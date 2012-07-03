Image 1 of 82 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins stage 3 of the Tour de France (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 82 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Nissan) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 82 A crash during stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 82 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and others detained by a crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 82 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Nissan) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 82 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 82 There were several crashes in stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 82 Jani Brajkovic (Astana) gets medical treatment after a crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 82 The RadioShack-Nissan team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 82 British fans are out in force to cheer during the 2012 Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 82 Jani Brajkovic (Astana) and others in a crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 82 The peloton climbs (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 82 Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank - Peter Sagan danced his way to his second Tour de France win in stage 3 to Boulogne-sur-Mer. The Slovakian champion and green jersey holder unleashed his powerful acceleration in the final hundred meters, distancing Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky), who held on for second over Peter Velits of Omega Pharma-QuickStep. A fourth place finish was enough for RadioShack-Nissan's Fabian Cancellara to hold on to his overall lead.

The final climb saw a large group going up for the win in a difficult situation. Oscar Freire of Katusha was squeezed in the dash for the line by a Vacansoleil rider, and set off a crash. It was mostly contained on one side of the road, holding up a number of riders already out of contention for the stage, but all were given the same time as the main bunch. Held up was Denis Menchov (Katusha), Bradley Wiggins and his Sky Procycling teammate Chris Froome. The latter toppled into the barriers but emerged unscathed.

The day was marked by climbs and crashes in the last half of the day. Garmin-Sharp suffered the worst luck of the bunch, although Ryder Hesjedal overcame a late-race puncture to regain the front group and ultimately finish the stage in 12th, the rest of the team's climbers - Dan Martin, Christian Vande Velde and Tom Danielson, in addition to sprinter Tyler Farrar, were held up by a large crash in the final 20km and never regained the front of the race.

Team Sky lost one important helper in Kanstantsin Siutsou, who abandoned after a crash, as did Movistar's sprinter JJ Rojas.

Mørkøv strikes again

Once again, all 198 riders were at the start in Orchies, with the race having finally moved into France. It took only five kilometers for the day's group to form. Andriy Grivko (Astana), Giovanni Bernaudeau (Europcar), Ruben Perez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Sebastien Minard (AG2R) and Michael Mørkøv (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff) took off and quickly built up a gap of 5:40 by km 30. That was enough for the field, and it soon came down to under five minutes.

It was a return appearance for Mørkøv, who has been in the escape group for all three road stages. He took the mountain jersey in the first stage and gathered points one by one in the first two stage to hold on to it.

With some 107km to go, RadioShack got help with the chase. Sylvester Szmyd of Liquigas turned up at the head of the field, an obvious signal that Peter Sagan would be looking for his chance in the difficult last half of the stage.

The first half of the stage was nearly dead flat, and the field was happy enough to roll along, keeping the break group on a long rein, knowing that the fireworks would come soon enough.

The break group rolled right under the intermediate sprint banner as if it were not there, but things were different behind them.

GreenEdge led the charge for the intermediate sprint, and it was a wild sprint. Mark Cavendish looked like he was boxed in but as so often, managed to pull it out at the last minute. And he even turned back to have a word with Kenny Van Hummel of Vacansoleil, who had unnecessarily boxed him in.

As expected, Mørkøv took advantage of being in the lead group to grab the points at the first climb of the day.

Climbing and crashing

And as the field moved onto the narrow roads that would take them over the climbs, the crashes started. Giro d'Italia winner Ryder Hesjedal was involved in an early one. Only minutes later a more serious crash took out Kanstantsin Siutsou (Sky), who became the first rider to abandon the race.

With 37km to go and a gap of about 2:30, the break group kicked up the speed, and managed to drop one of their number, Bernaudeau. Mørkøv took the points on the second climb as well. The peloton picked up their speed as well, to cut the gap. Between the acceleration and the climbs, the sprinters, especially the wounded ones, started dropping off the back.

Not long there after another crash took down a number of riders, including Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge). JJ Rojas (Movistar) and Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) appeared to be injured, Rojas abandoned with an suspected broken collarbone. The crash also split the field, with many riders having a long way to go to catch up again. Even Philippe Gilbert was apparently caught up in it.

Things were frantic form there on. The lead group tried its hardest to stay away, but BMC grabbed control of the chase group and brought the gap down dramatically. Riders were desperate to get up to the front, but Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel) was busy with a stuck rear derailleur and waved down the neutral support car for repairs.

Grivko and Sanchez took the next climb alone in the lead, but with only 16km to go, there were still three more to come.

Gilbert, thought to be a favourite for this stage, was stuck back in one of the chase groups, as was Thomas Voeckler (Europcar), and both were struggling.

Yellow jersey Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) was still in the large first group, as were top race favourites Cadel Evans (BMC) and Bradley Wiggins (Sky). Peter Sagan must also have been there, as a Liquigas rider was often in the lead. And with 10.5km to go, raindrops started to appear.

At the 10km marker, Mørkøv and Grivko had only 28 seconds on the high-powered chase group, and still two more climbs to go. And at 7.3m to go, Mørkøv was caught, leaving the Astana rider alone with a minimal lead. He too was soon overtaken by the chase group.

With 5.5km to go, Sylvain Chavanel of Omega Pharma-QuickStep attacked out of the field. It was familiar terrain for the Frenchman and he popped over the last rise before a long descent, and gradually pulled away.

A roundabout with 2km to go gave Chavanel a problem, and in the peloton behind, Movistar's Alejandro Valverde also had difficulties with it: both had to brake hard and lost ground as the final climb to the finish approached.

Chavanel retained his lead going into the final kilometer, but the thundering horde gave him no chance. Although a crash halfway up broke up the field, the powerful sprinters at the front sailed past the Frenchman.

GreenEdge's Michael Albasini led the way up, but Sagan jumped by him and easily went on for the win, whilst behind him, Boasson Hagen and Velits struggled up the steep climb to fill out the podium.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 4:42:58 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:01 3 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 5 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 7 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 11 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp 12 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 13 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 14 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 15 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 16 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 17 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 18 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 20 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 21 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 22 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 23 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 25 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 26 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 27 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 28 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 29 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 30 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 31 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 32 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 33 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 34 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 35 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 36 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 37 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 39 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 40 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 41 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 42 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 43 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 44 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 45 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 46 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 47 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 48 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:47 49 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 50 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:01 51 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 52 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 53 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 54 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 55 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 56 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 57 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 58 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 59 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 60 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 61 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:58 62 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:01 63 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:01 64 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:15 65 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:01 66 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 67 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:18 68 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:01:31 69 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 70 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:01:33 71 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:01 72 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:33 73 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:01 74 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:02:02 75 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:02:08 76 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 77 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 78 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 79 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 81 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 82 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 83 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:17 84 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:18 85 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:02:32 86 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:40 87 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:44 88 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:26 89 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:32 90 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:33 91 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:03:38 92 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:54 93 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 94 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 95 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 96 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 97 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 98 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 99 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 100 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 101 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 102 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 0:04:01 103 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:01 104 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:04:10 105 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 0:05:05 106 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:05:27 107 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 108 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 109 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 110 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:06:42 111 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:07:03 112 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 113 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 114 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 115 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 0:07:17 116 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:19 117 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 118 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 119 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:07:27 120 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 121 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 122 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 123 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 124 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 125 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 126 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 127 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 128 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 129 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 130 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 131 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 132 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 133 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 134 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 135 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD 136 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 137 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 138 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 139 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 140 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 141 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 142 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 143 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 144 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 145 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 146 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 147 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 148 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 149 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 150 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 151 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 152 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 153 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 154 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 155 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 156 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 157 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 158 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 159 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 160 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 161 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano 162 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 163 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 164 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano 165 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 166 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 167 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:07:42 168 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:07:46 169 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:07:52 170 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:54 171 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 0:08:02 172 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:09:00 173 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Sharp 174 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 175 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:09:11 176 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:09:30 177 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:10:37 178 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 179 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 180 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 181 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 182 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 183 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 184 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 185 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 186 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 187 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 188 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 189 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:16:26 190 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 191 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 192 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:16:29 193 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 194 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 195 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 196 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling DNF Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 30 pts 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 25 3 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 22 4 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 19 5 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 17 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 7 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 13 8 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 10 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 11 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp 6 12 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 13 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 4 14 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 3 15 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2

Intermediate sprint - Senlecques, km. 119.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 pts 2 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 17 3 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 15 4 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 13 5 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 11 6 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 10 7 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 9 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 7 10 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 6 11 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 12 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 13 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 14 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 15 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de L'Éperche, km. 132.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Mont Violette, km. 163.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 2 pts 2 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 4:42:58 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:01 3 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:47 11 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:01 12 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:01:33 13 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:05:27 14 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:07:03 15 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:27 16 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 17 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 18 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 19 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 20 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 21 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:54 22 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:16:29 23 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liquigas-Cannondale 14:08:56 2 RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:01 3 Rabobank Cycling Team 4 Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 Astana Pro Team 6 BMC Racing Team 7 Lotto-Belisol Team 8 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 9 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 Sky Procycling 11 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 12 Katusha Team 13 FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:47 14 Team Europcar 0:01:33 15 Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:02:02 16 AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:08 17 Movistar Team 0:02:40 18 Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:03:38 19 Saur-Sojasun 0:04:15 20 Garmin-Sharp 0:07:12 21 Lampre - ISD 0:11:20 22 Argos-Shimano 0:17:00

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 14:45:30 2 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:07 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:10 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:11 6 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:13 7 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:17 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:18 9 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp 10 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:19 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:21 12 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:22 13 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 14 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:23 16 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:24 19 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:25 21 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 22 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:26 23 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:28 24 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:29 25 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 26 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:35 27 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 28 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:37 29 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 30 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:38 31 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 32 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:40 33 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 0:00:42 34 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 35 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:00:43 36 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:45 37 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 38 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:47 39 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:48 40 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:53 41 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 42 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:54 43 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:57 44 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:00 45 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:01 46 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:24 47 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:29 48 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:30 49 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:38 50 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:41 51 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 52 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:01:42 53 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:55 54 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:02:03 55 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:09 56 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:22 57 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:27 58 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:02:29 59 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:40 60 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:02:46 61 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:52 62 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:54 63 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:59 64 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:03:08 65 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:17 66 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:18 67 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:03:34 68 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:03:44 69 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 70 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:50 71 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:01 72 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:03 73 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:04 74 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 75 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:04:10 76 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:14 77 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:15 78 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:04:18 79 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:04:21 80 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:04:30 81 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:04:47 82 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:58 83 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:59 84 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:12 85 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:16 86 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:05:24 87 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 0:05:28 88 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:06:00 89 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:06:20 90 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:22 91 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:06:23 92 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:06:29 93 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:06:30 94 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:32 95 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 0:06:43 96 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:06:54 97 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:07:02 98 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 99 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 100 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:07:05 101 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:07:12 102 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:07:29 103 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:07:46 104 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:07:58 105 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 0:08:03 106 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 107 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 108 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:08:04 109 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:08:12 110 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:19 111 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:28 112 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:32 113 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:34 114 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:35 115 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:36 116 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 117 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:08:46 118 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:08:47 119 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 120 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:08:48 121 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:08:49 122 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:56 123 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 124 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:08:59 125 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:13 126 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:09:41 127 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:42 128 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:47 129 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:09:50 130 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:09:56 131 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:09:57 132 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:10:03 133 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:10:10 134 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:16 135 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:10:17 136 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 137 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 0:10:22 138 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:10:25 139 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:30 140 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:10:32 141 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:10:36 142 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:10:43 143 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:10:45 144 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:10:53 145 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:57 146 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:11:05 147 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 148 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:11:07 149 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:11:09 150 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:11:33 151 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:11:38 152 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:43 153 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:11:45 154 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:11:50 155 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:51 156 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 157 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:11:59 158 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:11 159 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 160 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:12:14 161 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 162 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:12:21 163 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 0:12:32 164 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:12:45 165 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:12:52 166 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:12:54 167 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 0:12:55 168 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:12:59 169 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:13:00 170 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Sharp 0:13:04 171 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 0:13:13 172 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:13:26 173 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:13:43 174 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD 0:13:56 175 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:14:33 176 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:14:48 177 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:14:51 178 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:15:03 179 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:15:11 180 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:15:21 181 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 182 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:15:56 183 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:57 184 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:16:48 185 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:16:51 186 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:17:02 187 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:18:03 188 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:18:26 189 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:19:10 190 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:19:30 191 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:19:38 192 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:19:41 193 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:22:53 194 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:23:11 195 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:27:45 196 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:30:05

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 116 pts 2 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 74 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 73 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 67 5 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 55 6 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 42 7 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 40 8 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 36 9 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 33 10 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 32 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 31 12 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 28 13 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 26 14 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 26 15 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 24 16 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 23 17 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 23 18 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp 21 19 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 20 20 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 21 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 20 22 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 20 23 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 18 24 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 25 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 17 26 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 17 27 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 17 28 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 17 29 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 17 30 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 17 31 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 16 32 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 16 33 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 34 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 35 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 13 36 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 13 37 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 13 38 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 12 39 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 12 40 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 11 41 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 42 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 43 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 10 44 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 9 45 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 8 46 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 47 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 48 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 7 49 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 6 50 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 51 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 52 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 53 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 4 54 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 55 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 3 56 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 3 57 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2 58 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 2 59 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 2 60 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 9 pts 2 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 4 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 1 6 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 14:45:40 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:01 3 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:12 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:13 5 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:14 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:37 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:43 8 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:51 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:28 10 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:30 11 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:03:24 12 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:53 13 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:05:50 14 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:53 15 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:25 16 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:09:47 17 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:47 18 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:10:57 19 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:11:28 20 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:12:04 21 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:15:46 22 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:19:31 23 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:27:35