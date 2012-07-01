Sagan triumphs in Seraing
Runner-up Cancellara remains in yellow jersey
Stage 1: Liège - Seraing
Peter Sagan of Liquigas-Cannondale took his first Tour de France win in the first stage of his first Tour de France, outsprinting yellow jersey Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) for the victory. The trio had escaped from the field in the final 1.5km of the stage, under the impetus of a powerful surge from Cancellara, and charged their way up the closing climb in Seraing, Belgium.
There were no changes in the top five of the GC, but the pure time trialists fell out of the top ten. Cancellara easily retained his seven second lead over Sky's Bradley Wiggins with Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) holding third place overall, tied on time with Wiggins.
The stage was marked by a breakaway group which enjoyed approximately 190 kilometers of freedom, but the finale went to the top guns. Although a large group came to the end and was given the time of the winner, the usual sprinters were not involved.
Sagan had been a favourite to take the win on this tricky finish, and Boasson Hagen was no surprise either. But it was not so expected to see Cancellara fighting those two for the stage win, and he has now really shown that he is recovered from his shattered collarbone at the Tour of Flanders and has his self-confidence back.
"Of course people told me I was the favourite," said Sagan. "I knew that Chavanel would try something at the end. I wanted to attack at the hardest section. It was very, very good that Cancellara was there. I saw that he had strong legs. It was good to take it easy behind him."
From the gun
The full complement of 198 riders started on Sunday for the 198 kilometers from Liege to Seraing. And almost immediately after the sharp start, six riders attacked and proved to be the break of the day.
The RadioShack-Nissan-led field was happy to let Yohann Gène (Europcar), Pablo Urtasun (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Maxime Bouet (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Anthony Delaplace (Saur-Sojasun) and Michael Mørkøv (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff) go. Their lead jumped around from 1:10 (after being stopped at a level crossing) to 4:50 but RadioShack-Nissan never let them get too far away, and their advantage settled around the three-minute mark.
Tony Martin's problems in the 2012 Tour de France continued. After the time trial world champion suffered a puncture in the prologue, he proceeded to crash early on in this stage, and seemed to have difficulty staying up with the field much of the day. Open wounds could be seen on the Omega Pharma-QuickStep German's elbow, and it was said he had injured his wrist as well.
The July weather in Belgian is no better than that during the Spring Classics, and the peloton went from overcast to rain to sun, and back again. Fortunately the dry weather prevailed during the nervous finale.
The day's only intermediate sprint came at 139km , and it was hotly contested by both the break group and the peloton. Gene took maximum points at the head of affairs, while in the field Matthew Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) claimed seventh place ahead of Mark Cavendish (Sky) and Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol).
The oldest of RadioShack's oldies, 40-year-old Jens Voigt, proved why he was named to ride his 15th Tour. He put in many kilometers at the head of the field and was especially vigilant on the front when the gap to the break had crept up again. The German veteran was instrumental in keeping their lead pegged at a comfortable level, ably assisted by Yaroslav Popovych
Along the way, Morkov and Urtasun fought it out for every mountain point. The Dane was the lucky winner, raising a "number one" finger as he took the penultimate climb, but the Basque rider was quick to congratulate him.
With 50km to go, RadioShack-Nissan turned on the speed again and, helped by a tailwind, brought the gap to under two minutes. The Luxembourg-based team was still, as they had all day, doing all the lead work alone.
The escapees hung on gamely to their lead, even as it dropped. With just about 30km to go, though, it finally fell beneath the one minute mark as behind them the other teams started bringing their captains into position. Finally, too, other teams were seen at the head of the field but the impetus in the field momentarily stalled as the gap to the break slowly crept back up again.
At just about the 23km mark four riders crashed, including Mick Rogers of Sky, two Movistar riders and Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank), who remained on the pavement a long time but eventually got up and continued. Shortly thereafter there was another large crash when a fan saw the need to stand in the road to make photos. The speed had been turned on for good by that time, and the lead group took only 28 seconds into the last 20km. The field, scenting the catch and possibly affected by the crashes, was much more hectic than the six escapees.
It was a rolling, curving lead in to the finale, with everyone going all out. BMC, with Marcus Burghardt, had now moved to the front of the field. The inevitable ultimately happened, and with 9km to go the six leaders were caught. Bouet held out longest, but he had no chance against the field now led by Lotto Belisol. The appearance of Andre Greipel at the head of things showed, though, that the Belgian team was not looking for a mass sprint.
The peloton was strung out as it started up the final climb, but it was still a large group. All the big names were at the front, as Orica-GreenEdge pulled them along. Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) jumped at the 2km marker, but Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) caught him on the steepest part of the climb. Cancellara pulled the rest of the field up to the two.
And then Cancellara took off with 1.5km to go! Sagan attached himself to the yellow jersey's rear wheel and the two pulled away. Cancellara was unable to drop Sagan and the lead duo were joined by Boasson Hagen with just over 500m to go, and the three went into the closing – and very high-powered – sprint.
As the field came closer and closer Cancellara opened the sprint at the 150 meter marker. Sagan moved easily around the yellow jersey holder and proudly took the win, sitting straight up and appearing to do a victory dance on his bike.
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4:58:19
|2
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|9
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|11
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|12
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|13
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|14
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|17
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|23
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|24
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|26
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
|27
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|29
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|30
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|31
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|33
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|34
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|35
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|36
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|37
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|38
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|39
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|40
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|41
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|43
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|44
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|45
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|46
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|48
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|49
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:14
|50
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|51
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|52
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|54
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|55
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|56
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:21
|57
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:23
|59
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|60
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|62
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|64
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|66
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|67
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|68
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|69
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|70
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|72
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:00:40
|73
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|74
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:45
|75
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|77
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|78
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|79
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|80
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:55
|82
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|83
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|84
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:05
|86
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:16
|87
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|88
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|89
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|91
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|93
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|94
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|95
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:25
|96
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|97
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|98
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|99
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|100
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:01:52
|101
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:02:02
|102
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:07
|103
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|104
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|105
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|106
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|107
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|108
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|109
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|111
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|112
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|113
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|114
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|116
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|117
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|118
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|119
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|120
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|121
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|122
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|123
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|124
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|125
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|126
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|127
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|128
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|129
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|130
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|131
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|132
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|133
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|134
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|135
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|136
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|137
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|138
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|139
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|140
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|141
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|142
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|143
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:01
|144
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|145
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|146
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|147
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|148
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|149
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|150
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|151
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|152
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|153
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|154
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|155
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|156
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|157
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:03:32
|158
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Sharp
|159
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:41
|160
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|161
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|162
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|163
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|164
|Joan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|165
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|166
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|167
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|168
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|169
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|170
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|171
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|172
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|173
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|174
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|175
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|176
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|177
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|178
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|179
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|180
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|181
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|182
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|183
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|184
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|185
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:05
|186
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|187
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:13
|188
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|189
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|0:04:23
|190
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|0:04:42
|191
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:04:50
|192
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:40
|193
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|194
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:11
|195
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|196
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:06:44
|197
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|198
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:08:52
|1
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|pts
|2
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|17
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|4
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|13
|5
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|6
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|10
|7
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|9
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|7
|10
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|13
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|2
|15
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|45
|pts
|2
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|35
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|30
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|26
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|6
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|7
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|16
|9
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
|14
|10
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|12
|11
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|10
|12
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|8
|13
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|6
|14
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|15
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|1
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1
|1
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|1
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1
|1
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|1
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4:58:19
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|3
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|6
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|9
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:23
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|12
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:01:16
|14
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:07
|15
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|18
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|0:03:01
|19
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|20
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:41
|21
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|22
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|23
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|0:04:23
|1
|Sky Procycling
|14:54:57
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|3
|Garmin-Sharp
|4
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|8
|Katusha Team
|9
|Orica Greenedge Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|10
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|11
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|12
|Team Europcar
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|14
|Movistar Team
|0:00:40
|15
|FDJ-Big Mat
|16
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:54
|17
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:25
|18
|Lampre - ISD
|0:01:40
|19
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:01
|20
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:02:53
|21
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:03:01
|22
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:03:46
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|5:05:32
|2
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:07
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|4
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:10
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:11
|6
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:13
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:17
|9
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:18
|10
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
|11
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:19
|12
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|13
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:22
|14
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|16
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:23
