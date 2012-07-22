Trending

Bradley Wiggins wins 2012 Tour de France

Cavendish takes out final stage in Paris

Image 1 of 99

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) winner of the 2012 Tour de France

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) winner of the 2012 Tour de France
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 99

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the podium for his third place overall finish.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the podium for his third place overall finish.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 99

Mark Cavendish (Sky) sprints to victory on the Champs-Élysées.

Mark Cavendish (Sky) sprints to victory on the Champs-Élysées.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 99

Members of the BMC Racing Team pose for a photo on the Champs-Élysées.

Members of the BMC Racing Team pose for a photo on the Champs-Élysées.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 99

Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins and his son on the Champs-Élysées.

Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins and his son on the Champs-Élysées.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 99

Don't mess with The Badger! Bernard Hinault pushes an interloper off the podium in Paris.

Don't mess with The Badger! Bernard Hinault pushes an interloper off the podium in Paris.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 99

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on the streets of Paris during the Tour's final stage.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on the streets of Paris during the Tour's final stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 99

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) has made history as the first British Tour de France champion.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) has made history as the first British Tour de France champion.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 99

The Tour de France peloton under glorious summer sunshine on the Champs-Élysées

The Tour de France peloton under glorious summer sunshine on the Champs-Élysées
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 99

The dream season continues for Bradley Wiggins (Sky) as the Briton wins the 2012 Tour de France.

The dream season continues for Bradley Wiggins (Sky) as the Briton wins the 2012 Tour de France.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 99

World champion Mark Cavendish on the wheel of Sky teammate and soon-to-be Tour champion Bradley Wiggins.

World champion Mark Cavendish on the wheel of Sky teammate and soon-to-be Tour champion Bradley Wiggins.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 99

History in the making: Bradley Wiggins (Sky) crosses the finish line arms aloft as the first British Tour champion.

History in the making: Bradley Wiggins (Sky) crosses the finish line arms aloft as the first British Tour champion.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 99

Team Sky leads the Tour de France peloton into Paris and the final stage's finishing circuits.

Team Sky leads the Tour de France peloton into Paris and the final stage's finishing circuits.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 99

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) with the Tour de France champion's trophy.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) with the Tour de France champion's trophy.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 99

Your 2012 Tour de France champion...Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

Your 2012 Tour de France champion...Bradley Wiggins (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 99

A familiar spot for Mark Cavendish as the Manx Missile celebrates his fourth straight victory in the Tour's final stage.

A familiar spot for Mark Cavendish as the Manx Missile celebrates his fourth straight victory in the Tour's final stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 99

2012 Tour de France final podium (l-r): Chris Froome (Sky), Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale)

2012 Tour de France final podium (l-r): Chris Froome (Sky), Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 99

The 2012 Tour de France final podium (l-r): Chris Froome, Bradley Wiggins and Vincenzo Nibali

The 2012 Tour de France final podium (l-r): Chris Froome, Bradley Wiggins and Vincenzo Nibali
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 99

2012 Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins (Sky) signs some autographs.

2012 Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins (Sky) signs some autographs.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 99

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) greets some fans in Paris.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) greets some fans in Paris.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 99

Maillot jaune Bradley Wiggins with his Sky teammates early in stage 20.

Maillot jaune Bradley Wiggins with his Sky teammates early in stage 20.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 99

Liquigas-Cannondale team members celebrate in Paris.

Liquigas-Cannondale team members celebrate in Paris.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 99

2012 Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

2012 Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 99

2012 Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins (Sky) with the winner's trophy.

2012 Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins (Sky) with the winner's trophy.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 99

Mark Cavendish (Sky) outsprinted points leader Peter Sagan and (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) to win the 2012 Tour's final stage.

Mark Cavendish (Sky) outsprinted points leader Peter Sagan and (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) to win the 2012 Tour's final stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 99

2012 Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins with an adoring public in Paris.

2012 Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins with an adoring public in Paris.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 99

Newly crowned Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins gets a kiss from his wife Catherine.

