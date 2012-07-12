Trending

Rolland rises to win at La Toussuire

Wiggins and Froome go 1-2 overall, Evans cracks on final climb

Image 1 of 59

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) zips up in time for the finish

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) zips up in time for the finish
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 59

Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 59

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) in polka dots

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) in polka dots
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 59

Robert Kiserlovski (Astana)

Robert Kiserlovski (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 59

Frank Schleck (RadioShack - Nissan)

Frank Schleck (RadioShack - Nissan)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 59

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) at the front

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) at the front
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 59

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale)

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 59

Cadel Evans (BMC) had a tough day.

Cadel Evans (BMC) had a tough day.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 59

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil - DCM)

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil - DCM)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 59

Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 59

Frank Schleck (RadioShack - Nissan) climbs

Frank Schleck (RadioShack - Nissan) climbs
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 59

Christopher Froome (Sky) leads his teammate Bradley Wiggins

Christopher Froome (Sky) leads his teammate Bradley Wiggins
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 59

Aleksandr Kuschynski (Katusha)

Aleksandr Kuschynski (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 59

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) has a snack as he rides.

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) has a snack as he rides.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 59

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) in the team car

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) in the team car
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 59

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana)

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 59

Alessandro Vanotti (Liquigas - Cannondale)

Alessandro Vanotti (Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 59

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana)

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 59

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale) balances eating and riding

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale) balances eating and riding
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 59

Robert Kiserlovski (Astana)

Robert Kiserlovski (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 59

Fans cheer on the favorites

Fans cheer on the favorites
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 59

Nibali and Wiggins congratulate each other at the finish

Nibali and Wiggins congratulate each other at the finish
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 59

Fredrik Kessiakoff took the lead in the mountains classification

Fredrik Kessiakoff took the lead in the mountains classification
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 59

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) climbed back into the mountain classification lead.

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) climbed back into the mountain classification lead.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 59

Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan)

Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 59

Katusha's Giampaolo Caruso

Katusha's Giampaolo Caruso
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 59

Wiggins shows off the yellow jersey once again at the end of stage 11

Wiggins shows off the yellow jersey once again at the end of stage 11
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 59

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale) congratulate each other.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale) congratulate each other.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 59

Team Sky worked hard to protect its leader Bradley Wiggins

Team Sky worked hard to protect its leader Bradley Wiggins
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 59

Andreas Kloden (RadioShack-Nissan)

Andreas Kloden (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 59

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) helped to set the early pace

Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) helped to set the early pace
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 59

It was a perfect day for road racing

It was a perfect day for road racing
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 59

The moment of victory for Europcar's Pierre Roland

The moment of victory for Europcar's Pierre Roland
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 59

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) was part of an early break

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) was part of an early break
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 59

The riders had bright sunshine at the start of stage 11

The riders had bright sunshine at the start of stage 11
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 59

Today's stage took the riders through the Alps for the first time

Today's stage took the riders through the Alps for the first time
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 59

Pierre Roland (Europcar) celebrates his win

Pierre Roland (Europcar) celebrates his win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 59

Thomas Vocekler shows off the polka dot jersey

Thomas Vocekler shows off the polka dot jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 59

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) finished just ahead of Vincenzo Nibali and Bradley Wiggins

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) finished just ahead of Vincenzo Nibali and Bradley Wiggins
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 59

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale) on the climb.

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale) on the climb.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 59

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) triumphs on stage 11

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) triumphs on stage 11
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 59

Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 59

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 59

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) resplendent in yellow

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) resplendent in yellow
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 59

Mark Cavendish (Sky)

Mark Cavendish (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 59

Cadel Evans (BMC) lost time on stage 11

Cadel Evans (BMC) lost time on stage 11
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 59

Grega Bole (Lampre - ISD)

Grega Bole (Lampre - ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 59

Robert Kiserlovski (Astana)

Robert Kiserlovski (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 59

Daniel Martin (Garmin - Sharp)

Daniel Martin (Garmin - Sharp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 59

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) in polka dots

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) in polka dots
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 59

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) celebrates a stage win

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) celebrates a stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 59

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) on the podium

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 59

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale)

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 59

The Tour de France peloton

The Tour de France peloton
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 55 of 59

Race leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

Race leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 56 of 59

Race leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

Race leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 57 of 59

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) wins stage 11

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) wins stage 11
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 58 of 59

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) wins stage 11

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) wins stage 11
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 59 of 59

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) celebrates winning stage 11

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) celebrates winning stage 11
(Image credit: AFP)

Having gone a week without a victory, France celebrated its third consecutive road stage success thanks to Pierre Rolland, who was the last man standing at the summit finish at La Toussuire. Living up to Europcar team manager Jean-René Bernaudeau's promise that Rolland would win this stage, the Frenchman spent most of the day in the break and eventually came home 55 seconds clear of a very select yellow jersey group, which was led in by his young compatriot and fellow stage-winner Thibaut Pinot (FDJ-BigMat).

Sky's Chris Froome and Bradley Wiggins were both there, as were Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto-Belisol). However, defending champion Cadel Evans (BMC) failed to stay with their pace.

The 35-year-old Australian, who was briefly on the attack on the climb of the Glandon, fell back when Froome increased the speed on the front of the yellow jersey group just inside the 5km banner. Although Evans' BMC teammate Tejay Van Garderen was able to pace the Australian, Evans lost almost 90 seconds on his main rivals and dropped out of the top three on GC as Froome moved up to second and Nibali jumped to third.

Sky could hardly have asked for a better conclusion to the day. However, it could have had a very different look to it. With 2km to go, soon after Froome had led Wiggins across to a group containing Nibali, Van den Broeck, Pinot and Janez Brajkovic, Froome accelerated away from the middle of this group, apparently in order to gain as much time as he could on Evans. Such was his speed that he left everyone floundering, most notably his team leader, who was suddenly isolated.

After little more than a hundred metres, Froome got a message through his radio to ease off and fell back to Wiggins. From that point on he guided Wiggins safely through to the finish. Interviewed just after he had crossed the line, Froome said: "I felt good and had to go. I was just checking the situation on the road and trying to see what was going on. I had fun out there and I was trying to make the most of it."

His team leader Wiggins spoke of a feeling of relief rather than fun. "I am relieved it's over. That was the hardest stage. That feeling was growing as the kilometres passed but in the end it all went well," he said.

"With three kilometres left I could hardly climb at all. The fact that we had dropped Cadel also contributed to that feeling [of relief]. He lost more time than I would have thought. I was surprised to see him attack on the Glandon, which was a long way from the finish and the tempo was already quite high thanks to [Richie] Porte and [Michael] Rogers. It wasn't perhaps the best time to do that. Vincenzo Nibali has shown that he will be dangerous throughout the race. He is improving and his attacks have had a real cutting edge."

All action from the start

As was the case on the previous stage won by Rolland's teammate Thomas Voeckler, there was frantic action right from the off as dozens of riders attempted to get into the day's break. Groups advanced and fell back at regular intervals on the first long ascent of the Madeleine.

More than two dozen riders finally escaped Sky's clutches. Europcar duo Rolland and Christophe Kern soon joined them to make a group of 28. Behind them, Sky's Edvald Boasson Hagen began a phenomenal stint of pace-making that would last until the race was well up the following climb of the Glandon/Croix de Fer.

