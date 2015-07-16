Trending

Tour de France: Rodriguez makes it two on Plateau de Beille

Froome withstands multiple attacks in mountain finale

Image 1 of 148

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) celebrates his second stage win of the Tour de France.

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) celebrates his second stage win of the Tour de France.
Image 2 of 148

Team Sky's Chris Froome and Richie Porte at the start of stage 12.

Team Sky's Chris Froome and Richie Porte at the start of stage 12.
Image 3 of 148

Chris Froome and Peter Sagan greet each other at the start of stage 12.

Chris Froome and Peter Sagan greet each other at the start of stage 12.
Image 4 of 148

Chris Froome gets help with his yellow jersey.

Chris Froome gets help with his yellow jersey.
Image 5 of 148

Chris Froome in polka dots on the stage 12 podium.

Chris Froome in polka dots on the stage 12 podium.
Image 6 of 148

Nairo Quintana in the white jersey of the Tour's best young rider.

Nairo Quintana in the white jersey of the Tour's best young rider.
Image 7 of 148

Joaquim Rodriguez on the stage 12 podium.

Joaquim Rodriguez on the stage 12 podium.
Image 8 of 148

Nairo Quintana on the stage 12 podium.

Nairo Quintana on the stage 12 podium.
Image 9 of 148

Chris Froome in polka dots on the stage 12 podium.

Chris Froome in polka dots on the stage 12 podium.
Image 10 of 148

Vincenzo Nibali puts in an attack.

Vincenzo Nibali puts in an attack.
Image 11 of 148

Richie Porte leads Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome.

Richie Porte leads Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome.
Image 12 of 148

Jakob Fuglsang finished second during stage 12.

Jakob Fuglsang finished second during stage 12.
Image 13 of 148

Nairo Quintana at the finish of stage 12.

Nairo Quintana at the finish of stage 12.
Image 14 of 148

Chris Froome and Nairo Quintana finish stage 12.

Chris Froome and Nairo Quintana finish stage 12.
Image 15 of 148

Geraint Thomas leads Chris Froome during stage 12.

Geraint Thomas leads Chris Froome during stage 12.
Image 16 of 148

Alberto Contador attacks the GC group during stage 12.

Alberto Contador attacks the GC group during stage 12.
Image 17 of 148

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins on the Plateau de Beille

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins on the Plateau de Beille
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 148

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) stands on the podium as the stage 12 winner

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) stands on the podium as the stage 12 winner
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 148

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) victory in stage 12

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) victory in stage 12
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 148

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in the yellow jersey

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 148

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) took a solo victory

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) took a solo victory
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 148

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) finished second place on stage 12

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) finished second place on stage 12
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 148

Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) was third on the day

Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) was third on the day
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 148

Gorka Izaguirre (Movistar)

Gorka Izaguirre (Movistar)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 148

Jan Barta (Bora-Argon 18)

Jan Barta (Bora-Argon 18)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 148

Romain Sicard (Europcar)

Romain Sicard (Europcar)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 148

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) leads Chris Froome into the finish line

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) leads Chris Froome into the finish line
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 148

Joaquim Rodríguez rides through the rain during stage 12.

Joaquim Rodríguez rides through the rain during stage 12.
Image 29 of 148

The GC contenders line up on the final climb of stage 12.

The GC contenders line up on the final climb of stage 12.
Image 30 of 148

Joaquim Rodríguez rides through the rain during stage 12.

Joaquim Rodríguez rides through the rain during stage 12.
Image 31 of 148

Joaquim Rodríguez rides through the rain during stage 12.

Joaquim Rodríguez rides through the rain during stage 12.
Image 32 of 148

Joaquim Rodríguez wins stage 12.

Joaquim Rodríguez wins stage 12.
Image 33 of 148

Michal Kwiatkowski rides solo during stage 12.

Michal Kwiatkowski rides solo during stage 12.
Image 34 of 148

Avery wet finish for stage 12.

Avery wet finish for stage 12.
Image 35 of 148

Michal Kwiatkowski drops Sep Vanmarcke.

Michal Kwiatkowski drops Sep Vanmarcke.
Image 36 of 148

Geraint Thomas played a big part in the stage.

Geraint Thomas played a big part in the stage.
Image 37 of 148

Michal Kwiatkowski with the award for most combative rider on stage 12.

Michal Kwiatkowski with the award for most combative rider on stage 12.
Image 38 of 148

BMC shadow Chris Froome and Team Sky.

BMC shadow Chris Froome and Team Sky.
Image 39 of 148

Michael Rogers after stage 12.

Michael Rogers after stage 12.
Image 40 of 148

Joaquim Rodríguez rides through the rain during stage 12.

Joaquim Rodríguez rides through the rain during stage 12.
Image 41 of 148

Alberto Contador rides in the rain during stage 12.

Alberto Contador rides in the rain during stage 12.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 42 of 148

Chris Froome keeps things in check during stage 12.

Chris Froome keeps things in check during stage 12.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 43 of 148

Vincenzo Nibali gets some room on the final climb.

Vincenzo Nibali gets some room on the final climb.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 44 of 148

Alberto Contador checks his gap after attacking on the final climb.

Alberto Contador checks his gap after attacking on the final climb.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 45 of 148

Nairo Quintana near the finish of stage 12.

Nairo Quintana near the finish of stage 12.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 46 of 148

Team Sky on the front of the GC group during stage 12.

Team Sky on the front of the GC group during stage 12.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 47 of 148

Michal Kwiatkowski rides solo during stage 12.

Michal Kwiatkowski rides solo during stage 12.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 48 of 148

Jakob Fuglsang in the late breakaway.

Jakob Fuglsang in the late breakaway.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 49 of 148

Robert Gesink in action during stage 12.

Robert Gesink in action during stage 12.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 50 of 148

Michal Kwiatkowski rides solo during stage 12.

Michal Kwiatkowski rides solo during stage 12.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 51 of 148

Chris Froome rides in the rain during stage 12.

Chris Froome rides in the rain during stage 12.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 52 of 148

Alberto Contador attacks on the final climb.

Alberto Contador attacks on the final climb.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 53 of 148

Joaquim Rodriguez drops Jakob Fuglsang on his way to the stage win.

Joaquim Rodriguez drops Jakob Fuglsang on his way to the stage win.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 54 of 148

Jakob Fuglsang with Joachim Rodriguez.

Jakob Fuglsang with Joachim Rodriguez.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 55 of 148

Chris Froome follows Alejandro Valverde.

Chris Froome follows Alejandro Valverde.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 56 of 148

Alejandro Valverde attacks on the final climb.

Alejandro Valverde attacks on the final climb.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 57 of 148

Robert Gesink and Bauke Mollema.

Robert Gesink and Bauke Mollema.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 58 of 148

Warren Barguil at the stage 12 finish.

Warren Barguil at the stage 12 finish.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 59 of 148

Joaquim Rodríguez on the stage 12 podium.

Joaquim Rodríguez on the stage 12 podium.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 60 of 148

Joaquim Rodríguez wins stage 12.

Joaquim Rodríguez wins stage 12.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 61 of 148

Alejandro valverde puts in a late attack.

Alejandro valverde puts in a late attack.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 62 of 148

Chris Froome leads Nairo Quintana, Tejay van Garderen and Vincenzo Nibali.

Chris Froome leads Nairo Quintana, Tejay van Garderen and Vincenzo Nibali.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 148

Spectators line the road as the peloton climbs.

Spectators line the road as the peloton climbs.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 148

Alejandro Valverde rides in the bunch during stage 12.

Alejandro Valverde rides in the bunch during stage 12.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 148

Robert Gesink on the final climb.

Robert Gesink on the final climb.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 148

The peloton rides through the mountains during stage 12.

The peloton rides through the mountains during stage 12.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 148

Bauke Mollema on the final climb.

Bauke Mollema on the final climb.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 148

One of the day's climbs.

One of the day's climbs.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 148

Samuel Sanchez in action during stage 12.

Samuel Sanchez in action during stage 12.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 148

Richie Porte on the front of the GC group during stage 12.

Richie Porte on the front of the GC group during stage 12.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 148

The peloton make their way up a climb during stage 12.

The peloton make their way up a climb during stage 12.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 72 of 148

Riders seek relief from the rain after finishing stage 12.

Riders seek relief from the rain after finishing stage 12.
Image 73 of 148

A spectator runs alongside Chris Froome during stage 12.

A spectator runs alongside Chris Froome during stage 12.
Image 74 of 148

Riders seek relief from the rain after finishing stage 12.

Riders seek relief from the rain after finishing stage 12.
Image 75 of 148

The peloton spreads across the road during stage 12.

The peloton spreads across the road during stage 12.
Image 76 of 148

The peloton passes an equine spectator during stage 12.

The peloton passes an equine spectator during stage 12.
Image 77 of 148

Jose Serpa (Lampre - Merida) has a mechanical.

Jose Serpa (Lampre - Merida) has a mechanical.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 78 of 148

The peloton in action during stage 12.

The peloton in action during stage 12.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 79 of 148

Sep Vanmarcke on the front of the breakaway.

Sep Vanmarcke on the front of the breakaway.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 80 of 148

Ian Stannard presses the pace for Team Sky.

Ian Stannard presses the pace for Team Sky.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 81 of 148

The peloton climbs during stage 12.

The peloton climbs during stage 12.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 82 of 148

Sylvain Chavanel leads the bunch during stage 12.

Sylvain Chavanel leads the bunch during stage 12.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 83 of 148

A rider descends during stage 12.

A rider descends during stage 12.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 84 of 148

Wout Poels rides the front for Team Sky.

Wout Poels rides the front for Team Sky.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 85 of 148

Andre Greipel, John Degenkolb, Peter Sagan and Mark Cavendish roll along following an intermediate sprint.

Andre Greipel, John Degenkolb, Peter Sagan and Mark Cavendish roll along following an intermediate sprint.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 86 of 148

An Astana rider attacks.

An Astana rider attacks.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 87 of 148

The peloton rides through the mountains during stage 12.

The peloton rides through the mountains during stage 12.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 88 of 148

The bunch rides together during stage 12.

The bunch rides together during stage 12.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 89 of 148

British flags fly along the route during stage 12.

British flags fly along the route during stage 12.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 90 of 148

The peloton rides through the mountains during stage 12.

The peloton rides through the mountains during stage 12.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 91 of 148

The peloton rides through the mountains during stage 12.

The peloton rides through the mountains during stage 12.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 92 of 148

A lone rider in action during stage 12.

A lone rider in action during stage 12.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 93 of 148

The peloton in action during stage 12.

The peloton in action during stage 12.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 94 of 148

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) during stage 12.

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) during stage 12.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 95 of 148

Team Sky control the race during stage 12.

Team Sky control the race during stage 12.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 96 of 148

Christophe Riblon in actin during stage 12.

Christophe Riblon in actin during stage 12.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 97 of 148

Riders climb to Plateau de Beille during stage 12.

Riders climb to Plateau de Beille during stage 12.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 98 of 148

Joaquim Rodriguez in action during stage 12.

Joaquim Rodriguez in action during stage 12.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 99 of 148

Sep Vanmarcke on his own during stage 12.

Sep Vanmarcke on his own during stage 12.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 100 of 148

Joaquim Rodriguez in the group before attacking during stage 12.

Joaquim Rodriguez in the group before attacking during stage 12.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 101 of 148

Michal Kwiatkowski rides alone during stage 12

Michal Kwiatkowski rides alone during stage 12
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 102 of 148

Michal Kwiatkowski made a solo attempt during stage 12.

Michal Kwiatkowski made a solo attempt during stage 12.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 103 of 148

Romain Bardet climbs the final kilometres during stage 12.

Romain Bardet climbs the final kilometres during stage 12.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 104 of 148

Jakob Fuglsang on the attack during stage 12.

Jakob Fuglsang on the attack during stage 12.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 105 of 148

Louis Meintjes rides to the finish of stage 12.

Louis Meintjes rides to the finish of stage 12.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 106 of 148

Chris Froome follows Geraint Thomas during stage 12.

Chris Froome follows Geraint Thomas during stage 12.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 107 of 148

The peloton in action during stage 12.

The peloton in action during stage 12.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 108 of 148

A wet switchback on the final climb.

A wet switchback on the final climb.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 109 of 148

The peloton passes an apparently popular place to camp along the stage 12 route.

The peloton passes an apparently popular place to camp along the stage 12 route.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 110 of 148

Romain Sicard climbs during stage 12.

Romain Sicard climbs during stage 12.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 111 of 148

Robert Gesink climbs during stage 12.

Robert Gesink climbs during stage 12.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 112 of 148

Specatators visit a memorial to Fabio Casartelli along Thursday's route.

Specatators visit a memorial to Fabio Casartelli along Thursday's route.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 113 of 148

Joaquim Rodríguez on the stage 12 podium.

Joaquim Rodríguez on the stage 12 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 114 of 148

The peloton rolls through the French countryside.

The peloton rolls through the French countryside.
Image 115 of 148

Richie Porte and Geraint Thomas lead Chris Froome.

Richie Porte and Geraint Thomas lead Chris Froome.
Image 116 of 148

Tinkoff-Saxo's Peter Sagan and Alberto Contador at the stage 12 start.

Tinkoff-Saxo's Peter Sagan and Alberto Contador at the stage 12 start.
Image 117 of 148

Joaquim Rodríguez wins stage 12.

Joaquim Rodríguez wins stage 12.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 118 of 148

Louis Meintjes finishes stage 12 with a torn jersey from an earlier crash.

Louis Meintjes finishes stage 12 with a torn jersey from an earlier crash.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 119 of 148

Tejay van Garderen finishes stage 12.

Tejay van Garderen finishes stage 12.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 120 of 148

Robert Gesink and Bauke Mollema finish stage 12.

Robert Gesink and Bauke Mollema finish stage 12.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 121 of 148

Chris Froome takes a corner during stage 12.

Chris Froome takes a corner during stage 12.
Image 122 of 148

Alberto Contador finishes stage 12.

Alberto Contador finishes stage 12.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 123 of 148

Alejandro Valverde attacks the GC group before the finish of stage 12.

Alejandro Valverde attacks the GC group before the finish of stage 12.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 124 of 148

Joaquim Rodríguez dig deep to win stage 12.

Joaquim Rodríguez dig deep to win stage 12.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 125 of 148

Chris Froome on the stage 12 podium.

Chris Froome on the stage 12 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 126 of 148

Joaquim Rodríguez enjoys his time on the stage 12 podium.

Joaquim Rodríguez enjoys his time on the stage 12 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 127 of 148

Joaquim Rodríguez on the stage 12 podium.

Joaquim Rodríguez on the stage 12 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 128 of 148

Joaquim Rodríguez makes his move to win stage 12.

Joaquim Rodríguez makes his move to win stage 12.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 129 of 148

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) wins stage 12 of the 2015 Tour de France.

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) wins stage 12 of the 2015 Tour de France.
Image 130 of 148

Joaquim Rodríguez wins stage 12 of the 2015 Tour de France.

Joaquim Rodríguez wins stage 12 of the 2015 Tour de France.
Image 131 of 148

Joaquim Rodríguez wins stage 12 of the 2015 Tour de France.

Joaquim Rodríguez wins stage 12 of the 2015 Tour de France.
Image 132 of 148

Joaquim Rodríguez wins stage 12 of the 2015 Tour de France.

Joaquim Rodríguez wins stage 12 of the 2015 Tour de France.
Image 133 of 148

Joaquim Rodríguez wins stage 12 of the 2015 Tour de France.

Joaquim Rodríguez wins stage 12 of the 2015 Tour de France.
Image 134 of 148

Joaquim Rodríguez wins stage 12 of the 2015 Tour de France.

Joaquim Rodríguez wins stage 12 of the 2015 Tour de France.
Image 135 of 148

Joaquim Rodríguez wins stage 12 of the 2015 Tour de France.

Joaquim Rodríguez wins stage 12 of the 2015 Tour de France.
Image 136 of 148

The peloton rolls through better weather near the start of stage 12.

The peloton rolls through better weather near the start of stage 12.
Image 137 of 148

Mairo Quintana in action during stage 12.

Mairo Quintana in action during stage 12.
Image 138 of 148

Chris Froome and Nairo Quintana finish stage 12.

Chris Froome and Nairo Quintana finish stage 12.
Image 139 of 148

Alejandro Valverde finishes stage 12.

Alejandro Valverde finishes stage 12.
Image 140 of 148

Spectators take cover from the wet weather during stage 12.

Spectators take cover from the wet weather during stage 12.
Image 141 of 148

Manuel Quinziato of Italy and BMC Racing Team

Manuel Quinziato of Italy and BMC Racing Team
Image 142 of 148

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
Image 143 of 148

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in the yellow jersey

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in the yellow jersey
Image 144 of 148

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
Image 145 of 148

Anthony Delaplace leads a breakaway

Anthony Delaplace leads a breakaway
Image 146 of 148

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
Image 147 of 148

Romain Bardet (AG2R)

Romain Bardet (AG2R)
Image 148 of 148

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) made up for two terrible days in the Pyrenees by soloing to his second stage victory of the Tour de France. The Spaniard surged to the head of the race on the final climb after making the day's breakaway, and then outpaced Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) to claim the win.

Chris Froome (Sky) withstood attacks from all of his rivals to maintain his sizeable lead in the overall standings.

Rodriguez saw his general classification ambitions go out of the window on the Col du Tourmalet yesterday, he crashed neutral zone and ended up losing 10 minutes, but he got himself in the today’s breakaway and on the hors-catégorie Plateau de Beille he jumped clear of Fuglsang and Romain Bardet, who finished a distant third. It was the second victory of the race for Rodriguez, whose triumphant win on the Mur de Huy preceded the downfall of his GC hopes.

“To win a stage of the Tour is so important. It’s a long time since my first stage win in 2010. I’m like Atlético Madrid – you never really know what to expect from me,” Rodríguez said.

“I said this morning, I didn’t think there was chance. With the climbs today, we [the breakaway] did quite an impressive job. The Platueau de Beille is a really important race finish. I was definitely feeling that I was in better condition than them [Fuglsang and Bardet] and I know this climb well so I attacked.”

It was a wet afternoon in the Pyrenees, with storms at Plateau de Beille, but the fight for yellow ended up being a damp squib. The peloton thinned on the first-category Col de la Core and Port de Lers, but the attacks would only come on the second half of the final climb.

Many wondered whether the general classification contenders could put a chink in the armour of Chris Froome, but race leader held tight.

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) was first to attack, then Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), but neither were given much leash. Nairo Quintana's attack was quickly marked, while his teammate Alejandro Valverde continued trying to soften Sky up. But none could shake Froome; they couldn’t even shake Geraint Thomas, who put in another remarkable high-mountain display to shut down and deter attackers.

As they neared the summit, Quintana tried a few times but to no avail and Froome sprinted to the line ahead of all but Valverde in what will be a depressing sight for those hoping for a more open contest.

How it unfolded

The first item on today’s mountain-filled agenda was actually an intermediate sprint, where André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) continued to work to close the gap to green jersey-holder Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo). The German took the maximum points ahead of John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin), with Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) obstructed by a Giant lead-out man. Sagan's lead is now down to just two points.

It was at that point that Lieuwe Westra (Astana) launched an attack, and many others fancied getting involved. In the end a 22-rider group was established that also included Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Matthieu Ladagnous, Jérémy Roy (FDJ), Gorka Izagirre (Movistar), Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-Quickstep), Romain Bardet, Mickaël Chérel, and Christophe Riblon (AG2R-La Mondiale), Jan Barta (Bora-Argon 18), Bryan Coquard and Romain Sicard (Europcar), Kristjian Durasek (Lampre-Merida), Dani Navarro (Cofidis), Sylvain Chavanel and Jérôme Coppel (IAM), Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Frédéric Brun, and Anthony Delaplace (Bretagne-Séché), Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka), Georg Preidler (Giant-Alpecin), and Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo).

They carved out an advantage of over six minutes as Preidler took the KOM points over the second-category Col de Portet-d’Aspet and made their way to the foot of the first category 1 climb, the Col de la Core. Marcel Sieberg (Lotto-Soudal) and Angelo Tulik (Europcar), set off in pursuit of the leaders, but despite spending a great deal of time in no man’s land they would never make it across.

On the Col de la Core it was Westra and Fuglsang who forced the issue, causing the lead group to break up, while Sky controlled things in the bunch behind. Riblon, Chavanel, Roy, and Brun lost contact, and while Durasek took the mountain points, Kwiatkowski, Preidler and Vanmarcke managed to pull clear with 75km remaining.

They soon gained 1:25 over the rest of the break and the gap back to the peloton rose above 12 minutes. Preidler was dropped on the Port de Lers, where Kwiatkowski took the points, and the fragmented chase group split in two on the descent to the foot of the final climb.

Sky could be seen on the front of the bunch once again on the Port de Lers, where Jean-Christophe Péraud and Dan Martin ran into trouble but on there was little action among the overall contenders.

A storm raged up at the finish and rain also started to pound down on the riders on the descent and in the valley, where the leading duo hit the final climb with a two minutes on the chasers 10 on the peloton.

When Peter Kennaugh and Richie Porte hit the climb with Froome in tow, Kwiatkowski had just left Vanmarcke behind, making his superior climbing ability count. Meanwhile the chasing group began to become more select and with just over ten kilometres to go Rodríguez attacked, dragging Bardet and Fuglsang with him.

As has been the case on all the crucial climbs so far in the Tour, the yellow jersey group thinned out quickly and considerably on the climb to Plateau de Beille. Tony Gallopin and Warren Barguil, seventh and ninth on GC before the stage, were dropped as the group reduced to 12.

With just over 8km to go Rodríguez made his move and was soon flying past Kwiatkowski and putting daylight between himself and Fuglsang and Bardet further back.

The diminutive Spaniard worked away at it on his own and as it became increasingly apparent that victory would be his, the GC battle failed to truly ignite behind. 

To subscribe to the Tour de France podcast on iTunes, click here, and go here for our full Tour de France coverage.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha5:40:14
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:12
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:49
4Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:34
5Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:38
6Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:05:47
7Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:03
8Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:28
9Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:46
10Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:06:47
11Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
13Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
14Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
15Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
16Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
17Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
18Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:44
19Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
20Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:09:13
21Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:09:46
22Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
23Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
24Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
25Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
26Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
27Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:35
28Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:47
29Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:12:38
30Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
31Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:12:47
32Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:13:35
33Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:59
34Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
35Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:17:02
36Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
37Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
38Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
39Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
40Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
41Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
42Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
43Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
44Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:18:16
45Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:18:19
46Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:19:38
47Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
48Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
50Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
51Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
52Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:20:07
53Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:20:47
54Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
55Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
56Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
57Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
58Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
59Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
60Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
61Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
62Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
63Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:46
64Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:23:06
65Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:23:09
66Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:16
67Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka0:23:35
68Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:24:28
69Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:25:47
70Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
71Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:25:49
72Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
73Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:26:25
74Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:27:25
75José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:27:32
76Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
77Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
78Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
79Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:30:24
80Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
81Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
82Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
83John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:33:27
84Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
85Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:33:34
86Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
87Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
88Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
89Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
90Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
91Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
92Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
93Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
94Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
95Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
96Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
97Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
98Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
99Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
100Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
101Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
102Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
103Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
104Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
105Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
106Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
107Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
108Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
109Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
110Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
111Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
112Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
113Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
114Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
115Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
116Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
117Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
118Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
119Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
120José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
121Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
122Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
123Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
124Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
125André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
126Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
127Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
128Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
129Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
130Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
131Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
132Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
133Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
134Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
135Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:34:47
136Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
137Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:36:54
138Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
139Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
140Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
141Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
142Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
143Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
144Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
145Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
146Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
147Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
148Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
149Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
150Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
151Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
152Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
153Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
154Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
155Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
156Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
157Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
158Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
159Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
160Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
161Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
162Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
163Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
164Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
165Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
166Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
167Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
168Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
169Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
170Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
171Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
172Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
173Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
174Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
175Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:37:33
DNFZakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
DNFAlex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team

Intermediate sprint, Saint-Bertrand-De-Comminges, km. 20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal20pts
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin17
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo15
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step13
5Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal11
6Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team10
7Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar9
8Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin8
9Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin7
10Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
11Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar5
12Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team4
13Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida3
14Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr2
15Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha20pts
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team17
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
4Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team13
5Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka11
6Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 1810
7Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar9
8Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
9Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team7
10Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky6
11Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team5
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr4
13Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team3
14Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo2
15Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Col de Portet-d'Aspet, km. 57.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin5pts
2Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr3
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team2
4Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Col de la Core, km. 93
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida10pts
2Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin8
3Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
4Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr4
5Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling2
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) Port de Lers, km. 144
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step10pts
2Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo8
3Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
4Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka4
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 4 (HC) Plateau de Beille, km. 195
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha50pts
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team40
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale32
4Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team28
5Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka24
6Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 1820
7Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar16
8Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
9Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team8
10Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky4

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5:42:03
2Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:49
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:04:58
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
5Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:07:57
6Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:09:46
8Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:17:49
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:18:58
10Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
11Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:24:36
12Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:25:43
13Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:45
14Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
15Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
16Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
17Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
18Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:32:58
19Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
20Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:35:05
21Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
22Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
23Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
25Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
26Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
27Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
28Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
29Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
30Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team17:18:49
2AG2R La Mondiale0:01:57
3Team Sky0:08:05
4Astana Pro Team0:09:59
5Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:01
6Team Europcar0:13:02
7Team Katusha0:15:57
8MTN - Qhubeka0:17:08
9BMC Racing Team0:18:40
10Tinkoff-Saxo0:22:44
11IAM Cycling0:27:16
12Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:27:35
13Trek Factory Racing0:31:11
14FDJ.fr0:31:31
15Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:32:04
16Lotto Soudal0:34:28
17Team Giant-Alpecin0:36:20
18Bora-Argon 180:40:52
19Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:53:41
20Etixx - Quick-Step1:00:36
21Lampre-Merida1:03:46
22Orica GreenEdge1:25:55

General classification after stage 12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky46:50:32
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:52
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:03:09
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:58
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:04:03
6Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:04
7Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:32
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:07:32
9Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:07:47
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:08:02
11Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:43
12Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:12:25
13Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:12:53
14Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:13:33
15Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:13:45
16Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:57
17Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:05
18Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:19:32
19Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:26:57
20Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:28:19
21Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:36
22Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:33:00
23Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:33:19
24Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:34:41
25Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:34:48
26Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:36:32
27Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:37:11
28Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr0:37:42
29Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:40:33
30Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:42:10
31Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:44:18
32Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:44:28
33Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:44:31
34Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:46:06
35Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:48:02
36Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:48:19
37Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:49:35
38Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:52:32
39Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:53:40
40Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:54:51
41Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:55:47
42Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:57:58
43Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:58:57
44Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:59:12
45Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:59:17
46Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:59:26
47Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky1:00:14
48Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:02:14
49Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:03:40
50Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:04:30
51Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:07:51
52Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:08:39
53Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1:08:45
54Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1:09:03
55Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha1:09:09
56Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo1:09:33
57Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 181:10:21
58Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:10:32
59Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 181:10:43
60Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step1:10:50
61Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:11:02
62Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:11:18
63Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1:11:40
64Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:12:37
65Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1:14:50
66Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:15:17
67Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling1:16:29
68Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin1:17:14
69Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:17:37
70Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling1:18:33
71Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step1:18:37
72Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:19:25
73Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 181:19:28
74José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1:20:26
75Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:21:12
76Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1:22:01
77Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr1:22:34
78Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka1:23:11
79Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida1:23:39
80Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:23:49
81Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky1:25:00
82Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:27:02
83Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:27:09
84Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing1:27:20
85Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team1:27:38
86Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1:28:18
87Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha1:28:22
88Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky1:28:29
89Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team1:28:40
90Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida1:29:16
91Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:29:37
92Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team1:31:19
93Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:32:45
94Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling1:33:27
95Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar1:33:48
96Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:33:51
97Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:34:24
98Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling1:34:31
99Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1:34:52
100Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step1:34:54
101Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida1:35:17
102Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing1:36:01
103Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar1:36:29
104Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge1:37:08
105Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr1:38:14
106André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal1:38:24
107John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:38:37
108Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:38:44
109Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:39:03
110Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky1:39:20
111Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1:39:29
112Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr1:39:58
113Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1:40:01
114Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:40:14
115Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:40:32
116Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1:41:08
117Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:41:15
118Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr1:41:22
119Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:41:36
120Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka1:41:52
121Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:42:49
122Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal1:42:54
123Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:43:16
124Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida1:43:21
125Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step1:44:22
126Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar1:44:41
127Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling1:45:13
128Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr1:45:24
129Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1:45:39
130Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:45:53
131Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team1:46:28
132Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha1:47:15
133Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1:47:28
134Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:48:14
135Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:48:53
136Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:48:55
137Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky1:49:55
138Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:51:09
139Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar1:51:14
140Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:51:25
141Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1:51:39
142Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka1:51:42
143Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step1:52:06
144Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:52:18
145Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1:52:27
146Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida1:52:48
147Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1:53:13
148Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing1:56:14
149Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo1:56:36
150Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling1:57:07
151Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:57:14
152Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing1:57:16
153Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha1:57:45
154Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:57:47
155Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:58:18
156Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:58:28
157Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1:59:09
158Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:00:06
159Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team2:00:30
160Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:01:38
161José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 182:02:31
162Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:09:30
163Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:10:08
164Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
165Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge2:11:40
166Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:12:32
167Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar2:12:46
168Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha2:12:54
169Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:12:58
170Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:13:50
171Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr2:16:09
172Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal2:21:31
173Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 182:21:36
174Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge2:23:55
175Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:34:21

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo254pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal252
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin201
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step185
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar117
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky94
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team81
8Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step76
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal70
10Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team68
11Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team61
12Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha59
13Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale52
14Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha50
15Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar46
16Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka45
17Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin44
18Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team41
19Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team41
20Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement40
21Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits37
22Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo36
23Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step31
24Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 1830
25Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal28
26Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step27
27Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing27
28Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar27
29Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 1827
30Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr27
31Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky26
32Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo26
33Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling26
34Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge26
35Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin26
36Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka26
37Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida26
38Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky25
39Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits25
40Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team25
41Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team21
42Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo20
43Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team20
44Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
45Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement20
46Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team20
47Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin19
48Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar18
49Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits18
50Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement18
51Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement18
52Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal17
53Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling17
54Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement17
55Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka16
56Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida16
57Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team16
58Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha16
59Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
60Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar15
61Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
62Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 1815
63Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement15
64Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka14
65Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step12
66Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka12
67Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka11
68Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar11
69Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge11
70Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo11
71Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal11
72Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team10
73Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step10
74Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka10
75Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing10
76Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling9
77Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
78Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team8
79Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo7
80Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo7
81Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 187
82Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team6
83Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step6
84Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team6
85Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
86Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky5
87Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5
88Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida5
89Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team4
90Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr4
91Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement4
92Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4
93Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team4
94Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling3
95Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 183
96Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky3
97Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
98Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr2
99Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar2
100Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
101José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1
102Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1
103Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1
104Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo-5
105Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal-5
106Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo-5
107Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits-5
108Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky61pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha52
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team41
4Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky40
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale35
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo32
7Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team32
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team32
9Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo28
10Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team28
11Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka28
12Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team27
13Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka26
14Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale24
15Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar23
16Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky22
17Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 1820
18Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar17
19Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar16
20Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge16
21Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 1816
22Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin13
23Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
24Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step10
25Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida10
26Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr10
27Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal8
28Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo8
29Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka6
30Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team4
31Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr4
32Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
33Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr3
34Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
35Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling2
36Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team2
37Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
38Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
39Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team46:53:41
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:06:34
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:56
4Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:25:10
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:31:32
6Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:54:49
7Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:05:30
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo1:06:24
9Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 181:07:12
10Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step1:07:41
11Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:08:09
12Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin1:14:05
13Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1:25:09
14Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team1:25:31
15Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar1:30:39
16Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge1:33:59
17Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr1:36:49
18Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1:36:52
19Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:37:05
20Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:37:23
21Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:38:06
22Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:38:27
23Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar1:41:32
24Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1:56:00
25Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:58:29
26Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:06:21
27Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:09:23
28Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha2:09:45
29Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 182:18:27
30Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:31:12

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team141:52:29
2Team Sky0:05:19
3Tinkoff-Saxo0:25:27
4Astana Pro Team0:31:50
5BMC Racing Team0:34:27
6Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:39:20
7MTN - Qhubeka0:45:27
8AG2R La Mondiale0:47:50
9Team Europcar0:53:05
10IAM Cycling1:07:23
11Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:14:07
12Team Katusha1:17:43
13Trek Factory Racing1:24:15
14Bora-Argon 181:27:33
15Lotto Soudal1:36:27
16Team Giant-Alpecin1:39:19
17FDJ.fr1:54:34
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:10:03
19Bretagne-Séché Environnement2:17:30
20Etixx - Quick-Step2:42:30
21Lampre-Merida2:46:59
22Orica GreenEdge4:10:46

