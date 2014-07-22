Tour de France: Rogers wins in Luchon
Van Garderen loses ground on Port de Balès
Stage 16: Carcassonne - Bagnères-de-Luchon
Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) took his first Tour de France stage win in Bagnères-de-Luchon on Tuesday, thriving out of a breakaway group that made it to the finish line. He made his winning move with 3km to go from a smaller front group and soloed in to the finish line. Thomas Voeckler (Europcar), who had fought hard for the win, took second just ahead of Vasili Kiryienka (Team Sky).
It was the third Grand Tour stage victory for the Rogers, who returned from an overturned doping suspension to win two stages of the Giro d'Italia in May.
"It was amazing. Once I got to the bottom of the last climb the race began for me. I knew Voeckler would be hard to beat. I tried to drop him and I knew I would have to," Rogers said. He was seen wagging his finger at Voeckler on the final descent, and giving some harsh words to the Europcar rider. "I said, 'don't play with me because you're not going to beat me. I've been in this position too many times, not to win.'"
The group of overall favourites was still some eight minutes back when Rogers crossed the finish line. But Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) handily defended his overall lead, with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) safely still in second. Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) lost nearly two minutes and dropped from third, with Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr) moving up from fourth. American Tejay van Garderen (BMC), formerly fifth, was dropped on the final climb and came in almost four minutes behind, sliding to sixth overall, now 4:19 off the podium.
As for Rogers, it has been a startling reversal of fortune. The Australian, a three-time time trial world champion, has enjoyed more mass-start stage victories since returning from his temporary suspension that resulted from a positive for clenbuterol at last year's Japan Tour, than he has had in most of his career combined. What has changed?
"I think there was a fair bit of joy coming out there. I've tried many times and I think I've changed mentally. I am more hungry, opportunities are more clear to me and I'm not scared of the outcome any more. Previously, I was already scared to try something because I was scared of failure."
Photo: Tim de Waele
The peloton heads into the first stage in the Pyrenees
The Pyrenees were calling on stage 16 after a much-needed rest day. Two riders folded their sails and went home; Orica-GreenEdge sent home their youngster Simon Yates and world champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) went home sick.
It was a lively start to the race with the action starting almost immediately. Unfortunately, Reto Hollenstein of IAM Cycling crashed within the first kilometer, and although it took a short time, he finally made his way back to the field.
There were two category four climbs early on, mere bumps on the road compared to what was still ahead. Tinkoff-Saxo's stage 14 winner, Rafal Majka took the one point available on the first climb over the Côte de Fanjeaux and moved ahead of Joaquim Rodriguez in the mountain competition.
A series of attacks eventually led to an eight-man group with Lotto Belisol's Adam Hansen, however, it failed to gain any significant time on the peloton. A 12-man group formed shortly after that looked like it had the foundation to be successful, however, it too failed because Garmin-Sharp missed it and later reeled it back in.
The winning move of the day formed with 21 riders some 75km into the race. It included Rogers, Voeckler and Kiryienka along with Michal Kwiatkowski and Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Cyril Gautier and Kevin Reza (Europcar), Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Belisol), Greg van Avermaet (BMC), Jon Izagirre (Movistar), Jose Serpa (Lampre-Merida), Jens Keukeleire and Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge), Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp), Jeremy Roy (FDJ), Matteo Montaguti and Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R-La Mondiale), Anthony Delaplace and Florian Vachon (Bretagne Séché Environment), Bernard Eisel (Team Sky) and Roger Kluge (IAM Cycling).
The group had an eight-minute lead as they headed up the third climb of the day, over the Col de Portet-d'Aspet, where Voeckler took the points at the top. The peloton, still moving at a comfortable pace, hit the top 10:15 minutes later.
The front group climbed the next ascent over the Col des Ares, and it was Voeckler, again, leading the group over the top, with peloton ambling over at 12:11 minutes down.
Port de Balès, the only Hors Category climb of the day, still lay ahead. It was an 11.7km long and up to 1,755 metres, with an average gradient was 7.7 per cent, but there were sections of over 10 per cent.
Kluge was the first to fall back from the lead group on the long climb, and much further back, the sprinters started forming the gruppetto behind the main field.
Roy pushed the tempo a number of times on the climb, helping to shed more and more riders. But much of the lead work was done by Reza, helping his captain Voeckler, as he had been doing for most of the stage. He eventually fell off pace with 29km to go.
Kwiatkowski had a lot to gain by being up front and he toyed with the idea of moving back up into the top 10, however, he wasn't strong enough to hang on to the fast pace up the climb.
The lead group had been reduced to a handful of riders with 26.5km to go, and it was Rogers and Voeckler who looked the strongest. The Frenchman attacked out of the group, with his trademark tongue hanging out, until there were only four men were left: Voeckler, Rogers, Serpa and Gautier.
Gautier attacked next, determined to grind down he and Voeckler's rivals, so that Team Europcar could take the stage win but is efforts proved to be futile and he too fell off pace.
The main field behind had also been reduced to the favourites, about 15 riders in total. Tejay van Garderen (BMC), who was hoping to have a smooth rider through the Pyrenees, was the first overall contender to be dropped, and he slid from fifth place to sixth GC.
Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr) led the charge in the next big move, that caught Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) off guard. Nibali, Valverde and Peraud latched onto his wheel and the quartet formed the first chase group.
Up front, the trio of Rogers, Voeckler and Serpa headed through the masses of fans to the top of Port de Balès, which was still more than 21km away from the finish line in Bagnères-de-Luchon. Serpa jumped to take the points, and Kiryienka and Gautier crossed over some 20 seconds later.
Roy, who had previously dropped back from the lead group, join the Pinot's chase group, which gave FdJ.fr two riders in the chase. Meanwhile, Bardet and van Garderen's GC hopes stretched further away as they fell further behind.
The leaders on the road held eight and a half minutes heading toward the finish line when a heated discussion broke out between Rogers and Voeckler, with Rogers suggesting that the Frenchman need to contribute more to the workload in the breakaway. Soon enough, Kiryienka and Gautier caught the three leaders with about 9km to go.
Gautier was the first to attack while Rogers and Voeckler gave chase. The Australian made his attack and left both Frenchmen, and Serpa, behind him. He easily soloed in to the finish line, with the rest coming in nine seconds later.
Behind them, Nibali jumped on the descent but Valverde, Pinot, Gadret and Peraud were able to catch up. The group rolled in 8:30 minutes later. Bardet was able to limit his losses to two minutes, and van Garderen to about 3:30 minutes.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6:07:10
|2
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:09
|3
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|4
|José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
|5
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:13
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:36
|8
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:50
|9
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:02:11
|10
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|11
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:03:33
|12
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:03:45
|13
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:04:47
|14
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:08:14
|16
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:08:32
|17
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|18
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|22
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|0:08:35
|23
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:09:07
|24
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|0:09:12
|25
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:09:43
|27
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|28
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:00
|29
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:22
|30
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:53
|32
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:11:32
|33
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|34
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|35
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:08
|36
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
|39
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|40
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|41
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|43
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|46
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|47
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:13:40
|49
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:14:20
|50
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|51
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|0:14:37
|52
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:52
|53
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:16:21
|54
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|55
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|56
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|57
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|58
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|59
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|60
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|61
|José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:17
|62
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|63
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|64
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|65
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|66
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|67
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|68
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|69
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|70
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|71
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|72
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|74
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|0:20:44
|75
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|77
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|79
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|80
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|81
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|82
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|84
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|85
|José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|86
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|87
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|88
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|89
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|90
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|91
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|92
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|93
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|94
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:23:52
|96
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:24:33
|98
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|99
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|100
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|101
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|102
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|103
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|104
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|105
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|106
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|107
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|108
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|109
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|110
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|111
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|112
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|113
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|114
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|115
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|116
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|117
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:26:47
|118
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|119
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|120
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|121
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|122
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|123
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|124
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|125
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|126
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|127
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|128
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|129
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|130
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|131
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|132
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|133
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|134
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
|135
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|136
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|137
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|138
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|139
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|140
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|141
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|142
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|143
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|144
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|145
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|146
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|147
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|148
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|149
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|150
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|151
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|152
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|153
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|154
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|155
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|156
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|157
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|158
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|159
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|160
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|161
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|162
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|163
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|164
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|165
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|166
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|167
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|20
|pts
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|17
|3
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|15
|4
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|11
|6
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|10
|7
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|9
|8
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|9
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|10
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|6
|11
|José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
|5
|12
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|4
|13
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|2
|15
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|30
|pts
|2
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|3
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|22
|4
|José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
|19
|5
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|13
|8
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|9
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|9
|10
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|7
|11
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|12
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|5
|13
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|4
|14
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|15
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|pts
|2
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|4
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|pts
|2
|José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
|25
|pts
|2
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|3
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|4
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|14
|5
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|7
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|8
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|9
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|4
|10
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6:07:46
|2
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:01:35
|3
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:04:11
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:56
|5
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:36
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:46
|7
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:15:45
|8
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|9
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:41
|10
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:20:08
|11
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|12
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|13
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:23:57
|15
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:26:11
|17
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|18
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|19
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|20
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|21
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|23
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|24
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Europcar
|18:26:35
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:39
|3
|Team Sky
|0:15:26
|4
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:17:47
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:19:24
|6
|Fdj.Fr
|0:21:42
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:21:51
|8
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:23:37
|9
|Lampre - Merida
|0:27:56
|10
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:28:18
|11
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:28:55
|12
|Team Netapp-Endura
|0:31:56
|13
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:32:00
|14
|IAM Cycling
|0:32:02
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|0:35:52
|16
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:36:44
|17
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:38:34
|18
|Orica Greenedge
|0:41:59
|19
|Team Katusha
|0:47:37
|20
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:48:31
|21
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:56:33
|22
|Cannondale
|1:15:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|73:05:19
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:37
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:06
|4
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:08
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:40
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:25
|7
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:09:32
|8
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:11:12
|9
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:11:28
|10
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:11:33
|11
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:38
|12
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:09
|13
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:14:02
|14
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:17:37
|15
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:23:06
|16
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:23:54
|17
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:24:08
|18
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:26:06
|19
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:26:48
|20
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
|0:29:54
|21
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|0:33:53
|22
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:34:54
|23
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:41:54
|24
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:42:48
|25
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:44:04
|26
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:44:51
|27
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:45:04
|28
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|0:47:44
|29
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:49:09
|30
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:00:25
|31
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:04:11
|32
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:10:04
|33
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:15:09
|34
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:17:32
|35
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:19:23
|36
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|1:20:15
|37
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:22:40
|38
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:27:45
|39
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:28:51
|40
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:30:28
|41
|José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:31:34
|42
|José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
|1:32:21
|43
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:33:33
|44
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:36:38
|45
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:39:43
|46
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:40:35
|47
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1:40:53
|48
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:43:18
|49
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:45:35
|50
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|1:48:10
|51
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|1:52:44
|52
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:53:40
|53
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|1:54:50
|54
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|1:57:16
|55
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:58:13
|56
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|1:59:18
|57
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|2:01:59
|58
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|2:02:31
|59
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|2:05:11
|60
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|2:05:39
|61
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:06:24
|62
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2:06:51
|63
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:07:14
|64
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|2:07:57
|65
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:08:42
|66
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:08:58
|67
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2:11:27
|68
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:12:09
|69
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:13:13
|70
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|2:16:23
|71
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|2:17:15
|72
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|2:18:08
|73
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|2:19:37
|74
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|2:20:40
|75
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:21:40
|76
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|2:22:41
|77
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|2:22:45
|78
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:23:15
|79
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|2:26:41
|80
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|81
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|2:26:45
|82
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2:27:32
|83
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|2:30:12
|84
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:30:46
|85
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:31:07
|86
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:31:32
|87
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:34:23
|88
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2:34:56
|89
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:36:04
|90
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:37:20
|91
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2:39:03
|92
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2:40:32
|93
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2:41:44
|94
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|2:42:28
|95
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:42:43
|96
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:43:45
|97
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:44:16
|98
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|2:44:18
|99
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:44:27
|100
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|2:45:15
|101
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|2:45:43
|102
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:46:09
|103
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|2:46:13
|104
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|2:47:44
|105
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|2:48:03
|106
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:48:58
|107
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|2:50:08
|108
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|2:50:11
|109
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:50:51
|110
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|2:51:27
|111
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|2:52:06
|112
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|2:52:17
|113
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:52:32
|114
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|2:52:37
|115
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2:53:19
|116
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|2:53:37
|117
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:54:17
|118
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|2:55:52
|119
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:56:56
|120
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|2:59:04
|121
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:59:46
|122
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|3:01:36
|123
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|3:01:53
|124
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:04:58
|125
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|3:06:01
|126
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:06:11
|127
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|3:07:28
|128
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|3:07:41
|129
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:08:37
|130
|José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|3:11:47
|131
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:11:50
|132
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|3:14:40
|133
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|3:16:28
|134
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:16:40
|135
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|3:18:37
|136
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|3:18:54
|137
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|3:20:24
|138
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:21:12
|139
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:21:23
|140
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|3:21:45
|141
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|3:23:09
|142
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|3:23:56
|143
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|3:24:36
|144
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:25:45
|145
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|3:26:15
|146
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|3:29:45
|147
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3:33:07
|148
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:34:04
|149
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3:34:15
|150
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|3:34:24
|151
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3:35:48
|152
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|3:36:54
|153
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|3:38:52
|154
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
|3:38:55
|155
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:38:58
|156
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3:40:13
|157
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|3:40:16
|158
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:40:54
|159
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|3:43:48
|160
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|3:44:16
|161
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3:47:25
|162
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:49:07
|163
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:49:16
|164
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:50:40
|165
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:53:12
|166
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|3:55:10
|167
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|3:57:06
|168
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|4:07:06
|169
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|4:31:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|402
|pts
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|226
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|217
|4
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|177
|5
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|153
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|147
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|143
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|134
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|105
|10
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|11
|José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|85
|12
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|82
|13
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|77
|14
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|76
|15
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|74
|16
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|71
|17
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|70
|18
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|68
|19
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|65
|20
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|64
|21
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|22
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|63
|23
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|61
|24
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|60
|25
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|58
|26
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|56
|27
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|56
|28
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|55
|29
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|30
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|54
|31
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|53
|32
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|51
|33
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|34
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|50
|35
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|47
|36
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|44
|37
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|44
|38
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|43
|39
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|42
|40
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|41
|41
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|40
|42
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|43
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|39
|44
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|39
|45
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|32
|46
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|32
|47
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|31
|48
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|31
|49
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|30
|50
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|30
|51
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|52
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|29
|53
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|29
|54
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|29
|55
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|29
|56
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|29
|57
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|28
|58
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|59
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|60
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|26
|61
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|26
|62
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|26
|63
|José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
|26
|64
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|26
|65
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|26
|66
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|25
|67
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|25
|68
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|24
|69
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|24
|70
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|23
|71
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|22
|72
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|21
|73
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|74
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|20
|75
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|20
|76
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|77
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|20
|78
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|20
|79
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|20
|80
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|19
|81
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|19
|82
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|19
|83
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|18
|84
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|85
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|86
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|16
|87
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|16
|88
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|15
|89
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|15
|90
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|15
|91
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|14
|92
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|14
|93
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|13
|94
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|13
|95
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|12
|96
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|12
|97
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|98
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|11
|99
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|11
|100
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|11
|101
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|102
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|11
|103
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
|10
|104
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|10
|105
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|106
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|8
|107
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|8
|108
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|7
|109
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|7
|110
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|7
|111
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|112
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|7
|113
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|114
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|115
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|116
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|117
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|4
|118
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|4
|119
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|120
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|121
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|4
|122
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|123
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|3
|124
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3
|125
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|126
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|127
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|3
|128
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|3
|129
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1
|130
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|131
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|-4
|132
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|-5
|133
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|-13
|134
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|-20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|89
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|88
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|86
|4
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|61
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|49
|6
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|7
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|38
|8
|José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
|36
|9
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|32
|10
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|11
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|26
|12
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|13
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|24
|14
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|19
|15
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|16
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|17
|17
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|16
|18
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|14
|19
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|20
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|14
|21
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|12
|22
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|23
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|12
|24
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|25
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|26
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11
|27
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|28
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|29
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|30
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|31
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|7
|32
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|33
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|6
|34
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|5
|35
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|36
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|37
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|38
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|4
|39
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|40
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|4
|41
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|42
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|43
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|2
|44
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|2
|45
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2
|46
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|2
|47
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|2
|48
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|49
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1
|50
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1
|51
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|52
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|1
|53
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|1
|54
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|55
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|73:10:25
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:34
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:06:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|219:28:01
|2
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:26:21
|3
|Team Sky
|0:39:19
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:54:56
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:55:46
|6
|Team Europcar
|1:01:12
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|1:07:23
|8
|Lampre - Merida
|1:35:30
|9
|Trek Factory Racing
|1:37:12
|10
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:40:54
|11
|Fdj.Fr
|2:00:25
|12
|Lotto-Belisol
|2:07:17
|13
|IAM Cycling
|2:25:16
|14
|Team Netapp-Endura
|2:26:26
|15
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:26:35
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:35:28
|17
|Team Katusha
|2:50:05
|18
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|3:34:46
|19
|Garmin - Sharp
|4:18:42
|20
|Orica Greenedge
|4:34:59
|21
|Team Giant-Shimano
|5:14:29
|22
|Cannondale
|5:28:28
