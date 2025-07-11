Marlen Reusser handed yellow card for 'intimidation' during stage 5 of Giro d'Italia Women

By published

Race leader punished for action aimed at Katia Ragusa during sprint finish

MONSELICE, ITALY - JULY 10: (L-R) Marlen Reusser of Switzerland and Team Movistar - Pink Leader Jersey and Katrine Aalerud of Norway and Team Uno-X Mobility compete during the 36th Giro d&#039;Italia Women 2025, Stage 5 a 120km stage from Mirano to Monselice / #UCIWWT / on July 10, 2025 in Monselice, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Reusser in action during stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Race leader Marlen Reusser (Movistar) was handed a yellow card, a hefty fine and docked UCI points for an action aimed at Katia Ragusa (Human Powered Health) during the finish of stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia Women on Thursday.

Reusser, who is currently wearing the pink jersey after reclaiming the race lead on stage 4, was fined and punished for "Intimidation, insults directed to a rider and behaviour that endangers others" during Thursday's sprint stage to Monselice.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.