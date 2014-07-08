Image 1 of 125 Arnaud Demare (FDJ.fr) (Image credit: ASO/B. Giant-Shimano's Marcel Kittel won a close-fought sprint to take stage 4 of the Tour de France from Le Touquet-Paris-Plage to Lille. The German managed to ease out Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Arnaud Démare (FDJ.fr) to seal his third stage victory of the race, while race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) enjoyed another relatively quiet day in the saddle.

Defending champion Chris Froome (Team Sky) had no such luck, crashing near the start of the stage and sustaining a number of cuts and abrasions. He rode the rest of the race with his left wrist in a harness and will undergo medical evaluations after the stage.

Kittel had no such problems, stepping onto the podium for the third of four stages. He’s only one stage away from equalling his haul of four stage wins from last year and despite a difficult run-in into Lille, his raw speed was enough to take the victory again. Even when Kristoff had a slight gap inside the closing 200 meters, Kittel refused to panic, coming off of Omega Pharma-QuickStep sprinter Mark Renshaw’s wheel before scooping up Kristoff and crossing the line first.

"It was really fast and difficult to stay together with the team. In the end, the boys delivered me to the front,” the stage winner said.

“I was able to sit on the wheel of Renshaw, I was only thinking about the last corner. They told me at 250 meters I could see the finish line and I was almost tempted to go already at 500 because I couldn't see where I was. I had to sit down again. I went really long. It was everything I had, it was really difficult.”

It certainly wasn’t an easy finish for Kittel. The sprinter was forced to navigate through the final few hundred meters as his rivals massed around him. Perhaps his presence in the heat of the battle already had a few of them beaten because of his dominance so far in the race, and there was a certain amount of inevitability once Renshaw turned back to see the towering German on his shoulder. Omega’s Mark Cavendish is at home injured but other sprinters like André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) should have been competing with Kittel. Unfortunately, a late crash took out half of the Lotto man’s lead-out train but nevertheless the man from Rostock is far from his best at the moment.

On Wednesday, Kittel will have to give centre stage to the Classics specialists and overall contenders but his mark on the race has already been made: three wins, a day in yellow and not a hair from his coiffured head out of place.

Vive la France

With the English coastline no more than a speck on the horizon, it was time for the Tour to take on the more familiar sights and sounds of the French countryside. With the race passing by the same region as where Cofidis are based, there was little surprise when Luis Mate (Cofidis, Credit Solutions) scurried clear in the opening kilometres. Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) soon joined him but with an almost-pan flat parcours and with the sprinters out of the limelight the following day, it would have taken remarkable circumstances for the duo to alter the script.

What wasn’t in the script was Froome’s fall. So far, the defending champion hasn’t put a foot nor a pedal stroke wrong the race. However, the Tour can throw up a surprise when you’re least expecting it and inside the first four kilometres, a slight deviation up ahead left Froome with no where to go but on the ground. He hit the deck and Bauke Mollema (Belkin), an overall contender in his own right, was down too.

The peloton eased up and waited - giving the break a chance to establish itself – as Froome dusted himself off and began to chase. His team dropped back but the sight of his ripped jersey and shorts were a reminder of the fall he took at the Dauphiné, when he also landed on his left-hand side.

Once normality had returned and the heart rates of those in Sky’s team car had dropped, attention turned back to the two leaders. Such contrasting styles: Mate almost glued to the saddle, and immersed in concentration as his companion, Voeckler, gesticulated with anyone and anything around him. Somehow though, the partnership worked and they established a respectable lead as they headed east and towards Lille.

The field splits after intermediate sprint in Cassel

With the peloton five kilometres from the sprint at Cassel, the green jersey of Peter Sagan, who's bike is custom painted with the Wolverine on it, moved up through the field. No matter which Marvel Comics superhero his team portray him to be, the Cannondale rider is nothing but ruthless in his pursuit of the green jersey.

He eased out the impressive Bryan Coquard (Europcar) for third but the sprint, which had come at the top of a climb, and provided an opportunity for Lotto Belisol and Cannondale to increased the pace and split the peloton into two groups.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Pierre Rolland (Europcar) and Michael Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) all lost ground and it forced almost the entire Omega Pharma-QuickStep team to drop back.

Up ahead, the partnership between Mate and Voeckler came to a dramatic end with the Spaniard puncturing.

Even when Kwiatkowski’s group had made contact with the peloton his team’s bad luck wasn’t over with Niki Terpstra crashing and needing a bike change.

