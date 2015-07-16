Image 1 of 148 Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) celebrates his second stage win of the Tour de France. Image 2 of 148 Team Sky's Chris Froome and Richie Porte at the start of stage 12. Image 3 of 148 Chris Froome and Peter Sagan greet each other at the start of stage 12. Image 4 of 148 Chris Froome gets help with his yellow jersey. Image 5 of 148 Chris Froome in polka dots on the stage 12 podium. Image 6 of 148 Nairo Quintana in the white jersey of the Tour's best young rider. Image 7 of 148 Joaquim Rodriguez on the stage 12 podium. Image 8 of 148 Nairo Quintana on the stage 12 podium. Image 9 of 148 Chris Froome in polka dots on the stage 12 podium. Image 10 of 148 Vincenzo Nibali puts in an attack. Image 11 of 148 Richie Porte leads Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome. Image 12 of 148 Jakob Fuglsang finished second during stage 12. Image 13 of 148 Nairo Quintana at the finish of stage 12. Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) made up for two terrible days in the Pyrenees by soloing to his second stage victory of the Tour de France. The Spaniard surged to the head of the race on the final climb after making the day's breakaway, and then outpaced Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) to claim the win.

Chris Froome (Sky) withstood attacks from all of his rivals to maintain his sizeable lead in the overall standings.

Rodriguez saw his general classification ambitions go out of the window on the Col du Tourmalet yesterday, he crashed neutral zone and ended up losing 10 minutes, but he got himself in the today’s breakaway and on the hors-catégorie Plateau de Beille he jumped clear of Fuglsang and Romain Bardet, who finished a distant third. It was the second victory of the race for Rodriguez, whose triumphant win on the Mur de Huy preceded the downfall of his GC hopes.

“To win a stage of the Tour is so important. It’s a long time since my first stage win in 2010. I’m like Atlético Madrid – you never really know what to expect from me,” Rodríguez said.

“I said this morning, I didn’t think there was chance. With the climbs today, we [the breakaway] did quite an impressive job. The Platueau de Beille is a really important race finish. I was definitely feeling that I was in better condition than them [Fuglsang and Bardet] and I know this climb well so I attacked.”

It was a wet afternoon in the Pyrenees, with storms at Plateau de Beille, but the fight for yellow ended up being a damp squib. The peloton thinned on the first-category Col de la Core and Port de Lers, but the attacks would only come on the second half of the final climb.

Many wondered whether the general classification contenders could put a chink in the armour of Chris Froome, but race leader held tight.

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) was first to attack, then Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), but neither were given much leash. Nairo Quintana's attack was quickly marked, while his teammate Alejandro Valverde continued trying to soften Sky up. But none could shake Froome; they couldn’t even shake Geraint Thomas, who put in another remarkable high-mountain display to shut down and deter attackers.

As they neared the summit, Quintana tried a few times but to no avail and Froome sprinted to the line ahead of all but Valverde in what will be a depressing sight for those hoping for a more open contest.

How it unfolded

The first item on today’s mountain-filled agenda was actually an intermediate sprint, where André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) continued to work to close the gap to green jersey-holder Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo). The German took the maximum points ahead of John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin), with Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) obstructed by a Giant lead-out man. Sagan's lead is now down to just two points.

It was at that point that Lieuwe Westra (Astana) launched an attack, and many others fancied getting involved. In the end a 22-rider group was established that also included Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Matthieu Ladagnous, Jérémy Roy (FDJ), Gorka Izagirre (Movistar), Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep), Romain Bardet, Mickaël Chérel, and Christophe Riblon (AG2R-La Mondiale), Jan Barta (Bora-Argon 18), Bryan Coquard and Romain Sicard (Europcar), Kristjian Durasek (Lampre-Merida), Dani Navarro (Cofidis), Sylvain Chavanel and Jérôme Coppel (IAM), Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Frédéric Brun, and Anthony Delaplace (Bretagne-Séché), Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka), Georg Preidler (Giant-Alpecin), and Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo).