Newly crowned Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins gets a kiss from his wife Catherine.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 99

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on the podium in Paris to receive the Tour champion's yellow jersey.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on the podium in Paris to receive the Tour champion's yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 99

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) signs some autographs in Paris after his third place overall finish.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) signs some autographs in Paris after his third place overall finish.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 99

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates on the Champs-Élysées after a remarkable Tour de France debut.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates on the Champs-Élysées after a remarkable Tour de France debut.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 99

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the final podium in Paris.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the final podium in Paris.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 99

A history-making day as Bradley Wiggins (Sky) becomes the first Briton to win the Tour de France.

A history-making day as Bradley Wiggins (Sky) becomes the first Briton to win the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 99

The Tour's jersey holders at the head of the peloton (l-r): Tejay van Garderen, best young rider; Bradley Wiggins, overall leader; Peter Sagan, points leader; Thomas Voeckler, mountains leader

The Tour's jersey holders at the head of the peloton (l-r): Tejay van Garderen, best young rider; Bradley Wiggins, overall leader; Peter Sagan, points leader; Thomas Voeckler, mountains leader
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 99

Bradley Wiggins was joined by his wife and children on the Champs-Élysées at the Tour's conclusion.

Bradley Wiggins was joined by his wife and children on the Champs-Élysées at the Tour's conclusion.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 99

The Eiffel Tower is a welcome sight for the Tour de France peloton.

The Eiffel Tower is a welcome sight for the Tour de France peloton.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 99

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) decked out in yellow during the final stage of the 2012 Tour de France.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) decked out in yellow during the final stage of the 2012 Tour de France.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 99

2012 Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins celebrates on the Champs-Élysées with his son.

2012 Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins celebrates on the Champs-Élysées with his son.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 99

All smiles for Bradley Wiggins (Sky) as he takes a lap of honour on the Champs-Élysées. Bradley's son is decked out with a yellow bike as well.

All smiles for Bradley Wiggins (Sky) as he takes a lap of honour on the Champs-Élysées. Bradley's son is decked out with a yellow bike as well.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 99

Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 99

World champion Mark Cavendish (Sky) won the Tour's final stage in Paris for the fourth straight year.

World champion Mark Cavendish (Sky) won the Tour's final stage in Paris for the fourth straight year.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 99

2012 Tour de France jersey winners (l-r): Peter Sagan, Bradley Wiggins, Thomas Voeckler and Tejay van Garderen

2012 Tour de France jersey winners (l-r): Peter Sagan, Bradley Wiggins, Thomas Voeckler and Tejay van Garderen
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 99

Team Sky riders and staff have much to celebrate on the Champs-Élysées.

Team Sky riders and staff have much to celebrate on the Champs-Élysées.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 99

2012 Tour de France points classification winner Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

2012 Tour de France points classification winner Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 99

2012 Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins is congratulated by Sky teammate Michael Rogers as they cross the finish line in Paris.

2012 Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins is congratulated by Sky teammate Michael Rogers as they cross the finish line in Paris.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 99

2012 Tour de France mountains classification winner Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

2012 Tour de France mountains classification winner Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 99

Bradley Wiggins, the first British Tour de France champion, celebrates with his Sky team.

Bradley Wiggins, the first British Tour de France champion, celebrates with his Sky team.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 99

Mark Cavendish (Sky) won the Tour's final stage in Paris for the fourth straight year.

Mark Cavendish (Sky) won the Tour's final stage in Paris for the fourth straight year.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 99

Liquigas-Cannondale works to set up Peter Sagan in the finale of stage 20 in Paris.

Liquigas-Cannondale works to set up Peter Sagan in the finale of stage 20 in Paris.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 99

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) joins Greg LeMond and Andy Hampsten as the only Americans to win the Tour's young rider classification.

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) joins Greg LeMond and Andy Hampsten as the only Americans to win the Tour's young rider classification.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 99

2010 Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins

2010 Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 99

Mark Cavendish (Sky) puncuates a magical Tour de France for the British team with victory on the Champs-Élysées.

