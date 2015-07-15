Trending

Tour de France: Majka goes on solo romp to win in Cauterets

Second day in the Pyrenees brings joy for Tinkoff-Saxo

Image 1 of 125

Chris Froome on the stage 11 podium.

Chris Froome on the stage 11 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 125

Bauke Mollema crosses the finish line during stage 11.

Bauke Mollema crosses the finish line during stage 11.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 125

Serge Pauwels finished fourth during stage 11.

Serge Pauwels finished fourth during stage 11.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 125

The chase group rounds a switchback near the finale of stage 11.

The chase group rounds a switchback near the finale of stage 11.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 125

Rafal Majka in action during stage 11.

Rafal Majka in action during stage 11.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 6 of 125

Chris Froome climbs the Col du Tourmalet.

Chris Froome climbs the Col du Tourmalet.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 7 of 125

Dan Martin swung for the fences on Wednesday but finished second.

Dan Martin swung for the fences on Wednesday but finished second.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 8 of 125

Robert Gesink climbs the Col du Tourmalet.

Robert Gesink climbs the Col du Tourmalet.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 9 of 125

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins the stage

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins the stage
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 125

Chris Froome (Team Sky) waves at the crowd

Chris Froome (Team Sky) waves at the crowd
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 125

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in the yellow jersey

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 125

Chris Froome (Team Sky) wears the yellow jersey

Chris Froome (Team Sky) wears the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 125

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 125

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) victory salute after winning stage 11

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) victory salute after winning stage 11
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 125

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 125

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 125

Bauke Molleman (Trek) moved into the top 10 overall

Bauke Molleman (Trek) moved into the top 10 overall
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 125

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 125

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) lost more time on stage 11

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) lost more time on stage 11
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 125

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 125

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 125

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 125

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 125

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 125

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 125

Baking buns in the hot Pyrenean sun

Baking buns in the hot Pyrenean sun
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 125

Stage 11 of the Tour de France

Stage 11 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 125

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 125

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 125

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 125

Richie Porte in polka dots

Richie Porte in polka dots
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 125

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 125

Stage 11 of the Tour de France

Stage 11 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 125

Thumbs up for Alejandro Valverde

Thumbs up for Alejandro Valverde
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 125

Chris Froome climbs during stage 11 of the Tour de France.

Chris Froome climbs during stage 11 of the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 36 of 125

Vincenzo Nibali climbs during stage 11 of the 2015 Tour de France.

Vincenzo Nibali climbs during stage 11 of the 2015 Tour de France.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 37 of 125

Team Sky and BMC ride in the peloton during stage 11.

Team Sky and BMC ride in the peloton during stage 11.
Image 38 of 125

Richie Porte drives the pace for Team Sky.

Richie Porte drives the pace for Team Sky.
Image 39 of 125

Vincenzo Nibali in action during stage 11.

Vincenzo Nibali in action during stage 11.
Image 40 of 125

Spectators line the climb during stage 1..

Spectators line the climb during stage 1..
Image 41 of 125

Rafal Majka crosses the finish to win stage 11.

Rafal Majka crosses the finish to win stage 11.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 42 of 125

Rafal Majka celebrates his stage 11 win at the finish line.

Rafal Majka celebrates his stage 11 win at the finish line.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 43 of 125

Rafal Majka celebrates his stage 11 win at the finish line.

Rafal Majka celebrates his stage 11 win at the finish line.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 44 of 125

Astana pull Nibali across the stage 11 finish.

Astana pull Nibali across the stage 11 finish.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 45 of 125

The peloton begins a climb during stage 11.

The peloton begins a climb during stage 11.
Image 46 of 125

Team Sky ride the front during stage 11.

Team Sky ride the front during stage 11.
Image 47 of 125

The peloton in action during stage 11.

The peloton in action during stage 11.
Image 48 of 125

Rafal Majka on the stage 11 podium.

Rafal Majka on the stage 11 podium.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 49 of 125

The cattle move off the road for the peloton

The cattle move off the road for the peloton
Image 50 of 125

Cattle block the road during stage 11.

Cattle block the road during stage 11.
Image 51 of 125

Richie Porte sets the pace for Team Sky during stage 11.

Richie Porte sets the pace for Team Sky during stage 11.
Image 52 of 125

Peter Sagan puts on the green jersey following stage 11.

Peter Sagan puts on the green jersey following stage 11.
Image 53 of 125

The peloton climbs during stage 11.

The peloton climbs during stage 11.
Image 54 of 125

Spectators wait for the peloton to arrive.

Spectators wait for the peloton to arrive.
Image 55 of 125

The peloton cruises through the French countryside during stage 11.

The peloton cruises through the French countryside during stage 11.
Image 56 of 125

Ian Stannard in action during stage 11.

Ian Stannard in action during stage 11.
Image 57 of 125

Chris Froome rides in the bunch during stage 11.

Chris Froome rides in the bunch during stage 11.
Image 58 of 125

Daniel Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) rides ahead of Andriy Gribko (Astana) during stage 11 of the 2015 Tour de France.

Daniel Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) rides ahead of Andriy Gribko (Astana) during stage 11 of the 2015 Tour de France.
Image 59 of 125

Emanuel Buchmann (Bora - Argon 18)

Emanuel Buchmann (Bora - Argon 18)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 60 of 125

Chris Froome puts on the yellow jersey after stage 11.

Chris Froome puts on the yellow jersey after stage 11.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 61 of 125

Chris Froome held onto the polka dot jersey as well.

Chris Froome held onto the polka dot jersey as well.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 62 of 125

Rafal Majka on the stage 11 podium.

Rafal Majka on the stage 11 podium.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 63 of 125

The peloton passes a cow alongside the road during stage 11.

The peloton passes a cow alongside the road during stage 11.
Image 64 of 125

Dan Martin collects the most combative rider prize for stage 11.

Dan Martin collects the most combative rider prize for stage 11.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 65 of 125

Nairo Quintana in the jersey for the Tour's best young rider.

Nairo Quintana in the jersey for the Tour's best young rider.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 66 of 125

Rafal Majka on the stage 11 podium.

Rafal Majka on the stage 11 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 125

Rafal Majka on the stage 11 podium.

Rafal Majka on the stage 11 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 125

Chris Froome climbs onto the podium following stage 11.

Chris Froome climbs onto the podium following stage 11.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 125

Chris Froome in polka dots on the stage 11 podium.

Chris Froome in polka dots on the stage 11 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 125

Another lion for Chris Froome.

Another lion for Chris Froome.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 125

Nairo Quintana on the stage 11 podium.

Nairo Quintana on the stage 11 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 125

Nairo Quintana on the stage 11 podium.

Nairo Quintana on the stage 11 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 125

Rafal Majka negotiates a switchback on his way to the stage 11 win.

Rafal Majka negotiates a switchback on his way to the stage 11 win.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 74 of 125

Dan Martin bridges to the breakaway with a solo effort.

Dan Martin bridges to the breakaway with a solo effort.
Image 75 of 125

Alberto Contador in action during stage 11.

Alberto Contador in action during stage 11.
Image 76 of 125

Chris Froome takes a corner during stage 11.

Chris Froome takes a corner during stage 11.
Image 77 of 125

Rafal Majka wins stage 11 of the 2015 Tour de France.

Rafal Majka wins stage 11 of the 2015 Tour de France.
Image 78 of 125

Chris Froome rides among the mountains during stage 11.

Chris Froome rides among the mountains during stage 11.
Image 79 of 125

Michal Kwiatkowski in the stage 11 breakaway.

Michal Kwiatkowski in the stage 11 breakaway.
Image 80 of 125

Th early breakaway in action during stage 11 of the Tour de France.

