Luis Leon Sanchez saved Rabobank's honour at the Tour de France, taking a solo win in Foix. He had taken off out of an escape group to take the win, with Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) second and Sandy Casar of FDJ-BigMat third. The peloton with yellow jersey Bradley Wiggins finally came in more than 18 minutes after the Spaniard joyously crossed the finish line.

An early break roared to a huge lead on the first Pyrenees stage, and with an advantage of 15 minutes on the climbs, there was no doubt that they would go for the win. It broke down to a group of Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank), Peter Sagan (Liquigas), Sandy Casar (FDJ-Big Mat), Gorka Izagirre (Euskaltel) and Philippe Gilbert (BMC). With 11.5km to go, Sanchez attacked and soloed in to the win.

The main drama of the day came at the top of the final climb, the category one Mur de Péguère. Evans punctured, and had to wait an agonizing 1:15 before help arrived. He had two more punctures on the descent, and the only positive side of his delays was that more of his BMC teammates were able to catch up to him to help.

Yellow jersey Bradley Wiggins tried to keep the tempo down, to allow the defending champion to catch up, and, accompanied by virtually the entire BMC team, Evans rejoined the field before the finale.

Evans was not the only one who punctured, and in fact, there so many problems that suspicions arose. It was soon being said that tacks had been tossed onto the road. “We don't know,” said BMC's George Hincapie. “There was clearly something on the road, probably on the climb or just after. Everyone was flatting. I've never seen anything like it.”

Photos of tacks pulled from tyres soon made the rounds. They claimed one victim, as well. Robert Kiserlovski of Astana crashed just after the summit, apparently due to the tacks, and had to leave the race with suspected fractures.

Sanchez' victory saved the Tour for Rabobank, which had been devastated by injuries and was down to only four riders. Even more uplifting for the Dutch team was the fast that all four riders made the front group, making Rabobank the best team on the day.

It was the fourth career Tour de France stage win for the 28-year-old Spaniard.

"I had three stage wins in other Tours and this year the race turned hard from the first day and it looked like it would be impossible,” he said, according to as.com. “But when you fight you can get things done. We have only four riders in the race but when you want it, in the end, you can get the victory."

Sanchez, who had tears in his eyes after his win, knew who to fear. "Sagan can win any sprint in the Tour, so today, in a break with so few people, he would have won easily. I attacked from far out and everything went right.

“Fortunately, I have a family that supports me in everything, me and my brother. My daughter will have seen it on television. And I'm very happy. "

Sagan acknowledged the better man had won the stage.“Luis Leon attacked and we couldn't go with him." And he also noted that he had only himself to blame, as he was eating when Sanchez attacked. "Yes, I should have kept a better eye on him. In the last few kilometers I needed to eat. I wasn't expecting him to attack me at that point. He is experienced and I am not bitter about it. Even if I'd managed to stay with him I might not have won."

“We tried to attack Sagan on the last climb because we knew he was the fastest, but in the end Luis Leon made his jump and we just had nothing left to respond,” Casar said after the stage. “I'm very disappointed. I really wanted to win today.” Sagan “is incredible – we tried on the climb but we couldn't shake him off.”

Large break group on the first day in the Pyrenees

The day's group took some 50km to form, but it turned out to be a potent one, with Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale), Philippe Gilbert (BMC-Racing Team), Cyril Gautier (Europcar), Gorka Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Sebastien Minard (AG2R-Le Mondiale), Eduard Vorganov (Katusha), Sandy Casar (FDJ-Big Mat), Sergio Paulinho (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank), Steven Kruijswijk and Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) and Martin Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep). The gap quickly skyrocketed and there was no doubt as to their making it to the finish.

With an impeccable sense of bad timing, the rain started as the leaders went up the first of the day's two category one climbs, the Port du Lers at km 126.5. The break group went over together, and the fans were treated to the unusual sight of world champion Mark Cavendish leading the field on the climb.

Things changed on the second climb, the Mur de Péguère. Three kilometers from the summit, Sanchez attacked, followed by Gilbert. Izagirre and Casar caught them, and Sagan showed his strength to stay in touch with them.

At almost the same time Casar led the way over the top, Evans attacked out of the field – or at least, tried to. He was unable to get away, as has so often happened in this Tour. But worse problems were to come for him.

He pulled over at the top of the climb with a punctured rear tyre and had to wait, gesturing furiously for what seemed like an eternity. Eventually his teammate Stephen Cummings appeared, but - amazingly - he also had a rear puncture. Finally, two more teammates arrived almost simultaneously with the neutral support car, and the Australian was finally underway again. Although it seemed to be forever before he was able to do so, it was only 1:15.

But more problems awaited, as he had to stop and change bikes and later even punctured again. Nor was he the only one to suffer, as the punctures rapidly became too numerous to count. It was later confirmed that “something” had been strewn on the road.

