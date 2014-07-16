Trending

Tour de France: Gallopin takes an impressive victory

Talansky distanced on hard-fought stage to Oyonnax

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 11 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: AFP)
The French fans hoping for a French victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The breakaway framed by sun flowers

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton passes by a field of sunflowers

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
BMC passes a field of sun flowers

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A classic shot of the Tour passing a field of sun flowers

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Belisol) just held on to claim the stage victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Pierre Rolland (Europcar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Laurens ten Dam (Belkin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Niki Tepstra (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
World champion Rui Costa slipped out of the top-ten today

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) checking the stage profile

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Belisol) adds a stage win to his day in yellow

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rui Costa at the startline

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) checks on Tinko-Saxo's Nico Roche

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) sitting in the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Swiss champion Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Perrig Quémeneur (Europcar) joined by BMC's Peter Stetina

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Perrig Quémeneur (Europcar) launches an attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kevin Reza (Europcar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Perrig Quémeneur (Europcar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) grabs his lunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) spent the day in the polka dot climbers jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Richie Porte (Team Sky) passes through Arbois

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sebastian Langeveld surrounded by his Garmin-Sharp teammates

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The podium hostesses of the 2014 Tour de France

(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Romain Bardet (Ag2r) ready for his podium kiss for best young rider

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) on the podium collecting his KOM jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Vincenzo Nibali in the mix zone after stage 11

(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Ag2r-La Mondiale are the best ranked team after 11 stages

(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Vincenzo Nibali receives a second plaque after winning the stage to La Planche des Belle Filles. . Nibali will now have '2' on his rider plate signalling two stage wins

(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Nibali and his teammate reading L'Equipe this morning before the start of stage 11

(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Richie Porte (Team Sky) takes time to answer a few questions before the start of stage 11

(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Alejandrto Valverde (Movistar) and Lars Yitting Bak (Lotto-Belisol) relax before the start of stage 11

(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
The four jersey wearers at the start in Besançon

(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
The peloton before the Royal Saltworks of Arc-et-Senans

(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
The town of Arbois honours the Tour

(Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux)
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) on the podium again but a stage win still eludes him in 2014

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ramūnas Navardauskas launches an attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A concentrated Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rafal Majka in the bright colours of Tinkoff-Saxo

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Peter Stetina (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) sits on Alejandro Valverde's (Movistar) whells

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jakob Fuglsang rides just ahead of Vincenzo Nibali who remains in yellow

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Richie Porte (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
G Thomas (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) sipping from his bidon

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
No breakaway attempt by Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) today

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alejandro (Movistar) sitting in the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Belkin's Laurens ten Dam

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Vincenzo Nibali

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
John Gadret

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giovanni Visconti

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alessandro De Marchi

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Andrew Talansky

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Joaquim Rodriguez

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tony Gallopin

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Christian Meier

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cyrile Guatier

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rui Costa

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tony Gallopin

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michele Scarponi finishes up

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Romain Bardet in white

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Romain Bardet in white

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nicolas Roche on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nicolas Roche

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tony Gallopin, stage 11 winner

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali finishes up safely in yellow

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stage 11 victory went to Tony Gallopin

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nicolas Roche

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nicolas Roche

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) suffered, but stuck with it on stage 11

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Andrew Talansky holds off the broom wagon to finish stage 11 inside the time cut

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) struggled to make the time cut on stage 11, riding alone for 90km.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Cannondale set the pace much of the day for Peter Sagan

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling) and Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis) made the breakaway on stage 11 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) on the attack with Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis) and Jan Bakelants behind

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Helicopters provide the only breeze on a sweltering stage 11 in the 2014 Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) awaits the finale

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar) is followed by Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar) attacks

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nicolas Roche and Jan Bakelants attack the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) looks back and knows he's won it

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff Saxo) attacks, earning the most aggressive rider prize

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Cyril Gautier (Europcar), Jesus Herrada (Movistar) in the breakaway on stage 11

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tony Gallopin

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Martin Elmiger

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tony Gallopin

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Chris Horner

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) stayed in the mountains jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 11 of the 2014 Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) celebrates his first Tour de France stage victory in Oyonnax

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Roche attacks Bakelants

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bakelants looks back at Roche

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma) on the attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo) attacks Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma) on stage 11

