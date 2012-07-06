Trending

Sagan wins Tour de France stage 6 in Metz

Crash dashes GC hopes for Ryder Hesjedal

Image 1 of 69

Probably the only bright spot for Garmin-Sharp on stage 6 was David Zabriskie claiming the most combative rider award.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 69

Richie Porte (Sky) boards his team bus with the effects of three crashes on display.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 69

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) does his best Incredible Hulk pose as he wins stage 6 in Metz.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 69

A perturbed Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) after being invovled in a large crash at 25km to go in stage 6.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 5 of 69

Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Belisol) calls for assistance on his radio.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 6 of 69

The crash that shattered the field with approximately 25km to go.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 7 of 69

The Tour de France is over for Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp)

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 8 of 69

Johan Vansummeren (Garmin-Sharp) is assisted after crashing on stage 6.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 9 of 69

Mikel Astarloza (Euskaltel-Euskadi) had to abandon the Tour from injuries sustained in the crash with 25km to go in stage 6.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 10 of 69

Franck Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) tries to limit his losses after crashing late in stage 6.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 69

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) crashed twice during stage 6 but managed to sprint to a 2nd place result in Metz.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 69

A battered Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) crosses the finish line in Metz more than 13 minutes off the pace.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 69

Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) sets tempo at the head of the peloton.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 69

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) has been the only yellow jersey holder thus far at the Tour.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 69

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) has his bike attended to by a team mechanic on a crash-marred stage 6.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 69

Plenty of smiles in the Liquigas-Cannondale camp as Peter Sagan won his third stage of the 2012 Tour.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 69

Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) was involved in the crash near the KOM and works to fix his bike.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 69

Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) crashed heavily on stage 6 and would be forced to abandon.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 69

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) dreams of a high general classification finish at the Tour evaporated on stage 6.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 69

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) added to his points classification lead with a victory with his third victory of the Tour.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 69

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) emerged unscathed from stage 6 and holds 7th on general classification as the Tour moves to the mountains on the next stage.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 69

Mark Cavendish (Sky) suffered an untimely flat and ended up finishing in a group six minutes back.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 69

Peter Sagan's Cannondale sported a bell at the start of stage 6.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 69

Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) remains in the lead of the mountains classification.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 69

Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) is taken to hospital after crashing out of stage 6.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 69

David Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp) at the head of the day's breakaway.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 69

World champion Mark Cavendish (Sky) back in the race convoy.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 69

Cadel Evans (BMC) rode another attentive stage, staying safe.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 69

Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) safe again in the best young rider's jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 69

The pressure is off behind the breakaway

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 69

Flocks of helicopters circle overhead of the peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 69

David Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp) leads the four-man breakaway in the Tour's stage 6

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 69

Johan Vansummeren (Garmin-Sharp) looks like he went through a paper shredder.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 69

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) was involved in the crash and had to chase on his own, losing over three minutes

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 69

Ivan Basso and Vincenzo Nibali before the start of stage 6

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 69

Frank Schleck

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 69

Alejandro Valverde wouldn't be smiling if he knew what was in store for him on the way to Metz

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 69

Ivan Basso signs the barrel

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 69

Belgian fans get an autograph from Philippe Gilbert

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 69

Mountains leader Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank Tinkoff Bank)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 69

Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 69

Cadel Evans (BMC) signs in for stage 6

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 69

A battered Daniel Oss is ready for another round at the Tour

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 69

Andre Greipel signs autographs for the fans

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 69

Peter Sagan was in high demand by autograph seekers

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 69

Bradley Wiggins staying hydrated at the start

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 69

The bike of Andre Greipel sports his trademark gorilla

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 69

David Millar (Garmin-Sharp)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 69

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) outsprints Andre Greipel for the stage win in Metz.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 50 of 69

Frank Schleck lost 2:09 after being held up in the crash

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 51 of 69

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins in Metz over Andre Greipel

