Tour de France: Froome crushes competition in first major summit finish
Contador, Nibali gutted on La Pierre-Saint-Martin
Stage 10: Tarbes - La Pierre-Saint-Martin
Chris Froome dropped a high explosive onto 2015 Tour de France, going on the attack from the select group of favourites on the first major summit finish at La Pierre-Saint-Martin and putting more than a minute into Nairo Quintana (Movistar), who was beaten for second on the stage by Richie Porte (Sky).
"I’m at a loss for words. That was unbelievable," Froome said after his conquest. "I couldn’t believe it when I asked the guys to push hard a little bit and we were hearing on the radio that the big names were getting dropped. It was textbook from the team, the guys rode such a good race. I’m over the moon to be able to finish it off for them."
Froome put even more time into Tejay van Garderen (BMC), Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and defending champion Vincenzo NIbali (Astana), who was the first of the fab five dropped. Van Garderen put in a solid display to finish 10th on the stage and keep second place, albeit now down 2:52 on Froome.
"I don’t think today was my best day, but it wasn’t all bad," van Garderen said. "I’m still keeping a good GC position, and, yeah, I think the first mountain day is always tricky. We’ve done almost two weeks without climbing any real mountains, so it can be kind of a shock to the system, especially after a rest day. I feel like it should go better from here, and I’m definitely still happy with where we’re sitting."
Just as in the opening portion of the race, Froome was the best of the pre-race favourites, and his attack with 6.5km from the summit dealt a devastating blow to his rivals.
Quintana was the only rider with Froome and teammate Porte when the attack was made, but even he slipped back to lose just over a minute. He did enough, however, to move into third overall, now 3:09 from the maillot jaune.
Nibali, who was already 2:22 behind on the GC at the start of the day, saw his hopes of a title defense fly out the window as he was dropped early and shelled a further 4:50.
The final member of the Fab Four, Contador, was one of many victims of the pre-selection that preceded Froome’s attack, and came across the line 2:50 down.
"I didn’t feel great at all today," Contador said. "I couldn’t really breathe very well and if you can’t breathe then you can’t feel your legs and as a consequence I couldn’t really feel good. I did not feel good at all today, it just wasn’t my day today. I usually go well on those sorts of days but it just didn’t go well."
The stage was rolling all the way to the start of the hors-catégorie Pierre-Saint-Martin, 15km long with an average gradient of 7.4 per cent. It was Movistar who were on the front from the start and the ferocity of the tempo manifested itself in Nibali, Rigoberto Urán, Joaquim Rodriguez, Thibaut Pinot, and Jean-Christophe Péraud all being dropped early.
The front group was already considerably thinned by the time Sky hit the front as the gradients rose above 10 per cent on the steepest middle section of the climb. Yet it was Quintana’s teammate Alejandro Valverde who threw the cat among the pigeons, with a double dig that appeared to leave Froome in slight difficulty.
He must have been bluffing, though, as he held on while Contador, van Garderen, Pierre Rolland, Adam Yates, and other members of that 15-strong elite group lost contact. Alone with Quintana and Porte, Froome wasted no time making his move and ploughed up the mountainside to take a stranglehold on the yellow jersey and leave the rest of the field stunned and thoroughly demoralised.
How it unfolded
There were two non-starters, with Ivan Basso (Tinkoff-Saxo) obviously not starting after he announced yesterday he had been diagnosed with testicular cancer. Lars Boom (Astana) headed home due to the flu.
It was no surprise on Bastille day to see a Frenchman on the attack. Pierrick Fédrigo launched a solo escape in the early kilometres and Kenneth Van Bilsen (Cofidis) managed to bridge across after 45km of racing. The pair built a lead of almost quarter of an hour and Van Bilsen took the maximum points on the three fourth category climbs that preceded the summit finish. Fédrigo took the intermediate sprint points at kilometer 124 while the real battle behind among the sprinters was won by André Greipel, who regained the green jersey with his effort.
There were worrying moments when Warren Barguil hit the deck in the feed zone and cradled his shoulder. But the promising Frenchman got back on his bike and made it back into the bunch before dropping to the medical car for some bandaging.
Inside 50km the gap between the break and the peloton really started to tumble, with many GC teams showing interest at the front. By the foot of the final climb the gap stood at less than three minutes and it wasn’t long before the game was up, Fédrigo the last to buckle.
The climb had barely got going when polka-dot jersey wearer Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka), Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) and Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) were dropped, and they were soon joined by higher-profile rides like Pinot and Péraud.
Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) attacked and Rafael Valls (Lampre) bridged across briefly but faded when Valverde made his moves. Nibali was off the back with 10km to go, joined by Rodriguez and Urán, while up front the bunch began to thin out to less than 15 riders thanks to Sky’s emergence.
Contador was the next big favourite to be dropped inside 7km as Richie Porte and Froome went away with Quintana in tow. Van Garderen then also lost contact and joined Gesink, with Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), Rolland, Geraint Thomas, Tony Gallopin, and Valverde all falling away.
Froome attacked with 6.4km to go and immediately opened a gap on Quintana. The Colombian stayed calm but he was slipping back quickly to half a minute, though he was making up time on his other rivals behind.
The gaps would only get bigger as Froome showed no signs of tiring and produced what might be the defining performance of this Tour de France.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|4:22:07
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:00:59
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:04
|4
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:33
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:01
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:04
|8
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:22
|10
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:30
|11
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:51
|12
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:09
|13
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:19
|15
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|16
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:00
|17
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:09
|18
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|19
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:04:16
|20
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:25
|21
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|23
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:04:44
|24
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:05:38
|25
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|27
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:05:46
|28
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:54
|29
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:57
|30
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:04
|32
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|33
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|34
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:06:07
|35
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:15
|36
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:06:28
|37
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|38
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:06:47
|39
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:08:00
|40
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|41
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:11
|42
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:20
|43
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:50
|44
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|47
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:15
|48
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:52
|49
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:10:03
|50
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|51
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|52
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|54
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|55
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:02
|56
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:33
|57
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:34
|58
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:11:49
|60
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:12
|61
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|62
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:12:37
|63
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:53
|64
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|65
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:41
|66
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|67
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|68
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|69
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|70
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|71
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|72
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|73
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|74
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|75
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:13:51
|76
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:09
|77
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:14:28
|78
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:14:47
|79
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:15:34
|80
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:15:36
|81
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:15:45
|82
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:09
|83
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:40
|84
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|85
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|86
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|87
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|88
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|89
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|90
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|91
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|93
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|94
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|95
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|97
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|98
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|99
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|100
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|101
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|102
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|103
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|104
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|105
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|106
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:18:10
|107
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|108
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|109
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|111
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|112
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|113
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|114
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:19:53
|115
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:20:43
|116
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|117
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|118
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|119
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:21:09
|120
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:21:34
|121
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|122
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|123
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|124
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|125
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|126
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|127
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|128
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|129
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|130
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|131
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|132
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|133
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|134
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|135
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|136
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|137
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|138
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|139
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:57
|140
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:22:19
|141
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:22
|142
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|143
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|144
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|145
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|146
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|147
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|148
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|149
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|150
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|151
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|152
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|153
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|154
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|155
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:22:29
|156
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|157
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:22:31
|158
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:22:39
|159
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:23:21
|160
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|161
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|162
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|163
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|164
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|165
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|166
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|167
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|168
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|169
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|170
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|171
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|172
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|173
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|174
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|175
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|176
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|177
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|178
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|179
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|180
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:23:35
|181
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:26:27
|182
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|183
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:29:15
|DNS
|BASSO Ivan TCS
|DNS
|BOOM Lars AST
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|20
|pts
|2
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|15
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|5
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|6
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|8
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|9
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|10
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|11
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|12
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|13
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3
|14
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|15