Ahead, Wiggins took a bike change as a precaution while the pace was low, and was quickly underway again. His team held the tempo down throughout the ordeals as a gesture of fairness, but Pierre Rolland of Europcar took advantage of the slower pace to make a move on the descent. Lotto Belisol and Liquigas showed no mercy in hunting him down, and once he was caught the pace went down again.

Sanchez, Gilbert, Izagirre, Casar and Sagan were all together with 14 km to go, but with 11.5km left Sanchez took advantage of a rise to put his winning move in. Rabobank's Spaniard slowly built out his lead and was able to cross the finish line 47 seconds ahead of his former companions.

The peloton was about 15 minutes back by then, but kept things slow enough that Evans and BMC were able to catch up with them.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 4:50:29 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:47 3 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:02:51 7 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:03:49 9 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:51 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:53 11 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:14:53 12 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:18:15 13 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 14 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 16 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 17 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 18 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 19 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 20 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 21 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 23 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 24 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 25 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 26 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 27 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 28 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 30 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 31 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 32 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 33 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 34 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 35 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 36 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 37 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 39 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 40 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 41 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 42 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 43 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 44 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 45 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 46 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 47 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 48 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 49 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 50 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 51 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 52 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 53 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 54 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 55 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 56 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 57 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 58 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 59 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 60 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 61 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 62 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 63 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 64 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 65 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 66 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 67 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 68 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 69 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:18:27 70 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:21:19 71 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 72 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 73 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 74 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 75 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 76 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 77 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 78 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 79 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 80 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 81 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 82 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:23:33 83 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 84 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 85 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:26:01 86 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 87 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 88 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 89 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 90 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 91 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 92 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:28:18 93 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 94 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 95 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 98 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 99 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 100 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 101 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 102 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 103 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 104 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 105 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 106 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 107 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 108 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 109 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 110 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 111 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 112 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 113 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 114 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 115 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 116 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 117 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 118 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 119 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 120 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 121 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 122 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 123 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 124 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 125 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 126 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 127 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 128 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 129 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 130 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 131 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 132 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 133 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 134 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 135 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 136 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 137 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 138 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 139 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano 140 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano 141 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 142 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 143 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 144 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 145 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 146 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 147 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 148 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 149 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 150 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 151 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 152 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 153 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 154 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 155 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 156 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 157 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 158 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 159 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:28:30 160 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 161 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 162 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:31:53 DNF Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team

Intermediate sprint - Tarascon-Sur-Ariège, km. 99.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 20 pts 2 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 3 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 15 4 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 13 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 11 6 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 7 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 9 8 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 8 9 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 10 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 11 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 5 12 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 4 13 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 3 14 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 2 15 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 17 3 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 15 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13 5 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 6 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 10 7 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 8 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 8 9 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 7 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 11 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 5 12 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 13 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 14 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 15 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 1

Mountain 1 - Col du Portel (Cat.2) km. 30.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 5 pts 2 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 3 3 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 4 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1

Mountain 2 - Port de Lers (Cat. 1) km. 126.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 10 pts 2 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 8 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 4 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 5 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 6 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Mur de Péguère (Cat. 1) km. 152.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 10 pts 2 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 5 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 6 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 4:51:16 2 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:06 4 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:14:06 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:17:28 6 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 8 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:20:32 11 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 12 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:27:31 14 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 18 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 19 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:27:43

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rabobank Cycling Team 14:59:53 2 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:51 3 BMC Racing Team 4 FDJ-Big Mat 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:55 6 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:11:53 7 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:11:55 8 Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:13:59 9 Katusha Team 0:15:59 10 Team Europcar 0:22:57 11 Sky Procycling 0:26:19 12 Saur-Sojasun 13 RadioShack-Nissan 14 Lotto-Belisol Team 15 Astana Pro Team 16 Movistar Team 17 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:34:41 18 Lampre - ISD 0:37:09 19 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:46:25 20 Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 21 USAGARMIN-SHARP 0:49:29 22 Argos-Shimano 0:56:28

General classification after stage 14 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 64:41:16 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:05 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:23 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:03:19 5 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:48 6 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 0:06:15 7 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:06:57 8 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:07:30 9 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:31 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:08:51 11 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:09:29 12 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:09:45 13 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:49 14 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:11:27 15 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:12:41 16 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:17:21 17 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:17:41 18 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:18:04 19 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:19:02 20 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:20:12 21 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:20:32 22 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:20:35 23 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:27:03 24 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:27:37 25 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:32:59 26 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:33:13 27 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:44:45 28 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:45:13 29 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:45:35 30 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:47:17 31 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:47:32 32 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:48:34 33 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:54:40 34 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:56:06 35 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:56:19 36 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:56:43 37 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:58:59 38 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:59:50 39 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 1:00:39 40 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:04:31 41 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:04:55 42 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 1:05:26 43 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:06:40 44 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:09:23 45 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:10:52 46 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1:11:52 47 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 1:12:30 48 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:13:24 49 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 1:13:33 50 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:13:34 51 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1:13:39 52 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 1:13:56 53 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1:14:22 54 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1:14:26 55 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:14:28 56 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:14:46 57 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 1:14:49 58 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:15:01 59 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:15:33 60 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:16:18 61 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:17:50 62 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:18:57 63 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:19:19 64 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:20:15 65 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 1:20:39 66 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1:21:06 67 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 1:21:40 68 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 1:22:23 69 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:24:24 70 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 1:26:05 71 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:26:07 72 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:28:05 73 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:28:16 74 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 1:29:15 75 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:30:24 76 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:30:38 77 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:31:48 78 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 1:33:10 79 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:34:00 80 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:35:48 81 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:36:28 82 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:38:34 83 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:38:38 84 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 1:41:23 85 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1:41:54 86 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 1:42:39 87 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 1:43:23 88 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:45:03 89 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:45:39 90 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 1:46:52 91 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 1:46:57 92 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:47:33 93 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 1:47:36 94 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 1:48:24 95 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:49:41 96 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:49:57 97 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:50:21 98 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:51:08 99 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:52:00 100 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:52:06 101 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:52:07 102 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:53:12 103 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 104 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:53:41 105 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:54:52 106 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:55:39 107 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:55:44 108 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:55:52 109 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 1:56:31 110 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 1:56:49 111 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:57:46 112 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 1:59:11 113 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:01:51 114 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:02:43 115 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 2:03:38 116 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 2:03:53 117 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 2:03:57 118 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:05:04 119 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:05:37 120 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 2:06:10 121 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:06:24 122 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 2:06:40 123 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2:07:09 124 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2:07:30 125 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 2:07:40 126 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:09:07 127 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:10:46 128 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2:11:57 129 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:12:04 130 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 2:13:01 131 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 2:13:32 132 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano 2:14:28 133 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 2:15:03 134 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2:15:20 135 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 2:15:41 136 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 2:15:47 137 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 2:18:23 138 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 2:19:04 139 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 2:19:56 140 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:20:02 141 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 2:20:04 142 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:20:15 143 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2:21:50 144 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:21:56 145 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 2:22:06 146 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 2:23:24 147 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 2:23:35 148 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 2:24:38 149 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:24:43 150 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:24:58 151 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2:29:09 152 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano 2:29:10 153 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:30:12 154 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:31:55 155 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2:32:30 156 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 2:33:33 157 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 2:34:45 158 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 2:38:04 159 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:38:16 160 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 2:40:47 161 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:43:46 162 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 2:47:29

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 333 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 236 3 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 203 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 129 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 125 6 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 105 7 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 100 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 84 9 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 84 10 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 77 11 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 76 12 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 73 13 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 69 14 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 69 15 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 68 16 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 67 17 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 63 18 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 62 19 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 62 20 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 56 21 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 55 22 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 54 23 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 50 24 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 50 25 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 50 26 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 45 27 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 45 28 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 44 29 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 42 30 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 41 31 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 40 32 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 33 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 34 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 35 35 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 35 36 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 35 37 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 34 38 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 33 39 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 32 40 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 32 41 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 31 42 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 43 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 30 44 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 30 45 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 30 46 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 28 47 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 27 48 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 27 49 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 27 50 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 26 51 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 26 52 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 53 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 25 54 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 25 55 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 23 56 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 23 57 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 23 58 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 23 59 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 22 60 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 21 61 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 21 62 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 20 63 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 64 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 20 65 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 20 66 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 19 67 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 18 68 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 69 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 17 70 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 17 71 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 17 72 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 17 73 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 74 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 15 75 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 15 76 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 15 77 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 15 78 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 79 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 80 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 14 81 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 14 82 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 14 83 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 13 84 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 85 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 86 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 12 87 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 12 88 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 12 89 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 90 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 9 91 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 8 92 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 8 93 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 8 94 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 95 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 7 96 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 6 97 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 98 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 5 99 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 100 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 101 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 4 102 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 3 103 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 3 104 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 2 105 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2 106 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 107 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 108 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1 109 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 110 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 1 111 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 1 112 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1 113 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1 114 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun -4 115 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team -15

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 69 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 55 3 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 39 4 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 33 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 33 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 32 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 32 8 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 29 9 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 21 10 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 20 11 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 20 12 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 19 13 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 14 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 18 15 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 16 16 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 14 17 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 14 18 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 19 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 14 20 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 14 21 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 14 22 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 23 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 11 24 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 25 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 26 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 27 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 8 28 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 29 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 8 30 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 8 31 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 7 32 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 7 33 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 6 34 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 35 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 6 36 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 37 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 38 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 39 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 40 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 41 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 42 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 2 43 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 2 44 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 45 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 46 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1 47 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 48 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 49 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1 50 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 64:48:13 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:54 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:40:35 4 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:41:37 5 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:52:02 6 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:57:34 7 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:59:43 8 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1:04:55 9 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 1:05:33 10 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 1:06:36 11 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:12:00 12 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:23:27 13 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:48:47 14 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:54:54 15 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:59:27 16 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:02:10 17 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2:05:00 18 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 2:16:38 19 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:31:19