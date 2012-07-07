Trending

Froome leads double Sky success on La Planche des Belles Filles

Wiggins takes the overall lead

Image 1 of 74

Brajkovic gets some encouragement

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 74

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 74

Michele Scarponi not too pleased with his ride on stage 7

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 74

Alejandro Valverde lost more time after an untimely puncture

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 74

Bradley Wiggins claims his first maillot jaune of the 2012 Tour de France

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 6 of 74

David Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp) at the head of affairs

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 74

The day wasn't entirely without crashes: Liquigas's Canuti landed on his feet, however

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 74

Bradley Wiggins signs autographs on stage 7

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 74

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) in the maillot jaune

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 74

Mark Cavendish worked hard for Team Sky, shutting bottles to the team leaders

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 74

Denis Menchov (Katusha) held on until the final few hundred meters

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 74

Janez Brajkovic (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 74

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) as best young rider in the Tour

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 74

Fabian Cancellara battles in the maillot jaune

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 74

Dmitri Fofonov (Astana) made the day's breakaway

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 74

Edvald Boasson Hagen leads the Sky train

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 74

The breakaway passes some Anglophiles

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 74

Levi Leipheimer had an off day in the Tour's first mountain top finish

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 74

Mark Cavendish heads to the line on stage 7

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 74

Edvald Boasson Hagen greets some Norwegian fans

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 74

Denis Menchov turned himself inside out on the climb

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 74

No victory salute antics, but Peter Sagan did pop a wheelie at the finish of stage 7

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 74

Maxime Monfort puts in a brilliant effort on the stage 7 finish climb

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 74

Rein Taaramae puts on the white jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 74

Johan Vansummeren (Garmin-Sharp) gets a bike change

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 74

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) shows off his skills at the top of La Planche des Belles Filles

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 74

Chris Froome (Sky) wins stage 7 of the Tour de France on La Planche des Belles Filles

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 28 of 74

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) holds fast to the green jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 74

Chris Froome (Sky) on the podium after stage 7 of the 2012 Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 74

Froome was with Wiggins, out numbering the opponents

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 74

The leading group earlier in the climb

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 74

Chris Froome in polka dots after stage 7

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 74

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) was dislodged in the finale but captured the white jersey of best young rider

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 74

Chris Froome (Sky) wins the 2012 Tour de France stage 7

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 74

Rui Costa was Movistar's top finisher of the stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 74

Bradley Wiggins in the maillot jaune of the 2012 Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 74

Cadel Evans surges into the final bend of stage 7 in the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 74

Chris Froome took the polka dot jersey with his win atop La Planche des Belles Filles

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 74

Cadel Evans (BMC) finishes with Bradley Wiggins on his wheel

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 74

Chris Froome (Sky) takes the win on La Planche des Belles Filles

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 74

Sky's Chris Froome muscles his way to the top of La Planche des Belles Filles, the newest climb of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 74

Froome looks back to see Evans distanced as the line approaches

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 74

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) lost another two minutes after an ill-timed puncture at the base of the final climb

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 74

Chris Froome celebrates his first Tour de France stage victory

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 74

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) had a relatively good day, losing only a handful of seconds

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 74

Cadel Evans (BMC) starts to fade after a late attack failed to net him the stage win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 74

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) was awarded the most aggressive rider award for stage 7

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 74

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) in the Tour de France white jersey

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 74

Wiggins slips into the yellow jersey after stage 7 of the 2012 Tour de France

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 74

Fabian Cancellara finally had to give up the yellow jersey a week after he claimed it

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 74

After struggling at the start of the final climb, Frank Schleck rallied to finish 12th

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 74

Froome's burst up the final climb meant he takes over at the top of the mountains standings

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 74

Chris Froome enjoyed one of the finest moments of his career

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 74

Denis Menchov got dropped by the leaders late in the day

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 74

Nicolas Roche finishes in 11th place at stage 7 of the 2012 Tour de France

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 56 of 74

Pierre Rolland and Janez Brajkovic finished in the top ten

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 57 of 74

Samuel Sanchez will have been disappointed not to be involved at the finish

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 58 of 74

Team Sky dominated at stage 7 of the 2012 Tour de France

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 59 of 74

Taaramae crosses the line in fifth place at stage 7 of the 2012 Tour de France

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 60 of 74

Vincenzo Nibali comes home in fourth place and takes third in the overall GC

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 61 of 74

Chris Froome clinches the win on stage 7 at the 2012 Tour de France

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 62 of 74

Froome's devastating finishing kick clinched a famous victory

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 63 of 74

Pre-race favourites Cadel Evans (left) and Bradley Wiggins now lead the GC standings

