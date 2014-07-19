Tour de France: Majka wins in Risoul
Nibali remains in charge
Stage 14: Grenoble - Risoul
Rafal Majka, at one time publicly reluctant to even ride the Tour de France, made the suffering worth his while, claiming his first professional victory on the queen stage to Risoul with a daring solo effort. It was the first stage win for Tinkoff-Saxo, giving the team its first highlight after suffering the loss of captain Alberto Contador.
The Tinkoff-Saxo rider had been part of an early escape group, and pulled away from the remnants of that group with 10km to go. Majka had to push himself past his limits to hold off the charge of race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), who had attacked with 3km to go from the select chasing group, and Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R-La Mondiale), who had gone with him.
Majka's presence in the Tour de France was a mere stroke of luck, as he was a last-minute substitution for Roman Kreuziger, who found himself under scrutiny for irregular biological passport values. The Polish rider finished 6th overall in the Giro d’Italia, and came into the race still fatigued from May, but clearly has come around.
"This is the first victory of my career," Majka said. "I am always second and third, and today I knew I needed to attack, because if I didn't attack they would only beat me in the final. I needed to fight and I won.
"I think my form is coming up. After the Giro I had a good rest and now my form is going up and I feel good for the next stage."
Nibali may have pulled back on the throttle a bit to allow Majka the win, and therefore gain the friendship of Tinkoff-Saxo. He was once again isolated on the final climb, and had to rely on his own strength to keep his main rivals at a distance.
His powers proved sufficient to further distance Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), who was unable to match Nibali’s final attack and lost 1:24 on the day.
Behind Nibali, the battle for the podium continued, as Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) sought to overtake Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale), while Tejay van Garderen (BMC) was forced to go on the offensive to limit his time losses to Peraud, who began the stage just 26 seconds behind him on the general classification.
In the end, Pinot and Bardet fought out the sprint to the line, with the FDJ rider pipping Bardet for fourth on the stage, while the American was unable to respond and lost four seconds to the Frenchmen.
Valverde held onto his second place overall, but Bardet closed to within 13 seconds of him, with Pinot in fourth place, 16 seconds further back. Van Garderen is now just shy of one minute behind an overall podium spot.
"An incredible job today from my team," said Bardet, whose AG2R squad set a blistering pace into the final climb, isolating most of the GC contenders from their teams. "Maybe we weren't going 100 per cent in the first days, but we are taking every opportunity that we can. I knew the Col d’Izoard really well and my teammates were really strong. We did a fantastic descent. Unfortunately, it didn't work but we did a great last climb and I was able to control my opponents so Jean-Christophe could go.
"I got some time back on some of my top 10 rivals even Valverde."
How it unfolded
Sunshine and high temperatures were again on tap as the field departed from Grenoble, famed more for its winter sports. The climbing started almost immediately, and so did the attacks.
A huge group got away, but by the time the 20km marker was passed, things had settled down to a 17-man group, which contained some big names and, as expected, polka dot jersey holder Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) who was looking to regain the lead in that classification. He was joined by Geraint Thomas and Mikel Nieve (Sky), Steven Kruijswijk (Belkin), Cyril Gautier (Europcar), Nicolas Roche and Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo), Peter Sagan and Alessandro de Marchi (Cannondale), Amaël Moinard (BMC), Jose Serpa (Lampre-Merida), Nicolas Edet and Rein Taaramae (Cofidis), Jesus Herrada (Movistar), Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), Christophe Riblon (AG2R-La Mondiale), and Albert Timmer (Giant-Shimano).
The group pulled away slowly but steadily and hit the foot of the first climb with a gap of about four minutes. Along the way, Sagan helped himself to more green jersey points at La Paute (Bourg d'Oisans), 40km into the stage, before the bunch began the grind up the 2058m high Col de Lautaret, a 34km climb with an average gradient of 3.9 percent.
The group built up their lead on the long and grinding ascent, with the Astana-led peloton hitting the top roughly five minutes later. Rodriguez took the maximum mountain points, with Tinkoff-Saxo's Majka and Roche taking the next points.
NetApp-Endura moved to the front of the peloton to help with the chasing work on the descent, eager to protect Leopold König's tenth place overall. The gap dropped dramatically, falling to two and half minutes as they hit the bottom of the descent.
But, as the saying goes, "after the mountain is before the mountain", and there was barely time for a quick snack from the feed zone before the riders started uphill again. This time they faced the race’s second hors categorie climb, the Col d'Izoard.
At 2360m, the Izoard is the highest point of this year's Tour de France. The 19km long climb has an average gradient of 6.9 percent, with a maximum of 8.9 percent. It proved to be too much for Timmer and Sagan, who both dropped out of the lead group early on the climb.
Those behind didn't have much more luck. The peloton shredded on the climb, as NetApp continued to push the pace at the head of the pack.
Rodriguez, eager to claim the HC points, led the breakaway up the final kilometers. Thomas spent a lot of time at the head of the group as well, setting up a pace which helped to drop rider after rider.
Back in the field, AG2R La Mondiale, around Roman Bardet, third overall, moved in to help with the lead work as well, as the group grew continuously smaller.
As the summit approached, Rodriguez moved to the front of the leading group ahead of Majka, taking the points as the breakaway was whittled to 10 riders. The Nibali group came through around three minutes later.
The yellow jersey group flew down the descent, and blew apart even more under pressure of Bardet, who sought to put pressure on Pinot, who is the less confident descender of the two rivals. His move split the lead group, with Nibali and Valverde firmly entrenched.
Dries Devenyns of Giant-Shimano crashed on the descent, and had to be taken to hospital.
BMC and Lotto Belisol worked together to catch back up to the Nibali group, and with 23km to go, contact was again established.
After the long, sinuous descent, there was no place to go but up. The closing climb, the category 1 ascent to Risoul, covered the final 19km of the stage, with an average gradient of 6 percent and a maximum of 8.7 percent.
The Nibali group which had gotten larger again, cut the gap to the breakaway to less than a minute. With 10 km to go, De Marchi attacked out of the lead group, followed only by Serpa. The latter was soon dropped and Majka moved up to take his place, with Rodriguez only a few seconds back, and the Nibali group still getting closer.
But Majka was soon alone in the lead, as the gap back to the Nibali group slowly grew again. The young Pole built his lead over Rodriguez, as Peraud and Rolland tried unsuccessfully to attack out of the Nibali group.
Right under the 4km marker, Nibali put in one of his patented attacks. Only Peraud could go with him, and the duo distanced the other contenders. Valverde tried to follow but failed, and was soon caught by the Tejay van Garderen-led chase group.
Surprisingly distanced by the quartet of the BMC rider, Pinot, Bardet and Frank Schlek, Valverde saw his podium place slipping away as he ground his way up the final kilometers, but he fought hard enough to hang on to second overall, barely.
Nibali again drove his way to the finish as smoothly as possible, but this time he was unable to catch the rider up front. His jersey wide open and flapping, Majka crossed the finish line, the effort clearly showing, with just 24 seconds to spare.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5:08:27
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:24
|3
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:26
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:50
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:54
|7
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:01
|8
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:01:07
|9
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:01:20
|10
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:24
|11
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:18
|14
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:34
|15
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|0:02:37
|16
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:02:40
|17
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:44
|18
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:09
|19
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:20
|21
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|0:03:25
|22
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:03:31
|23
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:03:57
|24
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:04:46
|25
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|0:04:59
|26
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|27
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:05:16
|28
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:06:17
|29
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:06:37
|30
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|31
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:06:52
|32
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:06:55
|33
|José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
|0:07:08
|34
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:30
|36
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:08:55
|37
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:07
|38
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:10:13
|39
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:18
|40
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|43
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:27
|45
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:10:57
|46
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|47
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|48
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:36
|49
|José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:48
|50
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:59
|51
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:18
|52
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|53
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:13:22
|54
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:34
|55
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
|0:13:39
|56
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:13:47
|57
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|58
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|59
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|60
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|62
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|64
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|65
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:14:28
|66
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:15:22
|67
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|68
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|69
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:15:32
|70
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|71
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|0:16:11
|72
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:52
|73
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:17:30
|75
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:17:38
|76
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:18:25
|77
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:18:51
|78
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|79
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:21:41
|80
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|83
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:54
|84
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|85
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|86
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|87
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|88
|José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|89
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|90
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:22:07
|92
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|93
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:22:40
|94
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|95
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|0:25:24
|96
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|97
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|99
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|100
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|101
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|102
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|104
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|105
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|106
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|107
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|108
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|109
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|110
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|111
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|112
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|113
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|114
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|115
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|116
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|117
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|118
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|119
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|120
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|121
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|122
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|123
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|124
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|125
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|126
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|127
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|128
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|129
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|130
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|131
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|132
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|133
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|134
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|135
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:25:33
|136
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:26:45
|137
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:27:07
|138
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:27:40
|139
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|140
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|141
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|142
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|143
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|144
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|145
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|146
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|147
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|148
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|149
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|150
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|151
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|152
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|153
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|154
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|155
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|156
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|157
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|158
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|159
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
|160
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|161
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|162
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|163
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|164
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|165
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|166
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|167
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|168
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|169
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|170
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|171
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|DNF
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Giant-Shimano
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|20
|pts
|2
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|17
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|4
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|13
|5
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|11
|6
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|10
|7
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|8
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|9
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|7
|10
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|11
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|12
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|13
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|14
|José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
|2
|15
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|3
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|7
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|8
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|8
|9
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|7
|10
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|11
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|12
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|13
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|15
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|10
|pts
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|4
|José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
|4
|5
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|6
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|25
|pts
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|3
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|16
|4
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|5
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|12
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|7
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|8
|8
|José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
|6
|9
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|4
|10
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|3
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5:08:27
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:50
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:18
|5
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|0:03:25
|6
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:08:55
|7
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:10:18
|8
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:27
|9
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:10:57
|10
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:59
|11
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:21:41
|12
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:25:24
|13
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|14
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|15
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|16
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|17
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|18
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|19
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:27:07
|20
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:27:40
|21
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|22
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|23
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|25
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|15:29:21
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:02:19
|3
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:03:18
|4
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:53
|5
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:14:06
|6
|Team Sky
|0:14:30
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:16:50
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:17:30
|9
|FDJ.Fr
|0:18:50
|10
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:19:45
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:49
|12
|Team Europcar
|0:20:18
|13
|Lampre - Merida
|0:21:33
|14
|IAM Cycling
|0:26:36
|15
|Team Katusha
|0:28:08
|16
|Team Netapp-Endura
|0:28:37
|17
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:30:41
|18
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:31:41
|19
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:34:27
|20
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:45:41
|21
|Cannondale
|0:50:00
|22
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:53:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|61:52:54
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:37
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:50
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:06
|5
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:49
|6
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:08
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:08:33
|8
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:09:32
|9
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:10:01
|10
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:48
|11
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:11:02
|12
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:10
|13
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:12:57
|14
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:14:37
|15
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:16:03
|16
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:19:12
|17
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:19:24
|18
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:20:18
|19
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:21:00
|20
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:21:04
|21
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:22:30
|22
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
|0:23:59
|23
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|0:32:55
|24
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:39:12
|25
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:41:28
|26
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:45:33
|27
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:48:00
|28
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:49:03
|29
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:50:17
|30
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:52:08
|31
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|0:52:10
|32
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:53:05
|33
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:06:28
|34
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|1:08:30
|35
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:11:33
|36
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:11:34
|37
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:14:09
|38
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:16:59
|39
|José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:19:49
|40
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:22:19
|41
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:24:26
|42
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:25:19
|43
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:25:27
|44
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:25:51
|45
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:27:22
|46
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:28:23
|47
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:29:36
|48
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:31:52
|49
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|1:32:09
|50
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:33:50
|51
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|1:35:04
|52
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1:35:12
|53
|José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
|1:38:39
|54
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|1:41:03
|55
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:41:06
|56
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|1:42:38
|57
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1:48:14
|58
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:48:40
|59
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|1:49:23
|60
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:52:17
|61
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:52:25
|62
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:53:12
|63
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:53:19
|64
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1:53:40
|65
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:56:31
|66
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|1:56:32
|67
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|1:57:13
|68
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|1:59:17
|69
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|2:01:52
|70
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|2:04:01
|71
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|2:06:23
|72
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|2:06:52
|73
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|2:07:21
|74
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:08:24
|75
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|2:08:28
|76
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|2:10:11
|77
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:10:36
|78
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:11:30
|79
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|2:12:51
|80
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|2:15:05
|81
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2:16:23
|82
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:16:40
|83
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:16:49
|84
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:16:58
|85
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|2:17:28
|86
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|2:18:00
|87
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:18:11
|88
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:18:21
|89
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:20:03
|90
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2:20:23
|91
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2:20:48
|92
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|2:22:51
|93
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:24:50
|94
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|2:25:05
|95
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:25:30
|96
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:25:56
|97
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:26:21
|98
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|2:27:28
|99
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:28:00
|100
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:28:26
|101
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:29:42
|102
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:30:08
|103
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|2:30:43
|104
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2:31:17
|105
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|106
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|2:31:19
|107
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|2:31:32
|108
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:31:46
|109
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|2:31:53
|110
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|2:32:59
|111
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|2:33:02
|112
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|2:34:01
|113
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|2:34:02
|114
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2:34:24
|115
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:34:32
|116
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:34:41
|117
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|2:34:59
|118
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|2:35:32
|119
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|2:36:12
|120
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|2:37:00
|121
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|2:41:16
|122
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:41:20
|123
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|2:41:35
|124
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2:41:43
|125
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2:44:00
|126
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:45:51
|127
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:46:18
|128
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|2:47:08
|129
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:48:17
|130
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|2:49:26
|131
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|2:53:11
|132
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|2:54:20
|133
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:55:10
|134
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|2:56:48
|135
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:57:30
|136
|José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|2:59:17
|137
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|2:59:54
|138
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|3:00:04
|139
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|3:00:39
|140
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:02:57
|141
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|3:04:11
|142
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|3:04:37
|143
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|3:06:19
|144
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:07:30
|145
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:07:42
|146
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|3:08:00
|147
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|3:11:06
|148
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3:12:36
|149
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3:14:52
|150
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|3:16:09
|151
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3:16:12
|152
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
|3:16:14
|153
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3:16:50
|154
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:18:03
|155
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:18:07
|156
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|3:18:21
|157
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|3:20:37
|158
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:21:25
|159
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|3:21:35
|160
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3:21:58
|161
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|3:22:01
|162
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|3:22:40
|163
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|3:23:14
|164
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:25:33
|165
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:26:15
|166
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|3:31:33
|167
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|3:33:29
|168
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:34:39
|169
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:34:57
|170
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3:36:31
|171
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|4:00:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|361
|pts
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|191
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|172
|4
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|167
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|134
|6
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|118
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|117
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|115
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|87
|10
|José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|81
|11
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|12
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|76
|13
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|74
|14
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|70
|15
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|68
|16
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|64
|17
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|18
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|63
|19
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|60
|20
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|56
|21
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|55
|22
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|23
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|55
|24
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|55
|25
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|53
|26
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|51
|27
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|50
|28
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|29
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|47
|30
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|44
|31
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|43
|32
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|43
|33
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|42
|34
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|41
|35
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|40
|36
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|39
|37
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|35
|38
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|34
|39
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|32
|40
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|32
|41
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|32
|42
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|31
|43
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|31
|44
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|31
|45
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|30
|46
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|30
|47
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|48
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|30
|49
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|29
|50
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|29
|51
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|52
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|53
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|28
|54
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|55
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|26
|56
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|26
|57
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|26
|58
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|26
|59
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|25
|60
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|24
|61
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|24
|62
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|23
|63
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|22
|64
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|22
|65
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|66
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|67
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|20
|68
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|20
|69
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|20
|70
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|20
|71
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|20
|72
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|20
|73
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|20
|74
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|19
|75
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|19
|76
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|18
|77
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|18
|78
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|79
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|80
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|16
|81
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|16
|82
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|16
|83
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|15
|84
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|15
|85
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|15
|86
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|15
|87
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|14
|88
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|89
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|14
|90
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|13
|91
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|13
|92
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|12
|93
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|94
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|11
|95
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|11
|96
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|97
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|11
|98
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|10
|99
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|10
|100
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
|10
|101
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|102
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|8
|103
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|8
|104
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|7
|105
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|106
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|7
|107
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|7
|108
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|7
|109
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|110
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|4
|111
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|4
|112
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|113
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|114
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|3
|115
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3
|116
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|117
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|118
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|3
|119
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|120
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|3
|121
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|3
|122
|José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
|2
|123
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|124
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|125
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|-4
|126
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|-5
|127
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|-5
|128
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|-13
|129
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|-20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|88
|pts
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|88
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|86
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|49
|5
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|6
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|38
|7
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|34
|8
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|32
|9
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|10
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|26
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|12
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|24
|13
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|14
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|17
|15
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|16
|16
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|14
|17
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|18
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|12
|19
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|12
|20
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|21
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11
|22
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|23
|José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
|10
|24
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|25
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|26
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|9
|27
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|28
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|6
|29
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|5
|30
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|31
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|32
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|33
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|4
|34
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|35
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|4
|36
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|37
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|2
|38
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|39
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|2
|40
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|2
|41
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2
|42
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|2
|43
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|44
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|45
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1
|46
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1
|47
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|48
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|1
|49
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|1
|50
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|51
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61:57:44
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:16
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:14:34
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:47:18
|5
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:22:32
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|1:36:13
|7
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1:43:24
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:43:50
|9
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:47:27
|10
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|1:51:42
|11
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:06:40
|12
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|2:10:15
|13
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2:11:33
|14
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2:15:33
|15
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:25:18
|16
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2:26:27
|17
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|2:29:11
|18
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|2:36:26
|19
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:41:01
|20
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2:59:21
|21
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|3:13:31
|22
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:20:43
|23
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:21:25
|24
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|3:28:39
|25
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3:31:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|185:56:38
|2
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:12:42
|3
|Team Sky
|0:38:16
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:46:10
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:47:44
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:51:01
|7
|Trek Factory Racing
|1:15:07
|8
|Team Europcar
|1:15:51
|9
|Lampre - Merida
|1:22:13
|10
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:31:56
|11
|Lotto-Belisol
|1:53:01
|12
|FDJ.Fr
|1:53:22
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:59:41
|14
|IAM Cycling
|2:07:53
|15
|Team Netapp-Endura
|2:08:51
|16
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:08:56
|17
|Team Katusha
|2:15:23
|18
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|3:31:38
|19
|Garmin - Sharp
|3:54:47
|20
|Orica GreenEdge
|4:05:34
|21
|Cannondale
|4:26:44
|22
|Team Giant-Shimano
|4:31:49
