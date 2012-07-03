Trending

Sagan dances to second Tour de France stage win

Cancellara survives in yellow

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins stage 3 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: AFP)
Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Nissan) on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
A crash during stage 3

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and others detained by a crash

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Nissan)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
There were several crashes in stage 3

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jani Brajkovic (Astana) gets medical treatment after a crash

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The RadioShack-Nissan team

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
British fans are out in force to cheer during the 2012 Tour

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jani Brajkovic (Astana) and others in a crash

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton climbs

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank - Tinkoff) gets a wheel change

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) has a lot of time to celebrate

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Pieter Weening, Matthew Goss and Stuart O'Grady cross the finish line in Boulogne-sur-Mer

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins stage 3

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cadel Evans (BMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) does a little dance

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Tour de France peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Philippe Gilbert (BMC) gets soem advice

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Yellow jersey Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Nissan)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton during stage 3

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Matthew Goss (left) is guided across the finish line by teammate Stuart O'Grady

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Points leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Stage winner Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the podium

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Tour favorite Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Tejay Van Garderen (BMC)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Best young rider Tejay Van Garderen (BMC)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Jens Voigt, Michael Morkov, Amael Moinard, Arthur Vichot

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack-Nissan)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Richie Porte (Sky)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Chris Sorensen (Saxo Bank Tinkoff)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Bram Tankink (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
George Hincapie (BMC)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Best climber Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) nears the finish

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Wouter Poels, Peter Sagan, Michael Albasini,

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Wouter Poels and Peter Sagan

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) finishes up

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates victory

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) triumphs in stage 3

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) does a little dance to celebrate

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Denis Menchov (Katusha)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) tries to hang on

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) makes his move

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Roland Leclerc (Europcar)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Cadel Evans (BMC) leads Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Cadel Evans (BMC) rolls in

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) in action

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) defends yellow

(Image credit: Sirotti)
A victorious Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

(Image credit: AFP)
Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) dances with joy on his bike upon winning another Tour stage

(Image credit: AFP)
Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) triumphs in stage 3 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: AFP)
Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) and Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

(Image credit: AFP)
Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

(Image credit: AFP)
Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan)

(Image credit: AFP)
Racer leader Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan)

(Image credit: AFP)
Yellow jersey wearer Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan)

(Image credit: AFP)

Peter Sagan danced his way to his second Tour de France win in stage 3 to Boulogne-sur-Mer. The Slovakian champion and green jersey holder unleashed his powerful acceleration in the final hundred meters, distancing Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky), who held on for second over Peter Velits of Omega Pharma-QuickStep. A fourth place finish was enough for RadioShack-Nissan's Fabian Cancellara to hold on to his overall lead.

The final climb saw a large group going up for the win in a difficult situation. Oscar Freire of Katusha was squeezed in the dash for the line by a Vacansoleil rider, and set off a crash. It was mostly contained on one side of the road, holding up a number of riders already out of contention for the stage, but all were given the same time as the main bunch. Held up was Denis Menchov (Katusha), Bradley Wiggins and his Sky Procycling teammate Chris Froome. The latter toppled into the barriers but emerged unscathed.

The day was marked by climbs and crashes in the last half of the day. Garmin-Sharp suffered the worst luck of the bunch, although Ryder Hesjedal overcame a late-race puncture to regain the front group and ultimately finish the stage in 12th, the rest of the team's climbers - Dan Martin, Christian Vande Velde and Tom Danielson, in addition to sprinter Tyler Farrar, were held up by a large crash in the final 20km and never regained the front of the race.

Team Sky lost one important helper in Kanstantsin Siutsou, who abandoned after a crash, as did Movistar's sprinter JJ Rojas.

Mørkøv strikes again

Once again, all 198 riders were at the start in Orchies, with the race having finally moved into France. It took only five kilometers for the day's group to form. Andriy Grivko (Astana), Giovanni Bernaudeau (Europcar), Ruben Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Sebastien Minard (AG2R) and Michael Mørkøv (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff) took off and quickly built up a gap of 5:40 by km 30. That was enough for the field, and it soon came down to under five minutes.

It was a return appearance for Mørkøv, who has been in the escape group for all three road stages. He took the mountain jersey in the first stage and gathered points one by one in the first two stage to hold on to it.

With some 107km to go, RadioShack got help with the chase. Sylvester Szmyd of Liquigas turned up at the head of the field, an obvious signal that Peter Sagan would be looking for his chance in the difficult last half of the stage.

The first half of the stage was nearly dead flat, and the field was happy enough to roll along, keeping the break group on a long rein, knowing that the fireworks would come soon enough.

The break group rolled right under the intermediate sprint banner as if it were not there, but things were different behind them.

GreenEdge led the charge for the intermediate sprint, and it was a wild sprint. Mark Cavendish looked like he was boxed in but as so often, managed to pull it out at the last minute. And he even turned back to have a word with Kenny Van Hummel of Vacansoleil, who had unnecessarily boxed him in.

As expected, Mørkøv took advantage of being in the lead group to grab the points at the first climb of the day.

Climbing and crashing

And as the field moved onto the narrow roads that would take them over the climbs, the crashes started. Giro d'Italia winner Ryder Hesjedal was involved in an early one. Only minutes later a more serious crash took out Kanstantsin Siutsou (Sky), who became the first rider to abandon the race.

With 37km to go and a gap of about 2:30, the break group kicked up the speed, and managed to drop one of their number, Bernaudeau. Mørkøv took the points on the second climb as well. The peloton picked up their speed as well, to cut the gap. Between the acceleration and the climbs, the sprinters, especially the wounded ones, started dropping off the back.

Not long there after another crash took down a number of riders, including Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge). JJ Rojas (Movistar) and Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) appeared to be injured, Rojas abandoned with an suspected broken collarbone. The crash also split the field, with many riders having a long way to go to catch up again. Even Philippe Gilbert was apparently caught up in it.

Things were frantic form there on. The lead group tried its hardest to stay away, but BMC grabbed control of the chase group and brought the gap down dramatically. Riders were desperate to get up to the front, but Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel) was busy with a stuck rear derailleur and waved down the neutral support car for repairs.

Grivko and Sanchez took the next climb alone in the lead, but with only 16km to go, there were still three more to come.

Gilbert, thought to be a favourite for this stage, was stuck back in one of the chase groups, as was Thomas Voeckler (Europcar), and both were struggling.

Yellow jersey Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) was still in the large first group, as were top race favourites Cadel Evans (BMC) and Bradley Wiggins (Sky). Peter Sagan must also have been there, as a Liquigas rider was often in the lead. And with 10.5km to go, raindrops started to appear.

At the 10km marker, Mørkøv and Grivko had only 28 seconds on the high-powered chase group, and still two more climbs to go. And at 7.3m to go, Mørkøv was caught, leaving the Astana rider alone with a minimal lead. He too was soon overtaken by the chase group.

With 5.5km to go, Sylvain Chavanel of Omega Pharma-QuickStep attacked out of the field. It was familiar terrain for the Frenchman and he popped over the last rise before a long descent, and gradually pulled away.

A roundabout with 2km to go gave Chavanel a problem, and in the peloton behind, Movistar's Alejandro Valverde also had difficulties with it: both had to brake hard and lost ground as the final climb to the finish approached.

Chavanel retained his lead going into the final kilometer, but the thundering horde gave him no chance. Although a crash halfway up broke up the field, the powerful sprinters at the front sailed past the Frenchman.

