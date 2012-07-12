Image 1 of 59 Pierre Rolland (Europcar) zips up in time for the finish (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 59 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 59 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) in polka dots (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 59 Robert Kiserlovski (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 59 Frank Schleck (RadioShack - Nissan) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 59 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) at the front (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 59 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 59 Cadel Evans (BMC) had a tough day. Having gone a week without a victory, France celebrated its third consecutive road stage success thanks to Pierre Rolland, who was the last man standing at the summit finish at La Toussuire. Living up to Europcar team manager Jean-René Bernaudeau's promise that Rolland would win this stage, the Frenchman spent most of the day in the break and eventually came home 55 seconds clear of a very select yellow jersey group, which was led in by his young compatriot and fellow stage-winner Thibaut Pinot (FDJ-BigMat).

Sky's Chris Froome and Bradley Wiggins were both there, as were Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto-Belisol). However, defending champion Cadel Evans (BMC) failed to stay with their pace.

The 35-year-old Australian, who was briefly on the attack on the climb of the Glandon, fell back when Froome increased the speed on the front of the yellow jersey group just inside the 5km banner. Although Evans' BMC teammate Tejay Van Garderen was able to pace the Australian, Evans lost almost 90 seconds on his main rivals and dropped out of the top three on GC as Froome moved up to second and Nibali jumped to third.

Sky could hardly have asked for a better conclusion to the day. However, it could have had a very different look to it. With 2km to go, soon after Froome had led Wiggins across to a group containing Nibali, Van den Broeck, Pinot and Janez Brajkovic, Froome accelerated away from the middle of this group, apparently in order to gain as much time as he could on Evans. Such was his speed that he left everyone floundering, most notably his team leader, who was suddenly isolated.

After little more than a hundred metres, Froome got a message through his radio to ease off and fell back to Wiggins. From that point on he guided Wiggins safely through to the finish. Interviewed just after he had crossed the line, Froome said: "I felt good and had to go. I was just checking the situation on the road and trying to see what was going on. I had fun out there and I was trying to make the most of it."

His team leader Wiggins spoke of a feeling of relief rather than fun. "I am relieved it's over. That was the hardest stage. That feeling was growing as the kilometres passed but in the end it all went well," he said.

"With three kilometres left I could hardly climb at all. The fact that we had dropped Cadel also contributed to that feeling [of relief]. He lost more time than I would have thought. I was surprised to see him attack on the Glandon, which was a long way from the finish and the tempo was already quite high thanks to [Richie] Porte and [Michael] Rogers. It wasn't perhaps the best time to do that. Vincenzo Nibali has shown that he will be dangerous throughout the race. He is improving and his attacks have had a real cutting edge."

All action from the start

As was the case on the previous stage won by Rolland's teammate Thomas Voeckler, there was frantic action right from the off as dozens of riders attempted to get into the day's break. Groups advanced and fell back at regular intervals on the first long ascent of the Madeleine.

More than two dozen riders finally escaped Sky's clutches. Europcar duo Rolland and Christophe Kern soon joined them to make a group of 28. Behind them, Sky's Edvald Boasson Hagen began a phenomenal stint of pace-making that would last until the race was well up the following climb of the Glandon/Croix de Fer.

When Omega Pharma-Quick Step's Peter Velits just edged Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) for maximum points at the top of the Madeleine, the break's advantage on the yellow jersey group was a touch over three minutes. By that point, the break had splintered into several smaller groups. Heading down into the valley before the climb of the Glandon, the Europcar duo of Kern and Rolland and a number of other riders including Movistar's Vasili Kiryienka and Alejandro Valverde, Lampre-ISD's Michele Scarponi, Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank's Chris Anker Sorensen, Astana's Robert Kiserlovski and Omega Pharma-Quick Step's Levi Leipheimer joined up with the two men at the front.

Kern's task soon became evident. He went to the front of the group and drove as hard as he could. The vicious tempo Kern set was too much for all but a handful of riders. Scarponi, Leipheimer and Valverde were among those who wilted.

Evans goes on the attack

After Boasson Hagen finally ran out of gas on the Glandon, Sky's Christian Knees and then Michael Rogers took control at the front of the group containing the main contenders. Knees and especially Rogers drummed out a rapid pace, but it was not enough to prevent best young rider Van Garderen attacking 7km from the summit of the Glandon. Within moments, Evans also accelerated away to join his teammate. When Amaël Moinard dropped back having been in the breakaway group, BMC suddenly had three riders on the attack.

Rogers responded by raising the pace, shredding the group behind a quartet of Sky riders also comprising Porte, Wiggins and Froome. It quickly became clear that Evans's attack was running out of steam. Although Moinard soon dropped away, Van Garderen was full of vim, but Evans couldn't stay on his young teammate's wheel. It wasn't long before both men dropped back in behind Sky's quartet.

By this point the front group was almost at the top of the Glandon. Just before the summit, Kern finally pulled aside, leaving just six riders in the break: Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan), Rolland, Kiserlovski, Kessiakoff, Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) and Kiryienka. On the very short drop from the Glandon to the 3km climb up to the Croix de Fer, a number of others rejoined this group including Velits and Sorensen.

A number of these riders had been keen to collect King of the Mountains points with current leader Thomas Voeckler well out of the running. Kessiakoff and Rolland were particularly eager and produced an elbow-to-elbow duel at the summit of the Croix de Fer. The Swede took it and regained the polka-dot jersey in the process.

The lead group took on a more definitive look when Velits launched an attack on the second-category climb of the Mollard. Rolland, Sorensen and Kiserlovski joined him. Kiryienka then made it too before Rolland led over the Mollard with the yellow jersey group just three minutes in arrears.

The Mollard is a notoriously tricky descent and Rolland almost fell victim to it, misjudging a hairpin corner and sliding slowly to the ground. Despite some cuts to his already patched left elbow, he was quickly up and racing again, although he continued to look sketchy through corners. The Frenchman did recover, though, rejoining the leading two with Sorensen.

Non-stop action at La Toussuire

After some initial flurries on the early slopes of the long but not overly steep climb to La Toussuire, the leading quartet set a steady pace between them. The situation was changing behind, however, as Rogers finally pulled aside and Porte took over the pace-making for Wiggins. The Australian looked unflustered until first Brajkovic, then Pinot and finally Van den Broeck attacked.

Sky didn't respond, but had to when Nibali also jumped away in an attempt to join these three. Froome went to the front, decimating the yellow jersey group in the process. Froome's push quickly neutralised Nibali's offensive, but the Italian refused to lie down, attacking again with 10km remaining.

Little more than a couple of minutes before, Rolland had attacked at almost the same point, perhaps realising that the yellow jersey group was now closing fast and might be on him before the finish if he didn't respond quickly. His judgement proved spot on as he was the only member of the breakaway group who wasn't reeled in before the line.

Most of that gap was eaten up as the result of Froome's furious pace-making. At one point, the Kenyan-born Brit seemed to blow up as Wiggins went to the front to complete the pursuit of Nibali. But Froome was far from spent. Over the last 5km he found another gear, and Evans couldn't cope with it. The others in the group, including Wiggins, struggled too until Froome was reined in. However, there was no avoiding the conclusion that the rider most capable of toppling Wiggins is riding in the same team.

Full Results 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 4:43:54 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:55 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:57 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:01:08 8 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:01:58 9 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:02:13 10 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:23 11 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 12 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:53 14 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 15 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 16 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 17 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 18 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 19 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:17 20 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:07:27 21 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:08:02 22 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:21 23 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:21 24 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 25 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:11:19 26 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:12:04 27 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 28 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:30 29 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:13:06 30 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 31 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:14:13 32 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 33 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 0:14:15 34 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 35 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 36 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 37 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 38 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 39 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 40 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 41 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 42 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 43 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 44 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:14:43 45 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:15:28 46 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:15:50 47 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 48 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:18:31 49 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 50 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 51 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 52 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 53 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:18:59 54 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:19:40 55 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:50 56 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:22:23 57 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:44 58 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 0:23:48 59 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:23:58 60 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 61 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 62 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 63 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 64 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 65 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 66 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:25:34 67 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:25:43 68 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 69 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:25:48 70 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 71 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 72 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:26:11 73 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:30 74 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:28:10 75 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:29:32 76 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 77 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 78 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 79 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 80 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 81 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 82 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 84 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 85 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 86 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 87 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:32:25 88 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 89 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 90 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 91 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:33:20 92 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 93 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 94 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 95 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 96 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 97 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 98 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 99 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 100 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 101 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 102 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 103 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano 104 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 105 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 106 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 107 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano 108 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 109 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 110 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 111 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 112 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 113 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 114 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 115 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 116 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 117 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 118 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 119 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano 120 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 121 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 122 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 123 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 124 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 125 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 126 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 127 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 128 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 129 Joan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 130 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 131 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 132 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 133 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 134 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 135 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano 136 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 137 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 138 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 139 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 140 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 141 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 142 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 143 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano 144 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 145 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 146 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 147 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 148 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 149 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 150 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 151 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 152 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:33:35 153 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 154 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 155 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 156 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 157 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 158 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 159 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:33:44 160 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:34:08 161 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:34:11 162 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:34:15 163 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 164 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:34:26 165 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:34:51 166 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:34:55 167 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:36:35 HD Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD 0:45:41 HD Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:46:34 DNF Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team DNF Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team DNS Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan

Points 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 20 pts 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 17 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 15 4 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 13 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 11 6 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 10 7 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 9 8 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 8 9 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 7 10 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 6 11 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5 12 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 13 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 3 14 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 2 15 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Intermediate sprint - Saint-Étienne-de-Cuines - 70km 1 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 20 pts 2 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 17 3 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 15 4 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 13 5 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 11 6 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 10 7 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 9 8 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 8 9 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 10 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 11 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 5 12 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 4 13 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 3 14 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 15 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Mountain 1 - Col de la Madeleine (HC) 40km 1 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 25 pts 2 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 20 3 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 16 4 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 14 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 12 6 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 10 7 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 8 8 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 6 9 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 10 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 2

Mountain 2 - Col de la Croix de Fer (HC) 93km 1 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 25 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 20 3 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 16 4 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 14 5 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 12 6 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 8 8 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 6 9 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 4 10 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 2

Mountain 3 - Col du Mollard (Cat. 2) 113km 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 5 pts 2 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 3 3 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 2 4 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1

Mountain 4 - La Toussuire (Cat. 1) 148km 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 20 pts 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 16 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 4 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 8 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 6 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 2

Most combative rider 1 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar

Young riders 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 4:44:49 2 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:28 3 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:24 4 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:11:09 5 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:18 6 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:20 7 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:23:03 8 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:24:48 9 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:24:53 10 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 11 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:28:37 12 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:31:30 13 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:32:25 14 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 18 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano 19 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:32:40

Teams 1 RadioShack-Nissan 14:21:51 2 Movistar Team 0:04:18 3 Astana Pro Team 0:06:03 4 Sky Procycling 0:07:33 5 BMC Racing Team 0:13:08 6 FDJ-Big Mat 0:18:07 7 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:18:59 8 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:20:38 9 Team Europcar 0:23:46 10 Lotto-Belisol Team 0:31:14 11 Saur-Sojasun 0:32:25 12 Katusha Team 0:32:36 13 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:36:06 14 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:38:54 15 Garmin-Sharp 0:43:44 16 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:53:21 17 Lampre - ISD 0:53:38 18 Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:55:49 19 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:55:59 20 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 1:09:09 21 Orica Greenedge Cycling Team 1:10:46 22 Team Argos-Shimano 1:29:51

General classification after stage 11 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 48:43:53 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:05 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:23 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:03:19 5 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:48 6 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 0:06:15 7 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:06:57 8 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:07:30 9 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:31 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:08:51 11 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:09:29 12 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:09:45 13 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:49 14 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:11:27 15 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:12:41 16 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:16:20 17 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:17:41 18 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:10 19 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:19:02 20 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:20:12 21 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:20:32 22 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:25:53 23 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:27:04 24 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:27:37 25 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 0:28:43 26 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:30:41 27 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:30:46 28 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:30:47 29 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:31:18 30 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:31:59 31 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:32:57 32 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:33:59 33 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:37:48 34 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:40:36 35 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:41:49 36 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:45:20 37 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:47:17 38 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:50:04 39 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:50:36 40 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:51:24 41 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:56:23 42 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:56:30 43 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:56:52 44 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:56:58 45 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:59:02 46 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:59:32 47 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:59:39 48 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:59:49 49 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 1:00:23 50 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:00:49 51 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 1:01:10 52 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 1:02:16 53 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1:03:15 54 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:03:50 55 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:04:13 56 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:04:16 57 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 1:04:58 58 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:05:01 59 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:05:21 60 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1:05:23 61 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 1:05:59 62 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 1:06:36 63 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1:06:58 64 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 1:07:01 65 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:07:59 66 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:08:38 67 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:08:50 68 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1:08:59 69 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 1:09:09 70 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:09:11 71 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:11:36 72 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1:11:41 73 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:12:05 74 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:12:06 75 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 1:12:33 76 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:13:47 77 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:13:49 78 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:14:23 79 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:15:27 80 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:16:11 81 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:16:56 82 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:17:24 83 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 1:18:44 84 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1:19:10 85 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 1:21:09 86 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:21:11 87 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 1:22:46 88 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:23:18 89 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:23:55 90 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 1:24:16 91 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:24:27 92 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1:25:00 93 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 1:26:26 94 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:27:11 95 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:27:17 96 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 1:28:10 97 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 1:28:24 98 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 1:28:59 99 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:29:11 100 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 1:29:52 101 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 1:33:27 102 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:33:45 103 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 1:34:07 104 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:34:44 105 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:34:52 106 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 1:34:53 107 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:35:23 108 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:36:18 109 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 1:37:21 110 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:37:56 111 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:38:04 112 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:38:06 113 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano 1:38:10 114 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:39:38 115 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1:39:46 116 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 1:40:01 117 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:41:00 118 Joan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 1:41:12 119 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:43:09 120 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:44:06 121 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1:44:57 122 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 1:45:11 123 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1:45:20 124 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 1:45:21 125 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1:47:35 126 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:47:54 127 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 1:49:30 128 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:50:42 129 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:51:02 130 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 1:51:52 131 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 1:52:01 132 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:52:17 133 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 1:52:19 134 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:52:37 135 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:52:40 136 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 1:52:55 137 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 1:53:05 138 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:53:55 139 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1:54:20 140 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:55:02 141 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:55:22 142 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:55:39 143 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:55:59 144 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:56:33 145 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 1:56:36 146 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano 1:56:46 147 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 1:57:59 148 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:58:30 149 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:59:10 150 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1:59:22 151 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:00:26 152 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 2:00:30 153 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:01:59 154 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2:02:30 155 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:03:03 156 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano 2:03:11 157 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 2:05:21 158 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano 2:05:22 159 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2:06:02 160 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:07:00 161 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 2:09:29 162 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:10:04 163 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 2:10:42 164 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano 2:11:25 165 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 2:12:35 166 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:20:35 167 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 2:20:40

Points classification 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 232 pts 2 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 205 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 172 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 129 5 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 109 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 95 7 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 91 8 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 91 9 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 80 10 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 76 11 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 69 12 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 68 13 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 67 14 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 67 15 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 62 16 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 62 17 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 53 18 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 50 19 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 47 20 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 45 21 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 45 22 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 41 23 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 36 24 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 35 25 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 35 26 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 35 27 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 34 28 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 34 29 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 33 30 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 33 31 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 32 32 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 32 33 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 32 34 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 35 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 31 36 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 37 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 30 38 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 30 39 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 30 40 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 30 41 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 29 42 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 28 43 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 27 44 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 26 45 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 25 46 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 25 47 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 24 48 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 23 49 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 22 50 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 21 51 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 21 52 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 20 53 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 54 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 20 55 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 20 56 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 20 57 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 20 58 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 20 59 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 20 60 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 19 61 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 18 62 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 63 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 64 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 17 65 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 17 66 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 17 67 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 17 68 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 16 69 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 70 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 15 71 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 72 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 73 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 14 74 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 14 75 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 13 76 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 77 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 78 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 12 79 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano 12 80 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 12 81 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 82 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 83 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 11 84 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 10 85 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 86 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 8 87 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 8 88 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 8 89 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 8 90 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 8 91 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 92 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 7 93 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 6 94 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 95 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 96 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 4 97 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 4 98 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 3 99 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 3 100 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 3 101 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 2 102 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2 103 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 104 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 2 105 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1 106 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 107 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 1 108 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1 109 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1 110 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD 1

Mountains classification 1 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 66 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 55 3 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 39 4 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 33 5 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 32 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 32 7 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 29 8 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 28 9 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 20 10 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 18 11 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 18 12 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 13 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 15 14 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 14 15 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 16 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 14 17 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 14 18 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 14 19 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 20 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 12 21 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 22 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 10 23 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 9 24 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 25 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 8 26 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 8 27 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 7 28 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 29 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 30 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 31 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 32 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 33 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 34 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 35 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 36 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 2 37 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 2 38 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 39 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 40 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 41 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1 42 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 43 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Young riders classification 1 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 48:50:50 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:54 3 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:23:50 4 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:30:51 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:38:23 6 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:49:26 7 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:52:52 8 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:56:53 9 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:58:04 10 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 1:00:04 11 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1:02:02 12 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:02:14 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 1:05:36 14 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:27:47 15 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:29:21 16 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:40:57 17 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:45:20 18 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:49:02 19 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano 1:49:49 20 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:03:07