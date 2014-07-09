Image 1 of 139 Bernard Hinault and Eddy Merckx look on as Nibali collects another yellow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 139 Bernard Hinault and Eddy Merckx talking aboutthe cobbles (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 139 A clean looking Vincenzo Nibali in a fresh yellow jersey after the mud of stag e5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 139 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 139 Bauke Mollema (Belkin) signs on (Image credit: ASO/B. (Image credit: AFP) Image 133 of 139 A triumphant Lars Boom (Belkin) in stage 5 (Image credit: AFP) Image 134 of 139 Tour de France stage 5 winner Lars Boom (Image credit: AFP) Image 135 of 139 Lars Boom (Belkin) wins the Tour de France's stage 5 (Image credit: AFP) Image 136 of 139 Australia's Simon Clarke leads the breakaway (Image credit: AFP) Image 137 of 139 Germany's Tony Martin, France's Samuel Dumoulin, Estonia's Rein Taaramae, Colombia's Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle, France's Tony Gallopin, Germany's Marcus Burghardt and Netherlands' Lieuwe Westra ride in a breakaway (Image credit: AFP) Image 138 of 139 France's Romain Bardet wearing the best young's white jersey, France's Cyril Lemoine wearing the best climber's polka dot jersey, and Italy's Vincenzo Nibali wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey take the start (Image credit: AFP) Image 139 of 139 Germany's Tony Martin, France's Samuel Dumoulin (hidden), France's Cyril Lemoine, Colombia's Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle, France's Tony Gallopin, Germany's Marcus Burghardt and Netherlands' Lieuwe Westra (Image credit: AFP)

It was a day of a hundred stories, and Lars Boom's victory in Arenberg was as good as any, but stage 5 of the Tour de France will surely be remembered as the day Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) placed a significant early down payment on final overall victory, and the day Chris Froome's title defence came to a sudden, shuddering halt.

It was a day of a hundred stories, and Lars Boom's victory in Arenberg was as good as any, but stage 5 of the Tour de France will surely be remembered as the day Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) placed a significant early down payment on final overall victory, and the day Chris Froome's title defence came to a sudden, shuddering halt.

Rain was general all over Flanders and northern France on Wednesday, and that conditioned the racing even from before the start in Ypres. Two of the planned nine sectors of cobbles were removed from the parcours by the race jury, and the greasy conditions then proceeded to end Froome's Tour even before the first cobbled section.

The Briton crashed not once but twice in the early exchanges. Froome remounted gingerly after the first incident 35 kilometres in, but the second crash, shortly before the Carrefour de l'Arbre, saw him abandon the race with a suspected broken wrist.

The terrible beauty of the Tour, however, is that it waits for no man, not even the defending champion, and once on the cobblestones, Nibali, the current wearer of the yellow jersey, set about ensuring that his hold on the overall lead might just be a lasting one.

As he showed during the attritional opening week of last year's Giro d'Italia, one of Nibali's great attributes is his calm in an emergency and the Sicilian showed admirable sangfroid here. The seven sectors of pavé felt like fresh circles of Hell for the majority of the overall contenders, but Nibali avoided a place among the damned, negotiating the cobbles with considerable confidence, aided by a strong Astana squad.

"It was a tremendous stage. I almost crashed three times but I got through with a bit of luck and a bit of ability. We also got our tactics right by putting [Lieuwe] Westra in the early break and then [Jakob] Fuglsang was just exceptional," Nibali said.

Nibali finished the stage in third place, 18 seconds down on Boom, but having made huge gains on every single one of his rivals for victory in Paris. Froome apart, the man who struggled and lost the most was Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff), who now trails Nibali by 2:37 on general classification. Richie Porte (9th overall at 1:54), Andrew Talansky (11th at 2:05), Tejay van Garderen and Alejandro Valverde (both at 2:11) fared only slightly better, and they have been left with a mountain to climb.

"Unfortunately, crashes are part of cycling too. I counted the cost of one myself at the Giro in 2010, on the strade bianche at Montalcino," Nibali said of Froome's misfortune. "I've taken a nice advantage today but I'll have to keep my feet on the ground. And, of course, Alberto is still someone I'll have to keep a close watch on."

In the overall standings, Nibali leads Fuglsang by two seconds, Peter Sagan (Cannondale) by 44 and Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) by 50, but it is his lead over Contador that will please him the most.

Contador lost contact with the Nibali group on the second sector of cobbles with 52 kilometres still to race, and he reached Arenberg 2:54 down on Boom. In spite of his disappointment and his deficit, the Spaniard looked to strike an optimistic note at the finish.

"I had blocked gears because they were full of mud and I couldn't not use them so I lost lots of time," he explained. "But the important thing is that I haven't fallen off. Nibali did well – he was in exactly the right place at the right time."

Legion of Boom

Another man with an exquisite sense of timing – and the legs to match – was the stage winner Boom. Together with teammate Sep Vanmarcke, Boom's forcing on the cobbles at Ennevelin forced the winning split, and he avoided the pitfalls thereafter to remain part of the leading group as crashes and punctures whittled it down to just 15 men in the final 20 kilometres.

When Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) allowed a gap to open behind the Astana locomotive on the penultimate sector, Boom quickly closed the gap, divesting himself of the dangermen Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Fabian Cancellara (Trek) in the process. Outnumbered three to one, he allowed Westra to burn himself up before smartly jumping away from Nibali and Fuglsang with 5 kilometres to go on the mud-slicked pavé at Wallers.

“On section two, I saw the guys from Astana had a gap, I think because Kwiatkowski had a flat tyre, so I jumped across the gap," Boom said. "I made it and then my plan was to jump away on the last sector, and that's how it worked out."

Boom made light work of the cobbles to win the stage at a startling average speed of 47 kilometres per hour, but it took the final finishers over half an hour more to come to the end of their suffering. "For sure it was a special day and a heroic day, with the wind, the rain, the cobbles and the mud," Boom said.

Early attrition

The news that two sectors of cobbles had been removed from the course ought to have been a source of relief to many, but instead it only seemed to exacerbate the existing nervousness in the peloton. Long before hostilities began on the cobbles, the combination of greasy roads and jitters saw a spate of early crashes. Arnaud Démare (FDJ.fr), André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) and Marcel Kittel (Gianti-Shimano) were among the many fallers, but the unfortunate Froome would prove to be the day's only abandon.

The day's early break was no échappée bidon, containing Westra and world time trial champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), as well as Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Belisol), Marcus Burghardt (BMC), Rein Taaramae (Cofidis), Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge), Mat Hayman (Orica-GreenEdge), Janier Acevedo (Garmin-Sharp), and Samuel Dumoulin (Ag2r-La Mondiale). Though they, too, were not immune to crashes – Martin, Dumoulin and Acevedo all hit the ground at various points – the strongmen of the group had sufficient reserves to stay clear until the final 30 kilometres.

In anticipation of the first cobbled sector, the overall contenders' teams began to marshal their riders to the front, but it was Sagan's Cannondale squad who seized the initiative approaching the Carrefour de l'Arbre, splitting the peloton on its entry to the Hell of the North.

In Dante's Inferno, the damned are judged at the entry to the second circle of hell by Minos, who indicates their place in the underworld by circling his tail about him. On the second sector of this particular vision of hell, it was a vicious turn from Belkin's Sep Vanmarcke that decided the fate of many of the overall contenders. Nibali, Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto-Belisol), Kwiatkowski and – initially – Talansky could follow, but Contador, Valverde and company were damned to spend an afternoon chasing their tails.

Talansky and Van Den Broeck lost contact with the Nibali group after going off the road at Bersée with 41 kilometres remaining, by which point Contador was already 45 seconds down and beginning to flounder. Nibali himself narrow avoided disaster when his teammate Maxim Iglinskiy fell in front of him, but his deft sidestep was a sign, perhaps, that his was to be a blessed day.

With 28 kilometres to go, the Nibali group caught the remnants of the day's break, including the irrepressible Westra, and his pace-making helped to whittle the front of the race down to a crew of just 16 hardy survivors. Boom – and Vanmarcke, until a puncture dashed his hopes in the finale – was especially active every time they hit the cobbles, and with 20 kilometres remaining, Contador trailed by almost two minutes.

While Astana continued to drive on the front, there was not total cohesion among the leaders, with Sagan and Cancellara clearly concerned by one another and worried too, perhaps, by the presence of four QuickStep riders in the group. It continued to fragment and reform on the run-in until the Astana trio and Boom punched their way clear with 11 kilometres remaining to carve up the honours between them.

Behind, a strong Garmin-Sharp delegation was attempting to help Talansky regain contact, while Geraint Thomas put in a fine shift in support of Richie Porte. Contador, meanwhile, had Tejay van Garderen, Valverde and Bauke Mollema (Belkin) for company in a large group that seemed simply too unwieldy to coax into a cohesive pursuit.

By contast, Nibali was pedalling with remarkable fluidity. After struggling through the early part of the season, the Italian has found his form on the grandest stage of all. And, on the evidence of his three confident days in yellow to to date, Nibali will carry the burden of leadership lightly.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 3:18:35 2 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:19 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:01:01 5 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 6 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:07 8 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:01:09 9 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:21 10 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:45 11 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:02 12 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 13 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 14 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 16 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 17 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 18 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 19 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:02:08 20 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:02:11 21 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:19 22 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:02:22 23 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:28 24 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 25 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 26 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 29 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 30 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 31 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 32 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 33 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:02:33 34 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:02:44 35 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 36 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:54 37 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 38 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 39 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 40 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:17 41 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 0:03:38 42 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 43 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:43 44 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:03:46 45 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 46 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 48 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 49 José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 50 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 51 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 52 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 53 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:03:53 54 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:16 55 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 56 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 57 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 58 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 59 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 60 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 61 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida 62 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 63 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 64 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 65 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 66 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 67 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:22 68 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:04:30 69 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:35 70 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 71 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 72 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 73 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 74 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 75 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 76 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 0:07:20 77 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:10 78 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 79 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 80 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 81 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 82 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 83 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 84 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 85 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 86 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 87 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:08:20 88 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:19 89 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:09:55 90 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:05 91 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 92 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 94 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 95 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 96 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 97 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:13:25 98 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 99 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:51 100 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 101 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 102 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 103 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 104 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 105 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 106 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 107 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura 108 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 109 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 110 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 111 José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida 112 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 113 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 114 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 115 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 116 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 117 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:15:23 118 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 119 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 120 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 121 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 122 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 123 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 124 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 125 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 126 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 127 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 128 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 129 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 130 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida 131 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 132 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 133 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 0:15:28 134 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 135 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 136 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:50 137 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:16:57 138 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:17:29 139 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:18:03 140 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 141 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 142 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 143 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 144 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 145 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 146 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 147 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 148 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 149 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 150 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 151 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 152 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 153 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 154 José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 155 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 156 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:19:00 157 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 158 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:20:48 159 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:24 160 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 161 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:22:03 162 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:40 163 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 164 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 165 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 166 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 167 Jesus Alberto Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 168 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 169 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida 170 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 171 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 172 John Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 173 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 174 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 175 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 176 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 177 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 178 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 179 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 180 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 181 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 182 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 183 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 184 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 185 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 186 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 187 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 188 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 189 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 190 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 191 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 0:23:08 192 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:32:52 193 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp DNF Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky

Intermediate sprint - Templeuve, km. 97.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 20 pts 2 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 17 3 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 15 4 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 13 5 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 6 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 7 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 9 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 8 9 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 7 10 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 6 11 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 5 12 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 4 13 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 3 14 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 2 15 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 30 pts 2 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 25 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 19 5 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 17 6 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 15 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 13 8 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 11 9 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 9 10 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 11 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 6 12 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 5 13 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 4 14 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 15 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 3:19:36 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:06 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:20 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:27 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:15 8 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:07:09

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 9:57:32 2 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:43 3 Belkin Pro Cycling 0:02:59 4 Lotto-Belisol 0:04:25 5 Orica Greenedge 0:05:02 6 BMC Racing Team 0:06:03 7 Team Sky 0:06:29 8 Garmin - Sharp 0:06:46 9 Trek Factory Racing 0:06:47 10 Cannondale 0:07:33 11 Team Katusha 0:08:18 12 Movistar Team 0:08:43 13 Team Giant-Shimano 0:09:10 14 Team Netapp-Endura 0:10:01 15 AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:02 16 IAM Cycling 0:11:01 17 Team Europcar 0:11:07 18 Fdj.Fr 0:13:07 19 Lampre - Merida 20 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:15:06 21 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:23:31 22 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:37:09

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20:26:46 2 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:02 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:00:44 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:50 5 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:17 6 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:01:45 7 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 8 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:01:54 9 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:02:05 10 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:11 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 14 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:16 15 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:25 16 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 17 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 18 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:02:27 19 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:37 20 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:39 21 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:02:44 22 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 0:03:23 23 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 0:03:29 24 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 26 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 0:03:59 27 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 28 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:04:13 29 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida 30 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 31 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 0:04:41 32 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 0:04:45 33 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:04:46 34 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 0:05:07 35 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:18 36 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:05:32 37 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:37 38 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:06:47 39 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:08:13 40 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:08:26 41 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 42 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:09:10 43 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:09:12 44 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:09:20 45 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:02 46 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:11:59 47 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:12:20 48 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:12:50 49 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:13:06 50 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:13:08 51 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:13:19 52 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:13:20 53 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:13:48 54 José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:58 55 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:14:07 56 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:14:31 57 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:14:34 58 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:14:48 59 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:17 60 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 0:15:56 61 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:16:07 62 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:31 63 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:16:55 64 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:57 65 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 0:17:16 66 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:17:22 67 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 0:18:07 68 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:18:19 69 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:18:22 70 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:18:33 71 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:45 72 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 0:18:51 73 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:19:26 74 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:19:56 75 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:20:19 76 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:20:30 77 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:17 78 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:21:33 79 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 80 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 0:21:43 81 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:22:03 82 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:06 83 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:22:09 84 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:22:13 85 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 86 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:22:21 87 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 88 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 0:22:28 89 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:23:21 90 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:23:24 91 John Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:23:42 92 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:23:53 93 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:24:03 94 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 95 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:07 96 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:24:38 97 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:24:41 98 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:24:47 99 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:25:10 100 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:25:11 101 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:25:34 102 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 103 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida 0:25:35 104 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:25:38 105 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 0:25:40 106 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:49 107 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:55 108 José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida 0:25:58 109 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:06 110 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 0:26:15 111 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:26:24 112 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:26:40 113 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:26:53 114 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:27:26 115 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 116 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 0:27:29 117 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 0:27:49 118 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:28:12 119 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:28:20 120 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:28:35 121 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:29:12 122 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 0:29:15 123 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 0:29:16 124 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:29:20 125 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:29:25 126 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:29:32 127 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:56 128 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:29:58 129 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:30:05 130 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:30:11 131 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura 0:30:41 132 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:30:58 133 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:30:59 134 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 0:31:10 135 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:27 136 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 0:32:17 137 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:32:18 138 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:32:32 139 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:32:34 140 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 0:32:36 141 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 0:32:41 142 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:33:07 143 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:33:53 144 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 0:33:54 145 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:33:55 146 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:34:00 147 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:34:03 148 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:34:05 149 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp 0:34:18 150 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:34:45 151 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:34:49 152 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:34:55 153 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:35:58 154 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:36:16 155 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:36:46 156 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:37:09 157 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:37:25 158 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:37:29 159 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:37:34 160 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 161 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 0:37:47 162 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:38:18 163 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 0:38:31 164 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:38:55 165 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:39:04 166 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:39:18 167 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:39:36 168 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:39:39 169 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:39:46 170 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:39:48 171 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:40:09 172 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:40:19 173 José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 0:40:22 174 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:40:26 175 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:41:18 176 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:42:01 177 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:42:11 178 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 179 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:43:45 180 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:44:17 181 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:44:36 182 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:44:59 183 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:45:21 184 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:45:40 185 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:46:52 186 Jesus Alberto Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:47:30 187 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:48:09 188 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 0:49:07 189 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:51:16 190 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:51:22 191 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 0:54:29 192 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 0:55:40 193 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida 1:02:49

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 185 pts 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 135 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 121 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 82 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 53 6 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 50 7 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 44 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 42 9 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 42 10 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 40 11 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 37 12 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 37 13 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 36 14 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 31 15 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 30 16 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 30 17 José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 30 18 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 28 19 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 27 20 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 26 21 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 22 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 25 23 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 24 24 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 22 25 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 21 26 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 20 27 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 20 28 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 20 29 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 30 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 20 31 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 18 32 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 18 33 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 18 34 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 18 35 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 17 36 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 17 37 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 38 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 39 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 17 40 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 41 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 15 42 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 15 43 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 15 44 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 15 45 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 14 46 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 13 47 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 13 48 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 13 49 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 12 50 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 11 51 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 11 52 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 10 53 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura 10 54 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 55 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 10 56 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 57 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 9 58 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 9 59 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 8 60 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 8 61 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 62 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 63 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 64 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 65 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 6 66 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 67 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 4 68 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 69 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 4 70 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 4 71 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 3 72 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 73 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 3 74 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 75 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 2 76 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 2 77 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 78 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 1 79 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 pts 2 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 3 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 4 4 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 5 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 3 6 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 2 7 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 2 8 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 2 9 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 2 10 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1 11 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 12 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1 13 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1 14 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 15 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1 16 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 20:27:30 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:06 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:27 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:41 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 6 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:11:15 7 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:33 8 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:17:38 9 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:01 10 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:21:22 11 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:24:03 12 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:24:26 13 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:24:27 14 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:24:50 15 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 0:25:31 16 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:28:48 17 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:32:23 18 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:33:16 19 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:36:02 20 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:37:34 21 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:39:35 22 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:39:42 23 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:41:27 24 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:43:52 25 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:44:37 26 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 0:48:23 27 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:50:32