Tour de France leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) hosted a climbing masterclass on Thursday's 18th stage between Pau and Hautacam, winning the stage by 1:10 from a chasing quartet led home by Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), Wednesday's stage winner Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo), Ag2r's Jean-Christophe Péraud and BMC's Tejay van Garderen, who crossed the line together in that order.

"I wanted to win the stage for the team that worked so hard for me," Nibali said after his victory. "It's important to win in the Pyrenees, I wasn't really thinking about the GC."

Nibali has now extended his race lead to 7:10 over Pinot, who deposed former second-placed Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), who lost time on the final climb up to Hautacam. Péraud has moved up to third place, 7:23 behind Nibali, while Valverde is now down to fourth, 7:25 down.

It was the 2014 Tour's final stage in the mountains, but Saturday's long 54-kilometre time trial is certain to shake things up yet further, as the fight for the podium is now closer than ever.

How it unfolded

An early breakaway of 20 included Thomas Voeckler and his Europcar teammates, Kévin Reza and Bryan Coquard, Sky's Mikel Nieve, Lars Boom (Belkin) and stage 8 winner Blel Kadri of Ag2r.

Along with Europcar, four other teams were represented by multiple riders: Movistar's Jesus Herrada and Jon Izaguirre, Alessandro De Marchi and Marco Marcato for Cannondale, Tiago Marchado and Bartosz Huzarski for NetApp, and IAM's Sylvain Chavanel and Marcel Wyss, although Europcar was the only team with three riders. The rest of the group was made up by Katusha'a Yuriy Trofimov, Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Julien Simon (Cofidis), Bretagne's Florian Guillou, FDJ's Matthieu Ladagnous and Daniel Oss (BMC)

Only eight teams - Astana, Garmin, Giant, Lampre, Lotto-Belisol, Orica-GreenEdge, Tinkoff and Trek - had missed the move entirely, but an Astana-led peloton seemed content to let the break have some rope; their maximum lead topped out at just over four minutes after an hour of racing before Nibali's team began to ramp things up, pegging them at around three-and-a-half minutes and settling into cruise control.

The status quo was maintained until the start of the Col du Tourmalet, 80 kilometres into the 145.5-kilometre stage, and the first serious challenge of the day - and a very serious one at that.

On the lower slopes of the Tourmalet, Chavanel accelerated off the front, while Coquard - the sprinter who had won the day's intermediate sprint - went the other way.

Nieve and Kadri went off in pursuit of the Frenchman, soon catching and passing him. Approaching the resort of La Mongie, five kilometres from the top of the Tourmalet, it was Nieve who pushed the pace, with Kadri working hard to stay on his wheel as the summit approached.

Despite looking as though he was struggling, it was Kadri who led Nieve over the summit of the Tourmalet, while 1:40 behind them, Trofimov, De Marchi and Huzarski had slipped away from the rest of the group in pursuit.

The yellow-jersey group, which included Nibali, Valverde, Pinot, van Garderen, Péraud and Péraud's Ag2r teammate Romian Bardet, crested the Tourmalet four minutes down on the two leaders, and Valverde immediately went on the attack, while his two teammates from the earlier move - Herrada and Izaguirre - waited for their team leader in order to be able to help him. The Movistar trio soon swept up Voeckler and Wyss from the earlier break, and although the quintet set about trying maintain their advantage, they were brought to heel by the yellow jersey group on the descent off the Tourmalet.

The stage was set for fireworks on the 13.6-kilometre climb up to the finish line at Hautacam, and when they came, it was Nieve up at the front of the race who lit the blue touchpaper, quickly distancing his breakaway companion, Kadri.

With 10 kilometres to go, American Chris Horner (Lampre) - winner of the 2013 Tour of Spain - attacked from the Nibali group, and Nibali himself jumped on to his wheel. But as the American slowed after his initial effort, Nibali kicked on again, and Nieve's possible stage win for Sky suddenly looked in very real danger as, with nine kilometres to go, his advantage over the yellow jersey was down to just 30 seconds.

Just a kilometre later, Nibali had caught Nieve. The race for second place place was now on - both for the stage, and for on the podium in Paris.

Majka gave chase, but never looked like catching Nibali, and with six kilometres to go, the USA's Tejay van Garderen (BMC), who had started the day in sixth place overall, took on the job of chasing Majka and Nibali. Pinot counter-attacked, followed by Péraud and van Garderen, and it was enough to send Valverde out of the back of the group.

Van Garderen, Pinot and Péraud didn't look back. Those podium places were at stake, and deposing second-placed Valverde was a great way of two out of three of them achieving that goal in Paris.

With 3.5km to go, Pinot pushed again, keen to get rid of Péraud, and by then had Majka back in his sights. Valverde, meanwhile, had found a second wind, and went to the front of the chasing group in an attempt to save his podium position.

But it was a case of too little, too late, as Pinot appeared to be emptying the tank, while Péraud and van Garderen - superior time-triallists - might have been looking ahead to Saturday's test against the clock as a way of reining back Pinot.

Nibali was still sitting pretty up at the head of affairs, but Pinot's acceleration was enough to pull back Majka, and Pinot, Péraud, van Garderen and Majka would fight it out between them for second place.

Nibali crossed the line, pointing to his heart as he did so, his lead overall extended to 7:10.

"I pointed to my heart because I raced with my heart today," Nibali said. "I really wanted to win because I'd seen the team work hard and be so united behind me, so I had to pay them back by winning.

"I've got a good lead, which helps me stay calm and relaxed," he said. "Tomorrow will hopefully be a quiet day, and then there's the time trial before Paris."

Despite extending his lead, Nibali played down his superiority, pointing out to his consistency during his career.

"It's a good lead but at the Giro I had a similar lead," he said. "I felt good on the climb and I've felt good throughout the race and tried to gain time whenever possible. This year at the Tour I think it was a harder race, with lots of traps and difficult stages for everyone. This year is very different to two years ago when I was on the podium. That was a much flatter race, there were only two mountain finishes."

Despite the mountains being over this year, Nibali refused to admit he has won the Tour and is awaiting the emotions of the Champs-Elysées in Paris on Sunday.

"I think it's been a great Tour so far, but it's not over yet. Winning is great and my wins are special, from the first one to this latest one. But I don't think anything goes close to the emotions of the Champs-Elysées."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4:04:17 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:10 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:12 4 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:15 5 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:53 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:01:57 8 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 9 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:59 10 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 12 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:30 13 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 14 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 15 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:24 16 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:28 17 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:30 18 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:33 19 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida 0:04:40 20 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 21 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:59 22 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:20 23 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:05:23 24 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:05:25 25 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:40 26 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:07:22 27 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:15 28 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:35 29 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:55 30 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:10:10 31 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 0:10:43 32 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:11:12 33 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:54 34 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 35 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:21 36 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:13:50 37 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:14:14 38 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 39 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 40 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 42 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:16:12 43 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 44 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:16:16 45 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:35 46 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:19:01 47 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 48 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 49 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 50 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 51 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 52 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 53 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 54 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 55 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 56 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 57 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 58 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 59 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 60 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 61 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:19:25 62 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:19:59 63 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:20:14 64 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:20:38 65 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 66 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 0:21:04 67 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:21:08 68 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 69 José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 0:21:45 70 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 71 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 72 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:22:04 73 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 74 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 75 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:28 76 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:02 77 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 78 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 79 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 80 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 81 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 82 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:23:42 83 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:24:39 84 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 85 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 86 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 87 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 0:26:29 88 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 89 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:27:26 90 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:28:14 91 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:28:41 92 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 93 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 94 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:29:19 95 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:30:57 96 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 0:31:01 97 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 98 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 99 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 100 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 101 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 102 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 103 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 104 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 105 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 106 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 107 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 108 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 109 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 110 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 111 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 112 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 113 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 114 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 115 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 116 José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida 117 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 118 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 119 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 120 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 121 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 122 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 123 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 124 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 125 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 126 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 127 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 128 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 129 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 130 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura 131 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 132 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 133 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 134 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 135 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 136 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 137 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 138 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 139 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 140 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:31:09 141 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 142 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 143 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 144 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 145 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 146 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 147 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 148 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 149 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 150 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 151 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:31:28 152 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:32:03 153 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 154 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:32:04 155 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 156 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 157 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 158 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 159 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 160 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 161 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 162 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:32:14 163 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 164 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida DNF Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling DSQ José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team

Intermediate Sprint - Trébons, km. 61.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 20 pts 2 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 17 3 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 15 4 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 5 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 11 6 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 10 7 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 9 8 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 9 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 7 10 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 11 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 5 12 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 4 13 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 3 14 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 2 15 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 pts 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 17 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 15 4 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 5 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 9 8 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 8 9 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 7 10 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 6 11 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 5 12 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 4 13 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 3 14 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 2 15 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Bénéjacq (Cat. 3) km. 28 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 2 pts 2 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Loucrup (Cat. 3) km. 56 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 2 pts 2 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 1

Mountain 3 - Col du Tourmalet (HC) Souvenir Jacques Goddet, km. 95.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 pts 2 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 20 3 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 16 4 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 14 5 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 12 6 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 7 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 8 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 9 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 10 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 2

Mountain 4 - Montée du Hautacam (HC) km. 145.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 50 pts 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 40 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 32 4 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 5 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 24 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 16 8 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 12 9 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 8 10 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 4

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 4:05:27 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:02 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:43 4 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:10 5 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:17:51 6 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 7 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:18:15 8 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:20:35 9 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:52 10 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:25:19 12 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:29:47 13 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:29:51 14 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 15 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 16 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 17 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 18 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 19 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:30:53 21 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 22 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:30:54 23 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:31:04 24 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Belkin Pro Cycling 12:20:17 2 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:10 3 Fdj.Fr 0:12:22 4 Team Europcar 5 BMC Racing Team 0:13:02 6 Movistar Team 0:13:27 7 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:16:55 8 Trek Factory Racing 0:17:04 9 Astana Pro Team 0:18:08 10 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:21 11 Team Netapp-Endura 0:26:18 12 IAM Cycling 0:29:31 13 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:35:59 14 Team Sky 0:36:01 15 Team Katusha 0:36:43 16 Lampre - Merida 0:38:00 17 Lotto-Belisol 0:46:33 18 Garmin - Sharp 0:49:37 19 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:55:51 20 Cannondale 1:01:48 21 Team Giant-Shimano 1:23:55 22 Orica Greenedge 1:25:37

General classification after stage 18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 80:45:45 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:10 3 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:23 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:25 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:27 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:11:34 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:13:56 8 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:14:15 9 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 0:14:37 10 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:16:25 11 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:17:48 12 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:21:33 13 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:29:58 14 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:32:30 15 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:34:30 16 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:37:37 17 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida 0:39:28 18 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:41:34 19 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 0:41:41 20 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:50:01 21 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:50:34 22 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:52:40 23 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:56:26 24 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:57:15 25 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:01:06 26 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:08:55 27 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:12:36 28 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 1:18:27 29 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 1:24:55 30 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:26:53 31 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:30:53 32 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:31:50 33 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:41:10 34 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:44:47 35 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1:47:29 36 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:47:55 37 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:52:35 38 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 1:52:47 39 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:52:52 40 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:52:57 41 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 1:53:40 42 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1:54:08 43 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:04:23 44 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 2:07:48 45 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:07:50 46 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 2:15:10 47 José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida 2:19:25 48 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:21:10 49 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 2:21:58 50 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 2:22:45 51 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2:24:15 52 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:27:47 53 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 2:30:57 54 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 2:35:03 55 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:38:36 56 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 2:38:45 57 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:41:14 58 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2:41:55 59 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2:43:32 60 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 2:45:38 61 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 2:46:05 62 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 2:48:00 63 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 2:48:43 64 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 2:49:10 65 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2:50:17 66 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 2:50:59 67 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 2:51:03 68 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 2:53:12 69 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 2:57:07 70 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 2:57:57 71 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:58:05 72 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 3:01:44 73 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 3:01:47 74 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 3:02:44 75 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 3:05:14 76 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:06:12 77 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:06:21 78 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:06:35 79 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 3:10:10 80 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 3:13:27 81 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 3:13:28 82 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 3:14:02 83 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 3:14:20 84 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 3:14:36 85 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 3:15:56 86 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 3:16:23 87 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 3:21:29 88 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 3:25:57 89 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:26:17 90 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 3:26:44 91 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:27:27 92 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 3:28:24 93 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:29:41 94 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:30:04 95 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 3:30:29 96 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 3:31:36 97 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3:31:42 98 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3:33:59 99 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 3:34:18 100 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:35:20 101 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 3:35:31 102 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 3:35:45 103 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 3:36:02 104 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 3:36:12 105 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 3:36:15 106 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:36:27 107 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 3:39:02 108 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:40:08 109 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 3:40:34 110 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:42:38 111 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 3:44:38 112 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 3:45:14 113 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 3:46:24 114 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 3:47:06 115 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 3:47:23 116 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 3:47:24 117 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 3:47:54 118 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 3:52:02 119 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:54:25 120 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 3:55:33 121 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 3:57:20 122 José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 3:58:45 123 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:59:12 124 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 3:59:48 125 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 4:01:00 126 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 4:03:16 127 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 4:06:06 128 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 4:06:45 129 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4:08:27 130 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 4:10:14 131 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 4:10:25 132 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 4:12:41 133 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4:14:30 134 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 4:15:08 135 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 4:18:25 136 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 4:19:32 137 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 4:19:46 138 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 4:20:45 139 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 4:21:57 140 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 4:24:16 141 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 4:27:56 142 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4:30:03 143 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 4:30:04 144 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 4:31:29 145 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4:31:35 146 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4:31:45 147 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 4:32:05 148 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 4:33:49 149 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura 4:34:01 150 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 4:34:55 151 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 4:36:53 152 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4:38:14 153 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 4:38:17 154 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 4:40:02 155 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4:41:07 156 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 4:46:29 157 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:47:27 158 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 4:48:11 159 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 4:48:41 160 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 4:49:17 161 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 4:53:25 162 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 4:55:07 163 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 5:05:24 164 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 5:30:36

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 408 pts 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 253 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 217 4 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 177 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 169 6 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 153 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 147 8 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 143 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 105 10 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 99 11 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 90 12 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 13 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 82 14 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 78 15 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 78 16 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 77 17 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 77 18 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 76 19 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 20 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 74 21 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 73 22 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 71 23 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 69 24 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 68 25 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 67 26 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 66 27 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 64 28 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 64 29 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 61 30 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 57 31 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 54 32 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 53 33 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 51 34 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 51 35 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 46 36 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 45 37 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 44 38 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 44 39 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 42 40 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 42 41 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 41 42 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 40 43 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 39 44 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 38 45 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 32 46 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 32 47 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 31 48 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 31 49 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 31 50 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 30 51 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 29 52 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 29 53 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 29 54 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 29 55 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 29 56 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 29 57 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 28 58 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 28 59 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 28 60 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 28 61 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 62 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 27 63 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 26 64 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 26 65 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 26 66 José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida 26 67 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 26 68 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 25 69 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 25 70 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 24 71 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 24 72 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 23 73 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 23 74 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 23 75 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 22 76 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 21 77 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 78 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 20 79 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 20 80 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 20 81 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 20 82 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 20 83 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 19 84 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 19 85 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 19 86 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 19 87 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 17 88 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 17 89 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 17 90 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 91 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 16 92 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 16 93 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 15 94 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 15 95 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 15 96 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 14 97 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 14 98 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 13 99 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 100 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 101 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 12 102 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 103 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 11 104 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 11 105 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 11 106 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 107 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura 10 108 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 9 109 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 9 110 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 9 111 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 8 112 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 8 113 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 7 114 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 115 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 7 116 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 7 117 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 118 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 119 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 120 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 5 121 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 4 122 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 123 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 4 124 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 4 125 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 4 126 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 3 127 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 3 128 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 3 129 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 3 130 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 3 131 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 2 132 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 2 133 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 134 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1 135 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team -4 136 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale -5 137 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge -5 138 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura -13 139 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura -20

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 181 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 168 3 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 112 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 89 5 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 85 6 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 78 7 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 61 8 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 54 9 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 48 10 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 48 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 12 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 44 13 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 14 José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida 36 15 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 36 16 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 34 17 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 33 18 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 26 19 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 24 20 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 22 21 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 22 22 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 20 23 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 19 24 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 17 25 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 17 26 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 17 27 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 16 28 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 13 29 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 12 30 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 12 31 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 32 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 33 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 11 34 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 10 35 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 36 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 37 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 9 38 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 8 39 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 40 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 7 41 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 42 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 6 43 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 6 44 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 5 45 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 46 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 4 47 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 4 48 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 49 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 4 50 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 2 51 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 2 52 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 2 53 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 2 54 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2 55 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 2 56 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 2 57 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 2 58 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 59 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 60 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1 61 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1 62 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 63 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 1 64 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 1 65 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 1 66 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 80:52:55 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:17 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:01:45 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1:40:19 5 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:45:47 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:00:40 7 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:20:37 8 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 2:27:53 9 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 2:31:35 10 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 2:41:33 11 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 2:42:00 12 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 3:06:18 13 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 3:07:26 14 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 3:14:19 15 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3:26:49 16 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 3:33:24 17 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 3:48:23 18 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 3:53:50 19 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 4:12:36 20 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 4:27:45 21 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:40:17 22 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 4:41:01 23 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 4:47:57 24 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 4:58:14