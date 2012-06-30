Image 1 of 143 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) in yellow at the Tour de France. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 143 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) was impressive (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 3 of 143 Cancellara also earned the green jersey (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 4 of 143 Patrick Gretsch (Argos - Shimano) (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 5 of 143 George Hincapie (BMC) gets set for his 17th Tour de France (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 6 of 143 Vladimir Karpets (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 7 of 143 Andreas Klöden (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 8 of 143 Omega Pharma-QuickStep's Levi Leipheimer (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 9 of 143 Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) goes through some last-minute checks (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 10 of 143 Defending Tour de France Champion Cadel Evans (BMC) begins his 2012 campaign in Liege (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 11 of 143 Evans gave up 10 seconds on rival Bradley Wiggins (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 12 of 143 Sylvain Chavanel warms up (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 13 of 143 Liquigas-Cannondale's Ivan Basso (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 14 of 143 A very happy Fabian Cancellara on the podium in Liege (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 15 of 143 Cancellara on his way to another prologue win in Liege (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 16 of 143 Cancellara heads down the start ramp (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 17 of 143 Fabian Cancellara resplendent in yellow (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 18 of 143 Monsieur Prologue, Fabian Cancellara (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 19 of 143 A big gulp of air for Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 20 of 143 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in his French champion's kit (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 21 of 143 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) rolls down the start ramp in Liege (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 22 of 143 Tony Martin is go! (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 23 of 143 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) steadies himself (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 24 of 143 Thomas Voeckler's 2012 Tour de France begins (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 25 of 143 Mark Cavendish (Sky) gets warmed up (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 26 of 143 Cancellara is in there somewhere... (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 27 of 143 A focused Bradley Wiggins in the start house in Liege (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 28 of 143 And Wiggins is go! (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 29 of 143 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) gets set to leave the start house (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 30 of 143 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) in the 2012 Tour's first yellow jersey (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 31 of 143 Yellow is a good fit for Cancellara (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 32 of 143 Three-time former world time trial champion, Michael Rogers (Sky) (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 33 of 143 Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) gets ready for take off in his final Tour de France (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 34 of 143 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) in the Tour's first white jersey (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 35 of 143 Denis Menchov (Katusha) gets set to leave the start house in Liege (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 36 of 143 Vincenzo Nibali shakes out some last-minute nerves (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 37 of 143 There is uncertainty over what Frank Schleck has to offer in 2012 (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 38 of 143 Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) begins his 2012 Tour de France campaign (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 39 of 143 Another prologue win for Fabian Cancellara (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 40 of 143 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) looks down the road ahead in Liege (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 41 of 143 A very happy Tejay van Garderen on the podium (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 42 of 143 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) gets ready to begin his 2012 Tour de France (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 43 of 143 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) en route to victory in the 2012 Tour de France prologue. (Image credit: AFP) Image 44 of 143 Michael Albasini in Orica-GreenEdge's new colours. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 143 Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 143 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 143 Cadel Evans (BMC). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 143 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) saw his challenge unravel due to bad luck. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 143 Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 143 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) motors to the win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 51 of 143 Denis Menchov (Katusha) is a dark horse at this Tour de France. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 52 of 143 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) was unstoppable. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 53 of 143 Liege was a fine host to the opening day of action. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 54 of 143 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) is looking to bounce back after a poor Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 55 of 143 David Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp) had a disappointing showing. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 56 of 143 Chris Froome (Sky) is Bradley Wiggins' key lieutenant. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 57 of 143 Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 58 of 143 Danilo Hondo (Lampre-ISD) will be Alessandro Petacchi's lead-out man. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 59 of 143 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) will look to shine in the mountains. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 60 of 143 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) is bidding for a rare double. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 61 of 143 Denis Menchov (Katusha) waits for the the start. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 62 of 143 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) powers down the start ramp. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 63 of 143 Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 64 of 143 Wouter Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 65 of 143 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) in the points jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 66 of 143 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) in the start house. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 67 of 143 Cadel Evans (BMC) begins his Tour de France title defence. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 68 of 143 Janez Brajkovic (Astana). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 69 of 143 Denis Menchov (Katusha). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 70 of 143 Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 71 of 143 Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 72 of 143 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) was best-placed of the overall contenders. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 73 of 143 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) had a wealth of support in Liege. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 74 of 143 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) in yellow. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 75 of 143 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) took his 5th opening day victory at the Tour de France. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 76 of 143 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) learns that he has beaten Wiggins' time. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 77 of 143 Vincenzo Nibali has eyes on a podium place in Paris. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 78 of 143 Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) sets off. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 79 of 143 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) readies himself for the off. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 80 of 143 Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) is best young rider. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 81 of 143 Marcus Burghardt (BMC) sends out a message. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 82 of 143 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) salutes from the podium in Liege. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 83 of 143 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) in full flight. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 84 of 143 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) battles to limit his losses. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 85 of 143 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) in action. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 86 of 143 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) had a troubled approach to the Tour. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 87 of 143 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 88 of 143 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 89 of 143 Cadel Evans (BMC) is always a solid performer in time trials. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 90 of 143 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) is well-used to wearing yellow. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 91 of 143 Cadel Evans (BMC) starts his Tour defence. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 92 of 143 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) in the Liege prologue. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 93 of 143 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 94 of 143 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 95 of 143 Fabian Cancellara also leads the points classification. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 96 of 143 Prologue winner Fabian Cancellara dons the first yellow jersey of the 2012 Tour de France. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 97 of 143 Prologue victor Fabian Cancellara on the podium in Liege, Belgium. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 98 of 143 Tour de France prologue winner Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 99 of 143 Giro champion Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) began his Tour de France with a 15th place prologue result. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 100 of 143 Russian time trial champion Denis Menchov (Katusha) finished 8th in the prologue. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 101 of 143 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 102 of 143 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 103 of 143 Alexandr Vinokourov (Astana) starts the final Tour of his career. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 104 of 143 Time trial world champion Tony Martin's Tour de France didn't start as planned with a flat tire ruining his prologue time trial effort. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 105 of 143 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) had to switch bikes following a flat time and conceded 23 seconds to prologue winner Cancellara. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 106 of 143 Time trial world champion Tony Martin's dreams of prologue victory were dashed when he flatted. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 107 of 143 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) leads the young rider classification after the prologue. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 108 of 143 Bradley Wiggins in the start house. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 109 of 143 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) rolls down the start ramp to begin his prologue time trial. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 110 of 143 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) kicks off his 2012 Tour de France with the prologue time trial in Liege, Belgium. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 111 of 143 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) finished 4th in the Tour prologue. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 112 of 143 Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 113 of 143 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) almost crashed when he took one of the 180 degree turns too fast, but the Slovakian managed to stay upright. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 114 of 143 The long, lanky figure of Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) in the Tour prologue. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 115 of 143 Belgian time trial champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 116 of 143 Oscar Freire (Katusha) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 117 of 143 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 118 of 143 Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 119 of 143 US time trial champion David Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp) in his Captain America kit. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 120 of 143 Massive crowds in Liege, Belgium urge on Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 121 of 143 Defending Tour de France champion Cadel Evans opted to wear his BMC skinsuit rather than a yellow one for the prologue. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 122 of 143 2011 Tour champion Cadel Evans (BMC) started his title defense with a 13th place prologue time trial result. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 123 of 143 Cadel Evans (BMC) drives to the finish on the streets of Liege, Belgium. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 124 of 143 David Millar (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 125 of 143 Brett Lancaster (Orica-GreenEdge) cracked the top-10 with a 6th place prologue finish. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 126 of 143 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 127 of 143 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) during his prologue time trial (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 128 of 143 Edvald Boasson Hagen started his 2012 Tour strongly with a 5th place prologue time trial finish. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 129 of 143 French time trial champion Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) was in the hot seat until Wiggins then Cancellara beat his time. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 130 of 143 For the fourth time in his career, Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) has won the Tour de France prologue. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 131 of 143 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) digs deep on his winning prologue performance. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 132 of 143 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) would take a convincing victory in the prologue time trial. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 133 of 143 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) powered to a second place prologue finish in Liege. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 134 of 143 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) kicked off his 2012 Tour de France with a second place result in the prologue time trial. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 135 of 143 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) out of saddle during his prologue time trial. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 136 of 143 Bradley Wiggins' 2012 Tour de France started solidly with a 2nd place prologue result. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 137 of 143 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) would finish in 14th place, 18 seconds behind Cancellara. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 138 of 143 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) in action in Liege, Belgium. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 139 of 143 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) would finish well down the standings in the prologue. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 140 of 143 Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 141 of 143 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 142 of 143 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) approaches the prologue finish line. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 143 of 143 French time trial champion Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) goes all out on the streets of Liege. (Image credit: Sirotti)

There was something almost inevitable about it: the scene was perfect, the timing essential, and the man in form. Eight years after his first prologue win in Liege in the Tour de France, ‘Monsieur Prologue’ Fabian Cancellara rolled back the years to claim his fifth Tour de France prologue, with a comprehensive win in the Belgian city on Saturday.

The RadioShack-Nissan rider turned out a time of 7:13 over the 6.4km course. Not even a determined Bradley Wiggins (Sky) finishing second, 7 seconds down, or world time trial champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) could come close, although the German will feel aggrieved after he set the fastest time at the first time check but suffered a mechanical and was forced to change bikes.

Defending champion Cadel Evans (BMC) finished in 13th place, nine seconds down on Cancellara, with Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) and Denis Menchov (Katusha), Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) impressing with solid performances. French time trial champion Sylvain Chavanel had led for a large portion of the afternoon, nervously awaiting the time trial specialists at the line, but he was demoted, first by Wiggins, and then by Cancellara, to third.

But after all the talk of Wiggins and Evans in the build-up to the race, the day belonged to Cancellara. In the last twelve months, the Swiss rider has found himself on the receiving end of a number of high level losses, with Tony Martin usurping his long-standing crown as the best time triallist in the world, and two campaigns in the Classics without a win.

“I thought about my wife, the baby that’s coming, about team that’s given me help, and I’m proud of having done the work I should have done,” Cancellara said at the finish.

“This victory is even more special than the other ones I’ve had in the Tour de France., Yes, I’m proud, which is important, and I’m also confident about the rest of the Tour.”

There were murmurs that Cancellara was no longer the powerhouse he used to be, his legs slowing as younger riders developed, and despite uncertainty within his team surrounding missed wages and in-fighting, the experience and most importantly the power were there for all to see in Liège.

“I’m looking forward and not looking back. I’m here on the Tour de France not thinking about the past. The last time the Tour was here, in 2004, I beat Lance [Armstrong] by 1.6 seconds and took the jersey, but that was eight years ago. We have to focus on now because if we let [USADA’s decision to manager Johan Bruyneel with doping] crack us, I wouldn’t be able to perform on the road like I did today. It’s up to Lance and Johan to sort out. One year I was in Bjarne Riis’s team, and he stayed away from the Tour to leave us in peace, so I’ve experienced this before. Johan is just leaving us to get on with the job in peace.”

Liège loosens the Tour tension

The pro peloton had descended on Liège on Wednesday, settling into a pattern of reconnaissance and press conferences. By Friday, as the final pre-race press noise died down, it was clear that the peloton were ready to race. The tension was clear in Liège on Saturday morning with riders testing themselves over the prologue course. Wind variants were considered, final adjustments made to bikes and in the end it was Tom Veellers (Argos-Shimano) who set the ball rolling. The Tour had finally started.

A number of early pacesetters came and went until Brett Lancaster posted the first serious time of the day with a time of 7:24. The GreenEdge rider was edged out by Sky’s Edvald Boasson Hagen but it wasn’t long before Chavanel was on the road.

The Frenchman has improved greatly against the clock in the last twelve months – something he has put down to overcoming a longstanding back problem – and had already won the time trial in De Panne this spring. Along the Liège course he married power with precision, dancing through the few corners in the tricolore of France.

It looked like an unlikely winner could be crowned when he crossed the line in 7:20 and when Philippe Gilbert, David Millar and Andreas Klöden all failed topple the Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider, France dreamed of their first opening day win since Jacky Durand in 1994.

Chavanel took his seat at the finish, French television glued to his every facial expression as rider after rider came over the line. Peter Sagan (Liquigas) who many pundits had fancied as a potential winner stormed out of the blocks but he paid for his enthusiasm, pulling his foot out on one of two roundabouts, and losing 17 seconds by the finish.

Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) came close, two seconds down but Tony Martin, resplendent in his rainbow bands looked to be the biggest threat. A teammate of Chavanel he drew level with the Frenchman at the first time check but a bike change disrupted his rhythm and cost the German vital seconds. The cameras remained glued to Chavanel.

Now it was down to Wiggins, grimacing with intent as he left the start house. Two years ago the Sky leader paid for his caution in the opening Tour ride through Rotterdam and at the first time check it looked as though a repeat performance was in store, with tenth place at the first time check.

But Wiggins isn’t the Tour favourite without reason, and on the return leg the former pursuit rider showed his form and quality, overhauling Chavanel – who cracked a smile at least – and moving into provisional yellow. By now Cancellara was waiting for the countdown to his depart, but perhaps more importantly Evans was moving towards the start house. It’s unknown if he knew that Wiggins was leading.

At the first time check, Cancellara was faster than Chavanel by a mere second and with Evans on the road it became a three-way battle for the race’s first yellow jersey. Yet by the line Cancellara had stomped his authority on the race’s first skirmish.

Full Results 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:07:13 2 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:07 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 4 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:10 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:11 6 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 7 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano 0:00:12 8 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:13 9 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:15 11 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:16 12 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:00:17 13 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 14 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:18 15 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp 16 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 17 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 18 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:19 19 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 20 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:00:20 21 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 22 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 23 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 24 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano 0:00:21 26 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 28 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 29 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 30 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 31 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:22 32 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 33 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 34 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 35 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 36 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 37 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 38 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 39 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 40 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:23 41 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 42 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 44 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 45 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 46 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 47 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:24 48 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 49 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 50 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 51 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 52 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 53 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 54 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 55 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 56 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:25 57 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 58 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 59 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 60 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 61 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 62 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 63 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling 64 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 65 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:26 66 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 67 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 68 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 69 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 70 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 71 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 72 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:00:27 73 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 74 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 75 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:28 76 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 77 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 78 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 79 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 80 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 81 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 82 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 83 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:29 84 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 85 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 87 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 88 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 89 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 90 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 91 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:30 92 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 93 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 94 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 95 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 96 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:31 97 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 98 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 99 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 100 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 101 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:00:32 102 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 103 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 104 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:33 105 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 106 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Sharp 107 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 108 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 109 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 110 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:00:34 111 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano 112 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 113 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 114 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 115 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 116 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:35 117 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 118 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 119 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 120 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:36 121 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 122 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 123 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 124 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 125 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 126 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 127 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:37 128 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 129 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 130 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 131 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano 132 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 133 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:00:38 134 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 135 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 136 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 137 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 138 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 139 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:39 140 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 141 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 142 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 143 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos - Shimano 0:00:40 144 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 145 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 146 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 147 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 148 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:41 149 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 150 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 151 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:42 152 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 153 Joan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 154 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 155 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 156 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:43 157 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 158 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 159 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:44 160 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 161 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 162 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 163 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 164 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 165 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano 0:00:45 166 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 167 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 168 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 169 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 170 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 171 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:46 172 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 173 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 174 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 175 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:47 176 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 177 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 178 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:48 179 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:49 180 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 181 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:50 182 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD 183 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 184 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:51 185 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:00:52 186 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 187 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 188 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:00:55 189 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:57 190 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 191 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:01 192 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 193 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:02 194 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 195 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:01:03 196 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 0:01:05 197 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:06 198 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano

Points 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 20 pts 2 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 17 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 15 4 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 11 6 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 10 7 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano 9 8 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 8 9 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 10 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 6 11 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 12 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 4 13 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3 14 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 15 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp 1

Young riders 1 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:07:23 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:01 3 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano 0:00:02 4 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano 0:00:11 5 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:12 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:14 7 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:17 10 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:18 11 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:19 12 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:20 13 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:21 14 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:23 15 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:24 16 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:27 17 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:29 18 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:30 19 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:34 20 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:00:36 21 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 22 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:37 23 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:38

Teams 1 Sky Procycling 0:22:13 2 RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:04 3 BMC Racing Team 0:00:06 4 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:13 5 Orica Greenedge Cycling Team 0:00:19 6 Garmin-Sharp 0:00:23 7 Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:26 8 Astana Pro Team 0:00:29 9 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:30 10 FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:33 11 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:00:34 13 Movistar Team 0:00:37 14 Lotto-Belisol Team 15 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:38 16 Katusha Team 17 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:42 18 Saur-Sojasun 0:00:52 19 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:57 20 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:58 21 Lampre - ISD 0:01:07 22 Team Europcar 0:01:13

General classification after prologue 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:07:13 2 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:07 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 4 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:10 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:11 6 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 7 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano 0:00:12 8 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:13 9 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:15 11 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:16 12 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:00:17 13 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 14 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:18 15 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp 16 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 17 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 18 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:19 19 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 20 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:00:20 21 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 22 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 23 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 24 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano 0:00:21 26 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 28 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 29 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 30 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 31 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:22 32 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 33 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 34 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 35 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 36 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 37 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 38 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 39 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 40 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:23 41 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 42 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 44 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 45 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 46 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 47 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:24 48 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 49 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 50 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 51 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 52 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 53 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 54 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 55 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 56 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:25 57 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 58 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 59 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 60 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 61 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 62 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 63 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling 64 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 65 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:26 66 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 67 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 68 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 69 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 70 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 71 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 72 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:00:27 73 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 74 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 75 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:28 76 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 77 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 78 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 79 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 80 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 81 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 82 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 83 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:29 84 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 85 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 87 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 88 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 89 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 90 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 91 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:30 92 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 93 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 94 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 95 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 96 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:31 97 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 98 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 99 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 100 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 101 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:00:32 102 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 103 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 104 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:33 105 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 106 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Sharp 107 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 108 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 109 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 110 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:00:34 111 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano 112 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 113 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 114 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 115 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 116 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:35 117 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 118 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 119 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 120 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:36 121 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 122 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 123 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 124 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 125 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 126 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 127 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:37 128 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 129 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 130 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 131 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano 132 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 133 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:00:38 134 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 135 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 136 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 137 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 138 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 139 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:39 140 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 141 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 142 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 143 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos - Shimano 0:00:40 144 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 145 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 146 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 147 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 148 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:41 149 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 150 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 151 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:42 152 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 153 Joan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 154 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 155 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 156 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:43 157 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 158 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 159 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:44 160 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 161 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 162 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 163 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 164 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 165 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano 0:00:45 166 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 167 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 168 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 169 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 170 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 171 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:46 172 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 173 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 174 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 175 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:47 176 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 177 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 178 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:48 179 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:49 180 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 181 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:50 182 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD 183 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 184 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:51 185 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:00:52 186 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 187 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 188 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:00:55 189 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:57 190 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 191 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:01 192 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 193 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:02 194 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 195 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:01:03 196 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 0:01:05 197 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:06 198 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano

