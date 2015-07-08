Trending

Tour de France: Greipel wins the sprint in Amiens

Martin maintains maillot jaune as peloton splits in two

Image 1 of 108

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins the stage 5 bunch sprint at the Tour de France

Image 2 of 108

Andre Greipel celebrates following his stage 5 win.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 108

Bryan Coquard

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 108

Ja n Bakelants

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 108

Andre Greipel surges past Mark Cavendish to win stage 5 of the 2015 Tour de France.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 108

Andre Greipel wins stage 5 of the 2015 Tour de France.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 108

Andre Greipel wins stage 5 of the 2015 Tour de France.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 108

Andre Greipel salutes his win during stage 5.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 108

Andre Greipel wins stage 5 of the 2015 Tour de France.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 108

Andre Greipel collects another Tour stage win.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 108

Tony Martin on the stage 5 podium.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 108

Etixx-QuickStep team car ready for action.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 108

Michael Albasini and Tony Martin.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 108

Mark Cavendish rides alongside the team car during stage 5.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 108

Greg Van Avermaet

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 108

Tinkoff's water bottle vest gets a workout.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 108

Marco Haller in action during stage 5.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 108

The cyclists weren't the only riders who had trouble with the wind and rain. A police moto lays on its side during stage 5.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 108

Mark Cavendish gets a wheel change during stage 5 of the 2015 Tour de France.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 108

Giampaolo Caruso in action during stage 5.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 108

Spectators ctach the action near the finish of stage 5.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 108

A battered Svein Tuft and Michael Albasini finish stage 5 of the 2015 Tour de France.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 108

Joaquim Rodriguez spends another day in polka dots.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 108

Andre Greipel wins stage 5.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 108

Tony Martin in yellow on the stage 5 podium.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 108

Andre Greipel in the green jersey ont he stage 5 podium.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 108

Nathan Haas rides to the finish of stage 5.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 108

Judges awarded Michael Matthews the stage 5 most combative prize.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 108

The sprinters bear down on the finish.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 108

John Degenkolb and Alexander Kristoff position for the sprint.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 31 of 108

Griepel narrowly edged Peter Sagan for the win.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 32 of 108

Alberto Contador finishes stage 5 of the Tour de France.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 33 of 108

Andre Greipel wins stage 5 of the 2015 Tour de France.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 34 of 108

Peter Sagan finished second during stage 5.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 35 of 108

Andre Greipel wins stage 5 of the 2015 Tour de France.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 36 of 108

Andre Greipel surges past Mark Cavendish to win stage 5.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 37 of 108

Peter Sagan in the white jersey of the Tour's best young rider.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 38 of 108

Andre Greipel on the podium after winning stage 5.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 39 of 108

Tony Martin collects another yellow jersey.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 40 of 108

Andre Greipel wins stage 5 of the 2015 Tour de France.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 41 of 108

Andre Greipel surges past Mark Cavendish to win stage 5.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 42 of 108

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) in yellow

Image 43 of 108

Joaquim Rodriguez (Team Katusha) pulls on the polka dot jersey after stage 5.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 44 of 108

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) on the podium in the green jersey

Image 45 of 108

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the white jersey

Image 46 of 108

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) puts on the green jersey

Image 47 of 108

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) leads the Tour de France after stage 5

Image 48 of 108

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) secures his second stage win at the Tour de France

Image 49 of 108

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep)

Image 50 of 108

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) in the yellow jersey

Image 51 of 108

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

Image 52 of 108

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 5 at the Tour de France

Image 53 of 108

Andre Greipel back in green for another stage.

Image 54 of 108

The sprinters charging toward the finish line in Amiens

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 108

World champion Michal Kwiatkowski supports overall race leader Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 108

Katusha riders sit back in the field

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 108

BMC's Greg Van Avermaet leads his team during stage 5 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 108

Etixx-QuickStep in the field

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 108

Tinkoff-Saxo protects their GC contender Alberto Contador

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 108

BMC riders racing for Tejay van Garderen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 108

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 5

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 108

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) gets the stage 5 win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 108

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) victory salute

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 108

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) takes his second stage win during stage 5 at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 108

Andre Greipel heads to the start in the green jersey

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 66 of 108

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 5 at the Tour de France

Image 67 of 108

Riders pick themselves up following a crash 25km from the finish during stage 5

Image 68 of 108

Michael Albasini of Switzerland and Orica Greenedge picks himself up following a crash 25km from the finish during stage 5

Image 69 of 108

Dieter 'Didi' Senft the self styled 'Devil' of the Tour de France

Image 70 of 108

Andre Greipel heads to the start in the green jersey

Image 71 of 108

A windy rainy stage 5 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 108

Pierre-Luc Périchon (Bretagne-Séché Environnement)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 108

Pierre-Luc Périchon (Bretagne-Séché Environnement)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 108

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 75 of 108

John Degenkolb (Giant Alpecin)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 76 of 108

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 77 of 108

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) ready to start suffering

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 78 of 108

Michele Scarponi (Astana)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 79 of 108

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) under the umbrella

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) under the umbrella
Image 80 of 108

Jacopo Guarnieri perhaps apologising to Chris Froome for the nudge on stage 4

Jacopo Guarnieri perhaps apologising to Chris Froome for the nudge on stage 4
Image 81 of 108

Breakaway rider Pierre-Luc Perichon of France and Bretagne-Seche Environnement

Image 82 of 108

Julien Vermote of Belgium and Etixx-QuickStep receives medical treatment following a crash during stage 5

Image 83 of 108

The Peloton bunches up after 12km following a crash

Image 84 of 108

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Image 85 of 108

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Image 86 of 108

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the start line

Image 87 of 108

Chris Froome (Sky)

Image 88 of 108

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 89 of 108

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 90 of 108

Several Cofidis riders crashed including Nacer Bouhanni

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 91 of 108

Daniel Navarro gets up after his crash

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 92 of 108

Zdenek Stybar and Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 93 of 108

Tony Martin enjoys his time in the maillot jaune

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 94 of 108

The start of stage 5 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 95 of 108

Tony Martin surrounded by fans and media at the Etixx bus

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 96 of 108

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) has worn all four jerseys in the Tour de France during his career

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 97 of 108

Stage 5 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 98 of 108

Vermote gets a push from the Etixx mechanic

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 99 of 108

Cofidis' Nacer Bouhanni crashed

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 100 of 108

Geoffrey Soupe (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 101 of 108

Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNl-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 102 of 108

Mountains classification leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 103 of 108

Best young rider Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 104 of 108

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) in the maillot jaune

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 105 of 108

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) in the maillot jaune

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 106 of 108

Julien Vermote (Etixx-Quickstep) held up by a crash

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 107 of 108

Nacer Bouhanni crashed with several Cofidis teammates

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 108 of 108

The peloton during stage 5 of the Tour de France in the rain

The peloton during stage 5 of the Tour de France in the rain

After three days of distinctly Classics-flavoured racing, some semblance of normality was restored to the Tour de France on stage 5, where André Greipel emerged victorious from a bunch sprint over Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep).

It was still a windswept, crash-ridden stage from Arras to Amiens, with the peloton split in two in the crosswinds. Tony Martin, in the front group with most of the main overall favourites, maintained his overall lead thanks to the inevitable bunch gallop, where Greipel outpaced all his rivals for to take a second stage win in this year’s Tour, his eighth in total. 

In the face of a strong headwind, going early was always going to be perilous and Kristoff was first to launch, followed by Arnaud Démare (FDJ) and Cavendish, who had lost the wheel of lead-out man Mark Renshaw. Greipel timed it perfectly to come through for the win, with Sagan on his wheel taking second ahead of Cavendish.

"Marcel Sieberg and Lars Bak, they brought me to the front. Marcel Sieberg did the work of three and it was quite an amazing job," said Greipel, who also got the better of his rivals at the intermediate sprint to further consolidate his lead in the race for the green jersey. 

"Normally with 300m to go I would be finished but somehow I got out of it and managed to launch my sprint," he added.

There may have been no cobbles, climbs, or finishes in the sea on today’s menu but rain and 30kph winds on the twisting route made sure no one would enjoy straightforward day.

As the peloton crossed from the Pas de Calais department into the Somme, where pitched battles were fought during World War I, there were a string of fallen riders: Only 10 kilometres had passed when Nacer Bouhanni’s Tour de France came to an abrupt end. The French rider, along with four Cofidis teammates, was part of a pile-up and was taken away in an ambulance having aggravated the injuries he sustained at the French nationals championships.

Jack Bauer (Cannondale-Garmin) was also in that crash and later withdrew from the race, too, as countless others hit the deck on treacherously slippery surfaces. The already battle-weary Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) was served another dose of bad luck but recovered from his late crash to rejoin and avoid further time losses. Even a police motorbike went down, failing to overtake the front group and toppling into a grass verge.

As the roads twisted and turned, the wind changed direction and just over halfway through the stage a 90-degree right-hander turned a headwind into a crosswind. It was at that moment that the peloton split in two, with the front group containing 100 or so riders, including all the big general classification and sprint contenders.

There was a lull in hostilities thereafter, with both groups happy enough to trudge towards Amiens, whereupon the race burst to life in the wind-up to the sprint, and the second group shuffled home 14:15 later.

How it unfolded

As has been the trend in this year’s Tour so far, the break formed immediately from the first attack, with French duo Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) and Pierre-Luc Périchon (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) soon gaining two minutes.

Edet, though, decided to drop back but still hadn’t rejoined by the time Bouhanni had crashed out of the race behind. Everyone else in the pile-up got back on their bikes but the pace rose and soon there were more riders down. Firstly Greg van Avermaet (BMC) and a few Cannondale-Garmin riders crashed, with Jack Bauer later abandoning, then Bakue Mollema (Trek), Nicolas Roche (Sky) and André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) went down.

Bryan Coquard crashed on his own and no sooner had he got back in the bunch than he was on the deck again, along with several others. The Frenchman stood still in the middle of the road with arms folded in a portrait of gloom.

There was an intermediate sprint at kilometer 89.5 in Rancourt, home of the largest cemetery of the Battle of the Somme, where Greipel, Degenkolb and then Cavendish took the points from second to fourth.

Perichon was caught with 96km to go and the peloton immediately split into three echelons after a small crash involving Michael Rogers, but the split was short-lived.

Then came the decisive crosswind and the peloton split in two. Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo), Richie Porte and Peter Kennaugh (Sky), and Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin), were the highes-profile names to be left behind and the gap proceeded to grow and grow.

The racing was calm from then on, with the exception of Pinot and others’ crash on a slippery stretch of road, as the general classification men were kept at the front and the sprinters’ teams came up to join then.

Yellow jersey Tony Martin, safely inside 3km, led round the 90-degree left-hander as Etixx wound things up, but Cavendish lost contact with Renshaw and was always on the back foot. Whereas Kristoff, Cavendish and Démare opened up early into the headwind, Greipel surged from behind to take the spoils.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal4:39:00
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
6John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
7Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
8Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
9Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
10Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
11Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
13Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
14Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
15Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
16Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
17Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
18Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
19Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
20Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
21Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
22Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
23Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
24Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
25Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
26Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
27Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
28Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
29Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
30Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
31Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
32Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
33Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
34Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
35Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
36Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
37Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
38Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
39Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
41Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
44Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
45Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
46Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
47Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
48Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
49Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
50Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
51Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
52Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
53Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
54Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
55Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
56Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
57Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
58Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
59Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
61Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
62Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
63Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
64Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
65Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
66Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:10
67Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:12
68Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
69Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
70Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
71Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
72Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
74Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
75Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
76Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
77Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
78Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
79Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
80Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:17
81Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:18
82Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:20
83Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:23
84Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
85Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
86Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:43
87Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
88Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
89Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
90Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
91Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
92Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:56
93Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
94Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:05
95Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:18
96Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
97Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
98Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
99Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:24
100Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
101Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:17
102Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:02:28
103Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
104Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
105Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:46
106Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
107Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:03:07
108Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:07
109Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:08:29
110Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:10:14
111Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:10:15
112Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:10:20
113Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:23
114Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
115Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
116Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
117Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
118Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
119Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
120Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
121Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
122Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:14:15
123Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
124Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
125Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
126Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
127Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
128Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
129Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
130Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
131Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
132Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
133Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
134Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
135Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
136Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
137Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
138Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
139Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
140Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
141Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
142Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
143Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
144Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
145Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
146Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
147Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
148Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
149Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
150Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
151Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
152Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
153Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
154Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
155Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
156Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
157Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
158Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
159Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
160Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
161Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
162Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
163Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
164Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
165Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
166Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
167Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
168Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
169Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
170Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
171Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
172Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
173Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
174Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
175Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
176Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
177José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
178Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
179Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
180José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
181Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
182Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
183Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
184Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
185Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
186Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
187Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
188Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
189Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
DNFNacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFJack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team

Intermediate sprint - Rancourt, km. 89.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement20pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal17
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin15
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step13
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo11
6Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step10
7Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar9
8Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin8
9Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step7
10Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step6
11Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step5
12Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step4
13Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step3
14Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal2
15Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal50pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo30
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step20
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha18
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka16
6John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin14
7Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr12
8Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar10
9Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida8
10Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team7
11Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
12Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 185
13Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka4
14Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling3
15Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo4:39:00
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
4Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
5Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
7Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
10Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:12
11Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
12Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
13Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:23
14Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:00:56
15Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:17
16Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:02:28
17Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:46
18Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:03:07
19Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:12:23
20Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
21Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:14:15
22Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
23Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
24Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
25Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
26Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
27Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
28Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
29Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
30Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1IAM Cycling13:57:00
2Astana Pro Team
3Etixx - Quick-Step
4MTN - Qhubeka
5BMC Racing Team
6Bora-Argon 18
7Tinkoff-Saxo
8AG2R La Mondiale
9Team Katusha
10Lotto Soudal
11Team LottoNL-Jumbo
12Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
13FDJ.fr
14Team Europcar
15Trek Factory Racing
16Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:12
17Movistar Team
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:23
19Team Sky0:00:43
20Lampre-Merida0:10:14
21Orica GreenEdge0:15:23
22Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:22:44

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step17:19:26
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:12
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:25
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:33
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:00:38
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:40
7Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:46
8Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:48
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:01:15
10Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:16
11Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:19
12Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:01:44
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:50
14Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:51
15Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:03
16Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
17Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:08
18Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:02:12
19Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:19
20Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:51
21Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:06
22Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:36
23Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:04:01
24Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:04:07
25Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:04:10
26Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:04:40
27Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:04:46
28Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:58
29Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:15
30Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:06:30
31Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
32Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:07:01
33Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:39
34Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:07:52
35Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:08:04
36Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:08:08
37Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:59
38Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:09:30
39Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:09:53
40Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:14
41Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:10:17
42Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr0:10:21
43Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:10:24
44Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:10:53
45Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:10:59
46Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:08
47Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:11:09
48Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:11:36
49Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:59
50Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:18
51Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
52Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:12:36
53Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:12:42
54John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:13:03
55Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:13:04
56Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:13:16
57Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:27
58Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:30
59Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
60Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:13:36
61Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:13:37
62Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team0:14:05
63Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:14:20
64André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:14:33
65Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:14:36
66Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:14:58
67Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:15:46
68Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:16:12
69Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:16:22
70Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:24
71Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:16:32
72Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:16:36
73Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:16:48
74Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 180:16:57
75Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:17:17
76Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:17:21
77Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
78Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:17:31
79Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:17:36
80Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:17:53
81Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:03
82Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka0:18:04
83Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step0:18:23
84Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:19:01
85Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:19:23
86Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:19:39
87Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:20:02
88Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:06
89Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:20:36
90Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:20:38
91Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:20:42
92Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:20:51
93Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:21:31
94Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:32
95Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:22:25
96Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:22:36
97Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:22:38
98Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:22:42
99Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:46
100Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:23:13
101Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:23:16
102Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:23:40
103Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:23:50
104Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:24:02
105Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:24:04
106Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:24:32
107Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:24:36
108Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
109Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:25:13
110Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:25:23
111Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:25:38
112Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:25:40
113Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:25:44
114Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:25:48
115Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:26:19
116Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:26:35
117Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:37
118Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
119Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:26:41
120Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:26:54
121Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:02
122Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:27:27
123Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:27:29
124Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:27:32
125Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:27:48
126Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:27:50
127Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:27:53
128Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:27:55
129Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:19
130Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida0:28:50
131Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:28:55
132Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:29:36
133Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:30:14
134Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:30:51
135Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:31:04
136Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:31:32
137Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:32:47
138Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:32:48
139Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:32:50
140Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:33:52
141Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:33:53
142Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:33:56
143Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:34:02
144Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:34:09
145Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:34:37
146Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:34:38
147Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:34:41
148Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:35:37
149Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:35:40
150Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:36:19
151Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:36:40
152Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:36:49
153Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:37:05
154Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:37:07
155Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:37:18
156Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:37:26
157Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:37:34
158Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:37:40
159Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:37:46
160Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:38:13
161Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:38:48
162Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:39:06
163Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:39:28
164Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka0:40:07
165Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:40:27
166Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:40:44
167José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:41:25
168Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:42:36
169Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:43:02
170Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:43:07
171Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:43:30
172Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:43:42
173Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:44:07
174Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:45:34
175Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:46:18
176José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:46:37
177Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:47:07
178Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:47:17
179Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:47:31
180Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:47:36
181Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:47:48
182Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:48:06
183Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:48:23
184Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:48:49
185Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:50:30
186Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:52:57
187Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:53:57
188Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:54:20
189Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:58:13

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal151pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo119
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin89
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step86
5Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step60
6Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar55
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team42
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky40
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka33
10Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha30
11Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal30
12Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha28
13Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar26
14Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
15Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team21
16Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team20
17Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 1820
18Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement20
19Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal20
20Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team19
21Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin18
22Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling17
23Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement17
24Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team16
25Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16
26Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
27Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement15
28Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team15
29Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step13
30Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin13
31Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step13
32Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha13
33Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team12
34Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr12
35Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo11
36Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge11
37Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo11
38Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step10
39Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team10
40Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo9
41Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky9
42Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing9
43Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team9
44Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling9
45Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team8
46Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida8
47Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo7
48Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step7
49Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo7
50Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step6
51Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal6
52Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
53Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka6
54Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5
55Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 185
56Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar5
57Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4
58Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky4
59Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka4
60Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing4
61Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling3
62Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
63Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team3
64Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo2
65Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
66Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step2
67Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
68Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1
69Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1
70José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1
71Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha2pts
2Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo17:19:59
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:46
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:35
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:33
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:57
6Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:09:44
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:10:20
8Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:11:45
9Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:12:03
10Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:57
11Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:16:15
12Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:16:44
13Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:16:48
14Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:20:58
16Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:20:59
17Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:24:03
18Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:24:50
19Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:25:05
20Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:25:11
21Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:33:19
22Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:33:23
23Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:33:29
24Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:37:01
25Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:37:07
26Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:37:40
27Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:38:15
28Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:45:01
29Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:46:34
30Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:57:40

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team51:59:55
2Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:24
3Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:44
4Team Sky0:03:14
5AG2R La Mondiale0:05:44
6Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:55
7Movistar Team0:07:27
8Team Katusha0:07:56
9Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:10
10Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:09:00
11Astana Pro Team0:09:55
12Lotto Soudal0:11:52
13Trek Factory Racing0:13:05
14MTN - Qhubeka0:13:33
15Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:13:59
16IAM Cycling0:15:40
17Bora-Argon 180:17:03
18FDJ.fr0:20:12
19Team Europcar0:22:57
20Lampre-Merida0:33:06
21Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:46:23
22Orica GreenEdge0:48:32

 

