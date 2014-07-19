Image 1 of 76 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 76 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) waves goodbye to another day in the maillot jaune (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 76 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) meets the press after stage 14 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 76 Lars Bak (Lotto Belisol) demonstrates his descending style (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 76 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) goes on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 76 NetApp Endura leads the bunch on stage 14 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 76 Alejandro Valverde shadowed by Laurens ten Dam (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 76 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) showed his climbing prowess again on stage 14 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 76 Tiago Machado (NetApp-Endura) suffers through another day in the Tour with injuries (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 76 Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 76 Alessandro de Marchi (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 76 Simon Yates rides home after a day in the break (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 76 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 76 The peloton on stage 14 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 76 Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo) drives the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 76 Alessandro de Marchi and Peter Sagan made the breakaway. Rafal Majka, at one time publicly reluctant to even ride the Tour de France, made the suffering worth his while, claiming his first professional victory on the queen stage to Risoul with a daring solo effort. It was the first stage win for Tinkoff-Saxo, giving the team its first highlight after suffering the loss of captain Alberto Contador.

The Tinkoff-Saxo rider had been part of an early escape group, and pulled away from the remnants of that group with 10km to go. Majka had to push himself past his limits to hold off the charge of race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), who had attacked with 3km to go from the select chasing group, and Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R-La Mondiale), who had gone with him.

Majka's presence in the Tour de France was a mere stroke of luck, as he was a last-minute substitution for Roman Kreuziger, who found himself under scrutiny for irregular biological passport values. The Polish rider finished 6th overall in the Giro d’Italia, and came into the race still fatigued from May, but clearly has come around.

"This is the first victory of my career," Majka said. "I am always second and third, and today I knew I needed to attack, because if I didn't attack they would only beat me in the final. I needed to fight and I won.

"I think my form is coming up. After the Giro I had a good rest and now my form is going up and I feel good for the next stage."

Nibali may have pulled back on the throttle a bit to allow Majka the win, and therefore gain the friendship of Tinkoff-Saxo. He was once again isolated on the final climb, and had to rely on his own strength to keep his main rivals at a distance.

His powers proved sufficient to further distance Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), who was unable to match Nibali’s final attack and lost 1:24 on the day.

Behind Nibali, the battle for the podium continued, as Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) sought to overtake Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale), while Tejay van Garderen (BMC) was forced to go on the offensive to limit his time losses to Peraud, who began the stage just 26 seconds behind him on the general classification.

In the end, Pinot and Bardet fought out the sprint to the line, with the FDJ rider pipping Bardet for fourth on the stage, while the American was unable to respond and lost four seconds to the Frenchmen.

Valverde held onto his second place overall, but Bardet closed to within 13 seconds of him, with Pinot in fourth place, 16 seconds further back. Van Garderen is now just shy of one minute behind an overall podium spot.

"An incredible job today from my team," said Bardet, whose AG2R squad set a blistering pace into the final climb, isolating most of the GC contenders from their teams. "Maybe we weren't going 100 per cent in the first days, but we are taking every opportunity that we can. I knew the Col d’Izoard really well and my teammates were really strong. We did a fantastic descent. Unfortunately, it didn't work but we did a great last climb and I was able to control my opponents so Jean-Christophe could go.

"I got some time back on some of my top 10 rivals even Valverde."

How it unfolded

Sunshine and high temperatures were again on tap as the field departed from Grenoble, famed more for its winter sports. The climbing started almost immediately, and so did the attacks.

A huge group got away, but by the time the 20km marker was passed, things had settled down to a 17-man group, which contained some big names and, as expected, polka dot jersey holder Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) who was looking to regain the lead in that classification. He was joined by Geraint Thomas and Mikel Nieve (Sky), Steven Kruijswijk (Belkin), Cyril Gautier (Europcar), Nicolas Roche and Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo), Peter Sagan and Alessandro de Marchi (Cannondale), Amaël Moinard (BMC), Jose Serpa (Lampre-Merida), Nicolas Edet and Rein Taaramae (Cofidis), Jesus Herrada (Movistar), Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), Christophe Riblon (AG2R-La Mondiale), and Albert Timmer (Giant-Shimano).

The group pulled away slowly but steadily and hit the foot of the first climb with a gap of about four minutes. Along the way, Sagan helped himself to more green jersey points at La Paute (Bourg d'Oisans), 40km into the stage, before the bunch began the grind up the 2058m high Col de Lautaret, a 34km climb with an average gradient of 3.9 percent.

The group built up their lead on the long and grinding ascent, with the Astana-led peloton hitting the top roughly five minutes later. Rodriguez took the maximum mountain points, with Tinkoff-Saxo's Majka and Roche taking the next points.

NetApp-Endura moved to the front of the peloton to help with the chasing work on the descent, eager to protect Leopold König's tenth place overall. The gap dropped dramatically, falling to two and half minutes as they hit the bottom of the descent.

But, as the saying goes, "after the mountain is before the mountain", and there was barely time for a quick snack from the feed zone before the riders started uphill again. This time they faced the race’s second hors categorie climb, the Col d'Izoard.

At 2360m, the Izoard is the highest point of this year's Tour de France. The 19km long climb has an average gradient of 6.9 percent, with a maximum of 8.9 percent. It proved to be too much for Timmer and Sagan, who both dropped out of the lead group early on the climb.

Those behind didn't have much more luck. The peloton shredded on the climb, as NetApp continued to push the pace at the head of the pack.

Rodriguez, eager to claim the HC points, led the breakaway up the final kilometers. Thomas spent a lot of time at the head of the group as well, setting up a pace which helped to drop rider after rider.

Back in the field, AG2R La Mondiale, around Roman Bardet, third overall, moved in to help with the lead work as well, as the group grew continuously smaller.

As the summit approached, Rodriguez moved to the front of the leading group ahead of Majka, taking the points as the breakaway was whittled to 10 riders. The Nibali group came through around three minutes later.

The yellow jersey group flew down the descent, and blew apart even more under pressure of Bardet, who sought to put pressure on Pinot, who is the less confident descender of the two rivals. His move split the lead group, with Nibali and Valverde firmly entrenched.

Dries Devenyns of Giant-Shimano crashed on the descent, and had to be taken to hospital.

BMC and Lotto Belisol worked together to catch back up to the Nibali group, and with 23km to go, contact was again established.

After the long, sinuous descent, there was no place to go but up. The closing climb, the category 1 ascent to Risoul, covered the final 19km of the stage, with an average gradient of 6 percent and a maximum of 8.7 percent.

The Nibali group which had gotten larger again, cut the gap to the breakaway to less than a minute. With 10 km to go, De Marchi attacked out of the lead group, followed only by Serpa. The latter was soon dropped and Majka moved up to take his place, with Rodriguez only a few seconds back, and the Nibali group still getting closer.

But Majka was soon alone in the lead, as the gap back to the Nibali group slowly grew again. The young Pole built his lead over Rodriguez, as Peraud and Rolland tried unsuccessfully to attack out of the Nibali group.

Right under the 4km marker, Nibali put in one of his patented attacks. Only Peraud could go with him, and the duo distanced the other contenders. Valverde tried to follow but failed, and was soon caught by the Tejay van Garderen-led chase group.

Surprisingly distanced by the quartet of the BMC rider, Pinot, Bardet and Frank Schlek, Valverde saw his podium place slipping away as he ground his way up the final kilometers, but he fought hard enough to hang on to second overall, barely.

Nibali again drove his way to the finish as smoothly as possible, but this time he was unable to catch the rider up front. His jersey wide open and flapping, Majka crossed the finish line, the effort clearly showing, with just 24 seconds to spare.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 5:08:27 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:24 3 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:26 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:50 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:54 7 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:01 8 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:01:07 9 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 0:01:20 10 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:24 11 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 12 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 13 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:18 14 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:34 15 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 0:02:37 16 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:02:40 17 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:44 18 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:09 19 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 20 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:20 21 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 0:03:25 22 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:03:31 23 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:03:57 24 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:04:46 25 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 0:04:59 26 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 27 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:05:16 28 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:06:17 29 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:06:37 30 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 31 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:06:52 32 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:06:55 33 José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida 0:07:08 34 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 35 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:30 36 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:08:55 37 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:07 38 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:10:13 39 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:10:18 40 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 42 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 43 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 44 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:27 45 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:10:57 46 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 47 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 48 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:11:36 49 José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:48 50 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:59 51 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:13:18 52 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 53 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:13:22 54 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:13:34 55 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida 0:13:39 56 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:13:47 57 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 58 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 59 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 60 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 61 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 62 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 63 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 64 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 65 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:14:28 66 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:15:22 67 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 68 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 69 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:15:32 70 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 71 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 0:16:11 72 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:52 73 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 0:17:30 75 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:17:38 76 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 0:18:25 77 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:18:51 78 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 79 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:21:41 80 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 81 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 83 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:54 84 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 85 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 86 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 87 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 88 José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 89 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 90 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 91 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:22:07 92 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 93 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:22:40 94 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 95 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 0:25:24 96 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 97 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 98 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 99 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 100 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 101 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 102 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 104 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 105 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 106 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 107 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 108 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 109 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 110 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 111 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 112 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 113 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 114 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 115 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 116 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 117 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 118 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 119 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 120 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 121 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 122 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 123 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 124 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 125 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 126 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 127 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 128 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 129 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 130 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 131 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 132 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 133 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 134 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 135 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:25:33 136 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:26:45 137 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:27:07 138 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:27:40 139 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 140 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 141 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 142 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 143 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 144 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 145 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 146 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 147 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 148 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 149 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 150 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 151 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 152 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 153 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 154 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 155 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 156 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 157 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 158 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 159 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura 160 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 161 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 162 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 163 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 164 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 165 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 166 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 167 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 168 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 169 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 170 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 171 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp DNF Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre-Merida DNF Dries Devenyns (Bel) Giant-Shimano

Intermediate Sprint - La Paute, 40km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 20 pts 2 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 17 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 15 4 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 13 5 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 11 6 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 10 7 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 9 8 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 9 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 7 10 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 11 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 5 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 13 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 14 José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida 2 15 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Points 2 - Risoul 177km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 3 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 7 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 9 8 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 8 9 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 7 10 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 6 11 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 5 12 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 4 13 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 3 14 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 15 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 1 - Col du Lautaret, 82km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 10 pts 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 4 José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida 4 5 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 2 6 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 2 - Col d'Izoard, 132.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 25 pts 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 3 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 16 4 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 14 5 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 12 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 10 7 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 8 8 José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida 6 9 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 4 10 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 2

Mountain 3 - Montée de Risoul, 177km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 3 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 2

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 5:08:27 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:50 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:18 5 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 0:03:25 6 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:08:55 7 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:10:18 8 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:27 9 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:10:57 10 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:59 11 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:21:41 12 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:25:24 13 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 14 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 15 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 16 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 17 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 18 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 19 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:27:07 20 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:27:40 21 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 22 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 23 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 25 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ag2R La Mondiale 15:29:21 2 Movistar Team 0:02:19 3 Belkin Pro Cycling 0:03:18 4 Trek Factory Racing 0:12:53 5 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:14:06 6 Team Sky 0:14:30 7 Astana Pro Team 0:16:50 8 BMC Racing Team 0:17:30 9 FDJ.Fr 0:18:50 10 Lotto-Belisol 0:19:45 11 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:49 12 Team Europcar 0:20:18 13 Lampre - Merida 0:21:33 14 IAM Cycling 0:26:36 15 Team Katusha 0:28:08 16 Team Netapp-Endura 0:28:37 17 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:30:41 18 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:31:41 19 Orica GreenEdge 0:34:27 20 Garmin - Sharp 0:45:41 21 Cannondale 0:50:00 22 Team Giant-Shimano 0:53:36

General classification after stage 14 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 61:52:54 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:37 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:50 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:06 5 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:49 6 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:08 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:08:33 8 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 0:09:32 9 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:10:01 10 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:48 11 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:11:02 12 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:10 13 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:12:57 14 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:14:37 15 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:16:03 16 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:19:12 17 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:19:24 18 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:20:18 19 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:21:00 20 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:21:04 21 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:22:30 22 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida 0:23:59 23 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 0:32:55 24 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:39:12 25 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:41:28 26 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:45:33 27 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:48:00 28 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:49:03 29 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:50:17 30 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:52:08 31 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 0:52:10 32 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:53:05 33 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:06:28 34 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 1:08:30 35 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:11:33 36 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:11:34 37 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:14:09 38 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:16:59 39 José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 1:19:49 40 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:22:19 41 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:24:26 42 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:25:19 43 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 1:25:27 44 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:25:51 45 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:27:22 46 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:28:23 47 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1:29:36 48 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:31:52 49 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 1:32:09 50 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:33:50 51 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 1:35:04 52 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1:35:12 53 José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida 1:38:39 54 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 1:41:03 55 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 1:41:06 56 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 1:42:38 57 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1:48:14 58 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:48:40 59 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 1:49:23 60 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:52:17 61 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:52:25 62 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:53:12 63 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:53:19 64 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1:53:40 65 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:56:31 66 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 1:56:32 67 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 1:57:13 68 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 1:59:17 69 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 2:01:52 70 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 2:04:01 71 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 2:06:23 72 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 2:06:52 73 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 2:07:21 74 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:08:24 75 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 2:08:28 76 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 2:10:11 77 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 2:10:36 78 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 2:11:30 79 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 2:12:51 80 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 2:15:05 81 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2:16:23 82 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2:16:40 83 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:16:49 84 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 2:16:58 85 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 2:17:28 86 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 2:18:00 87 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:18:11 88 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 2:18:21 89 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:20:03 90 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 2:20:23 91 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2:20:48 92 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 2:22:51 93 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2:24:50 94 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 2:25:05 95 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:25:30 96 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 2:25:56 97 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:26:21 98 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 2:27:28 99 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:28:00 100 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:28:26 101 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:29:42 102 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 2:30:08 103 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 2:30:43 104 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2:31:17 105 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 106 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 2:31:19 107 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 2:31:32 108 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:31:46 109 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 2:31:53 110 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 2:32:59 111 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 2:33:02 112 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 2:34:01 113 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 2:34:02 114 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 2:34:24 115 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 2:34:32 116 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 2:34:41 117 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 2:34:59 118 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 2:35:32 119 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 2:36:12 120 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 2:37:00 121 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 2:41:16 122 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:41:20 123 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 2:41:35 124 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2:41:43 125 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2:44:00 126 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 2:45:51 127 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:46:18 128 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 2:47:08 129 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:48:17 130 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 2:49:26 131 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 2:53:11 132 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 2:54:20 133 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 2:55:10 134 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 2:56:48 135 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:57:30 136 José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 2:59:17 137 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 2:59:54 138 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 3:00:04 139 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 3:00:39 140 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:02:57 141 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 3:04:11 142 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 3:04:37 143 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 3:06:19 144 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:07:30 145 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:07:42 146 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 3:08:00 147 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 3:11:06 148 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3:12:36 149 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3:14:52 150 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 3:16:09 151 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3:16:12 152 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura 3:16:14 153 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 3:16:50 154 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:18:03 155 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 3:18:07 156 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 3:18:21 157 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 3:20:37 158 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 3:21:25 159 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 3:21:35 160 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3:21:58 161 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 3:22:01 162 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 3:22:40 163 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 3:23:14 164 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:25:33 165 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:26:15 166 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 3:31:33 167 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 3:33:29 168 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:34:39 169 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 3:34:57 170 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3:36:31 171 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 4:00:57

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 361 pts 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 191 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 172 4 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 167 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 134 6 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 118 7 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 117 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 115 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 87 10 José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 81 11 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 80 12 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 76 13 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 74 14 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 70 15 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 68 16 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 64 17 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 18 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 63 19 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 60 20 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 56 21 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 55 22 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 55 23 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 55 24 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 55 25 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 53 26 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 51 27 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 50 28 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 50 29 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 47 30 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 44 31 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 43 32 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 43 33 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 42 34 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 41 35 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 40 36 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 39 37 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 35 38 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 34 39 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 32 40 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 32 41 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 32 42 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 31 43 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 31 44 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 31 45 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 30 46 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 30 47 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 30 48 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 30 49 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 29 50 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 29 51 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 28 52 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 28 53 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 28 54 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 55 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 26 56 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 26 57 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 26 58 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 26 59 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 25 60 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 24 61 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 24 62 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 23 63 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 22 64 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 22 65 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 66 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 20 67 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 20 68 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 20 69 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 20 70 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 20 71 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 20 72 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 20 73 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 20 74 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 19 75 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 19 76 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 18 77 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 18 78 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 17 79 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 80 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 16 81 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 16 82 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 16 83 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 15 84 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 15 85 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 15 86 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 15 87 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 14 88 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 89 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 14 90 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 13 91 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 13 92 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 12 93 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 94 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 11 95 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 11 96 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 11 97 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 11 98 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 10 99 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 10 100 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura 10 101 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 9 102 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 8 103 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 8 104 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 7 105 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 106 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 7 107 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 7 108 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 7 109 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 5 110 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 4 111 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 4 112 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 113 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 114 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 3 115 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 3 116 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 3 117 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 118 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 3 119 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 3 120 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 3 121 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 3 122 José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida 2 123 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 124 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 125 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team -4 126 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp -5 127 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale -5 128 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura -13 129 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura -20

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 88 pts 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 88 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 86 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 49 5 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 40 6 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 38 7 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 34 8 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 32 9 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 10 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 26 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 12 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 24 13 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 14 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 17 15 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 16 16 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 14 17 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 14 18 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 12 19 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 12 20 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 21 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 22 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 10 23 José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida 10 24 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 25 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 26 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 9 27 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 28 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 6 29 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 5 30 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 31 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 4 32 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 4 33 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 4 34 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 35 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 4 36 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 2 37 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 2 38 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 2 39 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 2 40 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 2 41 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2 42 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 2 43 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 44 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 45 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1 46 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1 47 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 48 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 1 49 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 1 50 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 51 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61:57:44 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:16 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:14:34 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:47:18 5 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:22:32 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 1:36:13 7 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1:43:24 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:43:50 9 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:47:27 10 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 1:51:42 11 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 2:06:40 12 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 2:10:15 13 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2:11:33 14 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 2:15:33 15 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 2:25:18 16 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2:26:27 17 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 2:29:11 18 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 2:36:26 19 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 2:41:01 20 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2:59:21 21 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 3:13:31 22 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:20:43 23 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:21:25 24 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 3:28:39 25 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3:31:41