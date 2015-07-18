Tour de France: Cummings soars to victory in Mende
Van Garderen surpassed by Quintana
Stage 14: Rodez - Mende
Steven Cummings (MTN-Qhubeka) made history on stage 14 of the Tour de France picking up his team’s first ever stage in the Tour de France on Mandela Day.
The British rider was part of an early break which survived the clutches of the peloton all the way to the finish in Mende.
Cummings suffered on the early slopes of the final climb of the Côte de la Croix Neuve as Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) moved clear of the main escape but he fought back and by the summit had almost made contact. Hesitation from the French pair gifted Cummings the opportunity he needed and as the road levelled and then descended to the line, he forged clear.
The gap he created was no more than a few meters but it was enough, despite a frantic chase from the French pair, to seal the win with Pinot second and Bardet third.
"I wasn't the strongest, I knew there were better climbers. I knew it would be really difficult to win," Cummings said. "I was always waiting in the last 10km for an opportunity, but it was clear that FDJ were going to try and control it for Pinot, so I took advantage of that and waited and waited.
"It's the Tour de France, and there were a lot of guys, everyone goes bananas at the bottom of the climb. I kept my calm and just time trialed up it. In the downhill bit at the end, I could manage to have a little carrot and chase them back. I saw Pinot was behind me, and he's cautious in the corners so I threw caution to the wind. I got a little gap, and I'm pretty confident with those climbers that a gap on the flat or downhill it's difficult to catch me."
Van Garderen slips to third
In the battle for the maillot jaune Chris Froome (Team Sky) move a step closer to overall victory with a dogged display on the final ascent. Despite being isolated and facing several attacks from his principal rival Nairo Quintana (Movistar) the Team Sky leader held on, slowing but surely dragging the Colombian back after each of his attacks. The rest of the GC contenders all fell by the wayside with Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) all conceding time.
Froome and Quintana crested the Côte de la Croix in tandem but the British rider had enough in the tank to outsprint Quintana and add another second to his overall advantage. Froome leads the race with Quintana at 3:10. Van Garderen, who started the stage in second, dropped a place and is now 3:32 in arrears. Alejandro Valverde remains in fourth at 4:02 while Alberto Contador moved up a place overall into fifth over Geraint Thomas (Sky), but is now 4:23 down on Froome.
While the overall contenders duked it out on the climb the race belonged to Cummings who took the biggest win of his career and first Tour stage win. The British rider has ridden for a string of WorldTour teams in his long career but his move to the Pro Continental ranks has paid off at MTN-Qhubeka who were wearing specially dectorated helmets in order to honour Mandela Day.
For an African team riding their first ever Tour de France, their maiden win could not have come on better day. Not only did the victory honour the South African leader, but provided a soothing balm for the race after a week where its leader has been dogged by leaked data and doping questions. Today’s result was a reminder of how sport can deliver moments of joy and surprise.
How it unfolded
An early crash in the first five kilometres was hardly the start the peloton were hoping for when they rolled out of Rodez and towards Mende. On the menu were a number of categorized climbs with the final ascent to of the Côte de la Croix Neuve where Laurent Jalabert had threatened to end Miguel Indurain’s Tour reign in 1995
This time around there were no early heroics from the GC contenders, such has been the ferocity of the racing so far, but Peter Sagan was presented and accounted for when the day’s escape moved clear.
Like Jalabert in 1995, Sagan was in the Green Jersey and he was joined by Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin), Damiano Caruso (BMC), Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) and Bartosz Huzarski (Bora-Argon 18). Pierre Rolland (Europcar) and Bob Jungels (Trek) bridged across, and soon many more came as well, bringing the breakaway to 24 riders.
Andriy Grivko (Astana), Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ), Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep), Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Garmin) and Ruben Plaza (Lampre-Merida) attacked the breakaway, and Sagan, Jungels and Jarlinson Pantano (IAM Cycling) made it across, but then Talansky punctured and was out, leaving seven up front.
Cummings was in a chasing group together with Jan Bakelants (AG2R), Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar), Michal Golas (Etixx-Quickstep) and Cyril Gautier (Europcar), with a number of riders still chasing behind.
There was a distinct lack of cohesion after the move formed but parity was finally reached with Sagan eventually picking up his daily quota of points at the intermediate sprint, and then 20 riders came together after the sprint.
