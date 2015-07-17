Tour de France: Van Avermaet wins uphill sprint in Rodez
Sagan second again, but extends points classification lead
Stage 13: Muret - Rodez
Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) claimed his first Tour de France stage victory with a tenacious uphill sprint in Rodez, relegating Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) to second place once again. Sagan could be consoled with more points toward the green jersey on the stage. Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) was a distant third, and there were no changes to the top of the general classification.
Three breakaway riders, Wilco Kelderman (LottoNl-Jumbo), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) and Cyril Guatier (Europcar) made it a nail-biter of a finish, holding on until the very last meters only to be denied as Van Avermaet led Sagan past. After losing out in the intermediate sprint to Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal), Sagan extended his lead in the points classification to 24 points with his fourth second-place stage finish of this Tour de France.
“It was really close. I went really early because in Le Havre I waited too long I think," Van Avermaet said. "I tried to go almost from the bottom. It was really long and the last 100 metres kept going forever. I saw that there was somebody in my wheel so I just kept on sprinting and hoped that they wouldn’t come over.
“I have a very good team and to win the stage is very good. We’ve been doing well so far in this Tour and I think that this victory is a reflection of that performance.”
For Sagan, it was the 15th time he has finished second in a Tour de France stage, and he was understandibly frustrated to have fallen short again. "It’s not bad luck," he said. "It was mistake because I was waiting for too long. I was pushing out of the saddle and then I came to his Van Avermaet’s wheel and I sat down. That was my mistake because I needed to carry on pushing so that I could win. But it was my mistake and I’m pissed now."
It was a searing hot day on the 198.5km route from Muret to Rodez, and the main difficulty for the overall contenders was staying hydrated. Both Alberto Contador and Vincenzo Nibali suffered punctures on the stage, but both managed to get back in to finish safely. Bauke Mollema (Trek) had a scare in the final 2km with a flat tire. Chris Froome retains his lead over Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar).
The run-in to the finish line turned into a heated affair, but Froome clung tightly to his rivals in the uphill sprint. He expects more of the same tomorrow, but is confident he can withstand the attacks.
"Today’s climb was only 500m long but there were gaps opening up, and the finish up to Mende tomorrow could be quite selective again," Froome said. "It’s 3km long but quite steep at over 10%, so I’d expect the GC contenders to be putting the pressure on. My legs are feeling good though, so I’m looking forward to it.
"I think Nairo Quintana and Tejay van Garderen are my two closest rivals – they’re the two closest guys to me on the general classification. I’m in a great position but this is far from over."
How it unfolded
Stage 13 from Muret to Rodez is one of the few transitional stages in the second half of the race, and it happened to be the home turf of FDJ's Alexandre Geniez, who grew up in Rodez and still lives in La Primaube just 10km from the finish. Geniez kicked off the day's action, sparking the breakaway together with Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Cyril Gautier (Europcar), and Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo). Having suffered from a stomach ailment earlier in the Tour, Cannondale-Garmin's Nathan Haas decided that he wanted to be in the move, and joined Pierre-Luc Périchon (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) in bridging across to make it six in the move.
Sensing the train was leaving the station, Andriy Grivko (Astana) and Perrig Quémeneur (Europcar) desperately tried to jump on board, but were too late to latch on, and after a few kilometers pursuit, the pair were absorbed by the peloton.
The breakaway was kept in check at between three and four minutes by Giant-Alpecin, who looked keen to set up Degenkolb for the sprint. There was a test of the legs in Laboutarie at kilometer 92.5, where Andre Greipel claimed nine points behind the breakaway, beating Degenkolb and Cavendish to the line. Sagan was knocked down in the virtual green jersey standings and trailed the German by one point.
The peloton busy throughout the stage, going back for bottles and ice socks to keep cool in the searing heat and constant undulating hills. Alberto Contador himself shuttled bottles in his jersey after being set back with a puncture.
After the day's first climb, the Côte de Saint-Cirgue, taken by De Gendt, the peloton was just over three minutes behind the breakaway when AG2R's Jean-Christophe Peraud crashed himself in the middle of the peloton, causing a split in the bunch. The Frenchman, bloodied and his kit in tatters, bravely soldiered back and forth from the medical car before emerging at the tail and of the main peloton, wrapped up in bandages.