Mark Cavendish (Sky) puncuates a magical Tour de France for the British team with victory on the Champs-Élysées.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 99

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 99

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) leads Mark Cavendish

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) leads Mark Cavendish
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 99

The riders enter the finale of the stage

The riders enter the finale of the stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 99

Racing towards the finishline on the Champs-Élysées

Racing towards the finishline on the Champs-Élysées
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 56 of 99

Along the Champs-Élysées

Along the Champs-Élysées
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 57 of 99

Wiggins and his team realise they've just won the Tour de France

Wiggins and his team realise they've just won the Tour de France
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 58 of 99

Froome, Wiggins and Nibali on the podium

Froome, Wiggins and Nibali on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 59 of 99

RadioShack-Nissan wrapped up the teams' classification

RadioShack-Nissan wrapped up the teams' classification
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 60 of 99

This way to Paris

This way to Paris
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 61 of 99

A British rider on the top step of the podium in Paris

A British rider on the top step of the podium in Paris
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 62 of 99

Wiggins and Rogers cross the line together for Sky

Wiggins and Rogers cross the line together for Sky
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 63 of 99

World Champion Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) wins the final stage of the 2012 Tour de France

World Champion Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) wins the final stage of the 2012 Tour de France
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 64 of 99

World Champion Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) beat Sagan and Goss in Paris

World Champion Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) beat Sagan and Goss in Paris
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 65 of 99

World Champion Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) wins his third stage of the Tour

World Champion Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) wins his third stage of the Tour
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 66 of 99

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 67 of 99

Racing along the Champs-Élysées

Racing along the Champs-Élysées
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 68 of 99

Peter Sagan (Liquigas) winner of the Green jersey

Peter Sagan (Liquigas) winner of the Green jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 69 of 99

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) winner of the King of the Mountains title

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) winner of the King of the Mountains title
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 70 of 99

Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing Team)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 71 of 99

Chris Anker Sörensen (Saxo Bank) on the podium as the most combatitve rider in the Tour

Chris Anker Sörensen (Saxo Bank) on the podium as the most combatitve rider in the Tour
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 72 of 99

Tour top three: Froome, Wiggins, and Nibali

Tour top three: Froome, Wiggins, and Nibali
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 73 of 99

Wiggins flanked by Chris Froome

Wiggins flanked by Chris Froome
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 74 of 99

Chris Froome (Team Sky) finished second in GC

Chris Froome (Team Sky) finished second in GC
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 75 of 99

Wiggins stands on the Tour podium

Wiggins stands on the Tour podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 76 of 99

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) finished third in the Tour

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) finished third in the Tour
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 77 of 99

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on the podium in Paris

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on the podium in Paris
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 78 of 99

The British fans were out in full to cheer on Wiggins and his Sky teammates

The British fans were out in full to cheer on Wiggins and his Sky teammates
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 79 of 99

The jersey winners of 2012: Wiggins, Voeckler, Van Garderen and Sagan

The jersey winners of 2012: Wiggins, Voeckler, Van Garderen and Sagan
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 80 of 99

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) on his way to a Tour de France win

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) on his way to a Tour de France win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 81 of 99

Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) goes on the attack

Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) goes on the attack
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 82 of 99

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) won two stages and the KOM

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) won two stages and the KOM
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 83 of 99

World Champion Mark Cavendish (Team Sky)

World Champion Mark Cavendish (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 84 of 99

World Champion Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) wins his third stage of this year's Tour

World Champion Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) wins his third stage of this year's Tour
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 85 of 99

World Champion Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) wins the final stage of the 2012 Tour de France

World Champion Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) wins the final stage of the 2012 Tour de France
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 86 of 99

World Champion Mark Cavendish (Team Sky)

World Champion Mark Cavendish (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 87 of 99

World Champion Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) wins in Paris for the fourth time

World Champion Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) wins in Paris for the fourth time
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 88 of 99

The peloton hits Paris

The peloton hits Paris
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 89 of 99

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 90 of 99

Wiggins leads Cavendish to the line

Wiggins leads Cavendish to the line
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 91 of 99

Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 92 of 99

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 93 of 99

Wiggins (in yellow) moves to the front of the peloton

Wiggins (in yellow) moves to the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 94 of 99

Bradley Wiggins offers Mark Cavendish a perfect lead out

Bradley Wiggins offers Mark Cavendish a perfect lead out
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 95 of 99

Sky lead Wiggins and Cavendish

Sky lead Wiggins and Cavendish
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 96 of 99

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 97 of 99

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) was fully kitted out for Paris

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) was fully kitted out for Paris
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 98 of 99

The Tour de France peloton reach Paris

The Tour de France peloton reach Paris
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 99 of 99

Stage winner Mark Cavendish (Team Sky)

Stage winner Mark Cavendish (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) became the first Briton to win the Tour de France, taking the title of the 2012 Tour as he crossed the finish line on the Champs-Élysées Sunday afternoon. The final stage ended with the usual mass sprint, as Mark Cavendish easily took his fourth straight closing stage win. Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale), one of the stand-outs of the Tour, took second, with former Cavendish helper Matthew Goss of Orica-GreenEdge third.

