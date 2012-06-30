Trending

Cancellara wins 2012 Tour de France prologue in Liège

Swiss time trial powerhouse in Tour's first yellow jersey

Image 1 of 143

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) in yellow at the Tour de France.

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) in yellow at the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 143

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) was impressive

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) was impressive
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 3 of 143

Cancellara also earned the green jersey

Cancellara also earned the green jersey
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 4 of 143

Patrick Gretsch (Argos - Shimano)

Patrick Gretsch (Argos - Shimano)
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 5 of 143

George Hincapie (BMC) gets set for his 17th Tour de France

George Hincapie (BMC) gets set for his 17th Tour de France
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 6 of 143

Vladimir Karpets (Movistar Team)

Vladimir Karpets (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 7 of 143

Andreas Klöden (RadioShack-Nissan)

Andreas Klöden (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 8 of 143

Omega Pharma-QuickStep's Levi Leipheimer

Omega Pharma-QuickStep's Levi Leipheimer
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 9 of 143

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) goes through some last-minute checks

Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) goes through some last-minute checks
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 10 of 143

Defending Tour de France Champion Cadel Evans (BMC) begins his 2012 campaign in Liege

Defending Tour de France Champion Cadel Evans (BMC) begins his 2012 campaign in Liege
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 11 of 143

Evans gave up 10 seconds on rival Bradley Wiggins

Evans gave up 10 seconds on rival Bradley Wiggins
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 12 of 143

Sylvain Chavanel warms up

Sylvain Chavanel warms up
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 13 of 143

Liquigas-Cannondale's Ivan Basso

Liquigas-Cannondale's Ivan Basso
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 14 of 143

A very happy Fabian Cancellara on the podium in Liege

A very happy Fabian Cancellara on the podium in Liege
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 15 of 143

Cancellara on his way to another prologue win in Liege

Cancellara on his way to another prologue win in Liege
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 16 of 143

Cancellara heads down the start ramp

Cancellara heads down the start ramp
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 17 of 143

Fabian Cancellara resplendent in yellow

Fabian Cancellara resplendent in yellow
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 18 of 143

Monsieur Prologue, Fabian Cancellara

Monsieur Prologue, Fabian Cancellara
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 19 of 143

A big gulp of air for Mark Cavendish

A big gulp of air for Mark Cavendish
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 20 of 143

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in his French champion's kit

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in his French champion's kit
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 21 of 143

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) rolls down the start ramp in Liege

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) rolls down the start ramp in Liege
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 22 of 143

Tony Martin is go!

Tony Martin is go!
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 23 of 143

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) steadies himself

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) steadies himself
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 24 of 143

Thomas Voeckler's 2012 Tour de France begins

Thomas Voeckler's 2012 Tour de France begins
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 25 of 143

Mark Cavendish (Sky) gets warmed up

Mark Cavendish (Sky) gets warmed up
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 26 of 143

Cancellara is in there somewhere...

Cancellara is in there somewhere...
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 27 of 143

A focused Bradley Wiggins in the start house in Liege

A focused Bradley Wiggins in the start house in Liege
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 28 of 143

And Wiggins is go!

And Wiggins is go!
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 29 of 143

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) gets set to leave the start house

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) gets set to leave the start house
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 30 of 143

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) in the 2012 Tour's first yellow jersey

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) in the 2012 Tour's first yellow jersey
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 31 of 143

Yellow is a good fit for Cancellara

Yellow is a good fit for Cancellara
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 32 of 143

Three-time former world time trial champion, Michael Rogers (Sky)

Three-time former world time trial champion, Michael Rogers (Sky)
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 33 of 143

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) gets ready for take off in his final Tour de France

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) gets ready for take off in his final Tour de France
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 34 of 143

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) in the Tour's first white jersey

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) in the Tour's first white jersey
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 35 of 143

Denis Menchov (Katusha) gets set to leave the start house in Liege

Denis Menchov (Katusha) gets set to leave the start house in Liege
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 36 of 143

Vincenzo Nibali shakes out some last-minute nerves

Vincenzo Nibali shakes out some last-minute nerves
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 37 of 143

There is uncertainty over what Frank Schleck has to offer in 2012

There is uncertainty over what Frank Schleck has to offer in 2012
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 38 of 143

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) begins his 2012 Tour de France campaign

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) begins his 2012 Tour de France campaign
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 39 of 143

Another prologue win for Fabian Cancellara

Another prologue win for Fabian Cancellara
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 40 of 143

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) looks down the road ahead in Liege

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) looks down the road ahead in Liege
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 41 of 143

A very happy Tejay van Garderen on the podium

A very happy Tejay van Garderen on the podium
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 42 of 143

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) gets ready to begin his 2012 Tour de France

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) gets ready to begin his 2012 Tour de France
(Image credit: Elmar Krings)
Image 43 of 143

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) en route to victory in the 2012 Tour de France prologue.

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) en route to victory in the 2012 Tour de France prologue.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 44 of 143

Michael Albasini in Orica-GreenEdge's new colours.

Michael Albasini in Orica-GreenEdge's new colours.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 143

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan).

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 143

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan).

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 143

Cadel Evans (BMC).

Cadel Evans (BMC).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 143

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) saw his challenge unravel due to bad luck.

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) saw his challenge unravel due to bad luck.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 143

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana).

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 143

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) motors to the win.

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) motors to the win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 143

Denis Menchov (Katusha) is a dark horse at this Tour de France.

Denis Menchov (Katusha) is a dark horse at this Tour de France.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 143

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) was unstoppable.

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) was unstoppable.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 143

Liege was a fine host to the opening day of action.

Liege was a fine host to the opening day of action.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 143

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) is looking to bounce back after a poor Giro d'Italia.

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) is looking to bounce back after a poor Giro d'Italia.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 143

David Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp) had a disappointing showing.

David Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp) had a disappointing showing.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 143

Chris Froome (Sky) is Bradley Wiggins' key lieutenant.

Chris Froome (Sky) is Bradley Wiggins' key lieutenant.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 143

Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale).

Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 143

Danilo Hondo (Lampre-ISD) will be Alessandro Petacchi's lead-out man.

Danilo Hondo (Lampre-ISD) will be Alessandro Petacchi's lead-out man.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 143

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) will look to shine in the mountains.

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) will look to shine in the mountains.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 143

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) is bidding for a rare double.

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) is bidding for a rare double.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 143

Denis Menchov (Katusha) waits for the the start.

Denis Menchov (Katusha) waits for the the start.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 143

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) powers down the start ramp.

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) powers down the start ramp.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 143

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana)

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 143

Wouter Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM).

Wouter Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 143

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) in the points jersey.

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) in the points jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 143

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) in the start house.

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) in the start house.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 143

Cadel Evans (BMC) begins his Tour de France title defence.

Cadel Evans (BMC) begins his Tour de France title defence.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 143

Janez Brajkovic (Astana).

Janez Brajkovic (Astana).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 143

Denis Menchov (Katusha).

Denis Menchov (Katusha).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 143

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 143

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan).

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 72 of 143

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) was best-placed of the overall contenders.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) was best-placed of the overall contenders.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 73 of 143

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) had a wealth of support in Liege.

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) had a wealth of support in Liege.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 74 of 143

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) in yellow.

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) in yellow.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 75 of 143

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) took his 5th opening day victory at the Tour de France.

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) took his 5th opening day victory at the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 76 of 143

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) learns that he has beaten Wiggins' time.

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) learns that he has beaten Wiggins' time.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 77 of 143

Vincenzo Nibali has eyes on a podium place in Paris.

Vincenzo Nibali has eyes on a podium place in Paris.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 78 of 143

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) sets off.

Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil-DCM) sets off.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 79 of 143

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) readies himself for the off.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) readies himself for the off.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 80 of 143

Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) is best young rider.

Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) is best young rider.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 81 of 143

Marcus Burghardt (BMC) sends out a message.

Marcus Burghardt (BMC) sends out a message.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 82 of 143

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) salutes from the podium in Liege.

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) salutes from the podium in Liege.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 83 of 143

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) in full flight.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) in full flight.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 84 of 143

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) battles to limit his losses.

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) battles to limit his losses.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 85 of 143

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) in action.

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) in action.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 86 of 143

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) had a troubled approach to the Tour.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) had a troubled approach to the Tour.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 87 of 143

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale).

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 88 of 143

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale).

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 89 of 143

Cadel Evans (BMC) is always a solid performer in time trials.

Cadel Evans (BMC) is always a solid performer in time trials.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 90 of 143

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) is well-used to wearing yellow.

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) is well-used to wearing yellow.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 91 of 143

Cadel Evans (BMC) starts his Tour defence.

Cadel Evans (BMC) starts his Tour defence.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 92 of 143

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) in the Liege prologue.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) in the Liege prologue.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 93 of 143

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 94 of 143

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale).

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 95 of 143

Fabian Cancellara also leads the points classification.

Fabian Cancellara also leads the points classification.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 96 of 143

Prologue winner Fabian Cancellara dons the first yellow jersey of the 2012 Tour de France.

Prologue winner Fabian Cancellara dons the first yellow jersey of the 2012 Tour de France.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 97 of 143

Prologue victor Fabian Cancellara on the podium in Liege, Belgium.

Prologue victor Fabian Cancellara on the podium in Liege, Belgium.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 98 of 143

Tour de France prologue winner Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan)

Tour de France prologue winner Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 99 of 143

Giro champion Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) began his Tour de France with a 15th place prologue result.

Giro champion Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) began his Tour de France with a 15th place prologue result.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 100 of 143

Russian time trial champion Denis Menchov (Katusha) finished 8th in the prologue.

Russian time trial champion Denis Menchov (Katusha) finished 8th in the prologue.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 101 of 143

Robert Gesink (Rabobank)

Robert Gesink (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 102 of 143

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 103 of 143

Alexandr Vinokourov (Astana) starts the final Tour of his career.

Alexandr Vinokourov (Astana) starts the final Tour of his career.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 104 of 143

Time trial world champion Tony Martin's Tour de France didn't start as planned with a flat tire ruining his prologue time trial effort.

Time trial world champion Tony Martin's Tour de France didn't start as planned with a flat tire ruining his prologue time trial effort.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 105 of 143

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) had to switch bikes following a flat time and conceded 23 seconds to prologue winner Cancellara.

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) had to switch bikes following a flat time and conceded 23 seconds to prologue winner Cancellara.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 106 of 143

Time trial world champion Tony Martin's dreams of prologue victory were dashed when he flatted.

Time trial world champion Tony Martin's dreams of prologue victory were dashed when he flatted.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 107 of 143

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) leads the young rider classification after the prologue.

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) leads the young rider classification after the prologue.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 108 of 143

Bradley Wiggins in the start house.

Bradley Wiggins in the start house.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 109 of 143

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) rolls down the start ramp to begin his prologue time trial.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) rolls down the start ramp to begin his prologue time trial.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 110 of 143

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) kicks off his 2012 Tour de France with the prologue time trial in Liege, Belgium.

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) kicks off his 2012 Tour de France with the prologue time trial in Liege, Belgium.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 111 of 143

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) finished 4th in the Tour prologue.

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) finished 4th in the Tour prologue.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 112 of 143

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan)

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 113 of 143

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) almost crashed when he took one of the 180 degree turns too fast, but the Slovakian managed to stay upright.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) almost crashed when he took one of the 180 degree turns too fast, but the Slovakian managed to stay upright.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 114 of 143

The long, lanky figure of Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) in the Tour prologue.

