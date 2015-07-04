Trending

Tour de France: Dennis sets record speed to claim first maillot jaune in Utrecht

BMC rider tops Martin, Cancellara in 55.4kph

Image 1 of 186

Captain America, Andrew Talansky starts his time trial

Captain America, Andrew Talansky starts his time trial
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 186

Bernard Hinault lets Jan Janssen and Joop Zoetemelk know its time to leave the podium

Bernard Hinault lets Jan Janssen and Joop Zoetemelk know its time to leave the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 186

The two Dutch winners of the Tour de France Jan Janssen and Joop Zoetemelk

The two Dutch winners of the Tour de France Jan Janssen and Joop Zoetemelk
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 186

Joop Zoetemelk was awarded the KOM jersey

Joop Zoetemelk was awarded the KOM jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 186

With no classified climbs, the first KOM jersey of the race went to Joop Zoetemelk instead

With no classified climbs, the first KOM jersey of the race went to Joop Zoetemelk instead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 186

Rohan Dennis shares a laugh with King Willem-Alexander

Rohan Dennis shares a laugh with King Willem-Alexander
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 186

Alex Dowsett (Movistar)

Alex Dowsett (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 186

An interesting Selle Italia saddle for Joaquim Rodriguez of Katusha

An interesting Selle Italia saddle for Joaquim Rodriguez of Katusha
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 186

Joaquim Rodriguez's time trial saddle

Joaquim Rodriguez's time trial saddle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 186

The BMC riders have their bikes all ready and set to go

The BMC riders have their bikes all ready and set to go
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 186

Team Sky were driving around in the Jaguar F-Pace

Team Sky were driving around in the Jaguar F-Pace
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 186

The Jaguar F-Pace made its debut at the Tour de France

The Jaguar F-Pace made its debut at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 186

Rohan Dennis (BMC) in the maillot jaune

Rohan Dennis (BMC) in the maillot jaune
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 186

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Garmin) debuts his US national champs jersey

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Garmin) debuts his US national champs jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 186

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 186

Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge)

Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 186

Niolas Edet (Cofidis)

Niolas Edet (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 186

Jean-Christophe Péraud (Ag2r)

Jean-Christophe Péraud (Ag2r)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 186

Daniel Martin (Cannondale-Garmin)

Daniel Martin (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 186

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 186

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) on his way to third

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) on his way to third
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 186

Lots of support for Fabian Cancellara (Trek)

Lots of support for Fabian Cancellara (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 186

Joop Zoetemelk with the King of the Netherlands Willem-Alexander

Joop Zoetemelk with the King of the Netherlands Willem-Alexander
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 186

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 186

Rohan Dennis (BMC) riding to the win

Rohan Dennis (BMC) riding to the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 186

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step)

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 186

Rohan Dennis (BMC) with King Willem-Alexander

Rohan Dennis (BMC) with King Willem-Alexander
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 186

Stage 1 winner Rohan Dennis (BMC)

Stage 1 winner Rohan Dennis (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 186

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 186

Chris Froome blasts by

Chris Froome blasts by
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 186

Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubkea)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubkea)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 186

Jean-Christophe Peraud dwarfed by the crowd

Jean-Christophe Peraud dwarfed by the crowd
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 186

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quickstep)

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 186

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 186

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 186

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 186

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 186

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 186

Fabian Cancellara (Trek)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 186

Stephen Cummings (MTN-Qhubeka)

Stephen Cummings (MTN-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 186

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 42 of 186

Peter Sagan

Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 43 of 186

Rohan Dennis

Rohan Dennis
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 44 of 186

Chris Froome

Chris Froome
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 45 of 186

Alex Dowsett

Alex Dowsett
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 46 of 186

Chris Froome

Chris Froome
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 47 of 186

Jan Barta (Bora - Argon 18)

Jan Barta (Bora - Argon 18)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 48 of 186

Alberto Contador

Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 49 of 186

Rohan Dennis in yellow

Rohan Dennis in yellow
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 50 of 186

Vincenzo Nibali

Vincenzo Nibali
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 51 of 186

Adriano Malori (Movistar)

Adriano Malori (Movistar)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 52 of 186

Matthias Brandle (IAM Cycling)

Matthias Brandle (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 53 of 186

Nairo Quintana

Nairo Quintana
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 54 of 186

Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling)

Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 55 of 186

Vincenzo Nibali

Vincenzo Nibali
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 56 of 186

Tom Dumoulin

Tom Dumoulin
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 57 of 186

Rohan Dennis

Rohan Dennis
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 58 of 186

Alejandro Valverde

Alejandro Valverde
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 59 of 186

Wilco Kelderman (Lotto NL - Jumbo)

Wilco Kelderman (Lotto NL - Jumbo)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 60 of 186

Robert Gesink (Lotto NL - Jumbo)

Robert Gesink (Lotto NL - Jumbo)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 61 of 186

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Garmin)

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 62 of 186

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 186

Rohan Dennis (BMC)

Rohan Dennis (BMC)
Image 64 of 186

Rohan Dennis (BMC)

Rohan Dennis (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 186

Rohan Dennis (BMC)

Rohan Dennis (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 186

Rohan Dennis (BMC)

Rohan Dennis (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 186

Rohan Dennis (BMC)

Rohan Dennis (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 186

Rohan Dennis also collected the green jersey after stage 1.

Rohan Dennis also collected the green jersey after stage 1.
Image 69 of 186

Alberto Contador lets up after crossing the finish line.

Alberto Contador lets up after crossing the finish line.
Image 70 of 186

Arnaud Demare crosses the finish line at the end of a 13.8 km stage 1 individual time trial

Arnaud Demare crosses the finish line at the end of a 13.8 km stage 1 individual time trial
Image 71 of 186

Fabian Cancellara rides to third place Saturday in Utrecht.

Fabian Cancellara rides to third place Saturday in Utrecht.
Image 72 of 186

Fabian Cancellara rides to third place Saturday in Utrecht.

Fabian Cancellara rides to third place Saturday in Utrecht.
Image 73 of 186

The start house for the only individual time trial of the 2015 Tour de France

The start house for the only individual time trial of the 2015 Tour de France
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 74 of 186

Shayne Bannan talking transfer targets?

Shayne Bannan talking transfer targets?
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 75 of 186

Rohan Dennis (BMC) riding to victory

Rohan Dennis (BMC) riding to victory
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 76 of 186

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step) was second

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step) was second
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 77 of 186

Adriano Malori (Movistar)

Adriano Malori (Movistar)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 78 of 186

Fabian Cancellara (Trek)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 79 of 186

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 80 of 186

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 81 of 186

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 82 of 186

Marcel Wyss (IAM Cycling)

Marcel Wyss (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 83 of 186

Rohan Dennis collects his prize as stage winner

Rohan Dennis collects his prize as stage winner
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 84 of 186

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling)

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 85 of 186

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 86 of 186

Richie Porte (Team Sky)

Richie Porte (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 87 of 186

Armindo Fonseca (Bretagne-Séché Environnement)

Armindo Fonseca (Bretagne-Séché Environnement)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 88 of 186

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling)

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 89 of 186

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis)

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 90 of 186

Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) was ninth

Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) was ninth
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 91 of 186

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 92 of 186

Johan Vansummeran (Ag2r)

Johan Vansummeran (Ag2r)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 93 of 186

Stef Clement (IAM Cycling)

Stef Clement (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 94 of 186

Dani Navarro (Cofidis)

Dani Navarro (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 95 of 186

Michael Schär (BMC)

Michael Schär (BMC)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 96 of 186

Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling)

Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 97 of 186

Bob Jungels (Trek)

