Voeckler solos to second Tour stage win
Evans on jour sans in Pyrenees
Stage 16: Pau - Bagnères-de-Luchon
French favourite Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) added a second stage win to his 2012 Tour de France account with a masterful performance in stage 16, 197km from Pau to Bagnères-de-Luchon. The 33-year-old Frenchman emerged from a massive 38-rider early break to solo to victory on a legendary Pyrenean parcours, taking in the Col d'Aubisque, Col du Tourmalet, Col d'Aspin and Col de Peyresourde, and arrived at the finish with a 1:40 lead over former breakaway companion Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank).
Gorka Izagirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) outsprinted Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) for third, 3:22 behind Voeckler.
In addition to the stage victory, Voeckler swept up top honours at each of the day's four summits to unseat Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) as mountains classification leader, 107 points to 103 at the stage conclusion.
"I can't really figure out what I've done," said Voeckler. "It's the kind of thing I watched on television as a kid, and today it was me who did it.
"For me I had four races in my head today, each climb was a separate race. I know every metre of the climbs from training here in this region. There were 197 kilometers of racing here, and I knew all 197 kilometres by heart."
The top three riders on general classification, maillot jaune Bradley Wiggins (Sky), Chris Froome (Sky) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) finished together, leaving the top of the overall standings unchanged. Nibali led Wiggins and Froome across the finish line in 11th place, 7:09 behind Voeckler and the first riders not part of the early break to arrive at the finish. As a result, Wiggins continues to lead Froome by 2:05 and Nibali by 2:23 overall.
"I'm just glad that one's out of the way, the team were incredible today," said Wiggins. "It was hot out there, and everyone reacts differently to it. Everyone's going through different things with their body. The day after a rest day is always difficult, and I'm just pleased we passed the test as a team. I'm glad we got through it ok, it was tough going out there."
Less than a minute later Nicolas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale) led the next group on the road across the finish line for 14th place, ahead of white jersey holder Tejay van Garderen (BMC), Jurgen Van den Broeck (Lotto Belisol), Haimar Zubeldia (RadioShack-Nissan), Alejandro Valverde and Juan Jose Cobo (Movistar), plus Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan).
Cadel Evans (BMC) was the big general classification loser on the day as was dropped on the final climb and conceded four minutes to the maillot jaune group. Van den Broeck now holds fourth overall (@5:46) followed by Zubeldia (@7:13) and Van Garderen (@7:55). Evans dropped from fourth to seventh overall, 8:06 back.
"I think now it's sort of a co-leadership, he's only one place behind me," said Van Garderen, in reference to his teammate Evans. "He could easily bounce back the next day, or I could crack."
Mass exodus on classic Pyrenean parcours
The legendary "Circle of Death", comprised of the Col d'Aubisque, Col du Tourmalet, Col d'Aspin and Col de Peyresourde ascents, awaited the peloton today as the Tour de France kicked back into gear after its second rest day. With the knowledge that the general classification contenders would likely keep their powder dry until the latter portion of the stage, seemingly every rider with an inkling of early aggression was given the freedom to form the early break in advance of the stage's first climb, the 16.4km, HC-rated Aubisque.
When the early break finally consolidated 25 kilometres into the stage, 38 riders formed the massive escape group: Steven Cummings and George Hincapie (both BMC Racing Team), Yaroslav Popovych and Jens Voigt (both RadioShack-Nissan), Thomas Voeckler and Yukiya Arashiro (both Europcar), Jorge Azanza, Egoi Martinez and Gorka Izaguirre (all Euskaltel-Euskadi), Danilo Hondo, Marco Marzano and Simone Stortoni (all Lampre-ISD), Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) Maxime Bouet and Sebastien Minard (both AG2R La Mondiale), Rein Taaramae and Samuel Dumoulin (both Cofidis), Brice Feillu, Guillaume Levarlet and Jean Marc Marino (all Saur-Sojasun), Johnny Hoogerland and Rafael Valls Ferri (both Vacansoleil-DCM), Gianpaolo Caruso, Yury Trofimov and Eduard Vorganov (all Katusha), Sandy Casar, Pierrick Fedrigo and Matthiew Ladagnous (all FDJ-Big Mat), Steven Kruiswijk and Laurens Ten Dam (both Rabobank), Rui Costa, Vladimir Karpets, and Vasili Kiryienka (all Movistar), Sergio Paulinho and Chris Anker Sorensen (both Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank), Fredrik Kessiakoff and Alexandre Vinokourov (both Astana) and Matthieu Sprick (Argos-Shimano).
Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was the best-placed rider on general classification, 18th overall at 18:04, but perhaps the most intriguing contest, in addition to vying for stage honours on the Pyrenean parcours, was the battle for the polka-dot jersey, held by Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) at the start of the day. Kessiakoff had amassed 69 points thus far, but the riders in third and fourth on the mountains classification also made the initial selection: Sorensen (39 pts) and Voeckler (37 pts).
The first two climbs of the day, the HC-rated Col d'Aubisque and Col du Tourmalet, each offered 25 points for the first rider across the summit. The latter two climbs of the stage, the Col d'Aspin and Col de Peyresourde, are each category 1-rated and would reward the first rider across with 10 points. Totalled together, a maximum of 70 points were up for grabs, very much a potential game changer for the mountains classification.
The breakaway group knocked out a steady tempo up the Aubisque with the only ripple in the proceedings occurring at the summit with the day's first KOM points up for grabs. Arashiro played the perfect teammate for Voeckler as he led-out the Frenchman in the climb's finale. Voeckler crested the summit first with Kessiakoff on his wheel for second place. Arashiro took third at the summit, followed by Sorensen for fourth.
Tourmalet takes its toll
While there was a slight splintering of the break on the Aubisque, the 38-rider group re-formed in advance of the Tourmalet and hit the base of the monstrous ascent more than five minutes up on the Sky-led peloton. Unlike the day's first ascent, negotiated at a steady tempo, the climbers in the break opted to flex their muscles and attacks soon splintered the group for good.
Irishman Dan Martin turned the screw and was joined by Kessiakoff and Ten Dam. Not wanting to let the mountains classification leader escape up the road, Voeckler led a chase containing Hincapie, Feillu and Sorensen which soon made contact with the lead trio. Approximately 7km from the Tourmalet summit Feillu launched an attack of his own and was joined by Martin and Voeckler. Kessiakoff briefly made contact but was dropped, as Martin, Voeckler and Feillu climbed to the 2,115m Tourmalet summit together.
Soon Martin, too, could no longer keep the pace leaving Voeckler and Feillu to press onwards to the day's second straight hors catégorie summit.
Voeckler would claim top honours on the Tourmalet summit, 25 points plus the Souvenir Jacques Goddet prize of 5,000 Euros for the first rider over the top, with Feillu in tow. Martin arrived third at the Tourmalet summit, more than one minute behind Voeckler and Feillu. Kessiakoff, fighting to defend his polka-dot jersey, nabbed fourth and conceded a further 11 points to Voeckler on the mountains classification. Kessiakoff now had 103 points to Voeckler's 87 on the virtual mountains classification standing.
On the high-speed descent of the Tourmalet a chasing group containing Martin, Hincapie, Ten Dam, Voigt, Kiryienka, Sorensen and Vinokourov formed behind Voeckler and Feillu. Hincapie suffered a crash on the initial portion of the Tourmalet descent, but seemed relatively unharmed as he regained contact with his fellow chasers.
Meanwhile, the maillot jaune group crested the Tourmalet summit 10:10 behind Voeckler, with Sky firmly in command at the head of the peloton.
Two summits to go...
With the pair of HC-rated climbs behind them, the lead duo of Voeckler and Feillu "only" had two category 1 climbs left to negotiate, the first being the 12.4km long Col d'Aspin, whose summit was situated 46.5km from the finish.
The French duo led their seven chasers by 1:33 at the base of the climb while the peloton was still nearly 10 minutes back. As Voeckler and Feillu were sharing the pace-making duties on the ascent, the seven-man chase group splintered with Sorensen and Vinokourov dropping their five companions. The evergreen Jens Voigt, however, rallied and rode across to the Dane and Kazakh and the three would crest the Aspin summit together approximately one minute behind Voeckler and Feillu. Once again Voeckler earned top honours on the KOM, and this time Kessiakoff earned none, having blown on the previous ascent, and the Swede's virtual KOM lead now stood at 103 to Voeckler's 97.
Meanwhile, back in the peloton, there was a change in guard at the front as Liquigas-Cannondale took over the pace-making. Super domestique Ivan Basso ramped up the tempo with team leader Vincenzo Nibali glued to his wheel. Wiggins and his helpers slotted in behind the Italians, seemingly unaffected by the tempo, but defending Tour champion Cadel Evans (BMC) cracked and began to lose time. BMC's Tejay van Garderen remained with the yellow jersey group while Amaël Moinard stayed with Evans to pace the Australian to the summit.
Evans would concede nearly a minute to the Wiggins group at the top of the Aspin, but the BMC captain would make up time on the descent and eventually rejoin his general classification rivals...just in time for the day's final ascent: the 9.5km Col de Peyresourde.
Voeckler and Feillu continued to share the workload at the head of the race on the Peyresourde's lower slopes, followed by a now four-man chase group as Gorka Izaguirre made his way across to Voigt, Vinokourov and Sorensen.
Sorensen and Vinokourov soon dispatched of Voigt and Izaguirre and faced a 45-second gap to the two Frenchman leading the race.
6.5km from the Peyresourde summit, not wanting to allow Sorensen and Vinokourov to get any closer, Voeckler upped the pace and dropped Feillu. Amidst a huge cheering throng of Basque fans, Voeckler charged alone to the Peyresourde summit and a clean sweep of the day's KOMs. Sorensen dropped Vinokourov and passed Feillu to cross the summit in second, while Vinokourov and Izaguirre, too, would pass the Frenchman as they began the descent to the finish third and fourth respectively on the road.
Back in the maillot jaune group, once again Basso and Nibali moved to the front to set tempo on the Peyresourde climb with the same initial result: Evans being dropped. However, on this climb the yellow jersey group would continue to shrink precipitously until only a handful of GC contenders remained.
Nibali started the day 2:23 behind Wiggins, but just 18 seconds behind Froome, and if the Italian wanted to make any move on general classification it would have to happen soon. As expected, Nibali did launch an attack which momentarily distanced Wiggins and Froome. Such was the ferocity of the tempo being set in the maillot jaune group to that point that only Wiggins and Froome were able to respond to Nibali and the British duo, with Froome setting tempo for Wiggins, methodically chipped into the Italian's advantage.
Nibali would step on the gas once again as the Sky duo neared, but this time Wiggins would lead Froome in pursuit and Nibali's escape attempt would be neutralised near the Peyresourde summit. The top three riders on general classification crossed the Peyresourde together, and would remain together through to the finish in Bagnères-de-Luchon
After crossing the Peyresourde summit, a lightning-fast, 15.5km descent to Bagnères-de-Luchon is all that remained in the stage. Voeckler dutifully negotiated the switchbacks at the head of the race and had plenty of time to celebrate a well-earned stage win that also netted the Frenchman the polka-dot jersey. All-in-all 10 of the original 38 members of the break finished ahead of the Wiggins, Froome, Nibali trio, who themselves put more time into their general classification rivals on a day to remember in the Pyrenees.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|5:35:02
|2
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:01:40
|3
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:22
|4
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:58
|6
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:04:18
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|0:06:08
|8
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|10
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:11
|11
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:09
|12
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|13
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:07
|15
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|17
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|18
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|21
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:48
|22
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|23
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:10:01
|24
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:10:46
|25
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|26
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|27
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:10:54
|28
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|29
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|30
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|31
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|32
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|33
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|34
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|35
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:56
|36
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|43
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|44
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:14:07
|45
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:17
|46
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:15:17
|47
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|48
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|49
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|50
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:15:54
|51
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|52
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|53
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:38
|54
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:18:01
|55
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|56
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:25
|57
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|58
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|59
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:17
|60
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|61
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:21:31
|62
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:22:14
|63
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:22:15
|64
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|65
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|66
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|67
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|68
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|69
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|70
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|72
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|73
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|74
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|75
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|76
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|77
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|78
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:57
|79
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:26:20
|80
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:27:33
|81
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|82
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|83
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|84
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|85
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|86
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|87
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|89
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|90
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|91
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|92
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|94
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|95
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|96
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|98
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|99
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|100
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|101
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|102
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|103
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|104
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|105
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|106
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|107
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|109
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|110
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|111
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:27:54
|113
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:30:11
|115
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|116
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|117
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:30:38
|118
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|120
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|121
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|122
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|123
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:33:04
|124
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|125
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|126
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|127
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|128
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|129
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|130
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|131
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|132
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|133
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|134
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|135
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|136
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|137
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|138
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|139
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|140
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|141
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|142
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|143
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|144
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|145
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|146
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|147
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|148
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|149
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|150
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|151
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:52
|152
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNS
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|DNF
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|pts
|2
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|17
|3
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15
|4
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|13
|5
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|11
|6
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|9
|8
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|9
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|7
|10
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|12
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|13
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|15
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|20
|pts
|2
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|17
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|4
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|13
|5
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|11
|6
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|10
|7
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9
|8
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|6
|11
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|12
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|13
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|15
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|pts
|2
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|20
|3
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|16
|4
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|14
|5
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|12
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|7
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|8
|8
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|9
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|10
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|pts
|2
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|20
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|16
|4
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|14
|5
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|12
|6
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|7
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|8
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|9
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|10
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|pts
|2
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8
|3
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|4
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|4
|5
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|6
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|pts
|2
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|8
|3
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|4
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|5
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|6
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5:38:24
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:45
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:06:39
|4
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:34
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:11:55
|7
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:14:39
|8
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:18:09
|9
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:18:53
|10
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:24:11
|11
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|13
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|14
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:27:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Europcar
|17:04:40
|2
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:58
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:04:32
|4
|Sky Procycling
|0:05:38
|5
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:30
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:07:34
|7
|Katusha Team
|0:08:22
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:12:25
|9
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:16:12
|10
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:16:59
|11
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:21:34
|12
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:22:22
|13
|Lampre - ISD
|0:23:48
|14
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:26:06
|15
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:27:58
|16
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:51
|17
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:34:00
|18
|USAGARMIN-SHARP
|0:36:22
|19
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:41:03
|20
|Argos-Shimano
|0:46:08
|21
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:53:33
|22
|Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:57:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|74:15:32
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:05
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:23
|4
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:05:46
|5
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:07:13
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:55
|7
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:06
|8
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:09
|9
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:10
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:11:43
|11
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:47
|12
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:13:14
|13
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:13:39
|14
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:14:43
|15
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:20:12
|16
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:21:06
|17
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:21:26
|18
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:21:41
|19
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:22:47
|20
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:24:20
|21
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:33:57
|22
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:35:11
|23
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:37:19
|24
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:42:43
|25
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:44:37
|26
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:46:27
|27
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:46:29
|28
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:48:22
|29
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:51:02
|30
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:52:11
|31
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:53:21
|32
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:53:41
|33
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:55:38
|34
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:59:38
|35
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:00:44
|36
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:02:38
|37
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1:09:11
|38
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:09:42
|39
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:09:51
|40
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:11:27
|41
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:11:36
|42
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:16:43
|43
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1:18:26
|44
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:18:49
|45
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1:19:09
|46
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|1:19:38
|47
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:20:14
|48
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|1:21:57
|49
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:23:13
|50
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1:24:22
|51
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1:25:18
|52
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|1:26:52
|53
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:27:05
|54
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:28:30
|55
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:29:52
|56
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|1:30:31
|57
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:31:16
|58
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:31:32
|59
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:32:52
|60
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:33:03
|61
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:33:53
|62
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|1:33:57
|63
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:35:21
|64
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:35:25
|65
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:36:42
|66
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:36:46
|67
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:37:35
|68
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:38:47
|69
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:39:43
|70
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:40:39
|71
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:42:19
|72
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:44:38
|73
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:46:31
|74
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|1:47:18
|75
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:48:29
|76
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:49:39
|77
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:53:11
|78
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:53:44
|79
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:56:19
|80
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:56:33
|81
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1:57:00
|82
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:57:43
|83
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|1:58:29
|84
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:59:57
|85
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|2:00:13
|86
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|2:00:34
|87
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|2:02:42
|88
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|2:03:30
|89
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2:07:12
|90
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:07:35
|91
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:07:57
|92
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:08:19
|93
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|2:09:05
|94
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:10:45
|95
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:11:32
|96
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2:12:24
|97
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|2:12:47
|98
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:14:02
|99
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:14:05
|100
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|2:14:56
|101
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:15:19
|102
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:15:36
|103
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:16:08
|104
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|2:16:24
|105
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|2:16:45
|106
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:16:47
|107
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|2:17:13
|108
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2:19:07
|109
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|2:20:27
|110
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:20:47
|111
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:21:34
|112
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:22:15
|113
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|2:23:13
|114
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2:23:41
|115
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|2:24:17
|116
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:26:48
|117
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2:27:33
|118
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|2:27:54
|119
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|2:28:04
|120
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:29:26
|121
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|2:29:33
|122
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:30:59
|123
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:32:21
|124
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|2:32:35
|125
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:33:56
|126
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:34:12
|127
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:35:02
|128
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:35:08
|129
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:36:55
|130
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|2:37:21
|131
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:37:59
|132
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|2:39:28
|133
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|2:40:58
|134
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|2:41:36
|135
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|2:41:42
|136
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:43:25
|137
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|2:43:48
|138
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|2:44:46
|139
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:45:41
|140
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:46:10
|141
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|2:48:01
|142
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|2:49:30
|143
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|2:50:33
|144
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2:50:38
|145
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:50:53
|146
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2:56:19
|147
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:57:50
|148
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|2:58:28
|149
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|3:00:40
|150
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|3:01:11
|151
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3:09:41
|152
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|3:13:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|356
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|254
|3
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|203
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|130
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|127
|6
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|109
|7
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|100
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|91
|9
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|88
|10
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|84
|11
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|82
|12
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|13
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|76
|14
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|73
|15
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|73
|16
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|69
|17
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|68
|18
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|67
|19
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|67
|20
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|63
|21
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|60
|22
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|56
|23
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|56
|24
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|55
|25
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|54
|26
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|50
|27
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|50
|28
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|48
|29
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|47
|30
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|47
|31
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|46
|32
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|45
|33
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|45
|34
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|45
|35
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|44
|36
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|43
|37
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|43
|38
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|43
|39
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|42
|40
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|41
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|36
|42
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|43
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|35
|44
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|35
|45
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|34
|46
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|33
|47
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|32
|48
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|32
|49
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|31
|50
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|51
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|52
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|30
|53
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|27
|54
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|27
|55
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|26
|56
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|25
|57
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|25
|58
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|59
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|25
|60
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|24
|61
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|23
|62
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|23
|63
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|23
|64
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|23
|65
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|21
|66
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|20
|67
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|20
|68
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|69
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|17
|70
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|17
|71
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|72
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|17
|73
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15
|74
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|75
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|76
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|15
|77
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|15
|78
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15
|79
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|14
|80
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|14
|81
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|14
|82
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|14
|83
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|13
|84
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|13
|85
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|86
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|87
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|13
|88
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|89
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|12
|90
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|12
|91
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|10
|92
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|93
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9
|94
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|95
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|8
|96
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|97
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|98
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|99
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|100
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|101
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|7
|102
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|103
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|6
|104
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|6
|105
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|6
|106
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|107
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|108
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|109
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|5
|110
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|4
|111
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|4
|112
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|113
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|3
|114
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|115
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|116
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|117
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|118
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|119
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|120
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|121
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|-2
|122
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|-15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|107
|pts
|2
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|103
|3
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|77
|4
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|55
|5
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|38
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|34
|7
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|33
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|32
|9
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|32
|10
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|31
|11
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|30
|12
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|29
|13
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|22
|14
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|21
|15
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|20
|16
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|17
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|18
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|19
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|19
|20
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|16
|21
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15
|22
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|14
|23
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|14
|24
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14
|25
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|14
|26
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|14
|27
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|14
|28
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|29
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|12
|30
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|11
|31
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|32
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|33
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|8
|34
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|35
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|7
|36
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|37
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|6
|38
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|39
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|40
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|5
|41
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|42
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|43
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|44
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|45
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|46
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|47
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|48
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|49
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|50
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|51
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|52
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|53
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|54
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|55
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|74:23:27
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:48
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:45:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|RadioShack-Nissan
|222:58:15
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:17:18
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:28:53
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:29:13
|5
|Team Europcar
|0:50:03
|6
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:56:34
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:59:56
|8
|FDJ-Big Mat
|1:01:22
|9
|Katusha Team
|1:01:31
|10
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:20:04
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:25:03
|12
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:56:57
|13
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|2:00:18
|14
|Saur-Sojasun
|2:01:25
|15
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|2:27:47
|16
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:33:03
|17
|Lampre - ISD
|2:59:01
|18
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:24:22
|19
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|3:41:23
|20
|USAGARMIN-SHARP
|4:00:28
|21
|Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4:24:48
|22
|Argos-Shimano
|6:09:27
