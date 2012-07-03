Sagan dances to second Tour de France stage win
Cancellara survives in yellow
Stage 3: Orchies - Boulogne-sur-Mer
Peter Sagan danced his way to his second Tour de France win in stage 3 to Boulogne-sur-Mer. The Slovakian champion and green jersey holder unleashed his powerful acceleration in the final hundred meters, distancing Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky), who held on for second over Peter Velits of Omega Pharma-QuickStep. A fourth place finish was enough for RadioShack-Nissan's Fabian Cancellara to hold on to his overall lead.
The final climb saw a large group going up for the win in a difficult situation. Oscar Freire of Katusha was squeezed in the dash for the line by a Vacansoleil rider, and set off a crash. It was mostly contained on one side of the road, holding up a number of riders already out of contention for the stage, but all were given the same time as the main bunch. Held up was Denis Menchov (Katusha), Bradley Wiggins and his Sky Procycling teammate Chris Froome. The latter toppled into the barriers but emerged unscathed.
The day was marked by climbs and crashes in the last half of the day. Garmin-Sharp suffered the worst luck of the bunch, although Ryder Hesjedal overcame a late-race puncture to regain the front group and ultimately finish the stage in 12th, the rest of the team's climbers - Dan Martin, Christian Vande Velde and Tom Danielson, in addition to sprinter Tyler Farrar, were held up by a large crash in the final 20km and never regained the front of the race.
Team Sky lost one important helper in Kanstantsin Siutsou, who abandoned after a crash, as did Movistar's sprinter JJ Rojas.
Mørkøv strikes again
Once again, all 198 riders were at the start in Orchies, with the race having finally moved into France. It took only five kilometers for the day's group to form. Andriy Grivko (Astana), Giovanni Bernaudeau (Europcar), Ruben Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Sebastien Minard (AG2R) and Michael Mørkøv (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff) took off and quickly built up a gap of 5:40 by km 30. That was enough for the field, and it soon came down to under five minutes.
It was a return appearance for Mørkøv, who has been in the escape group for all three road stages. He took the mountain jersey in the first stage and gathered points one by one in the first two stage to hold on to it.
With some 107km to go, RadioShack got help with the chase. Sylvester Szmyd of Liquigas turned up at the head of the field, an obvious signal that Peter Sagan would be looking for his chance in the difficult last half of the stage.
The first half of the stage was nearly dead flat, and the field was happy enough to roll along, keeping the break group on a long rein, knowing that the fireworks would come soon enough.
The break group rolled right under the intermediate sprint banner as if it were not there, but things were different behind them.
GreenEdge led the charge for the intermediate sprint, and it was a wild sprint. Mark Cavendish looked like he was boxed in but as so often, managed to pull it out at the last minute. And he even turned back to have a word with Kenny Van Hummel of Vacansoleil, who had unnecessarily boxed him in.
As expected, Mørkøv took advantage of being in the lead group to grab the points at the first climb of the day.
Climbing and crashing
And as the field moved onto the narrow roads that would take them over the climbs, the crashes started. Giro d'Italia winner Ryder Hesjedal was involved in an early one. Only minutes later a more serious crash took out Kanstantsin Siutsou (Sky), who became the first rider to abandon the race.
With 37km to go and a gap of about 2:30, the break group kicked up the speed, and managed to drop one of their number, Bernaudeau. Mørkøv took the points on the second climb as well. The peloton picked up their speed as well, to cut the gap. Between the acceleration and the climbs, the sprinters, especially the wounded ones, started dropping off the back.
Not long there after another crash took down a number of riders, including Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge). JJ Rojas (Movistar) and Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) appeared to be injured, Rojas abandoned with an suspected broken collarbone. The crash also split the field, with many riders having a long way to go to catch up again. Even Philippe Gilbert was apparently caught up in it.
Things were frantic form there on. The lead group tried its hardest to stay away, but BMC grabbed control of the chase group and brought the gap down dramatically. Riders were desperate to get up to the front, but Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel) was busy with a stuck rear derailleur and waved down the neutral support car for repairs.
Grivko and Sanchez took the next climb alone in the lead, but with only 16km to go, there were still three more to come.
Gilbert, thought to be a favourite for this stage, was stuck back in one of the chase groups, as was Thomas Voeckler (Europcar), and both were struggling.
Yellow jersey Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) was still in the large first group, as were top race favourites Cadel Evans (BMC) and Bradley Wiggins (Sky). Peter Sagan must also have been there, as a Liquigas rider was often in the lead. And with 10.5km to go, raindrops started to appear.
At the 10km marker, Mørkøv and Grivko had only 28 seconds on the high-powered chase group, and still two more climbs to go. And at 7.3m to go, Mørkøv was caught, leaving the Astana rider alone with a minimal lead. He too was soon overtaken by the chase group.
