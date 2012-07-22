Bradley Wiggins wins 2012 Tour de France
Cavendish takes out final stage in Paris
Stage 20: Rambouillet - Paris Champs-Élysées
Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) became the first Briton to win the Tour de France, taking the title of the 2012 Tour as he crossed the finish line on the Champs-Élysées Sunday afternoon. The final stage ended with the usual mass sprint, as Mark Cavendish easily took his fourth straight closing stage win. Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale), one of the stand-outs of the Tour, took second, with former Cavendish helper Matthew Goss of Orica-GreenEdge third.
Wiggins stood atop the podium with a gap of 3:21 over his most dangerous rival, Sky teammate Christopher Froome. Vincenzo Nibali of Liquigas-Cannondale rounded out the podium, finishing third at 6:19 down.
It was a historic moment for the British rider, who spent the entire race in first or second place overall. He stamped his authority on the race with two time trial victories, winning against the clock on stages 9 and 19 to assure himself of the title. The only rider really able to challenge him was his teammate and lieutenant, Froome.
"I've had 24 hours for this to soak in and today we were just on a mission to finish the job off with Cav," said Wiggins on the team website. "So job done and what a way for him to finish it off. I’m still buzzing from the Champs-Elysees.
"I've got to get used to going into the history books now, but I’m just trying to take everything in today first. It’s very surreal at the moment because this type of things [usually] happens to other people. You never imagine it happening to yourself."
Cavendish was jubliant with his stage win. "It’s incredible what we’ve achieved today – what a team. We got a one and two on GC but still we were riding to control things on the Champs-Elysees. It was an honour to have the yellow jersey leading me out. Bradley told me he’d go full gas to the last kilometre and then Edvald (Boasson Hagen) led me into the last corner. The finish couldn’t have been more perfect – no better end to this Tour,” he said on the team's website.
"It’s an incredible achievement for the team. Four years ago we said we were setting out to win the Tour, but we haven’t just done that, we’ve got second place as well and a handful of stages. Seven stages have been won by British guys this year so that’s one in three – not a bad stat."
Rush to the finish on the Champs-Élysées
The final stage followed its usual pattern, as the riders relaxed in the sun and in anticipation of successfully finishing the hard three weeks. There were even two category four ranked climbs in the first third of the race, with KOM Thomas Voeckler of Europcar picking up another point at the first one. The relaxed atmosphere only lasted until the sprinters could sense the approaching Champs-Élysées, and the racing then started.
Two of the older riders, Christopher Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) and George Hincapie (BMC), who is retiring this season, were allowed to lead the way over the finish line as the field hit the Champs Elysees. They were then replaced by veterans Jens Voigt (RadioShack) and Danilo Hondo (Lampre-ISD), with a small group forming later around them.
Rui Costa (Movistar), Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan), Marcus Burghardt (BMC), Sebastien Minard (AG2R), Lars Bak (Lotto Belisol), Maxim Iglinskiy (Astana), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Jean Marc Marino (Saur-Sojasun), Karsten Kroon (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank), Bram Tankink (Rabobank) and Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Katusha) built up a lead of up to 30 seconds on the closing circuit.
Sky led the chase for Cavendish to claim his fourth straight victory on the Champs Elysees, but as things progressed, they were joined by Liquigas riding to set up Peter Sagan. The lead group eventually fell apart, leaving only Minard, Voigt and Costa at the front.
The trio fought valiantly but never really had a chance, and with about 3 km to go, were caught. Shortly before that, a crash in the middle of the field took out two riders: Hondo and Mikael Cherel (AG2R).
None other than the yellow jersey Wiggins himself led the field under the flamme rouge for the final kilometer of the 2012 Tour. He peeled off to let Edvald Boasson Hagen make the final lead-out for Cavendish. Once the Manxman was in the wind on the finishing straight, there was no doubt as to his victory.
Wiggins rides to the top
Wiggins was never far from the top of the race, spending the entire race in either first or second place. He finished second in the race's prologue, three weeks ago, only seven seconds behind winner Fabian Cancellara. Wiggins successfully avoided the mass crash in the sixth stage, which took out a number of riders and put an end to the hopes of several contenders.
He made his move, though, on the race's first mountain stage. On stage seven, which featured the first mountaintop finish, Team Sky prepared the way for Wiggins by taking control of the stage and putting down a blistering pace the whole way. By the time they approached the final climb up La Planche des Belles Filles, the two Sky riders led the small group of favourites, dropping Cancellara along the way. Defending Tour champion Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) jumped first, Froome caught and passed him for the stage win, but Wiggins caught up to cross the finish line in the same time as the Australian, and took over the yellow jersey, which he never gave up.
As expected, Wiggins really won the Tour in the time trials. He won both of them, with Froome second in both. Even four-time World time trial champion Cancellara couldn't come close to him in the first time trial. But it was the second time trial, held yesterday, which really sealed the matter. Wiggins covered the rolling 53.5km over a minute faster than Froome.
Wiggins and Froome quickly became an inseparable pair, although there were often indications that Froome was unhappy with the relationship. The younger Briton was obviously the stronger rider on the climbs, and showed his impatience at being held back by his captain. He went public with his indignation at not being allowed to win the Tour, before belatedly realizing it was better to say nothing.
The jerseys
Wiggins and Cavendish were not the only winners of the day, though. Peter Sagan of Liquigas-Cannondale took the green jersey for the points classification, having won three stages. He also fought to take points at the intermediate sprints and made a reputation for his victory celebrations, ranging from the Hulk to Forrest Gump. It was in incredibly impressive Tour debut for the 22-year-old Slovakian.
Thomas Voeckler claimed the King of the Mountains classification and its polka-dot jersey. He wrestled it away from Astana's Fredrik Kessiakoff with his first of two stage wins, in the 16th stage. The Europcar rider aggressively defended it through the remaining few stages.
Best young rider was 23-year-old Tejay van Garderen. The 23-year-old American riding for BMC Racing Team finished his second Tour in fifth place, eleven minutes down, but six minutes ahead of the second-best young rider, Thibaut Pinot (FDJ-Big Mat).
Team RadioShack-Nissan went from the high of Fabian Cancellara's prologue win to the low of Fränk Schleck leaving the race under suspicion of doping, and along the way managed to win the team title.
Hincapie says adieu
A long-time popular rider took his final bow in the Tour. George Hincapie of BMC Racing Team finished his 17th Tour at 38th overall, an hour and a half down. Over the years, he rode in support of nine winners: Lance Armstrong (seven times) and Alberto Contador and Cadel Evans (once each).
Hincapie wore the yellow jersey for two stages in 2006, and won a total of four stages, three of which were team time trials. But perhaps his most important victory was winning the heart and hand of podium girl Melanie Simonneau.
The sprinters
All eyes were on Mark Cavendish at the Tour, but from even before the race it was clear that it would be difficult if not impossible for Sky to support both Wiggins and Cavendish. The reigning world champion got the short end of the deal, but by the end of the race, he, too, was doing his share to support the team leader and sacrificing his own chances. Cavendish ended up with three wins, as did Greipel and Sagan.
Cavendish was overshadowed this year by none other than former teammate Andre Greipel, whom he once said could win only “little shit races.” The Lotto Belisol rider put that to the test, and took three sprint wins. Equally impressively, he finished second to Sagan on the sixth stage after crashing twice and having a suspected dislocated shoulder, which fortunately proved not to be so.
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3:08:07
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|5
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|7
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|8
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|10
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|11
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|12
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|13
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|14
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:04
|17
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|21
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|22
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|24
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|25
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|27
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:07
|28
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|29
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|30
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|32
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:00:09
|33
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|34
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|35
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|38
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|39
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|40
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|41
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|42
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|43
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|45
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|46
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|49
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|50
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|51
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|52
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|53
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|55
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|56
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|58
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|59
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|60
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|61
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|62
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|63
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|64
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|66
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|68
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|69
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|70
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|71
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|72
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|73
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|75
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|77
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|78
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|79
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|80
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|81
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|82
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|83
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|84
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|85
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|86
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|87
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|89
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|90
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|91
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|92
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|94
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|95
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|96
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|97
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|98
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|99
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|100
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|101
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|102
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|103
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|104
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|105
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|106
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:25
|107
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|108
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|109
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|110
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|111
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|113
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|114
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|115
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:32
|116
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:00:38
|117
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|118
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|119
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|120
|Joan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|121
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|0:00:44
|122
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|123
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|124
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|125
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|126
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|127
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|128
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|129
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|130
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|131
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|132
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|133
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|134
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|135
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|136
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|137
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|138
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|139
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:57
|140
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|141
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|142
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|143
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|144
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|145
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|146
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:24
|147
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|148
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:02:02
|149
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|150
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:45
|151
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:13
|152
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:09
|153
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|45
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|35
|3
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|30
|4
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|26
|5
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|6
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|20
|7
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|18
|8
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|16
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|14
|10
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|11
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|12
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|8
|13
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|6
|14
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|15
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|1
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|20
|pts
|2
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|17
|3
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|15
|4
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|13
|5
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|6
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|10
|7
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|9
|8
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|9
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|7
|10
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|6
|11
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|5
|12
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4
|13
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|14
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|2
|15
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|1
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:08:07
|2
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|4
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:04
|5
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|7
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|14
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|16
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|17
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|18
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|Sky Procycling
|9:24:25
|2
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:04
|4
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|Orica Greenedge Cycling Team
|7
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|8
|Saur-Sojasun
|9
|Garmin-Sharp
|10
|Team Argos-Shimano
|11
|Katusha Team
|12
|Team Europcar
|13
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|14
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:08
|15
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|Movistar Team
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|18
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|19
|FDJ-Big Mat
|20
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|21
|RadioShack-Nissan
|22
|Lampre - ISD
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|87:34:47
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:03:21
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:19
|4
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:10:15
|5
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:04
|6
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:15:41
|7
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:49
|8
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:16:26
|9
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:33
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:17:17
|11
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:17:54
|12
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:33
|13
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:19:55
|14
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:25:27
|15
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:27:22
|16
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:28:30
|17
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:31:46
|18
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:37:03
|19
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:38:16
|20
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:42:26
|21
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:45:43
|22
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:46:52
|23
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:54:52
|24
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:58:37
|25
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:59:44
|26
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:04:41
|27
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|1:05:10
|28
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:05:39
|29
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:08:26
|30
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:09:19
|31
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:15:21
|32
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|1:16:29
|33
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:16:52
|34
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1:20:49
|35
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|1:25:23
|36
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:27:52
|37
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|1:28:32
|38
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:30:38
|39
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:32:19
|40
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|1:34:33
|41
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:37:57
|42
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:38:37
|43
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1:38:41
|44
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:40:44
|45
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1:41:00
|46
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:41:35
|47
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:42:12
|48
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:42:39
|49
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:43:53
|50
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1:47:14
|51
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:47:31
|52
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:50:41
|53
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|1:51:43
|54
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:52:28
|55
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:52:30
|56
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|1:52:34
|57
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:55:30
|58
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:57:39
|59
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|1:57:45
|60
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1:58:38
|61
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:58:55
|62
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:59:53
|63
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:03:55
|64
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:05:43
|65
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:06:32
|66
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:10:17
|67
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:11:36
|68
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|2:12:22
|69
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:13:39
|70
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|2:13:49
|71
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:16:15
|72
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2:17:30
|73
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:17:31
|74
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:18:58
|75
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:19:43
|76
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|2:21:56
|77
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|2:22:02
|78
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:23:09
|79
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2:24:35
|80
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:24:46
|81
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|2:25:29
|82
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|2:26:43
|83
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:29:01
|84
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|2:29:13
|85
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:33:14
|86
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|2:37:55
|87
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:37:56
|88
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|2:40:47
|89
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:41:14
|90
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:41:44
|91
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:41:50
|92
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:46:04
|93
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|2:46:14
|94
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:46:51
|95
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|2:47:03
|96
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|2:48:05
|97
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2:50:31
|98
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:51:34
|99
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|2:53:11
|100
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|2:53:26
|101
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:53:35
|102
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|2:53:52
|103
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|2:54:13
|104
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|2:55:04
|105
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:55:24
|106
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|107
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:56:02
|108
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|2:56:21
|109
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:56:27
|110
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2:57:20
|111
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2:57:29
|112
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|2:57:58
|113
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|2:58:15
|114
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:58:41
|115
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:02:57
|116
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:03:38
|117
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3:04:30
|118
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:04:39
|119
|Joan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|3:06:27
|120
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3:06:55
|121
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|3:08:29
|122
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:08:57
|123
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|3:09:02
|124
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|3:13:06
|125
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|126
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3:16:38
|127
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|3:17:07
|128
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:17:16
|129
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|3:17:44
|130
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:18:11
|131
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3:18:20
|132
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|3:19:36
|133
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3:20:24
|134
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:21:34
|135
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|3:23:44
|136
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3:23:55
|137
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|3:25:08
|138
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|3:26:43
|139
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:26:58
|140
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|3:27:28
|141
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|3:27:49
|142
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3:28:36
|143
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|3:28:56
|144
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3:31:24
|145
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|3:38:24
|146
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|3:38:48
|147
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|3:40:01
|148
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|3:40:37
|149
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:42:31
|150
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3:50:12
|151
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|3:54:45
|152
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:57:04
|153
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3:57:36
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|421
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|280
|3
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|268
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|220
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|160
|6
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|144
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|126
|8
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|104
|9
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|102
|10
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|100
|11
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|98
|12
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|13
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|91
|14
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|91
|15
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|89
|16
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|85
|17
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|85
|18
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|84
|19
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|80
|20
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|73
|21
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|69
|22
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|63
|23
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|61
|24
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|60
|25
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|60
|26
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|60
|27
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|56
|28
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|29
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|55
|30
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|55
|31
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|54
|32
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|53
|33
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|52
|34
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|35
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|50
|36
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|50
|37
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|50
|38
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|49
|39
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|49
|40
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|48
|41
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|47
|42
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|47
|43
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|47
|44
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|46
|45
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|45
|46
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|45
|47
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|43
|48
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|42
|49
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|41
|50
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|40
|51
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|40
|52
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|39
|53
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|36
|54
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|36
|55
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|36
|56
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|57
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|35
|58
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|35
|59
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|34
|60
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|33
|61
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|33
|62
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|31
|63
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|31
|64
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|65
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|27
|66
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|27
|67
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|26
|68
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|69
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|25
|70
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|25
|71
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|24
|72
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|24
|73
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|23
|74
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|23
|75
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|22
|76
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|21
|77
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|21
|78
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|21
|79
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|18
|80
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|81
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|18
|82
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|17
|83
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|16
|84
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|85
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|15
|86
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|87
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|15
|88
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|89
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|15
|90
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|14
|91
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|14
|92
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|14
|93
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|13
|94
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|13
|95
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|96
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|97
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|10
|98
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|10
|99
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|9
|100
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9
|101
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|9
|102
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|9
|103
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|104
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|105
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|8
|106
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|8
|107
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|108
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|109
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|110
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|111
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|7
|112
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|6
|113
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|6
|114
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|6
|115
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|116
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|117
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|118
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|4
|119
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|120
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|4
|121
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|3
|122
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|123
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|3
|124
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|125
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|126
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|127
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|128
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|129
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|130
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|-7
|131
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|-15
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|135
|pts
|2
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|123
|3
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|77
|4
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|63
|5
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|51
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|48
|7
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|43
|8
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|40
|9
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|38
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|34
|11
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|33
|12
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|31
|13
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|31
|14
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|29
|15
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|26
|16
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|24
|17
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|22
|18
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|21
|19
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|21
|20
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|21
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|22
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|19
|23
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|24
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|25
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|18
|26
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|16
|27
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|14
|28
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|14
|29
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|14
|30
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|14
|31
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|32
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|12
|33
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|12
|34
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|11
|35
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|36
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|37
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|8
|38
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|7
|39
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|40
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|41
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|42
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|43
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|6
|44
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|5
|45
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|46
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|47
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|48
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|49
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|2
|50
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|51
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|52
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|53
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|2
|54
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|55
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|56
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|57
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|58
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|1
|59
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|60
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|61
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|62
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|1
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|87:45:51
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:06:13
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:05:48
|4
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:16:48
|5
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:21:15
|6
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:26:53
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:27:33
|8
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:31:08
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|1:41:30
|10
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|1:46:41
|11
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:47:51
|12
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:30:40
|13
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:35:47
|14
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:44:20
|15
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:51:53
|16
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3:05:34
|17
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:06:12
|18
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|3:16:45
|19
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:46:00
|1
|RadioShack-Nissan
|263:12:14
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:05:46
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:36:29
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:43:22
|5
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:04:55
|6
|Movistar Team
|1:08:16
|7
|Team Europcar
|1:08:46
|8
|Katusha Team
|1:12:46
|9
|FDJ-Big Mat
|1:19:30
|10
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|1:41:15
|11
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|2:14:58
|12
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2:17:25
|13
|Saur-Sojasun
|2:54:44
|14
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:54:46
|15
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:11:08
|16
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|3:21:23
|17
|Lampre - ISD
|3:56:30
|18
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4:32:48
|19
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|4:39:48
|20
|Garmin-Sharp
|4:57:52
|21
|Orica Greenedge Cycling Team
|5:39:29
|22
|Team Argos-Shimano
|7:42:15