FDJ had the most riders in the breakaway, with Thibaut Pinot, Matthieu Ladagnous and Jérémy Roy, and the rest being Cummings, Sagan, Castroviejo, Gautier, Plaza, Jungels, Pantano, Bakelants, Uran and Golas, Pierre-Luc Perichon (Bretagne-Séché Environnement), Greg van Avermaet (BMC), Koen de Kort (Giant-Alpecin), Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), and Kristjian Koren (Cannondale-Garmin).
With 74 km to go and the gap was at 7:14 as the race meandered alongside the river Tarn with Ian Stannard applying the pressure on the front of the peloton on behalf of Team Sky. The British athlete singlehandedly reduced the lead to 6’04 within 20 kilometres.
On the slopes of the Côte de Sauveterre and with the gap 6:17 Pinot put his two teammates to work. Stannard’s tour of duty was now over with Richie Porte’s only just beginning. By the time the peloton crested the climb the gap measured at 5:23 with the break certain to decide the stage win.
On the descent FDJ and then Golas, on behalf of Uran, attempted to soften up the escape. The Polish rider’s attack was full of pep and verve, quickly establishing a 25 second advantage over the rest of the escape.
Koren was the next rider to solo clear with 15km to go and the Cannondale rider quickly bridged up to the Etixx rider on the penultimate ascent.
The pair’s advantage held until the lower slopes of the drag towards Mende but Bardet’s spirited acceleration brought the leaders back and quickly put a number of the break on the back foot.
The AG2R leader was reeled in by Simon Yates and a select group but Bardet’s second attack snapped the elastic. At this point Cummings was one of the riders slipping backwards, but his measured approach to the climb paid off and even when Bardet was joined by Pinot the MTN man was closing.
Further back the GC contenders began their ascent. Froome was quickly isolated and Nairo Quintana looked to take advantage. He zipped clear with Vincenzo Nibali the first to give chase.
One by one the top ten contenders began to fall back before Froome was left with only Contador and Valverde in his proximity. With Nibali cracking and losing ground and van Garderen unable to make the accelerations Froome dialled in on Quintana.
Contador soon faded with Quintana and Froome soon forming a dangerous pair. However the Columbian was in no mood to work with the race leader but despite another attack Froome had enough in reserves to defend his position.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|4:23:43
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:02
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:03
|4
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:20
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:29
|6
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:32
|7
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|8
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:33
|11
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:07
|12
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:01:10
|13
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:02:00
|14
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:12
|15
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|16
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:43
|18
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:25
|19
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|20
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:04:15
|21
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:04:16
|22
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:19
|23
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:34
|24
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:45
|25
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:55
|26
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:06
|27
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|28
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|29
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|30
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|31
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|32
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|33
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:22
|35
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:25
|36
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:26
|38
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|40
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|41
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|42
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|43
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:50
|44
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:21
|45
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|46
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|47
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|48
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:07:33
|49
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|50
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:58
|51
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|52
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:09
|53
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:32
|54
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:44
|55
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|56
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|57
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:09:11
|58
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:44
|59
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|60
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|61
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|63
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|64
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|65
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|66
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|67
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|68
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|69
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:09
|71
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|72
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:23
|73
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:00
|74
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|75
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|76
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:11:31
|77
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:11:42
|78
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|79
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:55
|80
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:12:12
|81
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:12:19
|82
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:12:39
|83
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|84
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|85
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|86
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|87
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|88
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|90
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|91
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|92
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|93
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|94
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|95
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|96
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:43
|97
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:13
|98
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|99
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|100
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|101
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:41
|102
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:47
|103
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|104
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:13:49
|105
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:14:18
|106
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|107
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:12
|108
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|109
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|110
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|111
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|112
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|113
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|114
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|115
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|116
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|117
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|118
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|119
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|120
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|121
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|122
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|123
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|124
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|125
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|126
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|127
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|128
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:15:21
|129
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|130
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|131
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:15:25
|132
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:15:52
|133
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|134
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:16:11
|135
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|136
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|137
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|138
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|139
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:20
|140
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|141
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:16:40
|142
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|143
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|144
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:46
|145
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:17:01
|146
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:17:14
|147
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|148
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:18:46
|149
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|150
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|151
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|152
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|153
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:18:48
|154
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:09
|155
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|156
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|157
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|158
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|159
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|160
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|161
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:19:16
|162
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:19:24
|163
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|164
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|165
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|166
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|167
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|168
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:17
|169
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|170
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|171
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|172
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:20:56
|DSQ
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|DNF
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|pts
|2
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|17
|3
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|15
|4
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|13
|5
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|11
|6
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|10
|7
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|8
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|9
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|10
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|12
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|13
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|14
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|15
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|30
|pts
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|25
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|4
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|19
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|17
|6
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|7
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|13
|8
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|11
|9
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|10
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|11
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|12
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|5
|13
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|4
|14
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|15
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|pts
|2
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|4
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|pts
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|3
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|4
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4:23:45
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:01
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:27
|4
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:30
|5
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:31
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:04:14
|7
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:23
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:42
|9
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:10:58
|10
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:12:37
|11
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|12
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:41
|13
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:39
|14
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:45
|15
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:15:10
|16
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|17
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|18
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|19
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:15:50
|20
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:16:09
|21
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:18
|22
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|23
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:38
|24
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:18:44
|25
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|26
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:07
|27
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:19:14
|28
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:15
|29
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13:18:45
|2
|FDJ.fr
|0:00:57
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:01:31
|4
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:48
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:04:53
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:04:58
|7
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:11
|8
|IAM Cycling
|0:06:13
|9
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:06:48
|10
|Team Europcar
|0:08:25
|11
|Team Sky
|0:09:18
|12
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:45
|13
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:10:56
|14
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:12:20
|15
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:40
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|0:14:35
|17
|Lampre-Merida
|0:14:56
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:25
|19
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:14
|20
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:19:09
|21
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:25:03
|22
|Team Katusha
|0:27:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|56:02:19
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:10
|3
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:32
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:02
|5
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:23
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:04:54
|7
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:23
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:17
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:23
|10
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:53
|11
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:11:03
|12
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:10
|13
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:13:26
|14
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:21
|15
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:14:58
|16
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:18
|17
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:30:57
|18
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:31:05
|19
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:31:45
|20
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:18
|21
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:34:44
|22
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:37:46
|23
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:38:37
|24
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:40:36
|25
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:41:15
|26
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:43:00
|27
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:43:29
|28
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:46:27
|29
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:47:37
|30
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:49:53
|31
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:52:16
|32
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:53:54
|33
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:55:55
|34
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:56:21
|35
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:56:26
|36
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|0:58:37
|37
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:01:22
|38
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:02:10
|39
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:02:42
|40
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|1:04:41
|41
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|1:04:42
|42
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:05:34
|43
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:05:52
|44
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|1:06:34
|45
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:07:32
|46
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:07:55
|47
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:11:23
|48
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:16:10
|49
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:16:13
|50
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|1:16:29
|51
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:17:04
|52
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:18:22
|53
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:18:28
|54
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|1:19:21
|55
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1:21:19
|56
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:24:14
|57
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:24:18
|58
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:24:56
|59
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:25:10
|60
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1:25:21
|61
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1:26:26
|62
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:26:54
|63
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:26:57
|64
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1:27:28
|65
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:28:09
|66
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:28:24
|67
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:29:07
|68
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:30:11
|69
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:30:43
|70
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:30:52
|71
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:31:38
|72
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:33:18
|73
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:35:53
|74
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:36:05
|75
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1:36:31
|76
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:36:40
|77
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:38:14
|78
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|1:38:31
|79
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:38:45
|80
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|81
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:38:50
|82
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:38:56
|83
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|1:39:05
|84
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|1:39:29
|85
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:39:39
|86
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|1:40:09
|87
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:40:47
|88
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|1:41:29
|89
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|1:41:44
|90
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|1:41:55
|91
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|1:42:06
|92
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|1:42:25
|93
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1:42:45
|94
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:43:13
|95
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:44:23
|96
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:44:30
|97
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:46:06
|98
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1:46:12
|99
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|1:46:21
|100
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|1:46:22
|101
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|1:46:49
|102
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1:47:17
|103
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:48:46
|104
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:49:29
|105
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:50:39
|106
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:51:02
|107
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:51:35
|108
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:52:20
|109
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:53:30
|110
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1:54:10
|111
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1:54:33
|112
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:54:51
|113
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|1:56:16
|114
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:56:30
|115
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:58:01
|116
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:58:12
|117
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:58:35
|118
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:58:51
|119
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:58:56
|120
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:59:11
|121
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|2:00:26
|122
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:00:44
|123
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|2:03:02
|124
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:03:22
|125
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:04:46
|126
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:05:29
|127
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|2:05:36
|128
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:06:28
|129
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:06:40
|130
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:07:43
|131
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:07:49
|132
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|2:07:57
|133
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:08:43
|134
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:09:13
|135
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|2:09:40
|136
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:10:32
|137
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|2:10:59
|138
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|2:11:17
|139
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|2:12:06
|140
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:12:54
|141
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:15:22
|142
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|2:16:13
|143
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:16:53
|144
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:17:08
|145
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|2:17:15
|146
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:17:41
|147
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|2:18:17
|148
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|2:18:32
|149
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:18:39
|150
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:18:59
|151
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:20:20
|152
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:20:43
|153
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|2:20:50
|154
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|2:22:50
|155
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|2:23:43
|156
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:23:52
|157
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:25:20
|158
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|2:28:01
|159
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:28:05
|160
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|2:30:12
|161
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|2:33:31
|162
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:36:42
|163
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:37:47
|164
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|2:39:03
|165
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:39:29
|166
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:42:53
|167
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:43:06
|168
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:45:28
|169
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|2:46:09
|170
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:46:20
|171
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:48:35
|172
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|2:59:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|322
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|261
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|228
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|192
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|120
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|112
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|109
|8
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|78
|9
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|77
|10
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|76
|11
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|61
|12
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|61
|13
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|59
|14
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|15
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|50
|16
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|48
|17
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|46
|18
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|46
|19
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|45
|20
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|45
|21
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|44
|22
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|40
|23
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|40
|24
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|37
|25
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|37
|26
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|27
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|37
|28
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|29
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|35
|30
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|32
|31
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|30
|32
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|30
|33
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|30
|34
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|35
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|29
|36
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|37
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|28
|38
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|27
|39
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|27
|40
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|27
|41
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|27
|42
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|27
|43
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|26
|44
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|26
|45
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|26
|46
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|26
|47
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|48
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|25
|49
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|50
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|25
|51
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|21
|52
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|21
|53
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|54
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|20
|55
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|56
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|20
|57
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|58
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|59
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|20
|60
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|19
|61
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|62
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|18
|63
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|18
|64
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|65
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|18
|66
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|18
|67
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|17
|68
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|17
|69
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|17
|70
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|16
|71
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|16
|72
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|16
|73
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|16
|74
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|75
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|15
|76
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|15
|77
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|78
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|79
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|14
|80
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|81
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|82
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|11
|83
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|84
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|11
|85
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|86
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|11
|87
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|88
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|89
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|9
|90
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|91
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|92
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|93
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|94
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|7
|95
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|96
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|97
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|5
|98
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|99
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|5
|100
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|4
|101
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|4
|102
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|103
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|3
|104
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|105
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|106
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|107
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|108
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|109
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|110
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|-5
|111
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|-5
|112
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|-5
|113
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|-5
|114
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|-5
|115
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|-5
|116
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|61
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|52
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|41
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|40
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|32
|7
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|32
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|9
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|28
|10
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|11
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|28
|12
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|27
|13
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|26
|14
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|15
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|23
|16
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|22
|17
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|18
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|19
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|20
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|16
|21
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|16
|22
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|23
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|24
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|25
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|10
|26
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|9
|27
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|8
|28
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|29
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|30
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|31
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|32
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|33
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|34
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|35
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|36
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|37
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|38
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|2
|39
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|40
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|2
|41
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|42
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|43
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|44
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|45
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|1
|46
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|47
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|56:05:29
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:07:53
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:00
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:27:47
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:02:24
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|1:03:24
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:13:54
|8
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1:18:09
|9
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1:23:16
|10
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:27:01
|11
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:33:30
|12
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|1:36:59
|13
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:41:13
|14
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1:43:02
|15
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:46:19
|16
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:48:25
|17
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:54:51
|18
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:55:25
|19
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:57:34
|20
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:02:19
|21
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:04:39
|22
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:05:33
|23
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|2:17:40
|24
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:20:42
|25
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|2:27:02
|26
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:36:19
|27
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:39:43
|28
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:42:18
|29
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|2:55:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|169:24:33
|2
|Team Sky
|0:13:54
|3
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:30:28
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:36:07
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:37:42
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:46:36
|7
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:50:25
|8
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:52:32
|9
|Team Europcar
|1:02:25
|10
|IAM Cycling
|1:13:48
|11
|Trek Factory Racing
|1:32:16
|12
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:35:47
|13
|Team Katusha
|1:48:03
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|1:50:31
|15
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|16
|FDJ.fr
|1:56:05
|17
|Bora-Argon 18
|2:02:46
|18
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|2:29:52
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:37:45
|20
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:55:20
|21
|Lampre-Merida
|3:03:36
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|4:35:28
