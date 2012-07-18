Trending

Voeckler solos to second Tour stage win

Evans on jour sans in Pyrenees

Image 1 of 101

Alexandr Vinokourov (Astana) was part of the early break and would finish the stage in 4th place.

Alexandr Vinokourov (Astana) was part of the early break and would finish the stage in 4th place.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 101

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) and Brice Feillu (Saur-Sojasun) have dropped their breakaway companions.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) and Brice Feillu (Saur-Sojasun) have dropped their breakaway companions.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 101

The early break was huge on stage 16, containing 38 riders.

The early break was huge on stage 16, containing 38 riders.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 101

Team Sky is firmly in command of the peloton during stage 16.

Team Sky is firmly in command of the peloton during stage 16.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 101

Vincenzo Nibali attacks the yellow jersey group on the upper slopes of the Peyresourde.

Vincenzo Nibali attacks the yellow jersey group on the upper slopes of the Peyresourde.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 101

Sky's Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome keep a close eye on GC rival Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale).

Sky's Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome keep a close eye on GC rival Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 101

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) sets tempo at the head of the yellow jersey group.

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) sets tempo at the head of the yellow jersey group.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 101

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) leads Sky's Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome across the finish line.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) leads Sky's Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome across the finish line.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 101

Michael Rogers leads Sky captain Bradley Wiggins.

Michael Rogers leads Sky captain Bradley Wiggins.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 101

Specators were out in force along the stage 16 route through the Pyrenees.

Specators were out in force along the stage 16 route through the Pyrenees.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 101

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) recovers at the finish line.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) recovers at the finish line.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 101

Ivan Basso sets tempo for teammate Vincenzo Nibali late in stage 16.

Ivan Basso sets tempo for teammate Vincenzo Nibali late in stage 16.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 101

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) wins stage 16 at the Tour de France.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) wins stage 16 at the Tour de France.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 14 of 101

Frenchman Thomas Voeckler and Brice Feillu emerged from the early 38-man break.

Frenchman Thomas Voeckler and Brice Feillu emerged from the early 38-man break.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 101

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) ponders the day's proceedings at the finish line.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) ponders the day's proceedings at the finish line.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 101

The Tour's top three GC men, Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome and Vincenzo Nibali, climb to the summit of the Peyresourde.

The Tour's top three GC men, Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome and Vincenzo Nibali, climb to the summit of the Peyresourde.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 101

Vincenzo Nibali leads Sky teammates Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome on the descent to the finish line.

Vincenzo Nibali leads Sky teammates Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome on the descent to the finish line.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 101

Tour de France leader Bradley Wiggins is tucked in behind four of his Sky teammates.

Tour de France leader Bradley Wiggins is tucked in behind four of his Sky teammates.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 101

Stunning scenery during stage 16 in the Pyrenees.

Stunning scenery during stage 16 in the Pyrenees.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 101

Janez Brajkovic (Astana) is eighth on GC after stage 16.

Janez Brajkovic (Astana) is eighth on GC after stage 16.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 101

Chris Froome, Bradley Wiggins and Vincenzo Nibali bomb the descent off the Peyresourde.

Chris Froome, Bradley Wiggins and Vincenzo Nibali bomb the descent off the Peyresourde.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 101

Bradley Wiggins follows his Sky teammates in the Pyrenees.

Bradley Wiggins follows his Sky teammates in the Pyrenees.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 101

Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) turned himself inside out to ultimately finish second on stage 16.

Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) turned himself inside out to ultimately finish second on stage 16.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 101

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) and Brice Feillu (Saur-Sojasun) in the lead during stage 16.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) and Brice Feillu (Saur-Sojasun) in the lead during stage 16.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 101

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) leads Brice Feillu (Saur-Sojasun)

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) leads Brice Feillu (Saur-Sojasun)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 101

Sky firmly in control for Tour leader Bradley Wiggins.

Sky firmly in control for Tour leader Bradley Wiggins.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 101

Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar)

Vasili Kiryienka (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 101

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) at the finish of stage 16.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) at the finish of stage 16.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 101

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) is the new leader of the mountains classification.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) is the new leader of the mountains classification.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 101

The Tour de France ended for Vladimir Gusev (Katusha) on stage 16 due to a crash.

