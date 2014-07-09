Tour de France: Boom the master of the pavé
Nibali a boss on the cobbles, Contador struggles, Froome abandons
Stage 5: Ypres - Arenberg Porte du Hainaut
It was a day of a hundred stories, and Lars Boom's victory in Arenberg was as good as any, but stage 5 of the Tour de France will surely be remembered as the day Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) placed a significant early down payment on final overall victory, and the day Chris Froome's title defence came to a sudden, shuddering halt.
Related Articles
Rain was general all over Flanders and northern France on Wednesday, and that conditioned the racing even from before the start in Ypres. Two of the planned nine sectors of cobbles were removed from the parcours by the race jury, and the greasy conditions then proceeded to end Froome's Tour even before the first cobbled section.
The Briton crashed not once but twice in the early exchanges. Froome remounted gingerly after the first incident 35 kilometres in, but the second crash, shortly before the Carrefour de l'Arbre, saw him abandon the race with a suspected broken wrist.
The terrible beauty of the Tour, however, is that it waits for no man, not even the defending champion, and once on the cobblestones, Nibali, the current wearer of the yellow jersey, set about ensuring that his hold on the overall lead might just be a lasting one.
As he showed during the attritional opening week of last year's Giro d'Italia, one of Nibali's great attributes is his calm in an emergency and the Sicilian showed admirable sangfroid here. The seven sectors of pavé felt like fresh circles of Hell for the majority of the overall contenders, but Nibali avoided a place among the damned, negotiating the cobbles with considerable confidence, aided by a strong Astana squad.
"It was a tremendous stage. I almost crashed three times but I got through with a bit of luck and a bit of ability. We also got our tactics right by putting [Lieuwe] Westra in the early break and then [Jakob] Fuglsang was just exceptional," Nibali said.
Nibali finished the stage in third place, 18 seconds down on Boom, but having made huge gains on every single one of his rivals for victory in Paris. Froome apart, the man who struggled and lost the most was Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff), who now trails Nibali by 2:37 on general classification. Richie Porte (9th overall at 1:54), Andrew Talansky (11th at 2:05), Tejay van Garderen and Alejandro Valverde (both at 2:11) fared only slightly better, and they have been left with a mountain to climb.
"Unfortunately, crashes are part of cycling too. I counted the cost of one myself at the Giro in 2010, on the strade bianche at Montalcino," Nibali said of Froome's misfortune. "I've taken a nice advantage today but I'll have to keep my feet on the ground. And, of course, Alberto is still someone I'll have to keep a close watch on."
In the overall standings, Nibali leads Fuglsang by two seconds, Peter Sagan (Cannondale) by 44 and Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) by 50, but it is his lead over Contador that will please him the most.
Contador lost contact with the Nibali group on the second sector of cobbles with 52 kilometres still to race, and he reached Arenberg 2:54 down on Boom. In spite of his disappointment and his deficit, the Spaniard looked to strike an optimistic note at the finish.
"I had blocked gears because they were full of mud and I couldn't not use them so I lost lots of time," he explained. "But the important thing is that I haven't fallen off. Nibali did well – he was in exactly the right place at the right time."
Legion of Boom
Another man with an exquisite sense of timing – and the legs to match – was the stage winner Boom. Together with teammate Sep Vanmarcke, Boom's forcing on the cobbles at Ennevelin forced the winning split, and he avoided the pitfalls thereafter to remain part of the leading group as crashes and punctures whittled it down to just 15 men in the final 20 kilometres.
When Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) allowed a gap to open behind the Astana locomotive on the penultimate sector, Boom quickly closed the gap, divesting himself of the dangermen Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Fabian Cancellara (Trek) in the process. Outnumbered three to one, he allowed Westra to burn himself up before smartly jumping away from Nibali and Fuglsang with 5 kilometres to go on the mud-slicked pavé at Wallers.
“On section two, I saw the guys from Astana had a gap, I think because Kwiatkowski had a flat tyre, so I jumped across the gap," Boom said. "I made it and then my plan was to jump away on the last sector, and that's how it worked out."
Boom made light work of the cobbles to win the stage at a startling average speed of 47 kilometres per hour, but it took the final finishers over half an hour more to come to the end of their suffering. "For sure it was a special day and a heroic day, with the wind, the rain, the cobbles and the mud," Boom said.
Early attrition
The news that two sectors of cobbles had been removed from the course ought to have been a source of relief to many, but instead it only seemed to exacerbate the existing nervousness in the peloton. Long before hostilities began on the cobbles, the combination of greasy roads and jitters saw a spate of early crashes. Arnaud Démare (FDJ.fr), André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) and Marcel Kittel (Gianti-Shimano) were among the many fallers, but the unfortunate Froome would prove to be the day's only abandon.
The day's early break was no échappée bidon, containing Westra and world time trial champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), as well as Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Belisol), Marcus Burghardt (BMC), Rein Taaramae (Cofidis), Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge), Mat Hayman (Orica-GreenEdge), Janier Acevedo (Garmin-Sharp), and Samuel Dumoulin (Ag2r-La Mondiale). Though they, too, were not immune to crashes – Martin, Dumoulin and Acevedo all hit the ground at various points – the strongmen of the group had sufficient reserves to stay clear until the final 30 kilometres.
In anticipation of the first cobbled sector, the overall contenders' teams began to marshal their riders to the front, but it was Sagan's Cannondale squad who seized the initiative approaching the Carrefour de l'Arbre, splitting the peloton on its entry to the Hell of the North.
In Dante's Inferno, the damned are judged at the entry to the second circle of hell by Minos, who indicates their place in the underworld by circling his tail about him. On the second sector of this particular vision of hell, it was a vicious turn from Belkin's Sep Vanmarcke that decided the fate of many of the overall contenders. Nibali, Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto-Belisol), Kwiatkowski and – initially – Talansky could follow, but Contador, Valverde and company were damned to spend an afternoon chasing their tails.
Talansky and Van Den Broeck lost contact with the Nibali group after going off the road at Bersée with 41 kilometres remaining, by which point Contador was already 45 seconds down and beginning to flounder. Nibali himself narrow avoided disaster when his teammate Maxim Iglinskiy fell in front of him, but his deft sidestep was a sign, perhaps, that his was to be a blessed day.
With 28 kilometres to go, the Nibali group caught the remnants of the day's break, including the irrepressible Westra, and his pace-making helped to whittle the front of the race down to a crew of just 16 hardy survivors. Boom – and Vanmarcke, until a puncture dashed his hopes in the finale – was especially active every time they hit the cobbles, and with 20 kilometres remaining, Contador trailed by almost two minutes.
While Astana continued to drive on the front, there was not total cohesion among the leaders, with Sagan and Cancellara clearly concerned by one another and worried too, perhaps, by the presence of four QuickStep riders in the group. It continued to fragment and reform on the run-in until the Astana trio and Boom punched their way clear with 11 kilometres remaining to carve up the honours between them.
Behind, a strong Garmin-Sharp delegation was attempting to help Talansky regain contact, while Geraint Thomas put in a fine shift in support of Richie Porte. Contador, meanwhile, had Tejay van Garderen, Valverde and Bauke Mollema (Belkin) for company in a large group that seemed simply too unwieldy to coax into a cohesive pursuit.
By contast, Nibali was pedalling with remarkable fluidity. After struggling through the early part of the season, the Italian has found his form on the grandest stage of all. And, on the evidence of his three confident days in yellow to to date, Nibali will carry the burden of leadership lightly.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|3:18:35
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:19
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:01:01
|5
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:07
|8
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:09
|9
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:21
|10
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:45
|11
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:02
|12
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|13
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|14
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|16
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|17
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|18
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|19
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:02:08
|20
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:02:11
|21
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:19
|22
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:02:22
|23
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:28
|24
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|25
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|26
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|29
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:02:33
|34
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:02:44
|35
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|36
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:54
|37
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|38
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|40
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:17
|41
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|0:03:38
|42
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|43
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:03:43
|44
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:03:46
|45
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|46
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|48
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|49
|José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|50
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|51
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|52
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|53
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:03:53
|54
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:16
|55
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|56
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|57
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|58
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|59
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|60
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|61
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
|62
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|63
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|64
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|65
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|66
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|67
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:22
|68
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:30
|69
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:35
|70
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|71
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|72
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|73
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|74
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|76
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|0:07:20
|77
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:10
|78
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|79
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|80
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|81
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|82
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|83
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|84
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|85
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|87
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:20
|88
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:19
|89
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:09:55
|90
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:05
|91
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|92
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|94
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|95
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|96
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|97
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:25
|98
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|99
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:51
|100
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|101
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|102
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|103
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|104
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|105
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|106
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|107
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
|108
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|109
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|110
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|111
|José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
|112
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|113
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|114
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|115
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|116
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|117
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:15:23
|118
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|119
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|120
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|121
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|122
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|123
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|124
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|125
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|126
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|127
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|128
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|129
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|130
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida
|131
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|132
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|133
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|0:15:28
|134
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|135
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|136
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:50
|137
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:16:57
|138
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:17:29
|139
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:18:03
|140
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|141
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|142
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|143
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|144
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|145
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|146
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|147
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|148
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|149
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|150
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|151
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|152
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|153
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|154
|José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|155
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|156
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:19:00
|157
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|158
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:20:48
|159
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:24
|160
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|161
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:22:03
|162
