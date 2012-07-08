Trending

Pinot rides to glory in Porrentruy

Local boy comes good in Tour de France

Image 1 of 57

Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) doing what he does best, going on the attack

Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) doing what he does best, going on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 57

Bradley Wiggins follows green jersey holder Peter Sagan

Bradley Wiggins follows green jersey holder Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 57

Vladimir Karpets (Movistar)

Vladimir Karpets (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 57

Stuart O'Grady to Fabian Cancellara: "Up, down, up, down, up, down, up, down up and then down again. That's today's stage"

Stuart O'Grady to Fabian Cancellara: "Up, down, up, down, up, down, up, down up and then down again. That's today's stage"
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 57

Thibaut Pinot soloed to a brilliant victory on stage 8

Thibaut Pinot soloed to a brilliant victory on stage 8
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 6 of 57

David Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp)

David Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 57

More kisses for Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

More kisses for Bradley Wiggins (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 57

Rein Taaramae kept the white jersey

Rein Taaramae kept the white jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 57

Edvald Boasson Hagen busting out of his numbers with bottles

Edvald Boasson Hagen busting out of his numbers with bottles
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 57

Thibaut Pinot enjoys his stage victory in the Tour

Thibaut Pinot enjoys his stage victory in the Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 57

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 57

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) was on the attack on stage 8

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) was on the attack on stage 8
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 57

Maillot jaune holder Bradley Wiggins

Maillot jaune holder Bradley Wiggins
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 57

Team Sky controlled the race for Wiggins

Team Sky controlled the race for Wiggins
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 57

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) gets the stage victory in Porrentruy

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) gets the stage victory in Porrentruy
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 57

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ-Big Mat) gets the win in the Tour stage 8

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ-Big Mat) gets the win in the Tour stage 8
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 57

Bradley Wiggins suits up in the maillot jaune

Bradley Wiggins suits up in the maillot jaune
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 57

Marc Madiot was over the moon as Pinot rode to victory

Marc Madiot was over the moon as Pinot rode to victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 57

Fredrik Kessiakoff on a rampage on stage 8 to Porrentruy

Fredrik Kessiakoff on a rampage on stage 8 to Porrentruy
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 57

Thibaut Pinot lets it all soak in

Thibaut Pinot lets it all soak in
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 57

Vincenzo Nibali defended his position well on stage 8

Vincenzo Nibali defended his position well on stage 8
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 57

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) had time to savor the victory in his first Tour de France

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) had time to savor the victory in his first Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 57

Cadel Evans (BMC) leads the yellow jersey group to the line

Cadel Evans (BMC) leads the yellow jersey group to the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 57

Robert Kiserlovsky on the stage to Porrentruy

Robert Kiserlovsky on the stage to Porrentruy
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 57

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil)

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 57

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) disappointed at missing the stage win

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) disappointed at missing the stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 57

Vasil Kiryienka (Movistar)

Vasil Kiryienka (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 57

Ivan Basso leads a group with Peter Sagan

Ivan Basso leads a group with Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 57

FDJ-Big Mat's Arthur Vichot celebrates the win of his teammate Thibaut Pinot on stage 8 of the Tour de France

FDJ-Big Mat's Arthur Vichot celebrates the win of his teammate Thibaut Pinot on stage 8 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 57

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 57

A fan protests against doping at the Tour de France stage 8

A fan protests against doping at the Tour de France stage 8
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 32 of 57

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 57

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) claimed the polka dot jersey after stage 8

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) claimed the polka dot jersey after stage 8
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 57

Dominik Nerz leads the breakaway on stage 8

Dominik Nerz leads the breakaway on stage 8
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 57

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) was voted most aggressive rider

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) was voted most aggressive rider
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 57

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) was top climber and most combative on stage 8

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) was top climber and most combative on stage 8
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 57

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) battled to keep the best young rider's jersey

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) battled to keep the best young rider's jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 38 of 57

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) took the mountains classification lead

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) took the mountains classification lead
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 39 of 57

