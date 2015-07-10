Tour de France: Cavendish gets his first in Fougères
Froome moves back into maillot jaune
Stage 7: Livarot - Fougères
After what has seemed liked an interminable wait, Mark Cavendish’s Tour de France victories tally ticked over from 25 to 26 on the bunch sprint on stage 7. The Etixx-Quickstep rider scored his team's third win of the Tour, beating green jersey holder Andre Greipel to the line with Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) in third.
Chris Froome (Sky) regained the maillot jaune after the abandon of Tony Martin following the crash on stage 6. Sagan moved into second overall with the time bonus for third, now 11 seconds shy of leading the race. Tejay van Garderen (BMC) is third at 13 seconds.
Following disappointments in the sprints on stages 2 and 5, both won by André Greipel, Cavendish surged past the German on the inside at the end of the flat stage from Livarot to Fougères.
The Manxman’s last Tour win, indeed his last Grand Tour win, came almost two years ago. After a stage 1 crash denied him the chance to add to his tally last year, this will feel all the more cathartic. It sees him two shy of Bernauld Hinault in the all-time Tour stage win statistics, with Eddy Merckx still way ahead on 34.
“I wanted it. I had a feeling about the sprint when I was lying in my room with my wife and daughter. I just had this feeling. I was relaxed and knew that I would be okay,” Cavendish said.
The team has had a topsy-turvy Tour so far, with Tony Martin soloing to the win on stage 4, but then crashing and fracturing his collarbone in the finale of yesterday's stage behind teammate Zdenek Stybar's stage victory. Martin watched the stage on television after having surgery and Cavendish dedicated the win to his German teammate.
“The team was motivated, I could see that with the way Golas was pulling all day. We had some near misses but they kept their faith in me. This is incredible after Stybi’s win and Tony’s loss. To come out to do it like we did and to win is amazing. This is for Tony, too."
The uphill finish hardly slowed down the furious bunch gallop, with Alexander Kristoff hitting out first. But the jump was far too early and patience was key to Cavendish's victory.
“I actually had to back off. I was waiting but everyone had tired legs," Cavendish said. "I told Mark (Renshaw) I wanted to wait. I manoeuvred onto Kristoff’s wheel but then Andre came up alongside me. We passed Kristoff and I just got through. It was shoulder to shoulder with Sagan but I wanted it so bad. I’m so happy.
It was as quiet of a day as we’re likely to see on this year’s Tour de France. There was not a coastal road, cobble or climb - save a fourth-category pimple just after the start - and the riders were understandably happy to catch their breath after what has been a chaotic start to the Tour.
The stage wasn’t entirely crash-free – Alberto Contador and Robert Gesink went down lightly before kilometre zero – but was largely uneventful as we awaited the inevitable bunch sprint.
Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) got himself in the break to consolidate his polka dot jersey lead but the day was more about the fight for the green jersey. And it proved to be keenly contested, with Degenkolb taking the intermediate points ahead of several interested parties.
One of those was Sagan, whose third place today is his fifth top-three finish out of seven stages in this year’s Tour. He’s the closest man to Greipel in the points classification and near misses have been an effective method for him in winning that jersey in the past.
With the race soon heading into the Pyrenees and Alps, it is conceivable that we have seen the last bunch sprint before the final day in Paris. The next days hold the finish on the Mur de Bretagne, where a few seconds could separate the overall contenders, and the more crucial team time trial, where Froome is aiming to cement his lead with his strong Sky squad.
"We are not looking at it as if we have to hold yellow, I’m gauging myself against the other GC contenders and not losing precious time over them," Froome said. "It’s about staying at the front, out of trouble. I have the team to do it, they guys have been fantastic all week and got me into the position I am in today."
Photo: TDW Sport/Tim De Waele
How it unfolded
186 riders took to the start in Livarot, with Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) and Greg Henderson (Lotto-Soudal) the overnight withdrawals, through collarbone and rib fractures respectively.
It wasn’t long before a breakaway formed and it was no surprise to see Teklehaimanot in the move, keen to pad his lead in the KOM classification over Katusha's Joaquim Rodriguez on the early fourth-category climb of the Côte de Canapville. It was no surprise either, to see him joined by two riders from Bretagne-Séché Environnement – Anthony Delaplace and Brice Feillu – with the race set to finish in the region of Brittany. Kristjian Durasek (Lampre-Merida) and Luis Angel Maté (Cofidis) were also along for company and the group built a lead of over two minutes, which wouldn’t fluctuate much all day.
Maté took the maximum points at the intermediate sprint at Argentan at kilometer 65, but it was Degenkolb who emerged on top in the fiercely contested effort among the sprinters behind. Greipel was second and Sagan third, but Cavendish was ruled out by having to swerve around Degenkolb’s fading lead-out man.
