Garmin-Sharp's David Millar took his fourth career Tour de France stage win and claimed Great Britain's fourth of this year's race when he outsprinted Ag2r-La Mondiale's Jean-Christophe Peraud to win stage 12 into Annonay Davézieux. The two riders were part of a five-man breakaway also including Robert Kiserlovski (Astana), Cyril Gautier (Europcar) and Egoi Martínez (Euskaltel) who built up a lead of more than 12 minutes on the bunch towards the end of the longest stage of the race.

The five men had plenty of time in hand as they came into the finish and made the most of it. After three hours of hard riding, they slowed down and began toying with each other over the final 4km. Kiserlovski and Martínez both feigned attacks, but it was Peraud who made the first full-on tilt for the line as they approached the 2km banner.

Millar chased after the Frenchman and, as the other three waited for each other to respond, it soon became clear that the stage would be decided by Peraud and the Scot. The pair cooperated until 500m from the line, when Peraud sat in on Millar's wheel and waited for the moment to make his move.

Peraud's mountain biking pedigree suggested that he might not to be well suited to a road sprint, but he put up a great fight. He waited until 200 metres from the line before making his move, jumping on Millar's right as the Scot stuck hard to the left-hand barrier. Peraud got alongside Millar, but when the Garmin man got his gear turning there was only going to be one winner. As he claimed his first Tour stage since 2003, Millar punched the air a couple of times and then collapsed to the ground beyond line.

"The day worked out perfectly. It's my proudest win since my Tour victory at Béziers in 2002 as winning a road stage is always more emotional than winning a time trial or a prologue. It's taken our team going through turmoil to bring out the best of me," said Millar, who paid tribute to Tom Simpson, who died 45 years ago today on a Tour stage over Mont Ventoux.

Asked about the fact that all four of Britain's Olympic team riders who are racing at the Tour have now won a stage, Millar commented: "Our Olympic team is made up of Tour de France stage winners and that should make it quite a force. I never thought I would see Britons dominating like this at the Tour."

Garmin-Sharp DS Allan Peiper said that the victory had shown what "an old soldier" Millar is. "It was a very difficult stage as they raced hard from the start, but they knew they would have a chance after the first two climbs once the peloton came back together. There aren't too many tactics after a hard start and long stage like that. We knew the last 5k were very hard with a side to head wind in the last kilometre. But David was looking good on the road and he made his experience count. That's what made the difference," said Peiper.

The bunch was led in almost eight minutes later by Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge). However, within minutes the Australian was relegated for having deviated from his line in that sprint, preventing points rival Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) from getting a clean run at the finish. The Slovak's angry gesticulations left no doubt about his feelings on Goss's sprint.

Bradley Wiggins and Sky had a relatively comfortable day, happy to let the breakaway take centre stage as the race heads for the Pyrenees. However, following the stage, Wiggins revealed that he had received burns from a flare carried by a fan on the final climb 25km from the finish. He described the incident as more scary than painful.

"I think Dave must have been beginning to feel left out and it's incredible that he's won on such an anniversary. He's had a hard season with a crash that resulted in a broken collarbone, but to top it off with stage win on Tom's anniversary is good," Wiggins said of his former Garmin teammate. "We had a bit of a day off, but it was still pretty tough."

The break takes shape

Once again, there was action right from the off as dozens of riders attempted to get into the break of the day. Heading towards the Grand Cucheron, the first of two early first-category climbs, a break of 17 riders went clear. Astana's Kiserlovski was very prominent in it as he took the KoM points on the Grand Cucheron. Cofidis climber David Moncoutié tried to get across to the lead group here, but crashed on the descent and had to abandon the race with a broken collarbone.

Six riders fell back from the lead group on that climb, and another six were dropped on the subsequent ascent of the Col du Granier, where Kiserlovski again took maximum KoM points. The five leaders had no chance to ease up, though, as riders continued to attack from the bunch, which was less than two minutes in arrears.

Sagan was among those attackers. He went clear with Liquigas-Cannondale teammates Dominik Nerz and Kristjan Koren, as well as Rein Taaramäe (Cofidis) and Chris Anker Sörensen (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank). Sagan's group got halfway across to the leaders, but were then hauled back as Orica-GreenEdge joined Sky in setting the pace on the front of the peloton in order to prevent the Slovak getting clear of Goss before the intermediate sprint.