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 64 of 74

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) struggles to the line 2:05 behind the stage winner

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 65 of 74

Chris Froome leads Bradley Wiggins in the first mountain finish of the Tour de France

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 66 of 74

Fabian Cancellara fought valiantly but conceded the race lead to Bradley Wiggins

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 67 of 74

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) helped the Rabobank morale by getting most aggressive rider

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 68 of 74

Rein Taaramae took over the best young rider's lead from Van Garderen

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 69 of 74

There were no stage victory antics for Peter Sagan, who kept the green jersey

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 70 of 74

The climber's jersey went to Froome after the first mountain finish

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 71 of 74

Chris Froome (Team Sky) on the podium after winning stage 7 in the Tour de France

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 72 of 74

Chris Froome (Sky) powered to the win on La Planche des Belles Filles

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 73 of 74

Cadel Evans (BMC) gave it a go but could not match Froome

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 74 of 74

Bradley Wiggins hugs teammate Chris Froome after their successful stage 7 in the Tour de France

(Image credit: AFP Photo)

In shades of the 2011 Vuelta a España, Christopher Froome  led a doubly successful stage for Team Sky on the first mountaintop finish of the 2012 Tour de France. He was the only one who could match and top Cadel Evans (BMC) in the brutal final 100 meters of the climb up La Planche des Belles Filles in the seventh stage. Evans was second, with Sky's Bradley Wiggins third.

Froome: Keeping Wiggins in yellow still the priority at Tour de France

Fabian Cancellara fought long and hard but had to drop back on the climb. Wiggins thus moved into the overall lead. Evans is now second at 10 seconds, with Vincenzo Nibali third at 16 seconds, as the top ten was tossed around.

“It wasn't the plan to go for the stage, it was just keeping Brad up there,” said an overjoyed Froome. “But we came to see the climb previously and I knew what the finish was like. I thought, 'I'm there, I've got the legs, why not give a kick and see what happens?' I gave it a nudge and couldn't believe when Cadel didn't follow my wheel."

The end result was the icing on the cake of a dominant performance by Team Sky, who drove the pace and whittled down the field on the newest climb in the Tour. They dropped several big names along the way, due to either crash-related injuries, mechanicals or simply an inability to stay with the high speed set mainly by Edvald Boasson Hagen, Michael Rogers and finally Richie Porte.

In the end, Froome and Wiggins led the high-powered group with Evans and Nibali into the final kilometer. The Froome-Wiggins combination was a familiar one from the 2011 Vuelta a Espana, and once again Froome showed his superior climbing abilities. Evans was the first to jump from the group as the gradient eased, and only Froome could go with him. As the road kicked up again, Froome passed the Australian to claim his first Tour de France stage victory.

“I was expecting someone to surge on that flat bit, and Cadel came through. I jumped onto his wheel. I could see him slowly hurting as the climb got steeper. that was fantastic for us. Having Bradley right there 2 seconds behind, We couldn't ask for more. It puts the team in a fantastic position going forward.

“I'm speechless. That was a dream come true. I never thought of winning a stage here. I'm chuffed to bits.”

Wiggins was equally breathless. "It’s an incredible feeling to have done what we’ve done and it hasn’t sunk in yet," he said on the team website. "It sounds corny but this is something I’ve dreamt of since I was a child – sat on the home trainer in Kilburn watching my hero Miguel Indurain do it. Those dreams have come true now and I’m sat here at the top of a mountain in yellow. It’s phenomenal."

Evans was equally amazed by the young Briton. "Froome was incredible - he rode the front the last 3km or something and he was able to follow me and accelerate past me."

The Australian conceded that the better men and the better team had won."We could have taken a more aggressive role in the race, but when you see [Wiggins] has three guys with him and I've got one or I'm isolated already, what can you do?

