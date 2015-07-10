Trending

Tour de France: Cavendish gets his first in Fougères

Froome moves back into maillot jaune

The yellow jersey is back on the shoulders of Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
Luca Paolini in the moto mirror

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
Bryan Coquard (Europcar)

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
Lunch time for Johan Vansummeren of Ag2r

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
Marco Haller (Katusha)

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
Manuel Quinziato (BMC) drops back to team car

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
Daniel Teklehaimanot grabs lunch

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
Some fans watch the Tour rolls by from their Kombi

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
Pierre Rolland (Europcar)

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
Manuel Quinziato (BMC)

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
Pierrick Fédrigo in the black and green of Bretagne-Séché Environnement

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) sitting in the bunch

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
The four man breakaway

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
Some local farmers got into the spirit of the Tour today

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
What else but a yellow, green, white and polka dot quartet of cows

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
Just some cows watching the race go by

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
Big crowds cheer on the breakaway

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
Andre Greipel in green stands out against the red of his Lotto-Soudal teammates

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
Romain sitting second from left with his Ag2r teammates

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
Tinkoff-Saxo have a novel way of carrying bidons

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep) celebrates his first Tour de France stage win of the year

Image credit: Bettini Photo
André Greipel still in the green jersey

Image credit: Bettini Photo
Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep)

Image credit: Bettini Photo
Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep)

Image credit: Bettini Photo
Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep)

Image credit: Bettini Photo
Jacopo Guarnieri (Katusha)

Image credit: Bettini Photo
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Image credit: Bettini Photo
The sprint on stage 7

Image credit: Bettini Photo
Anthony Delaplace (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) was the most combative rider today

Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti
Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) celebrates his 26th Tour de France stage win

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) keeps the white jersey

Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti
Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) will spend another day in the polka dot jersey

Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti
André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) keeps green

Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti
André "Kermit" Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti
Chris Froome after collecting the yellow jersey

Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti
Chris Froome gets a helping hand to collect his 16th yellow jersey

The Mark's embrace after the stage win

Mark Cavendish gives the head of Mark Renshaw a giant hug

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) gets one arm up in celebration

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) wins stage 7

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) wins the bunch sprint in Fougères

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) celebrates the stage win

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
Jacopo Guarnieri (Katusha) crosses the line

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) about to claim win number 26 at the Tour

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
The final dash for the line

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
The winner of stage 7, Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) on the podium

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
A happy Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) on the podium

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) collects the winners trophy

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
Daniel Oss (BMC) crosses the line with Vincenzo Nibali (BMC)

Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti
Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) celebrates the win

Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti
Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) just before unleashing his celebration

Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti
Peter Sagan throws his bike but Mark Cavendish gets the win

Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti
The top sprinters battle until the final metre for the win

Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti
Chris Froome (Team Sky) will wear yellow on stage 8

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
Chris Froome (Team Sky) collects the yellow jersey

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) beats Andre Greipel to the stage win

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) is pumped with his stage victory

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep)

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
The Team Sky bus was popular this morning

The peloton heads off for stage 7 of the Tour de France

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
The peloton heads off for stage 7 of the Tour de France

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
Chris Froome leads the Tour de France after Tony Martin's DNS, but was not allowed to wear the yellow jersey

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) still in the green jersey

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
Mark Renshaw and Michal Kwiatkowski in the bunch

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal)

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis) leads the breakaway

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
Mountains leader Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) in the breakaway again on stage 7

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
The breakaway with Mate and Delaplace leading

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
Chris Froome (Sky) did not wear the maillot jaune after Martin abandoned

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
Andre Greipel, Daniel Teklehaimanot and Peter Sagan in the jerseys at the Tour de France

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
Stage 7 of the Tour de France

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
Joaquim Rodriguez checks his bandages

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
Several Giant-Alpecin riders at the start

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) with Nico Roche (Team Sky)

Daniel Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) on the start line

Jerseys fly in the sunshine

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) on the start line

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) in the polka dot KOM jersey

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) on the start line

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
No yellow jersey on the start line for stage 7

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
Daniel Teklehaimanot is the first Eritrean to wear a leader's jersey at the Tour de France

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com
Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-Quick Step)

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling)

The back of the bunch on the start line

Michał Kwiatkowski joins the peloton on the start line

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com

After what has seemed liked an interminable wait, Mark Cavendish’s Tour de France victories tally ticked over from 25 to 26 on the bunch sprint on stage 7. The Etixx-Quickstep rider scored his team's third win of the Tour, beating green jersey holder Andre Greipel to the line with Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) in third.

Chris Froome (Sky) regained the maillot jaune after the abandon of Tony Martin following the crash on stage 6. Sagan moved into second overall with the time bonus for third, now 11 seconds shy of leading the race. Tejay van Garderen (BMC) is third at 13 seconds.

Following disappointments in the sprints on stages 2 and 5, both won by André Greipel, Cavendish surged past the German on the inside at the end of the flat stage from Livarot to Fougères.

The Manxman’s last Tour win, indeed his last Grand Tour win, came almost two years ago. After a stage 1 crash denied him the chance to add to his tally last year, this will feel all the more cathartic. It sees him two shy of Bernauld Hinault in the all-time Tour stage win statistics, with Eddy Merckx still way ahead on 34.

“I wanted it. I had a feeling about the sprint when I was lying in my room with my wife and daughter. I just had this feeling. I was relaxed and knew that I would be okay,” Cavendish said.

The team has had a topsy-turvy Tour so far, with Tony Martin soloing to the win on stage 4, but then crashing and fracturing his collarbone in the finale of yesterday's stage behind teammate Zdenek Stybar's stage victory. Martin watched the stage on television after having surgery and Cavendish dedicated the win to his German teammate.

“The team was motivated, I could see that with the way Golas was pulling all day. We had some near misses but they kept their faith in me. This is incredible after Stybi’s win and Tony’s loss. To come out to do it like we did and to win is amazing. This is for Tony, too."

The uphill finish hardly slowed down the furious bunch gallop, with Alexander Kristoff hitting out first. But the jump was far too early and patience was key to Cavendish's victory.

“I actually had to back off. I was waiting but everyone had tired legs," Cavendish said. "I told Mark (Renshaw) I wanted to wait. I manoeuvred onto Kristoff’s wheel but then Andre came up alongside me. We passed Kristoff and I just got through. It was shoulder to shoulder with Sagan but I wanted it so bad. I’m so happy.

It was as quiet of a day as we’re likely to see on this year’s Tour de France. There was not a coastal road, cobble or climb - save a fourth-category pimple just after the start - and the riders were understandably happy to catch their breath after what has been a chaotic start to the Tour.

The stage wasn’t entirely crash-free – Alberto Contador and Robert Gesink went down lightly before kilometre zero – but was largely uneventful as we awaited the inevitable bunch sprint.

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) got himself in the break to consolidate his polka dot jersey lead but the day was more about the fight for the green jersey. And it proved to be keenly contested, with Degenkolb taking the intermediate points ahead of several interested parties.

One of those was Sagan, whose third place today is his fifth top-three finish out of seven stages in this year’s Tour. He’s the closest man to Greipel in the points classification and near misses have been an effective method for him in winning that jersey in the past.

With the race soon heading into the Pyrenees and Alps, it is conceivable that we have seen the last bunch sprint before the final day in Paris. The next days hold the finish on the Mur de Bretagne, where a few seconds could separate the overall contenders, and the more crucial team time trial, where Froome is aiming to cement his lead with his strong Sky squad.

"We are not looking at it as if we have to hold yellow, I’m gauging myself against the other GC contenders and not losing precious time over them," Froome said. "It’s about staying at the front, out of trouble. I have the team to do it, they guys have been fantastic all week and got me into the position I am in today."

Photo: TDW Sport/Tim De Waele

How it unfolded

186 riders took to the start in Livarot, with Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) and Greg Henderson (Lotto-Soudal) the overnight withdrawals, through collarbone and rib fractures respectively.

It wasn’t long before a breakaway formed and it was no surprise to see Teklehaimanot in the move, keen to pad his lead in the KOM classification over Katusha's Joaquim Rodriguez on the early fourth-category climb of the Côte de Canapville. It was no surprise either, to see him joined by two riders from Bretagne-Séché Environnement – Anthony Delaplace and Brice Feillu – with the race set to finish in the region of Brittany. Kristjian Durasek (Lampre-Merida) and Luis Angel Maté (Cofidis) were also along for company and the group built a lead of over two minutes, which wouldn’t fluctuate much all day.

Maté took the maximum points at the intermediate sprint at Argentan at kilometer 65, but it was Degenkolb who emerged on top in the fiercely contested effort among the sprinters behind. Greipel was second and Sagan third, but Cavendish was ruled out by having to swerve around Degenkolb’s fading lead-out man.

The afternoon proceeded to pass by lazily in the sunshine without much incident and with Lotto-Soudal and Etixx-QuickStep largely controlling on the front. Teklehaimanot sat up with 30km to go and the remaining escapees, after a battle for the combativity award, were caught with 11km to go.

The general classification teams then tried to stay up near the front while the sprint trains got themselves organised. Giant led into the final 3km while Etixx sat on, and then FDJ led after a tricky roundabout. Once again it was Katusha who wound things up early but whereas Cavendish was the one to go too early on stages 2 and 5, this time he came from behind Greipel and scorched past him on the inside for a fine and exhilarating win.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step4:27:25
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
6Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
7Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
8Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
9Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
10Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
11Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
12Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
13Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
14Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
15Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
17Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
18Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
20Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
21Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
22Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
23Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
24Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
25Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
26Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
27Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
28Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
29Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
30Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
32Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
33Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
34Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
35Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
36Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
37Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
38Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
39Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
40Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
42Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
43Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
44Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
45Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
46Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
47Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
48Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
49Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
50Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
51Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
52Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
53Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
54Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
55Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
56Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
57Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
58Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
59Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
60Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
61Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
62Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
63Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
64Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
65Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
66Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
67Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
68Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
69Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
70Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
71Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
72Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
73Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
74Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
75Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
76Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
77Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
78Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
79Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
80Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
81Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
82Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
83Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
84Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
85Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
86Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
87Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
88Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
89Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
90Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
91Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
92Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
93Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
94Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
95Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
96Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
97Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:24
98Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
99Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
100Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
101Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
102Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
103Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
104Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
105Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
106Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
107Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
108Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
109José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
110Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
111Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
112Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
113Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
114Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
115Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
116Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
117Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
118Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
119Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
120Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
121Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
122Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
123Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
124Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
125Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
126Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
127Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
128Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
129Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:00:35
130Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
131Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
132Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:41
133Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:43
134Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:51
135Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:55
136Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
137Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
138Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
139Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
140Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
141Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
142Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
143Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
144Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
145Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
146Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
147Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
148Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
149Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
150José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
151Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
152Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
153Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
154Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
155Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
156Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
157Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
158Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
159Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
160Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
161Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
162Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
163Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
164Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
165Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
166Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
167Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
168Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
169Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
170Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
171Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
172Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
173Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
174Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
175Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
176Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
177Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:01:26
178Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:28
179Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
180Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:01:30
181Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
182Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:01:33
183Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
184Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:38
185Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:45
186Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:06:12
DNSTony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNSGreg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal

Intermediate sprint - Argentan, km. 65.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20pts
2Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement17
3Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement15
4Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida13
5Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka11
6John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin10
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo9
8André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal8
9Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step7
10Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step6
11Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar5
12Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4
13Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3
14Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal2
15Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step50pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal30
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo20
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin18
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha16
6Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr14
7Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka12
8Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka10
9Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida8
10Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 187
11Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team6
12Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar5
13Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement4
14Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha3
15Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2

Mountain 1 - Côte de Canapville (Cat. 4) km. 12.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo4:27:25
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
3Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
5Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
6Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
9Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
11Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
12Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
14Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
15Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
16Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:24
17Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
18Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
19Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:55
20Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
22Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
23Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
24Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
25Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
26Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
27Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:01:26
28Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:28
29Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:01:30
30Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:33

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1MTN - Qhubeka13:22:15
2Bretagne-Séché Environnement
3Etixx - Quick-Step
4Lotto Soudal
5Cofidis, Solutions Credits
6Team Katusha
7BMC Racing Team
8Team Europcar
9AG2R La Mondiale
10Astana Pro Team
11Tinkoff-Saxo
12Team Giant-Alpecin
13Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
14Movistar Team
15Lampre-Merida
16Team LottoNL-Jumbo
17Bora-Argon 18
18FDJ.fr
19IAM Cycling
20Trek Factory Racing
21Team Sky0:00:24
22Orica GreenEdge0:02:14

