Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) won the opening stage of the 2014 Tour de France to take the first yellow jersey of the race. He out-sprinted Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Sharp) in Harrogate; however the finish was marred by a crash near the line which involved Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge).

The stage was also marked by Jens Voigt (Trek), who outfoxed two break companions and went on a solo flight of more than 50km, giving him the king of the mountains before he was eventually caught.

"It was so hard! The hill in the last kilometer made it very difficult to win. There were so many people that we rode the finale like in a tunnel with a terrible noise," Kittel said on letour.fr. "It's unbelievable that I win stage 1 again. I had good legs today and my guys did an excellent job. Our plan was to control the race with the other sprinters' teams. This yellow jersey is for my teammates. They were completely dedicated to that one goal. It's a big big relief to pay them back with a win."

"I knew from last year how hard it is to win at the Tour de France but I realized today how much harder it is to win stage 1 a second time. Tomorrow it'll be another day with a lot of ups and downs, I'm not sure if we, the sprinters, can compete for the win again."

"I feel sorry for Mark Cavendish and I wish him all the best."  

Sagan was gracious in defeat, telling letour.fr, "I started my sprint maybe too early but Kittel was too strong for me anyway. He beat me by the length of one bike. I'm happy with my result today. I've avoided crashing and I've scored points. The crash happened behind me, I didn't realize anything. It's sad but it's part of cycling, especially at the Tour de France."

He stood on the podium to accept the white jersey as best young rider, but admitted he had other colours on his mind. "Now I have the white jersey, tomorrow the yellow? Whatever happens tomorrow, I'm here for winning the green jersey, that's all."

Blue skies and royalty

Blue skies, blue blood and huge crowds saw the 2014 Tour de France start in Leeds on Saturday with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with Prince Harry, in attendance at the Grand Depart.

The peloton took off on a 17.5km neutralized section, lined with thousands of cheering fans. They then stopped at Harewood House to greet the Royals, and hear the national anthems.

Kate, William and Harry, as they are more popularly known, came down to the peloton to shake hands and chat with the British riders, world champion Rui Costa, and some of the other top contenders. Finally, the ribbon was cut, helmets were put back on and the race set off again.

The neutralized section continued until the field was well out of the manor park and on to the main roads. As soon as the flag dropped, who else but 42-year-old Jens Voigt (Trek) took off, followed by Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) and Benoit Jarrier (Bretagne). The trio quickly moved away, building a gap of just over three minutes.

The field kept them on a short leash, never allowing the gap to get too high. Lotto Belisol, Giant-Shimano and Omega Pharma-QuickStep shared the workload as the race moved closer to its destiny of a sprint finish.

The first climb of the 2014 Tour arrived with Cote de Cray and although it was only a category 4 ascent it offered a mountain point with Jarrier winning it. 

The break fractured soon after, when at the intermediate sprint, Voigt attacked. He won the 20 points on offer before also riding clear of his two companions. By the time the two younger Frenchmen realized he wouldn't wait, he was gone.

The gap had dropped to only 3:00 when the field battled it out for the remaining sprint points, with Europcar's Bryan Coquard beating Andre Greipel and Peter Sagan. 

The gap shot up again as Voigt continued with his lone move, with the peloton nearly five minutes down at the feed zone.

Voigt won the points atop the Cote de Buttertubs, and eventually Edet and Jarrier were caught by the field.

On the Côte de Buttertubs the peloton split with Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) among a group that lost contact.

Voigt managed to hang on to his lead long enough to take the points atop the Grinton Moor climb as well, assuring himself of the KOM jersey. He had only a handful of seconds in hand and was gobbled up by the field only moments later.

Lotto had moved to the front of the field, working early on in hope of setting up Andre Greipel. Rodriguez and his group, which also included Chris Horner (Lampre) made it back to the peloton, but others, such as Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) weren't so lucky.

The peloton stayed together, with Lotto, Cannondale and Omega Pharma Quick Step all at the front. Lotto took control as they all passed under the 5km to go marker, before Omega Pharma Quick Step moved up for Cavendish with a huge surge from Tony Martin.

As the peloton hit the final kilometre Fabian Cancellara attacked. The Trek Factory rider was able to open up a small gap as the road dipped down before the uphill sprint but with QuickStep and Giant still in contention, even the former Paris-Roubaix winner couldn't escape their clutches.

As the juncture was made Gerrans, sandwiched between Cavendish and Coquard, ran out of space as they fought for the perfect line. Something had to give and Cavendish and Gerrans both fell, with the Frenchman just holding it together. It was now a head to head duel between Kittel and Sagan, with the German pulling ahead to take a clear win. Surprisingly in a bunch sprint, defending champion Chris Froome finished sixth.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano4:44:07
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
3Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
5Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
8Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
9José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
10Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
11Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
12Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
13Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
14Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
15Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
17Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
18André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
19Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
20Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
21Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
22Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
23Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
24Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
25Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp
26Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
27Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
28Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
29Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
30Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
31Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
32Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
33Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
34Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
35Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
38Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
39Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
40Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
41Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
42Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
43Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
44Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
45Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
46Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
47Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
48Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
49Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
50Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
51Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
52Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
53Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
54Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
55Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
56Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
57Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
58Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
59Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
60Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
61Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
62Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
63Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
64Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
65Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
66Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
67Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
68John Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
69Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
70Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
71Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
72Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
73José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
74Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
75Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
76Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
77Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
78Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
79Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
80Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
81Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
82Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
83David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
84Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
85Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
86Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
87Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
88Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
89Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
90Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
91Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
92Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
93John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
94Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
95Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
96Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
97Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
98Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
99Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
100Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
101Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
102Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
103Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
104John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
105Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
106Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
107Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
108Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
109Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
110Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
111Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
112Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
113Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
114Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
115Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
116Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
117Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
118Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
119Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
120Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
121William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
122Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
123Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
124Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
125Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
126Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida
127Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
128Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
129Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
130Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
131Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
132Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
133Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
134Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
135Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
136Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
137Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
138Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
139Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
140José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
141Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
142Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
143Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
144Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
145Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
146Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
147Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
148Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
149Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
150Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
151Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
152Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
153Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
154Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
155Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
156Jesus Alberto Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
157Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
158Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
159Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
160Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
161Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
162Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
163Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
164Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
165Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol0:01:28
166Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:01:30
167Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
168Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
169Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
170Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
171Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:50
172Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
173Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:54
174Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:02:05
175Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
176Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
177Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
178Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:15
179Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:22
180Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
181Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:25
182Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol0:02:29
183Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol
184Edward King (USA) Cannondale
185Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:02:39
186Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
187Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
188Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
189David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura0:03:11
190Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
191Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:37
192Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
193Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:47
194Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
195Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:08:52
196Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
197Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida0:14:09
198Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing20pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17
3Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement15
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar13
5André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol11
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale10
7Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step9
8Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar8
9Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
10Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale6
11Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale5
12Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale4
13Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol3
14Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol2
15Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano45pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale35
3Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp30
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar26
5Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo22
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky20
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha18
8Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling16
9José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team14
10Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge12
11Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing10
12Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura8
13Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
14Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling4
15Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing2pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing2pts
2Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol1

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale4:44:07
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
3Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
7Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
8Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
9Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
10Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
11Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
12Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
13Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
14Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
15Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
16Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
18Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
19Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
20Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:30
21Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:01:38
22Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:02:05
23Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:25
24Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:42
25Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:49
26David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura0:03:11
27Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:08:52

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky14:12:21
2Team Netapp-Endura
3Belkin Pro Cycling
4Garmin - Sharp
5Tinkoff-Saxo
6Movistar Team
7Ag2R La Mondiale
8Orica Greenedge
9Trek Factory Racing
10BMC Racing Team
11Iam Cycling
12Astana Pro Team
13Team Giant-Shimano
14Bretagne - Seche Environnement
15Team Europcar
16Lotto-Belisol
17Fdj.fr
18Team Katusha
19Lampre - Merida
20Cannondale
21Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Omega Pharma-Quick Step

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano4:44:07
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
3Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
5Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
8Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
9Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Esp) Movistar Team
10Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica GreenEdge
11Fabian Cancellara (Sui) Trek Factory Racing
12Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
13Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
14Martin Elmiger (Sui) IAM Cycling
15Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
17Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
18André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
19Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
20Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
21Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
22Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo
23Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
24Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Esp) Movistar Team
25Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
26Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
27Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
28Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
29Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
30Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
31Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
32Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
33Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Esp) Trek Factory Racing
34Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
35Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
38Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
39Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
40Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
41Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Fdj.fr
42Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr
43Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
44Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
45Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
46Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
47Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky
48Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
49Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
50Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
51Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
52Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura
53Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
54Mathias Frank (Sui) IAM Cycling
55Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
56Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
57Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
58Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
59Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
60Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
61Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
62Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
63Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
64Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
65Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
66Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
67Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
68Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
69Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
70Grégory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing
71Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
72Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
73Jesus Herrada Lopez (Esp) Movistar Team
74Markel Irizar Aranburu (Esp) Trek Factory Racing
75Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
76Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
77Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling
78Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
79Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
80Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
81Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
82David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky
83Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
84Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
85Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
86Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
87Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
88Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
89Daniel Navarro Garcia (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
90Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
91Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
92John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
93Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
94Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fdj.fr
95Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
96Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
97Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
98Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
99Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
100Jérémy Roy (Fra) Fdj.fr
101Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
102Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
103John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
104Vasil Kiryienka (Bel) Team Sky
105Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
106Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
107Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
108Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
109Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
110Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
111Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
112Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
113Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
114Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
115Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
116Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
117Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
118Reto Hollenstein (Sui) IAM Cycling
119Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj.fr
120William Bonnet (Fra) Fdj.fr
121Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
122Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
123Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
124Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
125Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lampre-Merida
126Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar Team
127Ruben Plaza Molina (Esp) Movistar Team
128Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
129Xabier Zandio Echaide (Esp) Team Sky
130Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
131Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
132Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
133Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team
134Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
135Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
136Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
137Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Fdj.fr
138Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
139José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
140Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.fr
141Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
142Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
143Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
144Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
145Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
146Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
147Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
148Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
149Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
150Marcel Wyss (Sui) IAM Cycling
151Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
152Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
153Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
154Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
155Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo
156Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
157Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
158Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
159Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Esp) Team Katusha
160Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
161Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
162Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
163Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
164Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
165Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
166Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
167Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
168Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
169Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
170Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
171Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
172Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
173Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
174Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:20
175Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol0:01:28
176Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:01:30
177Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
178Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
179Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp - Endura
180Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:50
181Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
182Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:54
183Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:02:05
184Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
185Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:15
186Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:22
187Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:25
188Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:02:29
189Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
190Edward King (USA) Cannondale
191Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:02:39
192David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp - Endura0:03:11
193Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:37
194Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:47
195Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:08:52
196Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
197Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:14:09
198Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano45pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale45
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar39
4Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp30
5Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo22
6Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing20
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky20
8Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha18
9Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17
10Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling16
11Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement15
12José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team14
13Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge12
14André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol11
15Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing10
16Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step9
17Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura8
18Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar8
19Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
20Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
21Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale6
22Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale5
23Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling4
24Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale4
25Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol3
26Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
27Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol2
28Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol1

Mountains classifications
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing4pts
2Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
4Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale4:44:07
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
3Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
7Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
8Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
9Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
10Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
11Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
12Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
13Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
14Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
15Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
16Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
18Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
19Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
20Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:30
21Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:01:38
22Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:02:05
23Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:25
24Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:42
25Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:49
26David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura0:03:11
27Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:08:52

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky14:12:21
2Team Netapp-Endura
3Belkin Pro Cycling
4Garmin - Sharp
5Tinkoff-Saxo
6Movistar Team
7Ag2R La Mondiale
8Orica Greenedge
9Trek Factory Racing
10BMC Racing Team
11Iam Cycling
12Astana Pro Team
13Team Giant-Shimano
14Bretagne - Seche Environnement
15Team Europcar
16Lotto-Belisol
17Fdj.Ff
18Team Katusha
19Lampre - Merida
20Cannondale
21Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Omega Pharma-Quick Step

