Tour de France: Tony Martin wins in Mulhouse
Tony day as Gallopin fights for race lead
Stage 9: Gérardmer - Mulhouse
It was a day of Tony Awards on the Tour de France's second day in the Vosges. Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) reprised a familiar role in a new setting to solo to victory in Mulhouse at the end of stage 9, while Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Belisol) ensured that he will wear the yellow jersey on Bastille Day after finishing in the chasing group.
The main players in the fight for final overall victory, meanwhile, called something of a truce, with the Astana team of Vincenzo Nibali leading the peloton home 7:45 down on Martin and seemingly happy to concede yellow to Gallopin, at least temporarily.
Martin went clear in the company of Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale) on the descent of the first climb, the Col de la Schlucht, and then dropped the Italian on the principal difficulty of the day, the category 1 Markstein, with some 59 kilometres remaining.
The German spent nearly 150 kilometres off the front all told, on an exacting day that featured no fewer than six categorised climbs, yet he still managed to ride at a startling average speed of 40.1kph and finish 2:45 clear of Gallopin's sizable chasing group, which had closed to a little over a minute before his attack on the Markstein.
"I knew there were 28 guys around 30 seconds down and if they chased us down, it would have been hard because there would have been counter-attacks," said Martin. "I didn't want to play those silly games so I went full gas."
Photo: Tim de Waele
Tony Gallopin had little time for such games, either. The Frenchman started the day 3:27 off the overall lead and sensed his opportunity when an attack from Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the Col du Wettstein saw the large chase group form 40 kilometres into the stage.
The 28-man group proved somewhat unwieldy and difficult to manage, but Gallopin had strongmen like Fabian Cancellara (Trek) and Tiago Machado (NetApp-Endura) on board, as well as an important ally of circumstance in Pierre Rolland. One of four Europcar riders in the group, Rolland was able to peg back five minutes on Nibali, Contador et al to move up to 8th place overall and breathe life back into his bid for a podium place.
Gallopin moved into the virtual overall lead with 70 kilometres remaining and to no discernible reaction from the yellow jersey group. When the cohesion in his group stalled on the long drop into Mulhouse, Gallopin moved to the front to force the pace, but in truth, there was little need. A brief probe from Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) apart, the overall contenders held fire and Astana seemed happy to concede the yellow jersey to Gallopin.
"It's indescribable," Gallopin said after donning the maillot jaune. "It was easier said than done to get into the break today, and I only just managed it. I'd thought about taking yellow for the past few days but I still didn’t think it was possible."
It was a poignant day, too, for the Gallopin family, and in particular, Tony's uncle Alain, a directeur sportif at Trek Factory Racing. He was the soigneur to the late Laurent Fignon when he claimed victory into Mulhouse in 1992 with a daring solo move not at all dissimilar to Tony Martin's.
"It's an emotional day for our family," Alain Gallopin said. "I shed a few tears to think that Tony has taken yellow in Mulhouse, in the very place where Laurent won his last big race. It's too much."
Photo: Tim de Waele
Fast start
Such a rolling parcours was always likely to favour an early break, and there was no shortage of willing attackers as the peloton hit the climb of the Col de la Schuchlt immediately on leaving Gérardmer. Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) led over the summit, but his early forcing went otherwise unrewarded, and instead, it was Martin and De Marchi who slipped away on the descent.
The pair instantly struck up a solid working rapport, with Martin happy to give the mountains points to De Marchi, who claimed the polka dot jersey at the Critérium du Dauphiné last month. The Italian duly led over the Wettstein, the Côte des Cinq Chateaux and the Côte de Gueberschwir, before Martin opted for a unilateral review of their arrangement on the slopes of the Col de Markstein.
Martin’s rationale was sound. The 28-man chasing group that had formed under Joaquim Rodriguez's impetus on the Wettstein had ebbed and flowed for over 60 kilometres, but was now beginning to find some cohesion thanks largely to Europcar's forcing, as Cyril Gautier, Alexandre Pichot, Perrig Quémeneur and Kevin Reza all worked in Rolland’s service.
At the foot of the Markstein, the Gallopin and Rolland group trailed Martin and De Marchi by a little under two minutes, while the Astana-led peloton trailed at 6:25. Meanwhile, a large group of riders dropped on the first climb were already almost quarter of an hour back on the leaders.
"It was a tricky stage and it was really hard from the beginning," Belkin's Bauke Mollema said, explaining the relative détente among the general classification contenders in the finale, adding wryly: "You shouldn't let a guy like Tony ride, because you don't see him back."
That certainly was the case for the Gallopin-led chasing group, who couldn't match the German's pace on the way up the Wettstein and Grand Ballon, let alone on the long drop that followed. Martin, of course, was cruelly denied victory at last year's Vuelta a España in Caceres when his 175km solo break was swept up in the finishing straight, but in spite of – once again – Cancellara leading the chase in the finale, there was no chance of a repeat here.
With five kilometres remaining, Martin was already accepting the congratulations of his directeur sportif Davide Bramati from the team car, and he duly captured a maiden road stage win at the Tour to add to his time trial victories from 2011 and 2013. "Most of the time in time trials, I'm an early starter and I have to wait for confirmation that I've won, so there's a big difference between winning the time trial and a stage like this," Martin said. "The feeling in the last 5 kilometres was incredible. I was still putting out 400 or 500 watts because I didn't feel pain anymore."
Gallopin did not celebrate until he crossed the line safely in the chasing group, which had been led home by Cancellara and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), but he was led away towards the podium long before Nibali and the peloton had crossed the line. In the overall standings, Gallopin is 1:34 up on the Italian, while Machado moves up to third, at 2:40.
"Tomorrow is going to be huge," Gallopin said of Monday's summit finish at La Planche des Belles Filles. "It'll be a very hard stage for me but a very proud day for me, too. And I've got nothing to lose."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4:09:34
|2
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:45
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|8
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|10
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|11
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|12
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida
|14
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|17
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|18
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:02:51
|21
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:02:54
|22
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:46
|23
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|27
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|28
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|29
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|30
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|31
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|32
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|33
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|35
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|36
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|37
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|39
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|42
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|43
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|44
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
|45
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|48
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|49
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|51
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|52
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|53
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|54
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|55
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|56
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|57
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|58
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|60
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|61
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|62
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|63
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|64
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|65
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|66
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|67
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|68
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|69
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|70
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|71
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|72
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|73
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|74
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|75
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|76
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|77
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|78
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|79
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|80
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|81
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|82
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|83
|José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
|84
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|85
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|87
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|88
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|89
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|90
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|91
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|92
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|93
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|94
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|95
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|96
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|97
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|98
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|99
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|100
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|101
|José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|102
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|104
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|105
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|106
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:08:00
|107
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|108
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:08:06
|110
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:15
|111
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:08:19
|112
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:08:40
|113
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|0:09:13
|114
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|115
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|116
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|117
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|118
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|119
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|120
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|121
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:10:19
|122
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|123
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|124
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|125
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:41
|126
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:13:49
|127
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:56
|128
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:19:24
|129
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|130
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|131
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|132
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|133
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|134
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|135
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|136
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|137
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|138
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|139
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:38
|140
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|141
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|142
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|143
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|144
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|145
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|146
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp
|147
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|148
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|149
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|150
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|151
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
|152
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|153
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|154
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|155
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|156
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|157
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|158
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|159
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|160
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|161
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|162
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|163
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|164
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|165
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|166
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|167
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|168
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|169
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|170
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|171
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|172
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|173
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|174
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|175
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|176
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|177
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|178
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|179
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|180
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|181
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|182
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|183
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|20
|pts
|2
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|17
|3
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|4
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|5
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|6
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|7
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|8
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|9
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|10
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|11
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|12
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|4
|13
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|14
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|2
|15
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|30
|pts
|2
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|22
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|19
|5
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|6
|José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|13
|8
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|9
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|9
|10
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|7
|11
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|6
|12
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|13
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida
|4
|14
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|15
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|pts
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|pts
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|5
|pts
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|4
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|pts
|2
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|8
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|6
|4
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|5
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2
|6
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4:12:19
|2
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:01
|3
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|8
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|9
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|11
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:05:21
|12
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:28
|13
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:07:34
|14
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:11:04
|15
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:16:39
|16
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|18
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|0:18:53
|19
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|20
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|23
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|24
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|25
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|26
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|12:41:58
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|3
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|Team Europcar
|5
|Team Katusha
|0:00:15
|6
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:16
|7
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:01
|8
|Movistar Team
|9
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|10
|Lotto-Belisol
|11
|Lampre - Merida
|12
|Team NetApp-Endura
|13
|Trek Factory Racing
|14
|Team Giant-Shimano
|15
|Cannondale
|16
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|0:10:02
|18
|Team Sky
|19
|Garmin - Sharp
|20
|FDJ.Fr
|21
|Orica Greenedge
|22
|IAM Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|38:04:38
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:34
|3
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:02:40
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:18
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:03:32
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:04:00
|7
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:01
|8
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:07
|9
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:08
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:13
|11
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:04:26
|12
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:04:36
|13
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|14
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:44
|15
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:06
|16
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:08
|17
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:11
|18
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:05:28
|19
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:05:56
|20
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:12
|21
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:06:43
|22
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:06:56
|23
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:07:18
|24
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
|0:07:46
|25
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:07:53
|26
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:08:08
|27
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:27
|28
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:09:09
|29
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:47
|30
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:12:15
|31
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:17
|32
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:14:24
|33
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:14:34
|34
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:16:28
|35
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:17:32
|36
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:40
|37
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:18:56
|38
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:19:50
|39
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:20:11
|40
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|0:21:46
|41
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:15
|42
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|0:24:11
|43
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:12
|44
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:26:20
|45
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:39
|46
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|0:28:42
|47
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:30:02
|48
|José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:30:53
|49
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:31:21
|50
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:31:54
|51
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:32:04
|52
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:41
|53
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:34:50
|54
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:35:02
|55
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:35:25
|56
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|0:36:19
|57
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:36:54
|58
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|0:37:07
|59
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:37:30
|60
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:37:58
|61
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:37:59
|62
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:38:34
|63
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:38:38
|64
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:38:47
|65
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:40:14
|66
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida
|0:40:18
|67
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:41:10
|68
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:41:15
|69
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:42:11
|70
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:42:24
|71
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:43:28
|72
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:43:52
|73
|José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
|0:44:15
|74
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:44:45
|75
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:45:06
|76
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:45:14
|77
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:45:16
|78
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:45:40
|79
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|0:45:49
|80
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:46:01
|81
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:46:20
|82
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|0:46:23
|83
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|84
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:47:12
|85
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:47:13
|86
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:47:56
|87
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|0:48:03
|88
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:48:57
|89
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|0:49:01
|90
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:49:06
|91
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:49:44
|92
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:49:53
|93
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:50:11
|94
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:51:03
|95
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:51:44
|96
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:51:51
|97
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:51:59
|98
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:52:01
|99
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:52:11
|100
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:52:26
|101
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:52:36
|102
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:53:17
|103
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:53:23
|104
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:53:28
|105
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:53:35
|106
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:53:53
|107
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|0:54:14
|108
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:54:37
|109
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:54:42
|110
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:55:09
|111
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:55:18
|112
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:55:30
|113
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:55:56
|114
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:55:57
|115
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:56:13
|116
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:56:47
|117
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:56:57
|118
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:57:40
|119
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:57:59
|120
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:58:16
|121
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:58:44
|122
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:00:07
|123
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:00:35
|124
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|1:01:08
|125
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|1:01:14
|126
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|1:01:27
|127
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:01:29
|128
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1:02:22
|129
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:02:42
|130
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:02:53
|131
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|1:02:56
|132
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|1:03:35
|133
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|1:03:37
|134
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1:04:11
|135
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|1:04:50
|136
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:05:17
|137
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:05:24
|138
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:05:46
|139
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:06:48
|140
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1:07:17
|141
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:08:07
|142
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:08:10
|143
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:08:58
|144
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:09:09
|145
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|1:09:33
|146
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:10:50
|147
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|1:11:49
|148
|José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|1:12:22
|149
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:12:48
|150
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:13:06
|151
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|1:13:20
|152
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:14:34
|153
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|1:15:03
|154
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|1:15:35
|155
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:15:48
|156
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:16:14
|157
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:16:19
|158
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
|1:16:35
|159
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|1:17:15
|160
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|1:18:11
|161
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:18:18
|162
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1:19:08
|163
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|1:20:00
|164
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|1:20:04
|165
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:20:14
|166
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:20:17
|167
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:21:00
|168
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1:21:10
|169
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp
|1:21:44
|170
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1:23:07
|171
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1:23:22
|172
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|1:23:41
|173
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:23:43
|174
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:24:22
|175
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:25:32
|176
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:25:40
|177
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:28:08
|178
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:28:48
|179
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|1:36:14
|180
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|1:36:26
|181
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:39:58
|182
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:50:06
|183
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|1:50:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|267
|pts
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|156
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|146
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|117
|5
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|101
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|98
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|87
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|75
|9
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|71
|10
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|11
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|57
|12
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|13
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|54
|14
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|54
|15
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|53
|16
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|51
|17
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|51
|18
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|50
|19
|José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|20
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|44
|21
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|42
|22
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|41
|23
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|40
|24
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|38
|25
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|37
|26
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|35
|27
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|32
|28
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|32
|29
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|31
|30
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|30
|31
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|32
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|29
|33
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|28
|34
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|35
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|36
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|37
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|27
|38
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|26
|39
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|26
|40
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|25
|41
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|24
|42
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|43
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|23
|44
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|22
|45
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|22
|46
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|47
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|48
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|49
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|50
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|20
|51
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|20
|52
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|20
|53
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|20
|54
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|20
|55
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|19
|56
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|57
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|18
|58
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|18
|59
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|18
|60
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|17
|61
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|17
|62
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|17
|63
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|17
|64
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|17
|65
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|66
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|17
|67
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|15
|68
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|69
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|15
|70
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|15
|71
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|15
|72
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|15
|73
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|14
|74
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|13
|75
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|13
|76
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|12
|77
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|11
|78
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|11
|79
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|11
|80
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|10
|81
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|10
|82
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|83
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
|10
|84
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|85
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|86
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|8
|87
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|88
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|8
|89
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|7
|90
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|91
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|92
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|93
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|94
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|95
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|96
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|4
|97
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|98
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida
|4
|99
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|4
|100
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|101
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|4
|102
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|103
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|104
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|105
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|106
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|3
|107
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|3
|108
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|109
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|110
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|111
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|112
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|113
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|18
|pts
|2
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|17
|4
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|11
|6
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|7
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|8
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|6
|9
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|5
|10
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|11
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|12
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|13
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|2
|14
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|15
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2
|16
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|17
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|2
|18
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|19
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1
|20
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1
|21
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|1
|22
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|23
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|24
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|25
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|26
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|38:08:38
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:13
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:06
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:08
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:16:11
|6
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:27:54
|7
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:41:40
|8
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:42:01
|9
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:43:13
|10
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge
|0:45:01
|11
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:47:59
|12
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:49:28
|13
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:49:35
|14
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:53:40
|15
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:54:44
|16
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:56:35
|17
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:58:22
|18
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:04:58
|19
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:12:14
|20
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1:15:08
|21
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1:17:10
|22
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:21:32
|23
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:24:08
|24
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:24:48
|25
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|1:32:14
|26
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura
|1:32:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|114:22:53
|2
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:00:22
|3
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:53
|4
|Team Sky
|0:05:31
|5
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:09:31
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:10:45
|7
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:15:03
|8
|Team Europcar
|0:15:20
|9
|Movistar Team
|0:20:05
|10
|Lampre - Merida
|0:20:08
|11
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:20:11
|12
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:22:10
|13
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:25:35
|14
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:26:06
|15
|FDJ.Fr
|0:27:38
|16
|Team Katusha
|0:29:56
|17
|IAM Cycling
|0:31:32
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:39:21
|19
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:43:29
|20
|Cannondale
|0:57:40
|21
|Team Giant-Shimano
|1:10:40
|22
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1:12:30
