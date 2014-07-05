Kittel wins opening stage of Tour de France
Cavendish crashes during stage's finale
Stage 1: Leeds - Harrogate
Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) won the opening stage of the 2014 Tour de France to take the first yellow jersey of the race. He out-sprinted Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Sharp) in Harrogate; however the finish was marred by a crash near the line which involved Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge).
The stage was also marked by Jens Voigt (Trek), who outfoxed two break companions and went on a solo flight of more than 50km, giving him the king of the mountains before he was eventually caught.
"It was so hard! The hill in the last kilometer made it very difficult to win. There were so many people that we rode the finale like in a tunnel with a terrible noise," Kittel said on letour.fr. "It's unbelievable that I win stage 1 again. I had good legs today and my guys did an excellent job. Our plan was to control the race with the other sprinters' teams. This yellow jersey is for my teammates. They were completely dedicated to that one goal. It's a big big relief to pay them back with a win."
"I knew from last year how hard it is to win at the Tour de France but I realized today how much harder it is to win stage 1 a second time. Tomorrow it'll be another day with a lot of ups and downs, I'm not sure if we, the sprinters, can compete for the win again."
"I feel sorry for Mark Cavendish and I wish him all the best."
Sagan was gracious in defeat, telling letour.fr, "I started my sprint maybe too early but Kittel was too strong for me anyway. He beat me by the length of one bike. I'm happy with my result today. I've avoided crashing and I've scored points. The crash happened behind me, I didn't realize anything. It's sad but it's part of cycling, especially at the Tour de France."
He stood on the podium to accept the white jersey as best young rider, but admitted he had other colours on his mind. "Now I have the white jersey, tomorrow the yellow? Whatever happens tomorrow, I'm here for winning the green jersey, that's all."
Blue skies and royalty
Blue skies, blue blood and huge crowds saw the 2014 Tour de France start in Leeds on Saturday with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with Prince Harry, in attendance at the Grand Depart.
The peloton took off on a 17.5km neutralized section, lined with thousands of cheering fans. They then stopped at Harewood House to greet the Royals, and hear the national anthems.
Kate, William and Harry, as they are more popularly known, came down to the peloton to shake hands and chat with the British riders, world champion Rui Costa, and some of the other top contenders. Finally, the ribbon was cut, helmets were put back on and the race set off again.
The neutralized section continued until the field was well out of the manor park and on to the main roads. As soon as the flag dropped, who else but 42-year-old Jens Voigt (Trek) took off, followed by Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) and Benoit Jarrier (Bretagne). The trio quickly moved away, building a gap of just over three minutes.
The field kept them on a short leash, never allowing the gap to get too high. Lotto Belisol, Giant-Shimano and Omega Pharma-QuickStep shared the workload as the race moved closer to its destiny of a sprint finish.
The first climb of the 2014 Tour arrived with Cote de Cray and although it was only a category 4 ascent it offered a mountain point with Jarrier winning it.
The break fractured soon after, when at the intermediate sprint, Voigt attacked. He won the 20 points on offer before also riding clear of his two companions. By the time the two younger Frenchmen realized he wouldn't wait, he was gone.
The gap had dropped to only 3:00 when the field battled it out for the remaining sprint points, with Europcar's Bryan Coquard beating Andre Greipel and Peter Sagan.
The gap shot up again as Voigt continued with his lone move, with the peloton nearly five minutes down at the feed zone.
Voigt won the points atop the Cote de Buttertubs, and eventually Edet and Jarrier were caught by the field.
On the Côte de Buttertubs the peloton split with Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) among a group that lost contact.
Voigt managed to hang on to his lead long enough to take the points atop the Grinton Moor climb as well, assuring himself of the KOM jersey. He had only a handful of seconds in hand and was gobbled up by the field only moments later.
Lotto had moved to the front of the field, working early on in hope of setting up Andre Greipel. Rodriguez and his group, which also included Chris Horner (Lampre) made it back to the peloton, but others, such as Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) weren't so lucky.
The peloton stayed together, with Lotto, Cannondale and Omega Pharma Quick Step all at the front. Lotto took control as they all passed under the 5km to go marker, before Omega Pharma Quick Step moved up for Cavendish with a huge surge from Tony Martin.
As the peloton hit the final kilometre Fabian Cancellara attacked. The Trek Factory rider was able to open up a small gap as the road dipped down before the uphill sprint but with QuickStep and Giant still in contention, even the former Paris-Roubaix winner couldn't escape their clutches.
