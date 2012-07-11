Image 1 of 96 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) is ready to resume defense of his yellow jersey following the first rest day. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 96 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) at the finish line of stage 10 in Bellegarde-sur-Valserine. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 96 Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) crosses the finish line in fourth place, 23 seconds down on stage winner Thomas Voeckler. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 96 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) finished in second place on stage 10, three seconds behind winner Thomas Voeckler. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 96 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) celebrates his win on stage 10 of the 2012 Tour de France (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 6 of 96 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) tried to gain time on his GC rivals, but was caught and finished in the maillot jaune group. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 96 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) glances over his shoulder to make sure victory is his on stage 10. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 96 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) attacked the maillot jaune group and has caught Andriy Grivko (Astana), a member of the early 25-man break that was dropped on the Grand Colombier. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 96 Richie Porte sets tempo for Sky leader and maillot jaune wearer Bradley Wiggins. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 96 Team Sky in control of the peloton for maillot jaune Bradley Wiggins. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 96 Bradley Wiggins looks back while crossing the finish line in Bellegarde-sur-Valserine in a gesture that GC rival Vincenzo Nibali felt was directed at him as an insult. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 96 Points leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) was one of the instigators of the early break in stage 10. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 96 Denis Menchov (Katusha) remains in the hunt for a final podium position in Paris. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 96 Garmin-Sharp's David Millar and David Zabriskie were part of the 25-man break which formed early in stage 10. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 96 A television helicopter keeps tabs on the maillot jaune during stage 10. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 96 Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 96 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) celebrates his victory in stage 10 of the Tour de France. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 96 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) gets some help from Bernard Hinault with the mountains classification jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 96 Relief for Thomas Voeckler as the Europcar Frenchman has won stage 10 of the Tour de France. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 96 You think Thomas Voeckler's happy about his stage win? (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 96 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) came up big for his team in stage 10. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 96 Stage 10 winner and mountains classification leader Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) was also named most combative rider of stage 10. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 96 Stage 10 winner Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 96 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) after his second place finish in stage 10. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 96 Dmitriy Fofonov (Astana) crosses the finish line in 10th place. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 96 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on the podium to receive the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 96 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) confers with his directeur sportif. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 96 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD), Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank), Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) and Dries Devenyns (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in the lead during the finale of stage 10. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 96 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) leads the four survivors of the early break late in stage 10. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 96 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) dug deep to win stage 10. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 96 Points classification leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 96 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) after his second place finish in stage 10. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 96 Points classification leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Ukraine champion Andriy Grivko (Astana) on the attack early in stage 10. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 96 Stunning scenery during stage 10 between Mâcon and Bellegarde-sur-Valserine. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 96 Tour leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky) in action during stage 10. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 96 Peter Sagan (Liquuigas-Cannondale) spent much of stage 10 out on the attack in a large breakaway. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 96 The Tour peloton awaits the start of stage 10 in Mâcon (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 96 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) signs autographs prior to the start of stage 10. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 96 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) dropped his GC rivals on the descent of the Grand Colombier and has caught Andriy Grivko (Astana), one of the members of the day's big escape. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 96 Tour de France leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on the podium after stage 10. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 96 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) makes his way to the podium after stage 10. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 96 How sweet it is. Thomas Voeckler's mere participation in the Tour was in doubt, yet despite his knee problems the Frenchman rode to victory on stage 10 after being on the attack nearly the entire stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 96 An ecstatic Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) on the podium after his stage win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 96 In addition to winning stage 10, Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) now leads the mountains classification. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 96 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) remains on top of the best young rider classification. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 96 World champion Mark Cavendish on domestique duty for his Sky teammates. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 96 An exhausted Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) at the finish line in Bellegarde-sur-Valserine. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 96 Ukraine champion Andriy Grivko (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 96 Points classification leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Ukraine champion Andriy Grivko (Astana) initiated the early break which soon ballooned to 25 riders. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 96 Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar) was part of the 25-man break which formed early in stage 10. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 51 of 96 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) lost contact with the yellow jersey group in the closing kilometres of stage 10 and finished alone in 27th place. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 52 of 96 Stage 10 winner Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 53 of 96 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) is presented with his trophy for winning stage 10. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 54 of 96 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) is the new leader of the mountains classification. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 55 of 96 Tour de France leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky) approaches the finish line in Bellegarde-sur-Valserine. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 56 of 96 Kisses for Peta Todd by boyfriend Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 57 of 96 Cadel Evans (BMC) approaches the finish line at the head of the yellow jersey group. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 58 of 96 Mark Cavendish gets a visit from the family (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 59 of 96 A big crowd for the start of stage 10 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 60 of 96 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) soaks up the applause on the podium for his victory in stage 10. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 61 of 96 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) remains in the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 62 of 96 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) continues to lead the Tour de France after stage 10. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 63 of 96 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) crosses the finish line of stage 10. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 64 of 96 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) takes a look at where his GC rivals are at the finish line in Bellegarde-sur-Valserine. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 65 of 96 Sandy Casar (FDJ-BigMat) was part of the early 25-man break and leads in a group for sixth place. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 66 of 96 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) adds another green jersey to his collection. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 67 of 96 Team Sky signs in for stage 10 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 68 of 96 Points classification leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 69 of 96 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) lost some time to his closest white jersey rival Rein Taaramae in the stage 10 finale, but the American remains in the young riders classification lead. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 70 of 96 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) continues to lead the young riders classification. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 71 of 96 Tour de France leader Bradley Wiggins shakes hands with Bernard Hinault after stepping off the podium. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 72 of 96 Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) tries to bring Voeckler back (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 73 of 96 Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) goes after Voeckler in the finale of stage 10 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 74 of 96 Best climber Fredrik Kessiakoff and his polka dot helmet (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 75 of 96 Mark Cavendish greeted by British fans (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 76 of 96 Cavendish's little daughter gets a kiss (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 77 of 96 Best young rider Tejay van Garderen (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 78 of 96 Wiggins gets a yellow bar and saddle colorway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 79 of 96 British flags fly over Mark Cavendish as he is greeted by girlfriend Peta Todd and baby Delilah (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 80 of 96 Bradley Wiggins before the start of stage 10 in the Tour de Frnace (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 81 of 96 Jens Voigt off in pursuit of the stage winner (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 82 of 96 Thomas Voeckler picks up the pace en route to his stage win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 83 of 96 Voeckler distances his breakaway companions in the closing kilometer (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 84 of 96 Scarponi puts in an acceleration (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 85 of 96 Voeckler solos to victory (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 86 of 96 Michele Scarponi leads the chase group home (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 87 of 96 Voeckler helped across the line after winning stage 10 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 88 of 96 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) finished second behind Voeckler (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 89 of 96 Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) came third on the stage after being in the breakaway (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 90 of 96 Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) was fourth on the stage (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 91 of 96 Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) fell short of the stage win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 92 of 96 Dries Devenyns (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) did not have the match for Voeckler (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 93 of 96 In the mountains, world champion Mark Cavendish is a bottle carrier for Bradley Wiggins (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 94 of 96 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) on his way to winning stage 10 of the 2012 Tour de France (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 95 of 96 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) was overjoyed with his stage win (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 96 of 96 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) exhausted after going on the attack on stage 10 (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Just as the Tour de France was shaping up as a huge let-down for the Europcar team, their irrepressible leader, Thomas Voeckler, produced an astonishing performance to take victory after a riveting stage through the Jura massif to Bellegarde-sur-Valserine.

