After an opening three days replete with frustration, Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) expunged his woes on stage 4 of the Tour de France with a daring late attack that saw him move into the yellow jersey for the first time in his career.

The German finished second in the opening day time trial before missing out on yellow the next day due to a botched Etixx sprint, and ended stage 3 second on GC by a solitary second behind Chris Froome (Team Sky).

It even looked like he would have to endure further frustration as he suffered a mechanical and had to change bikes in the latter phases of a cobbled stage that failed to serve up drama of the proportions of last year.

But with 3.5 kilometres remaining, and on the bike of teammate Matteo Trentin, the German made a bold attack, the kind only he can make stick, and punched the air in sheer delight as he crossed the line. He now leads the overall by 12 seconds over Froome and 25 seconds over Tejay van Garderen (BMC).

"Having a flat tire and changing the bike, with the wrong position, I was just thinking to finish the stage and look forward to the next stages," Martin said. "Suddenly, five kilometres to the finish, we were all together and everyone was looking at each other, nobody really wanted to pull, so I just decided to give it a chance and to go for it, and somehow I found some power and I made it.

"I don’t know what happened in the back but I was so nervous, I was just pulling. I don’t know how many watts I pulled but it was more than I ever did. Now I am so happy, and a thousand thanks to my team for supporting me the whole week."

Behind him, John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) beat Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Greg van Avermaet (BMC) to the line in what many would have predictied would be the sprint for the win.

Whereas last year the pavé served up one of the most brutally chaotic days of racing in recent Tour history, today’s stage, though furiously contested, wasn’t blown to pieces in the same way. Though there was some moisture on the early sectors, the rain-soaked, mud-caked figures of last year were replaced by dust-encrusted but dry faces.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) was aggressive throughout, earning himself the combatively award, but was unable to inflict the damage he managed last year, perhaps due to the more clement conditions. Froome was up there and even attacked himself, while Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) hung on to make sure there was no movement between the so-called ‘fab four’. There was little movement, either, in the top 10 on GC, except for Martin and Sagan each moving up a place.

As predicted, though, there was a big loser and it was Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), whose already dented GC ambitions were perhaps terminally damaged by two mechanicals in quick succession as the race reached its crux.

He waved his arms in desperate remonstration as he had to receive assistance on two occasions, the first for a puncture and the second when the battery in his dérailleur went flat. The Frenchman, whose podium placing last year had given rise to realistic hopes this time around, eventually rolled in 3:23 minutes back, leaving him a very sorry 6:30 down on GC.

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) and Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) were also in the Pinot group, while Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) lost over five minutes having crashed on a slippery corner ahead of sector 6.

The pavé

In the longest stage of this year’s Tour de France, at 223.5 kilometres, there were 13.3km of pavé spread across seven sectors, the final six coming in the space of 35km towards the end of the race.

As expected the first cobbled sector was a relatively straightforward affair but, having crossed the border from Belgium to France, the race burst into life over the final 46 kilometres. Just ahead of Sector 6, a 1,200-metre stretch from Artres to Famars, drops of rain begin to fall and the wind began to pick up in what seemed like a portentous shift in tone.

The breakaway quartet of Lieuwe Westra (Astana), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Perrig Quémeneur (Europcar) and Frédéric Brun (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) led onto the pavé but their gap was tumbling. The main contenders made it safely back onto the tarmac but the bunch was reduced with plenty of riders left behind, some as a result of earlier minor crashes in the wet.

Astana then put the hammer down on Sector 5, a 1,600-metre stretch from Quérénaing to Verchain-Maugré. Froome was quick to react and managed to get on terms with Nibali as the peloton went single file.

Things got increasingly hectic and the bunch thinned out to less than 50 riders by Sector 4, a 1,200-metre ride from Verchain-Maugré to Saulzoir, where Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) was briefly dropped.

The chase group, now including Pierre Rolland, already had a deficit nearing a minute by the time Nibali hit the front on Sector 3 of St Python and things started to split up front. Froome wasn’t on the Italian’s wheel this time but stayed up there, along with Quintana and Contador.

Sector 2, Quiévy, the longest at 3,700 metres, was next and although the bunch was becoming more select, there weren’t any decisive splits. Thibaut Pinot suffered his first mechanical here and was shortly followed by Martin and Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo).

Once again an Astana rider, this time Jakob Fuglsang, hit the front on the final cobbled sector, 2,300-metres long from Avesnes-lesAubert to Carnières. It was in anticipation of another dig from Nibali, who shook things up more violently this time. Zdeněk Štybar (Etixx-QuickStep) was next to attack as Froome stayed up there with Thomas but Quintana hung precariously at the back.

Thomas then hit the front with Froome on his wheel and they opened up a gap with a small group. Nibali was up there, along with John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin), Tejay van Garderen (BMC) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), but Contador and Quintana were left behind. It looked like the split could stick but Froome then took everyone by surprise with a brief attack. He slowed and the groups came back together with 7.5km to go.

From there it turned to a battle for stage honours between the fastmen that remained, but Martin decided to spoil the script and in doing so re-wrote his own that had been spoiled on successive days.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 5:28:58 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:03 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 6 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 8 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 9 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 17 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 18 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 21 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 22 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 23 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 24 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 25 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 26 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 29 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 30 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 31 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 32 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 34 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 35 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 36 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:18 37 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:43 38 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:00:51 39 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 40 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 41 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 42 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 43 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 44 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:57 45 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:01:55 46 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 47 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 48 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:21 49 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 50 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 51 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:44 52 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 53 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:54 54 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:23 55 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 56 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 57 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 58 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 59 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 60 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 61 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 62 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 63 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 64 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 65 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 66 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 68 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 69 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 70 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 72 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 74 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 75 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 76 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 77 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 78 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 79 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 80 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 81 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 82 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:03:31 83 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:41 84 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 85 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 86 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 87 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 88 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 89 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 90 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 91 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 92 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 93 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 94 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 95 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 96 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:49 97 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:53 98 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 99 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:56 100 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:58 101 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:51 102 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:37 103 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 104 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 105 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 106 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 107 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 108 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 109 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 110 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 111 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 112 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 113 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 114 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 115 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 116 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 117 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 118 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 119 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 120 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 121 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 122 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 123 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 124 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 125 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 126 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 127 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 128 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 129 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:45 130 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:50 131 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:56 132 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 133 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 134 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 135 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 136 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 137 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 138 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 139 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 140 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:59 141 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 142 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:06:03 143 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:06:14 144 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:21 145 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:03 146 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:14:42 147 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:15:43 148 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 149 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 150 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:16:53 151 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 152 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 153 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 154 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 155 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 156 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 157 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 158 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 159 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 160 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 161 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 162 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 163 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 164 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 165 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 166 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 167 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 168 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 169 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 170 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 171 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 172 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 173 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 174 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 175 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 176 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 177 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 178 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 179 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 180 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 181 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 182 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 183 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 184 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 185 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 186 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 187 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 188 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 189 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 190 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 191 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:26:04 DNS Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 DNS Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing DNS Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge

Intermediate sprint - Havey, 137km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 pts 2 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 17 3 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 15 4 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 13 5 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 6 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 10 7 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 9 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 9 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 10 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 11 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 5 12 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4 13 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 14 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 15 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 30 pts 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 25 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 22 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 19 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 17 6 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 7 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 13 8 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 11 9 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 10 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 7 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 6 12 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 13 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 14 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2

Mountain 1 - Côte de la Citadelle de Namur, 53km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 5:29:01 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 7 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:15 10 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:18 11 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:03:20 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 14 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:38 15 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 16 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:46 17 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:50 18 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:34 19 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 20 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:53 21 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 22 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 23 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:15:40 24 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:16:50 25 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 26 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 27 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 28 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 29 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 30 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 31 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Etixx-Quick Step 16:27:00 2 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:03 3 BMC Racing Team 4 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 Ag2R La Mondiale 6 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:43 7 Team Katusha 0:00:51 8 Team Sky 9 IAM Cycling 0:02:43 10 Movistar Team 0:02:44 11 Astana Pro Team 0:03:23 12 Team Cannondale-Garmin 13 Team Europcar 0:03:38 14 Lotto-Soudal 0:04:11 15 Team Lotto NL - Jumbo 16 Lampre - Merida 0:06:03 17 MTN-Qhubeka 0:06:43 18 Trek Factory Racing 19 Bora-Argon 18 0:07:37 20 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:10:11 21 FDJ 0:10:47 22 Orica GreenEdge 0:15:08

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 12:40:26 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:12 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:25 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:00:38 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:39 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:40 7 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:46 8 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:48 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:15 10 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:16 11 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:19 12 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:44 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:50 14 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:51 15 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:03 16 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:08 18 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:02:12 19 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:19 20 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:51 21 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:06 22 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:36 23 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:04:01 24 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:04:07 25 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:04:10 26 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:40 27 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:04:46 28 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:58 29 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:03 30 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:06:30 31 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 32 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:07:01 33 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:39 34 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:41 35 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:07:52 36 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:08:04 37 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:07 38 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:08:08 39 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:31 40 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:09:07 41 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:08 42 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:09:25 43 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka 0:09:35 44 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr 0:09:38 45 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:47 46 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 0:09:49 47 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:09:53 48 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:10:13 49 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:14 50 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:10:17 51 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 52 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:10:18 53 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:10:21 54 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 55 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:10:24 56 Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:10:25 57 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:10:47 58 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:57 59 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:08 60 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:11:22 61 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:11:25 62 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:11:33 63 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:11:36 64 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:11:52 65 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:12:03 66 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:08 67 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:18 68 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 69 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:22 70 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 71 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:12:24 72 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 73 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:26 74 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:12:50 75 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:13:03 76 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:14 77 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:13:17 78 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:18 79 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:27 80 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 81 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:30 82 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:13:35 83 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:13:40 84 Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:13:45 85 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:13:53 86 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:13:56 87 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 88 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:04 89 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:14:14 90 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:14:20 91 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:14:28 92 Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:14:35 93 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:14:40 94 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:14:43 95 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:15:21 96 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:15:39 97 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:15:49 98 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:16:12 99 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:16:19 100 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:24 101 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:16:35 102 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:16:36 103 Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:16:40 104 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:16:48 105 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:16:49 106 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 0:16:57 107 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:58 108 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:17:13 109 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:17:17 110 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:17:34 111 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:51 112 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:17:53 113 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:55 114 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:18:23 115 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 0:18:33 116 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:35 117 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:18:40 118 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:18:43 119 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:19:01 120 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:19:09 121 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:19:38 122 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:19:39 123 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:19:41 124 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:47 125 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:19:54 126 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 127 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 128 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:20:02 129 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:20:22 130 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:20:26 131 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:20:36 132 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:20:42 133 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:20:51 134 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:21:17 135 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:20 136 Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:21:25 137 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:21:55 138 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:22:04 139 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:22:15 140 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:22:34 141 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:22:42 142 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:22:50 143 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:22:52 144 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:23:01 145 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:23:03 146 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:23:10 147 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:23:11 148 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:23:14 149 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:23:19 150 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:23:25 151 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:23:31 152 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:23:58 153 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:24:33 154 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:24:51 155 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:25:32 156 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 0:25:52 157 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:26:09 158 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:26:12 159 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:26:29 160 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:26:35 161 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:50 162 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:26:54 163 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:27:05 164 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:27:10 165 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:27:53 166 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:28:21 167 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:28:47 168 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:28:52 169 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:29:15 170 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:29:27 171 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:29:52 172 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:30:19 173 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:31:19 174 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:31:35 175 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 0:32:22 176 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:33:02 177 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:33:16 178 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:33:21 179 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:33:33 180 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:33:51 181 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:33:55 182 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:34:08 183 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:34:34 184 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:34:41 185 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:34:44 186 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:36:15 187 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:36:28 188 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:38:42 189 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:39:42 190 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:40:05 191 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:43:58

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 84 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 78 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 60 4 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 55 5 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step 53 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 40 7 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 37 8 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 36 9 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 35 10 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 30 11 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 30 12 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 26 13 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 14 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 21 15 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20 16 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 20 17 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 18 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 19 19 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 17 20 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 17 21 Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 17 22 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 16 23 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 24 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 15 25 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 15 26 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 27 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 13 28 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 12 29 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 11 30 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 11 31 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 11 32 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 33 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 34 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 10 35 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 10 36 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 37 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 9 38 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 39 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 9 40 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 9 41 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 9 42 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 8 43 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 44 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 45 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 46 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 47 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 6 48 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 49 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 5 50 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 51 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 4 52 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4 53 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 4 54 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 55 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 56 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 3 57 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 58 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 59 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 60 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 61 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 1 62 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 2 pts 2 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 12:41:05 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:40 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:29 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:27 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:51 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:28 7 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:08:29 8 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:09:38 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:42 10 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:29 11 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:10:43 12 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:11:45 13 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:51 14 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:13:35 15 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:16:09 16 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:19 17 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:16:38 18 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:16 19 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:19:02 20 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:08 21 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:20:41 22 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:22:31 23 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:22:40 24 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:22:46 25 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:23:19 26 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:23:54 27 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:24:53 28 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:30:40 29 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:30:56 30 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:34:05 31 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:43:19