The long, lanky figure of Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) in the Tour prologue.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 115 of 143

Belgian time trial champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Belgian time trial champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 116 of 143

Oscar Freire (Katusha)

Oscar Freire (Katusha)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 117 of 143

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 118 of 143

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 119 of 143

US time trial champion David Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp) in his Captain America kit.

US time trial champion David Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp) in his Captain America kit.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 120 of 143

Massive crowds in Liege, Belgium urge on Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan)

Massive crowds in Liege, Belgium urge on Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 121 of 143

Defending Tour de France champion Cadel Evans opted to wear his BMC skinsuit rather than a yellow one for the prologue.

Defending Tour de France champion Cadel Evans opted to wear his BMC skinsuit rather than a yellow one for the prologue.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 122 of 143

2011 Tour champion Cadel Evans (BMC) started his title defense with a 13th place prologue time trial result.

2011 Tour champion Cadel Evans (BMC) started his title defense with a 13th place prologue time trial result.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 123 of 143

Cadel Evans (BMC) drives to the finish on the streets of Liege, Belgium.

Cadel Evans (BMC) drives to the finish on the streets of Liege, Belgium.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 124 of 143

David Millar (Garmin-Sharp)

David Millar (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 125 of 143

Brett Lancaster (Orica-GreenEdge) cracked the top-10 with a 6th place prologue finish.

Brett Lancaster (Orica-GreenEdge) cracked the top-10 with a 6th place prologue finish.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 126 of 143

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 127 of 143

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) during his prologue time trial

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) during his prologue time trial
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 128 of 143

Edvald Boasson Hagen started his 2012 Tour strongly with a 5th place prologue time trial finish.

Edvald Boasson Hagen started his 2012 Tour strongly with a 5th place prologue time trial finish.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 129 of 143

French time trial champion Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) was in the hot seat until Wiggins then Cancellara beat his time.

French time trial champion Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) was in the hot seat until Wiggins then Cancellara beat his time.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 130 of 143

For the fourth time in his career, Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) has won the Tour de France prologue.

For the fourth time in his career, Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) has won the Tour de France prologue.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 131 of 143

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) digs deep on his winning prologue performance.

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) digs deep on his winning prologue performance.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 132 of 143

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) would take a convincing victory in the prologue time trial.

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) would take a convincing victory in the prologue time trial.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 133 of 143

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) powered to a second place prologue finish in Liege.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) powered to a second place prologue finish in Liege.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 134 of 143

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) kicked off his 2012 Tour de France with a second place result in the prologue time trial.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) kicked off his 2012 Tour de France with a second place result in the prologue time trial.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 135 of 143

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) out of saddle during his prologue time trial.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) out of saddle during his prologue time trial.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 136 of 143

Bradley Wiggins' 2012 Tour de France started solidly with a 2nd place prologue result.

Bradley Wiggins' 2012 Tour de France started solidly with a 2nd place prologue result.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 137 of 143

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) would finish in 14th place, 18 seconds behind Cancellara.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) would finish in 14th place, 18 seconds behind Cancellara.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 138 of 143

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) in action in Liege, Belgium.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) in action in Liege, Belgium.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 139 of 143

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) would finish well down the standings in the prologue.

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) would finish well down the standings in the prologue.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 140 of 143

Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 141 of 143

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 142 of 143

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) approaches the prologue finish line.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) approaches the prologue finish line.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 143 of 143

French time trial champion Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) goes all out on the streets of Liege.

French time trial champion Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) goes all out on the streets of Liege.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

There was something almost inevitable about it: the scene was perfect, the timing essential, and the man in form. Eight years after his first prologue win in Liege in the Tour de France, ‘Monsieur PrologueFabian Cancellara rolled back the years to claim his fifth Tour de France prologue, with a comprehensive win in the Belgian city on Saturday. 

The RadioShack-Nissan rider turned out a time of 7:13 over the 6.4km course. Not even a determined Bradley Wiggins (Sky) finishing second, 7 seconds down, or world time trial champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) could come close, although the German will feel aggrieved after he set the fastest time at the first time check but suffered a mechanical and was forced to change bikes.

Defending champion Cadel Evans (BMC) finished in 13th place, nine seconds down on Cancellara, with Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) and Denis Menchov (Katusha), Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) impressing with solid performances. French time trial champion Sylvain Chavanel had led for a large portion of the afternoon, nervously awaiting the time trial specialists at the line, but he was demoted, first by Wiggins, and then by Cancellara, to third.

But after all the talk of Wiggins and Evans in the build-up to the race, the day belonged to Cancellara. In the last twelve months, the Swiss rider has found himself on the receiving end of a number of high level losses, with Tony Martin usurping his long-standing crown as the best time triallist in the world, and two campaigns in the Classics without a win.

“I thought about my wife, the baby that’s coming, about team that’s given me help, and I’m proud of having done the work I should have done,” Cancellara said at the finish.

“This victory is even more special than the other ones I’ve had in the Tour de France., Yes, I’m proud, which is important, and I’m also confident about the rest of the Tour.”

There were murmurs that Cancellara was no longer the powerhouse he used to be, his legs slowing as younger riders developed, and despite uncertainty within his team surrounding missed wages and in-fighting, the experience and most importantly the power were there for all to see in Liège.

“I’m looking forward and not looking back. I’m here on the Tour de France not thinking about the past. The last time the Tour was here, in 2004, I beat Lance [Armstrong] by 1.6 seconds and took the jersey, but that was eight years ago. We have to focus on now because if we let [USADA’s decision to manager Johan Bruyneel with doping] crack us, I wouldn’t be able to perform on the road like I did today. It’s up to Lance and Johan to sort out. One year I was in Bjarne Riis’s team, and he stayed away from the Tour to leave us in peace, so I’ve experienced this before. Johan is just leaving us to get on with the job in peace.”

Liège loosens the Tour tension

The pro peloton had descended on Liège on Wednesday, settling into a pattern of reconnaissance and press conferences. By Friday, as the final pre-race press noise died down, it was clear that the peloton were ready to race. The tension was clear in Liège on Saturday morning with riders testing themselves over the prologue course. Wind variants were considered, final adjustments made to bikes and in the end it was Tom Veellers (Argos-Shimano) who set the ball rolling. The Tour had finally started.

A number of early pacesetters came and went until Brett Lancaster posted the first serious time of the day with a time of 7:24. The GreenEdge rider was edged out by Sky’s Edvald Boasson Hagen but it wasn’t long before Chavanel was on the road.

The Frenchman has improved greatly against the clock in the last twelve months – something he has put down to overcoming a longstanding back problem – and had already won the time trial in De Panne this spring. Along the Liège course he married power with precision, dancing through the few corners in the tricolore of France.

It looked like an unlikely winner could be crowned when he crossed the line in 7:20 and when Philippe Gilbert, David Millar and Andreas Klöden all failed topple the Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider, France dreamed of their first opening day win since Jacky Durand in 1994.

Chavanel took his seat at the finish, French television glued to his every facial expression as rider after rider came over the line. Peter Sagan (Liquigas) who many pundits had fancied as a potential winner stormed out of the blocks but he paid for his enthusiasm, pulling his foot out on one of two roundabouts, and losing 17 seconds by the finish.

Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) came close, two seconds down but Tony Martin, resplendent in his rainbow bands looked to be the biggest threat. A teammate of Chavanel he drew level with the Frenchman at the first time check but a bike change disrupted his rhythm and cost the German vital seconds. The cameras remained glued to Chavanel.

