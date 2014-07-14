Trending

Nibali wins stage 10 of the Tour de France

Injured Contador out of the race

Image 1 of 53

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 53

Alberto Contador after injuring his leg

Alberto Contador after injuring his leg
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Riche Porte (Sky)

Riche Porte (Sky)

Riche Porte (Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 53

Alberto Contador after his crash, which would force his to pull out of the Tour

Alberto Contador after his crash, which would force his to pull out of the Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 53

Medics check out an injured Alberto Contador

Medics check out an injured Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 53

Alberto Contador after his crash

Alberto Contador after his crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 53

Andrew Talansky stretches after finishing the stage

Andrew Talansky stretches after finishing the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 53

Andrew Talansky after finishing the stage

Andrew Talansky after finishing the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 53

Alberto Contador in the team car after pulling out

Alberto Contador in the team car after pulling out
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 53

Alberto Contador in the team car after abandoning the Tour de France

Alberto Contador in the team car after abandoning the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bram Tankink (Belkin)

Bram Tankink (Belkin)

Bram Tankink (Belkin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 53

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 53

Tom Dumoulin (Team Giant-Shimano)

Tom Dumoulin (Team Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Bram Tankink (Belkin)

Bram Tankink (Belkin)

Bram Tankink (Belkin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 53

Bauke Mollema (Belkin)

Bauke Mollema (Belkin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 53

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) solos to the stage 10 victory

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) solos to the stage 10 victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 53

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) moves into the mountains classification lead

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) moves into the mountains classification lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 53

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wears polka dot jersey at the Tour de France

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wears polka dot jersey at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 53

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) approaches some lively fans on the climb during stage 10

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) approaches some lively fans on the climb during stage 10
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 53

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) and Steven Kruijswijk (Team Belkin)

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) and Steven Kruijswijk (Team Belkin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 53

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) having a bit of fun at the stage 10 finish line

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) having a bit of fun at the stage 10 finish line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 53

Alberto Contador's broken bike

Alberto Contador's broken bike
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 23 of 53

Alberto Contador and his bike were casualites of his crash in Stage 10.

Alberto Contador and his bike were casualites of his crash in Stage 10.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 24 of 53

Alberto Contador not only broke his body, but also his bike in a stage 10 crash.

Alberto Contador not only broke his body, but also his bike in a stage 10 crash.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 25 of 53

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) moves back into the yellow jersey after his stage 10 win

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) moves back into the yellow jersey after his stage 10 win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 53

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins stage 10

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins stage 10
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 53

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on the podium

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on the podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 53

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) takes the stage 10 win at the Tour de France

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) takes the stage 10 win at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 53

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 53

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) leads the mountain competition

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) leads the mountain competition
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 53

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 53

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) talks to the press after stage 10

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) talks to the press after stage 10
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 53

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) tired to get the stage win on La Planche des Belles Filles but was caught by Vincenzo NIbali (Astana)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) tired to get the stage win on La Planche des Belles Filles but was caught by Vincenzo NIbali (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 53

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) and Jose Serpa (Lampre Merida)

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) and Jose Serpa (Lampre Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 53

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 53

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team) moves back into yellow

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team) moves back into yellow
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 53

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team) on the podium after winning stage 10 of the Tour de France

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team) on the podium after winning stage 10 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 53

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team) heads for the stage win

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team) heads for the stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 53

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team) has a strong lead after 10 days of racing

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team) has a strong lead after 10 days of racing
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 53

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team) takes the win

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team) takes the win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 53

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 53

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol)

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 53

Joaquím Rodríguez (Team Katusha) made the stage with a series of attacks

Joaquím Rodríguez (Team Katusha) made the stage with a series of attacks
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 53

Bauke Mollema (Team Belkin) lost time to his GC rivals

Bauke Mollema (Team Belkin) lost time to his GC rivals
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 53

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 53

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) are the last two left of the breakaway

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) are the last two left of the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 53

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) leads the breakaway charge wearing the mountains jersey

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) leads the breakaway charge wearing the mountains jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 53

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) leads the breakaway during stage 10

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) leads the breakaway during stage 10
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 53

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) is also in the day's breakaway

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) is also in the day's breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 53

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 53

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) couldn't keep his yellow jersey

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) couldn't keep his yellow jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 53

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins heads for his second stage of the race

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins heads for his second stage of the race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 53

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) abandons stage 10 after a crash

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) abandons stage 10 after a crash
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Vincenzo Nibali is back in control at the head of the Tour de France, emphatically demonstrating that he is the man to beat by conquering the final climb of La Planche des Belle Filles to win Monday's 10th stage and taking back the yellow jersey from Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Belisol).

Nibali and his Astana teammates had been happy to let Gallopin take the race lead ahead of stage 10, allowing the Frenchman to parade the maillot jaune in front of giddy holidaying roadside fans on Bastille Day. The Astana squad's generosity had also provided a much-needed "day off" on Sunday for them, having protected Nibali's race lead since stage 2.

But on stage 10, with the race's first official rest day to come on Tuesday, it was back to business as usual as Nibali put his teammates to work at the front of what was left of the bunch, and the Italian mopped up the last-surviving member of the day's early breakway - Katusha's Joaquim Rodriguez - with a little over a kilometre of the stage to go, stamping his authority on the race.

The tough job of holding the race lead all the way to Paris, however, has now been made considerably easier after the man who was arguably Nibali's main rival, two-time Tour winner Alberto Contador, crashed out on the descent of the day's third climb - the Col du Platzerwasel - mid-way through the 161.5-kilometre stage.

The stage finish at the top of La Planche des Belle Filles was last used by the Tour in 2012, when a then less-well-known Chris Froome took his first Tour stage win for Sky, leading home Cadel Evans and Sky's team leader Bradley Wiggins, who took the yellow jersey for the first time.

Just two short years later, none of them would be duking it out for the stage win; all three would no doubt have been watching at home on television instead. Evans - the 2011 Tour champion - didn't feature in BMC's line-up for this year's race, Sky didn't pick 2012 Tour winner Wiggins, either, while defending Tour champion Froome crashed out of the 2014 Tour on stage 5.

With the road to La Planche des Belles Filles now serving to spell the end for Contador at this year's race, Nibali is looking extremely comfortable at the head of affairs.

Photo caption: Bettini Images

A roller-coaster ride

Almost from the gun, a seven-man group slipped away: Lieuwe Westra (Astana), Giovanni Visconti (Movistar), Markel Irizar (Trek) and, appropriately enough on Bastille Day, four Frenchman - Thomas Voeckler (Europcar), Amaël Moinard (Cofidis), Arnaud Gérard (Bretagne-Séché) and Ag2r's Christophe Riblon.

They were soon joined by Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Jan Barta (NetApp) and Cannondale's Peter Sagan - the latter keen to extend his lead in the green points jersey competition. After showing his breakaway companions a clean pair of heel on the descent of the second-category Col du Firstplan, the Slovakian did exactly that, taking the intermediate sprint in the valley between the Firstplan and the day's second climb - the first-category Petit Ballon.

Having got what he'd come for, Sagan was then content to slip back into survival mode and see out the rest of the race with the other sprinters towards the back of the race.

An impressive effort from Tony Martin - the stage winner the previous day - to drag his Omega Pharma-Quick Step teammate Michal Kwiatkowski up to the break would put the Polish rider in the "virtual yellow jersey', having started the day four minutes down on race leader Gallopin.

But there was further drama behind them on the descent of the first-category Col du Platzerwasel, where Tinkoff-Saxo leader Contador crashed heavily. Although he remounted to give chase, it soon became clear that his 2014 Tour campaign was over, and he slowed to a halt at the side of the road, clearly in a lot of pain. It would later be revealed that he had fractured his tibia.

The internet whispered, and soon shouted, that, with Contador out, it was guaranteed that there was again going to be a first-time winner of the Tour in 2014 - for the fifth year in a row.

Photo caption: Bettini images

With 20 kilometres of the stage to go, having single-handedly led the front group for so long in the hopes of putting Kwiatkowski into a race-winning position, Martin cracked completely, the efforts of two tough days clearly taking their toll.

Just a kilometre later, there were only two riders left in the lead - Kwiatkowski and Rodriguez - and just before the top of the penultimate climb of the Col des Chevrères, the elastic also snapped for Kwiatkowski, and the Spanish rider pushed on alone.

Behind them, Astana's Michele Scarponi was pushing hard, with team captain Nibali on his wheel, while just behind them Sky's Geraint Thomas was doing the same job for Richie Porte.

Race leader Gallopin had started the day with a 1:34 cushion over second-placed Nibali, but as the day's roller-coaster ride through the Vosges mountains - seven categorised climbs in all - began to take take its toll, Gallopin fought bravely to hang on to Nibali's coat tails, but was shed from the main group on the slopes of the Col des Chevrères.

Pushing ever harder on the slippery descent, Scarponi overcooked one of the bends, and crashed, leaving Nibali with only Jakob Fuglsang to ride for him. But only a few kilometres further down, Scarponi was back at the front with Fuglsang, bravely having ridden back into the service of Nibali.

Further down the descent still, Kwiatkowski found a second wind, and, with help from Visconti and Moinard, rejoined Rodriguez at the head of affairs. Kwiatkowski even pushed on alone as La Planche des Belles Filles approached, giving it everything, despite the danger of the damp roads.

Again, Rodriguez rejoined Kwiatkowski for the start of the final climb, and with five kilometres left to go, it finally looked as though it was game over for everyone else as Rodriguez again disappeared up the road, the stage win foremost in his mind, and within very real reach with the Nibali group still well over a minute behind.

Nibali maintained his poker face as a rather more pained-looking Scarponi kept pushing the pace, and with three kilometres to go, Nibali made his move following a glance over at him from Scarponi, as if to say, ‘No more.'

Within seconds, Nibali had passed the beleaguered Kwiatkowski, and Nibali soon had Rodriguez in his sights, sweeping past him with just over a kilometre left to race.

The Spaniard tried to hold on to the Italian's wheel, but with a gradient of 20 percent up to the finish line, Rodriguez's efforts were short-lived, and he was caught in the final few hundred metres by a flying Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) - the first of three Frenchmen in the top five - with American Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) sixth and Porte seventh.

Sky captain Porte now sits second overall, 2:23 down on Nibali, while Alejandro Valverde's third place on the stage also lifted him to third place overall, 2:47 behind Nibali.

Of some of the other big names, French hope Pierre Rolland (Europcar) lost over four minutes, while American favourite Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) - a crash victim himself on several occasions in the is race - lost more than 10 minutes on the stage.

This Tour is far from over - the first 10 days have proven that anything can happen - but Nibali will go into Tuesday's much-needed rest day in the driving seat, looking right now like the man most likely in Paris, especially with Contador now gone.

Photo credit: Stephen Farrand

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team4:27:26
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:15
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:20
4Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:22
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
7Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:00:25
8Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura0:00:50
9Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:52
10Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky0:00:54
11Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:04
12Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:01:06
13Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
14John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team0:01:08
15Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
16Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
17Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:01:16
18Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida0:01:21
19Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:01:23
20Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:01:26
21Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:42
22Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:01:58
23Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:01
24Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:13
25Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:02:47
26Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:49
27Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:04:11
28Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:14
29Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:04:16
30Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:21
31Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:26
32Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:04:34
33Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol0:04:46
34José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
35Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:07
36Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:05:24
37Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:05:42
38Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:44
39Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:04
40Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:07:06
41Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:07:14
42Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:07:59
43Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:17
44Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
45Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:08:45
46Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:09:53
47Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:10:12
48Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
49Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
50Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
51Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:37
52Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling0:11:58
53Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida0:14:08
54Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
55Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
56Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:15:28
57Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:07
58José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
59David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
60Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
61Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida
62Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
63Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
64Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
65Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
66Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
67Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
68Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
69Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
70Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
71Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:16
72Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:16:20
73Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:45
74Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge0:19:06
75Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
76Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
77Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:19:10
78Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:19:43
79Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
80Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
81Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
82Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
83Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
84Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
85Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
86Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
87Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
88Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
89Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
90David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:19:50
91Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge0:20:14
92Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
93Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:22:31
94Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale0:22:33
95Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
96Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:22:41
97Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
98Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
99Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:23:09
100Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:24:01
101Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:26:04
102Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:27:39
103Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
104Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:28:34
105Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:28:40
106Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
107Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
108Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
109Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
110Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
111Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
112Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:28:43
113Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
114Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale0:28:48
115Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
116Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
117Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
118Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
119Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
120Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
121Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
122Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:28:53
123Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
124Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
125Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:29:01
126Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:29:16
127Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
128Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
129Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling0:29:23
130Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:29:27
131Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale0:29:43
132Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:29:49
133José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura0:30:27
134Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling0:30:37
135Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:30:39
136Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
137Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:30:41
138Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:30:45
139Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:30:47
140Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
141John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:31:01
142André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol0:31:17
143Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:31:25
144Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:32:00
145Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:32:29
146Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
147Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
148William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
149Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
150Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
151Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
152Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
153Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
154Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
155Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
156Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
157Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
158Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp
159Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
160Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
161Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
162Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
163Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
164Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
165Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
166Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
167Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
168Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
169Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
170Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
171Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
172Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
173Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
174Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
175Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
176Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
177Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge0:32:39
178Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:32:47
179Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura0:43:06
180Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
DNFMathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
DNFEdward King (USA) Cannondale
DNFAlberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo

Sprint 1 - Muhlele (Gunsbach), 39.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale20pts
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team17
3Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
4Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing13
5Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar11
6Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team10
7Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha9
8Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team8
9Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement7
10Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura6
11Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5
12Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling4
13Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling3
14Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
15Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Sprint 2 - La Planche Des Belles Filles, 161.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team20pts
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr17
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team15
4Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team10
7Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky9
8Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura8
9Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha7
10Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky6
11Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
12Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling4
13Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida3
14John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team2
15Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing1

Mountain 1 - Col du Firstplan, 30.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar5pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha3
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale2
4Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 2 - Petit Ballon, 54.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha10pts
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar8
3Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team6
4Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team4
5Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team2
6Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 3 - Col du Platzerwasel, 71.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha10pts
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar8
3Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
5Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team2
6Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 4 - Col d'Oderen, 103.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha5pts
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar3
3Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Mountain 5- Col des Croix, 125.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha2pts
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 6 - Col des Chevrères, 143.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha10pts
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team8
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
4Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team4
5Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
6Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 7 - La Planche des Belles Filles, 161.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team20pts
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr16
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team12
4Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team2

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr4:27:41
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:07
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:58
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:08:30
5Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:09:57
6Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:22
7Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:13:53
8David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura0:15:52
9Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
10Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:28
11Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:59
12Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:22:16
13Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:23:46
14Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:28:19
15Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:28:25
16Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
17Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:28:33
18Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:29:01
19Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
20Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:30:26
21John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:30:46
22Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:32:14
23Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
24Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
25Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge0:32:24
26Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:32:32

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ag2R La Mondiale13:24:42
2Team Sky0:00:18
3Movistar Team0:03:15
4Astana Pro Team0:04:12
5Lampre - Merida0:04:49
6Belkin Pro Cycling0:04:56
7Team Katusha0:05:01
8Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:02
9BMC Racing Team0:10:46
10Team Europcar0:13:20
11Trek Factory Racing0:15:59
12Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:21:20
13Lotto-Belisol0:22:44
14FDJ.fr0:25:51
15IAM Cycling0:29:55
16Team Netapp-Endura0:30:40
17Garmin - Sharp0:32:08
18Team Giant-Shimano0:54:44
19Orica Greenedge0:56:08
20Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:59:46
21Cannondale1:05:13
22Tinkoff-Saxo1:23:30

General classification after stage 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team42:33:38
2Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:02:23
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:47
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:01
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol0:03:12
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:47
7Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:56
8Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:57
9Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:03:58
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:04:08
11Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:04:18
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:04:31
13Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:39
14Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:05:17
15Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky0:06:03
16Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:47
17Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida0:07:33
18Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:36
19Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:07:42
20Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:08:01
21Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura0:08:25
22Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:09:45
23Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:09:56
24Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:10:35
25Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:11:51
26Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:14:44
27Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:15:19
28Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:15:27
29Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:18:14
30John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team0:21:20
31Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:22:48
32Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:25:51
33Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:26:48
34Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:29:07
35Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:58
36Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:33:36
37Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:34:37
38Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:39:58
39Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:40:35
40Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:40:40
41Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:40:42
42Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:41:08
43Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida0:41:16
44Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge0:41:43
45Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:43:37
46Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:44:06
47Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura0:44:12
48Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:45:12
49José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:45:26
50Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:46:02
51Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:46:37
52Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo0:46:56
53José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida0:47:27
54Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:49:23
55Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:49:33
56Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:50:33
57Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:51:02
58Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura0:53:29
59Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling0:53:52
60Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:54:43
61Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida0:54:51
62Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:55:22
63Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:55:39
64Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:55:44
65Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge0:55:47
66Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:57:14
67Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale0:57:18
68Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:57:34
69Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:58:22
70Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:59:55
71Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:00:07
72Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:00:57
73Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida1:01:46
74Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr1:02:01
75Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing1:02:34
76Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp1:02:36
77Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:03:25
78Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol1:03:55
79Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:04:07
80Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:04:16
81Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing1:04:29
82Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing1:04:44
83Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:05:44
84Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp1:06:09
85Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge1:07:06
86Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky1:07:11
87Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:07:19
88Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale1:07:22
89Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr1:08:02
90Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura1:08:26
91Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:08:28
92Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale1:08:29
93Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling1:09:17
94Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling1:09:25
95Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar1:09:51
96Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1:10:39
97Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1:11:11
98Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol1:11:46
99Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol1:11:59
100Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1:14:26
101David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky1:15:03
102Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling1:15:44
103Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling1:15:45
104Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:16:08
105Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp1:16:19
106Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale1:16:44
107Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura1:18:06
108Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1:18:16
109Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:18:44
110Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:19:04
111Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:19:32
112Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling1:19:33
113Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge1:20:06
114Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar1:20:19
115Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling1:20:34
116Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team1:20:51
117Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team1:21:58
118Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha1:23:06
119Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar1:23:26
120Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha1:23:40
121Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1:23:55
122Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar1:24:16
123Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo1:24:18
124Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar1:24:54
125Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo1:25:07
126Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge1:25:50
127Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:26:04
128Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:27:30
129Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp1:28:24
130Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1:30:04
131Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha1:30:27
132Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:30:42
133Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge1:30:43
134Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:30:44
135Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling1:30:49
136Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1:31:30
137Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha1:32:22
138Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar1:32:43
139Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale1:32:59
140Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge1:33:51
141Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp1:36:42
142Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:37:43
143John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1:38:25
144Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:38:33
145Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr1:39:05
146Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:40:06
147Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky1:40:28
148José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura1:41:15
149Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:41:45
150Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol1:42:44
151Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1:43:14
152Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:43:41
153Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo1:44:34
154Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha1:45:29
155Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:45:30
156Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling1:45:58
157Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1:46:50
158Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing1:47:06
159Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura1:47:30
160Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp1:49:06
161Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano1:49:13
162André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol1:49:43
163Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1:50:21
164Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky1:50:59
165David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
166Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr1:51:09
167Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:51:12
168Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1:52:05
169Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp1:52:39
170Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1:54:17
171Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale1:54:36
172Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:54:38
173Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura1:54:52
174Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1:55:17
175William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr1:56:35
176Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:56:45
177Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:57:55
178Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr1:59:03
179Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale2:07:09
180Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano2:21:01

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale287pts
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar156
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano146
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha117
5Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step101
6André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol98
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team95
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team87
9Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step76
10Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale63
11Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol57
12Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale55
13Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step54
14Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team54
15Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling53
16Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano51
17Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing51
18Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling50
19Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team48
20José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team45
21Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr44
22Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step43
23Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp42
24Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar40
25Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement38
26Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge37
27Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team36
28Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits35
29Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr34
30Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team32
31Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar31
32Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling30
33Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team30
34Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits30
35Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale29
36Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar29
37Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky28
38Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale28
39Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale28
40Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling28
41Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar28
42Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar28
43Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale27
44Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step26
45Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing26
46Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step25
47Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling24
48Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits24
49Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement24
50Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale23
51Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura23
52Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo22
53Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge22
54Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling21
55Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale21
56Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing20
57Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement20
58Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling20
59Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale20
60Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale18
61Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale18
62Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano18
63Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge17
64David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura17
65Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17
66Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha16
67Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida15
68Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol15
69Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge15
70Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling15
71Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement15
72Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
73Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement15
74Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida14
75Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling13
76Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp13
77Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13
78Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing13
79Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team12
80Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement11
81Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge11
82Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11
83Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement11
84Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky10
85Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team10
86Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol10
87Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura10
88Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura10
89Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar9
90Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha9
91Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura8
92Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura8
93Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale8
94Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
95Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr6
96Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo6
97Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano6
98Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano5
99Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky4
100Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida4
101Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol4
102Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling4
103Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo4
104Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge4
105Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar4
106Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4
107Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing3
108Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
109Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling3
110Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano3
111Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team3
112Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol3
113Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo3
114John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team2
115Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
116Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr1
117Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp1
118Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr1
119Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura-13
120Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura-20

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha51pts
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar34
3Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step26
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team20
5Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
6Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale17
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr16
8Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team12
9Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team12
10Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step11
12Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team10
13Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
14Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
15Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling6
16Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge5
17Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing4
18Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
19Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team4
20Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
21Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
22Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar2
23Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp2
24Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar2
25Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team2
26Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2
27Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale2
28Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
29David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura2
30Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
31Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1
32Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1
33Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp1
34Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
35Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura1
36Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol1
37Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale42:36:39
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:46
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:38
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:12:18
5Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:37:41
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:38:07
7Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:51:42
8Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida0:58:45
9Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp1:03:08
10Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:05:27
11Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1:07:38
12Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:15:43
13Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge1:17:05
14Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling1:17:33
15Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar1:21:53
16Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge1:22:49
17Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1:27:03
18John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1:35:24
19Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1:40:13
20Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1:43:49
21David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura1:47:58
22Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1:49:04
23Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:53:44
24Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:54:54
25Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr1:56:02
26Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale2:04:08

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ag2R La Mondiale127:48:28
2Astana Pro Team0:03:19
3Belkin Pro Cycling0:04:25
4Team Sky0:04:56
5BMC Racing Team0:20:38
6Movistar Team0:22:27
7Lampre - Merida0:24:04
8Team Europcar0:27:47
9Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:29:58
10Team Katusha0:34:04
11Trek Factory Racing0:35:17
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:43:30
13Lotto-Belisol0:47:57
14Team Netapp-Endura0:51:57
15FDJ.Fr0:52:36
16Garmin - Sharp0:56:50
17IAM Cycling1:00:34
18Tinkoff-Saxo1:37:40
19Orica Greenedge1:38:44
20Cannondale2:02:00
21Team Giant-Shimano2:04:31
22Bretagne - Seche Environnement2:11:23

 

