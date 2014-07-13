Image 1 of 92 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins his first non-time trial Tour de France stage (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 92 Tony Gallopin can't believe his luck (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 92 A dream come true, Tony Gallopin in yellow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 92 Tony Martin adjustes his polka dot jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 92 Bauke Mollema (Belkin) arrives in Mulhouse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 92 Tony Martin celebrates a rare road win with Achim Schmiedel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 92 The green jersey podium hostess (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 92 The legs of Peter Sagan have a few battle wounds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 92 FDJ's Mathieu Ladagnous (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 92 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) continued his daily trip to the podium for the green jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 92 An overcome Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Belisol) celebrates his first yellow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 92 Yellow for Lotto-Belisol and Tony Gallopin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 92 Tony Gallopin realises that he's moved into yellow with girlfriend Marion Rousse by his side (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 92 The polka dot jersey was a result of Tony Martin's day-long breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 92 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) beat Greg Van Avermaet for second (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 92 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrates his Tour de France stage victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 92 Tony Martin gets the win for Germany on the day his country won the World Cup in Brazil (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 92 Tony Martin gets to celebrate victory, a rarity for the time trial specialist (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 92 Tony Martin had time to take in his victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 92 Joaquim Rodríguez finishes in Mulhouse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 92 Tony Gallopin takes it all in (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 92 Tony Gallopin pulling on yellow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 92 Michał Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 92 Holding onto the white jersey for another day was Michał Kwiatkowski (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 92 Peter Sagan thinking of the stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 92 The jersey wearers before stage 9 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 92 A pensive Perrig Quémeneur (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 92 Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) in the breakaway again (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 92 Tiago Machado (NetApp-Endura) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 92 Europcar's Kévin Reza in th break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 92 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) in the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 92 Pierre Rolland (Eurocpar) was one of the big winners from today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 92 Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge) in the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 92 Bauke Mollema (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 92 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 92 just Blel Kadri did the day before, Martin won the stage, moved into the KOM lead and was the most combative rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 92 Most combative Tony Martin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 92 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) digs deep (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 92 The Alsace countryside on display (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 92 Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Belisol) crosses the line and moves into yellow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 92 Lars Boom (Belkin) tried a solo attack from the breakaway to no avail (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 92 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) loaned out the yellow jersey today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 92 Bauke Mollema (Belkin) moving up the right-hand side the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 92 Richie Porte (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 92 Vincenzo Niabli (Astana) surrounded by photographers (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 92 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in the maillot pois (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 92 Richie Porte surrounded by his Team Sky teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 92 Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Belisol) in raptures (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 92 Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 92 Europcar put four men in the breakaway to move Pierre Rolland up on the general classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 92 Simon Spilak (Katusha) in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 92 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 92 Simon Spilak (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 92 Simon Špilak (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 55 of 92 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) forced his way into the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 56 of 92 Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) in the maillot jaune (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 57 of 92 Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) leads the Tour de France after stage 9 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 58 of 92 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) drills it with Alessandro Di Marchi (Cannondale) in tow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 59 of 92 Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 60 of 92 Cancellara pips Van Avermaet for second from the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 61 of 92 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrates his first road Tour de France stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 62 of 92 Tony Martin now in the polka dot jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 63 of 92 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 64 of 92 Tony Martin leads Alessandro Di Marchi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 65 of 92 Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) still in the best young rider's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 66 of 92 Tony Gallopin pushes the pace, racing into the Tour de France lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 67 of 92 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) puts in a 59km time trial to win stage 9 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 68 of 92 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 69 of 92 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) in the points jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 70 of 92 Tony Gallopin is overcome with emotion upon accepting the maillot jaune (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 71 of 92 Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma) still the best young rider (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 72 of 92 Stage 9 winner Tony Martin (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 73 of 92 Astana leads the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 74 of 92 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) comes to the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 75 of 92 Vincenzo Nibali in his last day in the maillot jaune, for at least one stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 76 of 92 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) took over the mountains classification lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 77 of 92 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 78 of 92 The Tour de France en route to Mulhouse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 79 of 92 Sagan and Nibali at the start of stage 9 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 80 of 92 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) had a detante with Nibali on stage 9 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 81 of 92 Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) is led away to accept the maillot jaune (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 82 of 92 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) comes to the line (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 83 of 92 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) wins the sprint for second over Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 84 of 92 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) gave up the maillot jaune (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 85 of 92 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrates his stage win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 86 of 92 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins in Mulhouse (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 87 of 92 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) gets his first road stage win in the Tour de France in true time trialist style (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 88 of 92 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins stage 9 in Mulhouse (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 89 of 92 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) swarmed by the media after his stage win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 90 of 92 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) heads to his stage victory in Mulhouse (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 91 of 92 Astana was happy to give up the yellow jersey to Tony Gallopin (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 92 of 92 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrated his Tour de France stage victory for at least 6km (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