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) gets the polka dot jersey

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) gets the polka dot jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 40 of 57

Bradley Wiggins suits up in the maillot jaune after stage 8

Bradley Wiggins suits up in the maillot jaune after stage 8
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 41 of 57

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in the chasing group

Chris Froome (Team Sky) in the chasing group
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 42 of 57

Frank Schleck made the lead group on stage 8

Frank Schleck made the lead group on stage 8
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 43 of 57

Thibaut Pinot crosses the line to win the stage in Porrentruy

Thibaut Pinot crosses the line to win the stage in Porrentruy
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 44 of 57

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) struggled on the final climb but salvaged his white jersey

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) struggled on the final climb but salvaged his white jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 45 of 57

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) greets the crowd after winning stage 8 of the Tour de France

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) greets the crowd after winning stage 8 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 46 of 57

FDJ's Thibaut Pinot gives France its first Tour stage of 2012

FDJ's Thibaut Pinot gives France its first Tour stage of 2012
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 47 of 57

Thibaut Pinot makes his first podium appearance at the Tour de France

Thibaut Pinot makes his first podium appearance at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 48 of 57

The yellow jersey group speeds to the line

The yellow jersey group speeds to the line
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 49 of 57

Cadel Evans has a go on stage 8, but wasn't able to stay clear

Cadel Evans has a go on stage 8, but wasn't able to stay clear
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 50 of 57

Jurgen Van Den Broeck tries to make up some lost time

Jurgen Van Den Broeck tries to make up some lost time
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 51 of 57

Thibaut Pinot rides to glory on stage 8 to Porrentruy

Thibaut Pinot rides to glory on stage 8 to Porrentruy
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 52 of 57

A French victory in the Tour de France thanks to Thibaut Pinot

A French victory in the Tour de France thanks to Thibaut Pinot
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 53 of 57

Thibaut Pinot wins stage 8 of the 2012 Tour de France to Porrentruy

Thibaut Pinot wins stage 8 of the 2012 Tour de France to Porrentruy
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 54 of 57

Thibaut Pinot celebrates his first Tour de France stage victory in his home region

Thibaut Pinot celebrates his first Tour de France stage victory in his home region
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 55 of 57

Marc Madiot screams with joy from the FDJ team car as PInot rides to victory

Marc Madiot screams with joy from the FDJ team car as PInot rides to victory
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 56 of 57

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) gets the Tour de France stage to Porrentruy

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) gets the Tour de France stage to Porrentruy
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 57 of 57

Cadel Evans (BMC) pushes to the line for second

Cadel Evans (BMC) pushes to the line for second
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ-BigMat) pulled off a famous home victory in stage 8 of the 2012 Tour de France. The Tour’s youngest competitor passed leader Frederik Kessiakoff (Astana) with 17km to race and launched a bold attack that left him with enough of a gap to hold off a host of big name challengers who pursued him intensely, but ultimately in vain, over the final kilometres. There were ecstatic scenes of jubilation from the home fans and from Pinot’s team as he crossed the line with 26 seconds to spare.

Cadel Evans (BMC) took second place ahead of Tony Gallopin (RadioShack-Nissan). Team Sky’s Bradley Wiggins kept his GC rival Evans comfortably in his sights and retained the yellow jersey with his fourth placed finish.

"Those were the longest ten kilometers of my life," Pinot said afterward. "When I saw 10km to go and the peloton was coming back, I was really afraid."

Pinot was able to take advantage of having a teammate in the breakaway all day, and he dedicated the victory to Jeremy Roy. "When Jeremy [Roy] was away I wasn't really riding, and then he truly sacrificed himself for me. I'm really happy."

The young Frenchman looked set to take over the white jersey from Cofidis's Rein Taaramae, but the Estonian battled back to come in 2:21 behind the winner to save his best young rider classification.

Pinot was overjoyed with his stage victory, but played down his chances for the overall classification. "Tomorrow my legs will really hurt so I have no real plans for the rest of the Tour, I will take it day by day."

The tone for the 157km stage, which contained a grand total of seven categorised climbs, was set very early on as Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) led an early break of ten riders. Within a few kilometres Voigt was on his own but a few minutes later he was passed and dropped by Roy.

As Roy ploughed a lone furrow up the road, 60km in there was a major crash involving three Spaniards – Samuel Sanchez, Jorge Azanza (both Euskaltel-Esukadi) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar). In the end it was Sanchez who came off worst, with the 2008 Olympic road race champion having to withdraw with injuries that include a broken collarbone and a dislocated shoulder. It will take a miracle for him to be declared fit to defend his Olympic title in London at the end of this month.

Meanwhile, further up the road, Roy was caught by Kessiakoff with just over 80km to go and the two men worked together to build a healthy lead over the rest of the pack. Pinot then made his first significant move of the afternoon, attacking from the main peloton and forming part of a large 22-man group that went off in chase of the two leaders.

Shortly before the fifth categorised climb of the day – the Cote de Saulcy – Pinot launched a successful bid to bridge the gap to the leading duo, joined by Kevin de Weert (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Steven Kruiswijk (Rabobank). Kessiakoff responded immediately and attacked, opening up a lead that peaked at 1:45 and one that he would hold until well inside the final 20km.

Pinot and Tony Gallopin (RadioShack-Nissan) burst clear of the pack and Pinot eventually proved the stronger, passing Kessiakoff with 17km left – just at the top of the final Col de la Croix climb. He then made a daring bid for the winning line on the fast descent into Porrentruy, chased by some of the race’s biggest favourites. Evans, Wiggins, Nibali, Menchov and Frank Schleck were amongst the names that went off in hot pursuit of the youngster.

With these stellar names bearing down on him, it would have been excusable if such a relatively inexperienced rider buckled. But the 22-year-old, who rode through his home town on yesterday’s seventh stage, held his nerve impressively and had time to savour the final 200 metres before celebrating what is easily the biggest win of his highly promising career to date.

As for Wiggins, he find himself in a commanding position - tomorrow's stage is a 41.5km individual time trial that should play to his strengths. But as he revealed on the Team Sky website after the finish, today's stage wasn't as easy as he had anticipated.

"That stage was a lot harder than I expected it to be," he said. "The boys were incredible again today and really marshalled the race. They set us up to be able to go with the others on that last climb.

"Early on we had to wait to let the right break go, and that took a long time and a lot of work. We were racing from the off and that didn’t stop for two hours really. The peloton was decimated and it was a tough day for a lot of people. We’re still in a fantastic position after this first week and that’s two tough days down now. We’ve got a time trial ahead of us now and then a rest day."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3:56:10
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:26
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
4Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
6Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
8Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
9Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
10Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:30
11Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
12Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:00:47
13Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:25
14Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
15Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
16Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
17Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
18Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
19Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
20Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
21Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
22Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
23Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
24Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
25Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:21
26Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
27Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
28Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
29Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
30Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
31Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
32David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
33Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
35Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
36Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
37Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
38Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
39Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
40Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:04:58
41Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
42Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
43Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
44Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
45Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
46Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
47Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
48Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
49Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
50Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
51Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
52Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
53Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
54Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
55Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
56Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
57Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
58Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
59Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
60Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
61Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
62Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
63Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:25
64Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
65Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
66Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
68Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
69Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
70Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
71Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
72Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:09:07
73Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:17
74George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
75Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
76Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
77Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
78Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
79Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:12:19
80Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
81Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
82Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
83Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
84Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
85Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
86Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
87Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
88David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
89Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
90Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
91Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
92David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
93Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
94Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
95Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
96Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
97Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
98Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
99Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
100Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:57
101Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
102Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
103Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:16:30
104Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
105Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
106Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:16:41
107Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
108Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
109Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
110Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
111Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
112Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
113Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
114Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
115Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
116Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
117Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
118Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
119Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
120Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
121Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
122Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
123Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
124Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
125Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
126Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
127Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
128Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
129Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
130Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
131Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
132Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
133Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
134Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
135Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
136Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
137Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
138Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
139Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
140Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
141Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
142Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
143Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
144Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
145Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:19:31
146Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:21:56
147Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:19
148Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
149Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
150Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
151Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
152Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
153Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
154Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
155Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
156Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
157Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
158Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
159Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
160Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
161Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat0:23:31
162Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
163Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
164Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD
165Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
166Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
167André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
168Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
169Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
170Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
171Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
172Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
173Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
174Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
175Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
176Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
177Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
178Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
DNSJohannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
DNFGorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFSamuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat30pts
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team25
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan22
4Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling19
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale17
6Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team15
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling13
8Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team11
9Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan9
10Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan7
11Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan6
12Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team5
13Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale4
14Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank3
15Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan2

Intermediate Sprint - Les Genevez, km. 107.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team20pts
2Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat17
3Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat13
5Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep11
6Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan10
7David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne9
8Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar8
9Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team7
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6
11Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank5
12Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
13Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
14Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
15Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Mountain 1 - Côte De Bondeval (Cat 4) km. 20.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan1

Mountain 2 - Côte Du Passage De La Douleur (Cat 3) km. 32.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan2pts
2Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1

Mountain 3 - Côte De Maison-Rouge (Cat 2) km. 50.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5pts
2David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
3Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank2
4Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan1

Mountain 4 - Côte De Saignelégier (Cat 2) km. 73.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat5pts
2Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team3
3Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
4Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Mountain 5 - Côte De Saulcy (Cat 2) km. 97.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team5pts
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3
3Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar2
4Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Mountain 6 - Côte De La Caquerelle (Cat. 2) km. 130.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team5pts
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan2
4Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1

Mountain 7 - Col De La Croix (Cat 1), km. 141.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat10pts
2Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team8
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan6
4Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team4
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team2
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3:56:10
2Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:26
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:25
4Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:21
5Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
6Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:04:58
7Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
8Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
9Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
10Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
11Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:10:17
12Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:12:19
13Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
14Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:57
15Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:16:41
16Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
17Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RadioShack-Nissan11:49:52
2Astana Pro Team0:03:11
3Sky Procycling0:04:28
4Movistar Team0:04:45
5Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:27
6Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:05:41
7Katusha Team0:06:23
8Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:07:22
9FDJ-Big Mat0:08:34
10AG2R La Mondiale0:09:49
11Team Europcar0:09:59
12BMC Racing Team0:10:46
13Lampre - ISD0:12:26
14Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
15Lotto-Belisol Team0:12:48
16Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:17:41
17Saur-Sojasun0:18:16
18Garmin-Sharp0:19:47
19Euskaltel - Euskadi0:22:38
20Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:23:20
21Rabobank Cycling Team0:23:35
22Argos-Shimano0:44:19

General classification after stage 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling38:17:56
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:10
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:16
4Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:54
5Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:59
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:32
7Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:08
8Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:11
9Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:21
10Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:27
11Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:13
12Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:03:24
13Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:41
14Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:43
15Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:47
16Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:04:03
17Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:08
18Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:12
19Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:04:24
20Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:26
21Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:04:46
22Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:05:37
23Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
24Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:05:47
25Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:05
26Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:06:12
27Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:06:45
28Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
29Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:06:54
30Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:07:51
31Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:09:44
32Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:10:05
33Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:11:07
34Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:47
35Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:13:24
36Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:13:36
37Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:14:27
38Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:56
39Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:16:00
40Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:16:43
41Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:17:16
42Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:17:38
43Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:19
44Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team0:18:41
45Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:47
46Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:18:58
47Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:19:21
48Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:19:31
49Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:19:54
50George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:20:09
51Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:20:44
52Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:20:45
53Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:21:32
54Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:22:47
55Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:23:08
56Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:23:12
57Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:23:20
58Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:25
59Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:44
60Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:23
61Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:24:29
62David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:25:03
63Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:17
64Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:25:27
65Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:25:45
66Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:26:14
67Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:26:31
68Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:26:51
69Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp0:27:17
70Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:27:52
71Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:28:30
72Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:28:35
73Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:28:40
74Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:28:51
75Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:28:55
76Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:29:12
77Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
78Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:29:42
79Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:29:53
80Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:29:54
81Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:29:56
82Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:30:00
83Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:30:18
84Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:20
85Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:30:28
86Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:30:32
87Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:31:11
88Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team0:31:19
89Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:31:48
90Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:32:00
91Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan0:32:07
92Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:32:32
93Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:32:34
94Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:32:40
95Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:32:52
96Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:32:59
97Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:33:04
98Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:33:09
99Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:33:15
100Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:33:18
101Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:33:22
102Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team0:33:28
103Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:33:53
104Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:34:08
105Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:34:47
106Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:34:53
107Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:35:41
108Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:35:49
109Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:35:52
110Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:36:16
111Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:36:30
112Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:36:32
113Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:37:35
114Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
115Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:38:10
116Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:26
117Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:39:14
118Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
119Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:39:20
120David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:39:22
121Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:40:05
122Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team0:40:54
123Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:41:11
124Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:42:04
125Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:42:45
126Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:42:50
127Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:43:05
128Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:43:21
129Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:43:42
130André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:44:30
131Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:44:53
132Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:45:01
133Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:45:34
134Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:46:41
135David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp0:47:33
136Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:47:34
137Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:47:50
138Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:48:06
139Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
140Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:48:17
141Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:48:23
142Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:49:14
143Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:49:28
144Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:49:51
145Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:50:10
146Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:50:17
147Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:50:39
148Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:50:42
149Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:51:09
150Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:51:12
151Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:51:51
152Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling0:51:59
153Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD0:52:34
154Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:52:55
155Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat0:52:57
156Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:53:59
157Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:54:51
158Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:55:20
159Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:55:35
160Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:56:33
161Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:56:42
162Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:56:45
163Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:56:50
164Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:57:09
165Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:57:33
166Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:57:58
167Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:58:51
168Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD0:59:20
169Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:59:40
170Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:59:46
171Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:00:32
172Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano1:01:19
173Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano1:01:48
174Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp1:03:16
175Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano1:08:09
176Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:08:23
177Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp1:09:37
178Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:11:39

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale217pts
2Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team185
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team172
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling129
5Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD109
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling95
7Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano76
8Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan74
9Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team72
10Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team69
11Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank68
12Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling58
13Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team55
14Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team53
15Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling48
16Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale47
17Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team47
18Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat45
19Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat45
20Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team41
21Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank40
22Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep36
23Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi34
24Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team33
25Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar32
26Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan32
27Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team32
28Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale32
29Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team31
30Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team30
31Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne30
32Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat29
33Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar28
34Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team28
35Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team25
36Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team25
37Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi25
38Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan24
39David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne24
40Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale23
41Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep23
42Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team23
43Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar22
44Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun21
45Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar20
46Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
47Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank20
48Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team20
49Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank20
50Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team18
51Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar17
52Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat17
53Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne17
54Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank17
55Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat17
56David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp17
57Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team17
58Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp16
59Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team16
60Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15
61Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne15
62Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne15
63Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team15
64Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team13
65Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar13
66Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar13
67Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne13
68Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan12
69Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep12
70Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano12
71Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp12
72Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team11
73Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep11
74Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
75Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
76Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team10
77Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep10
78Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan9
79Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team8
80Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team8
81Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano8
82Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team7
83Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan6
84Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team6
85Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
86Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team5
87Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan4
88Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
89Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling4
90Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team4
91Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling3
92Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD3
93Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan3
94Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
95Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2
96Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
97Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
98Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
99Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling2
100Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1
101Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale1
102Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team1
103Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1
104Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team21pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling20
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team18
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat16
5Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling12
6Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank9
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale9
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan9
9Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank8
10Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat5
11Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
12David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
13Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan4
14Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team4
15Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
16Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
17Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale2
18Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan2
19Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar2
20Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
21Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team2
22David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp1
23Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
24Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
25Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
26Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne38:20:23
2Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:46
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:14
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:41
5Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:38
6Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:10:57
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:14:16
8Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:16:20
9Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:16:31
10Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:17:04
11Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:18:17
12Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:23:47
13Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:27:26
14Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:30:07
15Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:33:14
16Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:40:23
17Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:48:42

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RadioShack-Nissan114:56:52
2Sky Procycling0:02:51
3Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:06
4Katusha Team0:10:40
5Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:13:07
6Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:15:38
7BMC Racing Team0:16:17
8Movistar Team0:16:53
9Astana Pro Team0:18:57
10AG2R La Mondiale0:19:05
11FDJ-Big Mat0:21:38
12Team Europcar0:22:13
13Lotto-Belisol Team0:27:27
14Euskaltel - Euskadi0:28:58
15Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:33:05
16Saur-Sojasun0:34:47
17Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:35:45
18Lampre - ISD0:38:33
19Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:38:39
20Rabobank Cycling Team0:38:47
21Garmin-Sharp1:17:13
22Argos-Shimano1:33:24

Latest on Cyclingnews