As the juncture was made Gerrans, sandwiched between Cavendish and Coquard, ran out of space as they fought for the perfect line. Something had to give and Cavendish and Gerrans both fell, with the Frenchman just holding it together. It was now a head to head duel between Kittel and Sagan, with the German pulling ahead to take a clear win. Surprisingly in a bunch sprint, defending champion Chris Froome finished sixth.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|4:44:07
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|3
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|8
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|9
|José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|11
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|13
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|15
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|17
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|18
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|19
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|20
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|21
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|22
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|23
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|24
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp
|26
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|27
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|28
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|29
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|31
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|32
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|34
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|38
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|40
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|41
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|42
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|43
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|44
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|45
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|47
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|48
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|49
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|50
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|51
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|52
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|53
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|54
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|55
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|56
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|57
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|58
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|59
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|60
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|61
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|62
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|63
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|65
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
|66
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|67
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|68
|John Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|72
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|73
|José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
|74
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|75
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|76
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|77
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|78
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|79
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|80
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|82
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|83
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|84
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|85
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|86
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|87
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|88
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|89
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|90
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|91
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|92
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|93
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|94
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|95
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|96
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|97
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|98
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|99
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|100
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|101
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|102
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|103
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|104
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|105
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|106
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|107
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|108
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|109
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|110
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|111
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|112
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|113
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|114
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|115
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|116
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|117
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|118
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|119
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|120
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|121
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|122
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|123
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|124
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|125
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|126
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida
|127
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|128
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|129
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|130
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|131
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|132
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|133
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|134
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|135
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|136
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|137
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|138
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|139
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|140
|José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|141
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|142
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|143
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|144
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|145
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|146
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|147
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|148
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|149
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|150
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|151
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|152
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|153
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|154
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|155
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|156
|Jesus Alberto Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|157
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|158
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|159
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|160
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|161
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|162
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|163
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|164
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|165
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|0:01:28
|166
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:01:30
|167
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|168
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|169
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
|170
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|171
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:50
|172
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|173
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:54
|174
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:02:05
|175
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|176
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|177
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|178
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:15
|179
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:22
|180
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|181
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:25
|182
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|0:02:29
|183
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol
|184
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|185
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:02:39
|186
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|187
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|188
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|189
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:03:11
|190
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|191
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:37
|192
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|193
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:47
|194
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|195
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:08:52
|196
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|197
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida
|0:14:09
|198
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|4:44:07
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|3
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|8
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Esp) Movistar Team
|10
|Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|Fabian Cancellara (Sui) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|13
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Martin Elmiger (Sui) IAM Cycling
|15
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|17
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|18
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|19
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|20
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|21
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo
|23
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|24
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Esp) Movistar Team
|25
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|26
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
|27
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|28
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|29
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|31
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|32
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Esp) Trek Factory Racing
|34
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|38
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Fdj.fr
|42
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.fr
|43
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|44
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|45
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|47
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Esp) Team Sky
|48
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp - Endura
|49
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Esp) Movistar Team
|50
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|51
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|52
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura
|53
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|54
|Mathias Frank (Sui) IAM Cycling
|55
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|56
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|57
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|58
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|60
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Fdj.fr
|61
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|62
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|64
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
|65
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|66
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|70
|Grégory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing
|71
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|72
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|73
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Esp) Movistar Team
|74
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Esp) Trek Factory Racing
|75
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|76
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|77
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Sui) IAM Cycling
|78
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|79
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|82
|David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky
|83
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|84
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|85
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|86
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|87
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|88
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|89
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|90
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|91
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|92
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|93
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fdj.fr
|95
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|96
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|97
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|98
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|99
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|100
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Fdj.fr
|101
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|102
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|103
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|104
|Vasil Kiryienka (Bel) Team Sky
|105
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|106
|Michael Schär (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|107
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|108
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|109
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|110
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|111
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|112
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|113
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|114
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|115
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|116
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|117
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|118
|Reto Hollenstein (Sui) IAM Cycling
|119
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) Fdj.fr
|120
|William Bonnet (Fra) Fdj.fr
|121
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|122
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|123
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|124
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|125
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Esp) Lampre-Merida
|126
|Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar Team
|127
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Esp) Movistar Team
|128
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|129
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Esp) Team Sky
|130
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|131
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|132
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin Sharp
|133
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Esp) Movistar Team
|134
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|135
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|136
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|137
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Fdj.fr
|138
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|139
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp - Endura
|140
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Fdj.fr
|141
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|142
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|143
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|144
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|145
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|146
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|147
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|148
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|149
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|150
|Marcel Wyss (Sui) IAM Cycling
|151
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|152
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|153
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|154
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|155
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo
|156
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|157
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|158
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|159
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Esp) Team Katusha
|160
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|161
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|162
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|163
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|164
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|165
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|166
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|167
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|168
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|169
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|170
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|171
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|172
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|173
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|174
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|175
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:28
|176
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:01:30
|177
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|178
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|179
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp - Endura
|180
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:50
|181
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|182
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:54
|183
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:02:05
|184
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|185
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:15
|186
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:22
|187
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:25
|188
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:29
|189
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|190
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|191
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:02:39
|192
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Esp) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:03:11
|193
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:37
|194
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:47
|195
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:52
|196
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|197
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:14:09
|198
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|45
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|45
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|39
|4
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|30
|5
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|22
|6
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|8
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|18
|9
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|10
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|16
|11
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|15
|12
|José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|13
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|12
|14
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|11
|15
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|16
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|9
|17
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|8
|18
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|19
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|20
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|21
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|6
|22
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|5
|23
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|24
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|4
|25
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|3
|26
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|27
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto-Belisol
|2
|28
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|pts
|2
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|4
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|4:44:07
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|7
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|8
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|11
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|12
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|13
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|15
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|16
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|18
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|19
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|20
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:30
|21
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:01:38
|22
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:02:05
|23
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:25
|24
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:42
|25
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:49
|26
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:03:11
|27
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:08:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|14:12:21
|2
|Team Netapp-Endura
|3
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|4
|Garmin - Sharp
|5
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|Movistar Team
|7
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|8
|Orica Greenedge
|9
|Trek Factory Racing
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|11
|Iam Cycling
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|13
|Team Giant-Shimano
|14
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|15
|Team Europcar
|16
|Lotto-Belisol
|17
|Fdj.Ff
|18
|Team Katusha
|19
|Lampre - Merida
|20
|Cannondale
|21
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
