Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) cemented his overall lead in the Tour de France by winning the 13th stage atop the race's first hors categorie climb on Friday. The Italian pulled away from his closest rivals near the end of the final climb to Chamrousse, passing Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Leopold König (NetApp-Endura), who eventually finished second and third.

The biggest loser of the day was Richie Porte (Team Sky), who cracked on the final climb, during a brutally hot day. The Australian struggled all the way to the finish and dropped from second overall to outside the top 10.

Nibali put in another impressive performance to take his third stage win of this year's Tour de France, but he lost an important teammate in Jakob Fuglsang, who crashed on the descent before the final climb. The Dane was able to continue, but was unable to stay with the lead group. Nibali remained in the main group, marking every move before jumping away to take not only the win but put time into all his rivals.

"It's a special day today. I'm very happy. I just wanted to gain as much time as I could. I knew Valverde was close to me. Porte was close to me as well. Porte had a problem and he was dropped, and in the end it was only Valverde and me," Nibali said.

The first Alpine climbs had their effects on the overall rankings. While Nibali increased his lead, Porte disappeared from his second position, which was taken over by Alejandro Valverde, at 3:37. Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) was dropped even earlier, but rallied back to hold onto 11th place overall.

With Porte out of the picture, the battle for third place overall was between the two Frenchmen, Romain Bardet (AG2R) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ). Despite matching Nibali and Valverde for most of the stage, Pinot did not get enough time on the AG2R rider to leapfrog him and Bardet sits third at 4:24. Pinot is 16 seconds further back.

How it unfolded

The 13th stage of 197.5km got off to a sombre start as the peloton observed a moment of silence for the victims of Malaysian Air flight 17. Many of those on board were from the Netherlands, and Dutch teams Belkin and Giant-Shimano wore black armbands.

The group of the day formed after 18 kilometres with Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Rudy Molard (Cofidis, Solutions Credits), Bartosz Huzarski (NetApp), Brice Feillu (Bretagne), Giovanni Visconti (Movistar), Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale), Blel Kadri (AG2R), Kristjan Durasek (Lampre) and Daniel Oss (BMC) moving clear.

The gap hovered around three to four minutes, before finally creeping up to about five minutes, but it didn't stay there long. Katusha moved to the head of the chase and steadily brought it down again. It was under the two minute mark with 75km to go and the day's major climbs still to come.

Into the Alps

The first of the Alpine climb was a newcomer to the race, the Col de Palaquit, a category one climb, 14 kilometres in length, with an average gradient of six percent.

The gap dropped to the one-minute mark and the road started going up, and the lead group fell apart. Kadri. Bakelants were the only two survivors as the high gradient and even higher temperatures took their toll. But De Marchi not only came back but passed them on the climb.

The Italian forged ahead but behind him the peloton was shattering. He had built up nearly a one-minute lead, with the much-reduced field about another minute behind the two chasers. Bakelants finally took off in chase of the leader, with Kadri unable to respond.

De Marchi kept pulling away, and crossed over the top of the Palaquit a minute ahead of Bakelants. The field had dropped back, and was some 2:30 behind, with the gap then going up to around three minutes.

De Marchi took his solo lead up the day's final climb, and the first hors categorie climb of the 2014 Tour. But the long climb and heat had their effects. Both Bakelants and Mate fell back into the field and with 15 kilometres remaining, the Cannondale rider had less than a minute.

What once looked like a formidable gap and possibly a stage win melted away. De Marchi slowed down and the field - by now only about 20 riders - moved up, catching him with 13.8 kilometres to go.

The first big name victim was Porte (Team Sky), who fell back with just over 13km still to climb. He had a teammate with him, and up ahead, Nibali and the others looked around in amazement to see where the Sky rider had gone to.

Pinot was the first to try his luck, but Nibali and Valverde marked him. Leo König (NetApp-Endura) was the next to attack and along with Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) the pair went clear.

Valverde briefly set the pace before unleashing a devastating attack. Only Nibali and Pinot could respond as the group behind began to splinter: Rolland, Rui Costa, Horner, Rogers all falling back.

Up ahead Majka and Konig held an 18 second margin as Valverde and Pinot traded turns. Nibali appeared content to wait, fully aware that his companions were helping him put time into Porte, Bardet and van Garderen.

Then, with 5.6 kilometres to go, Nibali attacked. Both Pinot and Valverde tried to respond but the Italian was simply too strong. He opened up a gap and in the matter of a few corners was with Konig and Majka.

There were discussions between Pinot and Valverde, not necessarily friendly, as Pinot was a threat to Valverde's place on the podium. The Spaniard tried an attack with but the Frenchman quickly drew him back.

Inevitably Nibali pulled away from Konig and Majka to take another huge step towards overall victory in the Tour.

Valverde and Pinot continued their duel to the end, with the Spaniard sprinting to take three seconds off his rival. Bardet and van Garderen had meanwhile dropped the remnants of the chase group to solidify their top five hopes.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5:12:29 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:10 3 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 0:00:11 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:50 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:53 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:23 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:01:36 9 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:09 10 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 11 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 12 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 13 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 14 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:01 15 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 16 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:07 17 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida 0:03:11 18 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:02 19 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:12 20 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:05:55 21 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 22 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:39 23 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 0:06:51 24 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:07:07 25 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:08:48 26 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 27 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 28 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 29 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:10:05 31 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:10:51 32 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:08 33 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:11:15 34 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:13:35 35 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 36 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 0:13:56 37 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:14:10 38 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:15:42 39 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:48 40 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 41 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 42 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:19:10 43 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 44 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:19:35 45 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 0:20:23 46 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 47 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 48 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 49 José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:59 50 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 51 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 52 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 53 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 54 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 55 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 56 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:22:44 57 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:23:30 58 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 59 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:24:55 60 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 0:24:57 61 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 62 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:30:19 63 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:32:22 64 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 65 José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 66 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 67 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 68 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 69 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 70 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 71 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida 72 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 73 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 74 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 75 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 76 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 77 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 78 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 79 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 80 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 81 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 82 José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida 83 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 84 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 85 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 86 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 87 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 88 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 89 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 90 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:32:30 91 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:33:09 92 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 93 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:33:31 94 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:33:56 95 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 96 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 97 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 98 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:34:11 100 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:34:16 101 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:34:18 102 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:34:38 103 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:36:52 104 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:38:38 105 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 106 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 107 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 108 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 109 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 110 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 111 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 112 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 113 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 114 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 115 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 116 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 117 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 118 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 119 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 120 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 121 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 122 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 123 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura 124 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 125 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 126 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 127 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 128 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 129 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 130 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 131 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 132 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 133 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 134 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 135 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 136 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 137 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 138 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 139 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 140 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 141 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 142 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 143 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 144 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 145 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 146 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 147 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 148 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 149 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 150 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:38:48 151 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 152 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 0:39:03 153 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:39:06 154 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 155 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:39:15 156 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 157 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 158 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 159 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 0:39:21 160 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 0:39:37 161 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:39:45 162 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 0:40:10 163 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 164 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 165 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 166 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 167 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:40:42 168 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 169 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:41:46 170 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 171 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 172 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 173 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling DNF Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr DNF Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp OTL Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha

Intermediate sprint - Saint-Martin-d'Hères, km. 169.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 20 pts 2 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 17 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 4 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 5 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 11 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 10 7 José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 9 8 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 8 9 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 7 10 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 11 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 5 12 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 4 13 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 3 14 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 15 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 pts 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 17 3 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 15 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 13 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 11 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 8 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 8 9 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 10 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 6 11 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 5 12 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 4 13 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 3 14 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 2 15 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 1

Mountain 1 - Col de la Croix de Montvieux (Cat. 3) km. 24 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 2 pts 2 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 2 - Col de Palaquit (Cat. 1) km. 152 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 10 pts 2 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 3 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 4 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 5 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 2 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Mountain 3 - Montée de Chamrousse (HC) km. 197.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 50 pts 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 40 3 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 32 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 28 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 24 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 20 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 8 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 12 9 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 10 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 4

Most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 5:12:39 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:43 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:13 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:02 5 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:13:25 6 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:38 7 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 8 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:49 9 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:24:47 10 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:32:12 11 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 12 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:33:46 14 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:38:28 15 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 16 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 17 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 18 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 19 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 20 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 21 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:39:05 23 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:40:00 24 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:40:32 25 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 AG2R La Mondiale 15:45:01 2 Belkin Pro Cycling 0:04:59 3 BMC Racing Team 0:12:11 4 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:14:53 5 Trek Factory Racing 0:18:43 6 Team Sky 0:18:50 7 Movistar Team 0:22:06 8 Astana Pro Team 0:26:01 9 Team Europcar 0:26:10 10 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:30:08 11 IAM Cycling 0:30:16 12 Lampre - Merida 0:31:00 13 Team Netapp-Endura 0:37:57 14 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:38:08 15 Fdj.Fr 0:40:19 16 Lotto-Belisol 0:40:53 17 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:49:15 18 Team Katusha 0:57:22 19 Garmin - Sharp 1:17:01 20 Cannondale 1:22:36 21 Team Giant-Shimano 1:24:03 22 Orica Greenedge 1:48:20

General classification after stage 13 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 56:44:03 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:37 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:24 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:40 5 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:19 6 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:06 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:06:17 8 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:06:27 9 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:08:35 10 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 0:08:36 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:08:51 12 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:09:18 13 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:48 14 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:10:10 15 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida 0:10:44 16 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:11:11 17 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:14:00 18 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:14:05 19 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:14:51 20 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:16:27 21 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:17:27 22 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:19:23 23 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:26:18 24 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 0:30:42 25 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:34:50 26 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:35:39 27 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:38:30 28 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:39:08 29 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:41:34 30 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:42:14 31 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:46:14 32 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 0:47:35 33 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:50:55 34 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:59:22 35 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:00:46 36 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:04:02 37 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:04:21 38 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:05:41 39 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:07:05 40 José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 1:07:25 41 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:08:48 42 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:09:21 43 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1:12:22 44 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:13:14 45 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 1:15:38 46 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:16:44 47 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 1:17:38 48 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:18:29 49 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 1:18:46 50 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 1:19:46 51 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1:25:18 52 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:25:28 53 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:27:06 54 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 1:27:53 55 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 1:28:33 56 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 1:31:32 57 José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida 1:31:55 58 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 1:34:17 59 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 1:34:38 60 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida 1:34:40 61 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:35:14 62 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 1:36:52 63 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1:38:42 64 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 1:38:46 65 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:39:42 66 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1:39:43 67 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:39:49 68 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 1:41:52 69 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 70 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 1:43:28 71 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 1:44:53 72 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 1:45:11 73 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 1:47:51 74 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:49:04 75 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 1:49:20 76 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:49:40 77 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:49:57 78 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:50:23 79 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 1:50:38 80 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 1:52:28 81 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:55:23 82 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:55:39 84 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1:56:51 85 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 1:57:13 86 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 1:57:49 87 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:58:14 88 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:58:33 89 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 2:00:12 90 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:00:21 91 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 2:00:56 92 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:01:10 93 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:01:21 94 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 2:01:27 95 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 2:03:02 96 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:03:03 97 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 2:03:35 98 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:04:42 99 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 2:05:08 100 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 2:05:43 101 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 2:05:45 102 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2:06:17 103 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 104 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 2:06:38 105 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:06:46 106 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 2:06:53 107 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 2:08:02 108 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 2:08:56 109 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 2:09:01 110 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 2:09:02 111 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 2:09:03 112 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 2:09:32 113 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 2:09:49 114 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 2:10:32 115 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2:11:27 116 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 2:12:04 117 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 2:13:29 118 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:15:06 119 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 2:15:17 120 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 2:16:16 121 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:16:20 122 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2:16:43 123 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 2:18:35 124 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:19:02 125 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 2:21:01 126 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 2:21:18 127 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 2:22:10 128 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 2:25:55 129 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:26:47 130 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 2:27:31 131 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2:29:02 132 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 2:29:20 133 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 2:30:10 134 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 2:31:21 135 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 2:31:48 136 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:32:30 137 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 2:32:38 138 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 2:32:48 139 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 2:35:39 140 José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 2:37:47 141 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:37:57 142 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 2:39:03 143 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2:39:11 144 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2:39:37 145 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:42:30 146 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 2:43:00 147 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 2:43:50 148 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 2:46:22 149 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2:47:36 150 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 151 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 2:48:53 152 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2:48:56 153 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura 2:48:58 154 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 2:49:34 155 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:50:37 156 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2:51:05 157 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:51:14 158 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 2:53:07 159 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2:53:21 160 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 2:54:09 161 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 2:54:19 162 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2:54:42 163 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 2:54:45 164 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 2:55:24 165 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:58:07 166 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 2:58:14 167 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:58:59 168 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 3:04:17 169 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 3:06:13 170 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:07:23 171 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 3:07:41 172 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3:09:15 173 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 3:33:41

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 341 pts 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 191 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 172 4 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 167 5 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 118 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 117 7 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 117 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 115 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 87 10 José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 81 11 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 80 12 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 76 13 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 74 14 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 70 15 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 64 16 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 17 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 63 18 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 56 19 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 55 20 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 55 21 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 55 22 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 53 23 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 51 24 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 49 25 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 44 26 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 27 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 43 28 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 43 29 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 42 30 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 41 31 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 40 32 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 40 33 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 39 34 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 35 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 35 36 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 35 37 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 32 38 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 32 39 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 32 40 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 31 41 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 31 42 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 31 43 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 30 44 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 30 45 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 30 46 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 29 47 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 29 48 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 29 49 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 28 50 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 28 51 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 28 52 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 53 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 26 54 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 26 55 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 26 56 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 25 57 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 24 58 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 23 59 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 23 60 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 23 61 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 22 62 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 22 63 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 20 64 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 20 65 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 20 66 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 20 67 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 20 68 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 20 69 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 20 70 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 19 71 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 18 72 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 17 73 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 74 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 16 75 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 16 76 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 15 77 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 15 78 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 15 79 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 80 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 14 81 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 14 82 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 83 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 14 84 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 13 85 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 13 86 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 12 87 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 11 88 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 11 89 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 11 90 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 91 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 11 92 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 10 93 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 10 94 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 10 95 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura 10 96 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 8 97 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 8 98 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 8 99 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 8 100 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 7 101 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 102 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 7 103 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 7 104 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 7 105 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 6 106 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 6 107 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 5 108 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 4 109 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 4 110 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida 4 111 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 4 112 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 113 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 114 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4 115 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 3 116 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 3 117 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 3 118 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 3 119 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 3 120 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 2 121 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 122 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 123 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team -4 124 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp -5 125 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale -5 126 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura -13 127 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura -20

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 70 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 53 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 41 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 40 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 40 6 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 34 7 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 32 8 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 28 9 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 26 10 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 22 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 12 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 13 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 14 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 14 15 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 12 16 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 17 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 18 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 10 19 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 20 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 9 21 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 22 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 6 23 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 5 24 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 5 25 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 4 26 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 4 27 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 28 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 4 29 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 30 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 31 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 2 32 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 2 33 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 2 34 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 2 35 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 2 36 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2 37 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 2 38 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 39 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 40 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1 41 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1 42 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 43 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 1 44 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 1 45 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 1 46 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 56:48:27 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:16 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:27 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:37:50 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 1:15:22 6 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:21:04 7 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 1:27:08 8 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:35:18 9 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1:35:19 10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:44:40 11 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:45:16 12 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:50:59 13 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1:57:03 14 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 2:00:44 15 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2:01:53 16 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 2:04:37 17 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 2:07:40 18 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 2:11:52 19 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 2:14:11 20 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2:34:47 21 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2:46:41 22 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:53:43 23 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:54:35 24 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 3:01:49 25 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3:04:51