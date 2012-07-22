Image 1 of 99 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) winner of the 2012 Tour de France (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 99 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the podium for his third place overall finish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 99 Mark Cavendish (Sky) sprints to victory on the Champs-Élysées. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 99 Members of the BMC Racing Team pose for a photo on the Champs-Élysées. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 99 Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins and his son on the Champs-Élysées. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 99 Don't mess with The Badger! Bernard Hinault pushes an interloper off the podium in Paris. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 99 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on the streets of Paris during the Tour's final stage. Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) became the first Briton to win the Tour de France, taking the title of the 2012 Tour as he crossed the finish line on the Champs-Élysées Sunday afternoon. The final stage ended with the usual mass sprint, as Mark Cavendish easily took his fourth straight closing stage win. Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale), one of the stand-outs of the Tour, took second, with former Cavendish helper Matthew Goss of Orica-GreenEdge third.

Wiggins stood atop the podium with a gap of 3:21 over his most dangerous rival, Sky teammate Christopher Froome. Vincenzo Nibali of Liquigas-Cannondale rounded out the podium, finishing third at 6:19 down.

It was a historic moment for the British rider, who spent the entire race in first or second place overall. He stamped his authority on the race with two time trial victories, winning against the clock on stages 9 and 19 to assure himself of the title. The only rider really able to challenge him was his teammate and lieutenant, Froome.

"I've had 24 hours for this to soak in and today we were just on a mission to finish the job off with Cav," said Wiggins on the team website. "So job done and what a way for him to finish it off. I’m still buzzing from the Champs-Elysees.

"I've got to get used to going into the history books now, but I’m just trying to take everything in today first. It’s very surreal at the moment because this type of things [usually] happens to other people. You never imagine it happening to yourself."

Cavendish was jubliant with his stage win. "It’s incredible what we’ve achieved today – what a team. We got a one and two on GC but still we were riding to control things on the Champs-Elysees. It was an honour to have the yellow jersey leading me out. Bradley told me he’d go full gas to the last kilometre and then Edvald (Boasson Hagen) led me into the last corner. The finish couldn’t have been more perfect – no better end to this Tour,” he said on the team's website.

"It’s an incredible achievement for the team. Four years ago we said we were setting out to win the Tour, but we haven’t just done that, we’ve got second place as well and a handful of stages. Seven stages have been won by British guys this year so that’s one in three – not a bad stat."

Rush to the finish on the Champs-Élysées

The final stage followed its usual pattern, as the riders relaxed in the sun and in anticipation of successfully finishing the hard three weeks. There were even two category four ranked climbs in the first third of the race, with KOM Thomas Voeckler of Europcar picking up another point at the first one. The relaxed atmosphere only lasted until the sprinters could sense the approaching Champs-Élysées, and the racing then started.

Two of the older riders, Christopher Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) and George Hincapie (BMC), who is retiring this season, were allowed to lead the way over the finish line as the field hit the Champs Elysees. They were then replaced by veterans Jens Voigt (RadioShack) and Danilo Hondo (Lampre-ISD), with a small group forming later around them.

Rui Costa (Movistar), Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan), Marcus Burghardt (BMC), Sebastien Minard (AG2R), Lars Bak (Lotto Belisol), Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Jean Marc Marino (Saur-Sojasun), Karsten Kroon (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank), Bram Tankink (Rabobank) and Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Katusha) built up a lead of up to 30 seconds on the closing circuit.

Sky led the chase for Cavendish to claim his fourth straight victory on the Champs Elysees, but as things progressed, they were joined by Liquigas riding to set up Peter Sagan. The lead group eventually fell apart, leaving only Minard, Voigt and Costa at the front.

The trio fought valiantly but never really had a chance, and with about 3 km to go, were caught. Shortly before that, a crash in the middle of the field took out two riders: Hondo and Mikael Cherel (AG2R).

None other than the yellow jersey Wiggins himself led the field under the flamme rouge for the final kilometer of the 2012 Tour. He peeled off to let Edvald Boasson Hagen make the final lead-out for Cavendish. Once the Manxman was in the wind on the finishing straight, there was no doubt as to his victory.

Wiggins rides to the top

Wiggins was never far from the top of the race, spending the entire race in either first or second place. He finished second in the race's prologue, three weeks ago, only seven seconds behind winner Fabian Cancellara. Wiggins successfully avoided the mass crash in the sixth stage, which took out a number of riders and put an end to the hopes of several contenders.

He made his move, though, on the race's first mountain stage. On stage seven, which featured the first mountaintop finish, Team Sky prepared the way for Wiggins by taking control of the stage and putting down a blistering pace the whole way. By the time they approached the final climb up La Planche des Belles Filles, the two Sky riders led the small group of favourites, dropping Cancellara along the way. Defending Tour champion Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) jumped first, Froome caught and passed him for the stage win, but Wiggins caught up to cross the finish line in the same time as the Australian, and took over the yellow jersey, which he never gave up.

As expected, Wiggins really won the Tour in the time trials. He won both of them, with Froome second in both. Even four-time World time trial champion Cancellara couldn't come close to him in the first time trial. But it was the second time trial, held yesterday, which really sealed the matter. Wiggins covered the rolling 53.5km over a minute faster than Froome.

Wiggins and Froome quickly became an inseparable pair, although there were often indications that Froome was unhappy with the relationship. The younger Briton was obviously the stronger rider on the climbs, and showed his impatience at being held back by his captain. He went public with his indignation at not being allowed to win the Tour, before belatedly realizing it was better to say nothing.

The jerseys

Wiggins and Cavendish were not the only winners of the day, though. Peter Sagan of Liquigas-Cannondale took the green jersey for the points classification, having won three stages. He also fought to take points at the intermediate sprints and made a reputation for his victory celebrations, ranging from the Hulk to Forrest Gump. It was in incredibly impressive Tour debut for the 22-year-old Slovakian.

Thomas Voeckler claimed the King of the Mountains classification and its polka-dot jersey. He wrestled it away from Astana's Fredrik Kessiakoff with his first of two stage wins, in the 16th stage. The Europcar rider aggressively defended it through the remaining few stages.

Best young rider was 23-year-old Tejay van Garderen. The 23-year-old American riding for BMC Racing Team finished his second Tour in fifth place, eleven minutes down, but six minutes ahead of the second-best young rider, Thibaut Pinot (FDJ-Big Mat).

Team RadioShack-Nissan went from the high of Fabian Cancellara's prologue win to the low of Fränk Schleck leaving the race under suspicion of doping, and along the way managed to win the team title.

Hincapie says adieu

A long-time popular rider took his final bow in the Tour. George Hincapie of BMC Racing Team finished his 17th Tour at 38th overall, an hour and a half down. Over the years, he rode in support of nine winners: Lance Armstrong (seven times) and Alberto Contador and Cadel Evans (once each).

Hincapie wore the yellow jersey for two stages in 2006, and won a total of four stages, three of which were team time trials. But perhaps his most important victory was winning the heart and hand of podium girl Melanie Simonneau.

The sprinters

All eyes were on Mark Cavendish at the Tour, but from even before the race it was clear that it would be difficult if not impossible for Sky to support both Wiggins and Cavendish. The reigning world champion got the short end of the deal, but by the end of the race, he, too, was doing his share to support the team leader and sacrificing his own chances. Cavendish ended up with three wins, as did Greipel and Sagan.

Cavendish was overshadowed this year by none other than former teammate Andre Greipel, whom he once said could win only “little shit races.” The Lotto Belisol rider put that to the test, and took three sprint wins. Equally impressively, he finished second to Sagan on the sixth stage after crashing twice and having a suspected dislocated shoulder, which fortunately proved not to be so.

Full Results 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 3:08:07 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 4 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 5 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 7 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 8 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 10 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 11 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 12 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano 13 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 14 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 15 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:04 17 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 18 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 20 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 21 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 22 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 23 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 24 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 25 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 26 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 27 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:07 28 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 29 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 30 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 31 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 32 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:00:09 33 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 34 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 35 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 37 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 38 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 39 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 40 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 41 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 42 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 43 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 45 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 46 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 47 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 48 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 49 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 50 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 51 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 52 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 53 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 54 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 55 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 56 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 58 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 59 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 60 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 61 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 62 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 63 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 64 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 65 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 66 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 67 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 68 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 69 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 70 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 71 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 72 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 73 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 74 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 75 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 76 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 77 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 78 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 79 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 80 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 81 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 82 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 83 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 84 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 85 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 86 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 87 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 88 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 89 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 90 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 91 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 92 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 93 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 94 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 95 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 96 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 97 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 98 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 99 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 100 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 101 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 102 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 103 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 104 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 105 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 106 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:25 107 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 108 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 109 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 110 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 111 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 112 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 113 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:29 114 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 115 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:32 116 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:00:38 117 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 118 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 119 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 120 Joan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 121 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano 0:00:44 122 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 123 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 124 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 125 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 126 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano 127 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 128 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 129 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 130 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 131 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 132 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 133 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 134 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 135 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 136 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 137 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 138 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 139 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:57 140 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 141 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 142 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 143 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 144 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano 145 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 146 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:24 147 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 148 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:02:02 149 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 150 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:45 151 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:13 152 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:09 153 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD

Points 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 45 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 35 3 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 30 4 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 26 5 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 6 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 20 7 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 18 8 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 16 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 14 10 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12 11 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 10 12 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano 8 13 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 6 14 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 4 15 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2

Intermediate sprint - Paris, 84.5km 1 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 20 pts 2 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 17 3 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 15 4 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano 13 5 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 6 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 10 7 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 9 8 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 9 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 7 10 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 6 11 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 5 12 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 4 13 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 14 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 2 15 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse (Cat. 4) 36.5km 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Châteaufort (Stèle Jacques Anquetil) (Cat. 4) 40.5km 1 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Young riders 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:08:07 2 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 4 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:04 5 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 6 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 7 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 11 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano 14 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 16 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 17 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 18 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne

Teams 1 Sky Procycling 9:24:25 2 Lotto-Belisol Team 3 Astana Pro Team 0:00:04 4 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 Liquigas-Cannondale 6 Orica Greenedge Cycling Team 7 Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 8 Saur-Sojasun 9 Garmin-Sharp 10 Team Argos-Shimano 11 Katusha Team 12 Team Europcar 13 Ag2R La Mondiale 14 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:08 15 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 16 Movistar Team 17 BMC Racing Team 18 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 19 FDJ-Big Mat 20 Rabobank Cycling Team 21 RadioShack-Nissan 22 Lampre - ISD

Final general classification 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 87:34:47 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:03:21 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:19 4 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:10:15 5 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:11:04 6 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 0:15:41 7 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:15:49 8 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:16:26 9 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:16:33 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:17:17 11 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:17:54 12 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:33 13 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:19:55 14 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:25:27 15 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:27:22 16 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:28:30 17 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:31:46 18 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:37:03 19 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:38:16 20 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:42:26 21 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:45:43 22 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:46:52 23 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:54:52 24 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:58:37 25 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:59:44 26 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1:04:41 27 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 1:05:10 28 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:05:39 29 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:08:26 30 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:09:19 31 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:15:21 32 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 1:16:29 33 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:16:52 34 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 1:20:49 35 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 1:25:23 36 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:27:52 37 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 1:28:32 38 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:30:38 39 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:32:19 40 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 1:34:33 41 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:37:57 42 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:38:37 43 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1:38:41 44 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:40:44 45 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1:41:00 46 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:41:35 47 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:42:12 48 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:42:39 49 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:43:53 50 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1:47:14 51 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 1:47:31 52 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 1:50:41 53 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 1:51:43 54 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:52:28 55 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:52:30 56 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 1:52:34 57 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:55:30 58 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:57:39 59 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 1:57:45 60 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1:58:38 61 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1:58:55 62 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:59:53 63 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:03:55 64 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:05:43 65 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:06:32 66 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2:10:17 67 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:11:36 68 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 2:12:22 69 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:13:39 70 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 2:13:49 71 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:16:15 72 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2:17:30 73 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:17:31 74 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2:18:58 75 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:19:43 76 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 2:21:56 77 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 2:22:02 78 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:23:09 79 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2:24:35 80 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:24:46 81 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 2:25:29 82 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 2:26:43 83 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 2:29:01 84 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 2:29:13 85 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2:33:14 86 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 2:37:55 87 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2:37:56 88 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 2:40:47 89 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:41:14 90 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:41:44 91 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:41:50 92 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:46:04 93 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 2:46:14 94 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2:46:51 95 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 2:47:03 96 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 2:48:05 97 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2:50:31 98 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:51:34 99 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 2:53:11 100 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 2:53:26 101 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 2:53:35 102 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2:53:52 103 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano 2:54:13 104 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2:55:04 105 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:55:24 106 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 107 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:56:02 108 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 2:56:21 109 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:56:27 110 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2:57:20 111 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2:57:29 112 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 2:57:58 113 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano 2:58:15 114 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:58:41 115 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:02:57 116 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:03:38 117 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 3:04:30 118 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:04:39 119 Joan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 3:06:27 120 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 3:06:55 121 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 3:08:29 122 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:08:57 123 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 3:09:02 124 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 3:13:06 125 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 126 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3:16:38 127 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 3:17:07 128 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3:17:16 129 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 3:17:44 130 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3:18:11 131 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3:18:20 132 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 3:19:36 133 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3:20:24 134 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3:21:34 135 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 3:23:44 136 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3:23:55 137 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 3:25:08 138 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano 3:26:43 139 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 3:26:58 140 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 3:27:28 141 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano 3:27:49 142 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 3:28:36 143 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 3:28:56 144 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3:31:24 145 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 3:38:24 146 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 3:38:48 147 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 3:40:01 148 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano 3:40:37 149 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3:42:31 150 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 3:50:12 151 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 3:54:45 152 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3:57:04 153 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3:57:36

