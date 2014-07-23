Trending

Tour de France: Majka victorious on Pla d'Adet

Valverde suffers in short, intense mountain stage

Image 1 of 158

Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto-Belisol)

Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto-Belisol)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Gregory Rast (Trek)

Gregory Rast (Trek)

Gregory Rast (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 158

Yohann Gène (Europcar)

Yohann Gène (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 158

The honey badger Ramūnas Navardauskas (Garmin-Sharp)

The honey badger Ramūnas Navardauskas (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 158

Richie Porte (Team Sky) moves up on the inside line

Richie Porte (Team Sky) moves up on the inside line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 158

Nicolas Edet (Cofidis)

Nicolas Edet (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 158

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) on the way to second palce on Pla d'Adet

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) on the way to second palce on Pla d'Adet
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 158

Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar)

Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 158

Kristijan Đurasek (Lampre-Merida) finished 17th today

Kristijan Đurasek (Lampre-Merida) finished 17th today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 158

Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar) leading the remnants of the peloton up the Col de Peyresourde

Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar) leading the remnants of the peloton up the Col de Peyresourde
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 158

Rein Taaramäe (Cofidis)

Rein Taaramäe (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 158

Bartosz Huzarski (NetApp-Endura)

Bartosz Huzarski (NetApp-Endura)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bram Tankink (Belkin)

Bram Tankink (Belkin)

Bram Tankink (Belkin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 158

Richie Porte (Team Sky)

Richie Porte (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 158

Beñat Intxausti (Movistar)

Beñat Intxausti (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 158

Tiago Machado (NetApp-Endura)

Tiago Machado (NetApp-Endura)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michael Schär (BMC)

Michael Schär (BMC)

Michael Schär (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marcel Wyss (BMC)

Marcel Wyss (BMC)

Marcel Wyss (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 158

Leopold König (NetApp-Endura)

Leopold König (NetApp-Endura)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mikel Nieve (Team Sky)

Mikel Nieve (Team Sky)

Mikel Nieve (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 158

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) on the final climb of the day

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) on the final climb of the day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kevin Reza (Europcar)

Kevin Reza (Europcar)

Kevin Reza (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 158

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) riding in the front group

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) riding in the front group
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 158

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 158

Lars Bak (Lotto-Belisol)

Lars Bak (Lotto-Belisol)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 158

Michael Mørkøv (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Michael Mørkøv (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 158

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step) with Belkin's Lars Boom

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step) with Belkin's Lars Boom
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 158

NetApp-Endura's Jan Barta

NetApp-Endura's Jan Barta
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 158

Romain Bardet (Ag2r) tried to claw back time on the top three today

Romain Bardet (Ag2r) tried to claw back time on the top three today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kezin Reza (Europcar)

Kezin Reza (Europcar)

Kezin Reza (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 158

Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) on the attack again today

Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) on the attack again today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 158

Jens Voigt (Trek) made the break again today

Jens Voigt (Trek) made the break again today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 158

Jens Voigt (Trek) leads the breakaway during stage 17

Jens Voigt (Trek) leads the breakaway during stage 17
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 158

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) collects a second white jersey

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) collects a second white jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 158

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) about to collect another yellow jersey and lion combo

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) about to collect another yellow jersey and lion combo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 158

Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto-Belisol) crossing the line

Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto-Belisol) crossing the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 158

Laurens ten Dam (Belkin)

Laurens ten Dam (Belkin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 158

Fränk Schleck (Trek) moved up the GC after a good ride

Fränk Schleck (Trek) moved up the GC after a good ride
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 158

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) attacked late in the stage

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) attacked late in the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 158

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) on his way to second place

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) on his way to second place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Le Tour

Le Tour

Le Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 158

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 158

Reto Hollenstein (IAM Cycling) at the start of stage 17. He suffered a collapsed lung yesterday

Reto Hollenstein (IAM Cycling) at the start of stage 17. He suffered a collapsed lung yesterday
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 158

Reto Hollenstein at the IAM Cycling team bus

Reto Hollenstein at the IAM Cycling team bus
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 158

Reto Hollenstein was heavily bandaged after his crash yesterday

Reto Hollenstein was heavily bandaged after his crash yesterday
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 158

Reto Hollenstein was disappointed to be leaving his debut Tour after his crash

Reto Hollenstein was disappointed to be leaving his debut Tour after his crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Reto Hollenstein

Reto Hollenstein

Reto Hollenstein
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 158

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) moved into tenth today

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) moved into tenth today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 158

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) giving it his all

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) giving it his all
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Romain Bardet (Ag2r)

Romain Bardet (Ag2r)

Romain Bardet (Ag2r)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 158

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) leading Jean-Christophe Péraud (Ag2r)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) leading Jean-Christophe Péraud (Ag2r)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 158

Steven Kruijswijk (Belkin)

Steven Kruijswijk (Belkin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 158

Laurens ten Dam (Belkin)

Laurens ten Dam (Belkin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 158

Steven Kruijswijk (Belkin) taking in fluids

Steven Kruijswijk (Belkin) taking in fluids
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 158

Steven Kruijswijk (Belkin)

Steven Kruijswijk (Belkin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 158

Steven Kruijswijk (Belkin) moving up the peloton

Steven Kruijswijk (Belkin) moving up the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 158

Yuri Trofimov (Katusha)

Yuri Trofimov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 158

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 158

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 158

Leopold König (NetApp-Endura)

Leopold König (NetApp-Endura)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 158

Alejandro Valverde chases with Nieve and Ten Dam

Alejandro Valverde chases with Nieve and Ten Dam
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 158

Nicolas Roche happy for his Tinkoff Saxo teammate

Nicolas Roche happy for his Tinkoff Saxo teammate
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Pyrenees

The Pyrenees

The Pyrenees
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 158

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) finishes second on the Pla d'Adet

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) finishes second on the Pla d'Adet
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 158

Rafal Majka attacks Giovanni Visconti on the Pla d'Adet

Rafal Majka attacks Giovanni Visconti on the Pla d'Adet
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 158

Jens Voigt (Trek) leads the breakaway

Jens Voigt (Trek) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Richie Porte (Sky)

Richie Porte (Sky)

Richie Porte (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 158

Andre Greipel finds that mountains are not his friend.

Andre Greipel finds that mountains are not his friend.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 158

Katusha leads the peloton for Rodriguez

Katusha leads the peloton for Rodriguez
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 158

The Pyrenees offer dramatic scenery

The Pyrenees offer dramatic scenery
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 72 of 158

Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) has revised his plans to simply finishing the Tour

Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) has revised his plans to simply finishing the Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 73 of 158

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 17 of the Tour de France

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 17 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 74 of 158

Vasili Kiryienka (Sky) on the attack on stage 17

Vasili Kiryienka (Sky) on the attack on stage 17
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 158

Alejandro Valverde found himself on the defensive, chasing with Ten Dam and Nieve

Alejandro Valverde found himself on the defensive, chasing with Ten Dam and Nieve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 158

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) finishes stage 17

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) finishes stage 17
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 158

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) went in the breakaway on stage 17

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) went in the breakaway on stage 17
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 78 of 158

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 158

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 80 of 158

Laurens ten Dam (Belkin) seems to enjoy the descent

Laurens ten Dam (Belkin) seems to enjoy the descent
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 81 of 158

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol)

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 82 of 158

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrates his second Tour stage win

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrates his second Tour stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 83 of 158

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) winner of stage 17 of the Tour de France

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) winner of stage 17 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 84 of 158

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) finishes stage 17

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) finishes stage 17
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 85 of 158

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol)

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 86 of 158

Europcar leads the group

Europcar leads the group
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The view from the Azet

The view from the Azet

The view from the Azet
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 88 of 158

Romain Bardet (Ag2R La Mondiale) attacked on the descent of the Azet

Romain Bardet (Ag2R La Mondiale) attacked on the descent of the Azet
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 89 of 158

Vincenzo Nibali, not content to rest on his laurels, attacked, taking Peraud with him.

Vincenzo Nibali, not content to rest on his laurels, attacked, taking Peraud with him.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 90 of 158

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) leads Jean-Christoph Peraud (AG2R)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) leads Jean-Christoph Peraud (AG2R)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 91 of 158

Thibaut Pinot leads Romain Bardet and Tejay van Garderen

Thibaut Pinot leads Romain Bardet and Tejay van Garderen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 92 of 158

Pinot, Bardet and Van Garderen finish atop the Pla d'Adet

Pinot, Bardet and Van Garderen finish atop the Pla d'Adet
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 93 of 158

Fränk Schleck and Bauke Mollema finish stage 17

Fränk Schleck and Bauke Mollema finish stage 17
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 94 of 158

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 95 of 158

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) attacked the early part of the stage for mountain points

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) attacked the early part of the stage for mountain points
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 96 of 158

Jean-Christophe Peraud (Ag2R) on the attack with Nibali

Jean-Christophe Peraud (Ag2R) on the attack with Nibali
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 97 of 158

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins atop the Pla d'Adet

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins atop the Pla d'Adet
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 98 of 158

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 99 of 158

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 100 of 158

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 101 of 158

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 102 of 158

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 17

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 17
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 103 of 158

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) took over the mountains classification

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) took over the mountains classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 104 of 158

Vincenzo Nibali finishes up

Vincenzo Nibali finishes up
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 105 of 158

Rafal Majka enjoys winning the stage.

Rafal Majka enjoys winning the stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 106 of 158

Vincenzo Nibali dons the yellow jersey again

Vincenzo Nibali dons the yellow jersey again
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 107 of 158

Vincenzo Nibali stays in yellow

Vincenzo Nibali stays in yellow
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 108 of 158

Rafal Majka wins the stage

Rafal Majka wins the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 109 of 158

Vincenzo Nibali finishes up

Vincenzo Nibali finishes up
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giovanni Visconti

Giovanni Visconti

Giovanni Visconti
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 111 of 158

Rafal Majka celebrates victory

Rafal Majka celebrates victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 112 of 158

Rafal Majkain polka dots and on the podium

Rafal Majkain polka dots and on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 113 of 158

Rafal Majka wins stage 17 at the Tour de France

Rafal Majka wins stage 17 at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 114 of 158

Rafal Majka celebrates a stage 17 win

Rafal Majka celebrates a stage 17 win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 115 of 158

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) on his way to the win in the Tour de France stage 17

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) on his way to the win in the Tour de France stage 17
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 116 of 158

Rafal Majka on the podium

Rafal Majka on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alejandro Valverde

Alejandro Valverde

Alejandro Valverde
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nicolas Roche

Nicolas Roche

Nicolas Roche
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jakob Fuglsang

Jakob Fuglsang

Jakob Fuglsang
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Daniel Oss (BMC)

Daniel Oss (BMC)

Daniel Oss (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana)

Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana)

Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 122 of 158

Vincenzo Nibali in yellow

Vincenzo Nibali in yellow
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alessandro De Marchi

Alessandro De Marchi

Alessandro De Marchi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nicolas Roche

Nicolas Roche

Nicolas Roche
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 125 of 158

Rafal Majka in polka dots

Rafal Majka in polka dots
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 126 of 158

Thibaut Pinot, best young rider

Thibaut Pinot, best young rider
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giovanni Visconti

Giovanni Visconti

Giovanni Visconti
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 128 of 158

Romain Bardet was the most aggressive rider of the day

Romain Bardet was the most aggressive rider of the day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali

Vincenzo Nibali

Vincenzo Nibali
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 130 of 158

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) heads up the Pla d'Adet

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) heads up the Pla d'Adet
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 131 of 158

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) checks behind him

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) checks behind him
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Kristijan Durasek

Kristijan Durasek

Kristijan Durasek
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 133 of 158

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) will take home polka dots if he makes it to Paris

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) will take home polka dots if he makes it to Paris
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 134 of 158

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) has cemented the mountains classification

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) has cemented the mountains classification
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 135 of 158

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) with another lion for stage 17

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) with another lion for stage 17
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 138 of 158

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 139 of 158

Jean-Christophe Peraud moved himself closer the final podium by following Nibali

Jean-Christophe Peraud moved himself closer the final podium by following Nibali
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 140 of 158

Nibali leads Peraud across the line

Nibali leads Peraud across the line
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 141 of 158

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) fell short of the stage win

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) fell short of the stage win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 142 of 158

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) rides to second on the Pla d'Adet

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) rides to second on the Pla d'Adet
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 143 of 158