They carved out an advantage of over six minutes as Preidler took the KOM points over the second-category Col de Portet-d’Aspet and made their way to the foot of the first category 1 climb, the Col de la Core. Marcel Sieberg (Lotto-Soudal) and Angelo Tulik (Europcar), set off in pursuit of the leaders, but despite spending a great deal of time in no man’s land they would never make it across.

On the Col de la Core it was Westra and Fuglsang who forced the issue, causing the lead group to break up, while Sky controlled things in the bunch behind. Riblon, Chavanel, Roy, and Brun lost contact, and while Durasek took the mountain points, Kwiatkowski, Preidler and Vanmarcke managed to pull clear with 75km remaining.

They soon gained 1:25 over the rest of the break and the gap back to the peloton rose above 12 minutes. Preidler was dropped on the Port de Lers, where Kwiatkowski took the points, and the fragmented chase group split in two on the descent to the foot of the final climb.

Sky could be seen on the front of the bunch once again on the Port de Lers, where Jean-Christophe Péraud and Dan Martin ran into trouble but on there was little action among the overall contenders.

A storm raged up at the finish and rain also started to pound down on the riders on the descent and in the valley, where the leading duo hit the final climb with a two minutes on the chasers 10 on the peloton.

When Peter Kennaugh and Richie Porte hit the climb with Froome in tow, Kwiatkowski had just left Vanmarcke behind, making his superior climbing ability count. Meanwhile the chasing group began to become more select and with just over ten kilometres to go Rodríguez attacked, dragging Bardet and Fuglsang with him.

As has been the case on all the crucial climbs so far in the Tour, the yellow jersey group thinned out quickly and considerably on the climb to Plateau de Beille. Tony Gallopin and Warren Barguil, seventh and ninth on GC before the stage, were dropped as the group reduced to 12.

With just over 8km to go Rodríguez made his move and was soon flying past Kwiatkowski and putting daylight between himself and Fuglsang and Bardet further back.

The diminutive Spaniard worked away at it on his own and as it became increasingly apparent that victory would be his, the GC battle failed to truly ignite behind.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 5:40:14 2 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:12 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:49 4 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:34 5 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:38 6 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 0:05:47 7 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:03 8 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:28 9 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:46 10 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:06:47 11 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 14 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 15 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 16 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 18 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:44 19 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 20 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:09:13 21 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:46 22 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 23 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 24 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 25 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 26 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 27 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:35 28 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:47 29 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:12:38 30 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 31 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:12:47 32 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:13:35 33 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:59 34 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 35 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:17:02 36 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 37 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 38 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 39 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 40 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 41 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 42 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 43 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 44 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:18:16 45 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:18:19 46 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:19:38 47 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 48 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 49 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 50 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 51 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 52 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:20:07 53 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:20:47 54 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 55 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 56 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 57 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 58 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 60 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 61 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 62 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 63 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:46 64 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:23:06 65 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:23:09 66 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:16 67 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 0:23:35 68 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:24:28 69 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:25:47 70 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 71 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:25:49 72 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 73 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:26:25 74 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:27:25 75 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:27:32 76 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 77 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 78 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 79 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:30:24 80 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 81 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 82 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 83 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:33:27 84 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 85 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:33:34 86 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 87 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 88 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 89 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 90 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 91 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 92 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 93 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 94 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 95 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 96 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 97 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 98 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 99 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 100 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 101 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 102 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 103 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 104 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 105 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 106 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 107 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 108 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 109 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 110 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 111 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 112 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 113 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 114 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 115 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 116 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 117 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 118 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 119 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 120 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 121 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 122 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 123 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 124 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 125 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 126 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 127 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 128 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 129 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 130 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 131 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 132 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 133 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 134 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 135 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:34:47 136 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 137 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:36:54 138 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 139 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 140 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 141 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 142 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 143 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 144 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 145 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 146 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 147 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 148 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 149 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 150 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 151 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 152 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 153 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 154 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 155 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 156 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 157 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 158 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 159 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 160 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 161 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 162 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 163 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 164 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 165 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 166 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 167 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 168 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 169 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 170 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 171 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 172 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 173 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 174 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 175 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:37:33 DNF Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 DNF Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team