Once Sagan's group had been brought back, Sky lifted the pedal at the front of the bunch, finally allowing the five-man break some breathing space. Their lead ballooned out to more than 12 minutes with 50km remaining. The only time the peloton raised its pace in that period was for that intermediate sprint, where Goss, André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) and Kenny Van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM) all beat Sagan.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 5:42:46 2 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:05 4 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 5 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:53 7 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 8 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:54 9 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 11 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 13 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 16 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 17 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 18 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 19 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 20 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 21 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 22 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 23 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 24 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 25 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 26 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 27 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 28 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 29 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 30 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 31 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 32 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 33 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 34 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 35 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 36 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 37 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 38 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 39 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 40 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 41 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 42 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:08:01 43 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 44 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:17 45 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 46 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 47 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 48 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:08:31 49 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 50 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 51 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 52 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:39 53 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:08:54 57 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 58 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:08:55 59 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 60 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 62 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 63 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:08:57 64 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:09:08 65 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 66 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 67 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 68 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 69 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 70 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano 71 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 72 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 73 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 74 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano 75 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 76 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:09:38 77 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:09:43 78 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 0:09:49 79 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 80 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 81 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 82 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:10:15 83 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 84 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 85 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 86 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 87 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 88 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 89 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 90 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 91 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 92 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 93 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 94 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 95 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 96 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 97 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 98 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 99 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 100 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 101 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 102 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 103 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 104 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 105 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:10:20 106 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 107 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:10:36 108 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 109 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 110 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 111 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 112 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 113 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 114 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:11:59 115 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 116 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 117 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 118 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 119 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 120 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 121 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 122 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 123 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 124 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 125 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 126 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 127 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 128 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 129 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 130 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 131 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 132 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 133 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 134 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 135 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 136 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 137 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 138 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 139 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 140 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 141 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 142 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 143 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 144 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 145 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 146 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 147 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 148 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 149 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 150 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 151 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 152 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 153 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 154 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 155 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 156 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 157 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 158 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 159 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 160 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 161 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 162 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 163 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 164 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:19:15 DNF Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano DNF David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNS Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - Marcilloles, 153.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 20 pts 2 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 17 3 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 15 4 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 5 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 6 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 10 7 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 9 8 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 9 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 10 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 11 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 12 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 4 13 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 14 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 2 15 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 1

Sprint 2 - Annonay-Davézieux, 226km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 30 pts 2 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 3 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 22 4 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 19 5 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 17 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 7 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 13 8 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 9 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 9 10 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 7 11 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 12 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 13 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 3 15 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 2

Mountain 1 - Col du Grand Cucheron, 34km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 10 pts 2 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 3 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 6 4 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 4 5 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 2 6 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Mountain 2 - Col du Granier, 80.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 10 pts 2 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 3 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 4 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 4 5 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 2 6 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 1

Mountain 3 - Côte d'Ardoix, 207.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 2 pts 2 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 5:42:51 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:48 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:07:49 4 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:08:49 7 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:08:50 8 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:03 9 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:09:38 10 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:10:10 11 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:10:31 12 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:11:54 13 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 14 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 17 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 19 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 20 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 AG2R La Mondiale 17:24:06 2 Astana Pro Team 0:00:28 3 Team Europcar 0:02:26 4 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:24 5 Garmin-Sharp 0:06:26 6 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:53 7 BMC Racing Team 0:07:54 8 Lotto-Belisol Team 9 RadioShack-Nissan 10 Sky Procycling 0:08:01 11 Saur-Sojasun 12 Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:08:30 13 Katusha Team 0:08:31 14 Movistar Team 0:08:39 15 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:31 16 FDJ-Big Mat 17 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:10:09 18 Argos-Shimano 0:10:22 19 Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:10:36 20 Lampre - ISD 0:11:29 21 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:13:37 22 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:14:43

