Tour de France: Tony Martin wins cobbled stage 4 in Cambrai

Etixx-QuickStep man takes the yellow jersey from Froome

Image 1 of 189

Tony Martin takes the win and the yellow jersey during stage 4.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 189

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 189

Bauke Mollema (Trek)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 189

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 189

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 189

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 189

FDJ try to bring Thibaut Pinot back into contention

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 189

Ramūnas Navardauskas (Cannondale-Garmin)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 189

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) was bandaged up

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 189

Adam Hansen (Lotto-Soual) rides through the pain

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 189

Rafa Valls (Lampre-Merida)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 189

Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 189

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 189

Richie Porte (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 189

Julián Arredondo (Trek)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 189

Leopold König (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 189

An emotional Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step) in the yellow jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 189

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step) hugs his little lion

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 189

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step) in yellow, finally

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 189

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 189

Sep Vanmarcke's top tube provides inspiration for the day.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 189

Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 189

Arnaud Démare (FDJ)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 189

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) struggled on the pave

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 189

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) struggled today

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 189

Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 189

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 28 of 189

Thomas Voeckler during stage 4.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 29 of 189

Nathan Haas (Cannondale-Garmin) on the cobbles during stage 4.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 30 of 189

Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas ride the cobbles.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 31 of 189

Vincenzo Nibali in action during stage 4.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 32 of 189

Luke Rowe corners during stage 4.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 33 of 189

The pelton kicks up dust during stage 4.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 34 of 189

Vincenzo Nibali leads the peloton over the cobbles.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 35 of 189

LottoNL-Jumbo's Sep Vanmarcke leads the peloton.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 36 of 189

Stijn Devolder drives the pace for Etixx.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 37 of 189

Vincenzo Nibali picks up the pace on the cobbles.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 38 of 189

Peter Sagan takes his own path during stage 4.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 39 of 189

Europcar's Perrig Quemeneur

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 189

Chris Froome rides behind Vincenzo Nibali.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 189

Nibali leads a small group that tried to power away.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 189

Nibali leads Stybar, Vanmarcke and Boom.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 189

Nibali leads Stybar and Vanmarcke.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 189

Vincenzo Nibali takes control.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 189

Astana and BMC push the pace.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 189

Sep Vanmarcke leads the bunch.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 189

Vincenzo Nibali on the front.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 189

Giant Alpecin's Warren Barguil

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 189

Giant Alpecin's Warren Barguil

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 189

Giant Alpecin's Warren Barguil

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 189

Tinkoff's Daniele Bennati

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 189

Daniel Oss drives the pace for BMC.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 189

Tinkoff's Alberto Contador and Peter Sagan rode side by side.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 189

Chris Froome has a moment in the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 189

Chris Froome follows Tejay van Garderen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 189

Tejay van Garderen follows Chris Froome.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 189

John Degenkolb follows Vincenzo Nibali

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 189

Vincenzo Nibali at the head of affairs.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 189

Vincenzo Nibali at the head of affairs.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 189

Zdenek Stybar makes a move.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 189

Stybar digs deep to try and get away.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 189

Tony Martin on the big screen at the finish.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 189

Jan Bakelants, Romain Bardet and Florian Senechal

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 189

A Sky Pinarello waits for some action.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 189

The peloton rides over a bridge during stage 4 of the 2015 Tour de France.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 189

Chris Froome is followed by world champion Michal Kwiatkowski.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 189

The peloton tackles the cobbles.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 189

Former paris-Roubaix winner Johan Vansummeren leads the bunch.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 189

The peloton in action during stage 4 of the 2015 Tour de France.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 189

Fans line the cobbled roads during stage 4 of the 2015 Tour de France.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 189

An MTN-Qhubeka rider struggles with the cobbles during stage 4.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 189

Alex Dowsett rides to the finish of sytage 4.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 189

A Katusha rider hugs the gutter during stage 4.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 189

The peloton winds through a castle during stage 4.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 189

An impressive castle along the route of stage 4.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 189

Some scenery along Tuesday's route

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 189

Tony Martin holds off the peloton to win stage 4 of the 2015 Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 78 of 189

Tony Martin wins stage 4 of the 2015 Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 189

Tony Martin wins stage 4 of the 2015 Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 80 of 189

Zdenek Stybar launches an attack

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 81 of 189

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 82 of 189

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 83 of 189

Alejandro Valverde followed by Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 84 of 189

Chris Froome alongside Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 85 of 189

Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin) at the front

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 86 of 189

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 87 of 189

Romain Bardet (Ag2r)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 88 of 189

Edvald Boason Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 89 of 189

Andrew Talanksy (Cannondale-Garmin)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 90 of 189

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step) closes in on victory

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 91 of 189

Yes! Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step) celebrates

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 92 of 189

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step) crosses the line as new yellow jersey holder

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 93 of 189

John Degenkolb wins the sprint for second

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 94 of 189

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step) is mobbed after claiming the win

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 95 of 189

Stage 4 winner Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 96 of 189

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step) on the podium for winning the stage

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 97 of 189

A maiden yellow jersey for Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 98 of 189

A congratulatory handshake from Bernard Hinault for Tony Martin

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 99 of 189

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) on the podium

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 100 of 189

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) keeps the green jersey

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 101 of 189

KOM leader, Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 102 of 189

Peter Sagan collects another white jersey

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 103 of 189

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) was the most combative rider

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 104 of 189

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 105 of 189

Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 106 of 189

Nico Roche (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 107 of 189

Etixx-QuickStep push the pace over the cobbles.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 108 of 189

CHris Froome and Geraint Thomas ride the cobbles for Team Sky.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 109 of 189

John Degenkolb (Team Giant - Alpecin) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing Team) at the finish.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 110 of 189

Alberto Contador

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 111 of 189

Chris Froome keeps an eye on the action during stage 4.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 112 of 189

Chris Froome follows Tony Martin during stage 4.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 113 of 189

Tony Martin takes the win and the yellow jersey during stage 4.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 114 of 189

Tony Martin takes the stage 4 win at the 2015 Tour de France.

Image 115 of 189

After coming close on the first three stages, Tony Martin took the yellow jersey on Tuesday.

Image 116 of 189

Tony Gallopin (Team Lotto Soudal) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing Team)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 117 of 189

Michal Kwiatkowski rides through the dust during stage 4.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 118 of 189

Michal Kwiatkowski drives the pace over the cobbles.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 119 of 189

Vincenzo on the stage 4 podium as the most combative rider.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 120 of 189

Jakob Fugslang

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 121 of 189

Chris Froome follows Vincenzo Nibali during stage 4.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 122 of 189

Andre Greipel back in green for another stage.

Image 123 of 189

Joaquim Rodriguez in polka dots after stage 4.

Image 124 of 189

Peter Sagan is in the white jersey on the stage 4 podium.

Image 125 of 189

Tony Martin on the stage 4 podium.

Image 126 of 189

Alberto Contador rides the cobbles during stage 4.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 127 of 189

Robert Gesink hangs on over the cobbles during stage 4.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 128 of 189

Ian Stannard takes a corner during stage 4 of the 2015 Tour de France.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 129 of 189

The peloton sails over the cobbles during stage 4 of the 2015 Tour de France.

Image 130 of 189

The peloton crosses a bridge during stage 4 of the 2015 Tour de France.

Image 131 of 189

Tony Martin wins stage 4 and moves into the yellow jersey

Image 132 of 189

Tony Martin wins stage 4 of the 2015 Tour de France

Image 133 of 189

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 134 of 189

Lieuwe Westra (Astana) takes a turn

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 135 of 189

Extra brake levers for Perrig Quemeneur of Europcar

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 136 of 189

The breakaway on a cobbled climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 137 of 189

Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar) on the front

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 138 of 189

Alberto Losada and teammate Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 139 of 189

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 140 of 189

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) having fun

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 141 of 189

Spanish champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 142 of 189

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) telling Chris Froome the secret to success on the Mur?

