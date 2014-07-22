Image 1 of 109 Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrates his Tour de France stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 109 Reto Hollenstein (IAM Cycling) crashed in the first kilometer (Image credit: Presse Sports/B.Papon) Image 3 of 109 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) celebrates his first white jersey for the Tour's best young rider (Image credit: ASO/X.Bourgois) Image 4 of 109 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) moved into the KOM jersey after stage 16 (Image credit: ASO/X.Bourgois) Image 5 of 109 Omega-Pharma-Quick-Step celebrate being the best team on stage 15 (Image credit: ASO/B. Bade) Image 6 of 109 Alexander Kristoff receiving a new frame plate after his victory on Sunday (Image credit: ASO/B. Bade) Image 7 of 109 Romain Bardet and David Lappartient, president of the French Cycling Federation (Image credit: ASO/B. Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) took his first Tour de France stage win in Bagnères-de-Luchon on Tuesday, thriving out of a breakaway group that made it to the finish line. He made his winning move with 3km to go from a smaller front group and soloed in to the finish line. Thomas Voeckler (Europcar), who had fought hard for the win, took second just ahead of Vasili Kiryienka (Team Sky).

It was the third Grand Tour stage victory for the Rogers, who returned from an overturned doping suspension to win two stages of the Giro d'Italia in May.

"It was amazing. Once I got to the bottom of the last climb the race began for me. I knew Voeckler would be hard to beat. I tried to drop him and I knew I would have to," Rogers said. He was seen wagging his finger at Voeckler on the final descent, and giving some harsh words to the Europcar rider. "I said, 'don't play with me because you're not going to beat me. I've been in this position too many times, not to win.'"

The group of overall favourites was still some eight minutes back when Rogers crossed the finish line. But Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) handily defended his overall lead, with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) safely still in second. Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) lost nearly two minutes and dropped from third, with Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr) moving up from fourth. American Tejay van Garderen (BMC), formerly fifth, was dropped on the final climb and came in almost four minutes behind, sliding to sixth overall, now 4:19 off the podium.

As for Rogers, it has been a startling reversal of fortune. The Australian, a three-time time trial world champion, has enjoyed more mass-start stage victories since returning from his temporary suspension that resulted from a positive for clenbuterol at last year's Japan Tour, than he has had in most of his career combined. What has changed?

"I think there was a fair bit of joy coming out there. I've tried many times and I think I've changed mentally. I am more hungry, opportunities are more clear to me and I'm not scared of the outcome any more. Previously, I was already scared to try something because I was scared of failure."

The peloton heads into the first stage in the Pyrenees

The Pyrenees were calling on stage 16 after a much-needed rest day. Two riders folded their sails and went home; Orica-GreenEdge sent home their youngster Simon Yates and world champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) went home sick.

It was a lively start to the race with the action starting almost immediately. Unfortunately, Reto Hollenstein of IAM Cycling crashed within the first kilometer, and although it took a short time, he finally made his way back to the field.

There were two category four climbs early on, mere bumps on the road compared to what was still ahead. Tinkoff-Saxo's stage 14 winner, Rafal Majka took the one point available on the first climb over the Côte de Fanjeaux and moved ahead of Joaquim Rodriguez in the mountain competition.

A series of attacks eventually led to an eight-man group with Lotto Belisol's Adam Hansen, however, it failed to gain any significant time on the peloton. A 12-man group formed shortly after that looked like it had the foundation to be successful, however, it too failed because Garmin-Sharp missed it and later reeled it back in.

The winning move of the day formed with 21 riders some 75km into the race. It included Rogers, Voeckler and Kiryienka along with Michal Kwiatkowski and Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Cyril Gautier and Kevin Reza (Europcar), Tony Gallopin (Lotto-Belisol), Greg van Avermaet (BMC), Jon Izagirre (Movistar), Jose Serpa (Lampre-Merida), Jens Keukeleire and Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge), Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp), Jeremy Roy (FDJ), Matteo Montaguti and Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R-La Mondiale), Anthony Delaplace and Florian Vachon (Bretagne Séché Environment), Bernard Eisel (Team Sky) and Roger Kluge (IAM Cycling).

The group had an eight-minute lead as they headed up the third climb of the day, over the Col de Portet-d'Aspet, where Voeckler took the points at the top. The peloton, still moving at a comfortable pace, hit the top 10:15 minutes later.

The front group climbed the next ascent over the Col des Ares, and it was Voeckler, again, leading the group over the top, with peloton ambling over at 12:11 minutes down.

Port de Balès, the only Hors Category climb of the day, still lay ahead. It was an 11.7km long and up to 1,755 metres, with an average gradient was 7.7 per cent, but there were sections of over 10 per cent.

Kluge was the first to fall back from the lead group on the long climb, and much further back, the sprinters started forming the gruppetto behind the main field.

Roy pushed the tempo a number of times on the climb, helping to shed more and more riders. But much of the lead work was done by Reza, helping his captain Voeckler, as he had been doing for most of the stage. He eventually fell off pace with 29km to go.

Kwiatkowski had a lot to gain by being up front and he toyed with the idea of moving back up into the top 10, however, he wasn't strong enough to hang on to the fast pace up the climb.

The lead group had been reduced to a handful of riders with 26.5km to go, and it was Rogers and Voeckler who looked the strongest. The Frenchman attacked out of the group, with his trademark tongue hanging out, until there were only four men were left: Voeckler, Rogers, Serpa and Gautier.

Gautier attacked next, determined to grind down he and Voeckler's rivals, so that Team Europcar could take the stage win but is efforts proved to be futile and he too fell off pace.

The main field behind had also been reduced to the favourites, about 15 riders in total. Tejay van Garderen (BMC), who was hoping to have a smooth rider through the Pyrenees, was the first overall contender to be dropped, and he slid from fifth place to sixth GC.

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr) led the charge in the next big move, that caught Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) off guard. Nibali, Valverde and Peraud latched onto his wheel and the quartet formed the first chase group.

Up front, the trio of Rogers, Voeckler and Serpa headed through the masses of fans to the top of Port de Balès, which was still more than 21km away from the finish line in Bagnères-de-Luchon. Serpa jumped to take the points, and Kiryienka and Gautier crossed over some 20 seconds later.

Roy, who had previously dropped back from the lead group, join the Pinot's chase group, which gave FdJ.fr two riders in the chase. Meanwhile, Bardet and van Garderen's GC hopes stretched further away as they fell further behind.

The leaders on the road held eight and a half minutes heading toward the finish line when a heated discussion broke out between Rogers and Voeckler, with Rogers suggesting that the Frenchman need to contribute more to the workload in the breakaway. Soon enough, Kiryienka and Gautier caught the three leaders with about 9km to go.

Gautier was the first to attack while Rogers and Voeckler gave chase. The Australian made his attack and left both Frenchmen, and Serpa, behind him. He easily soloed in to the finish line, with the rest coming in nine seconds later.

Behind them, Nibali jumped on the descent but Valverde, Pinot, Gadret and Peraud were able to catch up. The group rolled in 8:30 minutes later. Bardet was able to limit his losses to two minutes, and van Garderen to about 3:30 minutes.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 6:07:10 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:09 3 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 4 José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida 5 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:13 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:36 8 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:50 9 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:02:11 10 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 11 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:33 12 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:03:45 13 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:04:47 14 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 15 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:08:14 16 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:08:32 17 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 18 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 21 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 22 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 0:08:35 23 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:09:07 24 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 0:09:12 25 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 26 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:09:43 27 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 28 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:10:00 29 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:22 30 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:53 32 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:11:32 33 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 34 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 35 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:12:08 36 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 37 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 38 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida 39 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 40 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 41 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 43 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 44 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 46 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 47 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 48 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:13:40 49 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:14:20 50 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 51 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 0:14:37 52 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:52 53 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:16:21 54 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 55 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 56 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 57 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 58 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 59 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 60 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 61 José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:17 62 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 63 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 64 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 65 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 66 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 67 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 68 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 69 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 70 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 71 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 72 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 73 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 74 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 0:20:44 75 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 77 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 78 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 79 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 80 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 81 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 82 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 84 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 85 José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 86 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 87 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 88 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 89 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 90 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 91 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 92 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 93 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 94 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:23:52 96 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 97 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:24:33 98 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 99 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 100 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 101 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 102 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 103 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 104 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 105 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 106 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 107 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 108 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 109 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 110 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 111 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 112 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 113 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 114 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 115 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 116 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 117 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:26:47 118 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 119 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 120 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 121 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 122 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 123 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 124 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 125 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 126 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 127 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 128 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 129 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 130 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 131 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 132 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 133 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 134 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura 135 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 136 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 137 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 138 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 139 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 140 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 141 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 142 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 143 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 144 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 145 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 146 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 147 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 148 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 149 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 150 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 151 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 152 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 153 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 154 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 155 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 156 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 157 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 158 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 159 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 160 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 161 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 162 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 163 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 164 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 165 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 166 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 167 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale

Intermediate Sprint - Saint-Girons, km. 123.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 20 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 17 3 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 15 4 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 11 6 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 10 7 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 9 8 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 9 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 7 10 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 6 11 José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida 5 12 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 4 13 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 3 14 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 2 15 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 30 pts 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 25 3 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 22 4 José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida 19 5 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 17 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 13 8 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 11 9 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 9 10 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 7 11 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 12 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 5 13 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 4 14 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 3 15 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 2

Mountain 1 - Côte de Fanjeaux (Cat. 4) km. 25 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Pamiers (Cat. 4) km. 71.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 3 - Col de Portet-d'Aspet (Cat. 2) km. 155 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 5 pts 2 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 4 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 1

Mountain 4 - Col des Ares (Cat. 3) km. 176.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 2 pts 2 José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida 1

Mountain 5 - Port de Balès (HC) km. 216 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida 25 pts 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 20 3 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 4 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 14 5 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 12 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 7 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 8 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 9 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 4 10 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 2

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6:07:46 2 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:01:35 3 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:04:11 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:56 5 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:36 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:46 7 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:15:45 8 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 9 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:41 10 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:20:08 11 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 12 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 13 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:23:57 15 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:26:11 17 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 18 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 19 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 20 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 21 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 23 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 24 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Europcar 18:26:35 2 AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:39 3 Team Sky 0:15:26 4 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:17:47 5 BMC Racing Team 0:19:24 6 Fdj.Fr 0:21:42 7 Movistar Team 0:21:51 8 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:23:37 9 Lampre - Merida 0:27:56 10 Belkin Pro Cycling 0:28:18 11 Lotto-Belisol 0:28:55 12 Team Netapp-Endura 0:31:56 13 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:32:00 14 IAM Cycling 0:32:02 15 Astana Pro Team 0:35:52 16 Trek Factory Racing 0:36:44 17 Garmin - Sharp 0:38:34 18 Orica Greenedge 0:41:59 19 Team Katusha 0:47:37 20 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:48:31 21 Team Giant-Shimano 0:56:33 22 Cannondale 1:15:16

General classification after stage 16 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 73:05:19 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:37 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:06 4 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:08 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:40 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:09:25 7 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 0:09:32 8 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:11:12 9 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:11:28 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:11:33 11 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:38 12 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:09 13 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:14:02 14 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:17:37 15 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:23:06 16 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:23:54 17 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:24:08 18 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:26:06 19 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:26:48 20 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida 0:29:54 21 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 0:33:53 22 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:34:54 23 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:41:54 24 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:42:48 25 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:44:04 26 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:44:51 27 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:45:04 28 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 0:47:44 29 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:49:09 30 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1:00:25 31 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:04:11 32 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:10:04 33 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:15:09 34 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:17:32 35 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:19:23 36 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 1:20:15 37 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:22:40 38 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:27:45 39 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:28:51 40 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:30:28 41 José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 1:31:34 42 José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida 1:32:21 43 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1:33:33 44 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:36:38 45 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 1:39:43 46 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:40:35 47 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1:40:53 48 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:43:18 49 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:45:35 50 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 1:48:10 51 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 1:52:44 52 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:53:40 53 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 1:54:50 54 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 1:57:16 55 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:58:13 56 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 1:59:18 57 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 2:01:59 58 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 2:02:31 59 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 2:05:11 60 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 2:05:39 61 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:06:24 62 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2:06:51 63 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:07:14 64 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 2:07:57 65 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:08:42 66 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2:08:58 67 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 2:11:27 68 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:12:09 69 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 2:13:13 70 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 2:16:23 71 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 2:17:15 72 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 2:18:08 73 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 2:19:37 74 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 2:20:40 75 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:21:40 76 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 2:22:41 77 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 2:22:45 78 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 2:23:15 79 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 2:26:41 80 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 81 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 2:26:45 82 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2:27:32 83 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 2:30:12 84 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 2:30:46 85 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 2:31:07 86 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:31:32 87 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:34:23 88 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2:34:56 89 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:36:04 90 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2:37:20 91 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2:39:03 92 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 2:40:32 93 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2:41:44 94 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 2:42:28 95 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:42:43 96 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:43:45 97 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:44:16 98 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 2:44:18 99 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:44:27 100 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 2:45:15 101 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 2:45:43 102 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 2:46:09 103 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 2:46:13 104 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 2:47:44 105 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 2:48:03 106 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 2:48:58 107 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 2:50:08 108 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 2:50:11 109 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 2:50:51 110 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 2:51:27 111 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 2:52:06 112 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 2:52:17 113 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:52:32 114 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 2:52:37 115 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 2:53:19 116 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 2:53:37 117 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 2:54:17 118 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 2:55:52 119 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:56:56 120 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 2:59:04 121 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:59:46 122 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 3:01:36 123 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 3:01:53 124 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 3:04:58 125 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 3:06:01 126 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 3:06:11 127 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 3:07:28 128 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 3:07:41 129 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:08:37 130 José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 3:11:47 131 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 3:11:50 132 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 3:14:40 133 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 3:16:28 134 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:16:40 135 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 3:18:37 136 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 3:18:54 137 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 3:20:24 138 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:21:12 139 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:21:23 140 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 3:21:45 141 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 3:23:09 142 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 3:23:56 143 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 3:24:36 144 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:25:45 145 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 3:26:15 146 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 3:29:45 147 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3:33:07 148 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:34:04 149 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3:34:15 150 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 3:34:24 151 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3:35:48 152 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 3:36:54 153 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 3:38:52 154 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura 3:38:55 155 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 3:38:58 156 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3:40:13 157 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 3:40:16 158 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 3:40:54 159 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 3:43:48 160 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 3:44:16 161 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 3:47:25 162 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:49:07 163 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:49:16 164 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:50:40 165 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 3:53:12 166 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 3:55:10 167 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 3:57:06 168 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 4:07:06 169 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 4:31:32

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 402 pts 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 226 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 217 4 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 177 5 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 153 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 147 7 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 143 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 134 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 105 10 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 99 11 José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 85 12 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 82 13 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 77 14 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 76 15 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 74 16 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 71 17 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 70 18 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 68 19 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 65 20 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 64 21 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 22 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 63 23 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 61 24 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 60 25 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 58 26 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 56 27 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 56 28 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 55 29 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 55 30 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 54 31 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 53 32 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 51 33 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 50 34 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 50 35 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 47 36 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 44 37 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 44 38 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 43 39 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 42 40 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 41 41 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 40 42 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 39 43 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 39 44 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge 39 45 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 32 46 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 32 47 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 31 48 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 31 49 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 30 50 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 30 51 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 30 52 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 29 53 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 29 54 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 29 55 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 29 56 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 29 57 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 28 58 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 28 59 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 60 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 26 61 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 26 62 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 26 63 José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida 26 64 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 26 65 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 26 66 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 25 67 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 25 68 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 24 69 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 24 70 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 23 71 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 22 72 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 21 73 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 74 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 20 75 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 20 76 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 20 77 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 20 78 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 20 79 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 20 80 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 19 81 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 19 82 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 19 83 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 18 84 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 17 85 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 86 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 16 87 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 16 88 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 15 89 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 15 90 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 15 91 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 14 92 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 14 93 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 13 94 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 13 95 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 12 96 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 12 97 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 98 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 11 99 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 11 100 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 11 101 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 11 102 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 11 103 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura 10 104 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 10 105 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 9 106 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 8 107 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 8 108 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 7 109 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 7 110 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 7 111 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 112 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 7 113 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 6 114 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 115 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 5 116 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 117 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 4 118 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 4 119 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 120 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 121 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 4 122 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 123 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 3 124 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 3 125 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 126 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 3 127 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 3 128 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 3 129 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1 130 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 131 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team -4 132 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale -5 133 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura -13 134 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura -20

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 89 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 88 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 86 4 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 61 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 49 6 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 40 7 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 38 8 José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida 36 9 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 32 10 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 11 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 26 12 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 13 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 24 14 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 19 15 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 16 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 17 17 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 16 18 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 14 19 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 14 20 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 14 21 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 12 22 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 12 23 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 12 24 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 25 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 26 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 27 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 10 28 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 29 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 30 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 9 31 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 7 32 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 33 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 6 34 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 5 35 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 36 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 4 37 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 4 38 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 4 39 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 40 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 4 41 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 2 42 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 2 43 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 2 44 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 2 45 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2 46 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 2 47 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 2 48 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 49 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1 50 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1 51 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 52 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 1 53 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 1 54 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 1 55 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 73:10:25 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:34 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:06:22