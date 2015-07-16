Tour de France: Rodriguez makes it two on Plateau de Beille
Froome withstands multiple attacks in mountain finale
Stage 12: Lannemezan - Plateau de Beille
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) made up for two terrible days in the Pyrenees by soloing to his second stage victory of the Tour de France. The Spaniard surged to the head of the race on the final climb after making the day's breakaway, and then outpaced Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) to claim the win.
Related Articles
Tour de France shorts: Kwiatkowski most aggressive on Plateau de Beille
Tour de France stage 12 quotes: Rodriguez solos to victory on Plateau de Beille
Sagan's green reign set to continue in Tour de France transitional stages
Tour de France: van Garderen leaves Pyrenees with podium position intact
Tour de France podcast episode 14: Froome, Contador and the Plateau de Beille
Tour de France: Rodriguez’s stage victory makes up for Grand Tour disappointment
Chris Froome (Sky) withstood attacks from all of his rivals to maintain his sizeable lead in the overall standings.
Rodriguez saw his general classification ambitions go out of the window on the Col du Tourmalet yesterday, he crashed neutral zone and ended up losing 10 minutes, but he got himself in the today’s breakaway and on the hors-catégorie Plateau de Beille he jumped clear of Fuglsang and Romain Bardet, who finished a distant third. It was the second victory of the race for Rodriguez, whose triumphant win on the Mur de Huy preceded the downfall of his GC hopes.
“To win a stage of the Tour is so important. It’s a long time since my first stage win in 2010. I’m like Atlético Madrid – you never really know what to expect from me,” Rodríguez said.
“I said this morning, I didn’t think there was chance. With the climbs today, we [the breakaway] did quite an impressive job. The Platueau de Beille is a really important race finish. I was definitely feeling that I was in better condition than them [Fuglsang and Bardet] and I know this climb well so I attacked.”
It was a wet afternoon in the Pyrenees, with storms at Plateau de Beille, but the fight for yellow ended up being a damp squib. The peloton thinned on the first-category Col de la Core and Port de Lers, but the attacks would only come on the second half of the final climb.
Many wondered whether the general classification contenders could put a chink in the armour of Chris Froome, but race leader held tight.
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) was first to attack, then Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), but neither were given much leash. Nairo Quintana's attack was quickly marked, while his teammate Alejandro Valverde continued trying to soften Sky up. But none could shake Froome; they couldn’t even shake Geraint Thomas, who put in another remarkable high-mountain display to shut down and deter attackers.
As they neared the summit, Quintana tried a few times but to no avail and Froome sprinted to the line ahead of all but Valverde in what will be a depressing sight for those hoping for a more open contest.
How it unfolded
The first item on today’s mountain-filled agenda was actually an intermediate sprint, where André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) continued to work to close the gap to green jersey-holder Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo). The German took the maximum points ahead of John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin), with Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) obstructed by a Giant lead-out man. Sagan's lead is now down to just two points.
It was at that point that Lieuwe Westra (Astana) launched an attack, and many others fancied getting involved. In the end a 22-rider group was established that also included Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Matthieu Ladagnous, Jérémy Roy (FDJ), Gorka Izagirre (Movistar), Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep), Romain Bardet, Mickaël Chérel, and Christophe Riblon (AG2R-La Mondiale), Jan Barta (Bora-Argon 18), Bryan Coquard and Romain Sicard (Europcar), Kristjian Durasek (Lampre-Merida), Dani Navarro (Cofidis), Sylvain Chavanel and Jérôme Coppel (IAM), Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Frédéric Brun, and Anthony Delaplace (Bretagne-Séché), Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka), Georg Preidler (Giant-Alpecin), and Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo).
They carved out an advantage of over six minutes as Preidler took the KOM points over the second-category Col de Portet-d’Aspet and made their way to the foot of the first category 1 climb, the Col de la Core. Marcel Sieberg (Lotto-Soudal) and Angelo Tulik (Europcar), set off in pursuit of the leaders, but despite spending a great deal of time in no man’s land they would never make it across.
On the Col de la Core it was Westra and Fuglsang who forced the issue, causing the lead group to break up, while Sky controlled things in the bunch behind. Riblon, Chavanel, Roy, and Brun lost contact, and while Durasek took the mountain points, Kwiatkowski, Preidler and Vanmarcke managed to pull clear with 75km remaining.
