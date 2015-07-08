Image 1 of 108 André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins the stage 5 bunch sprint at the Tour de France Image 2 of 108 Andre Greipel celebrates following his stage 5 win. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 108 Bryan Coquard (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 108 Ja n Bakelants (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 108 Andre Greipel surges past Mark Cavendish to win stage 5 of the 2015 Tour de France. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 108 Andre Greipel wins stage 5 of the 2015 Tour de France. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 108 Andre Greipel wins stage 5 of the 2015 Tour de France. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 108 Andre Greipel salutes his win during stage 5. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 108 Andre Greipel wins stage 5 of the 2015 Tour de France. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 108 Andre Greipel collects another Tour stage win. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 108 Tony Martin on the stage 5 podium. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 108 Etixx-QuickStep team car ready for action. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 108 Michael Albasini and Tony Martin. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 108 Mark Cavendish rides alongside the team car during stage 5. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 108 Greg Van Avermaet (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 108 Tinkoff's water bottle vest gets a workout. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 108 Marco Haller in action during stage 5. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 108 The cyclists weren't the only riders who had trouble with the wind and rain. A police moto lays on its side during stage 5. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 108 Mark Cavendish gets a wheel change during stage 5 of the 2015 Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 108 Giampaolo Caruso in action during stage 5. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 108 Spectators ctach the action near the finish of stage 5. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 108 A battered Svein Tuft and Michael Albasini finish stage 5 of the 2015 Tour de France. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 108 Joaquim Rodriguez spends another day in polka dots. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 108 Andre Greipel wins stage 5. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 108 Tony Martin in yellow on the stage 5 podium. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 108 Andre Greipel in the green jersey ont he stage 5 podium. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 108 Nathan Haas rides to the finish of stage 5. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 108 Judges awarded Michael Matthews the stage 5 most combative prize. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 29 of 108 The sprinters bear down on the finish. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 30 of 108 John Degenkolb and Alexander Kristoff position for the sprint. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 31 of 108 Griepel narrowly edged Peter Sagan for the win. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 32 of 108 Alberto Contador finishes stage 5 of the Tour de France. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 33 of 108 Andre Greipel wins stage 5 of the 2015 Tour de France. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 34 of 108 Peter Sagan finished second during stage 5. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 35 of 108 Andre Greipel wins stage 5 of the 2015 Tour de France. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 36 of 108 Andre Greipel surges past Mark Cavendish to win stage 5. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 37 of 108 Peter Sagan in the white jersey of the Tour's best young rider. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 38 of 108 Andre Greipel on the podium after winning stage 5. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 39 of 108 Tony Martin collects another yellow jersey. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 40 of 108 Andre Greipel wins stage 5 of the 2015 Tour de France. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 41 of 108 Andre Greipel surges past Mark Cavendish to win stage 5. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 42 of 108 Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) in yellow Image 43 of 108 Joaquim Rodriguez (Team Katusha) pulls on the polka dot jersey after stage 5. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 44 of 108 André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) on the podium in the green jersey Image 45 of 108 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the white jersey Image 46 of 108 André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) puts on the green jersey Image 47 of 108 Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) leads the Tour de France after stage 5 Image 48 of 108 André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) secures his second stage win at the Tour de France Image 49 of 108 Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) Image 50 of 108 Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) in the yellow jersey Image 51 of 108 André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) Image 52 of 108 André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 5 at the Tour de France Image 53 of 108 Andre Greipel back in green for another stage. Image 54 of 108 The sprinters charging toward the finish line in Amiens (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 55 of 108 World champion Michal Kwiatkowski supports overall race leader Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 108 Katusha riders sit back in the field (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 57 of 108 BMC's Greg Van Avermaet leads his team during stage 5 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 58 of 108 Etixx-QuickStep in the field (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 59 of 108 Tinkoff-Saxo protects their GC contender Alberto Contador (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 60 of 108 BMC riders racing for Tejay van Garderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 61 of 108 André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 62 of 108 André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) gets the stage 5 win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 63 of 108 André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) victory salute (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 64 of 108 André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) takes his second stage win during stage 5 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 65 of 108 Andre Greipel heads to the start in the green jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 66 of 108 André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 5 at the Tour de France Image 67 of 108 Riders pick themselves up following a crash 25km from the finish during stage 5 Image 68 of 108 Michael Albasini of Switzerland and Orica Greenedge picks himself up following a crash 25km from the finish during stage 5 Image 69 of 108 Dieter 'Didi' Senft the self styled 'Devil' of the Tour de France Image 70 of 108 Andre Greipel heads to the start in the green jersey Image 71 of 108 A windy rainy stage 5 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 72 of 108 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 73 of 108 Pierre-Luc Périchon (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 74 of 108 Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 75 of 108 John Degenkolb (Giant Alpecin) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 76 of 108 Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 77 of 108 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) ready to start suffering (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 78 of 108 Michele Scarponi (Astana) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 79 of 108 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) under the umbrella Image 80 of 108 Jacopo Guarnieri perhaps apologising to Chris Froome for the nudge on stage 4 Image 81 of 108 Breakaway rider Pierre-Luc Perichon of France and Bretagne-Seche Environnement Image 82 of 108 Julien Vermote of Belgium and Etixx-QuickStep receives medical treatment following a crash during stage 5 Image 83 of 108 The Peloton bunches up after 12km following a crash Image 84 of 108 Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) Image 85 of 108 Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 86 of 108 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the start line Image 87 of 108 Chris Froome (Sky) Image 88 of 108 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 89 of 108 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 90 of 108 Several Cofidis riders crashed including Nacer Bouhanni (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 91 of 108 Daniel Navarro gets up after his crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 92 of 108 Zdenek Stybar and Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 93 of 108 Tony Martin enjoys his time in the maillot jaune (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 94 of 108 The start of stage 5 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 95 of 108 Tony Martin surrounded by fans and media at the Etixx bus (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 96 of 108 Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) has worn all four jerseys in the Tour de France during his career (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 97 of 108 Stage 5 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 98 of 108 Vermote gets a push from the Etixx mechanic (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 99 of 108 Cofidis' Nacer Bouhanni crashed (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 100 of 108 Geoffrey Soupe (Cofidis) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 101 of 108 Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 102 of 108 Mountains classification leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 103 of 108 Best young rider Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 104 of 108 Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) in the maillot jaune (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 105 of 108 Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) in the maillot jaune (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 106 of 108 Julien Vermote (Etixx-Quickstep) held up by a crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 107 of 108 Nacer Bouhanni crashed with several Cofidis teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 108 of 108 The peloton during stage 5 of the Tour de France in the rain

