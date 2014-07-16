Tour de France: Gallopin takes an impressive victory
Talansky distanced on hard-fought stage to Oyonnax
Stage 11: Besançon - Oyonnax
Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) added an impressive stage victory to his already successful Tour de France with a solo attack into Oyonnax at the end of Wednesday's stage 11.
Giant-Shimano's John Degenkolb sprinted to second place in the peloton, only a few metres behind Gallopin. Matteo Trentin rounded out the podium for Omega Pharma-Quick Step.
"I want to thank my family, my dad and Marion [Rousse] my fiancée. We came to train here and we did a recon of this stage. Thanks to the team who trusted me. This is an amazing win. The yellow jersey and now a stage. I never imagined this. It's incredible," Gallopin said.
Gallopin's teammate Lars Bak explained further, telling Eurosport, "[Gallopin] did the last 50km in training before the Tour, so he knew the final. He was motivated, and it was a stage for him. He thought the breakaway would go to the finish, but it was too small. So today it was the favorites he had to battle for the win. He's a super good rider, and that's what he's capable of doing after such a hard race. It was a really hard final, and it's a really big win for him.
"You need to be intelligent to win a stage in the Tour, and he knew the parcours. That was an advantage. The last climb wasn't really on the profile, and he knew it was extra hard after the last mountain sprint."
Gallopin was helped by a stalemate in the chase behind by the sprinters who were vying for a stage victory, and green jersey holder Peter Sagan (Cannondale), who refused to close the gap to Gallopin.
"I was in a good position, I wanted to do well, but nobody wants to work with me, because they know if I come into the finish with them, it's hard to beat me in the sprint," Sagan said. He's going for his third green jersey in a row, but after winning three stages in his first Tour de France in 2012, he only won a single stage last year, and none so far in this edition. "I have to thank to my team, they did very good work pulling all day. I tried. Every day is harder because everybody knows me."
Vincenzo Nibali's yellow jersey was never in any danger. The Italian finished in 20th place. Richie Porte (Sky) is second overall at 2:23 and Movistar's Alejandro Valverde sits in third, 2:47 down on the Italian.
How it unfolded
After days of rain, the morning started with blue skies and bright sunshine in Besancon. In a stage where a breakaway was thought to have a chance to make it to the finish line, the race opened with a frantic pace of over 50 kilometres an hour for 45 minutes. Several riders tried to get away with Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Adam Hansen for Lotto-Belisol notably among them.
Eventually it was Swiss champion Martin Elmiger for IAM Cycling who made the decisive move. French riders Anthony Delaplace (Bretagne-Seché) and former polka dot jersey Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis) joined him. The trio gained a considerable lead but the peloton never allowed them to get too far.
Although the breakaway was two-thirds French, the cameras shifted their attention away from the breakway to Garmin-Sharp rider Andrew Talansky mid-way through the day as the American was dropped ahead of the intermediate sprint in Charcier and faced a 100km chase to the finish.
Garmin-Sharp did the pace-making at the front of the bunch as their captain Talansky struggled just ahead of the broomwagon. The American got off his bike but team directeur sportif Robbie Hunter talked the Criterium du Dauphiné-winner back ontothe bike to continue his race. Talansky finished 32 minutes down on the winner but was within today's time cut.
"He's really struggling to get over the consequences of his accident. He's had an extremely tough day," said Garmin-Sharp's directeur Charly Wegelius as he waited for Talansky to finish. "We're a little bit concerned about him. He's a fighter, but even though he's in a very difficult situation, the way he's going on is really admirable."
At 50 kilometres from the finish, the first of the four rated climbs of the day, the Côte de Rogna, saw Jan Bakelants attack for Omega Pharma-Quick Step. Tinkoff-Saxo's Nicholas Roche and Garmin-Sharp's Tom-Jelte Slagter followed him, the Garmin team's aim clearly shifting towards stage wins.
As the team's pace-making made Talansky's chase more difficult, Tom-Jelte Slagter had to let go of Roche and Bakelants soon after they attacked. From the original breakaway, only Elmiger remained up front and with Cyril Gautier (Europcar) and Jesus Herrada (Movistar) bridging there were five leaders.