The Tour de France ended for Vladimir Gusev (Katusha) on stage 16 due to a crash.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 101

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) attacks the yellow jersey group on the Peyresourde.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) attacks the yellow jersey group on the Peyresourde.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 101

The summit of the storied Col du Tourmalet.

The summit of the storied Col du Tourmalet.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 101

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) attacked on the day's final climb in hope of putting time into his GC rivals.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) attacked on the day's final climb in hope of putting time into his GC rivals.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 101

Vladimir Karpets (Movistar) was part of the early 38-man breakaway.

Vladimir Karpets (Movistar) was part of the early 38-man breakaway.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 101

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) won his second stage of the 2012 Tour de France.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) won his second stage of the 2012 Tour de France.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 101

Sky teammates Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome have neutralised the attack of Vincenzo Nibali on the final climb.

Sky teammates Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome have neutralised the attack of Vincenzo Nibali on the final climb.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 101

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) leads Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Chris Froome (Sky) near the top of the Col de Peyresourde.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) leads Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Chris Froome (Sky) near the top of the Col de Peyresourde.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 101

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) emerged from an early 38-man break to win alone at the end of stage 16.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) emerged from an early 38-man break to win alone at the end of stage 16.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 101

Cadel Evans (BMC) suffered through stage 16 and dropped from 4th to 7th on general classification.

Cadel Evans (BMC) suffered through stage 16 and dropped from 4th to 7th on general classification.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 101

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) soloed to victory in stage 16 after a hard day of climbing in the Pyrnees.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) soloed to victory in stage 16 after a hard day of climbing in the Pyrnees.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 101

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) attacked on the Col de Peyresourde, the day's final climb.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) attacked on the Col de Peyresourde, the day's final climb.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 101

Alexandr Vinokourov (Astana) crosses the finish line for fourth place.

Alexandr Vinokourov (Astana) crosses the finish line for fourth place.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 101

It was a day to remember for Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) as he made a clean sweep of all four KOMs in stage 16 and took the polka-dot jersey off the shoulders of Kessiakoff.

It was a day to remember for Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) as he made a clean sweep of all four KOMs in stage 16 and took the polka-dot jersey off the shoulders of Kessiakoff.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 101

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) follows Sky teammates Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome on the descent to the finish line.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) follows Sky teammates Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome on the descent to the finish line.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 101

The Tour peloton in the Pyrenees en route from Pau to Bagnères-de-Luchon during stage 16

The Tour peloton in the Pyrenees en route from Pau to Bagnères-de-Luchon during stage 16
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 101

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) awaits the start of stage 16 in Pau.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) awaits the start of stage 16 in Pau.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 101

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) was part of the early 38-man break.

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) was part of the early 38-man break.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 101

After teammate Ivan Basso softened up the yellow jersey group, Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) launches an attack on the day's final climb.

After teammate Ivan Basso softened up the yellow jersey group, Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) launches an attack on the day's final climb.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 101

Vladimir Gusev (Katusha) crashed during stage 16 and was forced to abandon the Tour.

Vladimir Gusev (Katusha) crashed during stage 16 and was forced to abandon the Tour.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 101

There were plenty of fans lining the roads in the Pyrenees to encourage the Tour peloton.

There were plenty of fans lining the roads in the Pyrenees to encourage the Tour peloton.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 101

Cadel Evans (BMC) arrives at the finish in Bagnères-de-Luchon.

Cadel Evans (BMC) arrives at the finish in Bagnères-de-Luchon.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 101

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) remains in the yellow jersey after stage 16.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) remains in the yellow jersey after stage 16.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 101

Chris Froome (Sky) would once again be the right hand man to team captain Bradley Wiggins.

Chris Froome (Sky) would once again be the right hand man to team captain Bradley Wiggins.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 101

Vincenzo Nibali rides amidst his Liquigas-Cannondale teammates.

Vincenzo Nibali rides amidst his Liquigas-Cannondale teammates.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 101

The peloton faced a fearsome day of climbing in the Pyrenees during stage 16.

The peloton faced a fearsome day of climbing in the Pyrenees during stage 16.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 101

It was a beautiful day for racing as the Tour peloton faced a tough stage in the Pyrenees.

It was a beautiful day for racing as the Tour peloton faced a tough stage in the Pyrenees.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 101

The descents in the Pyrenees required the peloton's full attention.

The descents in the Pyrenees required the peloton's full attention.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 101

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) would emerge victorious on stage 16.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) would emerge victorious on stage 16.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 101

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) in action during stage 16.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) in action during stage 16.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 101

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) in yellow

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) in yellow
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 61 of 101

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on the podium after defending his lead

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on the podium after defending his lead
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 62 of 101

Stage winner Thomas Voecker (Europcar)

Stage winner Thomas Voecker (Europcar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 63 of 101

Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan)

Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 64 of 101

Gorka Izaguirre (Euskaltel) in a tuck

Gorka Izaguirre (Euskaltel) in a tuck
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 65 of 101

Gorka Izaguirre (Euskaltel) leads Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana)

Gorka Izaguirre (Euskaltel) leads Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 66 of 101

Chris Sorensen (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank)

Chris Sorensen (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 67 of 101

Chris Sorensen (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) chased the leader

Chris Sorensen (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) chased the leader
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 68 of 101

Thomas Voecker (Europcar) spent a lot of time on the podium today

Thomas Voecker (Europcar) spent a lot of time on the podium today
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 69 of 101

Thomas Voecker (Europcar) puts on the polka dot jersey

Thomas Voecker (Europcar) puts on the polka dot jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 70 of 101

Mountains classification leader Thomas Voecker (Europcar)

Mountains classification leader Thomas Voecker (Europcar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 71 of 101

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) descends.

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) descends.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 72 of 101

Janez Brajkovic (Astana) and Pierre Rolland (Europcar)

Janez Brajkovic (Astana) and Pierre Rolland (Europcar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 73 of 101

Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (RadioShack Nissan)

Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (RadioShack Nissan)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 74 of 101

Chris Froome leads Bradley Wiggins (both Sky) and Vicenzo Nibali (Liquigas)

Chris Froome leads Bradley Wiggins (both Sky) and Vicenzo Nibali (Liquigas)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 75 of 101

Chris Froome works for his team leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

Chris Froome works for his team leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 76 of 101

Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) and Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp)

Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) and Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 77 of 101

Thomas Voecker (Europcar) on the podium

Thomas Voecker (Europcar) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 78 of 101

Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) is best young rider

Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) is best young rider
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 79 of 101

Cadel Evans (BMC) had a rough day and lost time.

Cadel Evans (BMC) had a rough day and lost time.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 80 of 101

Nicolas Roche (AG2R)

Nicolas Roche (AG2R)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 81 of 101

Jurgen Den Broeck (Lotto) and Nicolas Roche (AG2R)

Jurgen Den Broeck (Lotto) and Nicolas Roche (AG2R)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 82 of 101

Tejay Van Garderen, Alejandro Valverde, Jurgen Van Den Broeck, Nicolas Roche

Tejay Van Garderen, Alejandro Valverde, Jurgen Van Den Broeck, Nicolas Roche
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 83 of 101

Simone Stortoni (Lampre-ISD)

Simone Stortoni (Lampre-ISD)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 84 of 101

Brice Feillu on his own

Brice Feillu on his own
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 85 of 101

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) wins stage 16 of the Tour

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) wins stage 16 of the Tour
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 86 of 101

A victorious Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

A victorious Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 87 of 101

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) delighted fans with his solo bid for victory

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) delighted fans with his solo bid for victory
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 88 of 101

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) tried to attack the yellow jersey

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) tried to attack the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 89 of 101

Chris Froome leads Bradley Wiggins and Vicenzo Nibali

Chris Froome leads Bradley Wiggins and Vicenzo Nibali
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 90 of 101

The three GC favorites mark each other on stage 16

The three GC favorites mark each other on stage 16
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 91 of 101

Chris Froome (Sky) sets the pace

Chris Froome (Sky) sets the pace
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 92 of 101

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) took many risks on the descent

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) took many risks on the descent
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 93 of 101

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) sped downhill

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) sped downhill
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 94 of 101

Vicenzo Nibali (Liquigas) and Bradley Wiggins (Sky) lead Chris Froome (Sky)

Vicenzo Nibali (Liquigas) and Bradley Wiggins (Sky) lead Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 95 of 101

The three favorites marked each other: Vicenzo Nibali, Chris Froome and Bradley Wiggins

The three favorites marked each other: Vicenzo Nibali, Chris Froome and Bradley Wiggins
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 96 of 101

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) on the podium

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) on the podium
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 97 of 101

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) got the polka dot jersey for his efforts

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) got the polka dot jersey for his efforts
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 98 of 101

The peloton during stage 16 of the Tour de France

The peloton during stage 16 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 99 of 101

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) celebrates winning stage 16

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) celebrates winning stage 16
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 100 of 101

Vicenzo Nibali (Liquigas) rides inw ith Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome (Sky)

Vicenzo Nibali (Liquigas) rides inw ith Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 101 of 101

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) is congratulated after his win

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) is congratulated after his win
(Image credit: AFP)

French favourite Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) added a second stage win to his 2012 Tour de France account with a masterful performance in stage 16, 197km from Pau to Bagnères-de-Luchon. The 33-year-old Frenchman emerged from a massive 38-rider early break to solo to victory on a legendary Pyrenean parcours, taking in the Col d'Aubisque, Col du Tourmalet, Col d'Aspin and Col de Peyresourde, and arrived at the finish with a 1:40 lead over former breakaway companion Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank).

Gorka Izagirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) outsprinted Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) for third, 3:22 behind Voeckler.

In addition to the stage victory, Voeckler swept up top honours at each of the day's four summits to unseat Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) as mountains classification leader, 107 points to 103 at the stage conclusion.

"I can't really figure out what I've done," said Voeckler. "It's the kind of thing I watched on television as a kid, and today it was me who did it.

"For me I had four races in my head today, each climb was a separate race. I know every metre of the climbs from training here in this region. There were 197 kilometers of racing here, and I knew all 197 kilometres by heart."

The top three riders on general classification, maillot jaune Bradley Wiggins (Sky), Chris Froome (Sky) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) finished together, leaving the top of the overall standings unchanged. Nibali led Wiggins and Froome across the finish line in 11th place, 7:09 behind Voeckler and the first riders not part of the early break to arrive at the finish. As a result, Wiggins continues to lead Froome by 2:05 and Nibali by 2:23 overall.

"I'm just glad that one's out of the way, the team were incredible today," said Wiggins. "It was hot out there, and everyone reacts differently to it. Everyone's going through different things with their body. The day after a rest day is always difficult, and I'm just pleased we passed the test as a team. I'm glad we got through it ok, it was tough going out there."

Less than a minute later Nicolas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale) led the next group on the road across the finish line for 14th place, ahead of white jersey holder Tejay van Garderen (BMC), Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto Belisol), Haimar Zubeldia (RadioShack-Nissan), Alejandro Valverde and Juan Jose Cobo (Movistar), plus Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan).

Cadel Evans (BMC) was the big general classification loser on the day as was dropped on the final climb and conceded four minutes to the maillot jaune group. Van den Broeck now holds fourth overall (@5:46) followed by Zubeldia (@7:13) and Van Garderen (@7:55). Evans dropped from fourth to seventh overall, 8:06 back.

"I think now it's sort of a co-leadership, he's only one place behind me," said Van Garderen, in reference to his teammate Evans. "He could easily bounce back the next day, or I could crack."

Mass exodus on classic Pyrenean parcours

The legendary "Circle of Death", comprised of the Col d'Aubisque, Col du Tourmalet, Col d'Aspin and Col de Peyresourde ascents, awaited the peloton today as the Tour de France kicked back into gear after its second rest day. With the knowledge that the general classification contenders would likely keep their powder dry until the latter portion of the stage, seemingly every rider with an inkling of early aggression was given the freedom to form the early break in advance of the stage's first climb, the 16.4km, HC-rated Aubisque.

When the early break finally consolidated 25 kilometres into the stage, 38 riders formed the massive escape group: Steven Cummings and George Hincapie (both BMC Racing Team), Yaroslav Popovych and Jens Voigt (both RadioShack-Nissan), Thomas Voeckler and Yukiya Arashiro (both Europcar), Jorge Azanza, Egoi Martinez and Gorka Izaguirre (all Euskaltel-Euskadi), Danilo Hondo, Marco Marzano and Simone Stortoni (all Lampre-ISD), Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) Maxime Bouet and Sebastien Minard (both AG2R La Mondiale), Rein Taaramae and Samuel Dumoulin (both Cofidis), Brice Feillu, Guillaume Levarlet and Jean Marc Marino (all Saur-Sojasun), Johnny Hoogerland and Rafael Valls Ferri (both Vacansoleil-DCM), Gianpaolo Caruso, Yury Trofimov and Eduard Vorganov (all Katusha), Sandy Casar, Pierrick Fedrigo and Matthiew Ladagnous (all FDJ-Big Mat), Steven Kruiswijk and Laurens Ten Dam (both Rabobank), Rui Costa, Vladimir Karpets, and Vasili Kiryienka (all Movistar), Sergio Paulinho and Chris Anker Sorensen (both Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank), Fredrik Kessiakoff and Alexandre Vinokourov (both Astana) and Matthieu Sprick (Argos-Shimano).

Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was the best-placed rider on general classification, 18th overall at 18:04, but perhaps the most intriguing contest, in addition to vying for stage honours on the Pyrenean parcours, was the battle for the polka-dot jersey, held by Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) at the start of the day. Kessiakoff had amassed 69 points thus far, but the riders in third and fourth on the mountains classification also made the initial selection: Sorensen (39 pts) and Voeckler (37 pts).

The first two climbs of the day, the HC-rated Col d'Aubisque and Col du Tourmalet, each offered 25 points for the first rider across the summit. The latter two climbs of the stage, the Col d'Aspin and Col de Peyresourde, are each category 1-rated and would reward the first rider across with 10 points. Totalled together, a maximum of 70 points were up for grabs, very much a potential game changer for the mountains classification.

The breakaway group knocked out a steady tempo up the Aubisque with the only ripple in the proceedings occurring at the summit with the day's first KOM points up for grabs. Arashiro played the perfect teammate for Voeckler as he led-out the Frenchman in the climb's finale. Voeckler crested the summit first with Kessiakoff on his wheel for second place. Arashiro took third at the summit, followed by Sorensen for fourth.

Tourmalet takes its toll

While there was a slight splintering of the break on the Aubisque, the 38-rider group re-formed in advance of the Tourmalet and hit the base of the monstrous ascent more than five minutes up on the Sky-led peloton. Unlike the day's first ascent, negotiated at a steady tempo, the climbers in the break opted to flex their muscles and attacks soon splintered the group for good.

Irishman Dan Martin turned the screw and was joined by Kessiakoff and Ten Dam. Not wanting to let the mountains classification leader escape up the road, Voeckler led a chase containing Hincapie, Feillu and Sorensen which soon made contact with the lead trio. Approximately 7km from the Tourmalet summit Feillu launched an attack of his own and was joined by Martin and Voeckler. Kessiakoff briefly made contact but was dropped, as Martin, Voeckler and Feillu climbed to the 2,115m Tourmalet summit together.

Soon Martin, too, could no longer keep the pace leaving Voeckler and Feillu to press onwards to the day's second straight hors catégorie summit.

Voeckler would claim top honours on the Tourmalet summit, 25 points plus the Souvenir Jacques Goddet prize of 5,000 Euros for the first rider over the top, with Feillu in tow. Martin arrived third at the Tourmalet summit, more than one minute behind Voeckler and Feillu. Kessiakoff, fighting to defend his polka-dot jersey, nabbed fourth and conceded a further 11 points to Voeckler on the mountains classification. Kessiakoff now had 103 points to Voeckler's 87 on the virtual mountains classification standing.

On the high-speed descent of the Tourmalet a chasing group containing Martin, Hincapie, Ten Dam, Voigt, Kiryienka, Sorensen and Vinokourov formed behind Voeckler and Feillu. Hincapie suffered a crash on the initial portion of the Tourmalet descent, but seemed relatively unharmed as he regained contact with his fellow chasers.

Meanwhile, the maillot jaune group crested the Tourmalet summit 10:10 behind Voeckler, with Sky firmly in command at the head of the peloton.

Two summits to go...

With the pair of HC-rated climbs behind them, the lead duo of Voeckler and Feillu "only" had two category 1 climbs left to negotiate, the first being the 12.4km long Col d'Aspin, whose summit was situated 46.5km from the finish.

The French duo led their seven chasers by 1:33 at the base of the climb while the peloton was still nearly 10 minutes back. As Voeckler and Feillu were sharing the pace-making duties on the ascent, the seven-man chase group splintered with Sorensen and Vinokourov dropping their five companions. The evergreen Jens Voigt, however, rallied and rode across to the Dane and Kazakh and the three would crest the Aspin summit together approximately one minute behind Voeckler and Feillu. Once again Voeckler earned top honours on the KOM, and this time Kessiakoff earned none, having blown on the previous ascent, and the Swede's virtual KOM lead now stood at 103 to Voeckler's 97.

Meanwhile, back in the peloton, there was a change in guard at the front as Liquigas-Cannondale took over the pace-making. Super domestique Ivan Basso ramped up the tempo with team leader Vincenzo Nibali glued to his wheel. Wiggins and his helpers slotted in behind the Italians, seemingly unaffected by the tempo, but defending Tour champion Cadel Evans (BMC) cracked and began to lose time. BMC's Tejay van Garderen remained with the yellow jersey group while Amaël Moinard stayed with Evans to pace the Australian to the summit.

Evans would concede nearly a minute to the Wiggins group at the top of the Aspin, but the BMC captain would make up time on the descent and eventually rejoin his general classification rivals...just in time for the day's final ascent: the 9.5km Col de Peyresourde.

Voeckler and Feillu continued to share the workload at the head of the race on the Peyresourde's lower slopes, followed by a now four-man chase group as Gorka Izaguirre made his way across to Voigt, Vinokourov and Sorensen.

Sorensen and Vinokourov soon dispatched of Voigt and Izaguirre and faced a 45-second gap to the two Frenchman leading the race.

6.5km from the Peyresourde summit, not wanting to allow Sorensen and Vinokourov to get any closer, Voeckler upped the pace and dropped Feillu. Amidst a huge cheering throng of Basque fans, Voeckler charged alone to the Peyresourde summit and a clean sweep of the day's KOMs. Sorensen dropped Vinokourov and passed Feillu to cross the summit in second, while Vinokourov and Izaguirre, too, would pass the Frenchman as they began the descent to the finish third and fourth respectively on the road.

Back in the maillot jaune group, once again Basso and Nibali moved to the front to set tempo on the Peyresourde climb with the same initial result: Evans being dropped. However, on this climb the yellow jersey group would continue to shrink precipitously until only a handful of GC contenders remained.

Nibali started the day 2:23 behind Wiggins, but just 18 seconds behind Froome, and if the Italian wanted to make any move on general classification it would have to happen soon. As expected, Nibali did launch an attack which momentarily distanced Wiggins and Froome. Such was the ferocity of the tempo being set in the maillot jaune group to that point that only Wiggins and Froome were able to respond to Nibali and the British duo, with Froome setting tempo for Wiggins, methodically chipped into the Italian's advantage.

Nibali would step on the gas once again as the Sky duo neared, but this time Wiggins would lead Froome in pursuit and Nibali's escape attempt would be neutralised near the Peyresourde summit. The top three riders on general classification crossed the Peyresourde together, and would remain together through to the finish in Bagnères-de-Luchon

After crossing the Peyresourde summit, a lightning-fast, 15.5km descent to Bagnères-de-Luchon is all that remained in the stage. Voeckler dutifully negotiated the switchbacks at the head of the race and had plenty of time to celebrate a well-earned stage win that also netted the Frenchman the polka-dot jersey. All-in-all 10 of the original 38 members of the break finished ahead of the Wiggins, Froome, Nibali trio, who themselves put more time into their general classification rivals on a day to remember in the Pyrenees.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar5:35:02
2Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:01:40
3Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:22
4Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
5Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:58
6Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:04:18
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp0:06:08
8Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
9Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
10Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:11
11Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:09
12Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
13Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:07
15Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
16Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
17Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
18Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
19Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
20Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
21Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:08:48
22Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
23Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:10:01
24Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:10:46
25Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
26Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
27Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:10:54
28Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
29Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
30Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
31Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
32Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
33Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
34Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
35Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:11:56
36George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
37Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
38Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
39Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
40Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
41Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
42Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
43Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
44Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:14:07
45Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:14:17
46Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:15:17
47Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
48Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
49Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
50Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:15:54
51Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
52Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
53Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:16:38
54Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:18:01
55Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
56Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:20:25
57Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
58Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
59Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:17
60Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
61Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:21:31
62Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:22:14
63Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:22:15
64Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
65Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
66Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
67Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
68Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
69Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
70Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
71Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
72Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
73Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
74Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
75Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
76Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
77Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
78Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:57
79Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:26:20
80Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:27:33
81Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
82Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
83Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
84Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
85Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
86Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
87Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
88Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
89Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
90Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
91Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
92Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
93Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
94Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
95Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
96Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
97Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
98Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
99Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
100Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
101Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
102Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
103Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
104Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
105Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
106Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
107Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
108Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
109Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
110Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
111Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
112Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:27:54
113Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
114Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:30:11
115Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
116David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
117Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:30:38
118Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
119Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
120Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
121Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
122Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
123André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:33:04
124Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
125Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
126Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
127Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
128Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
129Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
130Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
131Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
132Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
133David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
134Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
135Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
136Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
137Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
138Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
139Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
140Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
141Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
142Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
143Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
144Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
145Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
146Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
147Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
148Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
149Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
150Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
151Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:52
152Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
DNSFrank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
DNFGrega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
DNFJan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFVladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar20pts
2Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank17
3Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi15
4Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team13
5Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun11
6Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan10
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp9
8Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD8
9Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team7
10Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6
11Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
12Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling4
13Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling3
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale2
15Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Intermediate sprint - Bielle, km, 26.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank20pts
2Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat17
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15
4Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar13
5Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team11
6Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team10
7Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD9
8Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
9Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan7
10Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp6
11Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi5
12Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat4
13Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team3
14Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
15Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team1

