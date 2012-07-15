Sanchez saves Rabobank's Tour with stage win in Foix
Punctures for Evans, Wiggins blamed on tacks on road
Stage 14: Limoux - Foix
Luis Leon Sanchez saved Rabobank's honour at the Tour de France, taking a solo win in Foix. He had taken off out of an escape group to take the win, with Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) second and Sandy Casar of FDJ-BigMat third. The peloton with yellow jersey Bradley Wiggins finally came in more than 18 minutes after the Spaniard joyously crossed the finish line.
An early break roared to a huge lead on the first Pyrenees stage, and with an advantage of 15 minutes on the climbs, there was no doubt that they would go for the win. It broke down to a group of Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank), Peter Sagan (Liquigas), Sandy Casar (FDJ-Big Mat), Gorka Izagirre (Euskaltel) and Philippe Gilbert (BMC). With 11.5km to go, Sanchez attacked and soloed in to the win.
The main drama of the day came at the top of the final climb, the category one Mur de Péguère. Evans punctured, and had to wait an agonizing 1:15 before help arrived. He had two more punctures on the descent, and the only positive side of his delays was that more of his BMC teammates were able to catch up to him to help.
Yellow jersey Bradley Wiggins tried to keep the tempo down, to allow the defending champion to catch up, and, accompanied by virtually the entire BMC team, Evans rejoined the field before the finale.
Evans was not the only one who punctured, and in fact, there so many problems that suspicions arose. It was soon being said that tacks had been tossed onto the road. “We don't know,” said BMC's George Hincapie. “There was clearly something on the road, probably on the climb or just after. Everyone was flatting. I've never seen anything like it.”
Photos of tacks pulled from tyres soon made the rounds. They claimed one victim, as well. Robert Kiserlovski of Astana crashed just after the summit, apparently due to the tacks, and had to leave the race with suspected fractures.
Sanchez' victory saved the Tour for Rabobank, which had been devastated by injuries and was down to only four riders. Even more uplifting for the Dutch team was the fast that all four riders made the front group, making Rabobank the best team on the day.
It was the fourth career Tour de France stage win for the 28-year-old Spaniard.
"I had three stage wins in other Tours and this year the race turned hard from the first day and it looked like it would be impossible,” he said, according to as.com. “But when you fight you can get things done. We have only four riders in the race but when you want it, in the end, you can get the victory."
Sanchez, who had tears in his eyes after his win, knew who to fear. "Sagan can win any sprint in the Tour, so today, in a break with so few people, he would have won easily. I attacked from far out and everything went right.
“Fortunately, I have a family that supports me in everything, me and my brother. My daughter will have seen it on television. And I'm very happy. "
Sagan acknowledged the better man had won the stage.“Luis Leon attacked and we couldn't go with him." And he also noted that he had only himself to blame, as he was eating when Sanchez attacked. "Yes, I should have kept a better eye on him. In the last few kilometers I needed to eat. I wasn't expecting him to attack me at that point. He is experienced and I am not bitter about it. Even if I'd managed to stay with him I might not have won."
“We tried to attack Sagan on the last climb because we knew he was the fastest, but in the end Luis Leon made his jump and we just had nothing left to respond,” Casar said after the stage. “I'm very disappointed. I really wanted to win today.” Sagan “is incredible – we tried on the climb but we couldn't shake him off.”
Large break group on the first day in the Pyrenees
The day's group took some 50km to form, but it turned out to be a potent one, with Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale), Philippe Gilbert (BMC-Racing Team), Cyril Gautier (Europcar), Gorka Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Sebastien Minard (AG2R-Le Mondiale), Eduard Vorganov (Katusha), Sandy Casar (FDJ-Big Mat), Sergio Paulinho (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank), Steven Kruijswijk and Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) and Martin Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep). The gap quickly skyrocketed and there was no doubt as to their making it to the finish.
With an impeccable sense of bad timing, the rain started as the leaders went up the first of the day's two category one climbs, the Port du Lers at km 126.5. The break group went over together, and the fans were treated to the unusual sight of world champion Mark Cavendish leading the field on the climb.
Things changed on the second climb, the Mur de Péguère. Three kilometers from the summit, Sanchez attacked, followed by Gilbert. Izagirre and Casar caught them, and Sagan showed his strength to stay in touch with them.
At almost the same time Casar led the way over the top, Evans attacked out of the field – or at least, tried to. He was unable to get away, as has so often happened in this Tour. But worse problems were to come for him.
He pulled over at the top of the climb with a punctured rear tyre and had to wait, gesturing furiously for what seemed like an eternity. Eventually his teammate Stephen Cummings appeared, but - amazingly - he also had a rear puncture. Finally, two more teammates arrived almost simultaneously with the neutral support car, and the Australian was finally underway again. Although it seemed to be forever before he was able to do so, it was only 1:15.
But more problems awaited, as he had to stop and change bikes and later even punctured again. Nor was he the only one to suffer, as the punctures rapidly became too numerous to count. It was later confirmed that “something” had been strewn on the road.
Ahead, Wiggins took a bike change as a precaution while the pace was low, and was quickly underway again. His team held the tempo down throughout the ordeals as a gesture of fairness, but Pierre Rolland of Europcar took advantage of the slower pace to make a move on the descent. Lotto Belisol and Liquigas showed no mercy in hunting him down, and once he was caught the pace went down again.
Sanchez, Gilbert, Izagirre, Casar and Sagan were all together with 14 km to go, but with 11.5km left Sanchez took advantage of a rise to put his winning move in. Rabobank's Spaniard slowly built out his lead and was able to cross the finish line 47 seconds ahead of his former companions.
The peloton was about 15 minutes back by then, but kept things slow enough that Evans and BMC were able to catch up with them.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4:50:29
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:47
|3
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:02:51
|7
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:03:49
|9
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:51
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:53
|11
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:14:53
|12
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:18:15
|13
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|14
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|18
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|19
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|20
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|21
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|23
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|24
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|25
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|26
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|27
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|28
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|30
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|31
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|33
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|35
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|36
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|37
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|39
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|40
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|42
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|43
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|44
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|47
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|48
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|49
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|52
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|53
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|54
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|55
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|56
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|59
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|60
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|61
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|62
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|63
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|64
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|65
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|66
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|67
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|68
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|69
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:18:27
|70
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:21:19
|71
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|72
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|73
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|74
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|75
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|76
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|77
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|79
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|80
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|81
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|82
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:23:33
|83
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|84
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|85
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:01
|86
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|87
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|88
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|89
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|90
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|91
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|92
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:28:18
|93
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|94
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|95
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|98
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|99
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|100
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|101
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|103
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|104
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|105
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|106
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|107
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|108
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|109
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|110
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|111
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|112
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|113
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|114
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|116
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|117
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|118
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|119
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|120
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|121
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|122
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|123
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|124
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|125
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|126
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|127
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|128
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|129
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|130
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|131
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|132
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|133
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|134
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|135
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|136
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|137
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|138
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|139
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|140
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|141
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|142
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|143
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|144
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|145
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|146
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|147
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|148
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|149
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|150
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|151
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|152
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|153
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|154
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|155
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|156
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|157
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|158
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|159
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:28:30
|160
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|161
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|162
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:31:53
|DNF
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|20
|pts
|2
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|3
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|15
|4
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|13
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|6
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|7
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|9
|8
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|9
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|11
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|12
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|13
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|3
|14
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|2
|15
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|17
|3
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|15
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13
|5
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|6
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|10
|7
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|8
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|8
|9
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|7
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|12
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|13
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|14
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|15
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|pts
|2
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|3
|3
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|4
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|10
|pts
|2
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|4
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|5
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|6
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|10
|pts
|2
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|5
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|6
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4:51:16