Geniez led the breakaway over the Côte de la Pomparie with 42km to go as the Tinkoff-Saxo team rallied to bring the gap under three minutes in order to help Sagan regain his position in the green jersey standings. Their efforts succeeded in putting Greipel into difficulty on the 3.9km Côte de la Selve and the German was dropped as Tinkoff-Saxo continued to chip away at the breakaway's advantage.
As the gap fell to 90 seconds, Haas decided to go for broke, and took advantage of a quick descent to distance his former companions, but an uncategorized climb proved his undoing and he settled back into the six-man group.
With 15km to go, the breakaway had 1:20 and the unclassified climb of La Primaube to get over. Périchon was the first to be dropped as De Gendt pushed the pace, and Geniez was also distanced. Kelderman put in a dig and was followed by Gautier and, after some distance, De Gendt and Haas bid the group adieu.
The trio crested the ascent with only a minute's advantage, and on the straight road the remainder of the breakaway and the peloton were all in sight behind, with plenty of sprinters still in its midst. Giant-Alpecin was there for Degenkolb, and MTN-Qhubeka, too, who came to the fore to mow down the remnants of the move.
De Gendt, Kelderman and Gautier had 30 seconds with 6km to go, but when the rest of the sprinters' teams started pitching the gap came down as steadily as the road that descended into Rodez. Though they fought bravely until the final meters, they were finally caught in sight of the line.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4:43:42
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:03
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:07
|5
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|12
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|13
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:17
|16
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|17
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|18
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|19
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:24
|21
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:28
|22
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|23
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|25
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:37
|29
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|30
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|31
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|32
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|33
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:00:45
|34
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|35
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:47
|36
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:57
|37
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:58
|38
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|39
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|40
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|41
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|42
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|43
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:13
|44
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:16
|45
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|46
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:18
|47
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:01:23
|48
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:25
|49
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:26
|50
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:28
|51
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|52
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:33
|53
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:58
|54
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|55
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|56
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|58
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|60
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|61
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|62
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|63
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|64
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|65
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:14
|66
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:19
|67
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|68
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|69
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|70
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:22
|71
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:24
|72
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|73
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|74
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:27
|75
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|76
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|77
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:32
|78
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|79
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:41
|80
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:49
|81
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:52
|82
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:03:04
|83
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:09
|84
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:16
|85
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:36
|86
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|87
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:03:41
|88
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:07
|89
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:00
|90
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:26
|91
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|92
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:04:53
|93
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:03
|94
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:21
|95
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:31
|96
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:44
|97
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:55
|99
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|100
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|101
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:05:59
|102
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:07
|103
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:50
|104
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:07:44
|105
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:11
|106
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:13
|107
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:28
|108
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|109
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|111
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|112
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|113
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|114
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|115
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:08:54
|116
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:43
|117
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|118
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|119
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|120
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|121
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|122
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|123
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|124
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|125
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|126
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|127
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:10:03
|128
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|129
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|130
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:22
|131
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|132
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:11:24
|133
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|134
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|135
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|136
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|137
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:11:26
|138
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|139
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|140
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|141
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|142
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:12:03
|143
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:10
|144
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|145
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|146
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|147
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|148
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|149
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|150
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|151
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|152
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|153
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|154
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|155
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|156
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|157
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|158
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|159
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|160
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|161
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|162
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|163
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|164
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|165
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:17
|166
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:34
|167
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:39
|168
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:21:25
|169
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|170
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|171
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|172
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|173
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|174
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:21:37
|175
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|pts
|2
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|17
|3
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|13
|5
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|11
|6
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|9
|8
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|9
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|10
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|11
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|12
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|13
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|14
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|15
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|25
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|19
|5
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|17
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|8
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|11
|9
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|10
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|11
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|6
|12
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|5
|13
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|14
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|15
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|pts
|2
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4:43:42
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:07
|3
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:17
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:24
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:28
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:42
|8
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:47
|9
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:58
|10
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:58
|11
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:14
|13
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:24
|14
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|15
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:41
|16
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:50
|17
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:13
|18
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:09:43
|19
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|20
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|14:11:41
|2
|Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:00:03
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:00:07
|4
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:24
|5
|Team Sky
|0:00:55
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:57
|7
|Lotto-Soudal
|0:01:07
|8
|IAM Cycling
|0:01:50
|9
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:51
|10
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:55
|11
|Etixx-Quick Step
|0:02:08
|12
|Fdj
|0:02:12
|13
|Team Europcar
|0:02:33
|14
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:05
|15
|Lampre - Merida
|0:03:19
|16
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:03:55
|17
|Team Katusha
|0:04:32
|18
|Team Cannondale-Garmin
|0:07:04
|19
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:07
|20
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:07:11
|21
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:11:48
|22
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|51:34:21
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:52
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:09
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:58
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:04:03
|6
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:04
|7
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:32
|8
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:32
|9
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:47
|10
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:02
|11
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:53
|12
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:12:35
|13
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:14
|14
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:14:07
|15
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:26
|16
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:07
|17
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:23:21
|18
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:36
|19
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:29:10
|20
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:29:22
|21
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:07
|22
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:35:16
|23
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:35:31
|24
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:36:53
|25
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:37:49
|26
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:00
|27
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|0:39:33
|28
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:40:54
|29
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:44:23
|30
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:44:24
|31
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:46:27
|32
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:46:43
|33
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:47:57
|34
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:48:02
|35
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:49:10
|36
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:50:22
|37
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:51:26
|38
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:55:14
|39
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|0:55:31
|40
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:59:49
|41
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:00:31
|42
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|1:00:48
|43
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|1:01:23
|44
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:01:38
|45
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:02:26
|46
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:04:13
|47
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|1:04:27
|48
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:05:16
|49
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:07:06
|50
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:09:15
|51
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:09:20
|52
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|1:11:00
|53
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:11:35
|54
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:11:41
|55
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:12:53
|56
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1:12:55
|57
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:13:59
|58
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:15:43
|59
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:17:27
|60
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:18:15
|61
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:18:47
|62
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:18:49
|63
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1:20:01
|64
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:20:31
|65
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:20:41
|66
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:20:47
|67
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:20:53
|68
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1:22:00
|69
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:22:03
|70
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:22:09
|71
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:23:38
|72
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:23:41
|73
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:24:46
|74
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:26:03
|75
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1:26:53
|76
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:27:13
|77
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|1:29:55
|78
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|1:30:07
|79
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1:30:09
|80
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|1:30:47
|81
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|1:32:00
|82
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:32:10
|83
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:32:16
|84
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:32:45
|85
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|1:33:08
|86
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|1:33:31
|87
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|1:33:47
|88
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|1:34:21
|89
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:35:09
|90
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:35:18
|91
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|1:35:47
|92
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:35:55
|93
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:36:45
|94
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1:36:46
|95
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:36:55
|96
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1:37:49
|97
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|1:37:58
|98
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:38:32
|99
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:38:37
|100
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:39:33
|101
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:39:35
|102
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|1:39:36
|103
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1:39:50
|104
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:40:22
|105
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:40:24
|106
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:40:38
|107
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:42:33
|108
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:43:39
|109
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|1:43:51
|110
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:44:04
|111
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|1:45:12
|112
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:45:13
|113
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:46:27
|114
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:46:58
|115
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|1:47:18
|116
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|1:47:53
|117
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:47:54
|118
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:48:53
|119
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1:49:29
|120
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:49:37
|121
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1:50:27
|122
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:50:47
|123
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:51:01
|124
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:51:12
|125
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|1:51:16
|126
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1:51:27
|127
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:52:16
|128
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:52:41
|129
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:53:04
|130
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:53:18
|131
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:54:42
|132
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1:54:57
|133
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1:56:25
|134
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:56:46
|135
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:57:08
|136
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1:58:43
|137
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:58:48
|138
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:59:35
|139
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:00:17
|140
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:00:58
|141
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|2:01:09
|142
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|2:01:14
|143
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:03:45
|144
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:04:09
|145
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:04:25
|146
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:04:28
|147
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:04:46
|148
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|2:05:16
|149
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|2:07:41
|150
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:07:53
|151
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|2:08:17
|152
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:08:24
|153
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|2:08:45
|154
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:09:06
|155
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|2:09:10
|156
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:09:17
|157
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|2:09:19
|158
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|2:10:08
|159
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:10:11
|160
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:12:55
|161
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|2:15:11
|162
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|2:17:04
|163
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:21:48
|164
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:22:11
|165
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|2:22:21
|166
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:24:35
|167
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:25:01
|168
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:28:12
|169
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:30:48
|170
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:31:26
|171
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|2:33:34
|172
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:34:04
|173
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:34:31
|174
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|2:35:12
|175
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|2:43:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|285
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|261
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|228
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|192
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|120
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|111
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|109
|8
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|78
|9
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|77
|10
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|76
|11
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|61
|12
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|59
|13
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|57
|14
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|15
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|50
|16
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|48
|17
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|46
|18
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|46
|19
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|45
|20
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|44
|21
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|40
|22
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|37
|23
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|37
|24
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|37
|25
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|35
|26
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|30
|27
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|28
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|29
|29
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|30
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|28
|31
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|28
|32
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|27
|33
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|27
|34
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|27
|35
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|27
|36
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|27
|37
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|26
|38
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|26
|39
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|26
|40
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|26
|41
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|25
|42
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|25
|43
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|44
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|21
|45
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|20
|46
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|47
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|48
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|20
|49
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|50
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|51
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|19
|52
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|18
|53
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|54
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|18
|55
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|18
|56
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|17
|57
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|17
|58
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|17
|59
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|16
|60
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|16
|61
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|16
|62
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|16
|63
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|64
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|65
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|15
|66
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|15
|67
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|68
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|14
|69
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|70
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|71
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|11
|72
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|73
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|74
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|11
|75
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|11
|76
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|77
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|78
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|79
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|10
|80
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|81
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|82
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|9
|83
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|84
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|85
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|86
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|7
|87
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|88
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|89
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|6
|90
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|91
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|5
|92
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|93
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|5
|94
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|4
|95
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|96
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|4
|97
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|98
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|99
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|3
|100
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|101
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|3
|102
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|103
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|104
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|105
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|106
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|107
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|108
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|109
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|-5
|110
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|-5
|111
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|-5
|112
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|-5
|113
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|61
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|52
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|41
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|40
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|32
|7
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|32
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|9
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|28
|10
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|11
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|28
|12
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|27
|13
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|26
|14
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|15
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|23
|16
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|22
|17
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|18
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|19
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|20
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|16
|21
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|16
|22
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|23
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|24
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|10
|25
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|26
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|10
|27
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|8
|28
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|29
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|30
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|31
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|32
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|33
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|34
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|35
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|36
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|37
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|2
|38
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|2
|39
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|40
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|41
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|51:37:30
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:06:44
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:17
|4
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:26:01
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:32:07
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:56:40
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:06:11
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:08:26
|9
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1:09:46
|10
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:15:06
|11
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:19:00
|12
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1:27:00
|13
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:32:46
|14
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1:33:37
|15
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:35:23
|16
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:37:29
|17
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|1:40:42
|18
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:43:49
|19
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:46:28
|20
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:48:03
|21
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:49:32
|22
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:49:55
|23
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:50:09
|24
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|2:05:36
|25
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:09:46
|26
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|2:12:02
|27
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:21:26
|28
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:27:39
|29
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:31:22
|30
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|2:39:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|156:04:17
|2
|Team Sky
|0:06:07
|3
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:27:11
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:32:40
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:34:20
|6
|Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:39:16
|7
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:47:15
|8
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:48:07
|9
|Team Europcar
|0:55:31
|10
|IAM Cycling
|1:09:06
|11
|Team Cannondale-Garmin
|1:21:04
|12
|Team Katusha
|1:22:08
|13
|Trek Factory Racing
|1:27:36
|14
|Lotto-Soudal
|1:37:27
|15
|Bora-Argon 18
|1:39:14
|16
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:42:17
|17
|Fdj
|1:56:39
|18
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2:21:18
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:23:51
|20
|Etixx-Quick Step
|2:44:31
|21
|Lampre - Merida
|2:50:11
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|4:17:50
