Tour de France past winners
1903-2011
2011
1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
2 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
3 Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
2010
1 *Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
2 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
3 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
2009
1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
2 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
3 Lance Armstrong (USA) Astana
Note: Oscar Pereiro was awarded the victory on October 16, 2007, after original winner Floyd Landis was disqualified for doping.
Austria's Bernhard Kohl tested positive for EPO-CERA on October 13, 2008. He admited to its use on October 15, 2008.
