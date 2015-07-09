Trending

Tour de France: Stybar wins stage 6 on short, punchy hill in Le Havre

Tony Martin crashes in finale

Image 1 of 129

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep) wins his first Tour de France stage.

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep) wins his first Tour de France stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 129

Daniel Teklehaimanot won the polka dot jersey during stage 6, becoming the first African to do so.

Daniel Teklehaimanot won the polka dot jersey during stage 6, becoming the first African to do so.
Image 3 of 129

Daniel Teklehaimanot won the polka dot jersey during stage 6.

Daniel Teklehaimanot won the polka dot jersey during stage 6.
Image 4 of 129

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Jose Serpa (Lampre-Merida) chat before the stage starts.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Jose Serpa (Lampre-Merida) chat before the stage starts.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 129

Vincenzo Nibali steps off the Astana bus.

Vincenzo Nibali steps off the Astana bus.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 6 of 129

Alejnadro Valverde rides to the start line.

Alejnadro Valverde rides to the start line.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 7 of 129

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) is in good spirits before the start of the stage.

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) is in good spirits before the start of the stage.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 8 of 129

Lars Boom on stage for the sign in before stage 6.

Lars Boom on stage for the sign in before stage 6.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 9 of 129

Dam Martin prepares for the start of stage 6.

Dam Martin prepares for the start of stage 6.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 10 of 129

Martin his helped after the stage 6 finish.

Martin his helped after the stage 6 finish.
Image 11 of 129

Daniel Teklehaimanot in the polka dot jersey.

Daniel Teklehaimanot in the polka dot jersey.
Image 12 of 129

Daniel Teklehaimanot puts on the polka dot jersey.

Daniel Teklehaimanot puts on the polka dot jersey.
Image 13 of 129

Zdenek Stybar wins stage 6 of the 2015 Tour de France.

Zdenek Stybar wins stage 6 of the 2015 Tour de France.
Image 14 of 129

Andre Greipel kept the green jersey after stage 6.

Andre Greipel kept the green jersey after stage 6.
Image 15 of 129

Zdenek Stybar wins stage 6 of the 2015 Tour de France.

Zdenek Stybar wins stage 6 of the 2015 Tour de France.
Image 16 of 129

Peter Sagan on the stage 6 podium.

Peter Sagan on the stage 6 podium.
Image 17 of 129

Martin is down on the tarmac after the stage 6 crash.

Martin is down on the tarmac after the stage 6 crash.
Image 18 of 129

Tony Martin rests against the barriers near the finish of stage 6.

Tony Martin rests against the barriers near the finish of stage 6.
Image 19 of 129

Kenneth Van Bilsen (Cofidis)

Kenneth Van Bilsen (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 129

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step)

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 129

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep)

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 129

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep) en route to his Tour de France stage win

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep) en route to his Tour de France stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 129

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep) goes for it

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep) goes for it
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 129

Tony Martin was left favoring a fractured collarbone after stage 6 in the maillot jaune

Tony Martin was left favoring a fractured collarbone after stage 6 in the maillot jaune
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 129

Tony Martin gets in the Etixx Quickstep car but vows to be back

Tony Martin gets in the Etixx Quickstep car but vows to be back
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 129

Vincenzo Nibali gets going after the stage 6 crash.

Vincenzo Nibali gets going after the stage 6 crash.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 27 of 129

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 28 of 129

Zdenek Stybar attacks on the final kilometre.

Zdenek Stybar attacks on the final kilometre.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 29 of 129

The aftermath of the stage 6 crash.

The aftermath of the stage 6 crash.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 30 of 129

Etixx-QuickStep riders push teammate Tony Martin to the finish.

Etixx-QuickStep riders push teammate Tony Martin to the finish.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 31 of 129

Chris Froome waits for a rear wheel.

Chris Froome waits for a rear wheel.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 32 of 129

Race medical staff tries to check Tony Martin after the stage 6 crash.

Race medical staff tries to check Tony Martin after the stage 6 crash.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 33 of 129

Tony Martin gets medical attention after the stage 6 crash.

Tony Martin gets medical attention after the stage 6 crash.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 34 of 129

Tony Martin gets an assist after stage 6.

Tony Martin gets an assist after stage 6.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 35 of 129

The aftermath of the stage 6 crash.

The aftermath of the stage 6 crash.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 36 of 129

Etixx-QuickStep riders push teammate Tony Martin to the finish.

Etixx-QuickStep riders push teammate Tony Martin to the finish.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 37 of 129

Tony Martin in the aftermath of the crash.

Tony Martin in the aftermath of the crash.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 38 of 129

Chris Froome (Sky) avoided the crash but needed a wheel change

Chris Froome (Sky) avoided the crash but needed a wheel change
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 129

Chris Froome (Sky) avoided the crash but needed a wheel change

Chris Froome (Sky) avoided the crash but needed a wheel change
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 129

Chris Froome (Sky) avoided the crash but needed a wheel change

Chris Froome (Sky) avoided the crash but needed a wheel change
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 129

Chris Froome (Sky) avoided the crash but needed a wheel change

Chris Froome (Sky) avoided the crash but needed a wheel change
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 129

Chris Froome (Sky) avoided the crash but needed a wheel change

Chris Froome (Sky) avoided the crash but needed a wheel change
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 129

Chris Froome (Sky) avoided the crash but needed a wheel change

Chris Froome (Sky) avoided the crash but needed a wheel change
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 129

Tony Martin after his crash

Tony Martin after his crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 129

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) broke his collarbone in the stage 6 crash while leading the Tour de France

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) broke his collarbone in the stage 6 crash while leading the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 129

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) broke his collarbone in the stage 6 crash while leading the Tour de France

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) broke his collarbone in the stage 6 crash while leading the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 129

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) broke his collarbone in the stage 6 crash while leading the Tour de France

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) broke his collarbone in the stage 6 crash while leading the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 129

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) broke his collarbone in the stage 6 crash while leading the Tour de France

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) broke his collarbone in the stage 6 crash while leading the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 129

Chris Froome (Sky) waits for a spare wheel

Chris Froome (Sky) waits for a spare wheel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 129

Etixx-Quickstep's Tony Martin is helped to the finish

Etixx-Quickstep's Tony Martin is helped to the finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 129

Etixx-Quickstep's Tony Martin is helped to the finish

Etixx-Quickstep's Tony Martin is helped to the finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 129

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep) wins stage 6 in Le Havre

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep) wins stage 6 in Le Havre
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 129

Tony Martin back stage after the race.

Tony Martin back stage after the race.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 54 of 129

Zdenek Stybar wins stage 6 of the 2015 Tour de France.

Zdenek Stybar wins stage 6 of the 2015 Tour de France.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 55 of 129

Zdenek Stybar wins stage 6 of the 2015 Tour de France.

Zdenek Stybar wins stage 6 of the 2015 Tour de France.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 56 of 129

Zdenek Stybar check behind on his way to winning stage 6 of the 2015 Tour de France.

Zdenek Stybar check behind on his way to winning stage 6 of the 2015 Tour de France.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 57 of 129

Vincenzo Nibali at the stage 6 finish.

Vincenzo Nibali at the stage 6 finish.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 58 of 129

Chris Froome narrowly avoided going down in the crash.

Chris Froome narrowly avoided going down in the crash.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 59 of 129

A battered Tony Martin crosses the finish line.

A battered Tony Martin crosses the finish line.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 60 of 129

A battered Tony Martin crosses the finish line surrounded by teammates.

A battered Tony Martin crosses the finish line surrounded by teammates.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 61 of 129

A battered Tony Martin crosses the finish line surrounded by teammates.

A battered Tony Martin crosses the finish line surrounded by teammates.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 62 of 129

Nairo Quintana also went down int he crash.

Nairo Quintana also went down int he crash.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 63 of 129

Tony Martin finishes the stage surrounded by teammates.

Tony Martin finishes the stage surrounded by teammates.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 64 of 129

Vincenzo Nibali was involved in the late crash.

Vincenzo Nibali was involved in the late crash.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 65 of 129

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) wears the polka dot jersey on the stage 6 podium.

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) wears the polka dot jersey on the stage 6 podium.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 66 of 129

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) puts on the polka dot jersey at the Tour de France.

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) puts on the polka dot jersey at the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 67 of 129

Zdenek Stybar celebrates his win on the stage 6 podium.

Zdenek Stybar celebrates his win on the stage 6 podium.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 68 of 129

Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar) was awarded the most combative prize.

Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar) was awarded the most combative prize.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 69 of 129

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) wears the polka dot jersey on the stage 6 podium.

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) wears the polka dot jersey on the stage 6 podium.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 70 of 129

Peter Sagan collects another jersey for best young rider.

Peter Sagan collects another jersey for best young rider.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 71 of 129

Alberto Contador and Alejandro Valverde cross the stage 6 finish line.

Alberto Contador and Alejandro Valverde cross the stage 6 finish line.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 72 of 129

Tony Martin in yellow on the stage 6 podium.

Tony Martin in yellow on the stage 6 podium.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 73 of 129

Peter Sagan finishes behind Zdenek Styabr.

Peter Sagan finishes behind Zdenek Styabr.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 74 of 129

Zdenek Stybar wins stage 6 of the Tour de France.

Zdenek Stybar wins stage 6 of the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 75 of 129

Andre Greipel back in green on the stage 6 podium.

Andre Greipel back in green on the stage 6 podium.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 76 of 129

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step) accepted his maillot jaune

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step) accepted his maillot jaune
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 129

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step)

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 78 of 129

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 129

Peter Sagan finished second, again.

Peter Sagan finished second, again.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 80 of 129

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep)

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 81 of 129

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 82 of 129

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka)

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 83 of 129

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) claimed the polka dot jersey

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) claimed the polka dot jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 84 of 129

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) continues as white jersey holder

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) continues as white jersey holder
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 85 of 129

Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar) was most combative

Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar) was most combative
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 86 of 129

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step) holds his left arm

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step) holds his left arm
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 87 of 129

Stage 6 of the Tour de France

Stage 6 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 88 of 129

Stage 6 of the Tour de France

Stage 6 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 89 of 129

Stage 6 of the Tour de France

Stage 6 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 90 of 129

Stage 6 of the Tour de France

Stage 6 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 91 of 129

Luca Paolini (Katusha)

Luca Paolini (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 92 of 129

Stage 6 of the Tour de France

Stage 6 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 93 of 129

Stage 6 of the Tour de France

Stage 6 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 94 of 129

Stage 6 of the Tour de France

Stage 6 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 95 of 129

Stage 6 of the Tour de France

Stage 6 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 96 of 129

Stage 6 of the Tour de France

Stage 6 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 97 of 129

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) rolls in after a crash in the final kilometer

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) rolls in after a crash in the final kilometer
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 98 of 129

Tony Martin was pushed to the finish by his Etixx-Quickstep teammates

Tony Martin was pushed to the finish by his Etixx-Quickstep teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 99 of 129

The breakaway with Van Bilsen, Teklehaimanot and Quermeneur

The breakaway with Van Bilsen, Teklehaimanot and Quermeneur
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 100 of 129

Stage 6 of the Tour de France

Stage 6 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 101 of 129

Tony Martin was pushed to the finish by his Etixx-Quickstep teammates

Tony Martin was pushed to the finish by his Etixx-Quickstep teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 102 of 129

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) cradles his left arm after crashing on stage 6

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) cradles his left arm after crashing on stage 6
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 103 of 129

Stage 6 of the Tour de France

Stage 6 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 104 of 129

Grepiel in green and Martin in yellow at the Tour de France

Grepiel in green and Martin in yellow at the Tour de France
Image 105 of 129

Perrig Quéméneur (Europcar) leads the break on stage 6 of the Tour de France

Perrig Quéméneur (Europcar) leads the break on stage 6 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 106 of 129

The break on stage 6 of the Tour de France

The break on stage 6 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 107 of 129

Tony Martin (Etixx QuickStep) leads the peloton on stage 6 of the Tour de France

Tony Martin (Etixx QuickStep) leads the peloton on stage 6 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 108 of 129

