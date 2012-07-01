Image 1 of 124 In case anyone had any doubts as to who the leader was... (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 2 of 124 Yellow is a good fit for Fabs (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 3 of 124 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) holds on to the lead as best young rider despite a strong challenge from Edvald Boasson Hagen (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 4 of 124 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC) at the start line in Liège (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 5 of 124 Waiting for go... Peter Sagan of Liquigas-Cannondale took his first Tour de France win in the first stage of his first Tour de France, outsprinting yellow jersey Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) for the victory. The trio had escaped from the field in the final 1.5km of the stage, under the impetus of a powerful surge from Cancellara, and charged their way up the closing climb in Seraing, Belgium.

There were no changes in the top five of the GC, but the pure time trialists fell out of the top ten. Cancellara easily retained his seven second lead over Sky's Bradley Wiggins with Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) holding third place overall, tied on time with Wiggins.

The stage was marked by a breakaway group which enjoyed approximately 190 kilometers of freedom, but the finale went to the top guns. Although a large group came to the end and was given the time of the winner, the usual sprinters were not involved.

Sagan had been a favourite to take the win on this tricky finish, and Boasson Hagen was no surprise either. But it was not so expected to see Cancellara fighting those two for the stage win, and he has now really shown that he is recovered from his shattered collarbone at the Tour of Flanders and has his self-confidence back.

"Of course people told me I was the favourite," said Sagan. "I knew that Chavanel would try something at the end. I wanted to attack at the hardest section. It was very, very good that Cancellara was there. I saw that he had strong legs. It was good to take it easy behind him."

From the gun

The full complement of 198 riders started on Sunday for the 198 kilometers from Liege to Seraing. And almost immediately after the sharp start, six riders attacked and proved to be the break of the day.

The RadioShack-Nissan-led field was happy to let Yohann Gène (Europcar), Pablo Urtasun (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Anthony Delaplace (Saur-Sojasun) and Michael Mørkøv (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff) go. Their lead jumped around from 1:10 (after being stopped at a level crossing) to 4:50 but RadioShack-Nissan never let them get too far away, and their advantage settled around the three-minute mark.

Tony Martin's problems in the 2012 Tour de France continued. After the time trial world champion suffered a puncture in the prologue, he proceeded to crash early on in this stage, and seemed to have difficulty staying up with the field much of the day. Open wounds could be seen on the Omega Pharma-QuickStep German's elbow, and it was said he had injured his wrist as well.

The July weather in Belgian is no better than that during the Spring Classics, and the peloton went from overcast to rain to sun, and back again. Fortunately the dry weather prevailed during the nervous finale.

The day's only intermediate sprint came at 139km , and it was hotly contested by both the break group and the peloton. Gene took maximum points at the head of affairs, while in the field Matthew Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) claimed seventh place ahead of Mark Cavendish (Sky) and Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol).

The oldest of RadioShack's oldies, 40-year-old Jens Voigt, proved why he was named to ride his 15th Tour. He put in many kilometers at the head of the field and was especially vigilant on the front when the gap to the break had crept up again. The German veteran was instrumental in keeping their lead pegged at a comfortable level, ably assisted by Yaroslav Popovych

Along the way, Morkov and Urtasun fought it out for every mountain point. The Dane was the lucky winner, raising a "number one" finger as he took the penultimate climb, but the Basque rider was quick to congratulate him.

With 50km to go, RadioShack-Nissan turned on the speed again and, helped by a tailwind, brought the gap to under two minutes. The Luxembourg-based team was still, as they had all day, doing all the lead work alone.

The escapees hung on gamely to their lead, even as it dropped. With just about 30km to go, though, it finally fell beneath the one minute mark as behind them the other teams started bringing their captains into position. Finally, too, other teams were seen at the head of the field but the impetus in the field momentarily stalled as the gap to the break slowly crept back up again.

At just about the 23km mark four riders crashed, including Mick Rogers of Sky, two Movistar riders and Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank), who remained on the pavement a long time but eventually got up and continued. Shortly thereafter there was another large crash when a fan saw the need to stand in the road to make photos. The speed had been turned on for good by that time, and the lead group took only 28 seconds into the last 20km. The field, scenting the catch and possibly affected by the crashes, was much more hectic than the six escapees.

It was a rolling, curving lead in to the finale, with everyone going all out. BMC, with Marcus Burghardt, had now moved to the front of the field. The inevitable ultimately happened, and with 9km to go the six leaders were caught. Bouet held out longest, but he had no chance against the field now led by Lotto Belisol. The appearance of Andre Greipel at the head of things showed, though, that the Belgian team was not looking for a mass sprint.

The peloton was strung out as it started up the final climb, but it was still a large group. All the big names were at the front, as Orica-GreenEdge pulled them along. Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) jumped at the 2km marker, but Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) caught him on the steepest part of the climb. Cancellara pulled the rest of the field up to the two.

And then Cancellara took off with 1.5km to go! Sagan attached himself to the yellow jersey's rear wheel and the two pulled away. Cancellara was unable to drop Sagan and the lead duo were joined by Boasson Hagen with just over 500m to go, and the three went into the closing – and very high-powered – sprint.

As the field came closer and closer Cancellara opened the sprint at the 150 meter marker. Sagan moved easily around the yellow jersey holder and proudly took the win, sitting straight up and appearing to do a victory dance on his bike.

Full Results 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 4:58:19 2 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 9 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp 10 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 11 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 12 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 13 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 14 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 17 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 18 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 20 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 21 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 22 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 23 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 24 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 26 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling 27 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 29 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 30 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 31 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 33 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 34 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 35 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 36 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 37 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 38 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 39 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 40 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 41 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 42 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 43 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 44 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 45 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 46 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 47 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano 48 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 49 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:14 50 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 51 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:17 52 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 53 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 54 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 55 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 56 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:21 57 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 58 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:23 59 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 60 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 62 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 63 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 64 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 65 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 66 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 67 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 68 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 69 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 70 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 71 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 72 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:00:40 73 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 74 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:45 75 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 76 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 77 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 78 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano 79 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 80 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:00:55 82 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 83 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 84 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 85 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:05 86 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:16 87 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 88 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 89 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 90 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 91 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 92 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 93 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos - Shimano 94 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:20 95 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:25 96 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 97 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 98 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 99 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 100 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:01:52 101 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:02:02 102 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:07 103 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 104 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 105 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 106 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 107 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 108 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 109 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 110 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 111 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 112 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 113 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 114 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 115 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 116 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 117 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 118 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 119 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 120 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 121 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 122 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 123 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 124 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 125 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 126 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 127 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 128 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 129 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 130 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 131 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano 132 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 133 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 134 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 135 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 136 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 137 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 138 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 139 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 140 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 141 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 142 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 143 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:01 144 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano 145 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 146 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 147 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 148 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 149 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 150 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 151 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 152 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 153 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 154 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 155 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 156 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 157 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:03:32 158 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Sharp 159 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:41 160 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano 161 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 162 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 163 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 164 Joan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 165 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 166 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 167 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 168 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 169 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 170 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 171 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 172 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 173 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 174 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 175 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 176 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 177 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 178 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 179 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 180 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 181 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 182 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 183 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 184 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 185 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:05 186 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 187 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:13 188 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 189 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano 0:04:23 190 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:04:42 191 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:04:50 192 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD 0:05:40 193 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 194 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:06:11 195 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 196 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:06:44 197 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 198 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:08:52

Points - Érezée, 116.5km 1 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 20 pts 2 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 17 3 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 4 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 13 5 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 6 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 10 7 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 9 8 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 9 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 7 10 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 11 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 12 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 13 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 3 14 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 2 15 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 1

Points - Seraing, 198km 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 45 pts 2 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 35 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 30 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 26 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 22 6 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 20 7 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 16 9 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp 14 10 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 12 11 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 10 12 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 8 13 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 6 14 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2

Mountain 1 - Côte de Cokaifagne (Cat. 4) 42km 1 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Francorchamps (Cat. 4) 49km 1 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Lierneux (Cat. 4) 94km 1 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1

Mountain 4 - Côte de Barvaux (Cat. 4) 139km 1 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1

Mountain 5 - Côte de Seraing (Cat. 4) 198km 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Most combative rider 1 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne

Young riders 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 4:58:19 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 3 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 6 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:17 9 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:23 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 12 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 13 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:01:16 14 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:07 15 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 18 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano 0:03:01 19 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 20 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:41 21 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 22 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 23 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano 0:04:23

Teams 1 Sky Procycling 14:54:57 2 BMC Racing Team 3 Garmin-Sharp 4 Liquigas-Cannondale 5 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 RadioShack-Nissan 7 Ag2R La Mondiale 8 Katusha Team 9 Orica Greenedge Cycling Team 0:00:14 10 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:17 11 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:23 12 Team Europcar 13 Astana Pro Team 14 Movistar Team 0:00:40 15 FDJ-Big Mat 16 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:54 17 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:25 18 Lampre - ISD 0:01:40 19 Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:01 20 Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:02:53 21 Lotto-Belisol Team 0:03:01 22 Saur-Sojasun 0:03:46

General classification after stage 1 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 5:05:32 2 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:07 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 4 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:10 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:11 6 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:13 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:17 9 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:18 10 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp 11 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:19 12 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:21 13 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:22 14 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 15 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 16 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:23 18 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 19 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:24 21 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 22 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 23 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 24 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 25 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:25 26 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 27 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 28 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling 29 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:26 30 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:00:27 31 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:28 32 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:29 33 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 34 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 35 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:31 36 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:33 37 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:34 38 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 39 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:35 40 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 41 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:37 42 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 43 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 44 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 45 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:38 46 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 47 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 48 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:40 49 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 50 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 0:00:42 51 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 52 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:00:43 53 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:45 54 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 55 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:46 56 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:47 57 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:48 58 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:52 59 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:53 61 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 62 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:57 63 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:01 64 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 65 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:05 66 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 67 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:06 68 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 69 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:07 70 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:08 71 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:09 72 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:10 73 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:01:18 74 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:20 75 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:21 76 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 77 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano 0:01:22 78 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:01:23 79 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:24 80 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:26 81 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:29 82 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:30 83 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 84 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:41 85 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:01:42 86 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:44 87 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:01:46 88 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:47 89 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:48 90 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:55 91 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos - Shimano 0:01:56 92 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:57 93 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 94 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:01 95 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 96 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:02:02 97 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:02:03 98 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:02:09 99 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:02:18 100 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:02:22 101 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 102 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:27 103 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:29 104 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 105 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 106 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:30 107 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 108 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:02:31 109 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 110 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:32 111 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:33 112 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 113 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:35 114 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:02:36 115 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 0:02:37 116 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 117 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:40 118 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 119 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 120 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:41 121 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:43 122 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:02:44 123 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 124 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:02:45 125 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 126 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:46 127 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 128 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 129 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:02:47 130 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:02:49 131 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:50 132 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:51 133 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano 0:02:52 134 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:54 135 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:55 136 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 0:02:56 137 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:02:57 138 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:59 139 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:04 140 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:09 141 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 142 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:03:10 143 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano 0:03:13 144 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 0:03:19 145 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:20 146 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:23 147 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:03:27 148 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:29 149 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:30 150 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:37 151 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:39 152 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:41 153 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:42 154 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:44 155 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:46 156 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:03:53 157 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 158 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:03:59 159 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:01 160 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:04:02 161 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:04:03 162 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:04 163 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:05 164 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 165 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Sharp 166 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:07 167 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 168 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:04:08 169 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:09 170 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 171 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 172 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:12 173 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 174 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:04:15 175 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano 176 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 177 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:18 178 Joan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:04:23 179 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:25 180 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 181 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 182 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:28 183 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:32 184 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:04:33 185 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:35 186 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano 0:04:44 187 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 0:04:46 188 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:04:49 189 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:59 190 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:05:13 191 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:05:22 192 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:13 193 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD 0:06:30 194 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:06:46 195 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:12 196 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:07:26 197 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:45 198 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:09:43

Points classification 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 55 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 49 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 42 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 33 5 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 23 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 22 7 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 20 8 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 20 9 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 10 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 17 11 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 17 12 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 16 13 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp 15 14 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 15 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 16 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 13 17 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 12 18 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 19 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 10 20 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 10 21 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 10 22 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 9 23 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano 9 24 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 8 25 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 26 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 7 27 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 6 28 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 6 29 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 30 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 31 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 32 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 33 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 34 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 4 35 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3 36 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 3 37 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 2

Mountains classification 1 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 3 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 3 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Young riders classification 1 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 5:05:42 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:01 3 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:12 4 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:14 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:24 7 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:27 8 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:37 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:42 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:43 11 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:51 12 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:59 13 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:01:52 14 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:25 15 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:30 16 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:36 17 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:45 18 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano 0:03:03 19 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:31 20 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:58 21 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:02 22 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:18 23 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano 0:04:34