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky26:40:51
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:11
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:13
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:00:26
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:28
6Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:34
7Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:36
8Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:52
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:01:03
10Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:07
11Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:01:32
12Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:38
13Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:39
14Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:51
15Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
16Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:56
17Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:02:00
18Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:07
19Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:39
20Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:54
21Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:24
22Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:03:49
23Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:55
24Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:03:58
25Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:04:28
26Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:04:34
27Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:46
28Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:03
29Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:06:18
30Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
31Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:27
32Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:07:52
33Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:07:56
34Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:08:04
35Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:09:41
36Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:42
37Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:09:53
38Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:02
39Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:10:05
40Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:10:12
41Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:10:47
42Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:57
43Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:36
44Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:37
45Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:11:48
46Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:51
47Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:12:36
48Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:12:48
49John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:51
50Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr0:12:54
51Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:13:13
52Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:15
53Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:18
54Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:13:25
55Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:13:32
56Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:42
57Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:13:47
58Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:14:08
59André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:14:15
60Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team0:14:17
61Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:14:46
62Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:14:48
63Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:15:10
64Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:15:58
65Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:16:00
66Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:12
67Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:16:36
68Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:17:01
69Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:09
70Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:17:19
71Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 180:17:20
72Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:17:24
73Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:17:37
74Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:51
75Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:18:05
76Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step0:18:11
77Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:18:33
78Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:18:42
79Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:18:49
80Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:19:11
81Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:19:27
82Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:19:50
83Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:19:52
84Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:20:02
85Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:20:30
86Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:20:39
87Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka0:20:56
88Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:20
89Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:21:21
90Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:22:13
91Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:22:24
92Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:34
93Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:23:01
94Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:23:04
95Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:23:38
96Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:53
97Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:24:16
98Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:24:20
99Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:24:24
100Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:24:47
101Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:25:11
102Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:25:52
103Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:25:58
104Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:26:07
105Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:26:23
106Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:26:25
107Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
108Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:26:29
109Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:26:31
110Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:26:32
111Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:26:56
112Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:27:19
113Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:27:20
114Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:27:36
115Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:27:41
116Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:07
117Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:28:14
118Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:28:23
119Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:28:29
120Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:29:28
121Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:29:31
122Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida0:29:33
123Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:30:24
124Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:30:41
125Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:49
126Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:30:52
127Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:30:57
128Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:31:06
129Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:16
130Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:32:11
131Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
132Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:32:46
133Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:32:52
134Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:33:00
135Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:33:57
136Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:34:29
137Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:34:39
138Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:34:45
139Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:34:52
140Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:35:01
141Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:35:21
142Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:35:28
143Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:36:51
144Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:37:01
145Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:37:06
146Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:37:17
147Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:37:29
148Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:37:39
149Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:37:50
150Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:38:09
151Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:38:29
152Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
153Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:38:54
154Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:39:24
155Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:40:20
156Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:40:27
157Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:40:32
158Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:40:56
159Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:41:06
160Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:41:29
161José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:42:08
162Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:42:35
163Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:43:33
164Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:43:43
165Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka0:43:54
166Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:44:54
167Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:45:52
168Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:46:41
169Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:46:46
170Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:46:55
171Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:46:58
172Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:47:08
173Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:47:37
174Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:48:18
175Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:48:40
176José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:49:53
177Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:51:18
178Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:51:32
179Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:51:39
180Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:51:55
181Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:53:00
182Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:54:31
183Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:57:44
184Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:58:07
185Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:58:15
186Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:02:14

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal199pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo187
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step151
4John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin148
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar96
6Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step63
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team58
8Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha50
9Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar46
10Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka45
11Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal44
12Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky40
13Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha34
14Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin28
15Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr26
16Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka26
17Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida26
18Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step23
19Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
20Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team21
21Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team20
22Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 1820
23Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
24Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement20
25Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal20
26Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
27Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team19
28Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits18
29Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement18
30Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling17
31Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement17
32Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement17
33Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo16
34Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team16
35Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha16
36Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
37Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team15
38Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement15
39Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team14
40Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka14
41Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin13
42Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida13
43Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka12
44Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge11
45Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo11
46Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step10
47Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step10
48Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team10
49Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo9
50Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky9
51Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing9
52Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team9
53Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling9
54Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal8
55Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team8
56Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
57Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo7
58Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team7
59Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step7
60Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo7
61Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
62Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 187
63Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step6
64Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team6
65Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka6
66Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar6
67Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5
68Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 185
69Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar5
70Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4
71Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4
72Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky4
73Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement4
74Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing4
75Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling3
76Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team3
77Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo2
78Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
79Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar2
80Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
81Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1
82Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky1
83Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1
84José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1
85Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka4pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha2
3Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1
5Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo26:41:02
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:56
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:45
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:43
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:06:07
6Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:09:54
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:25
8Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:12:37
9Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:07
10Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:13:21
11Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:16:25
12Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:16:50
13Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:58
14Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:18:31
15Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:09
16Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:24:36
17Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:25:00
18Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:26:45
19Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:28:12
20Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:29:20
21Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:34:28
22Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:34:34
23Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:37:28
24Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:40:21
25Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:41:18
26Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:42:24
27Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:43:22
28Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:46:44
29Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:48:29
30Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:02:03

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team80:03:34
2Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:22
3Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:44
4Team Sky0:03:38
5AG2R La Mondiale0:05:44
6Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:55
7Movistar Team0:07:27
8Team Katusha0:07:56
9Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:10
10Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:09:00
11Astana Pro Team0:09:55
12Lotto Soudal0:11:52
13Trek Factory Racing0:13:05
14MTN - Qhubeka0:13:33
15Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:13:59
16IAM Cycling0:15:40
17Bora-Argon 180:17:03
18FDJ.fr0:20:12
19Team Europcar0:22:57
20Lampre-Merida0:33:06
21Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:46:23
22Orica GreenEdge0:50:46

 

