Probably the only bright spot for Garmin-Sharp on stage 6 was David Zabriskie claiming the most combative rider award. Richie Porte (Sky) boards his team bus with the effects of three crashes on display. Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) does his best Incredible Hulk pose as he wins stage 6 in Metz. A perturbed Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) after being invovled in a large crash at 25km to go in stage 6. Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Belisol) calls for assistance on his radio. The crash that shattered the field with approximately 25km to go. The Tour de France is over for Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) Johan Vansummeren (Garmin-Sharp) is assisted after crashing on stage 6. Mikel Astarloza (Euskaltel-Euskadi) had to abandon the Tour from injuries sustained in the crash with 25km to go in stage 6. Franck Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) tries to limit his losses after crashing late in stage 6. Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) crashed twice during stage 6 but managed to sprint to a 2nd place result in Metz. A battered Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) crosses the finish line in Metz more than 13 minutes off the pace. Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) sets tempo at the head of the peloton. Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) has been the only yellow jersey holder thus far at the Tour. Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) has his bike attended to by a team mechanic on a crash-marred stage 6. Plenty of smiles in the Liquigas-Cannondale camp as Peter Sagan won his third stage of the 2012 Tour. Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) was involved in the crash near the KOM and works to fix his bike. Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) crashed heavily on stage 6 and would be forced to abandon. Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) dreams of a high general classification finish at the Tour evaporated on stage 6. Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) added to his points classification lead with a victory with his third victory of the Tour. Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) emerged unscathed from stage 6 and holds 7th on general classification as the Tour moves to the mountains on the next stage. Mark Cavendish (Sky) suffered an untimely flat and ended up finishing in a group six minutes back. Peter Sagan's Cannondale sported a bell at the start of stage 6. Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) remains in the lead of the mountains classification. Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) is taken to hospital after crashing out of stage 6. David Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp) at the head of the day's breakaway. World champion Mark Cavendish (Sky) back in the race convoy. Cadel Evans (BMC) rode another attentive stage, staying safe. Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) safe again in the best young rider's jersey The pressure is off behind the breakaway Flocks of helicopters circle overhead of the peloton David Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp) leads the four-man breakaway in the Tour's stage 6 Johan Vansummeren (Garmin-Sharp) looks like he went through a paper shredder. Robert Gesink (Rabobank) was involved in the crash and had to chase on his own, losing over three minutes Ivan Basso and Vincenzo Nibali before the start of stage 6 Frank Schleck Alejandro Valverde wouldn't be smiling if he knew what was in store for him on the way to Metz Ivan Basso signs the barrel Belgian fans get an autograph from Philippe Gilbert Mountains leader Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank Tinkoff Bank) Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) Cadel Evans (BMC) signs in for stage 6 A battered Daniel Oss is ready for another round at the Tour Andre Greipel signs autographs for the fans Peter Sagan was in high demand by autograph seekers Bradley Wiggins staying hydrated at the start The bike of Andre Greipel sports his trademark gorilla David Millar (Garmin-Sharp) Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) outsprints Andre Greipel for the stage win in Metz. Frank Schleck lost 2:09 after being held up in the crash Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins in Metz over Andre Greipel Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) Sagan does the Incredible Hulk roar in Metz Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins stage 6 of the Tour de France in Metz Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) gets another trip onto the podium after his third Tour de France stage win Peter Sagan transformed into the Incredible Hulk after winning in Metz Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) enjoys what may be his last day in the maillot jaune Michele Scarponi also lost time on the stage 6 crash Janez Brajkovic was one of the GC men to lose time. Cobo leads the group to the finish Marcel Sieberg leads the Lotto train The Lotto train leads Greipel to the finish Green jersey holder Peter Sagan in a good position behind the Lotto train Samuel Sanchez made it with the front group Fabian Cancellara sailed through the stage to keep the yellow jersey Rein Taaramae, Cofidis' hope for the GC, was held up behind the crash Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) futher solidified his green jersey lead after winning in Metz Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) adds another victory pose to his finish line ensemble. (Image credit: AFP)

Sagan… The name has become a byword for ‘sensational’ at this year’s Tour de France as the 22-year-old Slovak took yet another stage win to make it a triple treat in 2012. The Liquigas-Cannondale rider simply out-powered André Greipel and Matthew Goss to the line in Metz, despite the best efforts of the Lotto-Belisol and Orica-GreenEdge teams respectively.

"Another win and I called this one ‘The Hulk'," said Peter Sagan, regarding his victory salute in Metz. "I'm very happy when I can win a stage like today. Yesterday I was unlucky with the crash but also content that nothing was broken and that I didn't have any injuries.

