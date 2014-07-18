Tour de France: Nibali dominates first Alpine stage in Chamrousse
Porte, Kwiatkowski drop out of top 10
Stage 13: Saint-Étienne - Chamrousse
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) cemented his overall lead in the Tour de France by winning the 13th stage atop the race's first hors categorie climb on Friday. The Italian pulled away from his closest rivals near the end of the final climb to Chamrousse, passing Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Leopold König (NetApp-Endura), who eventually finished second and third.
The biggest loser of the day was Richie Porte (Team Sky), who cracked on the final climb, during a brutally hot day. The Australian struggled all the way to the finish and dropped from second overall to outside the top 10.
Nibali put in another impressive performance to take his third stage win of this year's Tour de France, but he lost an important teammate in Jakob Fuglsang, who crashed on the descent before the final climb. The Dane was able to continue, but was unable to stay with the lead group. Nibali remained in the main group, marking every move before jumping away to take not only the win but put time into all his rivals.
"It's a special day today. I'm very happy. I just wanted to gain as much time as I could. I knew Valverde was close to me. Porte was close to me as well. Porte had a problem and he was dropped, and in the end it was only Valverde and me," Nibali said.
The first Alpine climbs had their effects on the overall rankings. While Nibali increased his lead, Porte disappeared from his second position, which was taken over by Alejandro Valverde, at 3:37. Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) was dropped even earlier, but rallied back to hold onto 11th place overall.
With Porte out of the picture, the battle for third place overall was between the two Frenchmen, Romain Bardet (AG2R) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ). Despite matching Nibali and Valverde for most of the stage, Pinot did not get enough time on the AG2R rider to leapfrog him and Bardet sits third at 4:24. Pinot is 16 seconds further back.
How it unfolded
The 13th stage of 197.5km got off to a sombre start as the peloton observed a moment of silence for the victims of Malaysian Air flight 17. Many of those on board were from the Netherlands, and Dutch teams Belkin and Giant-Shimano wore black armbands.
The group of the day formed after 18 kilometres with Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Rudy Molard (Cofidis, Solutions Credits), Bartosz Huzarski (NetApp), Brice Feillu (Bretagne), Giovanni Visconti (Movistar), Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale), Blel Kadri (AG2R), Kristjan Durasek (Lampre) and Daniel Oss (BMC) moving clear.
The gap hovered around three to four minutes, before finally creeping up to about five minutes, but it didn't stay there long. Katusha moved to the head of the chase and steadily brought it down again. It was under the two minute mark with 75km to go and the day's major climbs still to come.
Into the Alps
The first of the Alpine climb was a newcomer to the race, the Col de Palaquit, a category one climb, 14 kilometres in length, with an average gradient of six percent.
The gap dropped to the one-minute mark and the road started going up, and the lead group fell apart. Kadri. Bakelants were the only two survivors as the high gradient and even higher temperatures took their toll. But De Marchi not only came back but passed them on the climb.
The Italian forged ahead but behind him the peloton was shattering. He had built up nearly a one-minute lead, with the much-reduced field about another minute behind the two chasers. Bakelants finally took off in chase of the leader, with Kadri unable to respond.
De Marchi kept pulling away, and crossed over the top of the Palaquit a minute ahead of Bakelants. The field had dropped back, and was some 2:30 behind, with the gap then going up to around three minutes.
De Marchi took his solo lead up the day's final climb, and the first hors categorie climb of the 2014 Tour. But the long climb and heat had their effects. Both Bakelants and Mate fell back into the field and with 15 kilometres remaining, the Cannondale rider had less than a minute.
What once looked like a formidable gap and possibly a stage win melted away. De Marchi slowed down and the field - by now only about 20 riders - moved up, catching him with 13.8 kilometres to go.
The first big name victim was Porte (Team Sky), who fell back with just over 13km still to climb. He had a teammate with him, and up ahead, Nibali and the others looked around in amazement to see where the Sky rider had gone to.
Pinot was the first to try his luck, but Nibali and Valverde marked him. Leo König (NetApp-Endura) was the next to attack and along with Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) the pair went clear.
Valverde briefly set the pace before unleashing a devastating attack. Only Nibali and Pinot could respond as the group behind began to splinter: Rolland, Rui Costa, Horner, Rogers all falling back.
Up ahead Majka and Konig held an 18 second margin as Valverde and Pinot traded turns. Nibali appeared content to wait, fully aware that his companions were helping him put time into Porte, Bardet and van Garderen.
Then, with 5.6 kilometres to go, Nibali attacked. Both Pinot and Valverde tried to respond but the Italian was simply too strong. He opened up a gap and in the matter of a few corners was with Konig and Majka.
There were discussions between Pinot and Valverde, not necessarily friendly, as Pinot was a threat to Valverde's place on the podium. The Spaniard tried an attack with but the Frenchman quickly drew him back.
Inevitably Nibali pulled away from Konig and Majka to take another huge step towards overall victory in the Tour.
Valverde and Pinot continued their duel to the end, with the Spaniard sprinting to take three seconds off his rival. Bardet and van Garderen had meanwhile dropped the remnants of the chase group to solidify their top five hopes.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5:12:29
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:10
|3
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:00:11
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:50
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:53
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:23
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:01:36
|9
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:09
|10
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|11
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|13
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|14
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:01
|15
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|16
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:07
|17
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:11
|18
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:02
|19
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:04:12
|20
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:05:55
|21
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:39
|23
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|0:06:51
|24
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:07
|25
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:08:48
|26
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|27
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|28
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|29
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:10:05
|31
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:51
|32
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:08
|33
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:15
|34
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:13:35
|35
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|36
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|0:13:56
|37
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:14:10
|38
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:15:42
|39
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:48
|40
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|41
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|42
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:19:10
|43
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|44
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:19:35
|45
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:20:23
|46
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|47
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|49
|José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:59
|50
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|51
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|52
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|54
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|55
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:44
|57
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:23:30
|58
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|59
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:24:55
|60
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:24:57
|61
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|62
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:19
|63
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:32:22
|64
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|65
|José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|66
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|67
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|68
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|69
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|70
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|71
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida
|72
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|73
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|74
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|75
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|76
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|77
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|78
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|79
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|80
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|81
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|82
|José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
|83
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|84
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|85
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|87
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|88
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|89
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|90
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:32:30
|91
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:09
|92
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|93
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:33:31
|94
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:33:56
|95
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|96
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|97
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|98
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:34:11
|100
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:34:16
|101
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:34:18
|102
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:34:38
|103
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:36:52
|104
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:38:38
|105
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|106
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|107
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|108
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|109
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|110
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|111
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|112
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|113
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|114
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|115
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|116
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|117
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|118
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|119
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|120
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|121
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|122
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|123
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
|124
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|125
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|126
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|127
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|128
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|129
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|130
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|131
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|132
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|133
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|134
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|135
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|136
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|137
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|138
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|139
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|140
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|141
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|142
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|143
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|144
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|145
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|146
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|147
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|148
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|149
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|150
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:38:48
|151
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|152
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|0:39:03
|153
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:39:06
|154
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|155
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:39:15
|156
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|157
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|158
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|159
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|0:39:21
|160
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|0:39:37
|161
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:45
|162
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:40:10
|163
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|164
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|165
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|166
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|167
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:40:42
|168
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|169
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:41:46
|170
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|171
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|172
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|173
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp
|OTL
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|20
|pts
|2
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|17
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|4
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|5
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|11
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|10
|7
|José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|8
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|8
|9
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|7
|10
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|11
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|5
|12
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|4
|13
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|14
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|15
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|17
|3
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|15
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|11
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|8
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|8
|9
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|10
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|11
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|12
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|4
|13
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|3
|14
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|15
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|2
|pts
|2
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|pts
|2
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|3
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|4
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|50
|pts
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|40
|3
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|32
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|24
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|20
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|8
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|12
|9
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|10
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5:12:39
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:43
