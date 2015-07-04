Image 1 of 186 Captain America, Andrew Talansky starts his time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 186 Bernard Hinault lets Jan Janssen and Joop Zoetemelk know its time to leave the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 186 The two Dutch winners of the Tour de France Jan Janssen and Joop Zoetemelk (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 186 Joop Zoetemelk was awarded the KOM jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 186 With no classified climbs, the first KOM jersey of the race went to Joop Zoetemelk instead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 186 Rohan Dennis shares a laugh with King Willem-Alexander (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 186 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 186 An interesting Selle Italia saddle for Joaquim Rodriguez of Katusha (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 186 Joaquim Rodriguez's time trial saddle (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 186 The BMC riders have their bikes all ready and set to go (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 186 Team Sky were driving around in the Jaguar F-Pace (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 186 The Jaguar F-Pace made its debut at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 186 Rohan Dennis (BMC) in the maillot jaune (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 186 Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Garmin) debuts his US national champs jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 186 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 186 Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 186 Niolas Edet (Cofidis) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 186 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Ag2r) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 186 Daniel Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 186 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 186 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) on his way to third (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 186 Lots of support for Fabian Cancellara (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 186 Joop Zoetemelk with the King of the Netherlands Willem-Alexander (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 186 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 186 Rohan Dennis (BMC) riding to the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 186 Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 186 Rohan Dennis (BMC) with King Willem-Alexander (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 186 Stage 1 winner Rohan Dennis (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 186 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 186 Chris Froome blasts by (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 186 Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubkea) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 186 Jean-Christophe Peraud dwarfed by the crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 186 Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 186 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 186 Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 186 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 186 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 186 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 186 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 186 Stephen Cummings (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 186 Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 42 of 186 Peter Sagan (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 43 of 186 Rohan Dennis (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 44 of 186 Chris Froome (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 45 of 186 Alex Dowsett (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 46 of 186 Chris Froome (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 47 of 186 Jan Barta (Bora - Rohan Dennis pulled off an audacious upset on a hot and windy afternoon in Utrecht to record his first professional time trial victory and become the seventh Australian to wear the yellow jersey. German national champion Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step) struggled in the conditions as he finished second, five seconds behind Dennis. Having won the last five opening tests against the clock in the Tour de France, Fabian Cancellara could only manage third with the BMC rider upsetting the favourites with the fastest ever individual Tour de France time trial with an average speed of 55.4kph. The record was previously held by Chris Boardman following his 1994 prologue win in Lille.

Having switched to BMC from Garmin mid-way through last season, the move has paid dividends for Dennis has since won the Tour Down Under, held the world Hour Record, and worn yellow at the Critérium du Dauphiné. He was also a member of BMC's world champion team time trial success last September.

A flying ride by Jos van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo) saw the Dutchman record the fastest time at the intermediate checkpoint and set the early mark for success. Dennis put 15 seconds into his time to book a long and nervous afternoon in the hot seat.

"We decided to go off early, set a benchmark and make everyone else chase me. It worked out perfectly," said Dennis who had finished second in his last two time trials. "There's a little bit of shock. We've worked with the team and came out here about a month ago to check and recon the course. It's the Tour de France and the yellow jersey. I've always dreamed of being in this position and now I am.

"It started to sink in when I saw the big threats come in behind me. It was surreal but a few emotions came out."

Dutchman Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) had the support of the crowd but the wait for the nation's first yellow jersey since 1989 was extended for another day as he also faded on the second half of the course. Dumoulin caught minuteman Tiago Machado on the final corner, losing half a second but there was no 'what if' when he crossed he line. Closest of the favourites at the time check, Dumoulin like Martin and Cancellara after him, saw his challenge unravel on the second half of the course.

Defending champion Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) was the best of the 'fab four' as he crossed the line in 22nd place. 2013 champion Chris Froome (Team Sky) was next in 39th place, seven seconds down on Nibali, with Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) conceding 15 seconds and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) 18 seconds.

The LottoNL-Jumbo duo of Wilco Kelderman (9th) and Robert Gesink (11th) lived up to expectation on home soil as the best of the GC contenders. A third Dutchman, Bauke Mollema (Trek) put his recent back injures aside to finish in 11th place followed by Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step), Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC) in 20th place. It was another Frenchman, Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) who now finds himself on the back foot by conceding 54 seconds to his compatriot is the best placed of the podium challengers.

The early pace setters

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) had the honour of being the first rider down the start ramp wearing the colours of the Eritrean national champion and duly set the fastest times at the intermediate time check and the finish line. Jack Bauer (Cannondale-Garmin) was the first to topple Teklehaimanot, knocking 23 seconds off his time at the finish. MTN-Qhubeka would later be celebrating Steve Cummings' tenth place after all 198 riders had finished.

Jos Van Emden then set an early reference with the first sub 16-minute ride at 15:11 minutes. Robert Gesink was first rider within ten seconds of his Teammate before Dennis came within once second of his time on his blistering ride. Where the majority of the 198 riders slowed from the time check, Dennis was accelerating as his minuteman Lars Bak found out.

Dutch champion Kelderman was impressive on his Tour debut to cross the line in ninth and continue the impressive run of LottoNL-Jumbo on the day and claim the team classification prize. While Kelderman and Dumoulin had the support of the crowds, Alex Dowsett was doing a stealth job to appear seventh at the time check but unlike his Hour Record efforts, his pacing was off to slip to 13th. It was a similar story for Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar), Matthias Brändle (IAM Cyclin), and Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) who all came through the time check within five seconds of Dennis but struggled in the final kilometres.

Having been unsure of his participation in the Tour de France due to failing a pre-race MPCC cortisol test, Lars Boom turns his pedals in anger finished in 23rd, just one second behind teammate Nibali who was the best Astana rider on the day.

Along with yellow, Dennis was also awarded the best young rider and points classification jerseys. Stage 2 of the Tour de France starts in Utrecht and finishes in the 'sea' at Zélande 166km later.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:14:56 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:05 3 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:06 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:08 5 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:15 6 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:23 7 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 8 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:29 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:30 10 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:32 11 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:33 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 13 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:00:36 14 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:37 15 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:38 16 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 17 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:40 18 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:41 19 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:42 21 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:00:43 22 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 23 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:00:44 24 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 25 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:45 26 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 27 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 28 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 29 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 30 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 31 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 32 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:46 33 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 34 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:47 35 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 36 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:49 37 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:50 38 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 39 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 40 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:00:51 41 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:53 42 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:55 43 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:56 44 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:57 45 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 46 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:58 47 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 48 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 49 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 50 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:59 51 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 52 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 53 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 0:01:00 54 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 55 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:01 57 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 58 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:01:02 59 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:01:04 60 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 61 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:05 62 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 63 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:06 64 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 65 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 66 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:07 67 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 68 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:08 69 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 70 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 71 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 72 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:09 73 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:01:10 74 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:11 75 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 76 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 77 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 78 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:12 79 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 80 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 81 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 82 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:13 83 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 84 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 85 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 86 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:14 87 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:15 88 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 89 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 90 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 91 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 92 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:16 93 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 94 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 95 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:17 96 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 97 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:18 98 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:19 99 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 100 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 101 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:01:20 102 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:21 103 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 104 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 105 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:22 106 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 107 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 108 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 109 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:23 110 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 111 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 112 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:24 113 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 114 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 115 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 116 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 117 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 118 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:25 119 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 120 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 121 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 122 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:26 123 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 124 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 125 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 126 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 127 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:27 128 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 129 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 130 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 131 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:28 132 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:30 133 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 134 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:01:31 135 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 136 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 137 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 138 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 139 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:32 140 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 141 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:33 142 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 143 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 144 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 145 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:34 146 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 147 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 148 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:35 149 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 150 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 151 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:36 152 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:37 153 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 154 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 155 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:39 156 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:40 157 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 158 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 159 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:41 160 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:42 161 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 162 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:43 163 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 164 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:45 165 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:46 166 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 167 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:01:47 168 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 169 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:48 170 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 171 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 172 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:49 173 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:50 174 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 175 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:51 176 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 177 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 178 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 179 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:53 180 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:54 181 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:01:55 182 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 183 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:57 184 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:58 185 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:02:01 186 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:02 187 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:02:09 188 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:12 189 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:13 190 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:14 191 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 192 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:02:18 193 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:02:23 194 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:24 195 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 196 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:02:25 197 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:02:28 198 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:36

