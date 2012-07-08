Pinot rides to glory in Porrentruy
Local boy comes good in Tour de France
Stage 8: Belfort - Porrentruy
Thibaut Pinot (FDJ-BigMat) pulled off a famous home victory in stage 8 of the 2012 Tour de France. The Tour’s youngest competitor passed leader Frederik Kessiakoff (Astana) with 17km to race and launched a bold attack that left him with enough of a gap to hold off a host of big name challengers who pursued him intensely, but ultimately in vain, over the final kilometres. There were ecstatic scenes of jubilation from the home fans and from Pinot’s team as he crossed the line with 26 seconds to spare.
Cadel Evans (BMC) took second place ahead of Tony Gallopin (RadioShack-Nissan). Team Sky’s Bradley Wiggins kept his GC rival Evans comfortably in his sights and retained the yellow jersey with his fourth placed finish.
"Those were the longest ten kilometers of my life," Pinot said afterward. "When I saw 10km to go and the peloton was coming back, I was really afraid."
Pinot was able to take advantage of having a teammate in the breakaway all day, and he dedicated the victory to Jeremy Roy. "When Jeremy [Roy] was away I wasn't really riding, and then he truly sacrificed himself for me. I'm really happy."
The young Frenchman looked set to take over the white jersey from Cofidis's Rein Taaramae, but the Estonian battled back to come in 2:21 behind the winner to save his best young rider classification.
Pinot was overjoyed with his stage victory, but played down his chances for the overall classification. "Tomorrow my legs will really hurt so I have no real plans for the rest of the Tour, I will take it day by day."
The tone for the 157km stage, which contained a grand total of seven categorised climbs, was set very early on as Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) led an early break of ten riders. Within a few kilometres Voigt was on his own but a few minutes later he was passed and dropped by Roy.
As Roy ploughed a lone furrow up the road, 60km in there was a major crash involving three Spaniards – Samuel Sanchez, Jorge Azanza (both Euskaltel-Esukadi) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar). In the end it was Sanchez who came off worst, with the 2008 Olympic road race champion having to withdraw with injuries that include a broken collarbone and a dislocated shoulder. It will take a miracle for him to be declared fit to defend his Olympic title in London at the end of this month.
Meanwhile, further up the road, Roy was caught by Kessiakoff with just over 80km to go and the two men worked together to build a healthy lead over the rest of the pack. Pinot then made his first significant move of the afternoon, attacking from the main peloton and forming part of a large 22-man group that went off in chase of the two leaders.
Shortly before the fifth categorised climb of the day – the Cote de Saulcy – Pinot launched a successful bid to bridge the gap to the leading duo, joined by Kevin de Weert (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Steven Kruiswijk (Rabobank). Kessiakoff responded immediately and attacked, opening up a lead that peaked at 1:45 and one that he would hold until well inside the final 20km.
Pinot and Tony Gallopin (RadioShack-Nissan) burst clear of the pack and Pinot eventually proved the stronger, passing Kessiakoff with 17km left – just at the top of the final Col de la Croix climb. He then made a daring bid for the winning line on the fast descent into Porrentruy, chased by some of the race’s biggest favourites. Evans, Wiggins, Nibali, Menchov and Frank Schleck were amongst the names that went off in hot pursuit of the youngster.
With these stellar names bearing down on him, it would have been excusable if such a relatively inexperienced rider buckled. But the 22-year-old, who rode through his home town on yesterday’s seventh stage, held his nerve impressively and had time to savour the final 200 metres before celebrating what is easily the biggest win of his highly promising career to date.
As for Wiggins, he find himself in a commanding position - tomorrow's stage is a 41.5km individual time trial that should play to his strengths. But as he revealed on the Team Sky website after the finish, today's stage wasn't as easy as he had anticipated.
"That stage was a lot harder than I expected it to be," he said. "The boys were incredible again today and really marshalled the race. They set us up to be able to go with the others on that last climb.
"Early on we had to wait to let the right break go, and that took a long time and a lot of work. We were racing from the off and that didn’t stop for two hours really. The peloton was decimated and it was a tough day for a lot of people. We’re still in a fantastic position after this first week and that’s two tough days down now. We’ve got a time trial ahead of us now and then a rest day."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3:56:10
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:26
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|9
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:30
|11
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|12
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:47
|13
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:25
|14
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|15
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|16
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|18
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|20
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|21
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|23
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|24
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:21
|26
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|27
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|28
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|29
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|30
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|31
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|33
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|35
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|36
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:04:58
|41
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|42
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|43
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|44
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|45
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|46
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|48
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|49
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|50
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|51
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|52
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|53
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|54
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|55
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|56
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|57
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|58
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|59
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|60
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|62
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|63
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:25
|64
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|65
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|66
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|69
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|70
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|71
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|72
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:09:07
|73
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:17
|74
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|75
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|77
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|78
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|79
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:12:19
|80
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|81
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|82
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|84
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|85
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|86
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|87
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|88
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|89
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|90
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|91
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|92
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|93
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|96
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|98
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|99
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|100
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:57
|101
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|102
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|103
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:16:30
|104
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|105
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|106
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:41
|107
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|108
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|109
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|110
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|111
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|112
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|113
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|114
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|115
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|116
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|117
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|118
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|119
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|120
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|121
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|122
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|123
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|124
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|125
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|126
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|127
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|128
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|129
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|130
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|131
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|132
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|133
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|134
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|135
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|136
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|137
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|138
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|139
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|140
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|141
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|142
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|143
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|144
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|145
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:19:31
|146
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:21:56
|147
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:19
|148
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|149
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|150
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|151
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|152
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|153
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|154
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|155
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|156
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|157
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|158
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|159
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|160
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|161
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:23:31
|162
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|163
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|164
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD
|165
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|166
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|167
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|168
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|169
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|170
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|171
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|172
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|173
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|174
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|175
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|176
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|177
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|178
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|DNS
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|30
|pts
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|25
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|22
|4
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|19
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|17
|6
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|15
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|13
|8
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|11
|9
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|10
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|11
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|12
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|5
|13
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|14
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|3
|15
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|17
|3
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|13
|5
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|11
|6
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|7
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|8
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|9
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|7
|10
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|5
|12
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|14
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|pts
|2
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|pts
|2
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|3
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|2
|4
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|5
|pts
|2
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|3
|3
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|3
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|4
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|4
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|10
|pts
|2
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|8
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|4
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3:56:10
|2
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:26
|3
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:25
|4
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:21
|5
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:04:58
|7
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|8
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|11
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:10:17
|12
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:12:19
|13
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:57
|15
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:16:41
|16
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|RadioShack-Nissan
|11:49:52
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:11
|3
|Sky Procycling
|0:04:28
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:04:45
|5
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:27
|6
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:41
|7
|Katusha Team
|0:06:23
|8
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:07:22
|9
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:08:34
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:49
|11
|Team Europcar
|0:09:59
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|0:10:46
|13
|Lampre - ISD
|0:12:26
|14
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|15
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:12:48
|16
|Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:17:41
|17
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:18:16
|18
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:19:47
|19
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:22:38
|20
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:20
|21
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:23:35
|22
|Argos-Shimano
|0:44:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|38:17:56
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:10
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:16
|4
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:54
|5
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:59
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:32
|7
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:08
|8
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:11
|9
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:21
|10
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:27
|11
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:13
|12
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:03:24
|13
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:41
|14
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:43
|15
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:47
|16
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:03
|17
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:08
|18
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:12
|19
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:04:24
|20
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:26
|21
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:04:46
|22
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:37
|23
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|24
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:05:47
|25
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:05
|26
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:06:12
|27
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:06:45
|28
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:06:54
|30
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:07:51
|31
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:09:44
|32
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:10:05
|33
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:11:07
|34
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:47
|35
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:13:24
|36
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:13:36
|37
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:14:27
|38
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:56
|39
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:16:00
|40
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:16:43
|41
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:17:16
|42
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:17:38
|43
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:19
|44
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:41
|45
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:47
|46
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:18:58
|47
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:21
|48
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:19:31
|49
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:19:54
|50
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:09
|51
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:20:44
|52
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:20:45
|53
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:32
|54
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:47
|55
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:23:08
|56
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:23:12
|57
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:23:20
|58
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:25
|59
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:44
|60
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:23
|61
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:24:29
|62
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:25:03
|63
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:17
|64
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:25:27
|65
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:25:45
|66
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:26:14
|67
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:26:31
|68
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:26:51
|69
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|0:27:17
|70
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:27:52
|71
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:28:30
|72
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:28:35
|73
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:28:40
|74
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:28:51
|75
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:55
|76
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:12
|77
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:29:42
|79
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:29:53
|80
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:29:54
|81
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:29:56
|82
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:00
|83
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:30:18
|84
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:20
|85
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:28
|86
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:30:32
|87
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:31:11
|88
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:31:19
|89
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:31:48
|90
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:32:00
|91
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:32:07
|92
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:32:32
|93
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:34
|94
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:32:40
|95
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:32:52
|96
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:32:59
|97
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:33:04
|98
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:33:09
|99
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:33:15
|100
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:18
|101
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:33:22
|102
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:33:28
|103
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:33:53
|104
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:34:08
|105
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:34:47
|106
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:34:53
|107
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:35:41
|108
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:35:49
|109
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:35:52
|110
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:36:16
|111
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:36:30
|112
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:36:32
|113
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:37:35
|114
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|115
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:38:10
|116
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:26
|117
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:39:14
|118
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:20
|120
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:39:22
|121
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:40:05
|122
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:40:54
|123
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:41:11
|124
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:42:04
|125
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:42:45
|126
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:42:50
|127
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:43:05
|128
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:43:21
|129
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:43:42
|130
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:44:30
|131
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:44:53
|132
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:45:01
|133
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|0:45:34
|134
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:46:41
|135
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|0:47:33
|136
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:47:34
|137
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:47:50
|138
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:48:06
|139
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|140
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:48:17
|141
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:48:23
|142
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:49:14
|143
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:49:28
|144
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:49:51
|145
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:50:10
|146
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:50:17
|147
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:50:39
|148
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:50:42
|149
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:51:09
|150
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:51:12
|151
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:51:51
|152
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:51:59
|153
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|0:52:34
|154
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:52:55
|155
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:52:57
|156
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:53:59
|157
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:54:51
|158
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:55:20
|159
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:55:35
|160
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:56:33
|161
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:56:42
|162
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:56:45
|163
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:56:50
|164
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:57:09
|165
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:57:33
|166
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:57:58
|167
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:58:51
|168
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD
|0:59:20
|169
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:59:40
|170
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:59:46
|171
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:00:32
|172
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|1:01:19
|173
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|1:01:48
|174
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|1:03:16
|175
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|1:08:09
|176
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:08:23
|177
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1:09:37
|178
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:11:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|217
|pts
|2
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|185
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|172
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|129
|5
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|109
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|95
|7
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|76
|8
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|74
|9
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|72
|10
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|69
|11
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|68
|12
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|58
|13
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|55
|14
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|53
|15
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|48
|16
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|47
|17
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|47
|18
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|45
|19
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|45
|20
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|41
|21
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|40
|22
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|36
|23
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|34
|24
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|33
|25
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|32
|26
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|32
|27
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|32
|28
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|29
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|30
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|30
|31
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|30
|32
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|29
|33
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|34
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|28
|35
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|25
|36
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|25
|37
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|25
|38
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|24
|39
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|24
|40
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|41
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|23
|42
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|23
|43
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|22
|44
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|21
|45
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|46
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|47
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|20
|48
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|49
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|20
|50
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|51
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|52
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|17
|53
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|54
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|17
|55
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|17
|56
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|17
|57
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|17
|58
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|16
|59
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|16
|60
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|61
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|62
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|63
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|64
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|65
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|66
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|13
|67
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|68
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|12
|69
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|12
|70
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|12
|71
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|12
|72
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|11
|73
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|11
|74
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|75
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|76
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|10
|77
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|10
|78
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|79
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|8
|80
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|81
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|8
|82
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|7
|83
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|84
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|6
|85
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|86
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|5
|87
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|88
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|89
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4
|90
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|4
|91
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|3
|92
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|3
|93
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|94
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|95
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|96
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|97
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|98
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|99
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|2
|100
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|101
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|102
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|103
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1
|104
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|21
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|20
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|18
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|16
|5
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|6
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|9
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|8
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|9
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|8
|10
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|5
|11
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|12
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|13
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|14
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|15
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|16
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|17
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|18
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|19
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|20
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|21
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|22
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|23
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|24
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|25
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|26
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|38:20:23
|2
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:46
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:14
|4
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:41
|5
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:38
|6
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:10:57
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:14:16
|8
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:20
|9
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:16:31
|10
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:17:04
|11
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:18:17
|12
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:23:47
|13
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:27:26
|14
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:07
|15
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:33:14
|16
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:40:23
|17
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:48:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|RadioShack-Nissan
|114:56:52
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:02:51
|3
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:06
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:10:40
|5
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:13:07
|6
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:15:38
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:16:17
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:16:53
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|0:18:57
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:05
|11
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:21:38
|12
|Team Europcar
|0:22:13
|13
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:27:27
|14
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:28:58
|15
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:05
|16
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:34:47
|17
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:35:45
|18
|Lampre - ISD
|0:38:33
|19
|Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:38:39
|20
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:38:47
|21
|Garmin-Sharp
|1:17:13
|22
|Argos-Shimano
|1:33:24
