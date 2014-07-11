Trentin wins stage 7 of the Tour de France
Nibali keeps his yellow leader's jersey
Stage 7: Épernay - Nancy
Omega Pharma-QuickStep's Matteo Trentin took a photo-finish win over Peter Sagan (Cannondale) in the sprint finish of the seventh stage of the Tour de France. Multiple crashes in the final kilometer had decimated a field already ripped apart by the fast pace set in the closing kilometers. Tony Gallopin of Lotto-Belisol was third on the day.
Race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) survived the finale to arrive in the same time as the winner, and easily defended his lead over teammate Jakob Fuglsang, with a frustrated Sagan still third at 44 seconds back.
Usually the winner knows, but that was not the case for Trentin. "It was only on the photo finish that I saw that I won by a centimetre and a half. It was a stressful run-in to the line. I couldn't see who was setting the pace on the climbs; I just hung on and got into position at the end to come out on top. I used a lot of energy for this victory. It is an important victory for me."
Cannondale had worked hard all day, leading the chase of the break group and driving the pace at the end. Sagan had jumped on the final descent and hoped to stay away. When caught, he easily changed his plan to take the sprint win. It couldn’t have been much closer, as many observers declared him the winner. But the photo showed that Trentin crossed the line first by the very narrowest of margins.
Photo: © Tim de Waele/TDW Sport
In the seven stages so far, Sagan has finished no lower than fifth, but also no higher than second. He has one fifth place, three fourth places and now three second places, but is still impatiently awaiting his first win at this Tour and his fifth Tour stage win.
Another favourite for a high GC ranking suffered a setback. Tejay van Garderen (BMC) was involved in a crash with about 16 km to go. The pace was so high at the time, remaining so until the end, and the American was unable to catch the leading group again. He dropped from 11th overall to 18th and is now 3:14 down.
There were a number of crashes on the day, and two in the finale. The first of those cut the sprinting field of favourites down to about twenty. Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) crashed within sight of the finish line but was uninjured.
"There's no such thing as an easy stage, it was very fast speeds and a few falls so it was stressful at the end," Nibali said. "I'm feeling good for tomorrow but the important things was to get through this stage without any accidents."
Photo: © Tim de Waele/TDW Sport
A slow start and a fast finish
It was the second-longest stage of this year’s Tour, at 234.5 km from Epernay to Nancy. Alexandre Pichot (Europcar), Matthew Busche (Trek), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Martin Elmiger (IAM), Bartosz Huzarski (NetApp) and Anthony Delaplace (Bretagne-Séché) slipped clear and established themselves after 9.5km.
The group created a gap to over four minutes, and that set the alarm off for Cannondale. Peter Sagan had his aim fixed on winning today and his team set out to head the chase.
A two minute-gap made everyone happy, and they continued on that way for an extended period.
However, with 80km to go the gap was down to around one-minute. And 35km later, the gap was at 40 seconds, and the lead group was no longer working at full steam. Finally Huzarski and Elmiger took off. The remaining four were caught by the field with 40km to go, and the two up front slowly built their lead up.
The stage held a sting in its tail – two category four climbs in the final 17 kilometres, the last one only five kilometres before the finish line. Huzarski and Elmiger were finally caught again as they started up the penultimate climb, the Cote de Maron. Orica-GreenEdge led the chase but it was Omega Pharma-QuickStep who swept past them first. The pace was high enough that sprinters started dropping back. Stage winners Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) and Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) were amongst those who would not be around in the finale.
The never-tiring Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) attacked on the climb. Orica-GreenEdge moved back to the front and chased the Frenchman, catching him before the summit.
A crash on the descent took down Tejay van Garderen (BMC), amongst others. He jumped on a teammate’s bike and hurried back, anxious to defend his 11th place in GC.
Omega Pharma and Tinkoff-Saxo were at the head of the field and the pace was furious. Michael Rogers drove the field along, increasing the difficulty for van Garderen. With 8km to go, the much-decreased field was flying along at 50 km/h.
Van Garderen by now had virtually his whole team with him, hoping to catch back up. BMC’s Greg Van Avermaet was in the lead group and moved to the front, hoping to slow things down in help of his captain. But Cannondale and Omega Pharma were having none of that, and pushed the tempo again.
Cyril Gautier of Europcar imitated his teammate Voeckler and attacked on the Cote de Boufflers.
After he was caught, Van Avermaet decided to go on the attack, together with Peter Sagan. The two pulled away on the descent, quickly building up a lead. Omega-Pharma, Garmin, Orica, were all more noticeable at the front of the chase than Astana with yellow jersey Nibali.
The technical finish suited Sagan and for a while it looked as if he would be able to pull it off. But with just less than 2km to go, he saw the closely approaching field and sat up.
Richie Porte, the new Sky captain, led the case to catch the two. A crash at one of the final corners before the finish line cut the field, leaving only about 20 riders to go for the win.
Omega Pharma opened the sprint, and there was yet another crash within sight of the finish line, with Talansky somersaulting into the barriers. It was a photo finish between Sagan and Trentin, but once again, Sagan came up short
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5:18:39
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|6
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|9
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|10
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|15
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|19
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|20
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|21
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|22
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|23
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|24
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|25
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
|27
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:14
|29
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|31
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|33
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|34
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:00
|35
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:00
|36
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:14
|37
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|38
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:00:00
|39
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:00:00
|40
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:21
|41
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:00
|42
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:03
|43
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|45
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|46
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|47
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|48
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|49
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:00
|50
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:03
|51
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:15
|53
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:20
|54
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:00:00
|55
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:26
|56
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|57
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|58
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|59
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|60
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|61
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|62
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|63
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|64
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|65
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|67
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|68
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|69
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|70
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:00
|71
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:00
|72
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:54
|73
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:00:00
|74
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:00
|75
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:42
|76
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|77
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|78
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|79
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|80
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida
|81
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|82
|José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
|83
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|84
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|85
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|86
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:02:54
|88
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|90
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:03:06
|91
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:12
|92
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:03:36
|93
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:03:39
|94
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:43
|95
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:00
|96
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:03:46
|97
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|98
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|99
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|100
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:03:48
|101
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|102
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:04:03
|103
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:04:24
|104
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:00:00
|105
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:05:16
|106
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:25
|107
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|108
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|109
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|110
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|111
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:05:56
|112
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:08
|113
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|115
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|116
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|117
|José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:20
|118
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|119
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|120
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|121
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:28
|122
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:07:33
|123
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|124
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|125
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|126
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:08:48
|127
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|128
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|129
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|130
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|131
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|132
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|133
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|134
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|135
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|136
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|137
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|138
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|139
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|140
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:11:04
|141
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:16
|142
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|143
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|144
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|145
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|146
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|147
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp
|148
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|149
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|150
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|151
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|152
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|153
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|154
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
|155
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|156
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|157
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|158
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|159
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|160
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|161
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|162
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|163
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|164
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|165
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|166
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|167
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|168
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|169
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|170
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|171
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|172
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|173
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|174
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|175
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|176
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|177
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|178
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|179
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|180
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|181
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:13:28
|182
|José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|183
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|184
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|0:17:15
|185
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|186
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|DNF
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|20
|pts
|2
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|3
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|15
|4
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|13
|5
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|6
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|10
|7
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|8
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|9
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|7
|10
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|6
|11
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|12
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|4
|13
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|14
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|2
|15
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|45
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|35
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|30
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|26
|5
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|22
|6
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|20
|7
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|18
|8
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|16
|9
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|14
|10
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|11
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|12
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|13
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|14
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|4
|15
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5:18:39
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|3
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:01:26
|9
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|0:02:42
|11
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:46
|12
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:28
|13
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:07:33
|14
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|15
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:08:48
|16
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|17
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|18
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:12:16
|19
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|21
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|22
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|23
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|24
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:13:28
|26
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:17:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Europcar
|15:55:57
|2
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|3
|FDJ.fr
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|Team Netapp-Endura
|6
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:14
|7
|Team Sky
|8
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:28
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:03
|10
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11
|Lampre - Merida
|12
|Trek Factory Racing
|13
|IAM Cycling
|14
|Orica Greenedge
|0:01:26
|15
|Movistar Team
|0:01:40
|16
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:47
|17
|Team Katusha
|0:01:54
|18
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:02:42
|19
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:45
|20
|Cannondale
|0:04:08
|21
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:04:20
|22
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:05:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|29:57:04
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:00:44
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:50
|5
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:01:45
|6
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|7
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:01:54
|8
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:02:05
|9
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:11
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|12
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:20
|13
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:25
|14
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:02:27
|15
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:30
|16
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:37
|17
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:39
|18
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:14
|19
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:24
|20
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|0:03:29
|21
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:03:59
|23
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|24
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
|0:04:13
|25
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|26
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|27
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:04:28
|28
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:04:45
|29
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:05:07
|30
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|0:05:34
|31
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:17
|32
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:31
|33
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:36
|34
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:06:48
|35
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:07:03
|36
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|0:07:06
|37
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:52
|38
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:09:10
|39
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:12
|40
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|41
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:20
|42
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:09:25
|43
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:12:23
|44
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:08
|45
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:27
|46
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:14:46
|47
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:15:21
|48
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:15:26
|49
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:15:36
|50
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:17:13
|51
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:57
|52
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|0:17:58
|53
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:18:00
|54
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:18:13
|55
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:18:20
|56
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:18:33
|57
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|0:18:57
|58
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:14
|59
|José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:18
|60
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:20:25
|61
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:31
|62
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:21:33
|63
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:04
|64
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:22:08
|65
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:16
|66
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:23:21
|67
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:23:40
|68
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:24:03
|69
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:25:06
|70
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:25:16
|72
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|0:25:49
|73
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:26:24
|74
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:26:36
|75
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:26:42
|76
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:57
|77
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:27:00
|78
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:27:20
|79
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:27:36
|80
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:27:52
|81
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:28:03
|82
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:20
|83
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:29:15
|84
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:29:38
|85
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|0:29:56
|86
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:31
|87
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:30:51
|88
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|0:30:56
|89
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|0:30:58
|90
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:31:37
|91
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:31:38
|92
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:31:55
|93
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:32:15
|94
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:32:40
|95
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:50
|96
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:33:06
|97
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida
|0:33:08
|98
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:33:22
|99
|José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
|0:33:31
|100
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:33:42
|101
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:33:47
|102
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:33:49
|103
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:34:00
|104
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:34:03
|105
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:34:46
|106
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:34:56
|107
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:34:57
|108
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:35:28
|109
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:35:31
|110
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|111
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:35:32
|112
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:35:37
|113
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:35:42
|114
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:35:52
|115
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:35:55
|116
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:36:28
|117
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:36:48
|118
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|0:36:49
|119
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:36:57
|120
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:37:03
|121
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|0:38:11
|122
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:39:14
|123
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:39:28
|124
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:39:42
|125
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:40:01
|126
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:40:36
|127
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:40:54
|128
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|0:41:05
|129
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|130
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:41:25
|131
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:41:39
|132
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:42:56
|133
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:42:57
|134
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:43:02
|135
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:43:13
|136
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:43:29
|137
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:43:37
|138
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|0:43:41
|139
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:43:47
|140
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:44:13
|141
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:44:33
|142
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:44:41
|143
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:45:02
|144
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|0:45:04
|145
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|0:45:05
|146
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:45:21
|147
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:45:32
|148
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|0:45:51
|149
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|0:46:22
|150
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:46:26
|151
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:46:39
|152
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:47:16
|153
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:47:35
|154
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:47:36
|155
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|156
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:49:17
|157
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:49:25
|158
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:49:44
|159
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:49:47
|160
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|0:50:03
|161
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:50:13
|162
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:50:25
|163
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:50:44
|164
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp
|0:50:47
|165
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:50:52
|166
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:51:02
|167
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:51:05
|168
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:51:10
|169
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:51:34
|170
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:52:02
|171
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:53:59
|172
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:54:24
|173
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:54:30
|174
|José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:55:17
|175
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:55:38
|176
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:56:02
|177
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:56:10
|178
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:59:08
|179
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:01:43
|180
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|1:02:36
|181
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:04:59
|182
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|1:06:10
|183
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|1:06:14
|184
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:06:20
|185
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:14:56
|186
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|1:16:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|259
|pts
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|146
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|137
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|117
|5
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|95
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|91
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|60
|8
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|56
|9
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|10
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|54
|11
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|54
|12
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|53
|13
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|53
|14
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|44
|15
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|42
|16
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|41
|17
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|38
|18
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|37
|19
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|32
|20
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|31
|21
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|31
|22
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|30
|23
|José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|24
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|25
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|26
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|28
|27
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|28
|28
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|29
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|26
|30
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|26
|31
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|32
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|24
|33
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|34
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|24
|35
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|22
|36
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|22
|37
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|21
|38
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|39
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|20
|40
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|20
|41
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|42
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|43
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|20
|44
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|20
|45
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|20
|46
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|18
|47
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|18
|48
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|18
|49
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|17
|50
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|17
|51
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|17
|52
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|17
|53
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|16
|54
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|15
|55
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|15
|56
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|15
|57
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|15
|58
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|15
|59
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|60
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|14
|61
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|13
|62
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|11
|63
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|11
|64
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|10
|65
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|10
|66
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
|10
|67
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|68
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|10
|69
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|70
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|71
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|72
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|73
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|8
|74
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|7
|75
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|76
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|77
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|78
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|6
|79
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|80
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|81
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|82
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|83
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|84
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|4
|85
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|86
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|87
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|3
|88
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|89
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|90
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|91
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|92
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|2
|93
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|94
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|95
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|96
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|97
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|pts
|2
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|3
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|4
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|5
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|6
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|7
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|8
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|2
|9
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|10
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|2
|11
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|12
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1
|13
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|1
|14
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1
|15
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|16
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|17
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|18
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|29:57:48
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:06
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:27
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:41
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:40
|6
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:11:39
|7
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:32
|8
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:13
|9
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:26:16
|10
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:26:52
|11
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|0:29:12
|12
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:30:53
|13
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:32:58
|14
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:35:08
|15
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:38:30
|16
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:40:55
|17
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:43:03
|18
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:45:55
|19
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:49:29
|20
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:49:41
|21
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:53:15
|22
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:53:46
|23
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:00:59
|24
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|1:01:52
|25
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:04:15
|26
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|1:05:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|89:52:20
|2
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:04:18
|3
|Team Sky
|0:06:31
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:07:08
|5
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:25
|6
|Team Netapp-Endura
|0:10:36
|7
|Team Katusha
|0:11:20
|8
|Orica Greenedge
|0:11:57
|9
|IAM Cycling
|0:12:53
|10
|Cannondale
|0:13:11
|11
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:14:36
|12
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:15:29
|13
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:15:48
|14
|Lampre - Merida
|0:16:28
|15
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:17:24
|16
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:19:27
|17
|Team Europcar
|0:20:10
|18
|Movistar Team
|0:23:50
|19
|FDJ.fr
|0:23:53
|20
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:38:38
|21
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:39:26
|22
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:54:46
