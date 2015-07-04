Tour de France: Dennis sets record speed to claim first maillot jaune in Utrecht
BMC rider tops Martin, Cancellara in 55.4kph
Stage 1: Utrecht (ITT) -
Rohan Dennis pulled off an audacious upset on a hot and windy afternoon in Utrecht to record his first professional time trial victory and become the seventh Australian to wear the yellow jersey. German national champion Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step) struggled in the conditions as he finished second, five seconds behind Dennis. Having won the last five opening tests against the clock in the Tour de France, Fabian Cancellara could only manage third with the BMC rider upsetting the favourites with the fastest ever individual Tour de France time trial with an average speed of 55.4kph. The record was previously held by Chris Boardman following his 1994 prologue win in Lille.
Having switched to BMC from Garmin mid-way through last season, the move has paid dividends for Dennis has since won the Tour Down Under, held the world Hour Record, and worn yellow at the Critérium du Dauphiné. He was also a member of BMC's world champion team time trial success last September.
A flying ride by Jos van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo) saw the Dutchman record the fastest time at the intermediate checkpoint and set the early mark for success. Dennis put 15 seconds into his time to book a long and nervous afternoon in the hot seat.
"We decided to go off early, set a benchmark and make everyone else chase me. It worked out perfectly," said Dennis who had finished second in his last two time trials. "There's a little bit of shock. We've worked with the team and came out here about a month ago to check and recon the course. It's the Tour de France and the yellow jersey. I've always dreamed of being in this position and now I am.
"It started to sink in when I saw the big threats come in behind me. It was surreal but a few emotions came out."
Dutchman Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) had the support of the crowd but the wait for the nation's first yellow jersey since 1989 was extended for another day as he also faded on the second half of the course. Dumoulin caught minuteman Tiago Machado on the final corner, losing half a second but there was no 'what if' when he crossed he line. Closest of the favourites at the time check, Dumoulin like Martin and Cancellara after him, saw his challenge unravel on the second half of the course.
Defending champion Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) was the best of the 'fab four' as he crossed the line in 22nd place. 2013 champion Chris Froome (Team Sky) was next in 39th place, seven seconds down on Nibali, with Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) conceding 15 seconds and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) 18 seconds.
The LottoNL-Jumbo duo of Wilco Kelderman (9th) and Robert Gesink (11th) lived up to expectation on home soil as the best of the GC contenders. A third Dutchman, Bauke Mollema (Trek) put his recent back injures aside to finish in 11th place followed by Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step), Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC) in 20th place. It was another Frenchman, Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) who now finds himself on the back foot by conceding 54 seconds to his compatriot is the best placed of the podium challengers.
The early pace setters
Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) had the honour of being the first rider down the start ramp wearing the colours of the Eritrean national champion and duly set the fastest times at the intermediate time check and the finish line. Jack Bauer (Cannondale-Garmin) was the first to topple Teklehaimanot, knocking 23 seconds off his time at the finish. MTN-Qhubeka would later be celebrating Steve Cummings' tenth place after all 198 riders had finished.
Jos Van Emden then set an early reference with the first sub 16-minute ride at 15:11 minutes. Robert Gesink was first rider within ten seconds of his Teammate before Dennis came within once second of his time on his blistering ride. Where the majority of the 198 riders slowed from the time check, Dennis was accelerating as his minuteman Lars Bak found out.
Dutch champion Kelderman was impressive on his Tour debut to cross the line in ninth and continue the impressive run of LottoNL-Jumbo on the day and claim the team classification prize. While Kelderman and Dumoulin had the support of the crowds, Alex Dowsett was doing a stealth job to appear seventh at the time check but unlike his Hour Record efforts, his pacing was off to slip to 13th. It was a similar story for Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar), Matthias Brändle (IAM Cyclin), and Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) who all came through the time check within five seconds of Dennis but struggled in the final kilometres.
Having been unsure of his participation in the Tour de France due to failing a pre-race MPCC cortisol test, Lars Boom turns his pedals in anger finished in 23rd, just one second behind teammate Nibali who was the best Astana rider on the day.
Along with yellow, Dennis was also awarded the best young rider and points classification jerseys. Stage 2 of the Tour de France starts in Utrecht and finishes in the 'sea' at Zélande 166km later.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:56
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:05
|3
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:06
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:08
|5
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:15
|6
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:23
|7
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|8
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:29
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:30
|10
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:32
|11
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:33
|12
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:00:36
|14
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:37
|15
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:38
|16
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:40
|18
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:41
|19
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:42
|21
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:00:43
|22
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:44
|24
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:45
|26
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|27
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|29
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|30
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|32
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:46
|33
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|34
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:47
|35
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|36
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:49
|37
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:50
|38
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|40
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:00:51
|41
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:53
|42
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:55
|43
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:56
|44
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:57
|45
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:58
|47
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|48
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|49
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|50
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:59
|51
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|52
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|53
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|0:01:00
|54
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|55
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:01
|57
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|58
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:02
|59
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:04
|60
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:05
|62
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|63
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:06
|64
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|65
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|66
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:07
|67
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|68
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:08
|69
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|70
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|71
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|72
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:09
|73
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:10
|74
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:11
|75
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|76
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|77
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|78
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:12
|79
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|80
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|81
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|82
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:13
|83
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|84
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|85
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|86
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:14
|87
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|88
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|89
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|92
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:16
|93
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|94
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|95
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|96
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|97
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:18
|98
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|99
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|100
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|101
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:01:20
|102
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:21
|103
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|104
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|105
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:22
|106
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|107
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|108
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|109
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:23
|110
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|111
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|112
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:24
|113
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|114
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|115
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|116
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|117
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|118
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:25
|119
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|120
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|121
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|122
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:26
|123
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|124
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|125
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|126
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|127
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:27
|128
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|129
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|130
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|131
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:28
|132
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:30
|133
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|134
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:01:31
|135
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|136
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|137
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|138
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|139
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:32
|140
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|141
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:33
|142
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|143
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|144
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|145
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:34
|146
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|147
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|148
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:35
|149
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|150
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|151
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:36
|152
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:37
|153
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|154
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|155
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:39
|156
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:40
|157
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|158
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|159
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:41
|160
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:42
|161
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|162
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:43
|163
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|164
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:45
|165
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:46
|166
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|167
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:47
|168
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|169
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:48
|170
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|171
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|172
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:49
|173
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:50
|174
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|175
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:51
|176
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|177
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|178
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|179
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:53
|180
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:54
|181
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:01:55
|182
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|183
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:57
|184
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:58
|185
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:02:01
|186
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:02
|187
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:09
|188
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:12
|189
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:13
|190
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:14
|191
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|192
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:02:18
|193
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:02:23
|194
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:24
|195
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|196
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:02:25
|197
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:02:28
|198
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|17
|3
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|15
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|5
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|6
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|9
|8
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|10
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|11
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|12
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|13
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|15
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:56
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:08
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:30
|4
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:38
|5
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:41
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:46
|9
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:58
|11
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:59
|12
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:01
|13
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:06
|14
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:12
|15
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|16
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:18
|17
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:21
|18
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|19
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:24
|20
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:25
|21
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:27
|22
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:34
|23
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:01:35
|24
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:40
|25
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:48
|26
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|27
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:49
|28
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:51
|29
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|30
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:54
|31
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:57
|32
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:46:06
|2
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:03
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:08
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:00:10
|5
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:12
|6
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:34
|7
|Am Cycling
|0:00:40
|8
|Team Sky
|0:00:48
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:54
|10
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:59
|11
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:08
|12
|FDJ.fr
|0:01:10
|13
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:34
|14
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:46
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|0:02:01
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:11
|17
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:16
|18
|Team Katusha
|0:02:21
|19
|Lampre-Merida
|0:02:41
|20
|Team Europcar
|0:02:54
|21
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:55
|22
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:03:08
