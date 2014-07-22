Trending

Tour de France: Rogers wins in Luchon

Van Garderen loses ground on Port de Balès

Image 1 of 109

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrates his Tour de France stage win

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrates his Tour de France stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 109

Reto Hollenstein (IAM Cycling) crashed in the first kilometer

Reto Hollenstein (IAM Cycling) crashed in the first kilometer
(Image credit: Presse Sports/B.Papon)
Image 3 of 109

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) celebrates his first white jersey for the Tour's best young rider

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) celebrates his first white jersey for the Tour's best young rider
(Image credit: ASO/X.Bourgois)
Image 4 of 109

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) moved into the KOM jersey after stage 16

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) moved into the KOM jersey after stage 16
(Image credit: ASO/X.Bourgois)
Image 5 of 109

Omega-Pharma-Quick-Step celebrate being the best team on stage 15

Omega-Pharma-Quick-Step celebrate being the best team on stage 15
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 6 of 109

Alexander Kristoff receiving a new frame plate after his victory on Sunday

Alexander Kristoff receiving a new frame plate after his victory on Sunday
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 7 of 109

Romain Bardet and David Lappartient, president of the French Cycling Federation

Romain Bardet and David Lappartient, president of the French Cycling Federation
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 8 of 109

The four jersey wearers ride out of Carcassonne

The four jersey wearers ride out of Carcassonne
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 9 of 109

The classification of climbers has not evolved since the stage to Nimes. The jersey has been rest on the shoulders of Joaquim Rodriguez at the start of stage 16, equal on points with Rafal Majka, and only two ahead of Vincenzo Nibali

The classification of climbers has not evolved since the stage to Nimes. The jersey has been rest on the shoulders of Joaquim Rodriguez at the start of stage 16, equal on points with Rafal Majka, and only two ahead of Vincenzo Nibali
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 10 of 109

The peloton in the landscapes of Languedoc-Roussillon

The peloton in the landscapes of Languedoc-Roussillon
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 11 of 109

Vincenzo Nibali answers the press' questions with the aide his translator, Jeff Quenet

Vincenzo Nibali answers the press' questions with the aide his translator, Jeff Quenet
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 12 of 109

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) at the start of stage 16

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) at the start of stage 16
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 13 of 109

Romain Bardet (Ag2r) battled to save his white jersey

Romain Bardet (Ag2r) battled to save his white jersey
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 14 of 109

Thibaut Pinot's (FDJ) descending showed no signs of the nerves that he had at last year's Tour

Thibaut Pinot's (FDJ) descending showed no signs of the nerves that he had at last year's Tour
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 15 of 109

Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky)

Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky)
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 16 of 109

A happy birthday message for baby prince George

A happy birthday message for baby prince George
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 17 of 109

Samuel Dumoulin drops back for some cool bidons

Samuel Dumoulin drops back for some cool bidons
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 18 of 109

Astana lined out during stage 16

Astana lined out during stage 16
(Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)
Image 19 of 109

The French fans support Pinot

The French fans support Pinot
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 109

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 109

The peloton heads through the mountain on stage 16

The peloton heads through the mountain on stage 16
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 109

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) had a bad day in the Pyrenees

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) had a bad day in the Pyrenees
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 109

Michael Rogers and Thomas Voeckler squared off on the final kilometers

Michael Rogers and Thomas Voeckler squared off on the final kilometers
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 109

Rogers pushes the pace in the breakaway

Rogers pushes the pace in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 109

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) comes in with Bauke Mollema (Belkin)

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) comes in with Bauke Mollema (Belkin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 109

Cyril Gautier (Europcar) was voted most aggressive

Cyril Gautier (Europcar) was voted most aggressive
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 109

Cyril Gautier (Europcar) was voted most aggressive on stage 16

Cyril Gautier (Europcar) was voted most aggressive on stage 16
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 109

Jens Keukeleire (Orica-GreenEdge)

Jens Keukeleire (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 109

Jeremy Roy brings home the maillot jaune group

Jeremy Roy brings home the maillot jaune group
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 109

Laurens ten Dam (Belkin) comes to the line

Laurens ten Dam (Belkin) comes to the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 109

Romain Bardet is led to the finish by his teammate Samuel Dumoulin

Romain Bardet is led to the finish by his teammate Samuel Dumoulin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 109

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) rolls in for fifth

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) rolls in for fifth
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 109

Van Den Broeck, Mollema and Fränk Schleck straggled in

Van Den Broeck, Mollema and Fränk Schleck straggled in
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 109

Oleg Tinkov celebrates Mick Rogers' stage win

Oleg Tinkov celebrates Mick Rogers' stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 109

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) struggles on the first Pyrenean stage

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) struggles on the first Pyrenean stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 109

A tale of two Tom's - Thomas Voeckler leads Tom Jelte Slagter

A tale of two Tom's - Thomas Voeckler leads Tom Jelte Slagter
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 109

Astana controls the breakaway

Astana controls the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 109

Jose Serpa (Lampre-Merida) leads the breakaway

Jose Serpa (Lampre-Merida) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 109

Vasili Kiryiekna (Sky) leads the breakaway on stage 16

Vasili Kiryiekna (Sky) leads the breakaway on stage 16
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 109

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) celebrates another day in the maillot jaune

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) celebrates another day in the maillot jaune
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 109

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the podium

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 109

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) dwarfed by a gigantic maillot jaune

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) dwarfed by a gigantic maillot jaune
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 109

New best young rider Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

New best young rider Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 109

Sunflowers provide a backdrop for the peloton on stage 16

Sunflowers provide a backdrop for the peloton on stage 16
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 109

Ion Izagirre (Movistar) in the breakaway

Ion Izagirre (Movistar) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 109

Yoann Gene (Europcar) in the breakaway

Yoann Gene (Europcar) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 109

Jeremy Roy (FDJ) pushes the pace in the breakaway

Jeremy Roy (FDJ) pushes the pace in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 109

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) took over the young rider classification

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) took over the young rider classification
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 109

Jose Serpa (Lampre-Merida) leads the breakaway

Jose Serpa (Lampre-Merida) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 109

Before the Port de Balès comes the port of hay bales

Before the Port de Balès comes the port of hay bales
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 109

Sunflowers are as much a part of the Tour as breakaways.

Sunflowers are as much a part of the Tour as breakaways.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 109

Oleg Tinkov congratulates Michael Rogers

Oleg Tinkov congratulates Michael Rogers
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 109

The peloton inside the mountain

The peloton inside the mountain
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 109

Romain Bardet thanks Dumoulin for his help

Romain Bardet thanks Dumoulin for his help
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Port de Bales

The Port de Bales

The Port de Bales
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 109

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 109

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) in the breakaway

Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 58 of 109

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) made it into the breakaway

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) made it into the breakaway
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 59 of 109

BMC's Jim Ochowicz makes a quick visit to the Fabio Casartelli memorial mid-stage

BMC's Jim Ochowicz makes a quick visit to the Fabio Casartelli memorial mid-stage
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 60 of 109

The peloton in a tunnel under the Pyrenees

The peloton in a tunnel under the Pyrenees
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 61 of 109

The peloton in a tunnel under the Pyrenees

The peloton in a tunnel under the Pyrenees
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 62 of 109

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) victorious on stage 16 to Luchon

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) victorious on stage 16 to Luchon
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 63 of 109

Michael Rogers gave Tinkoff-Saxo its second stage win of the 2014 Tour de France

Michael Rogers gave Tinkoff-Saxo its second stage win of the 2014 Tour de France
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 64 of 109

Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp)

Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 65 of 109

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) chases on the Port de Balés

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) chases on the Port de Balés
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 66 of 109

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) lost time on the Balés

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) lost time on the Balés
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 67 of 109

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 109

Cyril Gautier (Team Europcar) attacks during stage 16

Cyril Gautier (Team Europcar) attacks during stage 16
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 109

Team Europcar's Cyril Gautier and Thomas Voeckler in the day's breakaway

Team Europcar's Cyril Gautier and Thomas Voeckler in the day's breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 109

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 109

Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar) sprints in for second place on stage 16

Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar) sprints in for second place on stage 16
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 109