Tony Martin (Etixx QuickStep)

Tony Martin (Etixx QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 109 of 129

Etixx QuickStep lead the peloton

Etixx QuickStep lead the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 110 of 129

The front of the peloton on stage 6

The front of the peloton on stage 6
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 111 of 129

Action from stage 6 of the 2016 Tour de France

Action from stage 6 of the 2016 Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 112 of 129

Michal Kwiatkowski Etixx - Quick-Step)

Michal Kwiatkowski Etixx - Quick-Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 113 of 129

Tony Martin (Etixx QuickStep)

Tony Martin (Etixx QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 114 of 129

Tony Martin (Etixx QuickStep) in yelow at the Tour de France

Tony Martin (Etixx QuickStep) in yelow at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 115 of 129

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep)

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 116 of 129

Perrig Quéméneur (Europcar) leads the break on stage 6 of the Tour de France

Perrig Quéméneur (Europcar) leads the break on stage 6 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 117 of 129

Perrig Quéméneur (Europcar) on the front

Perrig Quéméneur (Europcar) on the front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 118 of 129

Andre Greipel and Tony Martin on the start line

Andre Greipel and Tony Martin on the start line
Image 119 of 129

Andre Greipel and Tony Martin on the start line

Andre Greipel and Tony Martin on the start line
Image 120 of 129

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN - Qhubeka)

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN - Qhubeka)
Image 121 of 129

The stage of stage 6 of the 2015 Tour de France

The stage of stage 6 of the 2015 Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 122 of 129

On the startline on stage 6 of the 2015 Tour de France

On the startline on stage 6 of the 2015 Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 123 of 129

On the startline on stage 6 of the 2015 Tour de France

On the startline on stage 6 of the 2015 Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 124 of 129

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 125 of 129

Johan Vansummeren (AG2R) on the right sets the race

Johan Vansummeren (AG2R) on the right sets the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 126 of 129

John Degenkolb (Giant Alpecin)

John Degenkolb (Giant Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 127 of 129

Joaquim Rodriguez greets Peter Sagan

Joaquim Rodriguez greets Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 128 of 129

Kenneth Van Bilsen (Cofidis) leads the break

Kenneth Van Bilsen (Cofidis) leads the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 129 of 129

Tony Martin (Etixx QuickStep)

Tony Martin (Etixx QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep) used his speed and power to win stage 6 of the Tour de France to Le Havre with a late solo attack on the uphill finish above the Normandy port.

The former cyclo-cross rider took advantage of a crash on the climb. He jumped away and powered to the finish unaware of the chaos behind him. The sprinters who had also avoided the crash hesitated behind Stybar, allowing him to reach the finish and win with his arms in the air. Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) finished second with Bryan Coquard (Europcar) third.

It was a bittersweet day for Etixx-QuickStep. Stybar gave them another stage victory but Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) was caught up in the crash, injuring his left shoulder. He was pushed and escorted to the finish by several teammates as he held his left arm. He seemed to have broken his collarbone after landing hard on his left shoulder.

Martin was given the same time as the leaders and so kept the yellow jersey, but it is unclear if he will be able to continue in the Tour de France.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC) were also in the crash but were not seriously injured.

Stybar celebrated his first stage victory at the Tour de France before knowing about Martin’s crash and his injuries.

“It feels really great. I think everyone who is participating here in France they wish to win a stage. It was my big dream. I thought I would have good chance on the stage with the cobbles, but I did it today, so I’m really very happy,” he said after celebrating on the podium.

“Only now I just have seen the crash from our leader Tony Martin, so I hope it’s not too serious and we can fight for the yellow jersey.”

Martin was able to pull on the yellow jersey on the podium but kept his left arm down by his side. He headed to the mobile x-ray unit near the finish to find out the full extent of his injuries and if he will at least be able to try and continue in the Tour de France.

Before the crash, a steady day in the saddle

Before the start, the 191km stage was expected to be another nervous day of racing due to the final 120km following the Normandy coastline. Riders were worried about echelons and attacks. However, the wind was little more than a breeze and just like in the finale on Wednesday, the peloton opted to stay safe and ride steadily below 40km/h rather than throw caution to the wind with so much racing still to come.

The riders rolled out of Abbeville in the sun, with 188 left in the peloton. Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) was the only non-starter after he was diagnosed with a fracture in his upper arm after stage 5. The Australian team is down to just six riders after also losing Simon Gerrans and Daryl Impey in the stage 3 crash, with Michael Matthews riding in pain with two fractured ribs.

Yet again the break of the stage formed early, with the peloton happy to let Perrig Quémeneur (Europcar), Kenneth Van Bilsen (Cofidis) and Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) go clear after just five kilometres. They were also given the freedom to open a big lead, reaching eight minutes after 21km.

Quémeneur has already been on the attack during stages 2 and 4, and according to l’Equipe has spent the most kilometres up the road in search of glory.

The Lotto Soudal team rode tempo at the head of the peloton to control the break and defend Andre Greipel’s green jersey. Giant-Alpecin also did some work, knowing that Degenkolb would be a contender on the uphill finish in Le Havre.

A historic day for Teklehaimanot and Africa

Teklehaimanot won the mountains jersey at the recent Critérium du Dauphiné, and he rode cleverly to take the single points on offer on the Côte de Dieppe and the Côte de Pourville-sur-Mer near Dieppe. That put him on equal points with stage 3 winner Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), who won atop the Mur de Huy.

As the race hit the Normandy coast, the views were stunning and the riders seemed to take time to enjoy them, easing their speed to a steady tempo. The trio up front pushed on but their lead fell gradually, touching five minutes with 85km to go and then 2:50 with 60km to go. In Fécamp the gap was down to 1:50 as the teams again filled the road in lineout formations across the road to protect their team leaders.

Quémeneur won the intermediate sprint at Saint-Leonard, with 46km to go, but the real sprinting came behind as the green jersey contenders fought for the minor points. Europcar lead it out for Bryan Coquard but Degenkolb came past him to take fourth place and 13 points. Coquard was fifth, with Greipel sixth, Sagan seventh and Mark Cavendish eighth.

Damiano Caruso (BMC) crashed on a corner, hitting a straw bale at close to 50km/h but there were few crashes during the stage. Earlier Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) had also taken a spill after stopping for a natural break but both quickly got up and back into the peloton.

The peloton eased after the sprint, allowing the break to extend their lead to back over a minute. It also gave the trio a chance to fight for the final climber’s points of the day. Teklehaimanot rode it perfectly, even if there was suspicion of a tacit agreement with Quémeneur and Van Bilsen. The Eritrean rider jumped away in sight of the summit and so scored a third point, giving him a historic Tour de France polka-dot jersey.

Teklehaimanot celebrated with a thumbs up live on television and celebrated even more on the podium when he pulled on the iconic polka-dot jersey.

A fast finale

Teklehaimanot, Quémeneur and Van Bilsen tried to stay out front as the kilometres ticked down on the way to Le Havre but the peloton upped the pace in the final 25km, reducing the gap to below a minute. After such a steady day in the saddle, everyone was pretty fresh and every team wanted to play their cards on the uphill finish.

Van Bilsen jumped away alone, with Teklehaimanot and Quémeneur preferring to sit up, shake hands and be caught by the peloton. Van Bilsen was eventually caught with four kilometres to go as the fight for the stage victory suddenly became very serious.

Everything seemed set for a sprint finish but then everything changed as Nibali, Quintana, Martin and others crashed and blocked the road for the riders behind. Even if most of the stage had been a quiet affair, the crash confirmed the golden rule of the Grand Boucle: there is never a quiet day at the 2015 Tour de France.

Friday’s 190.5km seventh stage is from Livarot to Fougeres. The stage rolls through the French countryside of the Mayenne department and is perfect for a high-speed sprint finish. Hopefully without the late crash of today.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step4:53:46
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:02
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
6Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
8Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
9Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
11Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
12Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
13Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
14Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
15Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
16Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
17Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
18Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
19Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
20Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
21Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
22Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
23Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
24Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
25Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
26Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
27Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
28Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
29Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
30Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
31Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
32Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
33Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
34Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
35Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
36Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
38Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
39Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
40Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
41Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
42Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
43Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
44Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
45Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
46Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
47Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
48Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:00:43
49Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:02
50Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
51Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
52Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:00
53Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:02
54Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
55Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:01:10
56Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:02
57Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
58Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
59Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
61Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
62Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
63Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
64Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
65Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
66André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
67Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:24
68Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:02
69Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
70Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
71Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:27
72Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:02
73Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
74Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
75Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
76Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
77Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
78Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
79Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:53
80Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:02
81Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
82Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
83Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
84Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:01:53
85Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:02
86Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
87Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
88Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:58
89Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
90Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:02
91Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
92Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
93Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:18
94Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:02
95Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
96Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
97Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:18
98Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:00:02
99Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
100Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
101Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
102Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
103Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
104Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
105Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
106Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:06
107Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:02
108Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
109Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:06
110Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:02
111Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:03:06
112Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
113Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
114Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
115Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
116Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
117José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
118Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
119Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
120Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
121Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
122Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
123Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
124Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
125Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
126Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
127Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
128Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:02
129Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:06
130Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
131Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
132Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
133Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
134Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
135Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
136Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
137Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
138Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
139Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
140Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
141Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
142Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:02
143Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:03:06
144Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
145Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
146Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
147Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
148Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
149Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:03:20
150Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
151Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
152Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
153Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
154Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
155Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
156Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
157Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
158Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
159Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
160Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
161Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
162Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
163Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
164Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
165Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
166Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
167Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
168Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
169Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
170Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:03:28
171Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:03
172Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:00:02
173Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
174Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
175Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:37
176Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
177Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:02
178Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
179Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
180José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
181Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:04:37
182Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:45
183Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
184Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
185Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
186Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:40
187Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:00:02
188Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:02
DNSMichael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge

Intermediate sprint 1 - Saint-Léonard, 145.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar20pts
2Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17
3Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka15
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin13
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar11
6André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal10
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo9
8Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step8
9Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin7
10Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar6
11Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step5
12Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step4
13Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step3
14Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar2
15Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step50pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo30
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar20
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin18
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team16
6Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal14
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka12
8Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
9Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
10Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team7
11Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha6
12Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo5
13Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha4
14Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement3
15Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team2

Mountain 1 - Cote de Dieppe, 72km
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka

Mountain 2 - Cote de Pourville-Sure-Mer, 77.5km
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka

Moutnain 3 - Cote du Tilleul, 162km
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo4:53:48
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
3Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
4Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
7Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
8Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
9Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
10Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
11Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
13Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
14Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
15Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
16Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
17Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
18Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
19Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
20Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
21Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
22Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
23Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
24Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
25Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
26Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
27Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
28Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
29Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
30Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx-Quick Step14:41:22
2Movistar Team0:00:02
3Tinkoff-Saxo
4Team Katusha
5Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
6IAM Cycling
7Bretagne - Seche Environnement
8Trek Factory Racing
9Lampre - Merida
10Mtn-Qhubeka
11BMC Racing Team
12Team Europcar
13Team Giant-Alpecin
14Lotto-Soudal
15Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Bora-Argon 18
17Team Cannondale-Garmin
18Orica Greenedge
19Ag2R La Mondiale
20FDJ
21Team Sky
22Astana Pro Team

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step22:13:14
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:12
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:25
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:27
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:00:38
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:40
7Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:46
8Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:48
9Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:04
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:01:15
11Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:19
12Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:01:44
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:50
14Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:51
15Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:03
16Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
17Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:08
18Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:02:12
19Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:19
20Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:51
21Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:06
22Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:36
23Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:04:01
24Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:04:07
25Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:04:10
26Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:04:40
27Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:04:46
28Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:58
29Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:15
30Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:06:30
31Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
32Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:39
33Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:07:52
34Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:08:04
35Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:08:08
36Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:59
37Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:09:53
38Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:10:05
39Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:14
40Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:10:17
41Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:10:24
42Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:10:53
43Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:10:59
44Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:08
45Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:11:09
46Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:11:36
47Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:59
48Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:12:18
49Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:12:36
50Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr0:12:42
51Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
52Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:12:48
53John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:13:03
54Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:13:04
55Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:27
56Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:30
57Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
58Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:13:37
59Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team0:14:05
60Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:14:20
61André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:14:33
62Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:14:36
63Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:14:58
64Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:15:22
65Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:15:46
66Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:16:12
67Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:24
68Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:16:48
69Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:16:54
70Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 180:16:57
71Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:17:13
72Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:17:17
73Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:17:21
74Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
75Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:17:31
76Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:17:36
77Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:17:53
78Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:03
79Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step0:18:23
80Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:19:01
81Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:19:23
82Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:19:39
83Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:19:40
84Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:19:50
85Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:20:02
86Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:20:38
87Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:20:42
88Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:20:51
89Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka0:21:08
90Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:32
91Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:22:14
92Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:22:25
93Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:22:36
94Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:46
95Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:10
96Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:23:13
97Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:23:16
98Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:23:50
99Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:24:04
100Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:24:32
101Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:24:35
102Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:24:36
103Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:25:23
104Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:25:38
105Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:25:40
106Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:25:42
107Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:25:46
108Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:25:48
109Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:26:19
110Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:26:35
111Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:26:36
112Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:26:37
113Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:26:41
114Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:26:44
115Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:27:32
116Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:27:40
117Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:27:48
118Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:27:53
119Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:28:17
120Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:19
121Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:28:45
122Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:28:48
123Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida0:28:50
124Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:29:41
125Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:29:58
126Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:06
127Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:30:33
128Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:30:45
129Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:30:54
130Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:31:04
131Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:31:13
132Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:31:32
133Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:31:59
134Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:32:40
135Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:32:48
136Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:33:40
137Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:33:56
138Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:34:02
139Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:34:09
140Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
141Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:34:38
142Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:34:41
143Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:35:40
144Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:35:51
145Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:36:08
146Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:36:49
147Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:36:56
148Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:37:07
149Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:37:11
150Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:37:18
151Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:37:26
152Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:37:41
153Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:37:46
154Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:38:41
155Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:39:06
156Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:39:44
157Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:39:57
158Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:40:23
159Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:40:44
160Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
161Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:41:17
162José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:41:25
163Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:41:52
164Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:42:17
165Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka0:43:11
166Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:43:31
167Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:44:11
168Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:45:40
169Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:46:18
170Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:46:25
171Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:46:34
172Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:46:46
173Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:47:07
174Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:47:25
175Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:48:06
176Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:48:52
177José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:49:41
178Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:50:35
179Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:50:49
180Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:50:54
181Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:51:27
182Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:52:07
183Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:52:31
184Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:53:48
185Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:57:01
186Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:57:24
187Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:57:32
188Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:01:31

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal161pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo158
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin120
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step94
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar86
6Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step63
7Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step60
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team58
9Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar46
10Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka45
11Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal44
12Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky40
13Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha34
14Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha34
15Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin25
16Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
17Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team21
18Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team20
19Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 1820
20Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement20
21Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal20
22Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
23Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team19
24Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement18
25Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida18
26Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step17
27Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling17
28Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement17
29Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo16
30Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team16
31Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16
32Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
33Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team15
34Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka15
35Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team14
36Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin13
37Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha13
38Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr12
39Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge11
40Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo11
41Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step10
42Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step10
43Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team10
44Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo9
45Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky9
46Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing9
47Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team9
48Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling9
49Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team8
50Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
51Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo7
52Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team7
53Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step7
54Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo7
55Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step6
56Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal6
57Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
58Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka6
59Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar6
60Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5
61Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 185
62Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar5
63Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4
64Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka4
65Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky4
66Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing4
67Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling3
68Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team3
69Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo2
70Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
71Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar2
72Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
73Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1
74Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky1
75Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1
76José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1
77Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge-5

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka3pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha2
3Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1
5Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo22:13:41
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:52
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:41
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:39
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:06:03
6Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:09:50
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:10:26
8Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:11:51
9Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:12:09
10Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:03
11Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:16:21
12Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:16:46
13Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:16:54
14Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:05
16Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:24:08
17Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:24:56
18Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:25:11
19Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:27:13
20Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:28:21
21Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:33:29
22Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:33:35
23Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:36:29
24Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:40:17
25Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:40:50
26Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:41:25
27Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:41:50
28Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:46:40
29Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:48:25
30Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:01:04

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team66:41:19
2Etixx-Quick Step0:00:22
3Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:44
4Team Sky0:03:14
5Ag2R La Mondiale0:05:44
6Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:55
7Movistar Team0:07:27
8Team Katusha0:07:56
9Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:10
10Team Cannondale-Garmin0:09:00
11Astana Pro Team0:09:55
12Lotto-Soudal0:11:52
13Trek Factory Racing0:13:05
14MTN-Qhubeka0:13:33
15Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:13:59
16IAM Cycling0:15:40
17Bora-Argon 180:17:03
18FDJ0:20:12
19Team Europcar0:22:57
20Lampre - Merida0:33:06
21Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:46:23
22Orica GreenEdge0:48:32

