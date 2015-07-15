Tour de France: Majka goes on solo romp to win in Cauterets
Second day in the Pyrenees brings joy for Tinkoff-Saxo
Stage 11: Pau - Cauterets - Vallée de Saint-Savin
Following on from his two stage wins and polka-dot jersey in his Tour de France debut last year, Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) struck out on the Col du Tourmalet for a solo victory on stage 11.
Related Articles
The Polish rider attacked from an eight-man escape and increased his advantage on the long descent off the mountain before finishing it off on the final third-category climb to Cauterets.
Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin), who had earlier made a mighty solo effort to bridge to the break on the Col d’Aspin, was second place a minute behind, while German champion Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Argon 18) was the next best of the fragmented group.
"This victory is for my teammates, for Ivan Basso, who is now at home, and Daniele Bennati, who crashed today," Majka said. "And also for my family, who stay close to me, and my wife, who gives me a lot of power."
Last year Majka came to the rescue for Tinkoff-Saxo after Alberto Contador's abandon, and again this year the Polish rider gave the team something to smile about after Contador lost several minutes in the first mountain stage.
"The Tour de France is not finished but I have not come here for the GC. I came here to help Alberto [Contador] and still we had some opportunities. It is still a really long Tour de France, a long two weeks left, and we need to fight for Alberto Contador to win the Tour de France, 100 per cent."
Whereas yesterday Chris Froome blew the race to pieces with his showing on the first summit finish, today there wasn’t any movement at the top end of the general classification but there was a fair selection on the Tourmalet. It was Astana who forced the pace on the climb and the woes of many, including Joaquim Rodriguez, Romain Bardet, Thibaut Pinot, RIgoberto Urán Jean-Christophe Péraud, were compounded.
But it was Astana who lost out themselves as Nibali lost contact with the yellow jersey group late on and conceded yet more valuable seconds.
He has now dropped out of the top ten on GC, replaced by Bauke Mollema (Trek) who gained 10 seconds on the favourites with a late dig. Talk of a leadership change in the Astana camp failed to materialise when Jakob Fuglsang fell away on the Tourmalet.
Aspin-Tourmalet
The Col d’Aspin-Col du Tourmalet combo is a venerable one – they were the second and third high mountain cols ever used in the Tour and have featured many times since. In fact today was the 80th time the Tour has been over the Tourmalet,
The day’s main breakaway was still young when it hit the foot of the first-category, 12km long Aspin, which came 117 kilometres into the 188km stage. It contained former king of the mountains winners Majka and Thomas Voeckler (Eruopcar), along with Pauwels, Buchmann, Steve Morabito (FDJ), Arnaud Démare (FDJ) and Julien Simon (Cofidis).
Dan Martin was clearly disappointed to miss out and fancied a repeat of his Pyreneen victory in the 2013 Tour, which had also come the day after the first high mountain stage. He pulled off a remarkable ride to close the four-minute gap, making the bridge near the top of the Aspin before attacking to crest the climb in pole position.
The descent of the Aspin was a chance to refuel and prepare the legs for the hors-catégorie Tourmalet, 17km long with an average gradient of 7.3 per cent.
Astana hit the front and immediately riders started falling out the back in scenes that suggested similar carnage to yesterday might be on the menu. But whereas some big names lost contact, an elite group of around 15, which included the top ten GC riders, formed and settled.
A few kilometres from the summit, Majka struck out on his own and crested with a lead of nearly a minute over his breakaway companions, with the yellow jersey group 5:45 back. The 31km descent would be a chance for him to use his descending skills to consolidate his lead, with Pauwels the strongest of the pursuers until the road started to rise again.
Chris Froome led the elite group over the Tourmalet and Sky led for most of the way down but not at the same rate as Majka. Many who had lost contact on the climb managed to get back on, one of them being Warren Barguil, who continues to impress and carry French hopes on his Tour debut.
Hot day in the saddle
It was a hot day in the Pyrenees and temperatures soared to 33 degrees Celsius, which, after the previous day’s exertions, took its toll on the peloton with six abandons.
Bora’s GC hope Dominik Nerz was the first to go and soon Tinkoff-Saxo team depleted to seven when Daniele Bennati pulled out. The AG2R duo of Johann Vansummeren and Ben Gastauer also went part way through the stage and the climbs took out former world champion Rui Costa and Rein Taaramae (Astana).
Romain Bardet perhaps suffered the most but refused to pull out. He had heatstroke, threw up on the Tourmalet, and had to drop back to the medical car for ice on occasion.
It was a fast and furious start to the race, with an average speed of over 50kph in the first half an hour. That was because it took a while for a break to settle after an early effort containing Michal Kwiatkowski was deemed unacceptable.
Things came back together after 47km on the Côte de Loucrup, the first of the three third-category climbs that preceded Aspin. There was a brief split in the bunch following that climb, which caused André Greipel to finish ninth on the following intermediate sprint, meaning he lost the green jersey to Peter Sagan, who was second.
After the second climb of the day – the Côte de Bagnères-de-Bigorre – Romain Bardet and Thibaut Pinot went on the attack in a group that soon became 22 riders strong, but Sky made sure it didn’t stick.
A group of 11 riders then went off on the Côte de Mauvezin, with Daniel Teklahaimanot taking the KOM points, but they were soon caught and made way for the decisive break of the day.
Majka then settled in, biding his time, and though his main threat was Martin, the Irishman’s resources had already been considerably drained by his long bridge across.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5:02:01
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|3
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:23
|4
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:08
|5
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:34
|6
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:11
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:19
|9
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:21
|10
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|11
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|12
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|18
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|19
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:43
|20
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:53
|21
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|22
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:11
|23
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|25
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:13
|26
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|27
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:50
|28
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|29
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:09:14
|30
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:50
|31
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|32
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|33
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|34
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|35
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:15:11
|36
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:15:54
|37
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|38
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|40
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|41
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|42
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|43
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|44
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|45
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|48
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|49
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|50
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|51
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|52
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|53
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|54
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|55
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:16:06
|56
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:16:21
|57
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:16:33
|58
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:17:47
|59
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:21:44
|60
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|61
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|64
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|65
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|67
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|68
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|70
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|71
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|72
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|73
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|74
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|75
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|76
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|78
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|79
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|81
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|83
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|84
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|86
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|87
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|88
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|89
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|90
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|93
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|94
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|95
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|96
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|97
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|98
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|99
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:24:40
|100
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|101
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|102
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|103
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|104
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|105
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|106
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|107
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|108
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:26:48
|109
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|110
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:26:56
|111
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:26:57
|112
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:27:49
|113
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:12
|114
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|115
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:31:21
|116
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|117
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|118
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|119
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|120
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|121
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|122
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|123
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|124
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|125
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|126
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|127
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|128
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|129
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|130
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|131
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|132
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|133
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|134
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|135
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|136
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|137
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|138
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|139
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:32:34
|140
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|141
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|142
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|143
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|144
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|145
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|146
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|147
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|148
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|149
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|150
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|151
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|152
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|153
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|154
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|155
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|156
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|157
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|158
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|159
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|160
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|161
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|162
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|163
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|164
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|165
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|166
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|167
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|168
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|169
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|170
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|171
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|172
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|173
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|174
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|175
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:33:55
|176
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:35:15
|177
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|0:45:47
|DNF
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|17
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|4
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|5
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|11
|6
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|10
|7
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|9
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|7
|10
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|6
|11
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|12
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|13
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|3
|14
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|15
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|pts
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|17
|3
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|15
|4
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|13
|5
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|6
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|9
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|10
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|11
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|5
|12
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|4
|13
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|14
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|15
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|pts
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|pts
|2
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|3
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|5
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|6
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|25
|pts
|2
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|20
|3
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|16
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|5
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|6
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|7
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|8
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|9
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|pts
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|5:03:24
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:58
|3
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:30
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:27
|5
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|6
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:14:31
|8
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:14:43
|10
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:15:10
|11
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:21
|12
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|15
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:23:17
|17
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|19
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:25:25
|20
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:25:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|15:19:14
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:03:12
|3
|Team Sky
|0:06:45
|4
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:10:00
|5
|Team Europcar
|0:11:50
|6
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:14:34
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:15:05
|8
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:26
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:19:15
|10
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:20:00
|11
|IAM Cycling
|0:21:54
|12
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:29:38
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|0:29:48
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:27
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:33:51
|16
|Team Katusha
|0:34:58
|17
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:36:10
|18
|FDJ.fr
|0:36:28
|19
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:44:07
|20
|Lampre-Merida
|0:46:11
|21
|Orica GreenEdge
|1:01:31
|22
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:05:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|41:03:31
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:52
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:09
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:59
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:04:03
|6
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:04
|7
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:33
|8
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:35
|9
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:06:44
|10
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:05
|11
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:47
|12
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:09:26
|13
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:27
|14
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:57
|15
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:33
|16
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:38
|17
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:17:55
|18
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:14
|19
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:20:42
|20
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:07
|21
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:23:04
|22
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:36
|23
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:24:33
|24
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:25:20
|25
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:41
|26
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|0:27:27
|27
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:27:59
|28
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:29:10
|29
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:29:44
|30
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:31
|31
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:31:11
|32
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:32:07
|33
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:46
|34
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:34:13
|35
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:34:41
|36
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:35:06
|37
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:36:44
|38
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:37:43
|39
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:38:04
|40
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:40:52
|41
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:41:58
|42
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:42:46
|43
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:43:56
|44
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:44:57
|45
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:45:26
|46
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:45:32
|47
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:45:50
|48
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:46:21
|49
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:47:48
|50
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:48:03
|51
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:49:00
|52
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:49:59
|53
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:50:57
|54
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:51:50
|55
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:52:38
|56
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:52:41
|57
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:52:52
|58
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:53:04
|59
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:53:16
|60
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|0:54:40
|61
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:56:55
|62
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:57:02
|63
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:57:18
|64
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:57:30
|65
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:57:31
|66
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:57:36
|67
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:57:49
|68
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:58:49
|69
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:58:54
|70
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:59:41
|71
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|1:00:33
|72
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:01:17
|73
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|1:01:35
|74
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:01:51
|75
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:01:56
|76
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|1:02:29
|77
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:02:50
|78
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:03:04
|79
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:03:44
|80
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:05:42
|81
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:05:48
|82
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:05:58
|83
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:06:02
|84
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|1:07:01
|85
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|1:07:19
|86
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:07:23
|87
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:07:37
|88
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|1:07:44
|89
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1:07:55
|90
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1:08:05
|91
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:08:07
|92
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:08:21
|93
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|1:08:30
|94
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|1:09:14
|95
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|1:09:27
|96
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|1:09:39
|97
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:09:42
|98
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:09:50
|99
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:09:51
|100
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:10:25
|101
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:10:48
|102
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:10:58
|103
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|1:11:19
|104
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1:11:37
|105
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:11:46
|106
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:11:57
|107
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|108
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:12:10
|109
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:12:16
|110
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|1:12:19
|111
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1:12:42
|112
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1:12:47
|113
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:13:09
|114
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:13:14
|115
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:13:27
|116
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:14:15
|117
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1:14:18
|118
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1:14:21
|119
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:14:35
|120
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:14:39
|121
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:16:02
|122
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:16:41
|123
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|1:17:08
|124
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:18:07
|125
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:18:37
|126
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:18:46
|127
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:18:48
|128
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1:18:52
|129
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:19:06
|130
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:19:12
|131
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:19:41
|132
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|1:19:48
|133
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1:20:41
|134
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:21:02
|135
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:21:18
|136
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:21:35
|137
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:21:36
|138
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:21:59
|139
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:22:20
|140
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|1:22:36
|141
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1:22:41
|142
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:24:27
|143
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1:24:52
|144
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:25:04
|145
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|1:25:20
|146
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:25:31
|147
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1:27:00
|148
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|1:27:09
|149
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|1:27:38
|150
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:27:40
|151
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1:29:02
|152
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|1:29:27
|153
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:29:49
|154
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:30:27
|155
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:31:31
|156
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:31:41
|157
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|1:32:44
|158
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:33:19
|159
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:33:43
|160
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|1:35:44
|161
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1:39:13
|162
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:39:18
|163
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:39:23
|164
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:40:01
|165
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:42:12
|166
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:42:25
|167
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:42:39
|168
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|1:42:47
|169
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1:43:21
|170
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|1:44:53
|171
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:46:02
|172
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:50:13
|173
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|1:51:29
|174
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|1:53:48
|175
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1:54:44
|176
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|2:03:39
|177
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:04:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|239
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|232
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|184
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|172
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|108
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|88
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|81
|8
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|76
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|70
|10
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|11
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|61
|12
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|13
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|50
|14
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|46
|15
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|45
|16
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|40
|17
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|39
|18
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|38
|19
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|37
|20
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|37
|21
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|36
|22
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|36
|23
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|31
|24
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|27
|25
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|27
|26
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|27
|27
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|27
|28
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|26
|29
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|26
|30
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|26
|31
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|26
|32
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|26
|33
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|25
|34
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|35
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|24
|36
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|37
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|20
|38
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|39
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|20
|40
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|41
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|19
|42
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|43
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|44
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|18
|45
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|18
|46
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|47
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|48
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|17
|49
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|17
|50
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|51
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|16
|52
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|16
|53
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|16
|54
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|55
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|15
|56
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|15
|57
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|15
|58
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|14
|59
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|14
|60
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|61
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|13
|62
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|63
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|64
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|65
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|66
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|67
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|11
|68
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|69
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|70
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|10
|71
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|72
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|9
|73
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|74
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|75
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|76
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|77
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|7
|78
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|6
|79
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|80
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|81
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|5
|82
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|83
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|5
|84
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|5
|85
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|4
|86
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|87
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|88
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|4
|89
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|3
|90
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|3
|91
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|92
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|3
|93
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|94
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|95
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|96
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|97
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|98
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|99
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|100
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|-5
|101
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|57
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|40
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|32
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|32
|5
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|28
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|27
|7
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|26
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|9
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|23
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|22
|11
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|12
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|16
|13
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|16
|14
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|15
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|10
|16
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|8
|17
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|18
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|19
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|20
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|21
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|22
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|23
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|24
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|41:06:40
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:35
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:58
|4
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:22:11
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:28:02
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:31:32
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:39:37
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:54:09
|9
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:54:21
|10
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:54:27
|11
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:02:39
|12
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1:04:46
|13
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:06:42
|14
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:07:39
|15
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:10:05
|16
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:10:18
|17
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1:11:09
|18
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:28:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|124:30:54
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:02:46
|3
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:29
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:18:33
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:24:37
|6
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:30:05
|7
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:31:05
|8
|Team Europcar
|0:42:49
|9
|IAM Cycling
|0:42:53
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:48:39
|11
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:49:18
|12
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:49:27
|13
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:55:50
|14
|Team Katusha
|1:04:32
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|1:04:45
|16
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:05:45
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:19:08
|18
|FDJ.fr
|1:25:49
|19
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:44:40
|20
|Lampre-Merida
|1:45:59
|21
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1:48:12
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|2:47:37
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Best power meters for cycling 2019Cyclingnews’ roundup of the best power meters available to buy this year
-
Lizzie Deignan: My previous level isn’t going to be good enough'There’s going to be more pressure for myself' says former world champion
-
Peter Sagan, Julian Alaphilippe, and Remco Evenepoel announced for 2020 Vuelta a San JuanEarly-season Argentinean race includes 15km TT and Alto Colorado finish
-
Wahoo Fitness range overview: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about the latest range of Wahoo Fitness computers, trainers and accessories
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy