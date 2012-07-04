Trending

Greipel wins Tour de France stage in Rouen

Huge crash inside final 3km takes down Cavendish



A battered Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) makes a beeline for Rouen (Image credit: Bettini Photo)





The peloton in action during stage 4 along the west coast of France. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)





The terrain during stage 4 proved ideal for wind turbines.





Liquigas-Cannondale teammates Ivan Basso and Vincenzo Nibali. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)





For most of stage 4 these riders were off the front: David Moncoutie (Cofidis), Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar) and Anthony Delaplace (Saur-Sojasun) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)





Beautiful scenery along France's west coast.





Robbie Hunter (Garmin-Sharp), the champion of South Africa, sporting bandages from crashes. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)





Two men with Tour de France podium finishes in their palmares: Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) and Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)





Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) celebrates victory in stage 4 of the Tour de France. (Image credit: AFP)





Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) has a chat with Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan). (Image credit: Bettini Photo)





The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour de France.





Tour de France maillot jaune Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)





Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp)





The Tour's route during stage 4 traversed terrain well-suited for wind turbines. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)





Who else but Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Nissan) would you expect to see setting tempo at the head of the peloton. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)





Sky's Bradley Wiggins and Richie Porte.





Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) has a word with his directeur sportif at the team car. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)





Christian Vande Velde and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp)





The peloton makes its way through a town along the French coast. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)





For approximately half of stage 4 the Tour peloton travelled along the west coast of France. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)





The peloton rolls along during stage 4 between Abbeville and Rouen. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)





The peloton negotiates a switchbacked descent along the coast during stage 4. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)





Robert Gesink (Rabobank) and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) lead a group to the finish which was caught behind the crash at 2.5km to go. (Image credit: Sirotti)





Tour leader Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) at the finish in Rouen. (Image credit: Sirotti)





Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar) initiated the early break and earned the combativity prize for stage 4. (Image credit: Sirotti)





After being on the attack for nearly all of stage 4, Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar) was awarded the combativity prize in Rouen. (Image credit: Sirotti)





Tejay van Garderen (BMC) continues to lead the best young rider classification. (Image credit: Sirotti)





Michael Morko (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff) didn't score any mountains points during stage 4, but had enough of a lead to remain atop the classification. (Image credit: Sirotti)





Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff) dons the polka dot jersey. (Image credit: Sirotti)





Points classification leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Sirotti)





Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) has a firm lead in the points classification (Image credit: Sirotti)





Tejay van Garderen, Christian Vande Velde, Fabian Cancellara and Simon Gerrans round the final turn and head to the finish line in Rouen. (Image credit: Sirotti)





Mountains classification leader Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff) didn't go on the attack today but he has enough KOM points to retain the jersey for another stage. (Image credit: Sirotti)





Stage four winner Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) celebrates in Rouen. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)





A battered Mark Cavendish (Sky) finishes in Rouen after crashing heavily in the stage 4 finale. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)





Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) went down in the crash late in stage 4 and was denied the opportunity to win again on Independence Day. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)





Mark Cavendish (Sky) was one of the riders who hit the tarmac in a crash which shattered the field in the closing kilometres of stage 4. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)





Mark Cavendish would have been a favourite to win in Rouen, but instead he rolled across the finish line several minutes in arrears of Greipel nursing wounds from a late crash. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)





World champion Mark Cavendish (Sky) was one of many riders invovled in the crash in the stage 4 finale. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)





A battered Mark Cavendish (Sky) finishes stage 4 after crashing in the closing kilometres. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)





Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) missed the carnage in the closing kilometres and sprinted to victory from a small lead group. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)





Lead-out man Greg Henderson knows teammate Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) will win in Rouen. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)





Fabian Cancellara adds another maillot jaune to his collection. (Image credit: Sirotti)





Bernhard Eisel (Sky) is given medical attention following the crash which disrupted the stage 4 finish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)





Mountains classification leader Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff) (Image credit: Sirotti)





Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) outsprints Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) and Tom Veelers (Argos-Shimano) for the stage win in Rouen. (Image credit: Sirotti)





Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) has won the second Tour stage of his career with his victory in Rouen. (Image credit: Sirotti)





Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) stayed out of trouble in the closing kilometres and sprinted to victory in Rouen. (Image credit: Sirotti)





World champion Mark Cavendish (Sky) makes his way to the finish line after a heavy crash inside of 3 kilometres to go. (Image credit: Sirotti)





Mark Cavendish (Sky) finishes stage 4 several minutes down after being involved with a large crash inside the final 3 kilometres. (Image credit: Sirotti)





Bernhard Eisel (Sky) was one of the riders to hit the tarmac inside of 3 kilometres to go during the finale of stage 4. (Image credit: Sirotti)


(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 66

Stage 4 winner Andre Greipel thanks his team's sponsors on the podium.

