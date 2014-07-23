Tour de France: Majka victorious on Pla d'Adet
Valverde suffers in short, intense mountain stage
Stage 17: Saint-Gaudens - Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d'Adet
Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) won his second stage of the Tour de France, soloing in to victory atop the Pla d’Adet. After having duelled for mountain points all day, he secured the polka dot jersey for himself by finishing 28 seconds ahead of Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) with the race leader Vicenzo Nibali (Astana) third.
It was the second stage win for Majka and the second in a row for the Russian team. Tinkoff-Saxo had come to the race to win the overall with Alberto Contador, and admitted that they had no real plan B when the Spaniard had to abandon. But they have now won three of the last four stages, with Michael Rogers winning the 16th stage.
"I'm just so happy about this result and these results that we have accomplished in the last couple of days and today, me teammates really worked hard for me and especially Nico (Roche) was digging hard to set me up on the final climb," Majka said
With double points on the summit finish, Majka came one step closer an overall victory in the mountains classification. Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) had diligently gathered points ahead of his rival all along the way, but was unable to match Majka's final kick at the end.
"I didn't go for the first GPM with Rodriguez because Bjarne [Riis] told me wait, wait Rafal, we need to win the stage. When we win the stage, we have the jersey. I won the stage and now I have the jersey."
The stage was a heated competition not only for the stage win and mountains classification, but for the podium placings behind Nibali, and the best young rider competition.
Nibali had no problems, but Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) had to fight to maintain his second place in the general classification as three Frenchman - Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), Jean-Christophe Peraud and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), fought to overtake him.
Peraud responded to an attack by Nibali when Valverde was swinging, and succeeded in closing in on the Spaniard. After beginning the stage 1:31 behind Valverde, he ended the day just 42 seconds in arrears. He gained time on Pinot and Bardet, but more importantly, he is the top time trialist of the trio and stands a strong chance of moving onto the final podium.
Bardet tried to distance Pinot on the descent from the Col du Val Louron-Azet, but was unable to hold his advantage on the final climb, and the two ended the day on the same time, five seconds behind Valverde.
How it unfolded
Stage 17 could have been called "short but not sweet". Only 124.5km long it featured four climbs, three category one followed by a mountaintop finish atop the Hors Categorie Pla d'Adet.
The attacks started as soon as the flag was dropped, and Cyril Gauthier (Europcar), Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp), Martin Elmiger (IAM), Yukio Arashiro (Europcar), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Biel Kadri (AG2R La Mondiale), Jens Voigt (Trek) and Sergio Paulinho (Tinkoff-Saxo) were the lucky ones to win the breakaway war.
With all those climbs and mountain points to be had, Katusha didn’t want to let the group go. Joaquim Rodriguez was still one point back in the mountains ranking, and was eager to take the take the title home with him.
That meant that the red-clad Russian team moved to the front of the field and led the high-speed chase, with the group never getting more than about a minute away.
The first climb, the Col du Portillon, came at kilometer 57.5, the 8.3km climb averages 7.1%, and proved to be a launching pad for the mountains classification contenders, including Rodriguez, as Astana controlled the peloton.
The Rodriguez group soon caught the lead group, which was falling apart anyway on the climb as the peloton was only 14 seconds or so behind. Also amongst the new 21 rider escape was Majka, who had a slim one-point lead in the mountain ranking over Rodriguez, and soon the two were toying with one another at the head of the race.
The Tinkoff-Saxo rider dropped off though, called off by team manager Bjarne Riis, and a new lead group of Rodriguez, Bauke Mollema (Belkin), Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo), Kristijan Durasek (Lampre), David Lopez (Sky) and Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale) formed. A large group was between them and the Nibali group, which had already dropped a large number of riders, at about one minute back.
With 200 meters to the first mountain ranking, Rodriguez attacked to win the 10 points, virtually taking back the polka-dot jersey.
There was a curious incident after the field arrived at the top. A Movistar soigneur reached out to hand a bottle to one of his riders, and came in contact with Orica-GreenEdge’s Luke Durbridge, knocking the Australian down. The rider gives him a good shove, but the soigneur helped him back on the back and gave Durbridge a more gentle shove to get on his way again.
