Image 1 of 160

Astana team doctor Joost De Maeseneer poses with the custom yellow Specialized for Vincenzo Nibali

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 160

Thumbs up Giuseppe Martinelli, Vincenzo Nibali and Paolo Slongo

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 160

Astana on the Champs-Élysées

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 160

Team boss Alexander Vinokourov gives Nibali a kiss

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 160

Alexander Vinokourov and Vincenzo Nibali celebrate the Astana win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 160

Alessandro Vanotti, Vincenzo Nibali and Alexander Vinokourov

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 160

Agr2 on the Champs-Élysées

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 160

Tinkoff-Saxo made it to the Champs-Élysées

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 160

A Team Sky saddle

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 160

Lotto-Belisol on the Champs-Élysées

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 160

Woo! Alexandre Pichot (Europcar) celebrates arriving on the Champs-Élysées

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 160

Selfie time for Joaquim Rodríguez on the Champs-Élysées

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 160

John Degenkolb and Marcel Kittel on the Champs-Élysées

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 160

John Degenkolb and Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 160

Garmin-Sharp on the Champs-Élysées

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 160

Omega Parma-Quick Step riders watch the sprint on the big screen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 160

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) was close to the win on the Champs-Élysées

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 160

Vincenzo Nibali lofts his prizes above his head

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 160

Vincenzo Nibali with five-time winner Bernard Hinault

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 160

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in yellow on the Champs-Élysées

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 160

Giuseppe Martinelli, Vincenzo Nibali and Paolo Slongo celebrate the win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 160

UCI president Brian Cookson was on hand for the podium presentations

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 160

Best young rider for 2014, Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 160

Best climber for 2014, Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 160

The legs of Peter Sagan

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 160

The green jersey winner of 2014, Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 160

Le Arc de Triomphe

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 160

A shark in yellow riding a bike of course

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 160

Riders pass the Arc de Triomphe

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 160

The peloton heads up the Champs-Élysées to the Arc de Triomphe

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 160

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 160

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff Saxo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 160

Luca Paolini (Katusha) put the phone away for the final stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 160

The Arc de Triomphe in distance

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 160

Jean-Christophe Péraud (Ag2r) had a crash and was forced to chase back on

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 160

The peloton heads back toward the Arc de Triomphe

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 160

The sight every cyclist wants to see after three weeks of touring France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 160

One last photo opportunity for the yellow jersey at the startine

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 160

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) check back on the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 160

A relaxed Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) at the start in Évry

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 160

Riders sign on one final time

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 160

Kilometer zero in Évry and the race can start

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 160

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) interviewed in Évry

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 160

Former teammates Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 160

The four jersey winners all embrace at the start of stage 21

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 160

The white jersey of Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) with the yellow jersey of Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 160

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) checks out Vincenzo Nibali's yellow bike

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 160

'Here let me help out there' Nibali lends a hand to Sagan

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 160

A photo opportunity for local dignitaries

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 160

The photo pit getting a few more snaps on Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 160

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) has a chat with the obscured Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 160

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) soaking up the sun

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 160

The stage 21 custom yellow Specialized for Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 160

Race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 160

Omega Pharma-Quick Step pose on the Champs-Élysées

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 160

Katusha take a team picture on the Champs-Élysées

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 160

Joaquim Rodríguez about to take a selfie

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 160

Europcar celebrate its Tour with a team picture on the Champs-Élysées

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 160

Alexandre Pichot (Europcar) gets one last selfie of the 2014 Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 160

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) makes it three green jersey wins in three years

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 61 of 160

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) went for a matching polka dot jersey and bibs combo

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 62 of 160

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) won two stages and the polka dot jersey in his first Tour

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 63 of 160

Michał Kwiatkowski on his news team bike

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 160

The four jersey wearers all celebrate on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 160

Gary Verity from Yorkshire hands over the depart duties to Utrecht major Jan Van Zanden

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 160

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) at the stage 21 sign on

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 160

The final setting of the Tour: the Champs-Élysées

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 160

Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge) sitting in the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 160

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 160

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) kitted out in all yellow

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 160

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) joins the elite club to have won all three grand tours

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 160

The podium turns to thank the crowd behind them

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 160

The torch passes from Yorkshire to Utrecht

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 160

Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale) was judged the most aggressive rider over three weeks

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 75 of 160

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) looks wantingly at the top step of the podium

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 76 of 160

Tinkoff-Saxo salvaged its Tour after losing Alberto Contador to injury

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 77 of 160

Vincenzo Nibali has a champagne with team boss Alexandre Vinokourov

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 78 of 160

Astana celebrates in Paris. The team had planned to ride the final stage in yellow knicks but were forced by ASO to change back to their standard team outfits

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 79 of 160

Movistar in Paris

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 80 of 160

NetApp-Endura were deserving of its wildcard entry

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 81 of 160

Lampre-Merida made it Paris but lost world champion Rui Costa along the way

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 82 of 160

Gary Verity, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire and Utrecht mayor Jan Van Zanen

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 83 of 160

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in a full yellow kit

(Image credit: ASO/P. Ballet)
Image 84 of 160

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) sits in second wheel

(Image credit: ASO/P. Ballet)
Image 85 of 160

The Place de la Concorde

(Image credit: ASO/P. Ballet)
Image 86 of 160

It wouldn't be Paris without the Eiffel Tower

(Image credit: ASO/P. Ballet)
Image 87 of 160

The peloton passes the Place de la Concorde

(Image credit: ASO/P. Ballet)
Image 88 of 160

The sprinters few hundred of meters of arrival, with Tom Veelers and Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) in position

(Image credit: ASO/P. Ballet)
Image 89 of 160

The final classification winners all together on the podium

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 90 of 160

The peloton passes the Eiffel Tower in Paris

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 91 of 160

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins the green jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 92 of 160

The pelota circles the Arc de Triomphe

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 93 of 160

Riders crash on the final circuits in Paris

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 94 of 160

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) races into Paris in yellow

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 95 of 160

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins the stage 21 finale

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 96 of 160

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins the last bunch sprint

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 97 of 160

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) celebrates his win with his family

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 98 of 160

Congratulatory signs for Vincenzo Nibali along the route to Paris

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 99 of 160

A crash on the final circuits in Paris

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 100 of 160

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) holds his bouquet on the final podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 101 of 160

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) meets with the press after the race

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 102 of 160

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) listens to the Italian national anthem

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 103 of 160

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) gives a thoughtful thank you speech on the final podium in Paris

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 104 of 160

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) raises his arms in victory at the 2014 Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 105 of 160

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) waves to the cycling fans in Paris

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 106 of 160

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) enjoys his victory on the podium in Paris

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 107 of 160

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) started and ended his Tour de France with victories

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 108 of 160

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins the final stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 109 of 160

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins the final stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 110 of 160

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) is congratulated as he finishes.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 111 of 160

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins the final stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 112 of 160

2014 Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 113 of 160

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 114 of 160

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 115 of 160

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in yellow

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 116 of 160

A triumphant Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 117 of 160

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) celebrates the stage win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 118 of 160

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) celebrates the stage win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 119 of 160

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) all smiles on the final podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 120 of 160

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) waves to the crowd as the 2014 Tour de France winner

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 121 of 160

The final sprint to the line in the 2014 Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 122 of 160

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins the 2014 Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 123 of 160

Rafal Majka won the mountains jersey

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 124 of 160

Thibaut Pinot won the best young rider jersey

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 125 of 160

Alessandro De Marchi was the most combative rider

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 126 of 160

2014 Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 127 of 160

Vincenzo Nibali and Bernard Hinault

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 128 of 160

The final 2014 Tour de France podium

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 129 of 160

The final 2014 Tour de France podium

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 130 of 160

Jean-Christophe Peraud, Vincenzo Nibali and Thibaut Pinot

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 131 of 160

Jean-Christophe Peraud

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 132 of 160

Thibaut Pinot

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 133 of 160

Vincenzo Nibali - 2014 Tour winner

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 134 of 160

Vincenzo Nibali celebrates the 2014 Tour de France win

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 135 of 160

All the jersey wearers

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 136 of 160

A festive atmosphere in France

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 137 of 160

Vincenzo Nibali after his win

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 138 of 160

Vincenzo Nibali after his win

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 139 of 160

Congratulations from his wife and baby

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 140 of 160

Peter Sagan won the points jersey

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 141 of 160

Stage winner Marcel Kittel on the podium

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 142 of 160

Stage winner Marcel Kittel on the podium

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 143 of 160

Giant-Shimano's Marcel Kittel wins stage 21 in Paris

(Image credit: AFP photos)
Image 144 of 160

Astana's Vincenzo Nibali stands on the final podium as the winner of the 2014 Tour de France

(Image credit: AFP photos)
Image 145 of 160

Vincenzo Nibali rides protected by his Astana teammates

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 146 of 160

Vincenzo Nibali in yellow on the final day

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 147 of 160

The peloton on the Champs Elysee

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 148 of 160

The Champs Elysee on the final day of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 149 of 160

Vincenzo Nibali in the peloton on the final day of the Tour

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 150 of 160

The peloton

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 151 of 160

Vincenzo Nibali is congratulated for his win

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 152 of 160

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) wins the final stage

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 153 of 160

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) wins the final stage

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 154 of 160

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) wins the final stage

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 155 of 160

Race leader Vincenzo Nibali with only a few km to go

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 156 of 160

AG2R was the best team.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 157 of 160

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 158 of 160

Astana's Vincenzo Nibali enjoys a glass of champagne during stage 21 to Paris

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 159 of 160

Vincenzo Nibali celebrates his Tour de France victory on the way to Paris

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 160 of 160

Nibali enjoys a well-derserved glass of champagne during the Tour de France finale

(Image credit: AFP photos)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) won the Tour de France on Sunday evening, while Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) won the sprint on the Champs Elysees for the second consecutive year. Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) was second in the final stage, with third going to Garmin-Sharp’s Ramunas Navardauskus.

"I want to thank the whole team," Kittel said. As to the record seven German stage wins, "I think it is unbelievable, a wake-up call for all Germans that they can be proud of us."

Nibali won four stages on his way to his maiden Tour victory, adding it to his titles in the Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta a España.

There were, as virtually always, no changes in the rankings on the final day. Nibali claimed the title by nearly eight minutes over his nearest rival, Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R), with Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr) third at nearly eight and a half minutes down.

The green jersey went to Peter Sagan (Cannondale), who wore it since the second stage, despite not winning any stages. Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) took home the polka-dot jersey of the best climber, while Pinot was the best young rider.

The closing stage followed its usual pattern, from very relaxed celebrations to a casual ride to all-out on the Champs Elysees. A trio established itself as a break group, but never got more than 24 seconds ahead, while Peraud suffered some horrifying moments when he crashed and had to be brought back up by four teammates. The escapees never had a serious chance, as the sprint teams worked hard for their chance to win the most prestigious sprint stage.

Nibali dominant from start

Nibali, 29, became only the sixth rider in history to have won all three Grand Tours, and the first since Alberto Contador claimed the Tour in 2007 and the Giro and Vuelta titles in 2008. Nibali won the Vuelta a España in 2010 and the Giro d'Italia in 2013.

However, he won the race in the absence of his two top rivals, both of whom were forced to abandon due to injuries, and no other rider was able to knock him off the throne.

The Italian showed his cards (and his intentions) early, winning the second stage into Sheffield, when he jumped from the group of favourites with two kilometers to go and held on to take the win by two seconds. That gave him the yellow jersey, which he gave up for only one day during the rest of the Tour.

Stage 5 featured many of the cobblestones of Paris-Roubaix and it lived up to its expectations of being a crucial stage. Defending champion Chris Froome (Sky), who crashed during the previous stage and twice more during stage 5, abandoned the race entirely, before the cobbles had even started. Nibali remained calm during the hectic stage and finished third. His remaining rival, Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), did not do so well on the bumpy surface and lost nearly three minutes.

Nibali's victory in Sheffield was only the first of four for the Astana captain. He briefly lost the yellow jersey after stage 9 to Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol), when an escape group finished nearly eight minutes ahead of the field.

Those riders were not up to the challenges of the first real mountain stage the next day, a day which saw Contador forced to leave the race with a broken leg. Nibali went on to win the stage, and again in the Alps on stage 13 and in the Pyrenees on stage 18, leaving no doubt about who was the best in this year's Tour de France.

After Nibali's dominance was established and his two rivals eliminated, attention turned to the French riders' battle for the podium - the last time a Frenchman made the podium was Richard Virenque in 1997. Péraud, Pinot and Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) battled it out, with the stage 20 time trial making the final decision.

A leisurely start

The final stage started with a long neutralized section, giving the Astana team time to clink champagne glasses in honour of race leader Nibali. Even after the flag was dropped, much of the stage was dedicated to chatting and fraternizing, giving everyone in the peloton the chance to enjoy their accomplishment of having survived the last three weeks.

No sooner did they finally reach the Champs Elysees than the attacks started, with the first, of course, coming from a Frenchman. Sylvain Chavanel (IAM) jumped but was unable to stay away. The pace had finally picked up, and the field sped across the cobbles through the heart of the French capital.

The next to go was Jens Voigt of Trek - although it more likely that the veteran was given an honour lead in this, his last Tour. He was joined by Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Sven Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge)

A crash with just over 40km to go to took down Peraud. He appeared to be uninjured, but still had to hurry up to catch back up, as the flying field did not wait. He was soon together with four teammates, who helped him back to the peloton.

A discussion broke out at the head of the field, apparently as to whether they should wait for Peraud. Nibali was encouraging a slowdown, while others were clearly seen shaking their heads and denying his request. Other riders moved up to protect the chances of the overall second, and Peraud soon was back in the fold.

A group of four jumped soon, with Richie Porte (Sky), Michael Morkov (Tinkoff-Saxo), Jose Sera (Lampre) and Armindo Fonseca (Bretagne) built up a lead of 20 seconds. Lotto and Giant-Shimano lead the field in chase at 60km/h.

Alexander Kristoff of Katusha had hoped to claim another win but his chances dimmed when he punctured with 30km to go. He was going again very quickly, but still had to work his way through the autos and up to the front of the peloton.

Fonseca could not hold the speed, and dropped back with just over 25km to go, as another foursome of pursuit formed. Svein Tuft had turned on the speed so much he took several others with him, but they too all soon dropped back, as the gap fell to 13 seconds.

The gap had grown again to 24 seconds as the crossed the finish line for the final three laps. But with two laps to go, the sprinters' teams had ground down the lead, and Serpa and Morkov were caught.

Porte refused to give in and kept on going, in the hopes of salvaging something for Team Sky in this year's race. With 10km to go, the sprint trains started forming, the pace kicked up yet another notch and Porte's fate was sealed. He managed to hold on to the narrowest of leads but finally succumbed just before the last lap started.

The bright red of the Lotto jerseys was easy to pick out at the head of the field, but they were soon joined by the equally red Katusha, Cannondale, Europcar, and Giant-Shimano. With 5.5km to go, Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) took a brave jump in hopes of a rare solo victory.

Giant-Shimano then moved to lead the chase and he was indeed caught with 3.2km to go. Tony Martin (Omega Pharma) moved up as did Cannondale, searching for Sagan's first stage win.

Omega Pharma and Giant Shimano fought it out for the lead under the flamme rouge. Kristoff made an astounding comeback to be at the front and it looked as if he would take the win, but Kittel dug deep to pass him and take his second win on the Champs Elysees.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano3:20:50
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
3Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
5Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
6Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
7Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
8Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
9Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
10Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
11Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
12Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
13Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
14Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
16Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
17Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
18Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:04
19Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
20Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
21Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:00:06
22Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
23Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
24Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
25Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:00:09
26Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
27Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
28Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
30Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
31Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
32Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
33Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
34Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
38Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
39Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
40Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:15
41Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
42Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
43Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
44Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
45Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
46Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
47Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
48William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
49Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
50Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
51Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
52Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
53Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
54Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
55Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
56Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
57Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
58Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
59Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
60Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
61David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
62Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
63Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
64Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
65Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
66Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
67Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
68Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:00:24
69Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
70Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
71Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
72Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
73Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
74Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
75Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
76Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
77Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
78Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
79Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
80Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
81Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
82Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
83Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
84Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
85Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
86Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
87Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
88Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
89José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
90Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
91Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
92Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
93Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
94Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
95Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
96Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
97Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
98Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
99Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
100Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
101Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
102John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
103Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
104Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
105Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
106Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
107Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:34
108John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:36
109Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:39
110Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
111Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:41
112Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
113Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
114Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
115Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:45
116Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura0:00:47
117Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
118Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
119Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:55
120Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
121José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura0:00:57
122Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
123Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
124Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
125Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
126Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
127Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
128Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
129Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
130Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
131Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
132Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:02
133Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
134Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol0:01:04
135Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale0:01:06
136Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:08
137Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:01:12
138Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:01:17
139Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
140Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:01:20
141Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
142Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
143Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
144Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
145Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
146Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
147Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
148Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
149Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
150Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
151Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
152Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
153Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
154Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
155Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:26
156Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:30
157Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol0:01:41
158Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura0:01:51
159Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:01:56
160Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:59
161Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:03:39
162Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:05
163Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:33
164Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano0:09:25

Sprint 1 - 91km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing20pts
2Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge17
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky15
4Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13
5Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol11
6Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling10
7Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida9
8Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp8
9Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge7
10Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol6
11Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team5
12Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team4
13Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
14Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
15Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Sprint 2 - 137.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano45pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha35
3Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp30
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol26
5Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step22
6Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky20
7Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar18
8Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step16
9Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale14
10Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement12
11Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo10
12Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr8
13Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
14Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
15Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling2

Mountain - 31km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar3:20:50
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
4Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:04
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:00:09
8Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
9Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:15
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
11Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
12Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
13Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:24
14Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
15Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
16Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
17John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:36
18Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:57
19Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
20Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
21Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:01:20
22Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
23Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:30
24Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:59

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team10:02:34
2Garmin - Sharp0:00:06
3Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:11
4Lampre - Merida0:00:14
5Team Giant-Shimano0:00:17
6Team Europcar
7Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:18
8Belkin Pro Cycling0:00:20
9Team Sky
10IAM Cycling0:00:26
11FDJ.Fr
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13Bretagne - Seche Environnement
14Cannondale0:00:29
15Trek Factory Racing
16Team Katusha0:00:35
17Movistar Team0:00:44
18Lotto-Belisol
19Tinkoff-Saxo
20Team Netapp-Endura0:00:50
21Astana Pro Team0:01:08
22Orica Greenedge0:01:55

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team89:59:06
2Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:37
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:08:15
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:40
5Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:11:24
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:26
7Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura0:14:32
8Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:17:57
9Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:18:11
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:21:15
11Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:23:07
12Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:25:48
13Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:34:01
14Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:36:41
15Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:38:15
16Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:43:59
17Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida0:44:31
18Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky0:46:31
19John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team0:47:30
20Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:52:11
21Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:58:00
22Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:59:14
23Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky1:01:08
24Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:06:28
25Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1:08:47
26Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:17:53
27Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team1:19:38
28Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:21:55
29Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol1:29:24
30Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr1:33:27
31Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:36:52
32Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling1:38:27
33Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:48:00
34Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling1:48:13
35Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team1:52:36
36Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1:54:50
37Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team1:56:28
38Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:56:34
39Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo1:58:45
40Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling1:59:02
41Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team2:00:50
42Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar2:08:38
43Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:09:43
44Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo2:17:53
45Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team2:19:13
46Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida2:21:18
47Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2:25:35
48José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida2:29:06
49Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:31:40
50Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura2:32:48
51Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:34:22
52Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale2:34:54
53Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp2:41:59
54Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha2:45:17
55Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2:49:03
56Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp2:49:20
57Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr2:49:28
58Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling2:51:46
59Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:52:00
60Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale2:52:52
61Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team2:53:18
62Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2:53:20
63Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing2:53:44
64Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol2:54:18
65Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar2:55:27
66Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2:55:47
67Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge2:56:12
68Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura2:58:00
69Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:58:41
70Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge3:05:51
71Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura3:07:18
72Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura3:08:03
73Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar3:08:12
74Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp3:08:40
75Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling3:12:10
76Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr3:14:41
77Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:19:34
78Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement3:20:48
79Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team3:21:04
80Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale3:21:16
81Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team3:22:48
82Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol3:23:41
83Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar3:25:46
84Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:26:23
85Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling3:27:52
86Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky3:30:23
87Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida3:30:36
88Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:35:01
89Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo3:36:33
90Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:38:04
91Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team3:38:27
92Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano3:38:52
93Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3:38:56
94Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3:39:04
95Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team3:39:28
96Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo3:40:46
97Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling3:41:24
98Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing3:41:58
99Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:42:23
100Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha3:43:25
101Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing3:43:37
102Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr3:44:22
103Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar3:44:45
104David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky3:45:13
105Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling3:45:54
106Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement3:46:12
107Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar3:46:35
108Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing3:46:37
109Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:46:56
110Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:47:16
111Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol3:52:39
112Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale3:52:52
113Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge3:55:38
114Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team3:55:53
115Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement3:58:08
116Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano3:58:23
117Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling4:01:09
118Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale4:01:21
119Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo4:01:53
120Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:04:00
121Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge4:05:13
122Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge4:05:59
123John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano4:06:42
124José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura4:07:34
125Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha4:11:46
126Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky4:13:21
127Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp4:18:43
128Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar4:19:11
129Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4:22:07
130Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4:22:33
131Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge4:22:52
132Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement4:24:15
133Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling4:24:21
134Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo4:26:29
135Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale4:29:14
136Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha4:29:43
137Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp4:29:57
138Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement4:30:52
139Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling4:33:45
140Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp4:34:29
141Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp4:37:42
142Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4:39:03
143Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr4:39:40
144Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura4:40:06
145Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol4:41:21
146Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4:42:28
147Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team4:42:48
148Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4:44:47
149André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol4:44:54
150Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement4:45:04
151Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement4:46:28
152Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura4:46:31
153Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky4:47:52
154Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team4:48:40
155Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4:53:23
156Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:58:20
157Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha4:58:30
158William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr4:59:57
159Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr5:00:29
160Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale5:03:46
161Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano5:06:27
162Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale5:10:40
163Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida5:11:58
164Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano6:02:24

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale431pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha282
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar271
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano222
5Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step211
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team182
7André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol169
8Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp157
9Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team153
10Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale117
11Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol105
12Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling101
13Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step96
14Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr94
15Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge94
16Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement93
17Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale85
18Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team84
19Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale83
20Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr82
21Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar79
22Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo77
23Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team74
24Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling74
25Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo74
26Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale73
27Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale69
28Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling69
29Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano68
30Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team67
31John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano66
32Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step64
33Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team63
34Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar61
35Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step61
36Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling55
37Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo54
38Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing51
39Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits51
40Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura49
41Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling46
42Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits44
43Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement44
44Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale44
45Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits43
46Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar42
47Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar40
48Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step39
49Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale39
50Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky39
51Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement39
52Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura38
53Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky34
54Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale34
55Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step32
56Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team32
57Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge32
58Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp30
59Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement29
60Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling29
61Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky29
62Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team29
63Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr29
64Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale29
65Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits29
66Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits29
67Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp29
68Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step28
69Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar28
70Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing28
71Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar28
72Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale28
73Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale27
74Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol26
75Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team26
76José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida26
77Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing26
78Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky24
79Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling23
80Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura23
81Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge21
82Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale21
83Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits21
84Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement20
85Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling20
86Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing20
87Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky20
88Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing20
89Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol20
90Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano20
91Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo19
92Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol19
93Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement19
94Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr17
95Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing17
96Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha16
97Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team16
98Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar16
99Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling15
100Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling15
101Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement15
102Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol14
103Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida14
104Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano13
105Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr12
106Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling12
107Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement11
108Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano11
109Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo10
110Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp10
111Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura10
112Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida9
113Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team9
114Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team9
115Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar9
116Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
117Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge8
118Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team8
119Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale8
120Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team7
121Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano7
122Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale7
123Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha6
124Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
125Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol6
126Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky5
127Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling4
128Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
129Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement4
130Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha4
131Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo4
132John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team3
133Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura3
134Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano3
135Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha3
136Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge2
137Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha2
138Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge1
139Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr1
140Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1
141Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team-2
142Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale-5
143Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura-13
144Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura-20

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo181pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team168
3Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha112
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr89
5Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale85
6Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale78
7Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar61
8Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team54
9Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team48
10Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team48
11Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale44
12Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura44
13Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale43
14José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida36
15Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky36
16Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling34
17Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo33
18Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step26
19Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky24
20Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar22
21Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team22
22Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing20
23Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo19
24Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura17
25Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step17
26Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step17
27Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha16
28Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team13
29Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling12
30Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar12
31Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
32Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team11
33Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team11
34Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky10
35Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
36Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
37Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale9
38Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp8
39Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing8
40Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
41Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
42Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling6
43Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida6
44Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling5
45Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
46Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing4
47Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling4
48Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling4
49Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team4
50Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar2
51Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling2
52Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp2
53Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge2
54Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2
55Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team2
56Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol2
57Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale2
58Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
59Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
60Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1
61Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
62Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1
63Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
64Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura1
65Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar1
66Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol1
67Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing1

Most combative rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr90:07:21
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:11
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:13:40
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:39:45
5Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team1:52:35
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo2:09:38
7Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:26:07
8Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp2:33:44
9Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp2:41:05
10Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale2:44:37
11Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team2:45:03
12Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement3:12:33
13Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling3:19:37
14Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida3:22:21
15Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3:30:41
16Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar3:36:30
17Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge3:57:44
18John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano3:58:27
19Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement4:22:37
20Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement4:38:13
21Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:50:05
22Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr4:52:14
23Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale5:02:25
24Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida5:03:43

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ag2R La Mondiale270:27:02
2Belkin Pro Cycling0:34:46
3Movistar Team1:06:10
4BMC Racing Team1:07:51
5Team Europcar1:34:57
6Astana Pro Team1:36:27
7Team Sky1:40:36
8Trek Factory Racing2:06:00
9FDJ.Fr2:30:37
10Lampre - Merida2:32:46
11Tinkoff-Saxo2:59:36
12IAM Cycling3:21:32
13Team Netapp-Endura3:24:11
14Omega Pharma-Quick Step3:26:34
15Lotto-Belisol3:36:07
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:37:12
17Team Katusha4:02:46
18Bretagne - Seche Environnement4:52:09
19Garmin - Sharp5:52:54
20Orica Greenedge7:03:46
21Cannondale7:20:37
22Team Giant-Shimano7:44:45

 

