Tour de France: Boom the master of the pavé

Nibali a boss on the cobbles, Contador struggles, Froome abandons

It was a day of a hundred stories, and Lars Boom's victory in Arenberg was as good as any, but stage 5 of the Tour de France will surely be remembered as the day Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) placed a significant early down payment on final overall victory, and the day Chris Froome's title defence came to a sudden, shuddering halt.

Rain was general all over Flanders and northern France on Wednesday, and that conditioned the racing even from before the start in Ypres. Two of the planned nine sectors of cobbles were removed from the parcours by the race jury, and the greasy conditions then proceeded to end Froome's Tour even before the first cobbled section.

The Briton crashed not once but twice in the early exchanges. Froome remounted gingerly after the first incident 35 kilometres in, but the second crash, shortly before the Carrefour de l'Arbre, saw him abandon the race with a suspected broken wrist.

The terrible beauty of the Tour, however, is that it waits for no man, not even the defending champion, and once on the cobblestones, Nibali, the current wearer of the yellow jersey, set about ensuring that his hold on the overall lead might just be a lasting one.

As he showed during the attritional opening week of last year's Giro d'Italia, one of Nibali's great attributes is his calm in an emergency and the Sicilian showed admirable sangfroid here. The seven sectors of pavé felt like fresh circles of Hell for the majority of the overall contenders, but Nibali avoided a place among the damned, negotiating the cobbles with considerable confidence, aided by a strong Astana squad.

"It was a tremendous stage. I almost crashed three times but I got through with a bit of luck and a bit of ability. We also got our tactics right by putting [Lieuwe] Westra in the early break and then [Jakob] Fuglsang was just exceptional," Nibali said.

Nibali finished the stage in third place, 18 seconds down on Boom, but having made huge gains on every single one of his rivals for victory in Paris. Froome apart, the man who struggled and lost the most was Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff), who now trails Nibali by 2:37 on general classification. Richie Porte (9th overall at 1:54), Andrew Talansky (11th at 2:05), Tejay van Garderen and Alejandro Valverde (both at 2:11) fared only slightly better, and they have been left with a mountain to climb.

"Unfortunately, crashes are part of cycling too. I counted the cost of one myself at the Giro in 2010, on the strade bianche at Montalcino," Nibali said of Froome's misfortune. "I've taken a nice advantage today but I'll have to keep my feet on the ground. And, of course, Alberto is still someone I'll have to keep a close watch on."

In the overall standings, Nibali leads Fuglsang by two seconds, Peter Sagan (Cannondale) by 44 and Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) by 50, but it is his lead over Contador that will please him the most.

Contador lost contact with the Nibali group on the second sector of cobbles with 52 kilometres still to race, and he reached Arenberg 2:54 down on Boom. In spite of his disappointment and his deficit, the Spaniard looked to strike an optimistic note at the finish.

"I had blocked gears because they were full of mud and I couldn't not use them so I lost lots of time," he explained. "But the important thing is that I haven't fallen off. Nibali did well – he was in exactly the right place at the right time."

Legion of Boom

Another man with an exquisite sense of timing – and the legs to match – was the stage winner Boom. Together with teammate Sep Vanmarcke, Boom's forcing on the cobbles at Ennevelin forced the winning split, and he avoided the pitfalls thereafter to remain part of the leading group as crashes and punctures whittled it down to just 15 men in the final 20 kilometres.

When Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) allowed a gap to open behind the Astana locomotive on the penultimate sector, Boom quickly closed the gap, divesting himself of the dangermen Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Fabian Cancellara (Trek) in the process. Outnumbered three to one, he allowed Westra to burn himself up before smartly jumping away from Nibali and Fuglsang with 5 kilometres to go on the mud-slicked pavé at Wallers.

“On section two, I saw the guys from Astana had a gap, I think because Kwiatkowski had a flat tyre, so I jumped across the gap," Boom said. "I made it and then my plan was to jump away on the last sector, and that's how it worked out."

Boom made light work of the cobbles to win the stage at a startling average speed of 47 kilometres per hour, but it took the final finishers over half an hour more to come to the end of their suffering. "For sure it was a special day and a heroic day, with the wind, the rain, the cobbles and the mud," Boom said.

Early attrition

The news that two sectors of cobbles had been removed from the course ought to have been a source of relief to many, but instead it only seemed to exacerbate the existing nervousness in the peloton. Long before hostilities began on the cobbles, the combination of greasy roads and jitters saw a spate of early crashes. Arnaud Démare (FDJ.fr), André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) and Marcel Kittel (Gianti-Shimano) were among the many fallers, but the unfortunate Froome would prove to be the day's only abandon.

The day's early break was no échappée bidon, containing Westra and world time trial champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), as well as Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Belisol), Marcus Burghardt (BMC), Rein Taaramae (Cofidis), Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge), Mat Hayman (Orica-GreenEdge), Janier Acevedo (Garmin-Sharp), and Samuel Dumoulin (Ag2r-La Mondiale). Though they, too, were not immune to crashes – Martin, Dumoulin and Acevedo all hit the ground at various points – the strongmen of the group had sufficient reserves to stay clear until the final 30 kilometres.

In anticipation of the first cobbled sector, the overall contenders' teams began to marshal their riders to the front, but it was Sagan's Cannondale squad who seized the initiative approaching the Carrefour de l'Arbre, splitting the peloton on its entry to the Hell of the North.

In Dante's Inferno, the damned are judged at the entry to the second circle of hell by Minos, who indicates their place in the underworld by circling his tail about him. On the second sector of this particular vision of hell, it was a vicious turn from Belkin's Sep Vanmarcke that decided the fate of many of the overall contenders. Nibali, Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto-Belisol), Kwiatkowski and – initially – Talansky could follow, but Contador, Valverde and company were damned to spend an afternoon chasing their tails.

Talansky and Van Den Broeck lost contact with the Nibali group after going off the road at Bersée with 41 kilometres remaining, by which point Contador was already 45 seconds down and beginning to flounder. Nibali himself narrow avoided disaster when his teammate Maxim Iglinskiy fell in front of him, but his deft sidestep was a sign, perhaps, that his was to be a blessed day.

With 28 kilometres to go, the Nibali group caught the remnants of the day's break, including the irrepressible Westra, and his pace-making helped to whittle the front of the race down to a crew of just 16 hardy survivors. Boom – and Vanmarcke, until a puncture dashed his hopes in the finale – was especially active every time they hit the cobbles, and with 20 kilometres remaining, Contador trailed by almost two minutes.

While Astana continued to drive on the front, there was not total cohesion among the leaders, with Sagan and Cancellara clearly concerned by one another and worried too, perhaps, by the presence of four QuickStep riders in the group. It continued to fragment and reform on the run-in until the Astana trio and Boom punched their way clear with 11 kilometres remaining to carve up the honours between them.

Behind, a strong Garmin-Sharp delegation was attempting to help Talansky regain contact, while Geraint Thomas put in a fine shift in support of Richie Porte. Contador, meanwhile, had Tejay van Garderen, Valverde and Bauke Mollema (Belkin) for company in a large group that seemed simply too unwieldy to coax into a cohesive pursuit.

