway with Van Bilsen, Teklehaimanot and Quermeneur (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 100 of 129 Stage 6 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 101 of 129 Tony Martin was pushed to the finish by his Etixx-Quickstep teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 102 of 129 Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) cradles his left arm after crashing on stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 103 of 129 Stage 6 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 104 of 129 Grepiel in green and Martin in yellow at the Tour de France Image 105 of 129 Perrig Quéméneur (Europcar) leads the break on stage 6 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 106 of 129 The break on stage 6 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 107 of 129 Tony Martin (Etixx QuickStep) leads the peloton on stage 6 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 108 of 129 Tony Martin (Etixx QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 109 of 129 Etixx QuickStep lead the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 110 of 129 The front of the peloton on stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 111 of 129 Action from stage 6 of the 2016 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 112 of 129 Michal Kwiatkowski Etixx - Quick-Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 113 of 129 Tony Martin (Etixx QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 114 of 129 Tony Martin (Etixx QuickStep) in yelow at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 115 of 129 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 116 of 129 Perrig Quéméneur (Europcar) leads the break on stage 6 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 117 of 129 Perrig Quéméneur (Europcar) on the front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 118 of 129 Andre Greipel and Tony Martin on the start line Image 119 of 129 Andre Greipel and Tony Martin on the start line Image 120 of 129 Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN - Qhubeka) Image 121 of 129 The stage of stage 6 of the 2015 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 122 of 129 On the startline on stage 6 of the 2015 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 123 of 129 On the startline on stage 6 of the 2015 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 124 of 129 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 125 of 129 Johan Vansummeren (AG2R) on the right sets the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 126 of 129 John Degenkolb (Giant Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 127 of 129 Joaquim Rodriguez greets Peter Sagan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 128 of 129 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Cofidis) leads the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 129 of 129 Tony Martin (Etixx QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep) used his speed and power to win stage 6 of the Tour de France to Le Havre with a late solo attack on the uphill finish above the Normandy port.

The former cyclo-cross rider took advantage of a crash on the climb. He jumped away and powered to the finish unaware of the chaos behind him. The sprinters who had also avoided the crash hesitated behind Stybar, allowing him to reach the finish and win with his arms in the air. Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) finished second with Bryan Coquard (Europcar) third.

It was a bittersweet day for Etixx-QuickStep. Stybar gave them another stage victory but Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) was caught up in the crash, injuring his left shoulder. He was pushed and escorted to the finish by several teammates as he held his left arm. He seemed to have broken his collarbone after landing hard on his left shoulder.

Martin was given the same time as the leaders and so kept the yellow jersey, but it is unclear if he will be able to continue in the Tour de France.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC) were also in the crash but were not seriously injured.

Stybar celebrated his first stage victory at the Tour de France before knowing about Martin’s crash and his injuries.

“It feels really great. I think everyone who is participating here in France they wish to win a stage. It was my big dream. I thought I would have good chance on the stage with the cobbles, but I did it today, so I’m really very happy,” he said after celebrating on the podium.

“Only now I just have seen the crash from our leader Tony Martin, so I hope it’s not too serious and we can fight for the yellow jersey.”

Martin was able to pull on the yellow jersey on the podium but kept his left arm down by his side. He headed to the mobile x-ray unit near the finish to find out the full extent of his injuries and if he will at least be able to try and continue in the Tour de France.

Before the crash, a steady day in the saddle

Before the start, the 191km stage was expected to be another nervous day of racing due to the final 120km following the Normandy coastline. Riders were worried about echelons and attacks. However, the wind was little more than a breeze and just like in the finale on Wednesday, the peloton opted to stay safe and ride steadily below 40km/h rather than throw caution to the wind with so much racing still to come.

The riders rolled out of Abbeville in the sun, with 188 left in the peloton. Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) was the only non-starter after he was diagnosed with a fracture in his upper arm after stage 5. The Australian team is down to just six riders after also losing Simon Gerrans and Daryl Impey in the stage 3 crash, with Michael Matthews riding in pain with two fractured ribs.

Yet again the break of the stage formed early, with the peloton happy to let Perrig Quémeneur (Europcar), Kenneth Van Bilsen (Cofidis) and Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) go clear after just five kilometres. They were also given the freedom to open a big lead, reaching eight minutes after 21km.

Quémeneur has already been on the attack during stages 2 and 4, and according to l’Equipe has spent the most kilometres up the road in search of glory.

The Lotto Soudal team rode tempo at the head of the peloton to control the break and defend Andre Greipel’s green jersey. Giant-Alpecin also did some work, knowing that Degenkolb would be a contender on the uphill finish in Le Havre.

A historic day for Teklehaimanot and Africa

Teklehaimanot won the mountains jersey at the recent Critérium du Dauphiné, and he rode cleverly to take the single points on offer on the Côte de Dieppe and the Côte de Pourville-sur-Mer near Dieppe. That put him on equal points with stage 3 winner Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), who won atop the Mur de Huy.

As the race hit the Normandy coast, the views were stunning and the riders seemed to take time to enjoy them, easing their speed to a steady tempo. The trio up front pushed on but their lead fell gradually, touching five minutes with 85km to go and then 2:50 with 60km to go. In Fécamp the gap was down to 1:50 as the teams again filled the road in lineout formations across the road to protect their team leaders.

Quémeneur won the intermediate sprint at Saint-Leonard, with 46km to go, but the real sprinting came behind as the green jersey contenders fought for the minor points. Europcar lead it out for Bryan Coquard but Degenkolb came past him to take fourth place and 13 points. Coquard was fifth, with Greipel sixth, Sagan seventh and Mark Cavendish eighth.

Damiano Caruso (BMC) crashed on a corner, hitting a straw bale at close to 50km/h but there were few crashes during the stage. Earlier Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) had also taken a spill after stopping for a natural break but both quickly got up and back into the peloton.

The peloton eased after the sprint, allowing the break to extend their lead to back over a minute. It also gave the trio a chance to fight for the final climber’s points of the day. Teklehaimanot rode it perfectly, even if there was suspicion of a tacit agreement with Quémeneur and Van Bilsen. The Eritrean rider jumped away in sight of the summit and so scored a third point, giving him a historic Tour de France polka-dot jersey.

Teklehaimanot celebrated with a thumbs up live on television and celebrated even more on the podium when he pulled on the iconic polka-dot jersey.

A fast finale

Teklehaimanot, Quémeneur and Van Bilsen tried to stay out front as the kilometres ticked down on the way to Le Havre but the peloton upped the pace in the final 25km, reducing the gap to below a minute. After such a steady day in the saddle, everyone was pretty fresh and every team wanted to play their cards on the uphill finish.

Van Bilsen jumped away alone, with Teklehaimanot and Quémeneur preferring to sit up, shake hands and be caught by the peloton. Van Bilsen was eventually caught with four kilometres to go as the fight for the stage victory suddenly became very serious.

Everything seemed set for a sprint finish but then everything changed as Nibali, Quintana, Martin and others crashed and blocked the road for the riders behind. Even if most of the stage had been a quiet affair, the crash confirmed the golden rule of the Grand Boucle: there is never a quiet day at the 2015 Tour de France.