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:40
|163
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|164
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|165
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|166
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|167
|Jesus Alberto Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|168
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|169
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida
|170
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|171
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|172
|John Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|173
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|174
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|175
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|176
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|177
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|178
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|179
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|180
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|181
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|182
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|183
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|184
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|185
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|186
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|187
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|188
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|189
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|190
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|191
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:23:08
|192
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:32:52
|193
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp
|DNF
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|17
|3
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|15
|4
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|13
|5
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|6
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|7
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|9
|8
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|8
|9
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|7
|10
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|6
|11
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|5
|12
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|4
|13
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|3
|14
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|2
|15
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|30
|pts
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|25
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|19
|5
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|6
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|15
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|13
|8
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|11
|9
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|9
|10
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|11
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|12
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|5
|13
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|4
|14
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|15
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|3:19:36
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:06
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:20
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:27
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:15
|8
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:07:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|9:57:32
|2
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:43
|3
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:02:59
|4
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:04:25
|5
|Orica Greenedge
|0:05:02
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:06:03
|7
|Team Sky
|0:06:29
|8
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:06:46
|9
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:47
|10
|Cannondale
|0:07:33
|11
|Team Katusha
|0:08:18
|12
|Movistar Team
|0:08:43
|13
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:09:10
|14
|Team Netapp-Endura
|0:10:01
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:02
|16
|IAM Cycling
|0:11:01
|17
|Team Europcar
|0:11:07
|18
|Fdj.Fr
|0:13:07
|19
|Lampre - Merida
|20
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:15:06
|21
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:23:31
|22
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:37:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|20:26:46
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:00:44
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:50
|5
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:17
|6
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:01:45
|7
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|8
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:01:54
|9
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:02:05
|10
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:11
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|14
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:16
|15
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:25
|16
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|17
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|18
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:02:27
|19
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:37
|20
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:39
|21
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:44
|22
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|0:03:23
|23
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|0:03:29
|24
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|26
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:03:59
|27
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|28
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:04:13
|29
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
|30
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|31
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|0:04:41
|32
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:04:45
|33
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:04:46
|34
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:05:07
|35
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:18
|36
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:32
|37
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:37
|38
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:06:47
|39
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:08:13
|40
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:08:26
|41
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|42
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:09:10
|43
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:12
|44
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:20
|45
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:02
|46
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:11:59
|47
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:12:20
|48
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:50
|49
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:06
|50
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:08
|51
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:13:19
|52
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:13:20
|53
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:13:48
|54
|José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:58
|55
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:14:07
|56
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:31
|57
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:14:34
|58
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:14:48
|59
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:17
|60
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|0:15:56
|61
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:16:07
|62
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:31
|63
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:55
|64
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:57
|65
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|0:17:16
|66
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:17:22
|67
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|0:18:07
|68
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:18:19
|69
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:18:22
|70
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:18:33
|71
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:45
|72
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:18:51
|73
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:19:26
|74
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:19:56
|75
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:20:19
|76
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:20:30
|77
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:17
|78
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:21:33
|79
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|80
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|0:21:43
|81
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:22:03
|82
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:06
|83
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:22:09
|84
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:22:13
|85
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|86
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:21
|87
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|88
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:22:28
|89
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:23:21
|90
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:23:24
|91
|John Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:42
|92
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:23:53
|93
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:24:03
|94
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|95
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:07
|96
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:24:38
|97
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:24:41
|98
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:24:47
|99
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:25:10
|100
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:25:11
|101
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:25:34
|102
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|103
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida
|0:25:35
|104
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:25:38
|105
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|0:25:40
|106
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:25:49
|107
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:25:55
|108
|José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
|0:25:58
|109
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:06
|110
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|0:26:15
|111
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:26:24
|112
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:40
|113
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:26:53
|114
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:27:26
|115
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|116
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|0:27:29
|117
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|0:27:49
|118
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:28:12
|119
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:20
|120
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:35
|121
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:29:12
|122
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:29:15
|123
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|0:29:16
|124
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:29:20
|125
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:29:25
|126
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:29:32
|127
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:56
|128
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:29:58
|129
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:30:05
|130
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:30:11
|131
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:30:41
|132
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:30:58
|133
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:30:59
|134
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|0:31:10
|135
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:31:27
|136
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|0:32:17
|137
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:32:18
|138
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:32:32
|139
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:32:34
|140
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|0:32:36
|141
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:32:41
|142
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:33:07
|143
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:33:53
|144
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|0:33:54
|145
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:33:55
|146
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:34:00
|147
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:34:03
|148
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:34:05
|149
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp
|0:34:18
|150
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:34:45
|151
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:34:49
|152
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:34:55
|153
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:35:58
|154
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:36:16
|155
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:36:46
|156
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:37:09
|157
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:37:25
|158
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:37:29
|159
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:37:34
|160
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|161
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|0:37:47
|162
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:38:18
|163
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:38:31
|164
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:38:55
|165
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:39:04
|166
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:39:18
|167
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:39:36
|168
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:39:39
|169
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:39:46
|170
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:39:48
|171
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:40:09
|172
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:40:19
|173
|José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:40:22
|174
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:40:26
|175
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:41:18
|176
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:42:01
|177
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:42:11
|178
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|179
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:43:45
|180
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:44:17
|181
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:44:36
|182
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:44:59
|183
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:45:21
|184
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:45:40
|185
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:46:52
|186
|Jesus Alberto Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:47:30
|187
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:48:09
|188
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:49:07
|189
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:51:16
|190
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:51:22
|191
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|0:54:29
|192
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:55:40
|193
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida
|1:02:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|185
|pts
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|135
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|121
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|82
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|53
|6
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|50
|7
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|44
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|42
|9
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|42
|10
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|40
|11
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|37
|12
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|37
|13
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|36
|14
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|31
|15
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|30
|16
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|30
|17
|José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|18
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|28
|19
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|27
|20
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|26
|21
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|22
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|25
|23
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|24
|24
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|22
|25
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|21
|26
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|27
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|20
|28
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|29
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|30
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|20
|31
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|18
|32
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|18
|33
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|18
|34
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|18
|35
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|17
|36
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|17
|37
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|38
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|39
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|17
|40
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|41
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|15
|42
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|15
|43
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|44
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|15
|45
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|14
|46
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|13
|47
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|13
|48
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|13
|49
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|12
|50
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|11
|51
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|11
|52
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|10
|53
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
|10
|54
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|55
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|10
|56
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|57
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|9
|58
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|59
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|8
|60
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|61
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|62
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|63
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|64
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|65
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|6
|66
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|67
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|68
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|69
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|70
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|4
|71
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|3
|72
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|73
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|3
|74
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|75
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|76
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|2
|77
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|78
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|79
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|pts
|2
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|3
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|4
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|5
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|6
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|7
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|2
|8
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|9
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|2
|10
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1
|11
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|12
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1
|13
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|14
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|15
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|16
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|20:27:30
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:06
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:27
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:41
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:11:15
|7
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:33
|8
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:17:38
|9
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:01
|10
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:21:22
|11
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:24:03
|12
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:24:26
|13
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:24:27
|14
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:24:50
|15
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|0:25:31
|16
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:28:48
|17
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:32:23
|18
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:33:16
|19
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:36:02
|20
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:37:34
|21
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:39:35
|22
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:39:42
|23
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:41:27
|24
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:43:52
|25
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:44:37
|26
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:48:23
|27
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:50:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|61:21:26
|2
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:04:18
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:06:05
|4
|Team Sky
|0:06:17
|5
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:22
|6
|Cannondale
|0:09:03
|7
|Team Katusha
|0:09:26
|8
|Orica Greenedge
|0:09:32
|9
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:10:00
|10
|Team Netapp-Endura
|0:10:36
|11
|IAM Cycling
|0:11:50
|12
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:13:33
|13
|Lampre - Merida
|0:14:26
|14
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:14:42
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:34
|16
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:17:40
|17
|Team Europcar
|0:19:23
|18
|Fdj.Fr
|0:19:26
|19
|Movistar Team
|0:20:43
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:33:46
|21
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:34:53
|22
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:50:26
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy