French favourite Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) added a second stage win to his 2012 Tour de France account with a masterful performance in stage 16, 197km from Pau to Bagnères-de-Luchon. The 33-year-old Frenchman emerged from a massive 38-rider early break to solo to victory on a legendary Pyrenean parcours, taking in the Col d'Aubisque, Col du Tourmalet, Col d'Aspin and Col de Peyresourde, and arrived at the finish with a 1:40 lead over former breakaway companion Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank).

Gorka Izagirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) outsprinted Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) for third, 3:22 behind Voeckler.

In addition to the stage victory, Voeckler swept up top honours at each of the day's four summits to unseat Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) as mountains classification leader, 107 points to 103 at the stage conclusion.

"I can't really figure out what I've done," said Voeckler. "It's the kind of thing I watched on television as a kid, and today it was me who did it.

"For me I had four races in my head today, each climb was a separate race. I know every metre of the climbs from training here in this region. There were 197 kilometers of racing here, and I knew all 197 kilometres by heart."

The top three riders on general classification, maillot jaune Bradley Wiggins (Sky), Chris Froome (Sky) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) finished together, leaving the top of the overall standings unchanged. Nibali led Wiggins and Froome across the finish line in 11th place, 7:09 behind Voeckler and the first riders not part of the early break to arrive at the finish. As a result, Wiggins continues to lead Froome by 2:05 and Nibali by 2:23 overall.

"I'm just glad that one's out of the way, the team were incredible today," said Wiggins. "It was hot out there, and everyone reacts differently to it. Everyone's going through different things with their body. The day after a rest day is always difficult, and I'm just pleased we passed the test as a team. I'm glad we got through it ok, it was tough going out there."

Less than a minute later Nicolas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale) led the next group on the road across the finish line for 14th place, ahead of white jersey holder Tejay van Garderen (BMC), Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto Belisol), Haimar Zubeldia (RadioShack-Nissan), Alejandro Valverde and Juan Jose Cobo (Movistar), plus Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan).

Cadel Evans (BMC) was the big general classification loser on the day as was dropped on the final climb and conceded four minutes to the maillot jaune group. Van den Broeck now holds fourth overall (@5:46) followed by Zubeldia (@7:13) and Van Garderen (@7:55). Evans dropped from fourth to seventh overall, 8:06 back.

"I think now it's sort of a co-leadership, he's only one place behind me," said Van Garderen, in reference to his teammate Evans. "He could easily bounce back the next day, or I could crack."

Mass exodus on classic Pyrenean parcours

The legendary "Circle of Death", comprised of the Col d'Aubisque, Col du Tourmalet, Col d'Aspin and Col de Peyresourde ascents, awaited the peloton today as the Tour de France kicked back into gear after its second rest day. With the knowledge that the general classification contenders would likely keep their powder dry until the latter portion of the stage, seemingly every rider with an inkling of early aggression was given the freedom to form the early break in advance of the stage's first climb, the 16.4km, HC-rated Aubisque.

When the early break finally consolidated 25 kilometres into the stage, 38 riders formed the massive escape group: Steven Cummings and George Hincapie (both BMC Racing Team), Yaroslav Popovych and Jens Voigt (both RadioShack-Nissan), Thomas Voeckler and Yukiya Arashiro (both Europcar), Jorge Azanza, Egoi Martinez and Gorka Izaguirre (all Euskaltel-Euskadi), Danilo Hondo, Marco Marzano and Simone Stortoni (all Lampre-ISD), Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) Maxime Bouet and Sebastien Minard (both AG2R La Mondiale), Rein Taaramae and Samuel Dumoulin (both Cofidis), Brice Feillu, Guillaume Levarlet and Jean Marc Marino (all Saur-Sojasun), Johnny Hoogerland and Rafael Valls Ferri (both Vacansoleil-DCM), Gianpaolo Caruso, Yury Trofimov and Eduard Vorganov (all Katusha), Sandy Casar, Pierrick Fedrigo and Matthiew Ladagnous (all FDJ-Big Mat), Steven Kruiswijk and Laurens Ten Dam (both Rabobank), Rui Costa, Vladimir Karpets, and Vasili Kiryienka (all Movistar), Sergio Paulinho and Chris Anker Sorensen (both Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank), Fredrik Kessiakoff and Alexandre Vinokourov (both Astana) and Matthieu Sprick (Argos-Shimano).

Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was the best-placed rider on general classification, 18th overall at 18:04, but perhaps the most intriguing contest, in addition to vying for stage honours on the Pyrenean parcours, was the battle for the polka-dot jersey, held by Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) at the start of the day. Kessiakoff had amassed 69 points thus far, but the riders in third and fourth on the mountains classification also made the initial selection: Sorensen (39 pts) and Voeckler (37 pts).

The first two climbs of the day, the HC-rated Col d'Aubisque and Col du Tourmalet, each offered 25 points for the first rider across the summit. The latter two climbs of the stage, the Col d'Aspin and Col de Peyresourde, are each category 1-rated and would reward the first rider across with 10 points. Totalled together, a maximum of 70 points were up for grabs, very much a potential game changer for the mountains classification.

The breakaway group knocked out a steady tempo up the Aubisque with the only ripple in the proceedings occurring at the summit with the day's first KOM points up for grabs. Arashiro played the perfect teammate for Voeckler as he led-out the Frenchman in the climb's finale. Voeckler crested the summit first with Kessiakoff on his wheel for second place. Arashiro took third at the summit, followed by Sorensen for fourth.

Tourmalet takes its toll

While there was a slight splintering of the break on the Aubisque, the 38-rider group re-formed in advance of the Tourmalet and hit the base of the monstrous ascent more than five minutes up on the Sky-led peloton. Unlike the day's first ascent, negotiated at a steady tempo, the climbers in the break opted to flex their muscles and attacks soon splintered the group for good.

Irishman Dan Martin turned the screw and was joined by Kessiakoff and Ten Dam. Not wanting to let the mountains classification leader escape up the road, Voeckler led a chase containing Hincapie, Feillu and Sorensen which soon made contact with the lead trio. Approximately 7km from the Tourmalet summit Feillu launched an attack of his own and was joined by Martin and Voeckler. Kessiakoff briefly made contact but was dropped, as Martin, Voeckler and Feillu climbed to the 2,115m Tourmalet summit together.

Soon Martin, too, could no longer keep the pace leaving Voeckler and Feillu to press onwards to the day's second straight hors catégorie summit.

Voeckler would claim top honours on the Tourmalet summit, 25 points plus the Souvenir Jacques Goddet prize of 5,000 Euros for the first rider over the top, with Feillu in tow. Martin arrived third at the Tourmalet summit, more than one minute behind Voeckler and Feillu. Kessiakoff, fighting to defend his polka-dot jersey, nabbed fourth and conceded a further 11 points to Voeckler on the mountains classification. Kessiakoff now had 103 points to Voeckler's 87 on the virtual mountains classification standing.

On the high-speed descent of the Tourmalet a chasing group containing Martin, Hincapie, Ten Dam, Voigt, Kiryienka, Sorensen and Vinokourov formed behind Voeckler and Feillu. Hincapie suffered a crash on the initial portion of the Tourmalet descent, but seemed relatively unharmed as he regained contact with his fellow chasers.

Meanwhile, the maillot jaune group crested the Tourmalet summit 10:10 behind Voeckler, with Sky firmly in command at the head of the peloton.

Two summits to go...

With the pair of HC-rated climbs behind them, the lead duo of Voeckler and Feillu "only" had two category 1 climbs left to negotiate, the first being the 12.4km long Col d'Aspin, whose summit was situated 46.5km from the finish.

The French duo led their seven chasers by 1:33 at the base of the climb while the peloton was still nearly 10 minutes back. As Voeckler and Feillu were sharing the pace-making duties on the ascent, the seven-man chase group splintered with Sorensen and Vinokourov dropping their five companions. The evergreen Jens Voigt, however, rallied and rode across to the Dane and Kazakh and the three would crest the Aspin summit together approximately one minute behind Voeckler and Feillu. Once again Voeckler earned top honours on the KOM, and this time Kessiakoff earned none, having blown on the previous ascent, and the Swede's virtual KOM lead now stood at 103 to Voeckler's 97.

Meanwhile, back in the peloton, there was a change in guard at the front as Liquigas-Cannondale took over the pace-making. Super domestique Ivan Basso ramped up the tempo with team leader Vincenzo Nibali glued to his wheel. Wiggins and his helpers slotted in behind the Italians, seemingly unaffected by the tempo, but defending Tour champion Cadel Evans (BMC) cracked and began to lose time. BMC's Tejay van Garderen remained with the yellow jersey group while Amaël Moinard stayed with Evans to pace the Australian to the summit.

Evans would concede nearly a minute to the Wiggins group at the top of the Aspin, but the BMC captain would make up time on the descent and eventually rejoin his general classification rivals...just in time for the day's final ascent: the 9.5km Col de Peyresourde.

Voeckler and Feillu continued to share the workload at the head of the race on the Peyresourde's lower slopes, followed by a now four-man chase group as Gorka Izaguirre made his way across to Voigt, Vinokourov and Sorensen.

Sorensen and Vinokourov soon dispatched of Voigt and Izaguirre and faced a 45-second gap to the two Frenchman leading the race.

6.5km from the Peyresourde summit, not wanting to allow Sorensen and Vinokourov to get any closer, Voeckler upped the pace and dropped Feillu. Amidst a huge cheering throng of Basque fans, Voeckler charged alone to the Peyresourde summit and a clean sweep of the day's KOMs. Sorensen dropped Vinokourov and passed Feillu to cross the summit in second, while Vinokourov and Izaguirre, too, would pass the Frenchman as they began the descent to the finish third and fourth respectively on the road.

Back in the maillot jaune group, once again Basso and Nibali moved to the front to set tempo on the Peyresourde climb with the same initial result: Evans being dropped. However, on this climb the yellow jersey group would continue to shrink precipitously until only a handful of GC contenders remained.

Nibali started the day 2:23 behind Wiggins, but just 18 seconds behind Froome, and if the Italian wanted to make any move on general classification it would have to happen soon. As expected, Nibali did launch an attack which momentarily distanced Wiggins and Froome. Such was the ferocity of the tempo being set in the maillot jaune group to that point that only Wiggins and Froome were able to respond to Nibali and the British duo, with Froome setting tempo for Wiggins, methodically chipped into the Italian's advantage.

Nibali would step on the gas once again as the Sky duo neared, but this time Wiggins would lead Froome in pursuit and Nibali's escape attempt would be neutralised near the Peyresourde summit. The top three riders on general classification crossed the Peyresourde together, and would remain together through to the finish in Bagnères-de-Luchon

After crossing the Peyresourde summit, a lightning-fast, 15.5km descent to Bagnères-de-Luchon is all that remained in the stage. Voeckler dutifully negotiated the switchbacks at the head of the race and had plenty of time to celebrate a well-earned stage win that also netted the Frenchman the polka-dot jersey. All-in-all 10 of the original 38 members of the break finished ahead of the Wiggins, Froome, Nibali trio, who themselves put more time into their general classification rivals on a day to remember in the Pyrenees.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 5:35:02 2 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:01:40 3 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:22 4 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:58 6 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:04:18 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 0:06:08 8 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 10 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:11 11 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:09 12 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 13 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:07 15 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 16 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 17 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 18 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 20 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 21 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:08:48 22 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 23 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:10:01 24 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:10:46 25 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 26 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 27 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:10:54 28 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 29 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 30 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 31 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 32 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 33 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 34 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 35 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:11:56 36 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 37 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 38 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 39 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 40 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 41 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 42 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 43 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 44 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:14:07 45 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:14:17 46 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:15:17 47 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 48 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 49 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 50 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:15:54 51 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 52 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano 53 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:16:38 54 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:18:01 55 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 56 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:20:25 57 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 58 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 59 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:17 60 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 61 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:21:31 62 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:22:14 63 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:22:15 64 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 65 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 66 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 67 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 68 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 69 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 70 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 71 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 72 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 73 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 74 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 75 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 76 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 77 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano 78 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:57 79 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:26:20 80 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:27:33 81 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 82 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 83 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 84 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 85 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 86 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 87 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 88 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 89 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 90 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 91 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 92 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 94 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 95 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 96 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 98 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 99 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 100 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 101 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 102 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 103 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 104 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 105 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 106 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 107 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 108 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 109 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 110 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 111 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 112 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:27:54 113 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 114 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:30:11 115 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 116 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 117 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:30:38 118 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 120 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 121 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 122 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 123 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:33:04 124 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 125 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 126 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 127 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 128 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 129 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 130 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 131 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 132 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 133 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 134 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 135 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 136 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 137 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 138 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 139 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 140 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 141 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 142 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 143 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 144 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 145 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 146 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 147 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 148 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 149 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 150 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 151 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:52 152 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team DNS Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan DNF Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD DNF Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 20 pts 2 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 17 3 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 15 4 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 13 5 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 11 6 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 10 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 9 8 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 9 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 7 10 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 11 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 12 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 13 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 2 15 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Intermediate sprint - Bielle, km, 26.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 20 pts 2 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 17 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 4 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 13 5 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 11 6 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 10 7 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9 8 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 9 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 7 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 6 11 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 12 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 4 13 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 3 14 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 15 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 1 - Col d'Aubisque (HC) km. 53.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 25 pts 2 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 20 3 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 16 4 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 14 5 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 12 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 10 7 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 8 8 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 9 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 4 10 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2

Mountain 2 - Col du Tourmalet (HC) km. 120.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 25 pts 2 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 20 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 16 4 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 14 5 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 12 6 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 10 7 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 8 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 9 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 10 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2

Mountain 3 - Col d'Aspin (Cat. 1) km. 150.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 10 pts 2 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 8 3 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 4 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 4 5 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 2 6 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Mountain 4 - Col de Peyresourde (Cat. 1) km. 181.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 10 pts 2 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 8 3 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 4 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 5 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 6 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5:38:24 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:45 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:06:39 4 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:34 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:11:55 7 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:14:39 8 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:18:09 9 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:18:53 10 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:24:11 11 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 14 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:27:16

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Europcar 17:04:40 2 RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:58 3 Astana Pro Team 0:04:32 4 Sky Procycling 0:05:38 5 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:06:30 6 Movistar Team 0:07:34 7 Katusha Team 0:08:22 8 BMC Racing Team 0:12:25 9 Saur-Sojasun 0:16:12 10 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:16:59 11 Lotto-Belisol Team 0:21:34 12 Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:22:22 13 Lampre - ISD 0:23:48 14 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:26:06 15 FDJ-Big Mat 0:27:58 16 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:31:51 17 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:34:00 18 USAGARMIN-SHARP 0:36:22 19 AG2R La Mondiale 0:41:03 20 Argos-Shimano 0:46:08 21 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:53:33 22 Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:57:47

General classification after stage 16 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 74:15:32 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:05 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:23 4 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:05:46 5 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 0:07:13 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:07:55 7 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:08:06 8 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:09:09 9 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:10 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:11:43 11 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:47 12 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:13:14 13 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:13:39 14 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:14:43 15 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:20:12 16 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:21:06 17 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:21:26 18 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:21:41 19 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:22:47 20 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:24:20 21 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:33:57 22 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:35:11 23 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:37:19 24 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:42:43 25 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:44:37 26 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:46:27 27 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:46:29 28 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:48:22 29 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:51:02 30 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:52:11 31 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:53:21 32 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:53:41 33 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:55:38 34 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:59:38 35 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:00:44 36 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:02:38 37 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 1:09:11 38 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:09:42 39 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:09:51 40 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:11:27 41 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 1:11:36 42 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:16:43 43 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1:18:26 44 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:18:49 45 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1:19:09 46 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 1:19:38 47 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:20:14 48 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 1:21:57 49 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:23:13 50 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1:24:22 51 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1:25:18 52 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 1:26:52 53 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:27:05 54 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:28:30 55 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:29:52 56 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 1:30:31 57 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:31:16 58 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:31:32 59 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:32:52 60 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:33:03 61 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:33:53 62 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 1:33:57 63 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1:35:21 64 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:35:25 65 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:36:42 66 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 1:36:46 67 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:37:35 68 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:38:47 69 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:39:43 70 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:40:39 71 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:42:19 72 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:44:38 73 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:46:31 74 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 1:47:18 75 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:48:29 76 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 1:49:39 77 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:53:11 78 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:53:44 79 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:56:19 80 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:56:33 81 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1:57:00 82 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:57:43 83 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 1:58:29 84 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:59:57 85 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 2:00:13 86 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 2:00:34 87 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 2:02:42 88 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 2:03:30 89 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2:07:12 90 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:07:35 91 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2:07:57 92 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 2:08:19 93 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 2:09:05 94 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:10:45 95 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:11:32 96 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2:12:24 97 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 2:12:47 98 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:14:02 99 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2:14:05 100 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 2:14:56 101 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:15:19 102 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:15:36 103 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:16:08 104 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2:16:24 105 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 2:16:45 106 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:16:47 107 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 2:17:13 108 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2:19:07 109 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 2:20:27 110 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:20:47 111 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:21:34 112 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:22:15 113 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano 2:23:13 114 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2:23:41 115 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 2:24:17 116 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:26:48 117 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2:27:33 118 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2:27:54 119 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 2:28:04 120 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:29:26 121 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 2:29:33 122 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:30:59 123 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2:32:21 124 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 2:32:35 125 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2:33:56 126 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 2:34:12 127 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:35:02 128 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:35:08 129 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2:36:55 130 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 2:37:21 131 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:37:59 132 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 2:39:28 133 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 2:40:58 134 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 2:41:36 135 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 2:41:42 136 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 2:43:25 137 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 2:43:48 138 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano 2:44:46 139 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:45:41 140 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:46:10 141 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 2:48:01 142 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 2:49:30 143 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 2:50:33 144 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:50:38 145 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:50:53 146 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2:56:19 147 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:57:50 148 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 2:58:28 149 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 3:00:40 150 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 3:01:11 151 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3:09:41 152 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 3:13:24

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 356 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 254 3 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 203 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 130 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 127 6 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 109 7 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 100 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 91 9 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 88 10 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 84 11 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 82 12 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 77 13 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 76 14 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 73 15 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 73 16 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 69 17 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 68 18 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 67 19 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 67 20 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 63 21 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 60 22 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 56 23 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 56 24 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 55 25 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 54 26 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 50 27 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 50 28 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 48 29 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 47 30 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 47 31 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 46 32 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 45 33 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 45 34 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 45 35 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 44 36 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 43 37 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 43 38 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 43 39 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 42 40 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 41 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 36 42 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 43 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 35 44 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 35 45 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 34 46 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 33 47 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 32 48 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 32 49 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 31 50 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 31 51 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 30 52 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 30 53 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 27 54 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 27 55 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 26 56 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 25 57 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 25 58 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 59 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 25 60 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 24 61 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 23 62 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 23 63 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 23 64 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 23 65 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 21 66 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 20 67 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 20 68 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 69 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 17 70 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 17 71 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 72 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 17 73 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 15 74 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 75 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 76 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 15 77 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 15 78 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 15 79 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 14 80 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 14 81 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 14 82 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 14 83 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 13 84 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 13 85 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 86 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 87 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 13 88 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12 89 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 12 90 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 12 91 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 10 92 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 93 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9 94 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 95 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 8 96 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 97 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 8 98 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 8 99 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 8 100 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 101 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 7 102 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 103 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 6 104 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 6 105 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 6 106 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 107 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 108 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 109 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 5 110 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 4 111 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 4 112 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 113 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 3 114 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 3 115 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 116 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2 117 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 118 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 119 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 120 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1 121 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun -2 122 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team -15

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 107 pts 2 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 103 3 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 77 4 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 55 5 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 38 6 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 34 7 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 33 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 32 9 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 32 10 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 31 11 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 30 12 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 29 13 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 22 14 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 21 15 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 20 16 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 20 17 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 18 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 19 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 19 20 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 16 21 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 15 22 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 14 23 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 14 24 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 25 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 14 26 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 14 27 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 14 28 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 29 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 12 30 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 11 31 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 32 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 33 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 8 34 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 7 35 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 7 36 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 37 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 6 38 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 6 39 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 40 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 41 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 42 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 43 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 44 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 45 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 46 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 2 47 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 2 48 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 49 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 50 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 51 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1 52 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 53 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 54 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1 55 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 74:23:27 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:48 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:45:26