Trending

Tour de France: Cummings soars to victory in Mende

Van Garderen surpassed by Quintana

Image 1 of 167

Bob Jungels leads the breakaway through a short tunnel.

Bob Jungels leads the breakaway through a short tunnel.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 167

Daniel Teklehaimanot

Daniel Teklehaimanot
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 167

Chris Froome answers questions from the press.

Chris Froome answers questions from the press.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 167

Chris Froome signs an autograph before the start of stage 14.

Chris Froome signs an autograph before the start of stage 14.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 167

A little cross training before the stage.

A little cross training before the stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 167

A little cross training before the stage.

A little cross training before the stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 167

MIchael Rasmussen was back at the Tour de France as a columnist.

MIchael Rasmussen was back at the Tour de France as a columnist.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 167

Nathan Haas gets his haircut in the mobile barbershop before the start of stage 14.

Nathan Haas gets his haircut in the mobile barbershop before the start of stage 14.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 167

The day's notes are marked up and ready to go for stage 14.

The day's notes are marked up and ready to go for stage 14.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 167

Spectators lined the route of stage 14.

Spectators lined the route of stage 14.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 167

A Giant-Alpecin rider in action during stage 14.

A Giant-Alpecin rider in action during stage 14.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 167

Fans line the toute of stage 14.

Fans line the toute of stage 14.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 167

Scenery along the route of stage 14.

Scenery along the route of stage 14.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 167

Gold-trimmed gloves for race leader Chris Froome.

Gold-trimmed gloves for race leader Chris Froome.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 167

Chris Froome warms down following stage 14 at the Tour de France.

Chris Froome warms down following stage 14 at the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 167

Pierre-Luc Perichon (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) with the "most combative" prize.

Pierre-Luc Perichon (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) with the "most combative" prize.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 167

Nairo Quintana in the white jersey of the Tour's best young rider.

Nairo Quintana in the white jersey of the Tour's best young rider.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 167

Steven Cummings of African team MTN-Qhubeka wins stage 14 of the Tour de France on Nelson Mandela day.

Steven Cummings of African team MTN-Qhubeka wins stage 14 of the Tour de France on Nelson Mandela day.
Image 19 of 167

Chris Froome in polka dots following stage 14.

Chris Froome in polka dots following stage 14.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 167

A comparison of legs on the stage 14 podium.

A comparison of legs on the stage 14 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 167

The photographers await the finish.

The photographers await the finish.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 167

Michal Golas leads Peter Sagan in the breakaway.

Michal Golas leads Peter Sagan in the breakaway.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 167

Riders climb during stage 14.

Riders climb during stage 14.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 167

Kristijan Koren escaped the breakaway late in the race.

Kristijan Koren escaped the breakaway late in the race.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 167

The peloton emerges from a tunnel during stage 14.

The peloton emerges from a tunnel during stage 14.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 167

Bora-Argon 18 on the attack.

Bora-Argon 18 on the attack.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 167

Orica-GreenEdge

Orica-GreenEdge
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 167

The peloton begins to split up.

The peloton begins to split up.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 167

Cummings is about to catch Bardet and Pinot during stage 14.

Cummings is about to catch Bardet and Pinot during stage 14.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 167

Nairo Quintana attacks Chris Froome during stage 14.

Nairo Quintana attacks Chris Froome during stage 14.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 167

Nairo Quintana attacks Chris Froome during stage 14.

Nairo Quintana attacks Chris Froome during stage 14.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 167

Nairo Quintana checks behind while attacking Chris Froome.

Nairo Quintana checks behind while attacking Chris Froome.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 167

Nairo Quintana checks behind while attacking Chris Froome.

Nairo Quintana checks behind while attacking Chris Froome.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 167

Chris Froome chases down Nairo Quintana during stage 14.

Chris Froome chases down Nairo Quintana during stage 14.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 167

Vincenzo Nibali and Nairo Quintana ride together during stage 14.

Vincenzo Nibali and Nairo Quintana ride together during stage 14.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 167

Vincenzo Nibali and Nairo Quintana ride together during stage 14.

Vincenzo Nibali and Nairo Quintana ride together during stage 14.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 167

Nairo Quintana attacks the GC group during stage 14.

Nairo Quintana attacks the GC group during stage 14.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 167

Cummings is about to catch Pinot and Bardet.

Cummings is about to catch Pinot and Bardet.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 167

Romain Bardet

Romain Bardet
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 167

Romain Bardet

Romain Bardet
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 167

The top GC contenders make their way to the finish during stage 14.

The top GC contenders make their way to the finish during stage 14.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 167

The top GC contenders make their way to the finish during stage 14.

The top GC contenders make their way to the finish during stage 14.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 167

Bauke Mollema on the final climb during stage 14.

Bauke Mollema on the final climb during stage 14.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 167

Robert Gesink on the final climb duing stage 14.

Robert Gesink on the final climb duing stage 14.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 167

Thibaut Pinot rides in the breakaway during stage 14.

Thibaut Pinot rides in the breakaway during stage 14.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 167

Chris Froome leads Alberto Contador and Tejay van Garderen during stage 14.

Chris Froome leads Alberto Contador and Tejay van Garderen during stage 14.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 167

The route took riders out of town into the hills.

The route took riders out of town into the hills.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 167

MIchal Golas attacked from the breakaway during stage 14.

MIchal Golas attacked from the breakaway during stage 14.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 167

Kristijan Koren and Michal Golas lead the race near the end of stage 14.

Kristijan Koren and Michal Golas lead the race near the end of stage 14.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 167

The peloton rolls though a French village during stage 14.

The peloton rolls though a French village during stage 14.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 167

Joaquim Rodriguez in the peloton during stage 14.

Joaquim Rodriguez in the peloton during stage 14.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 167

Tejay van Garderen in the peloton during stage 14.

Tejay van Garderen in the peloton during stage 14.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 167

A spectator in costume along the stage 14 route.

A spectator in costume along the stage 14 route.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 167

The peloton rolls through the French countryside during stage 14.

The peloton rolls through the French countryside during stage 14.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 167

The peloton rolls through the French countryside during stage 14.

The peloton rolls through the French countryside during stage 14.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 167

The breakaway rolls during stage 14 of the 2015 Tour de France.

The breakaway rolls during stage 14 of the 2015 Tour de France.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 167

Steven Kruijswijk finds a shortcut after stage 14.

Steven Kruijswijk finds a shortcut after stage 14.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 167

The breakaway emerges from a tunnel during stage 14.

The breakaway emerges from a tunnel during stage 14.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 167

The peloton rides along a cliff edge during stage 14.

The peloton rides along a cliff edge during stage 14.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 167

Enthusiastic spectators along the stage 14 route.

Enthusiastic spectators along the stage 14 route.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 167

The peloton rolls thorugh the French countryside

The peloton rolls thorugh the French countryside
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 167

Michal Golas attacks on his own during stage 14.

Michal Golas attacks on his own during stage 14.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 167

Michal Golas rides in the breakaway during stage 14.

Michal Golas rides in the breakaway during stage 14.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 167

Chris Froome is surrounded by teammates during stage 14.

Chris Froome is surrounded by teammates during stage 14.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 167

The breakaway in action during stage 14.

The breakaway in action during stage 14.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 167

Thibaut Pinot in the stage 14 breakaway.

Thibaut Pinot in the stage 14 breakaway.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 167

Chris Froome was all smiles on the podium following stage 14.

Chris Froome was all smiles on the podium following stage 14.
Image 68 of 167

Chris Froome on the stage 14 podium.

Chris Froome on the stage 14 podium.
Image 69 of 167

Pierre-Luc Perichon celebrates his combativity prize on the podium at the end of the 178,5 km fourteenth stage of the 102nd edition of the Tour de France

Pierre-Luc Perichon celebrates his combativity prize on the podium at the end of the 178,5 km fourteenth stage of the 102nd edition of the Tour de France
Image 70 of 167

Nairo Quintana in the white jersey of the Tour's best young rider.

Nairo Quintana in the white jersey of the Tour's best young rider.
Image 71 of 167

Team Sky control the peloton during stage 14.

Team Sky control the peloton during stage 14.
Image 72 of 167

Chris Froome rides in the Sky train during stage 14.

Chris Froome rides in the Sky train during stage 14.
Image 73 of 167

Nairo Quintana's fan are out in full force.

Nairo Quintana's fan are out in full force.
Image 74 of 167

The peloton in action during stage 14.

The peloton in action during stage 14.
Image 75 of 167

Chris Froome in the polka dot jersey following stage 14.

Chris Froome in the polka dot jersey following stage 14.
Image 76 of 167

Team Sky control the front during stage 14.

Team Sky control the front during stage 14.
Image 77 of 167

The peloton in action during stage 14.

The peloton in action during stage 14.
Image 78 of 167

Team Sky lead the peloton during stage 14.

Team Sky lead the peloton during stage 14.
Image 79 of 167

Andrew Talansky in action during stage 14.

Andrew Talansky in action during stage 14.
Image 80 of 167

Simon Yates made the breakaway during stage 14.

Simon Yates made the breakaway during stage 14.
Image 81 of 167

Vincenzo Nibali in light mood before the start of stage 14.

