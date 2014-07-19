Trending

Tour de France: Majka wins in Risoul

Nibali remains in charge

Image 1 of 76

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) waves goodbye to another day in the maillot jaune

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) waves goodbye to another day in the maillot jaune
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 76

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) meets the press after stage 14

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) meets the press after stage 14
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 76

Lars Bak (Lotto Belisol) demonstrates his descending style

Lars Bak (Lotto Belisol) demonstrates his descending style
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) goes on the attack

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) goes on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 76

NetApp Endura leads the bunch on stage 14

NetApp Endura leads the bunch on stage 14
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 76

Alejandro Valverde shadowed by Laurens ten Dam

Alejandro Valverde shadowed by Laurens ten Dam
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) showed his climbing prowess again on stage 14

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) showed his climbing prowess again on stage 14
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 76

Tiago Machado (NetApp-Endura) suffers through another day in the Tour with injuries

Tiago Machado (NetApp-Endura) suffers through another day in the Tour with injuries
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 76

Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida)

Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 76

Alessandro de Marchi (Cannondale)

Alessandro de Marchi (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 76

Simon Yates rides home after a day in the break

Simon Yates rides home after a day in the break
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 76

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 76

The peloton on stage 14 of the Tour de France

The peloton on stage 14 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 76

Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo) drives the breakaway

Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo) drives the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 76

Alessandro de Marchi and Peter Sagan made the breakaway.

Alessandro de Marchi and Peter Sagan made the breakaway.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 76

Richie Porte (Team Sky)

Richie Porte (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 76

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) leads the breakaway

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) finishes off another day in the maillot jaune

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) finishes off another day in the maillot jaune
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 76

Romain Bardet (Ag2R La Mondiale) races Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) to the line

Romain Bardet (Ag2R La Mondiale) races Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) to the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 76

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) lost time in Risoul to a mechanical issue

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) lost time in Risoul to a mechanical issue
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 76

Joaquim Rodrigeuz (Katusha) regained his position as king of the mountains on the stage to Risoul

Joaquim Rodrigeuz (Katusha) regained his position as king of the mountains on the stage to Risoul
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 76

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) chased hard, but could not catch Jean-Christophe Peraud

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) chased hard, but could not catch Jean-Christophe Peraud
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 76

Fränk Schleck (Trek) found his legs on stage 14

Fränk Schleck (Trek) found his legs on stage 14
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 76

Romain Bardet (AG2R) remains in the white jersey

Romain Bardet (AG2R) remains in the white jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 76

The high mountains tested the best on stage 14

The high mountains tested the best on stage 14
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 76

Alessandro de Marchi (Cannondale) was voted most aggressive rider on stage 14

Alessandro de Marchi (Cannondale) was voted most aggressive rider on stage 14
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 76

Michele Scarponi (Astana) stepped up his game on stage 14

Michele Scarponi (Astana) stepped up his game on stage 14
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 76

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) had a go

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) had a go
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 76

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) attacked out of the breakaway to catch and drop Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) attacked out of the breakaway to catch and drop Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 76

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Alessandro de Marchi (Cannondale) off the front on the Izoard

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Alessandro de Marchi (Cannondale) off the front on the Izoard
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 76

The high alps surround the peloton on stage 14

The high alps surround the peloton on stage 14
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 76

Bauke Mollema struggles towards the finish line

Bauke Mollema struggles towards the finish line
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 76

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 76

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) survived the breakaway to win in Risoul

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) survived the breakaway to win in Risoul
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 76

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) with a new trophy

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) with a new trophy
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 76

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) winner of stage 14 of the Tour de France

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) winner of stage 14 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 76

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) gave it his all to claim his first pro win in Risoul

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) gave it his all to claim his first pro win in Risoul
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the maillot jaune after stage 14 to Risoul

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the maillot jaune after stage 14 to Risoul
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) stays in yellow after the stage 14 finish in Risoul

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) stays in yellow after the stage 14 finish in Risoul
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 76

Yuri Trofimov (Katusha)

Yuri Trofimov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 76

Yuri Trofimov (Katusha)

Yuri Trofimov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 76

Yuri Trofimov (Katusha) finished 19th on the day

Yuri Trofimov (Katusha) finished 19th on the day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Jean-Christophe Peraud (Ag2r-La Mondiale) race to the stage 14 finish line in Risoul

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Jean-Christophe Peraud (Ag2r-La Mondiale) race to the stage 14 finish line in Risoul
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 76

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 76

Race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) finishes second on stage 14

Race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) finishes second on stage 14
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 76

Jean-Christophe Peraud (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

Jean-Christophe Peraud (Ag2r-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 76

Bram Tankink (Belkin)

Bram Tankink (Belkin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 76

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 76

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) lets the stage victory sink in

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) lets the stage victory sink in
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 76

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) had no energy to zip up

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) had no energy to zip up
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 76

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrates his stage victory

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrates his stage victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 76

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) has enough energy left for one fist pump

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) has enough energy left for one fist pump
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 76

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) all smiles on the Tour de France stage winner's podium

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) all smiles on the Tour de France stage winner's podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 76

Tinkoff-Saxo owner Oleg Tinkov and manager Bjarne Riis were thrilled with Majka's stage win

Tinkoff-Saxo owner Oleg Tinkov and manager Bjarne Riis were thrilled with Majka's stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 76

Jean-Christophe Peraud (Ag2r-La Mondiale) finishes a strong third place in stage 14

Jean-Christophe Peraud (Ag2r-La Mondiale) finishes a strong third place in stage 14
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 76

Jean Christophe Peraud (AG2R-La Mondiale)

Jean Christophe Peraud (AG2R-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 58 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali leads Jean Christophe Peraud up the final climb

Vincenzo Nibali leads Jean Christophe Peraud up the final climb
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 59 of 76

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 60 of 76

Thibault Pinot leads Romain Bardet

Thibault Pinot leads Romain Bardet
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 61 of 76

Laurens Ten Dam on the attack

Laurens Ten Dam on the attack
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 62 of 76

Leopold Konig moved further into the top 10

Leopold Konig moved further into the top 10
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 63 of 76

It was a tough day out for Alejandro Valverde

It was a tough day out for Alejandro Valverde
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 64 of 76

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) made his first pro win a big one: the Tour de France stage 14 to Risoul

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) made his first pro win a big one: the Tour de France stage 14 to Risoul
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 65 of 76

Rafal Majka can almost sense the finish line

Rafal Majka can almost sense the finish line
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 66 of 76

Rafal Majka drives on towards victory

Rafal Majka drives on towards victory
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 67 of 76

Joaquim Rodríguez takes back the polka dot jersey

Joaquim Rodríguez takes back the polka dot jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 68 of 76

Yet another lion teddy for Vincenzo Nibali

Yet another lion teddy for Vincenzo Nibali
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 69 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali keeps hold of the yellow jersey

Vincenzo Nibali keeps hold of the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 70 of 76

Rafal Majka on the podium

Rafal Majka on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 71 of 76

A superb victory for Vincenzo Nibali

A superb victory for Vincenzo Nibali
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 72 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali extended his lead once again

Vincenzo Nibali extended his lead once again
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 73 of 76

Jean Christophe Peraud fought hard and finished third

Jean Christophe Peraud fought hard and finished third
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 74 of 76

Vincenzo Nibali and Jean Christophe Peraud chase on

Vincenzo Nibali and Jean Christophe Peraud chase on
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 75 of 76

Rafal Majka wins stage 14 of the Tour de France

Rafal Majka wins stage 14 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 76

Rafal Majka celebrates his victory

Rafal Majka celebrates his victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Rafal Majka, at one time publicly reluctant to even ride the Tour de France, made the suffering worth his while, claiming his first professional victory on the queen stage to Risoul with a daring solo effort. It was the first stage win for Tinkoff-Saxo, giving the team its first highlight after suffering the loss of captain Alberto Contador.

The Tinkoff-Saxo rider had been part of an early escape group, and pulled away from the remnants of that group with 10km to go. Majka had to push himself past his limits to hold off the charge of race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), who had attacked with 3km to go from the select chasing group, and Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R-La Mondiale), who had gone with him.

Majka's presence in the Tour de France was a mere stroke of luck, as he was a last-minute substitution for Roman Kreuziger, who found himself under scrutiny for irregular biological passport values. The Polish rider finished 6th overall in the Giro d’Italia, and came into the race still fatigued from May, but clearly has come around.

"This is the first victory of my career," Majka said. "I am always second and third, and today I knew I needed to attack, because if I didn't attack they would only beat me in the final. I needed to fight and I won.

"I think my form is coming up. After the Giro I had a good rest and now my form is going up and I feel good for the next stage."

Nibali may have pulled back on the throttle a bit to allow Majka the win, and therefore gain the friendship of Tinkoff-Saxo. He was once again isolated on the final climb, and had to rely on his own strength to keep his main rivals at a distance.

His powers proved sufficient to further distance Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), who was unable to match Nibali’s final attack and lost 1:24 on the day.

Behind Nibali, the battle for the podium continued, as Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) sought to overtake Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale), while Tejay van Garderen (BMC) was forced to go on the offensive to limit his time losses to Peraud, who began the stage just 26 seconds behind him on the general classification.

In the end, Pinot and Bardet fought out the sprint to the line, with the FDJ rider pipping Bardet for fourth on the stage, while the American was unable to respond and lost four seconds to the Frenchmen.

Valverde held onto his second place overall, but Bardet closed to within 13 seconds of him, with Pinot in fourth place, 16 seconds further back. Van Garderen is now just shy of one minute behind an overall podium spot.

"An incredible job today from my team," said Bardet, whose AG2R squad set a blistering pace into the final climb, isolating most of the GC contenders from their teams. "Maybe we weren't going 100 per cent in the first days, but we are taking every opportunity that we can. I knew the Col d’Izoard really well and my teammates were really strong. We did a fantastic descent. Unfortunately, it didn't work but we did a great last climb and I was able to control my opponents so Jean-Christophe could go.

"I got some time back on some of my top 10 rivals even Valverde."

How it unfolded

Sunshine and high temperatures were again on tap as the field departed from Grenoble, famed more for its winter sports. The climbing started almost immediately, and so did the attacks.

A huge group got away, but by the time the 20km marker was passed, things had settled down to a 17-man group, which contained some big names and, as expected, polka dot jersey holder Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) who was looking to regain the lead in that classification. He was joined by Geraint Thomas and Mikel Nieve (Sky), Steven Kruijswijk (Belkin), Cyril Gautier (Europcar), Nicolas Roche and Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo), Peter Sagan and Alessandro de Marchi (Cannondale), Amaël Moinard (BMC), Jose Serpa (Lampre-Merida), Nicolas Edet and Rein Taaramae (Cofidis), Jesus Herrada (Movistar), Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), Christophe Riblon (AG2R-La Mondiale), and Albert Timmer (Giant-Shimano).

The group pulled away slowly but steadily and hit the foot of the first climb with a gap of about four minutes. Along the way, Sagan helped himself to more green jersey points at La Paute (Bourg d'Oisans), 40km into the stage, before the bunch began the grind up the 2058m high Col de Lautaret, a 34km climb with an average gradient of 3.9 percent.

The group built up their lead on the long and grinding ascent, with the Astana-led peloton hitting the top roughly five minutes later. Rodriguez took the maximum mountain points, with Tinkoff-Saxo's Majka and Roche taking the next points.

NetApp-Endura moved to the front of the peloton to help with the chasing work on the descent, eager to protect Leopold König's tenth place overall. The gap dropped dramatically, falling to two and half minutes as they hit the bottom of the descent.

But, as the saying goes, "after the mountain is before the mountain", and there was barely time for a quick snack from the feed zone before the riders started uphill again. This time they faced the race’s second hors categorie climb, the Col d'Izoard.

At 2360m, the Izoard is the highest point of this year's Tour de France. The 19km long climb has an average gradient of 6.9 percent, with a maximum of 8.9 percent. It proved to be too much for Timmer and Sagan, who both dropped out of the lead group early on the climb.

Those behind didn't have much more luck. The peloton shredded on the climb, as NetApp continued to push the pace at the head of the pack.

Rodriguez, eager to claim the HC points, led the breakaway up the final kilometers. Thomas spent a lot of time at the head of the group as well, setting up a pace which helped to drop rider after rider.

Back in the field, AG2R La Mondiale, around Roman Bardet, third overall, moved in to help with the lead work as well, as the group grew continuously smaller.

As the summit approached, Rodriguez moved to the front of the leading group ahead of Majka, taking the points as the breakaway was whittled to 10 riders. The Nibali group came through around three minutes later.

The yellow jersey group flew down the descent, and blew apart even more under pressure of Bardet, who sought to put pressure on Pinot, who is the less confident descender of the two rivals. His move split the lead group, with Nibali and Valverde firmly entrenched.

Dries Devenyns of Giant-Shimano crashed on the descent, and had to be taken to hospital.

BMC and Lotto Belisol worked together to catch back up to the Nibali group, and with 23km to go, contact was again established.

After the long, sinuous descent, there was no place to go but up. The closing climb, the category 1 ascent to Risoul, covered the final 19km of the stage, with an average gradient of 6 percent and a maximum of 8.7 percent.

The Nibali group which had gotten larger again, cut the gap to the breakaway to less than a minute. With 10 km to go, De Marchi attacked out of the lead group, followed only by Serpa. The latter was soon dropped and Majka moved up to take his place, with Rodriguez only a few seconds back, and the Nibali group still getting closer.

But Majka was soon alone in the lead, as the gap back to the Nibali group slowly grew again. The young Pole built his lead over Rodriguez, as Peraud and Rolland tried unsuccessfully to attack out of the Nibali group.

Right under the 4km marker, Nibali put in one of his patented attacks. Only Peraud could go with him, and the duo distanced the other contenders. Valverde tried to follow but failed, and was soon caught by the Tejay van Garderen-led chase group.

Surprisingly distanced by the quartet of the BMC rider, Pinot, Bardet and Frank Schlek, Valverde saw his podium place slipping away as he ground his way up the final kilometers, but he fought hard enough to hang on to second overall, barely.

Nibali again drove his way to the finish as smoothly as possible, but this time he was unable to catch the rider up front. His jersey wide open and flapping, Majka crossed the finish line, the effort clearly showing, with just 24 seconds to spare.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo5:08:27
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:24
3Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:26
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:50
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:54
7Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:01:01
8Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:01:07
9Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura0:01:20
10Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:24
11Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
12Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
13Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:18
14Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:34
15John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team0:02:37
16Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:02:40
17Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:44
18Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:09
19Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
20Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:20
21Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge0:03:25
22Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:03:31
23Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:03:57
24Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:04:46
25Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol0:04:59
26Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
27Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:05:16
28Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:06:17
29Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:06:37
30Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
31Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:06:52
32Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:06:55
33José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida0:07:08
34Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
35Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:30
36Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:08:55
37Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:07
38Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:10:13
39Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:10:18
40Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
42Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
43Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
44Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:27
45Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:10:57
46Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
47Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
48Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:11:36
49José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:48
50Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:59
51Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:13:18
52Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
53Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:13:22
54Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:13:34
55Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida0:13:39
56Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:13:47
57Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
58Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
59Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
60Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
61Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
62Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
63Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
64Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
65Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:14:28
66Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:15:22
67Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
68Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
69Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:32
70Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
71Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge0:16:11
72Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:52
73Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura0:17:30
75Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:17:38
76Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura0:18:25
77Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:18:51
78Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
79Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:21:41
80Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
81Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
82Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
83Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:54
84Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
85Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
86David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
87Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
88José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
89Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
90Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
91Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:22:07
92Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
93Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:22:40
94Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
95Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale0:25:24
96Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
97Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
98Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
99Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
100Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
101Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
102Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
103Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
104Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
105Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
106Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
107Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
108Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
109Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
110Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
111Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
112Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
113Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
114Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
115Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
116Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
117Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
118Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
119Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
120Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
121Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
122Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
123Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
124Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
125Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
126Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
127Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
128Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
129Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
130Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
131Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
132Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
133Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
134Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
135Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:25:33
136Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:26:45
137Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:27:07
138Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:27:40
139Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
140Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
141Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
142André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
143Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
144Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
145Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
146John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
147Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
148Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
149Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
150Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
151Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
152Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
153Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
154Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
155Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
156Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
157Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
158Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
159Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
160Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
161Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
162Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
163William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
164Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
165Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
166Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
167Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
168Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
169Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
170Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
171Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
DNFRafael Valls (Spa) Lampre-Merida
DNFDries Devenyns (Bel) Giant-Shimano

Intermediate Sprint - La Paute, 40km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale20pts
2Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale17
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky15
4Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling13
5Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge11
6Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team10
7Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team9
8Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
9Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano7
10Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
11Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar5
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo4
13Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo3
14José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida2
15Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Points 2 - Risoul 177km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo20pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team17
3Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr13
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team10
7Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing9
8Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling8
9Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura7
10Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team6
11Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing5
12Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar4
13Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team3
14Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo2
15John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team1

Mountain 1 - Col du Lautaret, 82km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha10pts
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo8
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo6
4José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida4
5Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale2
6Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 2 - Col d'Izoard, 132.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha25pts
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo20
3Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky16
4Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team14
5Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge12
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky10
7Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale8
8José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida6
9Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling4
10Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team2

Mountain 3 - Montée de Risoul, 177km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo20pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
3Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr8
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team2

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo5:08:27
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:50
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
4Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:18
5Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge0:03:25
6Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:08:55
7Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:10:18
8Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:27
9Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:10:57
10Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:59
11Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:21:41
12Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:25:24
13Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
14Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
15Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
16Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
17Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
18Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
19Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:27:07
20John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:27:40
21Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
22Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
23Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
25Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ag2R La Mondiale15:29:21
2Movistar Team0:02:19
3Belkin Pro Cycling0:03:18
4Trek Factory Racing0:12:53
5Tinkoff-Saxo0:14:06
6Team Sky0:14:30
7Astana Pro Team0:16:50
8BMC Racing Team0:17:30
9FDJ.Fr0:18:50
10Lotto-Belisol0:19:45
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:49
12Team Europcar0:20:18
13Lampre - Merida0:21:33
14IAM Cycling0:26:36
15Team Katusha0:28:08
16Team Netapp-Endura0:28:37
17Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:30:41
18Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:31:41
19Orica GreenEdge0:34:27
20Garmin - Sharp0:45:41
21Cannondale0:50:00
22Team Giant-Shimano0:53:36

General classification after stage 14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team61:52:54
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:37
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:50
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:06
5Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:49
6Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:08
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:08:33
8Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura0:09:32
9Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:10:01
10Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:48
11Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:11:02
12Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:11:10
13Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:12:57
14Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:14:37
15Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:16:03
16Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:19:12
17Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:19:24
18Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:20:18
19Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:21:00
20Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky0:21:04
21Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:22:30
22Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida0:23:59
23John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team0:32:55
24Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:39:12
25Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:41:28
26Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:45:33
27Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:48:00
28Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:49:03
29Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:50:17
30Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:52:08
31Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol0:52:10
32Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:53:05
33Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:06:28
34Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling1:08:30
35Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr1:11:33
36Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling1:11:34
37Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:14:09
38Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team1:16:59
39José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team1:19:49
40Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling1:22:19
41Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:24:26
42Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:25:19
43Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team1:25:27
44Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:25:51
45Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team1:27:22
46Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:28:23
47Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1:29:36
48Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo1:31:52
49Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura1:32:09
50Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:33:50
51Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale1:35:04
52Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1:35:12
53José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida1:38:39
54Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale1:41:03
55Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha1:41:06
56Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida1:42:38
57Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp1:48:14
58Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1:48:40
59Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol1:49:23
60Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:52:17
61Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling1:52:25
62Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling1:53:12
63Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:53:19
64Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1:53:40
65Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:56:31
66Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp1:56:32
67Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge1:57:13
68Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge1:59:17
69Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge2:01:52
70Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol2:04:01
71Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing2:06:23
72Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale2:06:52
73Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura2:07:21
74Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr2:08:24
75Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team2:08:28
76Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura2:10:11
77Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team2:10:36
78Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team2:11:30
79Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar2:12:51
80Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge2:15:05
81Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2:16:23
82Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2:16:40
83Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:16:49
84Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar2:16:58
85Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha2:17:28
86Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp2:18:00
87Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo2:18:11
88Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano2:18:21
89Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr2:20:03
90Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling2:20:23
91Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2:20:48
92Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura2:22:51
93Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2:24:50
94Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling2:25:05
95Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo2:25:30
96Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar2:25:56
97Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:26:21
98Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling2:27:28
99Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:28:00
100Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:28:26
101Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:29:42
102Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar2:30:08
103Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing2:30:43
104Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2:31:17
105Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
106Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling2:31:19
107Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing2:31:32
108Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:31:46
109Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team2:31:53
110Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky2:32:59
111Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale2:33:02
112Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida2:34:01
113Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol2:34:02
114Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling2:34:24
115Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano2:34:32
116Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar2:34:41
117David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky2:34:59
118Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge2:35:32
119Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling2:36:12
120Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha2:37:00
121Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge2:41:16
122Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr2:41:20
123Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing2:41:35
124Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2:41:43
125Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2:44:00
126John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano2:45:51
127Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team2:46:18
128Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge2:47:08
129Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo2:48:17
130Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha2:49:26
131Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp2:53:11
132Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge2:54:20
133Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar2:55:10
134Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling2:56:48
135Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:57:30
136José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura2:59:17
137Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha2:59:54
138Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale3:00:04
139Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp3:00:39
140Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:02:57
141Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement3:04:11
142Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement3:04:37
143Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky3:06:19
144Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo3:07:30
145Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:07:42
146Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp3:08:00
147Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol3:11:06
148Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team3:12:36
149Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3:14:52
150Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp3:16:09
151Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team3:16:12
152Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura3:16:14
153Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha3:16:50
154Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr3:18:03
155Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano3:18:07
156Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement3:18:21
157Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement3:20:37
158Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano3:21:25
159Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura3:21:35
160Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3:21:58
161André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol3:22:01
162Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling3:22:40
163Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky3:23:14
164Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr3:25:33
165Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:26:15
166Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale3:31:33
167Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale3:33:29
168William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr3:34:39
169Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano3:34:57
170Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida3:36:31
171Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano4:00:57

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale361pts
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar191
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha172
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano167
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team134
6Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step118
7André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol117
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team115
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol87
10José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team81
11Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale80
12Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step76
13Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr74
14Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team70
15Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr68
16Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp64
17Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale63
18Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge63
19Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale60
20Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team56
21Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team55
22Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale55
23Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling55
24Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement55
25Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling53
26Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano51
27Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team50
28Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale50
29Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo47
30Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits44
31Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step43
32Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits43
33Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo42
34Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling41
35Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar40
36Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge39
37Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar35
38Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar34
39Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team32
40Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge32
41Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale32
42Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step31
43Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar31
44John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano31
45Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling30
46Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura30
47Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits30
48Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement30
49Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling29
50Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky29
51Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale28
52Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar28
53Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling28
54Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale27
55Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step26
56Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol26
57Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling26
58Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing26
59Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step25
60Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo24
61Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement24
62Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura23
63Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge22
64Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale22
65Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale21
66Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing20
67Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement20
68Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement20
69Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling20
70Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step20
71Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team20
72Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale20
73Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano20
74Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky19
75Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement19
76Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar18
77Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale18
78Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing17
79Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17
80Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling16
81Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida16
82Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha16
83Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing15
84Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling15
85Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge15
86Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement15
87Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol14
88Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr14
89Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida14
90Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing13
91Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing13
92Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team12
93Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
94Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement11
95Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr11
96Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar11
97Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano11
98Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky10
99Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura10
100Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura10
101Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team9
102Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge8
103Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale8
104Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team7
105Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
106Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol7
107Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano7
108Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp7
109Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano5
110Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling4
111Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol4
112Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo4
113Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling4
114John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team3
115Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling3
116Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team3
117Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo3
118Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura3
119Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano3
120Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team3
121Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale3
122José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida2
123Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
124Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr1
125Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team-4
126Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp-5
127Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale-5
128Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura-13
129Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura-20

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha88pts
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo88
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team86
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr49
5Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team40
6Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale38
7Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar34
8Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura32
9Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale29
10Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step26
11Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale24
12Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team24
13Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
14Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge17
15Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky16
16Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team14
17Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team14
18Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling12
19Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team12
20Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
21Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step11
22Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky10
23José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida10
24Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo9
25Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
26Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step9
27Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
28Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling6
29Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling5
30Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
31Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing4
32Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing4
33Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling4
34Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling4
35Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team4
36Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar2
37Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp2
38Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar2
39Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp2
40Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge2
41Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2
42Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale2
43Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
44Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
45Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1
46Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1
47Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
48Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol1
49Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura1
50Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
51Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale61:57:44
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:16
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:14:34
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:47:18
5Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team1:22:32
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale1:36:13
7Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp1:43:24
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1:43:50
9Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:47:27
10Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp1:51:42
11Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team2:06:40
12Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge2:10:15
13Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2:11:33
14Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling2:15:33
15Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar2:25:18
16Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2:26:27
17Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida2:29:11
18Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge2:36:26
19John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano2:41:01
20Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2:59:21
21Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement3:13:31
22Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr3:20:43
23Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:21:25
24Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale3:28:39
25Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida3:31:41

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ag2R La Mondiale185:56:38
2Belkin Pro Cycling0:12:42
3Team Sky0:38:16
4Astana Pro Team0:46:10
5Movistar Team0:47:44
6BMC Racing Team0:51:01
7Trek Factory Racing1:15:07
8Team Europcar1:15:51
9Lampre - Merida1:22:13
10Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:31:56
11Lotto-Belisol1:53:01
12FDJ.Fr1:53:22
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:59:41
14IAM Cycling2:07:53
15Team Netapp-Endura2:08:51
16Tinkoff-Saxo2:08:56
17Team Katusha2:15:23
18Bretagne - Seche Environnement3:31:38
19Garmin - Sharp3:54:47
20Orica GreenEdge4:05:34
21Cannondale4:26:44
22Team Giant-Shimano4:31:49

 