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 143 of 189

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) chats with Chris Froome (Sky)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 144 of 189

Andre Greipel, Tony Martin and Nathan Haas on the front line

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 145 of 189

Philippe, The King of Belgium, was on hand to start the stage

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 146 of 189

Frédéric Brun (Bretagne-Séché Environnement)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 147 of 189

The breakaway enjoying the sunshine

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 148 of 189

Michael Schär (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 149 of 189

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 150 of 189

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 151 of 189

Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 152 of 189

Manuel Quinziato (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 153 of 189

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 154 of 189

Belgian fans get a prime position for the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 155 of 189

Chris Froome and Team Sky during the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 156 of 189

Chris Froome being kept safe by Team Sky

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 157 of 189

Team Sky had the yellow jersey today

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 158 of 189

The four man breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 159 of 189

Warning signs for riders contemplating crossing when the barriers are down

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 160 of 189

Chris Froome on the first of the cobbles

Image 161 of 189

Tony Martin riding over the first pave sector

Image 162 of 189

Johan Vansummeren apologised after breaking his bike in the big stage 3 crash

Image 163 of 189

Note the extra levers on the handlebars of Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar)

Image 164 of 189

Chris Froome riding alongside his Sky teammates

Image 165 of 189

Richie Porte (Team Sky) sets a tempo

Image 166 of 189

The four rider break of Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Frédéric Brun (Bretagne-Séché Environnement), Perrig Quemeneur (Team Europcar) and Lieuwe Westra (Astana Pro Team)

Image 167 of 189

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the start line

Image 168 of 189

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) at the start

Image 169 of 189

Andre 'Kermit' Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

Image 170 of 189

The peloton in the neutral zone of stage 4

Image 171 of 189

The colours of the peloton

Image 172 of 189

Joaquim Rodríguez and Chris Froome chat on the start line

Image 173 of 189

Chris Froome and Andre Greipel flank the King of Belgium

Image 174 of 189

Joaquim Rodríguez and Chris Froome joking around on the start line

Image 175 of 189

Thomas De Gendt drives the pace in the breakaway

Image 176 of 189

Vincenzo Nibali signs on

Image 177 of 189

Tour debutant Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Garmin)

Image 178 of 189

Arnaud Démare (FDJ)

Image 179 of 189

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) during the early stages

Image 180 of 189

Andrew Talanksy (Cannondale-Garmin)

Image 181 of 189

Chris Froome in the yellow jersey

Image 182 of 189

Chris Froome exits the bus to a large crowd of fans and media

Image 183 of 189

Stage 4 gets underway

Image 184 of 189

The Pinarello Dogma's of Team Sky ready for action

Image 185 of 189

Stage details attached to the stem of a Movistar bike

Image 186 of 189

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Image 187 of 189

Daniel Oss (BMC) crashed yesterday

Image 188 of 189

Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge)

Image 189 of 189

Chris Froome is back in yellow

After an opening three days replete with frustration, Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) expunged his woes on stage 4 of the Tour de France with a daring late attack that saw him move into the yellow jersey for the first time in his career.

The German finished second in the opening day time trial before missing out on yellow the next day due to a botched Etixx sprint, and ended stage 3 second on GC by a solitary second behind Chris Froome (Team Sky).

It even looked like he would have to endure further frustration as he suffered a mechanical and had to change bikes in the latter phases of a cobbled stage that failed to serve up drama of the proportions of last year.

But with 3.5 kilometres remaining, and on the bike of teammate Matteo Trentin, the German made a bold attack, the kind only he can make stick, and punched the air in sheer delight as he crossed the line. He now leads the overall by 12 seconds over Froome and 25 seconds over Tejay van Garderen (BMC).

"Having a flat tire and changing the bike, with the wrong position, I was just thinking to finish the stage and look forward to the next stages," Martin said. "Suddenly, five kilometres to the finish, we were all together and everyone was looking at each other, nobody really wanted to pull, so I just decided to give it a chance and to go for it, and somehow I found some power and I made it.

"I don’t know what happened in the back but I was so nervous, I was just pulling. I don’t know how many watts I pulled but it was more than I ever did. Now I am so happy, and a thousand thanks to my team for supporting me the whole week."

Behind him, John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) beat Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Greg van Avermaet (BMC) to the line in what many would have predictied would be the sprint for the win.

Whereas last year the pavé served up one of the most brutally chaotic days of racing in recent Tour history, today’s stage, though furiously contested, wasn’t blown to pieces in the same way. Though there was some moisture on the early sectors, the rain-soaked, mud-caked figures of last year were replaced by dust-encrusted but dry faces.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) was aggressive throughout, earning himself the combatively award, but was unable to inflict the damage he managed last year, perhaps due to the more clement conditions. Froome was up there and even attacked himself, while Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) hung on to make sure there was no movement between the so-called ‘fab four’. There was little movement, either, in the top 10 on GC, except for Martin and Sagan each moving up a place.

As predicted, though, there was a big loser and it was Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), whose already dented GC ambitions were perhaps terminally damaged by two mechanicals in quick succession as the race reached its crux.

He waved his arms in desperate remonstration as he had to receive assistance on two occasions, the first for a puncture and the second when the battery in his dérailleur went flat. The Frenchman, whose podium placing last year had given rise to realistic hopes this time around, eventually rolled in 3:23 minutes back, leaving him a very sorry 6:30 down on GC.

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) and Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) were also in the Pinot group, while Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) lost over five minutes having crashed on a slippery corner ahead of sector 6.

The pavé

In the longest stage of this year’s Tour de France, at 223.5 kilometres, there were 13.3km of pavé spread across seven sectors, the final six coming in the space of 35km towards the end of the race.

As expected the first cobbled sector was a relatively straightforward affair but, having crossed the border from Belgium to France, the race burst into life over the final 46 kilometres. Just ahead of Sector 6, a 1,200-metre stretch from Artres to Famars, drops of rain begin to fall and the wind began to pick up in what seemed like a portentous shift in tone.

The breakaway quartet of Lieuwe Westra (Astana), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Perrig Quémeneur (Europcar) and Frédéric Brun (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) led onto the pavé but their gap was tumbling. The main contenders made it safely back onto the tarmac but the bunch was reduced with plenty of riders left behind, some as a result of earlier minor crashes in the wet.

Astana then put the hammer down on Sector 5, a 1,600-metre stretch from Quérénaing to Verchain-Maugré. Froome was quick to react and managed to get on terms with Nibali as the peloton went single file.

Things got increasingly hectic and the bunch thinned out to less than 50 riders by Sector 4, a 1,200-metre ride from Verchain-Maugré to Saulzoir, where Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) was briefly dropped.

The chase group, now including Pierre Rolland, already had a deficit nearing a minute by the time Nibali hit the front on Sector 3 of St Python and things started to split up front. Froome wasn’t on the Italian’s wheel this time but stayed up there, along with Quintana and Contador.

Sector 2, Quiévy, the longest at 3,700 metres, was next and although the bunch was becoming more select, there weren’t any decisive splits. Thibaut Pinot suffered his first mechanical here and was shortly followed by Martin and Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo).

Once again an Astana rider, this time Jakob Fuglsang, hit the front on the final cobbled sector, 2,300-metres long from Avesnes-lesAubert to Carnières. It was in anticipation of another dig from Nibali, who shook things up more violently this time. Zdeněk Štybar (Etixx-QuickStep) was next to attack as Froome stayed up there with Thomas but Quintana hung precariously at the back.

Thomas then hit the front with Froome on his wheel and they opened up a gap with a small group. Nibali was up there, along with John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin), Tejay van Garderen (BMC) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), but Contador and Quintana were left behind. It looked like the split could stick but Froome then took everyone by surprise with a brief attack. He slowed and the groups came back together with 7.5km to go.

