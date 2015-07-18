Image 1 of 167 Bob Jungels leads the breakaway through a short tunnel. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 167 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 167 Chris Froome answers questions from the press. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 167 Chris Froome signs an autograph before the start of stage 14. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 167 A little cross training before the stage. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 167 A little cross training before the stage. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 167 MIchael Rasmussen was back at the Tour de France as a columnist. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 167 Nathan Haas gets his haircut in the mobile barbershop before the start of stage 14. Steven Cummings (MTN-Qhubeka) made history on stage 14 of the Tour de France picking up his team’s first ever stage in the Tour de France on Mandela Day.

The British rider was part of an early break which survived the clutches of the peloton all the way to the finish in Mende.

Cummings suffered on the early slopes of the final climb of the Côte de la Croix Neuve as Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) moved clear of the main escape but he fought back and by the summit had almost made contact. Hesitation from the French pair gifted Cummings the opportunity he needed and as the road levelled and then descended to the line, he forged clear.

The gap he created was no more than a few meters but it was enough, despite a frantic chase from the French pair, to seal the win with Pinot second and Bardet third.

"I wasn't the strongest, I knew there were better climbers. I knew it would be really difficult to win," Cummings said. "I was always waiting in the last 10km for an opportunity, but it was clear that FDJ were going to try and control it for Pinot, so I took advantage of that and waited and waited.

"It's the Tour de France, and there were a lot of guys, everyone goes bananas at the bottom of the climb. I kept my calm and just time trialed up it. In the downhill bit at the end, I could manage to have a little carrot and chase them back. I saw Pinot was behind me, and he's cautious in the corners so I threw caution to the wind. I got a little gap, and I'm pretty confident with those climbers that a gap on the flat or downhill it's difficult to catch me."

Van Garderen slips to third

In the battle for the maillot jaune Chris Froome (Team Sky) move a step closer to overall victory with a dogged display on the final ascent. Despite being isolated and facing several attacks from his principal rival Nairo Quintana (Movistar) the Team Sky leader held on, slowing but surely dragging the Colombian back after each of his attacks. The rest of the GC contenders all fell by the wayside with Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) all conceding time.

Froome and Quintana crested the Côte de la Croix in tandem but the British rider had enough in the tank to outsprint Quintana and add another second to his overall advantage. Froome leads the race with Quintana at 3:10. Van Garderen, who started the stage in second, dropped a place and is now 3:32 in arrears. Alejandro Valverde remains in fourth at 4:02 while Alberto Contador moved up a place overall into fifth over Geraint Thomas (Sky), but is now 4:23 down on Froome.

While the overall contenders duked it out on the climb the race belonged to Cummings who took the biggest win of his career and first Tour stage win. The British rider has ridden for a string of WorldTour teams in his long career but his move to the Pro Continental ranks has paid off at MTN-Qhubeka who were wearing specially dectorated helmets in order to honour Mandela Day.

For an African team riding their first ever Tour de France, their maiden win could not have come on better day. Not only did the victory honour the South African leader, but provided a soothing balm for the race after a week where its leader has been dogged by leaked data and doping questions. Today’s result was a reminder of how sport can deliver moments of joy and surprise.

How it unfolded

An early crash in the first five kilometres was hardly the start the peloton were hoping for when they rolled out of Rodez and towards Mende. On the menu were a number of categorized climbs with the final ascent to of the Côte de la Croix Neuve where Laurent Jalabert had threatened to end Miguel Indurain’s Tour reign in 1995

This time around there were no early heroics from the GC contenders, such has been the ferocity of the racing so far, but Peter Sagan was presented and accounted for when the day’s escape moved clear.

Like Jalabert in 1995, Sagan was in the Green Jersey and he was joined by Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin), Damiano Caruso (BMC), Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) and Bartosz Huzarski (Bora-Argon 18). Pierre Rolland (Europcar) and Bob Jungels (Trek) bridged across, and soon many more came as well, bringing the breakaway to 24 riders.

Andriy Grivko (Astana), Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ), Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep), Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Garmin) and Ruben Plaza (Lampre-Merida) attacked the breakaway, and Sagan, Jungels and Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) made it across, but then Talansky punctured and was out, leaving seven up front.

Cummings was in a chasing group together with Jan Bakelants (AG2R), Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar), Michal Golas (Etixx-Quickstep) and Cyril Gautier (Europcar), with a number of riders still chasing behind.

There was a distinct lack of cohesion after the move formed but parity was finally reached with Sagan eventually picking up his daily quota of points at the intermediate sprint, and then 20 riders came together after the sprint.

FDJ had the most riders in the breakaway, with Thibaut Pinot, Matthieu Ladagnous and Jérémy Roy, and the rest being Cummings, Sagan, Castroviejo, Gautier, Plaza, Jungels, Pantano, Bakelants, Uran and Golas, Pierre-Luc Perichon (Bretagne-Séché Environnement), Greg van Avermaet (BMC), Koen de Kort (Giant-Alpecin), Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), and Kristjian Koren (Cannondale-Garmin).

With 74 km to go and the gap was at 7:14 as the race meandered alongside the river Tarn with Ian Stannard applying the pressure on the front of the peloton on behalf of Team Sky. The British athlete singlehandedly reduced the lead to 6’04 within 20 kilometres.

On the slopes of the Côte de Sauveterre and with the gap 6:17 Pinot put his two teammates to work. Stannard’s tour of duty was now over with Richie Porte’s only just beginning. By the time the peloton crested the climb the gap measured at 5:23 with the break certain to decide the stage win.

On the descent FDJ and then Golas, on behalf of Uran, attempted to soften up the escape. The Polish rider’s attack was full of pep and verve, quickly establishing a 25 second advantage over the rest of the escape.

Koren was the next rider to solo clear with 15km to go and the Cannondale rider quickly bridged up to the Etixx rider on the penultimate ascent.

The pair’s advantage held until the lower slopes of the drag towards Mende but Bardet’s spirited acceleration brought the leaders back and quickly put a number of the break on the back foot.

The AG2R leader was reeled in by Simon Yates and a select group but Bardet’s second attack snapped the elastic. At this point Cummings was one of the riders slipping backwards, but his measured approach to the climb paid off and even when Bardet was joined by Pinot the MTN man was closing.

Further back the GC contenders began their ascent. Froome was quickly isolated and Nairo Quintana looked to take advantage. He zipped clear with Vincenzo Nibali the first to give chase.

One by one the top ten contenders began to fall back before Froome was left with only Contador and Valverde in his proximity. With Nibali cracking and losing ground and van Garderen unable to make the accelerations Froome dialled in on Quintana.

Contador soon faded with Quintana and Froome soon forming a dangerous pair. However the Columbian was in no mood to work with the race leader but despite another attack Froome had enough in reserves to defend his position.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 4:23:43 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:02 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:03 4 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:20 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:29 6 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:32 7 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 8 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 9 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:33 11 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:07 12 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:01:10 13 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:02:00 14 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:12 15 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 16 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 17 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:02:43 18 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:25 19 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 20 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:04:15 21 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:04:16 22 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:19 23 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:34 24 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:45 25 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:55 26 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:06 27 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 28 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 29 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 30 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 31 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 32 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 33 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 34 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:05:22 35 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:25 36 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 37 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:26 38 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 40 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 41 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 42 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 43 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:50 44 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:21 45 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 46 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 47 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 48 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:07:33 49 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 50 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:07:58 51 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 52 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:09 53 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:32 54 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:44 55 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 56 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 57 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:09:11 58 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:44 59 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 60 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 61 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 62 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 63 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 64 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 65 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 66 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 67 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 68 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 69 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 70 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:09 71 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 72 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:23 73 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:11:00 74 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 75 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 76 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:11:31 77 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:11:42 78 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 79 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:55 80 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:12:12 81 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:12:19 82 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:12:39 83 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 84 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 85 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 86 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 87 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 88 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 90 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 91 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 92 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 93 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 94 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 95 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 96 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:43 97 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:13 98 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 99 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 100 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 101 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:13:41 102 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:47 103 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 104 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:13:49 105 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:14:18 106 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 107 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:15:12 108 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 109 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 110 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 111 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 112 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 113 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 114 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 115 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 116 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 117 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 118 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 119 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 120 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 121 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 122 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 123 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 124 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 125 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 126 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 127 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 128 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:15:21 129 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 130 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 131 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:15:25 132 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:15:52 133 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 134 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:16:11 135 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 136 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 137 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 138 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 139 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:20 140 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 141 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:16:40 142 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 143 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 144 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:46 145 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:17:01 146 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:17:14 147 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 148 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:18:46 149 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 150 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 151 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 152 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 153 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:18:48 154 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:19:09 155 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 156 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 157 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 158 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 159 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 160 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 161 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:19:16 162 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:19:24 163 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 164 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 165 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 166 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 167 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 168 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:20:17 169 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 170 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 171 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 172 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:20:56 DSQ Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement DNF Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin DNF Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr

Intermediate sprint - Millau, km. 78.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 pts 2 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 17 3 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 15 4 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 13 5 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 11 6 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 10 7 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 8 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 9 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 7 10 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 11 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 5 12 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 13 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 14 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 2 15 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 30 pts 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 25 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 4 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 19 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 17 6 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 15 7 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 13 8 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 11 9 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 9 10 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 7 11 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 6 12 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 5 13 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 4 14 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 15 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Côte de Pont-de-Salars, km. 20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Côte de Sauveterre, km. 146 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 pts 2 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2 4 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 4) Côte de Chabrits, km. 169.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 2) Côte de la Croix Neuve, km. 177 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 pts 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 3 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 2 4 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 4:23:45 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:01 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:27 4 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:30 5 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:31 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:04:14 7 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:23 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:42 9 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:10:58 10 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:12:37 11 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 12 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:41 13 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:13:39 14 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:45 15 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:15:10 16 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 17 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 18 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 19 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:15:50 20 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:16:09 21 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:18 22 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 23 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:38 24 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:18:44 25 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 26 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:19:07 27 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:19:14 28 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:15 29 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 AG2R La Mondiale 13:18:45 2 FDJ.fr 0:00:57 3 Movistar Team 0:01:31 4 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:48 5 BMC Racing Team 0:04:53 6 Astana Pro Team 0:04:58 7 Trek Factory Racing 0:06:11 8 IAM Cycling 0:06:13 9 MTN - Qhubeka 0:06:48 10 Team Europcar 0:08:25 11 Team Sky 0:09:18 12 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:45 13 Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:10:56 14 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:12:20 15 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:40 16 Lotto Soudal 0:14:35 17 Lampre-Merida 0:14:56 18 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:25 19 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:16:14 20 Orica GreenEdge 0:19:09 21 Bora-Argon 18 0:25:03 22 Team Katusha 0:27:26

General classification after stage 14 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 56:02:19 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:10 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:32 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:02 5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:23 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:04:54 7 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:23 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:17 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:08:23 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:53 11 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:11:03 12 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:10 13 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:13:26 14 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:14:21 15 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:14:58 16 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:22:18 17 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:30:57 18 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:31:05 19 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:31:45 20 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:18 21 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:34:44 22 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:37:46 23 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:38:37 24 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:40:36 25 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:41:15 26 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:43:00 27 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:43:29 28 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:46:27 29 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:47:37 30 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:49:53 31 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:52:16 32 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:53:54 33 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:55:55 34 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:56:21 35 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:56:26 36 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 0:58:37 37 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 1:01:22 38 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:02:10 39 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:02:42 40 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 1:04:41 41 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 1:04:42 42 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:05:34 43 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1:05:52 44 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 1:06:34 45 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:07:32 46 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:07:55 47 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:11:23 48 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:16:10 49 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:16:13 50 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 1:16:29 51 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:17:04 52 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:18:22 53 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:18:28 54 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 1:19:21 55 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1:21:19 56 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:24:14 57 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:24:18 58 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1:24:56 59 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:25:10 60 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1:25:21 61 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1:26:26 62 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:26:54 63 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1:26:57 64 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1:27:28 65 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:28:09 66 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:28:24 67 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:29:07 68 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:30:11 69 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:30:43 70 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:30:52 71 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:31:38 72 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1:33:18 73 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:35:53 74 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:36:05 75 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1:36:31 76 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:36:40 77 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:38:14 78 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 1:38:31 79 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:38:45 80 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 81 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 1:38:50 82 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:38:56 83 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 1:39:05 84 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 1:39:29 85 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 1:39:39 86 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 1:40:09 87 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:40:47 88 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 1:41:29 89 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 1:41:44 90 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 1:41:55 91 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 1:42:06 92 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 1:42:25 93 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1:42:45 94 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:43:13 95 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 1:44:23 96 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:44:30 97 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:46:06 98 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1:46:12 99 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 1:46:21 100 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 1:46:22 101 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 1:46:49 102 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1:47:17 103 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 1:48:46 104 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:49:29 105 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:50:39 106 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:51:02 107 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:51:35 108 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:52:20 109 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:53:30 110 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1:54:10 111 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1:54:33 112 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:54:51 113 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 1:56:16 114 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:56:30 115 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1:58:01 116 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:58:12 117 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 1:58:35 118 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 1:58:51 119 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:58:56 120 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:59:11 121 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 2:00:26 122 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:00:44 123 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 2:03:02 124 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:03:22 125 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:04:46 126 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:05:29 127 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 2:05:36 128 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:06:28 129 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:06:40 130 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:07:43 131 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:07:49 132 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 2:07:57 133 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:08:43 134 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:09:13 135 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 2:09:40 136 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 2:10:32 137 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 2:10:59 138 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 2:11:17 139 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 2:12:06 140 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:12:54 141 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:15:22 142 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 2:16:13 143 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:16:53 144 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:17:08 145 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 2:17:15 146 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:17:41 147 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 2:18:17 148 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 2:18:32 149 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 2:18:39 150 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:18:59 151 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:20:20 152 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:20:43 153 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2:20:50 154 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 2:22:50 155 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 2:23:43 156 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:23:52 157 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:25:20 158 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 2:28:01 159 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:28:05 160 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 2:30:12 161 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 2:33:31 162 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:36:42 163 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:37:47 164 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 2:39:03 165 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:39:29 166 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:42:53 167 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:43:06 168 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:45:28 169 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 2:46:09 170 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:46:20 171 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 2:48:35 172 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 2:59:08

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 322 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 261 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 228 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 192 5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 120 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 112 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 109 8 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 78 9 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 77 10 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 76 11 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 61 12 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 61 13 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 59 14 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 15 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 50 16 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 48 17 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 46 18 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 46 19 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 45 20 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 45 21 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 44 22 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 40 23 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 40 24 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 37 25 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 37 26 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 27 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 37 28 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 35 29 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 35 30 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 32 31 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 30 32 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 30 33 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 30 34 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 30 35 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 29 36 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 29 37 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 28 38 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 27 39 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 27 40 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 27 41 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 27 42 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 27 43 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 26 44 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 26 45 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 26 46 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 26 47 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 25 48 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 25 49 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 25 50 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 25 51 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 21 52 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 21 53 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 54 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20 55 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 56 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 20 57 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 20 58 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 59 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 20 60 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 19 61 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 19 62 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 18 63 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 18 64 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 65 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 18 66 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 18 67 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 17 68 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 17 69 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 17 70 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 16 71 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 16 72 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 16 73 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 16 74 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 15 75 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 15 76 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 15 77 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 15 78 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 14 79 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 14 80 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 81 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 12 82 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 11 83 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 11 84 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 11 85 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 11 86 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 11 87 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 88 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 10 89 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 9 90 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 91 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 92 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 8 93 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 94 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 7 95 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 96 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 97 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 5 98 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 99 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 5 100 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 4 101 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 4 102 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 103 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 3 104 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 3 105 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 106 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 2 107 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 108 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1 109 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1 110 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale -5 111 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo -5 112 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits -5 113 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo -5 114 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal -5 115 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge -5 116 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 61 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 52 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 41 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 40 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 32 7 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 32 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 32 9 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 28 10 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 28 11 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 28 12 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 27 13 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 26 14 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 15 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 23 16 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 22 17 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 20 18 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 17 19 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 16 20 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 16 21 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 16 22 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 23 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 24 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 25 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 10 26 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 9 27 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 8 28 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 29 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 6 30 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 31 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 32 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 33 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 34 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 35 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 36 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 37 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2 38 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 2 39 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 2 40 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 2 41 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1 42 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 43 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 44 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 1 45 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 1 46 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 47 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 56:05:29 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:07:53 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:00 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:27:47 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:02:24 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 1:03:24 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:13:54 8 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1:18:09 9 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1:23:16 10 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:27:01 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:33:30 12 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 1:36:59 13 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 1:41:13 14 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1:43:02 15 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:46:19 16 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:48:25 17 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1:54:51 18 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 1:55:25 19 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:57:34 20 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:02:19 21 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:04:39 22 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:05:33 23 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2:17:40 24 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:20:42 25 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 2:27:02 26 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:36:19 27 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:39:43 28 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:42:18 29 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 2:55:58