After three days of distinctly Classics-flavoured racing, some semblance of normality was restored to the Tour de France on stage 5, where André Greipel emerged victorious from a bunch sprint over Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep).

It was still a windswept, crash-ridden stage from Arras to Amiens, with the peloton split in two in the crosswinds. Tony Martin, in the front group with most of the main overall favourites, maintained his overall lead thanks to the inevitable bunch gallop, where Greipel outpaced all his rivals for to take a second stage win in this year’s Tour, his eighth in total.

In the face of a strong headwind, going early was always going to be perilous and Kristoff was first to launch, followed by Arnaud Démare (FDJ) and Cavendish, who had lost the wheel of lead-out man Mark Renshaw. Greipel timed it perfectly to come through for the win, with Sagan on his wheel taking second ahead of Cavendish.

"Marcel Sieberg and Lars Bak, they brought me to the front. Marcel Sieberg did the work of three and it was quite an amazing job," said Greipel, who also got the better of his rivals at the intermediate sprint to further consolidate his lead in the race for the green jersey.

"Normally with 300m to go I would be finished but somehow I got out of it and managed to launch my sprint," he added.

There may have been no cobbles, climbs, or finishes in the sea on today’s menu but rain and 30kph winds on the twisting route made sure no one would enjoy straightforward day.

As the peloton crossed from the Pas de Calais department into the Somme, where pitched battles were fought during World War I, there were a string of fallen riders: Only 10 kilometres had passed when Nacer Bouhanni’s Tour de France came to an abrupt end. The French rider, along with four Cofidis teammates, was part of a pile-up and was taken away in an ambulance having aggravated the injuries he sustained at the French nationals championships.

Jack Bauer (Cannondale-Garmin) was also in that crash and later withdrew from the race, too, as countless others hit the deck on treacherously slippery surfaces. The already battle-weary Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) was served another dose of bad luck but recovered from his late crash to rejoin and avoid further time losses. Even a police motorbike went down, failing to overtake the front group and toppling into a grass verge.

As the roads twisted and turned, the wind changed direction and just over halfway through the stage a 90-degree right-hander turned a headwind into a crosswind. It was at that moment that the peloton split in two, with the front group containing 100 or so riders, including all the big general classification and sprint contenders.

There was a lull in hostilities thereafter, with both groups happy enough to trudge towards Amiens, whereupon the race burst to life in the wind-up to the sprint, and the second group shuffled home 14:15 later.

How it unfolded

As has been the trend in this year’s Tour so far, the break formed immediately from the first attack, with French duo Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) and Pierre-Luc Périchon (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) soon gaining two minutes.

Edet, though, decided to drop back but still hadn’t rejoined by the time Bouhanni had crashed out of the race behind. Everyone else in the pile-up got back on their bikes but the pace rose and soon there were more riders down. Firstly Greg van Avermaet (BMC) and a few Cannondale-Garmin riders crashed, with Jack Bauer later abandoning, then Bakue Mollema (Trek), Nicolas Roche (Sky) and André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) went down.

Bryan Coquard crashed on his own and no sooner had he got back in the bunch than he was on the deck again, along with several others. The Frenchman stood still in the middle of the road with arms folded in a portrait of gloom.

There was an intermediate sprint at kilometer 89.5 in Rancourt, home of the largest cemetery of the Battle of the Somme, where Greipel, Degenkolb and then Cavendish took the points from second to fourth.

Perichon was caught with 96km to go and the peloton immediately split into three echelons after a small crash involving Michael Rogers, but the split was short-lived.

Then came the decisive crosswind and the peloton split in two. Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo), Richie Porte and Peter Kennaugh (Sky), and Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin), were the highes-profile names to be left behind and the gap proceeded to grow and grow.

The racing was calm from then on, with the exception of Pinot and others’ crash on a slippery stretch of road, as the general classification men were kept at the front and the sprinters’ teams came up to join then.

Yellow jersey Tony Martin, safely inside 3km, led round the 90-degree left-hander as Etixx wound things up, but Cavendish lost contact with Renshaw and was always on the back foot. Whereas Kristoff, Cavendish and Démare opened up early into the headwind, Greipel surged from behind to take the spoils.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4:39:00 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 6 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 9 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 13 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 14 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 15 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 16 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 18 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 19 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 21 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 22 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 23 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 24 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 25 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 26 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 27 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 29 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 30 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 31 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 32 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 33 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 34 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 35 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 36 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 37 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 38 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 39 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 41 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 44 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 45 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 46 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 47 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 48 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 49 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 50 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 51 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 52 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 53 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 54 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 55 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 56 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 57 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 58 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 59 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 61 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 62 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 63 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 64 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 65 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 66 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:10 67 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:12 68 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 69 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 70 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 71 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 72 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 74 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 76 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 77 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 78 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 79 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 80 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:17 81 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:18 82 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:20 83 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:23 84 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 85 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 86 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:43 87 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 88 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 89 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 90 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 91 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 92 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:56 93 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 94 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:05 95 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:18 96 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 97 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 98 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 99 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:24 100 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 101 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:17 102 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:28 103 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 104 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 105 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:46 106 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 107 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:03:07 108 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:07 109 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:08:29 110 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:10:14 111 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:10:15 112 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:10:20 113 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:23 114 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 115 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 116 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 117 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 118 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 119 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 120 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 121 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 122 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:14:15 123 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 124 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 125 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 126 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 127 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 128 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 129 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 130 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 131 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 132 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 133 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 134 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 135 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 136 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 137 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 138 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 139 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 140 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 141 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 142 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 143 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 144 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 145 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 146 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 147 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 148 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 149 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 150 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 151 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 152 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 153 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 154 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 155 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 156 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 157 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 158 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 159 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 160 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 161 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 162 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 163 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 164 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 165 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 166 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 167 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 168 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 169 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 170 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 171 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 172 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 173 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 174 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 175 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 176 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 177 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 178 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 179 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 180 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 181 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 182 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 183 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 184 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 185 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 186 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 187 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 188 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 189 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team DNF Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team

Intermediate sprint - Rancourt, km. 89.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 20 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 17 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 15 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 11 6 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 7 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 9 8 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 9 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 10 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 11 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 12 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 13 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 14 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 2 15 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 50 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 30 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 18 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 16 6 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 14 7 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 8 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 10 9 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 10 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 11 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 12 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 5 13 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 4 14 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 3 15 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 4:39:00 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 4 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 10 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:12 11 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 13 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:23 14 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:56 15 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:17 16 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:28 17 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:46 18 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:03:07 19 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:12:23 20 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 21 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:14:15 22 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 23 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 24 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 25 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 26 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 27 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 28 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 29 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 30 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 IAM Cycling 13:57:00 2 Astana Pro Team 3 Etixx - Quick-Step 4 MTN - Qhubeka 5 BMC Racing Team 6 Bora-Argon 18 7 Tinkoff-Saxo 8 AG2R La Mondiale 9 Team Katusha 10 Lotto Soudal 11 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 12 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 13 FDJ.fr 14 Team Europcar 15 Trek Factory Racing 16 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:12 17 Movistar Team 18 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:23 19 Team Sky 0:00:43 20 Lampre-Merida 0:10:14 21 Orica GreenEdge 0:15:23 22 Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:22:44

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 17:19:26 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:12 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:25 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:33 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:00:38 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:40 7 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:46 8 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:48 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:15 10 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:16 11 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:19 12 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:44 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:50 14 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:51 15 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:03 16 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:08 18 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:02:12 19 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:19 20 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:51 21 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:06 22 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:36 23 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:04:01 24 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:04:07 25 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:04:10 26 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:40 27 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:04:46 28 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:58 29 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:15 30 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:06:30 31 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 32 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:07:01 33 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:39 34 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:07:52 35 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:08:04 36 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:08:08 37 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:59 38 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:09:30 39 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:09:53 40 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:14 41 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:10:17 42 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 0:10:21 43 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:10:24 44 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:10:53 45 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:10:59 46 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:08 47 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:11:09 48 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:11:36 49 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:59 50 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:18 51 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 52 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:12:36 53 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:12:42 54 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:13:03 55 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:13:04 56 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:13:16 57 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:27 58 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:30 59 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 60 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:13:36 61 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:13:37 62 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:14:05 63 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:14:20 64 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:14:33 65 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:14:36 66 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:14:58 67 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:15:46 68 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:16:12 69 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:16:22 70 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:24 71 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:16:32 72 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:16:36 73 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:16:48 74 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 0:16:57 75 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:17:17 76 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:17:21 77 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 78 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:17:31 79 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:17:36 80 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:17:53 81 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:03 82 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:18:04 83 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:18:23 84 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:19:01 85 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:19:23 86 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:19:39 87 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:20:02 88 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:06 89 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:20:36 90 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:20:38 91 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:20:42 92 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:20:51 93 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:21:31 94 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:32 95 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:22:25 96 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:22:36 97 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:22:38 98 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:22:42 99 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:46 100 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:23:13 101 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:23:16 102 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:23:40 103 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:23:50 104 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:24:02 105 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 0:24:04 106 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:24:32 107 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:24:36 108 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 109 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:25:13 110 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:25:23 111 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:25:38 112 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:25:40 113 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:25:44 114 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:25:48 115 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:26:19 116 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:26:35 117 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:37 118 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 119 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:26:41 120 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:26:54 121 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:02 122 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:27:27 123 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:27:29 124 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:27:32 125 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:27:48 126 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:27:50 127 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:27:53 128 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:27:55 129 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:19 130 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:28:50 131 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:28:55 132 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:29:36 133 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:30:14 134 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:30:51 135 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:31:04 136 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:31:32 137 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:32:47 138 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:32:48 139 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:32:50 140 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:33:52 141 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:33:53 142 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:33:56 143 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:34:02 144 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:34:09 145 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:34:37 146 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:34:38 147 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:34:41 148 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:35:37 149 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:35:40 150 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:36:19 151 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:36:40 152 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:36:49 153 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:37:05 154 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:37:07 155 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:37:18 156 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:37:26 157 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:37:34 158 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:37:40 159 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:37:46 160 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:38:13 161 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:38:48 162 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:39:06 163 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:39:28 164 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 0:40:07 165 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:40:27 166 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:40:44 167 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:41:25 168 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:42:36 169 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:43:02 170 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:43:07 171 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:43:30 172 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:43:42 173 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:44:07 174 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:45:34 175 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:46:18 176 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 0:46:37 177 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:47:07 178 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:47:17 179 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:47:31 180 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:47:36 181 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:47:48 182 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:48:06 183 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:48:23 184 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:48:49 185 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:50:30 186 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:52:57 187 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:53:57 188 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:54:20 189 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:58:13

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 151 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 119 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 89 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 86 5 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 60 6 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 55 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 42 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 40 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 33 10 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 30 11 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 30 12 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 28 13 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 26 14 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 15 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 21 16 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20 17 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 20 18 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 20 19 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 20 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 19 21 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 22 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 17 23 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 17 24 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 16 25 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 26 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 27 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 15 28 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 15 29 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 30 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 31 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 32 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 13 33 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 12 34 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 35 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 11 36 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 11 37 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 11 38 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 39 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 10 40 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 41 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 9 42 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 9 43 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 9 44 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 9 45 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 8 46 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 47 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 48 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 49 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 50 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 51 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 6 52 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 53 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 6 54 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 55 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 5 56 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 5 57 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 58 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 4 59 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 4 60 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 4 61 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 3 62 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 63 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 3 64 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 65 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 66 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 67 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 68 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1 69 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1 70 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1 71 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 2 pts 2 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 17:19:59 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:46 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:35 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:33 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:57 6 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:09:44 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:10:20 8 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:11:45 9 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:12:03 10 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:57 11 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:16:15 12 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:16:44 13 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:16:48 14 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:20:58 16 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:20:59 17 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:24:03 18 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:24:50 19 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:25:05 20 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:25:11 21 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:33:19 22 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:33:23 23 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:33:29 24 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:37:01 25 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:37:07 26 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:37:40 27 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:38:15 28 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:45:01 29 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:46:34 30 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:57:40