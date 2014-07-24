Tour de France: Nibali stamps his authority on Hautacam
Nibali passes test in final mountain stage
Stage 18: Pau - Hautacam
Tour de France leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) hosted a climbing masterclass on Thursday's 18th stage between Pau and Hautacam, winning the stage by 1:10 from a chasing quartet led home by Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), Wednesday's stage winner Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo), Ag2r's Jean-Christophe Péraud and BMC's Tejay van Garderen, who crossed the line together in that order.
"I wanted to win the stage for the team that worked so hard for me," Nibali said after his victory. "It's important to win in the Pyrenees, I wasn't really thinking about the GC."
Nibali has now extended his race lead to 7:10 over Pinot, who deposed former second-placed Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), who lost time on the final climb up to Hautacam. Péraud has moved up to third place, 7:23 behind Nibali, while Valverde is now down to fourth, 7:25 down.
It was the 2014 Tour's final stage in the mountains, but Saturday's long 54-kilometre time trial is certain to shake things up yet further, as the fight for the podium is now closer than ever.
How it unfolded
An early breakaway of 20 included Thomas Voeckler and his Europcar teammates, Kévin Reza and Bryan Coquard, Sky's Mikel Nieve, Lars Boom (Belkin) and stage 8 winner Blel Kadri of Ag2r.
Along with Europcar, four other teams were represented by multiple riders: Movistar's Jesus Herrada and Jon Izaguirre, Alessandro De Marchi and Marco Marcato for Cannondale, Tiago Marchado and Bartosz Huzarski for NetApp, and IAM's Sylvain Chavanel and Marcel Wyss, although Europcar was the only team with three riders. The rest of the group was made up by Katusha'a Yuriy Trofimov, Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Julien Simon (Cofidis), Bretagne's Florian Guillou, FDJ's Matthieu Ladagnous and Daniel Oss (BMC)
Only eight teams - Astana, Garmin, Giant, Lampre, Lotto-Belisol, Orica-GreenEdge, Tinkoff and Trek - had missed the move entirely, but an Astana-led peloton seemed content to let the break have some rope; their maximum lead topped out at just over four minutes after an hour of racing before Nibali's team began to ramp things up, pegging them at around three-and-a-half minutes and settling into cruise control.
The status quo was maintained until the start of the Col du Tourmalet, 80 kilometres into the 145.5-kilometre stage, and the first serious challenge of the day - and a very serious one at that.
On the lower slopes of the Tourmalet, Chavanel accelerated off the front, while Coquard - the sprinter who had won the day's intermediate sprint - went the other way.
Nieve and Kadri went off in pursuit of the Frenchman, soon catching and passing him. Approaching the resort of La Mongie, five kilometres from the top of the Tourmalet, it was Nieve who pushed the pace, with Kadri working hard to stay on his wheel as the summit approached.
Despite looking as though he was struggling, it was Kadri who led Nieve over the summit of the Tourmalet, while 1:40 behind them, Trofimov, De Marchi and Huzarski had slipped away from the rest of the group in pursuit.
The yellow-jersey group, which included Nibali, Valverde, Pinot, van Garderen, Péraud and Péraud's Ag2r teammate Romian Bardet, crested the Tourmalet four minutes down on the two leaders, and Valverde immediately went on the attack, while his two teammates from the earlier move - Herrada and Izaguirre - waited for their team leader in order to be able to help him. The Movistar trio soon swept up Voeckler and Wyss from the earlier break, and although the quintet set about trying maintain their advantage, they were brought to heel by the yellow jersey group on the descent off the Tourmalet.
The stage was set for fireworks on the 13.6-kilometre climb up to the finish line at Hautacam, and when they came, it was Nieve up at the front of the race who lit the blue touchpaper, quickly distancing his breakaway companion, Kadri.
With 10 kilometres to go, American Chris Horner (Lampre) - winner of the 2013 Tour of Spain - attacked from the Nibali group, and Nibali himself jumped on to his wheel. But as the American slowed after his initial effort, Nibali kicked on again, and Nieve's possible stage win for Sky suddenly looked in very real danger as, with nine kilometres to go, his advantage over the yellow jersey was down to just 30 seconds.
Just a kilometre later, Nibali had caught Nieve. The race for second place place was now on - both for the stage, and for on the podium in Paris.
Majka gave chase, but never looked like catching Nibali, and with six kilometres to go, the USA's Tejay van Garderen (BMC), who had started the day in sixth place overall, took on the job of chasing Majka and Nibali. Pinot counter-attacked, followed by Péraud and van Garderen, and it was enough to send Valverde out of the back of the group.
Van Garderen, Pinot and Péraud didn't look back. Those podium places were at stake, and deposing second-placed Valverde was a great way of two out of three of them achieving that goal in Paris.
With 3.5km to go, Pinot pushed again, keen to get rid of Péraud, and by then had Majka back in his sights. Valverde, meanwhile, had found a second wind, and went to the front of the chasing group in an attempt to save his podium position.
But it was a case of too little, too late, as Pinot appeared to be emptying the tank, while Péraud and van Garderen - superior time-triallists - might have been looking ahead to Saturday's test against the clock as a way of reining back Pinot.
Nibali was still sitting pretty up at the head of affairs, but Pinot's acceleration was enough to pull back Majka, and Pinot, Péraud, van Garderen and Majka would fight it out between them for second place.
Nibali crossed the line, pointing to his heart as he did so, his lead overall extended to 7:10.
"I pointed to my heart because I raced with my heart today," Nibali said. "I really wanted to win because I'd seen the team work hard and be so united behind me, so I had to pay them back by winning.
"I've got a good lead, which helps me stay calm and relaxed," he said. "Tomorrow will hopefully be a quiet day, and then there's the time trial before Paris."
Despite extending his lead, Nibali played down his superiority, pointing out to his consistency during his career.
"It's a good lead but at the Giro I had a similar lead," he said. "I felt good on the climb and I've felt good throughout the race and tried to gain time whenever possible. This year at the Tour I think it was a harder race, with lots of traps and difficult stages for everyone. This year is very different to two years ago when I was on the podium. That was a much flatter race, there were only two mountain finishes."
Despite the mountains being over this year, Nibali refused to admit he has won the Tour and is awaiting the emotions of the Champs-Elysées in Paris on Sunday.
"I think it's been a great Tour so far, but it's not over yet. Winning is great and my wins are special, from the first one to this latest one. But I don't think anything goes close to the emotions of the Champs-Elysées."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4:04:17
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:10
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:12
|4
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:15
|5
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:53
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:01:57
|8
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|9
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:59
|10
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|12
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:30
|13
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|14
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:24
|16
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:28
|17
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:30
|18
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:33
|19
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
|0:04:40
|20
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|21
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:59
|22
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:20
|23
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:05:23
|24
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:05:25
|25
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:40
|26
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:07:22
|27
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:15
|28
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:35
|29
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:55
|30
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:10:10
|31
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:10:43
|32
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:11:12
|33
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:54
|34
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|35
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:21
|36
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:13:50
|37
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:14
|38
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|39
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|40
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|42
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:12
|43
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|44
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:16:16
|45
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:35
|46
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:19:01
|47
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|48
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|49
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|50
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|51
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|52
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|53
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|54
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|55
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|56
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|57
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|58
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|59
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|60
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|61
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:19:25
|62
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:19:59
|63
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:14
|64
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:20:38
|65
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|66
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:21:04
|67
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:21:08
|68
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|69
|José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:21:45
|70
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|71
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|72
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:04
|73
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|74
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:28
|76
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:02
|77
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|78
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|80
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|81
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:42
|83
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:24:39
|84
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|87
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|0:26:29
|88
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|89
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:27:26
|90
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:28:14
|91
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:28:41
|92
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|93
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|94
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:29:19
|95
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:30:57
|96
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|0:31:01
|97
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|98
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|99
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|100
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|101
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|102
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|103
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|104
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|105
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|106
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|107
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|108
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|109
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|110
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|111
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|112
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|113
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|114
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|115
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|116
|José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
|117
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|118
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|119
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|121
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|122
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|123
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|124
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|125
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|126
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|127
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|128
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|129
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|130
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
|131
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|132
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|133
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|134
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|135
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|136
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|137
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|138
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|139
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|140
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:31:09
|141
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|142
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|143
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|144
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|145
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|146
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|147
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|148
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|149
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|150
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|151
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:31:28
|152
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:32:03
|153
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|154
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:32:04
|155
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|156
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|157
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|158
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|159
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|160
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|161
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|162
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:32:14
|163
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|164
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|DSQ
|José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|pts
|2
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|17
|3
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|15
|4
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|5
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|11
|6
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|10
|7
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|9
|8
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|9
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|7
|10
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|11
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|12
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|4
|13
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|14
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|15
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|17
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|15
|4
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|5
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|11
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|9
|8
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|8
|9
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|10
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|11
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|5
|12
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|13
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|3
|14
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|2
|15
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|2
|pts
|2
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|2
|pts
|2
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|pts
|2
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|20
|3
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|16
|4
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|14
|5
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|12
|6
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|7
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|8
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|9
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|10
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|50
|pts
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|40
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|32
|4
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|5
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|24
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|16
|8
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|12
|9
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|10
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4:05:27
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:02
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:43
|4
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:10
|5
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:17:51
|6
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|7
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:18:15
|8
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:20:35
|9
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:52
|10
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:25:19
|12
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:29:47
|13
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:29:51
|14
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|15
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|16
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|17
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|18
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|19
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:30:53
|21
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|22
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:30:54
|23
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:31:04
|24
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|12:20:17
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:10
|3
|Fdj.Fr
|0:12:22
|4
|Team Europcar
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:13:02
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:13:27
|7
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:16:55
|8
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:17:04
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|0:18:08
|10
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:21
|11
|Team Netapp-Endura
|0:26:18
|12
|IAM Cycling
|0:29:31
|13
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:35:59
|14
|Team Sky
|0:36:01
|15
|Team Katusha
|0:36:43
|16
|Lampre - Merida
|0:38:00
|17
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:46:33
|18
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:49:37
|19
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:55:51
|20
|Cannondale
|1:01:48
|21
|Team Giant-Shimano
|1:23:55
|22
|Orica Greenedge
|1:25:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|80:45:45
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:10
|3
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:23
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:25
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:27
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:34
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:13:56
|8
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:14:15
|9
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:14:37
|10
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:16:25
|11
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:17:48
|12
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:21:33
|13
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:29:58
|14
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:32:30
|15
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:34:30
|16
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:37:37
|17
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
|0:39:28
|18
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:41:34
|19
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|0:41:41
|20
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:50:01
|21
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:50:34
|22
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:52:40
|23
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:56:26
|24
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:57:15
|25
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:01:06
|26
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:08:55
|27
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:12:36
|28
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|1:18:27
|29
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|1:24:55
|30
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:26:53
|31
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:30:53
|32
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:31:50
|33
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:41:10
|34
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:44:47
|35
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:47:29
|36
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:47:55
|37
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:52:35
|38
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|1:52:47
|39
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:52:52
|40
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:52:57
|41
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:53:40
|42
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:54:08
|43
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:04:23
|44
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|2:07:48
|45
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:07:50
|46
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|2:15:10
|47
|José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
|2:19:25
|48
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:21:10
|49
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|2:21:58
|50
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|2:22:45
|51
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2:24:15
|52
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:27:47
|53
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|2:30:57
|54
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|2:35:03
|55
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:38:36
|56
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|2:38:45
|57
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:41:14
|58
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2:41:55
|59
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2:43:32
|60
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|2:45:38
|61
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|2:46:05
|62
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|2:48:00
|63
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|2:48:43
|64
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:49:10
|65
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:50:17
|66
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|2:50:59
|67
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|2:51:03
|68
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|2:53:12
|69
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:57:07
|70
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|2:57:57
|71
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:58:05
|72
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|3:01:44
|73
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|3:01:47
|74
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|3:02:44
|75
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3:05:14
|76
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:06:12
|77
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:06:21
|78
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:06:35
|79
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|3:10:10
|80
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|3:13:27
|81
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3:13:28
|82
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|3:14:02
|83
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:14:20
|84
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|3:14:36
|85
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|3:15:56
|86
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:16:23
|87
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|3:21:29
|88
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:25:57
|89
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:26:17
|90
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:26:44
|91
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:27:27
|92
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|3:28:24
|93
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:29:41
|94
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:30:04
|95
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|3:30:29
|96
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|3:31:36
|97
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3:31:42
|98
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3:33:59
|99
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|3:34:18
|100
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:35:20
|101
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|3:35:31
|102
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|3:35:45
|103
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:36:02
|104
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|3:36:12
|105
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|3:36:15
|106
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:36:27
|107
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|3:39:02
|108
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:40:08
|109
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:40:34
|110
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:42:38
|111
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:44:38
|112
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|3:45:14
|113
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|3:46:24
|114
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|3:47:06
|115
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|3:47:23
|116
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|3:47:24
|117
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|3:47:54
|118
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:52:02
|119
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:54:25
|120
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|3:55:33
|121
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|3:57:20
|122
|José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|3:58:45
|123
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:59:12
|124
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|3:59:48
|125
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|4:01:00
|126
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|4:03:16
|127
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|4:06:06
|128
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|4:06:45
|129
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4:08:27
|130
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|4:10:14
|131
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|4:10:25
|132
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|4:12:41
|133
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4:14:30
|134
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|4:15:08
|135
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|4:18:25
|136
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4:19:32
|137
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|4:19:46
|138
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|4:20:45
|139
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|4:21:57
|140
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|4:24:16
|141
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|4:27:56
|142
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4:30:03
|143
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|4:30:04
|144
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|4:31:29
|145
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4:31:35
|146
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4:31:45
|147
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4:32:05
|148
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|4:33:49
|149
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
|4:34:01
|150
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|4:34:55
|151
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|4:36:53
|152
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4:38:14
|153
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|4:38:17
|154
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|4:40:02
|155
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4:41:07
|156
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|4:46:29
|157
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:47:27
|158
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4:48:11
|159
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4:48:41
|160
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|4:49:17
|161
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|4:53:25
|162
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|4:55:07
|163
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|5:05:24
|164
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|5:30:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|408
|pts
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|253
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|217
|4
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|177
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|169
|6
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|153
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|147
|8
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|143
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|105
|10
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|11
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|90
|12
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|13
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|82
|14
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|78
|15
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|78
|16
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|77
|17
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|77
|18
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|76
|19
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|20
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|74
|21
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|73
|22
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|71
|23
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|24
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|68
|25
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|67
|26
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|66
|27
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|64
|28
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|64
|29
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|61
|30
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|57
|31
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|54
|32
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|53
|33
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|51
|34
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|51
|35
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|46
|36
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|45
|37
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|44
|38
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|44
|39
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|42
|40
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|42
|41
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|41
|42
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|40
|43
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|44
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|38
|45
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|32
|46
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|32
|47
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|31
|48
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|31
|49
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|31
|50
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|51
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|29
|52
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|29
|53
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|29
|54
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|29
|55
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|29
|56
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|29
|57
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|28
|58
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|59
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|28
|60
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|61
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|62
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|27
|63
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|26
|64
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|26
|65
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|26
|66
|José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
|26
|67
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|26
|68
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|25
|69
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|25
|70
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|24
|71
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|24
|72
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|23
|73
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|23
|74
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|23
|75
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|22
|76
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|21
|77
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|78
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|20
|79
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|20
|80
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|81
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|20
|82
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|20
|83
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|19
|84
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|19
|85
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|19
|86
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|19
|87
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|17
|88
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|17
|89
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|90
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|91
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|16
|92
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|93
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|15
|94
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|15
|95
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|15
|96
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|14
|97
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|14
|98
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|13
|99
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|100
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12
|101
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|12
|102
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|103
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|11
|104
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|11
|105
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|11
|106
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|107
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
|10
|108
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|9
|109
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|9
|110
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|111
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|8
|112
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|8
|113
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|114
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|115
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|7
|116
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|7
|117
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|118
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|119
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|120
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|121
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|4
|122
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|123
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|4
|124
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|4
|125
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|4
|126
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|3
|127
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|3
|128
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|129
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|130
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|3
|131
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|2
|132
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|2
|133
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|134
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1
|135
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|-4
|136
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|-5
|137
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|-5
|138
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|-13
|139
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|-20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|181
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|168
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|112
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|89
|5
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|6
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|78
|7
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|61
|8
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|54
|9
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|10
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|48
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|12
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|44
|13
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|14
|José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
|36
|15
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|36
|16
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|34
|17
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|33
|18
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|26
|19
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|24
|20
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|22
|21
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|22
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|23
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|19
|24
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|17
|25
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|17
|26
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|17
|27
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|16
|28
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|13
|29
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|12
|30
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|31
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|32
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|33
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|34
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|35
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|36
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|37
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|38
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|39
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|40
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|7
|41
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|42
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|6
|43
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|6
|44
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|5
|45
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|46
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|47
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|4
|48
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|49
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|4
|50
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|51
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|2
|52
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|2
|53
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|2
|54
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2
|55
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|2
|56
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|2
|57
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|2
|58
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|59
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|60
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1
|61
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1
|62
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|63
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|64
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|1
|65
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|1
|66
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|80:52:55
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:17
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:01:45
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:40:19
|5
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:45:47
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:00:40
|7
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:20:37
|8
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|2:27:53
|9
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|2:31:35
|10
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|2:41:33
|11
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:42:00
|12
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3:06:18
|13
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|3:07:26
|14
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|3:14:19
|15
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3:26:49
|16
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:33:24
|17
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|3:48:23
|18
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:53:50
|19
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|4:12:36
|20
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|4:27:45
|21
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:40:17
|22
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4:41:01
|23
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|4:47:57
|24
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|4:58:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|242:40:57
|2
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:28:33
|3
|Movistar Team
|1:05:47
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|1:12:25
|5
|Team Europcar
|1:26:50
|6
|Team Sky
|1:32:46
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|1:39:06
|8
|Trek Factory Racing
|2:05:49
|9
|Lampre - Merida
|2:29:02
|10
|Fdj.Fr
|2:30:20
|11
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:52:42
|12
|IAM Cycling
|3:15:06
|13
|Team Netapp-Endura
|3:18:42
|14
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3:26:22
|15
|Lotto-Belisol
|3:30:33
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:34:10
|17
|Team Katusha
|3:59:38
|18
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|4:44:05
|19
|Garmin - Sharp
|5:44:30
|20
|Orica Greenedge
|7:00:47
|21
|Cannondale
|7:11:39
|22
|Team Giant-Shimano
|7:35:47
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy