Tour de France: Greipel wins sprint in Reims
Wet roads cause more agony for peloton
Stage 6: Arras - Reims
André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) stormed back to win stage six of the Tour de France from Arras to Reims. The Lotto rider, who had struggled during the opening stages, made no mistakes after Marcel Kittel was dropped in the finale.
Greipel took control of the sprint with 150 metres to go and hit the front after a chaotic run-in, and after a late attack from Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma Quickstep) was reeled in. Despite late dashes from Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Samuel Dumoulin (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Greipel won by over a bike length, with Peter Sagan down in fifth.
Race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) made it through the day unscathed however there was a late threat when the peloton split into several echelons inside the final 10 kilometres. Pierre Rolland (Europcar) was among those who lost out but the majority of the main overall contenders made the cut.
Yet this was Greipel's day and another for Germany who have won every single bunch sprint in the Tour de France so far. For your generation of world-topping sprinters it's such a shame that their national broadcasters continue to shun the race. Not that Griepel was overly concerned when he crossed the line. Relief seemed to be the overriding emotion, with a first-stage win in this year's race.
Greipel has won at least one stage in every Tour since 2011 but the early indications weren't promising when a combination of bad luck and bad time scuppered his chances in the early stages. Greg Henderson's untimely departure on stage 4 certainly didn't help matters but few can live with Greipel when he's well positioned and only has clean air between him and the finish line.
"It was a really nervous stage," Greipel said at the finish. "We had to stay all the time at the front. I'm really happy with my team. They kept me all the time in the front, especially the last 30km with the side winds."
"At the end maybe it was not a lead out train, with all the roundabouts it wasn't easy to stay together."
"I had a good wheel with Mark Renshaw, but I lost a little bit of energy getting into position. With 250m to go I said to myself, I go full now, it doesn't matter, what will happen will happen. I'm really happy I got the stage win. There was a lot of pressure on us. Finally we have it."
Timing and experience were crucial. Especially when Kwiatkowski threw caution to the wind and attacked inside the final kilometre. Under normal circumstances Giant-Shimano would have snaffled up the Pole with relative ease, but with the Dutch outfit out the back and Omega Pharma of course unwilling to chase, it fell upon the ragtag lead-out to measure their approach. Of course panic spread and while Kwiatkowski was caught, it led to uncertainly as fractured mini-lead outs of ones and twos held their efforts. Cue Greipel, who hit the front with the authority needed to take his first stage in this year's race.
"The confidence was always there. OK it wasn't easy, but we just said to ourselves we stay calm and we go for it. Today was really good work from everyone."
Photo: Tim De Waele
The Tour pays respect
After yesterday's epic day on the cobbles there was a moment to reflect for the Tour de France. As riders looked out from the rain-covered windows of the team buses, as they assessed their aching limbs from the exhausting efforts made the day before, the Tour organisers made sure those who lost their lives in the First World War were honoured.
The stage route itself ran from Arras and through some of the battlefields including the Somme and the Chemin des Dames where three battles were fought between 1914 and the conclusion of the war four years later.
The race itself saw Jerome Pineau (IAM Cycling), Tom Leezer (Belkin), Luis Mate Mardones (Cofidis) and Arnaud Gerard (Bretagne-Seche Environnement) break clear in the early stages but their lead never troubled a peloton that clung together in the wet and misty conditions.
Mate, who had attacked from the off when the race hit France two days ago, helped drive the foursome on, but with such sprinter friendly parcours the leaders were never given the freedom they needed.
The peloton wasn't having it all its own way either, with a number of crashes throughout the stage. After losing Chris Froome yesterday, Team Sky saw Xabier Zandio leave in an ambulance. The Spaniard wasn't the only rider to leave the race, with Egor Silin (Team Katusha) and Alberto Contador's key helper Jesus Hernandez also crashing out.
Photo: Bettini Photo
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) also took a tumble but he made his way back to the peloton rather gingerly before the main field began to split in the crosswinds.
When Mate, the last man from the break was caught with twelve kilometres to go Omega Pharma-Quickstep began to take control of the front of the peloton. It proved crucial, and once the winds picked up and the riders found themselves on open and exposed roads the Belgian team set about dismantling the peloton. Groups quickly formed with Alberto Contador and Vincenzo Nibali – their duel becoming more fascinating by the day – matching each other near the front pedal stroke for pedal stroke.
Thibaut Pinot and Pierre Rolland both lost 59 seconds but the rest of the overall contenders were safe. Katusha led the peloton into the final two kilometres but Kittel, perhaps feeling the effects his crash yesterday or the early signs of fatigue sat up. Cannondale played their part in the lead-out but Griepel kept his nerve and his line.
Photo: Bettini Photo
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|4:11:39
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|3
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|6
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|7
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|8
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|10
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|11
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|15
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|17
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|18
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|20
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|21
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|23
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|24
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|25
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|26
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|29
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|30
|José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|32
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|33
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|34
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|35
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|36
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|37
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|38
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|39
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|40
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
|41
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|43
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|44
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|45
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|46
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|47
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|48
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|49
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|50
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|51
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
|52
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|53
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|54
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|57
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|58
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|60
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|61
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|62
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|63
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|65
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|66
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|67
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|68
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|69
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|0:00:15
|71
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|72
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|73
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|0:00:18
|74
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:24
|75
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:35
|76
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|77
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:41
|78
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:45
|79
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|80
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:47
|81
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|82
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|83
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:54
|84
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|85
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|86
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:59
|87
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|88
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|89
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|90
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|91
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|92
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|93
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|94
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|95
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|96
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|97
|John Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|98
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|99
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|100
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|101
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|102
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|103
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|104
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|105
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|106
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|107
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|108
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|109
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|110
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|111
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|112
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|113
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|114
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|115
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|116
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|117
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|119
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|120
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|121
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|122
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|123
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|124
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|125
|José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:01:27
|126
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|127
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|128
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|129
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|130
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:01:36
|131
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:53
|132
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:29
|133
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|134
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:02:40
|135
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:02:55
|136
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:03:01
|137
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:25
|138
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:13
|139
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|140
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|141
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp
|142
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|143
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|144
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|145
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:51
|146
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|147
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|148
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|149
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|150
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|151
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|152
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|153
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida
|154
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|155
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|156
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|157
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|158
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|159
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|160
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|161
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|162
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|163
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|164
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|165
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|166
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|167
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|168
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|169
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|170
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|171
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|172
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|173
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|174
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|175
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|176
|José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
|177
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|178
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|179
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|180
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|181
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|182
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|183
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|184
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:20
|185
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:07:00
|186
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:07:02
|187
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:06
|188
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:23
|189
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:49
|DNS
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Jesus Alberto Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|20
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|17
|3
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|15
|4
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|5
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|10
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|9
|8
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|9
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|7
|10
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|11
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|12
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|13
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|14
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|15
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|45
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|35
|3
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|4
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|26
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|22
|6
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|20
|7
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|18
|8
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|9
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|14
|10
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|12
|11
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|12
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|13
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|14
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|15
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|4:11:39
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|7
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:24
|8
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:59
|9
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|10
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|11
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|12
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|13
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|14
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|15
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|16
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|17
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:27
|18
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|19
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:25
|20
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:13
|21
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:51
|22
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|23
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|26
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|12:34:57
|2
|Lotto-Belisol
|3
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|Team Katusha
|7
|Trek Factory Racing
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|9
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|IAM Cycling
|11
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|Team Netapp-Endura
|13
|Cannondale
|14
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|15
|Team Sky
|16
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:15
|17
|Team Europcar
|0:00:47
|18
|Lampre - Merida
|0:00:59
|19
|Orica Greenedge
|20
|Movistar Team
|0:01:27
|21
|Fdj.Fr
|0:04:27
|22
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|24:38:25
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:00:44
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:50
|5
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:17
|6
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:01:45
|7
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|8
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:01:54
|9
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:02:05
|10
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:11
|11
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|14
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:16
|15
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:25
|16
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|17
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:02:27
|18
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:37
|19
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:39
|20
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:44
|21
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:24
|22
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|0:03:29
|23
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:03:59
|25
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|26
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|0:04:08
|27
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:04:13
|28
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
|29
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|30
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:04:28
|31
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:04:45
|32
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:05:07
|33
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|0:05:40
|34
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:05:45
|35
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:17
|36
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:31
|37
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:36
|38
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:07:46
|39
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:09:10
|40
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:12
|41
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|42
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:20
|43
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:09:25
|44
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|45
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:01
|46
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:12:20
|47
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:12:23
|48
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:50
|49
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:06
|50
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:08
|51
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:13:20
|52
|José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:58
|53
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:14:18
|54
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:14:34
|55
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:15:15
|56
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:15:47
|57
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:31
|58
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|0:16:55
|59
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:17:22
|60
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:18:19
|61
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|0:18:42
|62
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|0:18:43
|63
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:19:21
|64
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:22
|65
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:19:26
|66
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:30
|67
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:20:25
|68
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:20:30
|69
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:20:58
|70
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:06
|71
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:17
|72
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:21:33
|73
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|74
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|0:22:01
|75
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:22:03
|76
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:22:54
|77
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:15
|78
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|79
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:23:21
|80
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:23:24
|81
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:23:27
|82
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:36
|83
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:23:39
|84
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:24:03
|85
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|86
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:24:38
|87
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:24:41
|88
|John Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:24:47
|90
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:06
|91
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:25:34
|92
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:25:46
|93
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|0:25:55
|94
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:26:09
|95
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:26:10
|96
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:26:24
|97
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:26:26
|98
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:26:33
|99
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:57
|100
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:27:00
|101
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:12
|102
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|0:27:14
|103
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:39
|104
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:27:40
|105
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|0:27:49
|106
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|0:28:14
|107
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:20
|108
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:28:44
|109
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|0:29:16
|110
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:34
|111
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:56
|112
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:30:21
|113
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:30:24
|114
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida
|0:30:26
|115
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:30:29
|116
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:30:40
|117
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:30:41
|118
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:30:46
|119
|José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
|0:30:49
|120
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:30:57
|121
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:31:04
|122
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:31:10
|123
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|0:31:25
|124
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:31:53
|125
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|0:32:17
|126
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|127
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:32:26
|128
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:32:34
|129
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:32:46
|130
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:33:03
|131
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:33:31
|132
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|0:33:35
|133
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:34:03
|134
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:34:06
|135
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|136
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:34:11
|137
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:34:17
|138
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:34:23
|139
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:34:49
|140
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:34:59
|141
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:35:02
|142
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:35:11
|143
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:35:20
|144
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:35:58
|145
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:37:09
|146
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|147
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:37:29
|148
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|0:37:34
|149
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|0:37:47
|150
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:38:12
|151
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:38:28
|152
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|153
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp
|0:38:31
|154
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|0:38:45
|155
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:38:46
|156
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:39:18
|157
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:39:36
|158
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:39:46
|159
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:40:19
|160
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:40:29
|161
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:41:25
|162
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:41:37
|163
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:41:43
|164
|José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:41:49
|165
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:42:11
|166
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|167
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:42:17
|168
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:42:40
|169
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:43:22
|170
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:43:46
|171
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:43:54
|172
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:43:55
|173
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:43:59
|174
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:44:22
|175
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:44:27
|176
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:44:44
|177
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:45:21
|178
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:46:09
|179
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:46:52
|180
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:47:02
|181
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:49:08
|182
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:49:27
|183
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:49:50
|184
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:52:42
|185
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:52:43
|186
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:53:58
|187
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:57:32
|188
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|0:59:20
|189
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:02:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|217
|pts
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|137
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|135
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|117
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|91
|6
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|87
|7
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|53
|9
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|48
|10
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|44
|11
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|42
|12
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|41
|13
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|39
|14
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|38
|15
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|37
|16
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|36
|17
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|34
|18
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|32
|19
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|31
|20
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|31
|21
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|30
|22
|José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|23
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|24
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|28
|25
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|26
|26
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|27
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|22
|28
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|21
|29
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|30
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|20
|31
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|20
|32
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|33
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|34
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|20
|35
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|20
|36
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|18
|37
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|18
|38
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|18
|39
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|18
|40
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|17
|41
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|17
|42
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|43
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|17
|44
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|17
|45
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|15
|46
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|15
|47
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|15
|48
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|49
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|15
|50
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15
|51
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|14
|52
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|13
|53
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|13
|54
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|12
|55
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|12
|56
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|11
|57
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|11
|58
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|10
|59
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
|10
|60
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|61
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|10
|62
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|63
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|9
|64
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|65
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|8
|66
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|67
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|68
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|69
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|70
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|6
|71
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|72
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|73
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|74
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|75
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|76
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|4
|77
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|78
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|79
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|3
|80
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|81
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|3
|82
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|83
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|84
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|85
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|2
|86
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|87
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|88
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|89
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|pts
|2
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|3
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|4
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|5
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|6
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|7
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|8
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|2
|9
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|10
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|2
|11
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1
|12
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1
|13
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|14
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|15
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|16
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|24:39:09
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:06
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:27
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:41
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:40
|6
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:11:39
|7
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:18:37
|8
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:46
|9
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:52
|10
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:24:50
|11
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:25:02
|12
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:25:25
|13
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:25:26
|14
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:13
|15
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|0:26:30
|16
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:33:22
|17
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:33:39
|18
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:34:15
|19
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:39:35
|20
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:40:41
|21
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:40:53
|22
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:40:59
|23
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:44:37
|24
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:46:18
|25
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:48:43
|26
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:51:59
|27
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:53:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|73:56:23
|2
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:04:18
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:06:05
|4
|Team Sky
|0:06:17
|5
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:22
|6
|Cannondale
|0:09:03
|7
|Team Katusha
|0:09:26
|8
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:10:15
|9
|Orica Greenedge
|0:10:31
|10
|Team Netapp-Endura
|0:10:36
|11
|IAM Cycling
|0:11:50
|12
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:13:33
|13
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:14:42
|14
|Lampre - Merida
|0:15:25
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:34
|16
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:17:40
|17
|Team Europcar
|0:20:10
|18
|Movistar Team
|0:22:10
|19
|Fdj.Fr
|0:23:53
|20
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:34:53
|21
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:38:58
|22
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:50:26
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy