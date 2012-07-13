Trending

Millar outsprints Peraud to win Tour de France stage 12

Garmin-Sharp rider gives Britain its fourth stage win of the Tour

David Millar (Garmin-Sharp) celebrates his victory in stage 12 of the Tour de France.

(Image credit: AFP)
David Millar (Garmin-Sharp) became the fourth British rider to win a stage at the 2012 Tour.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
David Millar (Garmin - Sharp)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tejay Van Garderen (BMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mark Cavendish (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Christian Vande Velde (Garmin - Sharp) signs autographs

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
David Millar (Garmin - Sharp) recovers after his win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
David Millar (Garmin - Sharp) wins the stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Team Sky sets the pace

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan (Liquigas) protest the finish

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Bradley Wiggins (Sky) in yellow

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Robert Kiserlovski (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Points classification leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) inside the final kilometre of stage 12.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
After working for Liquigas-Cannondale teammate Peter Sagan in the closing kilometres, Daniel Oss makes his way to the finish line.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The publicity caravan arrives at the finish in Annonay Davézieux.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Ego Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) crosses the finish line in third place, five seconds behind Millar and Peraud.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Points leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) isn't pleased with Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) in their sprint to the finish on stage 12.

(Image credit: AFP)
Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
David Millar (Garmin - Sharp) celebrates a stage win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cadel Evans (BMC) before the start.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Bradley Wiggins (Sky) gets kissed

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vladimir Karpets (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Robert Kiserlovski (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) leads the mountains classification

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
David Millar (Garmin - Sharp)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tejay Van Garderen (BMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
David Millar (Garmin - Sharp) triumphs on stage 12

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Matthew Goss (Orica - GreenEdge) sprints Peter Sagan (Liquigas - Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Frank Schleck (RadioShack - Nissan)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton on stage 12

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Daniel Oss (Liquigas - Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jani Brajkovic (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
David Millar (Garmin - Sharp) on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan (Liquigas) leads the points competition

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Tour de France peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Robert Kiserlovski (Astana) finishes up

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Matthew Goss (Orica - GreenEdge) at the start.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Bradley Wiggins (Sky) in yellow

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vladimir Karpets (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stuart O' Grady (Orica - GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
David Millar (Garmin - Sharp)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Robert Kiserlovski (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Matthew Goss (Orica - GreenEdge) and Peter Sagan (Liquigas - Cannondale) sprint for points, but Sagan is not happy

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Borut Bozic (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Luca Paolini (Katusha)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Points leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) protests the actions of rival Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) in the field sprint for sixth place.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
David Millar (Garmin-Sharp) outsprints Frenchman Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale) to win stage 12 of the Tour de France.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
David Millar (Garmin - Sharp) has a snack

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
David Millar (Garmin - Sharp) wins the stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
David Zabriskie (Garmin - Sharp)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cadel Evans (BMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Race leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - Quick Step)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
After leading the entire final kilometre, David Millar (Garmin-Sharp) outsprints Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale) for the stage win.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
David Millar (Garmin-Sharp) on the podium after winning stage 12 from a breakaway.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on the podium to receive another yellow jersey.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Bradley Wiggins (Sky) continues to lead the Tour de France after stage 12.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Tour de France leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on the podium after stage 12.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Points classification leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Mountains classification leader Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
David Millar (Garmin-Sharp) and Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale) sprint head-to-head in the final meters of stage 12.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Stage 12 winner David Millar (Garmin-Sharp) on the podium.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) sprints to a sixth place finish but the protest by Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) would result in relegation and loss of points for Goss.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
David Millar (Garmin-Sharp) won his fourth career Tour de France stage and became the fourth British rider to win a stage at the 2012 Tour.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The peloton enters the final kilometre of stage 12 approximately eight minutes behind the winning breakaway.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Robert Kiserlovski (Astana) and Cyril Gautier (Europcar) are inside the final kilometre and are racing for third place.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Cyril Gautier (Europcar) and Robert Kiserlovski (Astana) in pursuit of Millar and Peraud.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
And then there were two...David Millar (Garmin-Sharp) and Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale) dropped their breakaway companions and are now inside the final kilometere of stage 12.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
David Millar (Garmin-Sharp) and Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale) have dropped their three breakaway companions in the finale and head into the final kilometre.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
David Millar (Garmin-Sharp) leads Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale) under the flamme rouge at 1km to go.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Cyril Gautier (Europcar) leads the break on stage 12