With 5.5km to go, Sylvain Chavanel of Omega Pharma-QuickStep attacked out of the field. It was familiar terrain for the Frenchman and he popped over the last rise before a long descent, and gradually pulled away.
A roundabout with 2km to go gave Chavanel a problem, and in the peloton behind, Movistar's Alejandro Valverde also had difficulties with it: both had to brake hard and lost ground as the final climb to the finish approached.
Chavanel retained his lead going into the final kilometer, but the thundering horde gave him no chance. Although a crash halfway up broke up the field, the powerful sprinters at the front sailed past the Frenchman.
GreenEdge's Michael Albasini led the way up, but Sagan jumped by him and easily went on for the win, whilst behind him, Boasson Hagen and Velits struggled up the steep climb to fill out the podium.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4:42:58
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:01
|3
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|6
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|11
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
|12
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|14
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|16
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|20
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|21
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|22
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|23
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|25
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|26
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|27
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|28
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|29
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|30
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|31
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|32
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|33
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|35
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|36
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|37
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|39
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|40
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|42
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|43
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|45
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|47
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|48
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:47
|49
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|50
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:01
|51
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|52
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|53
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|54
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|55
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|56
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|57
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|58
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|59
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:58
|62
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|63
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:01
|64
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:15
|65
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:01
|66
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|67
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:18
|68
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:01:31
|69
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|70
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:01:33
|71
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:01
|72
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:33
|73
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:01
|74
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:02
|75
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:02:08
|76
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|77
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|79
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|81
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|82
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|83
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:17
|84
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:18
|85
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:02:32
|86
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:40
|87
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:44
|88
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:26
|89
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:32
|90
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:33
|91
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:03:38
|92
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:54
|93
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|94
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|95
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|96
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|97
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|98
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|99
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|100
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|101
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|102
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:04:01
|103
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|104
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:04:10
|105
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|0:05:05
|106
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:05:27
|107
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|108
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|110
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:42
|111
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:07:03
|112
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|113
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|114
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|115
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:07:17
|116
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:19
|117
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|118
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|119
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:07:27
|120
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|121
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|122
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|123
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|124
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|125
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|126
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|127
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|128
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|129
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|130
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|131
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|132
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|133
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|134
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|135
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD
|136
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|137
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|138
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|139
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|140
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|141
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|142
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|143
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|144
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|145
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|146
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|147
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|148
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|149
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|150
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|151
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|152
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|153
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|154
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|155
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|156
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|157
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|158
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|159
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|160
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|161
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|162
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|163
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|164
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|165
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|166
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|167
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:07:42
|168
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:46
|169
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:07:52
|170
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:54
|171
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|0:08:02
|172
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:09:00
|173
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Sharp
|174
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|175
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:09:11
|176
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:30
|177
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:10:37
|178
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|179
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|180
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|181
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|182
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|183
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|184
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|185
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|186
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|187
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|188
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|189
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:16:26
|190
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|191
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|192
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:16:29
|193
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|194
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|195
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|196
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|30
|pts
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|25
|3
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|22
|4
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|19
|5
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|17
|6
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|7
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|8
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|10
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|11
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
|6
|12
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|13
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|14
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|3
|15
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|pts
|2
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|3
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|15
|4
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13
|5
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|11
|6
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|10
|7
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|9
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|6
|11
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|13
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|2
|pts
|2
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4:42:58
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:01
|3
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:47
|11
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:01
|12
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:01:33
|13
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:05:27
|14
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:07:03
|15
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:27
|16
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|17
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|18
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|19
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|21
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:54
|22
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:16:29
|23
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|14:08:56
|2
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:01
|3
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|7
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|8
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|9
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Sky Procycling
|11
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|Katusha Team
|13
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:47
|14
|Team Europcar
|0:01:33
|15
|Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:02
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:08
|17
|Movistar Team
|0:02:40
|18
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:03:38
|19
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:04:15
|20
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:07:12
|21
|Lampre - ISD
|0:11:20
|22
|Argos-Shimano
|0:17:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|14:45:30
|2
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:07
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:10
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:11
|6
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:13
|7
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:17
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:18
|9
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:19
|11
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|12
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:22
|13
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:23
|16
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:24
|19
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:25
|21
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|22
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|23
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:28
|24
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:29
|25
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|26
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:35
|27
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|28
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:37
|29
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|30
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:38
|31
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:40
|33
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:42
|34
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|35
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:00:43
|36
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:45
|37
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|38
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:47
|39
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:48
|40
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|41
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|43
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:57
|44
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:00
|45
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|46
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:24
|47
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:29
|48
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:30
|49
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:38
|50
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:41
|51
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|52
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:42
|53
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|54
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:02:03
|55
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:09
|56
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:22
|57
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:27
|58
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:02:29
|59
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:40
|60
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|61
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:52
|62
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:54
|63
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:59
|64
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:03:08
|65
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:17
|66
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:18
|67
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:03:34
|68
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:03:44
|69
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|70
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:50
|71
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:01
|72
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:03
|73
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:04
|74
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|75
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:04:10
|76
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:14
|77
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:15
|78
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:04:18
|79
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:21
|80
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:04:30
|81
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:04:47
|82
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:58
|83
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:59
|84
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:12
|85
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:16
|86
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:24
|87
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|0:05:28
|88
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:06:00
|89
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:20
|90
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:22
|91
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:06:23
|92
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:06:29
|93
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:06:30
|94
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:32
|95
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:06:43
|96
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:06:54
|97
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:07:02
|98
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|99
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|100
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:07:05
|101
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:12
|102
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:07:29
|103
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:07:46
|104
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:58
|105
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:08:03
|106
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|107
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:08:04
|109
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:08:12
|110
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:19
|111
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:28
|112
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:32
|113
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:34
|114
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:35
|115
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:36
|116
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|117
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:08:46
|118
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:08:47
|119
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|120
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:08:48
|121
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:08:49
|122
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:56
|123
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|124
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:08:59
|125
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:13
|126
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:09:41
|127
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:42
|128
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:47
|129
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:09:50
|130
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:09:56
|131
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:09:57
|132
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:10:03
|133
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:10:10
|134
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:16
|135
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:10:17
|136
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|137
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:10:22
|138
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:10:25
|139
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:30
|140
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:10:32
|141
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:10:36
|142
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:10:43
|143
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:10:45
|144
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:10:53
|145
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:57
|146
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:11:05
|147
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|148
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:11:07
|149
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:11:09
|150
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:11:33
|151
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:11:38
|152
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:43
|153
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:45
|154
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:11:50
|155
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:51
|156
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|157
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:11:59
|158
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:11
|159
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|160
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:14
|161
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|162
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:12:21
|163
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|0:12:32
|164
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:12:45
|165
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:12:52
|166
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:12:54
|167
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:12:55
|168
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|0:12:59
|169
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:00
|170
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:13:04
|171
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|0:13:13
|172
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:13:26
|173
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:13:43
|174
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD
|0:13:56
|175
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:14:33
|176
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:14:48
|177
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:14:51
|178
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:15:03
|179
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:15:11
|180
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:15:21
|181
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|182
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:15:56
|183
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:57
|184
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:16:48
|185
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:16:51
|186
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:17:02
|187
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:18:03
|188
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:18:26
|189
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:19:10
|190
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:19:30
|191
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:19:38
|192
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:19:41
|193
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:22:53
|194
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:23:11
|195
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:27:45
|196
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:30:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|116
|pts
|2
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|74
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|73
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|67
|5
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|55
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|42
|7
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|40
|8
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|36
|9
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|33
|10
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|32
|11
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|31
|12
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|28
|13
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|26
|14
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|26
|15
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|24
|16
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|23
|17
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|23
|18
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
|21
|19
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|20
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|21
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|22
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|23
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|18
|24
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|25
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|17
|26
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|17
|27
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|17
|28
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|29
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|17
|30
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|17
|31
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|16
|32
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|16
|33
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|34
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|35
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|36
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13
|37
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|13
|38
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|12
|39
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|12
|40
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|11
|41
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|42
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|43
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|10
|44
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|9
|45
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|46
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|47
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|48
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|7
|49
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|6
|50
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|51
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|52
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|53
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|54
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|55
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|3
|56
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|3
|57
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|58
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|2
|59
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|2
|60
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|9
|pts
|2
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|4
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|6
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|14:45:40
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:01
|3
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:12
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:13
|5
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:37
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|8
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:28
|10
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:30
|11
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:03:24
|12
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:53
|13
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:05:50
|14
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:53
|15
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:25
|16
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:09:47
|17
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:47
|18
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:10:57
|19
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:11:28
|20
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:12:04
|21
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:15:46
|22
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:19:31
|23
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:27:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|44:17:04
|2
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:04
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:13
|5
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:29
|6
|Katusha Team
|0:00:38
|7
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:52
|9
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|10
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:51
|11
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:59
|12
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:23
|13
|Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:34
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:49
|15
|Team Europcar
|0:03:08
|16
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:03:38
|17
|Movistar Team
|0:03:56
|18
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:07:04
|19
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:07:34
|20
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:08:52
|21
|Lampre - ISD
|0:14:06
|22
|Argos-Shimano
|0:19:26
