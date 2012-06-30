Cancellara wins 2012 Tour de France prologue in Liège
Swiss time trial powerhouse in Tour's first yellow jersey
Prologue: Liège (ITT) -
There was something almost inevitable about it: the scene was perfect, the timing essential, and the man in form. Eight years after his first prologue win in Liege in the Tour de France, ‘Monsieur Prologue’ Fabian Cancellara rolled back the years to claim his fifth Tour de France prologue, with a comprehensive win in the Belgian city on Saturday.
The RadioShack-Nissan rider turned out a time of 7:13 over the 6.4km course. Not even a determined Bradley Wiggins (Sky) finishing second, 7 seconds down, or world time trial champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) could come close, although the German will feel aggrieved after he set the fastest time at the first time check but suffered a mechanical and was forced to change bikes.
Defending champion Cadel Evans (BMC) finished in 13th place, nine seconds down on Cancellara, with Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) and Denis Menchov (Katusha), Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) impressing with solid performances. French time trial champion Sylvain Chavanel had led for a large portion of the afternoon, nervously awaiting the time trial specialists at the line, but he was demoted, first by Wiggins, and then by Cancellara, to third.
But after all the talk of Wiggins and Evans in the build-up to the race, the day belonged to Cancellara. In the last twelve months, the Swiss rider has found himself on the receiving end of a number of high level losses, with Tony Martin usurping his long-standing crown as the best time triallist in the world, and two campaigns in the Classics without a win.
“I thought about my wife, the baby that’s coming, about team that’s given me help, and I’m proud of having done the work I should have done,” Cancellara said at the finish.
“This victory is even more special than the other ones I’ve had in the Tour de France., Yes, I’m proud, which is important, and I’m also confident about the rest of the Tour.”
There were murmurs that Cancellara was no longer the powerhouse he used to be, his legs slowing as younger riders developed, and despite uncertainty within his team surrounding missed wages and in-fighting, the experience and most importantly the power were there for all to see in Liège.
“I’m looking forward and not looking back. I’m here on the Tour de France not thinking about the past. The last time the Tour was here, in 2004, I beat Lance [Armstrong] by 1.6 seconds and took the jersey, but that was eight years ago. We have to focus on now because if we let [USADA’s decision to manager Johan Bruyneel with doping] crack us, I wouldn’t be able to perform on the road like I did today. It’s up to Lance and Johan to sort out. One year I was in Bjarne Riis’s team, and he stayed away from the Tour to leave us in peace, so I’ve experienced this before. Johan is just leaving us to get on with the job in peace.”
Liège loosens the Tour tension
The pro peloton had descended on Liège on Wednesday, settling into a pattern of reconnaissance and press conferences. By Friday, as the final pre-race press noise died down, it was clear that the peloton were ready to race. The tension was clear in Liège on Saturday morning with riders testing themselves over the prologue course. Wind variants were considered, final adjustments made to bikes and in the end it was Tom Veellers (Argos-Shimano) who set the ball rolling. The Tour had finally started.
A number of early pacesetters came and went until Brett Lancaster posted the first serious time of the day with a time of 7:24. The GreenEdge rider was edged out by Sky’s Edvald Boasson Hagen but it wasn’t long before Chavanel was on the road.
The Frenchman has improved greatly against the clock in the last twelve months – something he has put down to overcoming a longstanding back problem – and had already won the time trial in De Panne this spring. Along the Liège course he married power with precision, dancing through the few corners in the tricolore of France.
It looked like an unlikely winner could be crowned when he crossed the line in 7:20 and when Philippe Gilbert, David Millar and Andreas Klöden all failed topple the Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider, France dreamed of their first opening day win since Jacky Durand in 1994.
Chavanel took his seat at the finish, French television glued to his every facial expression as rider after rider came over the line. Peter Sagan (Liquigas) who many pundits had fancied as a potential winner stormed out of the blocks but he paid for his enthusiasm, pulling his foot out on one of two roundabouts, and losing 17 seconds by the finish.
Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) came close, two seconds down but Tony Martin, resplendent in his rainbow bands looked to be the biggest threat. A teammate of Chavanel he drew level with the Frenchman at the first time check but a bike change disrupted his rhythm and cost the German vital seconds. The cameras remained glued to Chavanel.
Now it was down to Wiggins, grimacing with intent as he left the start house. Two years ago the Sky leader paid for his caution in the opening Tour ride through Rotterdam and at the first time check it looked as though a repeat performance was in store, with tenth place at the first time check.
But Wiggins isn’t the Tour favourite without reason, and on the return leg the former pursuit rider showed his form and quality, overhauling Chavanel – who cracked a smile at least – and moving into provisional yellow. By now Cancellara was waiting for the countdown to his depart, but perhaps more importantly Evans was moving towards the start house. It’s unknown if he knew that Wiggins was leading.
At the first time check, Cancellara was faster than Chavanel by a mere second and with Evans on the road it became a three-way battle for the race’s first yellow jersey. Yet by the line Cancellara had stomped his authority on the race’s first skirmish.
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:07:13
|2
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:07
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|4
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:10
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:11
|6
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|7
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|0:00:12
|8
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:13
|9
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:15
|11
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:16
|12
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:00:17
|13
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:18
|15
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
|16
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|17
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:19
|19
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|20
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:00:20
|21
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|22
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|24
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|0:00:21
|26
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|28
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|29
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|30
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|31
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:22
|32
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|34
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|35
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|36
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|37
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|38
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|39
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|40
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:23
|41
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|42
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|44
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|45
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|46
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:24
|48
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|49
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|51
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|52
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|54
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|55
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|56
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:25
|57
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|58
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|59
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|60
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|61
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|62
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|63
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
|64
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|65
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|66
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|67
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|68
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|69
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|70
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|71
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|72
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:00:27
|73
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|74
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|75
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:28
|76
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|77
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|78
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|79
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|80
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|81
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|83
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:29
|84
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|85
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|87
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|88
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|89
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|91
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:30
|92
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|93
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|94
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|96
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:31
|97
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|99
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|100
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|101
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:00:32
|102
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|103
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:33
|105
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|106
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Sharp
|107
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|108
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|109
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|110
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:00:34
|111
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|112
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|113
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|114
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|115
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|116
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:35
|117
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|118
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|119
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|120
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:36
|121
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|122
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|123
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|124
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|125
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|126
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|127
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:37
|128
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|129
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|130
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|131
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|132
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|133
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:00:38
|134
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|135
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|136
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|137
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|138
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|139
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:39
|140
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|141
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|142
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|143
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|0:00:40
|144
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|145
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|146
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|147
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|148
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:41
|149
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|150
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|151
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:42
|152
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|153
|Joan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|154
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|155
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|156
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:43
|157
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|158
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|159
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|160
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|161
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|162
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|163
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|164
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|165
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|0:00:45
|166
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|167
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|168
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|169
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|170
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|171
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:46
|172
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|173
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|174
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|175
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:47
|176
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|177
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|178
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:48
|179
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:49
|180
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|181
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:50
|182
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD
|183
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|184
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:51
|185
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:52
|186
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|187
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|188
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:00:55
|189
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:57
|190
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|191
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:01
|192
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|193
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:02
|194
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|195
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:01:03
|196
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:05
|197
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:06
|198
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|20
|pts
|2
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|17
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|15
|4
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|11
|6
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|9
|8
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|9
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|10
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|6
|11
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|12
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|4
|13
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3
|14
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|15
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|1
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:23
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:01
|3
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|0:00:02
|4
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|0:00:11
|5
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:12
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:14
|7
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:17
|10
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:18
|11
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:19
|12
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|13
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:21
|14
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:23
|15
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:24
|16
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:27
|17
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|18
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:30
|19
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|20
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:00:36
|21
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|22
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:37
|23
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:38
|1
|Sky Procycling
|0:22:13
|2
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:04
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:13
|5
|Orica Greenedge Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|6
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:23
|7
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:26
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:29
|9
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:30
|10
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:33
|11
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:00:34
|13
|Movistar Team
|0:00:37
|14
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|15
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|16
|Katusha Team
|17
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:42
|18
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:00:52
|19
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:57
|20
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:58
|21
|Lampre - ISD
|0:01:07
|22
|Team Europcar
|0:01:13
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:07:13
|2
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:07
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|4
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:10
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:11
|6
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|7
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|0:00:12
|8
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:13
|9
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:15
|11
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:16
|12
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:00:17
|13
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:18
|15
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
|16
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|17
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:19
|19
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|20
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:00:20
|21
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|22
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|24
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|0:00:21
|26
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|28
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|29
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|30
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|31
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:22
|32
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|34
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|35
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|36
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|37
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|38
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|39
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|40
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:23
|41
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|42
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|44
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|45
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|46
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:24
|48
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|49
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|51
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|52
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|54
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|55
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|56
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:25
|57
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|58
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|59
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|60
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|61
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|62
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|63
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
|64
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|65
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|66
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|67
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|68
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|69
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|70
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|71
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|72
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:00:27
|73
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|74
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|75
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:28
|76
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|77
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|78
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|79
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|80
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|81
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|83
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:29
|84
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|85
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|87
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|88
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|89
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|91
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:30
|92
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|93
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|94
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|96
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:31
|97
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|99
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|100
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|101
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:00:32
|102
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|103
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:33
|105
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|106
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Sharp
|107
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|108
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|109
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|110
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:00:34
|111
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|112
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|113
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|114
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|115
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|116
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:35
|117
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|118
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|119
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|120
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:36
|121
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|122
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|123
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|124
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|125
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|126
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|127
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:37
|128
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|129
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|130
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|131
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|132
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|133
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:00:38
|134
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|135
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|136
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|137
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|138
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|139
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:39
|140
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|141
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|142
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|143
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|0:00:40
|144
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|145
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|146
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|147
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|148
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:41
|149
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|150
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|151
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:42
|152
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|153
|Joan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|154
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|155
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|156
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:43
|157
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|158
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|159
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|160
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|161
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|162
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|163
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|164
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|165
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|0:00:45
|166
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|167
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|168
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|169
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|170
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|171
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:46
|172
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|173
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|174
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|175
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:47
|176
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|177
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|178
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:48
|179
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:49
|180
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|181
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:50
|182
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD
|183
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|184
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:51
|185
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:52
|186
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|187
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|188
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:00:55
|189
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:57
|190
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|191
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:01
|192
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|193
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:02
|194
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|195
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:01:03
|196
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:05
|197
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:06
|198
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|20
|pts
|2
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|17
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|15
|4
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|11
|6
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|9
|8
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|9
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|10
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|6
|11
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|12
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|4
|13
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3
|14
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|15
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|1
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:23
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:01
|3
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|0:00:02
|4
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|0:00:11
|5
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:12
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:14
|7
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:17
|10
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:18
|11
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:19
|12
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|13
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:21
|14
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:23
|15
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:24
|16
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:27
|17
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|18
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:30
|19
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|20
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:00:36
|21
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|22
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:37
|23
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:38
|1
|Sky Procycling
|0:22:13
|2
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:04
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:13
|5
|Orica Greenedge Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|6
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:23
|7
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:26
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:29
|9
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:30
|10
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:33
|11
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:00:34
|13
|Movistar Team
|0:00:37
|14
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|15
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|16
|Katusha Team
|17
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:42
|18
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:00:52
|19
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:57
|20
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:58
|21
|Lampre - ISD
|0:01:07
|22
|Team Europcar
|0:01:13
