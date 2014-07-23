Image 1 of 158 Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto-Belisol) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 158 Gregory Rast (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 158 Yohann Gène (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 158 The honey badger Ramūnas Navardauskas (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 158 Richie Porte (Team Sky) moves up on the inside line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 158 Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 158 Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) on the way to second palce on Pla d'Adet (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 158 Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 158 Kristijan Đurasek (Lampre-Merida) finished 17th today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 158 Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar) leading the remnants of the peloton up the Col de Peyresourde (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 158 Rein Taaramäe (Cofidis) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 158 Bartosz Huzarski (NetApp-Endura) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 158 Bram Tankink (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 158 Richie Porte (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 158 Beñat Intxausti (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 158 Tiago Machado (NetApp-Endura) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 158 Michael Schär (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 158 Marcel Wyss (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 158 Leopold König (NetApp-Endura) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 158 Mikel Nieve (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 158 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) on the final climb of the day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 158 Kevin Reza (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 158 Pierre Rolland (Europcar) riding in the front group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 158 Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 158 Lars Bak (Lotto-Belisol) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 158 Michael Mørkøv (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 158 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step) with Belkin's Lars Boom (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 158 NetApp-Endura's Jan Barta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 158 Romain Bardet (Ag2r) tried to claw back time on the top three today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 158 Kezin Reza (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 158 Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) on the attack again today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 158 Jens Voigt (Trek) made the break again today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 158 Jens Voigt (Trek) leads the breakaway during stage 17 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 158 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) collects a second white jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 158 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) about to collect another yellow jersey and lion combo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 158 Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto-Belisol) crossing the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 158 Laurens ten Dam (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 158 Fränk Schleck (Trek) moved up the GC after a good ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 158 Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) attacked late in the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 158 Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) on his way to second place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 158 Le Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 158 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 158 Reto Hollenstein (IAM Cycling) at the start of stage 17. Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) won his second stage of the Tour de France, soloing in to victory atop the Pla d’Adet. After having duelled for mountain points all day, he secured the polka dot jersey for himself by finishing 28 seconds ahead of Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) with the race leader Vicenzo Nibali (Astana) third.

It was the second stage win for Majka and the second in a row for the Russian team. Tinkoff-Saxo had come to the race to win the overall with Alberto Contador, and admitted that they had no real plan B when the Spaniard had to abandon. But they have now won three of the last four stages, with Michael Rogers winning the 16th stage.

"I'm just so happy about this result and these results that we have accomplished in the last couple of days and today, me teammates really worked hard for me and especially Nico (Roche) was digging hard to set me up on the final climb," Majka said

With double points on the summit finish, Majka came one step closer an overall victory in the mountains classification. Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) had diligently gathered points ahead of his rival all along the way, but was unable to match Majka's final kick at the end.

"I didn't go for the first GPM with Rodriguez because Bjarne [Riis] told me wait, wait Rafal, we need to win the stage. When we win the stage, we have the jersey. I won the stage and now I have the jersey."

The stage was a heated competition not only for the stage win and mountains classification, but for the podium placings behind Nibali, and the best young rider competition.

Nibali had no problems, but Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) had to fight to maintain his second place in the general classification as three Frenchman - Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), Jean-Christophe Peraud and Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), fought to overtake him.

Peraud responded to an attack by Nibali when Valverde was swinging, and succeeded in closing in on the Spaniard. After beginning the stage 1:31 behind Valverde, he ended the day just 42 seconds in arrears. He gained time on Pinot and Bardet, but more importantly, he is the top time trialist of the trio and stands a strong chance of moving onto the final podium.

Bardet tried to distance Pinot on the descent from the Col du Val Louron-Azet, but was unable to hold his advantage on the final climb, and the two ended the day on the same time, five seconds behind Valverde.

How it unfolded

Stage 17 could have been called "short but not sweet". Only 124.5km long it featured four climbs, three category one followed by a mountaintop finish atop the Hors Categorie Pla d'Adet.

The attacks started as soon as the flag was dropped, and Cyril Gauthier (Europcar), Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp), Martin Elmiger (IAM), Yukio Arashiro (Europcar), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Biel Kadri (AG2R La Mondiale), Jens Voigt (Trek) and Sergio Paulinho (Tinkoff-Saxo) were the lucky ones to win the breakaway war.

With all those climbs and mountain points to be had, Katusha didn’t want to let the group go. Joaquim Rodriguez was still one point back in the mountains ranking, and was eager to take the take the title home with him.

That meant that the red-clad Russian team moved to the front of the field and led the high-speed chase, with the group never getting more than about a minute away.

The first climb, the Col du Portillon, came at kilometer 57.5, the 8.3km climb averages 7.1%, and proved to be a launching pad for the mountains classification contenders, including Rodriguez, as Astana controlled the peloton.

The Rodriguez group soon caught the lead group, which was falling apart anyway on the climb as the peloton was only 14 seconds or so behind. Also amongst the new 21 rider escape was Majka, who had a slim one-point lead in the mountain ranking over Rodriguez, and soon the two were toying with one another at the head of the race.

The Tinkoff-Saxo rider dropped off though, called off by team manager Bjarne Riis, and a new lead group of Rodriguez, Bauke Mollema (Belkin), Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo), Kristijan Durasek (Lampre), David Lopez (Sky) and Alessandro De Marchi (Cannondale) formed. A large group was between them and the Nibali group, which had already dropped a large number of riders, at about one minute back.

With 200 meters to the first mountain ranking, Rodriguez attacked to win the 10 points, virtually taking back the polka-dot jersey.

There was a curious incident after the field arrived at the top. A Movistar soigneur reached out to hand a bottle to one of his riders, and came in contact with Orica-GreenEdge’s Luke Durbridge, knocking the Australian down. The rider gives him a good shove, but the soigneur helped him back on the back and gave Durbridge a more gentle shove to get on his way again.

The large chasing group caught the leaders on the descent, forming an even larger group of Pierre Rolland, Cyril Gautier and Yukio Arashiro (Europcar), Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lott-Belisol), Frank Schleck (Trek), Peter Velits and Amaël Moinard (BMC), Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano), Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Jon Izagirre, Jesus Herrada and Giovanni Visconti (Movistar), David Lopez Garcia and Vasil Kiryienka (Sky), Biel Kadri (AG2R-La Mondiale), Rein Taaramae (Cofidis), Bauke Mollema (Belkin), Rafal Majka and Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo), Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha), Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida), and Alessandro de Marchi (Cannondale).

Just as the hit the bottom of the descent and were ready to head up the next climb, Kiryienka jumped from the group. The Nibali group was now 1:42 back.

Kiryienka started solo up the day’s second climb, the category one Col de Peyresourde, a 13.2km climb with an average gradient of 7%. He soon had 1:30 over his nearest chasers, and 2:58 on the Nibali group.

Roche and Herrada set out to catch Kiryienka, as Mollema attacked the rest of the breakaway in pursuit.

Kiryienka slowly pulled away, gaining just over two minutes on the chasers, with the Astana-led peloton letting all the non-dangerous riders go, over four minutes behind.

Rodriguez, with Majka on his rear wheel, led the chase group across the top of the Peyresourde at 1:48, while the peloton finally arrived 5:25 later.

The chasers caught Roche and Herrada ahead of the next climb, another category 1, the Col du Val Louron-Azet, It was the shortest of the stage’s climbs, at 7.4km and 8.3% gradient.

The gaps started slowing falling on this penultimate climb, and in fact, the chasers caught Kiryienka before the summit. Rodriguez of course jumped as the mountain ranking loomed, and although Majka went with him, the Spaniard had his wheel forward on the line, but the 10 points he gained were miniscule in comparison to the 50 on offer atop the Pla d'Adet.

The Nibali group had by then shrunk to about 10 riders and this smaller group was able to cut the gap to 2.41. Bardet jumped on the descent, hoping to gain time on the two Frenchmen who were ahead of him in the GC, and blocking him from the podium. He put in a strong effort, quickly putting in 30 seconds on the group.

Attacks on the final climb

They all still had to face the dreaded finale, the Hors Categorie Monte de Saint-Lary Pla d’Adet, 10.2km long and averaging 8.3%. As they started the climb, Rolland, Roche, Visconti and Moinard had pulled about 15 seconds ahead, with the Nibali group only about two minutes back.

Visconti was the first to seriously attack out of the group. Roche followed eventually, while Rolland and Moinard could only watch. The Italian jumped again, catching Roche flat-footed and unable to match the move.

Much of the climb was lined with fans, cheering on all the riders. Majka jumped on the climb, but couldn't dump Rodriguez, much to his disgust.