They never got more than 30 seconds as Tony Martin brought back his Omega Pharma-Quick Step teammates, Michal Kwiatkowski and Matteo Trentin to the front. Peter Sagan was also present after all the work his Cannondale team had done all day, as were all the main GC contender bar Lampre-Merida's Rui Costa.
Sagan really wanted this stage because after seven top five finishes in the Tour, the Slovakian rider still is missing a stage win. But nobody wanted to take Sagan to the finish.
After the last of the four rated climbs, there was one more climb to tackle before a fast descent into Oyonnax. Tony Gallopin used that climb to attack the group.
Michael Rogers, Peter Sagan and Michal Kwiatkowski caught him back. At 2,5 kilometres from the line, Gallopin, who wore the yellow jersey on Monday, tried again on a small descent. Rogers, Kwiatkowski and Sagan looked at each other which enabled Gallopin to create a little a gap.
Giant-Shimano's Tom Dumoulin brought Degenkolb and the rest of the first group back to the front but Gallopin was gone. The 26-year-old Frenchman got to celebrate his first Tour de France stage victory.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|4:25:45
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|6
|José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|10
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|13
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|14
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|15
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|16
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|17
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|19
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|24
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|25
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|26
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|28
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|29
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|30
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|31
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|32
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|33
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
|34
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|35
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|36
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|0:00:07
|37
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|38
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:09
|39
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:12
|40
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:24
|41
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:27
|42
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:42
|43
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:47
|44
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|45
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|46
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:30
|47
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:32
|48
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:36
|49
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|52
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|53
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|54
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|55
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|58
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|59
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|60
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|61
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|62
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|63
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|64
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|65
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|66
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|67
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:42
|68
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|0:02:27
|69
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|70
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:04:06
|71
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|72
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:08
|73
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:27
|74
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:00
|75
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|76
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|77
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|78
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:14
|80
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|81
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|82
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|83
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|84
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|85
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|87
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|88
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:09:42
|89
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|90
|José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
|91
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|92
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:56
|93
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|94
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|95
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|96
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|97
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|98
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|0:14:27
|99
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|100
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|101
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:18:25
|102
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|103
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|104
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|105
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|106
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|107
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|108
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|109
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|110
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|111
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|112
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|113
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|114
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|115
|José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|116
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|117
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp
|118
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|119
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|120
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|121
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|122
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|123
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|124
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|125
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|126
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|127
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|128
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|129
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|130
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|131
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|132
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|133
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|134
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|135
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|136
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|137
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|138
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|139
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|140
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|141
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|142
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|143
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|144
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|145
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|146
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|147
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|148
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:20:26
|149
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|150
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|151
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|152
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|153
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|154
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|155
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|156
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|157
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|158
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|159
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|160
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|161
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|162
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|163
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|164
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|165
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|166
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|167
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
|168
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|169
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|170
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|171
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|172
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|173
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|174
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|175
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|176
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|177
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|pts
|2
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|17
|3
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|15
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|13
|5
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|11
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|10
|7
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|9
|8
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|9
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|7
|10
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|11
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|5
|12
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|4
|13
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|3
|14
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|15
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|30
|pts
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|25
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|22
|4
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|19
|5
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|17
|6
|José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13
|8
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|9
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|9
|10
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|11
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|12
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|5
|13
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|4
|14
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|3
|15
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|pts
|2
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|pts
|2
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|4:25:45
|2
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:24
|9
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:32
|10
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:36
|11
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|13
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:27
|14
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:08:14
|15
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|0:10:56
|17
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:14:27
|18
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:18:25
|19
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|21
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|22
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|23
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|24
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:20:26
|25
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|26
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13:17:15
|2
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|Team Sky
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:00:07
|6
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:09
|7
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:12
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:42
|9
|Team Europcar
|0:01:36
|10
|Fdj.Fr
|0:01:37
|11
|Lampre - Merida
|0:03:12
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:59
|13
|Orica Greenedge
|0:04:03
|14
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:04:06
|15
|Team Netapp-Endura
|0:08:14
|16
|Trek Factory Racing
|17
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:08:38
|18
|IAM Cycling
|0:10:27
|19
|Cannondale
|0:11:23
|20
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:11:26
|21
|Team Katusha
|0:15:49
|22
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:51:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|46:59:23
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:02:23
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:47
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:01
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|0:03:12
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:47
|7
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:56
|8
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:57
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:04:08
|10
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:04:18
|11
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:31
|12
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:04:39
|13
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:17
|14
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:05:34
|15
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:06:03
|16
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:47
|17
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
|0:07:33
|18
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:07:42
|19
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:01
|20
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:08:25
|21
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:12
|22
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:10:32
|23
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:10:35
|24
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:11:32
|25
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:51
|26
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:27
|27
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:15:43
|28
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:19:50
|29
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|0:21:27
|30
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:24
|31
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:25:51
|32
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:28:24
|33
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:06
|34
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:58
|35
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:41:08
|36
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:41:22
|37
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:42:16
|38
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|0:42:52
|39
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:43:44
|40
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:44:32
|41
|José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:45:26
|42
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:46:14
|43
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:46:46
|44
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:46:49
|45
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:50:59
|46
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:51:02
|47
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:51:09
|48
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:53:12
|49
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:53:29
|50
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:55:03
|51
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:55:09
|52
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:55:10
|53
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:55:39
|54
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:56:15
|55
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:56:26
|56
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida
|0:56:33
|57
|José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
|0:57:09
|58
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|0:58:14
|59
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:58:47
|60
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:58:50
|61
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:59:58
|62
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|1:00:08
|63
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1:02:31
|64
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|1:02:37
|65
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|1:07:49
|66
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:08:07
|67
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|1:08:14
|68
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:08:28
|69
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:08:30
|70
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|1:09:49
|71
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:12:16
|72
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|1:13:37
|73
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|1:14:18
|74
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:14:21
|75
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|1:15:52
|76
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1:16:02
|77
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|1:18:20
|78
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:18:53
|79
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:19:22
|80
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|1:20:11
|81
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:20:19
|82
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:20:20
|83
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:20:26
|84
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:20:40
|85
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|1:20:59
|86
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|1:21:01
|87
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:22:27
|88
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:22:32
|89
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|1:22:54
|90
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:23:01
|91
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|1:23:09
|92
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:24:09
|93
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:24:16
|94
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:24:18
|95
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1:24:34
|96
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|1:25:31
|97
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|1:25:36
|98
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:25:44
|99
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:26:04
|100
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:26:27
|101
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:26:30
|102
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:26:43
|103
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|1:26:51
|104
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|1:26:54
|105
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|1:27:26
|106
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|1:27:40
|107
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:27:42
|108
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|1:27:48
|109
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|1:27:50
|110
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|1:28:16
|111
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1:29:36
|112
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:30:12
|113
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|1:30:24
|114
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|1:31:02
|115
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:33:08
|116
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|1:33:28
|117
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|1:34:09
|118
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|1:34:10
|119
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:34:33
|120
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|121
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:35:30
|122
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:36:41
|123
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|1:36:45
|124
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:38:25
|125
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:38:44
|126
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1:39:44
|127
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:39:59
|128
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:40:35
|129
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:40:43
|130
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:43:14
|131
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|1:43:32
|132
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:44:06
|133
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1:44:21
|134
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1:46:49
|135
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|1:48:18
|136
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1:48:29
|137
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:49:07
|138
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:49:09
|139
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|1:49:14
|140
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|1:51:09
|141
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:52:01
|142
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|1:52:48
|143
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|1:53:25
|144
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|1:55:20
|145
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|1:57:08
|146
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:57:27
|147
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:58:09
|148
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1:58:35
|149
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|1:58:53
|150
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:58:59
|151
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|1:59:13
|152
|José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|1:59:40
|153
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:00:32
|154
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:02:11
|155
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|2:03:10
|156
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:03:55
|157
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:04:07
|158
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2:05:15
|159
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:05:55
|160
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|2:06:24
|161
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
|2:07:56
|162
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|2:09:24
|163
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|2:09:32
|164
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:09:37
|165
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|2:10:09
|166
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2:10:30
|167
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp
|2:11:04
|168
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:11:35
|169
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2:13:03
|170
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|2:13:17
|171
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2:14:43
|172
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|2:15:02
|173
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:15:10
|174
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:15:43
|175
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:17:01
|176
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2:18:21
