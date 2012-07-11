Trending

Voeckler wins from breakaway in Bellegarde-sur-Valserine

Five riders contest finale

Image 1 of 96

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) is ready to resume defense of his yellow jersey following the first rest day.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) is ready to resume defense of his yellow jersey following the first rest day.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 96

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) at the finish line of stage 10 in Bellegarde-sur-Valserine.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) at the finish line of stage 10 in Bellegarde-sur-Valserine.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 96

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) crosses the finish line in fourth place, 23 seconds down on stage winner Thomas Voeckler.

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) crosses the finish line in fourth place, 23 seconds down on stage winner Thomas Voeckler.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 96

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) finished in second place on stage 10, three seconds behind winner Thomas Voeckler.

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) finished in second place on stage 10, three seconds behind winner Thomas Voeckler.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 96

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) celebrates his win on stage 10 of the 2012 Tour de France

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) celebrates his win on stage 10 of the 2012 Tour de France
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 6 of 96

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) tried to gain time on his GC rivals, but was caught and finished in the maillot jaune group.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) tried to gain time on his GC rivals, but was caught and finished in the maillot jaune group.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 96

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) glances over his shoulder to make sure victory is his on stage 10.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) glances over his shoulder to make sure victory is his on stage 10.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 96

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) attacked the maillot jaune group and has caught Andriy Grivko (Astana), a member of the early 25-man break that was dropped on the Grand Colombier.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) attacked the maillot jaune group and has caught Andriy Grivko (Astana), a member of the early 25-man break that was dropped on the Grand Colombier.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 96

Richie Porte sets tempo for Sky leader and maillot jaune wearer Bradley Wiggins.

Richie Porte sets tempo for Sky leader and maillot jaune wearer Bradley Wiggins.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 96

Team Sky in control of the peloton for maillot jaune Bradley Wiggins.

Team Sky in control of the peloton for maillot jaune Bradley Wiggins.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 96

Bradley Wiggins looks back while crossing the finish line in Bellegarde-sur-Valserine in a gesture that GC rival Vincenzo Nibali felt was directed at him as an insult.

Bradley Wiggins looks back while crossing the finish line in Bellegarde-sur-Valserine in a gesture that GC rival Vincenzo Nibali felt was directed at him as an insult.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 96

Points leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) was one of the instigators of the early break in stage 10.

Points leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) was one of the instigators of the early break in stage 10.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 96

Denis Menchov (Katusha) remains in the hunt for a final podium position in Paris.

Denis Menchov (Katusha) remains in the hunt for a final podium position in Paris.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 96

Garmin-Sharp's David Millar and David Zabriskie were part of the 25-man break which formed early in stage 10.

Garmin-Sharp's David Millar and David Zabriskie were part of the 25-man break which formed early in stage 10.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 96

A television helicopter keeps tabs on the maillot jaune during stage 10.

A television helicopter keeps tabs on the maillot jaune during stage 10.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 96

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 96

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) celebrates his victory in stage 10 of the Tour de France.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) celebrates his victory in stage 10 of the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 96

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) gets some help from Bernard Hinault with the mountains classification jersey.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) gets some help from Bernard Hinault with the mountains classification jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 96

Relief for Thomas Voeckler as the Europcar Frenchman has won stage 10 of the Tour de France.

Relief for Thomas Voeckler as the Europcar Frenchman has won stage 10 of the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 96

You think Thomas Voeckler's happy about his stage win?

You think Thomas Voeckler's happy about his stage win?
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 96

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) came up big for his team in stage 10.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) came up big for his team in stage 10.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 96

Stage 10 winner and mountains classification leader Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) was also named most combative rider of stage 10.

Stage 10 winner and mountains classification leader Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) was also named most combative rider of stage 10.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 96

Stage 10 winner Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

Stage 10 winner Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 96

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) after his second place finish in stage 10.

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) after his second place finish in stage 10.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 96

Dmitriy Fofonov (Astana) crosses the finish line in 10th place.

Dmitriy Fofonov (Astana) crosses the finish line in 10th place.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 96

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on the podium to receive the yellow jersey.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on the podium to receive the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 96

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) confers with his directeur sportif.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) confers with his directeur sportif.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 96

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD), Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank), Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) and Dries Devenyns (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in the lead during the finale of stage 10.

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD), Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank), Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) and Dries Devenyns (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in the lead during the finale of stage 10.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 96

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) leads the four survivors of the early break late in stage 10.

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) leads the four survivors of the early break late in stage 10.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 96

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) dug deep to win stage 10.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) dug deep to win stage 10.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 96

Points classification leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Points classification leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 96

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) after his second place finish in stage 10.

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) after his second place finish in stage 10.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 96

Points classification leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Ukraine champion Andriy Grivko (Astana) on the attack early in stage 10.

Points classification leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Ukraine champion Andriy Grivko (Astana) on the attack early in stage 10.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 96

Stunning scenery during stage 10 between Mâcon and Bellegarde-sur-Valserine.

Stunning scenery during stage 10 between Mâcon and Bellegarde-sur-Valserine.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 96

Tour leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky) in action during stage 10.

Tour leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky) in action during stage 10.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 96

Peter Sagan (Liquuigas-Cannondale) spent much of stage 10 out on the attack in a large breakaway.

Peter Sagan (Liquuigas-Cannondale) spent much of stage 10 out on the attack in a large breakaway.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 96

The Tour peloton awaits the start of stage 10 in Mâcon

The Tour peloton awaits the start of stage 10 in Mâcon
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 96

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) signs autographs prior to the start of stage 10.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) signs autographs prior to the start of stage 10.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 96

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) dropped his GC rivals on the descent of the Grand Colombier and has caught Andriy Grivko (Astana), one of the members of the day's big escape.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) dropped his GC rivals on the descent of the Grand Colombier and has caught Andriy Grivko (Astana), one of the members of the day's big escape.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 96

Tour de France leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on the podium after stage 10.

Tour de France leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on the podium after stage 10.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 96

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) makes his way to the podium after stage 10.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) makes his way to the podium after stage 10.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 96

How sweet it is. Thomas Voeckler's mere participation in the Tour was in doubt, yet despite his knee problems the Frenchman rode to victory on stage 10 after being on the attack nearly the entire stage.

How sweet it is. Thomas Voeckler's mere participation in the Tour was in doubt, yet despite his knee problems the Frenchman rode to victory on stage 10 after being on the attack nearly the entire stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 96

An ecstatic Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) on the podium after his stage win.

An ecstatic Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) on the podium after his stage win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 96

In addition to winning stage 10, Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) now leads the mountains classification.

In addition to winning stage 10, Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) now leads the mountains classification.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 96

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) remains on top of the best young rider classification.

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) remains on top of the best young rider classification.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 96

World champion Mark Cavendish on domestique duty for his Sky teammates.

World champion Mark Cavendish on domestique duty for his Sky teammates.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 96

An exhausted Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) at the finish line in Bellegarde-sur-Valserine.

An exhausted Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) at the finish line in Bellegarde-sur-Valserine.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 96

Ukraine champion Andriy Grivko (Astana)

Ukraine champion Andriy Grivko (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 96

Points classification leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Ukraine champion Andriy Grivko (Astana) initiated the early break which soon ballooned to 25 riders.

Points classification leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Ukraine champion Andriy Grivko (Astana) initiated the early break which soon ballooned to 25 riders.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 96

Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar) was part of the 25-man break which formed early in stage 10.

Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar) was part of the 25-man break which formed early in stage 10.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 96

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) lost contact with the yellow jersey group in the closing kilometres of stage 10 and finished alone in 27th place.

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) lost contact with the yellow jersey group in the closing kilometres of stage 10 and finished alone in 27th place.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 96

Stage 10 winner Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

Stage 10 winner Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 96

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) is presented with his trophy for winning stage 10.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) is presented with his trophy for winning stage 10.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 96

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) is the new leader of the mountains classification.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) is the new leader of the mountains classification.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 96

Tour de France leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky) approaches the finish line in Bellegarde-sur-Valserine.

Tour de France leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky) approaches the finish line in Bellegarde-sur-Valserine.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 56 of 96

Kisses for Peta Todd by boyfriend Mark Cavendish

Kisses for Peta Todd by boyfriend Mark Cavendish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 96

Cadel Evans (BMC) approaches the finish line at the head of the yellow jersey group.

Cadel Evans (BMC) approaches the finish line at the head of the yellow jersey group.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 58 of 96

Mark Cavendish gets a visit from the family

Mark Cavendish gets a visit from the family
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 96

A big crowd for the start of stage 10 of the Tour de France

A big crowd for the start of stage 10 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 96

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) soaks up the applause on the podium for his victory in stage 10.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) soaks up the applause on the podium for his victory in stage 10.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 61 of 96

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) remains in the yellow jersey.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) remains in the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 62 of 96

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) continues to lead the Tour de France after stage 10.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) continues to lead the Tour de France after stage 10.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 63 of 96

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) crosses the finish line of stage 10.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) crosses the finish line of stage 10.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 64 of 96

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) takes a look at where his GC rivals are at the finish line in Bellegarde-sur-Valserine.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) takes a look at where his GC rivals are at the finish line in Bellegarde-sur-Valserine.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 65 of 96

Sandy Casar (FDJ-BigMat) was part of the early 25-man break and leads in a group for sixth place.

Sandy Casar (FDJ-BigMat) was part of the early 25-man break and leads in a group for sixth place.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 66 of 96

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) adds another green jersey to his collection.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) adds another green jersey to his collection.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 67 of 96

Team Sky signs in for stage 10 of the Tour de France

Team Sky signs in for stage 10 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 96

Points classification leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Points classification leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 69 of 96

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) lost some time to his closest white jersey rival Rein Taaramae in the stage 10 finale, but the American remains in the young riders classification lead.

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) lost some time to his closest white jersey rival Rein Taaramae in the stage 10 finale, but the American remains in the young riders classification lead.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 70 of 96

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) continues to lead the young riders classification.

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) continues to lead the young riders classification.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 71 of 96

Tour de France leader Bradley Wiggins shakes hands with Bernard Hinault after stepping off the podium.

Tour de France leader Bradley Wiggins shakes hands with Bernard Hinault after stepping off the podium.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 72 of 96

Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) tries to bring Voeckler back

Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) tries to bring Voeckler back
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 73 of 96

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) goes after Voeckler in the finale of stage 10

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) goes after Voeckler in the finale of stage 10
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 74 of 96

Best climber Fredrik Kessiakoff and his polka dot helmet

Best climber Fredrik Kessiakoff and his polka dot helmet
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 75 of 96

Mark Cavendish greeted by British fans

Mark Cavendish greeted by British fans
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 76 of 96

Cavendish's little daughter gets a kiss

Cavendish's little daughter gets a kiss
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 77 of 96

Best young rider Tejay van Garderen

Best young rider Tejay van Garderen
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 78 of 96

Wiggins gets a yellow bar and saddle colorway

Wiggins gets a yellow bar and saddle colorway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 79 of 96

British flags fly over Mark Cavendish as he is greeted by girlfriend Peta Todd and baby Delilah

British flags fly over Mark Cavendish as he is greeted by girlfriend Peta Todd and baby Delilah
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 80 of 96

Bradley Wiggins before the start of stage 10 in the Tour de Frnace

Bradley Wiggins before the start of stage 10 in the Tour de Frnace
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 81 of 96

Jens Voigt off in pursuit of the stage winner

Jens Voigt off in pursuit of the stage winner
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 82 of 96

Thomas Voeckler picks up the pace en route to his stage win

Thomas Voeckler picks up the pace en route to his stage win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 83 of 96

Voeckler distances his breakaway companions in the closing kilometer

Voeckler distances his breakaway companions in the closing kilometer
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 84 of 96

Scarponi puts in an acceleration

Scarponi puts in an acceleration
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 85 of 96

Voeckler solos to victory

Voeckler solos to victory
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 86 of 96

Michele Scarponi leads the chase group home

Michele Scarponi leads the chase group home
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 87 of 96

Voeckler helped across the line after winning stage 10 of the Tour de France

Voeckler helped across the line after winning stage 10 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 88 of 96

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) finished second behind Voeckler

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) finished second behind Voeckler
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 89 of 96

Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) came third on the stage after being in the breakaway

Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) came third on the stage after being in the breakaway
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 90 of 96

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) was fourth on the stage

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) was fourth on the stage
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 91 of 96

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) fell short of the stage win

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) fell short of the stage win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 92 of 96

Dries Devenyns (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) did not have the match for Voeckler

Dries Devenyns (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) did not have the match for Voeckler
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 93 of 96

In the mountains, world champion Mark Cavendish is a bottle carrier for Bradley Wiggins

In the mountains, world champion Mark Cavendish is a bottle carrier for Bradley Wiggins
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 94 of 96

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) on his way to winning stage 10 of the 2012 Tour de France

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) on his way to winning stage 10 of the 2012 Tour de France
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 95 of 96

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) was overjoyed with his stage win

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) was overjoyed with his stage win
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 96 of 96

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) exhausted after going on the attack on stage 10

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) exhausted after going on the attack on stage 10
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Just as the Tour de France was shaping up as a huge let-down for the Europcar team, their irrepressible leader, Thomas Voeckler, produced an astonishing performance to take victory after a riveting stage through the Jura massif to Bellegarde-sur-Valserine.

The strongest member of a five-man group who had initially been part of a much larger pack of two dozen riders that broke clear in a frantic opening hour, Voeckler initiated his winning move 1.5km from the line. With Dries Devenyns (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) already making a lone bid for glory and being pursued by Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan), Voeckler accelerated away from Luis León Sánchez (Rabobank) and Michele Scarponi (Lampre) and set off after the two ahead.

The Frenchman was on and then past them in seconds. Although the final kilometre-long drag up to the line must have seemed never ending to Voeckler, none of the four riders chasing behind looked likely to prevent him giving the home nation their second success of the race following Thibaut Pinot’s victory in Porrentruy. Having led the race over the final two climbs of the day, Voeckler also took the lead in the mountains classification.

“I’m 33 years old and this is my 10th Tour de France, so I fully appreciate what is happening to me. I knew that the King of the Mountains jersey was possible, but I wanted to win the stage,” said Voeckler. “No one would help me push on the climbs, they just sat on my wheel. That annoyed me, but it also inspired me. Coming into the finish, I waited for my moment and then went. When I crossed that line, I felt such a rush. My knees hurt, everything hurts, but I couldn’t give up.”

In late June it seemed very likely that Voeckler would have to sit out the Tour as the result of tendinitis in his knee. Once he had confirmed he was riding, Voeckler’s Europcar team was embroiled in controversy after it was reported that they were being investigated for alleged doping. When the race did get under way, Voeckler and co leader Pierre Rolland struggled to keep pace with the leading contenders.

“Although some people said there was nothing wrong with me, everything I said about my knee in the run-up to the Tour was true. I wasn’t acting. I always say what I feel and when asked a question I tell people exactly how it is. I spent eight days at home doing nothing in June. But I don’t care what people say about me,” said Voeckler in typically spiky fashion.

Nibali puts Sky under pressure

There was no change at the very top of the general classification, although that was not from lack of trying on the part of fourth placed Vincenzo Nibali. The Liquigas rider had confirmed on Tuesday’s rest day that he was going to attack and lived up to his word. It was little surprise when he made his move going over the top of the Grand Colombier and heading onto its treacherous descent.

Demon descender Nibali quickly opened a gap that stretched to almost a minute coming off the Grand Colombier. There he joined up with teammate Peter Sagan, who had been dropped from the breakaway group, and the pair continued to press. However, Sky always looked to be in control of the situation and reeled Nibali in before the final climb of the day, the 3rd-cat Col de Richemond.

Lotto-Belisol leader Jurgen Van den Broeck did manage to gain some valuable seconds on his GC rivals after attacking in the final 500m of the climb up the Grand Colombier. Joined by Europcar’s Pierre Rolland, the Belgian gained 32 seconds on the line, which lifted him a place to eighth overall. However, there was no change at the very top of the GC as the main favourites all finished together in a group led in by Thibaut Pinot.

Frantic action from the flag

As soon as the flag was dropped to signal the start of the day’s action, the front of the bunch was a frenzy of attacks. Peter Sagan and Astana’s Andrei Grivko were the first to escape the clutches of the peloton in the company of Saur-Sojasun’s Cyril Lemoine.

The Frenchman fell back, but Sagan and Grivko soon had plenty of company as they were joined by BMC’s Marcus Burghardt and Steve Cummings, RadioShack’s Yaroslav Popovych and Jens Voigt, Europcar’s Yukiya Arashiro and Thomas Voeckler, Euskaltel’s Egoi Martínez, Lampre leader Michele Scarponi, Garmin’s David Millar and Dave Zabriskie, Ag2r’s Jean-Christophe Peraud, Saur’s Fabrice Jeandesboz, Katusha’s Joan Horrach, FDJ’s Sandy Casar, Yauheni Hutarovich and Matthieu Ladagnous, Saxo Bank’s Karsten Kroon and Michael Morkov, Astana’s Dmitri Fofonov, Rabobank’s Luis León Sánchez, Omega Pharma’s Dries Devenyns and Orica’s Simon Gerrans and Matt Goss.

The lead group covered 49.8km in the first hour. As they reached the stage’s first hills, the peloton behind finally eased off, allowing the gap to expand to more than seven minutes.

Goss and Sagan were watching each other closely with a view to the intermediate sprint. Set up by Gerrans, Goss took it. Hutarovich provided the Australian with a bonus when he beat Sagan for second, enabling Goss to trim five points off the Slovak’s points competition lead, which now stands at 27.

Although the climb of the Grand Colombier was a good distance out from the finish, the 17km climb offered a good opportunity to those riders aiming to put race leader Bradley Wiggins under pressure. However, the Briton’s team-mates kept the bunch under firm control, with Edvald Boasson Hagen and Richie Porte particularly prominent.

Up ahead, the breakaway group splintered when Scarponi upped the pace on the Grand Colombier’s steepest ramps. After a number of attacks, just four riders remained at the front: Scarponi, Sánchez, Devenyns and Voeckler. The Frenchman made a number of attempts to escape them, but was unable to stay clear for long. Often looking frustrated, he had to content himself with collecting maximum KOM points on the Grand Colombier and Richemond.

Voigt descended rapidly off the latter to join the four leaders with 10km remaining. He hardly hesitated before launching an attack, which was the first of many that Voeckler chased down. All four riders tried to escape from the Frenchman, but Voeckler would not be denied. As canny and gutsy as ever, he had the measure of them all, putting his team’s Tour right back on track.

 

Full Results
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar4:46:26
2Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:03
3Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:07
4Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:23
5Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:00:30
6Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:02:44
7Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
8Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
9Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
10Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:52
11Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:16
12Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
13Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
16Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
17Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
18Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
19Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
20Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
21Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
22Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
23Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
24Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
25Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
26Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
27Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:33
28Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:40
29Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
30Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
31Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
32Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
33Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
34Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:54
35Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:04:06
36Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:04:24
37Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:08:16
38Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:09:07
39Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
40Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
41Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
43Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
44Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
45Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
46Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:41
47Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
48Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
49George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
50Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
51Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
52Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
53Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
54David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
55Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
56Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:25
57Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:15:04
58Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
59David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
60Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
61Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
62Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
63Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
64David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
65Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
66Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
67Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
68Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
69Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
70Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
71Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
72Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
73Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
74Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:17:26
75Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
76Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:05
77Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
78Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
79Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
80Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
81Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
82Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
83Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
84Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
85Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
86Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
87Joan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
88Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
89Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
90Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
91Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
92Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:27:27
93Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
94Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
95Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
96Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
97Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
98Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
99Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
100Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
101Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
102Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
103Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
104Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD
105Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
106Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
107Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
108Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
109Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
110Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
111Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
112Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano
113Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
114Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
115Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
116Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
117Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
118Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
119Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
120Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
121Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
122Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
123Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
124André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
125Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
126Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
127Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
128Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
129Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
130Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
131Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
132Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
133Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
134Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
135Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
136Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
137Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
138Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:31:55
139Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
140Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
141Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
142Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano
143Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
144Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
145Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
146Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
147Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
148Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
149Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
150Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
151Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
152Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
153Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
154Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
155Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
156Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
157Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
158Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
159Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
160Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
161Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
162Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
163Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
164Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
165Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
166Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
167Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
168Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
169Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
170Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
171Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
172Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
173Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
174Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
175Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNSMatthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
DNSRémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNSTony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep

Points
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar20pts
2Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD17
3Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan15
4Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team13
5Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep11
6Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat10
7Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi9
8Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar8
9Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team7
10Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
11Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat5
12Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
13Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling3
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale2
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Intermediate sprint - Béon, 130.5km
1Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team20pts
2Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat17
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale15
4Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar13
5Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan11
6Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team10
7Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat9
8Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team8
9Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank7
10David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp6
11Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD5
12Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
13David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp3
14Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2
15Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Corlier (Cat. 2) 90km
1Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank5pts
2Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team3
3Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan2
4Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 2 - Col du Grand Colombier (HC) 151.5km
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar25pts
2Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD20
3Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team16
4Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep14
5Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan12
6Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat10
7Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
8Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
9Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team4
10Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2

Mountain 3 - Col de Richemond (Cat. 3) 174km
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar2pts
2Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1

Most combative rider
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar

Young riders
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat4:49:42
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
3Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:17
4Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:24
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:25
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:09
7Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:11:48
8Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:14:10
9Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:15:49
10Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
11Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:24:11
12Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
13Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
14Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
15Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
16Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano0:28:39
17Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
18Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
19Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
20Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi

Teams
1RadioShack-Nissan14:25:57
2Astana Pro Team0:03:09
3Sky Procycling0:03:33
4BMC Racing Team0:04:34
5FDJ-Big Mat0:08:28
6Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:05
7Team Europcar0:11:09
8Movistar Team0:11:34
9Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:12:35
10Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:42
11Katusha Team0:14:51
12Saur-Sojasun0:20:48
13Lampre - ISD0:23:32
14Ag2R La Mondiale0:24:49
15Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:29:13
16Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:31:10
17Lotto-Belisol Team0:31:48
18Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:39:08
19Garmin-Sharp0:39:11
20Euskaltel - Euskadi0:50:59
21Orica Greenedge Cycling Team1:03:19
22Team Argos-Shimano1:15:42

General classification after stage 10
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling43:59:02
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:53
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:07
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:23
5Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:02
6Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:19
7Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:04:23
8Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:48
9Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:29
10Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:31
11Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:05:46
12Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:56
13Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:06:29
14Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:06:33
15Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:07:14
16Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:08:19
17Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:08:31
18Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:08:53
19Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:08:58
20Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:28
21Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:30
22Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:09:45
23Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:10:46
24Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:14:46
25Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:15:23
26Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:17:23
27Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:18:37
28Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:20:01
29Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:20:32
30Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:20:41
31Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:22:51
32Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:24:07
33Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:24:32
34Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:24:48
35Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team0:25:47
36Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:49
37Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:29:53
38Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:32:14
39Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:32:24
40Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:32:25
41Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:32:38
42Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:33:00
43George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:33:50
44Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:34:13
45Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:34:38
46Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:34:58
47Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:35:36
48Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:35:41
49Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:36:31
50Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:36:46
51Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:37:40
52Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:38:44
53Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:39:04
54Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:40:10
55Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:40:13
56Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:40:15
57Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:40:36
58Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:41:24
59Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:42:05
60Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:42:27
61Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:43:04
62Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:43:06
63Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:43:20
64David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:43:30
65Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:43:31
66Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:43:35
67Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:45:01
68Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:45:03
69Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:45:41
70Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:45:44
71Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:46:01
72Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan0:46:21
73Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:46:47
74Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp0:47:52
75Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:48:14
76Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:50:00
77Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:50:13
78Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:50:23
79Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:51:22
80Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:52:03
81Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:52:05
82Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:52:23
83Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:52:36
84David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:52:37
85Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:52:41
86Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:53:10
87Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:54:48
88Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:55:41
89Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:56:36
90Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:56:48
91Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:57:05
92Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:57:29
93Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:59:41
94Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:59:49
95Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar1:00:13
96Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep1:01:44
97Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team1:02:30
98Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:02:40
99Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:03:00
100Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team1:03:07
101Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling1:03:19
102Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:03:24
103David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp1:03:35
104Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:03:38
105Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team1:03:42
106Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:03:55
107Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team1:04:58
108Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:05:10
109Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar1:05:33
110Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
111Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:05:41
112Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale1:05:43
113Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano1:05:47
114Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:06:56
115Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:07:15
116Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1:07:23
117Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team1:07:38
118Joan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team1:08:49
119Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:10:46
120Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:11:43
121Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
122Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep1:12:00
123Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:12:25
124Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1:12:57
125Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team1:12:58
126Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1:13:29
127Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:14:31
128Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:14:34
129Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:15:02
130Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1:15:12
131Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:15:31
132André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team1:17:07
133Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:18:19
134Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:18:39
135Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat1:18:43
136Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team1:19:41
137Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:20:17
138Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar1:20:27
139Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar1:20:32
140Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:20:49
141Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:21:08
142Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1:21:57
143Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:22:39
144Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:22:59
145Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:23:16
146Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team1:23:17
147Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:23:36
148Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano1:24:13
149Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano1:24:23
150Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling1:25:21
151Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1:25:28
152Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:26:07
153Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:26:47
154Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:27:25
155Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:27:48
156Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team1:28:07
157Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling1:29:21
158Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:29:32
159Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:29:36
160Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD1:30:30
161Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano1:30:48
162Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:31:19
163Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD1:32:58
164Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano1:32:59
165Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:33:39
166Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:33:55
167Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team1:34:31
168Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:34:37
169Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team1:35:31
170Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:37:26
171Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano1:38:04
172Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano1:39:02
173Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp1:40:12
174Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp1:47:11
175Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:48:12

Points classification
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale232pts
2Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team205
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team172
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling129
5Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD109
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling95
7Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan89
8Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team86
9Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling81
10Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano76
11Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team69
12Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank68
13Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling65
14Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat62
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale56
16Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team55
17Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team53
18Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat50
19Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank47
20Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team47
21Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep45
22Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team41
23Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team36
24Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar35
25Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team35
26Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep34
27Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi34
28Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team33
29Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team33
30Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar32
31Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team32
32Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan32
33Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team32
34Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale32
35Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team31
36Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team30
37Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne30
38Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat29
39Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar28
40Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan27
41Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team26
42Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan26
43Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team25
44Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale25
45Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi25
46David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne24
47Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep23
48Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD22
49Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar21
50Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar21
51Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun21
52Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
53Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar20
54Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank20
55Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team20
56Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat20
57David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp20
58Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank20
59Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team18
60Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne17
61Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank17
62Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team17
63Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat17
64Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar17
65Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat17
66Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp16
67Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team16
68Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15
69Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team15
70Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne15
71Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne15
72Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan14
73Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar13
74Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne13
75Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team12
76Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan12
77Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano12
78Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp12
79Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi11
80Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
81Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
82Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep11
83Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan10
84Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team10
85Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep10
86Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team8
87Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team8
88Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano8
89Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team8
90Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team7
91Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan6
92David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp6
93Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
94Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling4
95Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
96Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team4
97Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling3
98Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan3
99Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD3
100Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
101Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team2
102Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2
103Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
104Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling2
105Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale1
106Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team1
107Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1
108Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD1

Mountains classification
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar28pts
2Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team21
3Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD21
4Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling20
5Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan18
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team18
7Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team18
8Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat16
9Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank14
10Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep14
11Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling12
12Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat10
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale9
14Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan9
15Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank8
16Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
17Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team7
18Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
19Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat5
20Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
21David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
22Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team4
23Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
24Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
25Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale2
26Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan2
27Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
28Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
29Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar2
30David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp1
31Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
32Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
33Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
34Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Young riders classification
1Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team44:04:33
2Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:25
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:22
4Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:19:01
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:27:07
6Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:28:42
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:29:07
8Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:29:27
9Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:33:33
10Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:34:39
11Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:35:05
12Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:40:30
13Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:50:10
14Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:58:24
15Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:06:12
16Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:10:00
17Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:15:18
18Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:18:05
19Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano1:18:52
20Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:31:55

Teams classification
1RadioShack-Nissan132:02:22
2Sky Procycling0:04:58
3BMC Racing Team0:22:06
4Astana Pro Team0:25:56
5Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:26:00
6Liquigas-Cannondale0:28:48
7Katusha Team0:31:14
8Movistar Team0:34:13
9FDJ-Big Mat0:35:20
10Team Europcar0:44:13
11Ag2R La Mondiale0:49:17
12Rabobank Cycling Team0:55:13
13Saur-Sojasun1:05:03
14Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne1:06:33
15Lotto-Belisol Team1:08:28
16Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:09:12
17Lampre - ISD1:14:04
18Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1:14:38
19Euskaltel - Euskadi1:29:57
20Orica Greenedge Cycling Team1:54:02
21Garmin-Sharp2:04:53
22Team Argos-Shimano3:02:02

 

Latest on Cyclingnews