They soon gained 1:25 over the rest of the break and the gap back to the peloton rose above 12 minutes. Preidler was dropped on the Port de Lers, where Kwiatkowski took the points, and the fragmented chase group split in two on the descent to the foot of the final climb.
Sky could be seen on the front of the bunch once again on the Port de Lers, where Jean-Christophe Péraud and Dan Martin ran into trouble but on there was little action among the overall contenders.
A storm raged up at the finish and rain also started to pound down on the riders on the descent and in the valley, where the leading duo hit the final climb with a two minutes on the chasers 10 on the peloton.
When Peter Kennaugh and Richie Porte hit the climb with Froome in tow, Kwiatkowski had just left Vanmarcke behind, making his superior climbing ability count. Meanwhile the chasing group began to become more select and with just over ten kilometres to go Rodríguez attacked, dragging Bardet and Fuglsang with him.
As has been the case on all the crucial climbs so far in the Tour, the yellow jersey group thinned out quickly and considerably on the climb to Plateau de Beille. Tony Gallopin and Warren Barguil, seventh and ninth on GC before the stage, were dropped as the group reduced to 12.
With just over 8km to go Rodríguez made his move and was soon flying past Kwiatkowski and putting daylight between himself and Fuglsang and Bardet further back.
The diminutive Spaniard worked away at it on his own and as it became increasingly apparent that victory would be his, the GC battle failed to truly ignite behind.
To subscribe to the Tour de France podcast on iTunes, click here, and go here for our full Tour de France coverage.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|5:40:14
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:12
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:49
|4
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:34
|5
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:38
|6
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|0:05:47
|7
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:03
|8
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:28
|9
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:46
|10
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:06:47
|11
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|12
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|15
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|18
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:44
|19
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:13
|21
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:46
|22
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|23
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|24
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|25
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|26
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|27
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:35
|28
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:47
|29
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:12:38
|30
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|31
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:47
|32
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:13:35
|33
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:59
|34
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|35
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:17:02
|36
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|37
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|38
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|39
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|40
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|41
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|42
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|43
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|44
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:18:16
|45
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:18:19
|46
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:19:38
|47
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|48
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|49
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|50
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|51
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|52
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:07
|53
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:20:47
|54
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|55
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|56
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|60
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|61
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|62
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|63
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:46
|64
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:23:06
|65
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:09
|66
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:16
|67
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:23:35
|68
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:24:28
|69
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:47
|70
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:25:49
|72
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|73
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:26:25
|74
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:27:25
|75
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:27:32
|76
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|77
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:30:24
|80
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|81
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|82
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|83
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:33:27
|84
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|85
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:33:34
|86
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|87
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|88
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|89
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|90
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|91
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|92
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|93
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|94
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|95
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|96
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|97
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|98
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|99
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|100
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|101
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|102
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|103
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|104
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|105
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|106
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|107
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|108
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|109
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|110
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|111
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|112
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|113
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|114
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|116
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|117
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|118
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|119
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|120
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|121
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|122
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|123
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|124
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|125
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|126
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|127
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|128
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|129
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|130
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|131
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|132
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|133
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|134
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|135
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:34:47
|136
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|137
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:54
|138
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|139
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|140
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|141
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|142
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|143
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|144
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|145
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|146
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|147
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|148
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|149
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|150
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|151
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|152
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|153
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|154
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|155
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|156
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|157
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|158
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|159
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|160
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|161
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|162
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|163
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|164
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|165
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|166
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|167
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|168
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|169
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|170
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|171
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|172
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|173
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|174
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|175
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:37:33
|DNF
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|20
|pts
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|17
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|15
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|5
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|6
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|10
|7
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|8
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|9
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|10
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|11
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|12
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|13
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|3
|14
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|15
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|20
|pts
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|17
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|4
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|5
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|11
|6
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|10
|7
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|8
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|9
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|10
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|11
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|5
|12
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|13
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|14
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|15
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|pts
|2
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|2
|4
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|10
|pts
|2
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|3
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|4
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|5
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|2
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|pts
|2
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|3
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|4
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|50
|pts
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|40
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|4
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|5
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|24
|6
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|7
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|8
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|9
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|10
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5:42:03
|2
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:49
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:04:58
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:07:57
|6
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:09:46
|8
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:17:49
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:18:58
|10
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|11
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:24:36
|12
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:43
|13
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:31:45
|14
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|15
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|16
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|17
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:32:58
|19
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:05
|21
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|22
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|23
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|25
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|26
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|27
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|28
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|29
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|30
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|17:18:49
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:57
|3
|Team Sky
|0:08:05
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:09:59
|5
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:01
|6
|Team Europcar
|0:13:02
|7
|Team Katusha
|0:15:57
|8
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:17:08
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:18:40
|10
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:22:44
|11
|IAM Cycling
|0:27:16
|12
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:35
|13
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:31:11
|14
|FDJ.fr
|0:31:31
|15
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:32:04
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|0:34:28
|17
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:36:20
|18
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:40:52
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:53:41
|20
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:00:36
|21
|Lampre-Merida
|1:03:46
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|1:25:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|46:50:32
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:52
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:09
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:58
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:04:03
|6
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:04
|7
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:32
|8
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:32
|9
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:47
|10
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:02
|11
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:43
|12
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:12:25
|13
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:53
|14
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:33
|15
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:13:45
|16
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:57
|17
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:05
|18
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:32
|19
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:26:57
|20
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:28:19
|21
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:36
|22
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:00
|23
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:33:19
|24
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:34:41
|25
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:34:48
|26
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:36:32
|27
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:37:11
|28
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|0:37:42
|29
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:40:33
|30
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:42:10
|31
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:44:18
|32
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:44:28
|33
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:44:31
|34
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:46:06
|35
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:48:02
|36
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:48:19
|37
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:49:35
|38
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:52:32
|39
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|0:53:40
|40
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:54:51
|41
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:55:47
|42
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:57:58
|43
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:58:57
|44
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:59:12
|45
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:59:17
|46
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:59:26
|47
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|1:00:14
|48
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:02:14
|49
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:03:40
|50
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:04:30
|51
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:07:51
|52
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:08:39
|53
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:08:45
|54
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:09:03
|55
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|1:09:09
|56
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:09:33
|57
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1:10:21
|58
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:10:32
|59
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1:10:43
|60
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:10:50
|61
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:11:02
|62
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:11:18
|63
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1:11:40
|64
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:12:37
|65
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1:14:50
|66
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:15:17
|67
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:16:29
|68
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:17:14
|69
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:17:37
|70
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:18:33
|71
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:18:37
|72
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:19:25
|73
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|1:19:28
|74
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:20:26
|75
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:21:12
|76
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:22:01
|77
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:22:34
|78
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:23:11
|79
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|1:23:39
|80
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:23:49
|81
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|1:25:00
|82
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:27:02
|83
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:27:09
|84
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|1:27:20
|85
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|1:27:38
|86
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1:28:18
|87
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|1:28:22
|88
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|1:28:29
|89
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1:28:40
|90
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|1:29:16
|91
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:29:37
|92
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|1:31:19
|93
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:32:45
|94
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:33:27
|95
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:33:48
|96
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:33:51
|97
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:34:24
|98
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|1:34:31
|99
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1:34:52
|100
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:34:54
|101
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|1:35:17
|102
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|1:36:01
|103
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:36:29
|104
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|1:37:08
|105
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:38:14
|106
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1:38:24
|107
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:38:37
|108
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:38:44
|109
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:39:03
|110
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|1:39:20
|111
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1:39:29
|112
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:39:58
|113
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:40:01
|114
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:40:14
|115
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:40:32
|116
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1:41:08
|117
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:41:15
|118
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:41:22
|119
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:41:36
|120
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:41:52
|121
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:42:49
|122
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1:42:54
|123
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:43:16
|124
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|1:43:21
|125
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:44:22
|126
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:44:41
|127
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:45:13
|128
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:45:24
|129
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1:45:39
|130
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:45:53
|131
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:46:28
|132
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|1:47:15
|133
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1:47:28
|134
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:48:14
|135
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:48:53
|136
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:48:55
|137
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|1:49:55
|138
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:51:09
|139
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:51:14
|140
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:51:25
|141
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1:51:39
|142
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:51:42
|143
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:52:06
|144
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:52:18
|145
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:52:27
|146
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1:52:48
|147
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1:53:13
|148
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|1:56:14
|149
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:56:36
|150
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1:57:07
|151
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:57:14
|152
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|1:57:16
|153
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|1:57:45
|154
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:57:47
|155
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:58:18
|156
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:58:28
|157
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1:59:09
|158
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:00:06
|159
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:00:30
|160
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:01:38
|161
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|2:02:31
|162
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:09:30
|163
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:10:08
|164
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|165
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|2:11:40
|166
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:12:32
|167
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:12:46
|168
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|2:12:54
|169
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:12:58
|170
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:13:50
|171
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:16:09
|172
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|2:21:31
|173
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|2:21:36
|174
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|2:23:55
|175
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:34:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|254
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|252
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|201
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|185
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|117
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|94
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|81
|8
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|76
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|70
|10
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|68
|11
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|61
|12
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|59
|13
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|14
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|50
|15
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|46
|16
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|45
|17
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|44
|18
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|41
|19
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|41
|20
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|40
|21
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|37
|22
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|36
|23
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|31
|24
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|30
|25
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|28
|26
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|27
|27
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|27
|28
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|27
|29
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|27
|30
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|27
|31
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|26
|32
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|26
|33
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|26
|34
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|26
|35
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|26
|36
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|26
|37
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|26
|38
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|25
|39
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|40
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|25
|41
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|21
|42
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|43
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|20
|44
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|45
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|20
|46
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|47
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|19
|48
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|18
|49
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|50
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|18
|51
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|18
|52
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|17
|53
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|17
|54
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|17
|55
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|16
|56
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|16
|57
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|16
|58
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|16
|59
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|60
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|61
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|62
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|15
|63
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|15
|64
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|14
|65
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|66
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|67
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|11
|68
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|69
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|70
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|71
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|11
|72
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|73
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|74
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|10
|75
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|76
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|9
|77
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|78
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|79
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|80
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|81
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|7
|82
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|6
|83
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|84
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|85
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|86
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|5
|87
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|88
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|5
|89
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|4
|90
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|91
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|4
|92
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|93
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|94
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|3
|95
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|3
|96
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|97
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|98
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|99
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|100
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|101
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|102
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|103
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|104
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|-5
|105
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|-5
|106
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|-5
|107
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|-5
|108
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|61
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|52
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|41
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|40
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|32
|7
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|32
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|9
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|28
|10
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|11
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|28
|12
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|27
|13
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|26
|14
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|15
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|23
|16
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|22
|17
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|18
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|19
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|20
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|16
|21
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|16
|22
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|23
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|24
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|25
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|10
|26
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|10
|27
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|8
|28
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|29
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|30
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|31
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|32
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|33
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|34
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|35
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|2
|36
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|2
|37
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|38
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|39
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|46:53:41
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:06:34
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:56
|4
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:25:10
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:31:32
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:54:49
|7
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:05:30
|8
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:06:24
|9
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1:07:12
|10
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:07:41
|11
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:08:09
|12
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:14:05
|13
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1:25:09
|14
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1:25:31
|15
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:30:39
|16
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|1:33:59
|17
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:36:49
|18
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:36:52
|19
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:37:05
|20
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:37:23
|21
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:38:06
|22
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:38:27
|23
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:41:32
|24
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1:56:00
|25
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:58:29
|26
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:06:21
|27
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:09:23
|28
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|2:09:45
|29
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|2:18:27
|30
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:31:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|141:52:29
|2
|Team Sky
|0:05:19
|3
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:25:27
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:31:50
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:34:27
|6
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:39:20
|7
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:45:27
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:47:50
|9
|Team Europcar
|0:53:05
|10
|IAM Cycling
|1:07:23
|11
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:14:07
|12
|Team Katusha
|1:17:43
|13
|Trek Factory Racing
|1:24:15
|14
|Bora-Argon 18
|1:27:33
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|1:36:27
|16
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:39:19
|17
|FDJ.fr
|1:54:34
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:10:03
|19
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|2:17:30
|20
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:42:30
|21
|Lampre-Merida
|2:46:59
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|4:10:46
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy