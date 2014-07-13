Trending

Tour de France: Tony Martin wins in Mulhouse

Tony day as Gallopin fights for race lead

Image 1 of 92

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins his first non-time trial Tour de France stage

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins his first non-time trial Tour de France stage (Image credit: AFP Photo)
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 92

Tony Gallopin can't believe his luck

Tony Gallopin can't believe his luck
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 92

A dream come true, Tony Gallopin in yellow

A dream come true, Tony Gallopin in yellow
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 92

Tony Martin adjustes his polka dot jersey

Tony Martin adjustes his polka dot jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 92

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) arrives in Mulhouse

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) arrives in Mulhouse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 92

Tony Martin celebrates a rare road win with Achim Schmiedel

Tony Martin celebrates a rare road win with Achim Schmiedel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 92

The green jersey podium hostess

The green jersey podium hostess
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 92

The legs of Peter Sagan have a few battle wounds

The legs of Peter Sagan have a few battle wounds
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 92

FDJ's Mathieu Ladagnous

FDJ's Mathieu Ladagnous
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 92

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) continued his daily trip to the podium for the green jersey

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) continued his daily trip to the podium for the green jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 92

An overcome Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Belisol) celebrates his first yellow jersey

An overcome Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Belisol) celebrates his first yellow jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 92

Yellow for Lotto-Belisol and Tony Gallopin

Yellow for Lotto-Belisol and Tony Gallopin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 92

Tony Gallopin realises that he's moved into yellow with girlfriend Marion Rousse by his side

Tony Gallopin realises that he's moved into yellow with girlfriend Marion Rousse by his side (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 92

The polka dot jersey was a result of Tony Martin's day-long breakaway

The polka dot jersey was a result of Tony Martin's day-long breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 92

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) beat Greg Van Avermaet for second

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) beat Greg Van Avermaet for second
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 92

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrates his Tour de France stage victory

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrates his Tour de France stage victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 92

Tony Martin gets the win for Germany on the day his country won the World Cup in Brazil

Tony Martin gets the win for Germany on the day his country won the World Cup in Brazil (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 92

Tony Martin gets to celebrate victory, a rarity for the time trial specialist

Tony Martin gets to celebrate victory, a rarity for the time trial specialist
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 92

Tony Martin had time to take in his victory

Tony Martin had time to take in his victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 92

Joaquim Rodríguez finishes in Mulhouse

Joaquim Rodríguez finishes in Mulhouse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 92

Tony Gallopin takes it all in

Tony Gallopin takes it all in
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 92

Tony Gallopin pulling on yellow

Tony Gallopin pulling on yellow
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 92

Michał Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Michał Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 92

Holding onto the white jersey for another day was Michał Kwiatkowski

Holding onto the white jersey for another day was Michał Kwiatkowski
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 92

Peter Sagan thinking of the stage win

Peter Sagan thinking of the stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 92

The jersey wearers before stage 9

The jersey wearers before stage 9
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 92

A pensive Perrig Quémeneur

A pensive Perrig Quémeneur
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 92

Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) in the breakaway again

Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) in the breakaway again
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 92

Tiago Machado (NetApp-Endura)

Tiago Machado (NetApp-Endura)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 92

Europcar's Kévin Reza in th break

Europcar's Kévin Reza in th break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 92

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) in the break

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) in the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 92

Pierre Rolland (Eurocpar) was one of the big winners from today

Pierre Rolland (Eurocpar) was one of the big winners from today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 92

Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge) in the break

Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge) in the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 92

Bauke Mollema (Belkin)

Bauke Mollema (Belkin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 92

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 92

just Blel Kadri did the day before, Martin won the stage, moved into the KOM lead and was the most combative rider

just Blel Kadri did the day before, Martin won the stage, moved into the KOM lead and was the most combative rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 92

Most combative Tony Martin

Most combative Tony Martin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 92

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) digs deep

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) digs deep
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 92

The Alsace countryside on display

The Alsace countryside on display
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 92

Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Belisol) crosses the line and moves into yellow

Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Belisol) crosses the line and moves into yellow
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 92

