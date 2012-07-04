Image 1 of 66 A battered Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) makes a beeline for Rouen (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 66 The peloton in action during stage 4 along the west coast of France. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 66 The terrain during stage 4 proved ideal for wind turbines. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 66 Liquigas-Cannondale teammates Ivan Basso and Vincenzo Nibali. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 66 For most of stage 4 these riders were off the front: David Moncoutie (Cofidis), Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar) and Anthony Delaplace (Saur-Sojasun) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 66 Beautiful scenery along France's west coast. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 66 Robbie Hunter (Garmin-Sharp), the champion of South Africa, sporting bandages from crashes. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 66 Two men with Tour de France podium finishes in their palmares: Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) and Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 66 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) celebrates victory in stage 4 of the Tour de France. (Image credit: AFP) Image 10 of 66 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) has a chat with Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 66 The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour de France. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 66 Tour de France maillot jaune Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 66 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 66 The Tour's route during stage 4 traversed terrain well-suited for wind turbines. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 66 Who else but Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) would you expect to see setting tempo at the head of the peloton. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 66 Sky's Bradley Wiggins and Richie Porte. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 66 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) has a word with his directeur sportif at the team car. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 66 Christian Vande Velde and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 66 The peloton makes its way through a town along the French coast. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 66 For approximately half of stage 4 the Tour peloton travelled along the west coast of France. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 66 The peloton rolls along during stage 4 between Abbeville and Rouen. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 66 The peloton negotiates a switchbacked descent along the coast during stage 4. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 66 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) lead a group to the finish which was caught behind the crash at 2.5km to go. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 66 Tour leader Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) at the finish in Rouen. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 66 Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar) initiated the early break and earned the combativity prize for stage 4. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 66 After being on the attack for nearly all of stage 4, Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar) was awarded the combativity prize in Rouen. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 66 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) continues to lead the best young rider classification. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 66 Michael Morko (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff) didn't score any mountains points during stage 4, but had enough of a lead to remain atop the classification. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 66 Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff) dons the polka dot jersey. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 66 Points classification leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 31 of 66 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) has a firm lead in the points classification (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 32 of 66 Tejay van Garderen, Christian Vande Velde, Fabian Cancellara and Simon Gerrans round the final turn and head to the finish line in Rouen. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 33 of 66 Mountains classification leader Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff) didn't go on the attack today but he has enough KOM points to retain the jersey for another stage. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 34 of 66 Stage four winner Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) celebrates in Rouen. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 66 A battered Mark Cavendish (Sky) finishes in Rouen after crashing heavily in the stage 4 finale. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 66 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) went down in the crash late in stage 4 and was denied the opportunity to win again on Independence Day. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 66 Mark Cavendish (Sky) was one of the riders who hit the tarmac in a crash which shattered the field in the closing kilometres of stage 4. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 66 Mark Cavendish would have been a favourite to win in Rouen, but instead he rolled across the finish line several minutes in arrears of Greipel nursing wounds from a late crash. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 66 World champion Mark Cavendish (Sky) was one of many riders invovled in the crash in the stage 4 finale. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 66 A battered Mark Cavendish (Sky) finishes stage 4 after crashing in the closing kilometres. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 66 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) missed the carnage in the closing kilometres and sprinted to victory from a small lead group. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 66 Lead-out man Greg Henderson knows teammate Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) will win in Rouen. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 66 Fabian Cancellara adds another maillot jaune to his collection. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 44 of 66 Bernhard Eisel (Sky) is given medical attention following the crash which disrupted the stage 4 finish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 66 Mountains classification leader Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 46 of 66 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) outsprints Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) and Tom Veelers (Argos-Shimano) for the stage win in Rouen. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 47 of 66 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) has won the second Tour stage of his career with his victory in Rouen. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 48 of 66 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) stayed out of trouble in the closing kilometres and sprinted to victory in Rouen. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 49 of 66 World champion Mark Cavendish (Sky) makes his way to the finish line after a heavy crash inside of 3 kilometres to go. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 50 of 66 Mark Cavendish (Sky) finishes stage 4 several minutes down after being involved with a large crash inside the final 3 kilometres. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 51 of 66 Bernhard Eisel (Sky) was one of the riders to hit the tarmac inside of 3 kilometres to go during the finale of stage 4. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 52 of 66 Stage 4 winner Andre Greipel thanks his team's sponsors on the podium. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 53 of 66 The thrill of victory for stage 4 winner Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 54 of 66 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) on the podium following his sprint victory in Rouen. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 55 of 66 Lotto Belisol firmly in control of the finale entering the final turn with Andre Greipel tucked in behind three teammates. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 56 of 66 Tour leader Fabian Cancellara chats with points leader Peter Sagan on the start line. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 57 of 66 World champion Mark Cavendish was all smiles on the stage 4 start line, but he was in a decidedly different mood at the finish having crashed heavily with 2.5km to go. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 58 of 66 Tour de France leader Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) awaits the start of stage 4 in Abbeville. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 59 of 66 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) signs autographs before the start of stage 4. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 60 of 66 Points leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) shows off his custom-painted bike. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 61 of 66 Fabian Cancellara, Peter Sagan and Tejay van Garderen (l-r) on the front row in Abbeville. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 62 of 66 The Tour peloton lined up for the start in Abbeville. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 63 of 66 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) remains in the yellow jersey for another day. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 64 of 66 Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) sprints to the stage win in Rouen as lead-out man Greg Henderson is already celebrating in the background. (Image credit: AFP) Image 65 of 66 Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) has just won stage 4 of the Tour de France in Rouen. (Image credit: AFP) Image 66 of 66 David Moncoutie (Cofidis), Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar) and Anthony Delaplace (Saur-Sojasun), left-right, on the attack. (Image credit: AFP)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) opened his account at the 2012 Tour de France with a sprint victory in Rouen. The German came off the wheel of lead-out man Greg Henderson and powered to the stage win ahead of Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) and Tom Veelers (Argos-Shimano).

