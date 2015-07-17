Image 1 of 80 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) Image 2 of 80 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) gets the most aggressive rider award for his time in the breakaway (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 80 Movistar leads the overall best team category (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 80 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the green jersey (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 80 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) waves to the crowd (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 80 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 7 of 80 Chris Froome (Team Sky) in the overall race lead (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 8 of 80 Chris Froome (Team Sky) looks back as he crosses the finish line in Rodez (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 9 of 80 Chris Froome (Team Sky) in the yellow jersey after Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) claimed his first Tour de France stage victory with a tenacious uphill sprint in Rodez, relegating Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) to second place once again. Sagan could be consoled with more points toward the green jersey on the stage. Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) was a distant third, and there were no changes to the top of the general classification.

Three breakaway riders, Wilco Kelderman (LottoNl-Jumbo), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) and Cyril Guatier (Europcar) made it a nail-biter of a finish, holding on until the very last meters only to be denied as Van Avermaet led Sagan past. After losing out in the intermediate sprint to Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal), Sagan extended his lead in the points classification to 24 points with his fourth second-place stage finish of this Tour de France.

“It was really close. I went really early because in Le Havre I waited too long I think," Van Avermaet said. "I tried to go almost from the bottom. It was really long and the last 100 metres kept going forever. I saw that there was somebody in my wheel so I just kept on sprinting and hoped that they wouldn’t come over.

“I have a very good team and to win the stage is very good. We’ve been doing well so far in this Tour and I think that this victory is a reflection of that performance.”

For Sagan, it was the 15th time he has finished second in a Tour de France stage, and he was understandibly frustrated to have fallen short again. "It’s not bad luck," he said. "It was mistake because I was waiting for too long. I was pushing out of the saddle and then I came to his Van Avermaet’s wheel and I sat down. That was my mistake because I needed to carry on pushing so that I could win. But it was my mistake and I’m pissed now."

It was a searing hot day on the 198.5km route from Muret to Rodez, and the main difficulty for the overall contenders was staying hydrated. Both Alberto Contador and Vincenzo Nibali suffered punctures on the stage, but both managed to get back in to finish safely. Bauke Mollema (Trek) had a scare in the final 2km with a flat tire. Chris Froome retains his lead over Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar).

The run-in to the finish line turned into a heated affair, but Froome clung tightly to his rivals in the uphill sprint. He expects more of the same tomorrow, but is confident he can withstand the attacks.

"Today’s climb was only 500m long but there were gaps opening up, and the finish up to Mende tomorrow could be quite selective again," Froome said. "It’s 3km long but quite steep at over 10%, so I’d expect the GC contenders to be putting the pressure on. My legs are feeling good though, so I’m looking forward to it.

"I think Nairo Quintana and Tejay van Garderen are my two closest rivals – they’re the two closest guys to me on the general classification. I’m in a great position but this is far from over."

How it unfolded

Stage 13 from Muret to Rodez is one of the few transitional stages in the second half of the race, and it happened to be the home turf of FDJ's Alexandre Geniez, who grew up in Rodez and still lives in La Primaube just 10km from the finish. Geniez kicked off the day's action, sparking the breakaway together with Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Cyril Gautier (Europcar), and Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo). Having suffered from a stomach ailment earlier in the Tour, Cannondale-Garmin's Nathan Haas decided that he wanted to be in the move, and joined Pierre-Luc Périchon (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) in bridging across to make it six in the move.

Sensing the train was leaving the station, Andriy Grivko (Astana) and Perrig Quémeneur (Europcar) desperately tried to jump on board, but were too late to latch on, and after a few kilometers pursuit, the pair were absorbed by the peloton.

The breakaway was kept in check at between three and four minutes by Giant-Alpecin, who looked keen to set up Degenkolb for the sprint. There was a test of the legs in Laboutarie at kilometer 92.5, where Andre Greipel claimed nine points behind the breakaway, beating Degenkolb and Cavendish to the line. Sagan was knocked down in the virtual green jersey standings and trailed the German by one point.

The peloton busy throughout the stage, going back for bottles and ice socks to keep cool in the searing heat and constant undulating hills. Alberto Contador himself shuttled bottles in his jersey after being set back with a puncture.

After the day's first climb, the Côte de Saint-Cirgue, taken by De Gendt, the peloton was just over three minutes behind the breakaway when AG2R's Jean-Christophe Peraud crashed himself in the middle of the peloton, causing a split in the bunch. The Frenchman, bloodied and his kit in tatters, bravely soldiered back and forth from the medical car before emerging at the tail and of the main peloton, wrapped up in bandages.

Geniez led the breakaway over the Côte de la Pomparie with 42km to go as the Tinkoff-Saxo team rallied to bring the gap under three minutes in order to help Sagan regain his position in the green jersey standings. Their efforts succeeded in putting Greipel into difficulty on the 3.9km Côte de la Selve and the German was dropped as Tinkoff-Saxo continued to chip away at the breakaway's advantage.

As the gap fell to 90 seconds, Haas decided to go for broke, and took advantage of a quick descent to distance his former companions, but an uncategorized climb proved his undoing and he settled back into the six-man group.

With 15km to go, the breakaway had 1:20 and the unclassified climb of La Primaube to get over. Périchon was the first to be dropped as De Gendt pushed the pace, and Geniez was also distanced. Kelderman put in a dig and was followed by Gautier and, after some distance, De Gendt and Haas bid the group adieu.

The trio crested the ascent with only a minute's advantage, and on the straight road the remainder of the breakaway and the peloton were all in sight behind, with plenty of sprinters still in its midst. Giant-Alpecin was there for Degenkolb, and MTN-Qhubeka, too, who came to the fore to mow down the remnants of the move.

De Gendt, Kelderman and Gautier had 30 seconds with 6km to go, but when the rest of the sprinters' teams started pitching the gap came down as steadily as the road that descended into Rodez. Though they fought bravely until the final meters, they were finally caught in sight of the line.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4:43:42 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:03 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:07 5 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 12 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 13 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 14 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 15 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:17 16 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 17 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 18 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 19 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 20 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:24 21 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:28 22 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 23 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 25 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 28 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:37 29 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 30 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 31 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:42 32 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 33 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:00:45 34 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 35 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:47 36 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:57 37 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:58 38 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 39 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 40 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 41 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 42 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 43 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:13 44 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:16 45 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 46 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:18 47 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:01:23 48 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:25 49 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:26 50 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:28 51 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 52 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:33 53 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:58 54 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 55 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 56 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 58 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 59 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 60 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 61 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 62 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 63 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 64 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 65 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:14 66 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:02:19 67 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 68 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 69 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 70 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:22 71 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:24 72 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 73 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 74 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:27 75 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 76 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 77 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:32 78 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 79 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:41 80 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:49 81 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:52 82 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:03:04 83 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:09 84 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:16 85 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:36 86 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 87 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:03:41 88 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:07 89 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:00 90 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:04:26 91 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 92 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:04:53 93 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:03 94 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:21 95 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:31 96 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:44 97 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 98 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:55 99 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 100 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 101 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:05:59 102 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:07 103 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:50 104 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 0:07:44 105 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:11 106 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:08:13 107 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:08:28 108 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 109 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 110 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 111 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 112 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 113 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 114 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 115 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:08:54 116 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:43 117 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 118 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 119 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 120 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 121 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 122 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 123 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 124 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 125 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 126 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 127 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:10:03 128 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 129 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 130 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:11:22 131 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 132 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:11:24 133 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 134 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 135 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 136 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 137 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:11:26 138 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 139 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 140 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 141 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 142 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:12:03 143 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:12:10 144 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 145 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 146 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 147 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 148 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 149 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 150 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 151 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 152 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 153 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 154 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 155 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 156 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 157 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 158 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 159 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 160 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 161 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 162 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 163 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 164 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 165 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:17 166 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:34 167 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:39 168 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:21:25 169 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 170 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 171 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 172 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 173 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 174 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:21:37 175 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18

Intermediate sprint - Laboutarie, 92.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 pts 2 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 17 3 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 15 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 13 5 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 11 6 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 10 7 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 9 8 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 9 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 10 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 11 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 12 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 13 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 3 14 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 15 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Finish - Rodez, 198.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 30 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 25 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 22 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 19 5 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 17 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 15 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 8 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 11 9 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 9 10 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 11 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 6 12 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 5 13 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 14 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 3 15 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 2

Moutain 1 - Cote de Saint-Cirgue, 131km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 pts 2 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Mountain 2 - Cote de la Pomparie, 156.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Mountain 3 - Cote de la Selve, 167km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 4:43:42 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:07 3 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:17 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:24 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:28 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:42 8 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:47 9 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:58 10 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:58 11 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 12 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:14 13 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:24 14 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 15 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:41 16 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:50 17 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:08:13 18 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:09:43 19 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 20 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 14:11:41 2 Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 0:00:03 3 Movistar Team 0:00:07 4 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:24 5 Team Sky 0:00:55 6 Astana Pro Team 0:00:57 7 Lotto-Soudal 0:01:07 8 IAM Cycling 0:01:50 9 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:51 10 MTN-Qhubeka 0:01:55 11 Etixx-Quick Step 0:02:08 12 Fdj 0:02:12 13 Team Europcar 0:02:33 14 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:05 15 Lampre - Merida 0:03:19 16 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:03:55 17 Team Katusha 0:04:32 18 Team Cannondale-Garmin 0:07:04 19 Trek Factory Racing 0:07:07 20 Orica GreenEdge 0:07:11 21 Bora-Argon 18 0:11:48 22 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:55

General classification after stage 13 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 51:34:21 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:52 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:09 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:58 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:04:03 6 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:04 7 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:32 8 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:07:32 9 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:07:47 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:02 11 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:53 12 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:12:35 13 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:13:14 14 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:14:07 15 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:26 16 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:07 17 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:23:21 18 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:25:36 19 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:29:10 20 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:29:22 21 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:07 22 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:35:16 23 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:35:31 24 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:36:53 25 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:37:49 26 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:39:00 27 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 0:39:33 28 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:40:54 29 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:44:23 30 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:44:24 31 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:46:27 32 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:46:43 33 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:47:57 34 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:48:02 35 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:49:10 36 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:50:22 37 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:51:26 38 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:55:14 39 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 0:55:31 40 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:59:49 41 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:00:31 42 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 1:00:48 43 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 1:01:23 44 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:01:38 45 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:02:26 46 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:04:13 47 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 1:04:27 48 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:05:16 49 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:07:06 50 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1:09:15 51 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:09:20 52 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 1:11:00 53 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:11:35 54 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:11:41 55 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:12:53 56 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1:12:55 57 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1:13:59 58 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:15:43 59 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:17:27 60 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:18:15 61 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:18:47 62 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:18:49 63 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1:20:01 64 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:20:31 65 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:20:41 66 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1:20:47 67 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:20:53 68 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1:22:00 69 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:22:03 70 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:22:09 71 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:23:38 72 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 1:23:41 73 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1:24:46 74 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:26:03 75 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1:26:53 76 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:27:13 77 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 1:29:55 78 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 1:30:07 79 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1:30:09 80 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 1:30:47 81 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 1:32:00 82 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:32:10 83 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:32:16 84 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:32:45 85 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 1:33:08 86 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 1:33:31 87 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 1:33:47 88 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 1:34:21 89 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:35:09 90 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:35:18 91 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 1:35:47 92 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 1:35:55 93 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:36:45 94 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1:36:46 95 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:36:55 96 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1:37:49 97 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 1:37:58 98 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:38:32 99 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:38:37 100 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:39:33 101 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:39:35 102 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 1:39:36 103 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1:39:50 104 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 1:40:22 105 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:40:24 106 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:40:38 107 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:42:33 108 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:43:39 109 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 1:43:51 110 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 1:44:04 111 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 1:45:12 112 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:45:13 113 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:46:27 114 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 1:46:58 115 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 1:47:18 116 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 1:47:53 117 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 1:47:54 118 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:48:53 119 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1:49:29 120 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1:49:37 121 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1:50:27 122 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:50:47 123 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:51:01 124 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:51:12 125 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 1:51:16 126 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1:51:27 127 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:52:16 128 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:52:41 129 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:53:04 130 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:53:18 131 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:54:42 132 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1:54:57 133 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1:56:25 134 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:56:46 135 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:57:08 136 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1:58:43 137 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:58:48 138 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 1:59:35 139 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:00:17 140 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:00:58 141 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 2:01:09 142 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 2:01:14 143 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 2:03:45 144 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:04:09 145 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:04:25 146 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:04:28 147 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:04:46 148 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 2:05:16 149 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 2:07:41 150 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:07:53 151 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 2:08:17 152 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:08:24 153 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2:08:45 154 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:09:06 155 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 2:09:10 156 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:09:17 157 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 2:09:19 158 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 2:10:08 159 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:10:11 160 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:12:55 161 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 2:15:11 162 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 2:17:04 163 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:21:48 164 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:22:11 165 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 2:22:21 166 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:24:35 167 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:25:01 168 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:28:12 169 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:30:48 170 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:31:26 171 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 2:33:34 172 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 2:34:04 173 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:34:31 174 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 2:35:12 175 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 2:43:06

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 285 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 261 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 228 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 192 5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 120 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 111 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 109 8 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 78 9 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 77 10 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 76 11 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 61 12 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 59 13 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 57 14 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 15 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 50 16 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 48 17 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 46 18 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 46 19 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 45 20 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 44 21 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 40 22 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 37 23 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 37 24 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 37 25 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 35 26 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 30 27 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 30 28 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 29 29 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 29 30 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 28 31 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 28 32 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 27 33 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 27 34 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 27 35 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 27 36 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 27 37 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 26 38 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 26 39 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 26 40 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 26 41 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 25 42 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 25 43 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 22 44 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 21 45 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20 46 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 47 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 48 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 20 49 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 20 50 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 51 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 19 52 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 18 53 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 54 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 18 55 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 18 56 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 17 57 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 17 58 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 17 59 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 16 60 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 16 61 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 16 62 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 16 63 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 15 64 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 65 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 15 66 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 15 67 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 15 68 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 14 69 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 70 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 12 71 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 11 72 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 11 73 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 11 74 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 11 75 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 11 76 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 11 77 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 10 78 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 10 79 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 10 80 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 10 81 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 82 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 9 83 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 84 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 8 85 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 86 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 7 87 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 88 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 89 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 6 90 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 91 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 5 92 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 93 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 5 94 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 4 95 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 96 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 4 97 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 98 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 99 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 3 100 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 3 101 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 3 102 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 103 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 2 104 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 105 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 106 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1 107 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1 108 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1 109 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo -5 110 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits -5 111 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge -5 112 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo -5 113 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal -5

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 61 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 52 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 41 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 40 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 32 7 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 32 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 32 9 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 28 10 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 28 11 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 28 12 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 27 13 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 26 14 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 15 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 23 16 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 22 17 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 20 18 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 17 19 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 16 20 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 16 21 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 16 22 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 23 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 24 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 10 25 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 26 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 10 27 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 8 28 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 29 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 6 30 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 31 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 32 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 33 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 34 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 35 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 36 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 37 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 2 38 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 2 39 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1 40 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 41 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 51:37:30 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:06:44 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:17 4 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:26:01 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:32:07 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:56:40 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:06:11 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:08:26 9 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1:09:46 10 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:15:06 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:19:00 12 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1:27:00 13 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 1:32:46 14 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1:33:37 15 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:35:23 16 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:37:29 17 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 1:40:42 18 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 1:43:49 19 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1:46:28 20 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:48:03 21 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:49:32 22 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:49:55 23 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:50:09 24 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2:05:36 25 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:09:46 26 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 2:12:02 27 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:21:26 28 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:27:39 29 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:31:22 30 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 2:39:57