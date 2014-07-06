Nibali wins stage 2 of the Tour de France
Astana rider rides into yellow jersey with bold final attack
Stage 2: York - Sheffield
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) was the surprise winner on stage two of the Tour de France after jumping clear from a group of favourites with a late attack. The Italian champion also took over the race lead, as he finished the stage two seconds ahead of Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Michal Kwiatkowski (OPQS).
Overnight leader Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) was unable to survive the day’s nine climbs and was dropped on the stage with Nibali’s two second lead enough to move him into yellow and head of Peter Sagan (Cannondale).
There were multiple attacks on the final climb, Jenkin Road, with Alberto Contador, Chris Froome, and Tejay van Garderen all featuring. Pre-stage favourite Peter Sagan carefully marked a number of attacks but he had no answer when Nibali attacked inside the final two kilometres.
The Italian established a small gap on his rivals and despite another late effort from Froome and world champion Rui Costa, he had enough to seal the win and Italy's first yellow jersey since 2009.
Nibali called it a "wonderful victory! It pays me off for all the sacrifices. The beginning of the season has been a difficult one for me but I've trained hard with my team-mates for the Tour de France and my confidence is now boosted by the two victories I just got, at the Italian championship and here today."
It was also Nibali's first Tour stage win, and the first stage win by an Italian national champion since 1999.
Kittel had never been seriously expected to defend his race lead, but was able to hang on to the lead group until the fifth of the day’s nine climbs. He fell back into the grupetto, finally crossing the finish line over 15 minutes down.
"Despite 3,000 altitude metres I had a good time on the bike," said Kittel after the stage. "The fans were incredible, there are no words for that and it was an awesome day. I was in front and there were so many people I just yelled at them to tell them to be even louder pretending like I couldn't hear them – I thought I lost my hearing."
Welcome to Yorkshire
The peloton took off from York without Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) who was forced out of the race after a crash near the end of the first stage left him with a serious shoulder injury. He was at the start, his arm in a sling, as he briefly talked to the media before departing.
The break of the day formed almost straight after the flag was dropped with Matthew Busche (Trek Factory Racing), Blel Kadri (AG2R La Mondiale), Perrig Quemeneur (Team Europcar), David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Team NetApp-Endura), Armindo Fonseca (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) and Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) going clear. Bart de Clerq (Lotto Belisol) soon made contact, to make it seven leaders.
The peloton seemed happy with this group and let them go, with Giant-Shimano relaxed at the front. The gap peaked at just over three minutes and was hovering around the two minute mark at the day’s only intermediate sprint.
The break didn’t contest the sprint but it was more fast and furious when the peloton came by with Bryan Coquard (Europcar) taking it ahead of Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale).
There were a number of minor crashes along the way, with even yellow jersey Kittel hitting the deck at one point.
Lemoine had taken the one point on offer at the first climb, the Blubberhouses. Quemeneur was determined to grab the two points at the second climb, so he took off and picked them up in a solo move, with Lemoine getting the one point for second place.
The third climb, Hebden Bridge, saw huge crowds, and also Lemoine taking the points ahead of de la Cruz. That put the Frenchman in a tie with Jens Voigt for the KOM, and there were still six more climbs to go. The gap was again around the two minute mark.
That climb looked to have been the cue for the field to wake up though and the gap soon dropped to one minute and then kept falling.
As they started up the day’s only category 2 climb of Holme Moss Greipel was spotted dropping off the back with 62km to go, and yellow jersey Kittel was the next to go.
The attacks start
Thomas Voeckler then attacked. Most of the break had been reeled in as the Europcar rider caught the only remaining rider, Kadri, but the AG2R rider crested the climb alone, while Voeckler was joined by Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), who took second on the climb.
The peloton was 1:15 back and Kittel over three minutes down, having also punctured.
Voeckler and Edet moved back into a high-powered chase group, which also included Tony Martin (Omega Pharma QuickStep), Marcus Burghardt (BMC) and Cyril Gautier (Europcar), less than 30 seconds back.
Sagan was over a minute back in the peloton and slowly realized that such riders as Martin and Burghardt could prove dangerous to his dreams of a stage win and the yellow jersey. Cannondale turned up the speed and caught themwith Kadri captured soon after.
Garmin-Sharp then moved to the head of the field, as they led up the day’s sixth climb, the Midhopestones. Tom-Jelte Slagter and Andrew Talansky took the few points available on the category three climb.
The increased tempo and the continuous climbing took its toll. The lead group, headed by Garmin, held only some 20 to 30 riders, including Froome and Contador. With 30km to go, Froome sent his teammates to the front to take control.
The last four climbs were bunched fairly close together. Climb number seven, Bradfield (cat. 4), saw Sky move to the front again and drive towards Oughtibridge.
Pierre Rolland (Europcar) took the two points, and Ag2r’s Jean-Christophe Peraud the next point, as they pulled away from the field.
The French duo continued their attack on the descent, sensing an opportunity.
Sky, Cannondale and BMC were up front in the chasing group. Peraud was caught first, and Rolland hung desperately to his slim lead, taking 14 seconds into the final 10km. He was caught within 2km.
One more climb remained, Jenkin Road, topping out with 5km to go. Only a category four, it nevertheless seemed destined to play a role.
Orica Green-Edge took over the lead work, working for Michael Albasini, but Cannondale wasn’t going to let this one get away. Then Contador moved to the front, with Nibali and Froome right behind him.
Froome attacked as they neared the top, catching his rivals by surprise. Van Garderen led the others back up to him, but the Sky rider was first over the climb.
Fuglsang took off on the descent, with Froome then leading the chase to neutralize him.
Attack followed attack, with Sagan marking them all. With 2km to go, Nibali jumped and quickly pulled away. Porte and Sagan looked at one another in the chase, but it appeared that no one could organize anything to catch the Italian champion. By the time the group turned up the speed again, it was too late and Nibali pulled off the upset.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5:08:36
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|6
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|7
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|8
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|9
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|12
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|14
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|15
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|19
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|21
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|22
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:16
|23
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|24
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
|25
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|26
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|27
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|28
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|29
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|30
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|31
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|32
|John Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|34
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|35
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|37
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:35
|38
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|39
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|40
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|41
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|43
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|44
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|45
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|46
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|48
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|49
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|50
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:56
|51
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:01:19
|52
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|53
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|54
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|55
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:01:45
|57
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|58
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|59
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|60
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp
|61
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|62
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:34
|63
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:02:42
|64
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|65
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|66
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:40
|67
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|68
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|0:04:34
|69
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|70
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|71
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:46
|72
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida
|0:06:34
|74
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|75
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:07:05
|76
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:40
|77
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|78
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:10:31
|79
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|80
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|81
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|82
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|83
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|84
|José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|85
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|88
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|89
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|90
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|91
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|92
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|93
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|94
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|96
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|97
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|98
|José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
|99
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|100
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|101
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|102
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|103
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|104
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|105
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|106
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|107
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|108
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|109
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|110
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:03
|111
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:48
|112
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|113
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|114
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|115
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|117
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|118
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|119
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|120
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|121
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|122
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|123
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|124
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|125
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|126
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|127
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|128
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|129
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|130
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|131
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|132
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|133
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|134
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|135
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|136
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|137
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|138
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|139
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|140
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|141
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|142
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|143
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|144
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|0:15:39
|145
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|146
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|147
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
|148
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|149
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|150
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|151
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|152
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|153
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|154
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|155
|Jesus Alberto Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|156
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|157
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|158
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|159
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|160
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|161
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|162
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|163
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|164
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:18:33
|165
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:19:50
|166
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|167
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|168
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|169
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|170
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|171
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|172
|José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|173
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|174
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|175
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|176
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|177
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|178
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|179
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|180
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|181
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|182
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|183
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|184
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|185
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|186
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|187
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|188
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|189
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|190
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol
|191
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|192
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|193
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|194
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|195
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|196
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida
|0:22:22
|DNF
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|DNS
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|pts
|2
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|17
|3
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|4
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|13
|5
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|11
|6
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|10
|7
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|8
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|9
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|7
|10
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|6
|11
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|5
|12
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|13
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|14
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|15
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|25
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|22
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|19
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|17
|6
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|15
|7
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|13
|8
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|11
|9
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|11
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|6
|12
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|5
|13
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|14
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|3
|15
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|pts
|2
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|pts
|2
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|pts
|2
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|3
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|4
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|2
|pts
|2
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|pts
|2
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5:08:38
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:14
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|7
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:33
|8
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:01:43
|9
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|10
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|0:04:32
|12
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:10:29
|13
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|14
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|15
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|16
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:14:46
|17
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:15:37
|19
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|20
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|21
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:19:48
|22
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|24
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|25
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|26
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|27
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|15:25:54
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:12
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:14
|4
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:47
|5
|Cannondale
|6
|Team Netapp-Endura
|7
|IAM Cycling
|0:01:01
|8
|Team Katusha
|0:01:20
|9
|Lampre - Merida
|0:01:31
|10
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|11
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:46
|12
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:03:26
|13
|Orica Greenedge
|0:04:23
|14
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:05:44
|15
|FDJ.fr
|0:06:31
|16
|Team Europcar
|0:07:50
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:44
|18
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:10:29
|19
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:11:02
|20
|Movistar Team
|0:12:12
|21
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:13:29
|22
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:25:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9:52:43
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:00:02
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|7
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|8
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|13
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|14
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|17
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|19
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|20
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|21
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|22
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:16
|23
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|24
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|25
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|27
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|28
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|29
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|30
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
|31
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|32
|John Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|34
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|35
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|36
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:35
|37
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|38
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|39
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|40
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|41
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|43
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|45
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|46
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|47
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|48
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|49
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:56
|50
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:01:19
|51
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|52
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|53
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|54
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp
|0:01:45
|56
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|57
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|58
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|59
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|60
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|61
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:02:21
|62
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:34
|63
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:02:42
|64
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|65
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|66
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:40
|67
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|68
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|0:04:34
|69
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|70
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|71
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:46
|72
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|73
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:34
|74
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida
|75
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:07:05
|76
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:08:40
|77
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|78
|José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:31
|79
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|81
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|82
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|83
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|84
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|85
|José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
|86
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|87
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|88
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|89
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|90
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|91
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|92
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|93
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|95
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|96
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|97
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|98
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|99
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|100
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|101
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|102
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|103
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|104
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|105
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|106
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|107
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|108
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:03
|109
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:25
|110
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|0:13:00
|111
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:14:48
|112
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|113
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|114
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|115
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|117
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|118
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|119
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|120
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|121
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|122
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|123
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|124
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|125
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|126
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|127
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|128
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|129
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|130
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|131
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|132
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|133
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|134
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|135
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|136
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|137
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|138
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|139
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|140
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|141
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:15:08
|142
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:15:39
|143
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|144
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|145
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|146
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|147
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|148
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|149
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|150
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|151
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|152
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|153
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|154
|Jesus Alberto Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|155
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|156
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|157
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|0:16:16
|158
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:17:09
|159
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
|160
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|161
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|0:17:17
|162
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:17:54
|163
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:18:50
|164
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:19:50
|165
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|166
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|167
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|168
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|169
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|170
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|171
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|172
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|173
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|174
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|175
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|176
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|177
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|178
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|179
|José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|180
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|181
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|182
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|183
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|184
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:20:55
|185
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:21:20
|186
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:21:40
|187
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|188
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:21:55
|189
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:15
|190
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol
|0:22:19
|191
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:22:29
|192
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:23:27
|193
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:23:37
|194
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:28:42
|195
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:33:59
|196
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida
|0:36:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|69
|pts
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|47
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|45
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|31
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|30
|6
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|30
|7
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|27
|8
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|25
|9
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|22
|10
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|22
|11
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|12
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|13
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|14
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|17
|15
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|16
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|17
|17
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|17
|18
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|16
|19
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|20
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|15
|21
|José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|22
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|13
|23
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|13
|24
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|25
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|11
|26
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|11
|27
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|28
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|10
|29
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|30
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|31
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|8
|32
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|33
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|7
|34
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|35
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|6
|36
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|6
|37
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|5
|38
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|5
|39
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|40
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|41
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|3
|42
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|3
|43
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|44
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|45
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|46
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol
|2
|47
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|pts
|2
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|3
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|4
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|5
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|6
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|2
|7
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|8
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|9
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|2
|10
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|11
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1
|12
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1
|13
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|14
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|15
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|16
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|9:52:45
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:14
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|7
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:33
|8
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:01:43
|9
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|0:04:32
|12
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:10:29
|13
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|14
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|15
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|16
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:14:46
|17
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:15:37
|19
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:17:07
|20
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:18:48
|21
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:19:48
|22
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|23
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|24
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|25
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:21:53
|26
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:13
|27
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:28:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|29:38:15
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:12
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:14
|4
|Team Netapp-Endura
|0:00:47
|5
|Trek Factory Racing
|6
|Cannondale
|7
|IAM Cycling
|0:01:01
|8
|Team Katusha
|0:01:20
|9
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:01:31
|10
|Lampre - Merida
|11
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:46
|12
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:03:26
|13
|Orica Greenedge
|0:04:23
|14
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:05:44
|15
|FDJ.fr
|0:06:31
|16
|Team Europcar
|0:07:50
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:44
|18
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:10:29
|19
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:11:02
|20
|Movistar Team
|0:12:12
|21
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:13:29
|22
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:25:29