When Omega Pharma-Quick Step's Peter Velits just edged Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) for maximum points at the top of the Madeleine, the break's advantage on the yellow jersey group was a touch over three minutes. By that point, the break had splintered into several smaller groups. Heading down into the valley before the climb of the Glandon, the Europcar duo of Kern and Rolland and a number of other riders including Movistar's Vasili Kiryienka and Alejandro Valverde, Lampre-ISD's Michele Scarponi, Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank's Chris Anker Sorensen, Astana's Robert Kiserlovski and Omega Pharma-Quick Step's Levi Leipheimer joined up with the two men at the front.

Kern's task soon became evident. He went to the front of the group and drove as hard as he could. The vicious tempo Kern set was too much for all but a handful of riders. Scarponi, Leipheimer and Valverde were among those who wilted.

Evans goes on the attack

After Boasson Hagen finally ran out of gas on the Glandon, Sky's Christian Knees and then Michael Rogers took control at the front of the group containing the main contenders. Knees and especially Rogers drummed out a rapid pace, but it was not enough to prevent best young rider Van Garderen attacking 7km from the summit of the Glandon. Within moments, Evans also accelerated away to join his teammate. When Amaël Moinard dropped back having been in the breakaway group, BMC suddenly had three riders on the attack.

Rogers responded by raising the pace, shredding the group behind a quartet of Sky riders also comprising Porte, Wiggins and Froome. It quickly became clear that Evans's attack was running out of steam. Although Moinard soon dropped away, Van Garderen was full of vim, but Evans couldn't stay on his young teammate's wheel. It wasn't long before both men dropped back in behind Sky's quartet.

By this point the front group was almost at the top of the Glandon. Just before the summit, Kern finally pulled aside, leaving just six riders in the break: Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan), Rolland, Kiserlovski, Kessiakoff, Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) and Kiryienka. On the very short drop from the Glandon to the 3km climb up to the Croix de Fer, a number of others rejoined this group including Velits and Sorensen.

A number of these riders had been keen to collect King of the Mountains points with current leader Thomas Voeckler well out of the running. Kessiakoff and Rolland were particularly eager and produced an elbow-to-elbow duel at the summit of the Croix de Fer. The Swede took it and regained the polka-dot jersey in the process.

The lead group took on a more definitive look when Velits launched an attack on the second-category climb of the Mollard. Rolland, Sorensen and Kiserlovski joined him. Kiryienka then made it too before Rolland led over the Mollard with the yellow jersey group just three minutes in arrears.

The Mollard is a notoriously tricky descent and Rolland almost fell victim to it, misjudging a hairpin corner and sliding slowly to the ground. Despite some cuts to his already patched left elbow, he was quickly up and racing again, although he continued to look sketchy through corners. The Frenchman did recover, though, rejoining the leading two with Sorensen.

Non-stop action at La Toussuire

After some initial flurries on the early slopes of the long but not overly steep climb to La Toussuire, the leading quartet set a steady pace between them. The situation was changing behind, however, as Rogers finally pulled aside and Porte took over the pace-making for Wiggins. The Australian looked unflustered until first Brajkovic, then Pinot and finally Van den Broeck attacked.

Sky didn't respond, but had to when Nibali also jumped away in an attempt to join these three. Froome went to the front, decimating the yellow jersey group in the process. Froome's push quickly neutralised Nibali's offensive, but the Italian refused to lie down, attacking again with 10km remaining.

Little more than a couple of minutes before, Rolland had attacked at almost the same point, perhaps realising that the yellow jersey group was now closing fast and might be on him before the finish if he didn't respond quickly. His judgement proved spot on as he was the only member of the breakaway group who wasn't reeled in before the line.