|2
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:06
|4
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:14:06
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:17:28
|6
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|8
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:20:32
|11
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|12
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:27:31
|14
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|18
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|19
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|14:59:53
|2
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:51
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|4
|FDJ-Big Mat
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:55
|6
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:11:53
|7
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:11:55
|8
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:13:59
|9
|Katusha Team
|0:15:59
|10
|Team Europcar
|0:22:57
|11
|Sky Procycling
|0:26:19
|12
|Saur-Sojasun
|13
|RadioShack-Nissan
|14
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|16
|Movistar Team
|17
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:34:41
|18
|Lampre - ISD
|0:37:09
|19
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:46:25
|20
|Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|21
|USAGARMIN-SHARP
|0:49:29
|22
|Argos-Shimano
|0:56:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|64:41:16
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:05
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:23
|4
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:19
|5
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:48
|6
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:06:15
|7
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:57
|8
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:30
|9
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:31
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:08:51
|11
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:09:29
|12
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:09:45
|13
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:49
|14
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:11:27
|15
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:12:41
|16
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:17:21
|17
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:17:41
|18
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:18:04
|19
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:19:02
|20
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:20:12
|21
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:20:32
|22
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:20:35
|23
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:27:03
|24
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:27:37
|25
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:32:59
|26
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:33:13
|27
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:44:45
|28
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:45:13
|29
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:45:35
|30
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:47:17
|31
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:47:32
|32
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:48:34
|33
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:54:40
|34
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:56:06
|35
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:56:19
|36
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:56:43
|37
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:58:59
|38
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:59:50
|39
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|1:00:39
|40
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:04:31
|41
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:04:55
|42
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1:05:26
|43
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:06:40
|44
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:09:23
|45
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:10:52
|46
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:11:52
|47
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|1:12:30
|48
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:13:24
|49
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|1:13:33
|50
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:13:34
|51
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1:13:39
|52
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:13:56
|53
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1:14:22
|54
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1:14:26
|55
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:14:28
|56
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:14:46
|57
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|1:14:49
|58
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:15:01
|59
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:15:33
|60
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:16:18
|61
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:17:50
|62
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:18:57
|63
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:19:19
|64
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:20:15
|65
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|1:20:39
|66
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1:21:06
|67
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:21:40
|68
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|1:22:23
|69
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:24:24
|70
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:26:05
|71
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:26:07
|72
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:28:05
|73
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:28:16
|74
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:29:15
|75
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:30:24
|76
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:30:38
|77
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:31:48
|78
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|1:33:10
|79
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:34:00
|80
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:35:48
|81
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:36:28
|82
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:38:34
|83
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:38:38
|84
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|1:41:23
|85
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1:41:54
|86
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|1:42:39
|87
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|1:43:23
|88
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:45:03
|89
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:45:39
|90
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:46:52
|91
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|1:46:57
|92
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:47:33
|93
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|1:47:36
|94
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:48:24
|95
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:49:41
|96
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:49:57
|97
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:50:21
|98
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:51:08
|99
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:52:00
|100
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:52:06
|101
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:52:07
|102
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:53:12
|103
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|104
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:53:41
|105
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:54:52
|106
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:55:39
|107
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:55:44
|108
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:55:52
|109
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:56:31
|110
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|1:56:49
|111
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:57:46
|112
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|1:59:11
|113
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:01:51
|114
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:02:43
|115
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|2:03:38
|116
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|2:03:53
|117
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:03:57
|118
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:05:04
|119
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:05:37
|120
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|2:06:10
|121
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:06:24
|122
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|2:06:40
|123
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2:07:09
|124
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|2:07:30
|125
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|2:07:40
|126
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:09:07
|127
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:10:46
|128
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:11:57
|129
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:12:04
|130
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:13:01
|131
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|2:13:32
|132
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|2:14:28
|133
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|2:15:03
|134
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2:15:20
|135
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|2:15:41
|136
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|2:15:47
|137
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:18:23
|138
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|2:19:04
|139
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:19:56
|140
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:20:02
|141
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:20:04
|142
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:20:15
|143
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:21:50
|144
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:21:56
|145
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|2:22:06
|146
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|2:23:24
|147
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|2:23:35
|148
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|2:24:38
|149
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2:24:43
|150
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:24:58
|151
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:29:09
|152
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|2:29:10
|153
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:30:12
|154
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:31:55
|155
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2:32:30
|156
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|2:33:33
|157
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|2:34:45
|158
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|2:38:04
|159
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:38:16
|160
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|2:40:47
|161
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:43:46
|162
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|2:47:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|333
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|236
|3
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|203
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|129
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|125
|6
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|105
|7
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|100
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|84
|9
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|84
|10
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|77
|11
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|76
|12
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|73
|13
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|69
|14
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|15
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|68
|16
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|67
|17
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|63
|18
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|62
|19
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|62
|20
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|56
|21
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|55
|22
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|54
|23
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|50
|24
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|50
|25
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|50
|26
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|45
|27
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|45
|28
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|44
|29
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|42
|30
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|41
|31
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|40
|32
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|33
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|34
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|35
|35
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|35
|36
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|35
|37
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|34
|38
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|33
|39
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|32
|40
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|32
|41
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|42
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|43
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|30
|44
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|30
|45
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|30
|46
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|47
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|27
|48
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|27
|49
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|27
|50
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|26
|51
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|26
|52
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|53
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|25
|54
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|25
|55
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|23
|56
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|23
|57
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|23
|58
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|23
|59
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|22
|60
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|21
|61
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|21
|62
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|20
|63
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|64
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|20
|65
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|20
|66
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|19
|67
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|18
|68
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|69
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|17
|70
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|17
|71
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|72
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|17
|73
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|74
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15
|75
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|15
|76
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|15
|77
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15
|78
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|79
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|80
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|14
|81
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|14
|82
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|14
|83
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|13
|84
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|85
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|86
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|12
|87
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|12
|88
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|12
|89
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|90
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|9
|91
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|92
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|8
|93
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|94
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|95
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|7
|96
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|6
|97
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|98
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|5
|99
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|100
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|101
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|4
|102
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|103
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|3
|104
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|2
|105
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|106
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|107
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|108
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|109
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|110
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|1
|111
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|112
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1
|113
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|114
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|-4
|115
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|-15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|69
|pts
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|55
|3
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|39
|4
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|33
|5
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|33
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|32
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|32
|8
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|29
|9
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|21
|10
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|20
|11
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|12
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|19
|13
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|14
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|18
|15
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16
|16
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|14
|17
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|14
|18
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14
|19
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|14
|20
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|14
|21
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|14
|22
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|23
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|11
|24
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|25
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|26
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|27
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|28
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|29
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|8
|30
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8
|31
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|7
|32
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|33
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|34
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|35
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|6
|36
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|5
|37
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|38
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|39
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|40
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|41
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|42
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|43
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|44
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|45
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|46
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|47
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|48
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|49
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|50
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|64:48:13
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:54
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:40:35
|4
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:41:37
|5
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:52:02
|6
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:57:34
|7
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:59:43
|8
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:04:55
|9
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|1:05:33
|10
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|1:06:36
|11
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:12:00
|12
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:23:27
|13
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:48:47
|14
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:54:54
|15
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:59:27
|16
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:02:10
|17
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:05:00
|18
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|2:16:38
|19
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:31:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|RadioShack-Nissan
|194:16:22
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:12:38
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:17:46
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:25:19
|5
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:40:33
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:44:58
|7
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:46:12
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:53:20
|9
|Katusha Team
|0:54:07
|10
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:58:31
|11
|Team Europcar
|1:02:39
|12
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:31:49
|13
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|1:39:42
|14
|Saur-Sojasun
|1:46:11
|15
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|2:18:01
|16
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:27:31
|17
|Lampre - ISD
|2:36:11
|18
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:53:29
|19
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|2:59:30
|20
|Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3:27:59
|21
|USAGARMIN-SHARP
|3:36:54
|22
|Argos-Shimano
|5:24:17
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy