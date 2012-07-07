Froome leads double Sky success on La Planche des Belles Filles
Wiggins takes the overall lead
Stage 7: Tomblaine - La Planche des Belles Filles
In shades of the 2011 Vuelta a España, Christopher Froome led a doubly successful stage for Team Sky on the first mountaintop finish of the 2012 Tour de France. He was the only one who could match and top Cadel Evans (BMC) in the brutal final 100 meters of the climb up La Planche des Belles Filles in the seventh stage. Evans was second, with Sky's Bradley Wiggins third.
Fabian Cancellara fought long and hard but had to drop back on the climb. Wiggins thus moved into the overall lead. Evans is now second at 10 seconds, with Vincenzo Nibali third at 16 seconds, as the top ten was tossed around.
“It wasn't the plan to go for the stage, it was just keeping Brad up there,” said an overjoyed Froome. “But we came to see the climb previously and I knew what the finish was like. I thought, 'I'm there, I've got the legs, why not give a kick and see what happens?' I gave it a nudge and couldn't believe when Cadel didn't follow my wheel."
The end result was the icing on the cake of a dominant performance by Team Sky, who drove the pace and whittled down the field on the newest climb in the Tour. They dropped several big names along the way, due to either crash-related injuries, mechanicals or simply an inability to stay with the high speed set mainly by Edvald Boasson Hagen, Michael Rogers and finally Richie Porte.
In the end, Froome and Wiggins led the high-powered group with Evans and Nibali into the final kilometer. The Froome-Wiggins combination was a familiar one from the 2011 Vuelta a Espana, and once again Froome showed his superior climbing abilities. Evans was the first to jump from the group as the gradient eased, and only Froome could go with him. As the road kicked up again, Froome passed the Australian to claim his first Tour de France stage victory.
“I was expecting someone to surge on that flat bit, and Cadel came through. I jumped onto his wheel. I could see him slowly hurting as the climb got steeper. that was fantastic for us. Having Bradley right there 2 seconds behind, We couldn't ask for more. It puts the team in a fantastic position going forward.
“I'm speechless. That was a dream come true. I never thought of winning a stage here. I'm chuffed to bits.”
Wiggins was equally breathless. "It’s an incredible feeling to have done what we’ve done and it hasn’t sunk in yet," he said on the team website. "It sounds corny but this is something I’ve dreamt of since I was a child – sat on the home trainer in Kilburn watching my hero Miguel Indurain do it. Those dreams have come true now and I’m sat here at the top of a mountain in yellow. It’s phenomenal."
Evans was equally amazed by the young Briton. "Froome was incredible - he rode the front the last 3km or something and he was able to follow me and accelerate past me."
The Australian conceded that the better men and the better team had won."We could have taken a more aggressive role in the race, but when you see [Wiggins] has three guys with him and I've got one or I'm isolated already, what can you do?
"It was a category 1 climb but there were some flat sections, and when you have teammates you're at a greater advantage. It might be a different case on a more consistent gradient. It showed the strength of their team."
While the main battle played out between Evans and Froome for the stage win, Vincenzo Nibali and Rein Taaramae had minor victories of their own, becoming the only other riders to hang onto the front of the race. The Cofidis rider moved into the white jersey of best young rider after Tejay Van Garderen was dropped early in the climb, while Nibali moved into third overall, now 16 seconds behind Wiggins.
With his stage win, Froome also displaced Michael Morkov as best climber, while Peter Sagan padded his lead in the points classification in the intermediate sprint.
A reduced field
There were 12 fewer riders at the start of the seventh stage, four of them having abandoned during Friday's stage. All eight DNF's today were victims of the many crashes in the sixth stage, including Giro d'Italia winner Ryder Hesjedal. They were soon enough joined by Anthony Delaplace of Saur-Sojasun.
About 20 km into the stage, an escape group formed and got away: Cyril Gautier (Europcar), Christophe Riblon (AG2R), Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank), Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank), Dmitriy Fofonov (Astana), Martin Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), and Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge). The gap reached a maximum of about six minutes before settling in at around five and a half minutes.
The only excitement in the first half of the stage came at the intermediate sprint. Orica-GreenEdge looked to determined to take the remaining points for Matt Goss, but the team seemed to have started its jump far too early. In the end, Peter Sagan of Liquigas sailed on by the Australian to add to his lead.
The first two climbs of the day – the Col de Grosse Pierre and the Col du Mont de Fourche (both category three) - did nothing at all. The seven leaders rolled right over them, although on the approach to the latter, Sanchez complained about the fans running alongside.
The gap finally started coming down for good with about 40 km – and the final category one climb – to go. As the road went up and the gap went down, more and more sprinters and injured riders fell back.
The Planche de Belles Filles was an unknown factor, as it was making its Tour debut. The 5.9km closing climb featured an average gradient of 8.5 percent, with sections up to 13 percent, and the final 100 meters at 14 percent.
Garmin was suffering the loss of three riders, with others having dropped back, but those remaining riders spent much time at the front of the field. They were finally replaced by Bosson Hagen, who led the capture of Gautier, the first rider to fall out of the lead group.
Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) suffered a mechanical with about 11km to go, and had to race hard to try and catch the field again. Adam Hansen was there to help him, but it was a long haul. Alejandro Valverde punctured shortly thereafter, so another top rider had dropped out of the main field.
Boasson Hagen put up such a speed that the field split. And only moments after starting the final climb, the lead group was caught. But the brutal pace and the new climb did their work, as more and more riders suffered, including Robert Gesink (Rabobank), Philippe Gilbert (BMC) ad Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).
With five km still to climb, Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) had to bid farewell to the lead group, the overall lead and his yellow jersey. Only a small group went into the final four km – but neither Fränk Schleck nor Andreas Klöden was among them.
In there, though were Wiggins, Evans, Nibali, Boasson Hagen, Froome, Richie Porte, Rein Taramaae and Denis Menchov.
Froome, who proved himself in last year's Vuelta a Espana, took over from Boasson Hagen and pulled the increasingly smaller group up the final climb. Even Menchov fell back with less than two km to go.
Froome, Wiggins, Evans, Nibali and Taaramae went together unter the flamme rouge. Evans moved into the lead with 400 m to go and the sprint started. Taaramae was dropped it was Froome who made his move on the 14% gradient to take the win, with Evans taking second and Wiggins third.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4:58:35
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:07
|5
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:19
|6
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:44
|7
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:46
|8
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:50
|10
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:56
|11
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:06
|12
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:09
|13
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:01:14
|14
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:01:24
|15
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|16
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:31
|17
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|0:01:39
|18
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|19
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:44
|20
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:52
|21
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|22
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|23
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|24
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:05
|25
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|26
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:17
|27
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:19
|28
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|30
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|31
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|32
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|33
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:24
|34
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:02:32
|35
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:50
|36
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:02:53
|37
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|38
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|39
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|40
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|41
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|42
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:03
|44
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|45
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|46
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:08
|47
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:11
|48
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|49
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|50
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:03:41
|51
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|52
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:58
|53
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:07
|54
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|56
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:12
|59
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:20
|60
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:28
|61
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:30
|62
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:34
|63
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:04:59
|64
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:05:01
|66
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:08
|67
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|68
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:05:31
|69
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:47
|70
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:05:55
|71
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:05:58
|72
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:06:13
|73
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:06:27
|74
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:06:30
|75
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:06:35
|77
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|78
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|79
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:05
|80
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:07:16
|81
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:22
|82
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:07:33
|83
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|84
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|85
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:58
|86
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|87
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:00
|88
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:08:28
|91
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|92
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:08:59
|93
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|94
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|95
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:09:03
|97
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|98
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:09:09
|99
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|100
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:16
|101
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:09:20
|102
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:09:42
|103
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:09:48
|104
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:10:07
|105
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:10:15
|106
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:10:18
|107
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|108
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|109
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|110
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|111
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:10:36
|112
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:11:00
|113
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|114
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|115
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|116
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|117
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:11
|118
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:11:16
|119
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:01
|120
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|121
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:12:25
|122
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|123
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|124
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|125
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|126
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|127
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|128
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|129
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|130
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|131
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|132
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|133
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|134
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|135
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|136
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:12:36
|137
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:12:38
|138
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|139
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:13:17
|140
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|141
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|142
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:13:21
|143
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:30
|144
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:14:21
|145
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|146
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|147
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|148
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|149
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|150
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|151
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|152
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|153
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|154
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:14:59
|155
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:16:01
|156
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD
|0:16:30
|157
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:17:34
|158
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|159
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|160
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|161
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|162
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|163
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|164
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|165
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|166
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|167
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|168
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|169
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|170
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|171
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|172
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|173
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|174
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|175
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|176
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|177
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:17:41
|178
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:17:42
|179
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|0:17:49
|180
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:20:29
|181
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNS
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNS
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNS
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNS
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|DNS
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNS
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Sharp
|DNS
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
|DNS
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|30
|pts
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|25
|3
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|22
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|19
|5
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|6
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|15
|7
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|8
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|11
|9
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|9
|10
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|11
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|12
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|13
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4
|14
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|3
|15
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|pts
|2
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|17
|3
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|4
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|13
|5
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|6
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|10
|7
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|9
|8
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|9
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|6
|11
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|5
|12
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|13
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|2
|pts
|2
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|2
|pts
|2
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|20
|pts
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|16
|3
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|5
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|6
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4:58:54
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:05
|3
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:20
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:25
|5
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:49
|7
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:48
|8
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:01
|9
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:04:40
|10
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:05:39
|11
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:06:11
|12
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:07:14
|13
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:52
|14
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:11:42
|15
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:12:06
|17
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|19
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:12:58
|20
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:15:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|14:57:01
|2
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:33
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:04:40
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:05:20
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:05:27
|6
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:51
|7
|Team Europcar
|0:06:05
|8
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:06
|9
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:49
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:07:02
|11
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:07:09
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:04
|13
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:08:32
|14
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:08:48
|15
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:09:11
|16
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:36
|17
|Lampre - ISD
|0:11:25
|18
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:12:46
|19
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:17:28
|20
|Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:20:09
|21
|Argos-Shimano
|0:23:13
|22
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:23:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|34:21:20
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:10
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:16
|4
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:32
|5
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:54
|6
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:59
|7
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:09
|8
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:22
|9
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:32
|10
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:01:40
|11
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:43
|12
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:02
|13
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:11
|14
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:22
|15
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:02:25
|16
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:29
|17
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:04
|18
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:09
|19
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:13
|20
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|21
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:19
|22
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:26
|23
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:27
|24
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:39
|25
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:42
|26
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:43
|27
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:03:47
|28
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:04:07
|29
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:10
|30
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:36
|31
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:38
|32
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:48
|33
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:04:50
|35
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:16
|37
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:33
|38
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:26
|39
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:57
|40
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:08:45
|41
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:08:51
|42
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:08:52
|43
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:02
|44
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:09:12
|45
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:09:40
|46
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:18
|47
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:24
|48
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:39
|49
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:11:28
|50
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:41
|51
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:11
|52
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:12:26
|53
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:30
|54
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:40
|55
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:12:44
|56
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:57
|57
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:13:27
|59
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:13:39
|60
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:14:21
|61
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:14:26
|62
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:14:56
|63
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:15:04
|64
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:15:44
|65
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:16:13
|66
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:16:17
|67
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:19
|68
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:16:25
|69
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:26
|70
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:46
|71
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:16:58
|72
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:17:53
|73
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:17:59
|74
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:07
|75
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:18:25
|76
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:18:36
|77
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:18:38
|78
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:18:39
|79
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:18:48
|80
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:00
|81
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:19:34
|82
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:19:52
|83
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:19:54
|84
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:19:57
|85
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:20:15
|86
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|0:20:18
|87
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:52
|88
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:20:55
|89
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:20:59
|90
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:21:11
|91
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:12
|92
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:21:13
|93
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:21:16
|94
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|95
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:20
|96
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|97
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:21:25
|98
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:21:29
|99
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:21:35
|100
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:21:42
|101
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:49
|102
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:21:55
|103
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:23:08
|104
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:21
|105
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:23:36
|106
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:23:48
|107
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:23:50
|108
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:24:02
|109
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:24:23
|110
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:24:39
|111
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|112
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:24:45
|113
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:24:56
|114
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:25:01
|115
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:25:08
|116
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:25:18
|117
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:25:21
|118
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:25:41
|119
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:25:49
|120
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:26:01
|121
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:13
|122
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:26:24
|123
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:26:30
|124
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:26:35
|125
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:26:45
