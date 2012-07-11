Voeckler wins from breakaway in Bellegarde-sur-Valserine
Five riders contest finale
Stage 10: Mâcon - Bellegarde-sur-Valserine
Just as the Tour de France was shaping up as a huge let-down for the Europcar team, their irrepressible leader, Thomas Voeckler, produced an astonishing performance to take victory after a riveting stage through the Jura massif to Bellegarde-sur-Valserine.
The strongest member of a five-man group who had initially been part of a much larger pack of two dozen riders that broke clear in a frantic opening hour, Voeckler initiated his winning move 1.5km from the line. With Dries Devenyns (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) already making a lone bid for glory and being pursued by Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan), Voeckler accelerated away from Luis León Sánchez (Rabobank) and Michele Scarponi (Lampre) and set off after the two ahead.
The Frenchman was on and then past them in seconds. Although the final kilometre-long drag up to the line must have seemed never ending to Voeckler, none of the four riders chasing behind looked likely to prevent him giving the home nation their second success of the race following Thibaut Pinot’s victory in Porrentruy. Having led the race over the final two climbs of the day, Voeckler also took the lead in the mountains classification.
“I’m 33 years old and this is my 10th Tour de France, so I fully appreciate what is happening to me. I knew that the King of the Mountains jersey was possible, but I wanted to win the stage,” said Voeckler. “No one would help me push on the climbs, they just sat on my wheel. That annoyed me, but it also inspired me. Coming into the finish, I waited for my moment and then went. When I crossed that line, I felt such a rush. My knees hurt, everything hurts, but I couldn’t give up.”
In late June it seemed very likely that Voeckler would have to sit out the Tour as the result of tendinitis in his knee. Once he had confirmed he was riding, Voeckler’s Europcar team was embroiled in controversy after it was reported that they were being investigated for alleged doping. When the race did get under way, Voeckler and co leader Pierre Rolland struggled to keep pace with the leading contenders.
“Although some people said there was nothing wrong with me, everything I said about my knee in the run-up to the Tour was true. I wasn’t acting. I always say what I feel and when asked a question I tell people exactly how it is. I spent eight days at home doing nothing in June. But I don’t care what people say about me,” said Voeckler in typically spiky fashion.
Nibali puts Sky under pressure
There was no change at the very top of the general classification, although that was not from lack of trying on the part of fourth placed Vincenzo Nibali. The Liquigas rider had confirmed on Tuesday’s rest day that he was going to attack and lived up to his word. It was little surprise when he made his move going over the top of the Grand Colombier and heading onto its treacherous descent.
Demon descender Nibali quickly opened a gap that stretched to almost a minute coming off the Grand Colombier. There he joined up with teammate Peter Sagan, who had been dropped from the breakaway group, and the pair continued to press. However, Sky always looked to be in control of the situation and reeled Nibali in before the final climb of the day, the 3rd-cat Col de Richemond.
Lotto-Belisol leader Jurgen Van den Broeck did manage to gain some valuable seconds on his GC rivals after attacking in the final 500m of the climb up the Grand Colombier. Joined by Europcar’s Pierre Rolland, the Belgian gained 32 seconds on the line, which lifted him a place to eighth overall. However, there was no change at the very top of the GC as the main favourites all finished together in a group led in by Thibaut Pinot.
Frantic action from the flag
As soon as the flag was dropped to signal the start of the day’s action, the front of the bunch was a frenzy of attacks. Peter Sagan and Astana’s Andrei Grivko were the first to escape the clutches of the peloton in the company of Saur-Sojasun’s Cyril Lemoine.
The Frenchman fell back, but Sagan and Grivko soon had plenty of company as they were joined by BMC’s Marcus Burghardt and Steve Cummings, RadioShack’s Yaroslav Popovych and Jens Voigt, Europcar’s Yukiya Arashiro and Thomas Voeckler, Euskaltel’s Egoi Martínez, Lampre leader Michele Scarponi, Garmin’s David Millar and Dave Zabriskie, Ag2r’s Jean-Christophe Peraud, Saur’s Fabrice Jeandesboz, Katusha’s Joan Horrach, FDJ’s Sandy Casar, Yauheni Hutarovich and Matthieu Ladagnous, Saxo Bank’s Karsten Kroon and Michael Morkov, Astana’s Dmitri Fofonov, Rabobank’s Luis León Sánchez, Omega Pharma’s Dries Devenyns and Orica’s Simon Gerrans and Matt Goss.