Points classification 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 421 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 280 3 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 268 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 220 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 160 6 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 144 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 126 8 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 104 9 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 102 10 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 100 11 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 98 12 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 95 13 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 91 14 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 91 15 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 89 16 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 85 17 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 85 18 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 84 19 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 80 20 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 73 21 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 69 22 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 63 23 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 61 24 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 60 25 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 60 26 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 60 27 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 56 28 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 56 29 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 55 30 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 55 31 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 54 32 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 53 33 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 52 34 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 51 35 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 50 36 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 50 37 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano 50 38 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 49 39 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 49 40 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 48 41 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 47 42 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 47 43 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 47 44 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 46 45 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 45 46 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 45 47 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 43 48 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 42 49 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 41 50 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 40 51 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 40 52 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 39 53 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 36 54 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 36 55 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 36 56 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 57 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 35 58 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 35 59 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 34 60 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 33 61 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 33 62 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 31 63 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 31 64 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 65 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 27 66 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 27 67 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 26 68 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 69 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 25 70 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 25 71 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 24 72 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 24 73 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 23 74 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 23 75 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 22 76 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 21 77 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 21 78 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 21 79 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 18 80 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 18 81 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 18 82 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 17 83 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano 16 84 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 85 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 15 86 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 87 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 15 88 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 89 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 15 90 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 14 91 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 14 92 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 14 93 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 13 94 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 13 95 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 96 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12 97 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 10 98 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 10 99 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 9 100 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9 101 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 9 102 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 9 103 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 104 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 8 105 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 8 106 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 8 107 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 108 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 109 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 8 110 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 111 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 7 112 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 6 113 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 6 114 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 6 115 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 116 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 117 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 118 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano 4 119 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 120 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 4 121 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 3 122 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 123 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 3 124 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 125 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 126 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 127 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1 128 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1 129 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 130 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne -7 131 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team -15

Mountains classification 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 135 pts 2 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 123 3 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 77 4 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 63 5 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 51 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 48 7 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 43 8 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 40 9 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 38 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 34 11 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 33 12 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 31 13 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 31 14 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 29 15 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 26 16 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 24 17 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 22 18 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 21 19 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 21 20 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 20 21 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 22 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 19 23 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 24 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 25 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 18 26 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 16 27 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 14 28 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 14 29 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 14 30 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 14 31 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 32 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 12 33 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 12 34 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 11 35 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 36 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 37 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 8 38 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 7 39 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 7 40 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 41 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 6 42 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 43 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 6 44 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 45 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 46 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 47 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 48 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 49 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 2 50 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 2 51 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 52 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 53 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 2 54 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1 55 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 1 56 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1 57 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 58 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 1 59 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1 60 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 61 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 62 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Most combative rider classification 1 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank

Young riders classification 1 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 87:45:51 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:06:13 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:05:48 4 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:16:48 5 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:21:15 6 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:26:53 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:27:33 8 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:31:08 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 1:41:30 10 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 1:46:41 11 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1:47:51 12 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:30:40 13 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2:35:47 14 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:44:20 15 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:51:53 16 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3:05:34 17 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3:06:12 18 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano 3:16:45 19 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3:46:00