Mountain 1 - Col d'Aubisque (HC) km. 53.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar25pts
2Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team20
3Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar16
4Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank14
5Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team12
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp10
7Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team8
8Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
9Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team4
10Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2

Mountain 2 - Col du Tourmalet (HC) km. 120.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar25pts
2Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun20
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp16
4Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team14
5Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank12
6Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan10
7Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team8
8George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team6
9Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
10Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2

Mountain 3 - Col d'Aspin (Cat. 1) km. 150.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar10pts
2Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun8
3Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
4Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank4
5Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan2
6Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Mountain 4 - Col de Peyresourde (Cat. 1) km. 181.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar10pts
2Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank8
3Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
4Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
5Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
6Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi5:38:24
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:45
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:06:39
4Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:34
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
6Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:11:55
7Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:14:39
8Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:18:09
9Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:18:53
10Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:24:11
11Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
12Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
13Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
14Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:27:16

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Europcar17:04:40
2RadioShack-Nissan0:00:58
3Astana Pro Team0:04:32
4Sky Procycling0:05:38
5Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:30
6Movistar Team0:07:34
7Katusha Team0:08:22
8BMC Racing Team0:12:25
9Saur-Sojasun0:16:12
10Liquigas-Cannondale0:16:59
11Lotto-Belisol Team0:21:34
12Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:22:22
13Lampre - ISD0:23:48
14Rabobank Cycling Team0:26:06
15FDJ-Big Mat0:27:58
16Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:31:51
17Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:34:00
18USAGARMIN-SHARP0:36:22
19AG2R La Mondiale0:41:03
20Argos-Shimano0:46:08
21Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:53:33
22Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:57:47

General classification after stage 16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling74:15:32
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:05
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:23
4Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:05:46
5Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan0:07:13
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:07:55
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:08:06
8Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:09:09
9Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:10
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:11:43
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:47
12Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:13:14
13Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:13:39
14Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:14:43
15Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:20:12
16Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:21:06
17Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:21:26
18Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:21:41
19Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:22:47
20Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:24:20
21Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:33:57
22Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:35:11
23Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:37:19
24Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:42:43
25Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:44:37
26Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:46:27
27Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:46:29
28Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:48:22
29Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:51:02
30Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:52:11
31Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:53:21
32Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:53:41
33Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:55:38
34Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:59:38
35Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:00:44
36Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale1:02:38
37Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling1:09:11
38George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team1:09:42
39Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:09:51
40Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:11:27
41Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan1:11:36
42Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:16:43
43Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1:18:26
44Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:18:49
45Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1:19:09
46Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp1:19:38
47Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:20:14
48Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team1:21:57
49Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:23:13
50Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp1:24:22
51Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1:25:18
52Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar1:26:52
53Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale1:27:05
54Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:28:30
55Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:29:52
56Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team1:30:31
57Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:31:16
58Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:31:32
59Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:32:52
60Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:33:03
61Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:33:53
62Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling1:33:57
63Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1:35:21
64Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1:35:25
65Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1:36:42
66Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team1:36:46
67Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:37:35
68Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:38:47
69Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:39:43
70Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:40:39
71Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:42:19
72Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:44:38
73Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:46:31
74Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team1:47:18
75Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:48:29
76Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan1:49:39
77Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:53:11
78Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:53:44
79Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:56:19
80Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:56:33
81Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1:57:00
82Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:57:43
83Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling1:58:29
84Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:59:57
85Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team2:00:13
86Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD2:00:34
87Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar2:02:42
88Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team2:03:30
89Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2:07:12
90Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:07:35
91Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2:07:57
92Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar2:08:19
93David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp2:09:05
94Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:10:45
95Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:11:32
96Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2:12:24
97Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team2:12:47
98Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:14:02
99Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2:14:05
100Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank2:14:56
101Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:15:19
102Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:15:36
103Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:16:08
104Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2:16:24
105David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp2:16:45
106Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:16:47
107Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano2:17:13
108Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2:19:07
109Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team2:20:27
110Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale2:20:47
111Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:21:34
112Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:22:15
113Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano2:23:13
114Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2:23:41
115Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank2:24:17
116Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:26:48
117Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2:27:33
118Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2:27:54
119Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team2:28:04
120Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:29:26
121André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team2:29:33
122Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:30:59
123Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2:32:21
124Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team2:32:35
125Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2:33:56
126Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team2:34:12
127Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:35:02
128Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:35:08
129Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2:36:55
130Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank2:37:21
131Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:37:59
132Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano2:39:28
133Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team2:40:58
134Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank2:41:36
135Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank2:41:42
136Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar2:43:25
137Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team2:43:48
138Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano2:44:46
139Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2:45:41
140Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:46:10
141Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank2:48:01
142Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano2:49:30
143Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling2:50:33
144Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling2:50:38
145Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:50:53
146Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2:56:19
147Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:57:50
148Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano2:58:28
149Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team3:00:40
150Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp3:01:11
151Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3:09:41
152Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp3:13:24

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale356pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team254
3Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team203
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling130
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling127
6Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling109
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team100
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling91
9Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar88
10Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team84
11Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale82
12Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale77
13Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep76
14Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne73
15Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team73
16Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar69
17Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank68
18Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat67
19Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat67
20Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team63
21Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep60
22David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp56
23Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat56
24Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank55
25Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi54
26Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar50
27Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun50
28Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar48
29Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank47
30Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank47
31Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat46
32Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team45
33Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team45
34Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp45
35Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi44
36Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank43
37Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan43
38Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team43
39Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team42
40Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale38
41Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi36
42Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale35
43Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team35
44Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD35
45Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp34
46Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team33
47Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar32
48Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team32
49Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team31
50Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team31
51Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale30
52Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team30
53Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan27
54Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep27
55Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team26
56Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano25
57Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team25
58Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25
59Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi25
60Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank24
61Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar23
62Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp23
63Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team23
64Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team23
65Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team21
66Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank20
67David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp20
68Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
69Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat17
70Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat17
71Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne17
72Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team17
73Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep15
74Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne15
75Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne15
76Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team15
77Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD15
78Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep15
79Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan14
80Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team14
81Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling14
82Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan14
83Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team13
84Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team13
85Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne13
86Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
87Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar13
88Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun12
89Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan12
90Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano12
91Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team10
92Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
93Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD9
94Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD8
95Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team8
96Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
97Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team8
98Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team8
99Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team8
100Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale8
101Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team7
102Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale7
103Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano6
104Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling6
105Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team6
106Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale6
107Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi5
108Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
109Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling5
110Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team4
111Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling4
112Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
113Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team3
114Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan3
115Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
116Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2
117Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
118Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
119Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale1
120Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1
121Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun-2
122Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team-15

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar107pts
2Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team103
3Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank77
4Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar55
5Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun38
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp34
7Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD33
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling32
9Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat32
10Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan31
11Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team30
12Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep29
13Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi22
14Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team21
15Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat20
16Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar20
17Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team19
18Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale19
19Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team19
20Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar16
21Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi15
22Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank14
23Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team14
24Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling14
25Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan14
26Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep14
27Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team14
28Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale13
29Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team12
30Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank11
31Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team10
32Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale8
33Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team8
34Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan7
35Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team7
36George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team6
37David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp6
38Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar6
39Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
40Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat5
41Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
42Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5
43Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
44Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
45Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
46Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan2
47Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team2
48Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
49Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
50Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
51David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp1
52Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
53Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale1
54Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp1
55Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team74:23:27
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:48
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:45:26

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RadioShack-Nissan222:58:15
2Sky Procycling0:17:18
3Astana Pro Team0:28:53
4BMC Racing Team0:29:13
5Team Europcar0:50:03
6Liquigas-Cannondale0:56:34
7Movistar Team0:59:56
8FDJ-Big Mat1:01:22
9Katusha Team1:01:31
10Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:20:04
11AG2R La Mondiale1:25:03
12Rabobank Cycling Team1:56:57
13Lotto-Belisol Team2:00:18
14Saur-Sojasun2:01:25
15Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank2:27:47
16Euskaltel - Euskadi2:33:03
17Lampre - ISD2:59:01
18Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:24:22
19Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne3:41:23
20USAGARMIN-SHARP4:00:28
21Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team4:24:48
22Argos-Shimano6:09:27

 

Latest on Cyclingnews