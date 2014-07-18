Trending

Tour de France: Nibali dominates first Alpine stage in Chamrousse

Porte, Kwiatkowski drop out of top 10

Image 1 of 65

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) defends his yellow jersey as he wins stage 13.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) defends his yellow jersey as he wins stage 13.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 65

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma) tries to go after Alessandro De Marchi

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma) tries to go after Alessandro De Marchi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 65

Van Garderen and Bardet finish 1:23 behind Nibali in Chamrousse

Van Garderen and Bardet finish 1:23 behind Nibali in Chamrousse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alejandro Valverde

Alejandro Valverde

Alejandro Valverde
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali

Vincenzo Nibali

Vincenzo Nibali
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 65

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 65

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) tries to cool off on a blistering hot day in the Alps

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) tries to cool off on a blistering hot day in the Alps
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Vincenzo Nibali

Vincenzo Nibali

Vincenzo Nibali
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 65

Tejay van Garderen leads Romain Bardet to the line

Tejay van Garderen leads Romain Bardet to the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Vincenzo Nibali

Vincenzo Nibali

Vincenzo Nibali
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 65

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma) attacks Blel Kadri (AG2R)

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma) attacks Blel Kadri (AG2R)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 65

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins in the maillot jaune

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins in the maillot jaune
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 65

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) leading the Tour de France after stage 13

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) leading the Tour de France after stage 13
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 65

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 65

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins in Chamrousse

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins in Chamrousse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 65

Tour de France leader Vincenzo Nibali wins the first Alpine stage

Tour de France leader Vincenzo Nibali wins the first Alpine stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Vincenzo Nibali

Vincenzo Nibali

Vincenzo Nibali
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Romain Bardet (AG2R)

Romain Bardet (AG2R)

Romain Bardet (AG2R)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 65

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) fight it out on the Chamrousse climb

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) fight it out on the Chamrousse climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 65

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) gives it his all

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) gives it his all
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 65

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) tries to chase down the leaders

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) tries to chase down the leaders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 65

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) on the chase

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) on the chase
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 65

Laurens ten Dam (Belkin) destroyed after the stage to Chamrousse

Laurens ten Dam (Belkin) destroyed after the stage to Chamrousse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 65

Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R) leads the next group home

Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R) leads the next group home
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 65

Bauke Mollema (Belkin)

Bauke Mollema (Belkin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 65

Laurens ten Dam (Belkin) had a strong first day in the Alps

Laurens ten Dam (Belkin) had a strong first day in the Alps
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 65

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) could not catch Nibali

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) could not catch Nibali
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 65

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 65

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) attacks Pinot and Valverde

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) attacks Pinot and Valverde
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 65

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) leaves the rest behind

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) leaves the rest behind
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 65

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) leads Romain Bardet (AG2R)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) leads Romain Bardet (AG2R)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 65

Vincenzo Nibali on the podium

Vincenzo Nibali on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 65

Vincezno Nibali approaches the finish

Vincezno Nibali approaches the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rafal Majka

Rafal Majka

Rafal Majka
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali

Vincenzo Nibali

Vincenzo Nibali
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 65

Vincenzo Nibali on the podium

Vincenzo Nibali on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali

Vincenzo Nibali

Vincenzo Nibali
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 65

Stage winner Vincenzo Nibali

Stage winner Vincenzo Nibali
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 65

Vincenzo Nibali wins stage 13

Vincenzo Nibali wins stage 13
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Leopold Konig

Leopold Konig

Leopold Konig
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 65

Plenty of time to celebrate for Vincenzo Nibali

Plenty of time to celebrate for Vincenzo Nibali
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alejandro Valverde

Alejandro Valverde

Alejandro Valverde
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rafal Majka

Rafal Majka

Rafal Majka
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alejandro Valverde

Alejandro Valverde

Alejandro Valverde
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alejandro Valverde

Alejandro Valverde

Alejandro Valverde
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 65

Alejandro Valverde leads Vincenzo Nibali

Alejandro Valverde leads Vincenzo Nibali
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 65

Tanel Kangert works for his team leader

Tanel Kangert works for his team leader
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 65

Vincenzo Nibali in polka dots

Vincenzo Nibali in polka dots
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 65

Vincenzo Nibali defended his yellow jersey

Vincenzo Nibali defended his yellow jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 65

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) put minutes into his rivals in the Alps

