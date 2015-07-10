Image 1 of 90 The yellow jersey is back on the shoulders of Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 90 Luca Paolini in the moto mirror (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 90 Bryan Coquard (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 90 Lunch time for Johan Vansummeren of Ag2r (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 90 Marco Haller (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 90 Manuel Quinziato (BMC) drops back to team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 90 Daniel Teklehaimanot grabs lunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 90 Some fans watch the Tour rolls by from their Kombi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 90 Pierre Rolland (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 90 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) After what has seemed liked an interminable wait, Mark Cavendish’s Tour de France victories tally ticked over from 25 to 26 on the bunch sprint on stage 7. The Etixx-Quickstep rider scored his team's third win of the Tour, beating green jersey holder Andre Greipel to the line with Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) in third.

Chris Froome (Sky) regained the maillot jaune after the abandon of Tony Martin following the crash on stage 6. Sagan moved into second overall with the time bonus for third, now 11 seconds shy of leading the race. Tejay van Garderen (BMC) is third at 13 seconds.

Following disappointments in the sprints on stages 2 and 5, both won by André Greipel, Cavendish surged past the German on the inside at the end of the flat stage from Livarot to Fougères.

The Manxman’s last Tour win, indeed his last Grand Tour win, came almost two years ago. After a stage 1 crash denied him the chance to add to his tally last year, this will feel all the more cathartic. It sees him two shy of Bernauld Hinault in the all-time Tour stage win statistics, with Eddy Merckx still way ahead on 34.

“I wanted it. I had a feeling about the sprint when I was lying in my room with my wife and daughter. I just had this feeling. I was relaxed and knew that I would be okay,” Cavendish said.

The team has had a topsy-turvy Tour so far, with Tony Martin soloing to the win on stage 4, but then crashing and fracturing his collarbone in the finale of yesterday's stage behind teammate Zdenek Stybar's stage victory. Martin watched the stage on television after having surgery and Cavendish dedicated the win to his German teammate.

“The team was motivated, I could see that with the way Golas was pulling all day. We had some near misses but they kept their faith in me. This is incredible after Stybi’s win and Tony’s loss. To come out to do it like we did and to win is amazing. This is for Tony, too."

The uphill finish hardly slowed down the furious bunch gallop, with Alexander Kristoff hitting out first. But the jump was far too early and patience was key to Cavendish's victory.

“I actually had to back off. I was waiting but everyone had tired legs," Cavendish said. "I told Mark (Renshaw) I wanted to wait. I manoeuvred onto Kristoff’s wheel but then Andre came up alongside me. We passed Kristoff and I just got through. It was shoulder to shoulder with Sagan but I wanted it so bad. I’m so happy.

It was as quiet of a day as we’re likely to see on this year’s Tour de France. There was not a coastal road, cobble or climb - save a fourth-category pimple just after the start - and the riders were understandably happy to catch their breath after what has been a chaotic start to the Tour.

The stage wasn’t entirely crash-free – Alberto Contador and Robert Gesink went down lightly before kilometre zero – but was largely uneventful as we awaited the inevitable bunch sprint.

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) got himself in the break to consolidate his polka dot jersey lead but the day was more about the fight for the green jersey. And it proved to be keenly contested, with Degenkolb taking the intermediate points ahead of several interested parties.

One of those was Sagan, whose third place today is his fifth top-three finish out of seven stages in this year’s Tour. He’s the closest man to Greipel in the points classification and near misses have been an effective method for him in winning that jersey in the past.

With the race soon heading into the Pyrenees and Alps, it is conceivable that we have seen the last bunch sprint before the final day in Paris. The next days hold the finish on the Mur de Bretagne, where a few seconds could separate the overall contenders, and the more crucial team time trial, where Froome is aiming to cement his lead with his strong Sky squad.

"We are not looking at it as if we have to hold yellow, I’m gauging myself against the other GC contenders and not losing precious time over them," Froome said. "It’s about staying at the front, out of trouble. I have the team to do it, they guys have been fantastic all week and got me into the position I am in today."

Photo: TDW Sport/Tim De Waele

How it unfolded

186 riders took to the start in Livarot, with Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) and Greg Henderson (Lotto-Soudal) the overnight withdrawals, through collarbone and rib fractures respectively.

It wasn’t long before a breakaway formed and it was no surprise to see Teklehaimanot in the move, keen to pad his lead in the KOM classification over Katusha's Joaquim Rodriguez on the early fourth-category climb of the Côte de Canapville. It was no surprise either, to see him joined by two riders from Bretagne-Séché Environnement – Anthony Delaplace and Brice Feillu – with the race set to finish in the region of Brittany. Kristjian Durasek (Lampre-Merida) and Luis Angel Maté (Cofidis) were also along for company and the group built a lead of over two minutes, which wouldn’t fluctuate much all day.

Maté took the maximum points at the intermediate sprint at Argentan at kilometer 65, but it was Degenkolb who emerged on top in the fiercely contested effort among the sprinters behind. Greipel was second and Sagan third, but Cavendish was ruled out by having to swerve around Degenkolb’s fading lead-out man.

The afternoon proceeded to pass by lazily in the sunshine without much incident and with Lotto-Soudal and Etixx-QuickStep largely controlling on the front. Teklehaimanot sat up with 30km to go and the remaining escapees, after a battle for the combativity award, were caught with 11km to go.

The general classification teams then tried to stay up near the front while the sprint trains got themselves organised. Giant led into the final 3km while Etixx sat on, and then FDJ led after a tricky roundabout. Once again it was Katusha who wound things up early but whereas Cavendish was the one to go too early on stages 2 and 5, this time he came from behind Greipel and scorched past him on the inside for a fine and exhilarating win.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:27:25 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 6 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 7 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 8 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 9 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 11 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 12 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 13 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 14 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 15 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 17 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 20 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 21 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 22 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 23 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 24 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 25 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 26 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 28 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 29 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 30 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 32 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 33 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 34 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 35 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 36 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 37 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 38 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 39 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 40 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 42 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 43 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 45 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 46 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 47 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 48 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 49 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 50 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 51 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 52 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 53 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 54 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 56 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 57 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 58 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 59 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 60 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 61 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 62 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 63 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 64 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 66 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 67 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 68 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 69 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 70 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 72 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 73 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 74 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 75 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 76 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 77 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 78 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 79 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 80 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 81 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 82 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 83 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 84 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 85 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 86 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 87 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 88 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 89 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 90 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 91 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 92 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 93 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 95 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 96 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 97 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:24 98 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 99 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 100 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 101 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 102 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 103 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 104 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 105 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 106 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 107 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 108 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 109 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 110 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 111 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 112 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 113 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 114 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 115 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 116 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 117 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 118 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 119 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 120 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 121 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 122 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 123 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 124 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 125 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 126 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 127 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 128 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 129 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:00:35 130 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 131 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 132 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:41 133 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:43 134 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:51 135 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:55 136 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 137 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 138 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 139 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 140 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 141 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 142 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 143 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 144 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 145 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 146 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 147 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 148 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 149 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 150 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 151 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 152 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 153 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 154 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 155 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 156 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 157 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 158 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 159 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 160 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 161 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 162 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 163 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 164 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 165 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 166 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 167 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 168 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 169 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 170 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 171 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 172 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 173 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 174 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 175 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 176 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 177 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:26 178 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:28 179 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 180 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:30 181 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 182 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:01:33 183 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 184 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:38 185 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:45 186 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:12 DNS Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step DNS Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal

Intermediate sprint - Argentan, km. 65.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 pts 2 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 17 3 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 15 4 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 13 5 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 11 6 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 8 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 8 9 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 10 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 11 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 5 12 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 13 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 14 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 2 15 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 50 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 30 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 16 6 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 7 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 12 8 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 10 9 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 10 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 7 11 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 12 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 5 13 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 4 14 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 3 15 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2

Mountain 1 - Côte de Canapville (Cat. 4) km. 12.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 4:27:25 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 5 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 9 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 11 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 12 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 14 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 15 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 16 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:24 17 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 18 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 19 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:55 20 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 22 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 23 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 24 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 25 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 26 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 27 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:26 28 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:28 29 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:30 30 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:33

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 MTN - Qhubeka 13:22:15 2 Bretagne-Séché Environnement 3 Etixx - Quick-Step 4 Lotto Soudal 5 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 Team Katusha 7 BMC Racing Team 8 Team Europcar 9 AG2R La Mondiale 10 Astana Pro Team 11 Tinkoff-Saxo 12 Team Giant-Alpecin 13 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 14 Movistar Team 15 Lampre-Merida 16 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 17 Bora-Argon 18 18 FDJ.fr 19 IAM Cycling 20 Trek Factory Racing 21 Team Sky 0:00:24 22 Orica GreenEdge 0:02:14