(Image credit: AFP)
An exhausted David Millar (Garmin-Sharp) recovers after his winning effort.

(Image credit: AFP)

Garmin-Sharp's David Millar took his fourth career Tour de France stage win and claimed Great Britain's fourth of this year's race when he outsprinted Ag2r-La Mondiale's Jean-Christophe Peraud to win stage 12 into Annonay Davézieux. The two riders were part of a five-man breakaway also including Robert Kiserlovski (Astana), Cyril Gautier (Europcar) and Egoi Martínez (Euskaltel) who built up a lead of more than 12 minutes on the bunch towards the end of the longest stage of the race.

The five men had plenty of time in hand as they came into the finish and made the most of it. After three hours of hard riding, they slowed down and began toying with each other over the final 4km. Kiserlovski and Martínez both feigned attacks, but it was Peraud who made the first full-on tilt for the line as they approached the 2km banner.

Millar chased after the Frenchman and, as the other three waited for each other to respond, it soon became clear that the stage would be decided by Peraud and the Scot. The pair cooperated until 500m from the line, when Peraud sat in on Millar's wheel and waited for the moment to make his move.

Peraud's mountain biking pedigree suggested that he might not to be well suited to a road sprint, but he put up a great fight. He waited until 200 metres from the line before making his move, jumping on Millar's right as the Scot stuck hard to the left-hand barrier. Peraud got alongside Millar, but when the Garmin man got his gear turning there was only going to be one winner. As he claimed his first Tour stage since 2003, Millar punched the air a couple of times and then collapsed to the ground beyond line.

"The day worked out perfectly. It's my proudest win since my Tour victory at Béziers in 2002 as winning a road stage is always more emotional than winning a time trial or a prologue. It's taken our team going through turmoil to bring out the best of me," said Millar, who paid tribute to Tom Simpson, who died 45 years ago today on a Tour stage over Mont Ventoux.

Asked about the fact that all four of Britain's Olympic team riders who are racing at the Tour have now won a stage, Millar commented: "Our Olympic team is made up of Tour de France stage winners and that should make it quite a force. I never thought I would see Britons dominating like this at the Tour."

Garmin-Sharp DS Allan Peiper said that the victory had shown what "an old soldier" Millar is. "It was a very difficult stage as they raced hard from the start, but they knew they would have a chance after the first two climbs once the peloton came back together. There aren't too many tactics after a hard start and long stage like that. We knew the last 5k were very hard with a side to head wind in the last kilometre. But David was looking good on the road and he made his experience count. That's what made the difference," said Peiper.

The bunch was led in almost eight minutes later by Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge). However, within minutes the Australian was relegated for having deviated from his line in that sprint, preventing points rival Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) from getting a clean run at the finish. The Slovak's angry gesticulations left no doubt about his feelings on Goss's sprint.

Bradley Wiggins and Sky had a relatively comfortable day, happy to let the breakaway take centre stage as the race heads for the Pyrenees. However, following the stage, Wiggins revealed that he had received burns from a flare carried by a fan on the final climb 25km from the finish. He described the incident as more scary than painful.

"I think Dave must have been beginning to feel left out and it's incredible that he's won on such an anniversary. He's had a hard season with a crash that resulted in a broken collarbone, but to top it off with stage win on Tom's anniversary is good," Wiggins said of his former Garmin teammate. "We had a bit of a day off, but it was still pretty tough."

The break takes shape

Once again, there was action right from the off as dozens of riders attempted to get into the break of the day. Heading towards the Grand Cucheron, the first of two early first-category climbs, a break of 17 riders went clear. Astana's Kiserlovski was very prominent in it as he took the KoM points on the Grand Cucheron. Cofidis climber David Moncoutié tried to get across to the lead group here, but crashed on the descent and had to abandon the race with a broken collarbone.

Six riders fell back from the lead group on that climb, and another six were dropped on the subsequent ascent of the Col du Granier, where Kiserlovski again took maximum KoM points. The five leaders had no chance to ease up, though, as riders continued to attack from the bunch, which was less than two minutes in arrears.

Sagan was among those attackers. He went clear with Liquigas-Cannondale teammates Dominik Nerz and Kristjan Koren, as well as Rein Taaramäe (Cofidis) and Chris Anker Sörensen (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank). Sagan's group got halfway across to the leaders, but were then hauled back as Orica-GreenEdge joined Sky in setting the pace on the front of the peloton in order to prevent the Slovak getting clear of Goss before the intermediate sprint.

Once Sagan's group had been brought back, Sky lifted the pedal at the front of the bunch, finally allowing the five-man break some breathing space. Their lead ballooned out to more than 12 minutes with 50km remaining. The only time the peloton raised its pace in that period was for that intermediate sprint, where Goss, André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) and Kenny Van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM) all beat Sagan.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp5:42:46
2Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
3Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:05
4Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
5Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:53
7Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
8Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:54
9Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
10Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
11Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
12Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
13Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
15Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
16Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
17Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
18Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
19Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
20Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
21Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
22Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
23Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
24Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
25Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
26Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
27Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
28Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
29Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
30Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
31Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
32Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
33Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
34Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
35Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
36Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
37Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
38Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
39Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
40Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
41Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
42Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:08:01
43Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
44Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:17
45Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
46Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
47Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
48Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:08:31
49Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
50Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
51Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
52Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:39
53Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
55Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:08:54
57George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
58Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:08:55
59Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
60Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
62Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
63Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:08:57
64Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:09:08
65Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
66Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
67Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
68Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
69Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
70Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
71Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
72Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
73Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
74Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
75Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
76Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:09:38
77Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:43
78Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan0:09:49
79Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
80Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
81Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
82Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:10:15
83Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
84Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
85Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
86Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
87Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
88Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
89Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
90Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
91Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
92Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
93Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
94Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
95Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
96Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
97Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
98Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
99Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
100Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
101Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
102Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
103Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
104Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
105Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:10:20
106Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
107Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:10:36
108Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
109Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
110Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
111Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
112Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
113Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
114Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:11:59
115Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
116Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
117Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
118Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
119Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
120Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
121Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
122Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
123Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
124Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
125Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
126André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
127Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
128Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
129Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
130Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
131Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
132Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
133Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
134Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
135Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
136Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
137Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
138Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
139Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
140Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
141Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
142David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
143Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
144Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
145Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
146Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
147Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
148Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
149Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
150Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
151Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
152Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
153Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
154Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
155Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
156Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
157Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
158Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
159Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
160Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
161Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
162Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
163Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
164Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:19:15
DNFTom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
DNFDavid Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNSRobert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - Marcilloles, 153.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp20pts
2Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar17
3Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team15
4Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
5Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi11
6Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team10
7André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team9
8Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
9Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale7
10Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale6
11Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
12Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team4
13Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
14Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling2
15Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling1

Sprint 2 - Annonay-Davézieux, 226km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp30pts
2Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale25
3Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi22
4Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar19
5Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team17
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale15
7Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team13
8Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
9Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team9
10Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team7
11Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
12Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling5
13Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale3
15Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling2