The large chasing group caught the leaders on the descent, forming an even larger group of Pierre Rolland, Cyril Gautier and Yukio Arashiro (Europcar), Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lott-Belisol), Frank Schleck (Trek), Peter Velits and Amaël Moinard (BMC), Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano), Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Jon Izagirre, Jesus Herrada and Giovanni Visconti (Movistar), David Lopez Garcia and Vasil Kiryienka (Sky), Biel Kadri (AG2R-La Mondiale), Rein Taaramae (Cofidis), Bauke Mollema (Belkin), Rafal Majka and Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo), Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha), Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida), and Alessandro de Marchi (Cannondale).
Just as the hit the bottom of the descent and were ready to head up the next climb, Kiryienka jumped from the group. The Nibali group was now 1:42 back.
Kiryienka started solo up the day’s second climb, the category one Col de Peyresourde, a 13.2km climb with an average gradient of 7%. He soon had 1:30 over his nearest chasers, and 2:58 on the Nibali group.
Roche and Herrada set out to catch Kiryienka, as Mollema attacked the rest of the breakaway in pursuit.
Kiryienka slowly pulled away, gaining just over two minutes on the chasers, with the Astana-led peloton letting all the non-dangerous riders go, over four minutes behind.
Rodriguez, with Majka on his rear wheel, led the chase group across the top of the Peyresourde at 1:48, while the peloton finally arrived 5:25 later.
The chasers caught Roche and Herrada ahead of the next climb, another category 1, the Col du Val Louron-Azet, It was the shortest of the stage’s climbs, at 7.4km and 8.3% gradient.
The gaps started slowing falling on this penultimate climb, and in fact, the chasers caught Kiryienka before the summit. Rodriguez of course jumped as the mountain ranking loomed, and although Majka went with him, the Spaniard had his wheel forward on the line, but the 10 points he gained were miniscule in comparison to the 50 on offer atop the Pla d'Adet.
The Nibali group had by then shrunk to about 10 riders and this smaller group was able to cut the gap to 2.41. Bardet jumped on the descent, hoping to gain time on the two Frenchmen who were ahead of him in the GC, and blocking him from the podium. He put in a strong effort, quickly putting in 30 seconds on the group.
Attacks on the final climb
They all still had to face the dreaded finale, the Hors Categorie Monte de Saint-Lary Pla d’Adet, 10.2km long and averaging 8.3%. As they started the climb, Rolland, Roche, Visconti and Moinard had pulled about 15 seconds ahead, with the Nibali group only about two minutes back.
Visconti was the first to seriously attack out of the group. Roche followed eventually, while Rolland and Moinard could only watch. The Italian jumped again, catching Roche flat-footed and unable to match the move.
Much of the climb was lined with fans, cheering on all the riders. Majka jumped on the climb, but couldn't dump Rodriguez, much to his disgust.
He made another move and was easily getting away, when he slung off from a motorcycle – in full view of the TV camera. Rodriguez immediately protested to the race jury car.
The Tinkoff-Saxo rider was so successful that he soon caught and passed Bardet and moved up to the first chase group, joining Roche, Rolland and Moinard. But he soon attacked out of that group too, as the Nibali group also exploded. Peraud jumped to try and protect his placing, and while Nibali easily went with him, Valverde unable to follow.
The Spaniard dropped further and further back, as Peraud moved forward and reached for the second place, but Movistar rallied around its captain, sending Izagirre and Herrada back to come to his aid.
Nibali looked around, and, noticing the absence of his rivals, attacked with a bit more than 5km to go. Peraud covered the attack, but Nibali jumped again. Rodriguez was soon caught, and up front, Majka caught Visconti with 4.2km to go.
Peraud finally caught and stayed with the yellow jersey, and the pair caught and passed Bardet, leaving him with Van Garderen and Pinot behind.
With 3km to go, Nibali jumped again, and 500 metres ahead, Majka kicked up the tempo and finally dropped Visconti, then proceeded, with a wink at the camera, to solo in for the victory.