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 109

The peloton heads through the sunflower fields on stage 16 of the Tour de France

The peloton heads through the sunflower fields on stage 16 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 74 of 109

The peloton heads up the Port de Bales

The peloton heads up the Port de Bales
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 75 of 109

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) winner of Tour de France stage 16

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) winner of Tour de France stage 16
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 76 of 109

A first for Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) - he won the Tour de France stage to Luchon

A first for Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) - he won the Tour de France stage to Luchon
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 109

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrates a well executed stage win

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrates a well executed stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 78 of 109

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) sprints to second on the stage

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) sprints to second on the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 109

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) takes a bow

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) takes a bow
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 80 of 109

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 16 of the Tour de France in Luchon

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 16 of the Tour de France in Luchon
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 81 of 109

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 16 of the Tour de France in Luchon

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 16 of the Tour de France in Luchon
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 82 of 109

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) took over the mountains classification

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) took over the mountains classification
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 83 of 109

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins his first Tour de France stage

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins his first Tour de France stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 84 of 109

Stage 16 was sweet for Michael Rogers in the 2014 Tour de France

Stage 16 was sweet for Michael Rogers in the 2014 Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 85 of 109

The Tinkoff Saxo team management thrilled with Mick Rogers' win

The Tinkoff Saxo team management thrilled with Mick Rogers' win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 86 of 109

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrate shis Tour de France stage win

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrate shis Tour de France stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 87 of 109

New best young rider Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

New best young rider Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 88 of 109

New best young rider Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

New best young rider Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 89 of 109

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) moved into the mountains classification lead on stage 16

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) moved into the mountains classification lead on stage 16
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 90 of 109

The group of the race leader is led home by Jérémy Roy (FDJ)

The group of the race leader is led home by Jérémy Roy (FDJ)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 91 of 109

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the maillot jaune after stage 16

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the maillot jaune after stage 16
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 92 of 109

Alejandro Valverde is closely followed by Vincenzo Nibali to the line

Alejandro Valverde is closely followed by Vincenzo Nibali to the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 93 of 109

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins his first Tour de France stage in Luchon

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins his first Tour de France stage in Luchon
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 94 of 109

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 16 of the Tour de France in Luchon

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 16 of the Tour de France in Luchon
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 95 of 109

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the maillot jaune after stage 16

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the maillot jaune after stage 16
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 96 of 109

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr) pushes the pace

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr) pushes the pace
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 97 of 109

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) takes up the pacemaking

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) takes up the pacemaking
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 98 of 109

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr) forced a selection with Nibali, Valverde and, briefly, Peraud

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr) forced a selection with Nibali, Valverde and, briefly, Peraud
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 99 of 109

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr) attacked to distance his podium rivals

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr) attacked to distance his podium rivals
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 100 of 109

The descent from the Port de Balés

The descent from the Port de Balés
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 101 of 109

Michele Scarponi mugs for the camera

Michele Scarponi mugs for the camera
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 102 of 109

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 103 of 109

Nibali still wears the Italian champion's stripes

Nibali still wears the Italian champion's stripes
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 104 of 109

Jose Serpa (Lampre-Merida)

Jose Serpa (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 105 of 109

Eusebio Unzue has a plan for Movistar

Eusebio Unzue has a plan for Movistar
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 106 of 109

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) heads to the start

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) heads to the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 107 of 109

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) awaits the start of stage 16

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) awaits the start of stage 16
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 108 of 109

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) ready to defend the maillot jaune

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) ready to defend the maillot jaune
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 109 of 109

Dmitri Fofonov is now working with the Astana team management

Dmitri Fofonov is now working with the Astana team management
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) took his first Tour de France stage win in Bagnères-de-Luchon on Tuesday, thriving out of a breakaway group that made it to the finish line. He made his winning move with 3km to go from a smaller front group and soloed in to the finish line. Thomas Voeckler (Europcar), who had fought hard for the win, took second just ahead of Vasili Kiryienka (Team Sky).

Rogers delivers Tour de France stage win

It was the third Grand Tour stage victory for the Rogers, who returned from an overturned doping suspension to win two stages of the Giro d'Italia in May.

"It was amazing. Once I got to the bottom of the last climb the race began for me. I knew Voeckler would be hard to beat. I tried to drop him and I knew I would have to," Rogers said. He was seen wagging his finger at Voeckler on the final descent, and giving some harsh words to the Europcar rider. "I said, 'don't play with me because you're not going to beat me. I've been in this position too many times, not to win.'"

The group of overall favourites was still some eight minutes back when Rogers crossed the finish line. But Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) handily defended his overall lead, with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) safely still in second. Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) lost nearly two minutes and dropped from third, with Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr) moving up from fourth. American Tejay van Garderen (BMC), formerly fifth, was dropped on the final climb and came in almost four minutes behind, sliding to sixth overall, now 4:19 off the podium.

As for Rogers, it has been a startling reversal of fortune. The Australian, a three-time time trial world champion, has enjoyed more mass-start stage victories since returning from his temporary suspension that resulted from a positive for clenbuterol at last year's Japan Tour, than he has had in most of his career combined. What has changed?

"I think there was a fair bit of joy coming out there. I've tried many times and I think I've changed mentally. I am more hungry, opportunities are more clear to me and I'm not scared of the outcome any more. Previously, I was already scared to try something because I was scared of failure."

Photo: Tim de Waele

The peloton heads into the first stage in the Pyrenees

The Pyrenees were calling on stage 16 after a much-needed rest day. Two riders folded their sails and went home; Orica-GreenEdge sent home their youngster Simon Yates and world champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) went home sick.

It was a lively start to the race with the action starting almost immediately. Unfortunately, Reto Hollenstein of IAM Cycling crashed within the first kilometer, and although it took a short time, he finally made his way back to the field.

There were two category four climbs early on, mere bumps on the road compared to what was still ahead. Tinkoff-Saxo's stage 14 winner, Rafal Majka took the one point available on the first climb over the Côte de Fanjeaux and moved ahead of Joaquim Rodriguez in the mountain competition.

A series of attacks eventually led to an eight-man group with Lotto Belisol's Adam Hansen, however, it failed to gain any significant time on the peloton. A 12-man group formed shortly after that looked like it had the foundation to be successful, however, it too failed because Garmin-Sharp missed it and later reeled it back in.

The winning move of the day formed with 21 riders some 75km into the race. It included Rogers, Voeckler and Kiryienka along with Michal Kwiatkowski and Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Cyril Gautier and Kevin Reza (Europcar), Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Belisol), Greg van Avermaet (BMC), Jon Izagirre (Movistar), Jose Serpa (Lampre-Merida), Jens Keukeleire and Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge), Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp), Jeremy Roy (FDJ), Matteo Montaguti and Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R-La Mondiale), Anthony Delaplace and Florian Vachon (Bretagne Séché Environment), Bernard Eisel (Team Sky) and Roger Kluge (IAM Cycling).

The group had an eight-minute lead as they headed up the third climb of the day, over the Col de Portet-d'Aspet, where Voeckler took the points at the top. The peloton, still moving at a comfortable pace, hit the top 10:15 minutes later.

The front group climbed the next ascent over the Col des Ares, and it was Voeckler, again, leading the group over the top, with peloton ambling over at 12:11 minutes down.

Port de Balès, the only Hors Category climb of the day, still lay ahead. It was an 11.7km long and up to 1,755 metres, with an average gradient was 7.7 per cent, but there were sections of over 10 per cent.

Kluge was the first to fall back from the lead group on the long climb, and much further back, the sprinters started forming the gruppetto behind the main field.

Roy pushed the tempo a number of times on the climb, helping to shed more and more riders. But much of the lead work was done by Reza, helping his captain Voeckler, as he had been doing for most of the stage. He eventually fell off pace with 29km to go.

Kwiatkowski had a lot to gain by being up front and he toyed with the idea of moving back up into the top 10, however, he wasn't strong enough to hang on to the fast pace up the climb.

The lead group had been reduced to a handful of riders with 26.5km to go, and it was Rogers and Voeckler who looked the strongest. The Frenchman attacked out of the group, with his trademark tongue hanging out, until there were only four men were left: Voeckler, Rogers, Serpa and Gautier.

Gautier attacked next, determined to grind down he and Voeckler's rivals, so that Team Europcar could take the stage win but is efforts proved to be futile and he too fell off pace.

The main field behind had also been reduced to the favourites, about 15 riders in total. Tejay van Garderen (BMC), who was hoping to have a smooth rider through the Pyrenees, was the first overall contender to be dropped, and he slid from fifth place to sixth GC.

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr) led the charge in the next big move, that caught Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) off guard. Nibali, Valverde and Peraud latched onto his wheel and the quartet formed the first chase group.

Up front, the trio of Rogers, Voeckler and Serpa headed through the masses of fans to the top of Port de Balès, which was still more than 21km away from the finish line in Bagnères-de-Luchon. Serpa jumped to take the points, and Kiryienka and Gautier crossed over some 20 seconds later.

Roy, who had previously dropped back from the lead group, join the Pinot's chase group, which gave FdJ.fr two riders in the chase. Meanwhile, Bardet and van Garderen's GC hopes stretched further away as they fell further behind.

The leaders on the road held eight and a half minutes heading toward the finish line when a heated discussion broke out between Rogers and Voeckler, with Rogers suggesting that the Frenchman need to contribute more to the workload in the breakaway. Soon enough, Kiryienka and Gautier caught the three leaders with about 9km to go.

Gautier was the first to attack while Rogers and Voeckler gave chase. The Australian made his attack and left both Frenchmen, and Serpa, behind him. He easily soloed in to the finish line, with the rest coming in nine seconds later.

Behind them, Nibali jumped on the descent but Valverde, Pinot, Gadret and Peraud were able to catch up. The group rolled in 8:30 minutes later. Bardet was able to limit his losses to two minutes, and van Garderen to about 3:30 minutes.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo6:07:10
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:09
3Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
4José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
5Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:13
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:36
8Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:50
9Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:02:11
10Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
11Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:33
12Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:03:45
13Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:04:47
14Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
15Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:08:14
16Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:08:32
17Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
18Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
19Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
21Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
22Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge0:08:35
23Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:09:07
24John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team0:09:12
25Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
26Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:09:43
27Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
28Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:10:00
29Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:22
30Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:53
32Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:11:32
33Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
34Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
35Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:12:08
36Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
37Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
38Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
39Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
40Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
41Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
43Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
44Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
45Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
46Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
47Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
48Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:13:40
49Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:14:20
50Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
51Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge0:14:37
52Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:52
53Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:16:21
54Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
55Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
56Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
57Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
58Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
59Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
60Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
61José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:17
62Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
63Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
64David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
65Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
66Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
67Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
68Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
69Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
70Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
71Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
72Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
73Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
74Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp0:20:44
75Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
76Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
77Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
78Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
79Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
80Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
81Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
82Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
84Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
85José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
86Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
87Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
88Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
89Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
90Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
91Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
92Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
93Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
94Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
95Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:23:52
96Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
97Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:24:33
98William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
99Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
100Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
101Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
102Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
103Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
104Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
105Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
106Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
107Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
108Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
109Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
110Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
111Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
112Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
113Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
114Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
115Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
116Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
117Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:26:47
118Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
119André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
120Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
121Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
122Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
123Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
124Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
125Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
126Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
127Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
128Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
129Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
130Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
131Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
132Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
133Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
134Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
135John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
136Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
137Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
138Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
139Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
140Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
141Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
142Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
143Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
144Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
145Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
146Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
147Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
148Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
149Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
150Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
151Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
152Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
153Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
154Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
155Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
156Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
157Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
158Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
159Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
160Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
161Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
162Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
163Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
164Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
165Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
166Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
167Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale

Intermediate Sprint - Saint-Girons, km. 123.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling20pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team17
3Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr15
4Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol11
6Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement10
7Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky9
8Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step8
9Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar7
10Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge6
11José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida5
12Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement4
13Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team3
14Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky2
15Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo30pts
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar25
3Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky22
4José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida19
5Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar17
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team15
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step13
8Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale11
9Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp9
10Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol7
11Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
12Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement5
13Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement4
14Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar3
15Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky2

Mountain 1 - Côte de Fanjeaux (Cat. 4) km. 25
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Pamiers (Cat. 4) km. 71.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 3 - Col de Portet-d'Aspet (Cat. 2) km. 155
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar5pts
2Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo3
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
4Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp1

Mountain 4 - Col des Ares (Cat. 3) km. 176.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar2pts
2José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida1

Mountain 5 - Port de Balès (HC) km. 216
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida25pts
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar20
3Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo16
4Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky14
5Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar12
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team10
7Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
8Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
9Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp4
10Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol2

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6:07:46
2Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:01:35
3Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:04:11
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:56
5Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:36
6Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:46
7Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:15:45
8Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
9Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:41
10Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida0:20:08
11Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
12Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
13Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
14Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:23:57
15Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
16Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:26:11
17Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
18John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
19Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
20Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
21Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
23Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
24Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Europcar18:26:35
2AG2R La Mondiale0:14:39
3Team Sky0:15:26
4Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:17:47
5BMC Racing Team0:19:24
6Fdj.Fr0:21:42
7Movistar Team0:21:51
8Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:23:37
9Lampre - Merida0:27:56
10Belkin Pro Cycling0:28:18
11Lotto-Belisol0:28:55
12Team Netapp-Endura0:31:56
13Tinkoff-Saxo0:32:00
14IAM Cycling0:32:02
15Astana Pro Team0:35:52
16Trek Factory Racing0:36:44
17Garmin - Sharp0:38:34
18Orica Greenedge0:41:59
19Team Katusha0:47:37
20Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:48:31
21Team Giant-Shimano0:56:33
22Cannondale1:15:16

General classification after stage 16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team73:05:19
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:37
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:06
4Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:08
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:40
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:09:25
7Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura0:09:32
8Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:11:12
9Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:11:28
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:11:33
11Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:12:38
12Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:09
13Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:14:02
14Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:17:37
15Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:23:06
16Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:23:54
17Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:24:08
18Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:26:06
19Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:26:48
20Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida0:29:54
21John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team0:33:53
22Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky0:34:54
23Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:41:54
24Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:42:48
25Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:44:04
26Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:44:51
27Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:45:04
28Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol0:47:44
29Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:49:09
30Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:00:25
31Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1:04:11
32Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:10:04
33Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr1:15:09
34Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:17:32
35Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling1:19:23
36Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling1:20:15
37Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team1:22:40
38Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling1:27:45
39Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team1:28:51
40Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:30:28
41José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team1:31:34
42José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida1:32:21
43Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1:33:33
44Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:36:38
45Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team1:39:43
46Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:40:35
47Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1:40:53
48Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo1:43:18
49Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:45:35
50Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura1:48:10
51Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp1:52:44
52Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:53:40
53Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida1:54:50
54Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge1:57:16
55Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling1:58:13
56Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale1:59:18
57Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol2:01:59
58Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp2:02:31
59Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha2:05:11
60Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale2:05:39
61Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:06:24
62Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2:06:51
63Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo2:07:14
64Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge2:07:57
65Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr2:08:42
66Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2:08:58
67Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling2:11:27
68Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:12:09
69Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar2:13:13
70Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol2:16:23
71Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura2:17:15
72Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing2:18:08
73Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge2:19:37
74Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar2:20:40
75Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:21:40
76Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura2:22:41
77Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team2:22:45
78Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team2:23:15
79Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale2:26:41
80Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
81Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura2:26:45
82Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2:27:32
83Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp2:30:12
84Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team2:30:46
85Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano2:31:07
86Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:31:32
87Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:34:23
88Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2:34:56
89Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr2:36:04
90Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2:37:20
91Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2:39:03
92Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling2:40:32
93Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2:41:44
94Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing2:42:28
95Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo2:42:43
96Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo2:43:45
97Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:44:16
98Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing2:44:18
99Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:44:27
100Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling2:45:15
101Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling2:45:43
102Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar2:46:09
103Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida2:46:13
104Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling2:47:44
105Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha2:48:03
106Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar2:48:58
107Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team2:50:08
108Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha2:50:11
109Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano2:50:51
110Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale2:51:27
111Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale2:52:06
112Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol2:52:17
113Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:52:32
114Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling2:52:37
115Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling2:53:19
116Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge2:53:37
117Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar2:54:17
118Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing2:55:52
119Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:56:56
120David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky2:59:04
121Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr2:59:46
122Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge3:01:36
123Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement3:01:53
124Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team3:04:58
125Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky3:06:01
126John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano3:06:11
127Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge3:07:28
128Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha3:07:41
129Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo3:08:37
130José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura3:11:47
131Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar3:11:50
132Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge3:14:40
133Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling3:16:28
134Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:16:40
135Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale3:18:37
136Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp3:18:54
137Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha3:20:24
138Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:21:12
139Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:21:23
140Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement3:21:45
141Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement3:23:09
142Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp3:23:56
143Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling3:24:36
144Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo3:25:45
145Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp3:26:15
146Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol3:29:45
147Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3:33:07
148Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr3:34:04
149Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team3:34:15
150Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp3:34:24
151Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team3:35:48
152Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement3:36:54
153Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement3:38:52
154Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura3:38:55
155Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano3:38:58
156Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3:40:13
157André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol3:40:16
158Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano3:40:54
159Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky3:43:48
160Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura3:44:16
161Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha3:47:25
162Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr3:49:07
163Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:49:16
164William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr3:50:40
165Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano3:53:12
166Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale3:55:10
167Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale3:57:06
168Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida4:07:06
169Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano4:31:32

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale402pts
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar226
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha217
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano177
5Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step153
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team147
7André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol143
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team134
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol105
10Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale99
11José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team85
12Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp82
13Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge77
14Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step76
15Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr74
16Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement71
17Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team70
18Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr68
19Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling65
20Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step64
21Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale63
22Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling63
23Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling61
24Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale60
25Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar58
26Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar56
27Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team56
28Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team55
29Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale55
30Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo54
31Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling53
32Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano51
33Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale50
34Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team50
35Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo47
36Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits44
37Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement44
38Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits43
39Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo42
40Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale41
41Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar40
42Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale39
43Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar39
44Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge39
45Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge32
46Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team32
47Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step31
48John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano31
49Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling30
50Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura30
51Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits30
52Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement29
53Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling29
54Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky29
55Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr29
56Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp29
57Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step28
58Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar28
59Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale27
60Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol26
61Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling26
62Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step26
63José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida26
64Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team26
65Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing26
66Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step25
67Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale25
68Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky24
69Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement24
70Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura23
71Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale22
72Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge21
73Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale21
74Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling20
75Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling20
76Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing20
77Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement20
78Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano20
79Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale20
80Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky19
81Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky19
82Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement19
83Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar18
84Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing17
85Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17
86Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling16
87Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha16
88Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing15
89Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling15
90Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement15
91Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida14
92Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol14
93Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing13
94Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing13
95Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura12
96Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team12
97Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
98Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement11
99Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr11
100Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team11
101Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar11
102Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano11
103Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura10
104Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky10
105Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team9
106Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale8
107Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge8
108Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team7
109Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano7
110Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp7
111Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
112Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol7
113Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team6
114Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
115Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano5
116Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
117Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp4
118Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling4
119Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
120Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo4
121Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol4
122Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling4
123John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team3
124Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling3
125Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo3
126Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano3
127Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura3
128Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale3
129Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1
130Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr1
131Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team-4
132Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale-5
133Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura-13
134Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura-20

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo89pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha88
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team86
4Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar61
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr49
6Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team40
7Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale38
8José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida36
9Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura32
10Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale29
11Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step26
12Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale24
13Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team24
14Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo19
15Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
16Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step17
17Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky16
18Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team14
19Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team14
20Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky14
21Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling12
22Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar12
23Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team12
24Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
25Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team11
26Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step11
27Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky10
28Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo9
29Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
30Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale9
31Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp7
32Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
33Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling6
34Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling5
35Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
36Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing4
37Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing4
38Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling4
39Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling4
40Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team4
41Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar2
42Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar2
43Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp2
44Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge2
45Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2
46Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol2
47Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale2
48Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
49Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1
50Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1
51Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
52Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol1
53Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura1
54Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing1
55Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr73:10:25
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:34
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:06:22

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale219:28:01
2Belkin Pro Cycling0:26:21
3Team Sky0:39:19
4Movistar Team0:54:56
5BMC Racing Team0:55:46
6Team Europcar1:01:12
7Astana Pro Team1:07:23
8Lampre - Merida1:35:30
9Trek Factory Racing1:37:12
10Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:40:54
11Fdj.Fr2:00:25
12Lotto-Belisol2:07:17
13IAM Cycling2:25:16
14Team Netapp-Endura2:26:26
15Tinkoff-Saxo2:26:35
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:35:28
17Team Katusha2:50:05
18Bretagne - Seche Environnement3:34:46
19Garmin - Sharp4:18:42
20Orica Greenedge4:34:59
21Team Giant-Shimano5:14:29
22Cannondale5:28:28

 