Mountain 1 - Col du Grand Cucheron, 34km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team10pts
2Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
3Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan6
4Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar4
5David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp2
6Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Mountain 2 - Col du Granier, 80.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team10pts
2Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
3Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
4David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp4
5Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar2
6Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan1

Mountain 3 - Côte d'Ardoix, 207.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team2pts
2Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar5:42:51
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:48
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:07:49
4Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:08:49
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:08:50
8Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:03
9Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:38
10Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:10:10
11Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:10:31
12Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:11:54
13Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
14Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
16Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
17Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
18Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
19Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
20Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale17:24:06
2Astana Pro Team0:00:28
3Team Europcar0:02:26
4Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:24
5Garmin-Sharp0:06:26
6Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:53
7BMC Racing Team0:07:54
8Lotto-Belisol Team
9RadioShack-Nissan
10Sky Procycling0:08:01
11Saur-Sojasun
12Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:08:30
13Katusha Team0:08:31
14Movistar Team0:08:39
15Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:09:31
16FDJ-Big Mat
17Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:10:09
18Argos-Shimano0:10:22
19Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:10:36
20Lampre - ISD0:11:29
21Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:13:37
22Rabobank Cycling Team0:14:43

General classification after stage 12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling54:34:33
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:05
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:23
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:03:19
5Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:48
6Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan0:06:15
7Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:57
8Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:07:30
9Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:31
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:08:51
11Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:09:29
12Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:09:45
13Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:49
14Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:11:27
15Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:12:41
16Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:17:21
17Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:17:41
18Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:18:04
19Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:55
20Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:19:02
21Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:20:12
22Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:20:32
23Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team0:20:54
24Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:27:37
25Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:30:41
26Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:31:09
27Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:31:41
28Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:32:00
29Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:33:04
30Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:33:13
31Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:33:59
32Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:34:52
33Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:40:36
34Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:42:33
35Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:42:42
36Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:45:54
37Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:49:25
38Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:51:22
39George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:52:24
40Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:54:09
41Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:56:23
42Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:57:35
43Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:58:06
44Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:59:11
45Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:00:49
46Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:00:53
47Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1:01:10
48Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team1:01:23
49Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1:02:14
50Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan1:02:16
51Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team1:02:18
52Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp1:03:31
53Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar1:03:54
54Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:04:58
55Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale1:05:00
56Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1:05:36
57Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1:05:46
58Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:06:11
59Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:07:00
60Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:07:55
61Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan1:08:02
62Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team1:08:57
63Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team1:09:03
64Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:09:23
65Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:09:26
66Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:10:20
67Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp1:11:03
68Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:12:21
69Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:12:29
70Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:13:14
71Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:13:16
72Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling1:13:33
73Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:13:47
74Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:14:12
75Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1:15:46
76Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:16:04
77Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:16:44
78Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:16:48
79David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp1:18:32
80Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:19:17
81Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan1:20:39
82Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:21:29
83Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:22:12
84Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team1:22:23
85Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1:23:15
86Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team1:25:07
87Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:25:41
88Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:27:23
89Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:28:00
90Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:28:31
91David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp1:29:05
92Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:29:32
93Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling1:30:52
94Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD1:31:20
95Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:32:29
96Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1:33:16
97Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar1:33:57
98Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team1:35:30
99Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar1:35:37
100Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar1:35:48
101Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:36:28
102Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:37:05
103Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team1:37:21
104Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:37:32
105Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:37:50
106Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano1:38:10
107Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:38:57
108Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:39:07
109Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:39:28
110Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:39:38
111Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1:39:46
112Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale1:40:48
113Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:42:01
114Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:43:09
115Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:43:21
116Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team1:43:33
117Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team1:44:06
118Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:44:35
119Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:46:25
120Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team1:47:16
121Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1:49:02
122Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1:49:25
123Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1:51:40
124Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:51:43
125Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:51:59
126Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:52:40
127Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:52:46
128André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team1:53:35
129Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat1:54:22
130Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar1:55:37
131Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:55:39
132Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team1:55:57
133Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:56:22
134Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team1:56:24
135Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:56:42
136Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1:57:02
137Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar1:57:10
138Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:57:28
139Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:57:43
140Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:57:48
141Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano1:57:50
142Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:58:00
143Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:58:54
144Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano1:59:28
145Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:00:51
146Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:01:36
147Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling2:02:04
148Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2:03:17
149Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank2:03:27
150Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano2:04:25
151Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team2:04:35
152Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling2:06:04
153Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2:06:35
154Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano2:06:36
155Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:07:38
156Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2:08:23
157Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:09:21
158Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD2:09:26
159Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team2:12:11
160Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:14:09
161Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano2:15:30
162Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp2:16:40
163Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:21:12
164Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp2:24:45

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale254pts
2Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team198
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team181
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling129
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team100
6Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling96
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling95
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling82
9Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank68
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat67
11Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale67
12Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep62
13Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat62
14Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team62
15Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team58
16David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp56
17Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar56
18Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team52
19Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar50
20Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank47
21Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team45
22Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team45
23Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi44
24Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale43
25Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team41
26Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale38
27Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team36
28Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar35
29Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team35
30Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD35
31Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep34
32Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi34
33Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team33
34Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team33
35Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar32
36Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan32
37Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team32
38Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team31
39Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team31
40Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team30
41Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank30
42Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team30
43Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne30
44Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat29
45Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar28
46Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale28
47Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan27
48Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun27
49Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan26
50Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi25
51Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep23
52Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team23
53Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team22
54Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar21
55Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
56Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank20
57Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team20
58Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat20
59David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp20
60Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank20
61Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp19
62Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan18
63Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne17
64Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team17
65Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat17
66Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar17
67Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat17
68Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15
69Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team15
70Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne15
71Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne15
72Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan14
73Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan14
74Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar13
75Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
76Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne13
77Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan12
78Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano12
79Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp12
80Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
81Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep11
82Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team11
83Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep10
84Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
85Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team8
86Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team8
87Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team8
88Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano8
89Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team8
90Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale7
91Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
92Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale6
93Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
94Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
95Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling4
96Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling4
97Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team4
98Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling3
99Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan3
100Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD3
101Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team2
102Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2
103Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
104Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1
105Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale1
106Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling1
107Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team1
108Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1
109Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1
110Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team-15
111Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun-15

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team66pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar55
3Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank39
4Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team37
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD33
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling32
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat32
8Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep29
9Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar28
10Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar20
11Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale19
12Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan18
13Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team18
14Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team18
15Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank14
16Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling14
17Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan14
18Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi14
19Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team14
20Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep14
21Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale13
22Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team12
23Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team11
24Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat10
25Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan9
26Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp8
27Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun8
28Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team7
29Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan7
30Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar6
31Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
32David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp6
33Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat5
34Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
35Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
36Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
37Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
38Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale2
39Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan2
40Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team2
41Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
42David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp1
43Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
44Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
45Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
46Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team54:41:30
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:54
3Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:27:55
4Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:35:36
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:42:28
6Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:49:26
7Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:54:13
8Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:56:57
9Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:58:03
10Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:00:58
11Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan1:01:05
12Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:06:19
13Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling1:06:36
14Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:30:08
15Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:30:35
16Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:45:02
17Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:49:25
18Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:50:51
19Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano1:52:31
20Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:07:12

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RadioShack-Nissan163:56:13
2Sky Procycling0:12:38
3Astana Pro Team0:24:33
4BMC Racing Team0:35:14
5Movistar Team0:39:16
6Liquigas-Cannondale0:49:25
7FDJ-Big Mat0:55:04
8AG2R La Mondiale1:00:22
9Team Europcar1:02:31
10Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:04:21
11Katusha Team1:04:27
12Saur-Sojasun1:37:35
13Lotto-Belisol Team1:39:42
14Rabobank Cycling Team1:40:56
15Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:06:48
16Lampre - ISD2:11:17
17Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank2:13:09
18Euskaltel - Euskadi2:20:48
19Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne2:21:25
20Garmin-Sharp2:47:09
21Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team3:05:24
22Argos-Shimano4:34:21

