Tour de France: Greipel victorious in Valence

Third stage win for German while Froome unchallenged in flat finale

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) gets his third stage win of the 2015 Tour de France in Valence

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The sprint on stage 15 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome in yellow after stage 15.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Andre Greipel on the stage 15 podium fater taking the win.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Andre Greipel celebrates on the stage 15 podium.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Andre Greipel on the stage 15 podium.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The sprinters bear down on the finish of 15 at the 2015 Tour de France.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Andre Greipel wins stage 15 of the 2015 Tour de France.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Andre Greipel wins stage 15 of the 2015 Tour de France.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Andre Greipel on the stage 15 podium.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Peter Sagan in another green jersey.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Nairo Quintana in the white jersey of the Tour's best young rider.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Andre Greipel wins stage 15 of the 2015 Tour de France.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Andre Greipel wins stage 15 of the 2015 Tour de France.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Peter Sagan collects the prize for most combative rider during stage 15.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Andre Greipel tosses his bouquet on the stage 15 podium.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Andre Greipel tosses his bouquet on the stage 15 podium.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Peter Sagan approaches the finish during stage 15.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Fans cheer Peter Sagan during stage 15.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Chris Froome kept the polka dot jersey through stage 15.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
A Peter Sagan fan shows support for the Slovakian champ.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Michele Scarponi (Astana)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Jacopo Guarnieri (Katusha)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Alberto Contador finishes stage 15.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Andre Greipel wins stage 15.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Europcar drives the pace.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Michal Kwiatkowski in the breakaway.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Andre Greipel celebrates his win.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Chris Froome in the bunch during stage 15.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Kristijan Durasek (Lampre - Merida)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Michal Kwiatkowski in the breakaway.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
The peloton rolls through the French countryside during stage 15.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Adam Yates (Orica - GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Peter Sagan drives the breakaway.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Katusha leads the bunch during stage 15.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Andrew Talansky during stage 15.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Fans watch the peloton ride by during stage 15.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
A helicopter flies above the peloton during stage 15.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Lars Ytting Bak (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Michael Valgren (Tinkoff - Saxo)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Peter Sagan fans gather near the finish.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Photograohers wait for the sprint finish.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Emanuel Buchmann (Bora - Argon 18)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
The peloton rolls over a bridge during stage 15.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
The peloton rolls through the French countryside during stage 15.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Thibaut Pinot rides in the breakaway during stage 15.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
BMC push the pace for Tejay van Garderen.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Another hot day on the Tour required a lot of water.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton rolls through the French countryside during stage 15.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton rolls through the French countryside during stage 15.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton rolls through the French countryside during stage 15.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michal Kwiatkowski and Peter Sagan in the breakaway.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michael Rogers leads the breakaway.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Another hot day for Peter Sagan.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Adam Yates leads the breakaway.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michal Kwiatkowski

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Europcar's Bryan Coquard

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Europecar drives the pace.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Joaquim Rodriguez

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jean-Christophe Péraud

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sprinters line up during stage 15.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sprinters line up during stage 15.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sprinters line up during stage 15.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Andre Greipel wins stage 15 of the Tour de France.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Andre Greipel wins stage 15 of the Tour de France.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Andre Greipel wins stage 15 of the Tour de France.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome following stage 15.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Andre Greipel following his stage 15 win.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Andre Greipel following his stage 15 win.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Andre Greipel following his stage 15 win.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Andre Greipel following his stage 15 win.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Zdenek Stybar tried a late-race move.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
MarkCcavendish was dropped on the first climb.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Peter Sagan's fans were out in force.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The finish line awaits the riders.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michal Kwiatkowski in the breakaway.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris froome rides in the bunch during stage 15.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Cavendish missed the sprint after getting dropped during stage 15.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sprinters bear down on the finish during stage 15

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sprinters bear down on the finish during stage 15

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The end of the sprint during stage 15.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The end of the sprint during stage 15.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The end of the sprint during stage 15.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
AG2R La Mondiale vehicles at the stage start.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton rolls through the French countryside during stage 15.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton rolls through the French countryside during stage 15.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Joaquim Rodriguez

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alberto Contador.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Zdenek Stybar talks with the press.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Zdenek Stybar talks with the press.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Richie Porte downs some water.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Adbam Yates finishes stage 15.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Europcar's Bryan Coquard.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton rolls through the French countryside during stage 15.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michal Kwiatkowski.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A collection of Tour de France goodies.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A Team Sky rider warms down after the stage.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Andre Greipel on the stage 15 podium.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Andre Greipel gets another bouquet.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome on the stage 15 podium.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome in yelloe won the stage 15 podium.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The legs that have carried Chris Froome into the race lead.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sky riders warm up in front of their bus before the stage 15 start.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Robert gesink rides to the start of stage 15.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton rolls through the French countryside during stage 15.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton rolls through the French countryside during stage 15.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sky leads the peloton on stage 15 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Katusha leads the peloton on stage 15 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Katusha leads the peloton on stage 15 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Katusha leads the peloton on stage 15 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The sprint on stage 15 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) gets his third stage win of the 2015 Tour de France in Valence

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The sprint on stage 15 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The sprint on stage 15 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Katusha leads the peloton on stage 15 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stage 15 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Hot days mean many bottles to be carried

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) shuttles bottles

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton in action during stage 15.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Thibaut Pinot, Peter Sagan and Michael Rogers.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Peter Sagan rides in the breakaway during stage 15.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome rides in the bunch during stage 15.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome rides in the bunch during stage 15.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Peter Sagan powers the breakaway during stage 15.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michal Kwiatkowski rides in the breakaway during stage 15.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The breakaway in action during stage 15.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) took his third stage win of the 2015 Tour de France on Sunday, winning a high-powered sprint in Valence after 183km. John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) was second, closely followed by Alexander Kristoff (Katusha). There were no changes in the top of the general classification as Chris Froome (Sky) finished safely in the bunch with all of his main rivals.

The final sprint came down to four riders: Greipel, Degenkolb, Kristoff and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo). Degenkolb led in the final few meters, but Greipel turned it on and powered his way past. Sagan, who has finished second numerous times this Tour, didn’t even make the podium, coming in fourth.

The favourites were all in the first group, with no GC changes. Much of the rest of the field came over in smaller groups, with a large grupetto with the injured Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R) and Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) coming in significantly later.

Greipel did not appear affected by his crash on Saturday, which left him with three stitches under his knee. 

“It was a pretty tough stage, we were suffering from kilometre zero until the end,” Greipel said.

“The peloton never slowed down and I was hanging on as long as possible. It was dangerous with the cross winds and everything. But in the end the team put me in the perfect spot to launch my sprint. In the end, when I can see the finish, I can always find some extra power. I’m really happy that I could make it.”

Sagan padded his lead in the points ranking by being in the day’s escape group and winning the intermediate sprint, and then got additional points at the finish. Greipel took 50 points with his win, but is still 44 points behind.

How it unfolded

Team Sky warmed up as usual before the stage, but this time with a difference. Six gendarmes stood by to guard the British team, after Chris Froome was doused with urine yesterday, and other riders said to have been spit on.

The stage started high on a ridge, tackling three smaller climbs before plunging down to the Rhone Valley. One more climb awaited the field along the way.

The break group started forming only 10 km into the stage. At one point it ballooned up to 27 riders, but eventually settled down to a group of nine: Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), Michael Rogers and Peter Sagan (both Tinkoff-Saxo), Simon Geschke (Giant-Alpecin), Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), Lars Bak (Lotto-Soudal), Michel Kwiatkowski and Matteo Trentin (both Etixx-QuickStep), and Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin).

The group never had much of a lead, not hitting the three-minute mark. Things were complicated slightly by rain and wet roads on the descent, but everyone made it through safely.

The only intermediate sprint of the day, and presumably Sagan’s reason for being in the break group, came at km 108. The Slovakian easily rolled through to gather the 20 points and further extend his lead in the green jersey ranking.