Bob Jungels (Trek)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 98 of 186

Samuel Sánchez (BMC)

Samuel Sánchez (BMC)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 99 of 186

Jarlinson Pantano ((IAM Cycling)

Jarlinson Pantano ((IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 100 of 186

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 101 of 186

Daniel Oss (BMC)

Daniel Oss (BMC)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 102 of 186

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 103 of 186

French champion Jérôme Coppel (IAM Cycling)

French champion Jérôme Coppel (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 104 of 186

Bryan Coquard (Europcar)

Bryan Coquard (Europcar)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 105 of 186

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 106 of 186

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 107 of 186

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 108 of 186

Jean-Christophe Péraud (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

Jean-Christophe Péraud (Ag2r-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 109 of 186

Rohan Dennis in the start house

Rohan Dennis in the start house
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 110 of 186

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal)

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 111 of 186

Tejay van Garderen starts his time trial

Tejay van Garderen starts his time trial
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 112 of 186

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 113 of 186

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 114 of 186

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 115 of 186

Chris Froome starts his time trial

Chris Froome starts his time trial
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 116 of 186

Arnaud Démare (FDJ)

Arnaud Démare (FDJ)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 117 of 186

Jean-Christophe Péraud (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

Jean-Christophe Péraud (Ag2r-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 118 of 186

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 119 of 186

Vincenzo Nibali crosses himself

Vincenzo Nibali crosses himself
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 120 of 186

Adriano Malori (Movistar)

Adriano Malori (Movistar)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 121 of 186

Peter Sagan crosses himself before starting the stage

Peter Sagan crosses himself before starting the stage
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 122 of 186

Rohan Dennis pulls on the white jersey.

Rohan Dennis pulls on the white jersey.
Image 123 of 186

Rohan Dennis in the white jersey of the best young rider.

Rohan Dennis in the white jersey of the best young rider.
Image 124 of 186

Rohan Dennis on the stage 1 podium.

Rohan Dennis on the stage 1 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 125 of 186

Dennis' result us flashed on the big board.

Dennis' result us flashed on the big board.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 126 of 186

Rohan Dennis celebrates on the stage 1 podium.

Rohan Dennis celebrates on the stage 1 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 127 of 186

Europcar rider on course.

Europcar rider on course.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 128 of 186

Team Katusha rider on course.

Team Katusha rider on course.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 129 of 186

Tony Martin finished second

Tony Martin finished second
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 130 of 186

Rohan Dennis in yellow on the stage 1 podium.

Rohan Dennis in yellow on the stage 1 podium.
Image 131 of 186

Astana's Vincenzo Nibali finished 22nd.

Astana's Vincenzo Nibali finished 22nd.
Image 132 of 186

Chris Froome approaches the finish line.

Chris Froome approaches the finish line.
Image 133 of 186

Tejay van Garderen in action during stage 1.

Tejay van Garderen in action during stage 1.
Image 134 of 186

US champion Andrew Talansky.

US champion Andrew Talansky.
Image 135 of 186

Romain Bardet makes his way to the finish.

Romain Bardet makes his way to the finish.
Image 136 of 186

Gerraint Thomas feels the effort during stage 1.

Gerraint Thomas feels the effort during stage 1.
Image 137 of 186

Chris Froome fights for the finish line.

Chris Froome fights for the finish line.
Image 138 of 186

Romain Bardet.

Romain Bardet.
Image 139 of 186

Lars Boom in action during stage 1.

Lars Boom in action during stage 1.
Image 140 of 186

Peter Sagan on course during stage 1.

Peter Sagan on course during stage 1.
Image 141 of 186

Tom Dumoulin nears the finish of stage 1.

Tom Dumoulin nears the finish of stage 1.
Image 142 of 186

Fabian Cancellara finished third during stage 1.

Fabian Cancellara finished third during stage 1.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 143 of 186

Chris Froome on course during stage 1.

Chris Froome on course during stage 1.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 144 of 186

Alberto Contador suffers during stage 1.

Alberto Contador suffers during stage 1.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 145 of 186

Rohan Dennis shows off his new jersey.

Rohan Dennis shows off his new jersey.
Image 146 of 186

Big crowds gathered in Utrecht for stage 1.

Big crowds gathered in Utrecht for stage 1.
Image 147 of 186

Team Sky's Chris Froome.

Team Sky's Chris Froome.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 148 of 186

Astana's Vincenzo Nibali

Astana's Vincenzo Nibali
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 149 of 186

Tinkoff-Saxo's Alberto Contador

Tinkoff-Saxo's Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 150 of 186

Stage winner Rohan Dennis

Stage winner Rohan Dennis
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 151 of 186

Vincenzo Nibali on course during stage 1.

Vincenzo Nibali on course during stage 1.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 152 of 186

Rohan Dennis on his way to winning the stage.

Rohan Dennis on his way to winning the stage.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 153 of 186

Vincenzo Nibali on course during stage 1.

Vincenzo Nibali on course during stage 1.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 154 of 186

Nairo Quintana of Movistar.

Nairo Quintana of Movistar.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 155 of 186

Nairo Quintana digs deep during stage 1.

Nairo Quintana digs deep during stage 1.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 156 of 186

Tom Dumoulin nears the finish of stage 1.

Tom Dumoulin nears the finish of stage 1.
Image 157 of 186

Tony Martin in action during stage 1.

Tony Martin in action during stage 1.
Image 158 of 186

Tinkoff-Saxo's Peter Sagan

Tinkoff-Saxo's Peter Sagan
Image 159 of 186

Tony Martin nears the finish of stage 1.

Tony Martin nears the finish of stage 1.
Image 160 of 186

Cannondale-Garmin's Ryder Hesjedal.

Cannondale-Garmin's Ryder Hesjedal.
Image 161 of 186

Luxembourg champion Bob Jungels

Luxembourg champion Bob Jungels
Image 162 of 186

Supporters look at Belgium's Stijn Devolder competing in a 13.8 km individual time-trial, the first stage of the 102nd edition of the Tour de France cycling race on July 4, 2015, in Utrecht, The Netherlands

Supporters look at Belgium's Stijn Devolder competing in a 13.8 km individual time-trial, the first stage of the 102nd edition of the Tour de France cycling race on July 4, 2015, in Utrecht, The Netherlands
Image 163 of 186

Rui Costa on course during stage 1.

Rui Costa on course during stage 1.
Image 164 of 186

Australian champion Richie Porte

Australian champion Richie Porte
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 165 of 186

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) was the first rider to start the time trial

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) was the first rider to start the time trial
Image 166 of 186

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
Image 167 of 186

Australian national champion Richie Porte (Team Sky)

Australian national champion Richie Porte (Team Sky)
Image 168 of 186

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
Image 169 of 186

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
Image 170 of 186

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)
Image 171 of 186

Laurens ten Dam (LottoNL-Jumbo) frothing at the mouth

Laurens ten Dam (LottoNL-Jumbo) frothing at the mouth
Image 172 of 186

Rohan Dennis (BMC)

Rohan Dennis (BMC)
Image 173 of 186

Bauke Mollema (Trek) on the course

Bauke Mollema (Trek) on the course
Image 174 of 186

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) missed out on victory today

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) missed out on victory today
Image 175 of 186

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) during the time trial

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) during the time trial
Image 176 of 186

Rohan Dennis (BMC) during the stage

Rohan Dennis (BMC) during the stage
Image 177 of 186

Ian Stannard (Team Sky) in the start house

Ian Stannard (Team Sky) in the start house
Image 178 of 186

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) crosses the line

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) crosses the line
Image 179 of 186

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka)

