Trending

Tour de France: Kittel wins in London

Nibali enjoys his day in yellow

Image 1 of 89

Kittel salutes victory after winning stage 3 at the Tour de France

Kittel salutes victory after winning stage 3 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 89

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins the Tour de France stage in London

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins the Tour de France stage in London
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 89

Tour de France leader Vincenzo Nibali in England

Tour de France leader Vincenzo Nibali in England
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 89

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins ahead of Sagan

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins ahead of Sagan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 89

Jan Barta (NetApp-Endura) was most aggressive rider

Jan Barta (NetApp-Endura) was most aggressive rider
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 89

Vincenzo Nibali keeps his Italian tricolore with some maillot-jaune details

Vincenzo Nibali keeps his Italian tricolore with some maillot-jaune details
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 89

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the maillot jaune

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the maillot jaune
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 89

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the maillot jaune

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the maillot jaune
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 89

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the maillot jaune with Chris Froome at the start

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the maillot jaune with Chris Froome at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 89

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) extended his lead in the green jersey competition

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) extended his lead in the green jersey competition
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 89

Chris Froome takes some time for autographs

Chris Froome takes some time for autographs
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 89

Best young rider Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

Best young rider Peter Sagan (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 89

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins stage 3 of the Tour de France

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins stage 3 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 89

Vincenzo Nibali gets more practice on the yellow jersey podium

Vincenzo Nibali gets more practice on the yellow jersey podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 89

Big Ben dwarfs the peloton

Big Ben dwarfs the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 89

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano)

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 89

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) celebrates his stage victory in London

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) celebrates his stage victory in London
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 89

Jan Barta (Netapp-Endura) was most aggressive rider in the Tour de France on stage 3

Jan Barta (Netapp-Endura) was most aggressive rider in the Tour de France on stage 3
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 19 of 89

The peloton swallowed by the crowds

The peloton swallowed by the crowds
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 89

Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme

Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 89

Fans try to capture the moment the Tour de France passed by

Fans try to capture the moment the Tour de France passed by
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 89

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma) back at the medical car

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma) back at the medical car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 89

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins stage 3 of the 2014 Tour de France

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins stage 3 of the 2014 Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 89

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins in London

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins in London
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 89

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins his second Tour de France stage of 2014 in London

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins his second Tour de France stage of 2014 in London
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 89

Astana protects Vincenzo Nibali, leader of the Tour de France

Astana protects Vincenzo Nibali, leader of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 89

Joaquim Rodrigeuz (Katusha) on the Giant-Shimano train

Joaquim Rodrigeuz (Katusha) on the Giant-Shimano train
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 89

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) congratulates Vincenzo NIbali

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) congratulates Vincenzo NIbali
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 89

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) gets the stage 3 victory

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) gets the stage 3 victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 89

The bunch gallops to the stage 3 finish line in London

The bunch gallops to the stage 3 finish line in London
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 89

The stage 3 sprint ends near Buckingham Palace in London

The stage 3 sprint ends near Buckingham Palace in London
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 89

Tour de France race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) all smiles at the finish of stage 3 in London

Tour de France race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) all smiles at the finish of stage 3 in London
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 33 of 89

Frenchman Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) in the polka dot jersey

Frenchman Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) in the polka dot jersey
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 34 of 89

Bryan Coquard (Europcar) with Romain Bardet (AG2R) at the start

Bryan Coquard (Europcar) with Romain Bardet (AG2R) at the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 89

Fashion designer Paul Smith with the jerseys at the start of stage 3

Fashion designer Paul Smith with the jerseys at the start of stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 89

Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis) in the mountains jersey

Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis) in the mountains jersey
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 37 of 89

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) is best young rider after stage 3

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) is best young rider after stage 3
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 38 of 89

Peter Sagan: Already leading the points classification by a good margin

Peter Sagan: Already leading the points classification by a good margin
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 39 of 89

A couple gets into the Tour de France spirit on their wedding day

A couple gets into the Tour de France spirit on their wedding day
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 40 of 89

Astana leads the Tour de France through huge crowds on stage 3

Astana leads the Tour de France through huge crowds on stage 3
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 41 of 89

The road sides were packed with fans for the last British stage of the Tour de France

The road sides were packed with fans for the last British stage of the Tour de France
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 42 of 89

Barely room to move

Barely room to move
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 43 of 89

The selfie craze takes over clothing designer Paul Smith

The selfie craze takes over clothing designer Paul Smith
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 44 of 89

The roads for the final stage in Great Britain were heaving with fans

The roads for the final stage in Great Britain were heaving with fans
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 89

Reporters grab a quick interview with Chris Froome in Cambridge

Reporters grab a quick interview with Chris Froome in Cambridge
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 89

Geraint Thomas and Greg Van Avermaet at the start

Geraint Thomas and Greg Van Avermaet at the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 89

British pride was in full force

British pride was in full force
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 89

Look kids, Big Ben. Parliament.

Look kids, Big Ben. Parliament.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 89

Jan Bakelants had a crash on stage 3

Jan Bakelants had a crash on stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 89

Jan Barta (NetApp-Endura) leads breakaway companion Jean-Marie Bideau (Bretagne-Séché Environnement)

Jan Barta (NetApp-Endura) leads breakaway companion Jean-Marie Bideau (Bretagne-Séché Environnement)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 89

Balekants gets a push after his crash

Balekants gets a push after his crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 89

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins his second stage at the Tour de France

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins his second stage at the Tour de France
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 53 of 89

Stage 3 winner Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano)

Stage 3 winner Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 54 of 89

Geraint Thomas signs autographs at the start

Geraint Thomas signs autographs at the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 89

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) survived to keep the yellow jersey

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) survived to keep the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 89

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins stage 3 at the Tour de France

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins stage 3 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 57 of 89

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano)

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 58 of 89

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 59 of 89

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) leads the Tour de France

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) leads the Tour de France
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 60 of 89

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) takes the stage 3 podium as the overall race leader

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) takes the stage 3 podium as the overall race leader
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 61 of 89

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) leads the green jersey competition

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) leads the green jersey competition
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 62 of 89

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) leads the white jersey competition as the best young rider

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) leads the white jersey competition as the best young rider
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 63 of 89

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) heads to sign in

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) heads to sign in
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 89

Kittel is the clear winner of the stage 3 sprint in London

Kittel is the clear winner of the stage 3 sprint in London
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 65 of 89

Riders pass Buckingham Palace near the finish of stage 3 at the Tour de France

Riders pass Buckingham Palace near the finish of stage 3 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 66 of 89

The peloton passes Buckingham Palace near the finish of stage 3 in London

The peloton passes Buckingham Palace near the finish of stage 3 in London
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 67 of 89

Kittel is on his way to winning the third stage of the Tour de France

Kittel is on his way to winning the third stage of the Tour de France
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 68 of 89

Marcel Kittel (Giant - Shimano) sprints to the stage 3 victory in London

Marcel Kittel (Giant - Shimano) sprints to the stage 3 victory in London
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 69 of 89

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) celebrates his stage 3 victory in London

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) celebrates his stage 3 victory in London
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 70 of 89

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 71 of 89

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 72 of 89

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) leads the overall classification at the Tour de France

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) leads the overall classification at the Tour de France
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 73 of 89

Jan Barta (Team NetApp-Endura) leads Jean-Marie Bideau (Bretagne-Séché Environment) in the day's breakaway

Jan Barta (Team NetApp-Endura) leads Jean-Marie Bideau (Bretagne-Séché Environment) in the day's breakaway
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 74 of 89

Jan Barta (Team NetApp-Endura) and Jean-Marie Bideau (Bretagne-Séché Environment)

Jan Barta (Team NetApp-Endura) and Jean-Marie Bideau (Bretagne-Séché Environment)
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 75 of 89

Jan Barta (Team NetApp-Endura) and Jean-Marie Bideau (Bretagne-Séché Environment) in a long breakaway

Jan Barta (Team NetApp-Endura) and Jean-Marie Bideau (Bretagne-Séché Environment) in a long breakaway
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 76 of 89

Kittel crosses the stage 3 finish line in London with the victory

Kittel crosses the stage 3 finish line in London with the victory
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 77 of 89

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) sprints to the stage 3 win ahead of Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Mark Renshaw (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) sprints to the stage 3 win ahead of Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Mark Renshaw (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 78 of 89

Overall race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Overall race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 79 of 89

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins the stage 3 sprint in London

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins the stage 3 sprint in London
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 80 of 89

Vincenzo Nibali with green jersey holder Peter Sagan

Vincenzo Nibali with green jersey holder Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 81 of 89

Elia Viviani and yellow jersey holder Vincenzo Nibali at the start

Elia Viviani and yellow jersey holder Vincenzo Nibali at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 82 of 89