Nibali moved up through the remaining riders up front, and came across the line third, 46 seconds down.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:35:23
|2
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:29
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:46
|4
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:49
|6
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:52
|7
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:12
|8
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|9
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:25
|10
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:35
|11
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:40
|12
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:01:50
|15
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:01
|17
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:05
|18
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:34
|19
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:02:52
|20
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:02
|21
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:39
|22
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|0:03:54
|23
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|24
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:04:54
|26
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:02
|27
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:25
|28
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:05:40
|29
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
|30
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|31
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:05:54
|32
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:06:12
|33
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:06:36
|34
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:07:38
|35
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|36
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:08:06
|37
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:27
|38
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|39
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:14:07
|40
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|0:14:17
|41
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|43
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|44
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|46
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|47
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|48
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|49
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|50
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|51
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|53
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|54
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|55
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|56
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|57
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|58
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|59
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|60
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|61
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|62
|José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:08
|63
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:49
|64
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|65
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|66
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|67
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|68
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|69
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|70
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|71
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|72
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|73
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|74
|José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
|75
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:00
|76
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:17:06
|77
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:37
|78
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|79
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|80
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:26
|83
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:52
|84
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:23:32
|86
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|87
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|88
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|89
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|90
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|91
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|92
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|93
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|95
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|96
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|97
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|98
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|99
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|100
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|101
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|102
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|103
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|104
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|105
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|106
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|107
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|108
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|109
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|110
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|111
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|112
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|113
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:23:40
|114
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|115
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:23:42
|116
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|0:23:52
|117
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:24:01
|118
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:24:14
|119
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|120
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:24:51
|121
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|122
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
|123
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:33
|124
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:25:43
|125
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|126
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:25:59
|127
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|128
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|129
|José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|130
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|131
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|0:26:16
|132
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|0:26:50
|133
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|134
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|0:27:46
|135
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|136
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|137
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|138
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|139
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|140
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|141
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|142
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|143
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|144
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|145
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|146
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|147
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|148
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|149
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|150
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|151
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|152
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|153
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|154
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|155
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|156
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|157
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|158
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|159
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|160
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|161
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:54
|162
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|0:27:56
|163
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|164
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|165
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:28:55
|166
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:28:56
|DNS
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|DNS
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|DNF
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|pts
|2
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|17
|3
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|15
|4
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|13
|5
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|11
|6
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|7
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|9
|8
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|9
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|10
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|6
|11
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|12
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|4
|13
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|14
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|2
|15
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|pts
|2
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|17
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|4
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|5
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|11
|6
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|7
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|8
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|8
|9
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|10
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|11
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|12
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|13
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|14
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|2
|15
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|10
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|3
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|6
|4
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|4
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|2
|6
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|10
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|3
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|4
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|4
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|6
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|10
|pts
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|3
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|4
|5
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|2
|6
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|50
|pts
|2
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|40
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|32
|4
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|5
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|24
|6
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|7
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|8
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|12
|9
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|10
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:35:23
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:40
|3
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:50
|5
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:39
|6
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:14:17
|7
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|8
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|9
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:49
|10
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|11
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|12
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:23:32
|13
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|14
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:23:42
|15
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:24:14
|16
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:25:59
|17
