Tour de France: Van Avermaet wins uphill sprint in Rodez

Sagan second again, but extends points classification lead

Image 1 of 80

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
Image 2 of 80

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) gets the most aggressive rider award for his time in the breakaway

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) gets the most aggressive rider award for his time in the breakaway
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 80

Movistar leads the overall best team category

Movistar leads the overall best team category
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 80

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the green jersey

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the green jersey
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 80

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) waves to the crowd

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) waves to the crowd
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 6 of 80

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 7 of 80

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in the overall race lead

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in the overall race lead
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 8 of 80

Chris Froome (Team Sky) looks back as he crosses the finish line in Rodez

Chris Froome (Team Sky) looks back as he crosses the finish line in Rodez
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 9 of 80

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in the yellow jersey after stage 13

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in the yellow jersey after stage 13
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 80

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) wears the green points jersey

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) wears the green points jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 80

Chris Froome (Team Sky) is also leading the mountain classification

Chris Froome (Team Sky) is also leading the mountain classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 80

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in the polka-dot jersey

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in the polka-dot jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 80

Chris Froome (Team Sky) spends another day in yellow

Chris Froome (Team Sky) spends another day in yellow
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 80

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) wins stage 13

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) wins stage 13
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 80

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) rides to the podium after winning stage 13

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) rides to the podium after winning stage 13
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 80

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) gets hugs from his teammates after winning stage 13

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) gets hugs from his teammates after winning stage 13
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 80

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin)

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 18 of 80

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the white jersey

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the white jersey
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 19 of 80

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) sprint to the finish line

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) sprint to the finish line
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 20 of 80

Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R) suffered a terrible crash on stage 13

Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R) suffered a terrible crash on stage 13
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 80

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 80

Chris Froome (Sky) leads the mountains classification too

Chris Froome (Sky) leads the mountains classification too
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 80

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) extended his lead in the points classification

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) extended his lead in the points classification
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 80

Chris Froome (Sky) after stage 13

Chris Froome (Sky) after stage 13
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 80

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) wins his first Tour de France stage in Rodez

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) wins his first Tour de France stage in Rodez
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 80

Tanel Kangert (Astana) rolls over the line

Tanel Kangert (Astana) rolls over the line
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 27 of 80

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) victory salute

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) victory salute
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 28 of 80

Adriano Malori (Movistar)

Adriano Malori (Movistar)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 29 of 80

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 30 of 80

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 31 of 80

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling)

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 32 of 80

Stef Clement (IAM Cycling)

Stef Clement (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 33 of 80

Jean-Christophe Peraud (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

Jean-Christophe Peraud (Ag2r-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 34 of 80

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) beats Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) to the finish line

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) beats Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) to the finish line
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 35 of 80

Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) was in the day's breakaway

Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) was in the day's breakaway
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 36 of 80

Jan Bakelants finished third

Jan Bakelants finished third
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 80

Some American fans cheer on their heroes

Some American fans cheer on their heroes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 80

Thomas de Gendt got most aggressive rider on stage 13

Thomas de Gendt got most aggressive rider on stage 13
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 80

The day's breakaway almost made it the whole way

The day's breakaway almost made it the whole way
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 80

Cyril Gautier in the breakaway

Cyril Gautier in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 80

There were some large gaps in the peloton

There were some large gaps in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 80

Finishing fourth, John Degenkolb would have to wait again for his first stage win

Finishing fourth, John Degenkolb would have to wait again for his first stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 80

Greg Van Avermaet and Peter Sagan go head to head

Greg Van Avermaet and Peter Sagan go head to head
Image 44 of 80

A battered Jean Christophe Peraud crosses the line

A battered Jean Christophe Peraud crosses the line
Image 45 of 80

An exhausted John Degenkolb after the tough sprint finish

An exhausted John Degenkolb after the tough sprint finish
Image 46 of 80

Greg Van Avermaet out-sprints Peter Stagan on stage 13

Greg Van Avermaet out-sprints Peter Stagan on stage 13
Image 47 of 80

Greg Van Avermaet wins stage 13 of the Tour de France

Greg Van Avermaet wins stage 13 of the Tour de France
Image 48 of 80

The field passes a field of sunflowers

The field passes a field of sunflowers
Image 49 of 80

Michele Scarponi and Luis Angel Mate talk before the start

Michele Scarponi and Luis Angel Mate talk before the start
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 50 of 80

Tony Gallopin is the top French rider in the GC

Tony Gallopin is the top French rider in the GC
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 51 of 80

Yellow numbers for Nairo Quintana and his Movistar teammates

Yellow numbers for Nairo Quintana and his Movistar teammates
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 52 of 80

Chris Froome's new bike

Chris Froome's new bike
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 53 of 80

The start village in Muret

The start village in Muret
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 54 of 80

Michal Kwiatkowski rides to the start of stage 12

Michal Kwiatkowski rides to the start of stage 12
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 55 of 80

Chris Froome signing autographs

Chris Froome signing autographs
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 56 of 80

Joaquim Rodríguez back in polka dots although it is Chris Froome who leads the classification

Joaquim Rodríguez back in polka dots although it is Chris Froome who leads the classification
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 57 of 80

Movistar take the award for top team

Movistar take the award for top team
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 58 of 80

Vinceno Nibali at the start of stage 13

Vinceno Nibali at the start of stage 13
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 59 of 80

Nairo Quintana signs some autographs

Nairo Quintana signs some autographs
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 60 of 80

Alejandro Valverde's bike letting everyone know he was the number 1 rider in 2014

Alejandro Valverde's bike letting everyone know he was the number 1 rider in 2014
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 61 of 80

German champion Emanuel Buchmann

German champion Emanuel Buchmann
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 62 of 80

Alejandro Valverde moved closer to the podium yesterday

Alejandro Valverde moved closer to the podium yesterday
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 63 of 80

A smiling Alberto Contador

A smiling Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 64 of 80

Stage 13 breakaway: Netherlands' Wilco Kelderman, France's Alexandre Geniez, Belgium's Thomas De Gendt, France's Cyril Gautier and France's Pierre-Luc Perichon

Stage 13 breakaway: Netherlands' Wilco Kelderman, France's Alexandre Geniez, Belgium's Thomas De Gendt, France's Cyril Gautier and France's Pierre-Luc Perichon
Image 65 of 80

Team Sky lead the field for yellow jersey Chris Froome

Team Sky lead the field for yellow jersey Chris Froome
Image 66 of 80

Breakaway riders Thomas de Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Nathan Haas (Team Cannondale-Garmin), Cyril Gautier (Europcar), Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo), Pierre-Luc Perichon (Bretagne-Seche Environnement) and Alexandre Geniez (FDJ)

Breakaway riders Thomas de Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Nathan Haas (Team Cannondale-Garmin), Cyril Gautier (Europcar), Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo), Pierre-Luc Perichon (Bretagne-Seche Environnement) and Alexandre Geniez (FDJ)
Image 67 of 80

Thomas de Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) leads the breakaway with Nathan Haas (Team Cannondale-Garmin), Cyril Gautier (Europcar), Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo), Pierre-Luc Perichon (Bretagne-Seche Environnement) and Alexandre Geniez (FDJ)

Thomas de Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) leads the breakaway with Nathan Haas (Team Cannondale-Garmin), Cyril Gautier (Europcar), Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo), Pierre-Luc Perichon (Bretagne-Seche Environnement) and Alexandre Geniez (FDJ)
Image 68 of 80

Richie Porte (Team Sky) giving Chris Froome a water bottle

Richie Porte (Team Sky) giving Chris Froome a water bottle
Image 69 of 80

Pierre-Luc Perichon (Bretagne-Seche Environnement) and Nathan Haas (Team Cannondale-Garmin) in the breakaway

Pierre-Luc Perichon (Bretagne-Seche Environnement) and Nathan Haas (Team Cannondale-Garmin) in the breakaway
Image 70 of 80

Chris Froome (Team Sky) on the stage 13 start line in Muret

Chris Froome (Team Sky) on the stage 13 start line in Muret
Image 71 of 80

Thomas de Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Nathan Haas (Team Cannondale-Garmin), Cyril Gautier (Europcar), Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo), Pierre-Luc Perichon (Bretagne-Seche Environnement) and Alexandre Geniez (FDJ)

Thomas de Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Nathan Haas (Team Cannondale-Garmin), Cyril Gautier (Europcar), Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo), Pierre-Luc Perichon (Bretagne-Seche Environnement) and Alexandre Geniez (FDJ)
Image 72 of 80

Thomas de Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Nathan Haas (Team Cannondale-Garmin), Cyril Gautier (Europcar), Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo), Pierre-Luc Perichon (Bretagne-Seche Environnement) and Alexandre Geniez (FDJ)

Thomas de Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Nathan Haas (Team Cannondale-Garmin), Cyril Gautier (Europcar), Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo), Pierre-Luc Perichon (Bretagne-Seche Environnement) and Alexandre Geniez (FDJ)
Image 73 of 80

White jersey Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

White jersey Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
Image 74 of 80

Chris Froome (Team Sky) riding in the yellow jersey

Chris Froome (Team Sky) riding in the yellow jersey
Image 75 of 80

The breakaway: Thomas de Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Nathan Haas (Team Cannondale-Garmin), Cyril Gautier (Europcar), Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo), Pierre-Luc Perichon (Bretagne-Seche Environnement) and Alexandre Geniez (FDJ)

The breakaway: Thomas de Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Nathan Haas (Team Cannondale-Garmin), Cyril Gautier (Europcar), Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo), Pierre-Luc Perichon (Bretagne-Seche Environnement) and Alexandre Geniez (FDJ)
Image 76 of 80

The main field riding through stage 13

The main field riding through stage 13
Image 77 of 80

Members of the breakaway group (front to back) Thomas de Gendt of Belgium and Lotto-Soudal, Nathan Haas of Australia and Team Cannondale-Garmin, Cyril Gautier of France and Team Europcar, Wilco Kelderman of the Netherlands and team Lotto NL-Jumbo, Pierre-Luc Perichon of France and Bretagne-Seche Environnement and Alexandre Geniez of France and FDJ

Members of the breakaway group (front to back) Thomas de Gendt of Belgium and Lotto-Soudal, Nathan Haas of Australia and Team Cannondale-Garmin, Cyril Gautier of France and Team Europcar, Wilco Kelderman of the Netherlands and team Lotto NL-Jumbo, Pierre-Luc Perichon of France and Bretagne-Seche Environnement and Alexandre Geniez of France and FDJ
Image 78 of 80

Thomas de Gendt of Belgium and Lotto-Soudal rides at the front of the breakaway group

Thomas de Gendt of Belgium and Lotto-Soudal rides at the front of the breakaway group
Image 79 of 80

Nairo Quintana wearing the young rider's jersey

Nairo Quintana wearing the young rider's jersey
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 80 of 80

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) claimed his first Tour de France stage victory with a tenacious uphill sprint in Rodez, relegating Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) to second place once again. Sagan could be consoled with more points toward the green jersey on the stage. Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) was a distant third, and there were no changes to the top of the general classification.

Three breakaway riders, Wilco Kelderman (LottoNl-Jumbo), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) and Cyril Guatier (Europcar) made it a nail-biter of a finish, holding on until the very last meters only to be denied as Van Avermaet led Sagan past. After losing out in the intermediate sprint to Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal), Sagan extended his lead in the points classification to 24 points with his fourth second-place stage finish of this Tour de France.

“It was really close. I went really early because in Le Havre I waited too long I think," Van Avermaet said. "I tried to go almost from the bottom. It was really long and the last 100 metres kept going forever. I saw that there was somebody in my wheel so I just kept on sprinting and hoped that they wouldn’t come over.

“I have a very good team and to win the stage is very good. We’ve been doing well so far in this Tour and I think that this victory is a reflection of that performance.”

For Sagan, it was the 15th time he has finished second in a Tour de France stage, and he was understandibly frustrated to have fallen short again. "It’s not bad luck," he said. "It was mistake because I was waiting for too long. I was pushing out of the saddle and then I came to his Van Avermaet’s wheel and I sat down. That was my mistake because I needed to carry on pushing so that I could win. But it was my mistake and I’m pissed now."

It was a searing hot day on the 198.5km route from Muret to Rodez, and the main difficulty for the overall contenders was staying hydrated. Both Alberto Contador and Vincenzo Nibali suffered punctures on the stage, but both managed to get back in to finish safely. Bauke Mollema (Trek) had a scare in the final 2km with a flat tire. Chris Froome retains his lead over Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar).

The run-in to the finish line turned into a heated affair, but Froome clung tightly to his rivals in the uphill sprint. He expects more of the same tomorrow, but is confident he can withstand the attacks.

"Today’s climb was only 500m long but there were gaps opening up, and the finish up to Mende tomorrow could be quite selective again," Froome said. "It’s 3km long but quite steep at over 10%, so I’d expect the GC contenders to be putting the pressure on. My legs are feeling good though, so I’m looking forward to it.

"I think Nairo Quintana and Tejay van Garderen are my two closest rivals – they’re the two closest guys to me on the general classification. I’m in a great position but this is far from over."

How it unfolded

Stage 13 from Muret to Rodez is one of the few transitional stages in the second half of the race, and it happened to be the home turf of FDJ's Alexandre Geniez, who grew up in Rodez and still lives in La Primaube just 10km from the finish. Geniez kicked off the day's action, sparking the breakaway together with Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Cyril Gautier (Europcar), and Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo). Having suffered from a stomach ailment earlier in the Tour, Cannondale-Garmin's Nathan Haas decided that he wanted to be in the move, and joined Pierre-Luc Périchon (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) in bridging across to make it six in the move.

Sensing the train was leaving the station, Andriy Grivko (Astana) and Perrig Quémeneur (Europcar) desperately tried to jump on board, but were too late to latch on, and after a few kilometers pursuit, the pair were absorbed by the peloton.

The breakaway was kept in check at between three and four minutes by Giant-Alpecin, who looked keen to set up Degenkolb for the sprint. There was a test of the legs in Laboutarie at kilometer 92.5, where Andre Greipel claimed nine points behind the breakaway, beating Degenkolb and Cavendish to the line. Sagan was knocked down in the virtual green jersey standings and trailed the German by one point.

The peloton busy throughout the stage, going back for bottles and ice socks to keep cool in the searing heat and constant undulating hills. Alberto Contador himself shuttled bottles in his jersey after being set back with a puncture.

After the day's first climb, the Côte de Saint-Cirgue, taken by De Gendt, the peloton was just over three minutes behind the breakaway when AG2R's Jean-Christophe Peraud crashed himself in the middle of the peloton, causing a split in the bunch. The Frenchman, bloodied and his kit in tatters, bravely soldiered back and forth from the medical car before emerging at the tail and of the main peloton, wrapped up in bandages.

Geniez led the breakaway over the Côte de la Pomparie with 42km to go as the Tinkoff-Saxo team rallied to bring the gap under three minutes in order to help Sagan regain his position in the green jersey standings. Their efforts succeeded in putting Greipel into difficulty on the 3.9km Côte de la Selve and the German was dropped as Tinkoff-Saxo continued to chip away at the breakaway's advantage.

As the gap fell to 90 seconds, Haas decided to go for broke, and took advantage of a quick descent to distance his former companions, but an uncategorized climb proved his undoing and he settled back into the six-man group.

With 15km to go, the breakaway had 1:20 and the unclassified climb of La Primaube to get over. Périchon was the first to be dropped as De Gendt pushed the pace, and Geniez was also distanced. Kelderman put in a dig and was followed by Gautier and, after some distance, De Gendt and Haas bid the group adieu.

The trio crested the ascent with only a minute's advantage, and on the straight road the remainder of the breakaway and the peloton were all in sight behind, with plenty of sprinters still in its midst. Giant-Alpecin was there for Degenkolb, and MTN-Qhubeka, too, who came to the fore to mow down the remnants of the move.

De Gendt, Kelderman and Gautier had 30 seconds with 6km to go, but when the rest of the sprinters' teams started pitching the gap came down as steadily as the road that descended into Rodez. Though they fought bravely until the final meters, they were finally caught in sight of the line.

 

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team4:43:42
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:03
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:07
5Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
8Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
9Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
10Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
11Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
12Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
13Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
14Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
15Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:17
16Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
17Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
18Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
19Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
20Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:24
21Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:28
22Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
23José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
24Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
25Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
28Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:37
29Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
30Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
31Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:42
32Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
33Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:00:45
34Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
35Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:47
36Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:57
37Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:58
38Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
39Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
40Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
41Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
42Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
43Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:13
44Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:16
45Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
46Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:18
47Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:01:23
48Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:25
49Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:26
50Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:28
51Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
52Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:33
53Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:58
54Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
55Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
56Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
58Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
59Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
60Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
61Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
62Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
63Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
64Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
65Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:14
66Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:02:19
67Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
68Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
69Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
70Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:22
71Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:24
72Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
73Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
74Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:27
75Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
76Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
77Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:32
78Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
79Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:02:41
80Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:49
81Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:52
82Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:03:04
83Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:09
84Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:16
85Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:36
86Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
87Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:03:41
88Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:07
89Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:00
90Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:26
91Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
92Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:04:53
93Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:03
94Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:21
95Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:05:31
96Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:44
97Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
98Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:05:55
99Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
100Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
101Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:05:59
102Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:06:07
103Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:06:50
104José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:07:44
105Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:11
106Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:08:13
107Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:08:28
108Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
109Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
110Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
111Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
112Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
113Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
114Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
115Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:08:54
116Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:43
117Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
118Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
119Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
120Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
121Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
122Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
123Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
124Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
125Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
126Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
127Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:10:03
128Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
129Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
130Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:11:22
131Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
132Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:11:24
133Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
134Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
135Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
136Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
137Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:11:26
138Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
139Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
140Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
141Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
142Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:12:03
143Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:12:10
144Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
145Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
146Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
147Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
148Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
149Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
150Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
151Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
152Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
153Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
154Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
155Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
156Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
157Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
158Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
159Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
160Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
161André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
162Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
163Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
164Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
165Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:17
166Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:34
167Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:39
168Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:21:25
169Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
170Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
171Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
172Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
173Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
174Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:21:37
175Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18

Intermediate sprint - Laboutarie, 92.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal20pts
2Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement17
3Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team15
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo13
5Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr11
6Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar10
7André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal9
8John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin8
9Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step7
10Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo6
11Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
12Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step4
13Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar3
14Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
15Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Finish - Rodez, 198.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team30pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo25
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale22
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin19
5Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo17
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky15
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team13
8Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo11
9Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team9
10Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team7
11Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal6
12Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team5
13Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
14Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky3
15Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step2

Moutain 1 - Cote de Saint-Cirgue, 131km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2pts
2Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Mountain 2 - Cote de la Pomparie, 156.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Mountain 3 - Cote de la Selve, 167km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo4:43:42
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:07
3Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:17
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:24
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:28
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:42
8Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:47
9Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:58
10Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:01:58
11Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
12Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:14
13Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:24
14Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
15Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:02:41
16Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:06:50
17Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:08:13
18Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:09:43
19Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
20Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team14:11:41
2Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:00:03
3Movistar Team0:00:07
4Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:24
5Team Sky0:00:55
6Astana Pro Team0:00:57
7Lotto-Soudal0:01:07
8IAM Cycling0:01:50
9Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:51
10MTN-Qhubeka0:01:55
11Etixx-Quick Step0:02:08
12Fdj0:02:12
13Team Europcar0:02:33
14Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:05
15Lampre - Merida0:03:19
16Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:03:55
17Team Katusha0:04:32
18Team Cannondale-Garmin0:07:04
19Trek Factory Racing0:07:07
20Orica GreenEdge0:07:11
21Bora-Argon 180:11:48
22Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:55

General classification after stage 13
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky51:34:21
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:52
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:03:09
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:58
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:04:03
6Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:04
7Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:32
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:07:32
9Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:07:47
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:08:02
11Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:53
12Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:12:35
13Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:13:14
14Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:14:07
15Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:26
16Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:20:07
17Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:23:21
18Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:25:36
19Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:29:10
20Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:29:22
21Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:07
22Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:35:16
23Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:35:31
24Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:36:53
25Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:37:49
26Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:39:00
27Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr0:39:33
28Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:40:54
29Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:44:23
30Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:44:24
31Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:46:27
32Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:46:43
33Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:47:57
34Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:48:02
35Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:49:10
36Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:50:22
37Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:51:26
38Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:55:14
39Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:55:31
40Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:59:49
41Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:00:31
42Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing1:00:48
43Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky1:01:23
44Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:01:38
45Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:02:26
46Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:04:13
47Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky1:04:27
48Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:05:16
49Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1:07:06
50Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1:09:15
51Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo1:09:20
52Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha1:11:00
53Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:11:35
54Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:11:41
55Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:12:53
56Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 181:12:55
57Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1:13:59
58Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:15:43
59Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:17:27
60Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:18:15
61Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step1:18:47
62Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling1:18:49
63Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1:20:01
64Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:20:31
65Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:20:41
66José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1:20:47
67Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling1:20:53
68Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 181:22:00
69Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:22:03
70Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step1:22:09
71Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:23:38
72Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka1:23:41
73Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1:24:46
74Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr1:26:03
75Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1:26:53
76Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:27:13
77Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team1:29:55
78Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida1:30:07
79Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1:30:09
80Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 181:30:47
81Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida1:32:00
82Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:32:10
83Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:32:16
84Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:32:45
85Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing1:33:08
86Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team1:33:31
87Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky1:33:47
88Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky1:34:21
89Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:35:09
90Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling1:35:18
91Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling1:35:47
92Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar1:35:55
93Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:36:45
94Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team1:36:46
95Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step1:36:55
96Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1:37:49
97Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha1:37:58
98Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin1:38:32
99John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:38:37
100Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:39:33
101Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr1:39:35
102Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida1:39:36
103Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1:39:50
104Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar1:40:22
105Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:40:24
106Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr1:40:38
107Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr1:42:33
108Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:43:39
109Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge1:43:51
110Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka1:44:04
111Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida1:45:12
112Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step1:45:13
113Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:46:27
114Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar1:46:58
115Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing1:47:18
116Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha1:47:53
117Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team1:47:54
118Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr1:48:53
119Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1:49:29
120Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1:49:37
121André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal1:50:27
122Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:50:47
123Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling1:51:01
124Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:51:12
125Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky1:51:16
126Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1:51:27
127Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:52:16
128Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:52:41
129Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:53:04
130Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:53:18
131Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1:54:42
132Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal1:54:57
133Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1:56:25
134Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:56:46
135Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:57:08
136Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1:58:43
137Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:58:48
138Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar1:59:35
139Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:00:17
140Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:00:58
141Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida2:01:09
142Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky2:01:14
143Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka2:03:45
144Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step2:04:09
145Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:04:25
146Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2:04:28
147Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2:04:46
148Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement2:05:16
149Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha2:07:41
150Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo2:07:53
151Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing2:08:17
152Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:08:24
153Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky2:08:45
154Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:09:06
155Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling2:09:10
156Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:09:17
157Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing2:09:19
158José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 182:10:08
159Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:10:11
160Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:12:55
161Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha2:15:11
162Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge2:17:04
163Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team2:21:48
164Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:22:11
165Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing2:22:21
166Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:24:35
167Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:25:01
168Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr2:28:12
169Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:30:48
170Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:31:26
171Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal2:33:34
172Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar2:34:04
173Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:34:31
174Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge2:35:12
175Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 182:43:06

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo285pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal261
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin228
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step192
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar120
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team111
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky109
8Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step78
9Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team77
10Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal76
11Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team61
12Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha59
13Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement57
14Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale52
15Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha50
16Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team48
17Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar46
18Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team46
19Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka45
20Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin44
21Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo40
22Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal37
23Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo37
24Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits37
25Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step35
26Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 1830
27Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits30
28Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky29
29Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal29
30Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team28
31Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin28
32Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step27
33Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing27
34Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar27
35Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr27
36Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 1827
37Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling26
38Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge26
39Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka26
40Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida26
41Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky25
42Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team25
43Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale22
44Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team21
45Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team20
46Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo20
47Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
48Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement20
49Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team20
50Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo20
51Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin19
52Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar18
53Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits18
54Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement18
55Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement18
56Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo17
57Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling17
58Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement17
59Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka16
60Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida16
61Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team16
62Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha16
63Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar15
64Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
65Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 1815
66Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement15
67Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team15
68Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka14
69Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step12
70Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka12
71Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka11
72Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar11
73Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge11
74Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr11
75Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal11
76Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo11
77Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team10
78Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar10
79Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka10
80Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing10
81Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step10
82Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling9
83Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
84Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team8
85Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo7
86Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 187
87Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step6
88Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
89Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team6
90Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team6
91Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky5
92Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5
93Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida5
94Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team4
95Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr4
96Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement4
97Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team4
98Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4
99Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling3
100Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky3
101Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 183
102Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr2
103Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar2
104Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
105Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
106José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1
107Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1
108Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1
109Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo-5
110Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits-5
111Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge-5
112Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo-5
113Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal-5

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky61pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha52
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team41
4Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky40
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale35
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo32
7Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team32
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team32
9Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo28
10Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team28
11Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka28
12Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team27
13Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka26
14Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale24
15Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar23
16Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky22
17Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 1820
18Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar17
19Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar16
20Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge16
21Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 1816
22Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin13
23Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
24Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida10
25Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step10
26Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr10
27Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal8
28Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo8
29Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka6
30Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team4
31Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr4
32Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
33Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
34Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr3
35Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
36Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr2
37Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling2
38Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team2
39Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1
40Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
41Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team51:37:30
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:06:44
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:17
4Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:26:01
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:32:07
6Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:56:40
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo1:06:11
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:08:26
9Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 181:09:46
10Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:15:06
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step1:19:00
12Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1:27:00
13Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar1:32:46
14Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team1:33:37
15Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin1:35:23
16Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr1:37:29
17Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge1:40:42
18Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar1:43:49
19Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1:46:28
20Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:48:03
21Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:49:32
22Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:49:55
23Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:50:09
24Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky2:05:36
25Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:09:46
26Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha2:12:02
27Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:21:26
28Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:27:39
29Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:31:22
30Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 182:39:57

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team156:04:17
2Team Sky0:06:07
3Tinkoff-Saxo0:27:11
4Astana Pro Team0:32:40
5BMC Racing Team0:34:20
6Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:39:16
7MTN-Qhubeka0:47:15
8Ag2R La Mondiale0:48:07
9Team Europcar0:55:31
10IAM Cycling1:09:06
11Team Cannondale-Garmin1:21:04
12Team Katusha1:22:08
13Trek Factory Racing1:27:36
14Lotto-Soudal1:37:27
15Bora-Argon 181:39:14
16Team Giant-Alpecin1:42:17
17Fdj1:56:39
18Bretagne - Seche Environnement2:21:18
19Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:23:51
20Etixx-Quick Step2:44:31
21Lampre - Merida2:50:11
22Orica GreenEdge4:17:50

 