After that sprint, the gap dropped to around 1:30, with the next challenge of the Cat. 2 Col de l’Escrit coming up quickly.

Katusha was eager for Alexander Kristoff to win a stage here, and pulled the peloton along on the flat and up the start of the climb. The gap had dropped to 1:19 by the time Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) led the field over the top of the climb.

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) had quite early fallen back and was in a large group that was nine minutes down. Also in that group was Jean-Christophe Peraud, who was suffering from injuries from Saturday’s crash.

Trentin took off in the lead as the gap hit the one-minute mark, and that group started slowly dividing. Movistar was driving the field now.

Hesjedal gave chase a the others fell back to the peloton. It took nearly 10 km, but the two finally came together, some 45 seconds ahead of the field.

Once back in the peloton, Sagan punctured, and got a new bike. As he pulled to the side, a TV camera moto followed him and apparently got closer than Sagan though necessary, and the rider kicked at the moto. After the team car arrived and provided the new bike, the team mechanic threw a water bottle at the tv moto.

With 29.3km to go, the inevitable happened, as Trentin and Hesjedal were caught and the peloton moved on towards the hoped-for bunch sprint finish. The Peraud-Cavendish grupetto was now over 11 minutes down.

Lotto-Soudal, Europcar and Katusha shared lead duties going into the final 20km. The course ran alongside the Rhone river, with the peloton moving along as smoothly as the water.

BMC moved to the front, and the first attack came at just under 7km. First it was a Bora-Argon 18 rider, then World champion Kwiatkowski. But the BMC train ploughed them down.

Stybar attacked with 3.4km to go,with Lotto driving the chase. That chase only seemed to get serious with 2 km left, and Stybar was caught. Bora Argon attacked at the 1 km marker, but had no chance.

Kristoff, Degenkolb, Greipel, and Sagan fought it out, but it was the big German Greipel who pulled past his countryman Degenkolb at the last minute to take the clear win by three-quarters of a bike length.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal3:56:35
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
6Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
7Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
9Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
10Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
11Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
12Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
13Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
14Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
15Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
16Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
17Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
18Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
19Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
20Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
21Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
22Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
23Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
24Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
25Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
26Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
27Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
28Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
29Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
30Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
31Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
32Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
34Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
35Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
36Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
37Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
38Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
39Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
41Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
42Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
43Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
44Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
45Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
46Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
47Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
48Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
49Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
50Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
51Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
52Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
53Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
54Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
55Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
56Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
57Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
58Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
59Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
60Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
61Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
62Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
63Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
64Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
65José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:00:20
66Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:22
67Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:24
68Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:37
69Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:00:46
70Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:00:48
71Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:49
72Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:01
73Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
74Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
75Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:04
76Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:01:06
77Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:01:14
78Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:18
79Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:21
80Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:01:45
81Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
82Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
83Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
84Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
85Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
86Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
87Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
88Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
89Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
90Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
91Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
92Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
93Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
94Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:02:14
95Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
96Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
97Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
98Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
99Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
100Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:02:56
101Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:59
102Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:18
103Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
104Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
105Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:03:41
106Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
107Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:03:47
108Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:04:21
109Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
110Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
111Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
112Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
113Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
114Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
115Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
116Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
117Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
118Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
119Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
120Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
121Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
122Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
123Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
124Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
125Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
126Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
127Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
128Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
129Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
130Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
131José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
132Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
133Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
134Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:26
135Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
136Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
137Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
138Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
139Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
140Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
141Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
142Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
143Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
144Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
145Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
146Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:15:41
147Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
148Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
149Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
150Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
151Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
152Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
153Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
154Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
155Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
156Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
157Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
158Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
159Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
160Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
161Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
162Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
163Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
164Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
165Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
166Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
167Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
168Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
169Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
170Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
171Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFSebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team

