Tour de France stage 16: Plaza gives Lampre-Merida a win in Gap

Sixteenth second place not sweet for Sagan

Image 1 of 170

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) speaks with Christian Prudhomme

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) speaks with Christian Prudhomme
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 170

Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 170

Ruben Plaza (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 16

Ruben Plaza (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 16
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 170

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) attacks the GC riders on the way to Gap

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) attacks the GC riders on the way to Gap
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 170

Movistar riders Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde

Movistar riders Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 6 of 170

Yellow jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Yellow jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 7 of 170

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) looks back after taking second on the stage in Gap

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) looks back after taking second on the stage in Gap
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 8 of 170

Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 9 of 170

Oleg Tinkov out for a spin at the Tour de France

Oleg Tinkov out for a spin at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 10 of 170

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) desperately chases solo rider Ruben Plaza (Lampre-Merida)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) desperately chases solo rider Ruben Plaza (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 11 of 170

Chris Froome (Team Sky) descending

Chris Froome (Team Sky) descending
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 12 of 170

Ruben Plaza (Lampre-Merida) wins in Gap

Ruben Plaza (Lampre-Merida) wins in Gap
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 13 of 170

Ruben Plaza (Lampre-Merida) racing toward the stage 16 victory in Gap

Ruben Plaza (Lampre-Merida) racing toward the stage 16 victory in Gap
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 14 of 170

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) was forced to settle for second place in Gap

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) was forced to settle for second place in Gap
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 15 of 170

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling)

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 16 of 170

Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) finished third on the day

Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) finished third on the day
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 17 of 170

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) descending

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) descending
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 18 of 170

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 19 of 170

Ruben Plaza (Lampre-Merida) cross the finish line first in Gap

Ruben Plaza (Lampre-Merida) cross the finish line first in Gap
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 20 of 170

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing) lead the main overall contenders over the finish line

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing) lead the main overall contenders over the finish line
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 21 of 170

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 170

Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 170

The 2015 jersey leaders on the start line of stage 16

The 2015 jersey leaders on the start line of stage 16
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 170

Chris Froome (Team Sky) checks his bike

Chris Froome (Team Sky) checks his bike
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 170

Chris Froome and Joaquim Rodriguez

Chris Froome and Joaquim Rodriguez
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 170

Nairo Quintana and Chris Froome

Nairo Quintana and Chris Froome
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 170

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and his teammate Alejandro Valverde

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and his teammate Alejandro Valverde
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 170

On the startline for stage 16 of the Tour de France

On the startline for stage 16 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 170

Ruben Plaza (Lampre Merida) wins stage 16 at the Tour de France

Ruben Plaza (Lampre Merida) wins stage 16 at the Tour de France
Image 30 of 170

Team Sky on the front of the peloton

Team Sky on the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 170

Team Sky defend Chris Froome's lead

Team Sky defend Chris Froome's lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 170

Stage 16 of the 2016 Tour de France

Stage 16 of the 2016 Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 170

Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 170

Peter Sagan fans out in force at the Tour de France

Peter Sagan fans out in force at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 170

The scenery on the road to Gap

The scenery on the road to Gap
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 170

Team Katusha and Joaquim Rodriguez

Team Katusha and Joaquim Rodriguez
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 170

The peloton lines up at the start line of stage 16

The peloton lines up at the start line of stage 16
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 170

Orica-GreenEdge rider carries water bottles back up to the team

Orica-GreenEdge rider carries water bottles back up to the team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 170

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 170

Team Sky lead Chris Froome

Team Sky lead Chris Froome
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 170

The colours of the peloton during stage 16 at the Tour de France

The colours of the peloton during stage 16 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 170

Michael Shar (BMC)

Michael Shar (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 170

Vincenzo Nibali picked up time on his main rivals on stage 16 of the Tour de France

Vincenzo Nibali picked up time on his main rivals on stage 16 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 170

Team Sky lead the field for yellow jersey Chris Froome

Team Sky lead the field for yellow jersey Chris Froome
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 170

Chris Froome (Team Sky) descending

Chris Froome (Team Sky) descending
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 170

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) was in the breakaway

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) was in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 170

Ian Stannard (Team Sky) goes back for water bottles

Ian Stannard (Team Sky) goes back for water bottles
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 170

Astana lined up in the peloton

Astana lined up in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 170

The peloton riding toward Gap on stage 16

The peloton riding toward Gap on stage 16
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 170

Chrisophe Riblon (Ag2r-La Mondiale) leads the breakaway

Chrisophe Riblon (Ag2r-La Mondiale) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 170

The day's breakaway

The day's breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 170

Ruben Plaza (Lampre-Merida)

Ruben Plaza (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 170

Ruben Plaza (Lampre-Merida)

Ruben Plaza (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 170

Ruben Plaza (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 16

Ruben Plaza (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 16
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 170

Ruben Plaza (Lampre-Merida) victory salute in Gap

Ruben Plaza (Lampre-Merida) victory salute in Gap
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 170

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 170

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) wears the green jersey

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) wears the green jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 170

Ruben Plaza (Lampre-Merida) on the podium as the stage 16 winner

Ruben Plaza (Lampre-Merida) on the podium as the stage 16 winner
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 170

Ruben Plaza (Lampre-Merida) takes a solo win on stage 16

Ruben Plaza (Lampre-Merida) takes a solo win on stage 16
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 170

Chris Froome (Team Sky) spends another day in the yellow jersey

Chris Froome (Team Sky) spends another day in the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 170

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in the mountain leader's kersey

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in the mountain leader's kersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 170

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 170

Michal Golas (Etixx-QuickStep)

Michal Golas (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 170

Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 170

Thomas Voecker (Europcar)

Thomas Voecker (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 170

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) leads the breakaway

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 170

Edvald Bboasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) in the break

Edvald Bboasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) in the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 170

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-QuickStep)

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 170

Michal Golas (Etixx-QuickStep)

Michal Golas (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 170

Danilo Wyss (BMC)

Danilo Wyss (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 170

Sun flowers

Sun flowers
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 170

Etixx-QuickStep's Matteo Trentin and Michal Golas

Etixx-QuickStep's Matteo Trentin and Michal Golas
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 170

The peloton during stage 16

The peloton during stage 16
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 170

The peloton rounds a bend at the Tour de France

The peloton rounds a bend at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 170

The rocky terrain during stage 16 at the Tour de France

The rocky terrain during stage 16 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 170

Etixx-QuickStep's Matteo Trentin and Michal Golas were in the breakaway

Etixx-QuickStep's Matteo Trentin and Michal Golas were in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 170

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 78 of 170

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo0

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo0
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 170

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 80 of 170

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 81 of 170

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 82 of 170

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-QuickStep)

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 83 of 170

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 84 of 170

Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qubeka) in the day's breakaway

Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qubeka) in the day's breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 85 of 170

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-QuickStep)

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 86 of 170

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 87 of 170

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) as the day's most aggressive rider

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) as the day's most aggressive rider
Image 88 of 170

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) second again!

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) second again!
Image 89 of 170

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the points jersey

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the points jersey
Image 90 of 170

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)
Image 91 of 170

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) gets the most aggressive rider award

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) gets the most aggressive rider award
Image 92 of 170

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep)

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep)
Image 93 of 170

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Garmin)

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Garmin)
Image 94 of 170

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) leads Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) leads Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
Image 95 of 170

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the stage 16 podium

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the stage 16 podium
Image 96 of 170

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) takes second place on stage 16

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) takes second place on stage 16
Image 97 of 170

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) crossed the finish line ahead of the main field of overall contenders

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) crossed the finish line ahead of the main field of overall contenders
Image 98 of 170

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) crosses the finish line in Gap

