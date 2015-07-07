Tour de France: Tony Martin wins cobbled stage 4 in Cambrai
Etixx-QuickStep man takes the yellow jersey from Froome
Stage 4: Seraing - Cambrai
After an opening three days replete with frustration, Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) expunged his woes on stage 4 of the Tour de France with a daring late attack that saw him move into the yellow jersey for the first time in his career.
The German finished second in the opening day time trial before missing out on yellow the next day due to a botched Etixx sprint, and ended stage 3 second on GC by a solitary second behind Chris Froome (Team Sky).
It even looked like he would have to endure further frustration as he suffered a mechanical and had to change bikes in the latter phases of a cobbled stage that failed to serve up drama of the proportions of last year.
But with 3.5 kilometres remaining, and on the bike of teammate Matteo Trentin, the German made a bold attack, the kind only he can make stick, and punched the air in sheer delight as he crossed the line. He now leads the overall by 12 seconds over Froome and 25 seconds over Tejay van Garderen (BMC).
"Having a flat tire and changing the bike, with the wrong position, I was just thinking to finish the stage and look forward to the next stages," Martin said. "Suddenly, five kilometres to the finish, we were all together and everyone was looking at each other, nobody really wanted to pull, so I just decided to give it a chance and to go for it, and somehow I found some power and I made it.
"I don’t know what happened in the back but I was so nervous, I was just pulling. I don’t know how many watts I pulled but it was more than I ever did. Now I am so happy, and a thousand thanks to my team for supporting me the whole week."
Behind him, John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) beat Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Greg van Avermaet (BMC) to the line in what many would have predictied would be the sprint for the win.
Whereas last year the pavé served up one of the most brutally chaotic days of racing in recent Tour history, today’s stage, though furiously contested, wasn’t blown to pieces in the same way. Though there was some moisture on the early sectors, the rain-soaked, mud-caked figures of last year were replaced by dust-encrusted but dry faces.
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) was aggressive throughout, earning himself the combatively award, but was unable to inflict the damage he managed last year, perhaps due to the more clement conditions. Froome was up there and even attacked himself, while Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) hung on to make sure there was no movement between the so-called ‘fab four’. There was little movement, either, in the top 10 on GC, except for Martin and Sagan each moving up a place.
As predicted, though, there was a big loser and it was Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), whose already dented GC ambitions were perhaps terminally damaged by two mechanicals in quick succession as the race reached its crux.
He waved his arms in desperate remonstration as he had to receive assistance on two occasions, the first for a puncture and the second when the battery in his dérailleur went flat. The Frenchman, whose podium placing last year had given rise to realistic hopes this time around, eventually rolled in 3:23 minutes back, leaving him a very sorry 6:30 down on GC.
Pierre Rolland (Europcar) and Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) were also in the Pinot group, while Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) lost over five minutes having crashed on a slippery corner ahead of sector 6.
The pavé
In the longest stage of this year’s Tour de France, at 223.5 kilometres, there were 13.3km of pavé spread across seven sectors, the final six coming in the space of 35km towards the end of the race.
As expected the first cobbled sector was a relatively straightforward affair but, having crossed the border from Belgium to France, the race burst into life over the final 46 kilometres. Just ahead of Sector 6, a 1,200-metre stretch from Artres to Famars, drops of rain begin to fall and the wind began to pick up in what seemed like a portentous shift in tone.
The breakaway quartet of Lieuwe Westra (Astana), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Perrig Quémeneur (Europcar) and Frédéric Brun (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) led onto the pavé but their gap was tumbling. The main contenders made it safely back onto the tarmac but the bunch was reduced with plenty of riders left behind, some as a result of earlier minor crashes in the wet.
Astana then put the hammer down on Sector 5, a 1,600-metre stretch from Quérénaing to Verchain-Maugré. Froome was quick to react and managed to get on terms with Nibali as the peloton went single file.
Things got increasingly hectic and the bunch thinned out to less than 50 riders by Sector 4, a 1,200-metre ride from Verchain-Maugré to Saulzoir, where Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) was briefly dropped.
The chase group, now including Pierre Rolland, already had a deficit nearing a minute by the time Nibali hit the front on Sector 3 of St Python and things started to split up front. Froome wasn’t on the Italian’s wheel this time but stayed up there, along with Quintana and Contador.
Sector 2, Quiévy, the longest at 3,700 metres, was next and although the bunch was becoming more select, there weren’t any decisive splits. Thibaut Pinot suffered his first mechanical here and was shortly followed by Martin and Sep Vanmarcke (LottoNL-Jumbo).
Once again an Astana rider, this time Jakob Fuglsang, hit the front on the final cobbled sector, 2,300-metres long from Avesnes-lesAubert to Carnières. It was in anticipation of another dig from Nibali, who shook things up more violently this time. Zdeněk Štybar (Etixx-QuickStep) was next to attack as Froome stayed up there with Thomas but Quintana hung precariously at the back.