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Vincenzo Nibali in yellow

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tony Gallopin wins stage 11 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) still leads the mountains classification

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Rui Costa at the start

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) at the start of stage 11 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 11 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) attacked solo to win stage 11 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) on the attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) holds off the sprinters

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) still leads the mountains classification

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo) was voted most aggressive rider on stage 11 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo) was voted most aggressive rider on stage 11 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Nicolas Roche

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) celebrates his win on stage 11 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) winner of stage 11

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 11 in the Tour de France

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) wins ahead of the sprinters in Oyonnax

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) is best young rider

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Alessandro Petacchi pulls in the group

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) may be winless but he still leads the points classification

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) still in the maillot jaune

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Elia Viviani

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Joaquim Rodriguez

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Sergio Paulhino

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Daniele Bennati

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Lieuwe Westra

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giovanni Visconti

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Luca Paolini

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alejandro Valverde

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michele Scarponi

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michael Morkov

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jon Izaguirre

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Daniele Bennati

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jan Barta

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alejandro Valverde

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jose Serpa and Luis Angel Mate

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rui Costa and Alejandro Valverde

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Astana riders pick out their bikes for stage 11

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jakob Fuglsang checks the forks on his Specialized McLaren bike

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jakob Fuglsang checks hi show on the start line of stage 11

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rafal Majka

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jakob Fuglsang

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Matteo Tosatto

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michele Scarponi

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali in yellow

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Matteo Tosatto

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alessandro Vanotti and Vincenzo Nibali

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rui Costa

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan and Alessandro De Marchi

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 11 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: AFP)

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) added an impressive stage victory to his already successful Tour de France with a solo attack into Oyonnax at the end of Wednesday's stage 11.

Giant-Shimano's John Degenkolb sprinted to second place in the peloton, only a few metres behind Gallopin. Matteo Trentin rounded out the podium for Omega Pharma-Quick Step.

"I want to thank my family, my dad and Marion [Rousse] my fiancée. We came to train here and we did a recon of this stage. Thanks to the team who trusted me. This is an amazing win. The yellow jersey and now a stage. I never imagined this. It's incredible," Gallopin said.

Gallopin's teammate Lars Bak explained further, telling Eurosport, "[Gallopin] did the last 50km in training before the Tour, so he knew the final. He was motivated, and it was a stage for him. He thought the breakaway would go to the finish, but it was too small. So today it was the favorites he had to battle for the win. He's a super good rider, and that's what he's capable of doing after such a hard race. It was a really hard final, and it's a really big win for him.

"You need to be intelligent to win a stage in the Tour, and he knew the parcours. That was an advantage. The last climb wasn't really on the profile, and he knew it was extra hard after the last mountain sprint."

Gallopin was helped by a stalemate in the chase behind by the sprinters who were vying for a stage victory, and green jersey holder Peter Sagan (Cannondale), who refused to close the gap to Gallopin.

"I was in a good position, I wanted to do well, but nobody wants to work with me, because they know if I come into the finish with them, it's hard to beat me in the sprint," Sagan said. He's going for his third green jersey in a row, but after winning three stages in his first Tour de France in 2012, he only won a single stage last year, and none so far in this edition. "I have to thank to my team, they did very good work pulling all day. I tried. Every day is harder because everybody knows me."

Vincenzo Nibali's yellow jersey was never in any danger. The Italian finished in 20th place. Richie Porte (Sky) is second overall at 2:23 and Movistar's Alejandro Valverde sits in third, 2:47 down on the Italian.

How it unfolded

After days of rain, the morning started with blue skies and bright sunshine in Besancon. In a stage where a breakaway was thought to have a chance to make it to the finish line, the race opened with a frantic pace of over 50 kilometres an hour for 45 minutes. Several riders tried to get away with Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Adam Hansen for Lotto-Belisol notably among them.

Eventually it was Swiss champion Martin Elmiger for IAM Cycling who made the decisive move. French riders Anthony Delaplace (Bretagne-Seché) and former polka dot jersey Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis) joined him. The trio gained a considerable lead but the peloton never allowed them to get too far.

Although the breakaway was two-thirds French, the cameras shifted their attention away from the breakway to Garmin-Sharp rider Andrew Talansky mid-way through the day as the American was dropped ahead of the intermediate sprint in Charcier and faced a 100km chase to the finish.

Garmin-Sharp did the pace-making at the front of the bunch as their captain Talansky struggled just ahead of the broomwagon. The American got off his bike but team directeur sportif Robbie Hunter talked the Criterium du Dauphiné-winner back ontothe bike to continue his race. Talansky finished 32 minutes down on the winner but was within today's time cut.

"He's really struggling to get over the consequences of his accident. He's had an extremely tough day," said Garmin-Sharp's directeur Charly Wegelius as he waited for Talansky to finish. "We're a little bit concerned about him. He's a fighter, but even though he's in a very difficult situation, the way he's going on is really admirable."

At 50 kilometres from the finish, the first of the four rated climbs of the day, the Côte de Rogna, saw Jan Bakelants attack for Omega Pharma-Quick Step. Tinkoff-Saxo's Nicholas Roche and Garmin-Sharp's Tom-Jelte Slagter followed him, the Garmin team's aim clearly shifting towards stage wins.

As the team's pace-making made Talansky's chase more difficult, Tom-Jelte Slagter had to let go of Roche and Bakelants soon after they attacked. From the original breakaway, only Elmiger remained up front and with Cyril Gautier (Europcar) and Jesus Herrada (Movistar) bridging there were five leaders.

They never got more than 30 seconds as Tony Martin brought back his Omega Pharma-Quick Step teammates, Michal Kwiatkowski and Matteo Trentin to the front. Peter Sagan was also present after all the work his Cannondale team had done all day, as were all the main GC contender bar Lampre-Merida's Rui Costa.

Sagan really wanted this stage because after seven top five finishes in the Tour, the Slovakian rider still is missing a stage win. But nobody wanted to take Sagan to the finish.

After the last of the four rated climbs, there was one more climb to tackle before a fast descent into Oyonnax. Tony Gallopin used that climb to attack the group.

Michael Rogers, Peter Sagan and Michal Kwiatkowski caught him back. At 2,5 kilometres from the line, Gallopin, who wore the yellow jersey on Monday, tried again on a small descent. Rogers, Kwiatkowski and Sagan looked at each other which enabled Gallopin to create a little a gap.

Giant-Shimano's Tom Dumoulin brought Degenkolb and the rest of the first group back to the front but Gallopin was gone. The 26-year-old Frenchman got to celebrate his first Tour de France stage victory.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol4:25:45
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
4Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
5Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
6José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
8Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
10Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
11Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
13Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
14Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
15Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
16Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
17Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
18Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
19Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
20Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
21Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
22Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
24Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
25Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
26Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
27Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
28Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
29Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
30Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
31Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
32Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
33Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
34Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
35Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
36John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team0:00:07
37Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
38Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:09
39Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:12
40Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:24
41Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:00:27
42Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:42
43Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:47
44Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
45Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
46Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:30
47Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:32
48Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:01:36
49Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
50Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
51Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
52Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
53Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
54Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
55Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
56Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
58Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
59Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
60Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
61Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
62Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
63Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
64Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
65Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
66Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
67Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida0:01:42
68Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge0:02:27
69Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
70Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:04:06
71Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
72Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:08
73Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:27
74Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:00
75Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
76Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
77Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
78Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
79Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:08:14
80Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
81Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
82David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
83Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
84Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
85Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
86Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
87Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
88Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura0:09:42
89Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
90José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
91Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
92Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:56
93Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
94Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
95Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
96Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
97Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
98Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge0:14:27
99Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
100Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
101Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:18:25
102Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
103Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
104Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
105Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
106Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
107Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
108Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
109Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
110Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
111Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
112Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
113Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
114Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
115José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
116Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
117Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp
118Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
119Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
120Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
121Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
122Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
123Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
124Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
125David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
126Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
127Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
128Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
129Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
130Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
131Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
132Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
133Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
134Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
135Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
136Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
137Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
138Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
139Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
140Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
141Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
142Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
143Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
144Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
145Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
146Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
147Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
148Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano0:20:26
149William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
150Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
151Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
152André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
153Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
154Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
155Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
156Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
157Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
158Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
159Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
160Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
161Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
162Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
163Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
164Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
165Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
166Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
167Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
168Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
169Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
170Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
171Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
172Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
173Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
174Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
175Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
176Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
177Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling

Intermediate sprint - Charcier, km. 89.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20pts
2Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling17
3Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement15
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol13
5Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano11
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha10
7Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step9
8Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar8
9Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano7
10Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar6
11Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale5
12Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge4
13Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale3
14Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale2
15Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol30pts
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano25
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step22
4Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo19
5Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge17
6José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team15
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team13
8Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
9Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale9
10Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar7
11Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
12Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling5
13Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling4
14Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling3
15Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol2

Mountain 1 - Côte de Rogna (Cat. 3) km. 141.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling2pts
2Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Choux (Cat. 3) km. 148.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling2pts
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Désertin (Cat. 4) km. 152.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling1

Mountain 4 - Côte d'Échallon (Cat. 3) km. 168.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo2pts
2Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano4:25:45
2Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
6Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
8Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:24
9Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:32
10Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:36
11Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
12Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
13Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:27
14David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura0:08:14
15Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
16Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge0:10:56
17Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:14:27
18Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida0:18:25
19Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
21Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
22Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
23Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
24Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:20:26
25Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
26Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale13:17:15
2Belkin Pro Cycling
3Astana Pro Team
4Team Sky
5Movistar Team0:00:07
6Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:09
7Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:12
8BMC Racing Team0:00:42
9Team Europcar0:01:36
10Fdj.Fr0:01:37
11Lampre - Merida0:03:12
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:59
13Orica Greenedge0:04:03
14Lotto-Belisol0:04:06
15Team Netapp-Endura0:08:14
16Trek Factory Racing
17Team Giant-Shimano0:08:38
18IAM Cycling0:10:27
19Cannondale0:11:23
20Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:11:26
21Team Katusha0:15:49
22Garmin - Sharp0:51:17

General classification after stage 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team46:59:23
2Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:02:23
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:47
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:01
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol0:03:12
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:47
7Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:56
8Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:57
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:04:08
10Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:04:18
11Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:04:31
12Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:39
13Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:05:17
14Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:05:34
15Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky0:06:03
16Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:47
17Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida0:07:33
18Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:07:42
19Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:08:01
20Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura0:08:25
21Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:12
22Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:10:32
23Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:10:35
24Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:11:32
25Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:11:51
26Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:15:27
27Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:15:43
28Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:19:50
29John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team0:21:27
30Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:24:24
31Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:25:51
32Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:28:24
33Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:06
34Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:39:58
35Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:41:08
36Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:41:22
37Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:42:16
38Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida0:42:52
39Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:43:44
40Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:44:32
41José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:45:26
42Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:46:14
43Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:46:46
44Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:46:49
45Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:50:59
46Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:51:02
47Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:51:09
48Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:53:12
49Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura0:53:29
50Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:55:03
51Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:55:09
52Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo0:55:10
53Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:55:39
54Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:56:15
55Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:56:26
56Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida0:56:33
57José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida0:57:09
58Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge0:58:14
59Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:58:47
60Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:58:50
61Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:59:58
62Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge1:00:08
63Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1:02:31
64Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura1:02:37
65Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale1:07:49
66Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:08:07
67Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale1:08:14
68Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:08:28
69Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha1:08:30
70Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha1:09:49
71Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:12:16
72Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol1:13:37
73Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling1:14:18
74Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:14:21
75Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol1:15:52
76Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1:16:02
77Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team1:18:20
78Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1:18:53
79Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:19:22
80Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida1:20:11
81Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:20:19
82Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:20:20
83Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr1:20:26
84Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:20:40
85Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing1:20:59
86Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp1:21:01
87Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team1:22:27
88Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:22:32
89Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing1:22:54
90Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling1:23:01
91Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing1:23:09
92Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:24:09
93Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar1:24:16
94Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo1:24:18
95Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp1:24:34
96Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge1:25:31
97Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky1:25:36
98Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:25:44
99Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:26:04
100Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr1:26:27
101Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar1:26:30
102Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo1:26:43
103Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura1:26:51
104Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale1:26:54
105Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge1:27:26
106Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale1:27:40
107Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling1:27:42
108Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura1:27:48
109Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling1:27:50
110Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar1:28:16
111Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1:29:36
112Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team1:30:12
113Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol1:30:24
114Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge1:31:02
115Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar1:33:08
116David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky1:33:28
117Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling1:34:09
118Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling1:34:10
119Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:34:33
120Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
121Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:35:30
122Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1:36:41
123Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp1:36:45
124John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1:38:25
125Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar1:38:44
126Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1:39:44
127Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling1:39:59
128Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr1:40:35
129Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar1:40:43
130Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1:43:14
131Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha1:43:32
132Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha1:44:06
133Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1:44:21
134Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp1:46:49
135Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge1:48:18
136Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1:48:29
137Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:49:07
138Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:49:09
139Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling1:49:14
140Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge1:51:09
141Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo1:52:01
142Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha1:52:48
143Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale1:53:25
144Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing1:55:20
145Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp1:57:08
146Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano1:57:27
147Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:58:09
148Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1:58:35
149Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky1:58:53
150Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:58:59
151David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura1:59:13
152José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura1:59:40
153Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:00:32
154Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano2:02:11
155Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol2:03:10
156Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:03:55
157Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano2:04:07
158Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2:05:15
159Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha2:05:55
160Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling2:06:24
161Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura2:07:56
162Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky2:09:24
163Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp2:09:32
164Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo2:09:37
165André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol2:10:09
166Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2:10:30
167Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp2:11:04
168Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr2:11:35
169Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2:13:03
170Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura2:13:17
171Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2:14:43
172Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale2:15:02
173Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:15:10
174Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano2:15:43
175William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr2:17:01
176Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida2:18:21
177Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr2:19:29
178Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale2:27:35
179Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano2:41:27

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale301pts
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar164
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano157
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha127
5André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol111
6Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step110
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team100
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team95
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol87
10Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step76
11Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step76
12Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale66
13Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale63
14José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team60
15Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling55
16Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team54
17Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling53
18Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano51
19Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team48
20Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits44
21Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr44
22Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step43
23Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp42
24Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling41
25Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar40
26Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge39
27Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement38
28Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge37
29Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team36
30Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale35
31Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits35
32Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar35
33Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr34
34Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team32
35Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar31
36Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling30
37Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team30
38Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits30
39Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement30
40Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar29
41Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale29
42Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky28
43Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale28
44Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale28
45Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling28
46Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar28
47Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step26
48Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing26
49John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano25
50Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step25
51Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling24
52Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement24
53Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale23
54Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura23
55Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo22
56Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo22
57Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale21
58Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing20
59Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement20
60Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling20
61Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale20
62Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale18
63Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale18
64Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano18
65Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol17
66Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge17
67David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura17
68Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17
69Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha16
70Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida15
71Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge15
72Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling15
73Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
74Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement15
75Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida14
76Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling13
77Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13
78Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing13
79Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team12
80Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement11
81Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge11
82Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11
83Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement11
84Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky10
85Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team10
86Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol10
87Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura10
88Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar10
89Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura10
90Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar9
91Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha9
92Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura8
93Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp8
94Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura8
95Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge8
96Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale8
97Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
98Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano7
99Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr6
100Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo6
101Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano6
102Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano5
103Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky4
104Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling4
105Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida4
106Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol4
107Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo4
108Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling4
109Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4
110Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing3
111Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
112Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling3
113Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano3
114Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team3
115Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol3
116Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale3
117John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team2
118Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
119Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr1
120Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
121Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr1
122Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp-4
123Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp-5
124Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale-5
125Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura-13
126Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura-20

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha51pts
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar34
3Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step26
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team20
5Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale18
6Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr16
8Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team12
9Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team12
10Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step11
12Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team10
13Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
14Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
15Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling6
16Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling5
17Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge5
18Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing4
19Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
20Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team4
21Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
22Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo3
23Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
24Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar2
25Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp2
26Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar2
27Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team2
28Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2
29Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale2
30Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
31David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura2
32Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
33Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1
34Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1
35Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
36Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
37Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp1
38Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura1
39Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol1
40Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale47:02:24
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:46
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:38
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:12:42
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:38:07
6Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:52:08
7Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:53:14
8Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:05:27
9Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1:15:52
10Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida1:17:10
11Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:17:19
12Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling1:20:00
13Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp1:21:33
14Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar1:23:29
15Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge1:24:25
16Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge1:28:01
17John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1:35:24
18Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1:40:13
19Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1:45:28
20David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura1:56:12
21Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2:02:14
22Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2:07:29
23Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:12:09
24Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida2:15:20
25Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr2:16:28
26Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale2:24:34

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale141:05:43
2Astana Pro Team0:03:19
3Belkin Pro Cycling0:04:25
4Team Sky0:04:56
5BMC Racing Team0:21:20
6Movistar Team0:22:34
7Lampre - Merida0:27:16
8Team Europcar0:29:23
9Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:30:07
10Trek Factory Racing0:43:31
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:47:29
12Team Katusha0:49:53
13Lotto-Belisol0:52:03
14Fdj.Fr0:54:13
15Team Netapp-Endura1:00:11
16IAM Cycling1:11:01
17Tinkoff-Saxo1:37:52
18Orica Greenedge1:42:47
19Garmin - Sharp1:48:07
20Team Giant-Shimano2:13:09
21Cannondale2:13:23
22Bretagne - Seche Environnement2:22:49

 