Now it was down to Wiggins, grimacing with intent as he left the start house. Two years ago the Sky leader paid for his caution in the opening Tour ride through Rotterdam and at the first time check it looked as though a repeat performance was in store, with tenth place at the first time check.

But Wiggins isn’t the Tour favourite without reason, and on the return leg the former pursuit rider showed his form and quality, overhauling Chavanel – who cracked a smile at least – and moving into provisional yellow. By now Cancellara was waiting for the countdown to his depart, but perhaps more importantly Evans was moving towards the start house. It’s unknown if he knew that Wiggins was leading.

At the first time check, Cancellara was faster than Chavanel by a mere second and with Evans on the road it became a three-way battle for the race’s first yellow jersey. Yet by the line Cancellara had stomped his authority on the race’s first skirmish.

General classification after prologue
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:07:13
2Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:07
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
4Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:10
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:11
6Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
7Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano0:00:12
8Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:13
9Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
10Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:15
11Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:16
12Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:00:17
13Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
14Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:18
15Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
16David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
17Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
18Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:19
19Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
20Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:00:20
21Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
22George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
23Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
24Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
25Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano0:00:21
26Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
27Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
28Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
29Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
30Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
31Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:22
32Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
33Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
34Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
35Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
36Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
37Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
38Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
39Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
40Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:23
41Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
42Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
44Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
45Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
46Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
47Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:24
48Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
49Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
50Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
51Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
52Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
53Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
54Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
55Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
56Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:25
57Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
58Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
59Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
60Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
61Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
62Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
63Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
64Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
65Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:26
66Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
67José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
68Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
69David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
70Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
71Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
72Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:00:27
73Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
74Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
75Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:28
76Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
77Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
78Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
79Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
80Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
81Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
82Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
83Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:29
84Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
85Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
86Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
87Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
88Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
89Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
90Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
91Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp0:00:30
92Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
93Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
94Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
95Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
96Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:31
97Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
98Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
99Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
100Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
101Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:00:32
102Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
103Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
104Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:33
105Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
106Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Sharp
107Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
108Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
109Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
110Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:00:34
111Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
112Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
113Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
114Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
115Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
116Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:35
117Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
118Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
119Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
120Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:36
121Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
122Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
123Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
124Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
125Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
126Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
127Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:37
128Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
129Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
130Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
131Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano
132Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
133Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:00:38
134Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
135Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
136Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
137Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
138Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
139David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:39
140Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
141Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
142Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
143Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos - Shimano0:00:40
144Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
145Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
146Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
147Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
148Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:41
149Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
150Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
151Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:42
152Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
153Joan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
154Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
155Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
156Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:43
157Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
158Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
159Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:44
160Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
161Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
162Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
163Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
164Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
165Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano0:00:45
166Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
167Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
168Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
169Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
170Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
171Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:46
172Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
173Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
174Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
175Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:47
176Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
177Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
178Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:48
179Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:49
180Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
181Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:50
182Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD
183Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
184Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:51
185Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:00:52
186Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
187Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
188Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:00:55
189Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:57
190Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
191Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:01
192Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
193Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:02
194Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
195Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:01:03
196Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD0:01:05
197Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:06
198Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano

Points classification
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan20pts
2Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling17
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep15
4Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team13
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling11
6Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team10
7Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano9
8Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team8
9Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team7
10Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team6
11Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling5
12Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep4
13Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team3
14Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
15Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp1

Young riders classification
1Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:07:23
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:01
3Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano0:00:02
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano0:00:11
5Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:12
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:14
7Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
9Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:17
10Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:18
11Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:19
12Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:20
13Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:21
14Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:23
15Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:24
16Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:27
17Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:29
18Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:30
19Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:34
20Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:00:36
21Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
22Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:37
23Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:38

Teams classification
1Sky Procycling0:22:13
2RadioShack-Nissan0:00:04
3BMC Racing Team0:00:06
4Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:13
5Orica Greenedge Cycling Team0:00:19
6Garmin-Sharp0:00:23
7Team Argos-Shimano0:00:26
8Astana Pro Team0:00:29
9Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:30
10FDJ-Big Mat0:00:33
11Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
12Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:00:34
13Movistar Team0:00:37
14Lotto-Belisol Team
15Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:38
16Katusha Team
17Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:42
18Saur-Sojasun0:00:52
19Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:57
20Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:00:58
21Lampre - ISD0:01:07
22Team Europcar0:01:13

Latest on Cyclingnews