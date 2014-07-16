Image 1 of 160 Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 11 of the Tour de France (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 160 The French fans hoping for a French victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 160 The breakaway framed by sun flowers (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 160 The peloton passes by a field of sunflowers (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 160 BMC passes a field of sun flowers (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 160 A classic shot of the Tour passing a field of sun flowers (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 160 Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Belisol) just held on to claim the stage victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 160 Pierre Rolland (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 160 Laurens ten Dam (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 160 Niki Tepstra (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 160 World champion Rui Costa slipped out of the top-ten today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 160 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) checking the stage profile (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 160 Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Belisol) adds a stage win to his day in yellow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 160 Rui Costa at the startline (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 160 Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) checks on Tinko-Saxo's Nico Roche (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 160 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) sitting in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 160 Swiss champion Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 160 Perrig Quémeneur (Europcar) joined by BMC's Peter Stetina (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 160 Perrig Quémeneur (Europcar) launches an attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 160 Kevin Reza (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 160 Perrig Quémeneur (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 160 Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) grabs his lunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 160 Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) spent the day in the polka dot climbers jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 160 Richie Porte (Team Sky) passes through Arbois (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 160 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 160 Sebastian Langeveld surrounded by his Garmin-Sharp teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 160 The podium hostesses of the 2014 Tour de France (Image credit: ASO/G. Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) added an impressive stage victory to his already successful Tour de France with a solo attack into Oyonnax at the end of Wednesday's stage 11.

Giant-Shimano's John Degenkolb sprinted to second place in the peloton, only a few metres behind Gallopin. Matteo Trentin rounded out the podium for Omega Pharma-Quick Step.

"I want to thank my family, my dad and Marion [Rousse] my fiancée. We came to train here and we did a recon of this stage. Thanks to the team who trusted me. This is an amazing win. The yellow jersey and now a stage. I never imagined this. It's incredible," Gallopin said.

Photo: Bettini

Gallopin's teammate Lars Bak explained further, telling Eurosport, "[Gallopin] did the last 50km in training before the Tour, so he knew the final. He was motivated, and it was a stage for him. He thought the breakaway would go to the finish, but it was too small. So today it was the favorites he had to battle for the win. He's a super good rider, and that's what he's capable of doing after such a hard race. It was a really hard final, and it's a really big win for him.

"You need to be intelligent to win a stage in the Tour, and he knew the parcours. That was an advantage. The last climb wasn't really on the profile, and he knew it was extra hard after the last mountain sprint."

Gallopin was helped by a stalemate in the chase behind by the sprinters who were vying for a stage victory, and green jersey holder Peter Sagan (Cannondale), who refused to close the gap to Gallopin.

"I was in a good position, I wanted to do well, but nobody wants to work with me, because they know if I come into the finish with them, it's hard to beat me in the sprint," Sagan said. He's going for his third green jersey in a row, but after winning three stages in his first Tour de France in 2012, he only won a single stage last year, and none so far in this edition. "I have to thank to my team, they did very good work pulling all day. I tried. Every day is harder because everybody knows me."

Vincenzo Nibali's yellow jersey was never in any danger. The Italian finished in 20th place. Richie Porte (Sky) is second overall at 2:23 and Movistar's Alejandro Valverde sits in third, 2:47 down on the Italian.

How it unfolded

After days of rain, the morning started with blue skies and bright sunshine in Besancon. In a stage where a breakaway was thought to have a chance to make it to the finish line, the race opened with a frantic pace of over 50 kilometres an hour for 45 minutes. Several riders tried to get away with Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Adam Hansen for Lotto-Belisol notably among them.

Eventually it was Swiss champion Martin Elmiger for IAM Cycling who made the decisive move. French riders Anthony Delaplace (Bretagne-Seché) and former polka dot jersey Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis) joined him. The trio gained a considerable lead but the peloton never allowed them to get too far.

Although the breakaway was two-thirds French, the cameras shifted their attention away from the breakway to Garmin-Sharp rider Andrew Talansky mid-way through the day as the American was dropped ahead of the intermediate sprint in Charcier and faced a 100km chase to the finish.

Garmin-Sharp did the pace-making at the front of the bunch as their captain Talansky struggled just ahead of the broomwagon. The American got off his bike but team directeur sportif Robbie Hunter talked the Criterium du Dauphiné-winner back ontothe bike to continue his race. Talansky finished 32 minutes down on the winner but was within today's time cut.

"He's really struggling to get over the consequences of his accident. He's had an extremely tough day," said Garmin-Sharp's directeur Charly Wegelius as he waited for Talansky to finish. "We're a little bit concerned about him. He's a fighter, but even though he's in a very difficult situation, the way he's going on is really admirable."

At 50 kilometres from the finish, the first of the four rated climbs of the day, the Côte de Rogna, saw Jan Bakelants attack for Omega Pharma-Quick Step. Tinkoff-Saxo's Nicholas Roche and Garmin-Sharp's Tom-Jelte Slagter followed him, the Garmin team's aim clearly shifting towards stage wins.

As the team's pace-making made Talansky's chase more difficult, Tom-Jelte Slagter had to let go of Roche and Bakelants soon after they attacked. From the original breakaway, only Elmiger remained up front and with Cyril Gautier (Europcar) and Jesus Herrada (Movistar) bridging there were five leaders.

They never got more than 30 seconds as Tony Martin brought back his Omega Pharma-Quick Step teammates, Michal Kwiatkowski and Matteo Trentin to the front. Peter Sagan was also present after all the work his Cannondale team had done all day, as were all the main GC contender bar Lampre-Merida's Rui Costa.

Sagan really wanted this stage because after seven top five finishes in the Tour, the Slovakian rider still is missing a stage win. But nobody wanted to take Sagan to the finish.

After the last of the four rated climbs, there was one more climb to tackle before a fast descent into Oyonnax. Tony Gallopin used that climb to attack the group.

Michael Rogers, Peter Sagan and Michal Kwiatkowski caught him back. At 2,5 kilometres from the line, Gallopin, who wore the yellow jersey on Monday, tried again on a small descent. Rogers, Kwiatkowski and Sagan looked at each other which enabled Gallopin to create a little a gap.

Giant-Shimano's Tom Dumoulin brought Degenkolb and the rest of the first group back to the front but Gallopin was gone. The 26-year-old Frenchman got to celebrate his first Tour de France stage victory.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 4:25:45 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 6 José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 10 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 13 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 14 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 15 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 16 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 17 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 18 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 19 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 20 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 21 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 22 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 24 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 25 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 26 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 27 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 28 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 29 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 30 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 31 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 32 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 33 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida 34 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 35 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 36 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 0:00:07 37 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 38 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:09 39 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:12 40 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:24 41 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:27 42 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:42 43 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:47 44 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 45 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 46 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:30 47 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:32 48 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:01:36 49 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 50 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 51 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 52 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 53 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 54 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 55 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 56 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 58 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 59 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 60 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 61 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 62 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 63 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 64 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 65 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 66 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 67 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida 0:01:42 68 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 0:02:27 69 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 70 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:04:06 71 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 72 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:08 73 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:27 74 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:00 75 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 76 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 77 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 78 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 79 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:14 80 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 81 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 82 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 83 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 84 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 85 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 86 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 87 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 88 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 0:09:42 89 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 90 José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida 91 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 92 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:56 93 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 94 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 95 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 96 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 97 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 98 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 0:14:27 99 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 100 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 101 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:18:25 102 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 103 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 104 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 105 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 106 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 107 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 108 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 109 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 110 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 111 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 112 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 113 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 114 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 115 José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 116 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 117 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp 118 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 119 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 120 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 121 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 122 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 123 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 124 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 125 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 126 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 127 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 128 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 129 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 130 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 131 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 132 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 133 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 134 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 135 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 136 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 137 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 138 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 139 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 140 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 141 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 142 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 143 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 144 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 145 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 146 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 147 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 148 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 0:20:26 149 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 150 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 151 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 152 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 153 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 154 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 155 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 156 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 157 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 158 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 159 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 160 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 161 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 162 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 163 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 164 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 165 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 166 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 167 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura 168 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 169 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 170 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 171 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 172 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 173 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 174 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 175 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 176 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 177 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling

Intermediate sprint - Charcier, km. 89.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 pts 2 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 17 3 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 15 4 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 13 5 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 11 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 10 7 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 9 8 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 8 9 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 7 10 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 6 11 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 5 12 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 4 13 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 3 14 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 2 15 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 30 pts 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 25 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 22 4 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 19 5 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 17 6 José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 15 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13 8 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 9 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 9 10 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 7 11 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 12 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 5 13 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 4 14 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 3 15 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 2

Mountain 1 - Côte de Rogna (Cat. 3) km. 141.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 pts 2 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Choux (Cat. 3) km. 148.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 pts 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Désertin (Cat. 4) km. 152.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 1

Mountain 4 - Côte d'Échallon (Cat. 3) km. 168.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 pts 2 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 4:25:45 2 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:24 9 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:32 10 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:36 11 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 12 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 13 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:27 14 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 0:08:14 15 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 0:10:56 17 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:14:27 18 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:18:25 19 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 21 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 22 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 23 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 24 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:20:26 25 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 26 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 AG2R La Mondiale 13:17:15 2 Belkin Pro Cycling 3 Astana Pro Team 4 Team Sky 5 Movistar Team 0:00:07 6 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:09 7 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:12 8 BMC Racing Team 0:00:42 9 Team Europcar 0:01:36 10 Fdj.Fr 0:01:37 11 Lampre - Merida 0:03:12 12 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:59 13 Orica Greenedge 0:04:03 14 Lotto-Belisol 0:04:06 15 Team Netapp-Endura 0:08:14 16 Trek Factory Racing 17 Team Giant-Shimano 0:08:38 18 IAM Cycling 0:10:27 19 Cannondale 0:11:23 20 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:11:26 21 Team Katusha 0:15:49 22 Garmin - Sharp 0:51:17

General classification after stage 11 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 46:59:23 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:02:23 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:47 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:01 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 0:03:12 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:47 7 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:56 8 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:57 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:04:08 10 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:04:18 11 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:04:31 12 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:39 13 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:17 14 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:05:34 15 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:06:03 16 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:47 17 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida 0:07:33 18 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:07:42 19 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:01 20 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 0:08:25 21 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:12 22 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:10:32 23 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:10:35 24 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:11:32 25 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:51 26 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:15:27 27 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:15:43 28 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:19:50 29 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 0:21:27 30 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:24:24 31 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:25:51 32 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:28:24 33 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:06 34 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:39:58 35 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:41:08 36 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:41:22 37 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:42:16 38 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 0:42:52 39 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:43:44 40 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:44:32 41 José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:45:26 42 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:46:14 43 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:46:46 44 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:46:49 45 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:50:59 46 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:51:02 47 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:51:09 48 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:53:12 49 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 0:53:29 50 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:55:03 51 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:55:09 52 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:55:10 53 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:55:39 54 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:56:15 55 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:56:26 56 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida 0:56:33 57 José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida 0:57:09 58 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 0:58:14 59 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:58:47 60 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:58:50 61 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:59:58 62 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 1:00:08 63 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1:02:31 64 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 1:02:37 65 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 1:07:49 66 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:08:07 67 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 1:08:14 68 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:08:28 69 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 1:08:30 70 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 1:09:49 71 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:12:16 72 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 1:13:37 73 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 1:14:18 74 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:14:21 75 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 1:15:52 76 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1:16:02 77 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 1:18:20 78 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1:18:53 79 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:19:22 80 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 1:20:11 81 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:20:19 82 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:20:20 83 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:20:26 84 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:20:40 85 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 1:20:59 86 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 1:21:01 87 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 1:22:27 88 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:22:32 89 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 1:22:54 90 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:23:01 91 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 1:23:09 92 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1:24:09 93 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 1:24:16 94 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:24:18 95 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1:24:34 96 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 1:25:31 97 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 1:25:36 98 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:25:44 99 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:26:04 100 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:26:27 101 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 1:26:30 102 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:26:43 103 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 1:26:51 104 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 1:26:54 105 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 1:27:26 106 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 1:27:40 107 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:27:42 108 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 1:27:48 109 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 1:27:50 110 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 1:28:16 111 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1:29:36 112 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:30:12 113 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 1:30:24 114 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 1:31:02 115 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 1:33:08 116 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 1:33:28 117 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 1:34:09 118 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 1:34:10 119 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1:34:33 120 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 121 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:35:30 122 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:36:41 123 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 1:36:45 124 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 1:38:25 125 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 1:38:44 126 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1:39:44 127 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:39:59 128 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:40:35 129 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 1:40:43 130 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:43:14 131 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 1:43:32 132 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:44:06 133 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1:44:21 134 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1:46:49 135 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 1:48:18 136 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1:48:29 137 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:49:07 138 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:49:09 139 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 1:49:14 140 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 1:51:09 141 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:52:01 142 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 1:52:48 143 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 1:53:25 144 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 1:55:20 145 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 1:57:08 146 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 1:57:27 147 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:58:09 148 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1:58:35 149 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 1:58:53 150 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:58:59 151 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 1:59:13 152 José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 1:59:40 153 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:00:32 154 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 2:02:11 155 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 2:03:10 156 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:03:55 157 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 2:04:07 158 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2:05:15 159 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 2:05:55 160 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 2:06:24 161 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura 2:07:56 162 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 2:09:24 163 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 2:09:32 164 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:09:37 165 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 2:10:09 166 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2:10:30 167 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp 2:11:04 168 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:11:35 169 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2:13:03 170 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 2:13:17 171 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2:14:43 172 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 2:15:02 173 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:15:10 174 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 2:15:43 175 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:17:01 176 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2:18:21 177 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:19:29 178 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 2:27:35 179 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 2:41:27

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 301 pts 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 164 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 157 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 127 5 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 111 6 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 110 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 100 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 95 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 87 10 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 76 11 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 76 12 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 66 13 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 14 José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 60 15 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 55 16 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 54 17 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 53 18 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 51 19 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 48 20 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 44 21 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 44 22 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 43 23 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 42 24 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 41 25 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 40 26 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 39 27 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 38 28 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 37 29 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 36 30 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 31 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 35 32 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 35 33 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 34 34 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 32 35 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 31 36 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 30 37 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 30 38 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 30 39 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 30 40 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 29 41 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 29 42 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 28 43 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 44 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 28 45 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 28 46 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 28 47 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 26 48 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 26 49 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 25 50 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 25 51 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 24 52 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 24 53 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 23 54 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 23 55 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 22 56 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 22 57 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 58 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 20 59 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 20 60 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 20 61 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 20 62 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 18 63 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 18 64 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 18 65 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 17 66 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 17 67 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 17 68 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 69 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 16 70 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 15 71 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 15 72 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 15 73 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 74 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 15 75 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 14 76 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 13 77 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 78 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 13 79 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 12 80 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 11 81 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 11 82 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 83 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 11 84 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 10 85 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 10 86 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 10 87 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 10 88 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 10 89 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura 10 90 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 9 91 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 9 92 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 8 93 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 8 94 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 8 95 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 8 96 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 8 97 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 98 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 7 99 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 100 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 101 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 6 102 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 5 103 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 4 104 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 4 105 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida 4 106 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 4 107 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 108 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 109 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4 110 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 3 111 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 112 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 3 113 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 3 114 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 3 115 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 3 116 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 3 117 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 2 118 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 119 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 120 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 121 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 122 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp -4 123 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp -5 124 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale -5 125 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura -13 126 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura -20

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 51 pts 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 34 3 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 26 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 5 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 18 6 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 16 8 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 12 9 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 12 10 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 12 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 10 13 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 14 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 15 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 6 16 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 5 17 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 5 18 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 4 19 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 20 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 4 21 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 22 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 23 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 24 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 2 25 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 2 26 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 2 27 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 28 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2 29 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 2 30 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 31 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 2 32 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 33 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1 34 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1 35 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 36 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1 37 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1 38 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 1 39 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 1 40 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 47:02:24 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:46 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:38 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:12:42 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:38:07 6 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:52:08 7 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:53:14 8 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:05:27 9 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1:15:52 10 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 1:17:10 11 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:17:19 12 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:20:00 13 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1:21:33 14 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 1:23:29 15 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 1:24:25 16 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 1:28:01 17 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 1:35:24 18 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:40:13 19 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1:45:28 20 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 1:56:12 21 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2:02:14 22 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2:07:29 23 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:12:09 24 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2:15:20 25 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:16:28 26 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 2:24:34