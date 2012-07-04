Greipel wins Tour de France stage in Rouen
Huge crash inside final 3km takes down Cavendish
Stage 4: Abbeville - Rouen
Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) opened his account at the 2012 Tour de France with a sprint victory in Rouen. The German came off the wheel of lead-out man Greg Henderson and powered to the stage win ahead of Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) and Tom Veelers (Argos-Shimano).
However, the build-up to the sprint was marred by a crash with 2.5km remaining as several sprinters hit the tarmac, including world champion Mark Cavendish (Sky). Bernhard Eisel, Cavendish's teammate and Robbie Hunter (Garmin-Sharp) also hit the deck, with Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) lucky to escape the carnage.
But Lotto made their own luck, controlling the peloton through the final few kilometres and delivering Greipel to a winning position. It drew memories of HTC's former dominance, not just in the fact that five of Lotto's current cast came through the Highroad ranks but also in their efficient nature. While they assumed the mantle of responsibility the other sprinters, including Cavendish, were left fighting for their positions.
"I'm so happy today. I am so happy to have those guys on my side, such strong riders to lead me out. This is what we wanted to reach today, winning a stage," Greipel said at the finish.
Greipel, it must be noted, was the only top level sprinter to pass on competing in the intermediate sprint but Peter Sagan consolidated his lead in the battle for green with a sixth place in Fécamp. He also navigated through the crash to finish 5th on the stage, just one place behind Matthew Goss, who was never able to come on terms with his ex-teammate. Sagan now leads the race for green with 147 points with Goss next on 92.
The top of general classification remains unchanged as Fabian Cancellara continues in the yellow jersey with a seven-second lead over Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).
Battered riders welcome calm start
After yesterday's chaos came the calm, with a 214 kilometre stage from Abbeville to Rouen. With no wind and only four fourth categorised climbs the peloton was in no mood to see a repeat of yesterday's events. So there was little surprise when a three-man break, comprised of Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar), Anthony Delaplace (Saur-Sojasun) and David Moncoutie (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne), was allowed to escape.
With no GC threat in the break's ranks the trio was allowed to build its lead to over 8 minutes while the bunch meandered along the French coastline. RadioShack-Nissan, with Cancellara in yellow, was obliged to keep the gap in check and dutifully set tempo on the front.
At the back of the bunch Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) and Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) nursed their broken bones, riding in single file with the sole ambitions of finishing. The gradual pace was a godsend.
At the intermediate sprint in Fécamp, Arashiro took the maximum points but the race behind briefly came to life when the peloton approached. Cavendish showed a clean pair of heels to Goss and Renshaw, with Sagan sweeping up a consolatory 9 points. Greipel's absence from the action was an ominous sign, though, and in his post-stage press conference he confirmed that the battle for green was of no interest.
With RadioShack-Nissan having performed the majority of the chase work it was the sprinters' teams who finished off the break's last ray of hope with 8.5 kilometres to go. FDJ-Big Mat, Katusha, Orica GreenEdge and Lotto Belisol showed their intentions while Sky and Rabobank briefly sat back.
An immediate counter-attack containing Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis), Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), only seven seconds off the race lead of Fabian Cancellara, plus Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) gained a small advantage, but this trio, too, was neutralised with 3.5 kilometers to go.
And then the crash: Cavendish, Eisel and Hunter were among those involved, the Austrian left with a gash on his forehead, while the world champion was left sitting on the French tarmac, his stage hopes and green jersey aspirations almost over.
Sagan and Cancellara avoided the bodies and bikes but the peloton was shattered to pieces. Argos-Shimano, Lotto Belisol and Orica GreenEdge had virtually intact lead-outs but Lotto, with Henderson, Hansen, Roelandts and Sieberg, had the survivors in check.
"We had Lars [Bak] up at the front working," Hansen said at the finish. "Towards the end there was a bit of a climb and Lars held his position well. Then we had Jelle doing the climb. Then from the top of the climb, it was my job to keep them in front, using the guys from the other teams and sitting on them, always keeping a good position and then I let go about two and a half and there were two guys behind me from different teams and that was good. And behind them there was Sieberg, Roelandts, then Greg did his work and André finished it off. It was perfect."
