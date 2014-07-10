Image 1 of 132 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) after a mechanical (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 132 Luis Ángel Maté collects the most combative rider prize (Image credit: ASO/B. Bade) Image 3 of 132 Luis Ángel Maté collecting KOM points on the la cote de Roucy (Image credit: ASO/B. Bade) Image 4 of 132 The allusion to the Great War was very present on this stage, even on the roadside (Image credit: ASO/B. Bade) Image 5 of 132 Rui Costa and Andre Greipel smiling in the peloton (Image credit: ASO/B. Bade) Image 6 of 132 A large gathered for the départ from Arras (Image credit: ASO/B. Bade) Image 7 of 132 Christian Prudhomme and former Tour winners Bernard Hinault and Bernard Thevenet (Image credit: ASO/B. Bade) Image 8 of 132 Christian Prudhomme and former Tour winners Bernard Hinault and Bernard Thevenet paid their respects to the fallen at the Notre-Dame-de-Lorette. André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) stormed back to win stage six of the Tour de France from Arras to Reims. The Lotto rider, who had struggled during the opening stages, made no mistakes after Marcel Kittel was dropped in the finale.

Greipel took control of the sprint with 150 metres to go and hit the front after a chaotic run-in, and after a late attack from Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma Quickstep) was reeled in. Despite late dashes from Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Samuel Dumoulin (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Greipel won by over a bike length, with Peter Sagan down in fifth.

Race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) made it through the day unscathed however there was a late threat when the peloton split into several echelons inside the final 10 kilometres. Pierre Rolland (Europcar) was among those who lost out but the majority of the main overall contenders made the cut.

Yet this was Greipel's day and another for Germany who have won every single bunch sprint in the Tour de France so far. For your generation of world-topping sprinters it's such a shame that their national broadcasters continue to shun the race. Not that Griepel was overly concerned when he crossed the line. Relief seemed to be the overriding emotion, with a first-stage win in this year's race.

Greipel has won at least one stage in every Tour since 2011 but the early indications weren't promising when a combination of bad luck and bad time scuppered his chances in the early stages. Greg Henderson's untimely departure on stage 4 certainly didn't help matters but few can live with Greipel when he's well positioned and only has clean air between him and the finish line.

"It was a really nervous stage," Greipel said at the finish. "We had to stay all the time at the front. I'm really happy with my team. They kept me all the time in the front, especially the last 30km with the side winds."

"At the end maybe it was not a lead out train, with all the roundabouts it wasn't easy to stay together."

"I had a good wheel with Mark Renshaw, but I lost a little bit of energy getting into position. With 250m to go I said to myself, I go full now, it doesn't matter, what will happen will happen. I'm really happy I got the stage win. There was a lot of pressure on us. Finally we have it."

Timing and experience were crucial. Especially when Kwiatkowski threw caution to the wind and attacked inside the final kilometre. Under normal circumstances Giant-Shimano would have snaffled up the Pole with relative ease, but with the Dutch outfit out the back and Omega Pharma of course unwilling to chase, it fell upon the ragtag lead-out to measure their approach. Of course panic spread and while Kwiatkowski was caught, it led to uncertainly as fractured mini-lead outs of ones and twos held their efforts. Cue Greipel, who hit the front with the authority needed to take his first stage in this year's race.

"The confidence was always there. OK it wasn't easy, but we just said to ourselves we stay calm and we go for it. Today was really good work from everyone."

Photo: Tim De Waele

The Tour pays respect

After yesterday's epic day on the cobbles there was a moment to reflect for the Tour de France. As riders looked out from the rain-covered windows of the team buses, as they assessed their aching limbs from the exhausting efforts made the day before, the Tour organisers made sure those who lost their lives in the First World War were honoured.

The stage route itself ran from Arras and through some of the battlefields including the Somme and the Chemin des Dames where three battles were fought between 1914 and the conclusion of the war four years later.

The race itself saw Jerome Pineau (IAM Cycling), Tom Leezer (Belkin), Luis Mate Mardones (Cofidis) and Arnaud Gerard (Bretagne-Seche Environnement) break clear in the early stages but their lead never troubled a peloton that clung together in the wet and misty conditions.

Mate, who had attacked from the off when the race hit France two days ago, helped drive the foursome on, but with such sprinter friendly parcours the leaders were never given the freedom they needed.

The peloton wasn't having it all its own way either, with a number of crashes throughout the stage. After losing Chris Froome yesterday, Team Sky saw Xabier Zandio leave in an ambulance. The Spaniard wasn't the only rider to leave the race, with Egor Silin (Team Katusha) and Alberto Contador's key helper Jesus Hernandez also crashing out.

Photo: Bettini Photo

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) also took a tumble but he made his way back to the peloton rather gingerly before the main field began to split in the crosswinds.

When Mate, the last man from the break was caught with twelve kilometres to go Omega Pharma-Quickstep began to take control of the front of the peloton. It proved crucial, and once the winds picked up and the riders found themselves on open and exposed roads the Belgian team set about dismantling the peloton. Groups quickly formed with Alberto Contador and Vincenzo Nibali – their duel becoming more fascinating by the day – matching each other near the front pedal stroke for pedal stroke.

Thibaut Pinot and Pierre Rolland both lost 59 seconds but the rest of the overall contenders were safe. Katusha led the peloton into the final two kilometres but Kittel, perhaps feeling the effects his crash yesterday or the early signs of fatigue sat up. Cannondale played their part in the lead-out but Griepel kept his nerve and his line.

Photo: Bettini Photo

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 4:11:39 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 3 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 6 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 7 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 8 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 9 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 10 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 11 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 12 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 14 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 15 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 16 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 17 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 18 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 20 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 21 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 23 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 24 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 25 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 26 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 27 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 28 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 29 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 30 José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 31 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 32 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 33 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 34 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 35 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 36 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 37 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 38 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 39 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 40 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida 41 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 42 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 43 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 44 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 45 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 46 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 47 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 48 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 49 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 50 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 51 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura 52 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 53 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 54 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 56 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 57 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 58 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 59 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 60 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 61 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 62 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 63 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 65 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 66 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 67 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 68 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 69 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 70 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 0:00:15 71 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 72 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 73 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 0:00:18 74 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:24 75 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:35 76 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 77 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:41 78 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:45 79 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 80 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:47 81 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 82 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 83 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:54 84 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 85 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 86 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:59 87 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 88 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 89 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 90 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 91 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 92 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 93 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 94 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 95 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 96 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 97 John Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 98 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 99 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 100 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 101 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 102 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 103 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 104 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 105 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 106 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 107 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 108 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 109 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 110 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 111 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 112 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 113 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 114 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 115 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 116 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 117 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 119 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 120 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 121 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 122 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 123 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 124 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 125 José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 0:01:27 126 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 127 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 128 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 129 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 130 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 0:01:36 131 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:53 132 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:29 133 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 134 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:02:40 135 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:02:55 136 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:03:01 137 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:03:25 138 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:13 139 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 140 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 141 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp 142 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 143 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 144 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 145 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:51 146 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 147 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 148 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 149 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 150 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 151 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 152 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 153 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida 154 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 155 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 156 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 157 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 158 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 159 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 160 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 161 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 162 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 163 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 164 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 165 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 166 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 167 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 168 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 169 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 170 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 171 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 172 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 173 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 174 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 175 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 176 José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida 177 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 178 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 179 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 180 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 181 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 182 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 183 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 184 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:06:20 185 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 0:07:00 186 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:07:02 187 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:06 188 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:23 189 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:49 DNS Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre - Merida DNF Jesus Alberto Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo DNF Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha DNF Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky

Intermediate sprint - Pinon, km. 119.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 20 pts 2 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 17 3 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 15 4 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 5 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 10 7 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 9 8 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 9 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 7 10 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 6 11 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 5 12 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4 13 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 3 14 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 15 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 45 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 35 3 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 4 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 26 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 22 6 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 20 7 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 18 8 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 16 9 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 14 10 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 12 11 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 12 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 13 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 14 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 4 15 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Côte de Coucy-le-Château-Auffrique, km. 107.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) Côte de Roucy, km. 157.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 4:11:39 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 7 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:24 8 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:59 9 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 10 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 11 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 12 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 13 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 14 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 15 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 16 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 17 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:27 18 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 19 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:03:25 20 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:13 21 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:51 22 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 23 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 26 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 27 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 12:34:57 2 Lotto-Belisol 3 Belkin Pro Cycling 4 AG2R La Mondiale 5 Team Giant-Shimano 6 Team Katusha 7 Trek Factory Racing 8 Astana Pro Team 9 Tinkoff-Saxo 10 IAM Cycling 11 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 Team Netapp-Endura 13 Cannondale 14 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 15 Team Sky 16 Garmin - Sharp 0:00:15 17 Team Europcar 0:00:47 18 Lampre - Merida 0:00:59 19 Orica Greenedge 20 Movistar Team 0:01:27 21 Fdj.Fr 0:04:27 22 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:12

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 24:38:25 2 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:02 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:00:44 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:50 5 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:17 6 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:01:45 7 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 8 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:01:54 9 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:02:05 10 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:11 11 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 14 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:16 15 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:25 16 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 17 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:02:27 18 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:37 19 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:39 20 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:02:44 21 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:24 22 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 0:03:29 23 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 0:03:59 25 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 26 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 0:04:08 27 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:04:13 28 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida 29 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 30 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:04:28 31 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 0:04:45 32 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 0:05:07 33 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 0:05:40 34 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:05:45 35 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:17 36 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:06:31 37 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:36 38 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:07:46 39 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:09:10 40 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:09:12 41 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 42 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:09:20 43 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:09:25 44 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 45 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:01 46 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:12:20 47 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:12:23 48 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:12:50 49 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:13:06 50 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:13:08 51 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:13:20 52 José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:58 53 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:14:18 54 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:14:34 55 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:15:15 56 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:15:47 57 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:31 58 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 0:16:55 59 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:17:22 60 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:18:19 61 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 0:18:42 62 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 0:18:43 63 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:19:21 64 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:19:22 65 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 0:19:26 66 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:30 67 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:20:25 68 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:20:30 69 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:20:58 70 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:06 71 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:17 72 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:21:33 73 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 74 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 0:22:01 75 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:22:03 76 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:22:54 77 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:23:15 78 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 79 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:23:21 80 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:23:24 81 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 0:23:27 82 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:36 83 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:23:39 84 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:24:03 85 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 86 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:24:38 87 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:24:41 88 John Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 89 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:24:47 90 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:06 91 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:25:34 92 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:25:46 93 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 0:25:55 94 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:26:09 95 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:26:10 96 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:26:24 97 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:26:26 98 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:26:33 99 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:57 100 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:27:00 101 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:27:12 102 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 0:27:14 103 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:27:39 104 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:27:40 105 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 0:27:49 106 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 0:28:14 107 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:28:20 108 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:28:44 109 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 0:29:16 110 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:29:34 111 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:56 112 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:30:21 113 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:30:24 114 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida 0:30:26 115 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:30:29 116 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:30:40 117 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura 0:30:41 118 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:30:46 119 José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida 0:30:49 120 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:30:57 121 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:31:04 122 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:31:10 123 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 0:31:25 124 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:31:53 125 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 0:32:17 126 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 127 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:32:26 128 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:32:34 129 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:32:46 130 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:33:03 131 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:33:31 132 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 0:33:35 133 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:34:03 134 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 0:34:06 135 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 136 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:34:11 137 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 0:34:17 138 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:34:23 139 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:34:49 140 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:34:59 141 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:35:02 142 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:35:11 143 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:35:20 144 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:35:58 145 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:37:09 146 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 147 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:37:29 148 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 0:37:34 149 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 0:37:47 150 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:38:12 151 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:38:28 152 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 153 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp 0:38:31 154 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 0:38:45 155 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:38:46 156 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:39:18 157 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:39:36 158 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:39:46 159 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:40:19 160 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:40:29 161 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:41:25 162 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:41:37 163 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:41:43 164 José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 0:41:49 165 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:42:11 166 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 167 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:42:17 168 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:42:40 169 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 0:43:22 170 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:43:46 171 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:43:54 172 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:43:55 173 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:43:59 174 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:44:22 175 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:44:27 176 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:44:44 177 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:45:21 178 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:46:09 179 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:46:52 180 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:47:02 181 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:49:08 182 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:49:27 183 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:49:50 184 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:52:42 185 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:52:43 186 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 0:53:58 187 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:57:32 188 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 0:59:20 189 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 1:02:40

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 217 pts 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 137 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 135 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 117 5 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 91 6 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 87 7 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 55 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 53 9 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 48 10 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 44 11 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 42 12 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 41 13 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 39 14 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 38 15 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 37 16 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 36 17 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 34 18 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 32 19 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 31 20 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 31 21 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 30 22 José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 30 23 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 30 24 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 28 25 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 26 26 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 27 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 22 28 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 21 29 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 20 30 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 20 31 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 20 32 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 33 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 20 34 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 20 35 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 20 36 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 18 37 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 18 38 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 18 39 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 18 40 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 17 41 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 17 42 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 43 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 17 44 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 17 45 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 15 46 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 15 47 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 15 48 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 15 49 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 15 50 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15 51 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 14 52 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 13 53 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 13 54 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 12 55 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 12 56 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 11 57 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 11 58 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 10 59 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura 10 60 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 61 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 10 62 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 63 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 9 64 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 9 65 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 8 66 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 8 67 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 68 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 69 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 70 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 6 71 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 6 72 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 73 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 5 74 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 4 75 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 76 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 4 77 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 4 78 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4 79 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 3 80 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 81 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 3 82 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 3 83 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 84 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 2 85 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 2 86 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 87 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 88 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 1 89 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 pts 2 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 3 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 4 4 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 5 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 6 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 3 7 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 2 8 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 2 9 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 2 10 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 2 11 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1 12 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1 13 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1 14 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 15 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1 16 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 24:39:09 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:06 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:27 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:41 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:40 6 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:11:39 7 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:18:37 8 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:46 9 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:52 10 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:24:50 11 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:25:02 12 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:25:25 13 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:25:26 14 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:13 15 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 0:26:30 16 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:33:22 17 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:33:39 18 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:34:15 19 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:39:35 20 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:40:41 21 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:40:53 22 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:40:59 23 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:44:37 24 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:46:18 25 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:48:43 26 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:51:59 27 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 0:53:14