Lars Boom (Belkin) tried a solo attack from the breakaway to no avail

Lars Boom (Belkin) tried a solo attack from the breakaway to no avail
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 92

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) loaned out the yellow jersey today

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) loaned out the yellow jersey today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 92

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) moving up the right-hand side the bunch

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) moving up the right-hand side the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 92

Richie Porte (Team Sky)

Richie Porte (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 92

Vincenzo Niabli (Astana) surrounded by photographers

Vincenzo Niabli (Astana) surrounded by photographers
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 92

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in the maillot pois

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in the maillot pois
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 92

Richie Porte surrounded by his Team Sky teammates

Richie Porte surrounded by his Team Sky teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 92

Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Belisol) in raptures

Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Belisol) in raptures
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 92

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) in the breakaway

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 92

Europcar put four men in the breakaway to move Pierre Rolland up on the general classification

Europcar put four men in the breakaway to move Pierre Rolland up on the general classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 92

Simon Spilak (Katusha) in the breakaway

Simon Spilak (Katusha) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 92

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 92

Simon Spilak (Katusha)

Simon Spilak (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 92

Simon Špilak (Katusha)

Simon Špilak (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 92

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) forced his way into the breakaway

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) forced his way into the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 92

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) in the maillot jaune

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) in the maillot jaune
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 92

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) leads the Tour de France after stage 9

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) leads the Tour de France after stage 9 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 92

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) drills it with Alessandro Di Marchi (Cannondale) in tow

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) drills it with Alessandro Di Marchi (Cannondale) in tow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 92

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol)

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 92

Cancellara pips Van Avermaet for second from the breakaway

Cancellara pips Van Avermaet for second from the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 92

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrates his first road Tour de France stage win

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrates his first road Tour de France stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 92

Tony Martin now in the polka dot jersey

Tony Martin now in the polka dot jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 92

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 92

Tony Martin leads Alessandro Di Marchi

Tony Martin leads Alessandro Di Marchi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 92

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) still in the best young rider's jersey

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) still in the best young rider's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 92

Tony Gallopin pushes the pace, racing into the Tour de France lead

Tony Gallopin pushes the pace, racing into the Tour de France lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 92

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) puts in a 59km time trial to win stage 9

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) puts in a 59km time trial to win stage 9
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 92

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) in the breakaway

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 92

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) in the points jersey

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) in the points jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 92

Tony Gallopin is overcome with emotion upon accepting the maillot jaune

Tony Gallopin is overcome with emotion upon accepting the maillot jaune
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 92

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma) still the best young rider

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma) still the best young rider
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 72 of 92

Stage 9 winner Tony Martin

Stage 9 winner Tony Martin
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 73 of 92

Astana leads the peloton

Astana leads the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 74 of 92

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) comes to the line

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) comes to the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 75 of 92

Vincenzo Nibali in his last day in the maillot jaune, for at least one stage

Vincenzo Nibali in his last day in the maillot jaune, for at least one stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 76 of 92

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) took over the mountains classification lead

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) took over the mountains classification lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 77 of 92

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 78 of 92

The Tour de France en route to Mulhouse

The Tour de France en route to Mulhouse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 79 of 92

Sagan and Nibali at the start of stage 9

Sagan and Nibali at the start of stage 9
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 80 of 92

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) had a detante with Nibali on stage 9

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) had a detante with Nibali on stage 9
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 81 of 92

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) is led away to accept the maillot jaune

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) is led away to accept the maillot jaune
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 82 of 92

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) comes to the line

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) comes to the line
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 83 of 92

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) wins the sprint for second over Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) wins the sprint for second over Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 84 of 92

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) gave up the maillot jaune

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) gave up the maillot jaune
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 85 of 92

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrates his stage win

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrates his stage win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 86 of 92

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins in Mulhouse

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins in Mulhouse
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 87 of 92

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) gets his first road stage win in the Tour de France in true time trialist style

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) gets his first road stage win in the Tour de France in true time trialist style
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 88 of 92

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins stage 9 in Mulhouse

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins stage 9 in Mulhouse
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 89 of 92

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) swarmed by the media after his stage win

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) swarmed by the media after his stage win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 90 of 92

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) heads to his stage victory in Mulhouse

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) heads to his stage victory in Mulhouse
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 91 of 92

Astana was happy to give up the yellow jersey to Tony Gallopin

Astana was happy to give up the yellow jersey to Tony Gallopin
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 92 of 92

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrated his Tour de France stage victory for at least 6km

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrated his Tour de France stage victory for at least 6km
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

It was a day of Tony Awards on the Tour de France's second day in the Vosges. Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) reprised a familiar role in a new setting to solo to victory in Mulhouse at the end of stage 9, while Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Belisol) ensured that he will wear the yellow jersey on Bastille Day after finishing in the chasing group.

The main players in the fight for final overall victory, meanwhile, called something of a truce, with the Astana team of Vincenzo Nibali leading the peloton home 7:45 down on Martin and seemingly happy to concede yellow to Gallopin, at least temporarily.

Martin went clear in the company of Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale) on the descent of the first climb, the Col de la Schlucht, and then dropped the Italian on the principal difficulty of the day, the category 1 Markstein, with some 59 kilometres remaining.

The German spent nearly 150 kilometres off the front all told, on an exacting day that featured no fewer than six categorised climbs, yet he still managed to ride at a startling average speed of 40.1kph and finish 2:45 clear of Gallopin's sizable chasing group, which had closed to a little over a minute before his attack on the Markstein.

"I knew there were 28 guys around 30 seconds down and if they chased us down, it would have been hard because there would have been counter-attacks," said Martin. "I didn't want to play those silly games so I went full gas."

Photo: Tim de Waele

Tony Gallopin had little time for such games, either. The Frenchman started the day 3:27 off the overall lead and sensed his opportunity when an attack from Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the Col du Wettstein saw the large chase group form 40 kilometres into the stage.

The 28-man group proved somewhat unwieldy and difficult to manage, but Gallopin had strongmen like Fabian Cancellara (Trek) and Tiago Machado (NetApp-Endura) on board, as well as an important ally of circumstance in Pierre Rolland. One of four Europcar riders in the group, Rolland was able to peg back five minutes on Nibali, Contador et al to move up to 8th place overall and breathe life back into his bid for a podium place.

Gallopin moved into the virtual overall lead with 70 kilometres remaining and to no discernible reaction from the yellow jersey group. When the cohesion in his group stalled on the long drop into Mulhouse, Gallopin moved to the front to force the pace, but in truth, there was little need. A brief probe from Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) apart, the overall contenders held fire and Astana seemed happy to concede the yellow jersey to Gallopin.

"It's indescribable," Gallopin said after donning the maillot jaune. "It was easier said than done to get into the break today, and I only just managed it. I'd thought about taking yellow for the past few days but I still didn’t think it was possible."

It was a poignant day, too, for the Gallopin family, and in particular, Tony's uncle Alain, a directeur sportif at Trek Factory Racing. He was the soigneur to the late Laurent Fignon when he claimed victory into Mulhouse in 1992 with a daring solo move not at all dissimilar to Tony Martin's.

"It's an emotional day for our family," Alain Gallopin said. "I shed a few tears to think that Tony has taken yellow in Mulhouse, in the very place where Laurent won his last big race. It's too much."

Photo: Tim de Waele

Fast start

Such a rolling parcours was always likely to favour an early break, and there was no shortage of willing attackers as the peloton hit the climb of the Col de la Schuchlt immediately on leaving Gérardmer. Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) led over the summit, but his early forcing went otherwise unrewarded, and instead, it was Martin and De Marchi who slipped away on the descent.

The pair instantly struck up a solid working rapport, with Martin happy to give the mountains points to De Marchi, who claimed the polka dot jersey at the Critérium du Dauphiné last month. The Italian duly led over the Wettstein, the Côte des Cinq Chateaux and the Côte de Gueberschwir, before Martin opted for a unilateral review of their arrangement on the slopes of the Col de Markstein.

Martin’s rationale was sound. The 28-man chasing group that had formed under Joaquim Rodriguez's impetus on the Wettstein had ebbed and flowed for over 60 kilometres, but was now beginning to find some cohesion thanks largely to Europcar's forcing, as Cyril Gautier, Alexandre Pichot, Perrig Quémeneur and Kevin Reza all worked in Rolland’s service.

At the foot of the Markstein, the Gallopin and Rolland group trailed Martin and De Marchi by a little under two minutes, while the Astana-led peloton trailed at 6:25. Meanwhile, a large group of riders dropped on the first climb were already almost quarter of an hour back on the leaders.

"It was a tricky stage and it was really hard from the beginning," Belkin's Bauke Mollema said, explaining the relative détente among the general classification contenders in the finale, adding wryly: "You shouldn't let a guy like Tony ride, because you don't see him back."

That certainly was the case for the Gallopin-led chasing group, who couldn't match the German's pace on the way up the Wettstein and Grand Ballon, let alone on the long drop that followed. Martin, of course, was cruelly denied victory at last year's Vuelta a España in Caceres when his 175km solo break was swept up in the finishing straight, but in spite of – once again – Cancellara leading the chase in the finale, there was no chance of a repeat here.

With five kilometres remaining, Martin was already accepting the congratulations of his directeur sportif Davide Bramati from the team car, and he duly captured a maiden road stage win at the Tour to add to his time trial victories from 2011 and 2013. "Most of the time in time trials, I'm an early starter and I have to wait for confirmation that I've won, so there's a big difference between winning the time trial and a stage like this," Martin said. "The feeling in the last 5 kilometres was incredible. I was still putting out 400 or 500 watts because I didn't feel pain anymore."

Gallopin did not celebrate until he crossed the line safely in the chasing group, which had been led home by Cancellara and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), but he was led away towards the podium long before Nibali and the peloton had crossed the line. In the overall standings, Gallopin is 1:34 up on the Italian, while Machado moves up to third, at 2:40.

"Tomorrow is going to be huge," Gallopin said of Monday's summit finish at La Planche des Belles Filles. "It'll be a very hard stage for me but a very proud day for me, too. And I've got nothing to lose."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4:09:34
2Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:02:45
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
5Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
6José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
8Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
10Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
11Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
12Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida
14Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
15Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
16Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
17Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
18Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
20Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:02:51
21Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:02:54
22Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:07:46
23Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
24Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
25Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
26Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
27Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
28Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
29Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
30Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
31Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
32Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
33Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
34Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
35Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
36Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
37Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
38Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
39Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
40Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
42Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
43Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
44Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
45Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
46Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
47Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
48Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
49Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
50Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
51Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
52Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
53Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
54Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
55Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
56Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
57Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
58Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
59Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
60Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
61Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
62Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
63Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
64Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
65Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
66Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
67Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
68Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
69Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
70Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
71Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
72Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
73Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
74Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
75Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
76Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
77Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
78Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
79Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
80Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
81Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
82Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
83José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
84Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
85Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
86Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
87Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
88Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
89Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
90Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
91Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
92Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
93Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
94Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
95Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
96Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
97Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
98Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
99Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
100Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
101José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
102Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
103John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
104Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
105Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
106Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:08:00
107Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
108Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
109Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:08:06
110Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:08:15
111Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:08:19
112Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:08:40
113Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge0:09:13
114Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
115Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
116Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
117Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
118Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
119David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
120Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
121Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:10:19
122John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
123Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
124Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
125Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:10:41
126Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:13:49
127Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:56
128Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:19:24
129Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
130Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
131Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
132Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
133Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
134Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
135Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
136Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
137Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
138Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
139Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:21:38
140André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
141Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
142Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
143Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
144Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
145Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
146Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp
147Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
148Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
149Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
150Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
151Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
152Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
153Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
154Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
155Edward King (USA) Cannondale
156Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
157Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
158Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
159Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
160Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
161Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
162Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
163Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
164Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
165Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
166Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
167Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
168David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
169Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
170Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
171Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
172Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
173William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
174Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
175Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
176Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
177Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
178Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
179Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
180Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
181Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
182Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
183Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFEgoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Point 1 - Linthal, 105km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step20pts
2Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale17
3Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar15
4Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar13
5Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale11
6Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
7Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar9
8Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar8
9Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
10Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano6
11Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
12Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge4
13Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
14Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale2
15Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol1

Point 2 - Mulhouse, 170km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step30pts
2Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing25
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team22
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano19
5Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale17
6José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team15
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling13
8Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
9Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement9
10Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura7
11Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale6
12Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
13Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida4
14Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar3
15Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo2

Mountain 1 - Col de la Schlucht, 11.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar5pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
3Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha2
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1

Mountain 2 - Col du Wettstein, 41km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale2pts
2Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Mountain 3 - Cote des Cinq Chateaux, 70km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale2pts
2Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Mountain 4 - Cote de Gueberschwihr, 86km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale5pts
2Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
3Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha2
4Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 5 - Le Markstein, 120km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10pts
2Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale8
3Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha6
4Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
5Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2
6Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura1

Mountain 6 - Grand Ballon, 127km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4:12:19
2Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:01
3Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
6Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
7Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
8Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
9Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
10Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
11Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:05:21
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:28
13John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:07:34
14Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:11:04
15Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:16:39
16Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
17Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
18Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale0:18:53
19Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
20Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
23Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
24David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
25Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
26Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ag2R La Mondiale12:41:58
2BMC Racing Team
3Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4Team Europcar
5Team Katusha0:00:15
6Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:16
7Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:01
8Movistar Team
9Belkin Pro Cycling
10Lotto-Belisol
11Lampre - Merida
12Team NetApp-Endura
13Trek Factory Racing
14Team Giant-Shimano
15Cannondale
16Bretagne - Seche Environnement
17Astana Pro Team0:10:02
18Team Sky
19Garmin - Sharp
20FDJ.Fr
21Orica Greenedge
22IAM Cycling

Overall classification after stage 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol38:04:38
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:34
3Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura0:02:40
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:03:18
5Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:03:32
6Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:00
7Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:01
8Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:07
9Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:08
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:13
11Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:04:26
12Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:04:36
13Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
14Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:44
15Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:06
16Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:08
17Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:11
18Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:05:28
19Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:05:56
20Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:12
21Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky0:06:43
22Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:06:56
23Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:07:18
24Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida0:07:46
25Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:07:53
26Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:08:08
27Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:08:27
28Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura0:09:09
29Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:09:47
30Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:12:15
31Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:12:17
32Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:14:24
33Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:14:34
34Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:16:28
35Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:17:32
36Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:18:40
37Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:18:56
38Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo0:19:50
39Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:20:11
40John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team0:21:46
41Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:15
42Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge0:24:11
43Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:25:12
44Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura0:26:20
45Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:26:39
46Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida0:28:42
47Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:30:02
48José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:30:53
49Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:31:21
50Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:31:54
51Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:32:04
52Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:32:41
53Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:34:50
54Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:35:02
55Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:35:25
56Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale0:36:19
57Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:36:54
58Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge0:37:07
59Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:37:30
60Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:37:58
61Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:37:59
62Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:38:34
63Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:38:38
64Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:38:47
65Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling0:40:14
66Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida0:40:18
67Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:41:10
68Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale0:41:15
69Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:42:11
70Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:42:24
71Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling0:43:28
72Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:43:52
73José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida0:44:15
74Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:44:45
75Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:45:06
76Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:45:14
77Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:45:16
78Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:45:40
79Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale0:45:49
80Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:46:01
81Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:46:20
82Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol0:46:23
83Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
84Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:47:12
85Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida0:47:13
86Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling0:47:56
87Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp0:48:03
88Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:48:57
89Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge0:49:01
90Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:49:06
91Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team0:49:44
92Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:49:53
93Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:50:11
94Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:51:03
95Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:51:44
96Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:51:51
97Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:51:59
98Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura0:52:01
99Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:52:11
100Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:52:26
101Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:52:36
102Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:53:17
103Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:53:23
104Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:53:28
105Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:53:35
106Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura0:53:53
107Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol0:54:14
108Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:54:37
109Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:54:42
110Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:55:09
111Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:55:18
112Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:55:30
113Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:55:56
114Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:55:57
115Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:56:13
116David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:56:47
117Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:56:57
118Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:57:40
119Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:57:59
120Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:58:16
121Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:58:44
122Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team1:00:07
123Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:00:35
124Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge1:01:08
125Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha1:01:14
126Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha1:01:27
127Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:01:29
128Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1:02:22
129Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team1:02:42
130Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:02:53
131Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge1:02:56
132Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling1:03:35
133Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge1:03:37
134Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1:04:11
135Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale1:04:50
136Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar1:05:17
137Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar1:05:24
138Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar1:05:46
139Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:06:48
140Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp1:07:17
141Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:08:07
142Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr1:08:10
143John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1:08:58
144Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:09:09
145Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky1:09:33
146Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:10:50
147Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol1:11:49
148José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura1:12:22
149Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:12:48
150Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:13:06
151Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura1:13:20
152Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha1:14:34
153Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling1:15:03
154Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp1:15:35
155Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:15:48
156Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1:16:14
157Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo1:16:19
158Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura1:16:35
159Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing1:17:15
160Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp1:18:11
161Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano1:18:18
162Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1:19:08
163André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol1:20:00
164Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky1:20:04
165Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr1:20:14
166Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:20:17
167Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:21:00
168Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1:21:10
169Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp1:21:44
170Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1:23:07
171Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1:23:22
172Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale1:23:41
173Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:23:43
174Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1:24:22
175Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:25:32
176William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr1:25:40
177Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr1:28:08
178Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:28:48
179Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale1:36:14
180David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura1:36:26
181Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:39:58
182Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano1:50:06
183Edward King (USA) Cannondale1:50:13

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale267pts
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar156
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano146
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha117
5Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step101
6André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol98
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team87
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team75
9Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step71
10Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale63
11Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol57
12Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale55
13Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step54
14Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team54
15Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling53
16Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano51
17Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing51
18Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling50
19José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team45
20Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr44
21Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp42
22Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step41
23Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar40
24Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement38
25Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge37
26Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits35
27Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team32
28Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo32
29Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team31
30Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling30
31Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits30
32Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar29
33Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling28
34Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale28
35Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar28
36Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar28
37Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale27
38Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step26
39Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing26
40Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step25
41Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling24
42Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits24
43Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale23
44Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo22
45Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge22
46Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team21
47Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale21
48Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing20
49Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar20
50Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement20
51Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling20
52Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team20
53Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale20
54Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge20
55Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky19
56Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
57Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale18
58Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale18
59Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano18
60Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling17
61Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr17
62Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge17
63Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura17
64Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement17
65Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17
66David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura17
67Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol15
68Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
69Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge15
70Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling15
71Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement15
72Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement15
73Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida14
74Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp13
75Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling13
76Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida12
77Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement11
78Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge11
79Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement11
80Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol10
81Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura10
82Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
83Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura10
84Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar9
85Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha9
86Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura8
87Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
88Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale8
89Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura7
90Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
91Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr6
92Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo6
93Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano6
94Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano5
95Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky4
96Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky4
97Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team4
98Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida4
99Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol4
100Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo4
101Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge4
102Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar4
103Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4
104Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
105Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano3
106Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol3
107Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team3
108Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo3
109Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing2
110Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
111Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp1
112Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr1
113Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step18pts
2Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale17
4Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
5Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha11
6Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar8
7Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
8Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling6
9Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge5
10Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing4
11Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
12Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar2
13Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp2
14Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar2
15Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2
16Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
17David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura2
18Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
19Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1
20Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1
21Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura1
22Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo1
23Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
24Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp1
25Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
26Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step38:08:38
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:13
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:06
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:08
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:16:11
6Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:27:54
7Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:41:40
8Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:42:01
9Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida0:43:13
10Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge0:45:01
11Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:47:59
12Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:49:28
13Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:49:35
14Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:53:40
15Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:54:44
16Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:56:35
17Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:58:22
18John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1:04:58
19Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1:12:14
20Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1:15:08
21Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1:17:10
22Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:21:32
23Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr1:24:08
24Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:24:48
25Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale1:32:14
26David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura1:32:26

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team114:22:53
2Belkin Pro Cycling0:00:22
3Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:53
4Team Sky0:05:31
5Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:09:31
6BMC Racing Team0:10:45
7Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:03
8Team Europcar0:15:20
9Movistar Team0:20:05
10Lampre - Merida0:20:08
11Trek Factory Racing0:20:11
12Team NetApp-Endura0:22:10
13Garmin - Sharp0:25:35
14Lotto-Belisol0:26:06
15FDJ.Fr0:27:38
16Team Katusha0:29:56
17IAM Cycling0:31:32
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:39:21
19Orica GreenEdge0:43:29
20Cannondale0:57:40
21Team Giant-Shimano1:10:40
22Bretagne - Seche Environnement1:12:30

 