GreenEdge's Michael Albasini led the way up, but Sagan jumped by him and easily went on for the win, whilst behind him, Boasson Hagen and Velits struggled up the steep climb to fill out the podium.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale4:42:58
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:01
3Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
4Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
5Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
7Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
8Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
10Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
11Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
12Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
13Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
14Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
15Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
16Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
17Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
18Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
19Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
20Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
21Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
22Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
23Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
24Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
25Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
26Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
27Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
28Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
29Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
30Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
31Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
32Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
33Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
34Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
35Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
36Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
37Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
38André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
39Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
40Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
41Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
42Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
43Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
44Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
45Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
46Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
47Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
48Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:47
49Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
50Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:01
51Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
52Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
53Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
54Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
55Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
56Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
57Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
58Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
59George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
60Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
61Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:58
62Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:01
63Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:01
64Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:15
65Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:01
66Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
67Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:18
68Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:01:31
69Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
70Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:01:33
71Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:01
72Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:33
73Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:01
74Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:02
75Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:02:08
76Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
77Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
78Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
79Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
80Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
81Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
82Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
83Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:17
84Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:18
85Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:02:32
86José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:40
87Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:44
88Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:26
89Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:32
90Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:33
91Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:03:38
92Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:54
93Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
94Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
95Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
96Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
97Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
98Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
99Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
100Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
101Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
102Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan0:04:01
103Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:01
104Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:04:10
105Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp0:05:05
106Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:05:27
107Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
108Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
109Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
110Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:06:42
111Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:07:03
112Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
113Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
114Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
115Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team0:07:17
116Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:19
117Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
118Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
119Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:07:27
120Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
121Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
122Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
123Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
124Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
125Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
126Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
127Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
128Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
129Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
130Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
131Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
132Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
133Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
134Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
135Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD
136Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
137Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
138Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
139Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
140Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
141Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
142Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
143Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
144Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
145Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
146Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
147Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
148Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
149Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
150Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
151Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
152Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
153Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
154Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
155Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
156Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
157Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
158Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
159Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
160David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
161Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
162Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
163Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
164Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
165Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
166Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
167Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:07:42
168Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:07:46
169Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:07:52
170Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:54
171David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp0:08:02
172Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:09:00
173Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Sharp
174David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
175Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:09:11
176Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:09:30
177Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:10:37
178Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
179Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
180Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
181Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
182Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
183Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
184Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
185Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
186Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
187Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
188Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
189Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:16:26
190Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
191Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
192Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:16:29
193Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
194Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
195Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
196Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFKanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
DNFJose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale30pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling25
3Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep22
4Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan19
5Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team17
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team15
7Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale13
8Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi11
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team9
10Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale7
11Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp6
12Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
13Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan4
14Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team3
15Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2

Intermediate sprint - Senlecques, km. 119.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20pts
2Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar17
3Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank15
4Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi13
5Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team11
6Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling10
7Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale8
9Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team7
10Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat6
11Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team5
12Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
13Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team3
14Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
15Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 - Côte de L'Éperche, km. 132.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Mont Violette, km. 163.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank2pts
2Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale4:42:58
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:01
3Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
5Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
8Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
10Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:47
11Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:01
12Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:01:33
13Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:05:27
14Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:07:03
15Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:27
16Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
17Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
18Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
19Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
20Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
21Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:54
22Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:16:29
23Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liquigas-Cannondale14:08:56
2RadioShack-Nissan0:00:01
3Rabobank Cycling Team
4Euskaltel - Euskadi
5Astana Pro Team
6BMC Racing Team
7Lotto-Belisol Team
8Omega Pharma-Quickstep
9Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
10Sky Procycling
11Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
12Katusha Team
13FDJ-Big Mat0:00:47
14Team Europcar0:01:33
15Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:02
16AG2R La Mondiale0:02:08
17Movistar Team0:02:40
18Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:03:38
19Saur-Sojasun0:04:15
20Garmin-Sharp0:07:12
21Lampre - ISD0:11:20
22Argos-Shimano0:17:00

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan14:45:30
2Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:07
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:10
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:11
6Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:13
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:17
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:18
9Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
10Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:19
11Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:21
12Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:22
13Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
14Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
15Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:23
16Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:24
19Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
20Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:25
21Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
22Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:26
23Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:28
24Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:29
25Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
26Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:35
27Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
28Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:37
29Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
30Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:38
31Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
32Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:40
33Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team0:00:42
34Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
35Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:00:43
36Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:45
37Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
38Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:47
39Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:48
40Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:53
41Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
42Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:54
43Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:57
44Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:00
45Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:01
46Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:24
47Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:29
48Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:30
49Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:38
50Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:41
51Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
52Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:01:42
53Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:55
54Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:02:03
55Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:09
56Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:22
57George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:27
58Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:02:29
59Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:40
60Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:46
61Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:52
62Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:54
63Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:59
64Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:03:08
65Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:17
66Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:18
67Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:03:34
68Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:44
69Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
70Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:50
71Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:01
72Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:03
73Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:04
74André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
75Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:04:10
76Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:14
77Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:15
78Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:04:18
79Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:04:21
80Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:04:30
81Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:04:47
82Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:58
83Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:59
84José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:12
85Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:16
86Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:05:24
87Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp0:05:28
88Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:06:00
89Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:20
90Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:22
91Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:06:23
92Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:06:29
93Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:06:30
94Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:32
95Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan0:06:43
96Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:06:54
97Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:07:02
98Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
99Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
100Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:07:05
101Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:07:12
102Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:07:29
103Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:07:46
104Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:07:58
105Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team0:08:03
106Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
107Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
108Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:08:04
109Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:08:12
110Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:19
111Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:28
112Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:32
113Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:34
114Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:35
115Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:36
116Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
117Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:08:46
118Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:08:47
119Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
120Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:08:48
121Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:08:49
122Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:56
123Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
124Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:08:59
125Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:13
126Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:09:41
127Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:42
128Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:47
129Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:09:50
130Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling0:09:56
131Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:09:57
132Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:10:03
133Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:10:10
134Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:16
135Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:10:17
136Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
137Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat0:10:22
138Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:10:25
139Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:30
140David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:10:32
141Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:10:36
142Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:10:43
143Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:10:45
144Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:10:53
145Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:57
146Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:11:05
147Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
148Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:11:07
149Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:11:09
150Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:11:33
151Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:11:38
152Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:43
153Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:11:45
154Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:11:50
155Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:51
156Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
157Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:11:59
158Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:11
159David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
160Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:12:14
161Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
162Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:12:21
163Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD0:12:32
164Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:12:45
165Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:12:52
166Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:12:54
167Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team0:12:55
168Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:12:59
169Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:13:00
170Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Sharp0:13:04
171Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp0:13:13
172David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:13:26
173Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:13:43
174Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD0:13:56
175Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:14:33
176Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:14:48
177Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:14:51
178Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:15:03
179Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:15:11
180Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:15:21
181Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
182Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:15:56
183Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:57
184Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:16:48
185Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:16:51
186Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:17:02
187Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:18:03
188Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:18:26
189Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:19:10
190Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:19:30
191Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:19:38
192Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:19:41
193Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:22:53
194Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:23:11
195Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:27:45
196Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:30:05

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale116pts
2Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan74
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling73
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling67
5Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team55
6André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team42
7Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank40
8Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team36
9Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team33
10Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep32
11Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team31
12Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD28
13Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team26
14Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano26
15Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat24
16Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep23
17Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team23
18Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp21
19Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar20
20Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
21Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar20
22Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team20
23Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team18
24Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team18
25Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling17
26Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team17
27Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team17
28Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar17
29Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat17
30Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi17
31Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp16
32Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank16
33Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne15
34Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team13
35Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale13
36Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi13
37Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun13
38Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep12
39Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp12
40Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale11
41Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi11
42Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
43Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team10
44Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano9
45Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team8
46Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
47Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
48Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team7
49Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team6
50Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
51Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling5
52Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
53Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan4
54Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
55Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team3
56Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD3
57Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2
58Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar2
59Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team2
60Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank9pts
2Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale2
4Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan1
6Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team14:45:40
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:01
3Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:12
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:13
5Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:14
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:37
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:43
8Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:51
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:28
10Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:30
11Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:03:24
12Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:53
13Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:05:50
14Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:53
15Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:25
16Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:09:47
17Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:47
18Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:10:57
19Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:11:28
20Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:12:04
21Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:15:46
22Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:19:31
23Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:27:35

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling44:17:04
2RadioShack-Nissan0:00:04
3BMC Racing Team0:00:06
4Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:13
5Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:29
6Katusha Team0:00:38
7Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:50
8Astana Pro Team0:00:52
9Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:01
10Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:51
11FDJ-Big Mat0:01:59
12Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:02:23
13Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:34
14AG2R La Mondiale0:02:49
15Team Europcar0:03:08
16Lotto-Belisol Team0:03:38
17Movistar Team0:03:56
18Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:07:04
19Garmin-Sharp0:07:34
20Saur-Sojasun0:08:52
21Lampre - ISD0:14:06
22Argos-Shimano0:19:26