Goss and Petacchi, the latter racing without a final lead-out man, were left to fight it out for Greipel's rear wheel but this was textbook Greipel. Often he can go missing in the messy sprints but if delivered to the final 200 meters he is Cavendish's closest rival. Petacchi made a late surge on the German's right but it wasn't enough, the Italian no longer the sprinter he once was.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|5:18:32
|2
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|4
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|7
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|8
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|10
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|12
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|13
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|18
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|19
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|21
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|22
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|23
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|25
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|26
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|27
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|29
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|30
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|31
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|32
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|33
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|34
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|35
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|36
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|37
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|38
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|39
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|40
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|43
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|44
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|45
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
|46
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|47
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|48
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|49
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|50
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|52
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|55
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|58
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|59
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|60
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|61
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|63
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|64
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|65
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|66
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|67
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|68
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|70
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|72
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|73
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|74
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|76
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|78
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD
|80
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|81
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|83
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|85
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|86
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|87
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|88
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|89
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|90
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|91
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|92
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|93
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|94
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|95
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|96
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|97
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|98
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|99
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|100
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|101
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|102
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|103
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|104
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|105
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|106
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|107
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|108
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|109
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|110
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|111
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|112
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|113
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|114
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|115
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|116
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|117
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|119
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|120
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|121
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|122
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|123
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|124
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|125
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|126
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|127
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|128
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|129
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|130
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|131
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|132
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|133
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|134
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|135
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|136
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|137
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|138
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|139
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|140
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|141
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|142
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|143
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|144
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|145
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|146
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|147
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|148
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|149
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|150
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|151
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|152
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|153
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|154
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|155
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|156
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|157
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|158
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|159
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|160
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:21
|161
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|162
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|163
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:02:21
|164
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|165
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:02:21
|166
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|167
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:02:21
|168
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|169
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|170
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:00
|171
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:03
|172
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|173
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:06
|174
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|175
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|176
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:08
|177
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|178
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|179
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:56
|180
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|181
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Sharp
|182
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|183
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:04:13
|184
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|185
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|186
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:19
|187
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|188
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|189
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|190
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:04:58
|191
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|192
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|193
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|194
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|195
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:07:01
|DNS
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|45
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|35
|3
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|30
|4
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|26
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|22
|6
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|20
|7
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|18
|8
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|14
|10
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12
|11
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|10
|12
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|13
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|14
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|15
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|20
|pts
|2
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|17
|3
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|13
|5
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|11
|6
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|8
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|9
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|6
|11
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|5
|12
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|4
|13
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5:18:32
|2
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|4
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|5
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|8
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|13
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|14
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|15
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|18
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|19
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|22
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|23
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:04:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|15:55:36
|2
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|Argos-Shimano
|4
|Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|Sky Procycling
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|Lampre - ISD
|10
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|13
|Team Europcar
|14
|Movistar Team
|15
|RadioShack-Nissan
|16
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|17
|FDJ-Big Mat
|18
|AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Garmin-Sharp
|20
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|21
|Saur-Sojasun
|22
|Katusha Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|20:04:02
|2
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:07
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:10
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:11
|6
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:13
|7
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:17
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:18
|9
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:19
|11
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|12
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:22
|13
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:23
|16
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:24
|19
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|20
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:25
|22
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|23
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|24
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:28
|25
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:29
|26
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|27
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:35
|28
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|29
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:37
|30
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|31
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:38
|32
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:40
|34
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:42
|35
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|36
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:00:43
|37
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:45
|38
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|39
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:47
|40
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:48
|41
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|42
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:57
|44
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:00
|45
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|46
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:24
|47
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:29
|48
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:30
|49
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:38
|50
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:41
|51
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:42
|52
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|53
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:02:03
|54
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:09
|55
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:22
|56
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:27
|57
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:02:29
|58
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:40
|59
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|60
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:52
|61
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:54
|62
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:59
|63
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:03:08
|64
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:17
|65
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:18
|66
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:03:34
|67
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:03:44
|68
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|69
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:50
|70
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:01
|71
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:03
|72
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:04
|73
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|74
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:04:10
|75
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:14
|76
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:15
|77
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:04:18
|78
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:21
|79
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:04:30
|80
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:04:47
|81
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:58
|82
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:59
|83
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:05:07
|84
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:12
|85
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:16
|86
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:24
|87
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|0:05:28
|88
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:06:00
|89
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:20
|90
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:22
|91
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:06:23
|92
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:06:29
|93
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:06:30
|94
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:32
|95
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:06:43
|96
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:06:54
|97
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:07:02
|98
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|99
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|100
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:07:05
|101
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:12
|102
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:07:29
|103
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:07:46
|104
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:58
|105
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:08:03
|106
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|107
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:08:04
|109
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:19
|110
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:28
|111
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:32
|112
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:34
|113
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:35
|114
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:36
|115
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|116
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:08:46
|117
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:08:47
|118
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|119
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:08:48
|120
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:08:49
|121
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:56
|122
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|123
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:08:59
|124
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:13
|125
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:42
|126
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:47
|127
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:09:50
|128
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:09:56
|129
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:09:57
|130
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:10:03
|131
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:10:10
|132
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:16
|133
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:10:17
|134
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|135
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:10:22
|136
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:10:25
|137
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:30
|138
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:10:36
|139
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:10:45
|140
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:10:53
|141
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:57
|142
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:11:05
|143
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|144
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:11:07
|145
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:11:20
|146
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:11:33
|147
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:11:38
|148
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:43
|149
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:45
|150
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:11:50
|151
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:51
|152
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|153
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:11:59
|154
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:12:02
|155
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:11
|156
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|157
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:14
|158
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|159
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:12:21
|160
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|0:12:32
|161
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:12:45
|162
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:12:52
|163
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:12:54
|164
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:12:55
|165
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|0:12:59
|166
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:00
|167
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:13:04
|168
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|0:13:13
|169
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:13:26
|170
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:13:38
|171
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:13:43
|172
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD
|0:13:56
|173
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:14:33
|174
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:14:48
|175
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:14:51
|176
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:15:41
|177
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:15:56
|178
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:57
|179
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:16:07
|180
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:17:42
|181
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|182
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:18:03
|183
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:18:26
|184
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:18:59
|185
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:19:10
|186
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:19:12
|187
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:19:41
|188
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:20:02
|189
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:21:07
|190
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:21:51
|191
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:22:53
|192
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:26:14
|193
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:26:39
|194
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:32:43
|195
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:35:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|147
|pts
|2
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|92
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|87
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|86
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|81
|6
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|74
|7
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|71
|8
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|56
|9
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|46
|10
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|40
|11
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|36
|12
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|33
|13
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|33
|14
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|31
|15
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|30
|16
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|30
|17
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|27
|18
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|26
|19
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|25
|20
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|23
|21
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|23
|22
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|22
|23
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
|21
|24
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|25
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|26
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|27
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|28
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|20
|29
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|30
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|18
|31
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|17
|32
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|33
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|17
|34
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|17
|35
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|17
|36
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|17
|37
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|16
|38
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|16
|39
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|40
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|41
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|42
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|43
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|12
|44
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|12
|45
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|46
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|47
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|11
|48
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|10
|49
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|10
|50
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|9
|51
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|52
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|53
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|54
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|55
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|6
|56
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|57
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|58
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|59
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|5
|60
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|4
|61
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|62
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|63
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|3
|64
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|3
|65
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|2
|66
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|67
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|68
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1
|69
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|9
|pts
|2
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|4
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|5
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|6
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|7
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|8
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|20:04:12
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:01
|3
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:12
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:13
|5
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:37
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|8
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:28
|10
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:30
|11
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:03:24
|12
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:53
|13
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:05:50
|14
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:53
|15
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:25
|16
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:09:47
|17
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:47
|18
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:10:57
|19
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:11:28
|20
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:12:04
|21
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:15:46
|22
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:19:31
|23
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:32:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|60:12:40
|2
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:04
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:13
|5
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:29
|6
|Katusha Team
|0:00:38
|7
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:52
|9
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|10
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:51
|11
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:59
|12
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:23
|13
|Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:34
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:49
|15
|Team Europcar
|0:03:08
|16
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:03:38
|17
|Movistar Team
|0:03:56
|18
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:07:04
|19
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:07:34
|20
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:08:52
|21
|Lampre - ISD
|0:14:06
|22
|Argos-Shimano
|0:19:26
