Rolland rises to win at La Toussuire
Wiggins and Froome go 1-2 overall, Evans cracks on final climb
Stage 11: Albertville - La Toussuire - Les Sybelles
Having gone a week without a victory, France celebrated its third consecutive road stage success thanks to Pierre Rolland, who was the last man standing at the summit finish at La Toussuire. Living up to Europcar team manager Jean-René Bernaudeau's promise that Rolland would win this stage, the Frenchman spent most of the day in the break and eventually came home 55 seconds clear of a very select yellow jersey group, which was led in by his young compatriot and fellow stage-winner Thibaut Pinot (FDJ-BigMat).
Sky's Chris Froome and Bradley Wiggins were both there, as were Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto-Belisol). However, defending champion Cadel Evans (BMC) failed to stay with their pace.
The 35-year-old Australian, who was briefly on the attack on the climb of the Glandon, fell back when Froome increased the speed on the front of the yellow jersey group just inside the 5km banner. Although Evans' BMC teammate Tejay Van Garderen was able to pace the Australian, Evans lost almost 90 seconds on his main rivals and dropped out of the top three on GC as Froome moved up to second and Nibali jumped to third.
Sky could hardly have asked for a better conclusion to the day. However, it could have had a very different look to it. With 2km to go, soon after Froome had led Wiggins across to a group containing Nibali, Van den Broeck, Pinot and Janez Brajkovic, Froome accelerated away from the middle of this group, apparently in order to gain as much time as he could on Evans. Such was his speed that he left everyone floundering, most notably his team leader, who was suddenly isolated.
After little more than a hundred metres, Froome got a message through his radio to ease off and fell back to Wiggins. From that point on he guided Wiggins safely through to the finish. Interviewed just after he had crossed the line, Froome said: "I felt good and had to go. I was just checking the situation on the road and trying to see what was going on. I had fun out there and I was trying to make the most of it."
His team leader Wiggins spoke of a feeling of relief rather than fun. "I am relieved it's over. That was the hardest stage. That feeling was growing as the kilometres passed but in the end it all went well," he said.
"With three kilometres left I could hardly climb at all. The fact that we had dropped Cadel also contributed to that feeling [of relief]. He lost more time than I would have thought. I was surprised to see him attack on the Glandon, which was a long way from the finish and the tempo was already quite high thanks to [Richie] Porte and [Michael] Rogers. It wasn't perhaps the best time to do that. Vincenzo Nibali has shown that he will be dangerous throughout the race. He is improving and his attacks have had a real cutting edge."
All action from the start
As was the case on the previous stage won by Rolland's teammate Thomas Voeckler, there was frantic action right from the off as dozens of riders attempted to get into the day's break. Groups advanced and fell back at regular intervals on the first long ascent of the Madeleine.
More than two dozen riders finally escaped Sky's clutches. Europcar duo Rolland and Christophe Kern soon joined them to make a group of 28. Behind them, Sky's Edvald Boasson Hagen began a phenomenal stint of pace-making that would last until the race was well up the following climb of the Glandon/Croix de Fer.
When Omega Pharma-Quick Step's Peter Velits just edged Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) for maximum points at the top of the Madeleine, the break's advantage on the yellow jersey group was a touch over three minutes. By that point, the break had splintered into several smaller groups. Heading down into the valley before the climb of the Glandon, the Europcar duo of Kern and Rolland and a number of other riders including Movistar's Vasili Kiryienka and Alejandro Valverde, Lampre-ISD's Michele Scarponi, Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank's Chris Anker Sorensen, Astana's Robert Kiserlovski and Omega Pharma-Quick Step's Levi Leipheimer joined up with the two men at the front.
Kern's task soon became evident. He went to the front of the group and drove as hard as he could. The vicious tempo Kern set was too much for all but a handful of riders. Scarponi, Leipheimer and Valverde were among those who wilted.
Evans goes on the attack
After Boasson Hagen finally ran out of gas on the Glandon, Sky's Christian Knees and then Michael Rogers took control at the front of the group containing the main contenders. Knees and especially Rogers drummed out a rapid pace, but it was not enough to prevent best young rider Van Garderen attacking 7km from the summit of the Glandon. Within moments, Evans also accelerated away to join his teammate. When Amaël Moinard dropped back having been in the breakaway group, BMC suddenly had three riders on the attack.
Rogers responded by raising the pace, shredding the group behind a quartet of Sky riders also comprising Porte, Wiggins and Froome. It quickly became clear that Evans's attack was running out of steam. Although Moinard soon dropped away, Van Garderen was full of vim, but Evans couldn't stay on his young teammate's wheel. It wasn't long before both men dropped back in behind Sky's quartet.
By this point the front group was almost at the top of the Glandon. Just before the summit, Kern finally pulled aside, leaving just six riders in the break: Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan), Rolland, Kiserlovski, Kessiakoff, Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) and Kiryienka. On the very short drop from the Glandon to the 3km climb up to the Croix de Fer, a number of others rejoined this group including Velits and Sorensen.
A number of these riders had been keen to collect King of the Mountains points with current leader Thomas Voeckler well out of the running. Kessiakoff and Rolland were particularly eager and produced an elbow-to-elbow duel at the summit of the Croix de Fer. The Swede took it and regained the polka-dot jersey in the process.
The lead group took on a more definitive look when Velits launched an attack on the second-category climb of the Mollard. Rolland, Sorensen and Kiserlovski joined him. Kiryienka then made it too before Rolland led over the Mollard with the yellow jersey group just three minutes in arrears.
The Mollard is a notoriously tricky descent and Rolland almost fell victim to it, misjudging a hairpin corner and sliding slowly to the ground. Despite some cuts to his already patched left elbow, he was quickly up and racing again, although he continued to look sketchy through corners. The Frenchman did recover, though, rejoining the leading two with Sorensen.
Non-stop action at La Toussuire
After some initial flurries on the early slopes of the long but not overly steep climb to La Toussuire, the leading quartet set a steady pace between them. The situation was changing behind, however, as Rogers finally pulled aside and Porte took over the pace-making for Wiggins. The Australian looked unflustered until first Brajkovic, then Pinot and finally Van den Broeck attacked.
Sky didn't respond, but had to when Nibali also jumped away in an attempt to join these three. Froome went to the front, decimating the yellow jersey group in the process. Froome's push quickly neutralised Nibali's offensive, but the Italian refused to lie down, attacking again with 10km remaining.
Little more than a couple of minutes before, Rolland had attacked at almost the same point, perhaps realising that the yellow jersey group was now closing fast and might be on him before the finish if he didn't respond quickly. His judgement proved spot on as he was the only member of the breakaway group who wasn't reeled in before the line.
Most of that gap was eaten up as the result of Froome's furious pace-making. At one point, the Kenyan-born Brit seemed to blow up as Wiggins went to the front to complete the pursuit of Nibali. But Froome was far from spent. Over the last 5km he found another gear, and Evans couldn't cope with it. The others in the group, including Wiggins, struggled too until Froome was reined in. However, there was no avoiding the conclusion that the rider most capable of toppling Wiggins is riding in the same team.
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|4:43:54
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:55
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:57
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:01:08
|8
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:58
|9
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:02:13
|10
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:23
|11
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:53
|14
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|15
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|16
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|17
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:17
|20
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:27
|21
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:08:02
|22
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:21
|23
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:21
|24
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:11:19
|26
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:12:04
|27
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|28
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:30
|29
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:13:06
|30
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:13
|32
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|33
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|0:14:15
|34
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|35
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|36
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|37
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|38
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|39
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|40
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|41
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|42
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|43
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|44
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:14:43
|45
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:15:28
|46
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:15:50
|47
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|48
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:18:31
|49
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|50
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|51
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|0:18:59
|54
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:19:40
|55
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:50
|56
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:23
|57
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:44
|58
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|0:23:48
|59
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:23:58
|60
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|61
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|62
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|63
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|64
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|65
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|66
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:25:34
|67
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:25:43
|68
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|69
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:25:48
|70
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|71
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|72
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:26:11
|73
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:30
|74
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:28:10
|75
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:32
|76
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|77
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|78
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|79
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|80
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|81
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|82
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|84
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|87
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:32:25
|88
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|89
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|90
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|91
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:33:20
|92
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|93
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|94
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|95
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|96
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|97
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|98
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|99
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|100
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|101
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|102
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|103
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|104
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|105
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|106
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|107
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|108
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|110
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|111
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|112
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|113
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|114
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|115
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|116
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|117
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|118
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|119
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|120
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|121
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|122
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|123
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|124
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|125
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|126
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|127
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|128
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|129
|Joan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|130
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|131
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|132
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|133
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|134
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|135
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|136
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|137
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|138
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|139
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|140
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|141
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|142
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|143
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|144
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|145
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|146
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|147
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|148
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|149
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|150
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|151
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|152
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:33:35
|153
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|154
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|155
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|156
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|157
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|158
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|159
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:33:44
|160
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:34:08
|161
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:34:11
|162
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:34:15
|163
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|164
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:34:26
|165
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:34:51
|166
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:34:55
|167
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:35
|HD
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD
|0:45:41
|HD
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:46:34
|DNF
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNS
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|pts
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|17
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|15
|4
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|13
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|11
|6
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|10
|7
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|9
|8
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|8
|9
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|7
|10
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|11
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|5
|12
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|13
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|14
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|15
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|1
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|17
|3
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|15
|4
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|13
|5
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|6
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|10
|7
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|8
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|9
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|10
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|11
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|12
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|4
|13
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|3
|14
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|15
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|1
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|25
|pts
|2
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|20
|3
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|4
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|14
|5
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|12
|6
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|7
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8
|8
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|6
|9
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|10
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|1
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|3
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|16
|4
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|14
|5
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|12
|6
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|8
|8
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|6
|9
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|4
|10
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|pts
|2
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|3
|3
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|2
|4
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|pts
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|16
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|4
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|6
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|4:44:49
|2
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:28
|3
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:24
|4
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:11:09
|5
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:18
|6
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:20
|7
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:23:03
|8
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:24:48
|9
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:24:53
|10
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:28:37
|12
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:31:30
|13
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:32:25
|14
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|18
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|19
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:32:40
|1
|RadioShack-Nissan
|14:21:51
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:04:18
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:03
|4
|Sky Procycling
|0:07:33
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:13:08
|6
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:18:07
|7
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:18:59
|8
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:20:38
|9
|Team Europcar
|0:23:46
|10
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:31:14
|11
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:32:25
|12
|Katusha Team
|0:32:36
|13
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:36:06
|14
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:38:54
|15
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:43:44
|16
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:53:21
|17
|Lampre - ISD
|0:53:38
|18
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:55:49
|19
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:55:59
|20
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|1:09:09
|21
|Orica Greenedge Cycling Team
|1:10:46
|22
|Team Argos-Shimano
|1:29:51
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|48:43:53
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:05
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:23
|4
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:19
|5
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:48
|6
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:06:15
|7
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:57
|8
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:30
|9
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:31
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:08:51
|11
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:09:29
|12
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:09:45
|13
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:49
|14
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:11:27
|15
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:12:41
|16
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:16:20
|17
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:17:41
|18
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:10
|19
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:19:02
|20
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:20:12
|21
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:20:32
|22
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:25:53
|23
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:27:04
|24
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:27:37
|25
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:43
|26
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:30:41
|27
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:30:46
|28
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:30:47
|29
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:31:18
|30
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:31:59
|31
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:32:57
|32
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:33:59
|33
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:48
|34
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:40:36
|35
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:41:49
|36
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:45:20
|37
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:47:17
|38
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:50:04
|39
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:50:36
|40
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:51:24
|41
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:56:23
|42
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:56:30
|43
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:56:52
|44
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:56:58
|45
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:59:02
|46
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:59:32
|47
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:59:39
|48
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:59:49
|49
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|1:00:23
|50
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:00:49
|51
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|1:01:10
|52
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:02:16
|53
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1:03:15
|54
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:03:50
|55
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:04:13
|56
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:04:16
|57
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|1:04:58
|58
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:05:01
|59
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:05:21
|60
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1:05:23
|61
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|1:05:59
|62
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:06:36
|63
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1:06:58
|64
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:07:01
|65
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:07:59
|66
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:08:38
|67
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:08:50
|68
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:08:59
|69
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|1:09:09
|70
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:09:11
|71
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:11:36
|72
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1:11:41
|73
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:12:05
|74
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:12:06
|75
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|1:12:33
|76
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:13:47
|77
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:13:49
|78
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:14:23
|79
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:15:27
|80
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:16:11
|81
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:16:56
|82
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:17:24
|83
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:18:44
|84
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1:19:10
|85
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|1:21:09
|86
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:21:11
|87
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|1:22:46
|88
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:23:18
|89
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:23:55
|90
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:24:16
|91
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:24:27
|92
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1:25:00
|93
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|1:26:26
|94
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:27:11
|95
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:27:17
|96
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|1:28:10
|97
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|1:28:24
|98
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|1:28:59
|99
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:29:11
|100
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:29:52
|101
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|1:33:27
|102
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:33:45
|103
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|1:34:07
|104
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:34:44
|105
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:34:52
|106
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:34:53
|107
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:35:23
|108
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:36:18
|109
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|1:37:21
|110
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:37:56
|111
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:38:04
|112
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:38:06
|113
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|1:38:10
|114
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:39:38
|115
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1:39:46
|116
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:40:01
|117
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:41:00
|118
|Joan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|1:41:12
|119
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:43:09
|120
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:44:06
|121
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1:44:57
|122
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|1:45:11
|123
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1:45:20
|124
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:45:21
|125
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1:47:35
|126
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:47:54
|127
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:49:30
|128
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:50:42
|129
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:51:02
|130
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:51:52
|131
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:52:01
|132
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:52:17
|133
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:52:19
|134
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:52:37
|135
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:52:40
|136
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:52:55
|137
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:53:05
|138
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:53:55
|139
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1:54:20
|140
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:55:02
|141