However, the build-up to the sprint was marred by a crash with 2.5km remaining as several sprinters hit the tarmac, including world champion Mark Cavendish (Sky). Bernhard Eisel, Cavendish's teammate and Robbie Hunter (Garmin-Sharp) also hit the deck, with Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) lucky to escape the carnage.

But Lotto made their own luck, controlling the peloton through the final few kilometres and delivering Greipel to a winning position. It drew memories of HTC's former dominance, not just in the fact that five of Lotto's current cast came through the Highroad ranks but also in their efficient nature. While they assumed the mantle of responsibility the other sprinters, including Cavendish, were left fighting for their positions.

"I'm so happy today. I am so happy to have those guys on my side, such strong riders to lead me out. This is what we wanted to reach today, winning a stage," Greipel said at the finish.

Greipel, it must be noted, was the only top level sprinter to pass on competing in the intermediate sprint but Peter Sagan consolidated his lead in the battle for green with a sixth place in Fécamp. He also navigated through the crash to finish 5th on the stage, just one place behind Matthew Goss, who was never able to come on terms with his ex-teammate. Sagan now leads the race for green with 147 points with Goss next on 92.

The top of general classification remains unchanged as Fabian Cancellara continues in the yellow jersey with a seven-second lead over Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

Battered riders welcome calm start

After yesterday's chaos came the calm, with a 214 kilometre stage from Abbeville to Rouen. With no wind and only four fourth categorised climbs the peloton was in no mood to see a repeat of yesterday's events. So there was little surprise when a three-man break, comprised of Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar), Anthony Delaplace (Saur-Sojasun) and David Moncoutie (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne), was allowed to escape.

With no GC threat in the break's ranks the trio was allowed to build its lead to over 8 minutes while the bunch meandered along the French coastline. RadioShack-Nissan, with Cancellara in yellow, was obliged to keep the gap in check and dutifully set tempo on the front.

At the back of the bunch Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) and Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) nursed their broken bones, riding in single file with the sole ambitions of finishing. The gradual pace was a godsend.

At the intermediate sprint in Fécamp, Arashiro took the maximum points but the race behind briefly came to life when the peloton approached. Cavendish showed a clean pair of heels to Goss and Renshaw, with Sagan sweeping up a consolatory 9 points. Greipel's absence from the action was an ominous sign, though, and in his post-stage press conference he confirmed that the battle for green was of no interest.

With RadioShack-Nissan having performed the majority of the chase work it was the sprinters' teams who finished off the break's last ray of hope with 8.5 kilometres to go. FDJ-Big Mat, Katusha, Orica GreenEdge and Lotto Belisol showed their intentions while Sky and Rabobank briefly sat back.

An immediate counter-attack containing Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis), Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), only seven seconds off the race lead of Fabian Cancellara, plus Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) gained a small advantage, but this trio, too, was neutralised with 3.5 kilometers to go.

And then the crash: Cavendish, Eisel and Hunter were among those involved, the Austrian left with a gash on his forehead, while the world champion was left sitting on the French tarmac, his stage hopes and green jersey aspirations almost over.

