Thibaut Pinot (FDJ-BigMat) pulled off a famous home victory in stage 8 of the 2012 Tour de France. The Tour’s youngest competitor passed leader Frederik Kessiakoff (Astana) with 17km to race and launched a bold attack that left him with enough of a gap to hold off a host of big name challengers who pursued him intensely, but ultimately in vain, over the final kilometres. There were ecstatic scenes of jubilation from the home fans and from Pinot’s team as he crossed the line with 26 seconds to spare.

Cadel Evans (BMC) took second place ahead of Tony Gallopin (RadioShack-Nissan). Team Sky’s Bradley Wiggins kept his GC rival Evans comfortably in his sights and retained the yellow jersey with his fourth placed finish.

"Those were the longest ten kilometers of my life," Pinot said afterward. "When I saw 10km to go and the peloton was coming back, I was really afraid."

Pinot was able to take advantage of having a teammate in the breakaway all day, and he dedicated the victory to Jeremy Roy. "When Jeremy [Roy] was away I wasn't really riding, and then he truly sacrificed himself for me. I'm really happy."

The young Frenchman looked set to take over the white jersey from Cofidis's Rein Taaramae, but the Estonian battled back to come in 2:21 behind the winner to save his best young rider classification.

Pinot was overjoyed with his stage victory, but played down his chances for the overall classification. "Tomorrow my legs will really hurt so I have no real plans for the rest of the Tour, I will take it day by day."

The tone for the 157km stage, which contained a grand total of seven categorised climbs, was set very early on as Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) led an early break of ten riders. Within a few kilometres Voigt was on his own but a few minutes later he was passed and dropped by Roy.

As Roy ploughed a lone furrow up the road, 60km in there was a major crash involving three Spaniards – Samuel Sanchez, Jorge Azanza (both Euskaltel-Esukadi) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar). In the end it was Sanchez who came off worst, with the 2008 Olympic road race champion having to withdraw with injuries that include a broken collarbone and a dislocated shoulder. It will take a miracle for him to be declared fit to defend his Olympic title in London at the end of this month.

Meanwhile, further up the road, Roy was caught by Kessiakoff with just over 80km to go and the two men worked together to build a healthy lead over the rest of the pack. Pinot then made his first significant move of the afternoon, attacking from the main peloton and forming part of a large 22-man group that went off in chase of the two leaders.

Shortly before the fifth categorised climb of the day – the Cote de Saulcy – Pinot launched a successful bid to bridge the gap to the leading duo, joined by Kevin de Weert (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Steven Kruiswijk (Rabobank). Kessiakoff responded immediately and attacked, opening up a lead that peaked at 1:45 and one that he would hold until well inside the final 20km.

Pinot and Tony Gallopin (RadioShack-Nissan) burst clear of the pack and Pinot eventually proved the stronger, passing Kessiakoff with 17km left – just at the top of the final Col de la Croix climb. He then made a daring bid for the winning line on the fast descent into Porrentruy, chased by some of the race’s biggest favourites. Evans, Wiggins, Nibali, Menchov and Frank Schleck were amongst the names that went off in hot pursuit of the youngster.

With these stellar names bearing down on him, it would have been excusable if such a relatively inexperienced rider buckled. But the 22-year-old, who rode through his home town on yesterday’s seventh stage, held his nerve impressively and had time to savour the final 200 metres before celebrating what is easily the biggest win of his highly promising career to date.

As for Wiggins, he find himself in a commanding position - tomorrow's stage is a 41.5km individual time trial that should play to his strengths. But as he revealed on the Team Sky website after the finish, today's stage wasn't as easy as he had anticipated.

"That stage was a lot harder than I expected it to be," he said. "The boys were incredible again today and really marshalled the race. They set us up to be able to go with the others on that last climb.

"Early on we had to wait to let the right break go, and that took a long time and a lot of work. We were racing from the off and that didn’t stop for two hours really. The peloton was decimated and it was a tough day for a lot of people. We’re still in a fantastic position after this first week and that’s two tough days down now. We’ve got a time trial ahead of us now and then a rest day."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3:56:10 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:26 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 4 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 9 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 10 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:30 11 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 12 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:00:47 13 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:25 14 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 15 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 16 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 17 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 18 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 19 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 20 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 21 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 22 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 23 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 24 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:21 26 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 27 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 28 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 29 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 30 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 31 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 32 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 33 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 35 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 36 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 37 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 38 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 39 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 40 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:04:58 41 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 42 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 43 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 44 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 45 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 46 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 47 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 48 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 49 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 50 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 51 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 52 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 53 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 54 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 55 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 56 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 57 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 58 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 59 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 60 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 61 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 62 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 63 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:25 64 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 65 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 66 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 69 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 70 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 71 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 72 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:09:07 73 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:17 74 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 75 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 76 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 77 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 78 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 79 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:12:19 80 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 81 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 82 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 83 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 84 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 85 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 86 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 87 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 88 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 89 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 90 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 91 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 92 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 93 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 96 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 97 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 98 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 99 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 100 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:57 101 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 102 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 103 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:16:30 104 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 105 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 106 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:16:41 107 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 108 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 109 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 110 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 111 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 112 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 113 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 114 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 115 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 116 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 117 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 118 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 119 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 120 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 121 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 122 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano 123 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 124 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 125 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 126 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 127 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 128 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 129 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 130 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 131 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 132 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 133 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 134 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 135 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 136 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 137 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 138 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 139 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 140 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 141 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 142 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 143 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 144 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 145 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:19:31 146 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:21:56 147 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:19 148 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 149 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 150 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 151 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 152 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 153 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 154 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 155 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 156 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 157 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 158 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 159 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano 160 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 161 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 0:23:31 162 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 163 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 164 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD 165 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 166 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 167 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 168 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 169 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 170 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 171 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 172 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 173 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 174 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 175 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 176 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 177 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 178 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team DNS Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano DNF Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi DNF Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 30 pts 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 25 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 22 4 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 19 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 17 6 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 15 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 13 8 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 11 9 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 9 10 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 7 11 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 6 12 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 5 13 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 4 14 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 3 15 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 2

Intermediate Sprint - Les Genevez, km. 107.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 20 pts 2 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 17 3 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 13 5 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 11 6 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 10 7 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 8 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 8 9 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 7 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 11 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 5 12 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 13 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 14 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 15 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Mountain 1 - Côte De Bondeval (Cat 4) km. 20.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 1

Mountain 2 - Côte Du Passage De La Douleur (Cat 3) km. 32.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 2 pts 2 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1

Mountain 3 - Côte De Maison-Rouge (Cat 2) km. 50.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 pts 2 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 3 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 2 4 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 1

Mountain 4 - Côte De Saignelégier (Cat 2) km. 73.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 pts 2 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 3 3 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Mountain 5 - Côte De Saulcy (Cat 2) km. 97.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 5 pts 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3 3 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 2 4 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Mountain 6 - Côte De La Caquerelle (Cat. 2) km. 130.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 5 pts 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 2 4 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1

Mountain 7 - Col De La Croix (Cat 1), km. 141.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 10 pts 2 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 8 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 6 4 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 4 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3:56:10 2 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:26 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:25 4 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:21 5 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:04:58 7 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 8 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 10 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 11 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:10:17 12 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:12:19 13 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:57 15 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:16:41 16 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 RadioShack-Nissan 11:49:52 2 Astana Pro Team 0:03:11 3 Sky Procycling 0:04:28 4 Movistar Team 0:04:45 5 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:27 6 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:41 7 Katusha Team 0:06:23 8 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:07:22 9 FDJ-Big Mat 0:08:34 10 AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:49 11 Team Europcar 0:09:59 12 BMC Racing Team 0:10:46 13 Lampre - ISD 0:12:26 14 Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 15 Lotto-Belisol Team 0:12:48 16 Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:17:41 17 Saur-Sojasun 0:18:16 18 Garmin-Sharp 0:19:47 19 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:22:38 20 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:23:20 21 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:23:35 22 Argos-Shimano 0:44:19

General classification after stage 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 38:17:56 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:10 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:16 4 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:54 5 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:59 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:32 7 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:08 8 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:11 9 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:21 10 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:27 11 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:13 12 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:03:24 13 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:41 14 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:43 15 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:47 16 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:04:03 17 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:08 18 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:12 19 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:04:24 20 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:26 21 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:04:46 22 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:05:37 23 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 24 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:05:47 25 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:06:05 26 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:06:12 27 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:06:45 28 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 29 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:06:54 30 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:07:51 31 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:09:44 32 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:10:05 33 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:11:07 34 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:47 35 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:13:24 36 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:13:36 37 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:14:27 38 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:56 39 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:16:00 40 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:16:43 41 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:17:16 42 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:17:38 43 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:19 44 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 0:18:41 45 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:18:47 46 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:18:58 47 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:19:21 48 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:19:31 49 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:19:54 50 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:20:09 51 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:20:44 52 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:20:45 53 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:21:32 54 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:22:47 55 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:23:08 56 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:23:12 57 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:23:20 58 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:25 59 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:44 60 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:23 61 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:24:29 62 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:25:03 63 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:17 64 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:25:27 65 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:25:45 66 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:26:14 67 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:26:31 68 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:26:51 69 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 0:27:17 70 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:27:52 71 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:28:30 72 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:28:35 73 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:28:40 74 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:28:51 75 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:28:55 76 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:29:12 77 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 78 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:29:42 79 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:29:53 80 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:29:54 81 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:29:56 82 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:30:00 83 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:30:18 84 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:20 85 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:30:28 86 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:30:32 87 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:31:11 88 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 0:31:19 89 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:31:48 90 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:32:00 91 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 0:32:07 92 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:32:32 93 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:32:34 94 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:32:40 95 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:32:52 96 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:32:59 97 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:33:04 98 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:33:09 99 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:33:15 100 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:33:18 101 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:33:22 102 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 0:33:28 103 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:33:53 104 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:34:08 105 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:34:47 106 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:34:53 107 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:35:41 108 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:35:49 109 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:35:52 110 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:36:16 111 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:36:30 112 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:36:32 113 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:37:35 114 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 115 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:38:10 116 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:26 117 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:39:14 118 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 119 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:39:20 120 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:39:22 121 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:40:05 122 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 0:40:54 123 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:41:11 124 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:42:04 125 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:42:45 126 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:42:50 127 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:43:05 128 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:43:21 129 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:43:42 130 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:44:30 131 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:44:53 132 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:45:01 133 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:45:34 134 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:46:41 135 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 0:47:33 136 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:47:34 137 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:47:50 138 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:48:06 139 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 140 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:48:17 141 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:48:23 142 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:49:14 143 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:49:28 144 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:49:51 145 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:50:10 146 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:50:17 147 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:50:39 148 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:50:42 149 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:51:09 150 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:51:12 151 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:51:51 152 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:51:59 153 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 0:52:34 154 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:52:55 155 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 0:52:57 156 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:53:59 157 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:54:51 158 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:55:20 159 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:55:35 160 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:56:33 161 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:56:42 162 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:56:45 163 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:56:50 164 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:57:09 165 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:57:33 166 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:57:58 167 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:58:51 168 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD 0:59:20 169 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:59:40 170 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:59:46 171 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:00:32 172 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 1:01:19 173 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano 1:01:48 174 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 1:03:16 175 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 1:08:09 176 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:08:23 177 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1:09:37 178 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:11:39

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 217 pts 2 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 185 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 172 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 129 5 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 109 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 95 7 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 76 8 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 74 9 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 72 10 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 69 11 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 68 12 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 58 13 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 55 14 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 53 15 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 48 16 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 47 17 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 47 18 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 45 19 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 45 20 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 41 21 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 40 22 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 36 23 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 34 24 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 33 25 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 32 26 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 32 27 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 32 28 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 29 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 30 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 30 31 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 30 32 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 29 33 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 28 34 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 28 35 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 25 36 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 25 37 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 25 38 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 24 39 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 24 40 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 23 41 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 23 42 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 23 43 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 22 44 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 21 45 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 20 46 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 47 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 20 48 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 20 49 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 20 50 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 51 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 17 52 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 17 53 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 54 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 17 55 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 17 56 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 17 57 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 17 58 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 16 59 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 16 60 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 61 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 62 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 63 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 64 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 65 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 13 66 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 13 67 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 68 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 12 69 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 12 70 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 12 71 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 12 72 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 11 73 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 11 74 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 75 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 76 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 10 77 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10 78 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 9 79 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 8 80 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 8 81 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 8 82 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 7 83 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 6 84 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 6 85 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 86 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 5 87 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 4 88 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 89 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 4 90 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 4 91 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 3 92 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 3 93 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 3 94 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 95 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2 96 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 97 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 98 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 99 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 2 100 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1 101 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 102 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 1 103 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1 104 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 21 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 20 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 18 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 16 5 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 6 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 9 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 8 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 9 9 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 8 10 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 11 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 12 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 13 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 4 14 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 4 15 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 16 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 17 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 18 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 2 19 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 2 20 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 21 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 22 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1 23 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 24 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 25 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 26 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 38:20:23 2 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:46 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:14 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:41 5 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:38 6 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:10:57 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:14:16 8 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:16:20 9 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:16:31 10 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:17:04 11 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:18:17 12 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:23:47 13 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:27:26 14 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:30:07 15 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:33:14 16 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:40:23 17 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:48:42