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:13
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:04:02
|5
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:13:25
|6
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:38
|7
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|8
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:49
|9
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:24:47
|10
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:32:12
|11
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|12
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:33:46
|14
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:38:28
|15
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|16
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|17
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|18
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|19
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|20
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|21
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:39:05
|23
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:40:00
|24
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:40:32
|25
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|15:45:01
|2
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:04:59
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:12:11
|4
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:14:53
|5
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:18:43
|6
|Team Sky
|0:18:50
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:22:06
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:26:01
|9
|Team Europcar
|0:26:10
|10
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:30:08
|11
|IAM Cycling
|0:30:16
|12
|Lampre - Merida
|0:31:00
|13
|Team Netapp-Endura
|0:37:57
|14
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:38:08
|15
|Fdj.Fr
|0:40:19
|16
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:40:53
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:49:15
|18
|Team Katusha
|0:57:22
|19
|Garmin - Sharp
|1:17:01
|20
|Cannondale
|1:22:36
|21
|Team Giant-Shimano
|1:24:03
|22
|Orica Greenedge
|1:48:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|56:44:03
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:37
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:24
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:40
|5
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:19
|6
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:06
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:06:17
|8
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:06:27
|9
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:08:35
|10
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:08:36
|11
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:08:51
|12
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:09:18
|13
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:48
|14
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:10
|15
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
|0:10:44
|16
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:11:11
|17
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:14:00
|18
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:14:05
|19
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:14:51
|20
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:16:27
|21
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:17:27
|22
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:19:23
|23
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:18
|24
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|0:30:42
|25
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:34:50
|26
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:35:39
|27
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:38:30
|28
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:39:08
|29
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:41:34
|30
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:42:14
|31
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:46:14
|32
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|0:47:35
|33
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:50:55
|34
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:59:22
|35
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:00:46
|36
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:04:02
|37
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:04:21
|38
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:05:41
|39
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:07:05
|40
|José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:07:25
|41
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:08:48
|42
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:09:21
|43
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:12:22
|44
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:13:14
|45
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:15:38
|46
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:16:44
|47
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|1:17:38
|48
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:18:29
|49
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|1:18:46
|50
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|1:19:46
|51
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1:25:18
|52
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:25:28
|53
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:27:06
|54
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|1:27:53
|55
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|1:28:33
|56
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|1:31:32
|57
|José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
|1:31:55
|58
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|1:34:17
|59
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:34:38
|60
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida
|1:34:40
|61
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:35:14
|62
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|1:36:52
|63
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1:38:42
|64
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|1:38:46
|65
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:39:42
|66
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1:39:43
|67
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:39:49
|68
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|1:41:52
|69
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|70
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|1:43:28
|71
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|1:44:53
|72
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|1:45:11
|73
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|1:47:51
|74
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:49:04
|75
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|1:49:20
|76
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:49:40
|77
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:49:57
|78
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:50:23
|79
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|1:50:38
|80
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|1:52:28
|81
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:55:23
|82
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:55:39
|84
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:56:51
|85
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:57:13
|86
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|1:57:49
|87
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:58:14
|88
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:58:33
|89
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|2:00:12
|90
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:00:21
|91
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:00:56
|92
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:01:10
|93
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:01:21
|94
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:01:27
|95
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|2:03:02
|96
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:03:03
|97
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:03:35
|98
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:04:42
|99
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:05:08
|100
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|2:05:43
|101
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|2:05:45
|102
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2:06:17
|103
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|104
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|2:06:38
|105
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:06:46
|106
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|2:06:53
|107
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|2:08:02
|108
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|2:08:56
|109
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|2:09:01
|110
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|2:09:02
|111
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|2:09:03
|112
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:09:32
|113
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|2:09:49
|114
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|2:10:32
|115
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:11:27
|116
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|2:12:04
|117
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|2:13:29
|118
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:15:06
|119
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|2:15:17
|120
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|2:16:16
|121
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:16:20
|122
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2:16:43
|123
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:18:35
|124
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:19:02
|125
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2:21:01
|126
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:21:18
|127
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|2:22:10
|128
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|2:25:55
|129
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:26:47
|130
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|2:27:31
|131
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2:29:02
|132
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|2:29:20
|133
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:30:10
|134
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|2:31:21
|135
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|2:31:48
|136
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:32:30
|137
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|2:32:38
|138
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|2:32:48
|139
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|2:35:39
|140
|José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|2:37:47
|141
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:37:57
|142
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|2:39:03
|143
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2:39:11
|144
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2:39:37
|145
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:42:30
|146
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|2:43:00
|147
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|2:43:50
|148
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:46:22
|149
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2:47:36
|150
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|151
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|2:48:53
|152
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2:48:56
|153
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
|2:48:58
|154
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:49:34
|155
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:50:37
|156
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2:51:05
|157
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:51:14
|158
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:53:07
|159
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2:53:21
|160
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:54:09
|161
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|2:54:19
|162
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2:54:42
|163
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|2:54:45
|164
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|2:55:24
|165
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:58:07
|166
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|2:58:14
|167
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:58:59
|168
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|3:04:17
|169
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|3:06:13
|170
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:07:23
|171
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:07:41
|172
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3:09:15
|173
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:33:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|341
|pts
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|191
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|172
|4
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|167
|5
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|118
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|117
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|117
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|115
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|87
|10
|José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|81
|11
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|12
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|76
|13
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|74
|14
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|70
|15
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|64
|16
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|17
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|63
|18
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|56
|19
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|55
|20
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|55
|21
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|55
|22
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|53
|23
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|51
|24
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|49
|25
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|44
|26
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|27
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|43
|28
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|43
|29
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|42
|30
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|41
|31
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|40
|32
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|40
|33
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|39
|34
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|35
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|35
|36
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|35
|37
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|32
|38
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|32
|39
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|32
|40
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|31
|41
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|31
|42
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|31
|43
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|30
|44
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|45
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|30
|46
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|29
|47
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|29
|48
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|29
|49
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|50
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|28
|51
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|52
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|53
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|26
|54
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|26
|55
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|26
|56
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|25
|57
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|24
|58
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|23
|59
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|23
|60
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|23
|61
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|22
|62
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|22
|63
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|64
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|20
|65
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|20
|66
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|20
|67
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|20
|68
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|20
|69
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|20
|70
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|19
|71
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|18
|72
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|73
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|74
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|16
|75
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|16
|76
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|15
|77
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|15
|78
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|15
|79
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|80
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|14
|81
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|14
|82
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|83
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|14
|84
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|13
|85
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|13
|86
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|12
|87
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|11
|88
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|11
|89
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|11
|90
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|91
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|92
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|10
|93
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|10
|94
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|10
|95
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
|10
|96
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|8
|97
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|98
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|8
|99
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|8
|100
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|7
|101
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|102
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|7
|103
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|7
|104
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|7
|105
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|106
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|107
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|108
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|109
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|4
|110
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida
|4
|111
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|4
|112
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|113
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|114
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|115
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3
|116
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|3
|117
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|118
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|3
|119
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|3
|120
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|2
|121
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|122
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|123
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|-4
|124
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|-5
|125
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|-5
|126
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|-13
|127
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|-20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|70
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|53
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|41
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|40
|6
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|34
|7
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|32
|8
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|28
|9
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|26
|10
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|22
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|12
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|13
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|14
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|14
|15
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|12
|16
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|17
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11
|18
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|10
|19
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|20
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|9
|21
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|22
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|6
|23
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|5
|24
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|5
|25
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|26
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|27
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|28
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|4
|29
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|30
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|31
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|32
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|2
|33
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|34
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|2
|35
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|2
|36
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2
|37
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|2
|38
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|39
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|40
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1
|41
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1
|42
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|43
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|1
|44
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|1
|45
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|46
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|56:48:27
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:16
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:04:27
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:37:50
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|1:15:22
|6
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:21:04
|7
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|1:27:08
|8
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:35:18
|9
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1:35:19
|10
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:44:40
|11
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:45:16
|12
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:50:59
|13
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:57:03
|14
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:00:44
|15
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2:01:53
|16
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|2:04:37
|17
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|2:07:40
|18
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|2:11:52
|19
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:14:11
|20
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2:34:47
|21
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2:46:41
|22
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:53:43
|23
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:54:35
|24
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|3:01:49
|25
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3:04:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|170:27:17
|2
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:09:24
|3
|Team Sky
|0:23:46
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:29:20
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:33:31
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:45:25
|7
|Team Europcar
|0:55:33
|8
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:00:15
|9
|Lampre - Merida
|1:00:40
|10
|Trek Factory Racing
|1:02:14
|11
|Lotto-Belisol
|1:33:16
|12
|Fdj.Fr
|1:34:32
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:39:52
|14
|Team Netapp-Endura
|1:40:14
|15
|IAM Cycling
|1:41:17
|16
|Team Katusha
|1:47:15
|17
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:54:50
|18
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|3:00:57
|19
|Garmin - Sharp
|3:09:06
|20
|Orica Greenedge
|3:31:07
|21
|Cannondale
|3:36:44
|22
|Team Giant-Shimano
|3:38:13
