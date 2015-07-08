Tour de France: Greipel wins the sprint in Amiens
Martin maintains maillot jaune as peloton splits in two
Stage 5: Arras Communauté Urbaine - Amiens Métropole
After three days of distinctly Classics-flavoured racing, some semblance of normality was restored to the Tour de France on stage 5, where André Greipel emerged victorious from a bunch sprint over Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep).
It was still a windswept, crash-ridden stage from Arras to Amiens, with the peloton split in two in the crosswinds. Tony Martin, in the front group with most of the main overall favourites, maintained his overall lead thanks to the inevitable bunch gallop, where Greipel outpaced all his rivals for to take a second stage win in this year’s Tour, his eighth in total.
In the face of a strong headwind, going early was always going to be perilous and Kristoff was first to launch, followed by Arnaud Démare (FDJ) and Cavendish, who had lost the wheel of lead-out man Mark Renshaw. Greipel timed it perfectly to come through for the win, with Sagan on his wheel taking second ahead of Cavendish.
"Marcel Sieberg and Lars Bak, they brought me to the front. Marcel Sieberg did the work of three and it was quite an amazing job," said Greipel, who also got the better of his rivals at the intermediate sprint to further consolidate his lead in the race for the green jersey.
"Normally with 300m to go I would be finished but somehow I got out of it and managed to launch my sprint," he added.
There may have been no cobbles, climbs, or finishes in the sea on today’s menu but rain and 30kph winds on the twisting route made sure no one would enjoy straightforward day.
As the peloton crossed from the Pas de Calais department into the Somme, where pitched battles were fought during World War I, there were a string of fallen riders: Only 10 kilometres had passed when Nacer Bouhanni’s Tour de France came to an abrupt end. The French rider, along with four Cofidis teammates, was part of a pile-up and was taken away in an ambulance having aggravated the injuries he sustained at the French nationals championships.
Jack Bauer (Cannondale-Garmin) was also in that crash and later withdrew from the race, too, as countless others hit the deck on treacherously slippery surfaces. The already battle-weary Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) was served another dose of bad luck but recovered from his late crash to rejoin and avoid further time losses. Even a police motorbike went down, failing to overtake the front group and toppling into a grass verge.
As the roads twisted and turned, the wind changed direction and just over halfway through the stage a 90-degree right-hander turned a headwind into a crosswind. It was at that moment that the peloton split in two, with the front group containing 100 or so riders, including all the big general classification and sprint contenders.
There was a lull in hostilities thereafter, with both groups happy enough to trudge towards Amiens, whereupon the race burst to life in the wind-up to the sprint, and the second group shuffled home 14:15 later.
How it unfolded
As has been the trend in this year’s Tour so far, the break formed immediately from the first attack, with French duo Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) and Pierre-Luc Périchon (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) soon gaining two minutes.
Edet, though, decided to drop back but still hadn’t rejoined by the time Bouhanni had crashed out of the race behind. Everyone else in the pile-up got back on their bikes but the pace rose and soon there were more riders down. Firstly Greg van Avermaet (BMC) and a few Cannondale-Garmin riders crashed, with Jack Bauer later abandoning, then Bakue Mollema (Trek), Nicolas Roche (Sky) and André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) went down.
Bryan Coquard crashed on his own and no sooner had he got back in the bunch than he was on the deck again, along with several others. The Frenchman stood still in the middle of the road with arms folded in a portrait of gloom.
There was an intermediate sprint at kilometer 89.5 in Rancourt, home of the largest cemetery of the Battle of the Somme, where Greipel, Degenkolb and then Cavendish took the points from second to fourth.
Perichon was caught with 96km to go and the peloton immediately split into three echelons after a small crash involving Michael Rogers, but the split was short-lived.
Then came the decisive crosswind and the peloton split in two. Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo), Richie Porte and Peter Kennaugh (Sky), and Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin), were the highes-profile names to be left behind and the gap proceeded to grow and grow.
The racing was calm from then on, with the exception of Pinot and others’ crash on a slippery stretch of road, as the general classification men were kept at the front and the sprinters’ teams came up to join then.
Yellow jersey Tony Martin, safely inside 3km, led round the 90-degree left-hander as Etixx wound things up, but Cavendish lost contact with Renshaw and was always on the back foot. Whereas Kristoff, Cavendish and Démare opened up early into the headwind, Greipel surged from behind to take the spoils.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4:39:00
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|13
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|14
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|15
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|19
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|22
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|23
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|24
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|25
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|26
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|29
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|30
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|34
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|35
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|36
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|37
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|39
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|41
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|44
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|45
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|46
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|47
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|48
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|49
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|51
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|52
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|53
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|54
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|55
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|56
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|57
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|58
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|59
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|62
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|63
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|64
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|65
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|66
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:10
|67
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:12
|68
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|69
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|71
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|72
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|74
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|76
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|77
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|78
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|79
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|80
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|81
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:18
|82
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:20
|83
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:23
|84
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|86
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:43
|87
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|88
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|89
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|90
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|91
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|92
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:56
|93
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|94
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|95
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:18
|96
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|97
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|98
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:24
|100
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|101
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:17
|102
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:28
|103
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|104
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|105
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:46
|106
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|107
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:07
|108
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:07
|109
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:08:29
|110
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:14
|111
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:10:15
|112
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:10:20
|113
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:23
|114
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|115
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|116
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|117
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|118
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|119
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|120
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|121
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|122
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:14:15
|123
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|124
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|125
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|126
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|127
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|128
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|129
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|130
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|131
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|132
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|133
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|134
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|135
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|136
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|137
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|138
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|139
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|140
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|141
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|142
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|143
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|144
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|145
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|146
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|147
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|148
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|149
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|150
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|151
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|152
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|153
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|154
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|155
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|156
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|157
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|158
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|159
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|160
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|161
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|162
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|163
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|164
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|165
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|166
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|167
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|168
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|169
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|170
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|171
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|172
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|173
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|174
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|175
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|176
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|177
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|178
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|179
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|180
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|181
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|182
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|183
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|184
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|185
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|186
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|187
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|188
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|189
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|20
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|17
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|11
|6
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|7
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|8
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|9
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|10
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|11
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|12
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|13
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|14
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|2
|15
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|50
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|30
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|18
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|16
|6
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14
|7
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12
|8
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|9
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|10
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|11
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|12
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|5
|13
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|14
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|3
|15
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4:39:00
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|10
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:12
|11
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|13
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:23
|14
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:56
|15
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:17
|16
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:28
|17
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:46
|18
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:07
|19
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:12:23
|20
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|21
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:14:15
|22
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|23
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|24
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|25
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|26
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|28
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|29
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|30
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|IAM Cycling
|13:57:00
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|6
|Bora-Argon 18
|7
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Team Katusha
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|11
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|FDJ.fr
|14
|Team Europcar
|15
|Trek Factory Racing
|16
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:12
|17
|Movistar Team
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:23
|19
|Team Sky
|0:00:43
|20
|Lampre-Merida
|0:10:14
|21
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:15:23
|22
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:22:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|17:19:26
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:12
|3
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:25
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:33
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:38
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:40
|7
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:46
|8
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:48
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:15
|10
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:16
|11
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:19
|12
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:44
|13
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:50
|14
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:51
|15
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:03
|16
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:08
|18
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:02:12
|19
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:19
|20
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:51
|21
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:06
|22
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:36
|23
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:01
|24
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:04:07
|25
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:10
|26
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:40
|27
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:04:46
|28
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:58
|29
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:15
|30
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:06:30
|31
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:07:01
|33
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:39
|34
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:52
|35
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:08:04
|36
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:08:08
|37
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:59
|38
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:30
|39
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:53
|40
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:14
|41
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:10:17
|42
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|0:10:21
|43
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:10:24
|44
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:10:53
|45
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:10:59
|46
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:08
|47
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:11:09
|48
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:36
|49
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:59
|50
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:18
|51
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|52
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:12:36
|53
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:42
|54
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:13:03
|55
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:13:04
|56
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:16
|57
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:27
|58
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:30
|59
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|60
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:13:36
|61
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:37
|62
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:05
|63
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:14:20
|64
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:33
|65
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:14:36
|66
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:58
|67
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:46
|68
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:16:12
|69
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:16:22
|70
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:24
|71
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:16:32
|72
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:36
|73
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:16:48
|74
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|0:16:57
|75
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:17:17
|76
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:21
|77
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|78
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:17:31
|79
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:17:36
|80
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:17:53
|81
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:03
|82
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:18:04
|83
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:18:23
|84
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:19:01
|85
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:19:23
|86
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:19:39
|87
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:20:02
|88
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:06
|89
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:36
|90
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:20:38
|91
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:20:42
|92
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:20:51
|93
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:21:31
|94
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:32
|95
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:22:25
|96
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:22:36
|97
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:38
|98
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:42
|99
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:46
|100
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:23:13
|101
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:23:16
|102
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:23:40
|103
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:23:50
|104
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:02
|105
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|0:24:04
|106
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:24:32
|107
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:24:36
|108
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|109
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:25:13
|110
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:25:23
|111
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:25:38
|112
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:25:40
|113
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:44
|114
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:25:48
|115
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:26:19
|116
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:26:35
|117
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:37
|118
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|119
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:26:41
|120
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:26:54
|121
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:02
|122
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:27
|123
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:27:29
|124
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:27:32
|125
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:27:48
|126
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:27:50
|127
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:27:53
|128
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:27:55
|129
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:19
|130
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:28:50
|131
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:28:55
|132
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:29:36
|133
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:30:14
|134
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:30:51
|135
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:31:04
|136
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:31:32
|137
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:32:47
|138
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:32:48
|139
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:32:50
|140
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:52
|141
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:33:53
|142
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:33:56
|143
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:34:02
|144
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:34:09
|145
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:34:37
|146
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:34:38
|147
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:34:41
|148
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:35:37
|149
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:35:40
|150
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:36:19
|151
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:36:40
|152
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:49
|153
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:37:05
|154
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:37:07
|155
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:37:18
|156
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:37:26
|157
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:37:34
|158
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:37:40
|159
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:37:46
|160
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:38:13
|161
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:38:48
|162
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:39:06
|163
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:39:28
|164
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:40:07
|165
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:40:27
|166
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:40:44
|167
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:41:25
|168
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:42:36
|169
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:43:02
|170
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:43:07
|171
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:43:30
|172
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:43:42
|173
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:44:07
|174
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:45:34
|175
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:46:18
|176
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:46:37
|177
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:47:07
|178
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:47:17
|179
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:47:31
|180
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:47:36
|181
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:47:48
|182
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:48:06
|183
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:48:23
|184
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:48:49
|185
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:50:30
|186
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:52:57
|187
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:53:57
|188
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:54:20
|189
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:58:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|151
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|119
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|89
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|86
|5
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|60
|6
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|55
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|42
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|40
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|33
|10
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|30
|11
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|30
|12
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|28
|13
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|14
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|15
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|21
|16
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|20
|17
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|18
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|20
|19
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|20
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|19
|21
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|22
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|17
|23
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|17
|24
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|16
|25
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|26
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|27
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|15
|28
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|15
|29
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|30
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|31
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|32
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|13
|33
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|34
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12
|35
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|36
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|37
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|38
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|39
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|40
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|41
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|42
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|43
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|44
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|9
|45
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|46
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|47
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|48
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|49
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|50
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|51
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|6
|52
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|53
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|54
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|55
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|5
|56
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|57
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|58
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|4
|59
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|60
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|61
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|3
|62
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|63
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|3
|64
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|65
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|66
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|67
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|68
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|69
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|70
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|71
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|pts
|2
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|17:19:59
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:46
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:35
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:33
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:57
|6
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:09:44
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:10:20
|8
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:11:45
|9
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:12:03
|10
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:57
|11
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:16:15
|12
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:16:44
|13
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:48
|14
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:20:58
|16
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:20:59
|17
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:24:03
|18
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:24:50
|19
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:25:05
|20
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:11
|21
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:19
|22
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:33:23
|23
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:33:29
|24
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:37:01
|25
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:37:07
|26
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:37:40
|27
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:38:15
|28
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:45:01
|29
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:46:34
|30
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:57:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|51:59:55
|2
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:24
|3
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:44
|4
|Team Sky
|0:03:14
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:44
|6
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:55
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:07:27
|8
|Team Katusha
|0:07:56
|9
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:10
|10
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:00
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:09:55
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|0:11:52
|13
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:05
|14
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:13:33
|15
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:13:59
|16
|IAM Cycling
|0:15:40
|17
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:17:03
|18
|FDJ.fr
|0:20:12
|19
|Team Europcar
|0:22:57
|20
|Lampre-Merida
|0:33:06
|21
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:46:23
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:48:32
