Omega Pharma-QuickStep's Matteo Trentin took a photo-finish win over Peter Sagan (Cannondale) in the sprint finish of the seventh stage of the Tour de France. Multiple crashes in the final kilometer had decimated a field already ripped apart by the fast pace set in the closing kilometers. Tony Gallopin of Lotto-Belisol was third on the day.

Race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) survived the finale to arrive in the same time as the winner, and easily defended his lead over teammate Jakob Fuglsang, with a frustrated Sagan still third at 44 seconds back.

Usually the winner knows, but that was not the case for Trentin. "It was only on the photo finish that I saw that I won by a centimetre and a half. It was a stressful run-in to the line. I couldn't see who was setting the pace on the climbs; I just hung on and got into position at the end to come out on top. I used a lot of energy for this victory. It is an important victory for me."

Cannondale had worked hard all day, leading the chase of the break group and driving the pace at the end. Sagan had jumped on the final descent and hoped to stay away. When caught, he easily changed his plan to take the sprint win. It couldn’t have been much closer, as many observers declared him the winner. But the photo showed that Trentin crossed the line first by the very narrowest of margins.

In the seven stages so far, Sagan has finished no lower than fifth, but also no higher than second. He has one fifth place, three fourth places and now three second places, but is still impatiently awaiting his first win at this Tour and his fifth Tour stage win.

Another favourite for a high GC ranking suffered a setback. Tejay van Garderen (BMC) was involved in a crash with about 16 km to go. The pace was so high at the time, remaining so until the end, and the American was unable to catch the leading group again. He dropped from 11th overall to 18th and is now 3:14 down.

There were a number of crashes on the day, and two in the finale. The first of those cut the sprinting field of favourites down to about twenty. Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) crashed within sight of the finish line but was uninjured.

"There's no such thing as an easy stage, it was very fast speeds and a few falls so it was stressful at the end," Nibali said. "I'm feeling good for tomorrow but the important things was to get through this stage without any accidents."

A slow start and a fast finish

It was the second-longest stage of this year’s Tour, at 234.5 km from Epernay to Nancy. Alexandre Pichot (Europcar), Matthew Busche (Trek), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Martin Elmiger (IAM), Bartosz Huzarski (NetApp) and Anthony Delaplace (Bretagne-Séché) slipped clear and established themselves after 9.5km.

The group created a gap to over four minutes, and that set the alarm off for Cannondale. Peter Sagan had his aim fixed on winning today and his team set out to head the chase.

A two minute-gap made everyone happy, and they continued on that way for an extended period.

However, with 80km to go the gap was down to around one-minute. And 35km later, the gap was at 40 seconds, and the lead group was no longer working at full steam. Finally Huzarski and Elmiger took off. The remaining four were caught by the field with 40km to go, and the two up front slowly built their lead up.

The stage held a sting in its tail – two category four climbs in the final 17 kilometres, the last one only five kilometres before the finish line. Huzarski and Elmiger were finally caught again as they started up the penultimate climb, the Cote de Maron. Orica-GreenEdge led the chase but it was Omega Pharma-QuickStep who swept past them first. The pace was high enough that sprinters started dropping back. Stage winners Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) and Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) were amongst those who would not be around in the finale.

The never-tiring Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) attacked on the climb. Orica-GreenEdge moved back to the front and chased the Frenchman, catching him before the summit.

A crash on the descent took down Tejay van Garderen (BMC), amongst others. He jumped on a teammate’s bike and hurried back, anxious to defend his 11th place in GC.

Omega Pharma and Tinkoff-Saxo were at the head of the field and the pace was furious. Michael Rogers drove the field along, increasing the difficulty for van Garderen. With 8km to go, the much-decreased field was flying along at 50 km/h.

Van Garderen by now had virtually his whole team with him, hoping to catch back up. BMC’s Greg Van Avermaet was in the lead group and moved to the front, hoping to slow things down in help of his captain. But Cannondale and Omega Pharma were having none of that, and pushed the tempo again.

Cyril Gautier of Europcar imitated his teammate Voeckler and attacked on the Cote de Boufflers.

After he was caught, Van Avermaet decided to go on the attack, together with Peter Sagan. The two pulled away on the descent, quickly building up a lead. Omega-Pharma, Garmin, Orica, were all more noticeable at the front of the chase than Astana with yellow jersey Nibali.

The technical finish suited Sagan and for a while it looked as if he would be able to pull it off. But with just less than 2km to go, he saw the closely approaching field and sat up.

Richie Porte, the new Sky captain, led the case to catch the two. A crash at one of the final corners before the finish line cut the field, leaving only about 20 riders to go for the win.

Omega Pharma opened the sprint, and there was yet another crash within sight of the finish line, with Talansky somersaulting into the barriers. It was a photo finish between Sagan and Trentin, but once again, Sagan came up short

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5:18:39 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 5 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 6 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 7 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 8 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 9 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 10 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 12 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 15 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 19 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 20 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 21 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 22 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 23 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 24 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 25 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 26 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida 27 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 28 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:14 29 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 31 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 33 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 34 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:00 35 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:00 36 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:14 37 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 38 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 0:00:00 39 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:00:00 40 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:21 41 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 0:00:00 42 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:03 43 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 44 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 45 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 46 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 47 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 48 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 49 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:00 50 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 0:01:03 51 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 52 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:15 53 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:20 54 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:00:00 55 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:26 56 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 57 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 58 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 59 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 60 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 61 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 62 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 63 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 64 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 65 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 67 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 68 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 69 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 70 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:00 71 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:00 72 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:54 73 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 0:00:00 74 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:00 75 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:42 76 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 77 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 78 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 79 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 80 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida 81 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 82 José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida 83 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 84 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 85 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 86 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 87 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:54 88 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 90 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:03:06 91 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:12 92 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:03:36 93 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:03:39 94 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:43 95 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:00 96 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:03:46 97 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 98 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 99 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 100 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:03:48 101 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 102 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:04:03 103 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:24 104 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 0:00:00 105 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:05:16 106 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:25 107 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 108 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 109 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 110 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 111 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:05:56 112 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:08 113 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 114 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 115 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 116 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 117 José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:20 118 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 119 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 120 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 121 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:28 122 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:07:33 123 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 124 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 125 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 126 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:08:48 127 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 128 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 129 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 130 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 131 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 132 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 133 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 134 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 135 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 136 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 137 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 138 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 139 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 140 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:11:04 141 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:12:16 142 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 143 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 144 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 145 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 146 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 147 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp 148 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 149 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 150 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 151 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 152 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 153 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 154 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura 155 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 156 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 157 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 158 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 159 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 160 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 161 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 162 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 163 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 164 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 165 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 166 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 167 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 168 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 169 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 170 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 171 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 172 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 173 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 174 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 175 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 176 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 177 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 178 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 179 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 180 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 181 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:13:28 182 José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 183 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 184 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 0:17:15 185 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 186 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale DNF Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing DNF Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team DNF Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling

Sprint 1 - Hannonville-Sous-Les-Côtes, 148km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 20 pts 2 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 17 3 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 15 4 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 13 5 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 6 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 10 7 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 9 8 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 9 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 7 10 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 6 11 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 12 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 4 13 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 14 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 2 15 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Sprint 2 - Nancy, 234.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 45 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 35 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 30 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 26 5 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 22 6 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 20 7 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 18 8 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 16 9 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 14 10 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 11 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 10 12 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 8 13 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 14 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 4 15 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2

Mountain 1 - Côte de Maron, 217.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Boufflers, 229km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5:18:39 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:01:26 9 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 10 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 0:02:42 11 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:46 12 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:28 13 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:07:33 14 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 15 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:08:48 16 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 17 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 18 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 0:12:16 19 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 20 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 21 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 22 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 23 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 24 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:13:28 26 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:17:15

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Europcar 15:55:57 2 Belkin Pro Cycling 3 FDJ.fr 4 Astana Pro Team 5 Team Netapp-Endura 6 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:14 7 Team Sky 8 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:28 9 BMC Racing Team 0:01:03 10 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 Lampre - Merida 12 Trek Factory Racing 13 IAM Cycling 14 Orica Greenedge 0:01:26 15 Movistar Team 0:01:40 16 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:47 17 Team Katusha 0:01:54 18 Lotto-Belisol 0:02:42 19 Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:45 20 Cannondale 0:04:08 21 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:04:20 22 Garmin - Sharp 0:05:14

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 29:57:04 2 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:02 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:00:44 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:50 5 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:01:45 6 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 7 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:01:54 8 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:02:05 9 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:11 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 12 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:20 13 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:25 14 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:02:27 15 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:30 16 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:37 17 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:39 18 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:14 19 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:24 20 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 0:03:29 21 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 0:03:59 23 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 24 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida 0:04:13 25 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 26 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 27 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:04:28 28 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 0:04:45 29 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 0:05:07 30 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 0:05:34 31 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:17 32 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:06:31 33 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:36 34 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:06:48 35 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:07:03 36 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 0:07:06 37 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:08:52 38 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:09:10 39 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:09:12 40 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 41 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:09:20 42 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:09:25 43 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:12:23 44 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:13:08 45 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:27 46 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:14:46 47 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:15:21 48 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:15:26 49 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:15:36 50 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:17:13 51 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:57 52 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 0:17:58 53 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:18:00 54 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:18:13 55 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:18:20 56 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:18:33 57 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 0:18:57 58 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:19:14 59 José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:18 60 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:20:25 61 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:31 62 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:21:33 63 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:22:04 64 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 0:22:08 65 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:16 66 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:23:21 67 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:23:40 68 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:24:03 69 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:25:06 70 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 71 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:25:16 72 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 0:25:49 73 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:26:24 74 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:26:36 75 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:26:42 76 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:57 77 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:27:00 78 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:27:20 79 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:27:36 80 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:27:52 81 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:28:03 82 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:28:20 83 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:29:15 84 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:29:38 85 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 0:29:56 86 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:31 87 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:30:51 88 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 0:30:56 89 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 0:30:58 90 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:31:37 91 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:31:38 92 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:31:55 93 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 0:32:15 94 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:32:40 95 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:50 96 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:33:06 97 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida 0:33:08 98 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:33:22 99 José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida 0:33:31 100 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:33:42 101 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:33:47 102 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:33:49 103 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:34:00 104 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:34:03 105 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:34:46 106 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:34:56 107 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:34:57 108 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:35:28 109 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:35:31 110 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 111 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:35:32 112 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:35:37 113 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:35:42 114 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:35:52 115 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:35:55 116 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:36:28 117 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 0:36:48 118 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 0:36:49 119 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:36:57 120 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:37:03 121 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 0:38:11 122 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:39:14 123 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:39:28 124 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 0:39:42 125 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:40:01 126 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:40:36 127 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:40:54 128 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 0:41:05 129 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 130 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:41:25 131 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:41:39 132 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:42:56 133 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura 0:42:57 134 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:43:02 135 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:43:13 136 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:43:29 137 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:43:37 138 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 0:43:41 139 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:43:47 140 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:44:13 141 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:44:33 142 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:44:41 143 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:45:02 144 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 0:45:04 145 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 0:45:05 146 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:45:21 147 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:45:32 148 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 0:45:51 149 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 0:46:22 150 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:46:26 151 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:46:39 152 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:47:16 153 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:47:35 154 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:47:36 155 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 156 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:49:17 157 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:49:25 158 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:49:44 159 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:49:47 160 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 0:50:03 161 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:50:13 162 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:50:25 163 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:50:44 164 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp 0:50:47 165 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:50:52 166 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:51:02 167 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:51:05 168 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:51:10 169 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:51:34 170 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:52:02 171 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:53:59 172 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:54:24 173 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:54:30 174 José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 0:55:17 175 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 0:55:38 176 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:56:02 177 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:56:10 178 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:59:08 179 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:01:43 180 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 1:02:36 181 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:04:59 182 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 1:06:10 183 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 1:06:14 184 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:06:20 185 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 1:14:56 186 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 1:16:35

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 259 pts 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 146 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 137 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 117 5 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 95 6 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 91 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 60 8 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 56 9 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 55 10 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 54 11 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 54 12 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 53 13 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 53 14 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 44 15 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 42 16 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 41 17 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 38 18 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 37 19 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 32 20 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 31 21 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 31 22 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 30 23 José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 30 24 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 30 25 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 28 26 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 28 27 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 28 28 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 29 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 26 30 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 26 31 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 25 32 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 24 33 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 34 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 24 35 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 22 36 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 22 37 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 21 38 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 20 39 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 20 40 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 20 41 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 20 42 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 43 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 20 44 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 20 45 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 20 46 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 18 47 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 18 48 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 18 49 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 17 50 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 17 51 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 17 52 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 17 53 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 16 54 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 15 55 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 15 56 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 15 57 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 15 58 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 15 59 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 15 60 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 14 61 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 13 62 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 11 63 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 11 64 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 10 65 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 10 66 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura 10 67 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 68 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 10 69 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 70 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 71 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 9 72 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 8 73 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 8 74 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 7 75 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 76 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 77 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 78 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 6 79 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 6 80 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 81 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 5 82 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 4 83 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 4 84 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 4 85 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4 86 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 87 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 3 88 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 3 89 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 90 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 91 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 2 92 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 2 93 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 94 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 95 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 1 96 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 97 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 pts 2 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 3 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 4 4 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 5 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 6 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 3 7 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 2 8 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 2 9 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 2 10 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 2 11 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 12 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1 13 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 1 14 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1 15 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1 16 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 17 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1 18 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 29:57:48 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:06 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:27 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:41 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:40 6 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:11:39 7 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:32 8 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:13 9 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:26:16 10 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:26:52 11 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 0:29:12 12 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:30:53 13 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:32:58 14 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:35:08 15 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:38:30 16 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:40:55 17 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:43:03 18 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:45:55 19 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:49:29 20 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:49:41 21 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:53:15 22 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:53:46 23 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:00:59 24 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 1:01:52 25 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:04:15 26 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 1:05:30