Most of that gap was eaten up as the result of Froome's furious pace-making. At one point, the Kenyan-born Brit seemed to blow up as Wiggins went to the front to complete the pursuit of Nibali. But Froome was far from spent. Over the last 5km he found another gear, and Evans couldn't cope with it. The others in the group, including Wiggins, struggled too until Froome was reined in. However, there was no avoiding the conclusion that the rider most capable of toppling Wiggins is riding in the same team.

Full Results
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar4:43:54
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:55
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
4Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:57
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
6Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
7Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:01:08
8Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:01:58
9Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:02:13
10Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:23
11Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
12Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
13Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:53
14Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
15Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
16Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
17Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
18Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
19Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:17
20Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:27
21Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:08:02
22Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:21
23Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:21
24Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
25Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:11:19
26Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:12:04
27Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
28Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:30
29Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:13:06
30Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
31Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:14:13
32Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
33Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp0:14:15
34Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
35Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
36Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
37Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
38Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
39Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
40Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
41Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
42Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
43Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
44Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:14:43
45Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:15:28
46Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:15:50
47Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
48Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:18:31
49Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
50Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
51George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
52Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
53Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:18:59
54Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:19:40
55Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:50
56Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:22:23
57Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:44
58David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp0:23:48
59Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:23:58
60Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
61Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
62Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
63Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
64Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
65Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
66Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:25:34
67Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:25:43
68Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
69Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:25:48
70Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
71Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
72Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:26:11
73Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:30
74Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:28:10
75Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:29:32
76Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
77Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
78Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
79Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
80Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
81David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
82Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
84Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
85Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
86Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
87Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:32:25
88Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
89Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
90Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
91Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:33:20
92Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
93Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
94Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
95Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
96Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
97Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
98Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
99Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
100Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
101Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
102Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
103Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
104Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
105Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
106Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
107Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
108Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
109Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
110Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
111Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
112Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
113Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
114André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
115Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
116Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
117Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
118Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
119Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano
120Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
121Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
122Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
123Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
124Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
125Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
126Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
127Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
128David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
129Joan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
130Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
131Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
132Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
133Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
134Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
135Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
136Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
137Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
138Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
139Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
140Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
141Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
142Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
143Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano
144Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
145Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
146Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
147Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
148Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
149Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
150Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
151Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
152Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:33:35
153Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
154Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
155Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
156Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
157Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
158Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
159Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:33:44
160Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:34:08
161Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:34:11
162Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:34:15
163Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
164Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:34:26
165Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:34:51
166Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:34:55
167Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:36:35
HDYuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD0:45:41
HDAlessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:46:34
DNFLieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFGustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFRob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFBauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFMark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNSFabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan

Points
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar20pts
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat17
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling15
4Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team13
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale11
6Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling10
7Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank9
8Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team8
9Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team7
10Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan6
11Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team5
12Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team4
13Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan3
14Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan2
15Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Intermediate sprint - Saint-Étienne-de-Cuines - 70km
1Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team20pts
2Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep17
3Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team15
4Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD13
5Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team11
6Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team10
7Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar9
8Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team8
9Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale7
10Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
11Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan5
12Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank4
13Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp3
14Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
15Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Mountain 1 - Col de la Madeleine (HC) 40km
1Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep25pts
2Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team20
3Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar16
4Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank14
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD12
6Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar10
7Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun8
8Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team6
9Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
10Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team2

Mountain 2 - Col de la Croix de Fer (HC) 93km
1Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team25pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar20
3Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank16
4Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan14
5Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team12
6Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp8
8Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team6
9Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep4
10Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar2

Mountain 3 - Col du Mollard (Cat. 2) 113km
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar5pts
2Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team3
3Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team2
4Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1

Mountain 4 - La Toussuire (Cat. 1) 148km
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar20pts
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat16
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling12
4Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team8
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
6Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling2

Most combative rider
1Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar

Young riders
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat4:44:49
2Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:28
3Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:24
4Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:09
5Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:18
6Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:20
7Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:23:03
8Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:24:48
9Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:24:53
10Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
11Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:28:37
12Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:31:30
13Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:32:25
14Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
15Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
16Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
17Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
18Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
19Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
20Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:32:40

Teams
1RadioShack-Nissan14:21:51
2Movistar Team0:04:18
3Astana Pro Team0:06:03
4Sky Procycling0:07:33
5BMC Racing Team0:13:08
6FDJ-Big Mat0:18:07
7Ag2R La Mondiale0:18:59
8Liquigas-Cannondale0:20:38
9Team Europcar0:23:46
10Lotto-Belisol Team0:31:14
11Saur-Sojasun0:32:25
12Katusha Team0:32:36
13Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:36:06
14Rabobank Cycling Team0:38:54
15Garmin-Sharp0:43:44
16Euskaltel - Euskadi0:53:21
17Lampre - ISD0:53:38
18Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:55:49
19Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:55:59
20Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne1:09:09
21Orica Greenedge Cycling Team1:10:46
22Team Argos-Shimano1:29:51

General classification after stage 11
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling48:43:53
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:05
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:23
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:03:19
5Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:48
6Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan0:06:15
7Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:57
8Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:07:30
9Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:31
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:08:51
11Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:09:29
12Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:09:45
13Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:49
14Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:11:27
15Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:12:41
16Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:16:20
17Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:17:41
18Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:10
19Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:19:02
20Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:20:12
21Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:20:32
22Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:25:53
23Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:27:04
24Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:27:37
25Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team0:28:43
26Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:30:41
27Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:30:46
28Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:30:47
29Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:31:18
30Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:31:59
31Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:32:57
32Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:33:59
33Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:37:48
34Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:40:36
35Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:41:49
36Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:45:20
37Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:47:17
38Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:50:04
39Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:50:36
40George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:51:24
41Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:56:23
42Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:56:30
43Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:56:52
44Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:56:58
45Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:59:02
46Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:59:32
47Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:59:39
48Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:59:49
49Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team1:00:23
50Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:00:49
51Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp1:01:10
52Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan1:02:16
53Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1:03:15
54Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:03:50
55Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:04:13
56Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:04:16
57Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team1:04:58
58Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale1:05:01
59Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:05:21
60Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1:05:23
61Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep1:05:59
62Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team1:06:36
63Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp1:06:58
64Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan1:07:01
65Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:07:59
66Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:08:38
67Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:08:50
68Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1:08:59
69Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep1:09:09
70Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:09:11
71Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:11:36
72Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1:11:41
73David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:12:05
74Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:12:06
75Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling1:12:33
76Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:13:47
77Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:13:49
78Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:14:23
79Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:15:27
80Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:16:11
81Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:16:56
82Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:17:24
83Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan1:18:44
84Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1:19:10
85Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team1:21:09
86Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:21:11
87Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team1:22:46
88Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:23:18
89Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:23:55
90Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar1:24:16
91Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:24:27
92David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp1:25:00
93David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp1:26:26
94Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:27:11
95Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:27:17
96Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling1:28:10
97Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep1:28:24
98Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD1:28:59
99Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1:29:11
100Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar1:29:52
101Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar1:33:27
102Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:33:45
103Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep1:34:07
104Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:34:44
105Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:34:52
106Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team1:34:53
107Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:35:23
108Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:36:18
109Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team1:37:21
110Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:37:56
111Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:38:04
112Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale1:38:06
113Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano1:38:10
114Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:39:38
115Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1:39:46
116Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team1:40:01
117Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:41:00
118Joan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team1:41:12
119Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:43:09
120Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:44:06
121Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1:44:57
122Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep1:45:11
123Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1:45:20
124Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team1:45:21
125Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1:47:35
126Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:47:54
127André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team1:49:30
128Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:50:42
129Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:51:02
130Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team1:51:52
131Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat1:52:01
132Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:52:17
133Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team1:52:19
134Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:52:37
135Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:52:40
136Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar1:52:55
137Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar1:53:05
138Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:53:55
139Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1:54:20
140Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:55:02
141Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:55:22
142Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:55:39
143Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:55:59
144Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:56:33
145Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano1:56:36
146Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano1:56:46
147Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling1:57:59
148Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:58:30
149Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:59:10
150Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1:59:22
151Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2:00:26
152Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team2:00:30
153Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling2:01:59
154Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2:02:30
155Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:03:03
156Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano2:03:11
157Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD2:05:21
158Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano2:05:22
159Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2:06:02
160Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:07:00
161Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team2:09:29
162Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:10:04
163Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano2:10:42
164Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano2:11:25
165Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp2:12:35
166Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:20:35
167Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp2:20:40

Points classification
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale232pts
2Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team205
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team172
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling129
5Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD109
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling95
7Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling91
8Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team91
9Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling80
10Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano76
11Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team69
12Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank68
13Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat67
14Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale67
15Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep62
16Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat62
17Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team53
18Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar50
19Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank47
20Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team45
21Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team45
22Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team41
23Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team36
24Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar35
25Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team35
26Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD35
27Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep34
28Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi34
29Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team33
30Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team33
31Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar32
32Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan32
33Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team32
34Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale32
35Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team31
36Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team31
37Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team30
38Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank30
39Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team30
40Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne30
41Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat29
42Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar28
43Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan27
44Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan26
45Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale25
46Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi25
47David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne24
48Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep23
49Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team22
50Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar21
51Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun21
52Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar20
53Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
54Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank20
55Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team20
56Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team20
57Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat20
58David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp20
59Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank20
60Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp19
61Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan18
62Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team18
63Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne17
64Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat17
65Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team17
66Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar17
67Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat17
68Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team16
69Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15
70Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team15
71Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne15
72Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne15
73Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan14
74Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan14
75Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar13
76Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
77Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne13
78Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan12
79Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano12
80Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp12
81Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi11
82Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
83Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep11
84Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep10
85Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
86Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team8
87Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team8
88Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team8
89Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano8
90Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team8
91Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale7
92Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team7
93David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp6
94Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
95Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
96Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling4
97Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team4
98Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling3
99Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan3
100Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD3
101Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team2
102Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2
103Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
104Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling2
105Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1
106Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale1
107Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team1
108Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1
109Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1
110Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD1

Mountains classification
1Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team66pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar55
3Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank39
4Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD33
5Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling32
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat32
7Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep29
8Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar28
9Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar20
10Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan18
11Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team18
12Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team18
13Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team15
14Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank14
15Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling14
16Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan14
17Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team14
18Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep14
19Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale13
20Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team12
21Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team11
22Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat10
23Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan9
24Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
25Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp8
26Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun8
27Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team7
28Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
29Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat5
30Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
31David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
32Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
33Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
34Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
35Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale2
36Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan2
37Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team2
38Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
39Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
40Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
41David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp1
42Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
43Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Young riders classification
1Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team48:50:50
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:54
3Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:23:50
4Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:30:51
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:38:23
6Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:49:26
7Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:52:52
8Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:56:53
9Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:58:04
10Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan1:00:04
11Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1:02:02
12Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:02:14
13Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling1:05:36
14Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:27:47
15Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:29:21
16Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:40:57
17Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:45:20
18Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:49:02
19Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano1:49:49
20Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:03:07

Team classification
1RadioShack-Nissan146:24:13
2Sky Procycling0:12:31
3Astana Pro Team0:31:59
4BMC Racing Team0:35:14
5Movistar Team0:38:31
6Liquigas-Cannondale0:49:26
7FDJ-Big Mat0:53:27
8Omega Pharma-Quick Step1:02:06
9Katusha Team1:03:50
10Team Europcar1:07:59
11Ag2R La Mondiale1:08:16
12Rabobank Cycling Team1:34:07
13Saur-Sojasun1:37:28
14Lotto-Belisol Team1:39:42
15Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:05:11
16Lampre - ISD2:07:42
17Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank2:10:27
18Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne2:15:42
19Euskaltel - Euskadi2:23:18
20Garmin-Sharp2:48:37
21Orica Greenedge Cycling Team3:04:48
22Team Argos-Shimano4:31:53

Latest on Cyclingnews