With the finish line just a stone’s throw from Buckingham Palace, it was only fitting that stage 3 of the Tour de France ended in a sprint royale, and it was appropriate, too, that the honours fell to the current king of the fast men, Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano).

In winning the opening two stages of his short-lived Giro d’Italia in May, Kittel had showed his powers of recovery on each occasion to retrieve seemingly lost causes in Belfast and Dublin. There were no such scares here – expertly marshalled by his Giant-Shimano team, Kittel was in pole position as the sprint began, and like Michael Johnson in his 200 metres heyday, he led from the front and all but dared his rivals to try and come around him.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) seemingly had the box seat as the sprint began, tucked onto Kittel’s rear wheel, but he simply had no answer to the German’s power. When his last man Tom Veelers swung over with 200 metres remaining, Kittel surged clear and Sagan was unable to make up so much as an inch of ground.

“The team did a really great job. I was in perfect position, I just had to wait and wait. It was one of the fastest sprints I’ve ever done,” Kittel beamed afterwards. “It’s a big relief to have won two stages so quickly.”

In the absence of his leader Mark Cavendish, Mark Renshaw (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) battled gamely to take a fine third place, while young Bryan Coquard (Europcar) pipped Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) for fourth, but in truth, they were all simply scrambling for crumbs from the king’s table.

The man expected to challenge Kittel most closely in London – and the only man, perhaps, with the raw power to match him – was André Greipel, but although Lotto-Belisol were prominent in reeling in the day’s early break, the German seemed to lose his train in the finale and did not contest the finishing sprint.

The grand absentee, of course, was the erstwhile ruler of the sprinting domain, Mark Cavendish, whose Tour was ended by the crash he caused in the finishing straight at Harrogate. After winning four stages to Cavendish’s two a year ago, Kittel is now faced with the prospect of bettering that impressive haul this time around.

“It’s one big opponent that is not in the race and that changes things for me and the team,” Kittel said. “But there is plenty of competition still. There is also Sagan. And today’s stage was perfect for me, but maybe in another stage there could be an uphill finish that isn’t so good for me.”

Kittel confirmed, however, that his focus is solely on stage victories rather than the points classification, where even at this early juncture and with two stage wins to his name, he trails Sagan by 27 points. “I’m only here for stage wins,” he said.

While Sagan maintains his grip on the green jersey, Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) finished safely in the main peloton to retain the overall lead, two seconds clear of Sagan, with Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) in third. After a quiet start to proceedings, the rain made for an anxious finale, but the Sicilian was well-supported by his Astana squad and well-positioned throughout.

“It was very nervous in the finale with the rain, but we got there,” said Nibali, who finished alongside his overall rivals Chris Froome (Sky) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the main peloton. “But the most important stages have still to come and the road is still long.”

Early break

After two hectic days of racing in Yorkshire, there was a decidedly more tranquil start to proceedings in Cambridge on Monday morning. With plenty of heavy legs in the peloton, there were few takers for the day’s early break, and Jean-Marie Bideau (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) and Jan Barta (NetApp-Endura) were given their bons de sortie when they escaped as soon as the flag was dropped.

The pair of Tour debutants quickly built up a lead of four minutes over the Astana-led peloton before delegations from Giant-Shimano, Lotto-Belisol and FDJ.fr all came to the front to ensure that the lead rose no further. Even so, there was a decided air of détente in the field, with the unfortunate Jan Bakelants’ brace of crashes the only events of note – beyond the enormous crowds – during the first 100 kilometres of action.

Cheng Ji (Giant-Shimano) was particularly prominent in leading the peloton’s pursuit of the leaders in the second half of the stage, as Nibali’s Astana guard had a gentle introduction to carrying the burden of the maillot jaune at the Tour de France.

The infusion of pace in the peloton on the approach to the day’s intermediate sprint at Epping Forest with 47km remaining – where Coquard took third ahead of Sagan – saw the break’s lead sliced to just over a minute. Although Barta and Bideau managed to stretch it back out to two minutes with 30km left, it was clear that they were on borrowed time. As rain began to fall steadily on the outskirts of London, so too did their advantage dissolve.

It appeared to be a stray supporter, rather than the rain, that caused Andy Schleck (Trek), Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) and Ted King (Cannondale) to fall with 28km left, but mercifully all three riders safely remounted and completed the stage.

The wet run-in saw the sprinters’ teams take it in turns to whittle away at the break’s lead, but it was striking, too, that the Tinkoff-Saxo team of Alberto Contador was prominent at the head of the pack right up to the final kilometres.

After first Bideau and then Barta were swept up with six kilometres remaining, Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) took over at the front of the peloton, stringing it out in a long line, but even the world time trial champion had to give best to the collective might of Giant-Shimano on the approach to the Mall. All that was left was for Marcel Kittel to seize the crown for himself.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 3:38:30 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 3 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 6 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 7 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 8 José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 10 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 11 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura 12 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 13 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 15 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 16 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 17 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 18 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 19 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol 21 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 22 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 23 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 24 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 25 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 26 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 27 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 28 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 29 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 30 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 32 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 33 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 34 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 35 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 36 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 37 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 38 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 39 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 40 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 42 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 43 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 44 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 45 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 46 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 47 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 48 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 49 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 50 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 51 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 52 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 54 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 55 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 56 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 57 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 58 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 60 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 62 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 63 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 64 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 65 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 66 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp 67 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 68 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 69 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 70 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 71 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 72 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 73 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida 74 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 75 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 76 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 77 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 78 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 79 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 80 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 81 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 82 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 83 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 84 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 85 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 0:00:19 86 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 87 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 88 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 89 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 90 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 91 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 92 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:21 93 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 0:00:23 94 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 95 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 0:00:32 96 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 0:00:34 97 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:00:38 98 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:43 99 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:52 100 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:01:00 101 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 0:01:02 102 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:05 103 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 104 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 105 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 106 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 107 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 108 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 109 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 110 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 111 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 112 John Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 113 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 114 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 115 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 116 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 117 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 118 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 119 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 120 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 121 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 122 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 123 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 124 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 125 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 126 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 127 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 128 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 129 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 130 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 131 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 132 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 133 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 134 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 135 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 136 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 137 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 138 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 139 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 140 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 141 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 142 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 143 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 144 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 145 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 146 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 147 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 148 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 149 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 150 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 151 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 152 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 153 José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida 154 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 155 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 156 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 157 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:01:18 158 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 159 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:22 160 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 161 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:26 162 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 0:01:52 163 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 164 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida 165 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida 166 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 167 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 168 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 169 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 170 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:58 171 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 172 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 173 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 174 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 175 José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 176 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 177 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 178 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 179 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 180 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 181 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 182 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 183 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:04 184 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 185 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 186 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 187 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 188 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:18 189 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:03:55 190 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:00 191 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 192 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:08 193 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:54 194 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 195 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 0:07:25 196 Jesus Alberto Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 45 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 35 3 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 30 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 26 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 22 6 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 20 7 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 18 8 José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 16 9 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 14 10 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 12 11 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura 10 12 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 8 13 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 14 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 15 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 2

Intermediate sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 20 pts 2 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 17 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 15 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 13 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 11 6 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 10 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 8 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 8 9 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 7 10 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 6 11 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 5 12 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 4 13 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 14 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 15 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 3:38:30 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 3 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 4 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 7 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 11 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 14 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 15 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 16 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:43 18 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:01:05 19 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 20 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 21 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 22 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 23 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 0:01:52 24 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 25 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 26 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 0:02:04 27 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:54

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 10:55:30 2 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 Team Giant-Shimano 4 Movistar Team 5 Garmin - Sharp 6 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 7 Lotto-Belisol 8 Team Sky 9 AG2R La Mondiale 10 Trek Factory Racing 11 IAM Cycling 12 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 Astana Pro Team 14 Team Katusha 15 Lampre - Merida 16 Tinkoff-Saxo 17 Team Netapp-Endura 18 Fdj.Fr 19 Belkin Pro Cycling 20 Orica Greenedge 0:00:19 21 Team Europcar 0:00:38 22 Cannondale 0:00:55

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13:31:13 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:00:02 3 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 7 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 13 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 15 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 16 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 17 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 18 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 19 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 20 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 21 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 22 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:16 23 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 24 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 25 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 26 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 27 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 28 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida 29 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 30 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 31 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:35 32 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 33 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 34 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 35 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 36 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 37 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 38 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:56 39 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:58 40 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 0:01:18 41 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:01:19 42 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 43 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 44 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:21 45 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 46 John Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 47 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 48 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 0:01:40 49 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 50 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 51 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 52 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:01:45 53 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp 54 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 55 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:01 56 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:24 57 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 58 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:34 59 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:02:50 60 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 61 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 62 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:03:01 63 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:03:40 64 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 0:03:47 65 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 66 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 0:03:59 67 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:04:25 68 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:46 69 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 0:06:26 70 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:06:32 71 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 72 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:06:51 73 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:07:39 74 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:07:43 75 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida 0:08:26 76 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:08:40 77 José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:31 78 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 79 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 80 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 81 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 82 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 83 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 84 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 85 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 86 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 0:10:50 87 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:11:14 88 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:36 89 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 90 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 91 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 92 José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida 93 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 94 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 95 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 96 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 97 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 98 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:12:23 99 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 100 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:12:29 101 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 102 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 103 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:35 104 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 105 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:40 106 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:12:44 107 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 0:13:23 108 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:01 109 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:14:26 110 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:31 111 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:14:48 112 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 113 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 114 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 115 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 116 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 118 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 119 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 120 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:15:07 121 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:15:39 122 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 123 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:15:53 124 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 125 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 126 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 127 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 128 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 129 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 130 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 131 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 132 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 133 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:15:58 134 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:16:06 135 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:16:10 136 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 137 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 0:16:11 138 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 0:16:13 139 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:16:26 140 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:16:40 141 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:44 142 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 143 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 144 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 145 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 146 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 147 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:16:46 148 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 149 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 150 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:16:52 151 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:17:05 152 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura 0:17:09 153 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 0:17:21 154 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 0:17:31 155 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:17:37 156 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:06 157 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:18:14 158 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:19:50 159 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 160 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 161 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 162 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 163 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 164 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 165 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 166 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 167 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 168 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 169 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 170 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:56 171 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:20:42 172 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 0:20:54 173 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:20:55 174 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 175 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 176 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 177 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:21:14 178 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:21:40 179 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:21:42 180 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 0:21:48 181 José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 182 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:15 183 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol 0:22:19 184 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:22:25 185 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:22:45 186 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:23:00 187 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:23:03 188 Jesus Alberto Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:23:04 189 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:23:29 190 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:23:48 191 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 0:24:42 192 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 193 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 0:25:25 194 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:28:42 195 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:35:04 196 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida 0:38:23

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 117 pts 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 90 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 88 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 47 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 40 6 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 38 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 30 8 José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 30 9 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 30 10 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 29 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 22 12 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 22 13 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 20 14 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 20 15 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 16 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 20 17 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 20 18 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 18 19 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 18 20 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 18 21 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 17 22 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 17 23 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 24 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 17 25 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 17 26 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 16 27 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 15 28 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 15 29 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 14 30 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 31 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 13 32 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 13 33 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 12 34 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 12 35 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 11 36 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 11 37 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 11 38 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 10 39 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 10 40 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura 10 41 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 42 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 43 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 8 44 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 45 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 8 46 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 47 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 48 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 6 49 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 5 50 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 51 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 52 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 4 53 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 3 54 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 3 55 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 56 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 3 57 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 2 58 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 59 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol 2 60 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 61 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 pts 2 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 3 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 4 4 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 5 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 2 6 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 2 7 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 2 8 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 2 9 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 2 10 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 1 11 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1 12 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1 13 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 14 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1 15 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1 16 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 13:31:15 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:14 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 6 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:33 7 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:19 8 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:01:43 9 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:02:48 11 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 0:06:24 12 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:10:29 13 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 14 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:11:12 15 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:12:21 16 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:14:46 17 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 18 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:16:42 19 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:19:48 20 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 21 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 0:20:52 22 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:20:53 23 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:21:40 24 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:13 25 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:22:58 26 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:23:01 27 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:28:40