|126
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:27:06
|127
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:21
|128
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:27
|129
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:27:28
|130
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:27:29
|131
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:27:34
|132
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:27:35
|133
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:37
|134
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:27:58
|135
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:28:27
|136
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:33
|137
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:28:38
|138
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:28:43
|139
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:46
|140
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|141
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:28:47
|142
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:28:57
|143
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:29:19
|144
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:50
|145
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:29:52
|146
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:30:06
|147
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|0:30:41
|148
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:32:06
|149
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:32:15
|150
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:32:46
|151
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:32:59
|152
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:27
|153
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:33:37
|154
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:33:40
|155
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:33:55
|156
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:53
|157
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:34:54
|158
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:35:32
|159
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|0:35:40
|160
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD
|0:36:15
|161
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:31
|162
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:37:27
|163
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:37:47
|164
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:38:14
|165
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|0:38:35
|166
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:38:36
|167
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:39:10
|168
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:39:31
|169
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:39:55
|170
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:40:18
|171
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:40:35
|172
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:40:54
|173
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:42:36
|174
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:43:31
|175
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:45:18
|176
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:45:40
|177
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:46:16
|178
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:46:32
|179
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|0:47:01
|180
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:54:47
|181
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:55:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|217
|pts
|2
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|185
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|172
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|129
|5
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|109
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|95
|7
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|76
|8
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|74
|9
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|69
|10
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|68
|11
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|55
|12
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|53
|13
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|47
|14
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|45
|15
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|41
|16
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|41
|17
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|40
|18
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|39
|19
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|36
|20
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|35
|21
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|34
|22
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|33
|23
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|32
|24
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|32
|25
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|26
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|27
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|30
|28
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|30
|29
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|30
|30
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|29
|31
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|25
|32
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|23
|33
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|23
|34
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|22
|35
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|21
|36
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|37
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|38
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|39
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|20
|40
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|41
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|20
|42
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|43
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|44
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|45
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|17
|46
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|17
|47
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|48
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|17
|49
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|17
|50
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|16
|51
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|16
|52
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|15
|53
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|54
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|55
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|56
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|57
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|58
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|59
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|13
|60
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|61
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|12
|62
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|12
|63
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|12
|64
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|65
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|11
|66
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|67
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|68
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|10
|69
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|10
|70
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|9
|71
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|72
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|8
|73
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|8
|74
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|75
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|7
|76
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|6
|77
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|78
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|5
|79
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|80
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|81
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4
|82
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|4
|83
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|3
|84
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|3
|85
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|3
|86
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|87
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2
|88
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|89
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|90
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|91
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|2
|92
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|93
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|94
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1
|95
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|20
|pts
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|16
|3
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|4
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|9
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|6
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|4
|7
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|8
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|9
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|10
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|11
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|12
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|13
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|14
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|15
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|16
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|34:21:52
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:37
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:41
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:35
|5
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:38
|6
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:44
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:08:19
|8
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:08:20
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:09:08
|10
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:11:39
|11
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:13:54
|12
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:47
|13
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:21:10
|14
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:23:16
|15
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:24:49
|16
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:26:03
|17
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:28:15
|18
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:32:14
|19
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:34:22
|20
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:36:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|103:05:23
|2
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:37
|3
|Katusha Team
|0:05:54
|4
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:16
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:07:08
|6
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:07:22
|7
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:57
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:53
|9
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:22
|10
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:11:34
|11
|Movistar Team
|0:13:45
|12
|Team Europcar
|0:13:51
|13
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:14:41
|14
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:16:16
|15
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:16:49
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|0:17:23
|17
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:18:08
|18
|Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:22:35
|19
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:24:56
|20
|Lampre - ISD
|0:27:44
|21
|Argos-Shimano
|0:50:42
|22
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:59:03
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy