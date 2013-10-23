Tour de France past winners
Champions from 1903 to 2013
2013
1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
2 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
2012
1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
2011
1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
2 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
3 Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
2010
1 *Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
2 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
3 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
2009
1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
2 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
3
Lance Armstrong (USA) Astana
Note: *Andy Schleck was awarded victory of the 2010 Tour de France after original winner Alberto Contador was disqualified for doping.
*Lance Armstrong was stripped of all race results from August 1, 1998 onwards following the US Anti-Doping Agency’s investigation into doping at the US Postal Service team.
*Austria's Bernhard Kohl tested positive for EPO-CERA on October 13, 2008. He admited to its use on October 15, 2008 and was stripped of his third place GC finish at the 2008 Tour de France.
*Oscar Pereiro was awarded the victory of the 2006 Tour de France on October 16, 2007, after original winner Floyd Landis was disqualified for doping.
Best Teams
2013 Team Saxo-Tinkoff
2012 RadioShack-Nissan
2011 Team Garmin-Cervelo
2010 Team RadioShack
2009 Astana
2008 Team CSC Saxo Bank
2007 Discovery Channel
2006 T-Mobile
2005 T-Mobile
2004 T-Mobile
2003 Team CSC
2002 ONCE-Eroski
2001 Kelme-Costa Blanca
2000 Kelme-Costa Blanca
1999 Banesto
1998 Cofidis
1997 Team Deutsche Telekom
1996 Festina
1995 ONCE
1994 Festina
1993 Carrera
1992 Carrera
1991 Banesto
1990 Z
1989 PDM
1988 PDM
1987 Systeme U
1986 La Vie Claire
1985 La Vie Claire
1984 Renault
1983 Peugot
1982 Coop-Mercier
1981 Peugot
1980 Miko-Mercier
1979 Renault
1978 Miko-Mercier
1977 TI-Raleigh
1976 Kas
1975 Gan-Mercier
1974 Kas
1973 Bic
1972 Gan-Mercier
1971 Bic
1970 Salvarini
1969 Faema
1968 Spain
1967 France
1966 Kas
1965 Kas
1964 Pelforth-Lejeune-Sauvage
1963 Saint Rapael-Gitane
1962 Saint Raphael-Helyett
1961 France
1960 France
1959 Belgium
1958 Belgium
1957 France
1956 Belgium
1955 France
1954 Switzerland
1953 Netherlands
1952 Italy
1951 France
1950 Belgium
1949 Italy
1948 Belgium
1947 Italy
1939 Belgium
1938 Belgium
1937 France
1936 Belgium
1935 Belgium
1934 France
1933 France
1932 Italy
1931 Belgium
1930 France
1929 Alcyon
1928 Alcyon
1927 Alcyon
1926 Automoto-Hutchinson
1925 Automoto-Hutchinson
1924 Automoto-Hutchinson
1923 Automoto-Hutchinson
1922 Peugot-PneusLion
1921 La Sportive
1920 La Sportive
1919 La Sportive
1914 Peugot
1913 Peugot
1912 Alcyon Pneus Dunlop
1911 Alcyon Pneus Dunlop
1910 Alcyon Pneus Dunlop
1909 Alcyon Pneus Dunlop
1908 Peugot
1907 Peugot
1906 Peugot
1905 Peugot
1904 La Francaise Dunlop
1903 La Francaise Dunlop
Points classification
2013 Peter Sagan (Svk)
2012 Peter Sagan (Svk)
2011 Mark Cavendish (GBr)
2010 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita)
2009 Thor Hushovd (Nor)
2008 Oscar Freire (Spa)
2007 Tom Boonen (Bel)
2006 Robbie McEwen (Aus)
2005 Thor Hushovd (Nor)
2004 Robbie McEwen (Aus)
2003 Baden Cooke (Aus)
2002 Robbie McEwen (Aus)
2001 Erik Zabel (Ger)
2000 Erik Zabel (Ger)
1999 Erik Zabel (Ger)
1998 Erik Zabel (Ger)
1997 Erik Zabel (Ger)
1996 Erik Zabel (Ger)
1995 Laurent Jalabert (Fra)
1994 Djamolodin Abduzhaparov (Uzb)
1993 Djamolodin Abduzhaparov (Uzb)
1992 Laurent Jalabert (Fra)
1991 Djamolodin Abduzhaparov (Uzb)
1990 Olaf Ludwig (Ger)
1989 Sean Kelly (Ire)
1988 Eddy Planckaert (Bel)
1987 Jean-Paul Van Poppel (Ned)
1986 Eric Vanderaerden (Bel)
1985 Sean Kelly (Ire)
1984 Frank Hoste (Bel)
1983 Sean Kelly (Ire)
1982 Sean Kelly (Ire)
1981 Freddy Maertens (Bel)
1980 Rudy Pevange (Bel)
1979 Bernard Hinault (Fra)
1978 Freddy Maertens (Bel)
1977 Jean Escalssan (Fra)
1976 Freddy Maertens (Bel)
1975 Rik van Linden (Bel)
1974 Patrick Sercu (Fra)
1973 Herman Vanspringel (Bel)
1972 Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1971 Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1970 Walter Godefroot (Bel)
1969 Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1968 Franco Bitossi (Ita)
1967 Jan Janssen (Ned)
1966 Walter Planckaert (Bel)
1965 Jan Janssen (Ned)
1964 Jan Janssen (Ned)
1963 Rik van Looy (Bel)
1962 Rudi Altig (Ger)
1961 Andre Darrigade (Fra)
1960 Jean Graczyck (Fra)
1959 Andre Darrigade (Fra)
1958 Jean Graczyck (Fra)
1957 Jean Forestier (Fra)
1956 Stan Ockers (Bel)
1955 Stan Ockers (Bel)
1954 Ferdi Kubler (Swi)
1953 Fritz Shaer (Swi)
1952 Fausto Coppi (Ita)
1951 Raphael Geminiani (Fra)
1950 Louison Bobet (Fra)
1949 Fausto Coppi (Ita)
1948 Gino Bartali (Ita)
1947 Pierre Brambilla (Ita)
1946 No race
1945 No race
1944 No race
1943 No race
1942 No race
1941 No race
1940 No race
1939 Sylvere Maes (Bel)
1938 Gino Bartali (Ita)
1937 Felicien Vervaecke (Bel)
1936 Julio Berrendero (Spa)
1935 Felicien Vervaecke (Bel)
1934 Rene Vietto (Fra)
1933 Vicente Treuba (Spa)
King of the Mountains
2013 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col)
2012 Thomas Voeckler (Fra)
2011 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa)
2010 Anthony Charteau (Fra)
2009 Franco Pellizotti (Ita)
2008 Bernhard Kohl (Aut) [note]
2007 Mauricio Soler (Col)
2006 Michael Rasmussen (Den)
2005 Michael Rasmussen (Den)
2004 Richard Virenque (Fra)
2003 Richard Virenque (Fra)
2002 Laurent Jalabert (Fra)
2001 Laurent Jalabert (Fra)
2000 Santiago Botero (Col)
1999 Richard Virenque (Fra)
1998 Christophe Rinero (Fra)
1997 Richard Virenque (Fra)
1996 Richard Virenque (Fra)
1995 Richard Virenque (Fra)
1994 Richard Virenque (Fra)
1993 Tony Rominger (Swi)
1992 Claudio Chiapucci (Ita)
1991 Claudio Chiapucci (Ita)
1990 Thierry Claveyrolat (Fra)
1989 Gert-Jan Theunisse (Ned)
1988 Steven Rooks (Ned)
1987 Luis Herrera (Col)
1986 Bernard Hinault (Fra)
1985 Luis Herrera (Col)
1984 Robert Miller (GB)
1983 Lucien Van Impe (Bel)
1982 B Vallet (Fra)
1981 Lucien Van Impe (Bel)
1980 Raymond Martin (Fra)
1979 Giovanni Battaglin (Ita)
1978 Mariano Martinez (Fra)
1977 Lucien Van Impe (Bel)
1976 G Bellini (Ita)
1975 Lucien Van Impe (Bel)
1974 Domingo Perurena (Spa)
1973 Pedro Torres (Spa)
1972 Lucien Van Impe (Bel)
1971 Lucien Van Impe (Bel)
1970 Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1969 Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1968 A Gonzalez (Spa)
1967 J Jiminez (Spa)
1966 J Jiminez (Spa)
1965 J Jiminez (Spa)
1964 Federico Bahamontes (Spa)
1963 Federico Bahamontes (Spa)
1962 Federico Bahamontes (Spa)
1961 Imerio Massignan (Ita)
1960 Imerio Massignan (Ita)
1959 Federico Bahamontes (Spa)
1958 Federico Bahamontes (Spa)
1957 Gastone Nencini (Ita)
1956 Charly Gaul (Lux)
1955 Charly Gaul (Lux)
1954 Federico Bahamontes (Spa)
1953 Jesus Lorono (Spa)
Best young rider
2013 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col)
2012 Tejay van Garderen (USA)
2011 Pierre Rolland (Fra)
2010 Andy Schleck (Lux)
2009 Andy Schleck (Lux)
2008 Andy Schleck (Lux)
2007 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa)
2006 Damiano Cunego (Ita)
2005 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr)
2004 Vladimir Karpets (Rus)
2003 Denis Menchov (Rus)
2002 Ivan Basso (Ita)
2001 Oscar Sevilla (Spa)
2000 Francesco Mancebo (Spa)
1999 Benoit Salmon (Fra)
1998 Jan Ullrich (Ger)
1997 Jan Ullrich (Ger)
1996 Jan Ullrich (Ger)
1995 Marco Pantani (Ita)
1994 Marco Pantani (Ita)
1993 Antonio Martin (Spa)
1992 Eddy Bouwmans (Ned)
1991 Alvaro Meija (Col)
1990 Gilles Delion (Fra)
1989 not awarded
1988 Eric Breukink (Ned)
1987 Raul Alcala (Mex)
1986 Andy Hampsten (USA)
1985 Fabio Parra (Col)
1984 Greg LeMond (USA)
1983 Laurent Fignon (Fra)
1982 Phil Anderson (Aus)
1981 Peter Winnen (Ned)
1980 Johan Van De Velde (Ned)
1979 Jean-Rene Bernaudeau (Fra)
1978 Henk Lubberding (Ned)
1977 Dietrich Thurau (Ger)
1976 Enrique Martinez-Heredia (Spa)
1975 Francesco Moser (Ita)
