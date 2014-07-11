Trending

Trentin wins stage 7 of the Tour de France

Nibali keeps his yellow leader's jersey

Image 1 of 128

Trentin and Sagan duel for the win

Trentin and Sagan duel for the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 128

Matteo Trentin awaits the final decision on the stage 7 winner which was decided by a photo finish

Matteo Trentin awaits the final decision on the stage 7 winner which was decided by a photo finish
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 3 of 128

Christian Prudhomme, Bernard Thévenet, Bernard Hinault and Kader Arif, secretary of state for veterans, deposited a wreath at the Douaumont ossuary

Christian Prudhomme, Bernard Thévenet, Bernard Hinault and Kader Arif, secretary of state for veterans, deposited a wreath at the Douaumont ossuary
(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Image 4 of 128

Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling) was the most combative rider

Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling) was the most combative rider
(Image credit: ASO/X.Bourgois)
Image 5 of 128

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) stands on the podium as the winner of stage 7

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) stands on the podium as the winner of stage 7
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 128

Nacer Bouhanni isn't racing the Tour but poses here with Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis)

Nacer Bouhanni isn't racing the Tour but poses here with Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis)
(Image credit: ASO/B.Bade)
Image 7 of 128

BMC were the best team on stage 6

BMC were the best team on stage 6
(Image credit: ASO/B.Bade)
Image 8 of 128

Former teammates Vincent Barteau and Greg LeMond at the Tour

Former teammates Vincent Barteau and Greg LeMond at the Tour
(Image credit: ASO/B.Bade)
Image 9 of 128

Taking in the Tour from a plane

Taking in the Tour from a plane
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 128

Alberto Contador surrounded by his Tinkoff-Saxo teammates

Alberto Contador surrounded by his Tinkoff-Saxo teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 128

Bartosz Huzarski (NetApp-Endura) and Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling)

Bartosz Huzarski (NetApp-Endura) and Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 128

Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling)

Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 128

Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling) was the most combative rider on stage 7

Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling) was the most combative rider on stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 128

French fans by the roadside

French fans by the roadside
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 128

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) launches an attack

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) launches an attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 128

The Tejay van Garderen crash scene

The Tejay van Garderen crash scene
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 128

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) gets back on his bike after crashing

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) gets back on his bike after crashing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 128

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) has injuries on his left and ride side now

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) has injuries on his left and ride side now
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 128

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) works to get back to the peloton

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) works to get back to the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 128

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) being paced back to the peloton after crashing

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) being paced back to the peloton after crashing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 128

Keep to the left...

Keep to the left...
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 128

Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 128

The breakaway passes by a corn field

The breakaway passes by a corn field
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 128

The Omega Pharma-Quick Step mechanic checks the camera on Michał Gołaś' bike

The Omega Pharma-Quick Step mechanic checks the camera on Michał Gołaś' bike
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 128

Tree's offer a respite from the winds

Tree's offer a respite from the winds
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 128

Peter Sagan's left-shoe. He didn't want to get his shoes muddy so missed the sign on for stage 6

Peter Sagan's left-shoe. He didn't want to get his shoes muddy so missed the sign on for stage 6
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 128

Peter Sagan signing signatures at the start

Peter Sagan signing signatures at the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 128

Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling) leads the breakaway

Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 128

Alexandre Pichot (Europcar)

Alexandre Pichot (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 128

Mark Renshaw (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Mark Renshaw (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 128

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol)

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 128

Alexander Porsev (Katusha)

Alexander Porsev (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 128

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) crashed out of the Tour with a fractured femur

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) crashed out of the Tour with a fractured femur
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 128

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 128

Getting the best view possible during the stage

Getting the best view possible during the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 128

One of the cemeteries that the peloton passes today

One of the cemeteries that the peloton passes today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 128

Alberto Contador keeps an eye on the front of the peloton

Alberto Contador keeps an eye on the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 128

Nico Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Cyril Gautier (Europcar)

Nico Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Cyril Gautier (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 128

Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto-Belisol) crashed in the final kilometre

Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto-Belisol) crashed in the final kilometre
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 128

Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto-Belisol)

Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto-Belisol)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 128

Andrew Talanksy (Garmin-Sharp) crosses the line

Andrew Talanksy (Garmin-Sharp) crosses the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 128

Andrew Talanksy (Garmin-Sharp) checks his hand for injuries

Andrew Talanksy (Garmin-Sharp) checks his hand for injuries
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 128

Andrew Talanksy (Garmin-Sharp)

Andrew Talanksy (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 128

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) escorted to the podium

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) escorted to the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 128

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) with the press

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) with the press
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 128

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) talks to journalists after the stage

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) talks to journalists after the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 128

Nibali adds another yellow jersey to his wardrobe

Nibali adds another yellow jersey to his wardrobe
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 128

Didi the Devil enjoying the Tour

Didi the Devil enjoying the Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 128

Just millimeters decided the win

Just millimeters decided the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 128

Stef Clement (Belkin) crashed out of the Tour today

Stef Clement (Belkin) crashed out of the Tour today
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 128

Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto-Belisol) crosses the line

Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto-Belisol) crosses the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 128

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) crosses the line

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) crosses the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 128

Nico Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Nico Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 128

Nico Roche leads what remains of the peloton

Nico Roche leads what remains of the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 128

The four-man breakaway

The four-man breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 128

Jurgen Van den Broeck in the middle of the carnage

Jurgen Van den Broeck in the middle of the carnage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 128

One of the many crashes that occurred on stage 7

One of the many crashes that occurred on stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 128

Jurgen Van den Broeck gets onto his knees after crashing

Jurgen Van den Broeck gets onto his knees after crashing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 128

Jan Barta comes to the aide of teammate Paul Vos

Jan Barta comes to the aide of teammate Paul Vos
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 128

Paul Voss and Jan Barta (NetApp-Endura)

Paul Voss and Jan Barta (NetApp-Endura)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 128

Andrew Talanksy hits the ground

Andrew Talanksy hits the ground
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 128

Andrew Talanksy after crashing

Andrew Talanksy after crashing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 128

Talanksy starts to get up after crashing

Talanksy starts to get up after crashing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 128

Trentin and Sagan throw their bikes for the win

Trentin and Sagan throw their bikes for the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 128

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 128

Arnaud Démare (FDJ)

Arnaud Démare (FDJ)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 67 of 128

The start in Épernay

The start in Épernay
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 128

One of the camera's seen in the peloton this year

One of the camera's seen in the peloton this year
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 128

A rear-view camera on a Omega Pharma-Quick Step bike

A rear-view camera on a Omega Pharma-Quick Step bike
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 128

The breakaway passes by the cemetery in Douaumont

The breakaway passes by the cemetery in Douaumont
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 128

Fabian Cancellara (Trek)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 128

Sebatsian Langevelde

Sebatsian Langevelde
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 73 of 128

Giovanni Visconti

Giovanni Visconti
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 74 of 128

Vincenzo Nibali in yellow

Vincenzo Nibali in yellow
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 75 of 128

Race leader Vincenzo Nibali

Race leader Vincenzo Nibali
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 76 of 128

Stage 7 winner Matteo Trentin

Stage 7 winner Matteo Trentin
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 77 of 128

Stage 7 winner Matteo Trentin

Stage 7 winner Matteo Trentin
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 78 of 128

Matteo Trentin on the podium

Matteo Trentin on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 79 of 128

Matteo Trentin beat a charging Peter Sagan

Matteo Trentin beat a charging Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 80 of 128

It was a photo finish between Matteo Trentin and Peter Sagan

It was a photo finish between Matteo Trentin and Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 81 of 128

Matteo Trentin narrowly takes the sprint finish

Matteo Trentin narrowly takes the sprint finish
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 82 of 128

The final sprint for the line

The final sprint for the line
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 83 of 128

Matteo Trentin and Alejandro Valverde

Matteo Trentin and Alejandro Valverde
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 84 of 128

Jens Voigt

Jens Voigt
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 85 of 128

Cyril Moinard

Cyril Moinard
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 86 of 128

Michael Schar

Michael Schar
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 87 of 128

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on the podium as the overall race leader

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on the podium as the overall race leader
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 88 of 128

Trentin gets a congratulatory hug from his Omega Pharma-QuickStep teammate

Trentin gets a congratulatory hug from his Omega Pharma-QuickStep teammate
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 89 of 128

Trentin throws his arms in the air on the stage 7 podium

Trentin throws his arms in the air on the stage 7 podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 90 of 128

It was a crash-filled sprint to the stage 7 finish line in Nancy

It was a crash-filled sprint to the stage 7 finish line in Nancy
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 91 of 128

Vincenzo Nibili (Astana) spends another day in yellow

Vincenzo Nibili (Astana) spends another day in yellow
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 92 of 128

Overall race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) makes it to the finish line in Nancy unscathed from all the crashes

Overall race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) makes it to the finish line in Nancy unscathed from all the crashes
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 93 of 128

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) rolls into the finish line after crashing in the sprint

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) rolls into the finish line after crashing in the sprint
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 94 of 128

Alessandro Petacchi

Alessandro Petacchi
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 95 of 128

Peter Velits

Peter Velits
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 96 of 128

Peter Stetina

Peter Stetina
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 97 of 128

David Lopez Garcia

David Lopez Garcia
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 98 of 128

Michal Kwiatkowski

Michal Kwiatkowski
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 99 of 128

Yellow jersey Vincenzo Nibali in the bunch

Yellow jersey Vincenzo Nibali in the bunch
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 100 of 128

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) crashes in the sprint to the stage 7 finish line

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) crashes in the sprint to the stage 7 finish line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 101 of 128

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) after the stage 7 photo-finish sprint

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) after the stage 7 photo-finish sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 102 of 128

Sagan and Trentin throw their bikes at the stage 7 finish line

Sagan and Trentin throw their bikes at the stage 7 finish line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 103 of 128

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) sprint for the finish line in Nancy

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) sprint for the finish line in Nancy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 104 of 128

Stage winner Matteo Trentin

Stage winner Matteo Trentin
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 105 of 128

Trentin celebrates his stage 7 win surrounded by his teammates and the press

Trentin celebrates his stage 7 win surrounded by his teammates and the press
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 106 of 128

The Tour de France stage 7 bunch sprint ended in a photo-finish between Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

The Tour de France stage 7 bunch sprint ended in a photo-finish between Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 107 of 128

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) just crossed the line after the stage 7 sprint

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) just crossed the line after the stage 7 sprint
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 108 of 128

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) takes the stage 7 victory at the Tour de France

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) takes the stage 7 victory at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 109 of 128

Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 110 of 128

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) signs autographs at the start of stage 7

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) signs autographs at the start of stage 7
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 111 of 128

Leopold Konig (Team NetApp - Endura)

Leopold Konig (Team NetApp - Endura)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 112 of 128

Overall race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) is ready to start stage 7

Overall race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) is ready to start stage 7
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 113 of 128

Lieuwe Westra (Astana)

Lieuwe Westra (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 114 of 128

Richie Porte (Sky) rolls to the start line of stage 7

Richie Porte (Sky) rolls to the start line of stage 7
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 115 of 128

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) signs autographs before the start of stage 7

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) signs autographs before the start of stage 7
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 116 of 128

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 117 of 128

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 118 of 128

Nelson Oliveira (Lampre - Merida)

Nelson Oliveira (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 119 of 128