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 26:40:51 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:11 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:13 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:00:26 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:28 6 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:34 7 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:36 8 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:52 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:03 10 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:07 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:32 12 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:38 13 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:39 14 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:51 15 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:56 17 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:02:00 18 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:07 19 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:39 20 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:54 21 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:24 22 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:03:49 23 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:55 24 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:03:58 25 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:28 26 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:04:34 27 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:46 28 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:03 29 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:06:18 30 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 31 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:27 32 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:07:52 33 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:07:56 34 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:08:04 35 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:09:41 36 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:42 37 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:09:53 38 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:02 39 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:10:05 40 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:10:12 41 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:10:47 42 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:57 43 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:36 44 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:37 45 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:11:48 46 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:51 47 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:12:36 48 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:12:48 49 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:51 50 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 0:12:54 51 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:13:13 52 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:15 53 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:18 54 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:13:25 55 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:13:32 56 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:42 57 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:13:47 58 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:14:08 59 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:14:15 60 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:14:17 61 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:14:46 62 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:14:48 63 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:15:10 64 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:15:58 65 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:16:00 66 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:12 67 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:16:36 68 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:17:01 69 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:09 70 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:17:19 71 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 0:17:20 72 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:17:24 73 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:17:37 74 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:51 75 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:18:05 76 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:18:11 77 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:18:33 78 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:18:42 79 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:18:49 80 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:19:11 81 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:19:27 82 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:19:50 83 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:19:52 84 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:20:02 85 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:20:30 86 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:20:39 87 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:20:56 88 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:20 89 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:21:21 90 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:22:13 91 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:22:24 92 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:34 93 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:23:01 94 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:23:04 95 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:23:38 96 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:53 97 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 0:24:16 98 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:24:20 99 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:24:24 100 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:24:47 101 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:25:11 102 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:25:52 103 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:25:58 104 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:26:07 105 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:26:23 106 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:26:25 107 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 108 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:26:29 109 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:26:31 110 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:26:32 111 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:26:56 112 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:27:19 113 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:27:20 114 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:27:36 115 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:27:41 116 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:07 117 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:28:14 118 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:28:23 119 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:28:29 120 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:29:28 121 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:29:31 122 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:29:33 123 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:30:24 124 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:30:41 125 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:49 126 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:30:52 127 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:30:57 128 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:31:06 129 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:16 130 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:32:11 131 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 132 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:32:46 133 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:32:52 134 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:33:00 135 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:33:57 136 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:34:29 137 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:34:39 138 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:34:45 139 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:34:52 140 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:35:01 141 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:35:21 142 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:35:28 143 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:36:51 144 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:37:01 145 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:37:06 146 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:37:17 147 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:37:29 148 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:37:39 149 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:37:50 150 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:38:09 151 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:38:29 152 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 153 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:38:54 154 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:39:24 155 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:40:20 156 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:40:27 157 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:40:32 158 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:40:56 159 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:41:06 160 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:41:29 161 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:42:08 162 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:42:35 163 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:43:33 164 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:43:43 165 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 0:43:54 166 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:44:54 167 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:45:52 168 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:46:41 169 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:46:46 170 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:46:55 171 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:46:58 172 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:47:08 173 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:47:37 174 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:48:18 175 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:48:40 176 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 0:49:53 177 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:51:18 178 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:51:32 179 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:51:39 180 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:51:55 181 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:53:00 182 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:54:31 183 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:57:44 184 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:58:07 185 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:58:15 186 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:02:14

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 199 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 187 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 151 4 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 148 5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 96 6 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 63 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 58 8 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 50 9 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 46 10 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 45 11 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 44 12 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 40 13 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 34 14 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 28 15 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 26 16 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 26 17 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 26 18 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 23 19 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 20 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 21 21 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20 22 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 20 23 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 24 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 20 25 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 26 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 27 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 19 28 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 29 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 18 30 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 17 31 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 17 32 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 17 33 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 34 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 16 35 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 16 36 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 37 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 15 38 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 15 39 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 14 40 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 14 41 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 42 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 13 43 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 12 44 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 11 45 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 11 46 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 47 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 48 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 10 49 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 50 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 9 51 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 9 52 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 9 53 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 9 54 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 8 55 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 8 56 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 57 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 58 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 7 59 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 60 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 61 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 62 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 7 63 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 64 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 65 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 6 66 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 6 67 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 68 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 5 69 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 5 70 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 71 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 72 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 4 73 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 4 74 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 4 75 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 3 76 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 3 77 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 78 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 79 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 2 80 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 81 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1 82 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 1 83 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1 84 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1 85 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 4 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 2 3 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 5 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 26:41:02 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:56 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:45 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:43 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:06:07 6 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:09:54 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:25 8 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:12:37 9 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:07 10 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:13:21 11 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:16:25 12 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:16:50 13 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:58 14 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:18:31 15 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:09 16 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:24:36 17 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:25:00 18 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:26:45 19 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:28:12 20 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:29:20 21 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:34:28 22 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:34:34 23 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:37:28 24 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:40:21 25 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:41:18 26 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:42:24 27 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:43:22 28 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:46:44 29 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:48:29 30 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:02:03