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 69

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 69

Sagan does the Incredible Hulk roar in Metz

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 69

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins stage 6 of the Tour de France in Metz

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 69

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) gets another trip onto the podium after his third Tour de France stage win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 69

Peter Sagan transformed into the Incredible Hulk after winning in Metz

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 69

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) enjoys what may be his last day in the maillot jaune

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 69

Michele Scarponi also lost time on the stage 6 crash

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 59 of 69

Janez Brajkovic was one of the GC men to lose time.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 60 of 69

Cobo leads the group to the finish

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 61 of 69

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 62 of 69

Marcel Sieberg leads the Lotto train

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 63 of 69

The Lotto train leads Greipel to the finish

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 64 of 69

Green jersey holder Peter Sagan in a good position behind the Lotto train

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 65 of 69

Samuel Sanchez made it with the front group

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 66 of 69

Fabian Cancellara sailed through the stage to keep the yellow jersey

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 67 of 69

Rein Taaramae, Cofidis' hope for the GC, was held up behind the crash

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 68 of 69

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) futher solidified his green jersey lead after winning in Metz

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 69

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) adds another victory pose to his finish line ensemble.

(Image credit: AFP)

Sagan… The name has become a byword for ‘sensational’ at this year’s Tour de France as the 22-year-old Slovak took yet another stage win to make it a triple treat in 2012. The Liquigas-Cannondale rider simply out-powered André Greipel and Matthew Goss to the line in Metz, despite the best efforts of the Lotto-Belisol and Orica-GreenEdge teams respectively.

"Another win and I called this one ‘The Hulk'," said Peter Sagan, regarding his victory salute in Metz. "I'm very happy when I can win a stage like today. Yesterday I was unlucky with the crash but also content that nothing was broken and that I didn't have any injuries.

"This is already more than I ever expected. It's surprised me, too. I wanted to do well but I need to say that this is only the start of the Tour de France and tomorrow is when the race really begins because it's the climbs and I think that after two weeks, by the start of the third week, it's going to be really hard.

"I want the green jersey and I think I can hold on to it all the way to Paris."

With a properly flat parcours and on the eve of a foray into the mountains most would ensure a stage without high drama at this year’s Tour but you’d be wrong as the day was again characterized by crashes and calamity. Runner-up Greipel was involved in two crashes, but still figured in the finale.

"I crashed at 35km and then again at the mountain ranking," Greipel told Radsport-News.com. "I didn't want to sprint, but my teammates talked me into it. It was unbelievably painful." The German sprinter is believed to have dislocated his left shoulder.

For some of the Tour’s big general classification contenders, the day was defined by a massive crash just 25km from home that saw the likes of Garmin-Sharp’s Ryder Hesjedal (who lost more than 13 minutes), Frank Schleck (Radioshack-Nissan-Trek) and Rabobank’s Robert Gesink forego a significant swathe of time; tomorrow’s hills will prove that much harder after the accident as four riders were forced to abandon due to the injuries they suffered.

Consequently, the overall standings took on a different complexion by day’s end, with Hesjedal gone from the top 10 to leave Garmin-Sharp’s hopes in shreds, along with Edvald Boasson Hagen, who found himself caught in the day’s big crash. Radioshack-Nissan’s Fabian Cancellara remains in yellow – he’ll celebrate a week in the jersey tomorrow – whilst his teammate Maxime Monfort slips into the first ten. He’ll be one to watch in the next week.

A tranquil day… Who are we kidding?

With the mountains beckoning and yesterday’s finish line palpitations fresh in their minds, the men working for the Tour’s sprinters kept the day’s break on a short leash. Experienced stager David Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp) attacked early in the day and was joined by Davide Malacarne (Europcar), Romain Zingle (Cofidis) and Karsten Kroon (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) to form the day’s escaping quartet after about 10km.

