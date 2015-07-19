Tour de France: Greipel victorious in Valence
Third stage win for German while Froome unchallenged in flat finale
Stage 15: Mende - Valence
Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) took his third stage win of the 2015 Tour de France on Sunday, winning a high-powered sprint in Valence after 183km. John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) was second, closely followed by Alexander Kristoff (Katusha). There were no changes in the top of the general classification as Chris Froome (Sky) finished safely in the bunch with all of his main rivals.
Related Articles
The final sprint came down to four riders: Greipel, Degenkolb, Kristoff and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo). Degenkolb led in the final few meters, but Greipel turned it on and powered his way past. Sagan, who has finished second numerous times this Tour, didn’t even make the podium, coming in fourth.
The favourites were all in the first group, with no GC changes. Much of the rest of the field came over in smaller groups, with a large grupetto with the injured Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R) and Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) coming in significantly later.
Greipel did not appear affected by his crash on Saturday, which left him with three stitches under his knee.
“It was a pretty tough stage, we were suffering from kilometre zero until the end,” Greipel said.
“The peloton never slowed down and I was hanging on as long as possible. It was dangerous with the cross winds and everything. But in the end the team put me in the perfect spot to launch my sprint. In the end, when I can see the finish, I can always find some extra power. I’m really happy that I could make it.”
Sagan padded his lead in the points ranking by being in the day’s escape group and winning the intermediate sprint, and then got additional points at the finish. Greipel took 50 points with his win, but is still 44 points behind.
How it unfolded
Team Sky warmed up as usual before the stage, but this time with a difference. Six gendarmes stood by to guard the British team, after Chris Froome was doused with urine yesterday, and other riders said to have been spit on.
The stage started high on a ridge, tackling three smaller climbs before plunging down to the Rhone Valley. One more climb awaited the field along the way.
The break group started forming only 10 km into the stage. At one point it ballooned up to 27 riders, but eventually settled down to a group of nine: Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), Michael Rogers and Peter Sagan (both Tinkoff-Saxo), Simon Geschke (Giant-Alpecin), Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), Lars Bak (Lotto-Soudal), Michel Kwiatkowski and Matteo Trentin (both Etixx-QuickStep), and Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin).
The group never had much of a lead, not hitting the three-minute mark. Things were complicated slightly by rain and wet roads on the descent, but everyone made it through safely.
The only intermediate sprint of the day, and presumably Sagan’s reason for being in the break group, came at km 108. The Slovakian easily rolled through to gather the 20 points and further extend his lead in the green jersey ranking.
After that sprint, the gap dropped to around 1:30, with the next challenge of the Cat. 2 Col de l’Escrit coming up quickly.
Katusha was eager for Alexander Kristoff to win a stage here, and pulled the peloton along on the flat and up the start of the climb. The gap had dropped to 1:19 by the time Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) led the field over the top of the climb.
Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) had quite early fallen back and was in a large group that was nine minutes down. Also in that group was Jean-Christophe Peraud, who was suffering from injuries from Saturday’s crash.
Trentin took off in the lead as the gap hit the one-minute mark, and that group started slowly dividing. Movistar was driving the field now.
Hesjedal gave chase a the others fell back to the peloton. It took nearly 10 km, but the two finally came together, some 45 seconds ahead of the field.
Once back in the peloton, Sagan punctured, and got a new bike. As he pulled to the side, a TV camera moto followed him and apparently got closer than Sagan though necessary, and the rider kicked at the moto. After the team car arrived and provided the new bike, the team mechanic threw a water bottle at the tv moto.
With 29.3km to go, the inevitable happened, as Trentin and Hesjedal were caught and the peloton moved on towards the hoped-for bunch sprint finish. The Peraud-Cavendish grupetto was now over 11 minutes down.
Lotto-Soudal, Europcar and Katusha shared lead duties going into the final 20km. The course ran alongside the Rhone river, with the peloton moving along as smoothly as the water.
BMC moved to the front, and the first attack came at just under 7km. First it was a Bora-Argon 18 rider, then World champion Kwiatkowski. But the BMC train ploughed them down.
Stybar attacked with 3.4km to go,with Lotto driving the chase. That chase only seemed to get serious with 2 km left, and Stybar was caught. Bora Argon attacked at the 1 km marker, but had no chance.
Kristoff, Degenkolb, Greipel, and Sagan fought it out, but it was the big German Greipel who pulled past his countryman Degenkolb at the last minute to take the clear win by three-quarters of a bike length.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3:56:35
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|9
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|11
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|12
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|14
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|15
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|17
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|18
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|19
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|21
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|23
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|24
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|27
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|28
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|30
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|32
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|34
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|35
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|37
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|38
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|39
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|42
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|43
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|44
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|45
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|46
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|47
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|48
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|49
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|50
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|51
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|52
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|53
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|54
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|55
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|56
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|57
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|58
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|59
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|60
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|62
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|64
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|65
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:20
|66
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:22
|67
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:24
|68
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:37
|69
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:46
|70
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:48
|71
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:49
|72
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:01
|73
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|74
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|75
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:04
|76
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:06
|77
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:01:14
|78
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:18
|79
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:21
|80
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:01:45
|81
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|84
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|85
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|87
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|88
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|89
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|90
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|91
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|92
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|93
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:02:14
|95
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|97
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|98
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|99
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|100
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:02:56
|101
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:59
|102
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:18
|103
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|104
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|105
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:41
|106
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|107
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:47
|108
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:21
|109
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|111
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|112
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|113
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|114
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|115
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|116
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|117
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|118
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|119
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|120
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|121
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|122
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|123
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|124
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|125
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|126
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|127
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|128
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|129
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|130
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|131
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|132
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|133
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|134
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:26
|135
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|136
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|137
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|138
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|139
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|140
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|141
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|142
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|143
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|144
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|145
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|146
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:41
|147
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|148
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|149
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|150
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|151
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|152
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|153
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|154
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|155
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|156
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|157
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|158
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|159
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|160
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|161
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|162
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|163
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|164
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|165
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|166
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|167
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|168
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|169
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|170
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|171
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|pts
|2
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|17
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|15
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|5
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|6
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|7
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|9
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|7
|10
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|11
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|5
|12
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|13
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|14
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|15
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|50
|pts
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|30
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|20
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|18
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|16
|6
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|7
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|8
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|9
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|10
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|7
|11
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|6
|12
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|13
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|4
|14
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|15
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|pts
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|pts
|2
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|4
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:56:35
|2
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|8
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|9
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:22
|10
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:24
|11
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:01
|12
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:01:14
|13
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:21
|14
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:45
|15
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|17
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:14
|18
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:59
|19
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:21
|20
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|21
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|22
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:26
|24
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|26
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:15:41
|27
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|29
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|MTN - Qhubeka
|11:49:45
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|3
|Lampre-Merida
|4
|IAM Cycling
|5
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Bora-Argon 18
|10
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|Trek Factory Racing
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|14
|Movistar Team
|15
|FDJ.fr
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:22
|17
|Team Europcar
|0:00:24
|18
|Team Katusha
|0:01:14
|19
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:45
|20
|Team Sky
|21
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:45
|22
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|59:58:54
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:10
|3
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:32
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:02
|5
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:23
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:04:54
|7
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:23
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:17
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:23
|10
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:53
|11
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:11:03
|12
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:10
|13
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:13:26
|14
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:21
|15
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:14:58
|16
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:18
|17
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:30:57
|18
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:34:44
|19
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:35:26
|20
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:32
|21
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:36:06
|22
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:37:46
|23
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:38:37
|24
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:40:36
|25
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:41:15
|26
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:43:00
|27
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:43:29
|28
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:47:37
|29
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:50:48
|30
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:52:16
|31
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:54:14
|32
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:58:09
|33
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|0:58:37
|34
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:59:20
|35
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:01:52
|36
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:02:10
|37
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:02:42
|38
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|1:04:42
|39
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:05:34
|40
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|1:06:26
|41
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:06:48
|42
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:07:32
|43
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:09:10
|44
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:11:13
|45
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|1:12:00
|46
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:12:02
|47
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:16:13
|48
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:16:49
|49
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|1:18:14
|50
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:18:28
|51
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:18:49
|52
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:20:07
|53
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:20:31
|54
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|1:23:42
|55
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:24:14
|56
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1:25:40
|57
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:25:47
|58
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:26:32
|59
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:26:54
|60
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1:28:11
|61
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1:29:02
|62
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:29:17
|63
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:30:52
|64
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:32:01
|65
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:33:23
|66
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:33:50
|67
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:35:37
|68
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1:36:31
|69
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:37:38
|70
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:37:39
|71
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:38:14
|72
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|1:38:31
|73
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:38:50
|74
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:40:47
|75
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:41:01
|76
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|1:41:19
|77
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|1:41:29
|78
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|1:42:03
|79
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:42:38
|80
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|1:42:43
|81
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1:43:09
|82
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:43:17
|83
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|1:43:50
|84
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|85
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:44:30
|86
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:44:47
|87
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1:44:59
|88
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:45:05
|89
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|1:46:05
|90
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:46:06
|91
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:46:33
|92
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|1:46:49
|93
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|1:47:51
|94
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1:50:33
|95
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|1:50:42
|96
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|1:50:43
|97
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:50:50
|98
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:50:56
|99
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:51:46
|100
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:52:20
|101
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:52:24
|102
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:53:07
|103
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:53:30
|104
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:54:26
|105
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1:54:33
|106
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:54:51
|107
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|1:55:50
|108
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|1:56:16
|109
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:56:30
|110
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1:57:06
|111
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|1:57:47
|112
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:58:35
|113
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:58:51
|114
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:58:54
|115
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:00:12
|116
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:00:15
|117
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|2:00:26
|118
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|2:02:58
|119
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|120
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:03:22
|121
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:04:22
|122
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|2:05:26
|123
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:05:29
|124
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:07:16
|125
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:08:50
|126
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:09:07
|127
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:10:49
|128
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:11:01
|129
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|2:11:25
|130
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|2:12:06
|131
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:12:17
|132
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|2:13:02
|133
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:13:04
|134
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:13:53
|135
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:14:39
|136
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:16:23
|137
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:16:25
|138
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:18:30
|139
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|2:18:52
|140
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:20:44
|141
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:21:14
|142
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|2:22:35
|143
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|2:22:38
|144
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|2:22:50
|145
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:23:24
|146
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|2:23:38
|147
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:24:01
|148
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:25:04
|149
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:25:20
|150
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|2:26:40
|151
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:26:51
|152
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:28:35
|153
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|2:28:47
|154
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|2:31:26
|155
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|2:31:54
|156
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:32:26
|157
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:32:49
|158
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|2:32:56
|159
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2:34:20
|160
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:37:47
|161
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|2:37:52
|162
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|2:39:24
|163
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|2:40:09
|164
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:43:15
|165
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:44:55
|166
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:45:28
|167
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:49:39
|168
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|2:49:56
|169
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:52:23
|170
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:58:47
|171
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|3:14:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|360
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|316
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|264
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|192
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|122
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|112
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|109
|8
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|78
|9
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|77
|10
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|76
|11
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|70
|12
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|61
|13
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|61
|14
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|61
|15
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|59
|16
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|17
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|48
|18
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|47
|19
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|46
|20
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|46
|21
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|46
|22
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|45
|23
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|40
|24
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|25
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|40
|26
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|38
|27
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|37
|28
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|37
|29
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|30
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|37
|31
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|35
|32
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|34
|33
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|34
|34
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|30
|35
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|30
|36
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|30
|37
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|38
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|29
|39
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|40
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|28
|41
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|27
|42
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|27
|43
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|27
|44
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|27
|45
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|26
|46
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|26
|47
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|48
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|25
|49
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|50
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|25
|51
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|24
|52
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|23
|53
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|21
|54
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|21
|55
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|56
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|20
|57
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|58
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|20
|59
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|60
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|61
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|62
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|20
|63
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|20
|64
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|19
|65
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|66
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|18
|67
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|68
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|18
|69
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|18
|70
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|17
|71
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|17
|72
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|17
|73
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|16
|74
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|16
|75
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|16
|76
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|16
|77
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|78
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|15
|79
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|15
|80
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|81
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|82
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|14
|83
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|84
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|85
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|86
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|11
|87
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|88
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|89
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|11
|90
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|11
|91
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|11
|92
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|93
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|94
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|95
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|96
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|9
|97
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|98
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|99
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|100
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|101
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|7
|102
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|7
|103
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|7
|104
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|105
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|5
|106
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|5
|107
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|108
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|4
|109
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|110
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|111
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|112
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|113
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|114
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|115
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|1
|116
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|117
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|-1
|118
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|-2
|119
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|-5
|120
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|-5
|121
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|-5
|122
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|-5
|123
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|61
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|52
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|41
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|40
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|32
|7
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|32
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|9
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|28
|10
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|28
|11
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|12
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|28
|13
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|27
|14
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|15
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|23
|16
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|22
|17
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|18
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|19
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|20
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|16
|21
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|16
|22
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|23
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|24
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|25
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|11
|26
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|10
|27
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|9
|28
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|8
|29
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|30
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|31
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|32
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|33
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|34
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|35
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|36
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|3
|37
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|38
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|39
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|40
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|2
|41
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|42
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|43
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|44
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1
|45
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|46
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|47
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|1
|48
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|49
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|1
|50
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|60:02:04
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:07:53
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:00
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:27:47
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:02:24
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|1:08:50
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:15:39
|8
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1:22:30
|9
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1:25:01
|10
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:32:27
|11
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:37:51
|12
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:41:37
|13
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1:47:23
|14
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:47:40
|15
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|1:52:40
|16
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:55:25
|17
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:57:05
|18
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:02:19
|19
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:04:06
|20
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:05:40
|21
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:09:54
|22
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:13:15
|23
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|2:19:25
|24
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:23:41
|25
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|2:28:16
|26
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:40:05
|27
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:41:45
|28
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:42:18
|29
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|3:11:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|181:14:18
|2
|Team Sky
|0:15:39
|3
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:30:28
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:36:07
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:37:42
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:46:36
|7
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:50:25
|8
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:52:32
|9
|Team Europcar
|1:02:49
|10
|IAM Cycling
|1:13:48
|11
|Trek Factory Racing
|1:32:16
|12
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:35:47
|13
|Team Katusha
|1:49:17
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|1:50:31
|15
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|16
|FDJ.fr
|1:56:05
|17
|Bora-Argon 18
|2:02:46
|18
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|2:31:37
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:38:07
|20
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:00:59
|21
|Lampre-Merida
|3:03:36
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|4:39:13
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy