Nibali wins stage 10 of the Tour de France
Injured Contador out of the race
Stage 10: Mulhouse - La Planche des Belles Filles
Vincenzo Nibali is back in control at the head of the Tour de France, emphatically demonstrating that he is the man to beat by conquering the final climb of La Planche des Belle Filles to win Monday's 10th stage and taking back the yellow jersey from Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Belisol).
Nibali and his Astana teammates had been happy to let Gallopin take the race lead ahead of stage 10, allowing the Frenchman to parade the maillot jaune in front of giddy holidaying roadside fans on Bastille Day. The Astana squad's generosity had also provided a much-needed "day off" on Sunday for them, having protected Nibali's race lead since stage 2.
But on stage 10, with the race's first official rest day to come on Tuesday, it was back to business as usual as Nibali put his teammates to work at the front of what was left of the bunch, and the Italian mopped up the last-surviving member of the day's early breakway - Katusha's Joaquim Rodriguez - with a little over a kilometre of the stage to go, stamping his authority on the race.
The tough job of holding the race lead all the way to Paris, however, has now been made considerably easier after the man who was arguably Nibali's main rival, two-time Tour winner Alberto Contador, crashed out on the descent of the day's third climb - the Col du Platzerwasel - mid-way through the 161.5-kilometre stage.
The stage finish at the top of La Planche des Belle Filles was last used by the Tour in 2012, when a then less-well-known Chris Froome took his first Tour stage win for Sky, leading home Cadel Evans and Sky's team leader Bradley Wiggins, who took the yellow jersey for the first time.
Just two short years later, none of them would be duking it out for the stage win; all three would no doubt have been watching at home on television instead. Evans - the 2011 Tour champion - didn't feature in BMC's line-up for this year's race, Sky didn't pick 2012 Tour winner Wiggins, either, while defending Tour champion Froome crashed out of the 2014 Tour on stage 5.
With the road to La Planche des Belles Filles now serving to spell the end for Contador at this year's race, Nibali is looking extremely comfortable at the head of affairs.
Photo caption: Bettini Images
A roller-coaster ride
Almost from the gun, a seven-man group slipped away: Lieuwe Westra (Astana), Giovanni Visconti (Movistar), Markel Irizar (Trek) and, appropriately enough on Bastille Day, four Frenchman - Thomas Voeckler (Europcar), Amaël Moinard (Cofidis), Arnaud Gérard (Bretagne-Séché) and Ag2r's Christophe Riblon.
They were soon joined by Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Jan Barta (NetApp) and Cannondale's Peter Sagan - the latter keen to extend his lead in the green points jersey competition. After showing his breakaway companions a clean pair of heel on the descent of the second-category Col du Firstplan, the Slovakian did exactly that, taking the intermediate sprint in the valley between the Firstplan and the day's second climb - the first-category Petit Ballon.
Having got what he'd come for, Sagan was then content to slip back into survival mode and see out the rest of the race with the other sprinters towards the back of the race.
An impressive effort from Tony Martin - the stage winner the previous day - to drag his Omega Pharma-Quick Step teammate Michal Kwiatkowski up to the break would put the Polish rider in the "virtual yellow jersey', having started the day four minutes down on race leader Gallopin.
But there was further drama behind them on the descent of the first-category Col du Platzerwasel, where Tinkoff-Saxo leader Contador crashed heavily. Although he remounted to give chase, it soon became clear that his 2014 Tour campaign was over, and he slowed to a halt at the side of the road, clearly in a lot of pain. It would later be revealed that he had fractured his tibia.
The internet whispered, and soon shouted, that, with Contador out, it was guaranteed that there was again going to be a first-time winner of the Tour in 2014 - for the fifth year in a row.
Photo caption: Bettini images
With 20 kilometres of the stage to go, having single-handedly led the front group for so long in the hopes of putting Kwiatkowski into a race-winning position, Martin cracked completely, the efforts of two tough days clearly taking their toll.
Just a kilometre later, there were only two riders left in the lead - Kwiatkowski and Rodriguez - and just before the top of the penultimate climb of the Col des Chevrères, the elastic also snapped for Kwiatkowski, and the Spanish rider pushed on alone.
Behind them, Astana's Michele Scarponi was pushing hard, with team captain Nibali on his wheel, while just behind them Sky's Geraint Thomas was doing the same job for Richie Porte.
Race leader Gallopin had started the day with a 1:34 cushion over second-placed Nibali, but as the day's roller-coaster ride through the Vosges mountains - seven categorised climbs in all - began to take take its toll, Gallopin fought bravely to hang on to Nibali's coat tails, but was shed from the main group on the slopes of the Col des Chevrères.
Pushing ever harder on the slippery descent, Scarponi overcooked one of the bends, and crashed, leaving Nibali with only Jakob Fuglsang to ride for him. But only a few kilometres further down, Scarponi was back at the front with Fuglsang, bravely having ridden back into the service of Nibali.
Further down the descent still, Kwiatkowski found a second wind, and, with help from Visconti and Moinard, rejoined Rodriguez at the head of affairs. Kwiatkowski even pushed on alone as La Planche des Belles Filles approached, giving it everything, despite the danger of the damp roads.
Again, Rodriguez rejoined Kwiatkowski for the start of the final climb, and with five kilometres left to go, it finally looked as though it was game over for everyone else as Rodriguez again disappeared up the road, the stage win foremost in his mind, and within very real reach with the Nibali group still well over a minute behind.
Nibali maintained his poker face as a rather more pained-looking Scarponi kept pushing the pace, and with three kilometres to go, Nibali made his move following a glance over at him from Scarponi, as if to say, ‘No more.'
Within seconds, Nibali had passed the beleaguered Kwiatkowski, and Nibali soon had Rodriguez in his sights, sweeping past him with just over a kilometre left to race.
The Spaniard tried to hold on to the Italian's wheel, but with a gradient of 20 percent up to the finish line, Rodriguez's efforts were short-lived, and he was caught in the final few hundred metres by a flying Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) - the first of three Frenchmen in the top five - with American Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) sixth and Porte seventh.
Sky captain Porte now sits second overall, 2:23 down on Nibali, while Alejandro Valverde's third place on the stage also lifted him to third place overall, 2:47 behind Nibali.
Of some of the other big names, French hope Pierre Rolland (Europcar) lost over four minutes, while American favourite Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) - a crash victim himself on several occasions in the is race - lost more than 10 minutes on the stage.
This Tour is far from over - the first 10 days have proven that anything can happen - but Nibali will go into Tuesday's much-needed rest day in the driving seat, looking right now like the man most likely in Paris, especially with Contador now gone.
Photo credit: Stephen Farrand
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4:27:26
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:15
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|4
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:22
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:00:25
|8
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:00:50
|9
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:52
|10
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:54
|11
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:04
|12
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:01:06
|13
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|14
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|0:01:08
|15
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:01:16
|18
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:21
|19
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:23
|20
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:01:26
|21
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:42
|22
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:01:58
|23
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:01
|24
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:13
|25
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:47
|26
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:49
|27
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:04:11
|28
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:14
|29
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:04:16
|30
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:21
|31
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:26
|32
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:04:34
|33
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|0:04:46
|34
|José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
|35
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:07
|36
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:05:24
|37
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:42
|38
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:44
|39
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:04
|40
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:06
|41
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:14
|42
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:07:59
|43
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:17
|44
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|45
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:08:45
|46
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:09:53
|47
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:12
|48
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|49
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|50
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|51
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:37
|52
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:11:58
|53
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|0:14:08
|54
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|55
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|56
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:15:28
|57
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:07
|58
|José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|59
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|60
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|61
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida
|62
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|63
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|64
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|65
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|66
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|67
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|68
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|69
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|70
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:16
|72
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:20
|73
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:45
|74
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|0:19:06
|75
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|76
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|77
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:10
|78
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:19:43
|79
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|80
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|81
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|82
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|83
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|84
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|85
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|86
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|87
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|88
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|89
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:19:50
|91
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|0:20:14
|92
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|93
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:22:31
|94
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|0:22:33
|95
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|96
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:22:41
|97
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|98
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|99
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:09
|100
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:24:01
|101
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:04
|102
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:39
|103
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|104
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:28:34
|105
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:28:40
|106
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|107
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|108
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|109
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|110
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|111
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|112
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:28:43
|113
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|114
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:28:48
|115
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|116
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|117
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|118
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|119
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|120
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|121
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|122
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:28:53
|123
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|124
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|125
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:29:01
|126
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:29:16
|127
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|128
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|129
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:29:23
|130
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:29:27
|131
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|0:29:43
|132
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:29:49
|133
|José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:30:27
|134
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:30:37
|135
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:39
|136
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|137
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:30:41
|138
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:30:45
|139
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:30:47
|140
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|141
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:31:01
|142
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|0:31:17
|143
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:31:25
|144
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:32:00
|145
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:32:29
|146
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|147
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|148
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|149
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|150
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|151
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|152
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|153
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|154
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
|155
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|156
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|157
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|158
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp
|159
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|160
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|161
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|162
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|163
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|164
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|165
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|166
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|167
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|168
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|169
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|170
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|171
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|172
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|173
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|174
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|175
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|176
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|177
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|0:32:39
|178
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:32:47
|179
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:43:06
|180
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|DNF
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|DNF
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|DNF
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|20
|pts
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|17
|3
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|4
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|13
|5
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|6
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|10
|7
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|9
|8
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|9
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|7
|10
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|6
|11
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|12
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|13
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3
|14
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|15
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|17
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|4
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|7
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|9
|8
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|8
|9
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|7
|10
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|6
|11
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|12
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|4
|13
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|3
|14
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|2
|15
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|3
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|2
|4
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|10
|pts
|2
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|3
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|6
|4
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|4
|5
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|2
|6
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|10
|pts
|2
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|3
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|5
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|2
|6
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|5
|pts
|2
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|3
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|pts
|2
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|10
|pts
|2
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|4
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|4
|5
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|6
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|16
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|4
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4:27:41
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:07
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:58
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:08:30
|5
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:09:57
|6
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:22
|7
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:13:53
|8
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:15:52
|9
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|10
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:28
|11
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:59
|12
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:22:16
|13
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:23:46
|14
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:28:19
|15
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:28:25
|16
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|17
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:28:33
|18
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:29:01
|19
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|20
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:30:26
|21
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:30:46
|22
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:32:14
|23
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|24
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|25
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|0:32:24
|26
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:32:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|13:24:42
|2
|Team Sky
|0:00:18
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:03:15
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:04:12
|5
|Lampre - Merida
|0:04:49
|6
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:04:56
|7
|Team Katusha
|0:05:01
|8
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:02
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:10:46
|10
|Team Europcar
|0:13:20
|11
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:15:59
|12
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:21:20
|13
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:22:44
|14
|FDJ.fr
|0:25:51
|15
|IAM Cycling
|0:29:55
|16
|Team Netapp-Endura
|0:30:40
|17
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:32:08
|18
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:54:44
|19
|Orica Greenedge
|0:56:08
|20
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:59:46
|21
|Cannondale
|1:05:13
|22
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:23:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|42:33:38
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:02:23
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:47
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:01
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|0:03:12
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:47
|7
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:56
|8
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:57
|9
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:58
|10
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:04:08
|11
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:04:18
|12
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:31
|13
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:04:39
|14
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:17
|15
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:06:03
|16
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:47
|17
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
|0:07:33
|18
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:36
|19
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:07:42
|20
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:01
|21
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:08:25
|22
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:09:45
|23
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:09:56
|24
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:10:35
|25
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:51
|26
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:14:44
|27
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:15:19
|28
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:27
|29
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:18:14
|30
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|0:21:20
|31
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:48
|32
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:25:51
|33
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:26:48
|34
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:29:07
|35
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:58
|36
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:36
|37
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:34:37
|38
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:58
|39
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:40:35
|40
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:40:40
|41
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:40:42
|42
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:41:08
|43
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|0:41:16
|44
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|0:41:43
|45
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:43:37
|46
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:44:06
|47
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:44:12
|48
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:45:12
|49
|José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:45:26
|50
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:46:02
|51
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:46:37
|52
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:46:56
|53
|José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
|0:47:27
|54
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:49:23
|55
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:49:33
|56
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:50:33
|57
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:51:02
|58
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:53:29
|59
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:53:52
|60
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:54:43
|61
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida
|0:54:51
|62
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:55:22
|63
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:55:39
|64
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:55:44
|65
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|0:55:47
|66
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:57:14
|67
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|0:57:18
|68
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:57:34
|69
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:58:22
|70
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:59:55
|71
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:00:07
|72
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:00:57
|73
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|1:01:46
|74
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:02:01
|75
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|1:02:34
|76
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|1:02:36
|77
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:03:25
|78
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|1:03:55
|79
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:04:07
|80
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:04:16
|81
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|1:04:29
|82
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|1:04:44
|83
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:05:44
|84
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1:06:09
|85
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|1:07:06
|86
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|1:07:11
|87
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:07:19
|88
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|1:07:22
|89
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:08:02
|90
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|1:08:26
|91
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:08:28
|92
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|1:08:29
|93
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:09:17
|94
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|1:09:25
|95
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|1:09:51
|96
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:10:39
|97
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1:11:11
|98
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|1:11:46
|99
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|1:11:59
|100
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1:14:26
|101
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|1:15:03
|102
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|1:15:44
|103
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|1:15:45
|104
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:16:08
|105
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|1:16:19
|106
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|1:16:44
|107
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|1:18:06
|108
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:18:16
|109
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:18:44
|110
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:19:04
|111
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:19:32
|112
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:19:33
|113
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|1:20:06
|114
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:20:19
|115
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:20:34
|116
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:20:51
|117
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:21:58
|118
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|1:23:06
|119
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:23:26
|120
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:23:40
|121
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1:23:55
|122
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:24:16
|123
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:24:18
|124
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:24:54
|125
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:25:07
|126
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|1:25:50
|127
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:26:04
|128
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:27:30
|129
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1:28:24
|130
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1:30:04
|131
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|1:30:27
|132
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:30:42
|133
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|1:30:43
|134
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:30:44
|135
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|1:30:49
|136
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1:31:30
|137
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|1:32:22
|138
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:32:43
|139
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|1:32:59
|140
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|1:33:51
|141
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|1:36:42
|142
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:37:43
|143
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:38:25
|144
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:38:33
|145
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:39:05
|146
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:40:06
|147
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|1:40:28
|148
|José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|1:41:15
|149
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:41:45
|150
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|1:42:44
|151
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:43:14
|152
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:43:41
|153
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:44:34
|154
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:45:29
|155
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:45:30
|156
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|1:45:58
|157
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1:46:50
|158
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|1:47:06
|159
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
|1:47:30
|160
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|1:49:06
|161
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:49:13
|162
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|1:49:43
|163
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1:50:21
|164
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|1:50:59
|165
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|166
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:51:09
|167
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:51:12
|168
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1:52:05
|169
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp
|1:52:39
|170
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1:54:17
|171
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|1:54:36
|172
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:54:38
|173
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|1:54:52
|174
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:55:17
|175
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:56:35
|176
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:56:45
|177
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:57:55
|178
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:59:03
|179
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|2:07:09
|180
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:21:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|287
|pts
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|156
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|146
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|117
|5
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|101
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|98
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|95
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|87
|9
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|76
|10
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|11
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|57
|12
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|13
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|54
|14
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|54
|15
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|53
|16
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|51
|17
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|51
|18
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|50
|19
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|48
|20
|José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|21
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|44
|22
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|43
|23
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|42
|24
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|40
|25
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|38
|26
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|37
|27
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|28
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|35
|29
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|34
|30
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|32
|31
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|31
|32
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|30
|33
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|30
|34
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|35
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|36
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|29
|37
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|28
|38
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|39
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|40
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|28
|41
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|42
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|43
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|27
|44
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|26
|45
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|26
|46
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|25
|47
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|24
|48
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|49
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|24
|50
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|23
|51
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|23
|52
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|22
|53
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|22
|54
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|21
|55
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|56
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|57
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|20
|58
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|20
|59
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|20
|60
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|18
|61
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|18
|62
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|18
|63
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|17
|64
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|17
|65
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|66
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|16
|67
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|15
|68
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|15
|69
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|15
|70
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|15
|71
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|15
|72
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|73
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|15
|74
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|14
|75
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|13
|76
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|13
|77
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|78
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|13
|79
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|12
|80
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|11
|81
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|11
|82
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|83
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|11
|84
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|10
|85
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|10
|86
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|10
|87
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|10
|88
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
|10
|89
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|90
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|91
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|8
|92
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|8
|93
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|8
|94
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|95
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|96
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|97
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|98
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|99
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|100
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida
|4
|101
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|4
|102
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|103
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|104
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|4
|105
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|106
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|107
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|108
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|109
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3
|110
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|111
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|3
|112
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|3
|113
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|114
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|2
|115
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|116
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|117
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|118
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|119
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|-13
|120
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|-20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|51
|pts
|2
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|34
|3
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|26
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|20
|5
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|6
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|17
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|16
|8
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|9
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|12
|10
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|11
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11
|12
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|10
|13
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|14
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|15
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|6
|16
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|5
|17
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|18
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|19
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|4
|20
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|21
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|22
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|23
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|2
|24
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|25
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|26
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2
|27
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|2
|28
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|29
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|2
|30
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|31
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1
|32
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1
|33
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|34
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|35
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|1
|36
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|1
|37
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42:36:39
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:46
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:38
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:12:18
|5
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:37:41
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:38:07
|7
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:51:42
|8
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:58:45
|9
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1:03:08
|10
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:05:27
|11
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:07:38
|12
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:15:43
|13
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|1:17:05
|14
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:17:33
|15
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:21:53
|16
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|1:22:49
|17
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1:27:03
|18
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:35:24
|19
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:40:13
|20
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1:43:49
|21
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|1:47:58
|22
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1:49:04
|23
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:53:44
|24
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:54:54
|25
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:56:02
|26
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|2:04:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|127:48:28
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:19
|3
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:04:25
|4
|Team Sky
|0:04:56
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:20:38
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:22:27
|7
|Lampre - Merida
|0:24:04
|8
|Team Europcar
|0:27:47
|9
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:29:58
|10
|Team Katusha
|0:34:04
|11
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:35:17
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:43:30
|13
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:47:57
|14
|Team Netapp-Endura
|0:51:57
|15
|FDJ.Fr
|0:52:36
|16
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:56:50
|17
|IAM Cycling
|1:00:34
|18
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:37:40
|19
|Orica Greenedge
|1:38:44
|20
|Cannondale
|2:02:00
|21
|Team Giant-Shimano
|2:04:31
|22
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2:11:23
