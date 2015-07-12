Tour de France podcast episode 10: van Garderen and Porte on the TTT

The Cyclingnews Tour de France podcast

Stage 9 saw BMC Racing take the victory in the team time trial, a 28km course from Vannes to Plumelec at the Tour de France. All eyes were on the world champions of the discipline to see if they could launch American Tejay van Garderen into the yellow jersey but that didn't happen. Team Sky put forth a strong runner-up performance and finished the stage just one second behind, and Chris Froome remained in the maillot jaune.

In our latest podcast, van Garderen talks about his position in the overall classification, his strong first week of racing, and his morale heading into the mountains. Richie Porte (Team Sky) gave some insight into what it was like to race the team time trial while finishing so close to BMC.

Cyclingnews' European editor Barry Ryan and news editor Sadhbh O'Shea discuss the outcome of the team time trial and where to overall contenders sit at the end of the first week of racing.

