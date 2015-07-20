Image 1 of 170 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) speaks with Christian Prudhomme (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 170 Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 170 Ruben Plaza (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 16 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 170 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) attacks the GC riders on the way to Gap (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 170 Movistar riders Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 170 Yellow jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 7 of 170 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) looks back after taking second on the stage in Gap (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 8 of 170 Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 9 of 170 Oleg Tinkov out Ruben Plaza (Lampre Merida) soloed to the win on stage 16 of the Tour de France into Gap after jumping clear of the day’s main break on the final climb of the Col de Manse.

The Spanish veteran attacked from a group that included Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) who gave chase with a nail-biting descent but once again had to settle for second on the stage with the consolation of extending his advantage in the Green Jersey competition. Jarlinson Pantano (I AM Cycling) finished the stage in third place.

Plaza, once implicated but later cleared in the Operación Puerto, timed his attack to perfection on the Col de Manse, allowing for his breakaway companions to soften each other up. After Sagan closed down one of number of initial moves, Plaza slipped clear as the gradient began to bite.

Despite a block headwind on the climb Plaza was able to open up a minute’s advantage by the time he crested the summit as nine remaining men from the break cancelled each other out.

On the technical, even dangerous descent Plaza held his nerve, although there brief flashbacks to Joseba Beloki’s fall in here 2003 when the Lampre climber locked his wheels on a righthand corner. However he remained upright and despite a valiant, and hugely impressive descent from Sagan, Plaza was able to hang on for the win.

"It was very difficult to get to the finish of the stage today, for the stage victory," Plaza said. "I felt pretty good in the breakaway today, and everyone was working pretty well together. This was a stage that had interested me. Thank you very much to my team."

Thomas has a scare but keeps 6th in GC

In the battle for the yellow jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky) retained his lead over his main rivals despite pressure from Alberto Contador’s Tinkoff Saxo team on the final climb. The Spaniard attempted to isolate Froome but the climb offered little in the way of opportunity when it came to incline or serious length. Only Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) lost time and dropped out of the top ten.

However a more frenetic race took place on the descent with Vincenzo Nibali reminding everyone that class may be permanent rather than temporary. The Italian cut loose and avoided the danger that followed when Warren Barguil picked the wrong line on the same corner that almost did in Plaza.

The Giant-Alpecin rider, riding in the yellow jersey group, managed to correct his trajectory but only at the cost Geraint Thomas, into whom he abruptly collided. The Welshman was sent flying off the road and into a ditch with a lamppost the first bit of road furniture to break his speed. However it was Thomas’ head that made the first contact with the structure and hearts were in mouths as the race awaited news of his condition.

The GC contenders rightly carried on and Nibali was able to gain a few seconds on Froome’s group. When race radio finally confirmed that Thomas was upright and only forty seconds in arrears the entire race could breathe a sign of relief.

"I'm alright, I'm a bit shaken up but fine. I've had a lot worse," Thomas said to Eurosport later. "It's frustrating, I tried so hard to get over the climb, I don't know why some guys just sit where you are on the descent. What's the difference between fifth and third. Just get down the descent. Everyone knows it's a tough descent."

How it unfolded

With Tuesday’s well-earned rest day on the horizon the peloton had just the small matter of this 200k1 stage to Gap with its two categorised climbs and the final descent.

A break in this year’s Tour de France wouldn’t be complete with the presence of Peter Sagan and the green jersey duly obliged, alongside Michele Scarponi (Astana), Imanol Erviti (Movistar), Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal), Adam Hansen (Lotto-Soudal), Michal Golas (Eitxx-QuickStep), Matteo Trentin (Etixx-QuickStep), Thomas Voeckler (Europcar), Laurent Didier (Trek), Markel irizar (Trek), Pippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida), Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis), Jan Barta (Bora-Argon), Pierre-Luc Perichon (Bretagne-Seche Environnement), and Edvald Boasson-Hagen (MTN).

That group led through the intermediate sprint at 86.5 kilometres, where Sagan took maximum points, but then joined up with a group of 12 chasers behind, including Andriy Grivko (Astana), Christophe Riblon (AG2R), Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Simon Geschke, Marco Haller (Katusha), Bob Jungels (Trek), Nelson Oliveira (Lampre-Merida), Ruben Plaza Molina (Lampre-Merida), Daniel Navarro (Cofidis), Pierrick Fedrigo (Bretagne-Seche-Environnement), and Serge Pauwels (MTN-Qhubeka).

At 24 it was one of the biggest breaks in the Tour so far and their advantage quickly grew with the peloton eager to save their legs with the final week packed with mountain stages. By the time the break moved onto the first climb of the category 2 Col de Cabre their lead was approaching 12 minutes.

In the valley before the Col de Manse, and with the peloton so far back that the stage provided two races for the price of one, the break initiated their first mutinous attacks. Boassan Hagen was the first to make a significant move but he was overhauled by Hansen and Haller. Neither would ever be described as a pure climber but their one-minute advantage on the lower slopes of he Col de Manse at least provided the rest of the break with a target to chase.

Sagan, who has lead the break down the first climb with a master-class in descending, moved onto the defensive on the lower slopes of the climb, resisting attacks from Gescke and Riblon, who seemed infuriated with the Tinkoff rider’s persistence in chasing him down.

Plaza, however, struck and quickly built a 30-second lead over a chase group that swelled to nine by the time they crested the climb. On the descent Sagan opened up a gap as he set off in hot pursuit but Plaza had done enough on the climb to ensure that despite the Slovak’s chase the stage win was secure.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 4:30:10 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:30 3 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:00:36 4 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:40 5 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 6 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:53 8 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:00 9 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:22 10 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 11 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:01:54 12 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 13 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 14 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:55 15 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:19 16 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:02:40 17 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:27 18 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:04:07 19 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:14 20 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 21 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:06:13 22 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:07:09 23 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:44 24 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:17:44 25 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:18:12 26 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 27 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 29 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 31 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 32 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 33 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 34 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:18:50 35 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 36 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:19:09 37 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 38 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 39 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 40 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 41 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 42 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 43 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 47 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 0:21:05 48 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:21:40 50 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 51 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 52 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 53 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 54 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:21:51 55 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 56 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:24:40 57 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:24:58 58 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 59 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 60 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 61 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 62 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 63 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 64 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 65 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 66 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 67 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 68 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 69 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 70 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 71 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 72 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 73 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 74 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 75 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 76 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 77 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 78 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 79 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 80 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 81 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 82 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 83 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 84 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 85 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 86 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 87 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 88 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 89 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 90 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 91 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 92 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 93 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 94 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 95 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:26:21 96 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 97 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:30:36 98 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 99 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 100 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 101 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 102 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 103 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 104 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 105 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 106 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 107 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 108 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 109 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 110 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 111 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 112 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 113 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 114 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 115 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 116 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 117 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 118 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 119 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 120 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 121 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 122 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 123 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 124 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 125 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 126 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 127 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 128 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 129 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 130 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 131 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 132 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 133 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 134 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 135 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 136 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 137 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 138 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 139 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 140 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 141 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 142 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 143 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 144 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 145 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 146 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 147 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 148 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 149 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 150 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 151 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 152 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 153 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 154 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 155 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 156 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 157 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 158 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 159 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 159 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 161 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 162 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 163 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 164 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 165 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 166 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 167 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 168 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 169 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team DNS Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team DNF Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky

Intermediate sprint - Die, km. 86.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 3 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 15 4 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 13 5 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 11 6 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 10 7 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 8 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 9 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 10 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 6 11 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 5 12 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 4 13 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 3 14 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 2 15 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 30 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 25 3 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 22 4 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 19 5 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 17 6 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 7 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 13 8 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 9 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 10 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 7 11 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 6 12 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 5 13 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 4 14 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 15 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Col de Cabre, km. 130.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 5 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 2 4 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Col de Manse, km. 189.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 5 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 3 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 4 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 4:30:40 2 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:10 3 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:02:10 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:42 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 6 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:18:39 8 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:24:10 9 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:24:28 10 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 11 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 12 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:25:51 15 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:30:06 16 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 17 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 18 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 21 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 22 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 23 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 24 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 26 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 27 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 28 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 29 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 MTN - Qhubeka 13:37:31 2 Lampre-Merida 0:18:53 3 Trek Factory Racing 0:19:00 4 Lotto Soudal 0:19:57 5 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:46 6 Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:26:04 7 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:30:50 8 AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:00 9 Movistar Team 0:31:42 10 Astana Pro Team 0:31:46 11 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:34:14 12 Team Europcar 0:35:10 13 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:36:49 14 IAM Cycling 0:37:42 15 Team Sky 0:48:51 16 BMC Racing Team 0:49:29 17 Team Katusha 0:56:51 18 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:01:07 19 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:02:04 20 FDJ.fr 1:07:42 21 Bora-Argon 18 1:15:16 22 Orica GreenEdge 1:19:09

General classification after stage 16 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 64:47:16 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:10 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:32 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:02 5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:23 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:32 7 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:23 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:07:49 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:53 10 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:11:03 11 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:12:02 12 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:10 13 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:14:23 14 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:15:18 15 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:15:55 16 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:17:04 17 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:23:15 18 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:24:18 19 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:31:54 20 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:29 21 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:38:43 22 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:38:54 23 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:39:34 24 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:12 25 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:46:22 26 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:47:46 27 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:48:30 28 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:49:46 29 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:53:41 30 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:55:55 31 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 1:00:01 32 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:01:00 33 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 1:01:30 34 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:03:12 35 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:07:24 36 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:09:28 37 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 1:10:16 38 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:10:33 39 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1:10:39 40 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 1:11:28 41 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:11:44 42 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1:12:27 43 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1:12:38 44 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1:12:44 45 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 1:13:12 46 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 1:14:16 47 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:14:18 48 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 1:18:46 49 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 1:23:07 50 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:24:26 51 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 1:24:33 52 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 1:24:52 53 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:25:14 54 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1:25:19 55 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:26:53 56 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:28:32 57 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:28:37 58 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1:28:41 59 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:29:13 60 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 1:30:28 61 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 1:30:38 62 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:31:13 63 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:32:33 64 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:32:55 65 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:33:18 66 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:33:40 67 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:35:29 68 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:37:38 69 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1:38:04 70 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:38:35 71 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:40:36 72 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1:44:25 73 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 74 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:45:00 75 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1:45:07 76 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:45:27 77 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 1:45:31 78 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:45:47 79 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 1:46:11 80 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 1:46:44 81 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:47:33 82 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:48:01 83 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 1:48:05 84 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 1:48:29 85 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1:48:55 86 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1:49:55 87 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 1:50:36 88 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 1:51:15 89 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:51:35 90 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 1:51:51 91 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 1:52:51 92 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:53:25 93 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:53:37 94 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:56:14 95 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:57:36 96 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:58:30 97 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:58:57 98 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 1:59:13 99 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 1:59:53 100 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 2:01:19 101 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:01:37 102 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2:02:57 103 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 2:03:02 104 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 2:03:06 105 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 2:03:07 106 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:03:20 107 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:04:44 108 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:04:48 109 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:05:11 110 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:05:54 111 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 2:06:44 112 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:06:50 113 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 2:07:12 114 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 2:08:14 115 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 2:08:54 116 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 2:09:44 117 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 2:11:15 118 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:11:18 119 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:12:36 120 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 2:12:39 121 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 2:15:22 122 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:15:36 123 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:15:46 124 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 2:15:54 125 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:16:46 126 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 2:17:50 127 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:17:53 128 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:19:10 129 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:19:40 130 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:23:11 131 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 2:23:49 132 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 2:24:30 133 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 2:24:41 134 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 2:25:26 135 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:25:28 136 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 2:26:04 137 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:26:17 138 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:27:30 139 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:28:47 140 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 2:29:24 141 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:30:10 142 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:30:47 143 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:30:54 144 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 2:31:16 145 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:33:38 146 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2:34:59 147 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 2:35:14 148 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:36:30 149 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:37:28 150 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:37:44 151 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 2:38:40 152 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 2:39:04 153 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:39:15 154 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:40:59 155 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 2:41:11 156 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:44:50 157 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:45:13 158 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 2:45:20 159 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 2:46:44 160 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:50:11 161 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 2:50:16 162 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:51:41 163 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 2:51:48 164 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:55:39 165 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:57:52 166 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 3:02:03 167 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 3:02:20 168 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:11:11 169 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 3:27:13

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 405 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 316 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 264 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 192 5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 122 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 109 7 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 78 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 77 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 76 10 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 70 11 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 65 12 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 64 13 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 61 14 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 61 15 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 61 16 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 59 17 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 57 18 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 19 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 48 20 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 47 21 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 46 22 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 46 23 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 46 24 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 46 25 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 45 26 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 40 27 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 40 28 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 40 29 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 39 30 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 38 31 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 37 32 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 37 33 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 37 34 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 35 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 36 36 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 35 37 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 34 38 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 34 39 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 31 40 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 30 41 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 30 42 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 30 43 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 29 44 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 29 45 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 29 46 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 28 47 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 28 48 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 27 49 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 27 50 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 27 51 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 27 52 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 26 53 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 26 54 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 25 55 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 25 56 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 25 57 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 23 58 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 59 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 21 60 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20 61 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 62 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 20 63 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 64 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 20 65 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 66 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 20 67 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 19 68 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 19 69 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 18 70 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 18 71 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 72 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 17 73 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 17 74 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 17 75 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 16 76 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 16 77 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 16 78 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 15 79 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 15 80 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 15 81 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 15 82 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 14 83 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 14 84 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 85 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 13 86 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 87 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 12 88 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 11 89 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 11 90 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 11 91 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 11 92 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 11 93 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 11 94 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 10 95 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 10 96 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 10 97 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 98 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 9 99 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 100 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 9 101 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 102 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 8 103 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 104 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 7 105 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 7 106 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 7 107 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 108 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 6 109 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 110 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 5 111 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 5 112 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 4 113 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 114 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 2 115 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 2 116 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 117 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 1 118 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1 119 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1 120 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal -1 121 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing -2 122 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo -5 123 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge -5 124 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits -5 125 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale -5 126 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 61 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 52 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 41 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 40 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 6 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 33 7 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 32 8 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 32 9 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 32 10 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 28 11 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 28 12 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 28 13 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 27 14 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 15 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 23 16 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 22 17 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 20 18 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 17 19 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 16 20 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 16 21 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 16 22 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 23 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 24 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 25 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 11 26 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 10 27 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 9 28 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 8 29 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 30 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 6 31 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 32 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 33 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 5 34 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 35 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 36 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 37 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 3 38 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 39 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 40 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 41 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 2 42 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2 43 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 44 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 2 45 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 2 46 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 2 47 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 48 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1 49 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 1 50 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 51 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 52 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 53 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 1 54 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 55 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 64:50:26 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:07:53 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:00 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:28:44 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:44:36 6 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1:07:29 7 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 1:15:36 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:28:03 9 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1:34:54 10 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:44:51 11 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 1:48:05 12 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:50:15 13 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:54:26 14 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1:59:47 15 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 2:03:34 16 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 2:05:04 17 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 2:09:29 18 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:12:26 19 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 2:12:44 20 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:14:43 21 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:16:30 22 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:20:01 23 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:22:18 24 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2:31:49 25 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:36:05 26 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:48:31 27 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:52:29 28 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:54:42 29 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 3:24:03