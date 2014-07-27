Image 1 of 160 Astana team doctor Joost De Maeseneer poses with the custom yellow Specialized for Vincenzo Nibali (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 160 Thumbs up Giuseppe Martinelli, Vincenzo Nibali and Paolo Slongo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 160 Astana on the Champs-Élysées (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 160 Team boss Alexander Vinokourov gives Nibali a kiss (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 160 Alexander Vinokourov and Vincenzo Nibali celebrate the Astana win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 160 Alessandro Vanotti, Vincenzo Nibali and Alexander Vinokourov (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 160 Agr2 on the Champs-Élysées (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 160 Tinkoff-Saxo made it to the Champs-Élysées (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 160 A Team Sky saddle (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 160 Lotto-Belisol on the Champs-Élysées (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 160 Woo! Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) won the Tour de France on Sunday evening, while Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) won the sprint on the Champs Elysees for the second consecutive year. Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) was second in the final stage, with third going to Garmin-Sharp’s Ramunas Navardauskus.

"I want to thank the whole team," Kittel said. As to the record seven German stage wins, "I think it is unbelievable, a wake-up call for all Germans that they can be proud of us."

Nibali won four stages on his way to his maiden Tour victory, adding it to his titles in the Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta a España.

There were, as virtually always, no changes in the rankings on the final day. Nibali claimed the title by nearly eight minutes over his nearest rival, Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R), with Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr) third at nearly eight and a half minutes down.

The green jersey went to Peter Sagan (Cannondale), who wore it since the second stage, despite not winning any stages. Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) took home the polka-dot jersey of the best climber, while Pinot was the best young rider.

The closing stage followed its usual pattern, from very relaxed celebrations to a casual ride to all-out on the Champs Elysees. A trio established itself as a break group, but never got more than 24 seconds ahead, while Peraud suffered some horrifying moments when he crashed and had to be brought back up by four teammates. The escapees never had a serious chance, as the sprint teams worked hard for their chance to win the most prestigious sprint stage.

Nibali dominant from start

Nibali, 29, became only the sixth rider in history to have won all three Grand Tours, and the first since Alberto Contador claimed the Tour in 2007 and the Giro and Vuelta titles in 2008. Nibali won the Vuelta a España in 2010 and the Giro d'Italia in 2013.

However, he won the race in the absence of his two top rivals, both of whom were forced to abandon due to injuries, and no other rider was able to knock him off the throne.

The Italian showed his cards (and his intentions) early, winning the second stage into Sheffield, when he jumped from the group of favourites with two kilometers to go and held on to take the win by two seconds. That gave him the yellow jersey, which he gave up for only one day during the rest of the Tour.

Stage 5 featured many of the cobblestones of Paris-Roubaix and it lived up to its expectations of being a crucial stage. Defending champion Chris Froome (Sky), who crashed during the previous stage and twice more during stage 5, abandoned the race entirely, before the cobbles had even started. Nibali remained calm during the hectic stage and finished third. His remaining rival, Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), did not do so well on the bumpy surface and lost nearly three minutes.

Nibali's victory in Sheffield was only the first of four for the Astana captain. He briefly lost the yellow jersey after stage 9 to Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol), when an escape group finished nearly eight minutes ahead of the field.

Those riders were not up to the challenges of the first real mountain stage the next day, a day which saw Contador forced to leave the race with a broken leg. Nibali went on to win the stage, and again in the Alps on stage 13 and in the Pyrenees on stage 18, leaving no doubt about who was the best in this year's Tour de France.

After Nibali's dominance was established and his two rivals eliminated, attention turned to the French riders' battle for the podium - the last time a Frenchman made the podium was Richard Virenque in 1997. Péraud, Pinot and Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) battled it out, with the stage 20 time trial making the final decision.

A leisurely start

The final stage started with a long neutralized section, giving the Astana team time to clink champagne glasses in honour of race leader Nibali. Even after the flag was dropped, much of the stage was dedicated to chatting and fraternizing, giving everyone in the peloton the chance to enjoy their accomplishment of having survived the last three weeks.

No sooner did they finally reach the Champs Elysees than the attacks started, with the first, of course, coming from a Frenchman. Sylvain Chavanel (IAM) jumped but was unable to stay away. The pace had finally picked up, and the field sped across the cobbles through the heart of the French capital.

The next to go was Jens Voigt of Trek - although it more likely that the veteran was given an honour lead in this, his last Tour. He was joined by Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Sven Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge)

A crash with just over 40km to go to took down Peraud. He appeared to be uninjured, but still had to hurry up to catch back up, as the flying field did not wait. He was soon together with four teammates, who helped him back to the peloton.

A discussion broke out at the head of the field, apparently as to whether they should wait for Peraud. Nibali was encouraging a slowdown, while others were clearly seen shaking their heads and denying his request. Other riders moved up to protect the chances of the overall second, and Peraud soon was back in the fold.

A group of four jumped soon, with Richie Porte (Sky), Michael Morkov (Tinkoff-Saxo), Jose Sera (Lampre) and Armindo Fonseca (Bretagne) built up a lead of 20 seconds. Lotto and Giant-Shimano lead the field in chase at 60km/h.

Alexander Kristoff of Katusha had hoped to claim another win but his chances dimmed when he punctured with 30km to go. He was going again very quickly, but still had to work his way through the autos and up to the front of the peloton.

Fonseca could not hold the speed, and dropped back with just over 25km to go, as another foursome of pursuit formed. Svein Tuft had turned on the speed so much he took several others with him, but they too all soon dropped back, as the gap fell to 13 seconds.

The gap had grown again to 24 seconds as the crossed the finish line for the final three laps. But with two laps to go, the sprinters' teams had ground down the lead, and Serpa and Morkov were caught.

Porte refused to give in and kept on going, in the hopes of salvaging something for Team Sky in this year's race. With 10km to go, the sprint trains started forming, the pace kicked up yet another notch and Porte's fate was sealed. He managed to hold on to the narrowest of leads but finally succumbed just before the last lap started.

The bright red of the Lotto jerseys was easy to pick out at the head of the field, but they were soon joined by the equally red Katusha, Cannondale, Europcar, and Giant-Shimano. With 5.5km to go, Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) took a brave jump in hopes of a rare solo victory.

Giant-Shimano then moved to lead the chase and he was indeed caught with 3.2km to go. Tony Martin (Omega Pharma) moved up as did Cannondale, searching for Sagan's first stage win.

Omega Pharma and Giant Shimano fought it out for the lead under the flamme rouge. Kristoff made an astounding comeback to be at the front and it looked as if he would take the win, but Kittel dug deep to pass him and take his second win on the Champs Elysees.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 3:20:50 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 3 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 4 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 5 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 7 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 8 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 9 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 10 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 11 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 14 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 16 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 17 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 18 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:04 19 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 20 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 21 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:00:06 22 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 23 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 24 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 25 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:09 26 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 27 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 30 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 31 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 33 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 34 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida 38 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 39 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 40 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:15 41 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 42 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 43 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 44 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 45 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 46 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 47 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 48 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 49 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 50 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 51 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 52 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 53 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 54 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 55 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 56 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 57 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 58 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 59 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 60 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 61 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 62 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 63 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 64 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 65 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 66 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 67 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 68 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:24 69 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 70 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 71 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 72 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 73 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 74 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 75 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 76 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 77 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 78 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 79 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 80 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 81 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 82 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 83 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 84 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 86 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 87 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 88 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 89 José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida 90 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 92 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 93 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 94 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 95 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 96 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 97 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 98 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 99 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 100 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 101 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 102 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 103 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 104 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 105 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 106 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 107 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:34 108 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:36 109 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:39 110 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 111 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:41 112 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 113 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 114 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 115 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:45 116 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 0:00:47 117 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 118 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 119 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:55 120 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 121 José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 0:00:57 122 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 123 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 124 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 125 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 126 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 127 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 128 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 129 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 130 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 131 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 132 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:02 133 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 134 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 0:01:04 135 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:06 136 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:08 137 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:01:12 138 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:17 139 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 140 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:01:20 141 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 142 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 143 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 144 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 145 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 146 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 147 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 148 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 149 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 150 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 151 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 152 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 153 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 154 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 155 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:26 156 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:30 157 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 0:01:41 158 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura 0:01:51 159 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:01:56 160 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:59 161 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:03:39 162 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:05 163 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:33 164 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 0:09:25

Sprint 1 - 91km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 20 pts 2 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 17 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 15 4 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 5 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 11 6 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 10 7 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida 9 8 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 8 9 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 7 10 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 6 11 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 5 12 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 4 13 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 14 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 15 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

Sprint 2 - 137.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 45 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 35 3 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 30 4 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 26 5 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 22 6 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 20 7 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 18 8 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 16 9 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 14 10 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 12 11 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 12 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 13 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 14 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 15 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 2

Mountain - 31km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 3:20:50 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:04 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:09 8 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 9 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:15 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 11 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 12 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 13 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:24 14 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 15 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 17 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:36 18 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:57 19 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 20 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 21 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:01:20 22 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 23 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:30 24 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:59

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 10:02:34 2 Garmin - Sharp 0:00:06 3 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:11 4 Lampre - Merida 0:00:14 5 Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:17 6 Team Europcar 7 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:18 8 Belkin Pro Cycling 0:00:20 9 Team Sky 10 IAM Cycling 0:00:26 11 FDJ.Fr 12 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 14 Cannondale 0:00:29 15 Trek Factory Racing 16 Team Katusha 0:00:35 17 Movistar Team 0:00:44 18 Lotto-Belisol 19 Tinkoff-Saxo 20 Team Netapp-Endura 0:00:50 21 Astana Pro Team 0:01:08 22 Orica Greenedge 0:01:55

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 89:59:06 2 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:37 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:08:15 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:40 5 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:11:24 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:26 7 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 0:14:32 8 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:17:57 9 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:18:11 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:21:15 11 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:23:07 12 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:25:48 13 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:34:01 14 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:36:41 15 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:38:15 16 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:43:59 17 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida 0:44:31 18 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:46:31 19 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 0:47:30 20 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:52:11 21 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:58:00 22 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:59:14 23 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 1:01:08 24 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:06:28 25 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1:08:47 26 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:17:53 27 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 1:19:38 28 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:21:55 29 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 1:29:24 30 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:33:27 31 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:36:52 32 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:38:27 33 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1:48:00 34 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:48:13 35 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:52:36 36 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:54:50 37 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 1:56:28 38 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:56:34 39 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:58:45 40 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 1:59:02 41 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:00:50 42 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 2:08:38 43 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:09:43 44 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:17:53 45 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 2:19:13 46 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 2:21:18 47 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2:25:35 48 José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida 2:29:06 49 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:31:40 50 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 2:32:48 51 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:34:22 52 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 2:34:54 53 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 2:41:59 54 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 2:45:17 55 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2:49:03 56 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 2:49:20 57 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:49:28 58 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 2:51:46 59 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:52:00 60 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 2:52:52 61 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 2:53:18 62 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2:53:20 63 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 2:53:44 64 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 2:54:18 65 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 2:55:27 66 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2:55:47 67 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 2:56:12 68 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 2:58:00 69 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:58:41 70 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 3:05:51 71 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 3:07:18 72 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 3:08:03 73 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 3:08:12 74 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 3:08:40 75 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 3:12:10 76 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:14:41 77 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:19:34 78 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 3:20:48 79 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 3:21:04 80 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 3:21:16 81 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 3:22:48 82 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 3:23:41 83 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 3:25:46 84 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:26:23 85 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 3:27:52 86 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 3:30:23 87 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 3:30:36 88 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:35:01 89 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:36:33 90 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:38:04 91 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 3:38:27 92 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 3:38:52 93 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3:38:56 94 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3:39:04 95 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 3:39:28 96 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:40:46 97 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 3:41:24 98 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 3:41:58 99 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:42:23 100 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 3:43:25 101 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 3:43:37 102 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:44:22 103 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 3:44:45 104 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 3:45:13 105 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 3:45:54 106 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 3:46:12 107 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 3:46:35 108 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 3:46:37 109 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:46:56 110 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:47:16 111 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 3:52:39 112 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 3:52:52 113 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 3:55:38 114 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 3:55:53 115 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 3:58:08 116 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 3:58:23 117 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 4:01:09 118 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 4:01:21 119 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 4:01:53 120 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4:04:00 121 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 4:05:13 122 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 4:05:59 123 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 4:06:42 124 José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 4:07:34 125 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 4:11:46 126 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 4:13:21 127 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 4:18:43 128 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 4:19:11 129 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4:22:07 130 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4:22:33 131 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 4:22:52 132 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 4:24:15 133 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 4:24:21 134 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 4:26:29 135 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 4:29:14 136 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 4:29:43 137 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 4:29:57 138 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 4:30:52 139 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 4:33:45 140 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 4:34:29 141 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 4:37:42 142 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4:39:03 143 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 4:39:40 144 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 4:40:06 145 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 4:41:21 146 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4:42:28 147 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4:42:48 148 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4:44:47 149 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 4:44:54 150 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 4:45:04 151 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 4:46:28 152 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura 4:46:31 153 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 4:47:52 154 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 4:48:40 155 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4:53:23 156 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:58:20 157 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 4:58:30 158 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 4:59:57 159 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 5:00:29 160 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 5:03:46 161 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 5:06:27 162 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 5:10:40 163 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 5:11:58 164 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 6:02:24

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 431 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 282 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 271 4 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 222 5 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 211 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 182 7 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 169 8 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 157 9 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 153 10 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 117 11 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 105 12 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 101 13 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 96 14 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 94 15 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 94 16 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 93 17 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 85 18 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 84 19 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 20 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 82 21 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 79 22 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 77 23 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 74 24 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 74 25 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 74 26 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 73 27 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 69 28 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 69 29 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 68 30 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 67 31 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 66 32 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 64 33 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 63 34 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 61 35 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 61 36 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 55 37 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 54 38 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 51 39 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 51 40 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 49 41 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 46 42 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 44 43 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 44 44 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 44 45 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 43 46 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 42 47 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 40 48 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 39 49 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 39 50 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 39 51 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 39 52 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 38 53 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 34 54 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 34 55 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 32 56 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 32 57 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 32 58 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 30 59 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 29 60 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 29 61 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 29 62 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 29 63 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 29 64 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 29 65 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 29 66 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 29 67 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 29 68 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 28 69 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 28 70 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 28 71 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 28 72 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 28 73 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 74 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 26 75 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 26 76 José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida 26 77 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 26 78 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 24 79 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 23 80 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 23 81 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 21 82 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 83 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 84 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 20 85 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 20 86 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 20 87 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 20 88 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 20 89 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 20 90 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 20 91 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 19 92 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 19 93 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 19 94 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 17 95 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 17 96 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 16 97 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 16 98 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 16 99 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 15 100 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 15 101 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 15 102 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 14 103 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 14 104 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 13 105 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 106 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 12 107 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 11 108 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 11 109 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 110 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 10 111 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura 10 112 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida 9 113 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 9 114 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 9 115 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 9 116 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 117 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 8 118 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 8 119 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 8 120 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 7 121 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 7 122 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 7 123 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 124 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 125 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 6 126 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 5 127 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 4 128 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 129 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 4 130 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 4 131 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 132 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 3 133 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 3 134 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 3 135 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 3 136 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 2 137 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 2 138 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 1 139 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 140 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1 141 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team -2 142 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale -5 143 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura -13 144 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura -20

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 181 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 168 3 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 112 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 89 5 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 85 6 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 78 7 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 61 8 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 54 9 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 48 10 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 48 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 12 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 44 13 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 14 José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida 36 15 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 36 16 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 34 17 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 33 18 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 26 19 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 24 20 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 22 21 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 22 22 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 20 23 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 19 24 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 17 25 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 17 26 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 17 27 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 16 28 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 13 29 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 12 30 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 12 31 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 32 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 33 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 11 34 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 10 35 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 36 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 37 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 9 38 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 8 39 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 8 40 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 41 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 42 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 6 43 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 6 44 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 5 45 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 46 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 4 47 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 4 48 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 49 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 4 50 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 2 51 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 2 52 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 2 53 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 2 54 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2 55 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 2 56 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 2 57 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 2 58 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 59 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 60 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1 61 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 62 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1 63 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 64 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 1 65 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 1 66 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 1 67 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 1

Most combative rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 90:07:21 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:11 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:13:40 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1:39:45 5 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:52:35 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:09:38 7 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:26:07 8 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 2:33:44 9 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 2:41:05 10 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 2:44:37 11 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 2:45:03 12 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 3:12:33 13 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 3:19:37 14 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 3:22:21 15 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3:30:41 16 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 3:36:30 17 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 3:57:44 18 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 3:58:27 19 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 4:22:37 20 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 4:38:13 21 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:50:05 22 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 4:52:14 23 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 5:02:25 24 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 5:03:43