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) put minutes into his rivals in the Alps
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 52 of 65

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins stage 13 in Chamrousse

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins stage 13 in Chamrousse
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 53 of 65

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins stage 13

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins stage 13
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 54 of 65

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 55 of 65

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 56 of 65

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) leading the Tour de France after stage 13

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) leading the Tour de France after stage 13
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 57 of 65

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 58 of 65

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) en route to the stage victory in Chamrousse

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) en route to the stage victory in Chamrousse
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 59 of 65

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) takes his lion and heads off

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) takes his lion and heads off
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 60 of 65

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) distanced all of his rivals on the stage to Chamrousse

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) distanced all of his rivals on the stage to Chamrousse
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 61 of 65

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) hammers to the stage win on the first major mountain finish in Chamrousse

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) hammers to the stage win on the first major mountain finish in Chamrousse
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 62 of 65

Vincenzo Nibali wins stage 13 of the Tour de France

Vincenzo Nibali wins stage 13 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 65

Vincenzo Nibali triumphs in stage 13

Vincenzo Nibali triumphs in stage 13
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Thibaut Pinot

Thibaut Pinot

Thibaut Pinot
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 65

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins stage 13 of the Tour de France

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins stage 13 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: AFP)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) cemented his overall lead in the Tour de France by winning the 13th stage atop the race's first hors categorie climb on Friday. The Italian pulled away from his closest rivals near the end of the final climb to Chamrousse, passing Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Leopold König (NetApp-Endura), who eventually finished second and third.

The biggest loser of the day was Richie Porte (Team Sky), who cracked on the final climb, during a brutally hot day. The Australian struggled all the way to the finish and dropped from second overall to outside the top 10.

Nibali put in another impressive performance to take his third stage win of this year's Tour de France, but he lost an important teammate in Jakob Fuglsang, who crashed on the descent before the final climb. The Dane was able to continue, but was unable to stay with the lead group. Nibali remained in the main group, marking every move before jumping away to take not only the win but put time into all his rivals.

"It's a special day today. I'm very happy. I just wanted to gain as much time as I could. I knew Valverde was close to me. Porte was close to me as well. Porte had a problem and he was dropped, and in the end it was only Valverde and me," Nibali said.

The first Alpine climbs had their effects on the overall rankings. While Nibali increased his lead, Porte disappeared from his second position, which was taken over by Alejandro Valverde, at 3:37. Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) was dropped even earlier, but rallied back to hold onto 11th place overall.

With Porte out of the picture, the battle for third place overall was between the two Frenchmen, Romain Bardet (AG2R) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ). Despite matching Nibali and Valverde for most of the stage, Pinot did not get enough time on the AG2R rider to leapfrog him and Bardet sits third at 4:24. Pinot is 16 seconds further back.

How it unfolded

The 13th stage of 197.5km got off to a sombre start as the peloton observed a moment of silence for the victims of Malaysian Air flight 17. Many of those on board were from the Netherlands, and Dutch teams Belkin and Giant-Shimano wore black armbands.

The group of the day formed after 18 kilometres with Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Rudy Molard (Cofidis, Solutions Credits), Bartosz Huzarski (NetApp), Brice Feillu (Bretagne), Giovanni Visconti (Movistar), Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale), Blel Kadri (AG2R), Kristjan Durasek (Lampre) and Daniel Oss (BMC) moving clear.

The gap hovered around three to four minutes, before finally creeping up to about five minutes, but it didn't stay there long. Katusha moved to the head of the chase and steadily brought it down again. It was under the two minute mark with 75km to go and the day's major climbs still to come.

Into the Alps

The first of the Alpine climb was a newcomer to the race, the Col de Palaquit, a category one climb, 14 kilometres in length, with an average gradient of six percent.

The gap dropped to the one-minute mark and the road started going up, and the lead group fell apart. Kadri. Bakelants were the only two survivors as the high gradient and even higher temperatures took their toll. But De Marchi not only came back but passed them on the climb.

The Italian forged ahead but behind him the peloton was shattering. He had built up nearly a one-minute lead, with the much-reduced field about another minute behind the two chasers. Bakelants finally took off in chase of the leader, with Kadri unable to respond.

De Marchi kept pulling away, and crossed over the top of the Palaquit a minute ahead of Bakelants. The field had dropped back, and was some 2:30 behind, with the gap then going up to around three minutes.

De Marchi took his solo lead up the day's final climb, and the first hors categorie climb of the 2014 Tour. But the long climb and heat had their effects. Both Bakelants and Mate fell back into the field and with 15 kilometres remaining, the Cannondale rider had less than a minute.

What once looked like a formidable gap and possibly a stage win melted away. De Marchi slowed down and the field - by now only about 20 riders - moved up, catching him with 13.8 kilometres to go.

The first big name victim was Porte (Team Sky), who fell back with just over 13km still to climb. He had a teammate with him, and up ahead, Nibali and the others looked around in amazement to see where the Sky rider had gone to.

Pinot was the first to try his luck, but Nibali and Valverde marked him. Leo König (NetApp-Endura) was the next to attack and along with Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) the pair went clear.

Valverde briefly set the pace before unleashing a devastating attack. Only Nibali and Pinot could respond as the group behind began to splinter: Rolland, Rui Costa, Horner, Rogers all falling back.

Up ahead Majka and Konig held an 18 second margin as Valverde and Pinot traded turns. Nibali appeared content to wait, fully aware that his companions were helping him put time into Porte, Bardet and van Garderen.

Then, with 5.6 kilometres to go, Nibali attacked. Both Pinot and Valverde tried to respond but the Italian was simply too strong. He opened up a gap and in the matter of a few corners was with Konig and Majka.

There were discussions between Pinot and Valverde, not necessarily friendly, as Pinot was a threat to Valverde's place on the podium. The Spaniard tried an attack with but the Frenchman quickly drew him back.

Inevitably Nibali pulled away from Konig and Majka to take another huge step towards overall victory in the Tour.

Valverde and Pinot continued their duel to the end, with the Spaniard sprinting to take three seconds off his rival. Bardet and van Garderen had meanwhile dropped the remnants of the chase group to solidify their top five hopes.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team5:12:29
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:10
3Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura0:00:11
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:50
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:53
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:23
7Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:01:36
9Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:09
10Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
11Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
12Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
13Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
14Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:01
15Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
16Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:07
17Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida0:03:11
18Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:02
19Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:12
20Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:05:55
21Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
22Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:39
23John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team0:06:51
24Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:07:07
25Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:08:48
26Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
27Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
28Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
29Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:10:05
31Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:10:51
32Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:08
33Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:11:15
34Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:13:35
35Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
36Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol0:13:56
37Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling0:14:10
38Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:15:42
39Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:48
40Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
41Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
42Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:19:10
43Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
44Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:19:35
45Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura0:20:23
46Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
47Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
48Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
49José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:59
50Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
51Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
52Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
53Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
54Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
55Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
56Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:22:44
57Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:23:30
58Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
59Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:24:55
60Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura0:24:57
61Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
62Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:30:19
63Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:32:22
64Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
65José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
66Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
67Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
68Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
69Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
70Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
71Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida
72Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
73Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
74Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
75Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
76Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
77Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
78Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
79Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
80Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
81Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
82José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
83Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
84Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
85Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
86Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
87Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
88Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
89Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
90Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:32:30
91Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:33:09
92Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
93Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:33:31
94Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:33:56
95Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
96Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
97Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
98Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
99Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:34:11
100David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:34:16
101Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:34:18
102Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:34:38
103Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:36:52
104Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling0:38:38
105Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
106Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
107Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
108Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
109Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
110Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
111Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
112Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
113Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
114Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
115Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
116André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
117Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
118Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
119Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
120Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
121Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
122Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
123Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
124Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
125Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
126Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
127Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
128Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
129Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
130Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
131Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
132Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
133Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
134Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
135Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
136Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
137Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
138Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
139Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
140Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
141Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
142Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
143Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
144Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
145Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
146Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
147Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
148Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
149Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
150Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:38:48
151Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
152Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale0:39:03
153Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:39:06
154Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
155Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:39:15
156Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
157Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
158Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
159Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp0:39:21
160Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp0:39:37
161Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:39:45
162Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano0:40:10
163Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
164Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
165John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
166William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
167Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:40:42
168Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
169Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:41:46
170Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
171Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
172Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
173Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
DNFDaniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFArthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFJanier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp
OTLAlexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha

Intermediate sprint - Saint-Martin-d'Hères, km. 169.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale20pts
2Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step17
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team15
4Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr13
5Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr11
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr10
7José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team9
8Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team8
9Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team7
10Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
11Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol5
12Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol4
13Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar3
14Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
15Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team20pts
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo17
3Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura15
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team13
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr11
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team10
7Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
8Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling8
9Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
10Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing6
11Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing5
12Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol4
13Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling3
14Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar2
15Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida1

Mountain 1 - Col de la Croix de Montvieux (Cat. 3) km. 24
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team2pts
2Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 2 - Col de Palaquit (Cat. 1) km. 152
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale10pts
2Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step8
3Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
4Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling4
5Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha2
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Mountain 3 - Montée de Chamrousse (HC) km. 197.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team50pts
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo40
3Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura32
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team28
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr24
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team20
7Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
8Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling12
9Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
10Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing4

Most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo5:12:39
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:43
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:13
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:02
5Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:13:25
6Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:38
7Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
8Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:49
9Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:24:47
10Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:32:12
11Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
12Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
13Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:33:46
14Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida0:38:28
15Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
16Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
17Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
18Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
19Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
20Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
21Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:39:05
23John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:40:00
24Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:40:32
25Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale15:45:01
2Belkin Pro Cycling0:04:59
3BMC Racing Team0:12:11
4Tinkoff-Saxo0:14:53
5Trek Factory Racing0:18:43
6Team Sky0:18:50
7Movistar Team0:22:06
8Astana Pro Team0:26:01
9Team Europcar0:26:10
10Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:30:08
11IAM Cycling0:30:16
12Lampre - Merida0:31:00
13Team Netapp-Endura0:37:57
14Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:38:08
15Fdj.Fr0:40:19
16Lotto-Belisol0:40:53
17Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:49:15
18Team Katusha0:57:22
19Garmin - Sharp1:17:01
20Cannondale1:22:36
21Team Giant-Shimano1:24:03
22Orica Greenedge1:48:20

General classification after stage 13
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team56:44:03
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:37
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:24
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:40
5Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:19
6Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:06
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:06:17
8Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:06:27
9Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:08:35
10Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura0:08:36
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:08:51
12Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:09:18
13Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:48
14Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:10:10
15Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida0:10:44
16Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:11:11
17Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:14:00
18Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:14:05
19Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky0:14:51
20Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:16:27
21Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:17:27
22Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:19:23
23Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:26:18
24John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team0:30:42
25Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:34:50
26Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:35:39
27Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:38:30
28Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:39:08
29Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:41:34
30Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:42:14
31Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:46:14
32Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol0:47:35
33Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:50:55
34Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:59:22
35Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:00:46
36Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:04:02
37Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:04:21
38Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling1:05:41
39Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team1:07:05
40José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team1:07:25
41Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr1:08:48
42Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling1:09:21
43Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1:12:22
44Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:13:14
45Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team1:15:38
46Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo1:16:44
47Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida1:17:38
48Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:18:29
49Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura1:18:46
50Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale1:19:46
51Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1:25:18
52Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team1:25:28
53Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:27:06
54Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol1:27:53
55Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale1:28:33
56Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp1:31:32
57José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida1:31:55
58Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge1:34:17
59Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha1:34:38
60Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida1:34:40
61Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:35:14
62Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge1:36:52
63Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1:38:42
64Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge1:38:46
65Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:39:42
66Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp1:39:43
67Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling1:39:49
68Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale1:41:52
69Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
70Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team1:43:28
71Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing1:44:53
72Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura1:45:11
73Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar1:47:51
74Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1:49:04
75Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura1:49:20
76Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:49:40
77Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr1:49:57
78Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:50:23
79Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol1:50:38
80Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha1:52:28
81Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling1:55:23
82Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
83Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:55:39
84Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:56:51
85Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team1:57:13
86Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling1:57:49
87Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo1:58:14
88Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr1:58:33
89Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling2:00:12
90Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:00:21
91Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar2:00:56
92Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:01:10
93Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:01:21
94Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team2:01:27
95Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp2:03:02
96Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo2:03:03
97Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar2:03:35
98Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:04:42
99Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar2:05:08
100Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing2:05:43
101Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura2:05:45
102Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2:06:17
103Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
104Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky2:06:38
105Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:06:46
106Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team2:06:53
107Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale2:08:02
108Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling2:08:56
109Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida2:09:01
110Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol2:09:02
111Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling2:09:03
112Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano2:09:32
113Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing2:09:49
114Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge2:10:32
115Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2:11:27
116Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge2:12:04
117David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky2:13:29
118Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:15:06
119Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha2:15:17
120Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge2:16:16
121Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr2:16:20
122Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2:16:43
123John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano2:18:35
124Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team2:19:02
125Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling2:21:01
126Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar2:21:18
127Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha2:22:10
128Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp2:25:55
129Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo2:26:47
130Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing2:27:31
131Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2:29:02
132Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge2:29:20
133Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar2:30:10
134Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge2:31:21
135Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling2:31:48
136Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:32:30
137Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha2:32:38
138Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale2:32:48
139Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp2:35:39
140José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura2:37:47
141Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:37:57
142Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky2:39:03
143Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2:39:11
144Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2:39:37
145Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo2:42:30
146Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp2:43:00
147Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol2:43:50
148Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano2:46:22
149Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2:47:36
150Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
151Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp2:48:53
152Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2:48:56
153Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura2:48:58
154Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha2:49:34
155Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr2:50:37
156Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2:51:05
157Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:51:14
158Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano2:53:07
159Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2:53:21
160Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano2:54:09
161Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura2:54:19
162Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2:54:42
163André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol2:54:45
164Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling2:55:24
165Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr2:58:07
166Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky2:58:14
167Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:58:59
168Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale3:04:17
169Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale3:06:13
170William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr3:07:23
171Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano3:07:41
172Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida3:09:15
173Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano3:33:41