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:26:50
|18
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|0:27:46
|19
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|20
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|21
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|22
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|23
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|24
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:27:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|10:50:03
|2
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:26
|3
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:04:48
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:06:13
|5
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:11:48
|6
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:14:09
|7
|Team Europcar
|0:15:52
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:16:11
|9
|Lampre - Merida
|0:18:08
|10
|Team Sky
|0:20:02
|11
|Fdj.Fr
|0:20:09
|12
|Iam Cycling
|0:22:55
|13
|Team Netapp-Endura
|0:28:34
|14
|Team Katusha
|0:35:26
|15
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:35:56
|16
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:38:47
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:38:57
|18
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:39:19
|19
|Cannondale
|0:43:59
|20
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:52:13
|21
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:59:59
|22
|Orica Greenedge
|1:02:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|76:41:28
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:26
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:06:00
|4
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:08
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:34
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:19
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:11:59
|8
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:12:16
|9
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|0:12:40
|10
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:15
|11
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:14:26
|12
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:16:08
|13
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:18:03
|14
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:28:00
|15
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:31:00
|16
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|17
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:32:14
|18
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida
|0:34:48
|19
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:36:09
|20
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:36:41
|21
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|0:37:01
|22
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:37:25
|23
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:47:04
|24
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:48:12
|25
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:49:54
|26
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:50:35
|27
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:53:48
|28
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:58:22
|29
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|1:03:47
|30
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:16:28
|31
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:22:29
|32
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:23:31
|33
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:23:35
|34
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:25:51
|35
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:29:55
|36
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|1:33:46
|37
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:34:37
|38
|Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:36:11
|39
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:36:23
|40
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:39:26
|41
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:42:14
|42
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1:43:09
|43
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:43:57
|44
|José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:46:56
|45
|José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
|1:48:24
|46
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:50:09
|47
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:53:14
|48
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|1:56:09
|49
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:59:06
|50
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|2:01:41
|51
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|2:05:42
|52
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:06:38
|53
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:07:35
|54
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|2:10:19
|55
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|2:16:02
|56
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2:18:53
|57
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|2:19:44
|58
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|2:20:02
|59
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|2:20:59
|60
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:22:13
|61
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|2:22:14
|62
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:22:27
|63
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2:22:54
|64
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:26:08
|65
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:27:49
|66
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|2:28:59
|67
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|2:30:43
|68
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|2:30:46
|69
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|2:34:11
|70
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|71
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2:34:13
|72
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:35:03
|73
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:35:11
|74
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:35:59
|75
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|2:36:12
|76
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|2:39:09
|77
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|2:40:16
|78
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|2:43:01
|79
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2:43:35
|80
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|2:43:43
|81
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|2:49:27
|82
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|2:49:45
|83
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:52:07
|84
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:53:14
|85
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|2:53:53
|86
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2:54:03
|87
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:55:43
|88
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:58:40
|89
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:58:46
|90
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|2:59:44
|91
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:00:06
|92
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3:01:56
|93
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3:04:16
|94
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|3:04:30
|95
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:05:01
|96
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|3:05:14
|97
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:06:03
|98
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:06:39
|99
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:07:02
|100
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|3:07:04
|101
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:07:48
|102
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|3:08:01
|103
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|3:09:23
|104
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:09:37
|105
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|3:10:30
|106
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:11:37
|107
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|3:12:14
|108
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|3:12:35
|109
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|3:12:43
|110
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:13:37
|111
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|3:14:13
|112
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|3:14:52
|113
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|3:15:23
|114
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:15:49
|115
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|3:16:22
|116
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|3:16:23
|117
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|3:17:11
|118
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:21:01
|119
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:23:56
|120
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|3:24:22
|121
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|3:26:19
|122
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|3:28:47
|123
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|3:28:53
|124
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:28:57
|125
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:31:23
|126
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|3:32:15
|127
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|3:34:41
|128
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:35:05
|129
|José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|3:37:00
|130
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:37:26
|131
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|3:39:14
|132
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:41:37
|133
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|3:41:40
|134
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|3:42:00
|135
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:43:29
|136
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|3:44:07
|137
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|3:47:24
|138
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:48:31
|139
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|3:48:41
|140
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|3:48:45
|141
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|3:50:56
|142
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|3:53:15
|143
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|3:56:55
|144
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3:59:02
|145
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4:00:07
|146
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|4:00:28
|147
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4:01:04
|148
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4:02:26
|149
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|4:02:48
|150
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
|4:03:00
|151
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|4:03:54
|152
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|4:05:52
|153
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|4:07:02
|154
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4:07:13
|155
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|4:07:16
|156
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|4:09:01
|157
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4:09:03
|158
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|4:14:25
|159
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4:16:07
|160
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:16:26
|161
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4:17:40
|162
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|4:18:16
|163
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|4:21:22
|164
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|4:24:06
|165
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|4:33:10
|166
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|4:58:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|408
|pts
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|233
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|217
|4
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|177
|5
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|153
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|149
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|147
|8
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol
|143
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|105
|10
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|11
|José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|85
|12
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|13
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp
|82
|14
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|78
|15
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|77
|16
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|76
|17
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|74
|18
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|73
|19
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|71
|20
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|71
|21
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|70
|22
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|68
|23
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|65
|24
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|64
|25
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|26
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|63
|27
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|62
|28
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|29
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|30
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|57
|31
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|56
|32
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|54
|33
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|53
|34
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling
|53
|35
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|51
|36
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|51
|37
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|44
|38
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|44
|39
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|42
|40
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|41
|41
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|40
|42
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|43
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|39
|44
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|37
|45
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|32
|46
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|32
|47
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|31
|48
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|31
|49
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|31
|50
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|30
|51
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|30
|52
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|53
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|29
|54
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|29
|55
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|29
|56
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|29
|57
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|29
|58
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|28
|59
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|60
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|61
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|62
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|26
|63
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|26
|64
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|26
|65
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|26
|66
|José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
|26
|67
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|26
|68
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|25
|69
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|25
|70
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|24
|71
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|24
|72
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|24
|73
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|23
|74
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|22
|75
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|21
|76
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|77
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|20
|78
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|20
|79
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|20
|80
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|20
|81
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|20
|82
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|19
|83
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|19
|84
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|19
|85
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|19
|86
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|18
|87
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|17
|88
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|89
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|90
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|16
|91
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|92
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|15
|93
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|15
|94
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol
|14
|95
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|14
|96
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|13
|97
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|13
|98
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura
|12
|99
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|100
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|11
|101
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|11
|102
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|11
|103
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|11
|104
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|10
|105
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|106
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura
|10
|107
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|108
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|9
|109
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|8
|110
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|8
|111
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|7
|112
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|113
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|114
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|7
|115
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|7
|116
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|117
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|118
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|119
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|4
|120
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|121
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|4
|122
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|4
|123
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|3
|124
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3
|125
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|3
|126
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|127
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|128
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|3
|129
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|2
|130
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|2
|131
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|132
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1
|133
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|-4
|134
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|-5
|135
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|-13
|136
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura
|-20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|149
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|118
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|112
|4
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|66
|5
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|61
|6
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|7
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|54
|8
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|49
|9
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|10
|José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida
|36
|11
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|33
|12
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura
|32
|13
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|26
|14
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|24
|15
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|16
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|24
|17
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|22
|18
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|19
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|20
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|19
|21
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|22
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|18
|23
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|17
|24
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky
|16
|25
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|13
|26
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|12
|27
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|28
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|29
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|30
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11
|31
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|32
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|33
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|34
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|7
|35
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|36
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|37
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|6
|38
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida
|6
|39
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|5
|40
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|41
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|42
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
|4
|43
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|4
|44
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|4
|45
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|46
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|2
|47
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|2
|48
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2
|49
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|2
|50
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol
|2
|51
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|2
|52
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|53
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|54
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1
|55
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|1
|56
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|57
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura
|1
|58
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol
|1
|59
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|76:47:28
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:34
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:30:41
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:10:28
|5
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:23:55
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:00:38
|7
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|2:10:02
|8
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|2:13:44
|9
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|2:16:14
|10
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:16:27
|11
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:20:08
|12
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2:37:35
|13
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2:48:03
|14
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|2:53:44
|15
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2:55:56
|16
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:03:37
|17
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|3:18:22
|18
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:22:57
|19
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|3:42:45
|20
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|3:57:54
|21
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4:10:07
|22
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:10:26
|23
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|4:18:06
|24
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|4:27:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|230:20:30
|2
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:28:43
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:52:30
|4
|Team Sky
|0:56:55
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:59:33
|6
|Team Europcar
|1:14:38
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|1:21:08
|8
|Trek Factory Racing
|1:48:55
|9
|Lampre - Merida
|1:51:12
|10
|FDJ.Fr
|2:18:08
|11
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2:30:41
|12
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:35:57
|13
|Lotto-Belisol
|2:44:10
|14
|Iam Cycling
|2:45:45
|15
|Team Netapp-Endura
|2:52:34
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:11:59
|17
|Team Katusha
|3:23:05
|18
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|4:08:16
|19
|Garmin - Sharp
|4:55:03
|20
|Orica Greenedge
|5:35:20
|21
|Cannondale
|6:10:01
|22
|Team Giant-Shimano
|6:12:02
