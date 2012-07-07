Image 1 of 74 Brajkovic gets some encouragement (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 74 Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 74 Michele Scarponi not too pleased with his ride on stage 7 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 74 Alejandro Valverde lost more time after an untimely puncture (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 74 Bradley Wiggins claims his first maillot jaune of the 2012 Tour de France (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 6 of 74 David Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp) at the head of affairs (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 74 The day wasn't entirely without crashes: Liquigas's Canuti landed on his feet, however (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 74 Bradley Wiggins signs autographs on stage 7 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 74 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) in the maillot jaune (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 74 In shades of the 2011 Vuelta a España, Christopher Froome led a doubly successful stage for Team Sky on the first mountaintop finish of the 2012 Tour de France. He was the only one who could match and top Cadel Evans (BMC) in the brutal final 100 meters of the climb up La Planche des Belles Filles in the seventh stage. Evans was second, with Sky's Bradley Wiggins third.

Fabian Cancellara fought long and hard but had to drop back on the climb. Wiggins thus moved into the overall lead. Evans is now second at 10 seconds, with Vincenzo Nibali third at 16 seconds, as the top ten was tossed around.

“It wasn't the plan to go for the stage, it was just keeping Brad up there,” said an overjoyed Froome. “But we came to see the climb previously and I knew what the finish was like. I thought, 'I'm there, I've got the legs, why not give a kick and see what happens?' I gave it a nudge and couldn't believe when Cadel didn't follow my wheel."

The end result was the icing on the cake of a dominant performance by Team Sky, who drove the pace and whittled down the field on the newest climb in the Tour. They dropped several big names along the way, due to either crash-related injuries, mechanicals or simply an inability to stay with the high speed set mainly by Edvald Boasson Hagen, Michael Rogers and finally Richie Porte.

In the end, Froome and Wiggins led the high-powered group with Evans and Nibali into the final kilometer. The Froome-Wiggins combination was a familiar one from the 2011 Vuelta a Espana, and once again Froome showed his superior climbing abilities. Evans was the first to jump from the group as the gradient eased, and only Froome could go with him. As the road kicked up again, Froome passed the Australian to claim his first Tour de France stage victory.

“I was expecting someone to surge on that flat bit, and Cadel came through. I jumped onto his wheel. I could see him slowly hurting as the climb got steeper. that was fantastic for us. Having Bradley right there 2 seconds behind, We couldn't ask for more. It puts the team in a fantastic position going forward.

“I'm speechless. That was a dream come true. I never thought of winning a stage here. I'm chuffed to bits.”

Wiggins was equally breathless. "It’s an incredible feeling to have done what we’ve done and it hasn’t sunk in yet," he said on the team website. "It sounds corny but this is something I’ve dreamt of since I was a child – sat on the home trainer in Kilburn watching my hero Miguel Indurain do it. Those dreams have come true now and I’m sat here at the top of a mountain in yellow. It’s phenomenal."

Evans was equally amazed by the young Briton. "Froome was incredible - he rode the front the last 3km or something and he was able to follow me and accelerate past me."

The Australian conceded that the better men and the better team had won."We could have taken a more aggressive role in the race, but when you see [Wiggins] has three guys with him and I've got one or I'm isolated already, what can you do?

"It was a category 1 climb but there were some flat sections, and when you have teammates you're at a greater advantage. It might be a different case on a more consistent gradient. It showed the strength of their team."

While the main battle played out between Evans and Froome for the stage win, Vincenzo Nibali and Rein Taaramae had minor victories of their own, becoming the only other riders to hang onto the front of the race. The Cofidis rider moved into the white jersey of best young rider after Tejay Van Garderen was dropped early in the climb, while Nibali moved into third overall, now 16 seconds behind Wiggins.

With his stage win, Froome also displaced Michael Morkov as best climber, while Peter Sagan padded his lead in the points classification in the intermediate sprint.

A reduced field

There were 12 fewer riders at the start of the seventh stage, four of them having abandoned during Friday's stage. All eight DNF's today were victims of the many crashes in the sixth stage, including Giro d'Italia winner Ryder Hesjedal. They were soon enough joined by Anthony Delaplace of Saur-Sojasun.

About 20 km into the stage, an escape group formed and got away: Cyril Gautier (Europcar), Christophe Riblon (AG2R), Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank), Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank), Dmitriy Fofonov (Astana), Martin Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), and Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge). The gap reached a maximum of about six minutes before settling in at around five and a half minutes.

The only excitement in the first half of the stage came at the intermediate sprint. Orica-GreenEdge looked to determined to take the remaining points for Matt Goss, but the team seemed to have started its jump far too early. In the end, Peter Sagan of Liquigas sailed on by the Australian to add to his lead.

The first two climbs of the day – the Col de Grosse Pierre and the Col du Mont de Fourche (both category three) - did nothing at all. The seven leaders rolled right over them, although on the approach to the latter, Sanchez complained about the fans running alongside.

The gap finally started coming down for good with about 40 km – and the final category one climb – to go. As the road went up and the gap went down, more and more sprinters and injured riders fell back.

The Planche de Belles Filles was an unknown factor, as it was making its Tour debut. The 5.9km closing climb featured an average gradient of 8.5 percent, with sections up to 13 percent, and the final 100 meters at 14 percent.

Garmin was suffering the loss of three riders, with others having dropped back, but those remaining riders spent much time at the front of the field. They were finally replaced by Bosson Hagen, who led the capture of Gautier, the first rider to fall out of the lead group.

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) suffered a mechanical with about 11km to go, and had to race hard to try and catch the field again. Adam Hansen was there to help him, but it was a long haul. Alejandro Valverde punctured shortly thereafter, so another top rider had dropped out of the main field.

Boasson Hagen put up such a speed that the field split. And only moments after starting the final climb, the lead group was caught. But the brutal pace and the new climb did their work, as more and more riders suffered, including Robert Gesink (Rabobank), Philippe Gilbert (BMC) ad Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

With five km still to climb, Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) had to bid farewell to the lead group, the overall lead and his yellow jersey. Only a small group went into the final four km – but neither Fränk Schleck nor Andreas Klöden was among them.

In there, though were Wiggins, Evans, Nibali, Boasson Hagen, Froome, Richie Porte, Rein Taramaae and Denis Menchov.

Froome, who proved himself in last year's Vuelta a Espana, took over from Boasson Hagen and pulled the increasingly smaller group up the final climb. Even Menchov fell back with less than two km to go.

Froome, Wiggins, Evans, Nibali and Taaramae went together unter the flamme rouge. Evans moved into the lead with 400 m to go and the sprint started. Taaramae was dropped it was Froome who made his move on the 14% gradient to take the win, with Evans taking second and Wiggins third.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 4:58:35 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:02 3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:07 5 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:19 6 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:44 7 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:46 8 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 9 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:50 10 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:56 11 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:06 12 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:09 13 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:01:14 14 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:01:24 15 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 16 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:31 17 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 0:01:39 18 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 19 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:44 20 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:52 21 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 22 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 23 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 24 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:05 25 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 26 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:17 27 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:19 28 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 29 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 30 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 31 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 32 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 33 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:24 34 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:02:32 35 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:50 36 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:02:53 37 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 38 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 39 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 40 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 41 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 42 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 43 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:03 44 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 45 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 46 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:08 47 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:11 48 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 49 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 50 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:03:41 51 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 52 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:58 53 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:07 54 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 56 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 57 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:12 59 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:20 60 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:28 61 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:30 62 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:34 63 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:04:59 64 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 65 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:05:01 66 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:05:08 67 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 68 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:05:31 69 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:47 70 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:05:55 71 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:05:58 72 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:06:13 73 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:06:27 74 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:06:30 75 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 76 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:06:35 77 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 78 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 79 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:05 80 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:07:16 81 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:22 82 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:07:33 83 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 84 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 85 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:58 86 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 87 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:08:00 88 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 89 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 90 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:08:28 91 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 92 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:08:59 93 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 94 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 95 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 96 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:09:03 97 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 98 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:09:09 99 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 100 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:09:16 101 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:09:20 102 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:09:42 103 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:09:48 104 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:10:07 105 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:10:15 106 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:10:18 107 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 108 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 109 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 110 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 111 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:10:36 112 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:11:00 113 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 114 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 115 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 116 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 117 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:11 118 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 0:11:16 119 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:12:01 120 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 121 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:12:25 122 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 123 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 124 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 125 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 126 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 127 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano 128 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 129 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 130 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 131 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 132 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 133 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 134 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 135 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 136 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 0:12:36 137 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:12:38 138 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 139 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:13:17 140 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 141 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 142 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:13:21 143 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:13:30 144 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:14:21 145 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 146 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 147 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 148 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 149 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 150 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 151 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 152 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 153 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 154 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:14:59 155 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:16:01 156 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD 0:16:30 157 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:17:34 158 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 159 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 160 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 161 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 162 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 163 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 164 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 165 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 166 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 167 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 168 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 169 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 170 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 171 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 172 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 173 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 174 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 175 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 176 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 177 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:17:41 178 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:17:42 179 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 0:17:49 180 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:20:29 181 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi DNS José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team DNS Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team DNS Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team DNS Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team DNS Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNS Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Sharp DNS Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp DNS Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi DNF Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 30 pts 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 25 3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 22 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 19 5 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 6 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 15 7 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 13 8 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 11 9 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 9 10 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 7 11 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 6 12 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 5 13 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 4 14 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 3 15 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2

Intermediate Sprint - Gérardmer, km. 103.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 20 pts 2 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 17 3 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 4 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 13 5 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 6 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10 7 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 9 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 9 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 7 10 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 6 11 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 5 12 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 4 13 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 14 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2 15 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1

Mountain 1 - Col de Grosse Pierre, km. 112.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 2 pts 2 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 - Col du Mont de Fourche, km. 150.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 2 pts 2 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 - La Planche des Belles Filles, km. 199.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 20 pts 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 16 3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 5 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 6 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4:58:54 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:05 3 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:20 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:25 5 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:00 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:49 7 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:48 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:01 9 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:04:40 10 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:05:39 11 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:06:11 12 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:07:14 13 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:52 14 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:11:42 15 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:12:06 17 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 19 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:12:58 20 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:15:42

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sky Procycling 14:57:01 2 RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:33 3 Astana Pro Team 0:04:40 4 Katusha Team 0:05:20 5 Movistar Team 0:05:27 6 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:51 7 Team Europcar 0:06:05 8 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:06:06 9 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:49 10 BMC Racing Team 0:07:02 11 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:07:09 12 AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:04 13 FDJ-Big Mat 0:08:32 14 Saur-Sojasun 0:08:48 15 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:09:11 16 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:36 17 Lampre - ISD 0:11:25 18 Lotto-Belisol Team 0:12:46 19 Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:17:28 20 Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:20:09 21 Argos-Shimano 0:23:13 22 Garmin-Sharp 0:23:58

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 34:21:20 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:10 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:16 4 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:32 5 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:54 6 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:59 7 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:09 8 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:22 9 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:32 10 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:01:40 11 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:43 12 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:02 13 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:11 14 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:22 15 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:02:25 16 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:29 17 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:03:04 18 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:09 19 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:13 20 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 21 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:19 22 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:26 23 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:27 24 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:39 25 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:42 26 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:43 27 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:03:47 28 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:04:07 29 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:10 30 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:36 31 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:38 32 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:48 33 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 34 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:04:50 35 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 36 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:16 37 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:33 38 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:26 39 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:57 40 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:08:45 41 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:08:51 42 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:08:52 43 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:02 44 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:09:12 45 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:09:40 46 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:10:18 47 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:10:24 48 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:39 49 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:11:28 50 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:11:41 51 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:12:11 52 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:12:26 53 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:30 54 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:12:40 55 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:12:44 56 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:12:57 57 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 58 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:13:27 59 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:13:39 60 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:14:21 61 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:14:26 62 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:14:56 63 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 0:15:04 64 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:15:44 65 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:16:13 66 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:16:17 67 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:16:19 68 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:16:25 69 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:26 70 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 0:16:46 71 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:16:58 72 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:17:53 73 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:17:59 74 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:18:07 75 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:18:25 76 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:18:36 77 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:18:38 78 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:18:39 79 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:18:48 80 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:19:00 81 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:19:34 82 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:19:52 83 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:19:54 84 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:19:57 85 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:20:15 86 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 0:20:18 87 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:20:52 88 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:20:55 89 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:20:59 90 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:21:11 91 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:12 92 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:21:13 93 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:21:16 94 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 95 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:21:20 96 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 97 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:21:25 98 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:21:29 99 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 0:21:35 100 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:21:42 101 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:49 102 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:21:55 103 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:23:08 104 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:21 105 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:23:36 106 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:23:48 107 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:23:50 108 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:24:02 109 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:24:23 110 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 0:24:39 111 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 112 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:45 113 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:24:56 114 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:25:01 115 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 0:25:08 116 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:25:18 117 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:25:21 118 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:25:41 119 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:25:49 120 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:26:01 121 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:26:13 122 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:26:24 123 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:26:30 124 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:26:35 125 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:26:45 126 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:27:06 127 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:27:21 128 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:27:27 129 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:27:28 130 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:27:29 131 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:27:34 132 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:27:35 133 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:27:37 134 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:27:58 135 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:28:27 136 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:28:33 137 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:28:38 138 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:28:43 139 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:28:46 140 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 141 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:28:47 142 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:28:57 143 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:29:19 144 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:29:50 145 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 0:29:52 146 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:30:06 147 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 0:30:41 148 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:32:06 149 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:32:15 150 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:32:46 151 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:32:59 152 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:33:27 153 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:33:37 154 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:33:40 155 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:33:55 156 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:34:53 157 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:34:54 158 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:35:32 159 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 0:35:40 160 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD 0:36:15 161 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:31 162 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:37:27 163 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:37:47 164 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:38:14 165 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:38:35 166 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:38:36 167 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:39:10 168 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:39:31 169 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:39:55 170 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:40:18 171 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:40:35 172 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:40:54 173 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:42:36 174 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:43:31 175 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:45:18 176 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:45:40 177 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:46:16 178 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:46:32 179 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 0:47:01 180 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:54:47 181 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:55:24

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 217 pts 2 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 185 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 172 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 129 5 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 109 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 95 7 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 76 8 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 74 9 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 69 10 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 68 11 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 55 12 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 53 13 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 47 14 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 45 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 41 16 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 41 17 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 40 18 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 39 19 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 36 20 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 35 21 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 34 22 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 33 23 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 32 24 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 32 25 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 26 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 27 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 30 28 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 30 29 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 30 30 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 29 31 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 25 32 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 23 33 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 23 34 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 22 35 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 21 36 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 20 37 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 38 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 20 39 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 20 40 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 20 41 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 20 42 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 19 43 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 44 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 45 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 17 46 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 17 47 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 17 48 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 17 49 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 17 50 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 16 51 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 16 52 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 15 53 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 54 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 55 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 56 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 57 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 58 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 13 59 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 13 60 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 61 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 12 62 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 12 63 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 12 64 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 65 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 11 66 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 67 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 68 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 10 69 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10 70 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 9 71 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 8 72 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 8 73 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 8 74 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 7 75 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 7 76 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 6 77 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 5 78 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 5 79 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 80 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 4 81 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 4 82 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 4 83 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 3 84 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 3 85 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 3 86 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 3 87 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2 88 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2 89 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 90 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 91 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 2 92 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1 93 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 1 94 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1 95 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 20 pts 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 16 3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 4 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 9 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 6 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 4 7 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 8 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 9 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 10 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 11 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 2 12 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 13 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1 14 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 15 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 1 16 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 34:21:52 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:37 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:41 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:35 5 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:38 6 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:44 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:08:19 8 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:08:20 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:09:08 10 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:11:39 11 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:13:54 12 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:15:47 13 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:21:10 14 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:23:16 15 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:24:49 16 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:26:03 17 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:28:15 18 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:32:14 19 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:34:22 20 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:36:55