The break was allowed a maximum advantage nudging seven minutes before it was time to start pegging back the plucky escapees. The flat parcours lent itself to doing so with ease and the sprinters’ teams could pick and choose how much and when the time would be erased from the break.

There was a crash about 50km into the stage as double stage winner Greipel, his Lotto-Belisol teammate Francis de Greefe, Movistar duo José Ivan Gutierrez and Alejandro Valverde and Gesink and Vacansoleil-DCM pair Lieuwe Westra and Kris Boeckmans all touched down.

With much toil from several of his Lotto-Belisol teammates, Greipel could be seen taking a tow back to the peloton – the opportunity for further stage win glory driving the German and his lieutenants on as the pace increased at the front of the bunch.

Another day of toil for the medical staff

This year’s crash-fest continued 25km from the finish, the road resembling a bike swap meet as wheels, bikes, riders and mechanics cluttered the road whilst Orica-GreenEdge continued at tempo on the front in pursuit of a stage win for Goss. Bad news for Hesjedal, the Giro d’Italia champion caught in the fracas, as was Schleck, Lampre’s Michele Scarponi and AG2R-La Mondiale rider Jean-Christophe Peraud, who had already been held up earlier in the day.

With his BMC Racing teammates around him, fellow general classification contender Cadel Evans remained protected at the head of proceedings, however, the chase of the break taking on an Australian flavour with the reigning champion and his compatriots filling the front seats of the pursuit car.

The story would be different for Garmin-Sharp, however, with the likes of Hesjedal, Christian Vande Velde and Daniel Martin eventually finishing more than 13 minutes after Sagan had crossed the line, with teammate Johan Vansummeren a further three minutes behind.

Before that point, and with the peloton effectively split in half with just 20km remaining in the stage, the break was in the crosshairs of Orica-GreenEdge. Behind, the battered and bruised received attention, medical or otherwise. With 15km remaining there was 2:30 separating the two segments of the field, as Robert Gesink noticeably struggled – a frustratingly familiar story for the first week of the Tour for the Dutchman.

Flying run to the finish

The 10km banner saw the break holding onto a 14-second lead, with Goss increasingly looking the favourite to take line honours given that Greipel and Cavendish had suffered mishaps throughout the day. The latter had been slowed by the crash and wouldn’t figure in the finale at all. Behind them, the group containing Schleck continued to claw back time on the front group, the band of chasers resembling a casualty ward… And their faces spoke volumes for the pain they were enduring.

The final three kilometres saw Zabriskie kick away from his three companions, who were caught by a Lotto-led peloton just 500m later. Grimacing with pain, the veteran called upon the superhero strength of Captain America to stay away but with 1,300m remaining it was the end of Zabriskie’s game.

Soon after the catch was made a long sprint ensued, with Greg Henderson leading out Greipel for what seemed like an eternity (in sprinting terms) but as Peter Sagan’s high cadence kick reached full pitch, the German could only shake his head as he rode to a runner-up position ahead of Goss, who had again valiantly laid everything on the line in pursuit of a stage win.

Full Results
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale4:37:00
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
3Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
4Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
5Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
6Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
7Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
8Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
9Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
10Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:04
11Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
13Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
14Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
15Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
16Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
17Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
19Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
20Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
21Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
22Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
23Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
24Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
25Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
26Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
27Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
28Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
29George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
30Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
31Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
32Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
33Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
34Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
35Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
36Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
37Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
38Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
39Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
40Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
42Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
43Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
44Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
45Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
46Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
47Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
49Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
50Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
51Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
52Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
53Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
54Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
55Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
56Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
57Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
58Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
59Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
60Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
62Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:15
63Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:00:16
64Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:21
65Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:00:32
66Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
67Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
68Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
69Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
70Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
71Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:00:55
72David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
73Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:57
74Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:10
75Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:20
76Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:22
77Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
78Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:04
79Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:39
80Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:09
81Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
82Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
83Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
84Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
85Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
86Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
87Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
88Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
89Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
90Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
91Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
92Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
93Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
94Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
95Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
96Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
97Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
98Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
99Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
100Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
101Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
102Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
103Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
104Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
105Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
106Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
107Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:18
108Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:21
109Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:13
110Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:31
111Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
112Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:03:52
113Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:04:53
114Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
115Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:05:11
116Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:06:02
117Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano
118Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
119Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
120Joan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
121Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD
122Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
123Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
124Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
125Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
126Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
127Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
128Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
129Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
130Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
131Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
132Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
133David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
134Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
135Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
136Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
137Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
138Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:07:00
139Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:08:04
140Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
141Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
142Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:10:01
143Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
144José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
145Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
146Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano
147Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:50
148Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
149Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:13:24
150Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
151Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
152Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos - Shimano
153Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano
154Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
155Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
156Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
157Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
158Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
159Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
160Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
161Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
162Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
163Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
164Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
165Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
166Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
167Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
168Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
169Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
170Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
171Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Sharp
172Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
173Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
174Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
175Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
176Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
177Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
178Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
179Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
180Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
181Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
182David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
183Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
184Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
185Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
186Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
187Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
188Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
189Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
190Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp0:16:12
DNFMikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFDavide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNFThomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
DNFWout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Points
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale45pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team35
3Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team30
4Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team26
5Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank22
6Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team20
7Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD18
8Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team16
9Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team14
10Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team12
11Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
12Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano8
13Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
14Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
15Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling2

Intermediate sprint - Saint-Mihiel, 135.5km
1Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank20pts
2David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp17
3Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne15
4Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar13
5Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team11
6Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling10
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale9
8Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling7
10Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat6
11Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
12Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team4
13Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan3
14Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2
15Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Buxières (Cat. 4) 145km
1David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp1

Most combative
1David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp

Young riders
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale4:37:00
2Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:04
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
4Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
5Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
6Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:00:32
7Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:04
8Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:39
9Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:09
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
11Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
12Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
13Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
14Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
16Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:31
17Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:02
18Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:08:04
19Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
20Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:10:01
21Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:24

Teams
1Orica Greenedge Cycling Team13:51:04
2Lotto-Belisol Team
3Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:04
4Liquigas-Cannondale
5Katusha Team
6Sky Procycling0:00:08
7Ag2R La Mondiale
8Euskaltel - Euskadi
9RadioShack-Nissan
10BMC Racing Team
11Omega Pharma-Quick Step
12Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
13Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:00:32
14Saur-Sojasun0:00:36
15Lampre - ISD0:02:21
16FDJ-Big Mat0:04:18
17Movistar Team0:04:30
18Team Europcar0:04:46
19Team Argos-Shimano0:08:11
20Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:07
21Astana Pro Team0:11:59
22Garmin-Sharp0:27:39