Intermediate sprint - Aubenas, km. 108
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo20pts
2Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo17
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr15
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step13
5Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step11
6Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin10
7Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team9
8Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge8
9Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal7
10John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin6
11André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal5
12Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
13Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing3
14Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
15Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal50pts
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin30
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha20
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo18
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka16
6Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team14
7Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
8Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge10
9Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida8
10Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement7
11Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling6
12Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale5
13Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 184
14Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
15Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Côte de Badaroux, km. 9.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka2pts
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) Col du Bez, km. 69.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 4) Col de la Croix de Bauzon, km. 73.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 2) Col de l'Escrinet, km. 126.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr5pts
2Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step2
4Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo3:56:35
2Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
5Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
8Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
9Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:22
10Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:24
11Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:01
12Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:01:14
13Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:21
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:45
15Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
16Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
17Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:14
18Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:59
19Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:04:21
20Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
21Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
22Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
23Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:05:26
24Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
25Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
26Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:15:41
27Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
29Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1MTN - Qhubeka11:49:45
2BMC Racing Team
3Lampre-Merida
4IAM Cycling
5Tinkoff-Saxo
6AG2R La Mondiale
7Team Giant-Alpecin
8Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
9Bora-Argon 18
10Team LottoNL-Jumbo
11Trek Factory Racing
12Lotto Soudal
13Astana Pro Team
14Movistar Team
15FDJ.fr
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:22
17Team Europcar0:00:24
18Team Katusha0:01:14
19Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:45
20Team Sky
21Orica GreenEdge0:03:45
22Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:39

General classification after stage 15
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky59:58:54
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:03:10
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:32
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:02
5Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:23
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:04:54
7Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:23
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:17
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:08:23
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:08:53
11Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:11:03
12Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:10
13Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:13:26
14Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:14:21
15Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:14:58
16Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:22:18
17Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:30:57
18Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:34:44
19Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:35:26
20Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:32
21Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:36:06
22Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:37:46
23Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:38:37
24Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:40:36
25Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:41:15
26Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:43:00
27Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:43:29
28Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:47:37
29Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:50:48
30Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:52:16
31Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:54:14
32Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:58:09
33Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:58:37
34Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:59:20
35Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha1:01:52
36Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:02:10
37Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:02:42
38Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing1:04:42
39Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo1:05:34
40Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky1:06:26
41Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar1:06:48
42Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:07:32
43Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1:09:10
44Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:11:13
45Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge1:12:00
46Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:12:02
47Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:16:13
48Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1:16:49
49Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha1:18:14
50Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:18:28
51Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:18:49
52Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:20:07
53Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:20:31
54Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky1:23:42
55Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:24:14
56Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 181:25:40
57Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:25:47
58Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling1:26:32
59Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr1:26:54
60Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1:28:11
61Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1:29:02
62Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1:29:17
63Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:30:52
64Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step1:32:01
65Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:33:23
66Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:33:50
67Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:35:37
68Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 181:36:31
69Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:37:38
70José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1:37:39
71Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:38:14
72Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida1:38:31
73Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka1:38:50
74Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling1:40:47
75Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step1:41:01
76Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling1:41:19
77Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida1:41:29
78Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida1:42:03
79Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1:42:38
80Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team1:42:43
81Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1:43:09
82Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:43:17
83Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team1:43:50
84Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
85Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:44:30
86Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar1:44:47
87Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1:44:59
88Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka1:45:05
89Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky1:46:05
90Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:46:06
91Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:46:33
92Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 181:46:49
93Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky1:47:51
94Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team1:50:33
95Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida1:50:42
96Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha1:50:43
97Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin1:50:50
98John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:50:56
99Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step1:51:46
100Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:52:20
101Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:52:24
102Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar1:53:07
103Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr1:53:30
104Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr1:54:26
105Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1:54:33
106Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin1:54:51
107Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge1:55:50
108Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing1:56:16
109Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling1:56:30
110Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1:57:06
111Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing1:57:47
112Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar1:58:35
113Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team1:58:51
114Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:58:54
115Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:00:12
116Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka2:00:15
117Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement2:00:26
118Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement2:02:58
119Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
120Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:03:22
121Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr2:04:22
122André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal2:05:26
123Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:05:29
124Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr2:07:16
125Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo2:08:50
126Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:09:07
127Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:10:49
128Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:11:01
129Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement2:11:25
130Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida2:12:06
131Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar2:12:17
132Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky2:13:02
133Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:13:04
134Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step2:13:53
135Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step2:14:39
136Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:16:23
137Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:16:25
138Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:18:30
139José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 182:18:52
140Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo2:20:44
141Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2:21:14
142Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky2:22:35
143Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing2:22:38
144Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha2:22:50
145Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:23:24
146Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky2:23:38
147Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:24:01
148Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:25:04
149Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:25:20
150Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal2:26:40
151Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:26:51
152Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:28:35
153Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge2:28:47
154Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha2:31:26
155Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement2:31:54
156Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:32:26
157Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step2:32:49
158Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing2:32:56
159Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka2:34:20
160Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:37:47
161Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing2:37:52
162Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling2:39:24
163Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal2:40:09
164Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:43:15
165Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:44:55
166Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:45:28
167Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar2:49:39
168Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge2:49:56
169Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team2:52:23
170Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr2:58:47
171Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 183:14:49