"It was a category 1 climb but there were some flat sections, and when you have teammates you're at a greater advantage. It might be a different case on a more consistent gradient. It showed the strength of their team."

While the main battle played out between Evans and Froome for the stage win, Vincenzo Nibali and Rein Taaramae had minor victories of their own, becoming the only other riders to hang onto the front of the race. The Cofidis rider moved into the white jersey of best young rider after Tejay Van Garderen was dropped early in the climb, while Nibali moved into third overall, now 16 seconds behind Wiggins.

With his stage win, Froome also displaced Michael Morkov as best climber, while Peter Sagan padded his lead in the points classification in the intermediate sprint.

A reduced field

There were 12 fewer riders at the start of the seventh stage, four of them having abandoned during Friday's stage. All eight DNF's today were victims of the many crashes in the sixth stage, including Giro d'Italia winner Ryder Hesjedal. They were soon enough joined by Anthony Delaplace of Saur-Sojasun.

About 20 km into the stage, an escape group formed and got away: Cyril Gautier (Europcar), Christophe Riblon (AG2R), Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank), Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank), Dmitriy Fofonov (Astana), Martin Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), and Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge). The gap reached a maximum of about six minutes before settling in at around five and a half minutes.

The only excitement in the first half of the stage came at the intermediate sprint. Orica-GreenEdge looked to determined to take the remaining points for Matt Goss, but the team seemed to have started its jump far too early. In the end, Peter Sagan of Liquigas sailed on by the Australian to add to his lead.

The first two climbs of the day – the Col de Grosse Pierre and the Col du Mont de Fourche (both category three) - did nothing at all. The seven leaders rolled right over them, although on the approach to the latter, Sanchez complained about the fans running alongside.

The gap finally started coming down for good with about 40 km – and the final category one climb – to go. As the road went up and the gap went down, more and more sprinters and injured riders fell back.

The Planche de Belles Filles was an unknown factor, as it was making its Tour debut. The 5.9km closing climb featured an average gradient of 8.5 percent, with sections up to 13 percent, and the final 100 meters at 14 percent.

Garmin was suffering the loss of three riders, with others having dropped back, but those remaining riders spent much time at the front of the field. They were finally replaced by Bosson Hagen, who led the capture of Gautier, the first rider to fall out of the lead group.

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) suffered a mechanical with about 11km to go, and had to race hard to try and catch the field again. Adam Hansen was there to help him, but it was a long haul. Alejandro Valverde punctured shortly thereafter, so another top rider had dropped out of the main field.

Boasson Hagen put up such a speed that the field split. And only moments after starting the final climb, the lead group was caught. But the brutal pace and the new climb did their work, as more and more riders suffered, including Robert Gesink (Rabobank), Philippe Gilbert (BMC) ad Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

With five km still to climb, Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) had to bid farewell to the lead group, the overall lead and his yellow jersey. Only a small group went into the final four km – but neither Fränk Schleck nor Andreas Klöden was among them.

In there, though were Wiggins, Evans, Nibali, Boasson Hagen, Froome, Richie Porte, Rein Taramaae and Denis Menchov.

Froome, who proved himself in last year's Vuelta a Espana, took over from Boasson Hagen and pulled the increasingly smaller group up the final climb. Even Menchov fell back with less than two km to go.

Froome, Wiggins, Evans, Nibali and Taaramae went together unter the flamme rouge. Evans moved into the lead with 400 m to go and the sprint started. Taaramae was dropped it was Froome who made his move on the 14% gradient to take the win, with Evans taking second and Wiggins third.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling4:58:35
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:02
3Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:07
5Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:19
6Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:44
7Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:46
8Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
9Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:50
10Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:56
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:06
12Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:09
13Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:01:14
14Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:01:24
15Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
16Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:31
17Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp0:01:39
18Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
19Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:44
20Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:52
21Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
22Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
23Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
24Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:05
25Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
26Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:17
27Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:19
28Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
29Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
30Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
31Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
32Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
33Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:24
34Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:02:32
35Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:50
36Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:02:53
37Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
38Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
39Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
40Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
41Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
42Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
43Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:03
44Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
45Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
46Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:08
47Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:11
48Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
49Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
50Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:03:41
51David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
52Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:58
53Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:07
54Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
55Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
56Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
57Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
58Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:12
59Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:20
60Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:28
61Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:30
62Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:34
63Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:04:59
64Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
65Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:05:01
66Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:05:08
67Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
68Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:05:31
69Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:47
70Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:05:55
71Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:05:58
72Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:06:13
73Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:06:27
74Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:06:30
75Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
76Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:06:35
77Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
78Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
79Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:05
80Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:07:16
81Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:22
82Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:07:33
83Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
84Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
85Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:58
86Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
87Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:08:00
88George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
89Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
90Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:08:28
91Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
92Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:08:59
93Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
94Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
95Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
96Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:03
97Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
98Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:09:09
99Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
100Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:09:16
101Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:09:20
102Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:09:42
103Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:09:48
104Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:10:07
105Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:10:15
106Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:10:18
107David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
108Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
109Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
110Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
111Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:10:36
112Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:11:00
113Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
114Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
115Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
116Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
117Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:11
118Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team0:11:16
119Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:01
120Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
121Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:12:25
122Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
123Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
124Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
125Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
126Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
127Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
128Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
129Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
130Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
131Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
132Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
133Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
134Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
135Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
136Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan0:12:36
137Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:12:38
138Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
139Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:13:17
140Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
141Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
142David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:13:21
143Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:13:30
144Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:14:21
145Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
146Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
147Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
148Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
149Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
150Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
151Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
152Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
153Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
154Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:14:59
155Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:16:01
156Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD0:16:30
157Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:17:34
158Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
159Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
160Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
161Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
162André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
163Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
164Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
165Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
166Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
167Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
168Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
169Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
170Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
171Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
172Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
173Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
174Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
175Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
176Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
177Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:17:41
178Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:17:42
179Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp0:17:49
180Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:20:29
181Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNSJosé Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
DNSImanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
DNSMaarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNSOscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
DNSHubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNSRobert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Sharp
DNSRyder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
DNSAmets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFAnthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling30pts
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team25
3Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling22
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale19
5Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne17
6Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan15
7Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar13
8Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team11
9Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team9
10Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan7
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale6
12Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan5
13Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling4
14Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling3
15Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2

Intermediate Sprint - Gérardmer, km. 103.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar20pts
2Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team17
3Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team15
4Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team13
5Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
6Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep10
7Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank9
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale8
9Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team7
10Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team6
11André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team5
12Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat4
13Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team3
14Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2
15Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1

Mountain 1 - Col de Grosse Pierre, km. 112.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank2pts
2Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Mountain 2 - Col du Mont de Fourche, km. 150.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank2pts
2Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Mountain 3 - La Planche des Belles Filles, km. 199.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling20pts
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team16
3Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling12
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale8
5Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
6Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4:58:54
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:05
3Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:20
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:25
5Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:00
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:49
7Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:48
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:01
9Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:04:40
10Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:05:39
11Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:06:11
12Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:07:14
13Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:52
14Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:11:42
15Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
16Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:12:06
17Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
19Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:12:58
20Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:15:42

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling14:57:01
2RadioShack-Nissan0:01:33
3Astana Pro Team0:04:40
4Katusha Team0:05:20
5Movistar Team0:05:27
6Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:51
7Team Europcar0:06:05
8Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:06
9Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:49
10BMC Racing Team0:07:02
11Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:07:09
12AG2R La Mondiale0:08:04
13FDJ-Big Mat0:08:32
14Saur-Sojasun0:08:48
15Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:09:11
16Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:36
17Lampre - ISD0:11:25
18Lotto-Belisol Team0:12:46
19Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:17:28
20Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:20:09
21Argos-Shimano0:23:13
22Garmin-Sharp0:23:58

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling34:21:20
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:10
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:16
4Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:32
5Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:54
6Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:59
7Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:09
8Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:22
9Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:32
10Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:01:40
11Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:43
12Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:02
13Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:11
14Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:22
15Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:02:25
16Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:29
17Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:03:04
18Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:09
19Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:13
20Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
21Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:19
22Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:26
23Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:27
24Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:39
25Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:42
26Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:43
27Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:47
28Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:04:07
29Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:10
30Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:36
31Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:38
32Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:48
33Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
34Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:04:50
35Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
36Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:16
37Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:33
38Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:26
39Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:57
40Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:08:45
41Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:51
42Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:08:52
43Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:02
44Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:09:12
45Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:09:40
46George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:10:18
47Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:24
48Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:39
49Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:11:28
50Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:11:41
51Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:11
52Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:12:26
53Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:30
54Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:12:40
55Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:12:44
56Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:12:57
57Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
58Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:13:27
59Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:13:39
60Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:14:21
61Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:14:26
62Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:14:56
63Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team0:15:04
64Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:15:44
65Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:16:13
66Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:16:17
67Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:16:19
68Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:16:25
69Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:26
70Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team0:16:46
71Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:16:58
72Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:17:53
73Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:17:59
74Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:18:07
75Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:18:25
76Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:18:36
77Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:18:38
78Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:18:39
79Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:18:48
80Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:19:00
81Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:19:34
82Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:19:52
83Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:19:54
84Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:19:57
85Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:20:15
86Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp0:20:18
87Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:20:52
88Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:20:55
89Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:20:59
90Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:21:11
91Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:12
92Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:21:13
93Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:21:16
94Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
95Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:21:20
96Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
97André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:21:25
98Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:21:29
99Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team0:21:35
100Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:21:42
101Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:49
102Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:21:55
103David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:23:08
104Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:21
105Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:23:36
106Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:23:48
107Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:23:50
108Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:24:02
109Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:24:23
110Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team0:24:39
111Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
112Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:24:45
113Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:24:56
114Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:25:01
115Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan0:25:08
116Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:25:18
117Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:25:21
118Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:25:41
119Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:25:49
120Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:26:01
121Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:26:13
122Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:26:24
123Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:26:30
124Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:26:35
125Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:26:45
126Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:27:06
127Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:27:21
128Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:27:27
129Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:27:28
130David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:27:29
131Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:27:34
132Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:27:35
133Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:27:37
134Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:27:58
135Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:28:27
136Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:28:33
137Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:28:38
138Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:28:43
139Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:28:46
140Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
141Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:28:47
142Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:28:57
143Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:29:19
144Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:29:50
145Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat0:29:52
146Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling0:30:06
147Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD0:30:41
148Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:32:06
149Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:32:15
150Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:32:46
151Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:32:59
152Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:33:27
153Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:33:37
154Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:33:40
155Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:33:55
156Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:34:53
157Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:34:54
158Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:35:32
159David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp0:35:40
160Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD0:36:15
161Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:31
162Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:37:27
163Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:37:47
164Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:38:14
165Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:38:35
166Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:38:36
167Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:39:10
168Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:39:31
169Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:39:55
170Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:40:18
171Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:40:35
172Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:40:54
173Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:42:36
174Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:43:31
175Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:45:18
176Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:45:40
177Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:46:16
178Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:46:32
179Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp0:47:01
180Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:54:47
181Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:55:24

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale217pts
2Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team185
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team172
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling129
5Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD109
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling95
7Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano76
8Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan74
9Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team69
10Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank68
11Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team55
12Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team53
13Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team47
14Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat45
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team41
16Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team41
17Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank40
18Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling39
19Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep36
20Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling35
21Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi34
22Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team33
23Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar32
24Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team32
25Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale32
26Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team31
27Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale30
28Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team30
29Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne30
30Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat29
31Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi25
32Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep23
33Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team23
34Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar22
35Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun21
36Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar20
37Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
38Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar20
39Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank20
40Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team20
41Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank20
42Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale19
43Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team18
44Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne17
45Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team17
46Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team17
47Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar17
48David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp17
49Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat17
50Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp16
51Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team16
52Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan15
53David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne15
54Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne15
55Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne15
56Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team15
57Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team13
58Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar13
59Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar13
60Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne13
61Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep12
62Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano12
63Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp12
64Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi11
65Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team11
66Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
67Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
68Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team10
69Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep10
70Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank9
71Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team8
72Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano8
73Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team8
74Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan7
75Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team7
76Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team6
77Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan5
78Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team5
79Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
80Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan4
81Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling4
82Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team4
83Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling3
84Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team3
85Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD3
86Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan3
87Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2
88Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2
89Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
90Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
91Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling2
92Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1
93Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team1
94Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1
95Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling20pts
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team16
3Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling12
4Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank9
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale8
6Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank4
7Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
8Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
9Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale2
10David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
11Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan2
12Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team2
13David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp1
14Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
15Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan1
16Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne34:21:52
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:37
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:41
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:35
5Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:38
6Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:44
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:19
8Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:08:20
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:09:08
10Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:11:39
11Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:13:54
12Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:15:47
13Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:21:10
14Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:23:16
15Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:24:49
16Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:26:03
17Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:28:15
18Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:32:14
19Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:34:22
20Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:36:55

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling103:05:23
2RadioShack-Nissan0:01:37
3Katusha Team0:05:54
4Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:16
5BMC Racing Team0:07:08
6Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:07:22
7Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:57
8AG2R La Mondiale0:10:53
9Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:22
10Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:11:34
11Movistar Team0:13:45
12Team Europcar0:13:51
13FDJ-Big Mat0:14:41
14Lotto-Belisol Team0:16:16
15Rabobank Cycling Team0:16:49
16Astana Pro Team0:17:23
17Saur-Sojasun0:18:08
18Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:22:35
19Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:24:56
20Lampre - ISD0:27:44
21Argos-Shimano0:50:42
22Garmin-Sharp0:59:03

 

