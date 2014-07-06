Image 1 of 187 Vincenzo Niabli (Astana) ways from the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 187 Nibali shakes hands with the UCI president Brian Cookson (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 187 A very happy Vincenzo Nibali (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 187 Vincenzo Niabli (Astana) concentrating adds the yellow jersey to his collection (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 187 A kiss for the LCL lion (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 187 A first ever yellow jersey for Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 187 Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis) collects his KOM jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 187 Most agressive, Blel Kadri (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 187 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) in the best young riders jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 187 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 187 Another green jersey for Sagan's collection (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 187 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) in the green jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 187 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) after stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 187 The huge crowds of stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 187 Trying to squeeze through the crowds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 187 Pinot leads home the chasers (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 187 Chris Froome has a little dig (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 187 Cote de Holme Moss in ll its glory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 187 The crowds on Cote de Holme Moss (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 187 Cote de Holme Moss (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 187 The view from Cote de Holme Moss (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 187 Andriy Grivko (Astana) leading the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 187 Blel Kadri (Ag2r-La Mondiale) gets into an aero tuck (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 187 Blel Kadri (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 187 Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 187 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 187 Blel Kadri (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis) and Armindo Fonseca (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 187 The cobbled climb in Oxenhope (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 187 Italian Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) claims stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 187 Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis) gets aero (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 187 Welcome... Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) was the surprise winner on stage two of the Tour de France after jumping clear from a group of favourites with a late attack. The Italian champion also took over the race lead, as he finished the stage two seconds ahead of Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Michal Kwiatkowski (OPQS).

Overnight leader Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) was unable to survive the day’s nine climbs and was dropped on the stage with Nibali’s two second lead enough to move him into yellow and head of Peter Sagan (Cannondale).

There were multiple attacks on the final climb, Jenkin Road, with Alberto Contador, Chris Froome, and Tejay van Garderen all featuring. Pre-stage favourite Peter Sagan carefully marked a number of attacks but he had no answer when Nibali attacked inside the final two kilometres.

The Italian established a small gap on his rivals and despite another late effort from Froome and world champion Rui Costa, he had enough to seal the win and Italy's first yellow jersey since 2009.

Nibali called it a "wonderful victory! It pays me off for all the sacrifices. The beginning of the season has been a difficult one for me but I've trained hard with my team-mates for the Tour de France and my confidence is now boosted by the two victories I just got, at the Italian championship and here today."

It was also Nibali's first Tour stage win, and the first stage win by an Italian national champion since 1999.

Kittel had never been seriously expected to defend his race lead, but was able to hang on to the lead group until the fifth of the day’s nine climbs. He fell back into the grupetto, finally crossing the finish line over 15 minutes down.

"Despite 3,000 altitude metres I had a good time on the bike," said Kittel after the stage. "The fans were incredible, there are no words for that and it was an awesome day. I was in front and there were so many people I just yelled at them to tell them to be even louder pretending like I couldn't hear them – I thought I lost my hearing."

Welcome to Yorkshire



The peloton took off from York without Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) who was forced out of the race after a crash near the end of the first stage left him with a serious shoulder injury. He was at the start, his arm in a sling, as he briefly talked to the media before departing.

The break of the day formed almost straight after the flag was dropped with Matthew Busche (Trek Factory Racing), Blel Kadri (AG2R La Mondiale), Perrig Quemeneur (Team Europcar), David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Team NetApp-Endura), Armindo Fonseca (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) and Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) going clear. Bart de Clerq (Lotto Belisol) soon made contact, to make it seven leaders.

The peloton seemed happy with this group and let them go, with Giant-Shimano relaxed at the front. The gap peaked at just over three minutes and was hovering around the two minute mark at the day’s only intermediate sprint.

The break didn’t contest the sprint but it was more fast and furious when the peloton came by with Bryan Coquard (Europcar) taking it ahead of Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale).

There were a number of minor crashes along the way, with even yellow jersey Kittel hitting the deck at one point.

Lemoine had taken the one point on offer at the first climb, the Blubberhouses. Quemeneur was determined to grab the two points at the second climb, so he took off and picked them up in a solo move, with Lemoine getting the one point for second place.

The third climb, Hebden Bridge, saw huge crowds, and also Lemoine taking the points ahead of de la Cruz. That put the Frenchman in a tie with Jens Voigt for the KOM, and there were still six more climbs to go. The gap was again around the two minute mark.

That climb looked to have been the cue for the field to wake up though and the gap soon dropped to one minute and then kept falling.

As they started up the day’s only category 2 climb of Holme Moss Greipel was spotted dropping off the back with 62km to go, and yellow jersey Kittel was the next to go.

The attacks start



Thomas Voeckler then attacked. Most of the break had been reeled in as the Europcar rider caught the only remaining rider, Kadri, but the AG2R rider crested the climb alone, while Voeckler was joined by Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), who took second on the climb.

The peloton was 1:15 back and Kittel over three minutes down, having also punctured.

Voeckler and Edet moved back into a high-powered chase group, which also included Tony Martin (Omega Pharma QuickStep), Marcus Burghardt (BMC) and Cyril Gautier (Europcar), less than 30 seconds back.

Sagan was over a minute back in the peloton and slowly realized that such riders as Martin and Burghardt could prove dangerous to his dreams of a stage win and the yellow jersey. Cannondale turned up the speed and caught themwith Kadri captured soon after.

Garmin-Sharp then moved to the head of the field, as they led up the day’s sixth climb, the Midhopestones. Tom-Jelte Slagter and Andrew Talansky took the few points available on the category three climb.

The increased tempo and the continuous climbing took its toll. The lead group, headed by Garmin, held only some 20 to 30 riders, including Froome and Contador. With 30km to go, Froome sent his teammates to the front to take control.

The last four climbs were bunched fairly close together. Climb number seven, Bradfield (cat. 4), saw Sky move to the front again and drive towards Oughtibridge.

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) took the two points, and Ag2r’s Jean-Christophe Peraud the next point, as they pulled away from the field.

The French duo continued their attack on the descent, sensing an opportunity.

Sky, Cannondale and BMC were up front in the chasing group. Peraud was caught first, and Rolland hung desperately to his slim lead, taking 14 seconds into the final 10km. He was caught within 2km.

One more climb remained, Jenkin Road, topping out with 5km to go. Only a category four, it nevertheless seemed destined to play a role.

Orica Green-Edge took over the lead work, working for Michael Albasini, but Cannondale wasn’t going to let this one get away. Then Contador moved to the front, with Nibali and Froome right behind him.

Froome attacked as they neared the top, catching his rivals by surprise. Van Garderen led the others back up to him, but the Sky rider was first over the climb.

Fuglsang took off on the descent, with Froome then leading the chase to neutralize him.

Attack followed attack, with Sagan marking them all. With 2km to go, Nibali jumped and quickly pulled away. Porte and Sagan looked at one another in the chase, but it appeared that no one could organize anything to catch the Italian champion. By the time the group turned up the speed again, it was too late and Nibali pulled off the upset.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5:08:36 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:02 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 6 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 7 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 9 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 13 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 14 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 15 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 16 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 18 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 19 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 20 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 21 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 22 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:16 23 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 24 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida 25 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 26 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 27 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 28 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 29 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 30 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 31 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 32 John Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 33 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 34 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 35 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 36 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 37 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:35 38 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 39 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 40 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 41 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 42 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 43 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 44 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 45 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 46 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 47 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 48 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 49 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 50 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:56 51 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:01:19 52 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 53 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 54 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 55 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 56 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:01:45 57 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 58 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 59 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 60 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp 61 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 62 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:34 63 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:02:42 64 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 65 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 66 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:03:40 67 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 68 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 0:04:34 69 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 70 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 71 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:46 72 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida 0:06:34 74 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 75 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:07:05 76 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:40 77 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 78 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:10:31 79 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 80 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 81 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 82 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 83 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 84 José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 85 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 86 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 87 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 88 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 89 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 90 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 91 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 92 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 93 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 94 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 96 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 97 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 98 José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida 99 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 100 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 101 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 102 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 103 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 104 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 105 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 106 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 107 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 108 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 109 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 110 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:03 111 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:48 112 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 113 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 114 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 115 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 116 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 117 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 118 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 119 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 120 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 121 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 122 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 123 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 124 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 125 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 126 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 127 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 128 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 129 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 130 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 131 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 132 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 133 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 134 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 135 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 136 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 137 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 138 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 139 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 140 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 141 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 142 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 143 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 144 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 0:15:39 145 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 146 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 147 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura 148 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 149 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 150 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 151 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 152 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 153 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 154 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 155 Jesus Alberto Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 156 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 157 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 158 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 159 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 160 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 161 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 162 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 163 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 164 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:18:33 165 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:19:50 166 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 167 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 168 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 169 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 170 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 171 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 172 José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 173 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 174 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 175 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 176 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 177 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 178 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 179 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 180 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 181 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 182 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 183 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 184 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 185 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 186 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 187 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 188 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 189 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 190 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol 191 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 192 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 193 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 194 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 195 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 196 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida 0:22:22 DNF Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida DNS Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step

Sprint 1 - Keighley, 68.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 pts 2 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 17 3 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 15 4 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 13 5 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 11 6 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 10 7 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 8 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 8 9 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 7 10 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 6 11 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 5 12 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 4 13 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 3 14 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 2 15 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 1

Sprint 2 - Sheffield, 201km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 30 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 25 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 22 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 19 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 17 6 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 15 7 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 13 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 11 9 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 11 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 6 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 5 13 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 14 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 3 15 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 2

Mountain 1 - Côte de Blubberhouses, 47km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 2 - Côte d'Oxenhope Moor, 85km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 2 pts 2 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Ripponden, 112.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 pts 2 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 1

Mountain 4 - Côte de Greetland, 119.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 pts 2 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 1

Mountain 5 - Côte de Holme Moss, 143.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 pts 2 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 3 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 2 4 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Mountain 6 - Côte de Midhopestones, 167km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 2 pts 2 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1

Mountain 7 - Côte de Bradfield, 175km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 8 - Côte d'Oughtibridge, 182km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 2 pts 2 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 9 - VC - Côte de Jenkin Road, 196km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 1

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5:08:38 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:14 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 6 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 7 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:33 8 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:01:43 9 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 10 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 0:04:32 12 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:10:29 13 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 14 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 15 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 16 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:14:46 17 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 18 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:15:37 19 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 20 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 21 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:19:48 22 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 23 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 24 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 25 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 26 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 27 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 15:25:54 2 Astana Pro Team 0:00:12 3 BMC Racing Team 0:00:14 4 Trek Factory Racing 0:00:47 5 Cannondale 6 Team Netapp-Endura 7 IAM Cycling 0:01:01 8 Team Katusha 0:01:20 9 Lampre - Merida 0:01:31 10 Belkin Pro Cycling 11 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:46 12 Garmin - Sharp 0:03:26 13 Orica Greenedge 0:04:23 14 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:05:44 15 FDJ.fr 0:06:31 16 Team Europcar 0:07:50 17 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:44 18 Lotto-Belisol 0:10:29 19 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:11:02 20 Movistar Team 0:12:12 21 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:13:29 22 Team Giant-Shimano 0:25:29

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9:52:43 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:00:02 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 7 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 8 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 11 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 13 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 14 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 16 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 17 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 19 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 20 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 21 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 22 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:16 23 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 24 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 25 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 26 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 27 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 28 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 29 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 30 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida 31 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 32 John Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 33 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 34 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 35 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 36 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:35 37 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 38 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 39 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 40 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 41 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 42 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 43 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 44 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 45 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 46 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 47 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 48 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 49 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:56 50 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:01:19 51 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 52 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 53 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 54 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 55 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp 0:01:45 56 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 57 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 58 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 59 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 60 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 61 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:21 62 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:34 63 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:02:42 64 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 65 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 66 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:03:40 67 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 68 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 0:04:34 69 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 70 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 71 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:46 72 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 73 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:06:34 74 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida 75 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:07:05 76 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:08:40 77 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 78 José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:31 79 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 81 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 82 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 83 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 84 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 85 José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida 86 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 87 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 88 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 89 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 90 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 91 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 92 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 93 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 94 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 95 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 96 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 97 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 98 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 99 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 100 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 101 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 102 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 103 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 104 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 105 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 106 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 107 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 108 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:03 109 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:12:25 110 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 0:13:00 111 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:14:48 112 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 113 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 114 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 115 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 116 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 117 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 118 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 119 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 120 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 121 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 122 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 123 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 124 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 125 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 126 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 127 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 128 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 129 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 130 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 131 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 132 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 133 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 134 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 135 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 136 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 137 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 138 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 139 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 140 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 141 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:15:08 142 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:15:39 143 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 144 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 145 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 146 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 147 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 148 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 149 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 150 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 151 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 152 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 153 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 154 Jesus Alberto Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 155 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 156 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 157 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 0:16:16 158 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:17:09 159 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura 160 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 161 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 0:17:17 162 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:17:54 163 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 0:18:50 164 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:19:50 165 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 166 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 167 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 168 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 169 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 170 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 171 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 172 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 173 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 174 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 175 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 176 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 177 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 178 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 179 José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 180 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 181 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 182 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 183 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 184 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:20:55 185 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:21:20 186 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:21:40 187 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 188 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:21:55 189 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:15 190 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol 0:22:19 191 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:22:29 192 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 0:23:27 193 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:23:37 194 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:28:42 195 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:33:59 196 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida 0:36:31

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 69 pts 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 47 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 45 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 31 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 30 6 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 30 7 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 27 8 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 25 9 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 22 10 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 22 11 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 12 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 20 13 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 20 14 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 17 15 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 16 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 17 17 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 17 18 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 16 19 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 15 20 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 15 21 José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 14 22 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 13 23 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 13 24 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 12 25 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 11 26 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 11 27 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 10 28 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 10 29 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 30 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 31 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 8 32 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 33 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 7 34 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 35 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 6 36 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 6 37 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 5 38 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 5 39 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 40 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 41 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 3 42 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 3 43 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 3 44 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 2 45 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 46 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol 2 47 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 pts 2 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 3 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 4 4 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 5 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 2 6 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 2 7 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 2 8 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 2 9 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 2 10 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 1 11 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1 12 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1 13 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 14 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1 15 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1 16 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 9:52:45 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:14 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 6 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 7 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:33 8 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:01:43 9 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 10 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 0:04:32 12 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:10:29 13 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 14 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 15 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 16 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:14:46 17 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 18 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:15:37 19 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:17:07 20 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 0:18:48 21 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:19:48 22 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 23 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 24 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 25 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:21:53 26 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:13 27 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:28:40