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo360pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal316
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin264
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step192
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar122
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team112
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky109
8Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step78
9Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team77
10Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal76
11Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha70
12Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement61
13Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team61
14Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka61
15Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha59
16Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale52
17Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team48
18Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr47
19Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar46
20Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team46
21Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin46
22Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka45
23Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo40
24Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale40
25Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step40
26Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step38
27Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal37
28Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo37
29Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale37
30Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits37
31Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step35
32Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge34
33Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida34
34Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 1830
35Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin30
36Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida30
37Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits30
38Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky29
39Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal29
40Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team28
41Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing27
42Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar27
43Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 1827
44Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr27
45Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling26
46Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka26
47Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar25
48Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky25
49Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing25
50Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team25
51Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling24
52Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step23
53Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team21
54Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team21
55Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo20
56Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team20
57Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
58Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement20
59Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team20
60Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo20
61Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo20
62Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge20
63Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team20
64Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin19
65Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team19
66Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar18
67Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits18
68Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement18
69Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement18
70Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo17
71Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling17
72Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement17
73Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka16
74Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida16
75Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team16
76Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha16
77Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar15
78Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 1815
79Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement15
80Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team15
81Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team14
82Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka14
83Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr13
84Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
85Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka12
86Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka11
87Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar11
88Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo11
89Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement11
90Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr11
91Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal11
92Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin10
93Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing10
94Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge10
95Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team9
96Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling9
97Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
98Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr8
99Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team8
100Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo7
101Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal7
102Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 187
103Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 187
104Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
105Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky5
106Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida5
107Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step5
108Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team4
109Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team4
110Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky3
111Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
112Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar2
113Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
114José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1
115Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha1
116Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1
117Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal-1
118Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing-2
119Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale-5
120Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo-5
121Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo-5
122Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits-5
123Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky61pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha52
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team41
4Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky40
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale38
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo32
7Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team32
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team32
9Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka28
10Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo28
11Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team28
12Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka28
13Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team27
14Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale24
15Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar23
16Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky22
17Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 1820
18Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar17
19Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar16
20Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge16
21Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 1816
22Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin13
23Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step12
24Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
25Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr11
26Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida10
27Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr9
28Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal8
29Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo8
30Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka6
31Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr6
32Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team4
33Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
34Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
35Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
36Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team3
37Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
38Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr2
39Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale2
40Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling2
41Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka2
42Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo1
43Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
44Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1
45Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
46Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 181
47Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling1
48Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step1
49Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement1
50Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team60:02:04
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:07:53
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:00
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:27:47
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo1:02:24
6Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge1:08:50
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:15:39
8Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 181:22:30
9Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1:25:01
10Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:32:27
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step1:37:51
12Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar1:41:37
13Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team1:47:23
14Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin1:47:40
15Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge1:52:40
16Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar1:55:25
17Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1:57:05
18Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:02:19
19Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr2:04:06
20Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo2:05:40
21Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:09:54
22Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:13:15
23Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky2:19:25
24Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:23:41
25Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha2:28:16
26Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:40:05
27Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:41:45
28Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:42:18
29Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 183:11:39

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team181:14:18
2Team Sky0:15:39
3Tinkoff-Saxo0:30:28
4Astana Pro Team0:36:07
5BMC Racing Team0:37:42
6AG2R La Mondiale0:46:36
7Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:50:25
8MTN - Qhubeka0:52:32
9Team Europcar1:02:49
10IAM Cycling1:13:48
11Trek Factory Racing1:32:16
12Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:35:47
13Team Katusha1:49:17
14Lotto Soudal1:50:31
15Team Giant-Alpecin
16FDJ.fr1:56:05
17Bora-Argon 182:02:46
18Bretagne-Séché Environnement2:31:37
19Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:38:07
20Etixx - Quick-Step3:00:59
21Lampre-Merida3:03:36
22Orica GreenEdge4:39:13

 