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale341pts
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar191
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha172
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano167
5Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step118
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team117
7André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol117
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team115
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol87
10José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team81
11Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale80
12Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step76
13Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr74
14Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team70
15Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp64
16Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale63
17Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge63
18Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team56
19Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr55
20Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling55
21Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement55
22Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling53
23Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano51
24Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team49
25Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits44
26Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale44
27Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale43
28Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step43
29Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo42
30Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling41
31Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team40
32Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar40
33Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge39
34Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale35
35Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits35
36Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar35
37Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team32
38Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge32
39Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale32
40Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step31
41Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar31
42John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano31
43Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling30
44Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits30
45Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement30
46Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling29
47Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky29
48Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar29
49Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale28
50Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling28
51Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar28
52Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale27
53Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step26
54Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol26
55Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing26
56Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step25
57Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement24
58Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura23
59Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo23
60Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura23
61Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo22
62Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale22
63Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing20
64Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement20
65Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement20
66Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling20
67Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step20
68Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale20
69Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano20
70Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement19
71Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale18
72Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing17
73Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17
74Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida16
75Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha16
76Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge15
77Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling15
78Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement15
79Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
80Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar14
81Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol14
82Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr14
83Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida14
84Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling13
85Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing13
86Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team12
87Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement11
88Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr11
89Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge11
90Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11
91Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar11
92Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky10
93Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team10
94Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura10
95Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura10
96Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling8
97Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing8
98Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge8
99Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale8
100Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team7
101Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
102Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol7
103Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano7
104Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp7
105Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing6
106Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano6
107Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano5
108Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky4
109Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling4
110Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida4
111Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol4
112Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo4
113Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling4
114Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4
115Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling3
116Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura3
117Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano3
118Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team3
119Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale3
120John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team2
121Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
122Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr1
123Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team-4
124Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp-5
125Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale-5
126Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura-13
127Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura-20

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team70pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha53
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr41
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team40
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo40
6Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar34
7Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura32
8Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale28
9Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step26
10Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team22
11Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
12Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
13Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
14Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team14
15Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling12
16Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
17Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step11
18Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team10
19Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
20Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step9
21Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
22Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling6
23Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling5
24Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge5
25Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing4
26Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing4
27Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling4
28Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team4
29Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
30Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo3
31Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar2
32Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp2
33Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar2
34Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp2
35Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge2
36Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2
37Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale2
38Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
39Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
40Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1
41Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1
42Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
43Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura1
44Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol1
45Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing1
46Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale56:48:27
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:16
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:27
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:37:50
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale1:15:22
6Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team1:21:04
7Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp1:27:08
8Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:35:18
9Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp1:35:19
10Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1:44:40
11Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:45:16
12Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling1:50:59
13Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1:57:03
14Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar2:00:44
15Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2:01:53
16Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida2:04:37
17Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge2:07:40
18Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge2:11:52
19John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano2:14:11
20Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2:34:47
21Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2:46:41
22Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr2:53:43
23Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:54:35
24Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale3:01:49
25Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida3:04:51

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale170:27:17
2Belkin Pro Cycling0:09:24
3Team Sky0:23:46
4Astana Pro Team0:29:20
5BMC Racing Team0:33:31
6Movistar Team0:45:25
7Team Europcar0:55:33
8Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:00:15
9Lampre - Merida1:00:40
10Trek Factory Racing1:02:14
11Lotto-Belisol1:33:16
12Fdj.Fr1:34:32
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:39:52
14Team Netapp-Endura1:40:14
15IAM Cycling1:41:17
16Team Katusha1:47:15
17Tinkoff-Saxo1:54:50
18Bretagne - Seche Environnement3:00:57
19Garmin - Sharp3:09:06
20Orica Greenedge3:31:07
21Cannondale3:36:44
22Team Giant-Shimano3:38:13

 

