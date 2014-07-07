Tour de France: Kittel wins in London
Nibali enjoys his day in yellow
Stage 3: Cambridge - London
With the finish line just a stone’s throw from Buckingham Palace, it was only fitting that stage 3 of the Tour de France ended in a sprint royale, and it was appropriate, too, that the honours fell to the current king of the fast men, Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano).
In winning the opening two stages of his short-lived Giro d’Italia in May, Kittel had showed his powers of recovery on each occasion to retrieve seemingly lost causes in Belfast and Dublin. There were no such scares here – expertly marshalled by his Giant-Shimano team, Kittel was in pole position as the sprint began, and like Michael Johnson in his 200 metres heyday, he led from the front and all but dared his rivals to try and come around him.
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) seemingly had the box seat as the sprint began, tucked onto Kittel’s rear wheel, but he simply had no answer to the German’s power. When his last man Tom Veelers swung over with 200 metres remaining, Kittel surged clear and Sagan was unable to make up so much as an inch of ground.
“The team did a really great job. I was in perfect position, I just had to wait and wait. It was one of the fastest sprints I’ve ever done,” Kittel beamed afterwards. “It’s a big relief to have won two stages so quickly.”
In the absence of his leader Mark Cavendish, Mark Renshaw (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) battled gamely to take a fine third place, while young Bryan Coquard (Europcar) pipped Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) for fourth, but in truth, they were all simply scrambling for crumbs from the king’s table.
The man expected to challenge Kittel most closely in London – and the only man, perhaps, with the raw power to match him – was André Greipel, but although Lotto-Belisol were prominent in reeling in the day’s early break, the German seemed to lose his train in the finale and did not contest the finishing sprint.
The grand absentee, of course, was the erstwhile ruler of the sprinting domain, Mark Cavendish, whose Tour was ended by the crash he caused in the finishing straight at Harrogate. After winning four stages to Cavendish’s two a year ago, Kittel is now faced with the prospect of bettering that impressive haul this time around.
“It’s one big opponent that is not in the race and that changes things for me and the team,” Kittel said. “But there is plenty of competition still. There is also Sagan. And today’s stage was perfect for me, but maybe in another stage there could be an uphill finish that isn’t so good for me.”
Kittel confirmed, however, that his focus is solely on stage victories rather than the points classification, where even at this early juncture and with two stage wins to his name, he trails Sagan by 27 points. “I’m only here for stage wins,” he said.
While Sagan maintains his grip on the green jersey, Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) finished safely in the main peloton to retain the overall lead, two seconds clear of Sagan, with Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) in third. After a quiet start to proceedings, the rain made for an anxious finale, but the Sicilian was well-supported by his Astana squad and well-positioned throughout.
“It was very nervous in the finale with the rain, but we got there,” said Nibali, who finished alongside his overall rivals Chris Froome (Sky) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the main peloton. “But the most important stages have still to come and the road is still long.”
Early break
After two hectic days of racing in Yorkshire, there was a decidedly more tranquil start to proceedings in Cambridge on Monday morning. With plenty of heavy legs in the peloton, there were few takers for the day’s early break, and Jean-Marie Bideau (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) and Jan Barta (NetApp-Endura) were given their bons de sortie when they escaped as soon as the flag was dropped.
The pair of Tour debutants quickly built up a lead of four minutes over the Astana-led peloton before delegations from Giant-Shimano, Lotto-Belisol and FDJ.fr all came to the front to ensure that the lead rose no further. Even so, there was a decided air of détente in the field, with the unfortunate Jan Bakelants’ brace of crashes the only events of note – beyond the enormous crowds – during the first 100 kilometres of action.
Cheng Ji (Giant-Shimano) was particularly prominent in leading the peloton’s pursuit of the leaders in the second half of the stage, as Nibali’s Astana guard had a gentle introduction to carrying the burden of the maillot jaune at the Tour de France.
The infusion of pace in the peloton on the approach to the day’s intermediate sprint at Epping Forest with 47km remaining – where Coquard took third ahead of Sagan – saw the break’s lead sliced to just over a minute. Although Barta and Bideau managed to stretch it back out to two minutes with 30km left, it was clear that they were on borrowed time. As rain began to fall steadily on the outskirts of London, so too did their advantage dissolve.
It appeared to be a stray supporter, rather than the rain, that caused Andy Schleck (Trek), Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) and Ted King (Cannondale) to fall with 28km left, but mercifully all three riders safely remounted and completed the stage.