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|30
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|25
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|22
|4
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|19
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|7
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|13
|8
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|9
|10
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|11
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|12
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|5
|13
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|14
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|15
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|50
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|40
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|32
|4
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|28
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|7
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|16
|8
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|8
|10
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|4:23:11
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:00
|3
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:15
|4
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:03:12
|5
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:34
|6
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:05:24
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:46
|8
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:08:59
|9
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:11:08
|10
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:49
|11
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:37
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|13
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:17:06
|14
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:19:39
|15
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:20:05
|16
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:30
|17
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|18
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:53
|19
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:18
|20
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:35
|21
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:22:17
|22
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|24
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|25
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|26
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|28
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|29
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:25:23
|30
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|13:09:21
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:06:02
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:08:59
|4
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:02
|5
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:10:06
|6
|Team Europcar
|0:12:53
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:13:33
|8
|IAM Cycling
|0:15:30
|9
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:15:40
|10
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:16:43
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:32
|12
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:20:17
|13
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:21:05
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|0:23:06
|15
|Team Katusha
|0:24:50
|16
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:28:28
|17
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:58
|18
|FDJ.fr
|0:30:47
|19
|Lampre-Merida
|0:33:29
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:36:09
|21
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:41:47
|22
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:46:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|35:56:09
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:52
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:09
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:01
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:04:03
|6
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:04
|7
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:33
|8
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:35
|9
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:06:12
|10
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:57
|11
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:15
|12
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:22
|13
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:41
|14
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:18
|15
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:09:26
|16
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:10:09
|17
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:27
|18
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:12:31
|19
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:47
|20
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:03
|21
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:13:06
|22
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:38
|23
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:57
|24
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:08
|25
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:01
|26
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:16:51
|27
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:18:18
|28
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:19:30
|29
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:19:59
|30
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:05
|31
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:20
|32
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:22:04
|33
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:22:10
|34
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:23:27
|35
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:23:40
|36
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:25
|37
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:25:35
|38
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:25:50
|39
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:26:11
|40
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|0:26:37
|41
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:27:04
|42
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:27:31
|43
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:27:33
|44
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:29:55
|45
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:19
|46
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:30:55
|47
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:31:25
|48
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:31:40
|49
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:31:56
|50
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:32:57
|51
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:34:24
|52
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:34:34
|53
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:34:44
|54
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:34:53
|55
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:36:31
|56
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:36:53
|57
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:37:44
|58
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:38:49
|59
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:39:26
|60
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:39:48
|61
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:40:39
|62
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:41:13
|63
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:41:26
|64
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:41:37
|65
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:42:07
|66
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:42:08
|67
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:42:19
|68
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:42:26
|69
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:42:31
|70
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:43:12
|71
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:43:14
|72
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:43:31
|73
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|0:44:07
|74
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:44:10
|75
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:44:24
|76
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:44:44
|77
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|78
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:44:54
|79
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:45:07
|80
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:45:28
|81
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:45:29
|82
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:45:33
|83
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:45:34
|84
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:45:56
|85
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:45:59
|86
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:46:16
|87
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:46:30
|88
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:46:39
|89
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:46:41
|90
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:46:45
|91
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:47:02
|92
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:47:20
|93
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:47:22
|94
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:47:26
|95
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:47:37
|96
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:47:43
|97
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:48:21
|98
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:48:36
|99
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:49:19
|100
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:49:22
|101
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:49:28
|102
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:49:55
|103
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:50:35
|104
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:51:03
|105
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:51:33
|106
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:51:35
|107
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:51:39
|108
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:51:56
|109
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:51:58
|110
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:51:59
|111
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:52:07
|112
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|0:52:18
|113
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:52:35
|114
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:53:04
|115
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:53:06
|116
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:53:11
|117
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:53:16
|118
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:53:19
|119
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:53:27
|120
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:53:28
|121
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:53:41
|122
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:54:22
|123
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:54:46
|124
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:54:53
|125
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:54:59
|126
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:55:03
|127
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:55:07
|128
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:55:18
|129
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:55:23
|130
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:55:40
|131
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:55:47
|132
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:56:41
|133
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:56:54
|134
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:57:10
|135
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:57:11
|136
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:57:12
|137
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:57:14
|138
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:58:13
|139
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:58:52
|140
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:59:18
|141
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:59:47
|142
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:59:56
|143
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:00:15
|144
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|1:00:25
|145
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:00:27
|146
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1:01:32
|147
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:01:44
|148
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|1:02:50
|149
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1:03:02
|150
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:04:18
|151
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:04:39
|152
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:04:45
|153
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:05:13
|154
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:05:31
|155
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:06:12
|156
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|1:06:13
|157
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:07:43
|158
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:08:41
|159
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:08:50
|160
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|1:08:57
|161
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|1:09:44
|162
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|1:10:08
|163
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:10:30
|164
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:11:08
|165
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:12:10
|166
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:12:48
|167
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:13:08
|168
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:14:59
|169
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:15:12
|170
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:15:26
|171
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:16:08
|172
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|173
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|1:16:47
|174
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:16:56
|175
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|1:18:53
|176
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1:22:50
|177
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:24:13
|178
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|1:24:16
|179
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:25:22
|180
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|1:27:48
|181
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1:28:44
|182
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|1:34:45
|183
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:42:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|225
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|222
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|172
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|169
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|108
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|81
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|73
|8
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|70
|9
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|63
|10
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|11
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|12
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|50
|13
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|46
|14
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|45
|15
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|44
|16
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|40
|17
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|39
|18
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|37
|19
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|37
|20
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|35
|21
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|35
|22
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|31
|23
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|31
|24
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|27
|25
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|26
|26
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|26
|27
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|26
|28
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|29
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|25
|30
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|24
|31
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|32
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|20
|33
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|34
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|20
|35
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|36
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|19
|37
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|18
|38
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|18
|39
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|40
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|18
|41
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|18
|42
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|17
|43
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|17
|44
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|17
|45
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|46
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|16
|47
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|16
|48
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|49
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|15
|50
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|15
|51
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|15
|52
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|14
|53
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|14
|54
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|55
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|13
|56
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|57
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|58
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|59
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|60
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|11
|61
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|62
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|63
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|64
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|65
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|9
|66
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|67
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|68
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|69
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|70
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|71
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|72
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|7
|73
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|74
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|75
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|76
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|77
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|78
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|5
|79
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|5
|80
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|81
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|4
|82
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|83
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|4
|84
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|3
|85
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|86
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|3
|87
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|88
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|89
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|90
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|91
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|92
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|93
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|94
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|95
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|-5
|96
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|51
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|40
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|32
|4
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|28
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|7
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|16
|8
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|8
|10
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|11
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|12
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|13
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|14
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|15
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|16
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|17
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|18
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|19
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|35:59:18
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:03
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:29
|4
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:13:42
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:15:09
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:16:50
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:20:18
|8
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:35:40
|9
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:36:39
|10
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:38:04
|11
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:40:03
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:43:36
|13
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:44:17
|14
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:45:27
|15
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:46:13
|16
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:46:19
|17
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:50:19
|18
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:51:50
|19
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:51:54
|20
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:53:45
|21
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:57:06
|22
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:58:23
|23
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:59:53
|24
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:01:09
|25
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:01:36
|26
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:09:01
|27
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:12:03
|28
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|1:13:38
|29
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|1:21:07
|30
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:39:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|109:04:55
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:06:03
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:06:19
|4
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:12:14
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:16:17
|6
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:22:16
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:57
|8
|IAM Cycling
|0:27:44
|9
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:27:50
|10
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:32:57
|11
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:36:12
|12
|Team Katusha
|0:36:19
|13
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:36:20
|14
|Team Europcar
|0:37:44
|15
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:40:37
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|0:41:42
|17
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:46:00
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:52:02
|19
|FDJ.fr
|0:56:06
|20
|Lampre-Merida
|1:06:33
|21
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1:10:50
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|1:52:51