Th early breakaway in action during stage 11 of the Tour de France.
Image 81 of 125

An attacks against the peloton dung stage 11.

An attacks against the peloton dung stage 11.
Image 82 of 125

The peloton makes its way during stage 11 of the Tour de France.

The peloton makes its way during stage 11 of the Tour de France.
Image 83 of 125

Tinkoff-Saxo teammates Alberto Contador and Peter Sagan chat before stage 11.

Tinkoff-Saxo teammates Alberto Contador and Peter Sagan chat before stage 11.
Image 84 of 125

The peloton leaves the start line in Pau.

The peloton leaves the start line in Pau.
Image 85 of 125

Alejandro Valverde approaches the finish of stage 11.

Alejandro Valverde approaches the finish of stage 11.
Image 86 of 125

Rafal Majka wins stage 11 of the 2015 Tour de France.

Rafal Majka wins stage 11 of the 2015 Tour de France.
Image 87 of 125

Chris Froome in yellow on the stage 11 podium.

Chris Froome in yellow on the stage 11 podium.
Image 88 of 125

Chris Froome pulls on the yellow jersey following stage 11.

Chris Froome pulls on the yellow jersey following stage 11.
Image 89 of 125

Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin) takes evasive action on the downhil of the Col du Tourmalet as cattle cross the road during stage eleven of the 2015 Tour de France

Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin) takes evasive action on the downhil of the Col du Tourmalet as cattle cross the road during stage eleven of the 2015 Tour de France
Image 90 of 125

Alejandro Valverde finishes stage 11.

Alejandro Valverde finishes stage 11.
Image 91 of 125

Team Sky rides the front for Chris Froome.

Team Sky rides the front for Chris Froome.
Image 92 of 125

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 93 of 125

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) solo stage 11

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) solo stage 11 winner
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 94 of 125

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrates his stage 11 victory

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrates his stage 11 victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 95 of 125

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 96 of 125

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) attacks over the Col du Tourmalet and takes a solo win in stage 11

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) attacks over the Col du Tourmalet and takes a solo win in stage 11
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 97 of 125

The peloton in action during stage 11.

The peloton in action during stage 11.
Image 98 of 125

Nairo Quintana approaches the finish line of stage 11.

Nairo Quintana approaches the finish line of stage 11.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 99 of 125

Vincenzo Nibali nears the finish of stage 11.

Vincenzo Nibali nears the finish of stage 11.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 100 of 125

Rafal Majka wins stage 11 of the 2015 Tour de France.

Rafal Majka wins stage 11 of the 2015 Tour de France.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 101 of 125

Rafal Majka wins stage 11 of the 2015 Tour de France.

Rafal Majka wins stage 11 of the 2015 Tour de France.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 102 of 125

Chris Froome nears the finish of stage 11.

Chris Froome nears the finish of stage 11.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 103 of 125

Alberto Contador finishes stage 11 of the Tour de France.

Alberto Contador finishes stage 11 of the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 104 of 125

Th early breakaway in action during stage 11 of the Tour de France.

Th early breakaway in action during stage 11 of the Tour de France.
Image 105 of 125

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 11

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 11
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 106 of 125

Rafal Majka wins stage 11 of the 2015 Tour de France

Rafal Majka wins stage 11 of the 2015 Tour de France
Image 107 of 125

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 108 of 125

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 109 of 125

Stage 11 of the Tour de France

Stage 11 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 110 of 125

Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) on the attack

Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 111 of 125

Bob Jungels (Trek)

Bob Jungels (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 112 of 125

Jungels, Boasson Hagen, Kwiatkowski and Westra

Jungels, Boasson Hagen, Kwiatkowski and Westra
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 113 of 125

Boasson Hagen and Westra

Boasson Hagen and Westra
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 114 of 125

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 115 of 125

Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 116 of 125

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) leads breakaway

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) leads breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 117 of 125

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) leads breakaway

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) leads breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 118 of 125

Lieuwe Westra (Astana)

Lieuwe Westra (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 119 of 125

Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing)

Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 120 of 125

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 121 of 125

Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 122 of 125

Richie Porte (Team Sky)

Richie Porte (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 123 of 125

Bryan Coquard (Europcar)

Bryan Coquard (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 124 of 125

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 125 of 125

Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin)

Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Following on from his two stage wins and polka-dot jersey in his Tour de France debut last year, Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) struck out on the Col du Tourmalet for a solo victory on stage 11.

The Polish rider attacked from an eight-man escape and increased his advantage on the long descent off the mountain before finishing it off on the final third-category climb to Cauterets.

Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin), who had earlier made a mighty solo effort to bridge to the break on the Col d’Aspin, was second place a minute behind, while German champion Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Argon 18) was the next best of the fragmented group.

"This victory is for my teammates, for Ivan Basso, who is now at home, and Daniele Bennati, who crashed today," Majka said. "And also for my family, who stay close to me, and my wife, who gives me a lot of power."

Last year Majka came to the rescue for Tinkoff-Saxo after Alberto Contador's abandon, and again this year the Polish rider gave the team something to smile about after Contador lost several minutes in the first mountain stage.

"The Tour de France is not finished but I have not come here for the GC. I came here to help Alberto [Contador] and still we had some opportunities. It is still a really long Tour de France, a long two weeks left, and we need to fight for Alberto Contador to win the Tour de France, 100 per cent."

Whereas yesterday Chris Froome blew the race to pieces with his showing on the first summit finish, today there wasn’t any movement at the top end of the general classification but there was a fair selection on the Tourmalet. It was Astana who forced the pace on the climb and the woes of many, including Joaquim Rodriguez, Romain Bardet, Thibaut Pinot, RIgoberto Urán Jean-Christophe Péraud, were compounded.

But it was Astana who lost out themselves as Nibali lost contact with the yellow jersey group late on and conceded yet more valuable seconds.

He has now dropped out of the top ten on GC, replaced by Bauke Mollema (Trek) who gained 10 seconds on the favourites with a late dig. Talk of a leadership change in the Astana camp failed to materialise when Jakob Fuglsang fell away on the Tourmalet.

Aspin-Tourmalet

The Col d’Aspin-Col du Tourmalet combo is a venerable one – they were the second and third high mountain cols ever used in the Tour and have featured many times since. In fact today was the 80th time the Tour has been over the Tourmalet,

The day’s main breakaway was still young when it hit the foot of the first-category, 12km long Aspin, which came 117 kilometres into the 188km stage. It contained former king of the mountains winners Majka and Thomas Voeckler (Eruopcar), along with Pauwels, Buchmann, Steve Morabito (FDJ), Arnaud Démare (FDJ) and Julien Simon (Cofidis).

Dan Martin was clearly disappointed to miss out and fancied a repeat of his Pyreneen victory in the 2013 Tour, which had also come the day after the first high mountain stage. He pulled off a remarkable ride to close the four-minute gap, making the bridge near the top of the Aspin before attacking to crest the climb in pole position.

The descent of the Aspin was a chance to refuel and prepare the legs for the hors-catégorie Tourmalet, 17km long with an average gradient of 7.3 per cent.

Astana hit the front and immediately riders started falling out the back in scenes that suggested similar carnage to yesterday might be on the menu. But whereas some big names lost contact, an elite group of around 15, which included the top ten GC riders, formed and settled.

A few kilometres from the summit, Majka struck out on his own and crested with a lead of nearly a minute over his breakaway companions, with the yellow jersey group 5:45 back. The 31km descent would be a chance for him to use his descending skills to consolidate his lead, with Pauwels the strongest of the pursuers until the road started to rise again.

Chris Froome led the elite group over the Tourmalet and Sky led for most of the way down but not at the same rate as Majka. Many who had lost contact on the climb managed to get back on, one of them being Warren Barguil, who continues to impress and carry French hopes on his Tour debut.

Hot day in the saddle

It was a hot day in the Pyrenees and temperatures soared to 33 degrees Celsius, which, after the previous day’s exertions, took its toll on the peloton with six abandons.

Bora’s GC hope Dominik Nerz was the first to go and soon Tinkoff-Saxo team depleted to seven when Daniele Bennati pulled out. The AG2R duo of Johann Vansummeren and Ben Gastauer also went part way through the stage and the climbs took out former world champion Rui Costa and Rein Taaramae (Astana).

Romain Bardet perhaps suffered the most but refused to pull out. He had heatstroke, threw up on the Tourmalet, and had to drop back to the medical car for ice on occasion.

It was a fast and furious start to the race, with an average speed of over 50kph in the first half an hour. That was because it took a while for a break to settle after an early effort containing Michal Kwiatkowski was deemed unacceptable.

Things came back together after 47km on the Côte de Loucrup, the first of the three third-category climbs that preceded Aspin. There was a brief split in the bunch following that climb, which caused André Greipel to finish ninth on the following intermediate sprint, meaning he lost the green jersey to Peter Sagan, who was second.

After the second climb of the day – the Côte de Bagnères-de-Bigorre – Romain Bardet and Thibaut Pinot went on the attack in a group that soon became 22 riders strong, but Sky made sure it didn’t stick.

A group of 11 riders then went off on the Côte de Mauvezin, with Daniel Teklahaimanot taking the KOM points, but they were soon caught and made way for the decisive break of the day.

Majka then settled in, biding his time, and though his main threat was Martin, the Irishman’s resources had already been considerably drained by his long bridge across.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo5:02:01
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:00
3Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:23
4Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:08
5Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:34
6Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:05:11
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:19
9Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:05:21
10Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
11Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
12Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
13Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
14Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
15Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
16Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
17Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
18Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
19Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:43
20Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:53
21Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
22Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:06:11
23Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
24Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
25Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:13
26Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
27José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:50
28Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
29Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:09:14
30Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:50
31Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
32Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
33Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
34Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
35Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:15:11
36Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:15:54
37Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
38Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
40Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
41Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
42Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
43Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
44Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
45Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
47Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
48Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
49Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
50Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
51Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
52Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
53Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
54Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
55Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:16:06
56Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:16:21
57Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:16:33
58Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:17:47
59Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:21:44
60Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
61Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
62Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
63Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
64Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
65Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
66Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
67Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
68Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
69Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
70Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
71Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
72Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
73Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
74Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
75Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
76Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
77Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
78Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
79Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
80Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
81Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
82Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
83Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
84Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
85Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
86Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
87Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
88Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
89Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
90Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
91Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
92Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
93Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
94Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
95Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
96Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
97Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
98Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
99Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:24:40
100Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
101Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
102Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
103Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
104Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
105Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
106Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
107Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
108Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:26:48
109Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
110Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:26:56
111Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:26:57
112Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:27:49
113Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:28:12
114Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
115Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:31:21
116Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
117Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
118Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
119Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
120Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
121Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
122José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
123Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
124Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
125Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
126Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
127Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
128Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
129Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
130Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
131Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
132Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
133Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
134Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
135Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
136Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
137Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
138Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
139Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:32:34
140Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
141John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
142Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
143Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
144Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
145Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
146Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
147André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
148Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
149Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
150Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
151Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
152Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
153Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
154Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
155Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
156Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
157Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
158Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
159Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
160Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
161Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
162Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
163Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
164Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
165Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
166Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
167Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
168Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
169Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
170Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
171Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
172Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
173Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
174Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
175Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:33:55
176Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:35:15
177Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 180:45:47
DNFDominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
DNFRui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
DNFDaniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFJohan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFBen Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFRein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team

Intermediate Sprint, Pouzac, km. 56.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step20pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo17
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin15
4Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step13
5Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling11
6Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 1810
7Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo9
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team8
9André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal7
10Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team6
11Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo5
12Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka4
13Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 183
14Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky2
15Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo20pts
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team17
3Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 1815
4Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka13
5Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar11
6Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing9
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team8
9Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky7
10Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo6
11Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team5
12Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team4
13Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team3
14Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky2
15Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) - Côte de Loucrup, km. 48.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar2pts
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) - Côte de Bagnères-de-Bigorre, km. 61.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) - Côte de Mauvezin, km. 74.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka2pts
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 1) Col d'Aspin, km. 117
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar8
3Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka6
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo4
5Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
6Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr1

Mountain 5 (HC) Col du Tourmalet (Souvenir Jacques Goddet) km. 147
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo25pts
2Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka20
3Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 1816
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team14
5Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar12
6Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
7Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr8
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky6
9Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar4
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky2

Mountain 6 (Cat. 3) Côte de Cauterets, km. 184.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo2pts
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 185:03:24
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:03:58
3Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:30
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:27
5Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
6Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:14:31
8Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
9Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:14:43
10Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:15:10
11Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:20:21
12Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
13Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
14Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
15Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
16Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:23:17
17Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
18Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
19Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:25:25
20Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:25:34

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tinkoff-Saxo15:19:14
2Movistar Team0:03:12
3Team Sky0:06:45
4MTN - Qhubeka0:10:00
5Team Europcar0:11:50
6Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:14:34
7Astana Pro Team0:15:05
8Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:15:26
9BMC Racing Team0:19:15
10Bora-Argon 180:20:00
11IAM Cycling0:21:54
12Trek Factory Racing0:29:38
13Lotto Soudal0:29:48
14AG2R La Mondiale0:32:27
15Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:33:51
16Team Katusha0:34:58
17Team Giant-Alpecin0:36:10
18FDJ.fr0:36:28
19Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:44:07
20Lampre-Merida0:46:11
21Orica GreenEdge1:01:31
22Etixx - Quick-Step1:05:25

General classification after stage 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky41:03:31
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:52
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:03:09
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:59
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:04:03
6Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:04
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:04:33
8Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:35
9Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:06:44
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:07:05
11Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:07:47
12Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:09:26
13Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:10:27
14Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:57
15Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:16:33
16Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:16:38
17Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:17:55
18Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:19:14
19Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:20:42
20Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:07
21Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:23:04
22Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:36
23Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:24:33
24Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:25:20
25Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:41
26Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr0:27:27
27Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:27:59
28Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:29:10
29Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:29:44
30Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:31
31Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:31:11
32Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:32:07
33Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:32:46
34Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:34:13
35Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:34:41
36Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:35:06
37Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:36:44
38Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:37:43
39Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:38:04
40Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:40:52
41Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:41:58
42Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:42:46
43Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:43:56
44Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:44:57
45Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:45:26
46Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:45:32
47Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:45:50
48Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:46:21
49Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:47:48
50Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:48:03
51Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:49:00
52Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:49:59
53Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:50:57
54Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:51:50
55Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:52:38
56Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:52:41
57Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:52:52
58Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka0:53:04
59Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:53:16
60Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:54:40
61Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:56:55
62Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:57:02
63Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:57:18
64Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:57:30
65Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:57:31
66Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:57:36
67Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:57:49
68Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:58:49
69Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:58:54
70José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:59:41
71Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing1:00:33
72Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:01:17
73Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha1:01:35
74Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:01:51
75Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr1:01:56
76Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida1:02:29
77Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:02:50
78Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:03:04
79Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:03:44
80Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling1:05:42
81Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar1:05:48
82Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:05:58
83Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step1:06:02
84Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge1:07:01
85Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky1:07:19
86Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:07:23
87Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:07:37
88Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling1:07:44
89Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team1:07:55
90Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1:08:05
91Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step1:08:07
92Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:08:21
93Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida1:08:30
94Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing1:09:14
95Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky1:09:27
96Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida1:09:39
97Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar1:09:42
98Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling1:09:50
99Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr1:09:51
100Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:10:25
101Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:10:48
102Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:10:58
103Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team1:11:19
104André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal1:11:37
105Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1:11:46
106John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:11:57
107Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
108Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:12:10
109Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:12:16
110Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team1:12:19
111Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1:12:42
112Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal1:12:47
113Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:13:09
114Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1:13:14
115Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:13:27
116Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step1:14:15
117Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1:14:18
118Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1:14:21
119Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr1:14:35
120Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:14:39
121Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:16:02
122Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar1:16:41
123Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha1:17:08
124Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:18:07
125Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr1:18:37
126Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:18:46
127Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:18:48
128Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1:18:52
129Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:19:06
130Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr1:19:12
131Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team1:19:41
132Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky1:19:48
133Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1:20:41
134Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:21:02
135Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:21:18
136Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka1:21:35
137Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling1:21:36
138Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step1:21:59
139Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1:22:20
140Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida1:22:36
141Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida1:22:41
142Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar1:24:27
143Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1:24:52
144Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka1:25:04
145Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky1:25:20
146Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:25:31
147Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling1:27:00
148Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing1:27:09
149Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha1:27:38
150Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:27:40
151Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1:29:02
152Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing1:29:27
153Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo1:29:49
154Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:30:27
155Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:31:31
156Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:31:41
157Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 181:32:44
158Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:33:19
159Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team1:33:43
160José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 181:35:44
161Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1:39:13
162Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:39:18
163Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:39:23
164Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:40:01
165Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:42:12
166Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:42:25
167Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar1:42:39
168Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha1:42:47
169Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1:43:21
170Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge1:44:53
171Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr1:46:02
172Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:50:13
173Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 181:51:29
174Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge1:53:48
175Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1:54:44
176Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team2:03:39
177Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:04:14

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo239pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal232
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin184
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step172
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar108
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky88
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team81
8Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step76
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal70
10Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team61
11Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team61
12Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale52
13Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha50
14Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar46
15Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka45
16Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement40
17Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha39
18Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team38
19Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin37
20Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits37
21Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team36
22Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo36
23Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step31
24Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step27
25Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing27
26Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 1827
27Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr27
28Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky26
29Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge26
30Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling26
31Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka26
32Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida26
33Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky25
34Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits25
35Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo24
36Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo20
37Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team20
38Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 1820
39Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement20
40Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
41Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin19
42Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits18
43Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin18
44Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement18
45Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement18
46Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal17
47Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar17
48Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling17
49Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement17
50Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal17
51Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka16
52Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team16
53Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha16
54Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
55Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 1815
56Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement15
57Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team15
58Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar14
59Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka14
60Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar13
61Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida13
62Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step12
63Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka12
64Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar11
65Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge11
66Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo11
67Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal11
68Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team10
69Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step10
70Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka10
71Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing10
72Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling9
73Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team8
74Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo7
75Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team7
76Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo7
77Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 187
78Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team6
79Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step6
80Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team6
81Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky5
82Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5
83Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida5
84Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 185
85Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team4
86Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team4
87Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4
88Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement4
89Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling3
90Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 183
91Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky3
92Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team3
93Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
94Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar2
95Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
96José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1
97Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1
98Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1
99Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
100Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal-5
101Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky57pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky40
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo32
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team32
5Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo28
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team27
7Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka26
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team24
9Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar23
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky22
11Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar16
12Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge16
13Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 1816
14Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
15Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr10
16Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal8
17Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka6
18Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team4
19Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
20Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha2
21Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
22Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar1
23Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
24Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team41:06:40
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:35
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:58
4Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:22:11
5Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:28:02
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:31:32
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:39:37
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:54:09
9Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:54:21
10Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:54:27
11Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar1:02:39
12Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team1:04:46
13Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr1:06:42
14Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:07:39
15Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1:10:05
16Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:10:18
17Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1:11:09
18Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:28:26

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky124:30:54
2Movistar Team0:02:46
3Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:29
4BMC Racing Team0:18:33
5Astana Pro Team0:24:37
6Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:30:05
7MTN - Qhubeka0:31:05
8Team Europcar0:42:49
9IAM Cycling0:42:53
10AG2R La Mondiale0:48:39
11Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:49:18
12Bora-Argon 180:49:27
13Trek Factory Racing0:55:50
14Team Katusha1:04:32
15Lotto Soudal1:04:45
16Team Giant-Alpecin1:05:45
17Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:19:08
18FDJ.fr1:25:49
19Etixx - Quick-Step1:44:40
20Lampre-Merida1:45:59
21Bretagne-Séché Environnement1:48:12
22Orica GreenEdge2:47:37

 

