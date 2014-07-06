Trending

Nibali wins stage 2 of the Tour de France

Astana rider rides into yellow jersey with bold final attack

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) was the surprise winner on stage two of the Tour de France after jumping clear from a group of favourites with a late attack. The Italian champion also took over the race lead, as he finished the stage two seconds ahead of Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Michal Kwiatkowski (OPQS).

Nibali shows he is also a threat at the Tour de France

Overnight leader Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) was unable to survive the day’s nine climbs and was dropped on the stage with Nibali’s two second lead enough to move him into yellow and head of Peter Sagan (Cannondale).

There were multiple attacks on the final climb, Jenkin Road, with Alberto Contador, Chris Froome, and Tejay van Garderen all featuring. Pre-stage favourite Peter Sagan carefully marked a number of attacks but he had no answer when Nibali attacked inside the final two kilometres.

The Italian established a small gap on his rivals and despite another late effort from Froome and world champion Rui Costa, he had enough to seal the win and Italy's first yellow jersey since 2009. 

Nibali called it a "wonderful victory! It pays me off for all the sacrifices. The beginning of the season has been a difficult one for me but I've trained hard with my team-mates for the Tour de France and my confidence is now boosted by the two victories I just got, at the Italian championship and here today."

It was also Nibali's first Tour stage win, and the first stage win by an Italian national champion since 1999.

Kittel had never been seriously expected to defend his race lead, but was able to hang on to the lead group until the fifth of the day’s nine climbs. He fell back into the grupetto, finally crossing the finish line over 15 minutes down.

"Despite 3,000 altitude metres I had a good time on the bike," said Kittel after the stage. "The fans were incredible, there are no words for that and it was an awesome day. I was in front and there were so many people I just yelled at them to tell them to be even louder pretending like I couldn't hear them – I thought I lost my hearing."

Welcome to Yorkshire

The peloton took off from York without Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) who was forced out of the race after a crash near the end of the first stage left him with a serious shoulder injury. He was at the start, his arm in a sling, as he briefly talked to the media before departing.

The break of the day formed almost straight after the flag was dropped with Matthew Busche (Trek Factory Racing), Blel Kadri (AG2R La Mondiale), Perrig Quemeneur (Team Europcar), David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Team NetApp-Endura), Armindo Fonseca (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) and Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) going clear. Bart de Clerq (Lotto Belisol) soon made contact, to make it seven leaders.

The peloton seemed happy with this group and let them go, with Giant-Shimano relaxed at the front. The gap peaked at just over three minutes and was hovering around the two minute mark at the day’s only intermediate sprint.

The break didn’t contest the sprint but it was more fast and furious when the peloton came by with Bryan Coquard (Europcar) taking it ahead of Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale).

There were a number of minor crashes along the way, with even yellow jersey Kittel hitting the deck at one point.

Lemoine had taken the one point on offer at the first climb, the Blubberhouses. Quemeneur was determined to grab the two points at the second climb, so he took off and picked them up in a solo move, with Lemoine getting the one point for second place.

The third climb, Hebden Bridge, saw huge crowds, and also Lemoine taking the points ahead of de la Cruz. That put the Frenchman in a tie with Jens Voigt for the KOM, and there were still six more climbs to go. The gap was again around the two minute mark.

That climb looked to have been the cue for the field to wake up though and the gap soon dropped to one minute and then kept falling.

As they started up the day’s only category 2 climb of Holme Moss Greipel was spotted dropping off the back with 62km to go, and yellow jersey Kittel was the next to go.

The attacks start

Thomas Voeckler then attacked. Most of the break had been reeled in as the Europcar rider caught the only remaining rider, Kadri, but the AG2R rider crested the climb alone, while Voeckler was joined by Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), who took second on the climb.

The peloton was 1:15 back and Kittel over three minutes down, having also punctured.

Voeckler and Edet moved back into a high-powered chase group, which also included Tony Martin (Omega Pharma QuickStep), Marcus Burghardt (BMC) and Cyril Gautier (Europcar), less than 30 seconds back.

Sagan was over a minute back in the peloton and slowly realized that such riders as Martin and Burghardt could prove dangerous to his dreams of a stage win and the yellow jersey. Cannondale turned up the speed and caught themwith Kadri captured soon after.

Garmin-Sharp then moved to the head of the field, as they led up the day’s sixth climb, the Midhopestones. Tom-Jelte Slagter and Andrew Talansky took the few points available on the category three climb.

The increased tempo and the continuous climbing took its toll. The lead group, headed by Garmin, held only some 20 to 30 riders, including Froome and Contador. With 30km to go, Froome sent his teammates to the front to take control.

The last four climbs were bunched fairly close together. Climb number seven, Bradfield (cat. 4), saw Sky move to the front again and drive towards Oughtibridge.

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) took the two points, and Ag2r’s Jean-Christophe Peraud the next point, as they pulled away from the field.

The French duo continued their attack on the descent, sensing an opportunity.

Sky, Cannondale and BMC were up front in the chasing group. Peraud was caught first, and Rolland hung desperately to his slim lead, taking 14 seconds into the final 10km. He was caught within 2km.

One more climb remained, Jenkin Road, topping out with 5km to go. Only a category four, it nevertheless seemed destined to play a role.

Orica Green-Edge took over the lead work, working for Michael Albasini, but Cannondale wasn’t going to let this one get away. Then Contador moved to the front, with Nibali and Froome right behind him.

Froome attacked as they neared the top, catching his rivals by surprise. Van Garderen led the others back up to him, but the Sky rider was first over the climb.

Fuglsang took off on the descent, with Froome then leading the chase to neutralize him.

Attack followed attack, with Sagan marking them all. With 2km to go, Nibali jumped and quickly pulled away. Porte and Sagan looked at one another in the chase, but it appeared that no one could organize anything to catch the Italian champion. By the time the group turned up the speed again, it was too late and Nibali pulled off the upset.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team5:08:36
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:02
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
6Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
7Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
9Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
13Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
14Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
15Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
16Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
18Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
19Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
20Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
21Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
22Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:16
23Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
24Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
25Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
26Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
27Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
28Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
29Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
30Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
31Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
32John Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
33Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
34Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
35Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
36Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
37Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:00:35
38Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
39Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
40Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
41Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
42Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
43Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
44Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
45Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
46Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
47Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
48Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
49Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
50Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:56
51Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:01:19
52Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
53Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
54Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
55Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
56Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:01:45
57Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
58Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
59Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
60Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp
61Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
62Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:34
63Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:02:42
64Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
65Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
66Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:03:40
67Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
68Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge0:04:34
69David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
70Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
71Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:46
72Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
73Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida0:06:34
74Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
75Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:07:05
76Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:40
77Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
78Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:10:31
79Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
80Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
81Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
82Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
83Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
84José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
85Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
86Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
87Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
88Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
89Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
90Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
91Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
92Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
93Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
94Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
95Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
96Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
97Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
98José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
99Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
100John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
101Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
102Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
103Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
104Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
105Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
106Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
107Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
108Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
109John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
110Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:03
111Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:48
112Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
113Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
114Edward King (USA) Cannondale
115Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
116Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
117Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
118Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
119Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
120Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
121Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
122Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
123Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
124Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
125Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
126Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
127Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
128Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
129Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
130Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
131Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
132Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
133Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
134Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
135Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
136Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
137Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
138Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
139Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
140Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
141Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
142Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
143Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
144Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge0:15:39
145Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
146Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
147Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
148Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
149Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
150Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
151Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
152Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
153Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
154Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
155Jesus Alberto Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
156David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
157Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
158Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
159Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
160Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
161Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
162Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
163Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
164Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:18:33
165Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:19:50
166Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
167Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
168Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
169Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
170Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
171André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
172José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
173Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
174Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
175Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
176Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
177Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
178Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
179Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
180William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
181Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
182Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
183Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
184Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
185Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
186Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
187Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
188Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
189Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
190Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol
191Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
192Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
193Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
194Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
195Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
196Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida0:22:22
DNFSacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
DNSMark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step

Sprint 1 - Keighley, 68.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20pts
2David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura17
3Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar15
4Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing13
5Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement11
6Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol10
7Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
8Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar8
9Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha7
10André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol6
11Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale5
12Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar4
13Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha3
14Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale2
15Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale1

Sprint 2 - Sheffield, 201km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team30pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team25
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step22
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale19
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol17
6Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge15
7Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp13
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling11
9Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team9
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
11Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol6
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team5
13Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo4
14Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida3
15Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing2

Mountain 1 - Côte de Blubberhouses, 47km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 2 - Côte d'Oxenhope Moor, 85km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar2pts
2Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Ripponden, 112.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2pts
2David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura1

Mountain 4 - Côte de Greetland, 119.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2pts
2David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura1

Mountain 5 - Côte de Holme Moss, 143.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
3Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar2
4Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Mountain 6 - Côte de Midhopestones, 167km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp2pts
2Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp1

Mountain 7 - Côte de Bradfield, 175km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 8 - Côte d'Oughtibridge, 182km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar2pts
2Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 9 - VC - Côte de Jenkin Road, 196km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky1

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5:08:38
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:14
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
6Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
7Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:33
8Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:01:43
9Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
10Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
11Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge0:04:32
12Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:10:29
13Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
14Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
15John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
16Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:14:46
17Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
18Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:15:37
19David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
20Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
21Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:19:48
22Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
23Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
24Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
25Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
26Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
27Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky15:25:54
2Astana Pro Team0:00:12
3BMC Racing Team0:00:14
4Trek Factory Racing0:00:47
5Cannondale
6Team Netapp-Endura
7IAM Cycling0:01:01
8Team Katusha0:01:20
9Lampre - Merida0:01:31
10Belkin Pro Cycling
11Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:46
12Garmin - Sharp0:03:26
13Orica Greenedge0:04:23
14Ag2R La Mondiale0:05:44
15FDJ.fr0:06:31
16Team Europcar0:07:50
17Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:44
18Lotto-Belisol0:10:29
19Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:11:02
20Movistar Team0:12:12
21Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:13:29
22Team Giant-Shimano0:25:29

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team9:52:43
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:00:02
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
4Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
7Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
8Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
9Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
11Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
12Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
13Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
14Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
16Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
17Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
19Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
20Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
21Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
22Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:16
23Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
24Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
25Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
26Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
27Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
28Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
29Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
30Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
31Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
32John Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
33Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
34Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
35Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
36Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:00:35
37Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
38Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
39Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
40Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
41Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
42Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
43Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
44Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
45Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
46Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
47Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
48Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
49Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:56
50Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:01:19
51Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
52Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
53Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
54Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
55Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp0:01:45
56Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
57Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
58Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
59Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
60Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
61Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:02:21
62Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:34
63Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:02:42
64Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
65Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
66Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:03:40
67Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
68Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge0:04:34
69David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
70Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
71Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:46
72Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
73Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:34
74Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida
75Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:07:05
76Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:08:40
77Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
78José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:31
79Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
80Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
81Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
82Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
83Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
84Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
85José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
86Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
87Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
88Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
89Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
90Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
91Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
92John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
93Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
94Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
95Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
96Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
97Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
98John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
99Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
100Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
101Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
102Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
103Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
104Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
105Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
106Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
107Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
108Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:03
109Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:12:25
110Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol0:13:00
111Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:14:48
112Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
113Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
114Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
115Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
116Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
117Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
118Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
119Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
120Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
121Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
122Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
123Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
124Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
125Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
126Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
127Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
128Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
129Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
130Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
131Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
132Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
133Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
134Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
135Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
136Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
137Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
138Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
139Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
140Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
141Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:15:08
142Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling0:15:39
143Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
144Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
145Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
146Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
147Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
148Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
149Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
150Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
151Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
152Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
153Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
154Jesus Alberto Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
155Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
156Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
157Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol0:16:16
158Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:17:09
159Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
160Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
161Edward King (USA) Cannondale0:17:17
162Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:17:54
163David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura0:18:50
164Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:19:50
165Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
166André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
167Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
168Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
169Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
170Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
171Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
172Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
173Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
174William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
175Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
176Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
177Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
178Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
179José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
180Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
181Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
182Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
183Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
184Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:20:55
185Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:21:20
186Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:21:40
187Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
188Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:21:55
189Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:15
190Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol0:22:19
191Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:22:29
192Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano0:23:27
193Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha0:23:37
194Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:28:42
195Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:33:59
196Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida0:36:31

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale69pts
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar47
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano45
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team31
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team30
6Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp30
7Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge27
8Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha25
9Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step22
10Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo22
11Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
12Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing20
13Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky20
14Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol17
15Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17
16David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura17
17André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol17
18Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling16
19Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar15
20Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement15
21José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team14
22Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp13
23Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing13
24Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar12
25Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling11
26Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement11
27Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing10
28Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol10
29Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team9
30Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
31Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura8
32Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
33Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale7
34Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
35Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol6
36Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale6
37Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team5
38Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale5
39Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo4
40Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling4
41Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida3
42Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol3
43Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha3
44Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing2
45Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
46Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol2
47Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6pts
2Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
3Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing4
4Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
5Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar2
6Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp2
7Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar2
8Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar2
9David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura2
10Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky1
11Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1
12Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1
13Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
14Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp1
15Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
16Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale9:52:45
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:14
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
6Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
7Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:33
8Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:01:43
9Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
10Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
11Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge0:04:32
12Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida0:10:29
13Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
14John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
15Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
16Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:14:46
17Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
18Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:15:37
19Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:17:07
20David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura0:18:48
21Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:19:48
22Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
23Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
24Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
25Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:21:53
26Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:13
27Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:28:40

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky29:38:15
2Astana Pro Team0:00:12
3BMC Racing Team0:00:14
4Team Netapp-Endura0:00:47
5Trek Factory Racing
6Cannondale
7IAM Cycling0:01:01
8Team Katusha0:01:20
9Belkin Pro Cycling0:01:31
10Lampre - Merida
11Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:46
12Garmin - Sharp0:03:26
13Orica Greenedge0:04:23
14Ag2R La Mondiale0:05:44
15FDJ.fr0:06:31
16Team Europcar0:07:50
17Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:44
18Lotto-Belisol0:10:29
19Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:11:02
20Movistar Team0:12:12
21Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:13:29
22Team Giant-Shimano0:25:29

 