General classification after stage 6
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan29:22:36
2Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:07
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
4Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:10
5Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:13
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:17
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:18
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:19
9Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
10Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:22
11Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
12Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:23
13Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:24
14Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
15Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:25
16Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
17Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:28
18Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:29
19Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:35
20Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:40
21Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:00:42
22Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:00:45
23Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:48
24Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:29
25Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:30
26Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:38
27Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:41
28Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:02:09
29Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:02:16
30Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:26
31Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:02:27
32George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
33Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:28
34Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:40
35Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
36Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:42
37Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:43
38Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:46
39Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:02:48
40Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:50
41Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:02:52
42Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:54
43Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:05
44Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:06
45Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:03:44
46Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:50
47Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:57
48André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:00
49Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:04:02
50Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:03
51Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:13
52Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:04:26
53Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:40
54Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:04:49
55Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:04
56Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:05:13
57Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:27
58Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:20
59Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:06:25
60Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:06:36
61Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:06:50
62Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team0:06:55
63Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:02
64Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:22
65Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:07:25
66Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:07:41
67Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:07:46
68Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:07:58
69Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:08:05
70Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:28
71Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:32
72Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:36
73Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:08:43
74Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:08:44
75Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:08:46
76Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:56
77Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:08:59
78Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:09:01
79Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:09:05
80Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:09:10
81Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:13
82Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:09:17
83Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team0:09:19
84Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:09:42
85Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:09:56
86Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:10:09
87Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:10:10
88Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:12
89Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:10:16
90Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:39
91Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:40
92Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:10:53
93Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
94Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:05
95Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:11:20
96Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:11:29
97Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:11:32
98Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:12:13
99Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:12:21
100Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:12:22
101Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:12:23
102Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat0:12:27
103Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan0:12:41
104Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:12:45
105Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:12:50
106Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:12:54
107Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:13:27
108Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp0:13:38
109Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team0:13:48
110Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:00
111Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team0:14:02
112Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:14:06
113Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:14:13
114David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:14:17
115Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
116Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:14:19
117Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:14:34
118Joan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
119Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
120Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:14:48
121Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:14:50
122Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:15:02
123José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:15:09
124Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:15:15
125Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:15:23
126Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:15:42
127Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:15:49
128Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling0:15:54
129Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:16:02
130Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:16:07
131Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:16:12
132Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:16:15
133Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:16:28
134Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:16:38
135Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:16:55
136Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:17:30
137Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:17:34
138Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos - Shimano0:18:07
139Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:18:09
140Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:18:18
141Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:19
142Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:18:44
143Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp0:18:48
144Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:18:53
145Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:06
146Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:19:07
147Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:19:10
148Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:19:27
149David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:19:36
150Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:19:40
151Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:19:47
152Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:19:50
153Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:52
154Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD0:19:54
155Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:20:22
156Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD0:20:32
157Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:20:49
158Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:21:23
159Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
160Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:21:35
161Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:21:39
162Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano0:21:46
163Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:21:47
164Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:22:07
165Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:22:37
166Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:23:02
167Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:23:07
168Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:23:10
169Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:23:23
170Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:23:56
171Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:24:01
172Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:25:11
173Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:25:19
174David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp0:25:31
175Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:26:12
176Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:26:19
177Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Sharp0:26:24
178Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:26:42
179Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:26:57
180Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano0:27:39
181Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:27:49
182Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:27:53
183Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:28:51
184Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp0:29:21
185Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:31:28
186Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:31:46
187Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano0:32:32
188Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:33:22
189Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:34:27
190Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:52:30

Points classification
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale209pts
2Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team178
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team167
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling129
5Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD109
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling95
7Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano76
8Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan74
9Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team69
10Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank68
11Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team55
12Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team47
13Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team41
14Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat41
15Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank40
16Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team38
17Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep36
18Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi34
19Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team33
20Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar32
21Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale32
22Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team31
23Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team30
24Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne30
25Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun30
26Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat29
27Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi25
28Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep23
29Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar22
30Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team22
31Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun21
32Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp21
33Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
34Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank20
35Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar20
36Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team20
37Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank20
38Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team19
39Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team18
40Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team18
41Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling17
42Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team17
43Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar17
44David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp17
45Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat17
46Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team16
47Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp16
48Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne15
49Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne15
50David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne15
51Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team13
52Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale13
53Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar13
54Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne13
55Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep12
56Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano12
57Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp12
58Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale11
59Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi11
60Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
61Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team10
62Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team8
63Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team8
64Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team8
65Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano8
66Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team6
67Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
68Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling5
69Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
70Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team5
71Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
72Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan4
73Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team4
74Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD3
75Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan3
76Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team3
77Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
78Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
79Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2
80Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling2
81Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team1
82Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1
83Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD1

Mountains classification
1Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank9pts
2Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale2
4Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
5David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
6David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp1
7Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan1
9Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Young riders classification
1Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team29:22:46
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:09
3Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:12
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:28
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:02:06
6Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:30
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:02:42
8Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:56
9Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:03:52
10Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:53
11Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:30
12Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:07:55
13Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:30
14Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:11:22
15Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:14:09
16Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:16:45
17Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:18:57
18Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:21:13
19Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:21:25
20Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano0:21:36
21Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:26:47

Teams classification
1Sky Procycling88:08:22
2RadioShack-Nissan0:00:04
3BMC Racing Team0:00:06
4Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:13
5Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:25
6Katusha Team0:00:34
7Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:46
8Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:51
9Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:02:23
10Orica Greenedge Cycling Team0:02:26
11Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:49
12Lotto-Belisol Team0:03:30
13FDJ-Big Mat0:06:09
14Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:07:28
15Team Europcar0:07:46
16Movistar Team0:08:18
17Saur-Sojasun0:09:20
18Rabobank Cycling Team0:10:00
19Astana Pro Team0:12:43
20Lampre - ISD0:16:19
21Team Argos-Shimano0:27:29
22Garmin-Sharp0:35:05