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka)
Image 180 of 186

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) got through the stage safely

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) got through the stage safely
Image 181 of 186

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling)

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling)
Image 182 of 186

Colombian support for Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Colombian support for Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
Image 183 of 186

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) heads out onto the course

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) heads out onto the course
Image 184 of 186

Richie Porte (Team Sky) approaches the line

Richie Porte (Team Sky) approaches the line
Image 185 of 186

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis)

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis)
Image 186 of 186

Bob Jungels (Trek) in his first Tour de France stage

Bob Jungels (Trek) in his first Tour de France stage

Rohan Dennis pulled off an audacious upset on a hot and windy afternoon in Utrecht to record his first professional time trial victory and become the seventh Australian to wear the yellow jersey. German national champion Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step) struggled in the conditions as he finished second, five seconds behind Dennis. Having won the last five opening tests against the clock in the Tour de France, Fabian Cancellara could only manage third with the BMC rider upsetting the favourites with the fastest ever individual Tour de France time trial with an average speed of 55.4kph. The record was previously held by Chris Boardman following his 1994 prologue win in Lille.

Related Articles

Tour de France quotes: Martin melts, Nibali and Mollema happy after Utrecht time trial

Contador weathers 'tough test' in Utrecht

Cancellara misses Tour de France yellow jersey by six seconds

Having switched to BMC from Garmin mid-way through last season, the move has paid dividends for Dennis has since won the Tour Down Under, held the world Hour Record, and worn yellow at the Critérium du Dauphiné. He was also a member of BMC's world champion team time trial success last September.

A flying ride by Jos van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo) saw the Dutchman record the fastest time at the intermediate checkpoint and set the early mark for success. Dennis put 15 seconds into his time to book a long and nervous afternoon in the hot seat.

"We decided to go off early, set a benchmark and make everyone else chase me. It worked out perfectly," said Dennis who had finished second in his last two time trials. "There's a little bit of shock. We've worked with the team and came out here about a month ago to check and recon the course. It's the Tour de France and the yellow jersey. I've always dreamed of being in this position and now I am.

"It started to sink in when I saw the big threats come in behind me. It was surreal but a few emotions came out."

Dutchman Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) had the support of the crowd but the wait for the nation's first yellow jersey since 1989 was extended for another day as he also faded on the second half of the course. Dumoulin caught minuteman Tiago Machado on the final corner, losing half a second but there was no 'what if' when he crossed he line. Closest of the favourites at the time check, Dumoulin like Martin and Cancellara after him, saw his challenge unravel on the second half of the course.

Defending champion Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) was the best of the 'fab four' as he crossed the line in 22nd place. 2013 champion Chris Froome (Team Sky) was next in 39th place, seven seconds down on Nibali, with Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) conceding 15 seconds and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) 18 seconds.

The LottoNL-Jumbo duo of Wilco Kelderman (9th) and Robert Gesink (11th) lived up to expectation on home soil as the best of the GC contenders. A third Dutchman, Bauke Mollema (Trek) put his recent back injures aside to finish in 11th place followed by Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step), Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC) in 20th place. It was another Frenchman, Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) who now finds himself on the back foot by conceding 54 seconds to his compatriot is the best placed of the podium challengers.

The early pace setters

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) had the honour of being the first rider down the start ramp wearing the colours of the Eritrean national champion and duly set the fastest times at the intermediate time check and the finish line. Jack Bauer (Cannondale-Garmin) was the first to topple Teklehaimanot, knocking 23 seconds off his time at the finish. MTN-Qhubeka would later be celebrating Steve Cummings' tenth place after all 198 riders had finished.

Jos Van Emden then set an early reference with the first sub 16-minute ride at 15:11 minutes. Robert Gesink was first rider within ten seconds of his Teammate before Dennis came within once second of his time on his blistering ride. Where the majority of the 198 riders slowed from the time check, Dennis was accelerating as his minuteman Lars Bak found out.

Dutch champion Kelderman was impressive on his Tour debut to cross the line in ninth and continue the impressive run of LottoNL-Jumbo on the day and claim the team classification prize. While Kelderman and Dumoulin had the support of the crowds, Alex Dowsett was doing a stealth job to appear seventh at the time check but unlike his Hour Record efforts, his pacing was off to slip to 13th. It was a similar story for Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar), Matthias Brändle (IAM Cyclin), and Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) who all came through the time check within five seconds of Dennis but struggled in the final kilometres.

Having been unsure of his participation in the Tour de France due to failing a pre-race MPCC cortisol test, Lars Boom turns his pedals in anger finished in 23rd, just one second behind teammate Nibali who was the best Astana rider on the day. 

Along with yellow, Dennis was also awarded the best young rider and points classification jerseys. Stage 2 of the Tour de France starts in Utrecht and finishes in the 'sea' at Zélande 166km later.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:14:56
2Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:05
3Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:00:06
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:08
5Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:15
6Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:23
7Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
8Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:29
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:30
10Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:32
11Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:33
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
13Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:00:36
14Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:37
15Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:38
16Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
17Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:40
18Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:41
19Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
20Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:42
21Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:00:43
22Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
23Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:00:44
24Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
25Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:00:45
26John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
27Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
28Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
29Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
30Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
31Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
32Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:46
33Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
34Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:47
35Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
36Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:49
37Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:50
38Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
39Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
40Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:00:51
41Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:53
42Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:55
43Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:56
44Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge0:00:57
45Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
46Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:58
47Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
48Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
49Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
50Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:59
51Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
52Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
53Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr0:01:00
54Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
55Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:01:01
57Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
58Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:01:02
59Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:01:04
60Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
61Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:05
62Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
63Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:06
64Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
65Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
66Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:01:07
67Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
68Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:01:08
69Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
70José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
71Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
72Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:09
73Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:01:10
74Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:01:11
75Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
76André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
77Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
78Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:12
79Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
80Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
81Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
82Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:01:13
83Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
84Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
85Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
86Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 180:01:14
87Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:15
88William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
89Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
90Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
91Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
92Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:01:16
93Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
94Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
95Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:17
96Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
97Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:01:18
98Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:19
99Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
100Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
101Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:01:20
102Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:21
103Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
104Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
105Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:22
106Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
107Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
108Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
109Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:23
110Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
111Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
112Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:24
113Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
114Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
115Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
116Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
117Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
118Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:25
119Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
120Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
121Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
122Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:26
123Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
124Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
125Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
126Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
127Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:27
128Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
129Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
130Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
131Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:28
132Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:30
133Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
134Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:01:31
135Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
136Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
137Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
138Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
139Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:32
140Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
141Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:33
142Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
143Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
144Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
145Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:34
146Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
147Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
148Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:01:35
149Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
150Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
151Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:36
152Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:37
153Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
154Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
155Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:39
156Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:40
157Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
158Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
159Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:41
160Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:42
161Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
162Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:43
163Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
164Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:45
165Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:46
166Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
167Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:01:47
168Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
169Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:48
170Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
171Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
172Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:49
173Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:01:50
174José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
175Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:51
176Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
177Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
178Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
179Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:53
180Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:01:54
181Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:01:55
182Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
183Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:57
184Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:58
185Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:02:01
186Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:02
187Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida0:02:09
188Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:12
189Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:13
190Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:14
191Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
192Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:02:18
193Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:02:23
194Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:24
195Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
196Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:02:25
197Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:02:28
198Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:36

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team20pts
2Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step17
3Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing15
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin13
5Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo11
6Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team10
7Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling9
8Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team8
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo7
10Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka6
11Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo5
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky4
13Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team3
14Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing2
15Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:14:56
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:08
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:30
4Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:38
5Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:41
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
8Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:46
9Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
10Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:58
11Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:59
12Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:01
13Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:06
14Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:12
15Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
16Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:01:18
17Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:21
18Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
19Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:24
20Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:25
21Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:27
22Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:34
23Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:01:35
24Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:40
25Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:48
26Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
27Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:49
28Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:51
29Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
30Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:01:54
31Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:57
32Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:14

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:46:06
2Trek Factory Racing0:00:03
3BMC Racing Team0:00:08
4Movistar Team0:00:10
5Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:12
6Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:34
7Am Cycling0:00:40
8Team Sky0:00:48
9Astana Pro Team0:00:54
10Orica GreenEdge0:00:59
11Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:08
12FDJ.fr0:01:10
13MTN - Qhubeka0:01:34
14Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:46
15Lotto Soudal0:02:01
16AG2R La Mondiale0:02:11
17Bora-Argon 180:02:16
18Team Katusha0:02:21
19Lampre-Merida0:02:41
20Team Europcar0:02:54
21Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:55
22Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:03:08

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:14:56
2Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:05
3Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:00:06
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:08
5Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:15
6Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:23
7Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
8Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:29
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:30
10Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:32
11Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:33
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
13Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:00:36
14Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:37
15Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:38
16Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
17Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:40
18Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:41
19Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
20Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:42
21Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:00:43
22Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
23Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:00:44
24Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
25Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:00:45
26John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
27Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
28Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
29Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
30Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
31Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
32Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:46
33Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
34Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:47
35Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
36Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:49
37Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:50
38Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
39Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
40Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:00:51
41Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:53
42Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:55
43Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:56
44Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge0:00:57
45Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
46Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:58
47Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
48Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
49Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
50Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:59
51Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
52Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
53Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr0:01:00
54Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
55Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:01:01
57Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
58Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:01:02
59Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:01:04
60Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
61Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:05
62Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
63Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:06
64Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
65Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
66Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:01:07
67Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
68Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:01:08
69Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
70José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
71Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
72Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:09
73Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:01:10
74Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:01:11
75Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
76André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
77Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
78Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:12
79Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
80Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
81Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
82Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:01:13
83Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
84Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
85Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
86Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 180:01:14
87Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:15
88William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
89Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
90Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
91Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
92Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:01:16
93Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
94Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
95Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:17
96Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
97Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:01:18
98Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:19
99Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
100Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
101Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:01:20
102Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:21
103Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
104Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
105Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:22
106Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
107Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
108Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
109Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:23
110Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
111Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
112Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:24
113Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
114Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
115Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
116Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
117Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
118Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:25
119Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
120Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
121Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
122Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:26
123Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
124Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
125Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
126Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
127Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:27
128Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
129Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
130Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
131Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:28
132Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:30
133Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
134Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:01:31
135Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
136Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
137Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
138Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
139Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:32
140Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
141Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:33
142Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
143Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
144Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
145Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:34
146Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
147Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
148Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:01:35
149Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
150Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
151Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:36
152Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:37
153Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
154Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
155Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:39
156Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:40
157Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
158Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
159Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:41
160Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:42
161Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
162Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:43
163Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
164Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:45
165Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:46
166Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
167Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:01:47
168Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
169Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:48
170Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
171Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
172Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:49
173Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:01:50
174José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
175Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:51
176Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
177Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
178Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
179Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:53
180Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:01:54
181Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:01:55
182Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
183Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:57
184Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:58
185Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:02:01
186Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:02
187Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida0:02:09
188Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:12
189Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:13
190Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:14
191Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
192Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:02:18
193Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:02:23
194Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:24
195Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
196Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:02:25
197Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:02:28
198Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:36

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team20pts
2Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step17
3Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing15
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin13
5Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo11
6Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team10
7Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling9
8Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team8
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo7
10Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka6
11Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo5
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky4
13Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team3
14Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing2
15Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:14:56
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:08
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:30
4Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:38
5Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:41
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
8Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:46
9Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
10Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:58
11Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:59
12Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:01
13Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:06
14Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:12
15Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
16Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:01:18
17Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:21
18Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
19Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:24
20Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:25
21Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:27
22Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:34
23Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:01:35
24Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:40
25Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:48
26Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
27Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:49
28Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:51
29Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
30Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:01:54
31Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:57
32Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:14

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:46:06
2Trek Factory Racing0:00:03
3BMC Racing Team0:00:08
4Movistar Team0:00:10
5Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:12
6Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:34
7Am Cycling0:00:40
8Team Sky0:00:48
9Astana Pro Team0:00:54
10Orica GreenEdge0:00:59
11Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:08
12FDJ.fr0:01:10
13MTN - Qhubeka0:01:34
14Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:46
15Lotto Soudal0:02:01
16AG2R La Mondiale0:02:11
17Bora-Argon 180:02:16
18Team Katusha0:02:21
19Lampre-Merida0:02:41
20Team Europcar0:02:54
21Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:55
22Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:03:08

 

Latest on Cyclingnews