From there it turned to a battle for stage honours between the fastmen that remained, but Martin decided to spoil the script and in doing so re-wrote his own that had been spoiled on successive days.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step5:28:58
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:03
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
6Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
9Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
10Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
11Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
12Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
13Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
14Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
16Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
17Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
18Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
20Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
21Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
22Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
23Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
24Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
25Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
26Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
29Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
30Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
31Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
32Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
33Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
34Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
35Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
36Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:18
37Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:43
38Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:51
39Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
40Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
41Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
42Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
43Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
44Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:57
45Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:01:55
46Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
47Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
48Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:21
49Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
50Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
51Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:44
52Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
53Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:54
54Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:23
55Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
56Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
57Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
58Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
59Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
60Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
61Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
62Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
63Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
64Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
65Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
66Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
68Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
69Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
70Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
71Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
72Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
74Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
75Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
76André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
77Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
78Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
79Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
80Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
81Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
82Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:03:31
83Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:41
84Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
85Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
86Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
87Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
88Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
89Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
90Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
91Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
92Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
93Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
94Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
95Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
96Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:49
97Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:03:53
98Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
99Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:56
100Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:58
101Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:51
102Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:37
103Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
104Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
105Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
106Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
107Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
108Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
109Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
110Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
111Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
112Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
113Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
114Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
115Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
116Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
117Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
118Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
119Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
120Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
121Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
122Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
123Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
124Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
125Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
126Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
127Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
128Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
129Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:45
130Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:05:50
131Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:56
132Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
133Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
134Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
135Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
136Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
137Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
138Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
139Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
140Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:59
141Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
142Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:06:03
143Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:06:14
144Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:21
145Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:03
146Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:14:42
147Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:15:43
148José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
149Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
150Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:16:53
151Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
152Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
153José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
154Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
155Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
156Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
157Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
158Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
159Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
160Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
161Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
162Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
163Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
164Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
165Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
166Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
167Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
168Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
169Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
170Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
171Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
172Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
173Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
174Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
175Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
176Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
177Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
178Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
179Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
180Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
181Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
182Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
183Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
184Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
185Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
186Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
187Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
188Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
189Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
190Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
191Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:26:04
DNSAndreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
DNSFabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
DNSDaryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge

Intermediate sprint - Havey, 137km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal20pts
2Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement17
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team15
4Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar13
5Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step11
6Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar10
7André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal9
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo8
9John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin7
10Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
11Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar5
12Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal4
13Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step3
14Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2
15José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step30pts
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin25
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo22
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team19
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka17
6Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
7Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha13
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal11
9Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step9
10Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar7
11Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team6
12Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step5
13Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step4
14Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team2

Mountain 1 - Côte de la Citadelle de Namur, 53km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo5:29:01
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
7Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:15
10Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:18
11Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:03:20
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
13Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
14Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:03:38
15Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
16Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:46
17Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:50
18Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:34
19Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
20Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:53
21Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
22Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
23Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:15:40
24Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:16:50
25Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
26Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
27Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
28Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
29Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
30Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
31Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx-Quick Step16:27:00
2Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:03
3BMC Racing Team
4Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Ag2R La Mondiale
6Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:43
7Team Katusha0:00:51
8Team Sky
9IAM Cycling0:02:43
10Movistar Team0:02:44
11Astana Pro Team0:03:23
12Team Cannondale-Garmin
13Team Europcar0:03:38
14Lotto-Soudal0:04:11
15Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
16Lampre - Merida0:06:03
17MTN-Qhubeka0:06:43
18Trek Factory Racing
19Bora-Argon 180:07:37
20Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:10:11
21FDJ0:10:47
22Orica GreenEdge0:15:08

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step12:40:26
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:12
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:25
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:00:38
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:39
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:40
7Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:46
8Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:48
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:01:15
10Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:16
11Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:19
12Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:01:44
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:50
14Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:51
15Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:03
16Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
17Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:02:08
18Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:02:12
19Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:19
20Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:51
21Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:06
22Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:36
23Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:04:01
24Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:04:07
25Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:04:10
26Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:04:40
27Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:04:46
28Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:58
29Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:03
30Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:06:30
31Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
32Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:07:01
33Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:39
34Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:41
35Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:07:52
36Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:08:04
37Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:07
38Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:08:08
39Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:31
40Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:09:07
41Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:08
42Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:09:25
43Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka0:09:35
44Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr0:09:38
45Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:09:47
46Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:09:49
47Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:09:53
48Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:10:13
49Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:14
50Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:10:17
51Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
52Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:10:18
53Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:10:21
54Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
55Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:10:24
56Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:10:25
57Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:10:47
58Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:57
59Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:08
60Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:11:22
61Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:11:25
62Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:11:33
63Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:11:36
64Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:11:52
65Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step0:12:03
66Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:08
67Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:18
68Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
69Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:22
70Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
71Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:12:24
72Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
73Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:26
74Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:12:50
75John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:13:03
76Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:14
77Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:13:17
78Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:18
79Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:27
80Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
81Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:30
82Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:13:35
83Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:13:40
84Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team0:13:45
85Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:13:53
86Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:13:56
87Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
88Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:04
89Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:14:14
90Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:14:20
91Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:14:28
92Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida0:14:35
93Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:14:40
94André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:14:43
95Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:15:21
96Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:15:39
97Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:15:49
98Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:16:12
99Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:16:19
100Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:24
101Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:16:35
102Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:16:36
103Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka0:16:40
104Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:16:48
105Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:16:49
106Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 180:16:57
107Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:58
108Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:17:13
109Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:17:17
110Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:17:34
111Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:51
112Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:17:53
113Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:55
114Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step0:18:23
115Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida0:18:33
116Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:35
117Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:18:40
118Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:18:43
119Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:19:01
120Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:19:09
121Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:19:38
122Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:19:39
123Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:19:41
124Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:47
125Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:19:54
126Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
127Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
128Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:20:02
129Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:20:22
130Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:20:26
131Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:20:36
132Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:20:42
133Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:20:51
134Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:21:17
135Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:20
136Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:21:25
137Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:21:55
138Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:22:04
139Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:22:15
140Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:22:34
141Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:22:42
142Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:22:50
143Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:22:52
144Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:23:01
145Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:23:03
146Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:23:10
147Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:23:11
148Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:23:14
149Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:23:19
150Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:23:25
151Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:23:31
152Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:23:58
153Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:24:33
154Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:24:51
155Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:25:32
156Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka0:25:52
157Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:26:09
158Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:26:12
159Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:26:29
160Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:26:35
161Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:50
162Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:26:54
163Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:27:05
164José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:27:10
165Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:27:53
166Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:28:21
167Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:28:47
168Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:28:52
169Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:29:15
170Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:29:27
171Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:29:52
172Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:30:19
173Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:31:19
174Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:31:35
175José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:32:22
176Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:33:02
177Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:33:16
178Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:33:21
179Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:33:33
180Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:33:51
181Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:33:55
182Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:34:08
183Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:34:34
184Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:34:41
185Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:34:44
186Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:36:15
187Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:36:28
188Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:38:42
189Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:39:42
190Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:40:05
191Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:43:58

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal84pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo78
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin60
4Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step55
5Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step53
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky40
7Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits37
8Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar36
9Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team35
10Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha30
11Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal30
12Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar26
13Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
14Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team21
15Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team20
16Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 1820
17Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal20
18Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team19
19Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka17
20Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling17
21Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement17
22Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team16
23Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
24Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement15
25Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team15
26Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin13
27Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha13
28Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team12
29Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo11
30Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge11
31Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo11
32Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
33Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin10
34Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team10
35Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha10
36Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo9
37Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky9
38Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step9
39Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing9
40Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team9
41Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling9
42Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team8
43Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step7
44Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo7
45Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo7
46Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
47Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka6
48Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5
49Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar5
50Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4
51Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky4
52Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal4
53Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing4
54Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step3
55Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
56Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team3
57Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo2
58Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step2
59Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
60Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
61Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing1
62José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha2pts
2Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo12:41:05
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:40
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:29
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:27
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:51
6Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:28
7Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:08:29
8Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:09:38
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:42
10Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:29
11Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:10:43
12Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:11:45
13Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:51
14Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:13:35
15Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:16:09
16Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:19
17Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:16:38
18Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:16
19Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:19:02
20Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:08
21Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:20:41
22Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:22:31
23Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:22:40
24Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:22:46
25Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:23:19
26Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:23:54
27Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:24:53
28Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:30:40
29Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:30:56
30Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:34:05
31Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:43:19

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team38:02:55
2Etixx-Quick Step0:00:24
3Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:44
4Team Sky0:02:31
5Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:43
6Ag2R La Mondiale0:05:44
7Movistar Team0:07:15
8Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:47
9Team Katusha0:07:56
10Team Cannondale-Garmin0:09:00
11Astana Pro Team0:09:55
12Lotto-Soudal0:11:52
13Trek Factory Racing0:13:05
14MTN-Qhubeka0:13:33
15Team Lotto NL - Jumbo0:13:59
16IAM Cycling0:15:40
17Bora-Argon 180:17:03
18FDJ0:20:12
19Lampre - Merida0:22:52
20Team Europcar0:22:57
21Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:23:39
22Orica GreenEdge0:33:09

 

