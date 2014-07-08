Tour de France: Kittel makes it three in Lille Métropole
Froome injured in mid-stage crash
Stage 4: Le Touquet-Paris-Plage - Lille Métropole
Giant-Shimano's Marcel Kittel won a close-fought sprint to take stage 4 of the Tour de France from Le Touquet-Paris-Plage to Lille. The German managed to ease out Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Arnaud Démare (FDJ.fr) to seal his third stage victory of the race, while race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) enjoyed another relatively quiet day in the saddle.
Defending champion Chris Froome (Team Sky) had no such luck, crashing near the start of the stage and sustaining a number of cuts and abrasions. He rode the rest of the race with his left wrist in a harness and will undergo medical evaluations after the stage.
Kittel had no such problems, stepping onto the podium for the third of four stages. He’s only one stage away from equalling his haul of four stage wins from last year and despite a difficult run-in into Lille, his raw speed was enough to take the victory again. Even when Kristoff had a slight gap inside the closing 200 meters, Kittel refused to panic, coming off of Omega Pharma-QuickStep sprinter Mark Renshaw’s wheel before scooping up Kristoff and crossing the line first.
"It was really fast and difficult to stay together with the team. In the end, the boys delivered me to the front,” the stage winner said.
“I was able to sit on the wheel of Renshaw, I was only thinking about the last corner. They told me at 250 meters I could see the finish line and I was almost tempted to go already at 500 because I couldn't see where I was. I had to sit down again. I went really long. It was everything I had, it was really difficult.”
It certainly wasn’t an easy finish for Kittel. The sprinter was forced to navigate through the final few hundred meters as his rivals massed around him. Perhaps his presence in the heat of the battle already had a few of them beaten because of his dominance so far in the race, and there was a certain amount of inevitability once Renshaw turned back to see the towering German on his shoulder. Omega’s Mark Cavendish is at home injured but other sprinters like André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) should have been competing with Kittel. Unfortunately, a late crash took out half of the Lotto man’s lead-out train but nevertheless the man from Rostock is far from his best at the moment.
On Wednesday, Kittel will have to give centre stage to the Classics specialists and overall contenders but his mark on the race has already been made: three wins, a day in yellow and not a hair from his coiffured head out of place.
Vive la France
With the English coastline no more than a speck on the horizon, it was time for the Tour to take on the more familiar sights and sounds of the French countryside. With the race passing by the same region as where Cofidis are based, there was little surprise when Luis Mate (Cofidis, Credit Solutions) scurried clear in the opening kilometres. Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) soon joined him but with an almost-pan flat parcours and with the sprinters out of the limelight the following day, it would have taken remarkable circumstances for the duo to alter the script.
What wasn’t in the script was Froome’s fall. So far, the defending champion hasn’t put a foot nor a pedal stroke wrong the race. However, the Tour can throw up a surprise when you’re least expecting it and inside the first four kilometres, a slight deviation up ahead left Froome with no where to go but on the ground. He hit the deck and Bauke Mollema (Belkin), an overall contender in his own right, was down too.
The peloton eased up and waited - giving the break a chance to establish itself – as Froome dusted himself off and began to chase. His team dropped back but the sight of his ripped jersey and shorts were a reminder of the fall he took at the Dauphiné, when he also landed on his left-hand side.
Once normality had returned and the heart rates of those in Sky’s team car had dropped, attention turned back to the two leaders. Such contrasting styles: Mate almost glued to the saddle, and immersed in concentration as his companion, Voeckler, gesticulated with anyone and anything around him. Somehow though, the partnership worked and they established a respectable lead as they headed east and towards Lille.
The field splits after intermediate sprint in Cassel
With the peloton five kilometres from the sprint at Cassel, the green jersey of Peter Sagan, who's bike is custom painted with the Wolverine on it, moved up through the field. No matter which Marvel Comics superhero his team portray him to be, the Cannondale rider is nothing but ruthless in his pursuit of the green jersey.
He eased out the impressive Bryan Coquard (Europcar) for third but the sprint, which had come at the top of a climb, and provided an opportunity for Lotto Belisol and Cannondale to increased the pace and split the peloton into two groups.
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Pierre Rolland (Europcar) and Michael Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) all lost ground and it forced almost the entire Omega Pharma-QuickStep team to drop back.
Up ahead, the partnership between Mate and Voeckler came to a dramatic end with the Spaniard puncturing.
Even when Kwiatkowski’s group had made contact with the peloton his team’s bad luck wasn’t over with Niki Terpstra crashing and needing a bike change.
Voeckler continued to plough on on his own off the front, cheered on by a French crowd eager to see one of their own animate the race back on French soil.
On the Mont Noir, the 35-year-old held a mere 1:17 minutes over the peloton but with Giant-Shimano amassing on the front, he stood little chance to make it to the finish line alone.
Another crash, with the tarmac now damp and littered with road furniture, saw Greipel lose a trio of his Lotto lead-out men as Bart de Clerq, Lars Bak and Gregory Henderson hit the ground. The latter was the worst off and was forced out of the race all together.
Voeckler was eventually caught inside the last 16km, and there was further late drama as Sagan also fell. He was forced to chase and managed to reach the front just in time to latch onto Kittel’s rear wheel for the sprint.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:36:39
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|3
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|7
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|10
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|12
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|13
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|15
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
|17
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|18
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|19
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|20
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|22
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|26
|José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|28
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|29
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|30
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|31
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|34
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|37
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|38
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|39
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|40
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|41
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|42
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|43
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|44
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|45
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|46
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|48
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|50
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|51
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
|52
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|53
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|54
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|55
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|56
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|57
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|59
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|60
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|62
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|63
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|64
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|65
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|66
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|67
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|68
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|69
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|70
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|71
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|72
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|73
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|74
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|75
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|76
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|77
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|78
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|79
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|80
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|81
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|82
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|83
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|84
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|85
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|86
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|88
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|89
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|90
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|91
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|92
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|93
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|94
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|95
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp
|96
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|97
|John Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|98
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|0:00:16
|100
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:17
|101
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|102
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:26
|103
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|104
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|105
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|106
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|107
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|108
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:31
|109
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:34
|110
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|111
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|112
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|113
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:41
|114
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|115
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|116
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|117
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|118
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|119
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:50
|120
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|121
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|122
|José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|123
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|124
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|125
|José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
|126
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|127
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:00:55
|128
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|129
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|0:01:09
|130
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|131
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|132
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:19
|133
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|134
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|135
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:28
|136
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|137
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|138
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:32
|139
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|140
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|141
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:01:32
|142
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|143
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:43
|144
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|145
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|146
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:01:45
|147
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:05
|148
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|149
|Jesus Alberto Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|150
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|151
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|152
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|153
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|154
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|155
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|156
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida
|157
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|158
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|159
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|160
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida
|161
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|162
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|163
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:23
|164
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|0:02:51
|165
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|166
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|167
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|168
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:37
|169
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:03:53
|170
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|171
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:19
|172
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|173
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|174
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|175
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|176
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|177
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|178
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:40
|179
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|180
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:05:40
|181
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:05:43
|182
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:52
|183
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|184
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|185
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|186
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|187
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|188
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|189
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:07:11
|190
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|191
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:07:26
|192
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|193
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|194
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol
|DNS
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|pts
|2
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|15
|4
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|13
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|6
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|10
|7
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|9
|8
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|9
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|10
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|11
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|12
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|13
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|14
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|15
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|45
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|35
|3
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|30
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|26
|5
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|22
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|20
|7
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|18
|8
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|9
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|14
|10
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|12
|11
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|10
|12
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|8
|13
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|14
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|4
|15
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:36:39
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|6
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|11
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|12
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|16
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|17
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:26
|18
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:34
|20
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:41
|21
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:50
|22
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:28
|23
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|0:02:05
|24
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:02:51
|25
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:03:53
|26
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:52
|27
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|10:49:57
|2
|IAM Cycling
|3
|Lotto-Belisol
|4
|Team Netapp-Endura
|5
|Movistar Team
|6
|Cannondale
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Orica Greenedge
|9
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|11
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|Lampre - Merida
|13
|Fdj.Fr
|14
|Trek Factory Racing
|15
|Team Europcar
|16
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|17
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|18
|Team Katusha
|19
|Garmin - Sharp
|20
|Team Sky
|21
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:26
|22
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17:07:52
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:00:02
|3
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|14
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|16
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|17
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|18
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|19
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|20
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|21
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|22
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:16
|23
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|24
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|25
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|26
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|28
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
|29
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|30
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|31
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:35
|32
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|33
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|35
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|36
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|37
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:56
|38
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:58
|39
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:01
|40
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:01:18
|41
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:01:19
|42
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|44
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:21
|45
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|46
|John Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:01:40
|48
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|49
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:45
|50
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp
|51
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:24
|52
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:02:26
|53
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:34
|54
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:49
|55
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:02:50
|56
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|57
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:29
|58
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:45
|59
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:03:47
|60
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|61
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|0:03:59
|62
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:04:22
|63
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:04:46
|64
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:59
|65
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:46
|66
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:59
|67
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:06:51
|68
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|0:08:31
|69
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:08:37
|70
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:08:38
|71
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:08:40
|72
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:08:44
|73
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:06
|74
|José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:31
|75
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|78
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|79
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|80
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|81
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida
|82
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:10:57
|83
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:11:21
|84
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:11:31
|85
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:36
|86
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|87
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|89
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:11:48
|90
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:17
|91
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:23
|92
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:12:24
|93
|José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
|0:12:26
|94
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:44
|95
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|0:12:45
|96
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:12:55
|97
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|0:13:19
|98
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:31
|99
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:41
|100
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|0:13:57
|101
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:34
|102
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:40
|103
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:14:48
|104
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|105
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|106
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|107
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|108
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|109
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:14:52
|110
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:05
|111
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:15:07
|112
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:15:14
|113
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:15:39
|114
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:15:41
|115
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:15:53
|116
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|117
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:16
|118
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|119
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:23
|120
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:24
|121
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:16:26
|122
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|0:16:27
|123
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:16:34
|124
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:16:43
|125
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:17:05
|126
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:17:09
|127
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:17:15
|128
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:17:25
|129
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:17:30
|130
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:34
|131
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:17:44
|132
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:17:53
|133
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:18:12
|134
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:18:14
|135
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:18:16
|136
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|0:18:30
|137
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:41
|138
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:18:44
|139
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:18:49
|140
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|141
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|0:18:50
|142
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:18:51
|143
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:18:57
|144
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|0:19:04
|145
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:19:35
|146
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|147
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:19:50
|148
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|149
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|150
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|151
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|152
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|153
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|154
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|155
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:19:59
|156
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:12
|157
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|158
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|0:20:24
|159
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:21:12
|160
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:21:14
|161
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:21:23
|162
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:21:38
|163
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:21:42
|164
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:21:45
|165
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:21:55
|166
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:21:56
|167
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:22:04
|168
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:22:06
|169
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:15
|170
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:25
|171
|José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:22:38
|172
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|173
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|174
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:23:00
|175
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:23:19
|176
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:23:29
|177
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:23:57
|178
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|0:24:09
|179
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:24:14
|180
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:24:17
|181
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:24:30
|182
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:31
|183
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:24:42
|184
|Jesus Alberto Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:25:09
|185
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:25:25
|186
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:48
|187
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:26:46
|188
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|0:27:01
|189
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:28:42
|190
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:28:55
|191
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|0:32:08
|192
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:32:51
|193
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:35:54
|194
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida
|0:40:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|158
|pts
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|135
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|121
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|82
|5
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|48
|6
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|44
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|42
|8
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|38
|9
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|37
|10
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|37
|11
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|36
|12
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|31
|13
|José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|14
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|28
|15
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|27
|16
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|24
|17
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|22
|18
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|22
|19
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|20
|20
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|21
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|22
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|23
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|18
|24
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|18
|25
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|18
|26
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|17
|27
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|17
|28
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|29
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|30
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|17
|31
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|16
|32
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|15
|33
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|34
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|15
|35
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|36
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|14
|37
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|13
|38
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|13
|39
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|13
|40
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|12
|41
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|11
|42
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|11
|43
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|11
|44
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|45
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|10
|46
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
|10
|47
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|10
|48
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|49
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|50
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|8
|51
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|52
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|53
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|54
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|55
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|56
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|57
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|58
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|5
|59
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|60
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|61
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|62
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|3
|63
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|3
|64
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|65
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|66
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|67
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|68
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|69
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|pts
|2
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|3
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|4
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|5
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|6
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|7
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|2
|8
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|9
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|2
|10
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|11
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1
|12
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|13
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1
|14
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|15
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|16
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|17
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|17:07:54
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:14
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:59
|7
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:43
|8
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:02:24
|9
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:47
|10
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:02:48
|11
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|0:08:29
|12
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:10:29
|13
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:10:55
|14
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:11:46
|15
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:14:46
|16
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:16:14
|18
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:19:33
|19
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:19:48
|20
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|21
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:21:40
|22
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:21:43
|23
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:13
|24
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:22:58
|25
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:26:44
|26
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:28:40
|27
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:28:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|51:23:42
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:12
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:14
|4
|Team Netapp-Endura
|0:00:47
|5
|Trek Factory Racing
|6
|IAM Cycling
|0:01:01
|7
|Team Katusha
|0:01:20
|8
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:01:31
|9
|Lampre - Merida
|10
|Cannondale
|0:01:42
|11
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:46
|12
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:03:26
|13
|Orica Greenedge
|0:04:42
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:44
|15
|Fdj.Fr
|0:06:31
|16
|Team Europcar
|0:08:28
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:27
|18
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:10:29
|19
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:11:02
|20
|Movistar Team
|0:12:12
|21
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:13:29
|22
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:25:55
