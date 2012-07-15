Trending

Sanchez saves Rabobank's Tour with stage win in Foix

Punctures for Evans, Wiggins blamed on tacks on road

Image 1 of 71

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) takes his fourth career Tour de France stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) takes his fourth career Tour de France stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 71

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) makes his move from the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) makes his move from the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 71

Frank Schleck gets some help from the RadioShack team car

Frank Schleck gets some help from the RadioShack team car
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 71

A flight over France

A flight over France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 71

Luis Leon Sanchez on the big screen

Luis Leon Sanchez on the big screen
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 71

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) wins the Tour de France stage for Rabobank (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) wins the Tour de France stage for Rabobank
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 7 of 71

Peter Sagan looking more and more secure in green

Peter Sagan looking more and more secure in green
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 71

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) claimed the victory in Foix

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) claimed the victory in Foix
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 71

Team Sky controlled the pace as riders including Evans chased back from flat tyres (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Team Sky controlled the pace as riders including Evans chased back from flat tyres
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 71

Liquigas-Cannondale upped the pace as Evans was dropped, presumably to pull Rolland back (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Liquigas-Cannondale upped the pace as Evans was dropped, presumably to pull Rolland back
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 71

Many riders suffered flat tires

Many riders suffered flat tires
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 71

Cadel Evans (BMC) chases back on after several punctures

Cadel Evans (BMC) chases back on after several punctures
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 71

Luis Leon Sanchez attacks with Philippe Gilbert in tow

Luis Leon Sanchez attacks with Philippe Gilbert in tow
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 71

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 71

Cyril Gautier (Europcar) was part of the main break but couldn't live with the leaders on the final climb (Image credit: Sirotti)

Cyril Gautier (Europcar) was part of the main break but couldn't live with the leaders on the final climb
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 71

French colors over Foix

French colors over Foix
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 71

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha)

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 71

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) wins the Tour de France stage for Rabobank (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) wins the Tour de France stage for Rabobank
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 71

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) in the yellow jersey group

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) in the yellow jersey group
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 71

Best climber Fredrik Kessiakoff kept the polka dots after stage 14 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Best climber Fredrik Kessiakoff kept the polka dots after stage 14
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 71

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) celebrates his fourth career Tour de France stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) celebrates his fourth career Tour de France stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 71

Fredrik Kessiakoff enjoys another trip to the climber's podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Fredrik Kessiakoff enjoys another trip to the climber's podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 71

Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) safe again in the best young rider's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) safe again in the best young rider's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 71

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) further solidified his green jersey lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) further solidified his green jersey lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 71

Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack-Nissan) rides away from the group (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack-Nissan) rides away from the group
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 71

Luis Leon Sanchez finally gets a win for Rabobank

Luis Leon Sanchez finally gets a win for Rabobank
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 71

Eduard Vorganov, the Russian champion, in the breakaway

Eduard Vorganov, the Russian champion, in the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 71

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) won the stage to Foix

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) won the stage to Foix
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 71

Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) kicks off the aggressions

Michael Albasini (GreenEdge) kicks off the aggressions
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 71

Steven Kruijswijk contributed to a good day for Rabobank by finishing in the top ten (Image credit: Sirotti)

Steven Kruijswijk contributed to a good day for Rabobank by finishing in the top ten
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 71

Russian champion Eduard Vorganov (Katusha) finished ninth (Image credit: Sirotti)

Russian champion Eduard Vorganov (Katusha) finished ninth
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 71

Martin Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) finished in eighth position (Image credit: Sirotti)

Martin Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) finished in eighth position
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 71

Sébastien Minard and Sergio Paulinho cross the line together at the end of stage 14 at the 2012 Tour de France (Image credit: Sirotti)

Sébastien Minard and Sergio Paulinho cross the line together at the end of stage 14 at the 2012 Tour de France
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 71

Peter Sagan poses on the podium at the end of stage 14 (Image credit: Sirotti)

Peter Sagan poses on the podium at the end of stage 14
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 71