The wet run-in saw the sprinters’ teams take it in turns to whittle away at the break’s lead, but it was striking, too, that the Tinkoff-Saxo team of Alberto Contador was prominent at the head of the pack right up to the final kilometres.
After first Bideau and then Barta were swept up with six kilometres remaining, Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) took over at the front of the peloton, stringing it out in a long line, but even the world time trial champion had to give best to the collective might of Giant-Shimano on the approach to the Mall. All that was left was for Marcel Kittel to seize the crown for himself.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:38:30
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|3
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|6
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|8
|José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|10
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
|12
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|13
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|15
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|16
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|17
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|18
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol
|21
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|22
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|23
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|24
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|26
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|27
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|28
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|29
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|32
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|33
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|35
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|36
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|37
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|38
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|40
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|42
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|44
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|45
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|46
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|48
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|49
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|50
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|51
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|52
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|55
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|56
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|57
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|60
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|62
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|63
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|64
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|65
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|66
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp
|67
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|69
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|70
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|71
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|72
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|73
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
|74
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|75
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|76
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|77
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|78
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|79
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|80
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|81
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|82
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|83
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|84
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|85
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:00:19
|86
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|87
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|88
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|89
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|90
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|91
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:21
|93
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|0:00:23
|94
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|95
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|0:00:32
|96
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:34
|97
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:00:38
|98
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:43
|99
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:52
|100
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:01:00
|101
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:01:02
|102
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:05
|103
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|104
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|105
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|106
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|107
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|108
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|109
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|110
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|111
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|112
|John Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|113
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|114
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|115
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|116
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|117
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|118
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|119
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|120
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|121
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|122
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|123
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|124
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|125
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|126
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|127
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|128
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|129
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|130
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|131
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|132
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|133
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|134
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|135
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|136
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|137
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|138
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|139
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|140
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|141
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|142
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|143
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|144
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|145
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|146
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|147
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|148
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|149
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|150
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|151
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|152
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|153
|José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
|154
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|155
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|156
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|157
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:01:18
|158
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|159
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:22
|160
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|161
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:26
|162
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|0:01:52
|163
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|164
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida
|165
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida
|166
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|167
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|168
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|169
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|170
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:58
|171
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|172
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|173
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|174
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|175
|José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|176
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|177
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|178
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|179
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|180
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|181
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|182
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|183
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:04
|184
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|185
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|186
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|187
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|188
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:18
|189
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:03:55
|190
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:00
|191
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|192
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:08
|193
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:54
|194
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|195
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|0:07:25
|196
|Jesus Alberto Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|45
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|35
|3
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|30
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|22
|6
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|7
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|18
|8
|José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|9
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|14
|10
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|12
|11
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
|10
|12
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|8
|13
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|14
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|15
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|20
|pts
|2
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|17
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|13
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|11
|6
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|10
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|8
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|9
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|7
|10
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|11
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|5
|12
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|13
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|14
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|15
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|3:38:30
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|7
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|11
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|14
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|15
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|16
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:43
|18
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:01:05
|19
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|20
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|21
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|22
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|23
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|0:01:52
|24
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|25
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|26
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:02:04
|27
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|10:55:30
|2
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|Movistar Team
|5
|Garmin - Sharp
|6
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|7
|Lotto-Belisol
|8
|Team Sky
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Trek Factory Racing
|11
|IAM Cycling
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|14
|Team Katusha
|15
|Lampre - Merida
|16
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|17
|Team Netapp-Endura
|18
|Fdj.Fr
|19
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|20
|Orica Greenedge
|0:00:19
|21
|Team Europcar
|0:00:38
|22
|Cannondale
|0:00:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13:31:13
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:00:02
|3
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|7
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|15
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|16
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|17
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|18
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|19
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|20
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|21
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|22
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:16
|23
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|24
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|26
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|27
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|28
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
|29
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|30
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|31
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:35
|32
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|33
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|34
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|36
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|37
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|38
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:56
|39
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:58
|40
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:01:18
|41
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:01:19
|42
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|43
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:21
|45
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|46
|John Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|48
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:01:40
|49
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|50
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|51
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:01:45
|53
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp
|54
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|55
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:01
|56
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:24
|57
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|58
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:34
|59
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:02:50
|60
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|61
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|62
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:03:01
|63
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:40
|64
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:03:47
|65
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|66
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|0:03:59
|67
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:04:25
|68
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:46
|69
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|0:06:26
|70
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:06:32
|71
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|72
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:06:51
|73
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:39
|74
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:07:43
|75
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida
|0:08:26
|76
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:08:40
|77
|José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:31
|78
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|80
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|82
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|83
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|84
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|85
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|86
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:10:50
|87
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:11:14
|88
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:36
|89
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|90
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|91
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|92
|José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
|93
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|94
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|95
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|96
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|97
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|98
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:12:23
|99
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|100
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:12:29
|101
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|102
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|103
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:35
|104
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|105
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:40
|106
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:44
|107
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|0:13:23
|108
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:01
|109
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:14:26
|110
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:31
|111
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:14:48
|112
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|113
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|114
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|115
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|116
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|118
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|119
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|120
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:15:07
|121
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:15:39
|122
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|123
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:15:53
|124
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|125
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|126
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|127
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|128
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|129
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|130
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|131
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|132
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|133
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:15:58
|134
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:16:06
|135
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:16:10
|136
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|137
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|0:16:11
|138
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|0:16:13
|139
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:16:26
|140
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:16:40
|141
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:44
|142
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|143
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|144
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|145
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|146
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|147
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:16:46
|148
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|149
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|150
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:16:52
|151
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:05
|152
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:17:09
|153
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|0:17:21
|154
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|0:17:31
|155
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:17:37
|156
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:06
|157
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:18:14
|158
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:19:50
|159
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|160
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|161
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|162
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|163
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|164
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|165
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|166
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|167
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|168
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|169
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|170
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:56
|171
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:20:42
|172
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:20:54
|173
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:20:55
|174
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|175
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|176
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|177
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:21:14
|178
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:21:40
|179
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:21:42
|180
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:21:48
|181
|José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|182
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:15
|183
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol
|0:22:19
|184
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:22:25
|185
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:22:45
|186
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:23:00
|187
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:23:03
|188
|Jesus Alberto Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:23:04
|189
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:23:29
|190
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:23:48
|191
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|0:24:42
|192
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|193
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:25:25
|194
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:28:42
|195
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:35:04
|196
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida
|0:38:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|117
|pts
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|90
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|88
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|47
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|40
|6
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|38
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|30
|8
|José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|9
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|30
|10
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|29
|11
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|22
|12
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|22
|13
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|20
|14
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|15
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|16
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|17
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|18
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|18
|19
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|18
|20
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|18
|21
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|17
|22
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|17
|23
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|24
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|17
|25
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|17
|26
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|16
|27
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|28
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|15
|29
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|14
|30
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|31
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|13
|32
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|13
|33
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|12
|34
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|12
|35
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|11
|36
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|11
|37
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|11
|38
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|39
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|10
|40
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
|10
|41
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|42
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|43
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|8
|44
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|45
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|46
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|47
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|48
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|6
|49
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|5
|50
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|51
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|52
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|53
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|3
|54
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|3
|55
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|56
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|57
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|58
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|59
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol
|2
|60
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|61
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|pts
|2
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|3
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|4
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|5
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|6
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|2
|7
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|8
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|9
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|2
|10
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|11
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1
|12
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1
|13
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|14
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|15
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|16
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|13:31:15
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:14
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:33
|7
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:19
|8
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:01:43
|9
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:02:48
|11
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|0:06:24
|12
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:10:29
|13
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|14
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:11:12
|15
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:12:21
|16
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:14:46
|17
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:16:42
|19
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:19:48
|20
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|21
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:20:52
|22
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:20:53
|23
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:21:40
|24
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:13
|25
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:22:58
|26
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:23:01
|27
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:28:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|40:33:45
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:12
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:14
|4
|Team Netapp-Endura
|0:00:47
|5
|Trek Factory Racing
|6
|IAM Cycling
|0:01:01
|7
|Team Katusha
|0:01:20
|8
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:01:31
|9
|Lampre - Merida
|10
|Cannondale
|0:01:42
|11
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:46
|12
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:03:26
|13
|Orica Greenedge
|0:04:42
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:44
|15
|Fdj.Fr
|0:06:31
|16
|Team Europcar
|0:08:28
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:44
|18
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:10:29
|19
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:11:02
|20
|Movistar Team
|0:12:12
|21
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:13:29
|22
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:25:29