Vincenzo Nibali in light mood before the start of stage 14.
Image 82 of 167

Steven Cummings wins stage 14 of the 2015 Tour de France.

Steven Cummings wins stage 14 of the 2015 Tour de France.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 83 of 167

Tejay van Garderen tries to limit his losses during stage 14.

Tejay van Garderen tries to limit his losses during stage 14.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 84 of 167

Steven Cummings attacks near the finish of stage 14.

Steven Cummings attacks near the finish of stage 14.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 85 of 167

Andriy Grivko (Astana) climbs during stage 14.

Andriy Grivko (Astana) climbs during stage 14.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 86 of 167

Thibaut Pinot climbs through the crowds during stage 14.

Thibaut Pinot climbs through the crowds during stage 14.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 87 of 167

Nairo Quintana leads Chris Froome during stage 14.

Nairo Quintana leads Chris Froome during stage 14.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 88 of 167

Chris Froome climbs through a gauntlet of spectators during stage 14.

Chris Froome climbs through a gauntlet of spectators during stage 14.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 89 of 167

Chris Froome climbs through a gauntlet of spectators during stage 14.

Chris Froome climbs through a gauntlet of spectators during stage 14.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 90 of 167

Ruben Plaza Molina (Lampre - Merida) during stage 14.

Ruben Plaza Molina (Lampre - Merida) during stage 14.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 91 of 167

Romain Bardet (AG2R - La Mondiale) during stage 14.

Romain Bardet (AG2R - La Mondiale) during stage 14.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 92 of 167

Vincenzo Nibali climbs through the crowds during stage 14.

Vincenzo Nibali climbs through the crowds during stage 14.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 93 of 167

Tejay van Garderen slipped to third overall during stage 14.

Tejay van Garderen slipped to third overall during stage 14.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 94 of 167

Pierre Rolland finishes stage 14.

Pierre Rolland finishes stage 14.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 95 of 167

Robert Gesink at the stage 14 finish.

Robert Gesink at the stage 14 finish.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 96 of 167

Vincenzo Nibali finishes stage 14.

Vincenzo Nibali finishes stage 14.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 97 of 167

Alberto Contador nears the finish of stage 14.

Alberto Contador nears the finish of stage 14.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 98 of 167

Chris Froome approaches the finish of stage 14.

Chris Froome approaches the finish of stage 14.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 99 of 167

Chris Froome approaches the finish of stage 14.

Chris Froome approaches the finish of stage 14.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 100 of 167

Chris Froome checks the time gaps at the finish.

Chris Froome checks the time gaps at the finish.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 101 of 167

Steven Cummings wins stage 14 of the 2015 Tour de France.

Steven Cummings wins stage 14 of the 2015 Tour de France.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 102 of 167

Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) in action during stage 14.

Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) in action during stage 14.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 103 of 167

Rigoberto Uran climbs during stage 14.

Rigoberto Uran climbs during stage 14.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 104 of 167

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) has fun with the fans.

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) has fun with the fans.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 105 of 167

Riders can hardly be seen among the spectators.

Riders can hardly be seen among the spectators.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 106 of 167

Alberto Contador climbs through the crowds.

Alberto Contador climbs through the crowds.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 107 of 167

The peloton makes its way through the Tour de France crowds.

The peloton makes its way through the Tour de France crowds.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 108 of 167

Riders can hardly be seen among the spectators.

Riders can hardly be seen among the spectators.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 109 of 167

The peloton makes its way through the Tour de France crowds.

The peloton makes its way through the Tour de France crowds.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 110 of 167

Crowds line the route during stage 14.

Crowds line the route during stage 14.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 111 of 167

Nairo Quintana checks the gap to Chris Froome.

Nairo Quintana checks the gap to Chris Froome.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 112 of 167

Nibali and Quintana on the attack during stage 14.

Nibali and Quintana on the attack during stage 14.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 113 of 167

Nairo Quintana checks the gap to Chris Froome.

Nairo Quintana checks the gap to Chris Froome.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 114 of 167

Nibali and Quintana on the attack during stage 14.

Nibali and Quintana on the attack during stage 14.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 115 of 167

Peter Sagan is followed by a fan during stage 14.

Peter Sagan is followed by a fan during stage 14.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 116 of 167

Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) climbs through the crowds during stage 14.

Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) climbs through the crowds during stage 14.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 117 of 167

Alejandro Valverde in action during stage 14.

Alejandro Valverde in action during stage 14.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 118 of 167

Alberto Contadro climbs during stage 14.

Alberto Contadro climbs during stage 14.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 119 of 167

Chris Froome chases down Nairo Quintana during stage 14.

Chris Froome chases down Nairo Quintana during stage 14.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 120 of 167

Chris Froome chases down Nairo Quintana during stage 14.

Chris Froome chases down Nairo Quintana during stage 14.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 121 of 167

Nairo Quintana attacks.

Nairo Quintana attacks.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 122 of 167

Nairo Quintana rides ahead of Vincenzo Nibali.

Nairo Quintana rides ahead of Vincenzo Nibali.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 123 of 167

Nairo Quintana and Vincenzo Nibali go on the attack.

Nairo Quintana and Vincenzo Nibali go on the attack.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 124 of 167

Steven Cummings wins stage 14 of the 2015 Tour de France.

Steven Cummings wins stage 14 of the 2015 Tour de France.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 125 of 167

The peloton crosses a bridge during stage 14.

The peloton crosses a bridge during stage 14.
Image 126 of 167

Team Sky lines up on the front for Chris Froome

Team Sky lines up on the front for Chris Froome
Image 127 of 167

The peloton in action during stage 14.

The peloton in action during stage 14.
Image 128 of 167

Chris Froome rides during stage 14 of the 2015 Tour de France.

Chris Froome rides during stage 14 of the 2015 Tour de France.
Image 129 of 167

Team Sky lines up on the front for Chris Froome

Team Sky lines up on the front for Chris Froome
Image 130 of 167

Spectators enjoy the action during stage 14.

Spectators enjoy the action during stage 14.
Image 131 of 167

A spectator captures the action during stage 14.

A spectator captures the action during stage 14.
Image 132 of 167

Jean-Christophe Péraud in action during stage 14.

Jean-Christophe Péraud in action during stage 14.
Image 133 of 167

Ryder Hesjedal leads a breakaway during the 178.5 km fourteenth stage of the 102nd edition of the Tour de France

Ryder Hesjedal leads a breakaway during the 178.5 km fourteenth stage of the 102nd edition of the Tour de France
Image 134 of 167

Jean-Christophe Peraud, injured after a fall on Friday, rides in the pack with his teammates of the AG2R La Mondiale, Romain Bardet and Christophe Riblon.

Jean-Christophe Peraud, injured after a fall on Friday, rides in the pack with his teammates of the AG2R La Mondiale, Romain Bardet and Christophe Riblon.
Image 135 of 167

Nibali and Quintana on the attack during stage 14.

Nibali and Quintana on the attack during stage 14.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 136 of 167

Steven Cummings of African team MTN-Qhubeka wins stage 14 of the Tour de France on Nelson Mandela day.

Steven Cummings of African team MTN-Qhubeka wins stage 14 of the Tour de France on Nelson Mandela day.
Image 137 of 167

Steven Cummings of African team MTN-Qhubeka wins stage 14 of the Tour de France on Nelson Mandela day.

Steven Cummings of African team MTN-Qhubeka wins stage 14 of the Tour de France on Nelson Mandela day.
Image 138 of 167

Rigoberto Uran at the stage 14 finish.

Rigoberto Uran at the stage 14 finish.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 139 of 167

MTN_Qhubeka on the front during stage 14.

MTN_Qhubeka on the front during stage 14.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 140 of 167

Riders push the pace on a descent during stage 14.

Riders push the pace on a descent during stage 14.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 141 of 167

Peter Sagan made the breakaway during stage 14.

Peter Sagan made the breakaway during stage 14.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 142 of 167

Pierre Rolland.

Pierre Rolland.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 143 of 167

Simon Yates during stage 14.

Simon Yates during stage 14.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 144 of 167

Steven Cummings of African team MTN-Qhubeka wins stage 14 of the Tour de France on Nelson Mandela day.

Steven Cummings of African team MTN-Qhubeka wins stage 14 of the Tour de France on Nelson Mandela day.
Image 145 of 167

Romain Bardet near the end of stage 14.

Romain Bardet near the end of stage 14.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 146 of 167

Steven Cummings approaches the line during stage 14.

Steven Cummings approaches the line during stage 14.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 147 of 167

The peloton in action during stage 14.

The peloton in action during stage 14.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 148 of 167

The peloton in action during stage 14.

The peloton in action during stage 14.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 149 of 167

Steven Cummings of African team MTN-Qhubeka wins stage 14 of the Tour de France on Nelson Mandela day.

Steven Cummings of African team MTN-Qhubeka wins stage 14 of the Tour de France on Nelson Mandela day.
Image 150 of 167

Steven Cummings (MTN-Qhubeka) wins stage 14 of the 2015 Tour de France.

Steven Cummings (MTN-Qhubeka) wins stage 14 of the 2015 Tour de France.
Image 151 of 167

Steven Cummings of African team MTN-Qhubeka wins stage 14 of the Tour de France on Nelson Mandela day.

Steven Cummings of African team MTN-Qhubeka wins stage 14 of the Tour de France on Nelson Mandela day.
Image 152 of 167

Stage 14 of the Tour de France

Stage 14 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 153 of 167

Steve Morabito (FDJ) crashed out after 5km

Steve Morabito (FDJ) crashed out after 5km
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 154 of 167

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) gets going after his crash

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) gets going after his crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 155 of 167

Stage 14 of the Tour de France

Stage 14 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 156 of 167

Jean-Chrisophe Peraud (AG2R) wrapped up like a mummy after his stage 13 crash

Jean-Chrisophe Peraud (AG2R) wrapped up like a mummy after his stage 13 crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 157 of 167

Greipel and Morabito crashed early in stage 14

Greipel and Morabito crashed early in stage 14
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 158 of 167

Stijn Devolder (Trek)

Stijn Devolder (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 159 of 167

Stage 14 of the Tour de France

Stage 14 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 160 of 167

Stage 14 of the Tour de France

Stage 14 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 161 of 167

Stage 14 of the Tour de France

Stage 14 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 162 of 167

Riders found themselves on the wrong side of the barriers

Riders found themselves on the wrong side of the barriers
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 163 of 167

Riders found themselves on the wrong side of the barriers

Riders found themselves on the wrong side of the barriers
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 164 of 167

Stage 14 of the Tour de France

Stage 14 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 165 of 167

Stage 14 of the Tour de France

Stage 14 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 166 of 167

Stage 14 of the Tour de France

Stage 14 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 167 of 167

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) and Steve Morabito (FDJ) were caught up in the crash

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) and Steve Morabito (FDJ) were caught up in the crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Steven Cummings (MTN-Qhubeka) made history on stage 14 of the Tour de France picking up his team’s first ever stage in the Tour de France on Mandela Day.

Related Articles

Sagan’s aggression tightens hold on green jersey

The British rider was part of an early break which survived the clutches of the peloton all the way to the finish in Mende.

Cummings suffered on the early slopes of the final climb of the Côte de la Croix Neuve as Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) moved clear of the main escape but he fought back and by the summit had almost made contact. Hesitation from the French pair gifted Cummings the opportunity he needed and as the road levelled and then descended to the line, he forged clear.

The gap he created was no more than a few meters but it was enough, despite a frantic chase from the French pair, to seal the win with Pinot second and Bardet third.

"I wasn't the strongest, I knew there were better climbers. I knew it would be really difficult to win," Cummings said. "I was always waiting in the last 10km for an opportunity, but it was clear that FDJ were going to try and control it for Pinot, so I took advantage of that and waited and waited.

"It's the Tour de France, and there were a lot of guys, everyone goes bananas at the bottom of the climb. I kept my calm and just time trialed up it. In the downhill bit at the end, I could manage to have a little carrot and chase them back. I saw Pinot was behind me, and he's cautious in the corners so I threw caution to the wind. I got a little gap, and I'm pretty confident with those climbers that a gap on the flat or downhill it's difficult to catch me."

Van Garderen slips to third

In the battle for the maillot jaune Chris Froome (Team Sky) move a step closer to overall victory with a dogged display on the final ascent. Despite being isolated and facing several attacks from his principal rival Nairo Quintana (Movistar) the Team Sky leader held on, slowing but surely dragging the Colombian back after each of his attacks. The rest of the GC contenders all fell by the wayside with Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) all conceding time.

Froome and Quintana crested the Côte de la Croix in tandem but the British rider had enough in the tank to outsprint Quintana and add another second to his overall advantage. Froome leads the race with Quintana at 3:10. Van Garderen, who started the stage in second, dropped a place and is now 3:32 in arrears. Alejandro Valverde remains in fourth at 4:02 while Alberto Contador moved up a place overall into fifth over Geraint Thomas (Sky), but is now 4:23 down on Froome.

While the overall contenders duked it out on the climb the race belonged to Cummings who took the biggest win of his career and first Tour stage win. The British rider has ridden for a string of WorldTour teams in his long career but his move to the Pro Continental ranks has paid off at MTN-Qhubeka who were wearing specially dectorated helmets in order to honour Mandela Day.

For an African team riding their first ever Tour de France, their maiden win could not have come on better day. Not only did the victory honour the South African leader, but provided a soothing balm for the race after a week where its leader has been dogged by leaked data and doping questions. Today’s result was a reminder of how sport can deliver moments of joy and surprise.

How it unfolded

An early crash in the first five kilometres was hardly the start the peloton were hoping for when they rolled out of Rodez and towards Mende. On the menu were a number of categorized climbs with the final ascent to of the Côte de la Croix Neuve where Laurent Jalabert had threatened to end Miguel Indurain’s Tour reign in 1995

This time around there were no early heroics from the GC contenders, such has been the ferocity of the racing so far, but Peter Sagan was presented and accounted for when the day’s escape moved clear.

Like Jalabert in 1995, Sagan was in the Green Jersey and he was joined by Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin), Damiano Caruso (BMC), Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) and Bartosz Huzarski (Bora-Argon 18). Pierre Rolland (Europcar) and Bob Jungels (Trek) bridged across, and soon many more came as well, bringing the breakaway to 24 riders.

Andriy Grivko (Astana), Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ), Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep), Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Garmin) and Ruben Plaza (Lampre-Merida) attacked the breakaway, and Sagan, Jungels and Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) made it across, but then Talansky punctured and was out, leaving seven up front.

Cummings was in a chasing group together with Jan Bakelants (AG2R), Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar), Michal Golas (Etixx-Quickstep) and Cyril Gautier (Europcar), with a number of riders still chasing behind.

There was a distinct lack of cohesion after the move formed but parity was finally reached with Sagan eventually picking up his daily quota of points at the intermediate sprint, and then 20 riders came together after the sprint.

FDJ had the most riders in the breakaway, with Thibaut Pinot, Matthieu Ladagnous and Jérémy Roy, and the rest being Cummings, Sagan, Castroviejo, Gautier, Plaza, Jungels, Pantano, Bakelants, Uran and Golas, Pierre-Luc Perichon (Bretagne-Séché Environnement), Greg van Avermaet (BMC), Koen de Kort (Giant-Alpecin), Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), and Kristjian Koren (Cannondale-Garmin).

With 74 km to go and the gap was at 7:14 as the race meandered alongside the river Tarn with Ian Stannard applying the pressure on the front of the peloton on behalf of Team Sky. The British athlete singlehandedly reduced the lead to 6’04 within 20 kilometres.

On the slopes of the Côte de Sauveterre and with the gap 6:17 Pinot put his two teammates to work. Stannard’s tour of duty was now over with Richie Porte’s only just beginning. By the time the peloton crested the climb the gap measured at 5:23 with the break certain to decide the stage win.

On the descent FDJ and then Golas, on behalf of Uran, attempted to soften up the escape. The Polish rider’s attack was full of pep and verve, quickly establishing a 25 second advantage over the rest of the escape.

Koren was the next rider to solo clear with 15km to go and the Cannondale rider quickly bridged up to the Etixx rider on the penultimate ascent.

The pair’s advantage held until the lower slopes of the drag towards Mende but Bardet’s spirited acceleration brought the leaders back and quickly put a number of the break on the back foot.

The AG2R leader was reeled in by Simon Yates and a select group but Bardet’s second attack snapped the elastic. At this point Cummings was one of the riders slipping backwards, but his measured approach to the climb paid off and even when Bardet was joined by Pinot the MTN man was closing.

Further back the GC contenders began their ascent. Froome was quickly isolated and Nairo Quintana looked to take advantage. He zipped clear with Vincenzo Nibali the first to give chase.

One by one the top ten contenders began to fall back before Froome was left with only Contador and Valverde in his proximity. With Nibali cracking and losing ground and van Garderen unable to make the accelerations Froome dialled in on Quintana.

Contador soon faded with Quintana and Froome soon forming a dangerous pair. However the Columbian was in no mood to work with the race leader but despite another attack Froome had enough in reserves to defend his position.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka4:23:43
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:02
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:03
4Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:20
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:29
6Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:32
7Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
8Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
9Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
10Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:00:33
11Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:07
12Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:01:10
13Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:02:00
14Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:12
15Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
16Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
17Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:02:43
18Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:25
19Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
20Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:04:15
21Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:04:16
22Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:19
23Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:34
24Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:45
25Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:55
26Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:06
27Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
28Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
29Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
30Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
31Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
32Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
33Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
34Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:05:22
35Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:25
36Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
37Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:06:26
38Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
40Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
41Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
42Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
43Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:50
44Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:21
45Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
46Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
47Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
48Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:07:33
49Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
50Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:07:58
51Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
52Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:08:09
53Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:32
54Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:44
55Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
56Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
57Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:09:11
58Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:44
59Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
60Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
61Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
62Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
63Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
64Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
65Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
66Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
67Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
68Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
69Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
70Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:09
71Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
72Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:23
73Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:11:00
74Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
75Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
76Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:11:31
77Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:11:42
78Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
79Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:55
80Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:12:12
81Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:12:19
82Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:12:39
83Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
84Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
85Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
86Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
87Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
88Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
89Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
90Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
91Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
92Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
93Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
94José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
95Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
96Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:43
97Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:13:13
98Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
99Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
100Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
101Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:13:41
102Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:47
103Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
104Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:13:49
105Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:14:18
106Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
107Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:15:12
108Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
109Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
110Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
111Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
112Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
113Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
114Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
115Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
116Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
117Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
118Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
119Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
120Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
121Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
122Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
123Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
124Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
125Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
126Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
127Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
128Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:21
129Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
130Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
131Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:15:25
132Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:15:52
133Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
134Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:16:11
135Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
136Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
137Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
138Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
139Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:20
140Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
141Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:16:40
142John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
143Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
144José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:46
145Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:17:01
146Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step0:17:14
147Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
148Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:18:46
149Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
150Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
151Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
152Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
153Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:18:48
154Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:19:09
155Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
156Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
157Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
158Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
159Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
160Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
161Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:19:16
162Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:19:24
163Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
164Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
165Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
166Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
167André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
168Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:20:17
169Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
170Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
171Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
172Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:20:56
DSQEduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
DNFRamon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFSteve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr

Intermediate sprint - Millau, km. 78.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo20pts
2Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida17
3Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team15
4Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing13
5Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr11
6Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling10
7Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step9
8Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr8
9Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale7
10Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team6
11Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka5
12Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step4
13Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr3
14Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge2
15Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka30pts
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr25
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
4Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step19
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo17
6Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar15
7Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida13
8Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing11
9Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team9
10Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge7
11Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale6
12Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling5
13Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement4
14Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
15Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Côte de Pont-de-Salars, km. 20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 181

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Côte de Sauveterre, km. 146
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr5pts
2Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr3
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2
4Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 4) Côte de Chabrits, km. 169.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 2) Côte de la Croix Neuve, km. 177
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr5pts
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
3Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka2
4Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr4:23:45
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:01
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:27
4Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:30
5Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:00:31
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:04:14
7Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:23
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:42
9Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:10:58
10Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:12:37
11Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
12Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:41
13Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:13:39
14Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:45
15Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:15:10
16Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
17Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
18Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
19Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:15:50
20Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:16:09
21Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:18
22Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
23Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:38
24Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:18:44
25Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
26Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:19:07
27Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:19:14
28Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:20:15
29Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale13:18:45
2FDJ.fr0:00:57
3Movistar Team0:01:31
4Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:48
5BMC Racing Team0:04:53
6Astana Pro Team0:04:58
7Trek Factory Racing0:06:11
8IAM Cycling0:06:13
9MTN - Qhubeka0:06:48
10Team Europcar0:08:25
11Team Sky0:09:18
12Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:45
13Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:10:56
14Etixx - Quick-Step0:12:20
15Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:40
16Lotto Soudal0:14:35
17Lampre-Merida0:14:56
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:25
19Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:16:14
20Orica GreenEdge0:19:09
21Bora-Argon 180:25:03
22Team Katusha0:27:26

General classification after stage 14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky56:02:19
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:03:10
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:32
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:02
5Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:23
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:04:54
7Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:23
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:17
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:08:23
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:08:53
11Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:11:03
12Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:10
13Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:13:26
14Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:14:21
15Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:14:58
16Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:22:18
17Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:30:57
18Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:31:05
19Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:31:45
20Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:18
21Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:34:44
22Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:37:46
23Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:38:37
24Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:40:36
25Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:41:15
26Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:43:00
27Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:43:29
28Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:46:27
29Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:47:37
30Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:49:53
31Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:52:16
32Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:53:54
33Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:55:55
34Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:56:21
35Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:56:26
36Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:58:37
37Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar1:01:22
38Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:02:10
39Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:02:42
40Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky1:04:41
41Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing1:04:42
42Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo1:05:34
43Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1:05:52
44Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge1:06:34
45Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:07:32
46Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:07:55
47Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1:11:23
48Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:16:10
49Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:16:13
50Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha1:16:29
51Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:17:04
52Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:18:22
53Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:18:28
54Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky1:19:21
55Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 181:21:19
56Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:24:14
57Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling1:24:18
58Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1:24:56
59Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:25:10
60Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1:25:21
61Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1:26:26
62Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr1:26:54
63Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1:26:57
64Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1:27:28
65Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling1:28:09
66Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:28:24
67Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:29:07
68Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:30:11
69Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step1:30:43
70Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:30:52
71Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:31:38
72José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1:33:18
73Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:35:53
74Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step1:36:05
75Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 181:36:31
76Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step1:36:40
77Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:38:14
78Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida1:38:31
79Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr1:38:45
80Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
81Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka1:38:50
82Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:38:56
83Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling1:39:05
84Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team1:39:29
85Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka1:39:39
86Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge1:40:09
87Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling1:40:47
88Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida1:41:29
89Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky1:41:44
90Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team1:41:55
91Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing1:42:06
92Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky1:42:25
93Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1:42:45
94Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:43:13
95Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar1:44:23
96Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:44:30
97Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:46:06
98Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team1:46:12
99Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida1:46:21
100Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha1:46:22
101Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 181:46:49
102Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1:47:17
103Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar1:48:46
104Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin1:49:29
105Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:50:39
106John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:51:02
107Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr1:51:35
108Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:52:20
109Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr1:53:30
110Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1:54:10
111Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1:54:33
112Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:54:51
113Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing1:56:16
114Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling1:56:30
115Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1:58:01
116Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step1:58:12
117Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar1:58:35
118Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team1:58:51
119Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr1:58:56
120Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:59:11
121Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement2:00:26
122Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:00:44
123Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha2:03:02
124Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:03:22
125Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:04:46
126Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:05:29
127André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal2:05:36
128Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:06:28
129Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:06:40
130Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:07:43
131Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo2:07:49
132Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky2:07:57
133Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:08:43
134Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step2:09:13
135Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement2:09:40
136Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar2:10:32
137Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal2:10:59
138Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky2:11:17
139Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida2:12:06
140Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:12:54
141Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:15:22
142Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement2:16:13
143Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2:16:53
144Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step2:17:08
145Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing2:17:15
146Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:17:41
147Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing2:18:17
148José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 182:18:32
149Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka2:18:39
150Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo2:18:59
151Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:20:20
152Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:20:43
153Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky2:20:50
154Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha2:22:50
155Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling2:23:43
156Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:23:52
157Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:25:20
158Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge2:28:01
159Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:28:05
160Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha2:30:12
161Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing2:33:31
162Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team2:36:42
163Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:37:47
164Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal2:39:03
165Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:39:29
166Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:42:53
167Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr2:43:06
168Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:45:28
169Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge2:46:09
170Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:46:20
171Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar2:48:35
172Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 182:59:08

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo322pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal261
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin228
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step192
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar120
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team112
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky109
8Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step78
9Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team77
10Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal76
11Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement61
12Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team61
13Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha59
14Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale52
15Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha50
16Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team48
17Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar46
18Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team46
19Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka45
20Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka45
21Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin44
22Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo40
23Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step40
24Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal37
25Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo37
26Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale37
27Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits37
28Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale35
29Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step35
30Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr32
31Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 1830
32Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin30
33Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida30
34Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits30
35Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky29
36Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal29
37Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team28
38Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step27
39Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing27
40Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar27
41Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 1827
42Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr27
43Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling26
44Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge26
45Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka26
46Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida26
47Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar25
48Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky25
49Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing25
50Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team25
51Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team21
52Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team21
53Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo20
54Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team20
55Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
56Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement20
57Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team20
58Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo20
59Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge20
60Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin19
61Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team19
62Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling18
63Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar18
64Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits18
65Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement18
66Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement18
67Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo17
68Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling17
69Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement17
70Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka16
71Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida16
72Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team16
73Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha16
74Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar15
75Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 1815
76Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement15
77Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team15
78Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team14
79Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka14
80Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr13
81Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka12
82Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka11
83Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar11
84Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr11
85Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo11
86Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal11
87Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step10
88Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing10
89Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling9
90Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
91Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr8
92Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team8
93Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo7
94Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 187
95Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team6
96Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
97Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky5
98Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step5
99Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida5
100Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team4
101Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement4
102Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team4
103Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 183
104Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky3
105Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
106Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar2
107Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
108José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1
109Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1
110Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale-5
111Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo-5
112Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits-5
113Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo-5
114Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal-5
115Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge-5
116Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky61pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha52
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team41
4Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky40
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale38
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo32
7Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team32
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team32
9Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo28
10Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team28
11Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka28
12Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team27
13Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka26
14Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale24
15Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar23
16Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky22
17Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 1820
18Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar17
19Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar16
20Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge16
21Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 1816
22Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin13
23Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
24Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step10
25Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida10
26Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr9
27Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal8
28Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo8
29Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka6
30Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr6
31Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr5
32Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team4
33Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
34Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
35Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
36Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr2
37Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2
38Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling2
39Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka2
40Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team2
41Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1
42Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
43Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
44Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 181
45Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling1
46Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step1
47Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team56:05:29
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:07:53
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:00
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:27:47
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo1:02:24
6Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge1:03:24
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:13:54
8Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 181:18:09
9Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1:23:16
10Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:27:01
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step1:33:30
12Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge1:36:59
13Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar1:41:13
14Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team1:43:02
15Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin1:46:19
16Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr1:48:25
17Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1:54:51
18Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar1:55:25
19Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:57:34
20Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:02:19
21Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo2:04:39
22Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:05:33
23Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky2:17:40
24Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:20:42
25Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha2:27:02
26Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:36:19
27Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:39:43
28Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:42:18
29Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 182:55:58

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team169:24:33
2Team Sky0:13:54
3Tinkoff-Saxo0:30:28
4Astana Pro Team0:36:07
5BMC Racing Team0:37:42
6AG2R La Mondiale0:46:36
7Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:50:25
8MTN - Qhubeka0:52:32
9Team Europcar1:02:25
10IAM Cycling1:13:48
11Trek Factory Racing1:32:16
12Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:35:47
13Team Katusha1:48:03
14Lotto Soudal1:50:31
15Team Giant-Alpecin
16FDJ.fr1:56:05
17Bora-Argon 182:02:46
18Bretagne-Séché Environnement2:29:52
19Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:37:45
20Etixx - Quick-Step2:55:20
21Lampre-Merida3:03:36
22Orica GreenEdge4:35:28

 

Latest on Cyclingnews