The yellow jersey group cross the line on stage 14 - some 18 minutes after the winner (Image credit: Sirotti)

The yellow jersey group cross the line on stage 14 - some 18 minutes after the winner
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 71

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) was calm on stage 14

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) was calm on stage 14
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 71

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) dons yet another maillot jaune after stage 14 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) dons yet another maillot jaune after stage 14
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 71

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) was voted most combative and given the red dossard for his fighting spirit (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) was voted most combative and given the red dossard for his fighting spirit
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 71

Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) leads the breakaway on stage 14 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) leads the breakaway on stage 14
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 71

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) was roundly criticized after attacking while all Evans was delayed with multiple flat tires due to tacks on the road (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) was roundly criticized after attacking while all Evans was delayed with multiple flat tires due to tacks on the road
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 71

Mark Cavendish did plenty of work for Sky team leader Bradley Wiggins on stage 14 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Mark Cavendish did plenty of work for Sky team leader Bradley Wiggins on stage 14
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 71

The mankini has become a staple of ironic Tour de France fans. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The mankini has become a staple of ironic Tour de France fans.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 71

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) works the breakaway

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) works the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 71

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) went into the breakaway to earn more points (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) went into the breakaway to earn more points
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 71

World champion Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) on stage 14 (Image credit: Sirotti)

World champion Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) on stage 14
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 71

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) takes a corner at speed (Image credit: Sirotti)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) takes a corner at speed
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 71

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 71

There was a great turnout of supporters on what is a national holiday weekend in France (Image credit: Sirotti)

There was a great turnout of supporters on what is a national holiday weekend in France
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 71

Hundreds of fans lined the streets on stage 14

Hundreds of fans lined the streets on stage 14
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 71

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) remains in third place overall after stage 14 (Image credit: Sirotti)

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) remains in third place overall after stage 14
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 71

Evidence of the tacks strewn on the road by saboteurs in stage 14 at the 2012 Tour de France (Image credit: Sirotti)

Evidence of the tacks strewn on the road by saboteurs in stage 14 at the 2012 Tour de France
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 71

Stage 14 winner Luis Leon Sanchez (Team Sky)

Stage 14 winner Luis Leon Sanchez (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 71

Race leader Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

Race leader Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 71

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) finished second in stage 14 and retained his green jersey (Image credit: Sirotti)

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) finished second in stage 14 and retained his green jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 71

Frederik Kessiakoff (Astana) in the polka dot jersey (Image credit: Sirotti)

Frederik Kessiakoff (Astana) in the polka dot jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 56 of 71

Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) in his white jersey after stage 14 of the 2012 Tour de France (Image credit: Sirotti)

Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) in his white jersey after stage 14 of the 2012 Tour de France
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 57 of 71

A delighted Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) on the podium after stage 14 (Image credit: Sirotti)

A delighted Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) on the podium after stage 14
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 58 of 71

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) salvages the Tour de France for Rabobank by winning in Foix (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) salvages the Tour de France for Rabobank by winning in Foix
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 59 of 71

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) retained his yellow jersey after stage 14 (Image credit: Sirotti)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) retained his yellow jersey after stage 14
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 60 of 71

Sandy Casar (FDJ-BigMat) finished in third place on stage 14 of the 2012 Tour de France (Image credit: Sirotti)

Sandy Casar (FDJ-BigMat) finished in third place on stage 14 of the 2012 Tour de France
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 61 of 71

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) leads the escapees round a turn (Image credit: Sirotti)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) leads the escapees round a turn
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 62 of 71

Peter Sagan (Liquigas) retained his green jersey with ease (Image credit: Sirotti)

Peter Sagan (Liquigas) retained his green jersey with ease
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 63 of 71

The sprint for second place on stage 14 of the 2012 Tour de France (Image credit: Sirotti)

The sprint for second place on stage 14 of the 2012 Tour de France
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 64 of 71

Luis Leon Sanchez looks to the heavens to give thanks after winning stage 14 at the 2012 Tour de France (Image credit: Sirotti)

Luis Leon Sanchez looks to the heavens to give thanks after winning stage 14 at the 2012 Tour de France
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 65 of 71

Sanchez's victory was a boost for his Rabobank team (Image credit: Sirotti)

Sanchez's victory was a boost for his Rabobank team
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 66 of 71

Frederik Kessiakoff (Astana) in the polka dot jersey on stage 14 (Image credit: Sirotti)

Frederik Kessiakoff (Astana) in the polka dot jersey on stage 14
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 67 of 71

Vincenzo Nibali keeps race leader Bradley Wiggins in his sights (Image credit: Sirotti)

Vincenzo Nibali keeps race leader Bradley Wiggins in his sights
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 68 of 71

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) leads the breakaway on stage 14 (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) leads the breakaway on stage 14
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 69 of 71

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) gets a push from Thomas Voeckler after flatting during stage 14 of the Tour de France (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) gets a push from Thomas Voeckler after flatting during stage 14 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 70 of 71

Peter Sagan sprints for second behind Sanchez on stage 14

Peter Sagan sprints for second behind Sanchez on stage 14
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 71 of 71

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) soloed to the win in Foix

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) soloed to the win in Foix
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Luis Leon Sanchez saved Rabobank's honour at the Tour de France, taking a solo win in Foix. He had taken off out of an escape group to take the win, with Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) second and Sandy Casar of FDJ-BigMat third. The peloton with yellow jersey Bradley Wiggins finally came in more than 18 minutes after the Spaniard joyously crossed the finish line.

An early break roared to a huge lead on the first Pyrenees stage, and with an advantage of 15 minutes on the climbs, there was no doubt that they would go for the win. It broke down to a group of Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank), Peter Sagan (Liquigas), Sandy Casar (FDJ-Big Mat), Gorka Izagirre (Euskaltel) and Philippe Gilbert (BMC). With 11.5km to go, Sanchez attacked and soloed in to the win.

The main drama of the day came at the top of the final climb, the category one Mur de Péguère. Evans punctured, and had to wait an agonizing 1:15 before help arrived. He had two more punctures on the descent, and the only positive side of his delays was that more of his BMC teammates were able to catch up to him to help.

Yellow jersey Bradley Wiggins tried to keep the tempo down, to allow the defending champion to catch up, and, accompanied by virtually the entire BMC team, Evans rejoined the field before the finale.

Evans was not the only one who punctured, and in fact, there so many problems that suspicions arose. It was soon being said that tacks had been tossed onto the road. “We don't know,” said BMC's George Hincapie. “There was clearly something on the road, probably on the climb or just after. Everyone was flatting. I've never seen anything like it.”

Photos of tacks pulled from tyres soon made the rounds. They claimed one victim, as well. Robert Kiserlovski of Astana crashed just after the summit, apparently due to the tacks, and had to leave the race with suspected fractures.

Sanchez' victory saved the Tour for Rabobank, which had been devastated by injuries and was down to only four riders. Even more uplifting for the Dutch team was the fast that all four riders made the front group, making Rabobank the best team on the day.

It was the fourth career Tour de France stage win for the 28-year-old Spaniard.

"I had three stage wins in other Tours and this year the race turned hard from the first day and it looked like it would be impossible,” he said, according to as.com. “But when you fight you can get things done. We have only four riders in the race but when you want it, in the end, you can get the victory."

Sanchez, who had tears in his eyes after his win, knew who to fear. "Sagan can win any sprint in the Tour, so today, in a break with so few people, he would have won easily. I attacked from far out and everything went right.

“Fortunately, I have a family that supports me in everything, me and my brother. My daughter will have seen it on television. And I'm very happy. "

Sagan acknowledged the better man had won the stage.“Luis Leon attacked and we couldn't go with him." And he also noted that he had only himself to blame, as he was eating when Sanchez attacked. "Yes, I should have kept a better eye on him. In the last few kilometers I needed to eat. I wasn't expecting him to attack me at that point. He is experienced and I am not bitter about it. Even if I'd managed to stay with him I might not have won."

“We tried to attack Sagan on the last climb because we knew he was the fastest, but in the end Luis Leon made his jump and we just had nothing left to respond,” Casar said after the stage. “I'm very disappointed. I really wanted to win today.” Sagan “is incredible – we tried on the climb but we couldn't shake him off.”

Large break group on the first day in the Pyrenees

The day's group took some 50km to form, but it turned out to be a potent one, with Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale), Philippe Gilbert (BMC-Racing Team), Cyril Gautier (Europcar), Gorka Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Sebastien Minard (AG2R-Le Mondiale), Eduard Vorganov (Katusha), Sandy Casar (FDJ-Big Mat), Sergio Paulinho (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank), Steven Kruijswijk and Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) and Martin Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep). The gap quickly skyrocketed and there was no doubt as to their making it to the finish.

With an impeccable sense of bad timing, the rain started as the leaders went up the first of the day's two category one climbs, the Port du Lers at km 126.5. The break group went over together, and the fans were treated to the unusual sight of world champion Mark Cavendish leading the field on the climb.

Things changed on the second climb, the Mur de Péguère. Three kilometers from the summit, Sanchez attacked, followed by Gilbert. Izagirre and Casar caught them, and Sagan showed his strength to stay in touch with them.

At almost the same time Casar led the way over the top, Evans attacked out of the field – or at least, tried to. He was unable to get away, as has so often happened in this Tour. But worse problems were to come for him.

He pulled over at the top of the climb with a punctured rear tyre and had to wait, gesturing furiously for what seemed like an eternity. Eventually his teammate Stephen Cummings appeared, but - amazingly - he also had a rear puncture. Finally, two more teammates arrived almost simultaneously with the neutral support car, and the Australian was finally underway again. Although it seemed to be forever before he was able to do so, it was only 1:15.

But more problems awaited, as he had to stop and change bikes and later even punctured again. Nor was he the only one to suffer, as the punctures rapidly became too numerous to count. It was later confirmed that “something” had been strewn on the road.

Ahead, Wiggins took a bike change as a precaution while the pace was low, and was quickly underway again. His team held the tempo down throughout the ordeals as a gesture of fairness, but Pierre Rolland of Europcar took advantage of the slower pace to make a move on the descent. Lotto Belisol and Liquigas showed no mercy in hunting him down, and once he was caught the pace went down again.

Sanchez, Gilbert, Izagirre, Casar and Sagan were all together with 14 km to go, but with 11.5km left Sanchez took advantage of a rise to put his winning move in. Rabobank's Spaniard slowly built out his lead and was able to cross the finish line 47 seconds ahead of his former companions.

The peloton was about 15 minutes back by then, but kept things slow enough that Evans and BMC were able to catch up with them.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team4:50:29
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:47
3Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
5Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
6Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:02:51
7Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:49
9Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:51
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:53
11Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:14:53
12Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:18:15
13Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
14Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
16Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
17Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
18Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
19Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
20Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
21Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
22Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
23Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
24Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
25Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
26Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
27Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
28Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
29Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
30Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
31Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
32Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
33Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
34Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
35Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
36Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
37Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
38Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
39Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
40Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
41Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
42Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
43Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
44George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
45Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
46Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
47Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
48Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
49Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
50Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
51Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
52Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
53Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
54Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
55Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
56Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
57Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
58Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
59Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
60Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
61Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
62Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
63Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
64Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
65Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
66Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
67Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
68Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
69Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:18:27
70Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:21:19
71Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
72Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
73Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
74Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
75Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
76Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
77Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
78Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
79Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
80Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
81Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
82Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:23:33
83Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
84Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
85Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:26:01
86Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
87Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
88Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
89Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
90Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
91Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
92Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:28:18
93Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
94Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
95Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
96Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
97Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
98Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
99Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
100Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
101Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
102Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
103Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
104Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
105Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
106Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
107Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
108Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
109Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
110Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
111Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
112Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
113Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
114Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
115Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
116Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
117Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
118Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
119André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
120Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
121Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
122Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
123Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
124Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
125Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
126Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
127Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
128Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
129Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
130Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
131Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
132Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
133Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
134Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
135Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
136Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
137Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
138Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
139Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
140Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
141Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
142Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
143David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
144Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
145Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
146Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
147David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
148Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
149Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
150Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
151Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
152Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
153Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
154Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
155Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
156Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
157Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
158Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
159Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:28:30
160Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
161Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
162Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:31:53
DNFRobert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team

Intermediate sprint - Tarascon-Sur-Ariège, km. 99.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale20pts
2Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team17
3Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat15
4Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank13
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team11
6Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi10
7Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep9
8Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar8
9Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team7
10Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
11Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team5
12André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team4
13Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling3
14Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling2
15Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team20pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale17
3Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat15
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team13
5Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi11
6Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank10
7Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
8Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep8
9Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team7
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6
11Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar5
12Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
13Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
14Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
15Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling1

Mountain 1 - Col du Portel (Cat.2) km. 30.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar5pts
2Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team3
3Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
4Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp1

Mountain 2 - Port de Lers (Cat. 1) km. 126.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank10pts
2Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team8
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
4Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
5Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
6Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Mur de Péguère (Cat. 1) km. 152.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat10pts
2Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale6
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
5Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team2
6Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale4:51:16
2Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:06
4Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:14:06
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:17:28
6Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
8Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
9Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
10Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:20:32
11Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
12Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
13Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:27:31
14Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
15Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
16Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
17Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
18Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
19Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:27:43

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabobank Cycling Team14:59:53
2Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:51
3BMC Racing Team
4FDJ-Big Mat
5AG2R La Mondiale0:10:55
6Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:11:53
7Euskaltel - Euskadi0:11:55
8Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:13:59
9Katusha Team0:15:59
10Team Europcar0:22:57
11Sky Procycling0:26:19
12Saur-Sojasun
13RadioShack-Nissan
14Lotto-Belisol Team
15Astana Pro Team
16Movistar Team
17Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:34:41
18Lampre - ISD0:37:09
19Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:46:25
20Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
21USAGARMIN-SHARP0:49:29
22Argos-Shimano0:56:28

General classification after stage 14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling64:41:16
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:05
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:23
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:03:19
5Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:48
6Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan0:06:15
7Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:57
8Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:07:30
9Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:31
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:08:51
11Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:09:29
12Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:09:45
13Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:49
14Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:11:27
15Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:12:41
16Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:17:21
17Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:17:41
18Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:18:04
19Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:19:02
20Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:20:12
21Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:20:32
22Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:20:35
23Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:27:03
24Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:27:37
25Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:32:59
26Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:33:13
27Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:44:45
28Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:45:13
29Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:45:35
30Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:47:17
31Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:47:32
32Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:48:34
33Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:54:40
34Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:56:06
35Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:56:19
36Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:56:43
37Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:58:59
38Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:59:50
39Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team1:00:39
40Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:04:31
41George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team1:04:55
42Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling1:05:26
43Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:06:40
44Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:09:23
45Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:10:52
46Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1:11:52
47Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar1:12:30
48Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:13:24
49Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling1:13:33
50Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:13:34
51Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1:13:39
52Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan1:13:56
53Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1:14:22
54Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1:14:26
55Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:14:28
56Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:14:46
57Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team1:14:49
58Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1:15:01
59Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:15:33
60Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1:16:18
61Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:17:50
62Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale1:18:57
63Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:19:19
64Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:20:15
65Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp1:20:39
66Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp1:21:06
67Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team1:21:40
68Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team1:22:23
69Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:24:24
70Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team1:26:05
71Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:26:07
72Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:28:05
73Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:28:16
74Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan1:29:15
75Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:30:24
76Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:30:38
77Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:31:48
78Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team1:33:10
79Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:34:00
80Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:35:48
81Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:36:28
82Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:38:34
83Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:38:38
84Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD1:41:23
85Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1:41:54
86David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp1:42:39
87Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling1:43:23
88Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:45:03
89Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:45:39
90Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team1:46:52
91Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team1:46:57
92Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:47:33
93Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar1:47:36
94Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team1:48:24
95Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:49:41
96Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:49:57
97Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:50:21
98Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:51:08
99Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:52:00
100Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:52:06
101Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:52:07
102Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:53:12
103David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
104Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:53:41
105Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale1:54:52
106Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:55:39
107Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:55:44
108Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:55:52
109Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar1:56:31
110Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano1:56:49
111Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:57:46
112Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team1:59:11
113Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:01:51
114Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:02:43
115André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team2:03:38
116Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank2:03:53
117Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar2:03:57
118Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:05:04
119Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:05:37
120Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank2:06:10
121Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:06:24
122Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team2:06:40
123Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2:07:09
124Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2:07:30
125Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team2:07:40
126Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:09:07
127Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:10:46
128Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2:11:57
129Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:12:04
130Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat2:13:01
131Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank2:13:32
132Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano2:14:28
133Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team2:15:03
134Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2:15:20
135Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank2:15:41
136Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank2:15:47
137Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar2:18:23
138Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano2:19:04
139Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar2:19:56
140Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:20:02
141Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team2:20:04
142Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:20:15
143Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2:21:50
144Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2:21:56
145Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank2:22:06
146Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team2:23:24
147Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano2:23:35
148Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling2:24:38
149Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling2:24:43
150Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:24:58
151Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2:29:09
152Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano2:29:10
153Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:30:12
154Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:31:55
155Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2:32:30
156Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD2:33:33
157Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team2:34:45
158Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano2:38:04
159Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:38:16
160Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp2:40:47
161Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:43:46
162Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp2:47:29

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale333pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team236
3Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team203
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling129
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling125
6Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling105
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team100
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling84
9Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team84
10Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale77
11Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep76
12Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team73
13Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar69
14Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale69
15Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank68
16Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat67
17Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team63
18Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat62
19Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team62
20David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp56
21Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank55
22Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi54
23Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar50
24Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat50
25Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun50
26Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team45
27Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team45
28Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi44
29Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat42
30Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team41
31Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne40
32Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale38
33Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale35
34Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar35
35Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team35
36Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD35
37Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep34
38Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team33
39Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar32
40Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team32
41Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team31
42Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team31
43Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team30
44Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank30
45Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team30
46Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale28
47Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan27
48Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team27
49Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep27
50Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team26
51Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan26
52Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25
53Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi25
54Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano25
55Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar23
56Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank23
57Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep23
58Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team23
59Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team22
60Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar21
61Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi21
62Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank20
63Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
64David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp20
65Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank20
66Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp19
67Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan18
68Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne17
69Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team17
70Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat17
71Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar17
72Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat17
73Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15
74Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep15
75Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team15
76Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD15
77Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep15
78Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne15
79Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne15
80Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan14
81Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan14
82Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team14
83Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar13
84Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
85Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne13
86Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan12
87Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team12
88Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano12
89Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
90Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling9
91Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team8
92Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team8
93Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team8
94Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale7
95Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp7
96Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling6
97Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale6
98Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling5
99Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
100Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
101Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team4
102Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan3
103Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team3
104Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team2
105Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2
106Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
107Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
108Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1
109Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale1
110Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling1
111Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team1
112Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1
113Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1
114Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun-4
115Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team-15

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team69pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar55
3Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank39
4Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar33
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD33
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling32
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat32
8Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep29
9Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team21
10Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat20
11Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar20
12Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team19
13Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale19
14Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan18
15Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi16
16Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank14
17Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team14
18Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling14
19Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan14
20Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team14
21Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep14
22Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale13
23Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank11
24Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team11
25Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team10
26Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale8
27Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team8
28Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
29Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp8
30Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun8
31Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team7
32Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan7
33Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar6
34Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
35David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp6
36Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat5
37Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
38Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5
39Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
40Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
41Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
42Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan2
43Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team2
44Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
45Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
46David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp1
47Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
48Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
49Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp1
50Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team64:48:13
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:54
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:40:35
4Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:41:37
5Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:52:02
6Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:57:34
7Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:59:43
8Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1:04:55
9Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar1:05:33
10Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling1:06:36
11Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale1:12:00
12Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:23:27
13Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:48:47
14Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:54:54
15Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:59:27
16Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:02:10
17Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2:05:00
18Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano2:16:38
19Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:31:19

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RadioShack-Nissan194:16:22
2Sky Procycling0:12:38
3BMC Racing Team0:17:46
4Astana Pro Team0:25:19
5Liquigas-Cannondale0:40:33
6AG2R La Mondiale0:44:58
7FDJ-Big Mat0:46:12
8Movistar Team0:53:20
9Katusha Team0:54:07
10Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:58:31
11Team Europcar1:02:39
12Rabobank Cycling Team1:31:49
13Lotto-Belisol Team1:39:42
14Saur-Sojasun1:46:11
15Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank2:18:01
16Euskaltel - Euskadi2:27:31
17Lampre - ISD2:36:11
18Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:53:29
19Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne2:59:30
20Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team3:27:59
21USAGARMIN-SHARP3:36:54
22Argos-Shimano5:24:17

 

