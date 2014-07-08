Trending

Tour de France: Kittel makes it three in Lille Métropole

Froome injured in mid-stage crash

Image 1 of 125

Arnaud Demare (FDJ.fr)

Arnaud Demare (FDJ.fr)
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 2 of 125

Greg Henderson gets into the Lotto-Belisol car after his crash

Greg Henderson gets into the Lotto-Belisol car after his crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 125

Greg Henderson (Lotto-Belisol) gets a helping hand

Greg Henderson (Lotto-Belisol) gets a helping hand
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 125

The maillot pois podium hostess

The maillot pois podium hostess
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 125

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) in white

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) in white
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 125

Greg Henderson (Lotto-Belisol)

Greg Henderson (Lotto-Belisol)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 125

A sore Chris Froome gets into a Team Sky car

A sore Chris Froome gets into a Team Sky car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 125

The crowds gather to see how Froome is post-crash

The crowds gather to see how Froome is post-crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 125

Former pro Laurent Jalabert commentating during the stage

Former pro Laurent Jalabert commentating during the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 125

Pucker up

Pucker up
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 125

Giant-Shimano enjoy win number three

Giant-Shimano enjoy win number three
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 125

Yes! Kittel celebrates with teammates

Yes! Kittel celebrates with teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 125

Kittel hugs teammates Degenkolb

Kittel hugs teammates Degenkolb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 125

The Omega Pharma-Quick Step boys after the stage

The Omega Pharma-Quick Step boys after the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 125

André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) crosses the line

André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) crosses the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 125

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano)

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 125

The sprint for stage three victory

The sprint for stage three victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 125

Cyril Gautier (Europcar) enjoys a gel

Cyril Gautier (Europcar) enjoys a gel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 125

Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) is keeping the white jersey warm

Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) is keeping the white jersey warm
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 125

Chris Froome's injuries on full display

Chris Froome's injuries on full display
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 125

Bauke Mollema gets a helping hand from his Belkin team

Bauke Mollema gets a helping hand from his Belkin team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 125

The remnants of Jon Izagirre's bike after the crash

The remnants of Jon Izagirre's bike after the crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 125

Jon Izagirre awats a new bike

Jon Izagirre awats a new bike
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 125

Jon Izagirre looking dazed after the crash

Jon Izagirre looking dazed after the crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 125

Froome gets back on the bike

Froome gets back on the bike
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 125

There was plenty of support for Froome after he crashes

There was plenty of support for Froome after he crashes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 125

The race doctor attends to the left side of Froome

The race doctor attends to the left side of Froome
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 125

The peloton during stage 4

The peloton during stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 125

A raw and bloody left hip for Froome

A raw and bloody left hip for Froome
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 125

Team Sky pacing Froome back to the peloton

Team Sky pacing Froome back to the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 125

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) makes his way back to the peloton after his crash

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) makes his way back to the peloton after his crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 125

Bauke Mollema (Belkin)

Bauke Mollema (Belkin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 125

Gatis Smukulis (Katusha) stretches his legs

Gatis Smukulis (Katusha) stretches his legs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 125

The Tour started in Le Touquet-Paris-Plage today

The Tour started in Le Touquet-Paris-Plage today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 125

Dries Devenyns (Giant-Shimano) congratulates Kittel on stage win 3 for 2014

Dries Devenyns (Giant-Shimano) congratulates Kittel on stage win 3 for 2014
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 36 of 125

Froome gets support from his Team Sky teammate David Lopez after the stage 4 crash

Froome gets support from his Team Sky teammate David Lopez after the stage 4 crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 125

Froome gets mechanical support after a crash during stage 4

Froome gets mechanical support after a crash during stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 125

Chris Froome (Team Sky) crashes during stage 4

Chris Froome (Team Sky) crashes during stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 125

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) and Ion Izagirre (Movistar) crash during stage 4

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) and Ion Izagirre (Movistar) crash during stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 125

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) gets a push back into the race after he crashed during stage 4