He made another move and was easily getting away, when he slung off from a motorcycle – in full view of the TV camera. Rodriguez immediately protested to the race jury car.

The Tinkoff-Saxo rider was so successful that he soon caught and passed Bardet and moved up to the first chase group, joining Roche, Rolland and Moinard. But he soon attacked out of that group too, as the Nibali group also exploded. Peraud jumped to try and protect his placing, and while Nibali easily went with him, Valverde unable to follow.

The Spaniard dropped further and further back, as Peraud moved forward and reached for the second place, but Movistar rallied around its captain, sending Izagirre and Herrada back to come to his aid.

Nibali looked around, and, noticing the absence of his rivals, attacked with a bit more than 5km to go. Peraud covered the attack, but Nibali jumped again. Rodriguez was soon caught, and up front, Majka caught Visconti with 4.2km to go.

Peraud finally caught and stayed with the yellow jersey, and the pair caught and passed Bardet, leaving him with Van Garderen and Pinot behind.

With 3km to go, Nibali jumped again, and 500 metres ahead, Majka kicked up the tempo and finally dropped Visconti, then proceeded, with a wink at the camera, to solo in for the victory.

Nibali moved up through the remaining riders up front, and came across the line third, 46 seconds down.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:35:23 2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:29 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:46 4 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:49 6 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:52 7 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:12 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 9 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:25 10 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:35 11 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:40 12 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 14 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:01:50 15 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:01 17 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 0:02:05 18 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:34 19 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:02:52 20 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:03:02 21 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:39 22 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 0:03:54 23 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 24 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:04:54 26 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:05:02 27 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:05:25 28 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:05:40 29 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida 30 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 31 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:05:54 32 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:06:12 33 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:06:36 34 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:07:38 35 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 36 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:08:06 37 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:27 38 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 39 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:14:07 40 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 0:14:17 41 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 42 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 43 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 44 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 45 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 46 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 47 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 48 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 49 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 50 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 51 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 52 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 53 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 54 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 55 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 56 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 57 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 58 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 59 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 60 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 61 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 62 José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:08 63 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:49 64 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 65 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 66 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 67 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 68 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 69 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 70 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 71 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 72 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 73 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 74 José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida 75 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:17:00 76 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:17:06 77 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:37 78 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 79 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 80 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 82 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:22:26 83 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:22:52 84 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 85 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:23:32 86 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 87 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 88 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 89 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 90 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 91 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 92 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 93 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 95 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 96 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 97 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 98 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 99 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 100 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 101 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 102 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 103 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 104 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 105 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 106 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 107 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 108 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 109 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 110 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 111 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 112 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 113 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:23:40 114 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 115 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:23:42 116 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 0:23:52 117 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:24:01 118 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:24:14 119 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 120 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:24:51 121 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 122 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura 123 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:25:33 124 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:43 125 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 126 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:25:59 127 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 128 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 129 José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 130 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 131 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 0:26:16 132 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 0:26:50 133 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 134 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 0:27:46 135 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 136 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 137 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 138 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 139 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 140 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 141 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 142 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 143 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 144 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 145 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 146 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 147 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 148 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 149 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 150 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 151 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 152 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 153 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 154 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 155 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 156 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 157 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 158 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 159 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 160 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 161 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:54 162 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 0:27:56 163 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 164 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 165 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:28:55 166 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:28:56 DNS Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling DNS Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica Greenedge DNF Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha

Sprint 1 - Saint-Béat, 31km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 pts 2 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 17 3 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 15 4 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 13 5 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 11 6 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 10 7 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 9 8 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 9 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 7 10 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 6 11 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 5 12 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 4 13 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 3 14 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 2 15 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 1

Sprint 2 - Saint-Lary Pla d'Adet, 124.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 pts 2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 17 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 4 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 5 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 11 6 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 10 7 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 9 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 8 9 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 10 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 6 11 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 12 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 13 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 14 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 2 15 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 1 - Col du Portillon, 57.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 10 pts 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 3 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 6 4 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 4 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 2 6 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountain 2 - Col de Peyresourde, 82km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 10 pts 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 3 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 6 4 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 4 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 6 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 3 - Col de Val Louron-Azet, 102.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 10 pts 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 3 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 6 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 4 5 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 2 6 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 4 - Montée de Saint-Lary Pla d'Adet, 124.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 50 pts 2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 40 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 32 4 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 5 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 24 6 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 20 7 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 16 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 12 9 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 10 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 4

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:35:23 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:40 3 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:50 5 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:39 6 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:14:17 7 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 8 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 9 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:49 10 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 11 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 12 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:23:32 13 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 14 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:23:42 15 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:24:14 16 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:25:59 17 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:26:50 18 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 0:27:46 19 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 20 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 21 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 22 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 23 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 24 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:27:56

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 10:50:03 2 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:02:26 3 Belkin Pro Cycling 0:04:48 4 BMC Racing Team 0:06:13 5 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:11:48 6 Trek Factory Racing 0:14:09 7 Team Europcar 0:15:52 8 Astana Pro Team 0:16:11 9 Lampre - Merida 0:18:08 10 Team Sky 0:20:02 11 Fdj.Fr 0:20:09 12 Iam Cycling 0:22:55 13 Team Netapp-Endura 0:28:34 14 Team Katusha 0:35:26 15 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:35:56 16 Garmin - Sharp 0:38:47 17 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:38:57 18 Lotto-Belisol 0:39:19 19 Cannondale 0:43:59 20 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:52:13 21 Team Giant-Shimano 0:59:59 22 Orica Greenedge 1:02:47

General classification after stage 17 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 76:41:28 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:26 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:06:00 4 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:08 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:34 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:10:19 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:11:59 8 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 0:12:16 9 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 0:12:40 10 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:15 11 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:14:26 12 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:16:08 13 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:18:03 14 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:28:00 15 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:31:00 16 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 17 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:32:14 18 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre - Merida 0:34:48 19 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:36:09 20 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:36:41 21 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 0:37:01 22 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:37:25 23 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:47:04 24 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:48:12 25 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:49:54 26 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:50:35 27 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:53:48 28 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:58:22 29 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 1:03:47 30 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1:16:28 31 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:22:29 32 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:23:31 33 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:23:35 34 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:25:51 35 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:29:55 36 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 1:33:46 37 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:34:37 38 Peter Stetina (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:36:11 39 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:36:23 40 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 1:39:26 41 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1:42:14 42 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1:43:09 43 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:43:57 44 José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 1:46:56 45 José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida 1:48:24 46 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:50:09 47 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1:53:14 48 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 1:56:09 49 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:59:06 50 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 2:01:41 51 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 2:05:42 52 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:06:38 53 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:07:35 54 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 2:10:19 55 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 2:16:02 56 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2:18:53 57 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 2:19:44 58 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 2:20:02 59 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 2:20:59 60 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:22:13 61 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 2:22:14 62 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:22:27 63 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2:22:54 64 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 2:26:08 65 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2:27:49 66 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 2:28:59 67 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 2:30:43 68 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 2:30:46 69 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 2:34:11 70 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 71 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 2:34:13 72 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:35:03 73 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:35:11 74 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 2:35:59 75 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 2:36:12 76 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 2:39:09 77 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 2:40:16 78 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 2:43:01 79 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2:43:35 80 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 2:43:43 81 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 2:49:27 82 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 2:49:45 83 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:52:07 84 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:53:14 85 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 2:53:53 86 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 2:54:03 87 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 2:55:43 88 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:58:40 89 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:58:46 90 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 2:59:44 91 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 3:00:06 92 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3:01:56 93 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3:04:16 94 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 3:04:30 95 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 3:05:01 96 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 3:05:14 97 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:06:03 98 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:06:39 99 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:07:02 100 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 3:07:04 101 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 3:07:48 102 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 3:08:01 103 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 3:09:23 104 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 3:09:37 105 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 3:10:30 106 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:11:37 107 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 3:12:14 108 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 3:12:35 109 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 3:12:43 110 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 3:13:37 111 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 3:14:13 112 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 3:14:52 113 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 3:15:23 114 Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:15:49 115 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 3:16:22 116 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 3:16:23 117 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 3:17:11 118 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 3:21:01 119 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:23:56 120 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 3:24:22 121 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 3:26:19 122 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 3:28:47 123 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 3:28:53 124 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 3:28:57 125 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:31:23 126 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Sharp 3:32:15 127 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 3:34:41 128 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 3:35:05 129 José Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 3:37:00 130 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:37:26 131 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 3:39:14 132 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:41:37 133 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 3:41:40 134 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 3:42:00 135 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:43:29 136 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 3:44:07 137 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 3:47:24 138 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:48:31 139 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 3:48:41 140 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 3:48:45 141 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 3:50:56 142 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 3:53:15 143 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 3:56:55 144 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3:59:02 145 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4:00:07 146 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 4:00:28 147 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 4:01:04 148 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4:02:26 149 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 4:02:48 150 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura 4:03:00 151 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 4:03:54 152 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 4:05:52 153 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 4:07:02 154 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4:07:13 155 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 4:07:16 156 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 4:09:01 157 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4:09:03 158 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 4:14:25 159 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 4:16:07 160 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:16:26 161 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 4:17:40 162 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 4:18:16 163 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 4:21:22 164 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 4:24:06 165 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 4:33:10 166 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 4:58:32

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 408 pts 2 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 233 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 217 4 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 177 5 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 153 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 149 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 147 8 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto-Belisol 143 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 105 10 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 99 11 José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 85 12 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 13 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Sharp 82 14 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 78 15 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge 77 16 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 76 17 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 74 18 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 73 19 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 71 20 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 71 21 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 70 22 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 68 23 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 65 24 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 64 25 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 26 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 63 27 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 62 28 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 61 29 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 30 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 57 31 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 56 32 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 54 33 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 53 34 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling 53 35 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 51 36 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 51 37 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 44 38 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 44 39 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 42 40 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 41 41 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 40 42 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 39 43 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 39 44 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 37 45 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 32 46 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 32 47 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 31 48 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 31 49 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 31 50 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 30 51 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 30 52 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 30 53 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 29 54 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 29 55 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 29 56 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 29 57 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 29 58 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 28 59 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 28 60 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 28 61 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 62 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 26 63 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 26 64 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 26 65 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 26 66 José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida 26 67 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 26 68 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 25 69 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 25 70 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 24 71 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 24 72 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 24 73 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 23 74 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 22 75 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 21 76 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 77 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 20 78 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 20 79 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 20 80 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 20 81 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 20 82 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 19 83 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 19 84 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 19 85 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 19 86 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 18 87 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 17 88 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 17 89 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 90 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 16 91 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 16 92 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 15 93 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 15 94 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto-Belisol 14 95 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 14 96 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 13 97 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 13 98 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp-Endura 12 99 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 100 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 11 101 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 11 102 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 11 103 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 11 104 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 10 105 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 106 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp-Endura 10 107 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 9 108 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 9 109 Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge 8 110 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 8 111 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 7 112 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 7 113 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 114 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 7 115 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 7 116 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 117 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 118 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano 5 119 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 4 120 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 121 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 4 122 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 4 123 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 3 124 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 3 125 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura 3 126 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 3 127 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 3 128 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale 3 129 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 2 130 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 2 131 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 132 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1 133 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team -4 134 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale -5 135 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura -13 136 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp-Endura -20

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 149 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 118 3 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 112 4 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 66 5 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 61 6 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 57 7 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 54 8 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 49 9 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 44 10 José Serpa (Col) Lampre - Merida 36 11 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 33 12 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp-Endura 32 13 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 26 14 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 24 15 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 16 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 24 17 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 22 18 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 20 19 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 20 20 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 19 21 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 22 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 18 23 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 17 24 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team Sky 16 25 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 13 26 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 12 27 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 12 28 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 29 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 30 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 31 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 10 32 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 33 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 9 34 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 7 35 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 7 36 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 37 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 6 38 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre - Merida 6 39 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 5 40 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 41 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 4 42 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling 4 43 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 4 44 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 4 45 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 2 46 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 2 47 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 2 48 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2 49 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 2 50 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto-Belisol 2 51 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 2 52 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 53 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 54 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1 55 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 1 56 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 57 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Netapp-Endura 1 58 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto-Belisol 1 59 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 76:47:28 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:34 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:30:41 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1:10:28 5 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:23:55 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:00:38 7 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin - Sharp 2:10:02 8 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 2:13:44 9 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 2:16:14 10 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:16:27 11 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 2:20:08 12 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2:37:35 13 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 2:48:03 14 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 2:53:44 15 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2:55:56 16 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 3:03:37 17 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 3:18:22 18 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 3:22:57 19 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 3:42:45 20 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 3:57:54 21 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 4:10:07 22 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4:10:26 23 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 4:18:06 24 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 4:27:10