"This is already more than I ever expected. It's surprised me, too. I wanted to do well but I need to say that this is only the start of the Tour de France and tomorrow is when the race really begins because it's the climbs and I think that after two weeks, by the start of the third week, it's going to be really hard.

"I want the green jersey and I think I can hold on to it all the way to Paris."

With a properly flat parcours and on the eve of a foray into the mountains most would ensure a stage without high drama at this year’s Tour but you’d be wrong as the day was again characterized by crashes and calamity. Runner-up Greipel was involved in two crashes, but still figured in the finale.

"I crashed at 35km and then again at the mountain ranking," Greipel told Radsport-News.com. "I didn't want to sprint, but my teammates talked me into it. It was unbelievably painful." The German sprinter is believed to have dislocated his left shoulder.

For some of the Tour’s big general classification contenders, the day was defined by a massive crash just 25km from home that saw the likes of Garmin-Sharp’s Ryder Hesjedal (who lost more than 13 minutes), Frank Schleck (Radioshack-Nissan-Trek) and Rabobank’s Robert Gesink forego a significant swathe of time; tomorrow’s hills will prove that much harder after the accident as four riders were forced to abandon due to the injuries they suffered.

Consequently, the overall standings took on a different complexion by day’s end, with Hesjedal gone from the top 10 to leave Garmin-Sharp’s hopes in shreds, along with Edvald Boasson Hagen, who found himself caught in the day’s big crash. Radioshack-Nissan’s Fabian Cancellara remains in yellow – he’ll celebrate a week in the jersey tomorrow – whilst his teammate Maxime Monfort slips into the first ten. He’ll be one to watch in the next week.

A tranquil day… Who are we kidding?

With the mountains beckoning and yesterday’s finish line palpitations fresh in their minds, the men working for the Tour’s sprinters kept the day’s break on a short leash. Experienced stager David Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp) attacked early in the day and was joined by Davide Malacarne (Europcar), Romain Zingle (Cofidis) and Karsten Kroon (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) to form the day’s escaping quartet after about 10km.

The break was allowed a maximum advantage nudging seven minutes before it was time to start pegging back the plucky escapees. The flat parcours lent itself to doing so with ease and the sprinters’ teams could pick and choose how much and when the time would be erased from the break.

There was a crash about 50km into the stage as double stage winner Greipel, his Lotto-Belisol teammate Francis de Greefe, Movistar duo José Ivan Gutierrez and Alejandro Valverde and Gesink and Vacansoleil-DCM pair Lieuwe Westra and Kris Boeckmans all touched down.

With much toil from several of his Lotto-Belisol teammates, Greipel could be seen taking a tow back to the peloton – the opportunity for further stage win glory driving the German and his lieutenants on as the pace increased at the front of the bunch.

Another day of toil for the medical staff

This year’s crash-fest continued 25km from the finish, the road resembling a bike swap meet as wheels, bikes, riders and mechanics cluttered the road whilst Orica-GreenEdge continued at tempo on the front in pursuit of a stage win for Goss. Bad news for Hesjedal, the Giro d’Italia champion caught in the fracas, as was Schleck, Lampre’s Michele Scarponi and AG2R-La Mondiale rider Jean-Christophe Peraud, who had already been held up earlier in the day.

With his BMC Racing teammates around him, fellow general classification contender Cadel Evans remained protected at the head of proceedings, however, the chase of the break taking on an Australian flavour with the reigning champion and his compatriots filling the front seats of the pursuit car.

The story would be different for Garmin-Sharp, however, with the likes of Hesjedal, Christian Vande Velde and Daniel Martin eventually finishing more than 13 minutes after Sagan had crossed the line, with teammate Johan Vansummeren a further three minutes behind.

Before that point, and with the peloton effectively split in half with just 20km remaining in the stage, the break was in the crosshairs of Orica-GreenEdge. Behind, the battered and bruised received attention, medical or otherwise. With 15km remaining there was 2:30 separating the two segments of the field, as Robert Gesink noticeably struggled – a frustratingly familiar story for the first week of the Tour for the Dutchman.

Flying run to the finish

The 10km banner saw the break holding onto a 14-second lead, with Goss increasingly looking the favourite to take line honours given that Greipel and Cavendish had suffered mishaps throughout the day. The latter had been slowed by the crash and wouldn’t figure in the finale at all. Behind them, the group containing Schleck continued to claw back time on the front group, the band of chasers resembling a casualty ward… And their faces spoke volumes for the pain they were enduring.

The final three kilometres saw Zabriskie kick away from his three companions, who were caught by a Lotto-led peloton just 500m later. Grimacing with pain, the veteran called upon the superhero strength of Captain America to stay away but with 1,300m remaining it was the end of Zabriskie’s game.

Soon after the catch was made a long sprint ensued, with Greg Henderson leading out Greipel for what seemed like an eternity (in sprinting terms) but as Peter Sagan’s high cadence kick reached full pitch, the German could only shake his head as he rode to a runner-up position ahead of Goss, who had again valiantly laid everything on the line in pursuit of a stage win.

Full Results 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 4:37:00 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 3 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 4 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 6 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 7 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 9 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 10 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:04 11 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 13 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 14 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 16 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 17 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 19 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 20 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 22 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 23 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 24 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 25 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 26 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 27 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 28 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 29 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 30 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 32 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 33 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 34 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 35 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 36 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 37 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 38 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 39 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 40 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 42 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 43 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 44 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 45 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 46 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 47 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 49 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 50 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 51 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 52 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 53 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 54 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 55 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 56 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 57 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 58 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 59 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 60 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 62 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:15 63 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:00:16 64 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:21 65 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:00:32 66 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 67 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 68 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 69 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 70 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 71 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:00:55 72 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 73 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:57 74 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:10 75 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:20 76 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:22 77 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 78 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:04 79 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:39 80 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:09 81 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 82 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 83 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 84 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 85 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 86 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 87 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano 88 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 89 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 90 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 92 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 93 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 94 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 95 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 96 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 97 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 98 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 100 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 101 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 102 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 103 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 104 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 105 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 106 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 107 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:18 108 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:21 109 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:13 110 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:31 111 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 112 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:03:52 113 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:04:53 114 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 115 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:05:11 116 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:06:02 117 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano 118 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 119 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 120 Joan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 121 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD 122 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 123 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 124 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 125 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 126 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 127 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 128 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 129 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 130 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 131 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 132 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 133 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 134 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 135 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 136 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 137 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 138 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:07:00 139 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:08:04 140 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 141 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 142 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:10:01 143 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 144 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 145 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 146 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano 147 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:50 148 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 149 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:13:24 150 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 151 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 152 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos - Shimano 153 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano 154 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 155 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 156 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 157 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 158 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 159 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 160 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 161 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 162 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 163 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 164 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 165 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 166 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 167 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 168 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 169 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 170 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 171 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Sharp 172 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 173 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 174 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 175 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 176 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 177 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 178 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 179 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 180 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 181 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp 182 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 183 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 184 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 185 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 186 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 187 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 188 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 189 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 190 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 0:16:12 DNF Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi DNF Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD DNF Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp DNF Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Points 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 45 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 35 3 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 30 4 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 26 5 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 22 6 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 20 7 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 18 8 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 16 9 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 14 10 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 12 11 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 12 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 8 13 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 14 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 15 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 2

Intermediate sprint - Saint-Mihiel, 135.5km 1 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 20 pts 2 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 17 3 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 4 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 13 5 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 11 6 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 10 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 8 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 7 10 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 6 11 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 12 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 4 13 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 3 14 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2 15 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 1

Mountain 1 - Côte de Buxières (Cat. 4) 145km 1 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1

Most combative 1 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp

Young riders 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 4:37:00 2 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:04 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 4 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:00:32 7 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:04 8 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:39 9 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:09 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 11 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano 12 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 14 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:31 17 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:02 18 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:08:04 19 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 20 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:10:01 21 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:13:24

Teams 1 Orica Greenedge Cycling Team 13:51:04 2 Lotto-Belisol Team 3 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:04 4 Liquigas-Cannondale 5 Katusha Team 6 Sky Procycling 0:00:08 7 Ag2R La Mondiale 8 Euskaltel - Euskadi 9 RadioShack-Nissan 10 BMC Racing Team 11 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 13 Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:00:32 14 Saur-Sojasun 0:00:36 15 Lampre - ISD 0:02:21 16 FDJ-Big Mat 0:04:18 17 Movistar Team 0:04:30 18 Team Europcar 0:04:46 19 Team Argos-Shimano 0:08:11 20 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:09:07 21 Astana Pro Team 0:11:59 22 Garmin-Sharp 0:27:39

General classification after stage 6 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 29:22:36 2 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:07 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 4 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:10 5 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:13 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:17 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:18 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:19 9 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 10 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:22 11 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:23 13 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:24 14 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 15 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:25 16 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 17 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:28 18 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:29 19 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:35 20 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:40 21 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:42 22 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:00:45 23 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:48 24 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:29 25 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:30 26 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:38 27 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:41 28 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:02:09 29 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:02:16 30 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:26 31 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:02:27 32 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 33 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:28 34 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:40 35 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 36 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:42 37 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:43 38 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:02:46 39 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:02:48 40 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:50 41 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:02:52 42 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:54 43 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:05 44 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:06 45 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:03:44 46 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:50 47 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:57 48 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:00 49 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:04:02 50 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:03 51 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:13 52 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:04:26 53 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:40 54 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:04:49 55 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:04 56 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:05:13 57 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:27 58 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:20 59 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:06:25 60 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:06:36 61 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:06:50 62 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:06:55 63 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:02 64 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:22 65 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:07:25 66 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:07:41 67 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:07:46 68 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:07:58 69 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:08:05 70 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:28 71 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:32 72 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:36 73 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:08:43 74 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:08:44 75 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:08:46 76 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:56 77 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:08:59 78 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:09:01 79 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:09:05 80 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:09:10 81 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:13 82 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:09:17 83 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 0:09:19 84 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:09:42 85 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:09:56 86 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:10:09 87 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:10:10 88 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:12 89 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:10:16 90 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:39 91 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:40 92 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:10:53 93 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 94 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:05 95 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:11:20 96 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:11:29 97 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:11:32 98 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:12:13 99 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:12:21 100 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:12:22 101 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:12:23 102 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 0:12:27 103 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 0:12:41 104 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:12:45 105 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:12:50 106 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:12:54 107 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:13:27 108 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp 0:13:38 109 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 0:13:48 110 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:00 111 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 0:14:02 112 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:14:06 113 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:14:13 114 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:14:17 115 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 116 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:14:19 117 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:14:34 118 Joan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 119 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 120 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:14:48 121 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:14:50 122 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:15:02 123 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:09 124 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:15:15 125 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:15:23 126 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:15:42 127 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:15:49 128 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:15:54 129 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:16:02 130 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:16:07 131 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:16:12 132 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:16:15 133 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:16:28 134 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:16:38 135 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:16:55 136 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:17:30 137 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:17:34 138 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos - Shimano 0:18:07 139 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:18:09 140 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:18:18 141 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:19 142 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:18:44 143 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 0:18:48 144 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:18:53 145 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:06 146 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:19:07 147 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:19:10 148 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:19:27 149 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:19:36 150 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:19:40 151 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:19:47 152 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:19:50 153 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:52 154 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD 0:19:54 155 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:20:22 156 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 0:20:32 157 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:20:49 158 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:21:23 159 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 160 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:21:35 161 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:21:39 162 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano 0:21:46 163 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:21:47 164 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:22:07 165 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:22:37 166 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:23:02 167 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:23:07 168 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:23:10 169 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:23:23 170 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:23:56 171 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:24:01 172 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:25:11 173 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:25:19 174 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 0:25:31 175 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:26:12 176 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:26:19 177 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Sharp 0:26:24 178 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:26:42 179 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:26:57 180 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano 0:27:39 181 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:27:49 182 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:27:53 183 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:28:51 184 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 0:29:21 185 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:31:28 186 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:31:46 187 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano 0:32:32 188 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:33:22 189 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:34:27 190 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:52:30

Points classification 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 209 pts 2 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 178 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 167 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 129 5 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 109 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 95 7 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 76 8 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 74 9 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 69 10 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 68 11 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 55 12 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 47 13 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 41 14 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 41 15 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 40 16 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 38 17 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 36 18 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 34 19 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 33 20 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 32 21 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 22 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 23 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 30 24 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 30 25 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 30 26 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 29 27 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 25 28 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 23 29 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 22 30 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 22 31 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 21 32 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp 21 33 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 34 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 20 35 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 20 36 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 20 37 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 20 38 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 19 39 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 40 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 18 41 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 17 42 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 17 43 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 17 44 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 17 45 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 17 46 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 16 47 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 16 48 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 49 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 50 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 51 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 52 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 13 53 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 13 54 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 55 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-QuickStep 12 56 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano 12 57 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 12 58 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 11 59 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 60 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 61 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 10 62 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 8 63 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 8 64 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 8 65 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 8 66 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 6 67 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 68 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 69 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 70 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 5 71 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 72 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 4 73 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 4 74 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 3 75 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 3 76 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 3 77 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 78 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 79 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2 80 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 2 81 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 1 82 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1 83 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD 1

Mountains classification 1 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 9 pts 2 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 4 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 5 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 6 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1 7 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 8 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 1 9 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Young riders classification 1 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 29:22:46 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:09 3 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:12 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:28 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:02:06 6 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:30 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:02:42 8 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:56 9 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:03:52 10 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:53 11 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:30 12 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:07:55 13 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:30 14 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:11:22 15 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:14:09 16 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:16:45 17 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:18:57 18 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:21:13 19 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:21:25 20 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano 0:21:36 21 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:26:47