Vincenzo Nibali is back in control at the head of the Tour de France, emphatically demonstrating that he is the man to beat by conquering the final climb of La Planche des Belle Filles to win Monday's 10th stage and taking back the yellow jersey from Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Belisol).

Nibali and his Astana teammates had been happy to let Gallopin take the race lead ahead of stage 10, allowing the Frenchman to parade the maillot jaune in front of giddy holidaying roadside fans on Bastille Day. The Astana squad's generosity had also provided a much-needed "day off" on Sunday for them, having protected Nibali's race lead since stage 2.

But on stage 10, with the race's first official rest day to come on Tuesday, it was back to business as usual as Nibali put his teammates to work at the front of what was left of the bunch, and the Italian mopped up the last-surviving member of the day's early breakway - Katusha's Joaquim Rodriguez - with a little over a kilometre of the stage to go, stamping his authority on the race.

The tough job of holding the race lead all the way to Paris, however, has now been made considerably easier after the man who was arguably Nibali's main rival, two-time Tour winner Alberto Contador, crashed out on the descent of the day's third climb - the Col du Platzerwasel - mid-way through the 161.5-kilometre stage.

The stage finish at the top of La Planche des Belle Filles was last used by the Tour in 2012, when a then less-well-known Chris Froome took his first Tour stage win for Sky, leading home Cadel Evans and Sky's team leader Bradley Wiggins, who took the yellow jersey for the first time.

Just two short years later, none of them would be duking it out for the stage win; all three would no doubt have been watching at home on television instead. Evans - the 2011 Tour champion - didn't feature in BMC's line-up for this year's race, Sky didn't pick 2012 Tour winner Wiggins, either, while defending Tour champion Froome crashed out of the 2014 Tour on stage 5.

With the road to La Planche des Belles Filles now serving to spell the end for Contador at this year's race, Nibali is looking extremely comfortable at the head of affairs.

A roller-coaster ride

Almost from the gun, a seven-man group slipped away: Lieuwe Westra (Astana), Giovanni Visconti (Movistar), Markel Irizar (Trek) and, appropriately enough on Bastille Day, four Frenchman - Thomas Voeckler (Europcar), Amaël Moinard (Cofidis), Arnaud Gérard (Bretagne-Séché) and Ag2r's Christophe Riblon.

They were soon joined by Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Jan Barta (NetApp) and Cannondale's Peter Sagan - the latter keen to extend his lead in the green points jersey competition. After showing his breakaway companions a clean pair of heel on the descent of the second-category Col du Firstplan, the Slovakian did exactly that, taking the intermediate sprint in the valley between the Firstplan and the day's second climb - the first-category Petit Ballon.

Having got what he'd come for, Sagan was then content to slip back into survival mode and see out the rest of the race with the other sprinters towards the back of the race.

An impressive effort from Tony Martin - the stage winner the previous day - to drag his Omega Pharma-Quick Step teammate Michal Kwiatkowski up to the break would put the Polish rider in the "virtual yellow jersey', having started the day four minutes down on race leader Gallopin.

But there was further drama behind them on the descent of the first-category Col du Platzerwasel, where Tinkoff-Saxo leader Contador crashed heavily. Although he remounted to give chase, it soon became clear that his 2014 Tour campaign was over, and he slowed to a halt at the side of the road, clearly in a lot of pain. It would later be revealed that he had fractured his tibia.

The internet whispered, and soon shouted, that, with Contador out, it was guaranteed that there was again going to be a first-time winner of the Tour in 2014 - for the fifth year in a row.

With 20 kilometres of the stage to go, having single-handedly led the front group for so long in the hopes of putting Kwiatkowski into a race-winning position, Martin cracked completely, the efforts of two tough days clearly taking their toll.

Just a kilometre later, there were only two riders left in the lead - Kwiatkowski and Rodriguez - and just before the top of the penultimate climb of the Col des Chevrères, the elastic also snapped for Kwiatkowski, and the Spanish rider pushed on alone.

Behind them, Astana's Michele Scarponi was pushing hard, with team captain Nibali on his wheel, while just behind them Sky's Geraint Thomas was doing the same job for Richie Porte.

Race leader Gallopin had started the day with a 1:34 cushion over second-placed Nibali, but as the day's roller-coaster ride through the Vosges mountains - seven categorised climbs in all - began to take take its toll, Gallopin fought bravely to hang on to Nibali's coat tails, but was shed from the main group on the slopes of the Col des Chevrères.

Pushing ever harder on the slippery descent, Scarponi overcooked one of the bends, and crashed, leaving Nibali with only Jakob Fuglsang to ride for him. But only a few kilometres further down, Scarponi was back at the front with Fuglsang, bravely having ridden back into the service of Nibali.

Further down the descent still, Kwiatkowski found a second wind, and, with help from Visconti and Moinard, rejoined Rodriguez at the head of affairs. Kwiatkowski even pushed on alone as La Planche des Belles Filles approached, giving it everything, despite the danger of the damp roads.

Again, Rodriguez rejoined Kwiatkowski for the start of the final climb, and with five kilometres left to go, it finally looked as though it was game over for everyone else as Rodriguez again disappeared up the road, the stage win foremost in his mind, and within very real reach with the Nibali group still well over a minute behind.

Nibali maintained his poker face as a rather more pained-looking Scarponi kept pushing the pace, and with three kilometres to go, Nibali made his move following a glance over at him from Scarponi, as if to say, ‘No more.'

Within seconds, Nibali had passed the beleaguered Kwiatkowski, and Nibali soon had Rodriguez in his sights, sweeping past him with just over a kilometre left to race.

The Spaniard tried to hold on to the Italian's wheel, but with a gradient of 20 percent up to the finish line, Rodriguez's efforts were short-lived, and he was caught in the final few hundred metres by a flying Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) - the first of three Frenchmen in the top five - with American Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) sixth and Porte seventh.

Sky captain Porte now sits second overall, 2:23 down on Nibali, while Alejandro Valverde's third place on the stage also lifted him to third place overall, 2:47 behind Nibali.

Of some of the other big names, French hope Pierre Rolland (Europcar) lost over four minutes, while American favourite Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) - a crash victim himself on several occasions in the is race - lost more than 10 minutes on the stage.

This Tour is far from over - the first 10 days have proven that anything can happen - but Nibali will go into Tuesday's much-needed rest day in the driving seat, looking right now like the man most likely in Paris, especially with Contador now gone.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4:27:26 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:15 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:20 4 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:22 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:00:25 8 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 0:00:50 9 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:52 10 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:54 11 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:04 12 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:01:06 13 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 14 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 0:01:08 15 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 16 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 17 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:01:16 18 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida 0:01:21 19 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:23 20 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:01:26 21 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:42 22 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:01:58 23 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:01 24 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:13 25 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:02:47 26 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:49 27 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:04:11 28 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:14 29 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:04:16 30 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:21 31 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:26 32 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:04:34 33 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 0:04:46 34 José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida 35 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:07 36 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:05:24 37 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:05:42 38 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:44 39 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:04 40 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:07:06 41 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:07:14 42 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:07:59 43 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:17 44 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 45 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:08:45 46 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:09:53 47 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:10:12 48 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 49 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 50 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 51 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:37 52 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:11:58 53 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 0:14:08 54 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 55 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 56 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:15:28 57 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:07 58 José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 59 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 60 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 61 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida 62 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 63 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 64 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 65 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 66 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 67 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 68 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 69 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 70 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 71 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:16 72 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:16:20 73 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:45 74 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 0:19:06 75 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 76 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 77 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:19:10 78 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:19:43 79 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 80 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 81 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 82 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 83 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 84 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 85 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 86 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 87 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 88 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 89 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 90 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:19:50 91 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 0:20:14 92 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 93 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:22:31 94 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 0:22:33 95 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 96 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:22:41 97 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 98 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 99 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:23:09 100 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:24:01 101 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:26:04 102 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:27:39 103 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 104 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:28:34 105 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:28:40 106 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 107 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 108 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 109 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 110 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 111 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 112 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:28:43 113 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 114 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 0:28:48 115 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 116 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 117 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 118 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 119 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 120 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 121 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 122 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:28:53 123 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 124 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 125 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:29:01 126 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:29:16 127 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 128 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 129 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:29:23 130 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:29:27 131 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 0:29:43 132 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:29:49 133 José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 0:30:27 134 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:30:37 135 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:30:39 136 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 137 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:30:41 138 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:30:45 139 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:30:47 140 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 141 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:31:01 142 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 0:31:17 143 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:31:25 144 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:32:00 145 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:32:29 146 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 147 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 148 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 149 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 150 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 151 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 152 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 153 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 154 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura 155 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 156 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 157 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 158 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp 159 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 160 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 161 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 162 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 163 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 164 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 165 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 166 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 167 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 168 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 169 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 170 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 171 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 172 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 173 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 174 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 175 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 176 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 177 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 0:32:39 178 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:32:47 179 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 0:43:06 180 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura DNF Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge DNF Edward King (USA) Cannondale DNF Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo

Sprint 1 - Muhlele (Gunsbach), 39.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 20 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 17 3 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 4 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 13 5 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 11 6 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 10 7 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 9 8 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 8 9 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 7 10 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 6 11 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 12 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 13 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 3 14 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 15 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Sprint 2 - La Planche Des Belles Filles, 161.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 pts 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 17 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 15 4 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 7 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 9 8 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 8 9 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 7 10 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 6 11 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 12 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 4 13 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 3 14 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 2 15 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 1

Mountain 1 - Col du Firstplan, 30.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 5 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 3 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 2 4 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 2 - Petit Ballon, 54.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 10 pts 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 8 3 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 6 4 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 4 5 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 2 6 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 3 - Col du Platzerwasel, 71.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 10 pts 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 8 3 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 5 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 2 6 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 4 - Col d'Oderen, 103.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 5 pts 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 3 3 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Mountain 5- Col des Croix, 125.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 2 pts 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 6 - Col des Chevrères, 143.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 10 pts 2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 8 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 4 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 4 5 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 6 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 7 - La Planche des Belles Filles, 161.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 pts 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 16 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 12 4 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 2

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 4:27:41 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:07 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:58 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:08:30 5 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:09:57 6 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:22 7 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:13:53 8 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 0:15:52 9 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 10 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:28 11 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:59 12 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:22:16 13 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:23:46 14 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:28:19 15 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:28:25 16 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 17 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:28:33 18 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:29:01 19 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 20 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:30:26 21 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:30:46 22 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:32:14 23 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 24 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 25 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 0:32:24 26 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:32:32

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ag2R La Mondiale 13:24:42 2 Team Sky 0:00:18 3 Movistar Team 0:03:15 4 Astana Pro Team 0:04:12 5 Lampre - Merida 0:04:49 6 Belkin Pro Cycling 0:04:56 7 Team Katusha 0:05:01 8 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:02 9 BMC Racing Team 0:10:46 10 Team Europcar 0:13:20 11 Trek Factory Racing 0:15:59 12 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:21:20 13 Lotto-Belisol 0:22:44 14 FDJ.fr 0:25:51 15 IAM Cycling 0:29:55 16 Team Netapp-Endura 0:30:40 17 Garmin - Sharp 0:32:08 18 Team Giant-Shimano 0:54:44 19 Orica Greenedge 0:56:08 20 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:59:46 21 Cannondale 1:05:13 22 Tinkoff-Saxo 1:23:30

General classification after stage 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 42:33:38 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:02:23 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:47 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:01 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 0:03:12 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:47 7 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:56 8 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:57 9 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:03:58 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:04:08 11 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:04:18 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:04:31 13 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:39 14 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:17 15 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:06:03 16 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:47 17 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida 0:07:33 18 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:36 19 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:07:42 20 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:01 21 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 0:08:25 22 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:09:45 23 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:09:56 24 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:10:35 25 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:51 26 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:14:44 27 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:15:19 28 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:15:27 29 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:18:14 30 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 0:21:20 31 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:22:48 32 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:25:51 33 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:26:48 34 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:29:07 35 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:58 36 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:33:36 37 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:34:37 38 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:39:58 39 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:40:35 40 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:40:40 41 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:40:42 42 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:41:08 43 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 0:41:16 44 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 0:41:43 45 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:43:37 46 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:44:06 47 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 0:44:12 48 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:45:12 49 José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:45:26 50 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:46:02 51 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:46:37 52 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:46:56 53 José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida 0:47:27 54 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:49:23 55 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:49:33 56 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:50:33 57 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:51:02 58 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 0:53:29 59 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:53:52 60 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:54:43 61 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida 0:54:51 62 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:55:22 63 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:55:39 64 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:55:44 65 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 0:55:47 66 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:57:14 67 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 0:57:18 68 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:57:34 69 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:58:22 70 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:59:55 71 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:00:07 72 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:00:57 73 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 1:01:46 74 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:02:01 75 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 1:02:34 76 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 1:02:36 77 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:03:25 78 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 1:03:55 79 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:04:07 80 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:04:16 81 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 1:04:29 82 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 1:04:44 83 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1:05:44 84 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1:06:09 85 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 1:07:06 86 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 1:07:11 87 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:07:19 88 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 1:07:22 89 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:08:02 90 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 1:08:26 91 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:08:28 92 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 1:08:29 93 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:09:17 94 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 1:09:25 95 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 1:09:51 96 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1:10:39 97 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1:11:11 98 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 1:11:46 99 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 1:11:59 100 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1:14:26 101 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 1:15:03 102 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 1:15:44 103 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 1:15:45 104 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1:16:08 105 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 1:16:19 106 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 1:16:44 107 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 1:18:06 108 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:18:16 109 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:18:44 110 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:19:04 111 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:19:32 112 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:19:33 113 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 1:20:06 114 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 1:20:19 115 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:20:34 116 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 1:20:51 117 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:21:58 118 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 1:23:06 119 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 1:23:26 120 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:23:40 121 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1:23:55 122 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 1:24:16 123 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:24:18 124 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 1:24:54 125 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:25:07 126 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 1:25:50 127 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:26:04 128 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:27:30 129 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1:28:24 130 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1:30:04 131 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 1:30:27 132 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:30:42 133 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 1:30:43 134 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:30:44 135 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 1:30:49 136 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1:31:30 137 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 1:32:22 138 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 1:32:43 139 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 1:32:59 140 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 1:33:51 141 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 1:36:42 142 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:37:43 143 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 1:38:25 144 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:38:33 145 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:39:05 146 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:40:06 147 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 1:40:28 148 José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 1:41:15 149 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1:41:45 150 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 1:42:44 151 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:43:14 152 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1:43:41 153 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:44:34 154 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:45:29 155 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:45:30 156 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 1:45:58 157 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1:46:50 158 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 1:47:06 159 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura 1:47:30 160 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 1:49:06 161 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 1:49:13 162 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 1:49:43 163 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1:50:21 164 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 1:50:59 165 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 166 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:51:09 167 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:51:12 168 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1:52:05 169 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp 1:52:39 170 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1:54:17 171 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 1:54:36 172 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:54:38 173 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 1:54:52 174 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 1:55:17 175 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:56:35 176 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:56:45 177 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:57:55 178 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:59:03 179 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 2:07:09 180 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 2:21:01

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 287 pts 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 156 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 146 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 117 5 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 101 6 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 98 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 95 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 87 9 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 76 10 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 11 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 57 12 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 55 13 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 54 14 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 54 15 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 53 16 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 51 17 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 51 18 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 50 19 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 48 20 José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 45 21 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 44 22 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 43 23 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 42 24 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 40 25 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 38 26 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 37 27 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 36 28 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 35 29 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 34 30 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 32 31 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 31 32 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 30 33 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 30 34 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 30 35 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 36 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 29 37 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 28 38 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 39 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 28 40 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 28 41 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 28 42 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 28 43 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 27 44 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 26 45 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 26 46 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 25 47 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 24 48 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 49 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 24 50 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 23 51 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 23 52 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 22 53 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 22 54 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 21 55 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 56 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 20 57 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 20 58 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 20 59 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 20 60 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 18 61 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 18 62 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 18 63 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 17 64 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 17 65 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 66 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 16 67 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 15 68 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 15 69 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 15 70 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 15 71 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 15 72 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 73 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 15 74 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 14 75 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 13 76 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 13 77 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 78 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 13 79 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 12 80 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 11 81 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 11 82 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 83 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 11 84 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 10 85 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 10 86 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 10 87 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 10 88 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura 10 89 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 9 90 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 9 91 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 8 92 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 8 93 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 8 94 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 95 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 96 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 97 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 6 98 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 5 99 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 4 100 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida 4 101 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 4 102 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 103 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 104 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 4 105 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 4 106 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4 107 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 3 108 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 109 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 3 110 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 3 111 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 3 112 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 3 113 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 114 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 2 115 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 116 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 117 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 1 118 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 119 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura -13 120 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura -20

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 51 pts 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 34 3 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 26 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 5 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 6 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 17 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 16 8 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 12 9 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 12 10 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 12 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 10 13 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 14 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 15 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 6 16 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 5 17 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 4 18 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 19 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 4 20 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 21 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 22 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 2 23 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 2 24 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 2 25 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 26 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2 27 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 2 28 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 29 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 2 30 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 31 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1 32 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1 33 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1 34 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 35 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 1 36 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 1 37 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42:36:39 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:46 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:38 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:12:18 5 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:37:41 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:38:07 7 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:51:42 8 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:58:45 9 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1:03:08 10 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:05:27 11 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1:07:38 12 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:15:43 13 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 1:17:05 14 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:17:33 15 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 1:21:53 16 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 1:22:49 17 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1:27:03 18 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 1:35:24 19 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:40:13 20 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1:43:49 21 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 1:47:58 22 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1:49:04 23 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:53:44 24 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:54:54 25 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:56:02 26 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 2:04:08