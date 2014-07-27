Nibali wins the Tour de France
Kittel wins final stage on the Champs-Élysées
Stage 21: Évry - Paris Champs-Élysées
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) won the Tour de France on Sunday evening, while Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) won the sprint on the Champs Elysees for the second consecutive year. Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) was second in the final stage, with third going to Garmin-Sharp’s Ramunas Navardauskus.
"I want to thank the whole team," Kittel said. As to the record seven German stage wins, "I think it is unbelievable, a wake-up call for all Germans that they can be proud of us."
Nibali won four stages on his way to his maiden Tour victory, adding it to his titles in the Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta a España.
There were, as virtually always, no changes in the rankings on the final day. Nibali claimed the title by nearly eight minutes over his nearest rival, Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R), with Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr) third at nearly eight and a half minutes down.
The green jersey went to Peter Sagan (Cannondale), who wore it since the second stage, despite not winning any stages. Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) took home the polka-dot jersey of the best climber, while Pinot was the best young rider.
The closing stage followed its usual pattern, from very relaxed celebrations to a casual ride to all-out on the Champs Elysees. A trio established itself as a break group, but never got more than 24 seconds ahead, while Peraud suffered some horrifying moments when he crashed and had to be brought back up by four teammates. The escapees never had a serious chance, as the sprint teams worked hard for their chance to win the most prestigious sprint stage.
Nibali dominant from start
Nibali, 29, became only the sixth rider in history to have won all three Grand Tours, and the first since Alberto Contador claimed the Tour in 2007 and the Giro and Vuelta titles in 2008. Nibali won the Vuelta a España in 2010 and the Giro d'Italia in 2013.
However, he won the race in the absence of his two top rivals, both of whom were forced to abandon due to injuries, and no other rider was able to knock him off the throne.
The Italian showed his cards (and his intentions) early, winning the second stage into Sheffield, when he jumped from the group of favourites with two kilometers to go and held on to take the win by two seconds. That gave him the yellow jersey, which he gave up for only one day during the rest of the Tour.
Stage 5 featured many of the cobblestones of Paris-Roubaix and it lived up to its expectations of being a crucial stage. Defending champion Chris Froome (Sky), who crashed during the previous stage and twice more during stage 5, abandoned the race entirely, before the cobbles had even started. Nibali remained calm during the hectic stage and finished third. His remaining rival, Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), did not do so well on the bumpy surface and lost nearly three minutes.
Nibali's victory in Sheffield was only the first of four for the Astana captain. He briefly lost the yellow jersey after stage 9 to Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol), when an escape group finished nearly eight minutes ahead of the field.
Those riders were not up to the challenges of the first real mountain stage the next day, a day which saw Contador forced to leave the race with a broken leg. Nibali went on to win the stage, and again in the Alps on stage 13 and in the Pyrenees on stage 18, leaving no doubt about who was the best in this year's Tour de France.
After Nibali's dominance was established and his two rivals eliminated, attention turned to the French riders' battle for the podium - the last time a Frenchman made the podium was Richard Virenque in 1997. Péraud, Pinot and Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) battled it out, with the stage 20 time trial making the final decision.
A leisurely start
The final stage started with a long neutralized section, giving the Astana team time to clink champagne glasses in honour of race leader Nibali. Even after the flag was dropped, much of the stage was dedicated to chatting and fraternizing, giving everyone in the peloton the chance to enjoy their accomplishment of having survived the last three weeks.
No sooner did they finally reach the Champs Elysees than the attacks started, with the first, of course, coming from a Frenchman. Sylvain Chavanel (IAM) jumped but was unable to stay away. The pace had finally picked up, and the field sped across the cobbles through the heart of the French capital.
The next to go was Jens Voigt of Trek - although it more likely that the veteran was given an honour lead in this, his last Tour. He was joined by Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Sven Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge)
A crash with just over 40km to go to took down Peraud. He appeared to be uninjured, but still had to hurry up to catch back up, as the flying field did not wait. He was soon together with four teammates, who helped him back to the peloton.
A discussion broke out at the head of the field, apparently as to whether they should wait for Peraud. Nibali was encouraging a slowdown, while others were clearly seen shaking their heads and denying his request. Other riders moved up to protect the chances of the overall second, and Peraud soon was back in the fold.
A group of four jumped soon, with Richie Porte (Sky), Michael Morkov (Tinkoff-Saxo), Jose Sera (Lampre) and Armindo Fonseca (Bretagne) built up a lead of 20 seconds. Lotto and Giant-Shimano lead the field in chase at 60km/h.
Alexander Kristoff of Katusha had hoped to claim another win but his chances dimmed when he punctured with 30km to go. He was going again very quickly, but still had to work his way through the autos and up to the front of the peloton.
Fonseca could not hold the speed, and dropped back with just over 25km to go, as another foursome of pursuit formed. Svein Tuft had turned on the speed so much he took several others with him, but they too all soon dropped back, as the gap fell to 13 seconds.
The gap had grown again to 24 seconds as the crossed the finish line for the final three laps. But with two laps to go, the sprinters' teams had ground down the lead, and Serpa and Morkov were caught.
Porte refused to give in and kept on going, in the hopes of salvaging something for Team Sky in this year's race. With 10km to go, the sprint trains started forming, the pace kicked up yet another notch and Porte's fate was sealed. He managed to hold on to the narrowest of leads but finally succumbed just before the last lap started.
The bright red of the Lotto jerseys was easy to pick out at the head of the field, but they were soon joined by the equally red Katusha, Cannondale, Europcar, and Giant-Shimano. With 5.5km to go, Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) took a brave jump in hopes of a rare solo victory.
Giant-Shimano then moved to lead the chase and he was indeed caught with 3.2km to go. Tony Martin (Omega Pharma) moved up as did Cannondale, searching for Sagan's first stage win.
Omega Pharma and Giant Shimano fought it out for the lead under the flamme rouge. Kristoff made an astounding comeback to be at the front and it looked as if he would take the win, but Kittel dug deep to pass him and take his second win on the Champs Elysees.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:20:50
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|3
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|5
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|7
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|9
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|10
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|11
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|16
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|18
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:04
|19
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|21
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:00:06
|22
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|23
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|24
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|25
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:09
|26
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|27
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|31
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|33
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|34
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
|38
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|39
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|40
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:15
|41
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|42
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|43
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|44
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|45
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|46
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|48
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|49
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|50
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|51
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|52
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|53
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|54
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|55
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|57
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|58
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|59
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|60
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|61
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|62
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|63
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|64
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|65
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|66
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|67
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|68
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:24
|69
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|70
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|71
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|72
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|74
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|75
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|77
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|78
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|79
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|80
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|82
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|83
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|84
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|86
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|87
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|88
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|89
|José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
|90
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|92
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|93
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|94
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|95
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|96
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|97
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|98
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|99
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|100
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|101
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|102
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|103
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|104
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|105
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|106
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|107
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:34
|108
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:36
|109
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:39
|110
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|111
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:41
|112
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|113
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|114
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|115
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:45
|116
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:00:47
|117
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|118
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|119
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:55
|120
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|121
|José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:00:57
|122
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|123
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|124
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|125
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|126
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|127
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|128
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|129
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|130
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|131
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|132
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:02
|133
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|134
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|0:01:04
|135
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:06
|136
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:08
|137
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:01:12
|138
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:17
|139
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|140
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:01:20
|141
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|142
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|143
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|144
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|145
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|146
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|147
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|148
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|149
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|150
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|151
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|152
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|153
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|154
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|155
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:26
|156
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:30
|157
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|0:01:41
|158
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:01:51
|159
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:01:56
|160
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:59
|161
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:03:39
|162
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:05
|163
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:33
|164
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:09:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|pts
|2
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|17
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|4
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|5
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|11
|6
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|10
|7
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
|9
|8
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|8
|9
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|7
|10
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|6
|11
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|5
|12
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|4
|13
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|14
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|15
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|45
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|35
|3
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|30
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|26
|5
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|22
|6
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|20
|7
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|18
|8
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|16
|9
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|14
|10
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|12
|11
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|12
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|13
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|14
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|15
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:20:50
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|3
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:04
|7
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:09
|8
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|9
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:15
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|11
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|12
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|13
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|14
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|15
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|17
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:36
|18
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:57
|19
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|20
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|21
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:01:20
|22
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:30
|24
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|10:02:34
|2
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:06
|3
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:11
|4
|Lampre - Merida
|0:00:14
|5
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:17
|6
|Team Europcar
|7
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:18
|8
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:00:20
|9
|Team Sky
|10
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:26
|11
|FDJ.Fr
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|14
|Cannondale
|0:00:29
|15
|Trek Factory Racing
|16
|Team Katusha
|0:00:35
|17
|Movistar Team
|0:00:44
|18
|Lotto-Belisol
|19
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|Team Netapp-Endura
|0:00:50
|21
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:08
|22
|Orica Greenedge
|0:01:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|89:59:06
|2
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:37
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:08:15
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:40
|5
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:24
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:26
|7
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:14:32
|8
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:17:57
|9
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:18:11
|10
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:21:15
|11
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:23:07
|12
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:25:48
|13
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:34:01
|14
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:36:41
|15
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:38:15
|16
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:43:59
|17
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
|0:44:31
|18
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:46:31
|19
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|0:47:30
|20
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:52:11
|21
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:58:00
|22
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:59:14
|23
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|1:01:08
|24
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:06:28
|25
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:08:47
|26
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:17:53
|27
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|1:19:38
|28
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:21:55
|29
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|1:29:24
|30
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:33:27
|31
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:36:52
|32
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:38:27
|33
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:48:00
|34
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:48:13
|35
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:52:36
|36
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:54:50
|37
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:56:28
|38
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:56:34
|39
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:58:45
|40
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|1:59:02
|41
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:00:50
|42
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:08:38
|43
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:09:43
|44
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:17:53
|45
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|2:19:13
|46
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|2:21:18
|47
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2:25:35
|48
|José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
|2:29:06
|49
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:31:40
|50
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|2:32:48
|51
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:34:22
|52
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|2:34:54
|53
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|2:41:59
|54
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|2:45:17
|55
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2:49:03
|56
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|2:49:20
|57
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:49:28
|58
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|2:51:46
|59
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:52:00
|60
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|2:52:52
|61
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:53:18
|62
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2:53:20
|63
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|2:53:44
|64
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|2:54:18
|65
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|2:55:27
|66
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:55:47
|67
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|2:56:12
|68
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|2:58:00
|69
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:58:41
|70
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|3:05:51
|71
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|3:07:18
|72
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|3:08:03
|73
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:08:12
|74
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|3:08:40
|75
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3:12:10
|76
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:14:41
|77
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:19:34
|78
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|3:20:48
|79
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|3:21:04
|80
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|3:21:16
|81
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:22:48
|82
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|3:23:41
|83
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:25:46
|84
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:26:23
|85
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3:27:52
|86
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|3:30:23
|87
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|3:30:36
|88
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:35:01
|89
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:36:33
|90
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:38:04
|91
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:38:27
|92
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:38:52
|93
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3:38:56
|94
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3:39:04
|95
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|3:39:28
|96
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:40:46
|97
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|3:41:24
|98
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|3:41:58
|99
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:42:23
|100
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|3:43:25
|101
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|3:43:37
|102
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:44:22
|103
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:44:45
|104
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|3:45:13
|105
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|3:45:54
|106
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|3:46:12
|107
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:46:35
|108
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|3:46:37
|109
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:46:56
|110
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:47:16
|111
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|3:52:39
|112
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|3:52:52
|113
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|3:55:38
|114
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:55:53
|115
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|3:58:08
|116
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:58:23
|117
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|4:01:09
|118
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|4:01:21
|119
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4:01:53
|120
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:04:00
|121
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|4:05:13
|122
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|4:05:59
|123
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|4:06:42
|124
|José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|4:07:34
|125
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|4:11:46
|126
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|4:13:21
|127
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|4:18:43
|128
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|4:19:11
|129
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4:22:07
|130
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4:22:33
|131
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|4:22:52
|132
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|4:24:15
|133
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|4:24:21
|134
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4:26:29
|135
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|4:29:14
|136
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|4:29:43
|137
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|4:29:57
|138
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|4:30:52
|139
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|4:33:45
|140
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|4:34:29
|141
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|4:37:42
|142
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4:39:03
|143
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4:39:40
|144
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|4:40:06
|145
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|4:41:21
|146
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4:42:28
|147
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4:42:48
|148
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4:44:47
|149
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|4:44:54
|150
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|4:45:04
|151
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|4:46:28
|152
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
|4:46:31
|153
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|4:47:52
|154
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|4:48:40
|155
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4:53:23
|156
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:58:20
|157
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|4:58:30
|158
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4:59:57
|159
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5:00:29
|160
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|5:03:46
|161
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|5:06:27
|162
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|5:10:40
|163
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|5:11:58
|164
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|6:02:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|431
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|282
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|271
|4
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|222
|5
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|211
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|182
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|169
|8
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|157
|9
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|153
|10
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|11
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|105
|12
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|101
|13
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|96
|14
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|94
|15
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|94
|16
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|93
|17
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|18
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|84
|19
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|20
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|82
|21
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|79
|22
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|77
|23
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|74
|24
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|74
|25
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|74
|26
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|73
|27
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|28
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|69
|29
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|68
|30
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|67
|31
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|66
|32
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|64
|33
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|63
|34
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|61
|35
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|61
|36
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|55
|37
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|54
|38
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|51
|39
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|51
|40
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|49
|41
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|46
|42
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|44
|43
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|44
|44
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|44
|45
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|43
|46
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|42
|47
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|40
|48
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|39
|49
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|50
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|39
|51
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|39
|52
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|38
|53
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|34
|54
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|34
|55
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|32
|56
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|32
|57
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|32
|58
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|30
|59
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|29
|60
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|29
|61
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|29
|62
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|29
|63
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|29
|64
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|29
|65
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|66
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|67
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|29
|68
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|28
|69
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|70
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|28
|71
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|72
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|28
|73
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|74
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|26
|75
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|26
|76
|José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
|26
|77
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|26
|78
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|24
|79
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|23
|80
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|23
|81
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|21
|82
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|83
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|84
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|20
|85
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|20
|86
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|87
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|20
|88
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|89
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|20
|90
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|20
|91
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|19
|92
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|19
|93
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|19
|94
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|17
|95
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|96
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|16
|97
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|16
|98
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|99
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|15
|100
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|15
|101
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|15
|102
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|14
|103
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|14
|104
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|13
|105
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12
|106
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|12
|107
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|11
|108
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|11
|109
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|110
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|111
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
|10
|112
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
|9
|113
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|9
|114
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|115
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|9
|116
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|117
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|8
|118
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|8
|119
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|8
|120
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|121
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|7
|122
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|7
|123
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|124
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|125
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|6
|126
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|5
|127
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|4
|128
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|129
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|4
|130
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|4
|131
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|132
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|3
|133
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|3
|134
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|135
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|136
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|2
|137
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|2
|138
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|1
|139
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|140
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1
|141
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|-2
|142
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|-5
|143
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|-13
|144
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|-20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|181
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|168
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|112
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|89
|5
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|6
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|78
|7
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|61
|8
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|54
|9
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|10
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|48
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|12
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|44
|13
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|14
|José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
|36
|15
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|36
|16
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|34
|17
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|33
|18
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|26
|19
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|24
|20
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|22
|21
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|22
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|23
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|19
|24
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|17
|25
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|17
|26
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|17
|27
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|16
|28
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|13
|29
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|12
|30
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|31
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|32
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|33
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|34
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|35
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|36
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|37
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|38
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|8
|39
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|40
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|41
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|42
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|6
|43
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|6
|44
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|5
|45
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|46
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|47
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|4
|48
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|49
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|4
|50
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|51
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|2
|52
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|2
|53
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|2
|54
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2
|55
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|2
|56
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|2
|57
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|2
|58
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|59
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|60
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1
|61
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|62
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1
|63
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|64
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|1
|65
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|66
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|1
|67
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|90:07:21
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:11
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:13:40
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:39:45
|5
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:52:35
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:09:38
|7
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:26:07
|8
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|2:33:44
|9
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|2:41:05
|10
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|2:44:37
|11
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:45:03
|12
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|3:12:33
|13
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3:19:37
|14
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|3:22:21
|15
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3:30:41
|16
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:36:30
|17
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|3:57:44
|18
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:58:27
|19
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|4:22:37
|20
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|4:38:13
|21
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:50:05
|22
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4:52:14
|23
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|5:02:25
|24
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|5:03:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|270:27:02
|2
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:34:46
|3
|Movistar Team
|1:06:10
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|1:07:51
|5
|Team Europcar
|1:34:57
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|1:36:27
|7
|Team Sky
|1:40:36
|8
|Trek Factory Racing
|2:06:00
|9
|FDJ.Fr
|2:30:37
|10
|Lampre - Merida
|2:32:46
|11
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:59:36
|12
|IAM Cycling
|3:21:32
|13
|Team Netapp-Endura
|3:24:11
|14
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3:26:34
|15
|Lotto-Belisol
|3:36:07
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:37:12
|17
|Team Katusha
|4:02:46
|18
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|4:52:09
|19
|Garmin - Sharp
|5:52:54
|20
|Orica Greenedge
|7:03:46
|21
|Cannondale
|7:20:37
|22
|Team Giant-Shimano
|7:44:45