By contast, Nibali was pedalling with remarkable fluidity. After struggling through the early part of the season, the Italian has found his form on the grandest stage of all. And, on the evidence of his three confident days in yellow to to date, Nibali will carry the burden of leadership lightly.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling3:18:35
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:19
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:01:01
5Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
6Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:07
8Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:01:09
9Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:21
10Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:45
11Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:02
12Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
13Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
14Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
15Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
16Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
17Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
18Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
19Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:02:08
20Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:02:11
21Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:02:19
22Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:02:22
23Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:28
24Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
25Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
26Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
27Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
29Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
30Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
31Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
32Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
33Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:02:33
34Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:02:44
35Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
36Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:54
37Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
38Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
39Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
40Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:03:17
41Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp0:03:38
42Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
43Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:43
44Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky0:03:46
45Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
46Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
47Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
48Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
49José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
50Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
51Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
52Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
53Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:03:53
54Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:04:16
55Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
56Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
57Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
58Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
59Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
60Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
61Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
62John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
63Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
64Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
65Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
66Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
67Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:22
68Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:04:30
69Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:35
70Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
71Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
72Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
73Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
74Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
75Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
76Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp0:07:20
77Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:10
78Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
79Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
80Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
81Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
82Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
83Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
84Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
85Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
86Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
87Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:08:20
88Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:19
89Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:09:55
90Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:11:05
91Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
92Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
93Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
94Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
95Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
96Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
97Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:13:25
98Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
99Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:51
100Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
101Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
102Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
103Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
104Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
105Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
106Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
107Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
108Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
109Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
110Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
111José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
112Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
113William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
114Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
115Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
116Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
117Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:15:23
118Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
119Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
120Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
121Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
122Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
123Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
124Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
125Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
126Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
127Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
128Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
129Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
130Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida
131Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
132Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
133Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale0:15:28
134Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
135Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
136Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:50
137Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:16:57
138Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:17:29
139Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:18:03
140Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
141André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
142Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
143Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
144Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
145Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
146Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
147Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
148Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
149Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
150Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
151Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
152Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
153John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
154José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
155Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
156Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:19:00
157Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
158Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:20:48
159Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:24
160Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
161Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:22:03
162Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:40
163Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
164Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
165Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
166Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
167Jesus Alberto Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
168Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
169Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida
170Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
171Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
172John Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
173Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
174Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
175Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
176Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
177Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
178Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
179Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
180Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
181Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
182Edward King (USA) Cannondale
183David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
184Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
185Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
186Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
187Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
188David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
189Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
190Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
191Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano0:23:08
192Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:32:52
193Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp
DNFChristopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky

Intermediate sprint - Templeuve, km. 97.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team20pts
2Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge17
3Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge15
4Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step13
5Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
6Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol9
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale8
9Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale7
10Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale6
11Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling5
12Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp4
13Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol3
14Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team2
15Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling30pts
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team25
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team22
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale19
5Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing17
6Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge15
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step13
8Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team11
9Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step9
10Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
11Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha6
12Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge5
13Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling4
14Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
15Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale3:19:36
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:06
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:20
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:27
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:15
8Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida0:07:09

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team9:57:32
2Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:43
3Belkin Pro Cycling0:02:59
4Lotto-Belisol0:04:25
5Orica Greenedge0:05:02
6BMC Racing Team0:06:03
7Team Sky0:06:29
8Garmin - Sharp0:06:46
9Trek Factory Racing0:06:47
10Cannondale0:07:33
11Team Katusha0:08:18
12Movistar Team0:08:43
13Team Giant-Shimano0:09:10
14Team Netapp-Endura0:10:01
15AG2R La Mondiale0:10:02
16IAM Cycling0:11:01
17Team Europcar0:11:07
18Fdj.Fr0:13:07
19Lampre - Merida
20Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:06
21Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:23:31
22Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:37:09

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team20:26:46
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:02
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:00:44
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:50
5Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:01:17
6Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:01:45
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
8Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:01:54
9Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:02:05
10Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:11
11Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
13Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
14Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:02:16
15Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:25
16Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
17Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
18Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:02:27
19Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:37
20Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:39
21Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:02:44
22Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale0:03:23
23Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge0:03:29
24Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
26Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura0:03:59
27Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
28Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:04:13
29Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
30Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
31Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge0:04:41
32Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura0:04:45
33Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:04:46
34Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura0:05:07
35Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:18
36Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:05:32
37Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:37
38Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:06:47
39Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:08:13
40Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:08:26
41Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
42Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:09:10
43Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:09:12
44Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:09:20
45Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:02
46Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:11:59
47Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:12:20
48Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:12:50
49Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:13:06
50Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:13:08
51Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:13:19
52Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:13:20
53Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo0:13:48
54José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:58
55Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:14:07
56Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:14:31
57Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:14:34
58Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:14:48
59Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:17
60Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida0:15:56
61Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:16:07
62Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:31
63Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:16:55
64Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:57
65John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team0:17:16
66Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:17:22
67Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp0:18:07
68Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:18:19
69Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida0:18:22
70Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:18:33
71Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:45
72Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale0:18:51
73Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:19:26
74Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:19:56
75Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:20:19
76Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:20:30
77Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:17
78Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:21:33
79Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
80Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale0:21:43
81Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling0:22:03
82Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:06
83Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling0:22:09
84Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:22:13
85Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
86Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:22:21
87Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
88Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura0:22:28
89Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling0:23:21
90Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:23:24
91John Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:23:42
92Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:23:53
93Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:24:03
94Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
95Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:07
96Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:24:38
97Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:24:41
98Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:24:47
99Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:25:10
100Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:25:11
101Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:25:34
102Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
103Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida0:25:35
104Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:25:38
105Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol0:25:40
106Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:25:49
107Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:25:55
108José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida0:25:58
109Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:06
110Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge0:26:15
111Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:26:24
112Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:26:40
113Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:26:53
114Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:27:26
115Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
116Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol0:27:29
117Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale0:27:49
118Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:28:12
119Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:28:20
120Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:28:35
121Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:29:12
122Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura0:29:15
123Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol0:29:16
124Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:29:20
125Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:29:25
126John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:29:32
127Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:56
128Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha0:29:58
129Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:30:05
130Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:30:11
131Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura0:30:41
132Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:30:58
133Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:30:59
134Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp0:31:10
135Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:27
136Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp0:32:17
137Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:32:18
138Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:32:32
139Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:32:34
140Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge0:32:36
141Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura0:32:41
142Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:33:07
143Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:33:53
144Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge0:33:54
145Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:33:55
146Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:34:00
147Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:34:03
148Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:34:05
149Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp0:34:18
150David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:34:45
151Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:34:49
152William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:34:55
153Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:35:58
154Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:36:16
155Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:36:46
156Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:37:09
157Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:37:25
158Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:37:29
159Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:37:34
160André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
161Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale0:37:47
162Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:38:18
163Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:38:31
164Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:38:55
165Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:39:04
166Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:39:18
167Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:39:36
168Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:39:39
169Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:39:46
170Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:39:48
171Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:40:09
172Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:40:19
173José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura0:40:22
174Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:40:26
175Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:41:18
176Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:42:01
177Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:42:11
178Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
179Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:43:45
180Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:44:17
181Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:44:36
182Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:44:59
183Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:45:21
184Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:45:40
185Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:46:52
186Jesus Alberto Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:47:30
187Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:48:09
188David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura0:49:07
189Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:51:16
190Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:51:22
191Edward King (USA) Cannondale0:54:29
192Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano0:55:40
193Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida1:02:49

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale185pts
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano135
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar121
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha82
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team53
6Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step50
7Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr44
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team42
9Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp42
10Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step40
11Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge37
12André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol37
13Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing36
14Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team31
15Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling30
16Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team30
17José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team30
18Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling28
19Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing27
20Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol26
21Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale25
22Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling25
23Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team24
24Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo22
25Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step21
26Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing20
27Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement20
28Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar20
29Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
30Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge20
31Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale18
32Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar18
33Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement18
34Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale18
35Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge17
36Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura17
37Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17
38Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17
39David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura17
40Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16
41Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol15
42Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge15
43Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar15
44Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement15
45Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida14
46Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp13
47Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale13
48Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing13
49Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale12
50Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling11
51Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement11
52Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol10
53Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura10
54Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
55Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol10
56Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team9
57Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step9
58Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha9
59Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura8
60Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar8
61Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
62Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo7
63Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
64Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
65Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale6
66Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo6
67Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky4
68Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling4
69Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team4
70Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol4
71Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida3
72Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
73Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol3
74Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo3
75Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing2
76Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team2
77Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo2
78Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp1
79Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6pts
2Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
3Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing4
4Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
5Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar3
6Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar2
7Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp2
8Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar2
9David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura2
10Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1
11Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
12Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1
13Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp1
14Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
15Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
16Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale20:27:30
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:06
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:27
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:41
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
6Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:11:15
7Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:33
8Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida0:17:38
9Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:01
10Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:21:22
11Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:24:03
12Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:24:26
13Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:24:27
14Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:24:50
15Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge0:25:31
16John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:28:48
17Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:32:23
18Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:33:16
19Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:36:02
20Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:37:34
21Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:39:35
22Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:39:42
23Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:41:27
24Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:43:52
25Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:44:37
26David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura0:48:23
27Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:50:32

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team61:21:26
2Belkin Pro Cycling0:04:18
3BMC Racing Team0:06:05
4Team Sky0:06:17
5Trek Factory Racing0:07:22
6Cannondale0:09:03
7Team Katusha0:09:26
8Orica Greenedge0:09:32
9Garmin - Sharp0:10:00
10Team Netapp-Endura0:10:36
11IAM Cycling0:11:50
12Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:13:33
13Lampre - Merida0:14:26
14Lotto-Belisol0:14:42
15AG2R La Mondiale0:15:34
16Tinkoff-Saxo0:17:40
17Team Europcar0:19:23
18Fdj.Fr0:19:26
19Movistar Team0:20:43
20Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:33:46
21Team Giant-Shimano0:34:53
22Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:50:26

 

