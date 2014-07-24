Trending

Tour de France: Nibali stamps his authority on Hautacam

Nibali passes test in final mountain stage

Image 1 of 87

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) cemented his polka dot jersey on stage 18

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 87

Tejay van Garderen rides ahead of Thibaut Pinot

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 87

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) attacking on Hautacam

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 87

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) and his spotty helmet

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 87

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr) moved into second overall

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 87

The view for Vincenzo Nibali

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 87

Alessandro de Marchi on the attack

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 87

Laurens ten Dam follows Alejandro Valverde up Hautacam

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 87

The view of the Col du Tourmalet

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 87

Laurens ten Dam (Belkin) gets aero

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 87

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins stage 18 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 12 of 87

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 87

Alejandro Valverde on the defensive for the second stage in a row

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 87

Haimar Zubeldia (Trek) rolls in for a top 10 finish

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 87

Mikel Nieve sees the maillot jaune coming

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 87

Marco Marcato and Alessandro de Marchi in the breakaway

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 87

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) in the breakaway on stage 18

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 87

Blel Kadri and Mikel Nieve

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 87

Mikel Nieve and Blel Kadri

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 87

Thibaut Pinot, best young rider

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 87

Tejay van Garderen, Thibaut Pinot and Jean Christophe Peraud

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 87

Thibaut Pinot on a climb

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 87

Thibaut Pinot on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 87

Rafal Majka, king of the mountains

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 87

Frank Schleck

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 87

Haimar Zubeldia

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 87

Leopold Konig

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 87

Romain Bardet

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 87

The legendary Hautacam climb

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 87

Race leader Vincenzo Nibali

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 87

Vincenzo Nibali

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 87

Daniel Oss

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 87

Thomas Voeckler

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 87

Jan Bakelandts

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 87

Vincenzo Nibali

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 87

Vincenzo Nibali

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 87

Sylvain Chavanel

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 87

Blel Kadri

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 87

Race leader Vincenzo Nibali

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 87

Yuri Trofimov

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 87

Yuri Trofimov

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 87

Yuri Trofimov

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 87

Jan Bakelandts

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 87

The yellow jersey group heads up the Tourmalet

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 87

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) adds one more stage win to his tally

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 87

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) attacking on Hautacam

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 87

Mikel Nieve (Team Sky) didn't stand a chance against the maillot jaune's attack

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 87

Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale) on the breakaway, yet again

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 87

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins stage 18

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 87

A winning Vincenzo Nibali

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 87

Thomas Voeckler

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 87

Vincenzo Nibali is congratulated after his stage win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 87

Vincenzo Nibali wins stage 18

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 87

Vincenzo Nibali stays cool

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 87

The Tour de France peloton during stage 18

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 87

Twisty roads in the Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 87

The Tour de France favorites are cheered on

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 87

Jan Bakelandts finishes up

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 87

Pierre Rolland

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 87

Pierre Rolland

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 87

Yuri Trofimov

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 87

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 87

Fans cheer on the race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 87

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) goes it alone

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 87

The favorites ride through the mist and fog

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 87

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 87

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 87

The descent from the Tourmalet

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 87

Jakob Fuglsang recovered enough from his crash to pace Nibali in the mountains

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 87

Astana ushers Nibali to the top

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 87

Tejay van Garderen leads Thibaut Pinot

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 87

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 87

Bauke Mollema, Bram Tankink, Leopold Konig and Romain Bardet

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 87

A triumphant Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in stage 18

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 87

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins stage 18 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 87

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins stage 18 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 87

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins stage 18 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 78 of 87

Jurgen van den Broeck flies downhill

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 87

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 80 of 87

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on the attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 81 of 87

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 82 of 87

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on his way to a win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 83 of 87

Alejandro Valerde (Movistar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 84 of 87

A struggling Alejandro Valerde (Movistar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 85 of 87

Alejandro Valerde (Movistar) tries not to lose more time

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 86 of 87

Alejandro Valerde (Movistar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 87 of 87

Alejandro Valerde (Movistar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tour de France leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) hosted a climbing masterclass on Thursday's 18th stage between Pau and Hautacam, winning the stage by 1:10 from a chasing quartet led home by Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), Wednesday's stage winner Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo), Ag2r's Jean-Christophe Péraud and BMC's Tejay van Garderen, who crossed the line together in that order.

"I wanted to win the stage for the team that worked so hard for me," Nibali said after his victory. "It's important to win in the Pyrenees, I wasn't really thinking about the GC."

Nibali has now extended his race lead to 7:10 over Pinot, who deposed former second-placed Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), who lost time on the final climb up to Hautacam. Péraud has moved up to third place, 7:23 behind Nibali, while Valverde is now down to fourth, 7:25 down.

It was the 2014 Tour's final stage in the mountains, but Saturday's long 54-kilometre time trial is certain to shake things up yet further, as the fight for the podium is now closer than ever.

How it unfolded

An early breakaway of 20 included Thomas Voeckler and his Europcar teammates, Kévin Reza and Bryan Coquard, Sky's Mikel Nieve, Lars Boom (Belkin) and stage 8 winner Blel Kadri of Ag2r.

Along with Europcar, four other teams were represented by multiple riders: Movistar's Jesus Herrada and Jon Izaguirre, Alessandro De Marchi and Marco Marcato for Cannondale, Tiago Marchado and Bartosz Huzarski for NetApp, and IAM's Sylvain Chavanel and Marcel Wyss, although Europcar was the only team with three riders. The rest of the group was made up by Katusha'a Yuriy Trofimov, Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Julien Simon (Cofidis), Bretagne's Florian Guillou, FDJ's Matthieu Ladagnous and Daniel Oss (BMC)

Only eight teams - Astana, Garmin, Giant, Lampre, Lotto-Belisol, Orica-GreenEdge, Tinkoff and Trek - had missed the move entirely, but an Astana-led peloton seemed content to let the break have some rope; their maximum lead topped out at just over four minutes after an hour of racing before Nibali's team began to ramp things up, pegging them at around three-and-a-half minutes and settling into cruise control.

The status quo was maintained until the start of the Col du Tourmalet, 80 kilometres into the 145.5-kilometre stage, and the first serious challenge of the day - and a very serious one at that.

On the lower slopes of the Tourmalet, Chavanel accelerated off the front, while Coquard - the sprinter who had won the day's intermediate sprint - went the other way.

Nieve and Kadri went off in pursuit of the Frenchman, soon catching and passing him. Approaching the resort of La Mongie, five kilometres from the top of the Tourmalet, it was Nieve who pushed the pace, with Kadri working hard to stay on his wheel as the summit approached.

Despite looking as though he was struggling, it was Kadri who led Nieve over the summit of the Tourmalet, while 1:40 behind them, Trofimov, De Marchi and Huzarski had slipped away from the rest of the group in pursuit.

The yellow-jersey group, which included Nibali, Valverde, Pinot, van Garderen, Péraud and Péraud's Ag2r teammate Romian Bardet, crested the Tourmalet four minutes down on the two leaders, and Valverde immediately went on the attack, while his two teammates from the earlier move - Herrada and Izaguirre - waited for their team leader in order to be able to help him. The Movistar trio soon swept up Voeckler and Wyss from the earlier break, and although the quintet set about trying maintain their advantage, they were brought to heel by the yellow jersey group on the descent off the Tourmalet.

The stage was set for fireworks on the 13.6-kilometre climb up to the finish line at Hautacam, and when they came, it was Nieve up at the front of the race who lit the blue touchpaper, quickly distancing his breakaway companion, Kadri.

With 10 kilometres to go, American Chris Horner (Lampre) - winner of the 2013 Tour of Spain - attacked from the Nibali group, and Nibali himself jumped on to his wheel. But as the American slowed after his initial effort, Nibali kicked on again, and Nieve's possible stage win for Sky suddenly looked in very real danger as, with nine kilometres to go, his advantage over the yellow jersey was down to just 30 seconds.

Just a kilometre later, Nibali had caught Nieve. The race for second place place was now on - both for the stage, and for on the podium in Paris.

Majka gave chase, but never looked like catching Nibali, and with six kilometres to go, the USA's Tejay van Garderen (BMC), who had started the day in sixth place overall, took on the job of chasing Majka and Nibali. Pinot counter-attacked, followed by Péraud and van Garderen, and it was enough to send Valverde out of the back of the group.

Van Garderen, Pinot and Péraud didn't look back. Those podium places were at stake, and deposing second-placed Valverde was a great way of two out of three of them achieving that goal in Paris.

With 3.5km to go, Pinot pushed again, keen to get rid of Péraud, and by then had Majka back in his sights. Valverde, meanwhile, had found a second wind, and went to the front of the chasing group in an attempt to save his podium position.

But it was a case of too little, too late, as Pinot appeared to be emptying the tank, while Péraud and van Garderen - superior time-triallists - might have been looking ahead to Saturday's test against the clock as a way of reining back Pinot.

Nibali was still sitting pretty up at the head of affairs, but Pinot's acceleration was enough to pull back Majka, and Pinot, Péraud, van Garderen and Majka would fight it out between them for second place.

Nibali crossed the line, pointing to his heart as he did so, his lead overall extended to 7:10.

"I pointed to my heart because I raced with my heart today," Nibali said. "I really wanted to win because I'd seen the team work hard and be so united behind me, so I had to pay them back by winning.

"I've got a good lead, which helps me stay calm and relaxed," he said. "Tomorrow will hopefully be a quiet day, and then there's the time trial before Paris."

Despite extending his lead, Nibali played down his superiority, pointing out to his consistency during his career.

"It's a good lead but at the Giro I had a similar lead," he said. "I felt good on the climb and I've felt good throughout the race and tried to gain time whenever possible. This year at the Tour I think it was a harder race, with lots of traps and difficult stages for everyone. This year is very different to two years ago when I was on the podium. That was a much flatter race, there were only two mountain finishes."

Despite the mountains being over this year, Nibali refused to admit he has won the Tour and is awaiting the emotions of the Champs-Elysées in Paris on Sunday.

"I think it's been a great Tour so far, but it's not over yet. Winning is great and my wins are special, from the first one to this latest one. But I don't think anything goes close to the emotions of the Champs-Elysées."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team4:04:17
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:10
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:12
4Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:15
5Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:53
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:01:57
8Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
9Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:01:59
10Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
11Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
12Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:03:30
13Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
14Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
15Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:24
16Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:28
17Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:30
18Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:33
19Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida0:04:40
20John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
21Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:59
22Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:20
23Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:05:23
24Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky0:05:25
25Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:40
26Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:07:22
27Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:15
28Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:35
29Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:55
30Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:10:10
31Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura0:10:43
32Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:11:12
33Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:54
34Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
35Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:21
36Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:13:50
37Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:14:14
38Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
39Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
40Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
41Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
42Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:16:12
43Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
44Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:16:16
45Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:35
46Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:19:01
47Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
48Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
49Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
50Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
51Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
52Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
53Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
54Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
55David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
56Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
57Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
58Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
59Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
60Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
61Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:19:25
62Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:19:59
63Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:14
64Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:20:38
65Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
66Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura0:21:04
67Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:21:08
68Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
69José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura0:21:45
70Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
71Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
72Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:22:04
73Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
74Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
75Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:28
76Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:02
77Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
78Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
79Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
80Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
81Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
82Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:23:42
83Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling0:24:39
84Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
85Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
86Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
87Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale0:26:29
88Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
89Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:27:26
90Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:28:14
91Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:28:41
92Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
93Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
94Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:29:19
95Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:30:57
96André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol0:31:01
97Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
98Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
99Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
100Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
101Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
102Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
103Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
104Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
105Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
106Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
107Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
108Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
109William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
110Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
111Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
112Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
113Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
114Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
115Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
116José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
117Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
118Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
119Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
120Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
121Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
122Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
123Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
124Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
125Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
126Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
127Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
128Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
129Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
130Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
131Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
132Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
133Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
134Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
135Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
136Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
137Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
138Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
139Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
140Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:31:09
141Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
142Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
143Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
144Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
145Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
146Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
147Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
148Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
149Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
150Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
151Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:31:28
152Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:32:03
153John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
154Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:32:04
155Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
156Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
157Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
158Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
159Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
160Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
161Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
162Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:32:14
163Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
164Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
DNFHeinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
DSQJosé Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team

Intermediate Sprint - Trébons, km. 61.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar20pts
2Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr17
3Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling15
4Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13
5Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura11
6Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky10
7Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling9
8Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
9Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale7
10Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha6
11Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar5
12Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement4
13Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar3
14Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale2
15Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team20pts
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr17
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo15
4Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
5Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team11
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling9
8Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura8
9Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing7
10Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team6
11Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling5
12Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing4
13Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling3
14Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team2
15Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Bénéjacq (Cat. 3) km. 28
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura2pts
2Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Loucrup (Cat. 3) km. 56
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling2pts
2Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura1

Mountain 3 - Col du Tourmalet (HC) Souvenir Jacques Goddet, km. 95.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale25pts
2Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky20
3Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha16
4Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura14
5Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale12
6Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
7Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
8Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
9Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team4
10Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team2

Mountain 4 - Montée du Hautacam (HC) km. 145.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team50pts
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr40
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo32
4Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale28
5Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team24
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling16
8Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura12
9Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing8
10Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team4

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr4:05:27
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:02
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:43
4Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:10
5Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:17:51
6Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
7Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:18:15
8Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida0:20:35
9Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:52
10Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
11Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:25:19
12Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:29:47
13Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:29:51
14Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
15Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
16Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
17Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
18Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
19Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:30:53
21John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
22Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:30:54
23Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:31:04
24Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Belkin Pro Cycling12:20:17
2AG2R La Mondiale0:00:10
3Fdj.Fr0:12:22
4Team Europcar
5BMC Racing Team0:13:02
6Movistar Team0:13:27
7Tinkoff-Saxo0:16:55
8Trek Factory Racing0:17:04
9Astana Pro Team0:18:08
10Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:21
11Team Netapp-Endura0:26:18
12IAM Cycling0:29:31
13Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:35:59
14Team Sky0:36:01
15Team Katusha0:36:43
16Lampre - Merida0:38:00
17Lotto-Belisol0:46:33
18Garmin - Sharp0:49:37
19Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:55:51
20Cannondale1:01:48
21Team Giant-Shimano1:23:55
22Orica Greenedge1:25:37

General classification after stage 18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team80:45:45
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:10
3Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:23
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:25
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:27
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:11:34
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:13:56
8Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:14:15
9Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura0:14:37
10Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:16:25
11Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:17:48
12Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:21:33
13Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:29:58
14Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:32:30
15Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:34:30
16Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:37:37
17Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida0:39:28
18Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky0:41:34
19John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team0:41:41
20Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:50:01
21Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:50:34
22Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:52:40
23Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:56:26
24Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:57:15
25Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:01:06
26Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:08:55
27Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:12:36
28Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team1:18:27
29Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol1:24:55
30Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr1:26:53
31Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling1:30:53
32Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:31:50
33Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team1:41:10
34Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling1:44:47
35Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:47:29
36Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1:47:55
37Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:52:35
38Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling1:52:47
39Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo1:52:52
40Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team1:52:57
41Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team1:53:40
42Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1:54:08
43Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:04:23
44Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team2:07:48
45Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo2:07:50
46Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida2:15:10
47José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida2:19:25
48Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:21:10
49Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale2:21:58
50Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura2:22:45
51Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2:24:15
52Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:27:47
53Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha2:30:57
54Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp2:35:03
55Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:38:36
56Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp2:38:45
57Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr2:41:14
58Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2:41:55
59Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2:43:32
60Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling2:45:38
61Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar2:46:05
62Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol2:48:00
63Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale2:48:43
64Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team2:49:10
65Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2:50:17
66Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura2:50:59
67Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge2:51:03
68Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing2:53:12
69Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar2:57:07
70Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura2:57:57
71Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:58:05
72Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge3:01:44
73Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura3:01:47
74Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp3:02:44
75Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling3:05:14
76Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:06:12
77Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr3:06:21
78Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:06:35
79Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol3:10:10
80Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team3:13:27
81Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling3:13:28
82Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky3:14:02
83Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team3:14:20
84Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement3:14:36
85Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale3:15:56
86Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar3:16:23
87Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida3:21:29
88Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano3:25:57
89Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:26:17
90Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team3:26:44
91Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo3:27:27
92Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing3:28:24
93Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:29:41
94Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:30:04
95Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling3:30:29
96David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky3:31:36
97Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3:31:42
98Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3:33:59
99Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team3:34:18
100Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo3:35:20
101Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement3:35:31
102Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing3:35:45
103Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar3:36:02
104Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha3:36:12
105Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing3:36:15
106Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr3:36:27
107Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling3:39:02
108Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:40:08
109Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar3:40:34
110Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:42:38
111Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano3:44:38
112Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale3:45:14
113Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling3:46:24
114Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale3:47:06
115Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol3:47:23
116Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge3:47:24
117Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement3:47:54
118Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team3:52:02
119Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo3:54:25
120Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge3:55:33
121Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge3:57:20
122José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura3:58:45
123Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:59:12
124Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky3:59:48
125John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano4:01:00
126Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp4:03:16
127Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar4:06:06
128Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha4:06:45
129Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4:08:27
130Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement4:10:14
131Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling4:10:25
132Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge4:12:41
133Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4:14:30
134Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale4:15:08
135Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha4:18:25
136Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo4:19:32
137Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement4:19:46
138Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling4:20:45
139Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp4:21:57
140Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp4:24:16
141Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol4:27:56
142Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team4:30:03
143Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura4:30:04
144Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp4:31:29
145Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4:31:35
146Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4:31:45
147Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr4:32:05
148Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team4:33:49
149Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura4:34:01
150Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement4:34:55
151Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement4:36:53
152Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4:38:14
153André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol4:38:17
154Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky4:40:02
155Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4:41:07
156Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha4:46:29
157Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:47:27
158Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr4:48:11
159William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr4:48:41
160Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale4:49:17
161Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano4:53:25
162Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale4:55:07
163Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida5:05:24
164Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano5:30:36

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale408pts
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar253
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha217
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano177
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team169
6Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step153
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team147
8André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol143
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol105
10Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale99
11Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr90
12Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale83
13Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp82
14Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling78
15Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team78
16Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo77
17Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge77
18Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step76
19Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale76
20Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr74
21Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale73
22Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement71
23Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale69
24Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar68
25Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team67
26Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling66
27Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team64
28Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step64
29Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar61
30Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team57
31Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo54
32Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling53
33Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano51
34Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits51
35Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling46
36Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling45
37Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits44
38Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement44
39Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar42
40Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo42
41Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale41
42Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar40
43Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale39
44Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura38
45Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team32
46Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge32
47Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step31
48Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing31
49John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano31
50Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits30
51Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement29
52Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling29
53Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky29
54Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team29
55Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr29
56Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp29
57Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step28
58Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar28
59Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing28
60Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar28
61Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale27
62Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale27
63Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol26
64Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step26
65Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team26
66José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida26
67Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing26
68Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale25
69Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step25
70Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky24
71Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement24
72Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling23
73Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura23
74Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura23
75Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale22
76Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge21
77Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale21
78Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement20
79Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling20
80Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing20
81Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky20
82Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano20
83Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky19
84Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo19
85Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky19
86Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement19
87Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp17
88Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr17
89Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing17
90Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17
91Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha16
92Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar16
93Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling15
94Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling15
95Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement15
96Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol14
97Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida14
98Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing13
99Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13
100Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr12
101Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling12
102Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
103Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement11
104Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team11
105Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano11
106Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo10
107Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura10
108Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team9
109Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar9
110Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team9
111Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge8
112Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale8
113Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team7
114Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
115Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano7
116Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol7
117Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha6
118Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
119Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
120Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano5
121Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling4
122Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
123Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement4
124Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol4
125Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha4
126John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team3
127Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura3
128Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano3
129Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha3
130Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale3
131Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha2
132Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp2
133Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr1
134Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1
135Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team-4
136Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale-5
137Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge-5
138Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura-13
139Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura-20

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo181pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team168
3Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha112
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr89
5Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale85
6Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale78
7Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar61
8Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team54
9Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team48
10Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team48
11Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale44
12Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura44
13Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale43
14José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida36
15Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky36
16Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling34
17Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo33
18Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step26
19Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky24
20Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar22
21Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team22
22Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing20
23Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo19
24Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura17
25Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step17
26Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step17
27Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha16
28Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team13
29Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling12
30Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar12
31Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
32Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team11
33Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team11
34Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky10
35Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
36Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
37Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale9
38Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing8
39Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
40Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp7
41Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
42Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling6
43Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida6
44Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling5
45Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
46Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing4
47Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling4
48Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling4
49Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team4
50Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar2
51Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling2
52Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp2
53Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge2
54Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2
55Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team2
56Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol2
57Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale2
58Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
59Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
60Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1
61Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1
62Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
63Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar1
64Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura1
65Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol1
66Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr80:52:55
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:17
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:01:45
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:40:19
5Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team1:45:47
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo2:00:40
7Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:20:37
8Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp2:27:53
9Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp2:31:35
10Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale2:41:33
11Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team2:42:00
12Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling3:06:18
13Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement3:07:26
14Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida3:14:19
15Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3:26:49
16Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar3:33:24
17Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge3:48:23
18John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano3:53:50
19Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement4:12:36
20Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement4:27:45
21Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:40:17
22Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr4:41:01
23Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale4:47:57
24Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida4:58:14

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale242:40:57
2Belkin Pro Cycling0:28:33
3Movistar Team1:05:47
4BMC Racing Team1:12:25
5Team Europcar1:26:50
6Team Sky1:32:46
7Astana Pro Team1:39:06
8Trek Factory Racing2:05:49
9Lampre - Merida2:29:02
10Fdj.Fr2:30:20
11Tinkoff-Saxo2:52:42
12IAM Cycling3:15:06
13Team Netapp-Endura3:18:42
14Omega Pharma-Quick Step3:26:22
15Lotto-Belisol3:30:33
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:34:10
17Team Katusha3:59:38
18Bretagne - Seche Environnement4:44:05
19Garmin - Sharp5:44:30
20Orica Greenedge7:00:47
21Cannondale7:11:39
22Team Giant-Shimano7:35:47

 