Voeckler continued to plough on on his own off the front, cheered on by a French crowd eager to see one of their own animate the race back on French soil.

On the Mont Noir, the 35-year-old held a mere 1:17 minutes over the peloton but with Giant-Shimano amassing on the front, he stood little chance to make it to the finish line alone.

Another crash, with the tarmac now damp and littered with road furniture, saw Greipel lose a trio of his Lotto lead-out men as Bart de Clerq, Lars Bak and Gregory Henderson hit the ground. The latter was the worst off and was forced out of the race all together.

Voeckler was eventually caught inside the last 16km, and there was further late drama as Sagan also fell. He was forced to chase and managed to reach the front just in time to latch onto Kittel’s rear wheel for the sprint.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 3:36:39 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 6 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 7 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 9 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 10 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 11 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 12 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 13 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 15 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura 17 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 18 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 19 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 20 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 22 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 23 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 24 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 26 José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 28 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 29 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 30 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 31 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 32 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 33 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 34 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 35 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 37 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 38 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 39 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 40 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 41 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 42 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 43 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 44 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 45 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 46 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 47 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 48 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 50 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 51 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida 52 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 53 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 54 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 55 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 56 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 57 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 58 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 59 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 60 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 61 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 62 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 63 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 64 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 65 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 66 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 67 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 68 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 69 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 70 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 71 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 72 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 73 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 74 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 75 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 76 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 77 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 78 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 79 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 80 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 81 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 82 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 83 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 84 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 85 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 86 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 88 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 89 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 90 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 91 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 92 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 93 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 94 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 95 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp 96 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 97 John Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 98 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 99 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 0:00:16 100 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:17 101 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 102 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:26 103 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 104 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 105 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 106 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 107 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 108 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:31 109 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:34 110 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 111 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 112 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 113 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:41 114 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 115 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 116 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 117 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 118 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 119 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:50 120 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 121 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 122 José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 123 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 124 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 125 José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida 126 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 127 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:00:55 128 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 129 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 0:01:09 130 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 131 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 132 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:01:19 133 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 134 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 135 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:28 136 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 137 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 138 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:32 139 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 140 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 141 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:01:32 142 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 143 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:43 144 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 145 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 146 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:01:45 147 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:05 148 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 149 Jesus Alberto Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 150 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 151 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 152 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 153 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 154 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 155 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 156 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida 157 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 158 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 159 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 160 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida 161 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 162 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 163 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:23 164 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 0:02:51 165 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 166 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 167 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 168 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:37 169 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:03:53 170 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 171 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:19 172 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 173 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 174 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 175 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 176 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 177 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 178 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:40 179 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 180 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:05:40 181 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:05:43 182 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:52 183 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 184 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 185 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 186 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 187 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 188 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 189 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:07:11 190 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 191 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:07:26 192 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 193 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 194 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNF Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol DNS Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing

Intermediate Sprint - Cassel, km. 92.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 20 pts 2 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 15 4 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 13 5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 11 6 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 10 7 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 9 8 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 4 13 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 14 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 2 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 45 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 35 3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 30 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 26 5 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 22 6 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 20 7 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 18 8 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 16 9 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 14 10 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 12 11 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 10 12 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 8 13 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 14 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 4 15 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2

Mountain 1 - Côte de Campagnette (Cat. 4) km. 34.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 2 - Mont Noir (Cat. 4) km. 117.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:36:39 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 4 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 5 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 11 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 12 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 16 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 17 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:26 18 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:34 20 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:41 21 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:50 22 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:28 23 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 0:02:05 24 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:02:51 25 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:03:53 26 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:52 27 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 10:49:57 2 IAM Cycling 3 Lotto-Belisol 4 Team Netapp-Endura 5 Movistar Team 6 Cannondale 7 AG2R La Mondiale 8 Orica Greenedge 9 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 10 Astana Pro Team 11 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 Lampre - Merida 13 Fdj.Fr 14 Trek Factory Racing 15 Team Europcar 16 Tinkoff-Saxo 17 Belkin Pro Cycling 18 Team Katusha 19 Garmin - Sharp 20 Team Sky 21 Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:26 22 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:43

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17:07:52 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:00:02 3 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 8 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 14 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 16 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 17 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 18 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 19 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 20 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 21 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 22 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:16 23 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 24 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 25 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 26 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 27 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 28 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida 29 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 30 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 31 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:35 32 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 33 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 34 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 35 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 36 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 37 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:56 38 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:58 39 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:01 40 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 0:01:18 41 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:01:19 42 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 43 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 44 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:21 45 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 46 John Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 47 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 0:01:40 48 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 49 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:45 50 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp 51 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 0:02:24 52 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:02:26 53 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:34 54 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:49 55 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:02:50 56 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 57 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:29 58 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:45 59 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 0:03:47 60 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 61 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 0:03:59 62 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:04:22 63 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:04:46 64 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:04:59 65 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:46 66 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:59 67 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:06:51 68 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 0:08:31 69 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:08:37 70 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:08:38 71 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:08:40 72 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:08:44 73 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:06 74 José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:31 75 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 77 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 78 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 79 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 80 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 81 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida 82 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:10:57 83 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:11:21 84 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 0:11:31 85 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:36 86 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 87 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 88 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 89 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:11:48 90 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:17 91 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:23 92 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:12:24 93 José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida 0:12:26 94 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:12:44 95 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 0:12:45 96 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:12:55 97 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 0:13:19 98 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:13:31 99 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:13:41 100 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 0:13:57 101 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:34 102 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:40 103 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:14:48 104 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 105 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 106 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 107 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 108 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 109 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:14:52 110 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:05 111 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:15:07 112 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:15:14 113 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:15:39 114 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:15:41 115 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:15:53 116 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 117 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:16 118 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 119 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:23 120 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:24 121 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:16:26 122 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 0:16:27 123 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:16:34 124 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:16:43 125 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:17:05 126 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura 0:17:09 127 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:17:15 128 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:17:25 129 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:17:30 130 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:34 131 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:17:44 132 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:17:53 133 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:18:12 134 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:18:14 135 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:18:16 136 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 0:18:30 137 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:41 138 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:18:44 139 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:18:49 140 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 141 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 0:18:50 142 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:18:51 143 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:18:57 144 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 0:19:04 145 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:19:35 146 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 147 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:19:50 148 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 149 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 150 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 151 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 152 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 153 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 154 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 155 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:19:59 156 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:20:12 157 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 158 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 0:20:24 159 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:21:12 160 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:21:14 161 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:21:23 162 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:21:38 163 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:21:42 164 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:21:45 165 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 0:21:55 166 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:21:56 167 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:22:04 168 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:22:06 169 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:15 170 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:25 171 José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 0:22:38 172 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 173 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 174 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:23:00 175 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:23:19 176 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:23:29 177 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:23:57 178 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 0:24:09 179 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:24:14 180 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:24:17 181 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:24:30 182 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:24:31 183 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:24:42 184 Jesus Alberto Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:25:09 185 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 0:25:25 186 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:48 187 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 0:26:46 188 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 0:27:01 189 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:28:42 190 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:28:55 191 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 0:32:08 192 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 0:32:51 193 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:35:54 194 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida 0:40:28

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 158 pts 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 135 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 121 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 82 5 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 48 6 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 44 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 42 8 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 38 9 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 37 10 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 37 11 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 36 12 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 31 13 José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 30 14 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 28 15 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 27 16 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 24 17 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 22 18 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 22 19 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 20 20 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 20 21 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 20 22 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 23 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 18 24 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 18 25 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 18 26 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 17 27 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 17 28 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 29 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 30 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 17 31 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 16 32 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 15 33 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 15 34 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 15 35 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 36 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 14 37 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 13 38 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 13 39 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 13 40 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 12 41 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 11 42 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 11 43 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 11 44 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 10 45 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 10 46 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura 10 47 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 10 48 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 49 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 50 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 8 51 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 52 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 8 53 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 54 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 55 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 56 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 57 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 58 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 5 59 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 4 60 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 61 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 4 62 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 3 63 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 3 64 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 65 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 3 66 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 2 67 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 68 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 69 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 pts 2 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 3 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 4 4 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 5 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 3 6 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 2 7 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 2 8 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 2 9 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 2 10 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 1 11 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1 12 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 13 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1 14 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 15 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1 16 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1 17 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 17:07:54 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:14 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 6 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:59 7 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:43 8 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:02:24 9 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:47 10 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:02:48 11 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 0:08:29 12 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:10:29 13 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:10:55 14 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:11:46 15 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:14:46 16 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:16:14 18 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:19:33 19 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:19:48 20 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 21 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:21:40 22 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:21:43 23 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:13 24 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:22:58 25 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 0:26:44 26 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:28:40 27 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:28:53