It was a day of Tony Awards on the Tour de France's second day in the Vosges. Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) reprised a familiar role in a new setting to solo to victory in Mulhouse at the end of stage 9, while Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Belisol) ensured that he will wear the yellow jersey on Bastille Day after finishing in the chasing group.

Related Articles Martin shows off Merckxian move in stage 9 victory

The main players in the fight for final overall victory, meanwhile, called something of a truce, with the Astana team of Vincenzo Nibali leading the peloton home 7:45 down on Martin and seemingly happy to concede yellow to Gallopin, at least temporarily.

Martin went clear in the company of Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale) on the descent of the first climb, the Col de la Schlucht, and then dropped the Italian on the principal difficulty of the day, the category 1 Markstein, with some 59 kilometres remaining.

The German spent nearly 150 kilometres off the front all told, on an exacting day that featured no fewer than six categorised climbs, yet he still managed to ride at a startling average speed of 40.1kph and finish 2:45 clear of Gallopin's sizable chasing group, which had closed to a little over a minute before his attack on the Markstein.

"I knew there were 28 guys around 30 seconds down and if they chased us down, it would have been hard because there would have been counter-attacks," said Martin. "I didn't want to play those silly games so I went full gas."

Photo: Tim de Waele

Tony Gallopin had little time for such games, either. The Frenchman started the day 3:27 off the overall lead and sensed his opportunity when an attack from Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the Col du Wettstein saw the large chase group form 40 kilometres into the stage.

The 28-man group proved somewhat unwieldy and difficult to manage, but Gallopin had strongmen like Fabian Cancellara (Trek) and Tiago Machado (NetApp-Endura) on board, as well as an important ally of circumstance in Pierre Rolland. One of four Europcar riders in the group, Rolland was able to peg back five minutes on Nibali, Contador et al to move up to 8th place overall and breathe life back into his bid for a podium place.

Gallopin moved into the virtual overall lead with 70 kilometres remaining and to no discernible reaction from the yellow jersey group. When the cohesion in his group stalled on the long drop into Mulhouse, Gallopin moved to the front to force the pace, but in truth, there was little need. A brief probe from Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) apart, the overall contenders held fire and Astana seemed happy to concede the yellow jersey to Gallopin.

"It's indescribable," Gallopin said after donning the maillot jaune. "It was easier said than done to get into the break today, and I only just managed it. I'd thought about taking yellow for the past few days but I still didn’t think it was possible."

It was a poignant day, too, for the Gallopin family, and in particular, Tony's uncle Alain, a directeur sportif at Trek Factory Racing. He was the soigneur to the late Laurent Fignon when he claimed victory into Mulhouse in 1992 with a daring solo move not at all dissimilar to Tony Martin's.

"It's an emotional day for our family," Alain Gallopin said. "I shed a few tears to think that Tony has taken yellow in Mulhouse, in the very place where Laurent won his last big race. It's too much."

Photo: Tim de Waele

Fast start

Such a rolling parcours was always likely to favour an early break, and there was no shortage of willing attackers as the peloton hit the climb of the Col de la Schuchlt immediately on leaving Gérardmer. Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) led over the summit, but his early forcing went otherwise unrewarded, and instead, it was Martin and De Marchi who slipped away on the descent.

The pair instantly struck up a solid working rapport, with Martin happy to give the mountains points to De Marchi, who claimed the polka dot jersey at the Critérium du Dauphiné last month. The Italian duly led over the Wettstein, the Côte des Cinq Chateaux and the Côte de Gueberschwir, before Martin opted for a unilateral review of their arrangement on the slopes of the Col de Markstein.

Martin’s rationale was sound. The 28-man chasing group that had formed under Joaquim Rodriguez's impetus on the Wettstein had ebbed and flowed for over 60 kilometres, but was now beginning to find some cohesion thanks largely to Europcar's forcing, as Cyril Gautier, Alexandre Pichot, Perrig Quémeneur and Kevin Reza all worked in Rolland’s service.

At the foot of the Markstein, the Gallopin and Rolland group trailed Martin and De Marchi by a little under two minutes, while the Astana-led peloton trailed at 6:25. Meanwhile, a large group of riders dropped on the first climb were already almost quarter of an hour back on the leaders.

"It was a tricky stage and it was really hard from the beginning," Belkin's Bauke Mollema said, explaining the relative détente among the general classification contenders in the finale, adding wryly: "You shouldn't let a guy like Tony ride, because you don't see him back."

That certainly was the case for the Gallopin-led chasing group, who couldn't match the German's pace on the way up the Wettstein and Grand Ballon, let alone on the long drop that followed. Martin, of course, was cruelly denied victory at last year's Vuelta a España in Caceres when his 175km solo break was swept up in the finishing straight, but in spite of – once again – Cancellara leading the chase in the finale, there was no chance of a repeat here.

With five kilometres remaining, Martin was already accepting the congratulations of his directeur sportif Davide Bramati from the team car, and he duly captured a maiden road stage win at the Tour to add to his time trial victories from 2011 and 2013. "Most of the time in time trials, I'm an early starter and I have to wait for confirmation that I've won, so there's a big difference between winning the time trial and a stage like this," Martin said. "The feeling in the last 5 kilometres was incredible. I was still putting out 400 or 500 watts because I didn't feel pain anymore."

Gallopin did not celebrate until he crossed the line safely in the chasing group, which had been led home by Cancellara and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), but he was led away towards the podium long before Nibali and the peloton had crossed the line. In the overall standings, Gallopin is 1:34 up on the Italian, while Machado moves up to third, at 2:40.

"Tomorrow is going to be huge," Gallopin said of Monday's summit finish at La Planche des Belles Filles. "It'll be a very hard stage for me but a very proud day for me, too. And I've got nothing to lose."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4:09:34 2 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:45 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 5 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 8 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 10 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 11 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 12 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida 14 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 15 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 17 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 18 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 20 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:02:51 21 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:02:54 22 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:07:46 23 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 24 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 26 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 27 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 28 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 29 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 30 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 31 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 32 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 33 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 34 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 35 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 36 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 37 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 38 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 39 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 40 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 42 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 43 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 44 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida 45 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 46 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 48 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 49 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 51 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 52 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 53 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 54 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 55 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 56 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 57 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 58 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 59 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 60 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 61 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 62 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 63 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 64 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 65 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 66 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 67 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 68 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 69 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 70 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 71 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 72 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 73 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 74 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 75 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 76 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 77 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 78 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 79 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 80 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 81 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 82 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 83 José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida 84 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 85 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 86 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 87 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 88 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 89 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 90 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 91 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 92 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 93 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 94 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 95 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 96 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 97 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 98 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 99 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 100 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 101 José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 102 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 103 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 104 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 105 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 106 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:08:00 107 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 108 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 109 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:08:06 110 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:08:15 111 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:08:19 112 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:08:40 113 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 0:09:13 114 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 115 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 116 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 117 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 118 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 119 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 120 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 121 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:10:19 122 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 123 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 124 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 125 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:10:41 126 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:13:49 127 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:56 128 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:19:24 129 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 130 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 131 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 132 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 133 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 134 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 135 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 136 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 137 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 138 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 139 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:21:38 140 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 141 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 142 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 143 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 144 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 145 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 146 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp 147 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 148 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 149 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 150 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 151 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura 152 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 153 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 154 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 155 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 156 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 157 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 158 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 159 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 160 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 161 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 162 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 163 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 164 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 165 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 166 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 167 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 168 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 169 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 170 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 171 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 172 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 173 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 174 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 175 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 176 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 177 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 178 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 179 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 180 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 181 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 182 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 183 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Point 1 - Linthal, 105km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 20 pts 2 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 17 3 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 15 4 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 13 5 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 11 6 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 7 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 9 8 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 8 9 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 10 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 6 11 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 12 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 4 13 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 14 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 2 15 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 1

Point 2 - Mulhouse, 170km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 30 pts 2 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 25 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 22 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 19 5 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 17 6 José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 15 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 13 8 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 9 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 9 10 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 7 11 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 6 12 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 13 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida 4 14 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 3 15 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 2

Mountain 1 - Col de la Schlucht, 11.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 5 pts 2 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 3 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 2 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1

Mountain 2 - Col du Wettstein, 41km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 2 pts 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Mountain 3 - Cote des Cinq Chateaux, 70km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 2 pts 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Mountain 4 - Cote de Gueberschwihr, 86km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 5 pts 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 3 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 2 4 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 5 - Le Markstein, 120km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 pts 2 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 8 3 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 6 4 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 5 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2 6 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 1

Mountain 6 - Grand Ballon, 127km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4:12:19 2 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:01 3 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 8 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 9 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 10 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 11 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:05:21 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:28 13 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:07:34 14 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:11:04 15 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:16:39 16 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 18 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 0:18:53 19 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 20 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 23 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 24 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 25 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 26 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ag2R La Mondiale 12:41:58 2 BMC Racing Team 3 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 Team Europcar 5 Team Katusha 0:00:15 6 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:16 7 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:01 8 Movistar Team 9 Belkin Pro Cycling 10 Lotto-Belisol 11 Lampre - Merida 12 Team NetApp-Endura 13 Trek Factory Racing 14 Team Giant-Shimano 15 Cannondale 16 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 17 Astana Pro Team 0:10:02 18 Team Sky 19 Garmin - Sharp 20 FDJ.Fr 21 Orica Greenedge 22 IAM Cycling

Overall classification after stage 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 38:04:38 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:34 3 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 0:02:40 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:03:18 5 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:03:32 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:00 7 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:01 8 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:07 9 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:08 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:13 11 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:04:26 12 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:04:36 13 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 14 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:44 15 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:06 16 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:08 17 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:11 18 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:05:28 19 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:05:56 20 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:12 21 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:06:43 22 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:06:56 23 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:07:18 24 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida 0:07:46 25 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:07:53 26 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:08:08 27 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:27 28 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 0:09:09 29 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:09:47 30 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:12:15 31 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:17 32 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:14:24 33 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:14:34 34 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:16:28 35 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:17:32 36 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:18:40 37 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:18:56 38 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:19:50 39 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:20:11 40 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 0:21:46 41 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:15 42 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 0:24:11 43 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:25:12 44 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 0:26:20 45 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:26:39 46 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 0:28:42 47 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:30:02 48 José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:30:53 49 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:31:21 50 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:31:54 51 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:32:04 52 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:32:41 53 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:34:50 54 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:35:02 55 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:35:25 56 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 0:36:19 57 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:36:54 58 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 0:37:07 59 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:37:30 60 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:37:58 61 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:37:59 62 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:38:34 63 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:38:38 64 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:38:47 65 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:40:14 66 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida 0:40:18 67 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:41:10 68 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 0:41:15 69 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:42:11 70 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:42:24 71 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:43:28 72 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:43:52 73 José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida 0:44:15 74 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:44:45 75 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:45:06 76 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:45:14 77 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:45:16 78 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:45:40 79 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 0:45:49 80 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:46:01 81 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:46:20 82 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 0:46:23 83 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 84 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:47:12 85 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:47:13 86 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:47:56 87 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 0:48:03 88 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:48:57 89 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 0:49:01 90 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:49:06 91 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:49:44 92 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:49:53 93 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:50:11 94 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:51:03 95 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:51:44 96 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:51:51 97 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:51:59 98 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 0:52:01 99 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:52:11 100 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:52:26 101 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:52:36 102 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:53:17 103 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:53:23 104 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:53:28 105 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:53:35 106 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 0:53:53 107 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 0:54:14 108 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:54:37 109 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:54:42 110 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:55:09 111 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:55:18 112 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:55:30 113 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:55:56 114 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:55:57 115 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:56:13 116 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:56:47 117 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 0:56:57 118 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:57:40 119 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:57:59 120 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:58:16 121 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:58:44 122 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:00:07 123 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:00:35 124 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 1:01:08 125 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 1:01:14 126 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 1:01:27 127 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:01:29 128 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1:02:22 129 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 1:02:42 130 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:02:53 131 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 1:02:56 132 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 1:03:35 133 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 1:03:37 134 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1:04:11 135 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 1:04:50 136 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 1:05:17 137 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 1:05:24 138 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 1:05:46 139 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:06:48 140 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1:07:17 141 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:08:07 142 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:08:10 143 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 1:08:58 144 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:09:09 145 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 1:09:33 146 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1:10:50 147 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 1:11:49 148 José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 1:12:22 149 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:12:48 150 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:13:06 151 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 1:13:20 152 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:14:34 153 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 1:15:03 154 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 1:15:35 155 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1:15:48 156 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:16:14 157 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:16:19 158 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura 1:16:35 159 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 1:17:15 160 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 1:18:11 161 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 1:18:18 162 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1:19:08 163 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 1:20:00 164 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 1:20:04 165 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:20:14 166 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:20:17 167 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:21:00 168 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1:21:10 169 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin - Sharp 1:21:44 170 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1:23:07 171 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1:23:22 172 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 1:23:41 173 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:23:43 174 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 1:24:22 175 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:25:32 176 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:25:40 177 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:28:08 178 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:28:48 179 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 1:36:14 180 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 1:36:26 181 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:39:58 182 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 1:50:06 183 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 1:50:13

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 267 pts 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 156 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 146 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 117 5 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 101 6 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 98 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 87 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 75 9 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 71 10 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 11 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 57 12 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 55 13 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 54 14 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 54 15 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 53 16 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 51 17 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 51 18 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 50 19 José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 45 20 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 44 21 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 42 22 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 41 23 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 40 24 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 38 25 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 37 26 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 35 27 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 32 28 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 32 29 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 31 30 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 30 31 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 30 32 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 29 33 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 28 34 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 28 35 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 28 36 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 28 37 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 27 38 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 26 39 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 26 40 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 25 41 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 24 42 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 43 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 23 44 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 22 45 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 22 46 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 21 47 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 48 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 20 49 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 20 50 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 20 51 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 20 52 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 20 53 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 20 54 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 20 55 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 19 56 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 57 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 18 58 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 18 59 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 18 60 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 17 61 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 17 62 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 17 63 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 17 64 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 17 65 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 66 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 17 67 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 15 68 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 69 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 15 70 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 15 71 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 15 72 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 15 73 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 14 74 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 13 75 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 13 76 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 12 77 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 11 78 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 11 79 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 11 80 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 10 81 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 10 82 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 83 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura 10 84 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 9 85 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 9 86 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 8 87 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 88 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 8 89 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 7 90 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 91 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 92 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 93 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 6 94 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 5 95 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 4 96 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 4 97 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 4 98 Rafael Valls (Spa) Lampre - Merida 4 99 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 4 100 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 101 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 4 102 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 4 103 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4 104 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 105 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 3 106 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 3 107 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 3 108 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 109 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 2 110 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 111 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 1 112 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 113 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 18 pts 2 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 17 4 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 5 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 11 6 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 8 7 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 8 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 6 9 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 5 10 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 4 11 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 12 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 2 13 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 2 14 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 2 15 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2 16 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 17 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 2 18 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 19 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1 20 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1 21 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 1 22 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 23 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 24 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1 25 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 26 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 38:08:38 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:13 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:06 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:08 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:16:11 6 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:27:54 7 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:41:40 8 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:42:01 9 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:43:13 10 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica Greenedge 0:45:01 11 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:47:59 12 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:49:28 13 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:49:35 14 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:53:40 15 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:54:44 16 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:56:35 17 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:58:22 18 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 1:04:58 19 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:12:14 20 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1:15:08 21 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1:17:10 22 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:21:32 23 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:24:08 24 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:24:48 25 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 1:32:14 26 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Netapp-Endura 1:32:26