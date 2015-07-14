Image 1 of 187 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 187 Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 187 Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 187 Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 187 Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 187 Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 187 Chris Froome (Sky) took the mountains classification too (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 187 Chris Froome meets Miguel Indurain on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 187 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 187 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Cofidis) most aggressive rider on stage 10 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 187 Richie Porte (Team Sky) passed Nairo Quintana (Movistar) to finish second on the day Image 12 of 187 Quintana fights to maintain his position on the climb Image 13 of 187 Fans line the sides of the mountain road to La Pierre-Saint-Marin Image 14 of 187 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finished third on the climb Image 15 of 187 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) lost time on the climb to La Pierre-Sant-Martin Image 16 of 187 Giant-Alpecin's Warren Barguil was 15th in La Pierre-Sant-Martin Image 17 of 187 Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) finished ninth place on the day Image 18 of 187 Team Sky's Chris Froome breaks through fans on the climb to Team Sky's Chris Froome Image 19 of 187 Team Sky's Chris Froome makes his way up the climb to La Pierre-Saint-Martin Image 20 of 187 Chris Froome wins stage 10 of the 2015 Tour de France. Chris Froome dropped a high explosive onto 2015 Tour de France, going on the attack from the select group of favourites on the first major summit finish at La Pierre-Saint-Martin and putting more than a minute into Nairo Quintana (Movistar), who was beaten for second on the stage by Richie Porte (Sky).

"I’m at a loss for words. That was unbelievable," Froome said after his conquest. "I couldn’t believe it when I asked the guys to push hard a little bit and we were hearing on the radio that the big names were getting dropped. It was textbook from the team, the guys rode such a good race. I’m over the moon to be able to finish it off for them."

Froome put even more time into Tejay van Garderen (BMC), Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and defending champion Vincenzo NIbali (Astana), who was the first of the fab five dropped. Van Garderen put in a solid display to finish 10th on the stage and keep second place, albeit now down 2:52 on Froome.

"I don’t think today was my best day, but it wasn’t all bad," van Garderen said. "I’m still keeping a good GC position, and, yeah, I think the first mountain day is always tricky. We’ve done almost two weeks without climbing any real mountains, so it can be kind of a shock to the system, especially after a rest day. I feel like it should go better from here, and I’m definitely still happy with where we’re sitting."

Just as in the opening portion of the race, Froome was the best of the pre-race favourites, and his attack with 6.5km from the summit dealt a devastating blow to his rivals.

Quintana was the only rider with Froome and teammate Porte when the attack was made, but even he slipped back to lose just over a minute. He did enough, however, to move into third overall, now 3:09 from the maillot jaune.

Nibali, who was already 2:22 behind on the GC at the start of the day, saw his hopes of a title defense fly out the window as he was dropped early and shelled a further 4:50.

The final member of the Fab Four, Contador, was one of many victims of the pre-selection that preceded Froome’s attack, and came across the line 2:50 down.

"I didn’t feel great at all today," Contador said. "I couldn’t really breathe very well and if you can’t breathe then you can’t feel your legs and as a consequence I couldn’t really feel good. I did not feel good at all today, it just wasn’t my day today. I usually go well on those sorts of days but it just didn’t go well."

The stage was rolling all the way to the start of the hors-catégorie Pierre-Saint-Martin, 15km long with an average gradient of 7.4 per cent. It was Movistar who were on the front from the start and the ferocity of the tempo manifested itself in Nibali, Rigoberto Urán, Joaquim Rodriguez, Thibaut Pinot, and Jean-Christophe Péraud all being dropped early.

The front group was already considerably thinned by the time Sky hit the front as the gradients rose above 10 per cent on the steepest middle section of the climb. Yet it was Quintana’s teammate Alejandro Valverde who threw the cat among the pigeons, with a double dig that appeared to leave Froome in slight difficulty.

He must have been bluffing, though, as he held on while Contador, van Garderen, Pierre Rolland, Adam Yates, and other members of that 15-strong elite group lost contact. Alone with Quintana and Porte, Froome wasted no time making his move and ploughed up the mountainside to take a stranglehold on the yellow jersey and leave the rest of the field stunned and thoroughly demoralised.

How it unfolded

There were two non-starters, with Ivan Basso (Tinkoff-Saxo) obviously not starting after he announced yesterday he had been diagnosed with testicular cancer. Lars Boom (Astana) headed home due to the flu.

It was no surprise on Bastille day to see a Frenchman on the attack. Pierrick Fédrigo launched a solo escape in the early kilometres and Kenneth Van Bilsen (Cofidis) managed to bridge across after 45km of racing. The pair built a lead of almost quarter of an hour and Van Bilsen took the maximum points on the three fourth category climbs that preceded the summit finish. Fédrigo took the intermediate sprint points at kilometer 124 while the real battle behind among the sprinters was won by André Greipel, who regained the green jersey with his effort.

There were worrying moments when Warren Barguil hit the deck in the feed zone and cradled his shoulder. But the promising Frenchman got back on his bike and made it back into the bunch before dropping to the medical car for some bandaging.

Inside 50km the gap between the break and the peloton really started to tumble, with many GC teams showing interest at the front. By the foot of the final climb the gap stood at less than three minutes and it wasn’t long before the game was up, Fédrigo the last to buckle.

The climb had barely got going when polka-dot jersey wearer Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka), Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) and Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) were dropped, and they were soon joined by higher-profile rides like Pinot and Péraud.

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) attacked and Rafael Valls (Lampre) bridged across briefly but faded when Valverde made his moves. Nibali was off the back with 10km to go, joined by Rodriguez and Urán, while up front the bunch began to thin out to less than 15 riders thanks to Sky’s emergence.

Contador was the next big favourite to be dropped inside 7km as Richie Porte and Froome went away with Quintana in tow. Van Garderen then also lost contact and joined Gesink, with Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), Rolland, Geraint Thomas, Tony Gallopin, and Valverde all falling away.

Froome attacked with 6.4km to go and immediately opened a gap on Quintana. The Colombian stayed calm but he was slipping back quickly to half a minute, though he was making up time on his other rivals behind.

The gaps would only get bigger as Froome showed no signs of tiring and produced what might be the defining performance of this Tour de France.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 4:22:07 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:00:59 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:04 4 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:33 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:01 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 7 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:04 8 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:02:22 10 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:30 11 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:51 12 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:03:09 13 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 14 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:19 15 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 16 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:04:00 17 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:09 18 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 19 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:04:16 20 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:04:25 21 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 23 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:04:44 24 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:05:38 25 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 27 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:05:46 28 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:54 29 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:57 30 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 31 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:04 32 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 33 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 34 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:06:07 35 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:06:15 36 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:06:28 37 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 38 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:06:47 39 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:08:00 40 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 41 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:11 42 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:20 43 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:50 44 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 46 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 47 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:15 48 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:52 49 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:10:03 50 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 51 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 52 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 53 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 54 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 55 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:11:02 56 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:33 57 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:11:34 58 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 59 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:11:49 60 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:12 61 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 62 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:12:37 63 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:53 64 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 65 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:41 66 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 67 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 68 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 69 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 70 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 71 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 72 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 73 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 74 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 75 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:13:51 76 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:09 77 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:14:28 78 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:14:47 79 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:15:34 80 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:15:36 81 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:15:45 82 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:16:09 83 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:40 84 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 85 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 86 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 87 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 88 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 89 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 90 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 91 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 92 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 93 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 94 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 95 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 96 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 97 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 98 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 99 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 100 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 101 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 102 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 103 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 104 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 105 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 106 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:18:10 107 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 108 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 109 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 110 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 111 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 112 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 113 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 114 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:19:53 115 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:20:43 116 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 117 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 118 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 119 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:21:09 120 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:21:34 121 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 122 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 123 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 124 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 125 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 126 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 127 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 128 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 129 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 130 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 131 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 132 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 133 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 134 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 135 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 136 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 137 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 138 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 139 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:21:57 140 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:22:19 141 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:22:22 142 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 143 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 144 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 145 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 146 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 147 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 148 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 149 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 150 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 151 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 152 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 153 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 154 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 155 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:22:29 156 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 157 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:22:31 158 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:22:39 159 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:23:21 160 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 161 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 162 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 163 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 164 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 165 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 166 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 167 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 168 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 169 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 170 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 171 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 172 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 173 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 174 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 175 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 176 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 177 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 178 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 179 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 180 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:23:35 181 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:26:27 182 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 183 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:29:15 DNS BASSO Ivan TCS DNS BOOM Lars AST

Intermediate sprint - Trois-Villes, km. 124 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 20 pts 2 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 15 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 5 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 6 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 8 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 9 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 10 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 6 11 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 12 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 13 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3 14 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 2 15 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 30 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 25 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 22 4 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 19 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 17 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 15 7 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 13 8 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 11 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 9 10 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 11 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 12 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 5 13 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4 14 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 3 15 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) - Côte de Bougarber, km. 66 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) - Côte de Vielleségure, km. 90 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 4) - Côte de Montory, km. 134 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 4 (HC) - La Pierre-Saint-Martin, km. 167 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 50 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 40 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 32 4 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 28 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 24 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 20 7 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 16 8 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 12 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 8 10 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 4

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 4:23:11 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:00 3 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:15 4 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:03:12 5 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:34 6 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:05:24 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:46 8 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:08:59 9 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:11:08 10 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:49 11 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:37 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 13 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:17:06 14 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:19:39 15 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:20:05 16 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:20:30 17 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 18 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:20:53 19 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:18 20 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:35 21 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:22:17 22 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 23 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 24 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 25 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 26 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 27 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 28 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 29 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:25:23 30 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 13:09:21 2 Movistar Team 0:06:02 3 Astana Pro Team 0:08:59 4 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:02 5 MTN - Qhubeka 0:10:06 6 Team Europcar 0:12:53 7 BMC Racing Team 0:13:33 8 IAM Cycling 0:15:30 9 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:15:40 10 Bora-Argon 18 0:16:43 11 AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:32 12 Trek Factory Racing 0:20:17 13 Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:21:05 14 Lotto Soudal 0:23:06 15 Team Katusha 0:24:50 16 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:28:28 17 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:28:58 18 FDJ.fr 0:30:47 19 Lampre-Merida 0:33:29 20 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:36:09 21 Orica GreenEdge 0:41:47 22 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:46:02

General classification after stage 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 35:56:09 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:52 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:09 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:01 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:04:03 6 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:04 7 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:04:33 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:35 9 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:06:12 10 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:57 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:07:15 12 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:22 13 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:08:41 14 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:18 15 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:09:26 16 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:10:09 17 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:10:27 18 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:12:31 19 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:47 20 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:03 21 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:13:06 22 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:38 23 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:57 24 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:08 25 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:16:01 26 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:16:51 27 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:18:18 28 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:19:30 29 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:19:59 30 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:21:05 31 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:21:20 32 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:22:04 33 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:22:10 34 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:23:27 35 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:23:40 36 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:25:25 37 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:25:35 38 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:25:50 39 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:26:11 40 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 0:26:37 41 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 0:27:04 42 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:27:31 43 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:27:33 44 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:29:55 45 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:19 46 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:30:55 47 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:31:25 48 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:31:40 49 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:31:56 50 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:32:57 51 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:34:24 52 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:34:34 53 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:34:44 54 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:34:53 55 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:36:31 56 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:36:53 57 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:37:44 58 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:38:49 59 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:39:26 60 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:39:48 61 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:40:39 62 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:41:13 63 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:41:26 64 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:41:37 65 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:42:07 66 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:42:08 67 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:42:19 68 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:42:26 69 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:42:31 70 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:43:12 71 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:43:14 72 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:43:31 73 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 0:44:07 74 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:44:10 75 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:44:24 76 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:44:44 77 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 78 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:44:54 79 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:45:07 80 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:45:28 81 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:45:29 82 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:45:33 83 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:45:34 84 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:45:56 85 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:45:59 86 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:46:16 87 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:46:30 88 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:46:39 89 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:46:41 90 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:46:45 91 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:47:02 92 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:47:20 93 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:47:22 94 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:47:26 95 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:47:37 96 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:47:43 97 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:48:21 98 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:48:36 99 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:49:19 100 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:49:22 101 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:49:28 102 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:49:55 103 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:50:35 104 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:51:03 105 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:51:33 106 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:51:35 107 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:51:39 108 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:51:56 109 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:51:58 110 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:51:59 111 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:52:07 112 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 0:52:18 113 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:52:35 114 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:53:04 115 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:53:06 116 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:53:11 117 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:53:16 118 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:53:19 119 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:53:27 120 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:53:28 121 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:53:41 122 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:54:22 123 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:54:46 124 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:54:53 125 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:54:59 126 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:55:03 127 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:55:07 128 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:55:18 129 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:55:23 130 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:55:40 131 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:55:47 132 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:56:41 133 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:56:54 134 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:57:10 135 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:57:11 136 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:57:12 137 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:57:14 138 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:58:13 139 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:58:52 140 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:59:18 141 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:59:47 142 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:59:56 143 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:00:15 144 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 1:00:25 145 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:00:27 146 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1:01:32 147 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:01:44 148 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 1:02:50 149 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1:03:02 150 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:04:18 151 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:04:39 152 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1:04:45 153 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:05:13 154 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:05:31 155 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:06:12 156 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 1:06:13 157 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:07:43 158 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 1:08:41 159 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:08:50 160 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 1:08:57 161 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 1:09:44 162 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 1:10:08 163 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:10:30 164 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:11:08 165 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:12:10 166 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:12:48 167 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:13:08 168 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:14:59 169 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:15:12 170 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 1:15:26 171 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:16:08 172 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 173 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 1:16:47 174 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:16:56 175 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 1:18:53 176 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1:22:50 177 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:24:13 178 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 1:24:16 179 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1:25:22 180 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 1:27:48 181 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:28:44 182 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 1:34:45 183 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:42:47

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 225 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 222 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 172 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 169 5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 108 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 81 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 73 8 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 70 9 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 63 10 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 53 11 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 12 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 50 13 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 46 14 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 45 15 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 44 16 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 40 17 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 39 18 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 37 19 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 37 20 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 35 21 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 35 22 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 31 23 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 31 24 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 27 25 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 26 26 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 26 27 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 26 28 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 29 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 25 30 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 24 31 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 22 32 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20 33 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 20 34 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 20 35 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 36 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 19 37 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 18 38 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 18 39 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 40 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 18 41 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 18 42 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 17 43 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 17 44 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 17 45 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 46 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 16 47 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 16 48 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 49 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 15 50 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 15 51 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 15 52 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 14 53 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 14 54 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 13 55 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 13 56 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 57 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 12 58 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 11 59 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 11 60 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 11 61 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 11 62 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 10 63 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 64 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 10 65 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 9 66 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 67 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 8 68 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 69 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 7 70 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 71 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 72 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 7 73 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 74 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 75 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 6 76 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 6 77 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 78 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 5 79 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 5 80 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4 81 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 4 82 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 83 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 4 84 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 3 85 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 3 86 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 3 87 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 88 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 89 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 2 90 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 91 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1 92 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1 93 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1 94 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 1 95 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo -5 96 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 51 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 40 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 32 4 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 28 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 24 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 20 7 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 16 8 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 12 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 8 10 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 4 11 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 12 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 13 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 2 14 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 15 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 1 16 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 17 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 18 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 19 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 35:59:18 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:03 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:29 4 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:13:42 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:15:09 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:16:50 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:20:18 8 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:35:40 9 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:36:39 10 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:38:04 11 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:40:03 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:43:36 13 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:44:17 14 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:45:27 15 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:46:13 16 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:46:19 17 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:50:19 18 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:51:50 19 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:51:54 20 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:53:45 21 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:57:06 22 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:58:23 23 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:59:53 24 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:01:09 25 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1:01:36 26 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:09:01 27 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:12:03 28 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 1:13:38 29 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 1:21:07 30 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:39:38