Tour de France: Greipel wins sprint in Reims

Wet roads cause more agony for peloton

Image 1 of 132

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) after a mechanical

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 132

Luis Ángel Maté collects the most combative rider prize

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 3 of 132

Luis Ángel Maté collecting KOM points on the la cote de Roucy

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 4 of 132

The allusion to the Great War was very present on this stage, even on the roadside

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 5 of 132

Rui Costa and Andre Greipel smiling in the peloton

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 6 of 132

A large gathered for the départ from Arras

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 7 of 132

Christian Prudhomme and former Tour winners Bernard Hinault and Bernard Thevenet

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 8 of 132

Christian Prudhomme and former Tour winners Bernard Hinault and Bernard Thevenet paid their respects to the fallen at the Notre-Dame-de-Lorette.

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 9 of 132

Christian Prudhomme and former Tour winners Bernard Hinault and Bernard Thevenet French at the memorial site at Notre-Dame-de-Lorette near Arras

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 10 of 132

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) on podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 132

François Hollande in open discussion with the youth of the operation Au Pied des Tours

(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 12 of 132

Andre Greipel makes sure Lotto Belisol gets a mention on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 132

A TV view of the sprint

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 132

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) looking less than amused

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 132

At the scene of the crash

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 132

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 132

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) takes victory in stage 6 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 132

Trek Factory Racing had a wet stage 4 sticker on the car

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 132

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 132

Michal Golas (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 132

Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 132

Medieval knights enjoying the race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 132

Jérôme Pineau poses for the camera

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 132

Waiting at the feed zone

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 132

Tinkoff-Saxo have a novel bidon vest at the Tour this year

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 132

French president François Hollande and Tour director Christian Prudhomme

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 132

Hollande and Prudhomme pose for a photo

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 132

French president François Hollande gets a selfie with a fan

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 132

Michał Kwiatkowski shakes hands with Vincenzo Nibali

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 132

A very happy Andre Greipel on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 132

Peter Sagan

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 132

Vincenzo Nibali

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 132

Vincenzo Nibali

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 132

Davide Cimolai

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 132

Jon Izagirre

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 132

Xabier Zandio is treated after a crash

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 132

Marcel Wyss and Xabier Zandio involved in a crash

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 132

Marcel Wyss and Xabier Zandio involved in a crash

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 132

Matteo Trentin

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 132

Alexander Kristoff

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 132

Joaquim Rodriguez at the Katusha team car

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 132

Omega Pharma-Quick Step on the front of the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 132

Peter Sagan

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 132

Jan Barta

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 132

Francois Hollande and Christian Prudhomme at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 132

The devil made an appearance during stage 6

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 132

How many bottles can you carry at once?

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 132

Andy Schleck may be out of the Tour, but his supporters are still there.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 132

Michal Kwiatkowski, best young rider.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 132

Peter Sagan

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 132

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 132

Mountains leader Cyril Lemoine

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 132

The peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 132

Michal Kwiatkowski and Vincenzo Nibali

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 132

Michal Kwiatkowski and Vincenzo Nibali

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 132

Francois Hollande and Christian Prudhomme at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 132

A bandaged Peter Sagan

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 132

Bjarne Riis checks on Jesus Hernandez after his crash

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 132

Tinkoff Saxo's Jesus Hernandez in a daze after crashing on his head.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 132

Bjarne Riis looks after Jesus Hernandez after his crash

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 132

Xabier Zandio was the worst off in this crash

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 132

Jesus Herrada, the Spanish champion, gets assistance

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 132

Medical staff look after Zandio

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 132

Peter Sagan cleans off his tyres

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 132

This crash looked like a French civil war.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 132

Alexander Vinokourov and Vincenzo Nibali at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 132

Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana) gets a push after an incident

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 132

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) was caught out in a mass crash

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 132

Bjarne Riis checks on Jesus Hernandez

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 132

Giant-Shimano controls the peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 132

Bjarne Riis and a mechanic help Jesus Hernadez back on his bike

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 72 of 132

Jesus Herrada (Movistar) gets fixed up after a crash

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 73 of 132

Egor Silin (Katusha) broke his collarbone in this crash with Jose Serpa (Lampre-Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 74 of 132

Lunch awaits the Astana riders

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 75 of 132

Andre Greipel charges toward the line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 132

Andre Greipel takes the stage win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 132

Andre Greipel takes the stage win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 78 of 132

Andre Greipel takes the stage win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 132

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) still in green.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 80 of 132

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) remains in the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 81 of 132

John Gadret (Movistar) before stage 6 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 82 of 132

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 83 of 132

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins his first stage of the 2014 Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 84 of 132

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) thrilled to win on stage 6 in Reims

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 85 of 132

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) celebrates with teammate Jurgen Van Den Broeck

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 86 of 132

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins his third Tour stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 87 of 132

Andre Greipel charges toward the line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 88 of 132

The peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 89 of 132

Vincenzo Nibali finishes up

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 90 of 132

The peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 91 of 132

Stage winner Andre Greipel

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 92 of 132

Stage winner Andre Greipel

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 93 of 132

Stage winner Andre Greipel

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 94 of 132

Vincenzo Nibali in yellow in the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 95 of 132

Michal Kwiatkowski

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 96 of 132

Michal Kwiatkowski

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 97 of 132

Niki Terpstra and Michal Kwiatkowski

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 98 of 132

A sticker on the Trek Factory team car

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 99 of 132

The peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 100 of 132

Time for a nature break

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 101 of 132

Andre Greipel after his win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 102 of 132

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) tops Alexander Kristoff in the sprint on stage 6

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 103 of 132

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 104 of 132

Jakob Fuglsang and Lieuwe Westra (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 105 of 132

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) pleased with the win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 106 of 132

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 6 in Reims

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 107 of 132

Michal Kwiatkowski on the attack on the big screen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 108 of 132

Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis) leads the breakaway

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 109 of 132

Most combative rider Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 110 of 132

Best young rider Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 111 of 132

Best young rider Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 112 of 132

Points jersey leader Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 113 of 132

Points jersey leader Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 114 of 132

Mountains leader Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 115 of 132

Mountains leader Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 116 of 132

Most combative rider Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 117 of 132

A triumphant Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) at the end of stage 6 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 118 of 132

Race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 119 of 132

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in yellow

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 120 of 132

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 121 of 132

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) dons the yellow jersey

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 122 of 132

Stage winner Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 123 of 132

Stage winner Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 124 of 132

Stage winner Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 125 of 132

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 6

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 126 of 132

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) triumphs in stage 6

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 127 of 132

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) takes the stage win

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 128 of 132

The final sprint

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 129 of 132

Michal Kwiatkowski launches an attack

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 130 of 132

Michal Kwiatkowski launches an attack

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 131 of 132

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on the podium with the lion

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 132 of 132

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 6 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) stormed back to win stage six of the Tour de France from Arras to Reims. The Lotto rider, who had struggled during the opening stages, made no mistakes after Marcel Kittel was dropped in the finale.

Greipel took control of the sprint with 150 metres to go and hit the front after a chaotic run-in, and after a late attack from Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma Quickstep) was reeled in. Despite late dashes from Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Samuel Dumoulin (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Greipel won by over a bike length, with Peter Sagan down in fifth.

Race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) made it through the day unscathed however there was a late threat when the peloton split into several echelons inside the final 10 kilometres. Pierre Rolland (Europcar) was among those who lost out but the majority of the main overall contenders made the cut.

Yet this was Greipel's day and another for Germany who have won every single bunch sprint in the Tour de France so far. For your generation of world-topping sprinters it's such a shame that their national broadcasters continue to shun the race. Not that Griepel was overly concerned when he crossed the line. Relief seemed to be the overriding emotion, with a first-stage win in this year's race.

Greipel has won at least one stage in every Tour since 2011 but the early indications weren't promising when a combination of bad luck and bad time scuppered his chances in the early stages. Greg Henderson's untimely departure on stage 4 certainly didn't help matters but few can live with Greipel when he's well positioned and only has clean air between him and the finish line.

"It was a really nervous stage," Greipel said at the finish. "We had to stay all the time at the front. I'm really happy with my team. They kept me all the time in the front, especially the last 30km with the side winds."

"At the end maybe it was not a lead out train, with all the roundabouts it wasn't easy to stay together."

"I had a good wheel with Mark Renshaw, but I lost a little bit of energy getting into position. With 250m to go I said to myself, I go full now, it doesn't matter, what will happen will happen. I'm really happy I got the stage win. There was a lot of pressure on us. Finally we have it."

Timing and experience were crucial. Especially when Kwiatkowski threw caution to the wind and attacked inside the final kilometre. Under normal circumstances Giant-Shimano would have snaffled up the Pole with relative ease, but with the Dutch outfit out the back and Omega Pharma of course unwilling to chase, it fell upon the ragtag lead-out to measure their approach. Of course panic spread and while Kwiatkowski was caught, it led to uncertainly as fractured mini-lead outs of ones and twos held their efforts. Cue Greipel, who hit the front with the authority needed to take his first stage in this year's race.

"The confidence was always there. OK it wasn't easy, but we just said to ourselves we stay calm and we go for it. Today was really good work from everyone."

Photo: Tim De Waele

The Tour pays respect

After yesterday's epic day on the cobbles there was a moment to reflect for the Tour de France. As riders looked out from the rain-covered windows of the team buses, as they assessed their aching limbs from the exhausting efforts made the day before, the Tour organisers made sure those who lost their lives in the First World War were honoured.

The stage route itself ran from Arras and through some of the battlefields including the Somme and the Chemin des Dames where three battles were fought between 1914 and the conclusion of the war four years later.

The race itself saw Jerome Pineau (IAM Cycling), Tom Leezer (Belkin), Luis Mate Mardones (Cofidis) and Arnaud Gerard (Bretagne-Seche Environnement) break clear in the early stages but their lead never troubled a peloton that clung together in the wet and misty conditions.

Mate, who had attacked from the off when the race hit France two days ago, helped drive the foursome on, but with such sprinter friendly parcours the leaders were never given the freedom they needed.

The peloton wasn't having it all its own way either, with a number of crashes throughout the stage. After losing Chris Froome yesterday, Team Sky saw Xabier Zandio leave in an ambulance. The Spaniard wasn't the only rider to leave the race, with Egor Silin (Team Katusha) and Alberto Contador's key helper Jesus Hernandez also crashing out.

Photo: Bettini Photo

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) also took a tumble but he made his way back to the peloton rather gingerly before the main field began to split in the crosswinds.

When Mate, the last man from the break was caught with twelve kilometres to go Omega Pharma-Quickstep began to take control of the front of the peloton. It proved crucial, and once the winds picked up and the riders found themselves on open and exposed roads the Belgian team set about dismantling the peloton. Groups quickly formed with Alberto Contador and Vincenzo Nibali – their duel becoming more fascinating by the day – matching each other near the front pedal stroke for pedal stroke.

Thibaut Pinot and Pierre Rolland both lost 59 seconds but the rest of the overall contenders were safe. Katusha led the peloton into the final two kilometres but Kittel, perhaps feeling the effects his crash yesterday or the early signs of fatigue sat up. Cannondale played their part in the lead-out but Griepel kept his nerve and his line.

Photo: Bettini Photo

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol4:11:39
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
3Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
4Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
6Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
7Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
8Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
9Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
10Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
11Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
12Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
14Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
15Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
16Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
17Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
18Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
19Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
20Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
21Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
23Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
24Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
25Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
26Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
27Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
28Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
29Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
30José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
31Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
32Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
33Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
34Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
35Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
36Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
37Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
38Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
39Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
40Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
41Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
42Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
43Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
44Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
45Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
46Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
47Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
48Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
49Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
50Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
51Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
52Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
53Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
54Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
55Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
56Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
57Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
58Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
59Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
60Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
61Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
62Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
63Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
64Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
65Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
66Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
67Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
68Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
69Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
70Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol0:00:15
71Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
72Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
73Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale0:00:18
74Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:24
75Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp0:00:35
76Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
77Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:00:41
78Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale0:00:45
79Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
80Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:47
81Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
82Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
83Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:54
84Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
85Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
86Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:59
87Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
88Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
89Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
90Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
91Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
92Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
93Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
94Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
95Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
96Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
97John Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
98Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
99Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
100Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
101Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
102Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
103Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
104Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
105Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
106Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
107Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
108Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
109Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
110Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
111Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
112Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
113Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
114Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
115Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
116Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
117Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
118Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
119Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
120Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
121Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
122Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
123Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
124Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
125José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura0:01:27
126Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
127John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
128Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
129Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
130Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura0:01:36
131Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:53
132Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:29
133Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
134Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:02:40
135Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:02:55
136Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:03:01
137Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:03:25
138Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:13
139Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
140Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
141Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp
142Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
143Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
144Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
145Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:51
146Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
147Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
148Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
149Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
150Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
151Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
152Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
153Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida
154Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
155Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
156Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
157Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
158Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
159Edward King (USA) Cannondale
160Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
161Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
162Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
163Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
164Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
165Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
166Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
167Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
168Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
169Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
170Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
171Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
172David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
173David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
174Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
175Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
176José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
177Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
178Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
179John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
180William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
181Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
182Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
183Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
184Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:06:20
185Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano0:07:00
186Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:07:02
187Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:06
188Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:23
189Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:49
DNSAriel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida
DNFJesus Alberto Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFEgor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFXabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky

Intermediate sprint - Pinon, km. 119.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling20pts
2Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement17
3Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling15
4Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13
5Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step11
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale10
7André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol9
8Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step8
9Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale7
10Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano6
11Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano5
12Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4
13Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano3
14Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
15Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol45pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha35
3Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale30
4Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step26
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale22
6Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement20
7Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano18
8Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar16
9Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling14
10Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling12
11Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team10
12Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
13Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
14Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing4
15Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Côte de Coucy-le-Château-Auffrique, km. 107.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) Côte de Roucy, km. 157.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale4:11:39
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
7Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:24
8Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:59
9Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
10Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
11Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
12Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
13Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
14Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
15Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
16Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
17Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:27
18Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
19Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:03:25
20Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:13
21Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:51
22Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
23Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
25David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
26Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
27John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team12:34:57
2Lotto-Belisol
3Belkin Pro Cycling
4AG2R La Mondiale
5Team Giant-Shimano
6Team Katusha
7Trek Factory Racing
8Astana Pro Team
9Tinkoff-Saxo
10IAM Cycling
11Omega Pharma-Quick Step
12Team Netapp-Endura
13Cannondale
14Bretagne - Seche Environnement
15Team Sky
16Garmin - Sharp0:00:15
17Team Europcar0:00:47
18Lampre - Merida0:00:59
19Orica Greenedge
20Movistar Team0:01:27
21Fdj.Fr0:04:27
22Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:12

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team24:38:25
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:02
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:00:44
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:50
5Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:01:17
6Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:01:45
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
8Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:01:54
9Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:02:05
10Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:11
11Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
12Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
14Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:02:16
15Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:25
16Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
17Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:02:27
18Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:37
19Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:39
20Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:02:44
21Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:24
22Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge0:03:29
23Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura0:03:59
25Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
26Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale0:04:08
27Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:04:13
28Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
29Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
30Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky0:04:28
31Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura0:04:45
32Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura0:05:07
33Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge0:05:40
34Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:05:45
35Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:17
36Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:06:31
37Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:36
38Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:07:46
39Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:09:10
40Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:09:12
41Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
42Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:09:20
43Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:09:25
44Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
45Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:01
46Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:12:20
47Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:12:23
48Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:12:50
49Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:13:06
50Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:13:08
51Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:13:20
52José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:58
53Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:14:18
54Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:14:34
55Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:15
56Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:15:47
57Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:31
58Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida0:16:55
59Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:17:22
60Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:18:19
61Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp0:18:42
62John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team0:18:43
63Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida0:19:21
64Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:19:22
65Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale0:19:26
66Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:30
67Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:20:25
68Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:20:30
69Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:20:58
70Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:06
71Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:17
72Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:21:33
73Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
74Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale0:22:01
75Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling0:22:03
76Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:22:54
77Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:23:15
78Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
79Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling0:23:21
80Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:23:24
81Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura0:23:27
82Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:36
83Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:23:39
84Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:24:03
85Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
86Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:24:38
87Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:24:41
88John Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
89Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:24:47
90Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:06
91Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:25:34
92Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:25:46
93Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol0:25:55
94Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:26:09
95Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:26:10
96Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:26:24
97Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:26:26
98Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:26:33
99Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:57
100Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling0:27:00
101Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:27:12
102Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge0:27:14
103Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:27:39
104Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:27:40
105Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale0:27:49
106Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol0:28:14
107Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:28:20
108Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:28:44
109Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol0:29:16
110Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:29:34
111Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:56
112Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:30:21
113Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:30:24
114Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida0:30:26
115Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:30:29
116Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:30:40
117Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura0:30:41
118Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:30:46
119José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida0:30:49
120Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:30:57
121Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:31:04
122Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:31:10
123Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp0:31:25
124Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:31:53
125Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp0:32:17
126Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
127Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:32:26
128Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:32:34
129Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:32:46
130Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:33:03
131Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:33:31
132Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge0:33:35
133Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:34:03
134Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura0:34:06
135Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
136Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:34:11
137Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura0:34:17
138John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:34:23
139Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha0:34:49
140Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:34:59
141Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:35:02
142Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:35:11
143Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:35:20
144Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:35:58
145Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:37:09
146Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
147Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:37:29
148André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol0:37:34
149Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale0:37:47
150Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:38:12
151Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:38:28
152Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
153Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp0:38:31
154Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge0:38:45
155Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:38:46
156Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:39:18
157David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:39:36
158William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:39:46
159Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:40:19
160Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:40:29
161Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:41:25
162Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:41:37
163Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:41:43
164José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura0:41:49
165Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:42:11
166Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
167Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:42:17
168Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:42:40
169Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:43:22
170Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:43:46
171Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:43:54
172Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:43:55
173Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:43:59
174Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:44:22
175Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:44:27
176Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:44:44
177Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:45:21
178Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:46:09
179Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:46:52
180Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:47:02
181Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:49:08
182Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:49:27
183Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:49:50
184Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:52:42
185Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:52:43
186David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura0:53:58
187Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:57:32
188Edward King (USA) Cannondale0:59:20
189Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano1:02:40

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale217pts
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar137
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano135
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha117
5André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol91
6Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step87
7Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale55
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team53
9Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team48
10Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr44
11Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp42
12Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step41
13Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling39
14Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement38
15Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge37
16Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing36
17Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team34
18Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team32
19Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team31
20Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing31
21Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling30
22José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team30
23Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits30
24Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling28
25Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol26
26Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits24
27Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo22
28Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step21
29Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing20
30Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement20
31Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling20
32Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
33Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar20
34Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale20
35Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge20
36Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale18
37Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar18
38Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano18
39Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale18
40Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge17
41Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura17
42Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17
43Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement17
44David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura17
45Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol15
46Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge15
47Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling15
48Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar15
49Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement15
50Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step15
51Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida14
52Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp13
53Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing13
54Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale12
55Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling12
56Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling11
57Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement11
58Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol10
59Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura10
60Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
61Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol10
62Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team9
63Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step9
64Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha9
65Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura8
66Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar8
67Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
68Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo7
69Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
70Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale6
71Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano6
72Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo6
73Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano5
74Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky4
75Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling4
76Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol4
77Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team4
78Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4
79Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida3
80Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
81Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol3
82Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano3
83Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo3
84Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing2
85Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team2
86Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
87Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo2
88Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp1
89Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6pts
2Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
3Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing4
4Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
5Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
6Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar3
7Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar2
8Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp2
9Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar2
10David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura2
11Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1
12Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1
13Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp1
14Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
15Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
16Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale24:39:09
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:06
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:27
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:41
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:40
6Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:11:39
7Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida0:18:37
8Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:46
9Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:52
10Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:24:50
11Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:25:02
12Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:25:25
13Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:25:26
14Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:13
15Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge0:26:30
16Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:33:22
17John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:33:39
18Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:34:15
19Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:39:35
20Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:40:41
21Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:40:53
22Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:40:59
23Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:44:37
24Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:46:18
25Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:48:43
26Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:51:59
27David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura0:53:14

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team73:56:23
2Belkin Pro Cycling0:04:18
3BMC Racing Team0:06:05
4Team Sky0:06:17
5Trek Factory Racing0:07:22
6Cannondale0:09:03
7Team Katusha0:09:26
8Garmin - Sharp0:10:15
9Orica Greenedge0:10:31
10Team Netapp-Endura0:10:36
11IAM Cycling0:11:50
12Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:13:33
13Lotto-Belisol0:14:42
14Lampre - Merida0:15:25
15AG2R La Mondiale0:15:34
16Tinkoff-Saxo0:17:40
17Team Europcar0:20:10
18Movistar Team0:22:10
19Fdj.Fr0:23:53
20Team Giant-Shimano0:34:53
21Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:38:58
22Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:50:26

 