The strongest member of a five-man group who had initially been part of a much larger pack of two dozen riders that broke clear in a frantic opening hour, Voeckler initiated his winning move 1.5km from the line. With Dries Devenyns (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) already making a lone bid for glory and being pursued by Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan), Voeckler accelerated away from Luis León Sánchez (Rabobank) and Michele Scarponi (Lampre) and set off after the two ahead.

The Frenchman was on and then past them in seconds. Although the final kilometre-long drag up to the line must have seemed never ending to Voeckler, none of the four riders chasing behind looked likely to prevent him giving the home nation their second success of the race following Thibaut Pinot’s victory in Porrentruy. Having led the race over the final two climbs of the day, Voeckler also took the lead in the mountains classification.

“I’m 33 years old and this is my 10th Tour de France, so I fully appreciate what is happening to me. I knew that the King of the Mountains jersey was possible, but I wanted to win the stage,” said Voeckler. “No one would help me push on the climbs, they just sat on my wheel. That annoyed me, but it also inspired me. Coming into the finish, I waited for my moment and then went. When I crossed that line, I felt such a rush. My knees hurt, everything hurts, but I couldn’t give up.”

In late June it seemed very likely that Voeckler would have to sit out the Tour as the result of tendinitis in his knee. Once he had confirmed he was riding, Voeckler’s Europcar team was embroiled in controversy after it was reported that they were being investigated for alleged doping. When the race did get under way, Voeckler and co leader Pierre Rolland struggled to keep pace with the leading contenders.

“Although some people said there was nothing wrong with me, everything I said about my knee in the run-up to the Tour was true. I wasn’t acting. I always say what I feel and when asked a question I tell people exactly how it is. I spent eight days at home doing nothing in June. But I don’t care what people say about me,” said Voeckler in typically spiky fashion.

Nibali puts Sky under pressure

There was no change at the very top of the general classification, although that was not from lack of trying on the part of fourth placed Vincenzo Nibali. The Liquigas rider had confirmed on Tuesday’s rest day that he was going to attack and lived up to his word. It was little surprise when he made his move going over the top of the Grand Colombier and heading onto its treacherous descent.

Demon descender Nibali quickly opened a gap that stretched to almost a minute coming off the Grand Colombier. There he joined up with teammate Peter Sagan, who had been dropped from the breakaway group, and the pair continued to press. However, Sky always looked to be in control of the situation and reeled Nibali in before the final climb of the day, the 3rd-cat Col de Richemond.

Lotto-Belisol leader Jurgen Van den Broeck did manage to gain some valuable seconds on his GC rivals after attacking in the final 500m of the climb up the Grand Colombier. Joined by Europcar’s Pierre Rolland, the Belgian gained 32 seconds on the line, which lifted him a place to eighth overall. However, there was no change at the very top of the GC as the main favourites all finished together in a group led in by Thibaut Pinot.

Frantic action from the flag

As soon as the flag was dropped to signal the start of the day’s action, the front of the bunch was a frenzy of attacks. Peter Sagan and Astana’s Andrei Grivko were the first to escape the clutches of the peloton in the company of Saur-Sojasun’s Cyril Lemoine.

The Frenchman fell back, but Sagan and Grivko soon had plenty of company as they were joined by BMC’s Marcus Burghardt and Steve Cummings, RadioShack’s Yaroslav Popovych and Jens Voigt, Europcar’s Yukiya Arashiro and Thomas Voeckler, Euskaltel’s Egoi Martínez, Lampre leader Michele Scarponi, Garmin’s David Millar and Dave Zabriskie, Ag2r’s Jean-Christophe Peraud, Saur’s Fabrice Jeandesboz, Katusha’s Joan Horrach, FDJ’s Sandy Casar, Yauheni Hutarovich and Matthieu Ladagnous, Saxo Bank’s Karsten Kroon and Michael Morkov, Astana’s Dmitri Fofonov, Rabobank’s Luis León Sánchez, Omega Pharma’s Dries Devenyns and Orica’s Simon Gerrans and Matt Goss.

The lead group covered 49.8km in the first hour. As they reached the stage’s first hills, the peloton behind finally eased off, allowing the gap to expand to more than seven minutes.

Goss and Sagan were watching each other closely with a view to the intermediate sprint. Set up by Gerrans, Goss took it. Hutarovich provided the Australian with a bonus when he beat Sagan for second, enabling Goss to trim five points off the Slovak’s points competition lead, which now stands at 27.

Although the climb of the Grand Colombier was a good distance out from the finish, the 17km climb offered a good opportunity to those riders aiming to put race leader Bradley Wiggins under pressure. However, the Briton’s team-mates kept the bunch under firm control, with Edvald Boasson Hagen and Richie Porte particularly prominent.

Up ahead, the breakaway group splintered when Scarponi upped the pace on the Grand Colombier’s steepest ramps. After a number of attacks, just four riders remained at the front: Scarponi, Sánchez, Devenyns and Voeckler. The Frenchman made a number of attempts to escape them, but was unable to stay clear for long. Often looking frustrated, he had to content himself with collecting maximum KOM points on the Grand Colombier and Richemond.

Voigt descended rapidly off the latter to join the four leaders with 10km remaining. He hardly hesitated before launching an attack, which was the first of many that Voeckler chased down. All four riders tried to escape from the Frenchman, but Voeckler would not be denied. As canny and gutsy as ever, he had the measure of them all, putting his team’s Tour right back on track.



Full Results 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 4:46:26 2 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:03 3 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:07 4 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:23 5 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:00:30 6 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:02:44 7 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 9 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 10 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:52 11 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:16 12 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 13 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 17 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 18 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 19 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 20 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 21 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 22 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 23 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 24 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 25 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 26 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 27 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:33 28 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:40 29 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 30 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 32 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 33 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 34 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:54 35 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:04:06 36 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:04:24 37 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:08:16 38 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:09:07 39 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 40 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 41 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 43 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 44 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 45 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 46 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:11:41 47 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 48 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 49 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 50 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 51 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 52 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 53 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 54 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 55 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 56 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:12:25 57 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:15:04 58 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 59 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 60 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 61 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 62 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 63 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 64 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 65 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 66 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 67 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 68 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 69 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 70 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 71 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 72 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 73 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 74 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:17:26 75 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 76 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:05 77 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 78 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 79 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 80 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 81 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 82 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 83 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 84 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 85 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Joan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 88 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 89 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 90 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 91 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 92 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:27:27 93 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano 94 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 95 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 96 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 97 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 98 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 99 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 100 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 101 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 102 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 103 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 104 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD 105 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 106 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 107 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 108 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 109 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 110 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 111 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano 112 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano 113 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 114 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 115 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 116 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 117 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 118 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 119 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 120 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 121 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 122 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 123 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 124 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 125 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 126 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 127 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 128 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 129 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 130 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 131 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 132 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 133 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 134 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 135 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 136 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 137 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 138 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:31:55 139 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 140 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 141 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 142 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano 143 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano 144 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 145 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 146 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 147 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 148 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 149 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 150 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 151 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 152 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 153 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 154 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 155 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 156 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 157 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 158 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 159 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 160 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 161 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 162 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 163 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 164 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 165 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 166 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 167 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 168 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 169 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 170 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 171 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 172 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 173 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 174 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 175 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi DNS Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD DNS Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNS Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep

Points 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 20 pts 2 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 17 3 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 15 4 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 5 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 11 6 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 10 7 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 9 8 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 8 9 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 7 10 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 11 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 12 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 13 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 2 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Intermediate sprint - Béon, 130.5km 1 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 20 pts 2 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 17 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 4 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 13 5 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 11 6 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 10 7 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 9 8 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 9 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 7 10 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 6 11 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 12 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 13 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 3 14 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2 15 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Corlier (Cat. 2) 90km 1 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 5 pts 2 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 3 3 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 2 4 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 2 - Col du Grand Colombier (HC) 151.5km 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 25 pts 2 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 20 3 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 4 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 14 5 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 12 6 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 10 7 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 8 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 9 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 4 10 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2

Mountain 3 - Col de Richemond (Cat. 3) 174km 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 2 pts 2 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1

Most combative rider 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar

Young riders 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 4:49:42 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:17 4 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:24 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:08:25 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:09:09 7 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:11:48 8 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:14:10 9 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:15:49 10 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 11 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:24:11 12 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 14 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 15 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano 0:28:39 17 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 18 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 19 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 20 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi

Teams 1 RadioShack-Nissan 14:25:57 2 Astana Pro Team 0:03:09 3 Sky Procycling 0:03:33 4 BMC Racing Team 0:04:34 5 FDJ-Big Mat 0:08:28 6 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:09:05 7 Team Europcar 0:11:09 8 Movistar Team 0:11:34 9 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:12:35 10 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:12:42 11 Katusha Team 0:14:51 12 Saur-Sojasun 0:20:48 13 Lampre - ISD 0:23:32 14 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:24:49 15 Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:29:13 16 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:31:10 17 Lotto-Belisol Team 0:31:48 18 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:39:08 19 Garmin-Sharp 0:39:11 20 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:50:59 21 Orica Greenedge Cycling Team 1:03:19 22 Team Argos-Shimano 1:15:42

General classification after stage 10 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 43:59:02 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:53 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:07 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:23 5 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:02 6 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:19 7 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:04:23 8 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:48 9 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:29 10 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:31 11 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:05:46 12 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:56 13 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:06:29 14 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:06:33 15 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:07:14 16 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:08:19 17 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:08:31 18 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:08:53 19 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:08:58 20 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:28 21 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:09:30 22 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:09:45 23 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:46 24 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:14:46 25 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:15:23 26 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:17:23 27 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:18:37 28 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:20:01 29 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:20:32 30 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:20:41 31 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:22:51 32 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:24:07 33 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:24:32 34 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:24:48 35 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 0:25:47 36 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:49 37 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:29:53 38 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:32:14 39 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:32:24 40 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:32:25 41 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:32:38 42 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:33:00 43 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:33:50 44 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:34:13 45 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:34:38 46 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:34:58 47 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:35:36 48 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:35:41 49 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:36:31 50 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:36:46 51 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:37:40 52 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:38:44 53 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:39:04 54 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:40:10 55 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:40:13 56 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:40:15 57 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:40:36 58 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:41:24 59 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:42:05 60 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:42:27 61 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:43:04 62 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:43:06 63 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:43:20 64 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:43:30 65 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:43:31 66 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:43:35 67 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:45:01 68 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:45:03 69 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:45:41 70 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:45:44 71 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:46:01 72 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 0:46:21 73 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:46:47 74 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 0:47:52 75 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:48:14 76 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:50:00 77 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:50:13 78 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:50:23 79 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:51:22 80 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:52:03 81 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:52:05 82 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:52:23 83 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:52:36 84 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:52:37 85 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:52:41 86 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:53:10 87 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:54:48 88 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:55:41 89 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:56:36 90 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:56:48 91 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:57:05 92 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:57:29 93 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:59:41 94 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:59:49 95 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 1:00:13 96 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 1:01:44 97 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 1:02:30 98 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:02:40 99 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:03:00 100 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 1:03:07 101 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 1:03:19 102 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:03:24 103 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 1:03:35 104 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:03:38 105 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 1:03:42 106 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:03:55 107 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 1:04:58 108 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:05:10 109 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 1:05:33 110 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 111 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:05:41 112 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:05:43 113 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano 1:05:47 114 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:06:56 115 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:07:15 116 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1:07:23 117 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 1:07:38 118 Joan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 1:08:49 119 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:10:46 120 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:11:43 121 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 122 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 1:12:00 123 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:12:25 124 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1:12:57 125 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 1:12:58 126 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1:13:29 127 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:14:31 128 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:14:34 129 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:15:02 130 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1:15:12 131 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:15:31 132 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 1:17:07 133 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:18:19 134 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:18:39 135 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 1:18:43 136 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 1:19:41 137 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:20:17 138 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 1:20:27 139 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 1:20:32 140 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:20:49 141 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:21:08 142 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1:21:57 143 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:22:39 144 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:22:59 145 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:23:16 146 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 1:23:17 147 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:23:36 148 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 1:24:13 149 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano 1:24:23 150 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 1:25:21 151 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1:25:28 152 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:26:07 153 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:26:47 154 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:27:25 155 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:27:48 156 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 1:28:07 157 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:29:21 158 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:29:32 159 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:29:36 160 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD 1:30:30 161 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano 1:30:48 162 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:31:19 163 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 1:32:58 164 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano 1:32:59 165 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:33:39 166 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:33:55 167 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:34:31 168 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:34:37 169 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 1:35:31 170 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:37:26 171 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 1:38:04 172 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano 1:39:02 173 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 1:40:12 174 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1:47:11 175 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:48:12

Points classification 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 232 pts 2 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 205 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 172 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 129 5 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 109 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 95 7 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 89 8 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 86 9 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 81 10 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 76 11 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 69 12 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 68 13 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 65 14 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 62 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 56 16 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 55 17 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 53 18 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 50 19 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 47 20 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 47 21 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 45 22 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 41 23 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 36 24 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 35 25 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 35 26 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 34 27 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 34 28 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 33 29 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 33 30 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 32 31 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 32 32 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 32 33 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 32 34 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 35 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 36 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 30 37 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 30 38 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 29 39 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 28 40 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 27 41 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 26 42 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 26 43 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 25 44 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 25 45 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 25 46 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 24 47 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 23 48 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 22 49 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 21 50 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 21 51 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 21 52 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 53 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 20 54 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 20 55 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 20 56 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 20 57 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 20 58 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 20 59 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 60 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 61 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 17 62 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 17 63 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 17 64 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 17 65 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 17 66 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 16 67 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 16 68 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 69 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 15 70 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 71 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 72 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 14 73 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 13 74 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 75 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 12 76 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 12 77 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano 12 78 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 12 79 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 80 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 81 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 82 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 11 83 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 10 84 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 10 85 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 10 86 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 8 87 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 8 88 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 8 89 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 8 90 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 7 91 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 6 92 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 6 93 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 94 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 4 95 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 96 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 4 97 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 3 98 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 3 99 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 3 100 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 101 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 2 102 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2 103 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 104 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 2 105 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 106 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 1 107 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1 108 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD 1

Mountains classification 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 28 pts 2 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 21 3 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 21 4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 20 5 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 18 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 18 7 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 8 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 16 9 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 14 10 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 14 11 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 12 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 10 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 14 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 9 15 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 8 16 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 17 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 7 18 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 19 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 20 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 21 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 22 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 4 23 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 24 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 25 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 26 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 2 27 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 28 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 29 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 2 30 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1 31 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 32 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 33 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 34 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Young riders classification 1 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 44:04:33 2 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:25 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:22 4 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:19:01 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:27:07 6 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:28:42 7 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:29:07 8 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:29:27 9 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:33:33 10 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:34:39 11 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:35:05 12 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:40:30 13 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:50:10 14 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:58:24 15 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:06:12 16 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:10:00 17 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:15:18 18 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:18:05 19 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano 1:18:52 20 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:31:55