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the maillot jaune with Christopher Froome

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the maillot jaune with Christopher Froome
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 83 of 89

Contador chats with race leader Vincenzo Nibali at the start of stage 3

Contador chats with race leader Vincenzo Nibali at the start of stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 84 of 89

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) starts his first day in the maillot jaune

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) starts his first day in the maillot jaune
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 85 of 89

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) rides to the start with a red bandana

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) rides to the start with a red bandana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 86 of 89

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) signs in for his first day in the yellow jersey

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) signs in for his first day in the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 87 of 89

Michele Scarponi with new race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Michele Scarponi with new race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 88 of 89

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the maillot jaune

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the maillot jaune
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 89 of 89

Alberto Contador congratulates Vincenzo Nibali on his first maillot jaune

Alberto Contador congratulates Vincenzo Nibali on his first maillot jaune
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

With the finish line just a stone’s throw from Buckingham Palace, it was only fitting that stage 3 of the Tour de France ended in a sprint royale, and it was appropriate, too, that the honours fell to the current king of the fast men, Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano).

Related Articles

Kittel: There is still plenty of competition in Tour de France sprints

In winning the opening two stages of his short-lived Giro d’Italia in May, Kittel had showed his powers of recovery on each occasion to retrieve seemingly lost causes in Belfast and Dublin. There were no such scares here – expertly marshalled by his Giant-Shimano team, Kittel was in pole position as the sprint began, and like Michael Johnson in his 200 metres heyday, he led from the front and all but dared his rivals to try and come around him.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) seemingly had the box seat as the sprint began, tucked onto Kittel’s rear wheel, but he simply had no answer to the German’s power. When his last man Tom Veelers swung over with 200 metres remaining, Kittel surged clear and Sagan was unable to make up so much as an inch of ground.

“The team did a really great job. I was in perfect position, I just had to wait and wait. It was one of the fastest sprints I’ve ever done,” Kittel beamed afterwards. “It’s a big relief to have won two stages so quickly.”

In the absence of his leader Mark Cavendish, Mark Renshaw (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) battled gamely to take a fine third place, while young Bryan Coquard (Europcar) pipped Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) for fourth, but in truth, they were all simply scrambling for crumbs from the king’s table.

The man expected to challenge Kittel most closely in London – and the only man, perhaps, with the raw power to match him – was André Greipel, but although Lotto-Belisol were prominent in reeling in the day’s early break, the German seemed to lose his train in the finale and did not contest the finishing sprint.

The grand absentee, of course, was the erstwhile ruler of the sprinting domain, Mark Cavendish, whose Tour was ended by the crash he caused in the finishing straight at Harrogate. After winning four stages to Cavendish’s two a year ago, Kittel is now faced with the prospect of bettering that impressive haul this time around.

“It’s one big opponent that is not in the race and that changes things for me and the team,” Kittel said. “But there is plenty of competition still. There is also Sagan. And today’s stage was perfect for me, but maybe in another stage there could be an uphill finish that isn’t so good for me.”

Kittel confirmed, however, that his focus is solely on stage victories rather than the points classification, where even at this early juncture and with two stage wins to his name, he trails Sagan by 27 points. “I’m only here for stage wins,” he said.

While Sagan maintains his grip on the green jersey, Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) finished safely in the main peloton to retain the overall lead, two seconds clear of Sagan, with Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) in third. After a quiet start to proceedings, the rain made for an anxious finale, but the Sicilian was well-supported by his Astana squad and well-positioned throughout.

“It was very nervous in the finale with the rain, but we got there,” said Nibali, who finished alongside his overall rivals Chris Froome (Sky) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the main peloton. “But the most important stages have still to come and the road is still long.”

Early break

After two hectic days of racing in Yorkshire, there was a decidedly more tranquil start to proceedings in Cambridge on Monday morning. With plenty of heavy legs in the peloton, there were few takers for the day’s early break, and Jean-Marie Bideau (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) and Jan Barta (NetApp-Endura) were given their bons de sortie when they escaped as soon as the flag was dropped.

The pair of Tour debutants quickly built up a lead of four minutes over the Astana-led peloton before delegations from Giant-Shimano, Lotto-Belisol and FDJ.fr all came to the front to ensure that the lead rose no further. Even so, there was a decided air of détente in the field, with the unfortunate Jan Bakelants’ brace of crashes the only events of note – beyond the enormous crowds – during the first 100 kilometres of action.

Cheng Ji (Giant-Shimano) was particularly prominent in leading the peloton’s pursuit of the leaders in the second half of the stage, as Nibali’s Astana guard had a gentle introduction to carrying the burden of the maillot jaune at the Tour de France.

The infusion of pace in the peloton on the approach to the day’s intermediate sprint at Epping Forest with 47km remaining – where Coquard took third ahead of Sagan – saw the break’s lead sliced to just over a minute. Although Barta and Bideau managed to stretch it back out to two minutes with 30km left, it was clear that they were on borrowed time. As rain began to fall steadily on the outskirts of London, so too did their advantage dissolve.

It appeared to be a stray supporter, rather than the rain, that caused Andy Schleck (Trek), Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) and Ted King (Cannondale) to fall with 28km left, but mercifully all three riders safely remounted and completed the stage.

The wet run-in saw the sprinters’ teams take it in turns to whittle away at the break’s lead, but it was striking, too, that the Tinkoff-Saxo team of Alberto Contador was prominent at the head of the pack right up to the final kilometres.

After first Bideau and then Barta were swept up with six kilometres remaining, Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) took over at the front of the peloton, stringing it out in a long line, but even the world time trial champion had to give best to the collective might of Giant-Shimano on the approach to the Mall. All that was left was for Marcel Kittel to seize the crown for himself.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano3:38:30
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
3Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
6Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
7Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
8José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
9Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
10Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
11Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
12Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
13Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
15Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
16Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
17Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
18Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
19Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol
21Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
22Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
23André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
24Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
25Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
26Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
27Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
28Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
29Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
30Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
32Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
33Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
34Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
35Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
36Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
37Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
38Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
39Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
40Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
41Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
42Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
43Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
44Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
45Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
46Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
47Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
48Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
49Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
50Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
51Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
52Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
54Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
55Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
56Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
57Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
58Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
59Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
60Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
61Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
62Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
63Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
64Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
65Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
66Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp
67Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
68Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
69Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
70Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
71Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
72Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
73Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
74Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
75Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
76Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
77Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
78Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
79Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
80Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
81Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
82Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
83Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
84Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
85Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura0:00:19
86Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
87Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
88Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
89Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
90Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
91Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
92Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:21
93Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol0:00:23
94Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
95Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale0:00:32
96Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge0:00:34
97Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:00:38
98John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:43
99William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:52
100Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:01:00
101Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura0:01:02
102Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:01:05
103Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
104Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
105Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
106Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
107Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
108Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
109Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
110Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
111Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
112John Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
113Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
114Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
115Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
116Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
117Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
118Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
119Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
120Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
121Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
122Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
123Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
124Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
125Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
126Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
127Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
128Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
129Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
130Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
131Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
132Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
133Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
134Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
135Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
136Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
137Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
138Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
139Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
140Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
141Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
142Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
143Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
144Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
145John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
146Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
147Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
148Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
149Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
150Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
151Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
152Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
153José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
154Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
155Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
156Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
157Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:01:18
158Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
159Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:22
160Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
161Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:26
162Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge0:01:52
163Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
164Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida
165Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida
166Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
167Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
168Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
169Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
170Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:58
171Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
172Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
173David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
174Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
175José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
176Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
177Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
178Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
179Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
180Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
181Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
182Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
183Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:04
184Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
185David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
186Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
187Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
188Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:18
189Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:03:55
190Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:00
191Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
192Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:08
193Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:54
194Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
195Edward King (USA) Cannondale0:07:25
196Jesus Alberto Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano45pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale35
3Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step30
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar26
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha22
6Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing20
7Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling18
8José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team16
9Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement14
10Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team12
11Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura10
12Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp8
13Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
14Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr4
15Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge2

Intermediate sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement20pts
2Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura17
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar15
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale13
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale11
6Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr10
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team9
8Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar8
9Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale7
10Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar6
11Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale5
12Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team4
13Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo3
14Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo2
15Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale3:38:30
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
3Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
4Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
6Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
7Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
10Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
11Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
12Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
13Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
14Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
15Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
16Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:43
18Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:01:05
19Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
20Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
21Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
22Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
23Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge0:01:52
24Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
25Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
26David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura0:02:04
27Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:54

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team10:55:30
2Omega Pharma-Quick Step
3Team Giant-Shimano
4Movistar Team
5Garmin - Sharp
6Bretagne - Seche Environnement
7Lotto-Belisol
8Team Sky
9AG2R La Mondiale
10Trek Factory Racing
11IAM Cycling
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13Astana Pro Team
14Team Katusha
15Lampre - Merida
16Tinkoff-Saxo
17Team Netapp-Endura
18Fdj.Fr
19Belkin Pro Cycling
20Orica Greenedge0:00:19
21Team Europcar0:00:38
22Cannondale0:00:55

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team13:31:13
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:00:02
3Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
7Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
8Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
9Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
13Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
15Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
16Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
17Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
18Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
19Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
20Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
21Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
22Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:16
23Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
24Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
25Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
26Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
27Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
28Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
29Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
30Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
31Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:35
32Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
33Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
34Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
35Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
36Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
37Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
38Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:56
39Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale0:00:58
40Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura0:01:18
41Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:01:19
42Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
43Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
44Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:01:21
45Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
46John Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
47Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
48Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura0:01:40
49Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
50Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
51Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
52Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:01:45
53Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp
54Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
55Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:01
56Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:02:24
57Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
58Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:34
59Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:02:50
60Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
61Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
62Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:03:01
63Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:03:40
64Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura0:03:47
65Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
66Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge0:03:59
67Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:04:25
68Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:46
69Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge0:06:26
70David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:06:32
71Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
72Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:06:51
73Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:07:39
74Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:07:43
75Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida0:08:26
76Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:08:40
77José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:31
78Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
79Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
80Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
81Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
82Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
83Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
84Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
85Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
86Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura0:10:50
87John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:11:14
88Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:11:36
89Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
90Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
91Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
92José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
93Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
94Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
95Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
96Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
97John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
98Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:12:23
99Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
100Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling0:12:29
101Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
102Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
103Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:35
104Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
105Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:40
106Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:12:44
107Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol0:13:23
108Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:01
109Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:14:26
110Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:31
111Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:14:48
112Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
113Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
114Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
115Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
116Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
117Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
118Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
119Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
120Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:15:07
121Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:15:39
122Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
123Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:15:53
124Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
125Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
126Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
127Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
128Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
129Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
130Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
131Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
132Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
133Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling0:15:58
134Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:16:06
135Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:16:10
136Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
137Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale0:16:11
138Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge0:16:13
139Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:16:26
140Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:16:40
141Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:44
142Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
143Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
144Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
145Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
146Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
147Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:16:46
148Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
149Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
150Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:16:52
151Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:17:05
152Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura0:17:09
153Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol0:17:21
154Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge0:17:31
155Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:17:37
156Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:06
157Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:18:14
158Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:19:50
159Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
160André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
161Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
162Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
163Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
164Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
165Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
166Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
167Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
168Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
169Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
170Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:56
171William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:20:42
172David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura0:20:54
173Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:20:55
174Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
175Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
176Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
177Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:21:14
178Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:21:40
179Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:21:42
180Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:21:48
181José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
182Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:15
183Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol0:22:19
184Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:22:25
185Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:22:45
186Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:23:00
187Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:23:03
188Jesus Alberto Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:23:04
189Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:23:29
190Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:23:48
191Edward King (USA) Cannondale0:24:42
192Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
193Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano0:25:25
194Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:28:42
195Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:35:04
196Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida0:38:23

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale117pts
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano90
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar88
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha47
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team40
6Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp38
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team30
8José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team30
9Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step30
10Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge29
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step22
12Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo22
13Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement20
14Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing20
15Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
16Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky20
17Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing20
18Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling18
19Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar18
20Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale18
21Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol17
22Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura17
23Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17
24André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol17
25David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura17
26Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling16
27Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar15
28Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement15
29Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement14
30Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr14
31Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp13
32Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing13
33Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team12
34Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale12
35Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling11
36Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale11
37Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement11
38Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing10
39Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol10
40Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura10
41Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team9
42Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
43Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura8
44Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
45Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar8
46Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
47Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
48Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol6
49Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team5
50Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo4
51Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling4
52Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team4
53Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida3
54Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol3
55Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo3
56Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha3
57Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing2
58Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo2
59Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol2
60Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr1
61Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6pts
2Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
3Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing4
4Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
5Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar2
6Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp2
7Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar2
8Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar2
9David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura2
10Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky1
11Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1
12Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1
13Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
14Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp1
15Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
16Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale13:31:15
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:14
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
6Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:33
7Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:19
8Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:01:43
9Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
10Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:02:48
11Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge0:06:24
12Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida0:10:29
13Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
14John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:11:12
15Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:12:21
16Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:14:46
17Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
18Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:16:42
19Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:19:48
20Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
21David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura0:20:52
22Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:20:53
23Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:21:40
24Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:13
25Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:22:58
26Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:23:01
27Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:28:40

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky40:33:45
2Astana Pro Team0:00:12
3BMC Racing Team0:00:14
4Team Netapp-Endura0:00:47
5Trek Factory Racing
6IAM Cycling0:01:01
7Team Katusha0:01:20
8Belkin Pro Cycling0:01:31
9Lampre - Merida
10Cannondale0:01:42
11Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:46
12Garmin - Sharp0:03:26
13Orica Greenedge0:04:42
14AG2R La Mondiale0:05:44
15Fdj.Fr0:06:31
16Team Europcar0:08:28
17Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:44
18Lotto-Belisol0:10:29
19Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:11:02
20Movistar Team0:12:12
21Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:13:29
22Team Giant-Shimano0:25:29

 

Latest on Cyclingnews