Thomas then hit the front with Froome on his wheel and they opened up a gap with a small group. Nibali was up there, along with John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin), Tejay van Garderen (BMC) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), but Contador and Quintana were left behind. It looked like the split could stick but Froome then took everyone by surprise with a brief attack. He slowed and the groups came back together with 7.5km to go.
From there it turned to a battle for stage honours between the fastmen that remained, but Martin decided to spoil the script and in doing so re-wrote his own that had been spoiled on successive days.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5:28:58
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:03
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|8
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|15
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|18
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|21
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|22
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|23
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|24
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|29
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|30
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|35
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|36
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:18
|37
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:43
|38
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:51
|39
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|40
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|41
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|42
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|43
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|44
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:57
|45
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:55
|46
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|47
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|48
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:21
|49
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|51
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:44
|52
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:54
|54
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:23
|55
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|56
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|57
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|58
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|59
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|60
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|63
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|64
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|65
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|66
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|68
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|69
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|70
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|72
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|74
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|75
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|76
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|77
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|80
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|81
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|82
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:03:31
|83
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:41
|84
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|85
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|86
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|87
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|88
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|90
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|92
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|93
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|94
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|95
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|96
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:49
|97
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:53
|98
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|99
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:56
|100
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:58
|101
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:51
|102
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:37
|103
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|107
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|108
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|109
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|110
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|111
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|112
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|113
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|114
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|115
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|116
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|117
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|118
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|119
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|120
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|121
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|122
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|123
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|124
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|125
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|126
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|127
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|128
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|129
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:45
|130
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:50
|131
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:56
|132
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|133
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|134
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|135
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|136
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|137
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|138
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|139
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|140
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:59
|141
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|142
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:03
|143
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:06:14
|144
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:21
|145
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:03
|146
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:42
|147
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:15:43
|148
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|149
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|150
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:16:53
|151
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|152
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|153
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|154
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|155
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|156
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|157
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|158
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|159
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|160
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|161
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|162
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|163
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|164
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|165
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|166
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|167
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|168
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|169
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|170
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|171
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|172
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|173
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|174
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|175
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|176
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|177
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|178
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|179
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|180
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|181
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|182
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|183
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|184
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|185
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|186
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|187
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|188
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|189
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|190
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|191
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:26:04
|DNS
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|DNS
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|DNS
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|pts
|2
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|17
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|15
|4
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|5
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|6
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|9
|8
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|9
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|10
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|11
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|12
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4
|13
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|14
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|15
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|30
|pts
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|25
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|22
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|19
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|17
|6
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|7
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|13
|8
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|11
|9
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|10
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|12
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|13
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|14
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|15
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5:29:01
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|7
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:15
|10
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:18
|11
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:03:20
|12
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:38
|15
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:46
|17
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:50
|18
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:34
|19
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|20
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:53
|21
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|22
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|23
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:40
|24
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:16:50
|25
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|26
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|27
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|28
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|29
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|30
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx-Quick Step
|16:27:00
|2
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:03
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|6
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:43
|7
|Team Katusha
|0:00:51
|8
|Team Sky
|9
|IAM Cycling
|0:02:43
|10
|Movistar Team
|0:02:44
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:23
|12
|Team Cannondale-Garmin
|13
|Team Europcar
|0:03:38
|14
|Lotto-Soudal
|0:04:11
|15
|Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|16
|Lampre - Merida
|0:06:03
|17
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:06:43
|18
|Trek Factory Racing
|19
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:07:37
|20
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:10:11
|21
|FDJ
|0:10:47
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:15:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12:40:26
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:12
|3
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:25
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:38
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:39
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:40
|7
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:46
|8
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:48
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:15
|10
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:16
|11
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:19
|12
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:44
|13
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:50
|14
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:51
|15
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:03
|16
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:08
|18
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:02:12
|19
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:19
|20
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:51
|21
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:06
|22
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:36
|23
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:01
|24
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:04:07
|25
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:10
|26
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:40
|27
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:04:46
|28
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:58
|29
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:03
|30
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:06:30
|31
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:07:01
|33
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:39
|34
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:41
|35
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:52
|36
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:08:04
|37
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:07
|38
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:08:08
|39
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:31
|40
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:07
|41
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:08
|42
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:09:25
|43
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:09:35
|44
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|0:09:38
|45
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:47
|46
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|0:09:49
|47
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:53
|48
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:10:13
|49
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:14
|50
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:10:17
|51
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|52
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:10:18
|53
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:10:21
|54
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|55
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:10:24
|56
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:10:25
|57
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:10:47
|58
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:57
|59
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:08
|60
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:11:22
|61
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:11:25
|62
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:11:33
|63
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:36
|64
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:52
|65
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:12:03
|66
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:08
|67
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:18
|68
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|69
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:22
|70
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|71
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:12:24
|72
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|73
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:26
|74
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:12:50
|75
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:13:03
|76
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:14
|77
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:13:17
|78
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:18
|79
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:27
|80
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:30
|82
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:13:35
|83
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:13:40
|84
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:45
|85
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:53
|86
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:13:56
|87
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|88
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:04
|89
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:14
|90
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:14:20
|91
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:28
|92
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:14:35
|93
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:14:40
|94
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:43
|95
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:15:21
|96
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:15:39
|97
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:15:49
|98
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:16:12
|99
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:19
|100
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:24
|101
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:16:35
|102
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:16:36
|103
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:16:40
|104
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:16:48
|105
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:16:49
|106
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|0:16:57
|107
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:58
|108
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:17:13
|109
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:17:17
|110
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:17:34
|111
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:51
|112
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:17:53
|113
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:55
|114
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:18:23
|115
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|0:18:33
|116
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:35
|117
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:18:40
|118
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:43
|119
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:19:01
|120
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:19:09
|121
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:19:38
|122
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:19:39
|123
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:19:41
|124
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:47
|125
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:19:54
|126
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|127
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|128
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:20:02
|129
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:20:22
|130
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:20:26
|131
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:36
|132
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:20:42
|133
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:20:51
|134
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:21:17
|135
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:20
|136
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:21:25
|137
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:55
|138
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:04
|139
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:22:15
|140
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:34
|141
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:42
|142
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:22:50
|143
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:22:52
|144
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:23:01
|145
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:23:03
|146
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:23:10
|147
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:11
|148
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:23:14
|149
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:23:19
|150
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:23:25
|151
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:23:31
|152
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:23:58
|153
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:24:33
|154
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:24:51
|155
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:32
|156
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:25:52
|157
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:09
|158
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:26:12
|159
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:26:29
|160
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:26:35
|161
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:50
|162
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:26:54
|163
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:27:05
|164
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:27:10
|165
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:27:53
|166
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:28:21
|167
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:28:47
|168
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:28:52
|169
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:29:15
|170
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:29:27
|171
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:29:52
|172
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:30:19
|173
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:31:19
|174
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:35
|175
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:32:22
|176
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:33:02
|177
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:33:16
|178
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:33:21
|179
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:33:33
|180
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:33:51
|181
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:33:55
|182
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:34:08
|183
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:34:34
|184
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:34:41
|185
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:34:44
|186
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:36:15
|187
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:36:28
|188
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:38:42
|189
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:39:42
|190
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:40:05
|191
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:43:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|84
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|78
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|60
|4
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|55
|5
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|53
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|40
|7
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|37
|8
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|36
|9
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|35
|10
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|30
|11
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|30
|12
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|13
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|14
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|21
|15
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|20
|16
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|17
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|18
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|19
|19
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|17
|20
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|17
|21
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|17
|22
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|16
|23
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|24
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|15
|25
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|15
|26
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|27
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|13
|28
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|29
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|30
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|31
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|32
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|33
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|34
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|35
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|10
|36
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|37
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|38
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|39
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|40
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|41
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|9
|42
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|43
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|44
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|45
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|46
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|47
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|48
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|49
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|50
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|51
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|4
|52
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4
|53
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|54
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|55
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|56
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|3
|57
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|58
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|59
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|60
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|61
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|62
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|pts
|2
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12:41:05
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:40
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:29
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:27
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:51
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:28
|7
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:08:29
|8
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:09:38
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:42
|10
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:29
|11
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:10:43
|12
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:11:45
|13
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:51
|14
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:35
|15
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:16:09
|16
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:19
|17
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:16:38
|18
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:16
|19
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:19:02
|20
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:08
|21
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:20:41
|22
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:22:31
|23
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:22:40
|24
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:22:46
|25
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:23:19
|26
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:23:54
|27
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:24:53
|28
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:30:40
|29
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:56
|30
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:34:05
|31
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:43:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|38:02:55
|2
|Etixx-Quick Step
|0:00:24
|3
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:44
|4
|Team Sky
|0:02:31
|5
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:43
|6
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:05:44
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:07:15
|8
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:47
|9
|Team Katusha
|0:07:56
|10
|Team Cannondale-Garmin
|0:09:00
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:09:55
|12
|Lotto-Soudal
|0:11:52
|13
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:05
|14
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:13:33
|15
|Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:13:59
|16
|IAM Cycling
|0:15:40
|17
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:17:03
|18
|FDJ
|0:20:12
|19
|Lampre - Merida
|0:22:52
|20
|Team Europcar
|0:22:57
|21
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:23:39
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:33:09