Wiggins stood atop the podium with a gap of 3:21 over his most dangerous rival, Sky teammate Christopher Froome. Vincenzo Nibali of Liquigas-Cannondale rounded out the podium, finishing third at 6:19 down.

It was a historic moment for the British rider, who spent the entire race in first or second place overall. He stamped his authority on the race with two time trial victories, winning against the clock on stages 9 and 19 to assure himself of the title. The only rider really able to challenge him was his teammate and lieutenant, Froome.

"I've had 24 hours for this to soak in and today we were just on a mission to finish the job off with Cav," said Wiggins on the team website. "So job done and what a way for him to finish it off. I’m still buzzing from the Champs-Elysees.

"I've got to get used to going into the history books now, but I’m just trying to take everything in today first. It’s very surreal at the moment because this type of things [usually] happens to other people. You never imagine it happening to yourself."

Cavendish was jubliant with his stage win. "It’s incredible what we’ve achieved today – what a team. We got a one and two on GC but still we were riding to control things on the Champs-Elysees. It was an honour to have the yellow jersey leading me out. Bradley told me he’d go full gas to the last kilometre and then Edvald (Boasson Hagen) led me into the last corner. The finish couldn’t have been more perfect – no better end to this Tour,” he said on the team's website.

"It’s an incredible achievement for the team. Four years ago we said we were setting out to win the Tour, but we haven’t just done that, we’ve got second place as well and a handful of stages. Seven stages have been won by British guys this year so that’s one in three – not a bad stat."

Rush to the finish on the Champs-Élysées

The final stage followed its usual pattern, as the riders relaxed in the sun and in anticipation of successfully finishing the hard three weeks. There were even two category four ranked climbs in the first third of the race, with KOM Thomas Voeckler of Europcar picking up another point at the first one. The relaxed atmosphere only lasted until the sprinters could sense the approaching Champs-Élysées, and the racing then started. 

Two of the older riders, Christopher Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) and George Hincapie (BMC), who is retiring this season, were allowed to lead the way over the finish line as the field hit the Champs Elysees. They were then replaced by veterans Jens Voigt (RadioShack) and Danilo Hondo (Lampre-ISD), with a small group forming later around them.

Rui Costa (Movistar), Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan), Marcus Burghardt (BMC), Sebastien Minard (AG2R), Lars Bak (Lotto Belisol), Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Jean Marc Marino (Saur-Sojasun), Karsten Kroon (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank), Bram Tankink (Rabobank) and Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Katusha) built up a lead of up to 30 seconds on the closing circuit.

Sky led the chase for Cavendish to claim his fourth straight victory on the Champs Elysees, but as things progressed, they were joined by Liquigas riding to set up Peter Sagan. The lead group eventually fell apart, leaving only Minard, Voigt and Costa at the front.

The trio fought valiantly but never really had a chance, and with about 3 km to go, were caught. Shortly before that, a crash in the middle of the field took out two riders: Hondo and Mikael Cherel (AG2R).

None other than the yellow jersey Wiggins himself led the field under the flamme rouge for the final kilometer of the 2012 Tour. He peeled off to let Edvald Boasson Hagen make the final lead-out for Cavendish. Once the Manxman was in the wind on the finishing straight, there was no doubt as to his victory.

Wiggins rides to the top

Wiggins was never far from the top of the race, spending the entire race in either first or second place. He finished second in the race's prologue, three weeks ago, only seven seconds behind winner Fabian Cancellara. Wiggins successfully avoided the mass crash in the sixth stage, which took out a number of riders and put an end to the hopes of several contenders.

He made his move, though, on the race's first mountain stage. On stage seven, which featured the first mountaintop finish, Team Sky prepared the way for Wiggins by taking control of the stage and putting down a blistering pace the whole way.  By the time they approached the final climb up  La Planche des Belles Filles, the two Sky riders led the small group of favourites, dropping Cancellara along the way. Defending Tour champion Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) jumped first, Froome caught and passed him for the stage win, but Wiggins caught up to cross the finish line in the same time as the Australian, and took over the yellow jersey, which he never gave up.

As expected, Wiggins really won the Tour in the time trials. He won both of them, with Froome second in both. Even four-time World time trial champion Cancellara couldn't come close to him in the first time trial. But it was the second time trial, held yesterday, which really sealed the matter. Wiggins covered the rolling 53.5km over a minute faster than Froome.

Wiggins and Froome quickly became an inseparable pair, although there were often indications that Froome was unhappy with the relationship. The younger Briton was obviously the stronger rider on the climbs, and showed his impatience at being held back by his captain. He went public with his indignation at not being allowed to win the Tour, before belatedly realizing it was better to say nothing.

The jerseys

Wiggins and Cavendish were not the only winners of the day, though. Peter Sagan of Liquigas-Cannondale took the green jersey for the points classification, having won three stages. He also fought to take points at the intermediate sprints and made a reputation for his victory celebrations, ranging from the Hulk to Forrest Gump. It was in incredibly impressive Tour debut for the 22-year-old Slovakian.

Thomas Voeckler claimed the King of the Mountains classification and its polka-dot jersey. He wrestled it away from Astana's Fredrik Kessiakoff with his first of two stage wins, in the 16th stage. The Europcar rider aggressively defended it through the remaining few stages.

Best young rider was 23-year-old Tejay van Garderen. The 23-year-old American riding for BMC Racing Team finished his second Tour in fifth place, eleven minutes down, but six minutes ahead of the second-best young rider, Thibaut Pinot (FDJ-Big Mat).

Team RadioShack-Nissan went from the high of Fabian Cancellara's prologue win to the low of Fränk Schleck leaving the race under suspicion of doping, and along the way managed to win the team title.

Hincapie says adieu

A long-time popular rider took his final bow in the Tour. George Hincapie of BMC Racing Team finished his 17th Tour at 38th overall, an hour and a half down. Over the years, he rode in support of nine winners: Lance Armstrong (seven times) and Alberto Contador and Cadel Evans (once each).

Hincapie wore the yellow jersey for two stages in 2006, and won a total of four stages, three of which were team time trials. But perhaps his most important victory was winning the heart and hand of podium girl Melanie Simonneau.

The sprinters

All eyes were on Mark Cavendish at the Tour, but from even before the race it was clear that it would be difficult if not impossible for Sky to support both Wiggins and Cavendish. The reigning world champion got the short end of the deal, but by the end of the race, he, too, was doing his share to support the team leader and sacrificing his own chances. Cavendish ended up with three wins, as did Greipel and Sagan.

Cavendish was overshadowed this year by none other than former teammate Andre Greipel, whom he once said could win only “little shit races.” The Lotto Belisol rider put that to the test, and took three sprint wins. Equally impressively, he finished second to Sagan on the sixth stage after crashing twice and having a suspected dislocated shoulder, which fortunately proved not to be so.

Full Results
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling3:08:07
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
3Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
4Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
5Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
6Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
7Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
8André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
10Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
11Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
12Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
13Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
14Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
15Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:04
17Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
18Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
19Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
20Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
21Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
22Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
23Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
24Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
25Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
26Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
27Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:07
28Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
29Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
30Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
31Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
32Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:00:09
33Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
34Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
35Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
36Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
37Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
38Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
39Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
40Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
41Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
42Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
43Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
45Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
46George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
47Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
48Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
49Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
50Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
51Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
52Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
53Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
54Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
55Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
56Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
58Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
59Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
60Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
61Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
62Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
63Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
64Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
65Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
66Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
67Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
68Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
69Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
70Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
71Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
72Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
73Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
74Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
75Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
76Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
77Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
78Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
79Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
80Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
81Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
82Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
83Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
84Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
85Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
86Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
87Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
88Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
89Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
90Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
91Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
92Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
93Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
94Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
95Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
96Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
97Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
98Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
99Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
100Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
101Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
102Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
103Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
104Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
105Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
106Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:25
107Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
108Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
109Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
110Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
111Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
112Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
113Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:29
114Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
115Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:32
116Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:00:38
117David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
118Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
119Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
120Joan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
121Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano0:00:44
122Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
123Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
124Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
125Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
126Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano
127Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
128Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
129Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
130Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
131Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
132Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
133Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
134Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
135Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
136Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
137Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
138Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
139Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:57
140David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
141Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
142Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
143Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
144Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano
145Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
146Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:24
147Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
148Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:02:02
149Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
150Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:45
151Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:13
152Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:09
153Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD

Points
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling45pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale35
3Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team30
4Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank26
5Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team22
6Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team20
7Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team18
8André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team16
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling14
10Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun12
11Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp10
12Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano8
13Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team6
14Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar4
15Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2

Intermediate sprint - Paris, 84.5km
1Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD20pts
2Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan17
3Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat15
4Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano13
5Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi11
6Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team10
7Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp9
8Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
9Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep7
10Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank6
11Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling5
12Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling4
13Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
14Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling2
15Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse (Cat. 4) 36.5km
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Châteaufort (Stèle Jacques Anquetil) (Cat. 4) 40.5km
1Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team1

Young riders
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale3:08:07
2Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
4Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:04
5Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
6Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
7Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
8Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
9Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
10Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
11Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
12Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
13Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
14Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
16Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
17Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
18Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
19Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne

Teams
1Sky Procycling9:24:25
2Lotto-Belisol Team
3Astana Pro Team0:00:04
4Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
5Liquigas-Cannondale
6Orica Greenedge Cycling Team
7Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
8Saur-Sojasun
9Garmin-Sharp
10Team Argos-Shimano
11Katusha Team
12Team Europcar
13Ag2R La Mondiale
14Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:08
15Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
16Movistar Team
17BMC Racing Team
18Omega Pharma-Quick Step
19FDJ-Big Mat
20Rabobank Cycling Team
21RadioShack-Nissan
22Lampre - ISD

Final general classification
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling87:34:47
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:03:21
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:19
4Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:10:15
5Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:11:04
6Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan0:15:41
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:15:49
8Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:16:26
9Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:16:33
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:17:17
11Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:17:54
12Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:33
13Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:19:55
14Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:25:27
15Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:27:22
16Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:28:30
17Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:31:46
18Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:37:03
19Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:38:16
20Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:42:26
21Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:45:43
22Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:46:52
23Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:54:52
24Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:58:37
25Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:59:44
26Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1:04:41
27Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep1:05:10
28Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:05:39
29Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:08:26
30Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team1:09:19
31Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:15:21
32Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep1:16:29
33Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:16:52
34Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling1:20:49
35Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp1:25:23
36Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:27:52
37Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team1:28:32
38George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team1:30:38
39Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:32:19
40Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team1:34:33
41Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:37:57
42Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale1:38:37
43Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1:38:41
44Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:40:44
45Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1:41:00
46Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:41:35
47Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale1:42:12
48Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:42:39
49Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:43:53
50Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1:47:14
51Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team1:47:31
52Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan1:50:41
53Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team1:51:43
54Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:52:28
55Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:52:30
56Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling1:52:34
57Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:55:30
58Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:57:39
59Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar1:57:45
60Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp1:58:38
61Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1:58:55
62Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:59:53
63Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:03:55
64Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team2:05:43
65Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:06:32
66Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2:10:17
67Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:11:36
68Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep2:12:22
69Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:13:39
70Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep2:13:49
71Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale2:16:15
72Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2:17:30
73Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:17:31
74Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2:18:58
75Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:19:43
76Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan2:21:56
77Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team2:22:02
78Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:23:09
79Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2:24:35
80Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:24:46
81Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team2:25:29
82Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling2:26:43
83Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar2:29:01
84Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar2:29:13
85Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2:33:14
86Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD2:37:55
87Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2:37:56
88Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep2:40:47
89Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:41:14
90Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:41:44
91Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:41:50
92Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:46:04
93Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank2:46:14
94Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2:46:51
95Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team2:47:03
96Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team2:48:05
97Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2:50:31
98Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale2:51:34
99Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank2:53:11
100David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp2:53:26
101Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team2:53:35
102Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2:53:52
103Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano2:54:13
104Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2:55:04
105Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:55:24
106David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
107Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:56:02
108Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team2:56:21
109Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:56:27
110Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2:57:20
111Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2:57:29
112Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep2:57:58
113Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano2:58:15
114Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:58:41
115Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:02:57
116Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:03:38
117Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team3:04:30
118Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3:04:39
119Joan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team3:06:27
120Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team3:06:55
121Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank3:08:29
122Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:08:57
123André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team3:09:02
124Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team3:13:06
125Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
126Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3:16:38
127Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank3:17:07
128Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:17:16
129Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team3:17:44
130Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:18:11
131Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3:18:20
132Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team3:19:36
133Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3:20:24
134Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3:21:34
135Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano3:23:44
136Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3:23:55
137Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank3:25:08
138Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano3:26:43
139Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar3:26:58
140Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank3:27:28
141Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano3:27:49
142Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling3:28:36
143Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank3:28:56
144Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3:31:24
145Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team3:38:24
146Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling3:38:48
147Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp3:40:01
148Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano3:40:37
149Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:42:31
150Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team3:50:12
151Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp3:54:45
152Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:57:04
153Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3:57:36

Points classification
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale421pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team280
3Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team268
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling220
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling160
6Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling144
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling126
8Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team104
9Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank102
10Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team100
11Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team98
12Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale95
13Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar91
14Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale91
15Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep89
16Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team85
17Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne85
18Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat84
19Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat80
20Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team73
21Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar69
22David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp63
23Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar61
24Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team60
25Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan60
26Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep60
27Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat56
28Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale56
29Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team55
30Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank55
31Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi54
32Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp53
33Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar52
34Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale51
35Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun50
36Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team50
37Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano50
38Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team49
39Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team49
40Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team48
41Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank47
42Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank47
43Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi47
44Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat46
45Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi45
46Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp45
47Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank43
48Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team42
49Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team41
50Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp40
51Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat40
52Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team39
53Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar36
54Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team36
55Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi36
56Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale35
57Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD35
58Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD35
59Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank34
60Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team33
61Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team33
62Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team31
63Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team31
64Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale29
65Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan27
66Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep27
67Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team26
68Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25
69David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp25
70Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano25
71Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne24
72Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank24
73Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar23
74Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team23
75Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep22
76Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan21
77Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan21
78Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling21
79Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team18
80Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team18
81Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat18
82Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team17
83Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano16
84Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
85Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team15
86Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne15
87Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep15
88Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne15
89Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat15
90Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan14
91Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team14
92Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling14
93Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar13
94Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD13
95Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
96Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun12
97Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team10
98Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun10
99Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling9
100Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD9
101Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling9
102Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp9
103Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
104Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team8
105Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan8
106Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team8
107Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale8
108Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale8
109Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team8
110Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale7
111Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team7
112Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep6
113Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team6
114Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team6
115Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi5
116Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
117Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
118Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano4
119Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
120Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team4
121Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team3
122Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
123Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank3
124Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
125Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
126Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
127Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1
128Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1
129Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale1
130Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne-7
131Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team-15

Mountains classification
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar135pts
2Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team123
3Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank77
4Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar63
5Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team51
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling48
7Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi43
8Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat40
9Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun38
10Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp34
11Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD33
12Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan31
13Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team31
14Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep29
15Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling26
16Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat24
17Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team22
18Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi21
19Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team21
20Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar20
21Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale19
22Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team19
23Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team19
24Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale19
25Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar18
26Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team16
27Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank14
28Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan14
29Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep14
30Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team14
31Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale13
32Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team12
33Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep12
34Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank11
35Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team10
36Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale8
37Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team8
38Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team7
39Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan7
40George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team6
41Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar6
42Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
43David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp6
44Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat5
45Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5
46Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
47Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
48Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
49Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank2
50Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan2
51Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale2
52Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
53Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep2
54David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp1
55Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team1
56Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1
57Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
58Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling1
59Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp1
60Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
61Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale1
62Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Most combative rider classification
1Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank

Young riders classification
1Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team87:45:51
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:06:13
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:05:48
4Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:16:48
5Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:21:15
6Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:26:53
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale1:27:33
8Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale1:31:08
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling1:41:30
10Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar1:46:41
11Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1:47:51
12Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:30:40
13Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2:35:47
14Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:44:20
15Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:51:53
16Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3:05:34
17Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:06:12
18Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano3:16:45
19Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:46:00

Teams classification
1RadioShack-Nissan263:12:14
2Sky Procycling0:05:46
3BMC Racing Team0:36:29
4Astana Pro Team0:43:22
5Liquigas-Cannondale1:04:55
6Movistar Team1:08:16
7Team Europcar1:08:46
8Katusha Team1:12:46
9FDJ-Big Mat1:19:30
10Ag2R La Mondiale1:41:15
11Lotto-Belisol Team2:14:58
12Omega Pharma-Quick Step2:17:25
13Saur-Sojasun2:54:44
14Rabobank Cycling Team2:54:46
15Euskaltel - Euskadi3:11:08
16Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank3:21:23
17Lampre - ISD3:56:30
18Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4:32:48
19Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne4:39:48
20Garmin-Sharp4:57:52
21Orica Greenedge Cycling Team5:39:29
22Team Argos-Shimano7:42:15