The afternoon proceeded to pass by lazily in the sunshine without much incident and with Lotto-Soudal and Etixx-QuickStep largely controlling on the front. Teklehaimanot sat up with 30km to go and the remaining escapees, after a battle for the combativity award, were caught with 11km to go.
The general classification teams then tried to stay up near the front while the sprint trains got themselves organised. Giant led into the final 3km while Etixx sat on, and then FDJ led after a tricky roundabout. Once again it was Katusha who wound things up early but whereas Cavendish was the one to go too early on stages 2 and 5, this time he came from behind Greipel and scorched past him on the inside for a fine and exhilarating win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:27:25
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|6
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|7
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|11
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|14
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|15
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|20
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|21
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|25
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|28
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|30
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|32
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|33
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|34
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|36
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|39
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|40
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|42
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|43
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|45
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|46
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|47
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|48
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|49
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|50
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|51
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|52
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|53
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|54
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|56
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|57
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|58
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|59
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|60
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|61
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|64
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|66
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|67
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|68
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|69
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|70
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|72
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|73
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|74
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|75
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|76
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|77
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|78
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|79
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|80
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|81
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|82
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|83
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|84
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|85
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|86
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|87
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|88
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|89
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|90
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|91
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|92
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|93
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|95
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|96
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|97
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:24
|98
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|99
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|100
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|101
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|102
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|103
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|104
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|105
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|106
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|107
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|108
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|109
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|110
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|111
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|112
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|113
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|115
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|116
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|117
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|118
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|119
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|120
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|121
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|122
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|123
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|124
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|125
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|126
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|127
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|128
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|129
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:35
|130
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|131
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|132
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:41
|133
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:43
|134
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:51
|135
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:55
|136
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|137
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|138
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|139
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|140
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|141
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|142
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|143
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|144
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|145
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|146
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|147
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|148
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|149
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|150
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|151
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|152
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|153
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|154
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|155
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|156
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|157
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|158
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|159
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|160
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|161
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|162
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|163
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|164
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|165
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|166
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|167
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|168
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|169
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|170
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|171
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|172
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|173
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|174
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|175
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|176
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|177
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:26
|178
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:28
|179
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|180
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:30
|181
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|182
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:01:33
|183
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|184
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:38
|185
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:45
|186
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:12
|DNS
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNS
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|pts
|2
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|17
|3
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|15
|4
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|13
|5
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|11
|6
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|8
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|8
|9
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|10
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|11
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|12
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|13
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|14
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|2
|15
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|50
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|30
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|16
|6
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|7
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|8
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|10
|9
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|10
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|7
|11
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|12
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|13
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|4
|14
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|3
|15
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4:27:25
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|11
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|14
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|15
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:24
|17
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|18
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|19
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:55
|20
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|22
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|24
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|25
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|26
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|27
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:26
|28
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:28
|29
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:30
|30
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|MTN - Qhubeka
|13:22:15
|2
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|3
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|Lotto Soudal
|5
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|Team Katusha
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|8
|Team Europcar
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|11
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Movistar Team
|15
|Lampre-Merida
|16
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|17
|Bora-Argon 18
|18
|FDJ.fr
|19
|IAM Cycling
|20
|Trek Factory Racing
|21
|Team Sky
|0:00:24
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|26:40:51
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:11
|3
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:13
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:26
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:28
|6
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:34
|7
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:36
|8
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:52
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:03
|10
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:07
|11
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:32
|12
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:38
|13
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:39
|14
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:51
|15
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:56
|17
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:02:00
|18
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:07
|19
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:39
|20
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:54
|21
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:24
|22
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:49
|23
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:55
|24
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:58
|25
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:28
|26
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:04:34
|27
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:46
|28
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:03
|29
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:06:18
|30
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:27
|32
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:07:52
|33
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:07:56
|34
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:04
|35
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:41
|36
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:42
|37
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:09:53
|38
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:02
|39
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:10:05
|40
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:10:12
|41
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:10:47
|42
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:57
|43
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:36
|44
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:37
|45
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:48
|46
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:51
|47
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:36
|48
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:12:48
|49
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:51
|50
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|0:12:54
|51
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:13
|52
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:15
|53
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:18
|54
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:25
|55
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:13:32
|56
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:42
|57
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:13:47
|58
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:14:08
|59
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:15
|60
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:17
|61
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:46
|62
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:14:48
|63
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:15:10
|64
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:58
|65
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:16:00
|66
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:12
|67
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:16:36
|68
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:17:01
|69
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:09
|70
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:17:19
|71
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|0:17:20
|72
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:17:24
|73
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:17:37
|74
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:51
|75
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:18:05
|76
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:18:11
|77
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:33
|78
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:42
|79
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:18:49
|80
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:19:11
|81
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:19:27
|82
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:19:50
|83
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:19:52
|84
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:20:02
|85
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:20:30
|86
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:20:39
|87
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:20:56
|88
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:20
|89
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:21:21
|90
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:22:13
|91
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:22:24
|92
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:34
|93
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:23:01
|94
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:23:04
|95
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:23:38
|96
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:53
|97
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|0:24:16
|98
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:24:20
|99
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:24:24
|100
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:24:47
|101
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:25:11
|102
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:25:52
|103
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:58
|104
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:26:07
|105
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:26:23
|106
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:26:25
|107
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|108
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:26:29
|109
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:26:31
|110
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:26:32
|111
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:26:56
|112
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:19
|113
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:27:20
|114
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:27:36
|115
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:27:41
|116
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:07
|117
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:14
|118
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:28:23
|119
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:28:29
|120
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:28
|121
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:29:31
|122
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:29:33
|123
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:30:24
|124
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:30:41
|125
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:49
|126
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:30:52
|127
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:57
|128
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:31:06
|129
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:31:16
|130
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:32:11
|131
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|132
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:32:46
|133
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:32:52
|134
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:33:00
|135
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:33:57
|136
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:34:29
|137
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:34:39
|138
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:34:45
|139
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:34:52
|140
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:35:01
|141
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:35:21
|142
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:35:28
|143
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:36:51
|144
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:01
|145
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:37:06
|146
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:37:17
|147
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:37:29
|148
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:39
|149
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:37:50
|150
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:38:09
|151
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:38:29
|152
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|153
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:38:54
|154
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:39:24
|155
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:40:20
|156
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:40:27
|157
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:40:32
|158
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:40:56
|159
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:41:06
|160
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:41:29
|161
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:42:08
|162
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:42:35
|163
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:43:33
|164
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:43:43
|165
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:43:54
|166
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:44:54
|167
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:45:52
|168
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:46:41
|169
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:46:46
|170
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:46:55
|171
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:46:58
|172
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:47:08
|173
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:47:37
|174
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:48:18
|175
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:48:40
|176
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:49:53
|177
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:51:18
|178
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:51:32
|179
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:51:39
|180
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:51:55
|181
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:53:00
|182
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:54:31
|183
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:57:44
|184
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:58:07
|185
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:58:15
|186
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:02:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|199
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|187
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|151
|4
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|148
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|96
|6
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|63
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|58
|8
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|50
|9
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|46
|10
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|45
|11
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|44
|12
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|40
|13
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|34
|14
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|28
|15
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|26
|16
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|26
|17
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|26
|18
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|23
|19
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|20
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|21
|21
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|20
|22
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|23
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|24
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|20
|25
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|26
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|27
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|19
|28
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|29
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|18
|30
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|17
|31
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|17
|32
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|17
|33
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|34
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|16
|35
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|16
|36
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|37
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|15
|38
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|15
|39
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|40
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|14
|41
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|42
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|13
|43
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|44
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|45
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|46
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|47
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|48
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|49
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|50
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|51
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|52
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|53
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|9
|54
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|8
|55
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|56
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|57
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|58
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|59
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|60
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|61
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|62
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|7
|63
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|64
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|65
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|66
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|67
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|68
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|5
|69
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|70
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|71
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|72
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|4
|73
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|4
|74
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|75
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|3
|76
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|3
|77
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|78
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|79
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|80
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|81
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|82
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|83
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|84
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|85
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|3
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|5
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|26:41:02
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:56
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:45
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:43
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:06:07
|6
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:09:54
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:25
|8
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:12:37
|9
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:07
|10
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:13:21
|11
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:16:25
|12
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:16:50
|13
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:58
|14
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:31
|15
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:09
|16
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:24:36
|17
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:25:00
|18
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:26:45
|19
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:28:12
|20
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:29:20
|21
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:34:28
|22
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:34:34
|23
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:28
|24
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:40:21
|25
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:41:18
|26
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:42:24
|27
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:43:22
|28
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:46:44
|29
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:48:29
|30
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:02:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|80:03:34
|2
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:22
|3
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:44
|4
|Team Sky
|0:03:38
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:44
|6
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:55
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:07:27
|8
|Team Katusha
|0:07:56
|9
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:10
|10
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:00
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:09:55
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|0:11:52
|13
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:05
|14
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:13:33
|15
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:13:59
|16
|IAM Cycling
|0:15:40
|17
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:17:03
|18
|FDJ.fr
|0:20:12
|19
|Team Europcar
|0:22:57
|20
|Lampre-Merida
|0:33:06
|21
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:46:23
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:50:46
