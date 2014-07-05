Image 1 of 174 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins stage 1 of the Tour de France (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 174 French national champion Arnaud Demare talks to the press after stage 1 (Image credit: ASO/G. Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) won the opening stage of the 2014 Tour de France to take the first yellow jersey of the race. He out-sprinted Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Sharp) in Harrogate; however the finish was marred by a crash near the line which involved Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge).

The stage was also marked by Jens Voigt (Trek), who outfoxed two break companions and went on a solo flight of more than 50km, giving him the king of the mountains before he was eventually caught.

"It was so hard! The hill in the last kilometer made it very difficult to win. There were so many people that we rode the finale like in a tunnel with a terrible noise," Kittel said on letour.fr. "It's unbelievable that I win stage 1 again. I had good legs today and my guys did an excellent job. Our plan was to control the race with the other sprinters' teams. This yellow jersey is for my teammates. They were completely dedicated to that one goal. It's a big big relief to pay them back with a win."

"I knew from last year how hard it is to win at the Tour de France but I realized today how much harder it is to win stage 1 a second time. Tomorrow it'll be another day with a lot of ups and downs, I'm not sure if we, the sprinters, can compete for the win again."

"I feel sorry for Mark Cavendish and I wish him all the best."

Sagan was gracious in defeat, telling letour.fr, "I started my sprint maybe too early but Kittel was too strong for me anyway. He beat me by the length of one bike. I'm happy with my result today. I've avoided crashing and I've scored points. The crash happened behind me, I didn't realize anything. It's sad but it's part of cycling, especially at the Tour de France."

He stood on the podium to accept the white jersey as best young rider, but admitted he had other colours on his mind. "Now I have the white jersey, tomorrow the yellow? Whatever happens tomorrow, I'm here for winning the green jersey, that's all."

Blue skies and royalty

Blue skies, blue blood and huge crowds saw the 2014 Tour de France start in Leeds on Saturday with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with Prince Harry, in attendance at the Grand Depart.

The peloton took off on a 17.5km neutralized section, lined with thousands of cheering fans. They then stopped at Harewood House to greet the Royals, and hear the national anthems.

Kate, William and Harry, as they are more popularly known, came down to the peloton to shake hands and chat with the British riders, world champion Rui Costa, and some of the other top contenders. Finally, the ribbon was cut, helmets were put back on and the race set off again.

The neutralized section continued until the field was well out of the manor park and on to the main roads. As soon as the flag dropped, who else but 42-year-old Jens Voigt (Trek) took off, followed by Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) and Benoit Jarrier (Bretagne). The trio quickly moved away, building a gap of just over three minutes.

The field kept them on a short leash, never allowing the gap to get too high. Lotto Belisol, Giant-Shimano and Omega Pharma-QuickStep shared the workload as the race moved closer to its destiny of a sprint finish.

The first climb of the 2014 Tour arrived with Cote de Cray and although it was only a category 4 ascent it offered a mountain point with Jarrier winning it.

The break fractured soon after, when at the intermediate sprint, Voigt attacked. He won the 20 points on offer before also riding clear of his two companions. By the time the two younger Frenchmen realized he wouldn't wait, he was gone.

The gap had dropped to only 3:00 when the field battled it out for the remaining sprint points, with Europcar's Bryan Coquard beating Andre Greipel and Peter Sagan.

The gap shot up again as Voigt continued with his lone move, with the peloton nearly five minutes down at the feed zone.

Voigt won the points atop the Cote de Buttertubs, and eventually Edet and Jarrier were caught by the field.

On the Côte de Buttertubs the peloton split with Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) among a group that lost contact.

Voigt managed to hang on to his lead long enough to take the points atop the Grinton Moor climb as well, assuring himself of the KOM jersey. He had only a handful of seconds in hand and was gobbled up by the field only moments later.

Lotto had moved to the front of the field, working early on in hope of setting up Andre Greipel. Rodriguez and his group, which also included Chris Horner (Lampre) made it back to the peloton, but others, such as Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) weren't so lucky.

The peloton stayed together, with Lotto, Cannondale and Omega Pharma Quick Step all at the front. Lotto took control as they all passed under the 5km to go marker, before Omega Pharma Quick Step moved up for Cavendish with a huge surge from Tony Martin.

As the peloton hit the final kilometre Fabian Cancellara attacked. The Trek Factory rider was able to open up a small gap as the road dipped down before the uphill sprint but with QuickStep and Giant still in contention, even the former Paris-Roubaix winner couldn't escape their clutches.

As the juncture was made Gerrans, sandwiched between Cavendish and Coquard, ran out of space as they fought for the perfect line. Something had to give and Cavendish and Gerrans both fell, with the Frenchman just holding it together. It was now a head to head duel between Kittel and Sagan, with the German pulling ahead to take a clear win. Surprisingly in a bunch sprint, defending champion Chris Froome finished sixth.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 4:44:07 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 3 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 5 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 8 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 9 José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 11 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 12 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 13 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 14 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 15 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 17 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 18 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 19 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 20 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 21 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 22 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 23 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 24 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp 26 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 27 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 28 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 29 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 30 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 31 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 32 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 33 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 34 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 35 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 38 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 39 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 40 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 41 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 42 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 43 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 44 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 45 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 46 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 47 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 48 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 49 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 50 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 51 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 52 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 53 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 54 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 55 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 56 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 57 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 58 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 59 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 60 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 61 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 62 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 63 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 64 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 65 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida 66 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 67 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 68 John Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 69 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 71 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 72 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 73 José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida 74 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 75 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 76 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 77 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 78 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 79 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 80 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 82 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 83 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 84 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 85 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 86 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 87 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 88 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 89 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 90 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 91 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 92 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 93 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 94 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 95 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 96 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 97 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 98 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 99 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 100 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 101 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 102 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 103 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 104 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 105 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 106 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 107 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 108 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 109 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 110 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 111 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 112 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 113 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 114 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 115 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 116 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 117 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 118 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 119 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 120 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 121 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 122 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 123 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 124 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 125 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 126 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida 127 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 128 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 129 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 130 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 131 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 132 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 133 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 134 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 135 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 136 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 137 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 138 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 139 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 140 José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 141 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 142 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 143 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 144 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 145 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 146 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 147 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 148 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 149 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 150 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 151 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 152 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 153 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 154 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 155 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 156 Jesus Alberto Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 157 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 158 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 159 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 160 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 161 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 162 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 163 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 164 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 165 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 0:01:28 166 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:01:30 167 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 168 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 169 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura 170 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 171 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:50 172 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 173 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:54 174 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:05 175 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 176 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 177 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 178 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:15 179 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:22 180 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 181 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:25 182 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 0:02:29 183 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol 184 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 185 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:02:39 186 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 187 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 188 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 189 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 0:03:11 190 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 191 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:37 192 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 193 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:47 194 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 195 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:08:52 196 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 197 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida 0:14:09 198 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 20 pts 2 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 3 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 15 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 13 5 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 11 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 10 7 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 9 8 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 8 9 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 10 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 6 11 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 5 12 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 4 13 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 3 14 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol 2 15 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 45 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 35 3 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 30 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 26 5 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 22 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 20 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 18 8 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 16 9 José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 14 10 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 12 11 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 10 12 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 8 13 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 14 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 15 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 2 pts 2 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 2 pts 2 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 1

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 4:44:07 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 3 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 7 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 8 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 10 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 11 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 12 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 13 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 15 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 16 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 18 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 19 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 20 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:30 21 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:01:38 22 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:05 23 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:25 24 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:42 25 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:49 26 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 0:03:11 27 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:08:52

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 14:12:21 2 Team Netapp-Endura 3 Belkin Pro Cycling 4 Garmin - Sharp 5 Tinkoff-Saxo 6 Movistar Team 7 Ag2R La Mondiale 8 Orica Greenedge 9 Trek Factory Racing 10 BMC Racing Team 11 Iam Cycling 12 Astana Pro Team 13 Team Giant-Shimano 14 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 15 Team Europcar 16 Lotto-Belisol 17 Fdj.fr 18 Team Katusha 19 Lampre - Merida 20 Cannondale 21 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 Omega Pharma-Quick Step

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 4:44:07 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 3 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 5 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 8 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 9 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Esp) Movistar Team 10 Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica GreenEdge 11 Fabian Cancellara (Sui) Trek Factory Racing 12 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 13 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 14 Martin Elmiger (Sui) IAM Cycling 15 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 17 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 18 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 19 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 20 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 21 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 22 Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo 23 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 24 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Esp) Movistar Team 25 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 26 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura 27 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 28 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 29 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 30 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 31 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 32 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 33 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Esp) Trek Factory Racing 34 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 35 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 38 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 39 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 40 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 41 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Fdj.fr 42 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr 43 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 44 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 45 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 46 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 47 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky 48 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura 49 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team 50 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 51 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 52 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura 53 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 54 Mathias Frank (Sui) IAM Cycling 55 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 56 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 57 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 58 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 59 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 60 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr 61 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 62 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 63 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 64 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida 65 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 66 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 67 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 68 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 70 Grégory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing 71 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 72 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 73 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Esp) Movistar Team 74 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Esp) Trek Factory Racing 75 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 76 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 77 Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling 78 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 79 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 81 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 82 David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky 83 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 84 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 85 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 86 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 87 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 88 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 89 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 90 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 91 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 92 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 93 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 94 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fdj.fr 95 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 96 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 97 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 98 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 99 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 100 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Fdj.fr 101 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 102 Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 103 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 104 Vasil Kiryienka (Bel) Team Sky 105 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 106 Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team 107 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 108 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 109 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 110 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 111 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 112 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 113 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol 114 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 115 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 116 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 117 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 118 Reto Hollenstein (Sui) IAM Cycling 119 Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj.fr 120 William Bonnet (Fra) Fdj.fr 121 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 122 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 123 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 124 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 125 Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lampre-Merida 126 Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar Team 127 Ruben Plaza Molina (Esp) Movistar Team 128 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 129 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Esp) Team Sky 130 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 131 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 132 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp 133 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team 134 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 135 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 136 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 137 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Fdj.fr 138 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 139 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura 140 Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.fr 141 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 142 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 143 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 144 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 145 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 146 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 147 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 148 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura 149 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 150 Marcel Wyss (Sui) IAM Cycling 151 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 152 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 153 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 154 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 155 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo 156 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 157 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 158 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 159 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Esp) Team Katusha 160 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 161 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 162 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp 163 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 164 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 165 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 166 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 167 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 168 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 169 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 170 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 171 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 172 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 173 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 174 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:20 175 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 0:01:28 176 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:01:30 177 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 178 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 179 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp - Endura 180 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:50 181 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 182 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:54 183 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:05 184 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 185 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:15 186 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:22 187 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:25 188 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:02:29 189 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 190 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 191 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:02:39 192 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp - Endura 0:03:11 193 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:37 194 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:47 195 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:08:52 196 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 197 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:14:09 198 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 45 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 45 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 39 4 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 30 5 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 22 6 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 20 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 20 8 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 18 9 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 10 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 16 11 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 15 12 José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 14 13 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 12 14 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 11 15 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 10 16 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 9 17 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 8 18 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 8 19 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 20 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 21 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 6 22 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 5 23 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 24 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 4 25 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 3 26 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 27 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol 2 28 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 1

Mountains classifications # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 4 pts 2 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1 3 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 4 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 4:44:07 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 3 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 7 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 8 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 10 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 11 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 12 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 13 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 15 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 16 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 18 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 19 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 20 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:30 21 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:01:38 22 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:05 23 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:25 24 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:42 25 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:49 26 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 0:03:11 27 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:08:52