|177
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:19:29
|178
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|2:27:35
|179
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:41:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|301
|pts
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|164
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|157
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|127
|5
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|111
|6
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|110
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|100
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|95
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|87
|10
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|76
|11
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|76
|12
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|13
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|14
|José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|60
|15
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|55
|16
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|54
|17
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|53
|18
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|51
|19
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|48
|20
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|44
|21
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|44
|22
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|43
|23
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|42
|24
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|41
|25
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|40
|26
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|39
|27
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|38
|28
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|37
|29
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|30
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|31
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|35
|32
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|35
|33
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|34
|34
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|32
|35
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|31
|36
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|30
|37
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|30
|38
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|39
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|30
|40
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|29
|41
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|29
|42
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|28
|43
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|44
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|45
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|28
|46
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|47
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|26
|48
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|26
|49
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|25
|50
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|25
|51
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|24
|52
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|24
|53
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|23
|54
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|23
|55
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|22
|56
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|22
|57
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|58
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|59
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|20
|60
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|20
|61
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|20
|62
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|18
|63
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|18
|64
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|18
|65
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|17
|66
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|17
|67
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|17
|68
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|69
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|16
|70
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|15
|71
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|15
|72
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|15
|73
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|74
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|15
|75
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|14
|76
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|13
|77
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|78
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|13
|79
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|12
|80
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|11
|81
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|11
|82
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|83
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|11
|84
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|10
|85
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|10
|86
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|10
|87
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|10
|88
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|89
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
|10
|90
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|91
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|92
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|8
|93
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|8
|94
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|8
|95
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|8
|96
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|8
|97
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|98
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|7
|99
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|100
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|101
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|102
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|103
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|104
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|4
|105
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida
|4
|106
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|4
|107
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|108
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|109
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|110
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|111
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|112
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3
|113
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|114
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|3
|115
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|3
|116
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|3
|117
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|2
|118
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|119
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|120
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|121
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|122
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|-4
|123
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|-5
|124
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|-5
|125
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|-13
|126
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|-20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|51
|pts
|2
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|34
|3
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|26
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|20
|5
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|18
|6
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|16
|8
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|9
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|12
|10
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|11
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11
|12
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|10
|13
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|14
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|15
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|6
|16
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|5
|17
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|5
|18
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|19
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|20
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|4
|21
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|22
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|23
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|24
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|25
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|2
|26
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|27
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|28
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2
|29
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|2
|30
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|31
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|2
|32
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|33
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1
|34
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1
|35
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|36
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|37
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|38
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|1
|39
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|1
|40
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47:02:24
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:46
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:38
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:12:42
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:38:07
|6
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:52:08
|7
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:53:14
|8
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:05:27
|9
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:15:52
|10
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|1:17:10
|11
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:17:19
|12
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:20:00
|13
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1:21:33
|14
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:23:29
|15
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|1:24:25
|16
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|1:28:01
|17
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:35:24
|18
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:40:13
|19
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1:45:28
|20
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|1:56:12
|21
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2:02:14
|22
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2:07:29
|23
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:12:09
|24
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2:15:20
|25
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:16:28
|26
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|2:24:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|141:05:43
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:19
|3
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:04:25
|4
|Team Sky
|0:04:56
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:21:20
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:22:34
|7
|Lampre - Merida
|0:27:16
|8
|Team Europcar
|0:29:23
|9
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:30:07
|10
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:43:31
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:47:29
|12
|Team Katusha
|0:49:53
|13
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:52:03
|14
|Fdj.Fr
|0:54:13
|15
|Team Netapp-Endura
|1:00:11
|16
|IAM Cycling
|1:11:01
|17
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:37:52
|18
|Orica Greenedge
|1:42:47
|19
|Garmin - Sharp
|1:48:07
|20
|Team Giant-Shimano
|2:13:09
|21
|Cannondale
|2:13:23
|22
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2:22:49