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) gets a push back into the race after he crashed during stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 125

Luis Mate (Cofidis, Credit Solutions) and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) in an lengthy breakaway during stage 4

Luis Mate (Cofidis, Credit Solutions) and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) in an lengthy breakaway during stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 125

The day's breakaway rider Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

The day's breakaway rider Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 125

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 125

Marcel Kittel and Giant-Shimano teammates celebrate the stage 4 win

Marcel Kittel and Giant-Shimano teammates celebrate the stage 4 win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 125

High fives all around for Giant-Shimano after Marcel Kittel takes a third stage win at the Tour de France

High fives all around for Giant-Shimano after Marcel Kittel takes a third stage win at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 125

Kittel crosses the stage 4 finish line first to take the win

Kittel crosses the stage 4 finish line first to take the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 125

Marcel Kittel sprints to the stage 4 win in Lille

Marcel Kittel sprints to the stage 4 win in Lille
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 125

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins his third stage of this year's Tour de France

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins his third stage of this year's Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 125

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) realizes that he just lost stage 4 to Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) realizes that he just lost stage 4 to Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 125

Defending champion Chris Froome (Team Sky) crashes during stage 4

Defending champion Chris Froome (Team Sky) crashes during stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 125

Team Sky pace Chris Froome back up to the field after his crash during stage 4

Team Sky pace Chris Froome back up to the field after his crash during stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 125

Team Sky pace defending Tour champion Chris Froome back up to the peloton after a crash

Team Sky pace defending Tour champion Chris Froome back up to the peloton after a crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 125

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wears the green jersey

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wears the green jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 125

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wears the white young rider jersey

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wears the white young rider jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 125

Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis) wears the polka dot jersey

Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis) wears the polka dot jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 125

Vincenzo NIbali (Astana) pulls on the yellow jersey

Vincenzo NIbali (Astana) pulls on the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 125

Overall race leader Vincenzo NIbali (Astana)

Overall race leader Vincenzo NIbali (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 125

A Europcar fan out cheering for breakaway rider Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

A Europcar fan out cheering for breakaway rider Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 125

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) leads Luis Mate (Cofidis) in the day's breakaway

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) leads Luis Mate (Cofidis) in the day's breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 125

Breakaway rider Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) goes on alone after losing his companion Luis Mate (Cofidis) to a puncture

Breakaway rider Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) goes on alone after losing his companion Luis Mate (Cofidis) to a puncture
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 125

Canadian champion Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge)

Canadian champion Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 125

World champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) and Simon Spilak (Katusha)

World champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) and Simon Spilak (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 125

Europcar's Thomas Voeckler and Kevin Reza beside Katusha teammates Joaquim Rodriguez and Luca Paolini

Europcar's Thomas Voeckler and Kevin Reza beside Katusha teammates Joaquim Rodriguez and Luca Paolini
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 125

Gatis Smukulis (Katusha) stretching during stage 4

Gatis Smukulis (Katusha) stretching during stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 125

Stage 4 breakaway riders Luis Mate (Cofidis, Credit Solutions) and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

Stage 4 breakaway riders Luis Mate (Cofidis, Credit Solutions) and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 125

Cannondale gather at the front in preparation of the sprint

Cannondale gather at the front in preparation of the sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 125

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 125

Mountain leader Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis, Credit Solutions) and Jurgen van den Broeck (Lotto Belisol)

Mountain leader Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis, Credit Solutions) and Jurgen van den Broeck (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 125

Marcus Burghardt (BMC)

Marcus Burghardt (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 125

Race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) sits safely in the bunch

Race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) sits safely in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 125

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) waves to the crowd

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) waves to the crowd
(Image credit: ASO/X.Bourgois)
Image 72 of 125

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: ASO/X.Bourgois)
Image 73 of 125

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano)

Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano)
(Image credit: ASO/X.Bourgois)
Image 74 of 125

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) makes another trip to the podium after his third stage win

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) makes another trip to the podium after his third stage win
(Image credit: ASO/X.Bourgois)
Image 75 of 125

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) will be in yellow when the race tackles the cobbles

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) will be in yellow when the race tackles the cobbles
(Image credit: ASO/X.Bourgois)
Image 76 of 125

Although Peter Sagan (Cannondale) was happier to hold onto the green jersey

Although Peter Sagan (Cannondale) was happier to hold onto the green jersey
(Image credit: ASO/X.Bourgois)
Image 77 of 125

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) adds another white jersey to the collection

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) adds another white jersey to the collection
(Image credit: ASO/X.Bourgois)
Image 78 of 125

Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis) celebrates another day in the KOM jersey

Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis) celebrates another day in the KOM jersey
(Image credit: ASO/X.Bourgois)
Image 79 of 125

Thomas Voeckler proud to back on the podium

Thomas Voeckler proud to back on the podium
(Image credit: ASO/X.Bourgois)
Image 80 of 125

Australian champion Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) rolling to the sign on

Australian champion Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) rolling to the sign on
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 81 of 125

BMC pose for the photographers

BMC pose for the photographers
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 82 of 125

Rider fuel up on PowerBar's

Rider fuel up on PowerBar's
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 83 of 125

Nibali and Sagan chat at the startline

Nibali and Sagan chat at the startline
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 84 of 125

"Allez Thomas1"

"Allez Thomas1"
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 85 of 125

Voeckler and Mate

Voeckler and Mate
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 86 of 125

Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis)

Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis)
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 87 of 125

Luis Angel Mate passes in a blur

Luis Angel Mate passes in a blur
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 88 of 125

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) wins the intermediate sprint

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) wins the intermediate sprint
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 89 of 125

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) fights on

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) fights on
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 90 of 125

Lotto-Belisol drives the pace

Lotto-Belisol drives the pace
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 91 of 125

Greg Henderson in a Lotto car after crashing out of the Tour

Greg Henderson in a Lotto car after crashing out of the Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 92 of 125

The peloton during stage 4 of the Tour de France

The peloton during stage 4 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 93 of 125

The pack rides during the 163.5km fourth stage of the Tour de France between Le Touquet-Paris-Plage and Lille

The pack rides during the 163.5km fourth stage of the Tour de France between Le Touquet-Paris-Plage and Lille
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 94 of 125

Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis) kept the mountains jersey

Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis) kept the mountains jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 95 of 125

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) celebrates his third stage win in the Tour de France

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) celebrates his third stage win in the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 96 of 125

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) had a scare in the last 20km but rebounded to 4th on the stage

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) had a scare in the last 20km but rebounded to 4th on the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 97 of 125

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) zips up the maillot jaune for another day as race leader

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) zips up the maillot jaune for another day as race leader
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 98 of 125

The sprint was close, but Marcel Kittel made it three in Lille

The sprint was close, but Marcel Kittel made it three in Lille
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 99 of 125

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) after his third stage win of the 2014 Tour de France

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) after his third stage win of the 2014 Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 100 of 125

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) back on the podium after stage 4 of the Tour de France

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) back on the podium after stage 4 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 101 of 125

Marcel Kittel pushes ahead to win the stage

Marcel Kittel pushes ahead to win the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 102 of 125

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) could not hold off Kittel

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) could not hold off Kittel
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 103 of 125

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) was most aggressive rider on stage 4

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) was most aggressive rider on stage 4
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 104 of 125

The sprint was closer than in previous stages, but Kittel got it

The sprint was closer than in previous stages, but Kittel got it
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 105 of 125

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) hardly got a hair out of place in the hectic sprint

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) hardly got a hair out of place in the hectic sprint
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 106 of 125

A closely fought sprint in Lille went to Marcel Kittel

A closely fought sprint in Lille went to Marcel Kittel
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 107 of 125

Giant-Shimano's Marcel Kittel throws his bike at the line and takes his third stage win at the Tour de France

Giant-Shimano's Marcel Kittel throws his bike at the line and takes his third stage win at the Tour de France
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 108 of 125

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) takes the bunch sprint win during stage 4

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) takes the bunch sprint win during stage 4
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 109 of 125

Marcel Kittel (Giant - Shimano) crosses the line ahead of Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Arnaud Demare (FDJ.fr)

Marcel Kittel (Giant - Shimano) crosses the line ahead of Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Arnaud Demare (FDJ.fr)
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 110 of 125

Luis Angel Mate and Thomas Voeckler in the stage 4 breakaway

Luis Angel Mate and Thomas Voeckler in the stage 4 breakaway
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 111 of 125

Luis Angel Mate leads Thomas Voeckler in the early breakaway

Luis Angel Mate leads Thomas Voeckler in the early breakaway
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 112 of 125

Overall race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) takes in fluid during stage 4

Overall race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) takes in fluid during stage 4
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 113 of 125

China's Cheng Ji (Giant-Shimano) rides in the pack

China's Cheng Ji (Giant-Shimano) rides in the pack
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 114 of 125

Luis Angel Mate and Thomas Voeckler in the day's breakaway

Luis Angel Mate and Thomas Voeckler in the day's breakaway
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 115 of 125

Cofidis, Solutions Credtis' Luis Angel Mate Mardones and Europcar's Thomas Voeckler ride in a breakaway

Cofidis, Solutions Credtis' Luis Angel Mate Mardones and Europcar's Thomas Voeckler ride in a breakaway
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 116 of 125

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) gets another lion after stage 4

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) gets another lion after stage 4
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 117 of 125

The peloton gallops to the stage 4 finish line in Lille Métropole

The peloton gallops to the stage 4 finish line in Lille Métropole
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 118 of 125

Team Sky's Chris Froome crashes during stage 4 at the Tour de France

Team Sky's Chris Froome crashes during stage 4 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 119 of 125

Froome rides mid-pack after crashing earlier in the fourth stage at the Tour de France

Froome rides mid-pack after crashing earlier in the fourth stage at the Tour de France
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 120 of 125

A word between race leader Vincenzo Nibali and points leader Peter Sagan

A word between race leader Vincenzo Nibali and points leader Peter Sagan
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 121 of 125

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) hits out, followed by Luis Ange Mate (Cofidis)

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) hits out, followed by Luis Ange Mate (Cofidis)
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 122 of 125

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) instigates a breakaway with Luis Maté

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) instigates a breakaway with Luis Maté
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 123 of 125

The fourth Tour de France stage heads to Lille Métropole

The fourth Tour de France stage heads to Lille Métropole
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 124 of 125

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) fuels up for his second day in the race lead

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) fuels up for his second day in the race lead
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 125 of 125

Chris Froome (Team Sky) after his fall

Chris Froome (Team Sky) after his fall
(Image credit: AFP)

Giant-Shimano's Marcel Kittel won a close-fought sprint to take stage 4 of the Tour de France from Le Touquet-Paris-Plage to Lille. The German managed to ease out Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Arnaud Démare (FDJ.fr) to seal his third stage victory of the race, while race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) enjoyed another relatively quiet day in the saddle.

Defending champion Chris Froome (Team Sky) had no such luck, crashing near the start of the stage and sustaining a number of cuts and abrasions. He rode the rest of the race with his left wrist in a harness and will undergo medical evaluations after the stage.

Kittel had no such problems, stepping onto the podium for the third of four stages. He’s only one stage away from equalling his haul of four stage wins from last year and despite a difficult run-in into Lille, his raw speed was enough to take the victory again. Even when Kristoff had a slight gap inside the closing 200 meters, Kittel refused to panic, coming off of Omega Pharma-QuickStep sprinter Mark Renshaw’s wheel before scooping up Kristoff and crossing the line first.

"It was really fast and difficult to stay together with the team. In the end, the boys delivered me to the front,” the stage winner said.

“I was able to sit on the wheel of Renshaw, I was only thinking about the last corner. They told me at 250 meters I could see the finish line and I was almost tempted to go already at 500 because I couldn't see where I was. I had to sit down again. I went really long. It was everything I had, it was really difficult.”

It certainly wasn’t an easy finish for Kittel. The sprinter was forced to navigate through the final few hundred meters as his rivals massed around him. Perhaps his presence in the heat of the battle already had a few of them beaten because of his dominance so far in the race, and there was a certain amount of inevitability once Renshaw turned back to see the towering German on his shoulder. Omega’s Mark Cavendish is at home injured but other sprinters like André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) should have been competing with Kittel. Unfortunately, a late crash took out half of the Lotto man’s lead-out train but nevertheless the man from Rostock is far from his best at the moment.

On Wednesday, Kittel will have to give centre stage to the Classics specialists and overall contenders but his mark on the race has already been made: three wins, a day in yellow and not a hair from his coiffured head out of place.

Vive la France

With the English coastline no more than a speck on the horizon, it was time for the Tour to take on the more familiar sights and sounds of the French countryside. With the race passing by the same region as where Cofidis are based, there was little surprise when Luis Mate (Cofidis, Credit Solutions) scurried clear in the opening kilometres. Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) soon joined him but with an almost-pan flat parcours and with the sprinters out of the limelight the following day, it would have taken remarkable circumstances for the duo to alter the script.

What wasn’t in the script was Froome’s fall. So far, the defending champion hasn’t put a foot nor a pedal stroke wrong the race. However, the Tour can throw up a surprise when you’re least expecting it and inside the first four kilometres, a slight deviation up ahead left Froome with no where to go but on the ground. He hit the deck and Bauke Mollema (Belkin), an overall contender in his own right, was down too.

The peloton eased up and waited - giving the break a chance to establish itself – as Froome dusted himself off and began to chase. His team dropped back but the sight of his ripped jersey and shorts were a reminder of the fall he took at the Dauphiné, when he also landed on his left-hand side.

Once normality had returned and the heart rates of those in Sky’s team car had dropped, attention turned back to the two leaders. Such contrasting styles: Mate almost glued to the saddle, and immersed in concentration as his companion, Voeckler, gesticulated with anyone and anything around him. Somehow though, the partnership worked and they established a respectable lead as they headed east and towards Lille.

The field splits after intermediate sprint in Cassel

With the peloton five kilometres from the sprint at Cassel, the green jersey of Peter Sagan, who's bike is custom painted with the Wolverine on it, moved up through the field. No matter which Marvel Comics superhero his team portray him to be, the Cannondale rider is nothing but ruthless in his pursuit of the green jersey.

He eased out the impressive Bryan Coquard (Europcar) for third but the sprint, which had come at the top of a climb, and provided an opportunity for Lotto Belisol and Cannondale to increased the pace and split the peloton into two groups.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Pierre Rolland (Europcar) and Michael Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) all lost ground and it forced almost the entire Omega Pharma-QuickStep team to drop back.

Up ahead, the partnership between Mate and Voeckler came to a dramatic end with the Spaniard puncturing.

Even when Kwiatkowski’s group had made contact with the peloton his team’s bad luck wasn’t over with Niki Terpstra crashing and needing a bike change.

Voeckler continued to plough on on his own off the front, cheered on by a French crowd eager to see one of their own animate the race back on French soil.

On the Mont Noir, the 35-year-old held a mere 1:17 minutes over the peloton but with Giant-Shimano amassing on the front, he stood little chance to make it to the finish line alone.

Another crash, with the tarmac now damp and littered with road furniture, saw Greipel lose a trio of his Lotto lead-out men as Bart de Clerq, Lars Bak and Gregory Henderson hit the ground. The latter was the worst off and was forced out of the race all together.

Voeckler was eventually caught inside the last 16km, and there was further late drama as Sagan also fell. He was forced to chase and managed to reach the front just in time to latch onto Kittel’s rear wheel for the sprint.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano3:36:39
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
6André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
7Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
8Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
9Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
10Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
11Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
12Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
13Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
15Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
16Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
17Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
18Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
19Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
20Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
21Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
22Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
23Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
24Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
25Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
26José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
27Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
28Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
29Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
30Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
31Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
32Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
33Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
34Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
35Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
37Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
38Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
39Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
40Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
41Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
42Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
43Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
44Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
45Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
46Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
47Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
48Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
49Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
50Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
51Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
52Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
53Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
54Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
55Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
56Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
57Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
58Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
59Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
60Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
61Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
62Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
63Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
64Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
65Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
66Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
67Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
68Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
69Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
70Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
71Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
72Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
73Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
74Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
75Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
76Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
77Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
78Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
79Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
80Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
81Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
82Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
83Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
84Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
85Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
86Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
87Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
88Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
89Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
90Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
91Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
92Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
93Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
94Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
95Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp
96Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
97John Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
98Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
99Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale0:00:16
100Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:17
101Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
102Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:26
103Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
104Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
105Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
106Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
107Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
108Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:31
109Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:34
110John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
111Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
112Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
113Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:41
114Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
115William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
116Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
117Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
118Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
119Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:50
120Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
121Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
122José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
123Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
124Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
125José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
126Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
127Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:00:55
128Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
129Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol0:01:09
130Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
131Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
132Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:01:19
133Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
134Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
135Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:28
136Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
137Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
138Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:32
139Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
140Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
141Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:01:32
142Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
143Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:43
144Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
145John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
146Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:01:45
147Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:05
148Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
149Jesus Alberto Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
150Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
151Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
152Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
153Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
154Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
155Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
156Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida
157Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
158Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
159Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
160Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida
161Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
162Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
163Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:23
164Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge0:02:51
165Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
166Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
167Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
168Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:37
169Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:03:53
170Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
171Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:19
172Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
173Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
174Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
175Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
176Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
177Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
178Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:40
179Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
180Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling0:05:40
181Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling0:05:43
182Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:52
183Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
184Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
185Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
186Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
187David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
188David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
189Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:07:11
190Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
191Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:07:26
192Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
193Edward King (USA) Cannondale
194Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFGregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol
DNSAndy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing

Intermediate Sprint - Cassel, km. 92.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar20pts
2Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale15
4Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale13
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar11
6Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol10
7Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol9
8Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step8
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
10Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo6
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky4
13Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo3
14Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky2
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano45pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha35
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr30
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale26
5Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar22
6André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol20
7Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step18
8Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing16
9Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida14
10Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team12
11Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling10
12Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge8
13Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
14Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement4
15Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2

Mountain 1 - Côte de Campagnette (Cat. 4) km. 34.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 2 - Mont Noir (Cat. 4) km. 117.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr3:36:39
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
4Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
5Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
8Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
11Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
12Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
13Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
14Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
15Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
16Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
17Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:26
18Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:34
20Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:41
21Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:50
22Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:28
23Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge0:02:05
24Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:02:51
25Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:03:53
26Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:52
27David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team10:49:57
2IAM Cycling
3Lotto-Belisol
4Team Netapp-Endura
5Movistar Team
6Cannondale
7AG2R La Mondiale
8Orica Greenedge
9Bretagne - Seche Environnement
10Astana Pro Team
11Omega Pharma-Quick Step
12Lampre - Merida
13Fdj.Fr
14Trek Factory Racing
15Team Europcar
16Tinkoff-Saxo
17Belkin Pro Cycling
18Team Katusha
19Garmin - Sharp
20Team Sky
21Team Giant-Shimano0:00:26
22Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:43

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team17:07:52
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:00:02
3Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
5Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
6Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
8Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
11Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
13Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
14Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
16Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
17Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
18Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
19Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
20Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
21Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
22Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:16
23Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
24Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
25Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
26Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
27Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
28Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
29Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
30Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
31Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:35
32Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
33Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
34Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
35Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
36Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
37Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:56
38Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale0:00:58
39Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:01
40Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura0:01:18
41Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:01:19
42Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
43Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
44Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:01:21
45Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
46John Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
47Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura0:01:40
48Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
49Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:45
50Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp
51Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida0:02:24
52Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:02:26
53Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:34
54Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:49
55Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:02:50
56Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
57Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:29
58Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:45
59Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura0:03:47
60Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
61Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge0:03:59
62Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:04:22
63Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:04:46
64Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:04:59
65Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:46
66Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:59
67Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:06:51
68Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge0:08:31
69Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:08:37
70Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:08:38
71Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:08:40
72Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:08:44
73Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:06
74José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:31
75Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
76Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
77Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
78Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
79Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
80Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
81Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida
82Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:10:57
83Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:11:21
84Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura0:11:31
85Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:11:36
86Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
87Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
88Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
89John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:11:48
90Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:17
91Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:23
92David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:12:24
93José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida0:12:26
94Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:12:44
95Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale0:12:45
96Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:12:55
97John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team0:13:19
98Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:13:31
99Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:13:41
100Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol0:13:57
101Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:34
102Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:40
103Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:14:48
104Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
105Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
106Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
107Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
108Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
109Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:14:52
110Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:05
111Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:15:07
112Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:15:14
113Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:15:39
114Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:15:41
115Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:15:53
116Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
117Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:16
118Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
119Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:23
120Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:24
121Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:16:26
122Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale0:16:27
123Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:16:34
124Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:16:43
125Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:17:05
126Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura0:17:09
127Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:17:15
128Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:17:25
129Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:17:30
130Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:34
131Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:17:44
132Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:17:53
133Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling0:18:12
134Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:18:14
135Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:18:16
136Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol0:18:30
137Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:41
138Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling0:18:44
139Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:18:49
140Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
141Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge0:18:50
142Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:18:51
143Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:18:57
144Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge0:19:04
145Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:19:35
146Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
147Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:19:50
148André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
149Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
150Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
151Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
152Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
153Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
154Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
155Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:19:59
156Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:20:12
157Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
158Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol0:20:24
159Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:21:12
160Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:21:14
161William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:21:23
162Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling0:21:38
163Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:21:42
164Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:21:45
165Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura0:21:55
166Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:21:56
167Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:22:04
168Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:22:06
169Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:15
170Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:25
171José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura0:22:38
172Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
173Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
174Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:23:00
175Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:23:19
176Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:23:29
177Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:23:57
178Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp0:24:09
179Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:24:14
180Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:24:17
181Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:24:30
182Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:24:31
183Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha0:24:42
184Jesus Alberto Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:25:09
185Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:25:25
186Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:48
187David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura0:26:46
188Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp0:27:01
189Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:28:42
190Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:28:55
191Edward King (USA) Cannondale0:32:08
192Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano0:32:51
193Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:35:54
194Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida0:40:28

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale158pts
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano135
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar121
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha82
5Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step48
6Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr44
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team42
8Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp38
9Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge37
10André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol37
11Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing36
12Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team31
13José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team30
14Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling28
15Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step27
16Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team24
17Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky22
18Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo22
19Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement20
20Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing20
21Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar20
22Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
23Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar18
24Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement18
25Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale18
26Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol17
27Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura17
28Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17
29Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17
30David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura17
31Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling16
32Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol15
33Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar15
34Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement15
35Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
36Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida14
37Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp13
38Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale13
39Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing13
40Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale12
41Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling11
42Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale11
43Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement11
44Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing10
45Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol10
46Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura10
47Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol10
48Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team9
49Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
50Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura8
51Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step8
52Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar8
53Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo7
54Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
55Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
56Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
57Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo6
58Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team5
59Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky4
60Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling4
61Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team4
62Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida3
63Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol3
64Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo3
65Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha3
66Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing2
67Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo2
68Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr1
69Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6pts
2Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
3Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing4
4Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
5Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar3
6Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar2
7Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp2
8Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar2
9David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura2
10Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky1
11Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1
12Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
13Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1
14Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
15Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp1
16Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
17Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale17:07:54
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:14
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
6Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:59
7Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:43
8Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:02:24
9Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:47
10Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:02:48
11Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge0:08:29
12Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida0:10:29
13Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:10:55
14John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:11:46
15Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:14:46
16Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
17Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:16:14
18Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:19:33
19Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:19:48
20Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
21Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:21:40
22Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:21:43
23Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:13
24Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:22:58
25David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura0:26:44
26Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:28:40
27Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:28:53

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky51:23:42
2Astana Pro Team0:00:12
3BMC Racing Team0:00:14
4Team Netapp-Endura0:00:47
5Trek Factory Racing
6IAM Cycling0:01:01
7Team Katusha0:01:20
8Belkin Pro Cycling0:01:31
9Lampre - Merida
10Cannondale0:01:42
11Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:46
12Garmin - Sharp0:03:26
13Orica Greenedge0:04:42
14AG2R La Mondiale0:05:44
15Fdj.Fr0:06:31
16Team Europcar0:08:28
17Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:27
18Lotto-Belisol0:10:29
19Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:11:02
20Movistar Team0:12:12
21Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:13:29
22Team Giant-Shimano0:25:55

 

Latest on Cyclingnews