Friday’s 190.5km seventh stage is from Livarot to Fougeres. The stage rolls through the French countryside of the Mayenne department and is perfect for a high-speed sprint finish. Hopefully without the late crash of today.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:53:46 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:02 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 8 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 9 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 12 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 13 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 14 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 15 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 17 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 18 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 19 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 20 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 21 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 22 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 23 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 24 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 25 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 26 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 27 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 28 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 29 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 30 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 31 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 32 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 33 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 34 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 35 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 36 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 39 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 40 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 41 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 42 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 43 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 44 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 45 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 47 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 48 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:00:43 49 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:02 50 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 51 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 52 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:00 53 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:02 54 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 55 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:10 56 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:02 57 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 58 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 59 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 61 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 62 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 63 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 64 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 65 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 66 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 67 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:24 68 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:02 69 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 70 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 71 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:27 72 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:02 73 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 74 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 75 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 76 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 77 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 78 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 79 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:53 80 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:02 81 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 82 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 83 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 84 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:01:53 85 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:02 86 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 87 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 88 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:01:58 89 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 90 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:02 91 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 92 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 93 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:18 94 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:02 95 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 96 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 97 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:18 98 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:00:02 99 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 100 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 101 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 102 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 103 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 104 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 105 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 106 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:06 107 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:02 108 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 109 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:06 110 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:02 111 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:03:06 112 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 113 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 114 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 115 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 116 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 117 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 118 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 119 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 120 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 121 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 122 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 123 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 124 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 125 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 126 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 127 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 128 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:02 129 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:06 130 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 131 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 132 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 133 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 134 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 135 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 136 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 137 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 138 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 139 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 140 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 141 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 142 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:02 143 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:06 144 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 145 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 146 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 147 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 148 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 149 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:03:20 150 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 151 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 152 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 153 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 154 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 155 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 156 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 157 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 158 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 159 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 160 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 161 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 162 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 163 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 164 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 165 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 166 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 167 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 168 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 169 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 170 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:03:28 171 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:03 172 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:02 173 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 174 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 175 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:37 176 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 177 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:02 178 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 179 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 180 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 181 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:04:37 182 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:45 183 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 184 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 185 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 186 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:40 187 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:00:02 188 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:02 DNS Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge

Intermediate sprint 1 - Saint-Léonard, 145.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 20 pts 2 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 3 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 15 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 11 6 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 10 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 8 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 9 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 10 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 6 11 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 12 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 13 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 14 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 2 15 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 50 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 30 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 20 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 6 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 14 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 12 8 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 9 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 10 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 7 11 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 6 12 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 13 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 4 14 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 3 15 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2

Mountain 1 - Cote de Dieppe, 72km # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka

Mountain 2 - Cote de Pourville-Sure-Mer, 77.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka

Moutnain 3 - Cote du Tilleul, 162km # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 4:53:48 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 4 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 7 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 8 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 9 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 13 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 14 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 15 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 16 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 18 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 19 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 21 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 22 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 23 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 24 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 26 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 27 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 28 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 29 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 30 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Etixx-Quick Step 14:41:22 2 Movistar Team 0:00:02 3 Tinkoff-Saxo 4 Team Katusha 5 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 6 IAM Cycling 7 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 8 Trek Factory Racing 9 Lampre - Merida 10 Mtn-Qhubeka 11 BMC Racing Team 12 Team Europcar 13 Team Giant-Alpecin 14 Lotto-Soudal 15 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Bora-Argon 18 17 Team Cannondale-Garmin 18 Orica Greenedge 19 Ag2R La Mondiale 20 FDJ 21 Team Sky 22 Astana Pro Team

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 22:13:14 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:12 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:25 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:27 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:00:38 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:40 7 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:46 8 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:48 9 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:04 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:15 11 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:19 12 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:44 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:50 14 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:51 15 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:03 16 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:08 18 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:02:12 19 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:19 20 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:51 21 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:06 22 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:36 23 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:04:01 24 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:04:07 25 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:04:10 26 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:40 27 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:04:46 28 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:58 29 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:15 30 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:06:30 31 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 32 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:39 33 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:07:52 34 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:08:04 35 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:08:08 36 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:59 37 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:09:53 38 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:10:05 39 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:14 40 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:10:17 41 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:10:24 42 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:10:53 43 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:10:59 44 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:08 45 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:11:09 46 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:11:36 47 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:59 48 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:12:18 49 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:12:36 50 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 0:12:42 51 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 52 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:12:48 53 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:13:03 54 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:13:04 55 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:27 56 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:30 57 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 58 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:13:37 59 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:14:05 60 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:14:20 61 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:14:33 62 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:14:36 63 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:14:58 64 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:15:22 65 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:15:46 66 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:16:12 67 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:24 68 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:16:48 69 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:16:54 70 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 0:16:57 71 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:17:13 72 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:17:17 73 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:17:21 74 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 75 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:17:31 76 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:17:36 77 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:17:53 78 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:03 79 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:18:23 80 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:19:01 81 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:19:23 82 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:19:39 83 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:19:40 84 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:19:50 85 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:20:02 86 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:20:38 87 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:20:42 88 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:20:51 89 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:21:08 90 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:32 91 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:22:14 92 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:22:25 93 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:22:36 94 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:46 95 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:10 96 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:23:13 97 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:23:16 98 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:23:50 99 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 0:24:04 100 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:24:32 101 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:24:35 102 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:24:36 103 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:25:23 104 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:25:38 105 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:25:40 106 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:25:42 107 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:25:46 108 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:25:48 109 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:26:19 110 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:26:35 111 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:26:36 112 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:26:37 113 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:26:41 114 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:26:44 115 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:27:32 116 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:27:40 117 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:27:48 118 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:27:53 119 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:28:17 120 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:19 121 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:28:45 122 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:28:48 123 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:28:50 124 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:29:41 125 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:29:58 126 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:06 127 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:30:33 128 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:30:45 129 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:30:54 130 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:31:04 131 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:31:13 132 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:31:32 133 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:31:59 134 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:32:40 135 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:32:48 136 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:33:40 137 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:33:56 138 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:34:02 139 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:34:09 140 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 141 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:34:38 142 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:34:41 143 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:35:40 144 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:35:51 145 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:36:08 146 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:36:49 147 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:36:56 148 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:37:07 149 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:37:11 150 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:37:18 151 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:37:26 152 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:37:41 153 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:37:46 154 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:38:41 155 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:39:06 156 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:39:44 157 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:39:57 158 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:40:23 159 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:40:44 160 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 161 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:41:17 162 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:41:25 163 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:41:52 164 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:42:17 165 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 0:43:11 166 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:43:31 167 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:44:11 168 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:45:40 169 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:46:18 170 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:46:25 171 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:46:34 172 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:46:46 173 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:47:07 174 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:47:25 175 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:48:06 176 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:48:52 177 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 0:49:41 178 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:50:35 179 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:50:49 180 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:50:54 181 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:51:27 182 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:52:07 183 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:52:31 184 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:53:48 185 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:57:01 186 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:57:24 187 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:57:32 188 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:01:31

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 161 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 158 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 120 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 94 5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 86 6 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 63 7 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 60 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 58 9 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 46 10 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 45 11 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 44 12 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 40 13 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 34 14 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 34 15 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 25 16 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 17 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 21 18 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20 19 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 20 20 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 20 21 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 22 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 23 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 19 24 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 18 25 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 18 26 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 17 27 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 17 28 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 17 29 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 30 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 16 31 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 32 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 33 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 15 34 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 15 35 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 14 36 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 37 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 13 38 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 39 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 11 40 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 11 41 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 42 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 43 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 10 44 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 45 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 9 46 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 9 47 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 9 48 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 9 49 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 8 50 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 51 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 52 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 7 53 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 54 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 55 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 56 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 6 57 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 58 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 6 59 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 6 60 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 61 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 5 62 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 5 63 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 64 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 4 65 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 4 66 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 4 67 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 3 68 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 3 69 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 70 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 71 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 2 72 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 73 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1 74 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 1 75 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1 76 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1 77 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge -5

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 3 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 2 3 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 5 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 22:13:41 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:52 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:41 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:39 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:06:03 6 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:09:50 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:10:26 8 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:11:51 9 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:12:09 10 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:03 11 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:16:21 12 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:16:46 13 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:16:54 14 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:05 16 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:24:08 17 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:24:56 18 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:25:11 19 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:27:13 20 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:28:21 21 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:33:29 22 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:33:35 23 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:36:29 24 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:40:17 25 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:40:50 26 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:41:25 27 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:41:50 28 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:46:40 29 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:48:25 30 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:01:04