The lead group covered 49.8km in the first hour. As they reached the stage’s first hills, the peloton behind finally eased off, allowing the gap to expand to more than seven minutes.
Goss and Sagan were watching each other closely with a view to the intermediate sprint. Set up by Gerrans, Goss took it. Hutarovich provided the Australian with a bonus when he beat Sagan for second, enabling Goss to trim five points off the Slovak’s points competition lead, which now stands at 27.
Although the climb of the Grand Colombier was a good distance out from the finish, the 17km climb offered a good opportunity to those riders aiming to put race leader Bradley Wiggins under pressure. However, the Briton’s team-mates kept the bunch under firm control, with Edvald Boasson Hagen and Richie Porte particularly prominent.
Up ahead, the breakaway group splintered when Scarponi upped the pace on the Grand Colombier’s steepest ramps. After a number of attacks, just four riders remained at the front: Scarponi, Sánchez, Devenyns and Voeckler. The Frenchman made a number of attempts to escape them, but was unable to stay clear for long. Often looking frustrated, he had to content himself with collecting maximum KOM points on the Grand Colombier and Richemond.
Voigt descended rapidly off the latter to join the four leaders with 10km remaining. He hardly hesitated before launching an attack, which was the first of many that Voeckler chased down. All four riders tried to escape from the Frenchman, but Voeckler would not be denied. As canny and gutsy as ever, he had the measure of them all, putting his team’s Tour right back on track.
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|4:46:26
|2
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:03
|3
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:07
|4
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|5
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:00:30
|6
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:02:44
|7
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|10
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:52
|11
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:16
|12
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|17
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|19
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|20
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|21
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|22
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|24
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|25
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|26
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|27
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:33
|28
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:40
|29
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|32
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|33
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|34
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:54
|35
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:06
|36
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:24
|37
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:08:16
|38
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:09:07
|39
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|40
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|41
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|43
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|45
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|46
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:11:41
|47
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|49
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|52
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|54
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|55
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|56
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:25
|57
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:15:04
|58
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|59
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|60
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|61
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|62
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|63
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|64
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|65
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|66
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|67
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|68
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|69
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|70
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|71
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|73
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|74
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:17:26
|75
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|76
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:05
|77
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|79
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|80
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|81
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|82
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|83
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|84
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|85
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Joan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|88
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|89
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|90
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|91
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:27:27
|93
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|94
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|95
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|96
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|97
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|98
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|99
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|100
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|101
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|102
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|103
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|104
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD
|105
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|106
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|107
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|108
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|109
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|110
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|111
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|112
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|113
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|115
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|116
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|117
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|118
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|119
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|120
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|121
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|122
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|123
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|124
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|125
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|126
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|127
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|128
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|129
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|130
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|131
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|132
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|133
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|134
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|135
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|136
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|137
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|138
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:31:55
|139
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|140
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|141
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|142
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|143
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|144
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|145
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|146
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|147
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|148
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|149
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|150
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|151
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|152
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|153
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|154
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|155
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|156
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|157
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|158
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|159
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|160
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|161
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|162
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|163
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|164
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|165
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|166
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|167
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|168
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|169
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|170
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|171
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|172
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|173
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|174
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|175
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNS
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|DNS
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNS
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|pts
|2
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|17
|3
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|15
|4
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|5
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|11
|6
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|10
|7
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|9
|8
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|9
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|7
|10
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|11
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|5
|12
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|13
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|15
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|1
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|17
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|4
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|13
|5
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|11
|6
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|10
|7
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|9
|8
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|7
|10
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|6
|11
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|12
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|13
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|3
|14
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|1
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|5
|pts
|2
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|3
|3
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|4
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|pts
|2
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|20
|3
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|14
|5
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|12
|6
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|10
|7
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|8
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|9
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|4
|10
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|pts
|2
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|4:49:42
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:17
|4
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:08:25
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:09:09
|7
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:11:48
|8
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:14:10
|9
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:15:49
|10
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|11
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:24:11
|12
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|0:28:39
|17
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|18
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|19
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|20
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|RadioShack-Nissan
|14:25:57
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:09
|3
|Sky Procycling
|0:03:33
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:04:34
|5
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:08:28
|6
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:09:05
|7
|Team Europcar
|0:11:09
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:11:34
|9
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:12:35
|10
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:42
|11
|Katusha Team
|0:14:51
|12
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:20:48
|13
|Lampre - ISD
|0:23:32
|14
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:24:49
|15
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:29:13
|16
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:10
|17
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:31:48
|18
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:39:08
|19
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:39:11
|20
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:50:59
|21
|Orica Greenedge Cycling Team
|1:03:19
|22
|Team Argos-Shimano
|1:15:42
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|43:59:02
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:53
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:07
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:23
|5
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:02
|6
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:19
|7
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:04:23
|8
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:48
|9
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:29
|10
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:31
|11
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:05:46
|12
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:56
|13
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:29
|14
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:06:33
|15
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:07:14
|16
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:08:19
|17
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:08:31
|18
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:08:53
|19
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:08:58
|20
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:28
|21
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:09:30
|22
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:09:45
|23
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:46
|24
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:14:46
|25
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:15:23
|26
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:17:23
|27
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:18:37
|28
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:20:01
|29
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:20:32
|30
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:20:41
|31
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:22:51
|32
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:24:07
|33
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:32
|34
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:24:48
|35
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:47
|36
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:49
|37
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:29:53
|38
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:14
|39
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:32:24
|40
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:25
|41
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:32:38
|42
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:00
|43
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:33:50
|44
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:34:13
|45
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:34:38
|46
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:34:58
|47
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:35:36
|48
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:35:41
|49
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:36:31
|50
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:36:46
|51
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:37:40
|52
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:38:44
|53
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:39:04
|54
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:40:10
|55
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:40:13
|56
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:40:15
|57
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:40:36
|58
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:41:24
|59
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:42:05
|60
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:42:27
|61
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:43:04
|62
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:43:06
|63
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:43:20
|64
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:43:30
|65
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:43:31
|66
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:43:35
|67
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:45:01
|68
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:45:03
|69
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:45:41
|70
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:45:44
|71
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:46:01
|72
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:46:21
|73
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:46:47
|74
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|0:47:52
|75
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:48:14
|76
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:50:00
|77
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:50:13
|78
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:50:23
|79
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:51:22
|80
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:52:03
|81
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:52:05
|82
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:52:23
|83
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:52:36
|84
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:52:37
|85
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:52:41
|86
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:53:10
|87
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:54:48
|88
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:55:41
|89
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:56:36
|90
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:56:48
|91
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:57:05
|92
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:57:29
|93
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:59:41
|94
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:59:49
|95
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|1:00:13
|96
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|1:01:44
|97
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:02:30
|98
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:02:40
|99
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:03:00
|100
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|1:03:07
|101
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|1:03:19
|102
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:03:24
|103
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|1:03:35
|104
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:03:38
|105
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|1:03:42
|106
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:03:55
|107
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|1:04:58
|108
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:05:10
|109
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:05:33
|110
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|111
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:05:41
|112
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:05:43
|113
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|1:05:47
|114
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:06:56
|115
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:07:15
|116
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1:07:23
|117
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:07:38
|118
|Joan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|1:08:49
|119
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:10:46
|120
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:11:43
|121
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|122
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|1:12:00
|123
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:12:25
|124
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1:12:57
|125
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:12:58
|126
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1:13:29
|127
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:14:31
|128
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:14:34
|129
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:15:02
|130
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1:15:12
|131
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:15:31
|132
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:17:07
|133
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:18:19
|134
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:18:39
|135
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:18:43
|136
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:19:41
|137
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:20:17
|138
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:20:27
|139
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:20:32
|140
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:20:49
|141
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:21:08
|142
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1:21:57
|143
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:22:39
|144
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:22:59
|145
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:23:16
|146
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:23:17
|147
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:23:36
|148
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|1:24:13
|149
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|1:24:23
|150
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|1:25:21
|151
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1:25:28
|152
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:26:07
|153
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:26:47
|154
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:27:25
|155
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:27:48
|156
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|1:28:07
|157
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:29:21
|158
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:29:32
|159
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:29:36
|160
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD
|1:30:30
|161
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|1:30:48
|162
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:31:19
|163
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|1:32:58
|164
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|1:32:59
|165
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:33:39
|166
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:33:55
|167
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:34:31
|168
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:34:37
|169
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|1:35:31
|170
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:37:26
|171
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|1:38:04
|172
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|1:39:02
|173
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|1:40:12
|174
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1:47:11
|175
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:48:12
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|232
|pts
|2
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|205
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|172
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|129
|5
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|109
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|95
|7
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|89
|8
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|86
|9
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|81
|10
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|76
|11
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|69
|12
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|68
|13
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|65
|14
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|62
|15
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|56
|16
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|55
|17
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|53
|18
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|50
|19
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|47
|20
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|47
|21
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|45
|22
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|41
|23
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|36
|24
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|35
|25
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|35
|26
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|34
|27
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|34
|28
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|33
|29
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|33
|30
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|32
|31
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|32
|32
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|32
|33
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|32
|34
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|35
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|36
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|30
|37
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|30
|38
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|29
|39
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|40
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|27
|41
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|26
|42
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|26
|43
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|25
|44
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|45
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|25
|46
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|24
|47
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|23
|48
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|22
|49
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|21
|50
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|21
|51
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|21
|52
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|53
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|54
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|20
|55
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|56
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|20
|57
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|20
|58
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|20
|59
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|60
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|61
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|17
|62
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|17
|63
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|17
|64
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|65
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|17
|66
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|16
|67
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|16
|68
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|69
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|15
|70
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|71
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|72
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|14
|73
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|13
|74
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|75
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|12
|76
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|12
|77
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|12
|78
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|12
|79
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|80
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|81
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|82
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|11
|83
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|84
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|10
|85
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|10
|86
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|8
|87
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|88
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|8
|89
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|8
|90
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|7
|91
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|92
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|6
|93
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|94
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4
|95
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|96
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|4
|97
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|3
|98
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|99
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|3
|100
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|101
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|2
|102
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|103
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|104
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|2
|105
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|106
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|107
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1
|108
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD
|1
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|pts
|2
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|21
|3
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|21
|4
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|20
|5
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|18
|6
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|18
|7
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|8
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|16
|9
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|14
|10
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|14
|11
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|12
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|10
|13
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|14
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|15
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|8
|16
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|17
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|7
|18
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|19
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|5
|20
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|21
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|22
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|23
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|24
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|25
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|26
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|27
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|28
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|29
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|30
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|31
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|32
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|33
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|34
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|44:04:33
|2
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:25
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:22
|4
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:01
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:27:07
|6
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:28:42
|7
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:29:07
|8
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:29:27
|9
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:33:33
|10
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:34:39
|11
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:35:05
|12
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:40:30
|13
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:50:10
|14
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:58:24
|15
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:06:12
|16
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:10:00
|17
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:15:18
|18
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:18:05
|19
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|1:18:52
|20
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:31:55
|1
|RadioShack-Nissan
|132:02:22
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:04:58
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:22:06
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:25:56
|5
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:26:00
|6
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:28:48
|7
|Katusha Team
|0:31:14
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:34:13
|9
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:35:20
|10
|Team Europcar
|0:44:13
|11
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:49:17
|12
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:55:13
|13
|Saur-Sojasun
|1:05:03
|14
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|1:06:33
|15
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|1:08:28
|16
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:09:12
|17
|Lampre - ISD
|1:14:04
|18
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1:14:38
|19
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:29:57
|20
|Orica Greenedge Cycling Team
|1:54:02
|21
|Garmin-Sharp
|2:04:53
|22
|Team Argos-Shimano
|3:02:02
