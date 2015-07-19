Image 1 of 131 André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) gets his third stage win of the 2015 Tour de France in Valence (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 131 The sprint on stage 15 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 131 Chris Froome in yellow after stage 15. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 131 Andre Greipel on the stage 15 podium fater taking the win. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 131 Andre Greipel celebrates on the stage 15 podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 131 Andre Greipel on the stage 15 podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 131 The sprinters bear down on the finish of 15 at the 2015 Tour de France. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 131 Andre Greipel wins stage 15 of the 2015 Tour de France. Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) took his third stage win of the 2015 Tour de France on Sunday, winning a high-powered sprint in Valence after 183km. John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) was second, closely followed by Alexander Kristoff (Katusha). There were no changes in the top of the general classification as Chris Froome (Sky) finished safely in the bunch with all of his main rivals.

The final sprint came down to four riders: Greipel, Degenkolb, Kristoff and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo). Degenkolb led in the final few meters, but Greipel turned it on and powered his way past. Sagan, who has finished second numerous times this Tour, didn’t even make the podium, coming in fourth.

The favourites were all in the first group, with no GC changes. Much of the rest of the field came over in smaller groups, with a large grupetto with the injured Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R) and Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) coming in significantly later.

Greipel did not appear affected by his crash on Saturday, which left him with three stitches under his knee.

“It was a pretty tough stage, we were suffering from kilometre zero until the end,” Greipel said.

“The peloton never slowed down and I was hanging on as long as possible. It was dangerous with the cross winds and everything. But in the end the team put me in the perfect spot to launch my sprint. In the end, when I can see the finish, I can always find some extra power. I’m really happy that I could make it.”

Sagan padded his lead in the points ranking by being in the day’s escape group and winning the intermediate sprint, and then got additional points at the finish. Greipel took 50 points with his win, but is still 44 points behind.

How it unfolded

Team Sky warmed up as usual before the stage, but this time with a difference. Six gendarmes stood by to guard the British team, after Chris Froome was doused with urine yesterday, and other riders said to have been spit on.

The stage started high on a ridge, tackling three smaller climbs before plunging down to the Rhone Valley. One more climb awaited the field along the way.

The break group started forming only 10 km into the stage. At one point it ballooned up to 27 riders, but eventually settled down to a group of nine: Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), Michael Rogers and Peter Sagan (both Tinkoff-Saxo), Simon Geschke (Giant-Alpecin), Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), Lars Bak (Lotto-Soudal), Michel Kwiatkowski and Matteo Trentin (both Etixx-QuickStep), and Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin).

The group never had much of a lead, not hitting the three-minute mark. Things were complicated slightly by rain and wet roads on the descent, but everyone made it through safely.

The only intermediate sprint of the day, and presumably Sagan’s reason for being in the break group, came at km 108. The Slovakian easily rolled through to gather the 20 points and further extend his lead in the green jersey ranking.

After that sprint, the gap dropped to around 1:30, with the next challenge of the Cat. 2 Col de l’Escrit coming up quickly.

Katusha was eager for Alexander Kristoff to win a stage here, and pulled the peloton along on the flat and up the start of the climb. The gap had dropped to 1:19 by the time Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) led the field over the top of the climb.

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) had quite early fallen back and was in a large group that was nine minutes down. Also in that group was Jean-Christophe Peraud, who was suffering from injuries from Saturday’s crash.

Trentin took off in the lead as the gap hit the one-minute mark, and that group started slowly dividing. Movistar was driving the field now.

Hesjedal gave chase a the others fell back to the peloton. It took nearly 10 km, but the two finally came together, some 45 seconds ahead of the field.

Once back in the peloton, Sagan punctured, and got a new bike. As he pulled to the side, a TV camera moto followed him and apparently got closer than Sagan though necessary, and the rider kicked at the moto. After the team car arrived and provided the new bike, the team mechanic threw a water bottle at the tv moto.

With 29.3km to go, the inevitable happened, as Trentin and Hesjedal were caught and the peloton moved on towards the hoped-for bunch sprint finish. The Peraud-Cavendish grupetto was now over 11 minutes down.

Lotto-Soudal, Europcar and Katusha shared lead duties going into the final 20km. The course ran alongside the Rhone river, with the peloton moving along as smoothly as the water.

BMC moved to the front, and the first attack came at just under 7km. First it was a Bora-Argon 18 rider, then World champion Kwiatkowski. But the BMC train ploughed them down.

Stybar attacked with 3.4km to go,with Lotto driving the chase. That chase only seemed to get serious with 2 km left, and Stybar was caught. Bora Argon attacked at the 1 km marker, but had no chance.

Kristoff, Degenkolb, Greipel, and Sagan fought it out, but it was the big German Greipel who pulled past his countryman Degenkolb at the last minute to take the clear win by three-quarters of a bike length.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 3:56:35 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 6 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 7 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 9 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 11 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 12 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 14 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 15 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 16 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 17 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 18 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 19 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 20 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 21 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 22 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 23 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 24 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 25 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 26 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 27 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 28 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 29 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 30 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 31 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 32 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 34 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 35 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 36 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 37 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 38 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 39 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 42 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 43 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 44 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 45 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 46 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 47 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 48 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 49 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 50 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 51 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 52 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 53 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 54 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 55 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 56 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 57 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 58 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 59 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 60 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 61 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 62 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 63 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 64 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 65 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:20 66 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:22 67 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:24 68 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:37 69 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:46 70 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:00:48 71 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:49 72 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:01 73 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 74 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 75 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:04 76 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:01:06 77 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:01:14 78 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:18 79 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:21 80 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:01:45 81 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 82 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 83 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 84 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 85 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 86 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 87 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 88 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 89 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 90 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 91 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 92 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 93 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 94 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:02:14 95 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 97 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 98 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 99 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 100 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:02:56 101 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:59 102 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:18 103 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 104 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 105 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:03:41 106 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 107 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:47 108 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:04:21 109 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 110 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 111 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 112 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 113 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 114 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 115 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 116 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 117 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 118 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 119 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 120 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 121 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 122 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 123 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 124 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 125 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 126 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 127 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 128 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 129 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 130 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 131 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 132 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 133 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 134 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:26 135 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 136 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 137 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 138 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 139 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 140 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 141 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 142 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 143 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 144 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 145 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 146 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:15:41 147 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 148 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 149 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 150 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 151 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 152 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 153 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 154 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 155 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 156 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 157 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 158 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 159 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 160 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 161 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 162 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 163 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 164 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 165 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 166 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 167 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 168 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 169 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 170 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 171 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo DNF Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team

Intermediate sprint - Aubenas, km. 108 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 pts 2 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 17 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 15 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 5 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 6 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 7 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 9 8 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 8 9 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 7 10 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 11 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 5 12 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 13 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 3 14 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 15 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 50 pts 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 30 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 20 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 18 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 16 6 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 14 7 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 8 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 10 9 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 10 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 7 11 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 6 12 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 5 13 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 4 14 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 15 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Côte de Badaroux, km. 9.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 2 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) Col du Bez, km. 69.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 4) Col de la Croix de Bauzon, km. 73.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Mountain 4 (Cat. 2) Col de l'Escrinet, km. 126.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 pts 2 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 4 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:56:35 2 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 5 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 8 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 9 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:22 10 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:24 11 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:01 12 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:01:14 13 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:21 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:45 15 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 16 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 17 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:14 18 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:59 19 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:04:21 20 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 21 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 22 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:26 24 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 25 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 26 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:15:41 27 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 29 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 MTN - Qhubeka 11:49:45 2 BMC Racing Team 3 Lampre-Merida 4 IAM Cycling 5 Tinkoff-Saxo 6 AG2R La Mondiale 7 Team Giant-Alpecin 8 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 9 Bora-Argon 18 10 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 11 Trek Factory Racing 12 Lotto Soudal 13 Astana Pro Team 14 Movistar Team 15 FDJ.fr 16 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:22 17 Team Europcar 0:00:24 18 Team Katusha 0:01:14 19 Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:01:45 20 Team Sky 21 Orica GreenEdge 0:03:45 22 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:39

General classification after stage 15 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 59:58:54 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:10 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:32 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:02 5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:23 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:04:54 7 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:23 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:17 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:08:23 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:53 11 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:11:03 12 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:10 13 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:13:26 14 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:14:21 15 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:14:58 16 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:22:18 17 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:30:57 18 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:34:44 19 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:35:26 20 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:32 21 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:36:06 22 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:37:46 23 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:38:37 24 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:40:36 25 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:41:15 26 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:43:00 27 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:43:29 28 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:47:37 29 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:50:48 30 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:52:16 31 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:54:14 32 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:58:09 33 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 0:58:37 34 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:59:20 35 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 1:01:52 36 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:02:10 37 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:02:42 38 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 1:04:42 39 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:05:34 40 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 1:06:26 41 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 1:06:48 42 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:07:32 43 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1:09:10 44 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:11:13 45 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 1:12:00 46 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:12:02 47 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:16:13 48 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:16:49 49 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 1:18:14 50 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:18:28 51 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:18:49 52 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:20:07 53 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:20:31 54 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 1:23:42 55 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:24:14 56 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1:25:40 57 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:25:47 58 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:26:32 59 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:26:54 60 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1:28:11 61 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1:29:02 62 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1:29:17 63 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:30:52 64 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:32:01 65 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:33:23 66 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:33:50 67 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:35:37 68 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1:36:31 69 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:37:38 70 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1:37:39 71 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:38:14 72 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 1:38:31 73 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 1:38:50 74 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:40:47 75 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:41:01 76 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 1:41:19 77 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 1:41:29 78 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 1:42:03 79 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1:42:38 80 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 1:42:43 81 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1:43:09 82 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:43:17 83 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 1:43:50 84 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 85 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:44:30 86 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 1:44:47 87 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1:44:59 88 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 1:45:05 89 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 1:46:05 90 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:46:06 91 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:46:33 92 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 1:46:49 93 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 1:47:51 94 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1:50:33 95 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 1:50:42 96 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 1:50:43 97 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:50:50 98 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:50:56 99 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:51:46 100 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:52:20 101 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:52:24 102 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 1:53:07 103 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:53:30 104 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:54:26 105 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1:54:33 106 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:54:51 107 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 1:55:50 108 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 1:56:16 109 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:56:30 110 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1:57:06 111 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 1:57:47 112 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 1:58:35 113 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 1:58:51 114 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:58:54 115 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:00:12 116 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 2:00:15 117 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 2:00:26 118 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 2:02:58 119 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 120 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:03:22 121 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:04:22 122 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 2:05:26 123 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:05:29 124 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:07:16 125 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:08:50 126 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:09:07 127 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:10:49 128 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:11:01 129 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 2:11:25 130 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 2:12:06 131 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 2:12:17 132 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 2:13:02 133 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:13:04 134 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:13:53 135 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:14:39 136 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:16:23 137 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:16:25 138 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:18:30 139 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 2:18:52 140 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:20:44 141 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:21:14 142 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2:22:35 143 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 2:22:38 144 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 2:22:50 145 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:23:24 146 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 2:23:38 147 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:24:01 148 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:25:04 149 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:25:20 150 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 2:26:40 151 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:26:51 152 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:28:35 153 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 2:28:47 154 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 2:31:26 155 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 2:31:54 156 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:32:26 157 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:32:49 158 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 2:32:56 159 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 2:34:20 160 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:37:47 161 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 2:37:52 162 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 2:39:24 163 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 2:40:09 164 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:43:15 165 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:44:55 166 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:45:28 167 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 2:49:39 168 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 2:49:56 169 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:52:23 170 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:58:47 171 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 3:14:49

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 360 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 316 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 264 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 192 5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 122 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 112 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 109 8 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 78 9 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 77 10 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 76 11 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 70 12 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 61 13 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 61 14 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 61 15 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 59 16 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 17 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 48 18 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 47 19 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 46 20 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 46 21 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 46 22 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 45 23 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 40 24 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 40 25 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 40 26 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 38 27 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 37 28 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 37 29 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 30 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 37 31 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 35 32 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 34 33 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 34 34 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 30 35 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 30 36 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 30 37 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 30 38 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 29 39 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 29 40 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 28 41 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 27 42 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 27 43 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 27 44 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 27 45 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 26 46 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 26 47 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 25 48 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 25 49 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 25 50 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 25 51 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 24 52 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 23 53 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 21 54 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 21 55 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 56 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20 57 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 58 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 20 59 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 20 60 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 61 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 62 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 20 63 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 20 64 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 19 65 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 19 66 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 18 67 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 68 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 18 69 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 18 70 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 17 71 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 17 72 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 17 73 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 16 74 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 16 75 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 16 76 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 16 77 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 15 78 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 15 79 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 15 80 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 15 81 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 14 82 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 14 83 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 84 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 85 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 12 86 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 11 87 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 11 88 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 11 89 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 11 90 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 11 91 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 11 92 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 93 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 10 94 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 10 95 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 9 96 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 9 97 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 98 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 99 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 8 100 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 101 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 7 102 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 7 103 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 7 104 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 105 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 5 106 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 5 107 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 108 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 4 109 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 110 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 3 111 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 112 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 2 113 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 114 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1 115 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 1 116 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1 117 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal -1 118 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing -2 119 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale -5 120 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo -5 121 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo -5 122 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits -5 123 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 61 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 52 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 41 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 40 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 32 7 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 32 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 32 9 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 28 10 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 28 11 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 28 12 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 28 13 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 27 14 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 15 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 23 16 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 22 17 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 20 18 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 17 19 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 16 20 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 16 21 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 16 22 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 23 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 24 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 25 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 11 26 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 10 27 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 9 28 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 8 29 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 30 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 6 31 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 32 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 33 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 34 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 35 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 36 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 3 37 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 38 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 39 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 2 40 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 2 41 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 2 42 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 43 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 44 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1 45 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 46 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 1 47 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 1 48 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 49 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 1 50 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 60:02:04 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:07:53 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:00 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:27:47 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:02:24 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 1:08:50 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:15:39 8 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1:22:30 9 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1:25:01 10 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:32:27 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:37:51 12 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 1:41:37 13 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1:47:23 14 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:47:40 15 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 1:52:40 16 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 1:55:25 17 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1:57:05 18 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:02:19 19 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:04:06 20 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:05:40 21 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:09:54 22 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:13:15 23 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 2:19:25 24 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:23:41 25 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 2:28:16 26 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:40:05 27 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:41:45 28 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:42:18 29 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 3:11:39