Intermediate sprint, Saint-Bertrand-De-Comminges, km. 20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 20 pts 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 17 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 15 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 5 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 6 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 10 7 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 9 8 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 9 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 10 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 11 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 5 12 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 13 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 3 14 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 15 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 20 pts 2 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 17 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 4 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 13 5 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 11 6 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 10 7 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 9 8 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 9 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 7 10 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 6 11 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 5 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 13 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 14 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 15 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Col de Portet-d'Aspet, km. 57.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 pts 2 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 3 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 2 4 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Col de la Core, km. 93 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 10 pts 2 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 3 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 4 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 5 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 2 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) Port de Lers, km. 144 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 pts 2 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 3 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 4 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 4 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 6 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 4 (HC) Plateau de Beille, km. 195 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 50 pts 2 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 40 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 4 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 28 5 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 24 6 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 20 7 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 16 8 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 9 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 8 10 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 4

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5:42:03 2 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:49 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:04:58 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:07:57 6 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:09:46 8 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:17:49 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:18:58 10 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 11 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:24:36 12 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:25:43 13 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:45 14 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 15 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 16 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 17 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:32:58 19 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 20 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:35:05 21 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 22 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 23 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 25 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 26 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 27 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 28 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 29 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 30 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 17:18:49 2 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:57 3 Team Sky 0:08:05 4 Astana Pro Team 0:09:59 5 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:01 6 Team Europcar 0:13:02 7 Team Katusha 0:15:57 8 MTN - Qhubeka 0:17:08 9 BMC Racing Team 0:18:40 10 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:22:44 11 IAM Cycling 0:27:16 12 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:27:35 13 Trek Factory Racing 0:31:11 14 FDJ.fr 0:31:31 15 Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:32:04 16 Lotto Soudal 0:34:28 17 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:36:20 18 Bora-Argon 18 0:40:52 19 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:53:41 20 Etixx - Quick-Step 1:00:36 21 Lampre-Merida 1:03:46 22 Orica GreenEdge 1:25:55

General classification after stage 12 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 46:50:32 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:52 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:09 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:58 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:04:03 6 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:04 7 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:32 8 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:07:32 9 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:07:47 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:02 11 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:43 12 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:12:25 13 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:12:53 14 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:13:33 15 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:13:45 16 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:57 17 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:05 18 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:19:32 19 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:57 20 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:28:19 21 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:36 22 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:33:00 23 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:33:19 24 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:34:41 25 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:34:48 26 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:36:32 27 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:37:11 28 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 0:37:42 29 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:40:33 30 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:10 31 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:44:18 32 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:44:28 33 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:44:31 34 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:46:06 35 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:48:02 36 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:48:19 37 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:49:35 38 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:52:32 39 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 0:53:40 40 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:54:51 41 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:55:47 42 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:57:58 43 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:58:57 44 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:59:12 45 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:59:17 46 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:59:26 47 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 1:00:14 48 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:02:14 49 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:03:40 50 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:04:30 51 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:07:51 52 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:08:39 53 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1:08:45 54 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1:09:03 55 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 1:09:09 56 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:09:33 57 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1:10:21 58 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:10:32 59 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1:10:43 60 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:10:50 61 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:11:02 62 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:11:18 63 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1:11:40 64 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:12:37 65 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1:14:50 66 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:15:17 67 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:16:29 68 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:17:14 69 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:17:37 70 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:18:33 71 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:18:37 72 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:19:25 73 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 1:19:28 74 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1:20:26 75 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:21:12 76 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1:22:01 77 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:22:34 78 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 1:23:11 79 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 1:23:39 80 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:23:49 81 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 1:25:00 82 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:27:02 83 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:27:09 84 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 1:27:20 85 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 1:27:38 86 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1:28:18 87 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 1:28:22 88 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 1:28:29 89 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1:28:40 90 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 1:29:16 91 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:29:37 92 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 1:31:19 93 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:32:45 94 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:33:27 95 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 1:33:48 96 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:33:51 97 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:34:24 98 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 1:34:31 99 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1:34:52 100 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:34:54 101 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 1:35:17 102 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 1:36:01 103 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 1:36:29 104 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 1:37:08 105 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:38:14 106 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1:38:24 107 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:38:37 108 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:38:44 109 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:39:03 110 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 1:39:20 111 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1:39:29 112 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:39:58 113 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1:40:01 114 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:40:14 115 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:40:32 116 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1:41:08 117 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:41:15 118 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:41:22 119 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:41:36 120 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 1:41:52 121 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:42:49 122 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1:42:54 123 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:43:16 124 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 1:43:21 125 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:44:22 126 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 1:44:41 127 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:45:13 128 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:45:24 129 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1:45:39 130 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:45:53 131 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 1:46:28 132 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 1:47:15 133 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1:47:28 134 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:48:14 135 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:48:53 136 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:48:55 137 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 1:49:55 138 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:51:09 139 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 1:51:14 140 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:51:25 141 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1:51:39 142 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:51:42 143 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:52:06 144 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:52:18 145 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:52:27 146 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 1:52:48 147 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1:53:13 148 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 1:56:14 149 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:56:36 150 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 1:57:07 151 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:57:14 152 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 1:57:16 153 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 1:57:45 154 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:57:47 155 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:58:18 156 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:58:28 157 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1:59:09 158 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:00:06 159 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:00:30 160 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:01:38 161 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 2:02:31 162 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:09:30 163 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:10:08 164 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 165 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 2:11:40 166 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:12:32 167 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 2:12:46 168 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 2:12:54 169 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:12:58 170 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:13:50 171 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:16:09 172 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 2:21:31 173 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 2:21:36 174 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 2:23:55 175 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:34:21

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 254 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 252 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 201 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 185 5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 117 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 94 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 81 8 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 76 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 70 10 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 68 11 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 61 12 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 59 13 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 14 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 50 15 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 46 16 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 45 17 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 44 18 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 41 19 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 41 20 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 40 21 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 37 22 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 36 23 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 31 24 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 30 25 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 28 26 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 27 27 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 27 28 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 27 29 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 27 30 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 27 31 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 26 32 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 26 33 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 26 34 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 26 35 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 26 36 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 26 37 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 26 38 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 25 39 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 40 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 25 41 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 21 42 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 43 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20 44 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 45 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 20 46 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 20 47 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 19 48 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 18 49 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 50 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 18 51 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 18 52 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17 53 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 17 54 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 17 55 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 16 56 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 16 57 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 16 58 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 16 59 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 60 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 15 61 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 62 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 15 63 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 15 64 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 14 65 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 66 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 12 67 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 11 68 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 11 69 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 11 70 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 11 71 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 11 72 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 10 73 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 74 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 10 75 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 10 76 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 9 77 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 78 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 8 79 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 80 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 81 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 7 82 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 6 83 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 84 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 85 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 86 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 5 87 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 88 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 5 89 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 4 90 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 91 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 4 92 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 93 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 94 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 3 95 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 3 96 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 3 97 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 98 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 99 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 2 100 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 101 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1 102 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1 103 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1 104 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo -5 105 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal -5 106 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo -5 107 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits -5 108 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 61 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 52 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 41 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 40 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 32 7 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 32 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 32 9 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 28 10 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 28 11 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 28 12 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 27 13 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 26 14 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 15 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 23 16 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 22 17 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 20 18 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 17 19 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 16 20 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 16 21 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 16 22 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 23 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 24 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 25 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 10 26 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 10 27 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 8 28 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 29 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 6 30 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 31 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 32 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 33 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 34 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 35 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 2 36 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 2 37 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 38 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 39 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 46:53:41 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:06:34 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:56 4 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:25:10 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:31:32 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:54:49 7 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:05:30 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:06:24 9 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1:07:12 10 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:07:41 11 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:08:09 12 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:14:05 13 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1:25:09 14 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1:25:31 15 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 1:30:39 16 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 1:33:59 17 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:36:49 18 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1:36:52 19 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:37:05 20 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:37:23 21 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:38:06 22 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:38:27 23 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 1:41:32 24 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1:56:00 25 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:58:29 26 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:06:21 27 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:09:23 28 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 2:09:45 29 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 2:18:27 30 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:31:12