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) on the Pla d'Adet

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) on the Pla d'Adet
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 144 of 158

Nibali caught breakaway rider Alessandro De Marchi while on the attack with Peraud

Nibali caught breakaway rider Alessandro De Marchi while on the attack with Peraud
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 145 of 158

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) tows Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R) to the line

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) tows Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R) to the line
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 146 of 158

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrates his stage victory

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrates his stage victory
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 147 of 158

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 148 of 158

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) takes his team's third stage win

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) takes his team's third stage win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 149 of 158

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 17

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 17
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 150 of 158

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) heads to the start of stage 17 in the Tour de France climber's jersey

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) heads to the start of stage 17 in the Tour de France climber's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 151 of 158

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 17 of the Tour de France

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 17 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 152 of 158

Fans gather outside the Astana bus

Fans gather outside the Astana bus
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 153 of 158

The bike of Rafal Majka has a special polka dot SRM computer

The bike of Rafal Majka has a special polka dot SRM computer
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 154 of 158

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) heads off to stage 17

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) heads off to stage 17
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 155 of 158

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 156 of 158

The polka dot jersey in the village

The polka dot jersey in the village
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 157 of 158

The Tour de France village in Saint-Gaudens

The Tour de France village in Saint-Gaudens
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 158 of 158

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) in polka dots before stage 17

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) in polka dots before stage 17
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) won his second stage of the Tour de France, soloing in to victory atop the Pla d’Adet. After having duelled for mountain points all day, he secured the polka dot jersey for himself by finishing 28 seconds ahead of Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) with the race leader Vicenzo Nibali (Astana) third.

It was the second stage win for Majka and the second in a row for the Russian team. Tinkoff-Saxo had come to the race to win the overall with Alberto Contador, and admitted that they had no real plan B when the Spaniard had to abandon. But they have now won three of the last four stages, with Michael Rogers winning the 16th stage.

"I'm just so happy about this result and these results that we have accomplished in the last couple of days and today, me teammates really worked hard for me and especially Nico (Roche) was digging hard to set me up on the final climb," Majka said

With double points on the summit finish, Majka came one step closer an overall victory in the mountains classification. Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) had diligently gathered points ahead of his rival all along the way, but was unable to match Majka's final kick at the end.

"I didn't go for the first GPM with Rodriguez because Bjarne [Riis] told me wait, wait Rafal, we need to win the stage. When we win the stage, we have the jersey. I won the stage and now I have the jersey."

The stage was a heated competition not only for the stage win and mountains classification, but for the podium placings behind Nibali, and the best young rider competition.

Nibali had no problems, but Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) had to fight to maintain his second place in the general classification as three Frenchman - Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), Jean-Christophe Peraud and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), fought to overtake him.

Peraud responded to an attack by Nibali when Valverde was swinging, and succeeded in closing in on the Spaniard. After beginning the stage 1:31 behind Valverde, he ended the day just 42 seconds in arrears. He gained time on Pinot and Bardet, but more importantly, he is the top time trialist of the trio and stands a strong chance of moving onto the final podium.

Bardet tried to distance Pinot on the descent from the Col du Val Louron-Azet, but was unable to hold his advantage on the final climb, and the two ended the day on the same time, five seconds behind Valverde.

How it unfolded

Stage 17 could have been called "short but not sweet". Only 124.5km long it featured four climbs, three category one followed by a mountaintop finish atop the Hors Categorie Pla d'Adet.

The attacks started as soon as the flag was dropped, and Cyril Gauthier (Europcar), Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp), Martin Elmiger (IAM), Yukio Arashiro (Europcar), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Biel Kadri (AG2R La Mondiale), Jens Voigt (Trek) and Sergio Paulinho (Tinkoff-Saxo) were the lucky ones to win the breakaway war.

With all those climbs and mountain points to be had, Katusha didn’t want to let the group go. Joaquim Rodriguez was still one point back in the mountains ranking, and was eager to take the take the title home with him.

That meant that the red-clad Russian team moved to the front of the field and led the high-speed chase, with the group never getting more than about a minute away.

The first climb, the Col du Portillon, came at kilometer 57.5, the 8.3km climb averages 7.1%, and proved to be a launching pad for the mountains classification contenders, including Rodriguez, as Astana controlled the peloton.

The Rodriguez group soon caught the lead group, which was falling apart anyway on the climb as the peloton was only 14 seconds or so behind. Also amongst the new 21 rider escape was Majka, who had a slim one-point lead in the mountain ranking over Rodriguez, and soon the two were toying with one another at the head of the race.

The Tinkoff-Saxo rider dropped off though, called off by team manager Bjarne Riis, and a new lead group of Rodriguez, Bauke Mollema (Belkin), Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo), Kristijan Durasek (Lampre), David Lopez (Sky) and Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale) formed. A large group was between them and the Nibali group, which had already dropped a large number of riders, at about one minute back.

With 200 meters to the first mountain ranking, Rodriguez attacked to win the 10 points, virtually taking back the polka-dot jersey.

There was a curious incident after the field arrived at the top. A Movistar soigneur reached out to hand a bottle to one of his riders, and came in contact with Orica-GreenEdge’s Luke Durbridge, knocking the Australian down. The rider gives him a good shove, but the soigneur helped him back on the back and gave Durbridge a more gentle shove to get on his way again.

The large chasing group caught the leaders on the descent, forming an even larger group of Pierre Rolland, Cyril Gautier and Yukio Arashiro (Europcar), Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lott-Belisol), Frank Schleck (Trek), Peter Velits and Amaël Moinard (BMC), Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano), Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Jon Izagirre, Jesus Herrada and Giovanni Visconti (Movistar), David Lopez Garcia and Vasil Kiryienka (Sky), Biel Kadri (AG2R-La Mondiale), Rein Taaramae (Cofidis), Bauke Mollema (Belkin), Rafal Majka and Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo), Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha), Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida), and Alessandro de Marchi (Cannondale).

Just as the hit the bottom of the descent and were ready to head up the next climb, Kiryienka jumped from the group. The Nibali group was now 1:42 back.

Kiryienka started solo up the day’s second climb, the category one Col de Peyresourde, a 13.2km climb with an average gradient of 7%. He soon had 1:30 over his nearest chasers, and 2:58 on the Nibali group.

Roche and Herrada set out to catch Kiryienka, as Mollema attacked the rest of the breakaway in pursuit.

Kiryienka slowly pulled away, gaining just over two minutes on the chasers, with the Astana-led peloton letting all the non-dangerous riders go, over four minutes behind.

Rodriguez, with Majka on his rear wheel, led the chase group across the top of the Peyresourde at 1:48, while the peloton finally arrived 5:25 later.

The chasers caught Roche and Herrada ahead of the next climb, another category 1, the Col du Val Louron-Azet, It was the shortest of the stage’s climbs, at 7.4km and 8.3% gradient.

The gaps started slowing falling on this penultimate climb, and in fact, the chasers caught Kiryienka before the summit. Rodriguez of course jumped as the mountain ranking loomed, and although Majka went with him, the Spaniard had his wheel forward on the line, but the 10 points he gained were miniscule in comparison to the 50 on offer atop the Pla d'Adet.

The Nibali group had by then shrunk to about 10 riders and this smaller group was able to cut the gap to 2.41. Bardet jumped on the descent, hoping to gain time on the two Frenchmen who were ahead of him in the GC, and blocking him from the podium. He put in a strong effort, quickly putting in 30 seconds on the group.

Attacks on the final climb

They all still had to face the dreaded finale, the Hors Categorie Monte de Saint-Lary Pla d’Adet, 10.2km long and averaging 8.3%. As they started the climb, Rolland, Roche, Visconti and Moinard had pulled about 15 seconds ahead, with the Nibali group only about two minutes back.

Visconti was the first to seriously attack out of the group. Roche followed eventually, while Rolland and Moinard could only watch. The Italian jumped again, catching Roche flat-footed and unable to match the move.

Much of the climb was lined with fans, cheering on all the riders. Majka jumped on the climb, but couldn't dump Rodriguez, much to his disgust.

He made another move and was easily getting away, when he slung off from a motorcycle – in full view of the TV camera. Rodriguez immediately protested to the race jury car.

The Tinkoff-Saxo rider was so successful that he soon caught and passed Bardet and moved up to the first chase group, joining Roche, Rolland and Moinard. But he soon attacked out of that group too, as the Nibali group also exploded. Peraud jumped to try and protect his placing, and while Nibali easily went with him, Valverde unable to follow.

The Spaniard dropped further and further back, as Peraud moved forward and reached for the second place, but Movistar rallied around its captain, sending Izagirre and Herrada back to come to his aid.

Nibali looked around, and, noticing the absence of his rivals, attacked with a bit more than 5km to go. Peraud covered the attack, but Nibali jumped again. Rodriguez was soon caught, and up front, Majka caught Visconti with 4.2km to go.

Peraud finally caught and stayed with the yellow jersey, and the pair caught and passed Bardet, leaving him with Van Garderen and Pinot behind.

With 3km to go, Nibali jumped again, and 500 metres ahead, Majka kicked up the tempo and finally dropped Visconti, then proceeded, with a wink at the camera, to solo in for the victory.

Nibali moved up through the remaining riders up front, and came across the line third, 46 seconds down.

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo3:35:23
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:29
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:46
4Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale0:00:49
6Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:52
7Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:01:12
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
9Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:25
10Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:35
11Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:40
12Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
14Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:01:50
15Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
16Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky0:02:01
17Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida0:02:05
18Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:02:34
19Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:02:52
20Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:03:02
21Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:39
22John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team0:03:54
23Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
24Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
25Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:04:54
26Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:05:02
27Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:05:25
28Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:05:40
29Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
30Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
31Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:05:54
32Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:06:12
33Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:06:36
34Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:07:38
35Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
36Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:08:06
37Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:27
38Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
39Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:14:07
40Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp0:14:17
41Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
42Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
43Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
44Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
45Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
46Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
47Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
48Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
49Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
50Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
51Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
52Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
53Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
54Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
55Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
56Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
57Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
58Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
59David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
60Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
61Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
62José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:08
63Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:49
64Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
65Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
66Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
67Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
68Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
69Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
70Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
71Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
72Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
73Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
74José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
75Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:17:00
76Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:17:06
77Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:37
78Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
79Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
80Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
81Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
82Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:22:26
83Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:22:52
84Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
85Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:23:32
86Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
87Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
88Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
89Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
90Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
91Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
92Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
93Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
95Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
96Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
97Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
98Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
99Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
100Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
101Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
102Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
103Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
104Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
105Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
106Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
107Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
108Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
109Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
110Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
111Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
112John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
113Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:23:40
114Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
115Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:23:42
116Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale0:23:52
117Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:24:01
118Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:24:14
119Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
120Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:24:51
121Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
122Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
123Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:25:33
124Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:25:43
125Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
126Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:25:59
127Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
128Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
129José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
130Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
131Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale0:26:16
132Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp0:26:50
133Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
134Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge0:27:46
135André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
136Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
137Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
138Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
139Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
140Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
141Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
142Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
143Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
144Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
145Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
146Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
147Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
148Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
149Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
150Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
151Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
152Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
153Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
154Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
155Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
156Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
157William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
158Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
159Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
160Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
161Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:54
162Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol0:27:56
163Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
164Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
165Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:28:55
166Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:28:56
DNSReto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNSSimon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
DNFSimon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha

Sprint 1 - Saint-Béat, 31km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20pts
2Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling17
3Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo15
4Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp13
5Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing11
6Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar10
7Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar9
8Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits8
9Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar7
10Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale6
11Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar5
12Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha4
13Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha3
14Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha2
15Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team1

Sprint 2 - Saint-Lary Pla d'Adet, 124.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo20pts
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team17
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
4Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
5Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale11
6Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar10
7Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing9
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling8
9Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo7
10Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team6
11Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr5
12Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
13Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team3
14Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling2
15Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 1 - Col du Portillon, 57.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha10pts
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo8
3Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida6
4Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale4
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling2
6Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountain 2 - Col de Peyresourde, 82km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky10pts
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo8
3Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team6
4Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha4
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo2
6Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 3 - Col de Val Louron-Azet, 102.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha10pts
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo8
3Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team6
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling4
5Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team2
6Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 4 - Montée de Saint-Lary Pla d'Adet, 124.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo50pts
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team40
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team32
4Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale28
5Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale24
6Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar20
7Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing16
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling12
9Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo8
10Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team4

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo3:35:23
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:40
3Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
4Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:50
5Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:39
6Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:14:17
7Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
8Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
9Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:49
10Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
11Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
12Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:23:32
13John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
14Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:23:42
15Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:24:14
16Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:25:59
17Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:26:50
18Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp0:27:46
19Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
20Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
21Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
22Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
23Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
24Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:27:56

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team10:50:03
2Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:26
3Belkin Pro Cycling0:04:48
4BMC Racing Team0:06:13
5Tinkoff-Saxo0:11:48
6Trek Factory Racing0:14:09
7Team Europcar0:15:52
8Astana Pro Team0:16:11
9Lampre - Merida0:18:08
10Team Sky0:20:02
11Fdj.Fr0:20:09
12Iam Cycling0:22:55
13Team Netapp-Endura0:28:34
14Team Katusha0:35:26
15Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:35:56
16Garmin - Sharp0:38:47
17Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:38:57
18Lotto-Belisol0:39:19
19Cannondale0:43:59
20Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:52:13
21Team Giant-Shimano0:59:59
22Orica Greenedge1:02:47

General classification after stage 17
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team76:41:28
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:26
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:06:00
4Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:08
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:34
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:10:19
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:11:59
8Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling0:12:16
9Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura0:12:40
10Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:15
11Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:14:26
12Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:16:08
13Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:18:03
14Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:28:00
15Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:31:00
16Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
17Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:32:14
18Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida0:34:48
19Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky0:36:09
20Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:36:41
21John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team0:37:01
22Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:37:25
23Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:47:04
24Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:48:12
25Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:49:54
26Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:50:35
27Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:53:48
28Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:58:22
29Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol1:03:47
30Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:16:28
31Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr1:22:29
32Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling1:23:31
33Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:23:35
34Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1:25:51
35Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team1:29:55
36Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling1:33:46
37Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling1:34:37
38Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team1:36:11
39Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:36:23
40Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team1:39:26
41Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1:42:14
42Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1:43:09
43Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo1:43:57
44José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team1:46:56
45José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida1:48:24
46Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:50:09
47Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:53:14
48Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida1:56:09
49Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:59:06
50Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura2:01:41
51Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale2:05:42
52Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo2:06:38
53Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:07:35
54Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha2:10:19
55Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp2:16:02
56Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2:18:53
57Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp2:19:44
58Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge2:20:02
59Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling2:20:59
60Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr2:22:13
61Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale2:22:14
62Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:22:27
63Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2:22:54
64Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team2:26:08
65Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2:27:49
66Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol2:28:59
67Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge2:30:43
68Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura2:30:46
69Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing2:34:11
70Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
71Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling2:34:13
72Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:35:03
73Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:35:11
74Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar2:35:59
75Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura2:36:12
76Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol2:39:09
77Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura2:40:16
78Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky2:43:01
79Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2:43:35
80Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp2:43:43
81Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale2:49:27
82Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team2:49:45
83Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr2:52:07
84Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:53:14
85Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano2:53:53
86Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling2:54:03
87Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team2:55:43
88Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:58:40
89Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo2:58:46
90Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida2:59:44
91Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team3:00:06
92Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3:01:56
93Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3:04:16
94Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement3:04:30
95Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar3:05:01
96Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing3:05:14
97Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:06:03
98Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo3:06:39
99Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:07:02
100Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing3:07:04
101Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar3:07:48
102Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling3:08:01
103Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing3:09:23
104Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar3:09:37
105Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling3:10:30
106Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:11:37
107Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team3:12:14
108David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky3:12:35
109Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling3:12:43
110Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano3:13:37
111Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale3:14:13
112Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale3:14:52
113Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling3:15:23
114Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr3:15:49
115Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol3:16:22
116Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge3:16:23
117Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha3:17:11
118Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team3:21:01
119Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:23:56
120Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge3:24:22
121Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge3:26:19
122Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky3:28:47
123Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement3:28:53
124John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano3:28:57
125Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo3:31:23
126Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp3:32:15
127Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha3:34:41
128Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar3:35:05
129José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura3:37:00
130Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:37:26
131Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling3:39:14
132Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:41:37
133Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge3:41:40
134Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement3:42:00
135Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:43:29
136Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale3:44:07
137Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha3:47:24
138Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo3:48:31
139Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling3:48:41
140Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement3:48:45
141Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp3:50:56
142Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp3:53:15
143Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol3:56:55
144Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team3:59:02
145Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4:00:07
146Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp4:00:28
147Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr4:01:04
148Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4:02:26
149Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team4:02:48
150Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura4:03:00
151Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement4:03:54
152Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement4:05:52
153Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura4:07:02
154Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4:07:13
155André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol4:07:16
156Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky4:09:01
157Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4:09:03
158Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha4:14:25
159Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr4:16:07
160Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:16:26
161William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr4:17:40
162Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale4:18:16
163Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano4:21:22
164Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale4:24:06
165Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida4:33:10
166Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano4:58:32

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale408pts
2Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar233
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha217
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano177
5Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step153
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team149
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team147
8André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol143
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol105
10Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale99
11José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team85
12Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale83
13Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp82
14Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling78
15Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge77
16Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step76
17Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr74
18Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr73
19Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale71
20Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement71
21Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team70
22Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar68
23Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling65
24Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step64
25Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale63
26Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling63
27Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo62
28Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team61
29Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale59
30Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team57
31Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar56
32Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo54
33Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team53
34Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling53
35Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano51
36Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits51
37Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits44
38Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement44
39Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo42
40Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale41
41Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar40
42Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale39
43Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar39
44Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling37
45Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team32
46Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge32
47Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step31
48Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing31
49John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano31
50Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling30
51Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura30
52Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits30
53Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement29
54Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky29
55Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team29
56Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr29
57Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp29
58Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step28
59Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar28
60Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar28
61Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale27
62Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol26
63Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling26
64Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step26
65Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team26
66José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida26
67Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing26
68Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale25
69Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step25
70Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing24
71Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky24
72Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement24
73Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura23
74Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale22
75Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge21
76Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale21
77Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement20
78Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling20
79Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling20
80Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale20
81Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano20
82Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky19
83Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo19
84Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky19
85Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement19
86Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling18
87Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp17
88Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing17
89Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits17
90Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha16
91Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar16
92Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling15
93Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement15
94Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol14
95Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida14
96Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing13
97Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing13
98Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura12
99Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
100Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement11
101Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr11
102Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team11
103Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano11
104Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky10
105Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo10
106Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura10
107Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team9
108Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar9
109Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge8
110Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale8
111Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team7
112Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team7
113Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
114Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano7
115Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol7
116Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
117Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
118Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano5
119Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling4
120Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
121Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol4
122Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha4
123John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team3
124Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling3
125Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura3
126Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano3
127Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha3
128Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale3
129Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha2
130Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp2
131Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr1
132Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1
133Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team-4
134Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale-5
135Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura-13
136Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura-20

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo149pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team118
3Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha112
4Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale66
5Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar61
6Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale57
7Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team54
8Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr49
9Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team44
10José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida36
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo33
12Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura32
13Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step26
14Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky24
15Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale24
16Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team24
17Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar22
18Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing20
19Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team20
20Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo19
21Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
22Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling18
23Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step17
24Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky16
25Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team13
26Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling12
27Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar12
28Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
29Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team11
30Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step11
31Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky10
32Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
33Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale9
34Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp7
35Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team7
36Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
37Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling6
38Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida6
39Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling5
40Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
41Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing4
42Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling4
43Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling4
44Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team4
45Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar2
46Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp2
47Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge2
48Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2
49Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team2
50Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol2
51Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale2
52Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
53Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
54Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1
55Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement1
56Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
57Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura1
58Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol1
59Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr76:47:28
2Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:34
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:30:41
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:10:28
5Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team1:23:55
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo2:00:38
7Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp2:10:02
8Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp2:13:44
9Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale2:16:14
10Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:16:27
11Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team2:20:08
12Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2:37:35
13Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling2:48:03
14Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida2:53:44
15Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2:55:56
16Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar3:03:37
17Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge3:18:22
18John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano3:22:57
19Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement3:42:45
20Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement3:57:54
21Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr4:10:07
22Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:10:26
23Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale4:18:06
24Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida4:27:10

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ag2R La Mondiale230:20:30
2Belkin Pro Cycling0:28:43
3Movistar Team0:52:30
4Team Sky0:56:55
5BMC Racing Team0:59:33
6Team Europcar1:14:38
7Astana Pro Team1:21:08
8Trek Factory Racing1:48:55
9Lampre - Merida1:51:12
10FDJ.Fr2:18:08
11Omega Pharma-Quick Step2:30:41
12Tinkoff-Saxo2:35:57
13Lotto-Belisol2:44:10
14Iam Cycling2:45:45
15Team Netapp-Endura2:52:34
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:11:59
17Team Katusha3:23:05
18Bretagne - Seche Environnement4:08:16
19Garmin - Sharp4:55:03
20Orica Greenedge5:35:20
21Cannondale6:10:01
22Team Giant-Shimano6:12:02

 