|18
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|19
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:24
|21
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|22
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|24
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|25
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:25
|26
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|27
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|28
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
|29
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|30
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:00:27
|31
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:28
|32
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|33
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|34
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|35
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:31
|36
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:33
|37
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|38
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|39
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:35
|40
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|41
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:37
|42
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|43
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|44
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:38
|46
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|48
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:40
|49
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|50
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:42
|51
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|52
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:00:43
|53
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:45
|54
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|55
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:46
|56
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:47
|57
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:48
|58
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:52
|59
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|61
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:57
|63
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|64
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|65
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:05
|66
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|67
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:06
|68
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|69
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:07
|70
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:08
|71
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:09
|72
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|73
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:01:18
|74
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|75
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:21
|76
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|0:01:22
|78
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:23
|79
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:24
|80
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:26
|81
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:29
|82
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:30
|83
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|84
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:41
|85
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:42
|86
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:44
|87
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:46
|88
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:47
|89
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:48
|90
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|91
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|0:01:56
|92
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:57
|93
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|94
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:01
|95
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|96
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:02:02
|97
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:02:03
|98
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:02:09
|99
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:18
|100
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:02:22
|101
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|102
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:27
|103
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:29
|104
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|105
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|106
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:30
|107
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|108
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:02:31
|109
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|110
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:32
|111
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:33
|112
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|113
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:35
|114
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:36
|115
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|0:02:37
|116
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|117
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:40
|118
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|119
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|120
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:41
|121
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:43
|122
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:02:44
|123
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|124
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:02:45
|125
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|126
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:46
|127
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|128
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|129
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:02:47
|130
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:02:49
|131
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:50
|132
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:51
|133
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|0:02:52
|134
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:54
|135
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:55
|136
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:02:56
|137
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:02:57
|138
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:59
|139
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:04
|140
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:09
|141
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|142
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:03:10
|143
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|0:03:13
|144
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|0:03:19
|145
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:20
|146
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:23
|147
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:03:27
|148
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:29
|149
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:30
|150
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:37
|151
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:39
|152
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:41
|153
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:42
|154
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:44
|155
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:46
|156
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:03:53
|157
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|158
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:59
|159
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:01
|160
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:04:02
|161
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:04:03
|162
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:04
|163
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:05
|164
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|165
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Sharp
|166
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:07
|167
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|168
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:04:08
|169
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:09
|170
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|171
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|172
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:12
|173
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|174
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:04:15
|175
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|176
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|177
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:18
|178
|Joan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:04:23
|179
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:25
|180
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|181
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|182
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:28
|183
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:32
|184
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:33
|185
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:35
|186
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|0:04:44
|187
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:46
|188
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:04:49
|189
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:59
|190
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|0:05:13
|191
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:05:22
|192
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:13
|193
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:30
|194
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:46
|195
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:12
|196
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:07:26
|197
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:45
|198
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:09:43
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|55
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|49
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|42
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|33
|5
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|23
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|7
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|8
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|9
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|10
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|17
|11
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|17
|12
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|16
|13
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
|15
|14
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|15
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|16
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|13
|17
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|12
|18
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|19
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|10
|20
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|10
|21
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|10
|22
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|9
|23
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|9
|24
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|25
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|26
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|7
|27
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|6
|28
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|6
|29
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|30
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|31
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|32
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|33
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|34
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|4
|35
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3
|36
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|37
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|2
|1
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|3
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|3
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|1
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5:05:42
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:01
|3
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:12
|4
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:24
|7
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:27
|8
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:37
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:42
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|11
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|12
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:59
|13
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:01:52
|14
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:25
|15
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:30
|16
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:36
|17
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:45
|18
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|0:03:03
|19
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:31
|20
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:58
|21
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:02
|22
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:18
|23
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|0:04:34
|1
|Sky Procycling
|15:17:10
|2
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:04
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:13
|5
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:23
|6
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:30
|7
|Orica Greenedge Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|8
|Katusha Team
|0:00:38
|9
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:42
|10
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:52
|12
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|13
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:13
|14
|Movistar Team
|0:01:17
|15
|Team Europcar
|0:01:36
|16
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:51
|17
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:23
|18
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:27
|19
|Lampre - ISD
|0:02:47
|20
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:03:27
|21
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:03:38
|22
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:04:38
