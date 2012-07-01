Trending

Sagan triumphs in Seraing

Runner-up Cancellara remains in yellow jersey

Image 1 of 124

In case anyone had any doubts as to who the leader was...

In case anyone had any doubts as to who the leader was...
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 2 of 124

Yellow is a good fit for Fabs

Yellow is a good fit for Fabs
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 3 of 124

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) holds on to the lead as best young rider despite a strong challenge from Edvald Boasson Hagen

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) holds on to the lead as best young rider despite a strong challenge from Edvald Boasson Hagen
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 4 of 124

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC) at the start line in Liège

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC) at the start line in Liège
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 5 of 124

Waiting for go... Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan)

Waiting for go... Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 6 of 124

The start line in Liège

The start line in Liège
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 7 of 124

Fabian Cancellara and Peter Sagan sprint for the finish line

Fabian Cancellara and Peter Sagan sprint for the finish line
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 8 of 124

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) spent after his win in Seraing

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) spent after his win in Seraing
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 9 of 124

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) is interviewed

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) is interviewed
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 10 of 124

Michael Morkov (Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) wears the 2012 Tours first polka dot jersey

Michael Morkov (Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) wears the 2012 Tours first polka dot jersey
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 11 of 124

A swarm of media at the finish in Seraing

A swarm of media at the finish in Seraing
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 12 of 124

The peloton en route to Seraing

The peloton en route to Seraing
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 13 of 124

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) rolls to the start

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) rolls to the start
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 14 of 124

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and friends at the sign on

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and friends at the sign on
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 15 of 124

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) gets interviewed

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) gets interviewed
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 16 of 124

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) has won the Tour's opening road stage in Seraing, Belgium.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) has won the Tour's opening road stage in Seraing, Belgium.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 17 of 124

Danilo Hondo (Lampre - ISD) does some final checks on his rig

Danilo Hondo (Lampre - ISD) does some final checks on his rig
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 18 of 124

Record-breaking George Hincapie (BMC) gets a pat on the back from Mark Cavendish (Sky)

Record-breaking George Hincapie (BMC) gets a pat on the back from Mark Cavendish (Sky)
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 19 of 124

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) signs on for Stage 1

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) signs on for Stage 1
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 20 of 124

Fabian Cancellara also leads the points classification

Fabian Cancellara also leads the points classification
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 21 of 124

Job done... Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Job done... Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 22 of 124

The day's break of Yohann Gène (Europcar), Pablo Urtasun (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Anthony Delaplace (Saur-Sojasun) and Michael Mørkøv (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff)

The day's break of Yohann Gène (Europcar), Pablo Urtasun (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Anthony Delaplace (Saur-Sojasun) and Michael Mørkøv (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 23 of 124

Sky lead the team classification after Stage 1

Sky lead the team classification after Stage 1
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 24 of 124

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) pulls on the yellow jersey for the second day running

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) pulls on the yellow jersey for the second day running
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 25 of 124

Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff) claimed the first mountain classification jersey of the 2012 Tour de France.

Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff) claimed the first mountain classification jersey of the 2012 Tour de France.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 124

_V6O6640 - Andalucia team before the race start at Qinghai Lake

_V6O6640 - Andalucia team before the race start at Qinghai Lake
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 124

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) defended his lead in the best young rider classification.

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) defended his lead in the best young rider classification.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 124

Best young rider Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Best young rider Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 124

Giro champion Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) climbs to the finish in the front group.

Giro champion Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) climbs to the finish in the front group.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 124

Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) at the finish of stage 1 in Seraing, Belgium.

Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) at the finish of stage 1 in Seraing, Belgium.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 124

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) had a day in green after his second-place finish in the prologue.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) had a day in green after his second-place finish in the prologue.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 124

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale).

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 124

Mark Cavendish (Sky) during stage 1 of the 2012 Tour de France.

Mark Cavendish (Sky) during stage 1 of the 2012 Tour de France.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 124

The day's break was held up at a level crossing near Theux.

The day's break was held up at a level crossing near Theux.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 124

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) also leads the points classification.

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) also leads the points classification.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 124

Tour de France leader Fabian Cancellara steps off the podium.

Tour de France leader Fabian Cancellara steps off the podium.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 124

_V6O6640 - Andalucia team before the race start at Qinghai Lake

_V6O6640 - Andalucia team before the race start at Qinghai Lake
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 124

Norwegian road champion Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) digs deep to cross the gap to Cancellara and Sagan.

Norwegian road champion Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) digs deep to cross the gap to Cancellara and Sagan.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 124

Cadel Evans (BMC) leads the peloton in pursuit of Cancellara, Sagan and Boasson Hagen.

Cadel Evans (BMC) leads the peloton in pursuit of Cancellara, Sagan and Boasson Hagen.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 124

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the wheel of Bradley Wiggins (Sky) during the stage 1 finale.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the wheel of Bradley Wiggins (Sky) during the stage 1 finale.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 124

Nicolas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale) in the stage 1 finale.

Nicolas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale) in the stage 1 finale.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 124

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) found the uphill finish of stage 1 to his liking.

Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) found the uphill finish of stage 1 to his liking.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 124

Peter Sagan's incredible season continues as he prevails on the first road stage of his Tour de France debut.

Peter Sagan's incredible season continues as he prevails on the first road stage of his Tour de France debut.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 124

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) triumphs in the first Tour de France road stage of his career.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) triumphs in the first Tour de France road stage of his career.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 124

Stage 1 winner Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Stage 1 winner Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 124

Slovakian road champion Peter Sagan on the podium following his victory in Seraing, Belgium.

Slovakian road champion Peter Sagan on the podium following his victory in Seraing, Belgium.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 124

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) dons the yellow jersey once again.

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) dons the yellow jersey once again.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 124

Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) retains the white jersey.

Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) retains the white jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 124

Up and running: Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) opens his Tour de France innings with a win.

Up and running: Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) opens his Tour de France innings with a win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 124

The Sagan shuffle. Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins in Seraing.

The Sagan shuffle. Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins in Seraing.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 124

Cadel Evans (BMC).

Cadel Evans (BMC).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 124

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) adjusts his radio.

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) adjusts his radio.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 124

Russian champion Eduard Vorganov (Katusha).

Russian champion Eduard Vorganov (Katusha).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 124

Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) before the start.

Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) before the start.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 124

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) was well-placed all day.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) was well-placed all day.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 124

The break's progress was halted by a level crossing.

The break's progress was halted by a level crossing.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 124

Bernhard Eisel (Sky).

Bernhard Eisel (Sky).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 124

Bradley Wiggins and his Sky team.

Bradley Wiggins and his Sky team.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 124

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) put in a Herculean effort on the final climb but just fell short.

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) put in a Herculean effort on the final climb but just fell short.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 124

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) in Liege for the start of stage 1 at the Tour de France.

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) in Liege for the start of stage 1 at the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 61 of 124

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 124

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge).

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 124

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) had a pre-planned celebration routine.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) had a pre-planned celebration routine.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 124

Five-time Tour de France winner Bernard Hinault.

Five-time Tour de France winner Bernard Hinault.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 124

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) salutes from the podium.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) salutes from the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 124

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) at the finish.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) at the finish.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 124

Sylwester Szmyd (Liquigas-Cannondale).

Sylwester Szmyd (Liquigas-Cannondale).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 124

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) knows his way around a podium.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) knows his way around a podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 124

Yellow jersey Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) compares headwear notes with Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky).

Yellow jersey Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) compares headwear notes with Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 124

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) consults with the team car.

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) consults with the team car.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 124

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) was a heavy faller on stage 1 of the Tour de France.

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) was a heavy faller on stage 1 of the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 72 of 124

Eddy Merckx.

Eddy Merckx.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 73 of 124

An injured Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) finishes stage 1 but heads straight for the bus

An injured Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) finishes stage 1 but heads straight for the bus
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 74 of 124

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) was the only rider to immediately react to Cancellara's attack. Edvald Boasson Hagen is trying to bridge the gap.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) was the only rider to immediately react to Cancellara's attack. Edvald Boasson Hagen is trying to bridge the gap.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 75 of 124

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) attacked on the final climb with Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) in tow.

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) attacked on the final climb with Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) in tow.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 76 of 124

Michael Mørkøv (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff) leads the break of the day.

Michael Mørkøv (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff) leads the break of the day.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 77 of 124

Best young rider Tejay van Garderen (BMC) awaits the start of stage 1.

Best young rider Tejay van Garderen (BMC) awaits the start of stage 1.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 78 of 124

Bradley Wiggins (Sky), wearing the green points leader's jersey, signs on for stage 1.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky), wearing the green points leader's jersey, signs on for stage 1.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 79 of 124

David Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp)

David Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 80 of 124

Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) heads to the sign on stage.

Chris Horner (RadioShack-Nissan) heads to the sign on stage.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 81 of 124

Tour de France leader Fabian Cancellara prior to the start of stage 1.

Tour de France leader Fabian Cancellara prior to the start of stage 1.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 82 of 124

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) shows off his new, yellow Trek Domane prepared for the Swiss rider's first stage in the leader's jersey.

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) shows off his new, yellow Trek Domane prepared for the Swiss rider's first stage in the leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 83 of 124

A gallery of previous Tour de France winners at the start in Liege, Belgium.

A gallery of previous Tour de France winners at the start in Liege, Belgium.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 84 of 124

Yellow jersey holder Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) at the start in Liege.

Yellow jersey holder Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) at the start in Liege.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 85 of 124

_V6O6640 - Andalucia team before the race start at Qinghai Lake

_V6O6640 - Andalucia team before the race start at Qinghai Lake
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 86 of 124

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and son prior to the start of the Tour's first road stage.

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and son prior to the start of the Tour's first road stage.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 87 of 124

Giro d'Italia director Michele Acquarone was in Liege, Belgium for the start of the Tour's first road stage.

Giro d'Italia director Michele Acquarone was in Liege, Belgium for the start of the Tour's first road stage.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 88 of 124

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) at the finish of stage 1.

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) at the finish of stage 1.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 89 of 124

Dmitriy Fofonov (Astana).

Dmitriy Fofonov (Astana).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 90 of 124

Mission accomplished: Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) in Seraing.

Mission accomplished: Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) in Seraing.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 91 of 124

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) heads for the podium.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) heads for the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 92 of 124

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) out in front.

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) out in front.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 93 of 124

Danilo Hondo (Lampre-ISD) is a key support to Alessandro Petacchi.

Danilo Hondo (Lampre-ISD) is a key support to Alessandro Petacchi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 94 of 124

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) salutes from the podium.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) salutes from the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 95 of 124

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins in Seraing.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins in Seraing.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 96 of 124

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) pips Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) to the line.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) pips Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) to the line.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 97 of 124

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates his first ever Tour de France stage win.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates his first ever Tour de France stage win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 98 of 124

Much was expected of Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) and he duly delivered.

Much was expected of Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) and he duly delivered.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 99 of 124

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the podium in Seraing.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the podium in Seraing.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 100 of 124

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) sits up and takes it all in.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) sits up and takes it all in.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 101 of 124

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) showed considerable poise to win as he did.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) showed considerable poise to win as he did.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 102 of 124

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) and Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) before the start.

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) and Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) before the start.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 103 of 124

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge).

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 104 of 124

Sky before donning their yellow helmets.

Sky before donning their yellow helmets.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 105 of 124

Michael Mørkøv (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff) leads the mountains classification.

Michael Mørkøv (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff) leads the mountains classification.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 106 of 124

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates his win.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates his win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 107 of 124

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) laws down the law.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) laws down the law.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 108 of 124

The 2012 Tour de France peloton leaves Liege on stage 1.

The 2012 Tour de France peloton leaves Liege on stage 1.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 109 of 124

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale).

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 110 of 124

The Astana fan club was out in force.

The Astana fan club was out in force.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 111 of 124

Michael Mørkøv (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff) in the polka dot jersey.

Michael Mørkøv (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff) in the polka dot jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 112 of 124

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) before the start.

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) before the start.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 113 of 124

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) share a joke before the start.

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) share a joke before the start.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 114 of 124

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) rides to the start.

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) rides to the start.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 115 of 124

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) was visited by his family before the start.

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) was visited by his family before the start.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 116 of 124

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) in yellow in Liege.

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) in yellow in Liege.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 117 of 124

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) waits for the start.

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) waits for the start.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 118 of 124

Bjarne Riis has attracted a new sponsor to his squad.

Bjarne Riis has attracted a new sponsor to his squad.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 119 of 124

Philippe Gilbert and family before the start.

Philippe Gilbert and family before the start.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 120 of 124

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) would again play a starring role on stage 1.

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) would again play a starring role on stage 1.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 121 of 124

Giro d'Italia director Michele Acquarone visited the Tour de France in Liege.

Giro d'Italia director Michele Acquarone visited the Tour de France in Liege.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 122 of 124

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) signs on.

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) signs on.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 123 of 124

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) begins his debut Tour in impressive fashion with victory in stage 1.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) begins his debut Tour in impressive fashion with victory in stage 1.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 124 of 124

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) launches his sprint to win the Tour de France's opening road stage.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) launches his sprint to win the Tour de France's opening road stage.
(Image credit: AFP)

Peter Sagan of Liquigas-Cannondale took his first Tour de France win in the first stage of his first Tour de France, outsprinting yellow jersey Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) for the victory. The trio had escaped from the field in the final 1.5km of the stage, under the impetus of a powerful surge from Cancellara, and charged their way up the closing climb in Seraing, Belgium.

Related Articles

Video: Sagan leaves early mark on Tour de France

There were no changes in the top five of the GC, but the pure time trialists fell out of the top ten. Cancellara easily retained his seven second lead over Sky's Bradley Wiggins with Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) holding third place overall, tied on time with Wiggins.

The stage was marked by a breakaway group which enjoyed approximately 190 kilometers of freedom, but the finale went to the top guns. Although a large group came to the end and was given the time of the winner, the usual sprinters were not involved.

Sagan had been a favourite to take the win on this tricky finish, and Boasson Hagen was no surprise either. But it was not so expected to see Cancellara fighting those two for the stage win, and he has now really shown that he is recovered from his shattered collarbone at the Tour of Flanders and has his self-confidence back.

"Of course people told me I was the favourite," said Sagan. "I knew that Chavanel would try something at the end. I wanted to attack at the hardest section. It was very, very good that Cancellara was there. I saw that he had strong legs. It was good to take it easy behind him."

From the gun

The full complement of 198 riders started on Sunday for the 198 kilometers from Liege to Seraing. And almost immediately after the sharp start, six riders attacked and proved to be the break of the day.

The RadioShack-Nissan-led field was happy to let Yohann Gène (Europcar), Pablo Urtasun (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Anthony Delaplace (Saur-Sojasun) and Michael Mørkøv (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff) go. Their lead jumped around from 1:10 (after being stopped at a level crossing) to 4:50 but RadioShack-Nissan never let them get too far away, and their advantage settled around the three-minute mark.

Tony Martin's problems in the 2012 Tour de France continued. After the time trial world champion suffered a puncture in the prologue, he proceeded to crash early on in this stage, and seemed to have difficulty staying up with the field much of the day. Open wounds could be seen on the Omega Pharma-QuickStep German's elbow, and it was said he had injured his wrist as well.

The July weather in Belgian is no better than that during the Spring Classics, and the peloton went from overcast to rain to sun, and back again. Fortunately the dry weather prevailed during the nervous finale.

The day's only intermediate sprint came at 139km , and it was hotly contested by both the break group and the peloton. Gene took maximum points at the head of affairs, while in the field Matthew Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) claimed seventh place ahead of Mark Cavendish (Sky) and Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol).

The oldest of RadioShack's oldies, 40-year-old Jens Voigt, proved why he was named to ride his 15th Tour. He put in many kilometers at the head of the field and was especially vigilant on the front when the gap to the break had crept up again. The German veteran was instrumental in keeping their lead pegged at a comfortable level, ably assisted by Yaroslav Popovych

Along the way, Morkov and Urtasun fought it out for every mountain point. The Dane was the lucky winner, raising a "number one" finger as he took the penultimate climb, but the Basque rider was quick to congratulate him.

With 50km to go, RadioShack-Nissan turned on the speed again and, helped by a tailwind, brought the gap to under two minutes. The Luxembourg-based team was still, as they had all day, doing all the lead work alone.

The escapees hung on gamely to their lead, even as it dropped. With just about 30km to go, though, it finally fell beneath the one minute mark as behind them the other teams started bringing their captains into position. Finally, too, other teams were seen at the head of the field but the impetus in the field momentarily stalled as the gap to the break slowly crept back up again.

At just about the 23km mark four riders crashed, including Mick Rogers of Sky, two Movistar riders and Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank), who remained on the pavement a long time but eventually got up and continued. Shortly thereafter there was another large crash when a fan saw the need to stand in the road to make photos. The speed had been turned on for good by that time, and the lead group took only 28 seconds into the last 20km. The field, scenting the catch and possibly affected by the crashes, was much more hectic than the six escapees.

It was a rolling, curving lead in to the finale, with everyone going all out. BMC, with Marcus Burghardt, had now moved to the front of the field. The inevitable ultimately happened, and with 9km to go the six leaders were caught. Bouet held out longest, but he had no chance against the field now led by Lotto Belisol. The appearance of Andre Greipel at the head of things showed, though, that the Belgian team was not looking for a mass sprint.

The peloton was strung out as it started up the final climb, but it was still a large group. All the big names were at the front, as Orica-GreenEdge pulled them along. Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) jumped at the 2km marker, but Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) caught him on the steepest part of the climb. Cancellara pulled the rest of the field up to the two.

And then Cancellara took off with 1.5km to go! Sagan attached himself to the yellow jersey's rear wheel and the two pulled away. Cancellara was unable to drop Sagan and the lead duo were joined by Boasson Hagen with just over 500m to go, and the three went into the closing – and very high-powered – sprint.

As the field came closer and closer Cancellara opened the sprint at the 150 meter marker. Sagan moved easily around the yellow jersey holder and proudly took the win, sitting straight up and appearing to do a victory dance on his bike.

Full Results
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale4:58:19
2Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
6Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
7Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
9Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
10Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
11Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
12Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
13Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
14Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
16Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
17Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
18Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
19Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
20Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
21Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
22Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
23Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
24Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
26Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
27Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
28Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
29Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
30Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
31Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
33Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
34Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
35Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
36Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
37Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
38Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
39Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
40Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
41Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
42Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
43Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
44Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
45Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
46Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
47Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
48Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
49Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:14
50Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
51Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:17
52Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
53Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
54Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
55Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
56Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:21
57Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
58Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:23
59Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
60Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
62Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
63Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
64Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
65Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
66Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
67Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
68Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
69Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
70Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
71Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
72Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:00:40
73Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
74Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:45
75Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
76Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
77Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
78Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano
79Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
80Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
81Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:00:55
82Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
83Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
84Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
85Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:05
86Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:16
87Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
88Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
89Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
90Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
91Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
92Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
93Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos - Shimano
94Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:20
95Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:25
96Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
97Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
98Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
99Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
100Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:01:52
101Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:02:02
102José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:07
103Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
104Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
105Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
106Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
107Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
108Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
109Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
110Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
111Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
112Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
113Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
114Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
115Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
116Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
117Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
118David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
119Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
120Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
121Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
122Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
123Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
124Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
125Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
126Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
127Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
128Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
129Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
130Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
131Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano
132George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
133Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
134Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
135Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
136Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
137Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
138Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
139Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
140Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
141Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
142Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
143Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:01
144Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
145Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
146Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
147Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
148Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
149Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
150Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
151Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
152Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
153Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
154Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
155David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
156Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
157Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:03:32
158Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Sharp
159Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:41
160Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
161Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
162Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
163Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
164Joan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
165Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
166Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
167Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
168Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
169Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
170Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
171Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
172Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
173Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
174Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
175Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
176Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
177Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
178Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
179Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
180Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
181David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
182André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
183Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
184Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
185Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:05
186Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
187Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:13
188Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
189Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano0:04:23
190Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:04:42
191Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:04:50
192Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD0:05:40
193Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
194Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:11
195Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
196Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:06:44
197Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
198Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:08:52

Points - Érezée, 116.5km
1Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar20pts
2Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi17
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne15
4Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun13
5Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
6Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank10
7Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team9
8Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling8
9André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team7
10Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team6
11Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
12Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale4
13Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team3
14Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team2
15Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling1

Points - Seraing, 198km
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale45pts
2Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan35
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling30
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team26
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team22
6Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team20
7Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team18
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp16
9Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp14
10Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep12
11Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team10
12Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep8
13Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team6
14Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2

Mountain 1 - Côte de Cokaifagne (Cat. 4) 42km
1Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Francorchamps (Cat. 4) 49km
1Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Lierneux (Cat. 4) 94km
1Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1

Mountain 4 - Côte de Barvaux (Cat. 4) 139km
1Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1

Mountain 5 - Côte de Seraing (Cat. 4) 198km
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Most combative rider
1Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne

Young riders
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale4:58:19
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
3Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
4Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
5Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
6Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
7Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
8Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:17
9Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:23
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
11Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
12Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
13Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:01:16
14Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:07
15Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
16Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
17Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
18Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano0:03:01
19Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
20Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:41
21Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
22Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
23Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano0:04:23

Teams
1Sky Procycling14:54:57
2BMC Racing Team
3Garmin-Sharp
4Liquigas-Cannondale
5Omega Pharma-Quick Step
6RadioShack-Nissan
7Ag2R La Mondiale
8Katusha Team
9Orica Greenedge Cycling Team0:00:14
10Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:17
11Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:23
12Team Europcar
13Astana Pro Team
14Movistar Team0:00:40
15FDJ-Big Mat
16Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:54
17Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:01:25
18Lampre - ISD0:01:40
19Team Argos-Shimano0:02:01
20Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:02:53
21Lotto-Belisol Team0:03:01
22Saur-Sojasun0:03:46

General classification after stage 1
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan5:05:32
2Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:07
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
4Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:10
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:11
6Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:13
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
8Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:17
9Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:18
10Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
11Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:19
12Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:21
13Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:22
14Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
15Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
16Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
17Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:23
18Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
19Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
20Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:24
21Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
22Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
23Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
24Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
25Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:25
26Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
27Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
28Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
29Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:26
30Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:00:27
31Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:28
32Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:29
33Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
34Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
35Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:00:31
36Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:33
37Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:34
38Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
39Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:35
40Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
41Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:37
42Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
43Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
44Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
45Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:38
46Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
47Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
48Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:40
49Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
50Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team0:00:42
51Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
52Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:00:43
53Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:45
54Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
55Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:46
56Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:47
57Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:48
58Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:52
59Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:53
61Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
62Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:57
63Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:01
64Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
65Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:05
66Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
67Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:06
68Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
69Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:07
70Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:08
71Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:09
72Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:10
73Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:01:18
74Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:20
75Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:21
76Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
77Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano0:01:22
78Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:01:23
79Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:24
80Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:26
81Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:29
82Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:30
83Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
84Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:41
85Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:01:42
86Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:44
87Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:01:46
88Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:47
89Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:48
90Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:55
91Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos - Shimano0:01:56
92Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:57
93Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
94Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:01
95Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
96Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:02:02
97Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:02:03
98Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:02:09
99Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:18
100Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:02:22
101Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
102George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:27
103Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:29
104Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
105Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
106Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:30
107Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
108Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:02:31
109Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
110Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:32
111José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:33
112Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
113Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:35
114Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:36
115Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp0:02:37
116Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
117Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:40
118Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
119Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
120Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:41
121Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:43
122Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:02:44
123Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
124Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:02:45
125Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
126David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:46
127Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
128Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
129Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:02:47
130Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:02:49
131Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:50
132Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:51
133Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano0:02:52
134Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:54
135Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:55
136Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat0:02:56
137Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:02:57
138Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:59
139Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:04
140Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:09
141Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
142Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:03:10
143Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano0:03:13
144David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp0:03:19
145Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:20
146Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:23
147Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:03:27
148Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:29
149Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:30
150Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:37
151Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:39
152Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:41
153Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:42
154Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:44
155Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:46
156Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:03:53
157Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
158Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:03:59
159Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:01
160Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:04:02
161Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:04:03
162André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:04
163Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:05
164Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
165Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Sharp
166Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:07
167David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
168Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:04:08
169Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:09
170Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
171Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
172Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:12
173Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
174Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:04:15
175Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
176Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
177Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:18
178Joan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:04:23
179Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:25
180Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
181Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
182Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:28
183Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:32
184Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:04:33
185Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:35
186Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano0:04:44
187Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD0:04:46
188Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:04:49
189Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:59
190Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:05:13
191Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:05:22
192Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:13
193Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD0:06:30
194Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:46
195Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:12
196Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:07:26
197Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:45
198Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:09:43

Points classification
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan55pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale49
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling42
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team33
5Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep23
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team22
7Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar20
8Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team20
9Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team18
10Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling17
11Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi17
12Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp16
13Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp15
14Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne15
15Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team13
16Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun13
17Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep12
18Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
19Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team10
20Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team10
21Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank10
22Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team9
23Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano9
24Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team8
25Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling8
26André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team7
27Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team6
28Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team6
29Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team6
30Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling5
31Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
32Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
33Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
34Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep4
35Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team3
36Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team3
37Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team2

Mountains classification
1Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank3pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale1
3Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Young riders classification
1Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team5:05:42
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:01
3Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:12
4Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:14
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
6Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:24
7Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:27
8Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:37
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:42
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:43
11Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:51
12Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:59
13Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:01:52
14Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:25
15Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:30
16Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:36
17Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:45
18Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano0:03:03
19Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:31
20Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:58
21Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:02
22Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:18
23Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano0:04:34

Teams classification
1Sky Procycling15:17:10
2RadioShack-Nissan0:00:04
3BMC Racing Team0:00:06
4Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:13
5Garmin-Sharp0:00:23
6Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:30
7Orica Greenedge Cycling Team0:00:33
8Katusha Team0:00:38
9Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:42
10Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:50
11Astana Pro Team0:00:52
12Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:01
13FDJ-Big Mat0:01:13
14Movistar Team0:01:17
15Team Europcar0:01:36
16Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:51
17Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:02:23
18Team Argos-Shimano0:02:27
19Lampre - ISD0:02:47
20Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:03:27
21Lotto-Belisol Team0:03:38
22Saur-Sojasun0:04:38

Latest on Cyclingnews