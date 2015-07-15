Image 1 of 125 Chris Froome on the stage 11 podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 125 Bauke Mollema crosses the finish line during stage 11. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 125 Serge Pauwels finished fourth during stage 11. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 125 The chase group rounds a switchback near the finale of stage 11. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 125 Rafal Majka in action during stage 11. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 125 Chris Froome climbs the Col du Tourmalet. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 7 of 125 Dan Martin swung for the fences on Wednesday but finished second. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 8 of 125 Robert Gesink climbs the Col du Tourmalet. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 9 of 125 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins the stage (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 125 Chris Froome (Team Sky) waves at the crowd (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 125 Chris Froome (Team Sky) in the yellow jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 125 Chris Froome (Team Sky) wears the yellow jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 125 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 125 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) victory salute after winning stage 11 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 125 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 125 Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 125 Bauke Molleman (Trek) moved into the top 10 overall (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 125 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 125 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) lost more time on stage 11 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 125 Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 125 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 125 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 125 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 125 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 125 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 125 Baking buns in the hot Pyrenean sun (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 125 Stage 11 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 125 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 125 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 125 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 125 Richie Porte in polka dots (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 125 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 125 Stage 11 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 125 Thumbs up for Alejandro Valverde (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 125 Chris Froome climbs during stage 11 of the Tour de France. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 36 of 125 Vincenzo Nibali climbs during stage 11 of the 2015 Tour de France. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 37 of 125 Team Sky and BMC ride in the peloton during stage 11. Image 38 of 125 Richie Porte drives the pace for Team Sky. Image 39 of 125 Vincenzo Nibali in action during stage 11. Image 40 of 125 Spectators line the climb during stage 1.. Image 41 of 125 Rafal Majka crosses the finish to win stage 11. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 42 of 125 Rafal Majka celebrates his stage 11 win at the finish line. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 43 of 125 Rafal Majka celebrates his stage 11 win at the finish line. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 44 of 125 Astana pull Nibali across the stage 11 finish. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 45 of 125 The peloton begins a climb during stage 11. Image 46 of 125 Team Sky ride the front during stage 11. Image 47 of 125 The peloton in action during stage 11. Image 48 of 125 Rafal Majka on the stage 11 podium. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 49 of 125 The cattle move off the road for the peloton Image 50 of 125 Cattle block the road during stage 11. Image 51 of 125 Richie Porte sets the pace for Team Sky during stage 11. Image 52 of 125 Peter Sagan puts on the green jersey following stage 11. Image 53 of 125 The peloton climbs during stage 11. Image 54 of 125 Spectators wait for the peloton to arrive. Image 55 of 125 The peloton cruises through the French countryside during stage 11. Image 56 of 125 Ian Stannard in action during stage 11. Image 57 of 125 Chris Froome rides in the bunch during stage 11. Image 58 of 125 Daniel Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) rides ahead of Andriy Gribko (Astana) during stage 11 of the 2015 Tour de France. Image 59 of 125 Emanuel Buchmann (Bora - Argon 18) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 60 of 125 Chris Froome puts on the yellow jersey after stage 11. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 61 of 125 Chris Froome held onto the polka dot jersey as well. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 62 of 125 Rafal Majka on the stage 11 podium. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 63 of 125 The peloton passes a cow alongside the road during stage 11. Image 64 of 125 Dan Martin collects the most combative rider prize for stage 11. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 65 of 125 Nairo Quintana in the jersey for the Tour's best young rider. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 66 of 125 Rafal Majka on the stage 11 podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 67 of 125 Rafal Majka on the stage 11 podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 68 of 125 Chris Froome climbs onto the podium following stage 11. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 69 of 125 Chris Froome in polka dots on the stage 11 podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 70 of 125 Another lion for Chris Froome. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 71 of 125 Nairo Quintana on the stage 11 podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 72 of 125 Nairo Quintana on the stage 11 podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 73 of 125 Rafal Majka negotiates a switchback on his way to the stage 11 win. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 74 of 125 Dan Martin bridges to the breakaway with a solo effort. Image 75 of 125 Alberto Contador in action during stage 11. Image 76 of 125 Chris Froome takes a corner during stage 11. Image 77 of 125 Rafal Majka wins stage 11 of the 2015 Tour de France. Image 78 of 125 Chris Froome rides among the mountains during stage 11. Image 79 of 125 Michal Kwiatkowski in the stage 11 breakaway. Image 80 of 125 Th early breakaway in action during stage 11 of the Tour de France. Image 81 of 125 An attacks against the peloton dung stage 11. Image 82 of 125 The peloton makes its way during stage 11 of the Tour de France. Image 83 of 125 Tinkoff-Saxo teammates Alberto Contador and Peter Sagan chat before stage 11. Image 84 of 125 The peloton leaves the start line in Pau. Image 85 of 125 Alejandro Valverde approaches the finish of stage 11. Image 86 of 125 Rafal Majka wins stage 11 of the 2015 Tour de France. Image 87 of 125 Chris Froome in yellow on the stage 11 podium. Image 88 of 125 Chris Froome pulls on the yellow jersey following stage 11. Image 89 of 125 Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin) takes evasive action on the downhil of the Col du Tourmalet as cattle cross the road during stage eleven of the 2015 Tour de France Image 90 of 125 Alejandro Valverde finishes stage 11. Image 91 of 125 Team Sky rides the front for Chris Froome. Image 92 of 125 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 93 of 125 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) solo stage 11 winner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 94 of 125 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrates his stage 11 victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 95 of 125 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 96 of 125 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) attacks over the Col du Tourmalet and takes a solo win in stage 11 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 97 of 125 The peloton in action during stage 11. Image 98 of 125 Nairo Quintana approaches the finish line of stage 11. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 99 of 125 Vincenzo Nibali nears the finish of stage 11. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 100 of 125 Rafal Majka wins stage 11 of the 2015 Tour de France. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 101 of 125 Rafal Majka wins stage 11 of the 2015 Tour de France. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 102 of 125 Chris Froome nears the finish of stage 11. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 103 of 125 Alberto Contador finishes stage 11 of the Tour de France. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 104 of 125 Th early breakaway in action during stage 11 of the Tour de France. Image 105 of 125 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 11 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 106 of 125 Rafal Majka wins stage 11 of the 2015 Tour de France Image 107 of 125 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 108 of 125 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 109 of 125 Stage 11 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 110 of 125 Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 111 of 125 Bob Jungels (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 112 of 125 Jungels, Boasson Hagen, Kwiatkowski and Westra (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 113 of 125 Boasson Hagen and Westra (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 114 of 125 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 115 of 125 Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 116 of 125 Lieuwe Westra (Astana) leads breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 117 of 125 Lieuwe Westra (Astana) leads breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 118 of 125 Lieuwe Westra (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 119 of 125 Bob Jungels (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 120 of 125 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 121 of 125 Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 122 of 125 Richie Porte (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 123 of 125 Bryan Coquard (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 124 of 125 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 125 of 125 Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Following on from his two stage wins and polka-dot jersey in his Tour de France debut last year, Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) struck out on the Col du Tourmalet for a solo victory on stage 11.

Related Articles Tour de France stage 11 quotes: Majka attacks on Col du Tourmalet to win in Cauterets

The Polish rider attacked from an eight-man escape and increased his advantage on the long descent off the mountain before finishing it off on the final third-category climb to Cauterets.

Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin), who had earlier made a mighty solo effort to bridge to the break on the Col d’Aspin, was second place a minute behind, while German champion Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Argon 18) was the next best of the fragmented group.

"This victory is for my teammates, for Ivan Basso, who is now at home, and Daniele Bennati, who crashed today," Majka said. "And also for my family, who stay close to me, and my wife, who gives me a lot of power."

Last year Majka came to the rescue for Tinkoff-Saxo after Alberto Contador's abandon, and again this year the Polish rider gave the team something to smile about after Contador lost several minutes in the first mountain stage.

"The Tour de France is not finished but I have not come here for the GC. I came here to help Alberto [Contador] and still we had some opportunities. It is still a really long Tour de France, a long two weeks left, and we need to fight for Alberto Contador to win the Tour de France, 100 per cent."

Whereas yesterday Chris Froome blew the race to pieces with his showing on the first summit finish, today there wasn’t any movement at the top end of the general classification but there was a fair selection on the Tourmalet. It was Astana who forced the pace on the climb and the woes of many, including Joaquim Rodriguez, Romain Bardet, Thibaut Pinot, RIgoberto Urán Jean-Christophe Péraud, were compounded.

But it was Astana who lost out themselves as Nibali lost contact with the yellow jersey group late on and conceded yet more valuable seconds.

He has now dropped out of the top ten on GC, replaced by Bauke Mollema (Trek) who gained 10 seconds on the favourites with a late dig. Talk of a leadership change in the Astana camp failed to materialise when Jakob Fuglsang fell away on the Tourmalet.

Aspin-Tourmalet

The Col d’Aspin-Col du Tourmalet combo is a venerable one – they were the second and third high mountain cols ever used in the Tour and have featured many times since. In fact today was the 80th time the Tour has been over the Tourmalet,

The day’s main breakaway was still young when it hit the foot of the first-category, 12km long Aspin, which came 117 kilometres into the 188km stage. It contained former king of the mountains winners Majka and Thomas Voeckler (Eruopcar), along with Pauwels, Buchmann, Steve Morabito (FDJ), Arnaud Démare (FDJ) and Julien Simon (Cofidis).

Dan Martin was clearly disappointed to miss out and fancied a repeat of his Pyreneen victory in the 2013 Tour, which had also come the day after the first high mountain stage. He pulled off a remarkable ride to close the four-minute gap, making the bridge near the top of the Aspin before attacking to crest the climb in pole position.

The descent of the Aspin was a chance to refuel and prepare the legs for the hors-catégorie Tourmalet, 17km long with an average gradient of 7.3 per cent.

Astana hit the front and immediately riders started falling out the back in scenes that suggested similar carnage to yesterday might be on the menu. But whereas some big names lost contact, an elite group of around 15, which included the top ten GC riders, formed and settled.

A few kilometres from the summit, Majka struck out on his own and crested with a lead of nearly a minute over his breakaway companions, with the yellow jersey group 5:45 back. The 31km descent would be a chance for him to use his descending skills to consolidate his lead, with Pauwels the strongest of the pursuers until the road started to rise again.

Chris Froome led the elite group over the Tourmalet and Sky led for most of the way down but not at the same rate as Majka. Many who had lost contact on the climb managed to get back on, one of them being Warren Barguil, who continues to impress and carry French hopes on his Tour debut.

Hot day in the saddle

It was a hot day in the Pyrenees and temperatures soared to 33 degrees Celsius, which, after the previous day’s exertions, took its toll on the peloton with six abandons.

Bora’s GC hope Dominik Nerz was the first to go and soon Tinkoff-Saxo team depleted to seven when Daniele Bennati pulled out. The AG2R duo of Johann Vansummeren and Ben Gastauer also went part way through the stage and the climbs took out former world champion Rui Costa and Rein Taaramae (Astana).

Romain Bardet perhaps suffered the most but refused to pull out. He had heatstroke, threw up on the Tourmalet, and had to drop back to the medical car for ice on occasion.

It was a fast and furious start to the race, with an average speed of over 50kph in the first half an hour. That was because it took a while for a break to settle after an early effort containing Michal Kwiatkowski was deemed unacceptable.

Things came back together after 47km on the Côte de Loucrup, the first of the three third-category climbs that preceded Aspin. There was a brief split in the bunch following that climb, which caused André Greipel to finish ninth on the following intermediate sprint, meaning he lost the green jersey to Peter Sagan, who was second.

After the second climb of the day – the Côte de Bagnères-de-Bigorre – Romain Bardet and Thibaut Pinot went on the attack in a group that soon became 22 riders strong, but Sky made sure it didn’t stick.

A group of 11 riders then went off on the Côte de Mauvezin, with Daniel Teklahaimanot taking the KOM points, but they were soon caught and made way for the decisive break of the day.

Majka then settled in, biding his time, and though his main threat was Martin, the Irishman’s resources had already been considerably drained by his long bridge across.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 5:02:01 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:00 3 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:23 4 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:08 5 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:34 6 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:11 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:19 9 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:21 10 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 11 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 12 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 13 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 14 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 15 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 17 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 18 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 19 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:43 20 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:53 21 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 22 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:06:11 23 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 24 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 25 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:13 26 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 27 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:50 28 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 29 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:09:14 30 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:50 31 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 32 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 33 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 34 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 35 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:15:11 36 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:15:54 37 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 38 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 40 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 41 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 42 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 43 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 44 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 45 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 47 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 48 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 49 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 50 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 51 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 52 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 53 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 54 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 55 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:16:06 56 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:16:21 57 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:16:33 58 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:17:47 59 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:21:44 60 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 61 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 62 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 63 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 64 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 65 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 66 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 67 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 68 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 69 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 70 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 71 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 72 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 73 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 74 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 75 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 76 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 77 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 78 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 79 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 80 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 81 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 82 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 83 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 84 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 86 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 87 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 88 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 89 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 90 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 92 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 93 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 94 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 95 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 96 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 97 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 98 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 99 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:24:40 100 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 101 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 102 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 103 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 104 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 105 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 106 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 107 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 108 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:26:48 109 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 110 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:26:56 111 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:26:57 112 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:27:49 113 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:28:12 114 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 115 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:31:21 116 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 117 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 118 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 119 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 120 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 121 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 122 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 123 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 124 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 125 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 126 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 127 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 128 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 129 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 130 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 131 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 132 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 133 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 134 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 135 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 136 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 137 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 138 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 139 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:32:34 140 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 141 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 142 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 143 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 144 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 145 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 146 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 147 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 148 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 149 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 150 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 151 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 152 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 153 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 154 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 155 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 156 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 157 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 158 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 159 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 160 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 161 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 162 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 163 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 164 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 165 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 166 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 167 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 168 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 169 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 170 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 171 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 172 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 173 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 174 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 175 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:33:55 176 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:35:15 177 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 0:45:47 DNF Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 DNF Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida DNF Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo DNF Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team

Intermediate Sprint, Pouzac, km. 56.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 17 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 15 4 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 5 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 11 6 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 10 7 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 9 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 7 10 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 6 11 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 12 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 4 13 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 3 14 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 2 15 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 pts 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 17 3 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 15 4 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 13 5 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 11 6 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 9 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 8 9 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 7 10 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 11 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 5 12 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 4 13 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 14 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 2 15 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) - Côte de Loucrup, km. 48.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 2 pts 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) - Côte de Bagnères-de-Bigorre, km. 61.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) - Côte de Mauvezin, km. 74.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 2 pts 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 1) Col d'Aspin, km. 117 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 8 3 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 6 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 5 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 6 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 1

Mountain 5 (HC) Col du Tourmalet (Souvenir Jacques Goddet) km. 147 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 25 pts 2 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 20 3 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 16 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 14 5 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 12 6 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 7 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 8 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 6 9 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 4 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 2

Mountain 6 (Cat. 3) Côte de Cauterets, km. 184.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 pts 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 5:03:24 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:58 3 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:30 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:27 5 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 6 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:14:31 8 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 9 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:14:43 10 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:15:10 11 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:21 12 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 15 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:23:17 17 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 18 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 19 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:25:25 20 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:25:34

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tinkoff-Saxo 15:19:14 2 Movistar Team 0:03:12 3 Team Sky 0:06:45 4 MTN - Qhubeka 0:10:00 5 Team Europcar 0:11:50 6 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:14:34 7 Astana Pro Team 0:15:05 8 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:15:26 9 BMC Racing Team 0:19:15 10 Bora-Argon 18 0:20:00 11 IAM Cycling 0:21:54 12 Trek Factory Racing 0:29:38 13 Lotto Soudal 0:29:48 14 AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:27 15 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:33:51 16 Team Katusha 0:34:58 17 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:36:10 18 FDJ.fr 0:36:28 19 Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:44:07 20 Lampre-Merida 0:46:11 21 Orica GreenEdge 1:01:31 22 Etixx - Quick-Step 1:05:25

General classification after stage 11 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 41:03:31 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:52 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:09 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:59 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:04:03 6 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:04 7 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:04:33 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:35 9 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:06:44 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:07:05 11 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:07:47 12 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:09:26 13 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:10:27 14 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:57 15 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:16:33 16 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:16:38 17 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:17:55 18 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:19:14 19 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:20:42 20 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:07 21 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:23:04 22 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:36 23 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:24:33 24 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:25:20 25 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:41 26 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 0:27:27 27 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:27:59 28 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:29:10 29 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:29:44 30 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:31 31 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:31:11 32 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:32:07 33 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:32:46 34 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:34:13 35 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:34:41 36 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:35:06 37 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:36:44 38 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:37:43 39 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:38:04 40 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:40:52 41 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:41:58 42 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:42:46 43 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:43:56 44 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:44:57 45 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:45:26 46 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:45:32 47 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:45:50 48 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:46:21 49 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:47:48 50 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:48:03 51 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:49:00 52 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:49:59 53 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:50:57 54 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:51:50 55 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:52:38 56 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:52:41 57 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:52:52 58 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 0:53:04 59 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:53:16 60 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 0:54:40 61 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:56:55 62 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:57:02 63 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:57:18 64 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:57:30 65 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:57:31 66 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:57:36 67 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:57:49 68 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:58:49 69 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:58:54 70 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:59:41 71 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 1:00:33 72 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:01:17 73 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 1:01:35 74 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:01:51 75 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:01:56 76 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 1:02:29 77 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:02:50 78 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:03:04 79 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:03:44 80 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:05:42 81 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 1:05:48 82 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:05:58 83 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:06:02 84 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 1:07:01 85 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 1:07:19 86 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:07:23 87 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:07:37 88 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 1:07:44 89 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1:07:55 90 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1:08:05 91 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:08:07 92 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:08:21 93 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 1:08:30 94 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 1:09:14 95 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 1:09:27 96 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 1:09:39 97 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 1:09:42 98 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:09:50 99 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:09:51 100 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:10:25 101 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:10:48 102 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:10:58 103 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 1:11:19 104 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1:11:37 105 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1:11:46 106 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:11:57 107 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 108 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:12:10 109 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:12:16 110 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 1:12:19 111 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1:12:42 112 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1:12:47 113 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:13:09 114 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1:13:14 115 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:13:27 116 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:14:15 117 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1:14:18 118 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1:14:21 119 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:14:35 120 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:14:39 121 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:16:02 122 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 1:16:41 123 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 1:17:08 124 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:18:07 125 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:18:37 126 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:18:46 127 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:18:48 128 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1:18:52 129 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:19:06 130 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:19:12 131 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 1:19:41 132 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 1:19:48 133 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1:20:41 134 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:21:02 135 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:21:18 136 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:21:35 137 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:21:36 138 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:21:59 139 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:22:20 140 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 1:22:36 141 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 1:22:41 142 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 1:24:27 143 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1:24:52 144 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 1:25:04 145 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 1:25:20 146 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:25:31 147 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 1:27:00 148 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 1:27:09 149 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 1:27:38 150 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:27:40 151 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1:29:02 152 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 1:29:27 153 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:29:49 154 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:30:27 155 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:31:31 156 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:31:41 157 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 1:32:44 158 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:33:19 159 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:33:43 160 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 1:35:44 161 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1:39:13 162 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:39:18 163 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:39:23 164 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:40:01 165 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:42:12 166 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:42:25 167 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 1:42:39 168 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 1:42:47 169 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1:43:21 170 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 1:44:53 171 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:46:02 172 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:50:13 173 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 1:51:29 174 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 1:53:48 175 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:54:44 176 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 2:03:39 177 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:04:14

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 239 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 232 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 184 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 172 5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 108 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 88 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 81 8 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 76 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 70 10 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 61 11 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 61 12 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 13 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 50 14 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 46 15 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 45 16 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 40 17 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 39 18 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 38 19 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 37 20 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 37 21 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 36 22 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 36 23 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 31 24 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 27 25 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 27 26 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 27 27 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 27 28 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 26 29 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 26 30 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 26 31 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 26 32 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 26 33 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 25 34 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 35 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 24 36 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 37 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20 38 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 20 39 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 20 40 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 41 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 19 42 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 43 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 44 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 18 45 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 18 46 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 47 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 17 48 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 17 49 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 17 50 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 51 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 16 52 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 16 53 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 16 54 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 55 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 15 56 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 15 57 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 15 58 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 14 59 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 14 60 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 13 61 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 13 62 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 63 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 12 64 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 11 65 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 11 66 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 11 67 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 11 68 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 10 69 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 70 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 10 71 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 10 72 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 9 73 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 8 74 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 75 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 7 76 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 77 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 7 78 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 6 79 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 80 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 81 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 5 82 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 83 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 5 84 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 5 85 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 4 86 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4 87 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 88 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 4 89 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 3 90 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 3 91 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 3 92 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 3 93 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 94 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 2 95 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 96 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1 97 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1 98 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1 99 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 100 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal -5 101 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 57 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 40 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 32 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 32 5 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 28 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 27 7 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 26 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 24 9 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 23 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 22 11 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 16 12 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 16 13 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 16 14 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 15 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 10 16 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 8 17 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 6 18 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 19 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 20 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 2 21 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 22 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 1 23 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 24 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 41:06:40 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:35 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:58 4 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:22:11 5 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:28:02 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:31:32 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:39:37 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:54:09 9 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:54:21 10 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:54:27 11 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 1:02:39 12 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1:04:46 13 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:06:42 14 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:07:39 15 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1:10:05 16 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:10:18 17 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1:11:09 18 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:28:26