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20 pts 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 17 3 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 15 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 5 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 11 6 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 10 7 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 9 8 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 8 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 10 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 6 11 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 4 13 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 3 14 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 2 15 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:14:56 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:08 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:30 4 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:38 5 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:41 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:46 9 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 10 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:58 11 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:59 12 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:01 13 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:06 14 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:12 15 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 16 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:18 17 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:21 18 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 19 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:24 20 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:25 21 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:27 22 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:34 23 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:01:35 24 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:01:40 25 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:48 26 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 27 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:49 28 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:51 29 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 30 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:54 31 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:57 32 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:14

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:46:06 2 Trek Factory Racing 0:00:03 3 BMC Racing Team 0:00:08 4 Movistar Team 0:00:10 5 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:12 6 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:34 7 Am Cycling 0:00:40 8 Team Sky 0:00:48 9 Astana Pro Team 0:00:54 10 Orica GreenEdge 0:00:59 11 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:08 12 FDJ.fr 0:01:10 13 MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:34 14 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:46 15 Lotto Soudal 0:02:01 16 AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:11 17 Bora-Argon 18 0:02:16 18 Team Katusha 0:02:21 19 Lampre-Merida 0:02:41 20 Team Europcar 0:02:54 21 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:55 22 Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:03:08

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:14:56 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:05 3 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:06 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:08 5 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:15 6 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:23 7 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 8 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:29 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:30 10 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:32 11 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:33 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 13 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:00:36 14 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:37 15 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:38 16 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 17 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:40 18 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:41 19 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:42 21 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:00:43 22 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 23 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:00:44 24 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 25 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:45 26 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 27 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 28 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 29 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 30 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 31 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 32 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:46 33 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 34 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:47 35 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 36 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:49 37 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:50 38 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 39 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 40 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:00:51 41 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:53 42 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:55 43 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:56 44 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:57 45 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 46 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:58 47 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 48 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 49 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 50 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:59 51 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 52 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 53 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 0:01:00 54 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 55 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:01 57 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 58 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:01:02 59 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:01:04 60 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 61 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:05 62 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 63 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:06 64 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 65 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 66 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:07 67 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 68 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:08 69 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 70 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 71 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 72 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:09 73 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:01:10 74 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:11 75 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 76 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 77 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 78 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:12 79 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 80 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 81 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 82 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:13 83 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 84 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 85 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 86 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:14 87 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:15 88 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 89 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 90 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 91 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 92 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:16 93 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 94 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 95 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:17 96 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 97 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:18 98 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:19 99 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 100 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 101 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:01:20 102 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:21 103 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 104 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 105 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:22 106 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 107 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 108 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 109 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:23 110 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 111 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 112 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:24 113 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 114 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 115 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 116 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 117 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 118 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:25 119 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 120 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 121 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 122 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:26 123 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 124 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 125 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 126 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 127 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:27 128 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 129 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 130 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 131 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:28 132 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:30 133 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 134 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:01:31 135 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 136 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 137 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 138 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 139 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:32 140 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 141 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:33 142 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 143 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 144 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 145 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:34 146 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 147 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 148 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:35 149 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 150 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 151 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:36 152 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:37 153 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 154 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 155 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:39 156 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:40 157 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 158 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 159 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:41 160 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:42 161 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 162 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:43 163 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 164 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:45 165 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:46 166 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 167 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:01:47 168 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 169 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:48 170 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 171 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 172 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:49 173 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:50 174 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 175 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:51 176 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 177 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 178 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 179 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:53 180 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:54 181 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:01:55 182 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 183 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:57 184 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:58 185 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:02:01 186 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:02 187 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:02:09 188 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:12 189 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:13 190 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:14 191 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 192 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:02:18 193 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:02:23 194 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:24 195 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 196 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:02:25 197 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:02:28 198 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:36

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20 pts 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 17 3 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 15 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 5 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 11 6 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 10 7 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 9 8 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 8 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 10 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 6 11 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 4 13 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 3 14 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 2 15 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:14:56 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:08 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:30 4 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:38 5 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:41 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:46 9 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 10 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:58 11 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:59 12 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:01 13 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:06 14 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:12 15 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 16 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:18 17 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:21 18 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 19 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:24 20 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:25 21 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:27 22 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:34 23 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:01:35 24 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:01:40 25 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:48 26 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 27 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:49 28 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:51 29 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 30 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:54 31 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:57 32 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:14