Sagan and Cancellara avoided the bodies and bikes but the peloton was shattered to pieces. Argos-Shimano, Lotto Belisol and Orica GreenEdge had virtually intact lead-outs but Lotto, with Henderson, Hansen, Roelandts and Sieberg, had the survivors in check.

"We had Lars [Bak] up at the front working," Hansen said at the finish. "Towards the end there was a bit of a climb and Lars held his position well. Then we had Jelle doing the climb. Then from the top of the climb, it was my job to keep them in front, using the guys from the other teams and sitting on them, always keeping a good position and then I let go about two and a half and there were two guys behind me from different teams and that was good. And behind them there was Sieberg, Roelandts, then Greg did his work and André finished it off. It was perfect."

Goss and Petacchi, the latter racing without a final lead-out man, were left to fight it out for Greipel's rear wheel but this was textbook Greipel. Often he can go missing in the messy sprints but if delivered to the final 200 meters he is Cavendish's closest rival. Petacchi made a late surge on the German's right but it wasn't enough, the Italian no longer the sprinter he once was.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 5:18:32 2 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 4 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 7 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 8 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 10 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 12 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 13 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 15 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 17 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 18 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 19 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 20 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 21 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 22 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 23 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 25 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 26 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 27 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 28 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 29 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 30 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 31 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 32 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 33 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 34 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 35 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 36 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 37 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 38 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 39 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 40 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 41 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 43 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 44 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 45 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp 46 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 47 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 48 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 49 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 50 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 51 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 52 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 53 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 54 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 55 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 58 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 59 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 60 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 61 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 62 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 63 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 64 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 65 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 66 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 67 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 68 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 69 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 70 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 71 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 72 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 73 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 74 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 75 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 76 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 77 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 78 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 79 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD 80 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 81 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 83 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 84 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 85 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 86 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 87 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 88 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 89 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 90 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 91 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 92 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 93 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 94 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 95 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 96 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 97 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 98 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 99 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 100 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 101 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 102 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 103 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 104 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 105 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 106 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 107 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 108 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 109 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 110 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 111 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 112 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 113 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 114 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 115 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 116 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 117 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 119 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 120 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 121 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 122 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 123 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 124 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 125 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 126 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 127 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 128 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 129 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 130 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 131 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 132 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 133 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 134 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 135 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 136 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 137 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 138 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 139 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 140 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 141 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 142 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 143 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 144 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 145 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 146 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 147 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 148 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 149 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 150 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 151 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 152 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 153 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 154 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 155 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 156 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 157 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 158 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 159 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 160 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:21 161 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 162 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 163 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:02:21 164 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 165 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:02:21 166 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 167 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:02:21 168 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 169 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 170 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:00 171 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:03 172 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 173 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:06 174 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 175 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 176 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:08 177 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 178 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 179 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:56 180 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 181 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Sharp 182 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 183 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:04:13 184 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 185 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 186 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:19 187 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 188 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 189 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 190 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:04:58 191 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 192 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 193 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 194 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 195 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:07:01 DNS Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 45 pts 2 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 35 3 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 30 4 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 26 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 22 6 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 20 7 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 18 8 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 14 10 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 12 11 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 10 12 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 8 13 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 14 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 15 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2

Intermediate sprint - Fécamp, km. 140.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 20 pts 2 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 17 3 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 13 5 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 11 6 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 8 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 9 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 10 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 6 11 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 5 12 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 4 13 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 14 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2 15 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1

Mountain 1 - Côte du Mont Huon, km. 38.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Dieppe, km. 69.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Pourville-sur-Mer, km. 74.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Mountain 4 - Côte de Toussaint, km. 143.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 5:18:32 2 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 4 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 5 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 7 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 8 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 13 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 14 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 15 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 16 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 18 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 19 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 22 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 23 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:04:58

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotto-Belisol Team 15:55:36 2 Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 Argos-Shimano 4 Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 Sky Procycling 6 Astana Pro Team 7 Liquigas-Cannondale 8 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 9 Lampre - ISD 10 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 12 BMC Racing Team 13 Team Europcar 14 Movistar Team 15 RadioShack-Nissan 16 Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 17 FDJ-Big Mat 18 AG2R La Mondiale 19 Garmin-Sharp 20 Rabobank Cycling Team 21 Saur-Sojasun 22 Katusha Team

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 20:04:02 2 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:07 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:10 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:11 6 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:13 7 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:17 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:18 9 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp 10 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:19 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:21 12 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:22 13 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 14 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:23 16 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:24 19 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 20 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:25 22 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 23 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:26 24 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:28 25 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:29 26 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 27 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:35 28 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 29 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:37 30 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 31 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:38 32 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 33 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:40 34 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 0:00:42 35 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 36 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:00:43 37 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:45 38 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 39 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:47 40 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:48 41 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:53 42 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 43 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:57 44 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:00 45 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:01 46 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:24 47 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:29 48 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:30 49 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:38 50 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:41 51 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:01:42 52 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:55 53 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:02:03 54 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:09 55 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:22 56 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:27 57 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:02:29 58 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:40 59 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:02:46 60 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:52 61 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:54 62 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:59 63 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:03:08 64 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:17 65 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:18 66 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:03:34 67 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:03:44 68 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 69 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:50 70 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:01 71 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:03 72 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:04 73 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 74 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:04:10 75 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:14 76 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:15 77 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:04:18 78 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:04:21 79 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:04:30 80 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:04:47 81 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:58 82 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:59 83 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:05:07 84 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:12 85 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:16 86 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:05:24 87 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 0:05:28 88 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:06:00 89 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:06:20 90 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:22 91 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:06:23 92 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:06:29 93 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:06:30 94 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:32 95 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 0:06:43 96 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:06:54 97 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:07:02 98 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 99 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 100 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:07:05 101 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:07:12 102 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:07:29 103 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:07:46 104 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:07:58 105 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 0:08:03 106 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 107 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 108 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:08:04 109 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:19 110 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:28 111 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:32 112 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:34 113 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:35 114 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:36 115 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 116 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:08:46 117 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:08:47 118 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 119 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:08:48 120 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:08:49 121 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:56 122 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 123 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:08:59 124 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:13 125 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:42 126 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:47 127 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:09:50 128 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:09:56 129 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:09:57 130 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:10:03 131 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:10:10 132 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:16 133 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:10:17 134 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 135 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 0:10:22 136 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:10:25 137 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:30 138 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:10:36 139 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:10:45 140 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:10:53 141 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:57 142 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:11:05 143 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 144 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:11:07 145 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:11:20 146 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:11:33 147 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:11:38 148 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:43 149 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:11:45 150 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:11:50 151 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:51 152 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 153 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:11:59 154 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:12:02 155 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:11 156 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 157 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:12:14 158 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 159 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:12:21 160 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 0:12:32 161 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:12:45 162 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:12:52 163 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:12:54 164 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 0:12:55 165 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:12:59 166 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:13:00 167 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Sharp 0:13:04 168 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 0:13:13 169 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:13:26 170 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:13:38 171 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:13:43 172 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD 0:13:56 173 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:14:33 174 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:14:48 175 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:14:51 176 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:15:41 177 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:15:56 178 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:57 179 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:16:07 180 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:17:42 181 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 182 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:18:03 183 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:18:26 184 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:18:59 185 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:19:10 186 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:19:12 187 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:19:41 188 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:20:02 189 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:21:07 190 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:21:51 191 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:22:53 192 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:26:14 193 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:26:39 194 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:32:43 195 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:35:03

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 147 pts 2 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 92 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 87 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 86 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 81 6 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 74 7 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 71 8 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 56 9 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 46 10 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 40 11 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 36 12 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 33 13 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 33 14 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 31 15 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 30 16 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 30 17 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 27 18 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 26 19 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 25 20 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 23 21 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 23 22 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 22 23 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp 21 24 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 25 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 20 26 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 20 27 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 20 28 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 20 29 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 30 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 18 31 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 17 32 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 17 33 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 17 34 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 17 35 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 17 36 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 17 37 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 16 38 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 16 39 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 40 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 41 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 42 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 13 43 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 12 44 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 12 45 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 46 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 47 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 11 48 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 10 49 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 10 50 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 9 51 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 8 52 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 53 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 8 54 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 55 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 6 56 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 57 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 58 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 59 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 5 60 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 4 61 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 62 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 4 63 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 3 64 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 3 65 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 2 66 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 67 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2 68 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1 69 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 9 pts 2 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 4 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 5 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 6 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 7 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 1 8 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 20:04:12 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:01 3 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:12 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:13 5 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:14 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:37 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:43 8 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:51 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:28 10 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:30 11 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:03:24 12 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:53 13 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:05:50 14 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:53 15 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:25 16 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:09:47 17 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:47 18 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:10:57 19 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:11:28 20 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:12:04 21 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:15:46 22 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:19:31 23 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:32:33