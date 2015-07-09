Tour de France: Stybar wins stage 6 on short, punchy hill in Le Havre
Tony Martin crashes in finale
Stage 6: Abbeville - Le Havre
Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep) used his speed and power to win stage 6 of the Tour de France to Le Havre with a late solo attack on the uphill finish above the Normandy port.
The former cyclo-cross rider took advantage of a crash on the climb. He jumped away and powered to the finish unaware of the chaos behind him. The sprinters who had also avoided the crash hesitated behind Stybar, allowing him to reach the finish and win with his arms in the air. Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) finished second with Bryan Coquard (Europcar) third.
It was a bittersweet day for Etixx-QuickStep. Stybar gave them another stage victory but Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) was caught up in the crash, injuring his left shoulder. He was pushed and escorted to the finish by several teammates as he held his left arm. He seemed to have broken his collarbone after landing hard on his left shoulder.
Martin was given the same time as the leaders and so kept the yellow jersey, but it is unclear if he will be able to continue in the Tour de France.
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC) were also in the crash but were not seriously injured.
Stybar celebrated his first stage victory at the Tour de France before knowing about Martin’s crash and his injuries.
“It feels really great. I think everyone who is participating here in France they wish to win a stage. It was my big dream. I thought I would have good chance on the stage with the cobbles, but I did it today, so I’m really very happy,” he said after celebrating on the podium.
“Only now I just have seen the crash from our leader Tony Martin, so I hope it’s not too serious and we can fight for the yellow jersey.”
Martin was able to pull on the yellow jersey on the podium but kept his left arm down by his side. He headed to the mobile x-ray unit near the finish to find out the full extent of his injuries and if he will at least be able to try and continue in the Tour de France.
Before the crash, a steady day in the saddle
Before the start, the 191km stage was expected to be another nervous day of racing due to the final 120km following the Normandy coastline. Riders were worried about echelons and attacks. However, the wind was little more than a breeze and just like in the finale on Wednesday, the peloton opted to stay safe and ride steadily below 40km/h rather than throw caution to the wind with so much racing still to come.
The riders rolled out of Abbeville in the sun, with 188 left in the peloton. Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) was the only non-starter after he was diagnosed with a fracture in his upper arm after stage 5. The Australian team is down to just six riders after also losing Simon Gerrans and Daryl Impey in the stage 3 crash, with Michael Matthews riding in pain with two fractured ribs.
Yet again the break of the stage formed early, with the peloton happy to let Perrig Quémeneur (Europcar), Kenneth Van Bilsen (Cofidis) and Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) go clear after just five kilometres. They were also given the freedom to open a big lead, reaching eight minutes after 21km.
Quémeneur has already been on the attack during stages 2 and 4, and according to l’Equipe has spent the most kilometres up the road in search of glory.
The Lotto Soudal team rode tempo at the head of the peloton to control the break and defend Andre Greipel’s green jersey. Giant-Alpecin also did some work, knowing that Degenkolb would be a contender on the uphill finish in Le Havre.
A historic day for Teklehaimanot and Africa
Teklehaimanot won the mountains jersey at the recent Critérium du Dauphiné, and he rode cleverly to take the single points on offer on the Côte de Dieppe and the Côte de Pourville-sur-Mer near Dieppe. That put him on equal points with stage 3 winner Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), who won atop the Mur de Huy.
As the race hit the Normandy coast, the views were stunning and the riders seemed to take time to enjoy them, easing their speed to a steady tempo. The trio up front pushed on but their lead fell gradually, touching five minutes with 85km to go and then 2:50 with 60km to go. In Fécamp the gap was down to 1:50 as the teams again filled the road in lineout formations across the road to protect their team leaders.
Quémeneur won the intermediate sprint at Saint-Leonard, with 46km to go, but the real sprinting came behind as the green jersey contenders fought for the minor points. Europcar lead it out for Bryan Coquard but Degenkolb came past him to take fourth place and 13 points. Coquard was fifth, with Greipel sixth, Sagan seventh and Mark Cavendish eighth.
Damiano Caruso (BMC) crashed on a corner, hitting a straw bale at close to 50km/h but there were few crashes during the stage. Earlier Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) had also taken a spill after stopping for a natural break but both quickly got up and back into the peloton.
The peloton eased after the sprint, allowing the break to extend their lead to back over a minute. It also gave the trio a chance to fight for the final climber’s points of the day. Teklehaimanot rode it perfectly, even if there was suspicion of a tacit agreement with Quémeneur and Van Bilsen. The Eritrean rider jumped away in sight of the summit and so scored a third point, giving him a historic Tour de France polka-dot jersey.
Teklehaimanot celebrated with a thumbs up live on television and celebrated even more on the podium when he pulled on the iconic polka-dot jersey.
A fast finale
Teklehaimanot, Quémeneur and Van Bilsen tried to stay out front as the kilometres ticked down on the way to Le Havre but the peloton upped the pace in the final 25km, reducing the gap to below a minute. After such a steady day in the saddle, everyone was pretty fresh and every team wanted to play their cards on the uphill finish.
Van Bilsen jumped away alone, with Teklehaimanot and Quémeneur preferring to sit up, shake hands and be caught by the peloton. Van Bilsen was eventually caught with four kilometres to go as the fight for the stage victory suddenly became very serious.
Everything seemed set for a sprint finish but then everything changed as Nibali, Quintana, Martin and others crashed and blocked the road for the riders behind. Even if most of the stage had been a quiet affair, the crash confirmed the golden rule of the Grand Boucle: there is never a quiet day at the 2015 Tour de France.
Friday’s 190.5km seventh stage is from Livarot to Fougeres. The stage rolls through the French countryside of the Mayenne department and is perfect for a high-speed sprint finish. Hopefully without the late crash of today.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:53:46
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:02
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|9
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|12
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|13
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|14
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|15
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|17
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|19
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|20
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|22
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|23
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|24
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|26
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|27
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|28
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|29
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|30
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|31
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|32
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|33
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|34
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|35
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|36
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|39
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|40
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|42
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|43
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|44
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|45
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|47
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:00:43
|49
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:02
|50
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|51
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|52
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:00
|53
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:02
|54
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|55
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:10
|56
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:02
|57
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|59
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|61
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|62
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|63
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|64
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|65
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|66
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|67
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:24
|68
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:02
|69
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|70
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|71
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:27
|72
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:02
|73
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|74
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|75
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|76
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|78
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|79
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:53
|80
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:02
|81
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|82
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|83
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|84
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:01:53
|85
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:02
|86
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|87
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|88
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:58
|89
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|90
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:02
|91
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|93
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:18
|94
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:02
|95
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|96
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|97
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:18
|98
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:02
|99
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|100
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|101
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|104
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|105
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|106
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:06
|107
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:02
|108
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|109
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:06
|110
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:02
|111
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:03:06
|112
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|113
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|114
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|115
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|117
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|118
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|119
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|121
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|122
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|123
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|124
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|125
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|126
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|127
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|128
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:02
|129
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:06
|130
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|131
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|132
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|133
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|134
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|135
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|136
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|137
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|138
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|139
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|140
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|141
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|142
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:02
|143
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:06
|144
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|145
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|146
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|147
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|148
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|149
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:20
|150
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|151
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|152
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|153
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|154
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|155
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|156
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|157
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|158
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|159
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|160
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|161
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|162
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|163
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|164
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|165
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|166
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|167
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|168
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|169
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|170
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:03:28
|171
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:03
|172
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:02
|173
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|174
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|175
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:37
|176
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|177
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:02
|178
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|179
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|180
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|181
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:04:37
|182
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:45
|183
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|184
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|185
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|186
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:40
|187
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:00:02
|188
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:02
|DNS
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|pts
|2
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|3
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|15
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|10
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|8
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|9
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|10
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|11
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|12
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|13
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|14
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|15
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|50
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|30
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|6
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|14
|7
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|8
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|9
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|10
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|11
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|6
|12
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|13
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|4
|14
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|3
|15
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4:53:48
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|7
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|9
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|14
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|16
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|18
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|19
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|21
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|22
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|23
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|26
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|28
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|29
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|30
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx-Quick Step
|14:41:22
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|Team Katusha
|5
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|6
|IAM Cycling
|7
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|8
|Trek Factory Racing
|9
|Lampre - Merida
|10
|Mtn-Qhubeka
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|12
|Team Europcar
|13
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|14
|Lotto-Soudal
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Bora-Argon 18
|17
|Team Cannondale-Garmin
|18
|Orica Greenedge
|19
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|20
|FDJ
|21
|Team Sky
|22
|Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|22:13:14
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:12
|3
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:25
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:27
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:38
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:40
|7
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:46
|8
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:48
|9
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:04
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:15
|11
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:19
|12
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:44
|13
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:50
|14
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:51
|15
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:03
|16
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:08
|18
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:02:12
|19
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:19
|20
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:51
|21
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:06
|22
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:36
|23
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:01
|24
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:04:07
|25
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:10
|26
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:40
|27
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:04:46
|28
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:58
|29
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:15
|30
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:06:30
|31
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:39
|33
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:52
|34
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:08:04
|35
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:08:08
|36
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:59
|37
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:53
|38
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:10:05
|39
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:14
|40
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:10:17
|41
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:10:24
|42
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:10:53
|43
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:10:59
|44
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:08
|45
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:11:09
|46
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:36
|47
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:59
|48
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:12:18
|49
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:12:36
|50
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|0:12:42
|51
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|52
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:48
|53
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:13:03
|54
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:13:04
|55
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:27
|56
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:30
|57
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|58
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:37
|59
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:05
|60
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:14:20
|61
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:33
|62
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:14:36
|63
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:58
|64
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:15:22
|65
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:46
|66
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:16:12
|67
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:24
|68
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:16:48
|69
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:16:54
|70
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|0:16:57
|71
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:17:13
|72
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:17
|73
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:21
|74
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|75
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:17:31
|76
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:17:36
|77
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:17:53
|78
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:03
|79
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:18:23
|80
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:19:01
|81
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:19:23
|82
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:19:39
|83
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:19:40
|84
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:19:50
|85
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:20:02
|86
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:20:38
|87
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:20:42
|88
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:20:51
|89
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:21:08
|90
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:32
|91
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:14
|92
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:22:25
|93
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:22:36
|94
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:46
|95
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:10
|96
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:23:13
|97
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:23:16
|98
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:23:50
|99
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|0:24:04
|100
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:24:32
|101
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:24:35
|102
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:24:36
|103
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:25:23
|104
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:25:38
|105
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:25:40
|106
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:42
|107
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:46
|108
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:25:48
|109
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:26:19
|110
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:26:35
|111
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:36
|112
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:26:37
|113
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:26:41
|114
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:26:44
|115
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:27:32
|116
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:27:40
|117
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:27:48
|118
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:27:53
|119
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:28:17
|120
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:19
|121
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:45
|122
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:28:48
|123
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:28:50
|124
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:29:41
|125
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:29:58
|126
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:06
|127
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:30:33
|128
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:45
|129
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:30:54
|130
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:31:04
|131
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:31:13
|132
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:31:32
|133
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:31:59
|134
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:32:40
|135
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:32:48
|136
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:33:40
|137
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:33:56
|138
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:34:02
|139
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:34:09
|140
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|141
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:34:38
|142
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:34:41
|143
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:35:40
|144
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:35:51
|145
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:36:08
|146
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:49
|147
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:56
|148
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:37:07
|149
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:37:11
|150
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:37:18
|151
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:37:26
|152
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:37:41
|153
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:37:46
|154
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:38:41
|155
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:39:06
|156
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:39:44
|157
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:39:57
|158
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:40:23
|159
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:40:44
|160
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|161
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:41:17
|162
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:41:25
|163
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:41:52
|164
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:42:17
|165
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:43:11
|166
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:43:31
|167
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:44:11
|168
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:45:40
|169
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:46:18
|170
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:46:25
|171
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:46:34
|172
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:46:46
|173
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:47:07
|174
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:47:25
|175
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:48:06
|176
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:48:52
|177
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:49:41
|178
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:50:35
|179
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:50:49
|180
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:50:54
|181
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:51:27
|182
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:52:07
|183
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:52:31
|184
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:53:48
|185
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:57:01
|186
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:57:24
|187
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:57:32
|188
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:01:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|161
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|158
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|120
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|94
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|86
|6
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|63
|7
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|60
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|58
|9
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|46
|10
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|45
|11
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|44
|12
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|40
|13
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|34
|14
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|34
|15
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|25
|16
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|17
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|21
|18
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|20
|19
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|20
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|20
|21
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|22
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|23
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|19
|24
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|18
|25
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|18
|26
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|17
|27
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|17
|28
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|17
|29
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|30
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|16
|31
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|32
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|33
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|15
|34
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|15
|35
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|36
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|37
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|13
|38
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12
|39
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|40
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|41
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|42
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|43
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|44
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|45
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|46
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|47
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|48
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|9
|49
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|50
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|51
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|52
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|53
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|54
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|55
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|56
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|6
|57
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|58
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|59
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|60
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|61
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|5
|62
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|63
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|64
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|65
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|4
|66
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|67
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|3
|68
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|3
|69
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|70
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|71
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|72
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|73
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|74
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|75
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|76
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|77
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|3
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|5
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|22:13:41
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:52
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:41
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:39
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:06:03
|6
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:09:50
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:10:26
|8
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:11:51
|9
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:12:09
|10
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:03
|11
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:16:21
|12
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:16:46
|13
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:54
|14
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:05
|16
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:24:08
|17
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:24:56
|18
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:25:11
|19
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:27:13
|20
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:28:21
|21
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:33:29
|22
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:33:35
|23
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:29
|24
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:40:17
|25
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:40:50
|26
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:41:25
|27
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:41:50
|28
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:46:40
|29
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:48:25
|30
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:01:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|66:41:19
|2
|Etixx-Quick Step
|0:00:22
|3
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:44
|4
|Team Sky
|0:03:14
|5
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:05:44
|6
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:55
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:07:27
|8
|Team Katusha
|0:07:56
|9
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:10
|10
|Team Cannondale-Garmin
|0:09:00
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:09:55
|12
|Lotto-Soudal
|0:11:52
|13
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:05
|14
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:13:33
|15
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:13:59
|16
|IAM Cycling
|0:15:40
|17
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:17:03
|18
|FDJ
|0:20:12
|19
|Team Europcar
|0:22:57
|20
|Lampre - Merida
|0:33:06
|21
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:46:23
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:48:32