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:55:22
|142
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:55:39
|143
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:55:59
|144
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:56:33
|145
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|1:56:36
|146
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|1:56:46
|147
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|1:57:59
|148
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:58:30
|149
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:59:10
|150
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1:59:22
|151
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:00:26
|152
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|2:00:30
|153
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2:01:59
|154
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:02:30
|155
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:03:03
|156
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|2:03:11
|157
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|2:05:21
|158
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|2:05:22
|159
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2:06:02
|160
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:07:00
|161
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|2:09:29
|162
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:10:04
|163
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|2:10:42
|164
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|2:11:25
|165
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|2:12:35
|166
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:20:35
|167
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|2:20:40
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|232
|pts
|2
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|205
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|172
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|129
|5
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|109
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|95
|7
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|91
|8
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|91
|9
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|80
|10
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|76
|11
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|69
|12
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|68
|13
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|67
|14
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|67
|15
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|62
|16
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|62
|17
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|53
|18
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|50
|19
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|47
|20
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|45
|21
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|45
|22
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|41
|23
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|36
|24
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|35
|25
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|35
|26
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|35
|27
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|34
|28
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|34
|29
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|33
|30
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|33
|31
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|32
|32
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|32
|33
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|32
|34
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|35
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|36
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|37
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|30
|38
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|30
|39
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|30
|40
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|30
|41
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|29
|42
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|43
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|27
|44
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|26
|45
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|46
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|25
|47
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|24
|48
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|23
|49
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|22
|50
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|21
|51
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|21
|52
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|53
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|54
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|20
|55
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|20
|56
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|20
|57
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|20
|58
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|20
|59
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|20
|60
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|19
|61
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|18
|62
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|63
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|64
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|17
|65
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|17
|66
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|67
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|17
|68
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|16
|69
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|70
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|15
|71
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|72
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|73
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|14
|74
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|14
|75
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|13
|76
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|77
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|78
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|12
|79
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|12
|80
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|12
|81
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|82
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|83
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|11
|84
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|10
|85
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|86
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|87
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|8
|88
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|89
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|8
|90
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|8
|91
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|92
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|7
|93
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|6
|94
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|95
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|96
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4
|97
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|4
|98
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|3
|99
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|100
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|3
|101
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|2
|102
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|103
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|104
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|2
|105
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|106
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|107
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|108
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1
|109
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|110
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD
|1
|1
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|66
|pts
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|55
|3
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|39
|4
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|33
|5
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|32
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|32
|7
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|29
|8
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|9
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|10
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|18
|11
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|18
|12
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|13
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|15
|14
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|14
|15
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14
|16
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|14
|17
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|14
|18
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|14
|19
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|20
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|12
|21
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|22
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|10
|23
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|24
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|25
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|8
|26
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8
|27
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|7
|28
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|29
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|5
|30
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|31
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|32
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|33
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|34
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|35
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|36
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|37
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|38
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|39
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|40
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|41
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|42
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|43
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|48:50:50
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:54
|3
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:23:50
|4
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:51
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:38:23
|6
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:49:26
|7
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:52:52
|8
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:56:53
|9
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:58:04
|10
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:00:04
|11
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:02:02
|12
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:02:14
|13
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|1:05:36
|14
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:27:47
|15
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:29:21
|16
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:40:57
|17
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:45:20
|18
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:49:02
|19
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|1:49:49
|20
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:03:07
|1
|RadioShack-Nissan
|146:24:13
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:12:31
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:31:59
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:35:14
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:38:31
|6
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:49:26
|7
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:53:27
|8
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1:02:06
|9
|Katusha Team
|1:03:50
|10
|Team Europcar
|1:07:59
|11
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|1:08:16
|12
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:34:07
|13
|Saur-Sojasun
|1:37:28
|14
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|1:39:42
|15
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:05:11
|16
|Lampre - ISD
|2:07:42
|17
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|2:10:27
|18
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|2:15:42
|19
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:23:18
|20
|Garmin-Sharp
|2:48:37
|21
|Orica Greenedge Cycling Team
|3:04:48
|22
|Team Argos-Shimano
|4:31:53
