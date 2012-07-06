Sagan wins Tour de France stage 6 in Metz
Crash dashes GC hopes for Ryder Hesjedal
Stage 6: Épernay - Metz
Sagan… The name has become a byword for ‘sensational’ at this year’s Tour de France as the 22-year-old Slovak took yet another stage win to make it a triple treat in 2012. The Liquigas-Cannondale rider simply out-powered André Greipel and Matthew Goss to the line in Metz, despite the best efforts of the Lotto-Belisol and Orica-GreenEdge teams respectively.
"Another win and I called this one ‘The Hulk'," said Peter Sagan, regarding his victory salute in Metz. "I'm very happy when I can win a stage like today. Yesterday I was unlucky with the crash but also content that nothing was broken and that I didn't have any injuries.
"This is already more than I ever expected. It's surprised me, too. I wanted to do well but I need to say that this is only the start of the Tour de France and tomorrow is when the race really begins because it's the climbs and I think that after two weeks, by the start of the third week, it's going to be really hard.
"I want the green jersey and I think I can hold on to it all the way to Paris."
With a properly flat parcours and on the eve of a foray into the mountains most would ensure a stage without high drama at this year’s Tour but you’d be wrong as the day was again characterized by crashes and calamity. Runner-up Greipel was involved in two crashes, but still figured in the finale.
"I crashed at 35km and then again at the mountain ranking," Greipel told Radsport-News.com. "I didn't want to sprint, but my teammates talked me into it. It was unbelievably painful." The German sprinter is believed to have dislocated his left shoulder.
For some of the Tour’s big general classification contenders, the day was defined by a massive crash just 25km from home that saw the likes of Garmin-Sharp’s Ryder Hesjedal (who lost more than 13 minutes), Frank Schleck (Radioshack-Nissan-Trek) and Rabobank’s Robert Gesink forego a significant swathe of time; tomorrow’s hills will prove that much harder after the accident as four riders were forced to abandon due to the injuries they suffered.
Consequently, the overall standings took on a different complexion by day’s end, with Hesjedal gone from the top 10 to leave Garmin-Sharp’s hopes in shreds, along with Edvald Boasson Hagen, who found himself caught in the day’s big crash. Radioshack-Nissan’s Fabian Cancellara remains in yellow – he’ll celebrate a week in the jersey tomorrow – whilst his teammate Maxime Monfort slips into the first ten. He’ll be one to watch in the next week.
A tranquil day… Who are we kidding?
With the mountains beckoning and yesterday’s finish line palpitations fresh in their minds, the men working for the Tour’s sprinters kept the day’s break on a short leash. Experienced stager David Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp) attacked early in the day and was joined by Davide Malacarne (Europcar), Romain Zingle (Cofidis) and Karsten Kroon (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) to form the day’s escaping quartet after about 10km.
The break was allowed a maximum advantage nudging seven minutes before it was time to start pegging back the plucky escapees. The flat parcours lent itself to doing so with ease and the sprinters’ teams could pick and choose how much and when the time would be erased from the break.
There was a crash about 50km into the stage as double stage winner Greipel, his Lotto-Belisol teammate Francis de Greefe, Movistar duo José Ivan Gutierrez and Alejandro Valverde and Gesink and Vacansoleil-DCM pair Lieuwe Westra and Kris Boeckmans all touched down.
With much toil from several of his Lotto-Belisol teammates, Greipel could be seen taking a tow back to the peloton – the opportunity for further stage win glory driving the German and his lieutenants on as the pace increased at the front of the bunch.
Another day of toil for the medical staff
This year’s crash-fest continued 25km from the finish, the road resembling a bike swap meet as wheels, bikes, riders and mechanics cluttered the road whilst Orica-GreenEdge continued at tempo on the front in pursuit of a stage win for Goss. Bad news for Hesjedal, the Giro d’Italia champion caught in the fracas, as was Schleck, Lampre’s Michele Scarponi and AG2R-La Mondiale rider Jean-Christophe Peraud, who had already been held up earlier in the day.
With his BMC Racing teammates around him, fellow general classification contender Cadel Evans remained protected at the head of proceedings, however, the chase of the break taking on an Australian flavour with the reigning champion and his compatriots filling the front seats of the pursuit car.
The story would be different for Garmin-Sharp, however, with the likes of Hesjedal, Christian Vande Velde and Daniel Martin eventually finishing more than 13 minutes after Sagan had crossed the line, with teammate Johan Vansummeren a further three minutes behind.
Before that point, and with the peloton effectively split in half with just 20km remaining in the stage, the break was in the crosshairs of Orica-GreenEdge. Behind, the battered and bruised received attention, medical or otherwise. With 15km remaining there was 2:30 separating the two segments of the field, as Robert Gesink noticeably struggled – a frustratingly familiar story for the first week of the Tour for the Dutchman.
Flying run to the finish
The 10km banner saw the break holding onto a 14-second lead, with Goss increasingly looking the favourite to take line honours given that Greipel and Cavendish had suffered mishaps throughout the day. The latter had been slowed by the crash and wouldn’t figure in the finale at all. Behind them, the group containing Schleck continued to claw back time on the front group, the band of chasers resembling a casualty ward… And their faces spoke volumes for the pain they were enduring.
The final three kilometres saw Zabriskie kick away from his three companions, who were caught by a Lotto-led peloton just 500m later. Grimacing with pain, the veteran called upon the superhero strength of Captain America to stay away but with 1,300m remaining it was the end of Zabriskie’s game.
Soon after the catch was made a long sprint ensued, with Greg Henderson leading out Greipel for what seemed like an eternity (in sprinting terms) but as Peter Sagan’s high cadence kick reached full pitch, the German could only shake his head as he rode to a runner-up position ahead of Goss, who had again valiantly laid everything on the line in pursuit of a stage win.
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4:37:00
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|6
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|7
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|9
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|10
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|11
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|13
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|14
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|16
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|17
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|19
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|22
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|23
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|24
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|25
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|26
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|27
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|28
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|29
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|32
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|33
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|34
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|36
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|37
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|38
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|39
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|42
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|43
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|44
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|45
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|46
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|47
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|49
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|50
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|51
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|52
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|53
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|54
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|55
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|56
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|57
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|59
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|60
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|62
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:15
|63
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:16
|64
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:21
|65
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:00:32
|66
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|69
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|70
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|71
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:00:55
|72
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|73
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:57
|74
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:10
|75
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:20
|76
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|77
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|78
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:04
|79
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:39
|80
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:09
|81
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|82
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|83
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|84
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|85
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|86
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|87
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|88
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|89
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|90
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|92
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|93
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|94
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|95
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|96
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|97
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|98
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|100
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|102
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|103
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|104
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|105
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|106
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|107
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:18
|108
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:21
|109
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:13
|110
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:31
|111
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|112
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:52
|113
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:04:53
|114
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|115
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:05:11
|116
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:06:02
|117
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|118
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|119
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|120
|Joan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|121
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD
|122
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|123
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|124
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|125
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|126
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|127
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|128
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|129
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|130
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|131
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|132
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|133
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|134
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|135
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|136
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|137
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|138
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:07:00
|139
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:08:04
|140
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|141
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|142
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:10:01
|143
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|144
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|145
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|146
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|147
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:50
|148
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|149
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:13:24
|150
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|151
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|152
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|153
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|154
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|155
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|156
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|157
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|158
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|159
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|160
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|161
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|162
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|163
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|164
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|165
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|166
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|167
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|168
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|169
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|170
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|171
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Sharp
|172
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|173
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|174
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|175
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|176
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|177
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|178
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|179
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|180
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|181
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
|182
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|183
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|184
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|185
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|186
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|187
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|188
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|189
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|190
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|0:16:12
|DNF
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|DNF
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|45
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|35
|3
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|30
|4
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|26
|5
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|22
|6
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|20
|7
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|18
|8
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|16
|9
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|14
|10
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|12
|11
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|12
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|8
|13
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|14
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|15
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|2
|1
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|20
|pts
|2
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|17
|3
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|4
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|13
|5
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|11
|6
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|10
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|8
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|7
|10
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|6
|11
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|14
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|1
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|1
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4:37:00
|2
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:00:32
|7
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:04
|8
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:39
|9
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:09
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|11
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|12
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|13
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|14
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:31
|17
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:02
|18
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:08:04
|19
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|20
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:10:01
|21
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:24
|1
|Orica Greenedge Cycling Team
|13:51:04
|2
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|3
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|4
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|Katusha Team
|6
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:08
|7
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|8
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|9
|RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|11
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:00:32
|14
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:00:36
|15
|Lampre - ISD
|0:02:21
|16
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:04:18
|17
|Movistar Team
|0:04:30
|18
|Team Europcar
|0:04:46
|19
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:08:11
|20
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:09:07
|21
|Astana Pro Team
|0:11:59
|22
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:27:39
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|29:22:36
|2
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:07
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|4
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:10
|5
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:13
|6
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:17
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:18
|8
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:19
|9
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:22
|11
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|13
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:24
|14
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|15
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:25
|16
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|17
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:28
|18
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:29
|19
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:35
|20
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:40
|21
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:42
|22
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:00:45
|23
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:48
|24
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:29
|25
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:30
|26
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:38
|27
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:41
|28
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:02:09
|29
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:02:16
|30
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:26
|31
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:27
|32
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:28
|34
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:40
|35
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|36
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:42
|37
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:43
|38
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|39
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:02:48
|40
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:50
|41
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:02:52
|42
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:54
|43
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:05
|44
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:06
|45
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:03:44
|46
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:50
|47
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:57
|48
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:00
|49
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:04:02
|50
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:03
|51
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:13
|52
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:04:26
|53
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:40
|54
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:49
|55
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:04
|56
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:05:13
|57
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:27
|58
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:20
|59
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:06:25
|60
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:36
|61
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:06:50
|62
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:06:55
|63
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:02
|64
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:22
|65
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:07:25
|66
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:07:41
|67
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:07:46
|68
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:58
|69
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:08:05
|70
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:28
|71
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:32
|72
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:36
|73
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:08:43
|74
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:08:44
|75
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:08:46
|76
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:56
|77
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:08:59
|78
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:09:01
|79
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:09:05
|80
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:09:10
|81
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:13
|82
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:17
|83
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:09:19
|84
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:09:42
|85
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:09:56
|86
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:10:09
|87
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:10:10
|88
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:12
|89
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:10:16
|90
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:39
|91
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:40
|92
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:10:53
|93
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|94
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:05
|95
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:11:20
|96
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:11:29
|97
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:11:32
|98
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:13
|99
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:12:21
|100
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:12:22
|101
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:12:23
|102
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:12:27
|103
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:12:41
|104
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:12:45
|105
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:12:50
|106
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:12:54
|107
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:13:27
|108
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
|0:13:38
|109
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:13:48
|110
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:00
|111
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:02
|112
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:06
|113
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:13
|114
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:14:17
|115
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|116
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:14:19
|117
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:34
|118
|Joan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|119
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|120
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:14:48
|121
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:14:50
|122
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:02
|123
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:09
|124
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:15:15
|125
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:15:23
|126
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:15:42
|127
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:15:49
|128
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:15:54
|129
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:02
|130
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:16:07
|131
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:16:12
|132
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:16:15
|133
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:16:28
|134
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:16:38
|135
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:16:55
|136
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:17:30
|137
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:34
|138
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|0:18:07
|139
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:18:09
|140
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:18:18
|141
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:19
|142
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:44
|143
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|0:18:48
|144
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:18:53
|145
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:06
|146
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:19:07
|147
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:19:10
|148
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:19:27
|149
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:19:36
|150
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:19:40
|151
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:19:47
|152
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:19:50
|153
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:52
|154
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD
|0:19:54
|155
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:20:22
|156
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|0:20:32
|157
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:20:49
|158
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:21:23
|159
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|160
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:21:35
|161
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:21:39
|162
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|0:21:46
|163
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:21:47
|164
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:07
|165
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:37
|166
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:23:02
|167
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:23:07
|168
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:23:10
|169
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:23:23
|170
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:23:56
|171
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:24:01
|172
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:25:11
|173
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:25:19
|174
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|0:25:31
|175
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:26:12
|176
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|0:26:19
|177
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:26:24
|178
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:26:42
|179
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:26:57
|180
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|0:27:39
|181
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:27:49
|182
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:27:53
|183
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:28:51
|184
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|0:29:21
|185
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:31:28
|186
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:31:46
|187
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|0:32:32
|188
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:33:22
|189
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:34:27
|190
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:52:30
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|209
|pts
|2
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|178
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|167
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|129
|5
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|109
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|95
|7
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|76
|8
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|74
|9
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|69
|10
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|68
|11
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|55
|12
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|47
|13
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|41
|14
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|41
|15
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|40
|16
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|38
|17
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|36
|18
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|34
|19
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|33
|20
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|32
|21
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|22
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|23
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|30
|24
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|30
|25
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|30
|26
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|29
|27
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|25
|28
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|23
|29
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|22
|30
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|22
|31
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|21
|32
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
|21
|33
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|34
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|20
|35
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|36
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|37
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|20
|38
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|19
|39
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|40
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|18
|41
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|17
|42
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|17
|43
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|44
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|17
|45
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|17
|46
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|16
|47
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|16
|48
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|49
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|50
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|51
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|52
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|53
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|13
|54
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|55
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|12
|56
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|12
|57
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|12
|58
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|11
|59
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|60
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|61
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|10
|62
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|63
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|64
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|8
|65
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|8
|66
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|6
|67
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|68
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|69
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|70
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|5
|71
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|72
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|73
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|4
|74
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|3
|75
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|76
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|3
|77
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|78
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|79
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|80
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|2
|81
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|82
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1
|83
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD
|1
|1
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|9
|pts
|2
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|4
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|5
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|6
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|7
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|8
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|9
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|29:22:46
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:09
|3
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:12
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:28
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:02:06
|6
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:30
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:02:42
|8
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:56
|9
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:03:52
|10
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:53
|11
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:30
|12
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:07:55
|13
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:30
|14
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:11:22
|15
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:14:09
|16
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:16:45
|17
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:18:57
|18
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:21:13
|19
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:21:25
|20
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|0:21:36
|21
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:26:47
|1
|Sky Procycling
|88:08:22
|2
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:04
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:13
|5
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:25
|6
|Katusha Team
|0:00:34
|7
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|8
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:51
|9
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:23
|10
|Orica Greenedge Cycling Team
|0:02:26
|11
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:49
|12
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:03:30
|13
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:06:09
|14
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:07:28
|15
|Team Europcar
|0:07:46
|16
|Movistar Team
|0:08:18
|17
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:09:20
|18
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:10:00
|19
|Astana Pro Team
|0:12:43
|20
|Lampre - ISD
|0:16:19
|21
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:27:29
|22
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:35:05
