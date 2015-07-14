Trending

Tour de France: Froome crushes competition in first major summit finish

Contador, Nibali gutted on La Pierre-Saint-Martin

Chris Froome dropped a high explosive onto 2015 Tour de France, going on the attack from the select group of favourites on the first major summit finish at La Pierre-Saint-Martin and putting more than a minute into Nairo Quintana (Movistar), who was beaten for second on the stage by Richie Porte (Sky).

"I’m at a loss for words. That was unbelievable," Froome said after his conquest. "I couldn’t believe it when I asked the guys to push hard a little bit and we were hearing on the radio that the big names were getting dropped. It was textbook from the team, the guys rode such a good race. I’m over the moon to be able to finish it off for them."

Froome put even more time into Tejay van Garderen (BMC), Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and defending champion Vincenzo NIbali (Astana), who was the first of the fab five dropped. Van Garderen put in a solid display to finish 10th on the stage and keep second place, albeit now down 2:52 on Froome.

"I don’t think today was my best day, but it wasn’t all bad," van Garderen said. "I’m still keeping a good GC position, and, yeah, I think the first mountain day is always tricky. We’ve done almost two weeks without climbing any real mountains, so it can be kind of a shock to the system, especially after a rest day. I feel like it should go better from here, and I’m definitely still happy with where we’re sitting."

Just as in the opening portion of the race, Froome was the best of the pre-race favourites, and his attack with 6.5km from the summit dealt a devastating blow to his rivals.

Quintana was the only rider with Froome and teammate Porte when the attack was made, but even he slipped back to lose just over a minute. He did enough, however, to move into third overall, now 3:09 from the maillot jaune.

Nibali, who was already 2:22 behind on the GC at the start of the day, saw his hopes of a title defense fly out the window as he was dropped early and shelled a further 4:50.

The final member of the Fab Four, Contador, was one of many victims of the pre-selection that preceded Froome’s attack, and came across the line 2:50 down.

"I didn’t feel great at all today," Contador said. "I couldn’t really breathe very well and if you can’t breathe then you can’t feel your legs and as a consequence I couldn’t really feel good. I did not feel good at all today, it just wasn’t my day today. I usually go well on those sorts of days but it just didn’t go well."

The stage was rolling all the way to the start of the hors-catégorie Pierre-Saint-Martin, 15km long with an average gradient of 7.4 per cent. It was Movistar who were on the front from the start and the ferocity of the tempo manifested itself in Nibali, Rigoberto Urán, Joaquim Rodriguez, Thibaut Pinot, and Jean-Christophe Péraud all being dropped early.

The front group was already considerably thinned by the time Sky hit the front as the gradients rose above 10 per cent on the steepest middle section of the climb. Yet it was Quintana’s teammate Alejandro Valverde who threw the cat among the pigeons, with a double dig that appeared to leave Froome in slight difficulty.

He must have been bluffing, though, as he held on while Contador, van Garderen, Pierre Rolland, Adam Yates, and other members of that 15-strong elite group lost contact. Alone with Quintana and Porte, Froome wasted no time making his move and ploughed up the mountainside to take a stranglehold on the yellow jersey and leave the rest of the field stunned and thoroughly demoralised.

How it unfolded

There were two non-starters, with Ivan Basso (Tinkoff-Saxo) obviously not starting after he announced yesterday he had been diagnosed with testicular cancer. Lars Boom (Astana) headed home due to the flu.

It was no surprise on Bastille day to see a Frenchman on the attack. Pierrick Fédrigo launched a solo escape in the early kilometres and Kenneth Van Bilsen (Cofidis) managed to bridge across after 45km of racing. The pair built a lead of almost quarter of an hour and Van Bilsen took the maximum points on the three fourth category climbs that preceded the summit finish. Fédrigo took the intermediate sprint points at kilometer 124 while the real battle behind among the sprinters was won by André Greipel, who regained the green jersey with his effort.

There were worrying moments when Warren Barguil hit the deck in the feed zone and cradled his shoulder. But the promising Frenchman got back on his bike and made it back into the bunch before dropping to the medical car for some bandaging.

Inside 50km the gap between the break and the peloton really started to tumble, with many GC teams showing interest at the front. By the foot of the final climb the gap stood at less than three minutes and it wasn’t long before the game was up, Fédrigo the last to buckle.

The climb had barely got going when polka-dot jersey wearer Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka), Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) and Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) were dropped, and they were soon joined by higher-profile rides like Pinot and Péraud.

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) attacked and Rafael Valls (Lampre) bridged across briefly but faded when Valverde made his moves. Nibali was off the back with 10km to go, joined by Rodriguez and Urán, while up front the bunch began to thin out to less than 15 riders thanks to Sky’s emergence.

Contador was the next big favourite to be dropped inside 7km as Richie Porte and Froome went away with Quintana in tow. Van Garderen then also lost contact and joined Gesink, with Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), Rolland, Geraint Thomas, Tony Gallopin, and Valverde all falling away.

Froome attacked with 6.4km to go and immediately opened a gap on Quintana. The Colombian stayed calm but he was slipping back quickly to half a minute, though he was making up time on his other rivals behind.

The gaps would only get bigger as Froome showed no signs of tiring and produced what might be the defining performance of this Tour de France.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky4:22:07
2Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:00:59
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:04
4Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:33
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:01
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
7Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:02:04
8Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:02:22
10Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:30
11Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:51
12Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:03:09
13Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
14Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:19
15Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
16Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:04:00
17Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:04:09
18Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
19Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:04:16
20Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:04:25
21Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
22Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
23Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:04:44
24Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:05:38
25Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
27Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:05:46
28Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:54
29Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:57
30Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
31Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:04
32Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
33Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
34Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:06:07
35Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:06:15
36Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:06:28
37Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
38Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:06:47
39Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:08:00
40Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
41Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:11
42Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:20
43Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:50
44Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
45Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
46Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
47Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:15
48Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:52
49Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:10:03
50Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
51Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
52Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
53Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
54Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
55Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:11:02
56José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:33
57Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:11:34
58Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
59Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:11:49
60Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:12
61Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
62Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:12:37
63Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:12:53
64Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
65Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:41
66Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
67Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
68Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
69Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
70Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
71Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
72Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
73Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
74Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
75Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:13:51
76Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:09
77Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:14:28
78Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:14:47
79Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:15:34
80Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:15:36
81Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:15:45
82Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:16:09
83Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:40
84Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
85Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
86Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
87Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
88Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
89Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
90José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
91Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
92Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
93Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
94Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
95Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
96Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
97Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
98Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
99Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
100Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
101Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
102Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
103Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
104Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
105Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
106Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:18:10
107Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
108Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
109Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
110Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
111Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
112Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
113Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
114Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:19:53
115Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:20:43
116Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
117Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
118Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
119Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:21:09
120Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:21:34
121Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
122Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
123Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
124Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
125Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
126Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
127Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
128Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
129Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
130Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
131Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
132Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
133Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
134Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
135Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
136Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
137Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
138Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
139Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:21:57
140John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:22:19
141Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:22:22
142Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
143Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
144Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
145André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
146Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
147Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
148Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
149Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
150Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
151Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
152Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
153Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
154Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
155Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:22:29
156Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
157Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:22:31
158Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:22:39
159Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:23:21
160Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
161Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
162Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
163Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
164Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
165Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
166Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
167Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
168Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
169Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
170Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
171Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
172Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
173Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
174Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
175Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
176Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
177Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
178Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
179Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
180Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:23:35
181Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:26:27
182Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
183Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:29:15
DNSBASSO Ivan TCS
DNSBOOM Lars AST

Intermediate sprint - Trois-Villes, km. 124
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement20pts
2Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal15
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step13
5John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin11
6Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo9
8Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step8
9Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
10Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar6
11Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin5
12Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4
13Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal3
14Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar2
15Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky30pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky25
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team22
4Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo19
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team17
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky15
7Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge13
8Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar11
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal9
10Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team7
11Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo6
12Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida5
13Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team4
14Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka3
15Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) - Côte de Bougarber, km. 66
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) - Côte de Vielleségure, km. 90
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 4) - Côte de Montory, km. 134
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 4 (HC) - La Pierre-Saint-Martin, km. 167
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky50pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky40
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team32
4Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo28
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team24
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky20
7Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge16
8Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar12
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal8
10Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team4

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team4:23:11
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:01:00
3Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:15
4Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:03:12
5Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:34
6Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:05:24
7Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:46
8Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:08:59
9Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:11:08
10Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:11:49
11Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:37
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
13Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:17:06
14Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:19:39
15Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:20:05
16Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:30
17Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
18Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:20:53
19Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:21:18
20Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:35
21Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:22:17
22Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
23Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
24Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
25Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
26Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
27Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
28Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
29Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:25:23
30Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky13:09:21
2Movistar Team0:06:02
3Astana Pro Team0:08:59
4Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:02
5MTN - Qhubeka0:10:06
6Team Europcar0:12:53
7BMC Racing Team0:13:33
8IAM Cycling0:15:30
9Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:40
10Bora-Argon 180:16:43
11AG2R La Mondiale0:17:32
12Trek Factory Racing0:20:17
13Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:21:05
14Lotto Soudal0:23:06
15Team Katusha0:24:50
16Team Giant-Alpecin0:28:28
17Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:28:58
18FDJ.fr0:30:47
19Lampre-Merida0:33:29
20Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:36:09
21Orica GreenEdge0:41:47
22Etixx - Quick-Step0:46:02

General classification after stage 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky35:56:09
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:52
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:03:09
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:01
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:04:03
6Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:04
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:04:33
8Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:35
9Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:06:12
10Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:57
11Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:07:15
12Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:22
13Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:08:41
14Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:18
15Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:09:26
16Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:10:09
17Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:10:27
18Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:12:31
19Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:47
20Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:03
21Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:13:06
22Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:38
23Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:57
24Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:08
25Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:16:01
26Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:16:51
27Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:18:18
28Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:19:30
29Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:19:59
30Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:21:05
31Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:21:20
32Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:22:04
33Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:22:10
34Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:23:27
35Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:23:40
36Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:25:25
37Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:25:35
38Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:25:50
39Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:26:11
40Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr0:26:37
41Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka0:27:04
42Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:27:31
43Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:27:33
44Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:29:55
45Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:19
46Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:30:55
47Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:31:25
48Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:31:40
49Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:31:56
50Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:32:57
51Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:34:24
52Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:34:34
53Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:34:44
54Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:34:53
55Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:36:31
56Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:36:53
57Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:37:44
58Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:38:49
59Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:39:26
60Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:39:48
61Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:40:39
62Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:41:13
63Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:41:26
64Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:41:37
65Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:42:07
66Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:42:08
67Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:42:19
68Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:42:26
69Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:42:31
70Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:43:12
71Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:43:14
72Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:43:31
73Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:44:07
74Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:44:10
75André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:44:24
76John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:44:44
77Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
78Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:44:54
79Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:45:07
80Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:45:28
81Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:45:29
82Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:45:33
83Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:45:34
84Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:45:56
85Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:45:59
86Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:46:16
87Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:46:30
88Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:46:39
89Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:46:41
90Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:46:45
91Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step0:47:02
92Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:47:20
93Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:47:22
94Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:47:26
95Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:47:37
96Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team0:47:43
97Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:48:21
98Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:48:36
99Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:49:19
100Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:49:22
101Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:49:28
102Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:49:55
103Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:50:35
104Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:51:03
105Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:51:33
106Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:51:35
107Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:51:39
108Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:51:56
109Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:51:58
110Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:51:59
111Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:52:07
112Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 180:52:18
113Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:52:35
114Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:53:04
115Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:53:06
116Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:53:11
117Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:53:16
118Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:53:19
119Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:53:27
120Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:53:28
121Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:53:41
122Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka0:54:22
123Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step0:54:46
124Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:54:53
125Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:54:59
126Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:55:03
127Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:55:07
128Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:55:18
129Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:55:23
130Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:55:40
131Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:55:47
132Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida0:56:41
133Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:56:54
134Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:57:10
135Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:57:11
136José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:57:12
137Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:57:14
138Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:58:13
139Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:58:52
140Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:59:18
141Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:59:47
142Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:59:56
143Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:00:15
144Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha1:00:25
145Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:00:27
146Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 181:01:32
147Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:01:44
148Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team1:02:50
149Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1:03:02
150Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:04:18
151Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:04:39
152Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1:04:45
153Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling1:05:13
154Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:05:31
155Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:06:12
156Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida1:06:13
157Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team1:07:43
158Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka1:08:41
159Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:08:50
160Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky1:08:57
161José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 181:09:44
162Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing1:10:08
163Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo1:10:30
164Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:11:08
165Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:12:10
166Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:12:48
167Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:13:08
168Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:14:59
169Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:15:12
170Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar1:15:26
171Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr1:16:08
172Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
173Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha1:16:47
174Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:16:56
175Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge1:18:53
176Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1:22:50
177Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:24:13
178Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 181:24:16
179Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1:25:22
180Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge1:27:48
181Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1:28:44
182Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team1:34:45
183Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:42:47

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal225pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo222
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step172
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin169
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar108
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky81
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team73
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal70
9Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step63
10Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team53
11Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale52
12Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha50
13Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar46
14Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka45
15Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team44
16Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement40
17Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha39
18Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin37
19Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits37
20Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team35
21Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo35
22Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team31
23Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step31
24Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr27
25Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge26
26Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka26
27Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida26
28Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits25
29Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky25
30Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky24
31Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal22
32Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team20
33Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 1820
34Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement20
35Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
36Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin19
37Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo18
38Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing18
39Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin18
40Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement18
41Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement18
42Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 1817
43Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement17
44Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling17
45Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal17
46Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team16
47Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha16
48Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
49Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling15
50Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement15
51Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team15
52Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar14
53Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka14
54Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar13
55Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida13
56Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step12
57Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka12
58Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge11
59Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo11
60Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal11
61Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar11
62Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team10
63Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step10
64Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing10
65Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling9
66Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
67Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team8
68Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo7
69Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team7
70Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo7
71Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step7
72Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 187
73Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step6
74Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team6
75Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar6
76Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka6
77Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5
78Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida5
79Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 185
80Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team4
81Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky4
82Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4
83Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement4
84Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling3
85Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka3
86Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team3
87Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
88Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo2
89Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar2
90Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
91Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1
92José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1
93Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1
94Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky1
95Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo-5
96Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky51pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky40
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team32
4Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo28
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team24
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky20
7Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge16
8Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar12
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal8
10Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka4
11Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team4
12Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
13Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha2
14Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
15Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar1
16Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
17Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1
18Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
19Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team35:59:18
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:03
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:29
4Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:13:42
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:15:09
6Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:16:50
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:20:18
8Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:35:40
9Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:36:39
10Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:38:04
11Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:40:03
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:43:36
13Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:44:17
14Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:45:27
15Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:46:13
16Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:46:19
17Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:50:19
18Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:51:50
19Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:51:54
20Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:53:45
21Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:57:06
22Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:58:23
23Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:59:53
24Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:01:09
25Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1:01:36
26Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:09:01
27Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:12:03
28Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha1:13:38
29Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 181:21:07
30Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:39:38

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky109:04:55
2BMC Racing Team0:06:03
3Movistar Team0:06:19
4Tinkoff-Saxo0:12:14
5Astana Pro Team0:16:17
6Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:22:16
7AG2R La Mondiale0:22:57
8IAM Cycling0:27:44
9MTN - Qhubeka0:27:50
10Trek Factory Racing0:32:57
11Bora-Argon 180:36:12
12Team Katusha0:36:19
13Team Giant-Alpecin0:36:20
14Team Europcar0:37:44
15Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:40:37
16Lotto Soudal0:41:42
17Etixx - Quick-Step0:46:00
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:52:02
19FDJ.fr0:56:06
20Lampre-Merida1:06:33
21Bretagne-Séché Environnement1:10:50
22Orica GreenEdge1:52:51

 