Davide Cimolai (Lampre - Merida)

Davide Cimolai (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 120 of 128

José Serpa (Lampre - Merida)

José Serpa (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 121 of 128

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar)

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 122 of 128

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) signs photos at the start of stage 7

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) signs photos at the start of stage 7
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 123 of 128

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) waves to the crowds

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) waves to the crowds
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 124 of 128

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 125 of 128

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) heads to the stage 7 start line

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) heads to the stage 7 start line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 126 of 128

Sergio Paulinho (Tinkoff - Saxo)

Sergio Paulinho (Tinkoff - Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 127 of 128

Alexander Vinokourov (Astana)

Alexander Vinokourov (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 128 of 128

World champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida)

World champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Omega Pharma-QuickStep's Matteo Trentin took a photo-finish win over Peter Sagan (Cannondale) in the sprint finish of the seventh stage of the Tour de France. Multiple crashes in the final kilometer had decimated a field already ripped apart by the fast pace set in the closing kilometers. Tony Gallopin of Lotto-Belisol was third on the day.

Related Articles

Trentin wins Tour de France stage for Cavendish

Tour de France: Broken left femur for Frank

Tour de France: Voss breaks nose and finger in final kilometre crash

Tour de France: Stef Clement crashes out

Race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) survived the finale to arrive in the same time as the winner, and easily defended his lead over teammate Jakob Fuglsang, with a frustrated Sagan still third at 44 seconds back.

Usually the winner knows, but that was not the case for Trentin. "It was only on the photo finish that I saw that I won by a centimetre and a half. It was a stressful run-in to the line. I couldn't see who was setting the pace on the climbs; I just hung on and got into position at the end to come out on top. I used a lot of energy for this victory. It is an important victory for me."

Cannondale had worked hard all day, leading the chase of the break group and driving the pace at the end. Sagan had jumped on the final descent and hoped to stay away. When caught, he easily changed his plan to take the sprint win. It couldn’t have been much closer, as many observers declared him the winner. But the photo showed that Trentin crossed the line first by the very narrowest of margins.

Photo: © Tim de Waele/TDW Sport

In the seven stages so far, Sagan has finished no lower than fifth, but also no higher than second. He has one fifth place, three fourth places and now three second places, but is still impatiently awaiting his first win at this Tour and his fifth Tour stage win.

Another favourite for a high GC ranking suffered a setback. Tejay van Garderen (BMC) was involved in a crash with about 16 km to go. The pace was so high at the time, remaining so until the end, and the American was unable to catch the leading group again. He dropped from 11th overall to 18th and is now 3:14 down.

There were a number of crashes on the day, and two in the finale. The first of those cut the sprinting field of favourites down to about twenty. Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) crashed within sight of the finish line but was uninjured.

"There's no such thing as an easy stage, it was very fast speeds and a few falls so it was stressful at the end," Nibali said. "I'm feeling good for tomorrow but the important things was to get through this stage without any accidents."

Photo: © Tim de Waele/TDW Sport

A slow start and a fast finish

It was the second-longest stage of this year’s Tour, at 234.5 km from Epernay to Nancy. Alexandre Pichot (Europcar), Matthew Busche (Trek), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Martin Elmiger (IAM), Bartosz Huzarski (NetApp) and Anthony Delaplace (Bretagne-Séché) slipped clear and established themselves after 9.5km.

The group created a gap to over four minutes, and that set the alarm off for Cannondale. Peter Sagan had his aim fixed on winning today and his team set out to head the chase.

A two minute-gap made everyone happy, and they continued on that way for an extended period.

However, with 80km to go the gap was down to around one-minute. And 35km later, the gap was at 40 seconds, and the lead group was no longer working at full steam. Finally Huzarski and Elmiger took off. The remaining four were caught by the field with 40km to go, and the two up front slowly built their lead up.

The stage held a sting in its tail – two category four climbs in the final 17 kilometres, the last one only five kilometres before the finish line. Huzarski and Elmiger were finally caught again as they started up the penultimate climb, the Cote de Maron. Orica-GreenEdge led the chase but it was Omega Pharma-QuickStep who swept past them first. The pace was high enough that sprinters started dropping back. Stage winners Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) and Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) were amongst those who would not be around in the finale.

The never-tiring Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) attacked on the climb. Orica-GreenEdge moved back to the front and chased the Frenchman, catching him before the summit.

A crash on the descent took down Tejay van Garderen (BMC), amongst others. He jumped on a teammate’s bike and hurried back, anxious to defend his 11th place in GC.

Omega Pharma and Tinkoff-Saxo were at the head of the field and the pace was furious. Michael Rogers drove the field along, increasing the difficulty for van Garderen. With 8km to go, the much-decreased field was flying along at 50 km/h.

Van Garderen by now had virtually his whole team with him, hoping to catch back up. BMC’s Greg Van Avermaet was in the lead group and moved to the front, hoping to slow things down in help of his captain. But Cannondale and Omega Pharma were having none of that, and pushed the tempo again.

Cyril Gautier of Europcar imitated his teammate Voeckler and attacked on the Cote de Boufflers.

After he was caught, Van Avermaet decided to go on the attack, together with Peter Sagan. The two pulled away on the descent, quickly building up a lead. Omega-Pharma, Garmin, Orica, were all more noticeable at the front of the chase than Astana with yellow jersey Nibali.

The technical finish suited Sagan and for a while it looked as if he would be able to pull it off. But with just less than 2km to go, he saw the closely approaching field and sat up.

Richie Porte, the new Sky captain, led the case to catch the two. A crash at one of the final corners before the finish line cut the field, leaving only about 20 riders to go for the win.

Omega Pharma opened the sprint, and there was yet another crash within sight of the finish line, with Talansky somersaulting into the barriers. It was a photo finish between Sagan and Trentin, but once again, Sagan came up short

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5:18:39
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
5Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
6Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
7Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
8Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
9Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
10Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
11Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
12Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
13Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
14Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
15Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
17Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
19Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
20Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
21Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
22Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
23Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
24Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
25Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
26Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
27Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
28Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:14
29Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
31Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
32Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
33John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
34Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:00:00
35Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:00
36Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:14
37Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
38Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura0:00:00
39Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:00:00
40Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:21
41Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge0:00:00
42Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:01:03
43Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
44Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
45Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
46Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
47Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
48Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
49Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:00
50Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida0:01:03
51Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
52Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:15
53Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:20
54Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:00:00
55Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:26
56Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
57Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
58Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
59Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
60Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
61Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
62Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
63Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
64Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
65Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
66Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
67Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
68Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
69Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
70Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:00
71Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:00:00
72Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:54
73Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura0:00:00
74Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:00
75Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:02:42
76Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
77Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
78Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
79Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
80Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida
81Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
82José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
83Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
84Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
85Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
86Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
87Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:02:54
88Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
89Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
90Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:03:06
91Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:12
92Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:03:36
93Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:03:39
94Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:43
95Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:00
96Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:03:46
97Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
98Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
99Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
100Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:03:48
101Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
102Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:04:03
103Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:24
104Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura0:00:00
105Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:05:16
106Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:25
107Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
108Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
109Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
110Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
111David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:05:56
112Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:08
113Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
114Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
115Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
116Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
117José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:20
118Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
119Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
120Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
121Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:28
122Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:07:33
123Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
124Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
125Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
126Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:08:48
127Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
128Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
129Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
130Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
131Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
132Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
133Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
134André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
135Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
136Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
137Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
138Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
139Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
140Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:11:04
141Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:12:16
142Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
143Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
144Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
145Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
146Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
147Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp
148Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
149David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
150Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
151Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
152Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
153Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
154Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
155Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
156Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
157Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
158Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
159Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
160Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
161Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
162Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
163Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
164Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
165Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
166Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
167John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
168Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
169Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
170Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
171Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
172Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
173Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
174Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
175Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
176Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
177Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
178William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
179Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
180Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
181Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:13:28
182José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
183Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
184Edward King (USA) Cannondale0:17:15
185Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
186Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
DNFDanny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
DNFDarwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
DNFStef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling

Sprint 1 - Hannonville-Sous-Les-Côtes, 148km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling20pts
2Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar17
3Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement15
4Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing13
5Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11
6Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura10
7Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar9
8Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step8
9Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale7
10Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale6
11Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5
12Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale4
13Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
14Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano2
15Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Sprint 2 - Nancy, 234.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step45pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale35
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol30
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano26
5Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge22
6Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team20
7Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar18
8Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling16
9Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling14
10Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
11Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar10
12Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team8
13Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr6
14Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida4
15Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2

Mountain 1 - Côte de Maron, 217.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Boufflers, 229km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step5:18:39
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
6Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
7Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:01:26
9Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
10Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge0:02:42
11Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:46
12Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:28
13Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:07:33
14Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
15Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:08:48
16Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
17Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
18David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura0:12:16
19Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
20John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
21Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
22Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
23Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
24Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
25Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:13:28
26Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:17:15

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Europcar15:55:57
2Belkin Pro Cycling
3FDJ.fr
4Astana Pro Team
5Team Netapp-Endura
6Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:14
7Team Sky
8Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:28
9BMC Racing Team0:01:03
10Omega Pharma-Quick Step
11Lampre - Merida
12Trek Factory Racing
13IAM Cycling
14Orica Greenedge0:01:26
15Movistar Team0:01:40
16Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:47
17Team Katusha0:01:54
18Lotto-Belisol0:02:42
19Team Giant-Shimano0:03:45
20Cannondale0:04:08
21Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:04:20
22Garmin - Sharp0:05:14

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team29:57:04
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:02
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:00:44
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:50
5Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:01:45
6Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
7Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:01:54
8Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:02:05
9Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:11
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
12Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:02:20
13Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:25
14Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:02:27
15Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:02:30
16Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:37
17Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:39
18Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:14
19Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:24
20Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge0:03:29
21Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura0:03:59
23Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
24Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida0:04:13
25Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
26Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
27Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky0:04:28
28Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura0:04:45
29Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura0:05:07
30Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale0:05:34
31Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:17
32Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:06:31
33Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:36
34Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:06:48
35Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:07:03
36Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge0:07:06
37Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:08:52
38Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:09:10
39Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:09:12
40Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
41Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:09:20
42Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:09:25
43Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:12:23
44Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:13:08
45Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:27
46Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:14:46
47Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:15:21
48Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:15:26
49Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:36
50Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:17:13
51Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:57
52Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida0:17:58
53Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:18:00
54Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:18:13
55Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:18:20
56Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:18:33
57John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team0:18:57
58Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:19:14
59José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:18
60Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:20:25
61Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:31
62Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:21:33
63Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:22:04
64Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale0:22:08
65Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:16
66Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling0:23:21
67Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:23:40
68Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:24:03
69Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:25:06
70Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
71Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:25:16
72Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale0:25:49
73Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:26:24
74Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:26:36
75Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:26:42
76Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:57
77Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:27:00
78Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:27:20
79Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:27:36
80Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:27:52
81Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling0:28:03
82Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:28:20
83Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:29:15
84Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:29:38
85Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge0:29:56
86Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:31
87Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling0:30:51
88Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol0:30:56
89Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp0:30:58
90Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida0:31:37
91Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:31:38
92Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:31:55
93Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura0:32:15
94Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:32:40
95Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:50
96Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:33:06
97Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida0:33:08
98Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:33:22
99José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida0:33:31
100Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:33:42
101Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:33:47
102Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:33:49
103Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:34:00
104Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:34:03
105Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:34:46
106Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:34:56
107Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:34:57
108Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:35:28
109Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:35:31
110Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
111Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:35:32
112Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:35:37
113Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:35:42
114Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:35:52
115Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:35:55
116Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:36:28
117Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura0:36:48
118Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol0:36:49
119Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:36:57
120Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:37:03
121Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol0:38:11
122Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:39:14
123Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:39:28
124Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura0:39:42
125Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:40:01
126Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:40:36
127Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:40:54
128Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp0:41:05
129Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
130Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:41:25
131Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:41:39
132Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:42:56
133Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura0:42:57
134Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:43:02
135Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:43:13
136Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:43:29
137Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha0:43:37
138Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp0:43:41
139Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:43:47
140Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:44:13
141Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:44:33
142Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:44:41
143Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:45:02
144Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale0:45:04
145Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge0:45:05
146Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:45:21
147David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:45:32
148Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge0:45:51
149André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol0:46:22
150Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:46:26
151John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:46:39
152Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:47:16
153Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:47:35
154Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:47:36
155Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
156Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:49:17
157Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:49:25
158Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:49:44
159Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:49:47
160Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale0:50:03
161Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:50:13
162Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:50:25
163Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:50:44
164Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp0:50:47
165Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:50:52
166Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:51:02
167Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:51:05
168Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:51:10
169Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:51:34
170William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:52:02
171Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:53:59
172Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:54:24
173Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:54:30
174José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura0:55:17
175Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:55:38
176Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:56:02
177Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:56:10
178Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:59:08
179Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:01:43
180Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale1:02:36
181Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1:04:59
182Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol1:06:10
183David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura1:06:14
184Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:06:20
185Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano1:14:56
186Edward King (USA) Cannondale1:16:35

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale259pts
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar146
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano137
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha117
5Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step95
6André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol91
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team60
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol56
9Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale55
10Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step54
11Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team54
12Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team53
13Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling53
14Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr44
15Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp42
16Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step41
17Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement38
18Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge37
19Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team32
20Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team31
21Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing31
22Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling30
23José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team30
24Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits30
25Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar28
26Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling28
27Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling28
28Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits28
29Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano26
30Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing26
31Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar25
32Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling24
33Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits24
34Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale24
35Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo22
36Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge22
37Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step21
38Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing20
39Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement20
40Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling20
41Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar20
42Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
43Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale20
44Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge20
45Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step20
46Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar18
47Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale18
48Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano18
49Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge17
50Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura17
51Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement17
52David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura17
53Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale16
54Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol15
55Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge15
56Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling15
57Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement15
58Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement15
59Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar15
60Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida14
61Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp13
62Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling11
63Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement11
64Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol10
65Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura10
66Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura10
67Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
68Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol10
69Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
70Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team9
71Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha9
72Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team8
73Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura8
74Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida7
75Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo7
76Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
77Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr6
78Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale6
79Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano6
80Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo6
81Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano5
82Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky4
83Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team4
84Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol4
85Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4
86Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
87Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol3
88Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano3
89Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
90Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo3
91Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing2
92Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team2
93Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
94Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo2
95Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp1
96Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr1
97Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6pts
2Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
3Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing4
4Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
5Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
6Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar3
7Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar2
8Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp2
9Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar2
10David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura2
11Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
12Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1
13Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge1
14Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1
15Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp1
16Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
17Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
18Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale29:57:48
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:06
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:27
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:41
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:40
6Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:11:39
7Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:32
8Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:13
9Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:26:16
10Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:26:52
11Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge0:29:12
12Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida0:30:53
13Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:32:58
14Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:35:08
15Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:38:30
16Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:40:55
17Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:43:03
18John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:45:55
19Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:49:29
20Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:49:41
21Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:53:15
22Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:53:46
23Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:00:59
24Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale1:01:52
25Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1:04:15
26David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura1:05:30

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team89:52:20
2Belkin Pro Cycling0:04:18
3Team Sky0:06:31
4BMC Racing Team0:07:08
5Trek Factory Racing0:08:25
6Team Netapp-Endura0:10:36
7Team Katusha0:11:20
8Orica Greenedge0:11:57
9IAM Cycling0:12:53
10Cannondale0:13:11
11Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:14:36
12Garmin - Sharp0:15:29
13Ag2R La Mondiale0:15:48
14Lampre - Merida0:16:28
15Lotto-Belisol0:17:24
16Tinkoff-Saxo0:19:27
17Team Europcar0:20:10
18Movistar Team0:23:50
19FDJ.fr0:23:53
20Team Giant-Shimano0:38:38
21Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:39:26
22Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:54:46

 

Latest on Cyclingnews