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) crosses the finish line in Gap
Image 99 of 170

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
Image 100 of 170

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) leads the pack

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) leads the pack
Image 101 of 170

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
Image 102 of 170

Chris Froome (Team Sky) with the Tour de France lion

Chris Froome (Team Sky) with the Tour de France lion
Image 103 of 170

Chris Froome (Team Sky) wears the yellow jersey

Chris Froome (Team Sky) wears the yellow jersey
Image 104 of 170

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wears the white jersey of the best young rider

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) wears the white jersey of the best young rider
Image 105 of 170

Chris Froome (Tea Sky) stands on the podium as the mountain leader

Chris Froome (Tea Sky) stands on the podium as the mountain leader
Image 106 of 170

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) leads Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) leads Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
Image 107 of 170

Ruben Plaza (Lampre-Merida)

Ruben Plaza (Lampre-Merida)
Image 108 of 170

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) crosses the line after crashing on the descent

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) crosses the line after crashing on the descent
Image 109 of 170

Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
Image 110 of 170

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) looks back to see how much time he gained on the overall contenders

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) looks back to see how much time he gained on the overall contenders
Image 111 of 170

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing)
Image 112 of 170

Ruben Plaza (Lampre-Merida) smiles at the crowd from the podium

Ruben Plaza (Lampre-Merida) smiles at the crowd from the podium
Image 113 of 170

Chris Froome (Team Sky) is building a collection of Tour de France lions

Chris Froome (Team Sky) is building a collection of Tour de France lions
Image 114 of 170

White jersey Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

White jersey Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
Image 115 of 170

Ruben Plaza gets the solo win for his team Lampre-Merida

Ruben Plaza gets the solo win for his team Lampre-Merida


Ruben Plaza (Lampre-Merida) stands on the stage 16 podium

Ruben Plaza (Lampre-Merida) stands on the stage 16 podium
Image 117 of 170

Chris Froome and teammate Leopold König (Team Sky)

Chris Froome and teammate Leopold König (Team Sky)
Image 118 of 170

Chris Froome and Team Sky line up at the front of the peloton

Chris Froome and Team Sky line up at the front of the peloton
Image 119 of 170

Adam Hansen (Lotto Soudal) leads an attack

Adam Hansen (Lotto Soudal) leads an attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 120 of 170

Christophe Riblon AG2R La Mondiale leads the break

Christophe Riblon AG2R La Mondiale leads the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 121 of 170

Ruben Plaza (Lampre-Merida) pushes through the pain

Ruben Plaza (Lampre-Merida) pushes through the pain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 122 of 170

Ruben Plaza (Lampre-Merida)

Ruben Plaza (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 123 of 170

Ruben Plaza (Lampre-Merida) on the final climb before the descent into Gap

Ruben Plaza (Lampre-Merida) on the final climb before the descent into Gap
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 124 of 170

Ruben Plaza (Lampre-Merida)

Ruben Plaza (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 125 of 170

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff Saxo) leads the break

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff Saxo) leads the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 126 of 170

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) sets the pace

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) sets the pace
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 127 of 170

Ruben Plaza (Lampre-Merida)

Ruben Plaza (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 128 of 170

Simon Geschke (Giant Alpecin) goes on the attack

Simon Geschke (Giant Alpecin) goes on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 129 of 170

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff Saxo) checks on his rivals

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff Saxo) checks on his rivals
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 130 of 170

Ruben Plaza makes his move as Sagan chases him down

Ruben Plaza makes his move as Sagan chases him down
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 131 of 170

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff Saxo) leads the break

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff Saxo) leads the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 132 of 170

The break hit the final climb

The break hit the final climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 133 of 170

Another second place for Peter Sagan

Another second place for Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 134 of 170

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) didn't have the legs when the break split

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) didn't have the legs when the break split
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 135 of 170

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) came back after a late crash

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) came back after a late crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 136 of 170

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 137 of 170

Contador and Mollema come over the finish line

Contador and Mollema come over the finish line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 138 of 170

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) takes second in Gap on stage 16

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) takes second in Gap on stage 16
Image 139 of 170

Ruben Plaza (Lampre Merida) wins in Gap

Ruben Plaza (Lampre Merida) wins in Gap
Image 140 of 170

Ruben Plaza (Lampre Merida) takes a solo win in Gap

Ruben Plaza (Lampre Merida) takes a solo win in Gap
Image 141 of 170

Ruben Plaza (Lampre Merida)

Ruben Plaza (Lampre Merida)
Image 142 of 170

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) chases but finishes second in Gap

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) chases but finishes second in Gap
Image 143 of 170

Ruben Plaza (Lampre Merida) smiles after winning stage 16 in Gap

Ruben Plaza (Lampre Merida) smiles after winning stage 16 in Gap
Image 144 of 170

Ruben Plaza (Lampre Merida) victory salute in Gap

Ruben Plaza (Lampre Merida) victory salute in Gap
Image 145 of 170

Sun flower fields

Sun flower fields
Image 146 of 170

Bob Jungels (Trek)

Bob Jungels (Trek)
Image 147 of 170

Europcar's Thomas Voeckler

Europcar's Thomas Voeckler
Image 148 of 170

Fans during stage 16

Fans during stage 16
Image 149 of 170

Fans line the roads on the way to Gap

Fans line the roads on the way to Gap
Image 150 of 170

The Tour de France lion

The Tour de France lion
Image 151 of 170

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) put on a show on the descents during stage 16 to Gap

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) put on a show on the descents during stage 16 to Gap
Image 152 of 170

The breakaway during stage 16 at the Tour de France

The breakaway during stage 16 at the Tour de France
Image 153 of 170

Marco Haller leads the breakaway during stage 16

Marco Haller leads the breakaway during stage 16
Image 154 of 170

The riders on the start line in Bourg-de-Péage

The riders on the start line in Bourg-de-Péage
Image 155 of 170

Team Sky lead overall leader Chris Froome on the road to Gap

Team Sky lead overall leader Chris Froome on the road to Gap
Image 156 of 170

Yellow jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky) races stage 16

Yellow jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky) races stage 16
Image 157 of 170

The peloton during stage 16 at the Tour de France

The peloton during stage 16 at the Tour de France
Image 158 of 170

The peloton racing stage 16 at the Tour de France

The peloton racing stage 16 at the Tour de France
Image 159 of 170

Chris Froome (Team Sky) takes in some water on a hot stage 16

Chris Froome (Team Sky) takes in some water on a hot stage 16
Image 160 of 170

Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana) heads to the stage 16 start line in

Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana) heads to the stage 16 start line in
Image 161 of 170

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) rolls to the start line in Bourg-de-Péage

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) rolls to the start line in Bourg-de-Péage
Image 162 of 170

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) heads to the start line in Bourg-de-Péage

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) heads to the start line in Bourg-de-Péage
Image 163 of 170

Fans take photos of Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) as he rolls to the stage 16 start line

Fans take photos of Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) as he rolls to the stage 16 start line
Image 164 of 170

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the stage 16 start line in Bourg-de-Péage

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the stage 16 start line in Bourg-de-Péage
Image 165 of 170

Chris Froome (Team Sky) wears the yellow jersey on the start line in Bourg-de-Péage

Chris Froome (Team Sky) wears the yellow jersey on the start line in Bourg-de-Péage
Image 166 of 170

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
Image 167 of 170

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
Image 168 of 170

Chris Froome (Tam Sky) sits in the field

Chris Froome (Tam Sky) sits in the field
Image 169 of 170

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
Image 170 of 170

Chris Froome (Team Sky) on stage 16 to Gap

Chris Froome (Team Sky) on stage 16 to Gap

Ruben Plaza (Lampre Merida) soloed to the win on stage 16 of the Tour de France into Gap after jumping clear of the day’s main break on the final climb of the Col de Manse.

Tour de France stage 16 quotes: Thomas 'shaken but alright' after crashing on descent into Gap

The Spanish veteran attacked from a group that included Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) who gave chase with a nail-biting descent but once again had to settle for second on the stage with the consolation of extending his advantage in the Green Jersey competition. Jarlinson Pantano (I AM Cycling) finished the stage in third place.

Plaza, once implicated but later cleared in the Operación Puerto, timed his attack to perfection on the Col de Manse, allowing for his breakaway companions to soften each other up. After Sagan closed down one of number of initial moves, Plaza slipped clear as the gradient began to bite.

Despite a block headwind on the climb Plaza was able to open up a minute’s advantage by the time he crested the summit as nine remaining men from the break cancelled each other out.

On the technical, even dangerous descent Plaza held his nerve, although there brief flashbacks to Joseba Beloki’s fall in here 2003 when the Lampre climber locked his wheels on a righthand corner. However he remained upright and despite a valiant, and hugely impressive descent from Sagan, Plaza was able to hang on for the win.

"It was very difficult to get to the finish of the stage today, for the stage victory," Plaza said. "I felt pretty good in the breakaway today, and everyone was working pretty well together. This was a stage that had interested me. Thank you very much to my team."

Thomas has a scare but keeps 6th in GC

In the battle for the yellow jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky) retained his lead over his main rivals despite pressure from Alberto Contador’s Tinkoff Saxo team on the final climb. The Spaniard attempted to isolate Froome but the climb offered little in the way of opportunity when it came to incline or serious length. Only Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) lost time and dropped out of the top ten.

However a more frenetic race took place on the descent with Vincenzo Nibali reminding everyone that class may be permanent rather than temporary. The Italian cut loose and avoided the danger that followed when Warren Barguil picked the wrong line on the same corner that almost did in Plaza.

The Giant-Alpecin rider, riding in the yellow jersey group, managed to correct his trajectory but only at the cost Geraint Thomas, into whom he abruptly collided. The Welshman was sent flying off the road and into a ditch with a lamppost the first bit of road furniture to break his speed. However it was Thomas’ head that made the first contact with the structure and hearts were in mouths as the race awaited news of his condition.

The GC contenders rightly carried on and Nibali was able to gain a few seconds on Froome’s group. When race radio finally confirmed that Thomas was upright and only forty seconds in arrears the entire race could breathe a sign of relief.

"I'm alright, I'm a bit shaken up but fine. I've had a lot worse," Thomas said to Eurosport later. "It's frustrating, I tried so hard to get over the climb, I don't know why some guys just sit where you are on the descent. What's the difference between fifth and third. Just get down the descent. Everyone knows it's a tough descent."

How it unfolded

With Tuesday’s well-earned rest day on the horizon the peloton had just the small matter of this 200k1 stage to Gap with its two categorised climbs and the final descent.

A break in this year’s Tour de France wouldn’t be complete with the presence of Peter Sagan and the green jersey duly obliged, alongside Michele Scarponi (Astana), Imanol Erviti (Movistar), Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal), Adam Hansen (Lotto-Soudal), Michal Golas (Eitxx-QuickStep), Matteo Trentin (Etixx-QuickStep), Thomas Voeckler (Europcar), Laurent Didier (Trek), Markel irizar (Trek), Pippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida), Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis), Jan Barta (Bora-Argon), Pierre-Luc Perichon (Bretagne-Seche Environnement), and Edvald Boasson-Hagen (MTN).

That group led through the intermediate sprint at 86.5 kilometres, where Sagan took maximum points, but then joined up with a group of 12 chasers behind, including Andriy Grivko (Astana), Christophe Riblon (AG2R), Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Simon Geschke, Marco Haller (Katusha), Bob Jungels (Trek), Nelson Oliveira (Lampre-Merida), Ruben Plaza Molina (Lampre-Merida), Daniel Navarro (Cofidis), Pierrick Fedrigo (Bretagne-Seche-Environnement), and Serge Pauwels (MTN-Qhubeka).

At 24 it was one of the biggest breaks in the Tour so far and their advantage quickly grew with the peloton eager to save their legs with the final week packed with mountain stages. By the time the break moved onto the first climb of the category 2 Col de Cabre their lead was approaching 12 minutes.

In the valley before the Col de Manse, and with the peloton so far back that the stage provided two races for the price of one, the break initiated their first mutinous attacks. Boassan Hagen was the first to make a significant move but he was overhauled by Hansen and Haller. Neither would ever be described as a pure climber but their one-minute advantage on the lower slopes of he Col de Manse at least provided the rest of the break with a target to chase.

Sagan, who has lead the break down the first climb with a master-class in descending, moved onto the defensive on the lower slopes of the climb, resisting attacks from Gescke and Riblon, who seemed infuriated with the Tinkoff rider’s persistence in chasing him down.

Plaza, however, struck and quickly built a 30-second lead over a chase group that swelled to nine by the time they crested the climb. On the descent Sagan opened up a gap as he set off in hot pursuit but Plaza had done enough on the climb to ensure that despite the Slovak’s chase the stage win was secure.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida4:30:10
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:30
3Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:00:36
4Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:40
5Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
6Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:53
8Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:00
9Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:22
10Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
11Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:54
12Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
13Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
14Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:55
15Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:19
16Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:02:40
17Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:27
18Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:04:07
19Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:14
20Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
21Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:06:13
22Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:07:09
23Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:44
24Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:17:44
25Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:18:12
26Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
27Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
29Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
30Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
31Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
32Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
33Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
34Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:18:50
35Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
36Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:19:09
37Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
38Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
39Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
40Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
41Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
42Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
43Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
44Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
45Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
47Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:21:05
48Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
49Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:21:40
50Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
51Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
52Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
53Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
54Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:21:51
55Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
56Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:24:40
57Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:24:58
58Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
59Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
60Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
61Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
62Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
63Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
64Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
65Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
66Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
67Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
68Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
69Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
70Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
71Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
72Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
73Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
74Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
75Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
76Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
77Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
78Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
79Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
80Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
81Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
82Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
83Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
84José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
85Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
86Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
87Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
88Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
89Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
90Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
91Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
92Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
93Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
94Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
95Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:26:21
96Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
97Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:30:36
98Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
99Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
100Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
101Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
102Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
103André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
104Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
105Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
106Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
107Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
108John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
109José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
110Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
111Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
112Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
113Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
114Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
115Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
116Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
117Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
118Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
119Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
120Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
121Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
122Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
123Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
124Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
125Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
126Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
127Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
128Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
129Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
130Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
131Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
132Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
133Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
134Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
135Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
136Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
137Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
138Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
139Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
140Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
141Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
142Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
143Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
144Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
145Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
146Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
147Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
148Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
149Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
150Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
151Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
152Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
153Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
154Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
155Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
156Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
157Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
158Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
159Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
159Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
161Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
162Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
163Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
164Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
165Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
166Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
167Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
168Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
169Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
DNSGreg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNFPeter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky

Intermediate sprint - Die, km. 86.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo20pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal17
3Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing15
4Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha13
5Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement11
6Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida10
7Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
8Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
9Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin7
10Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka6
11Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team5
12Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida4
13Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar3
14Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal2
15Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida30pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo25
3Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling22
4Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin19
5Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing17
6Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
7Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka13
8Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal11
9Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
10Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar7
11Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement6
12Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team5
13Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka4
14Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step3
15Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Col de Cabre, km. 130.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka5pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka2
4Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Col de Manse, km. 189.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida5pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo3
3Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2
4Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo4:30:40
2Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:10
3Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:02:10
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:42
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
6Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:18:39
8Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:24:10
9Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:24:28
10Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
11Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
12Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
13Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
14Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:25:51
15Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:30:06
16Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
17Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
18Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
20Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
21Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
22Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
23Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
24Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
25Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
26Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
27Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
28Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
29Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1MTN - Qhubeka13:37:31
2Lampre-Merida0:18:53
3Trek Factory Racing0:19:00
4Lotto Soudal0:19:57
5Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:46
6Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:26:04
7Tinkoff-Saxo0:30:50
8AG2R La Mondiale0:31:00
9Movistar Team0:31:42
10Astana Pro Team0:31:46
11Etixx - Quick-Step0:34:14
12Team Europcar0:35:10
13Team Giant-Alpecin0:36:49
14IAM Cycling0:37:42
15Team Sky0:48:51
16BMC Racing Team0:49:29
17Team Katusha0:56:51
18Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:01:07
19Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:02:04
20FDJ.fr1:07:42
21Bora-Argon 181:15:16
22Orica GreenEdge1:19:09

General classification after stage 16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky64:47:16
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:03:10
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:32
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:02
5Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:23
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:05:32
7Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:23
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:07:49
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:08:53
10Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:11:03
11Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:12:02
12Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:10
13Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:14:23
14Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:15:18
15Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:15:55
16Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:17:04
17Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:23:15
18Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:24:18
19Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:31:54
20Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:29
21Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:38:43
22Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:38:54
23Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:39:34
24Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:42:12
25Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:46:22
26Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:47:46
27Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:48:30
28Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:49:46
29Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:53:41
30Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:55:55
31Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team1:00:01
32Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:01:00
33Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 181:01:30
34Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step1:03:12
35Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:07:24
36Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:09:28
37Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar1:10:16
38Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling1:10:33
39Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1:10:39
40Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing1:11:28
41Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:11:44
42Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1:12:27
43Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1:12:38
44Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1:12:44
45Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky1:13:12
46Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha1:14:16
47Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:14:18
48Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge1:18:46
49Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida1:23:07
50Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:24:26
51Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida1:24:33
52Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka1:24:52
53Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:25:14
54Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1:25:19
55Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:26:53
56Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:28:32
57Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:28:37
58Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1:28:41
59Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1:29:13
60Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky1:30:28
61Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha1:30:38
62Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:31:13
63Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:32:33
64Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:32:55
65Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling1:33:18
66Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr1:33:40
67Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step1:35:29
68Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:37:38
69Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 181:38:04
70Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:38:35
71Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:40:36
72José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1:44:25
73Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
74Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:45:00
75Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1:45:07
76Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:45:27
77Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida1:45:31
78Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:45:47
79Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team1:46:11
80Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing1:46:44
81Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling1:47:33
82Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:48:01
83Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling1:48:05
84Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky1:48:29
85Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 181:48:55
86Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1:49:55
87Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team1:50:36
88Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar1:51:15
89Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:51:35
90Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka1:51:51
91Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky1:52:51
92Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step1:53:25
93Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:53:37
94Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling1:56:14
95Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin1:57:36
96Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:58:30
97Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:58:57
98Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 181:59:13
99Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar1:59:53
100Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement2:01:19
101Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2:01:37
102Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team2:02:57
103Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing2:03:02
104Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida2:03:06
105Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha2:03:07
106John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2:03:20
107Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2:04:44
108Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:04:48
109Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step2:05:11
110Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr2:05:54
111Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar2:06:44
112Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr2:06:50
113Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement2:07:12
114Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge2:08:14
115Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling2:08:54
116Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement2:09:44
117Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team2:11:15
118Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:11:18
119Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:12:36
120Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka2:12:39
121Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha2:15:22
122Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo2:15:36
123Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:15:46
124Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha2:15:54
125Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr2:16:46
126André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal2:17:50
127Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:17:53
128Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:19:10
129Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr2:19:40
130Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:23:11
131Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement2:23:49
132Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida2:24:30
133Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar2:24:41
134Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky2:25:26
135Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:25:28
136Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal2:26:04
137Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step2:26:17
138Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo2:27:30
139Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:28:47
140Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing2:29:24
141Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:30:10
142Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:30:47
143Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:30:54
144José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 182:31:16
145Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2:33:38
146Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky2:34:59
147Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha2:35:14
148Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team2:36:30
149Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:37:28
150Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:37:44
151Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement2:38:40
152Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal2:39:04
153Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:39:15
154Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:40:59
155Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge2:41:11
156Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:44:50
157Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step2:45:13
158Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing2:45:20
159Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka2:46:44
160Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:50:11
161Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing2:50:16
162Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:51:41
163Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling2:51:48
164Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:55:39
165Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:57:52
166Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar3:02:03
167Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge3:02:20
168Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr3:11:11
169Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 183:27:13

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo405pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal316
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin264
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step192
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar122
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky109
7Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step78
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team77
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal76
10Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha70
11Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal65
12Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida64
13Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement61
14Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team61
15Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka61
16Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha59
17Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing57
18Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale52
19Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team48
20Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr47
21Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar46
22Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin46
23Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team46
24Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling46
25Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka45
26Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step40
27Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale40
28Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo40
29Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka39
30Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step38
31Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement37
32Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo37
33Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits37
34Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale37
35Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin36
36Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step35
37Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge34
38Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida34
39Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team31
40Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 1830
41Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits30
42Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin30
43Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits29
44Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky29
45Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal29
46Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team28
47Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar28
48Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr27
49Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 1827
50Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing27
51Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar27
52Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka26
53Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling26
54Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar25
55Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team25
56Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky25
57Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step23
58Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale23
59Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team21
60Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team20
61Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo20
62Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge20
63Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo20
64Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team20
65Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo20
66Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team20
67Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team19
68Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin19
69Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement18
70Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement18
71Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits18
72Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement17
73Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo17
74Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling17
75Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team16
76Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha16
77Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida16
78Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team15
79Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement15
80Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 1815
81Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar15
82Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team14
83Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka14
84Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr13
85Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha13
86Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
87Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka12
88Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo11
89Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr11
90Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka11
91Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar11
92Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal11
93Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement11
94Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida10
95Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing10
96Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge10
97Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step9
98Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling9
99Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
100Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team9
101Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
102Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team8
103Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr8
104Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal7
105Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 187
106Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 187
107Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo7
108Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team6
109Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
110Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida5
111Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky5
112Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team4
113Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
114Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal2
115Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar2
116Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
117Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha1
118Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1
119José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1
120Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal-1
121Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing-2
122Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo-5
123Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge-5
124Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits-5
125Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale-5
126Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky61pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha52
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team41
4Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky40
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale38
6Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka33
7Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo32
8Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team32
9Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team32
10Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo28
11Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team28
12Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka28
13Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team27
14Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale24
15Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar23
16Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky22
17Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 1820
18Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar17
19Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar16
20Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge16
21Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 1816
22Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin13
23Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step12
24Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
25Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr11
26Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida10
27Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr9
28Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal8
29Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo8
30Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka6
31Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
32Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr6
33Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida5
34Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team4
35Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
36Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo3
37Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team3
38Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
39Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
40Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr2
41Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling2
42Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2
43Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2
44Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka2
45Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling2
46Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka2
47Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
48Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1
49Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 181
50Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
51Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo1
52Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1
53Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha1
54Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step1
55Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team64:50:26
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:07:53
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:00
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:28:44
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:44:36
6Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1:07:29
7Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge1:15:36
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:28:03
9Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 181:34:54
10Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:44:51
11Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar1:48:05
12Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step1:50:15
13Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin1:54:26
14Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team1:59:47
15Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar2:03:34
16Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge2:05:04
17Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka2:09:29
18Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo2:12:26
19Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha2:12:44
20Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:14:43
21Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr2:16:30
22Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:20:01
23Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:22:18
24Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky2:31:49
25Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:36:05
26Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:48:31
27Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:52:29
28Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:54:42
29Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 183:24:03

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team195:23:31
2MTN - Qhubeka0:20:50
3Tinkoff-Saxo0:29:36
4Team Sky0:32:48
5Astana Pro Team0:36:11
6AG2R La Mondiale0:45:54
7BMC Racing Team0:55:29
8Team Europcar1:06:17
9Trek Factory Racing1:19:34
10IAM Cycling1:19:48
11Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:19:50
12Lotto Soudal1:38:46
13Team Giant-Alpecin1:55:38
14Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:06:09
15Team Katusha2:14:26
16Bretagne-Séché Environnement2:25:59
17Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:29:11
18FDJ.fr2:32:05
19Bora-Argon 182:46:20
20Lampre-Merida2:50:47
21Etixx - Quick-Step3:03:31
22Orica GreenEdge5:26:40

 