General classification after stage 12 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 54:34:33 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:05 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:23 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:03:19 5 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:48 6 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 0:06:15 7 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:06:57 8 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:07:30 9 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:31 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:08:51 11 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:09:29 12 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:09:45 13 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:49 14 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:11:27 15 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:12:41 16 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:17:21 17 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:17:41 18 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:18:04 19 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:55 20 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:19:02 21 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:20:12 22 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:20:32 23 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 0:20:54 24 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:27:37 25 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:30:41 26 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:31:09 27 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:31:41 28 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:32:00 29 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:33:04 30 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:33:13 31 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:33:59 32 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:34:52 33 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:40:36 34 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:42:33 35 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:42:42 36 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:45:54 37 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:49:25 38 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:51:22 39 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:52:24 40 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:54:09 41 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:56:23 42 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:57:35 43 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:58:06 44 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:59:11 45 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:00:49 46 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:00:53 47 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1:01:10 48 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 1:01:23 49 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:02:14 50 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 1:02:16 51 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 1:02:18 52 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 1:03:31 53 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 1:03:54 54 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:04:58 55 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:05:00 56 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1:05:36 57 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1:05:46 58 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:06:11 59 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:07:00 60 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:07:55 61 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 1:08:02 62 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 1:08:57 63 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 1:09:03 64 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:09:23 65 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:09:26 66 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:10:20 67 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1:11:03 68 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:12:21 69 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:12:29 70 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:13:14 71 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:13:16 72 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 1:13:33 73 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:13:47 74 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:14:12 75 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1:15:46 76 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:16:04 77 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:16:44 78 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:16:48 79 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 1:18:32 80 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:19:17 81 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 1:20:39 82 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:21:29 83 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:22:12 84 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 1:22:23 85 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1:23:15 86 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 1:25:07 87 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:25:41 88 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:27:23 89 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:28:00 90 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:28:31 91 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1:29:05 92 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:29:32 93 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 1:30:52 94 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 1:31:20 95 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:32:29 96 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:33:16 97 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 1:33:57 98 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 1:35:30 99 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 1:35:37 100 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 1:35:48 101 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:36:28 102 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:37:05 103 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 1:37:21 104 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:37:32 105 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:37:50 106 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 1:38:10 107 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:38:57 108 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:39:07 109 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:39:28 110 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:39:38 111 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1:39:46 112 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:40:48 113 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:42:01 114 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:43:09 115 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:43:21 116 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 1:43:33 117 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 1:44:06 118 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:44:35 119 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:46:25 120 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 1:47:16 121 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1:49:02 122 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1:49:25 123 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1:51:40 124 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:51:43 125 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:51:59 126 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:52:40 127 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:52:46 128 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 1:53:35 129 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 1:54:22 130 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 1:55:37 131 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:55:39 132 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 1:55:57 133 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:56:22 134 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 1:56:24 135 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:56:42 136 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1:57:02 137 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 1:57:10 138 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:57:28 139 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:57:43 140 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:57:48 141 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 1:57:50 142 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:58:00 143 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:58:54 144 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 1:59:28 145 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:00:51 146 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:01:36 147 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 2:02:04 148 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:03:17 149 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 2:03:27 150 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano 2:04:25 151 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 2:04:35 152 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:06:04 153 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2:06:35 154 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano 2:06:36 155 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:07:38 156 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2:08:23 157 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:09:21 158 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 2:09:26 159 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 2:12:11 160 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:14:09 161 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 2:15:30 162 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 2:16:40 163 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:21:12 164 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 2:24:45

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 254 pts 2 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 198 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 181 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 129 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 100 6 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 96 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 95 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 82 9 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 68 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 67 11 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 67 12 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 62 13 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 62 14 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 62 15 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 58 16 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 56 17 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 56 18 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 52 19 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 50 20 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 47 21 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 45 22 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 45 23 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 44 24 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 25 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 41 26 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 27 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 36 28 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 35 29 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 35 30 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 35 31 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 34 32 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 34 33 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 33 34 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 33 35 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 32 36 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 32 37 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 32 38 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 31 39 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 40 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 30 41 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 30 42 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 30 43 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 30 44 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 29 45 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 28 46 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 28 47 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 27 48 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 27 49 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 26 50 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 25 51 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 23 52 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 23 53 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 22 54 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 21 55 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 56 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 20 57 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 20 58 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 20 59 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 20 60 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 20 61 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 19 62 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 18 63 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 64 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 17 65 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 17 66 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 17 67 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 17 68 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 69 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 15 70 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 71 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 72 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 14 73 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 14 74 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 13 75 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 76 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 77 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 12 78 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 12 79 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 12 80 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 81 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 11 82 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 11 83 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10 84 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 85 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 8 86 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 8 87 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 8 88 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 8 89 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 8 90 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 91 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 92 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 93 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 94 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 95 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 4 96 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 4 97 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 4 98 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 3 99 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 3 100 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 3 101 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 2 102 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2 103 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 104 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1 105 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 106 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 1 107 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 1 108 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1 109 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1 110 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team -15 111 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun -15

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 66 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 55 3 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 39 4 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 37 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 33 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 32 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 32 8 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 29 9 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 28 10 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 20 11 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 12 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 18 13 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 18 14 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 15 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 14 16 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 17 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 14 18 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 14 19 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 14 20 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 14 21 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 22 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 12 23 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 24 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 10 25 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 9 26 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 8 27 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 8 28 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 7 29 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 7 30 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 6 31 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 32 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 6 33 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 34 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 35 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 36 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 37 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 38 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 39 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 2 40 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 2 41 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 42 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1 43 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 44 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 45 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 46 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 54:41:30 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:54 3 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:27:55 4 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:35:36 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:42:28 6 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:49:26 7 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:54:13 8 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:56:57 9 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:58:03 10 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:00:58 11 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 1:01:05 12 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:06:19 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 1:06:36 14 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:30:08 15 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:30:35 16 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:45:02 17 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:49:25 18 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:50:51 19 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 1:52:31 20 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:07:12