Stage 4 winner Andre Greipel thanks his team's sponsors on the podium.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 66

The thrill of victory for stage 4 winner Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)

The thrill of victory for stage 4 winner Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 66

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) on the podium following his sprint victory in Rouen.

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) on the podium following his sprint victory in Rouen.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 66

Lotto Belisol firmly in control of the finale entering the final turn with Andre Greipel tucked in behind three teammates.

Lotto Belisol firmly in control of the finale entering the final turn with Andre Greipel tucked in behind three teammates.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 56 of 66

Tour leader Fabian Cancellara chats with points leader Peter Sagan on the start line.

Tour leader Fabian Cancellara chats with points leader Peter Sagan on the start line.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 57 of 66

World champion Mark Cavendish was all smiles on the stage 4 start line, but he was in a decidedly different mood at the finish having crashed heavily with 2.5km to go.

World champion Mark Cavendish was all smiles on the stage 4 start line, but he was in a decidedly different mood at the finish having crashed heavily with 2.5km to go.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 58 of 66

Tour de France leader Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) awaits the start of stage 4 in Abbeville.

Tour de France leader Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) awaits the start of stage 4 in Abbeville.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 59 of 66

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) signs autographs before the start of stage 4.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) signs autographs before the start of stage 4.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 60 of 66

Points leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) shows off his custom-painted bike.

Points leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) shows off his custom-painted bike.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 61 of 66

Fabian Cancellara, Peter Sagan and Tejay van Garderen (l-r) on the front row in Abbeville.

Fabian Cancellara, Peter Sagan and Tejay van Garderen (l-r) on the front row in Abbeville.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 62 of 66

The Tour peloton lined up for the start in Abbeville.

The Tour peloton lined up for the start in Abbeville.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 63 of 66

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) remains in the yellow jersey for another day.

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) remains in the yellow jersey for another day.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 64 of 66

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) sprints to the stage win in Rouen as lead-out man Greg Henderson is already celebrating in the background.

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) sprints to the stage win in Rouen as lead-out man Greg Henderson is already celebrating in the background.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 65 of 66

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) has just won stage 4 of the Tour de France in Rouen.

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) has just won stage 4 of the Tour de France in Rouen.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 66 of 66

David Moncoutie (Cofidis), Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar) and Anthony Delaplace (Saur-Sojasun), left-right, on the attack.

David Moncoutie (Cofidis), Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar) and Anthony Delaplace (Saur-Sojasun), left-right, on the attack.
(Image credit: AFP)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) opened his account at the 2012 Tour de France with a sprint victory in Rouen. The German came off the wheel of lead-out man Greg Henderson and powered to the stage win ahead of Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) and Tom Veelers (Argos-Shimano).

However, the build-up to the sprint was marred by a crash with 2.5km remaining as several sprinters hit the tarmac, including world champion Mark Cavendish (Sky). Bernhard Eisel, Cavendish's teammate and Robbie Hunter (Garmin-Sharp) also hit the deck, with Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) lucky to escape the carnage.

But Lotto made their own luck, controlling the peloton through the final few kilometres and delivering Greipel to a winning position. It drew memories of HTC's former dominance, not just in the fact that five of Lotto's current cast came through the Highroad ranks but also in their efficient nature. While they assumed the mantle of responsibility the other sprinters, including Cavendish, were left fighting for their positions.

"I'm so happy today. I am so happy to have those guys on my side, such strong riders to lead me out. This is what we wanted to reach today, winning a stage," Greipel said at the finish.

Greipel, it must be noted, was the only top level sprinter to pass on competing in the intermediate sprint but Peter Sagan consolidated his lead in the battle for green with a sixth place in Fécamp. He also navigated through the crash to finish 5th on the stage, just one place behind Matthew Goss, who was never able to come on terms with his ex-teammate. Sagan now leads the race for green with 147 points with Goss next on 92.

The top of general classification remains unchanged as Fabian Cancellara continues in the yellow jersey with a seven-second lead over Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

Battered riders welcome calm start

After yesterday's chaos came the calm, with a 214 kilometre stage from Abbeville to Rouen. With no wind and only four fourth categorised climbs the peloton was in no mood to see a repeat of yesterday's events. So there was little surprise when a three-man break, comprised of Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar), Anthony Delaplace (Saur-Sojasun) and David Moncoutie (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne), was allowed to escape.

With no GC threat in the break's ranks the trio was allowed to build its lead to over 8 minutes while the bunch meandered along the French coastline. RadioShack-Nissan, with Cancellara in yellow, was obliged to keep the gap in check and dutifully set tempo on the front.

At the back of the bunch Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) and Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp) nursed their broken bones, riding in single file with the sole ambitions of finishing. The gradual pace was a godsend.

At the intermediate sprint in Fécamp, Arashiro took the maximum points but the race behind briefly came to life when the peloton approached. Cavendish showed a clean pair of heels to Goss and Renshaw, with Sagan sweeping up a consolatory 9 points. Greipel's absence from the action was an ominous sign, though, and in his post-stage press conference he confirmed that the battle for green was of no interest.

With RadioShack-Nissan having performed the majority of the chase work it was the sprinters' teams who finished off the break's last ray of hope with 8.5 kilometres to go. FDJ-Big Mat, Katusha, Orica GreenEdge and Lotto Belisol showed their intentions while Sky and Rabobank briefly sat back.

An immediate counter-attack containing Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis), Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), only seven seconds off the race lead of Fabian Cancellara, plus Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) gained a small advantage, but this trio, too, was neutralised with 3.5 kilometers to go.

And then the crash: Cavendish, Eisel and Hunter were among those involved, the Austrian left with a gash on his forehead, while the world champion was left sitting on the French tarmac, his stage hopes and green jersey aspirations almost over.

Sagan and Cancellara avoided the bodies and bikes but the peloton was shattered to pieces. Argos-Shimano, Lotto Belisol and Orica GreenEdge had virtually intact lead-outs but Lotto, with Henderson, Hansen, Roelandts and Sieberg, had the survivors in check.

"We had Lars [Bak] up at the front working," Hansen said at the finish. "Towards the end there was a bit of a climb and Lars held his position well. Then we had Jelle doing the climb. Then from the top of the climb, it was my job to keep them in front, using the guys from the other teams and sitting on them, always keeping a good position and then I let go about two and a half and there were two guys behind me from different teams and that was good. And behind them there was Sieberg, Roelandts, then Greg did his work and André finished it off. It was perfect."

Goss and Petacchi, the latter racing without a final lead-out man, were left to fight it out for Greipel's rear wheel but this was textbook Greipel. Often he can go missing in the messy sprints but if delivered to the final 200 meters he is Cavendish's closest rival. Petacchi made a late surge on the German's right but it wasn't enough, the Italian no longer the sprinter he once was.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team5:18:32
2Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
3Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
4Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
6Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
7Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
8Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
10Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
11Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
12Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
13Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
14Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
15Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
16Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
17Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
18Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
19Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
20Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
21Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
22Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
23Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
24Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
25Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
26Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
27Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
28Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
29Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
30Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
31Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
32Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
33Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
34Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
35Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
36Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
37Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
38Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
39Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
40Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
41José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
42Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
43Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
44Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
45Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
46Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
47Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
48Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
49Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
50Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
51Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
52Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
53Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
54Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
55Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
56Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
58Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
59Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
60Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
61Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
62Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
63Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
64Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
65Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
66Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
67Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
68Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
69Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
70Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
71Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
72Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
73Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
74Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
75Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
76George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
77Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
78Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
79Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD
80Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
81Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
82Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
83Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
84Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
85Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
86Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
87Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
88Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
89Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
90Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
91Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
92Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
93Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
94Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
95Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
96Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
97Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
98Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
99Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
100Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
101Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
102Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
103Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
104Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
105Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
106Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
107Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
108Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
109Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
110Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
111Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
112Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
113Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
114Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
115Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
116Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
117Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
118Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
119Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
120Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
121Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
122Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
123Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
124Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
125Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
126Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
127Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
128Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
129Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
130Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
131Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
132Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
133Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
134Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
135Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
136Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
137Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
138Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
139Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
140Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
141Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
142Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
143Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
144Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
145Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
146Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
147Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
148Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
149Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
150Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
151Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
152Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
153Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
154Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
155David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
156Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
157Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
158Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
159David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
160Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:21
161Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
162Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
163Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:02:21
164Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
165Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:02:21
166Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
167Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:02:21
168Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
169Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
170Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:00
171Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:03
172Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
173David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:06
174Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
175Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
176Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:08
177Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
178Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
179Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:56
180Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
181Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Sharp
182Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
183Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:04:13
184Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
185Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
186Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:19
187Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
188Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
189Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
190Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:04:58
191Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
192Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
193Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
194Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
195Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:07:01
DNSMaarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team45pts
2Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD35
3Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano30
4Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team26
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale22
6Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank20
7Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team18
8Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team16
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling14
10Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi12
11Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team10
12Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team8
13Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
14Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
15Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2

Intermediate sprint - Fécamp, km. 140.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar20pts
2Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun17
3David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne15
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling13
5Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team11
6Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team10
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale9
8Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD8
9Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
10Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat6
11Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team5
12Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team4
13Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team3
14Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2
15Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1

Mountain 1 - Côte du Mont Huon, km. 38.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Dieppe, km. 69.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Pourville-sur-Mer, km. 74.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Mountain 4 - Côte de Toussaint, km. 143.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale5:18:32
2Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
4Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
5Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
6Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
7Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
8Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
9Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
10Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
13Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
14Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
15Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
16Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
17Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
18Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
19Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
20Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
21Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
22Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
23Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:04:58

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotto-Belisol Team15:55:36
2Euskaltel - Euskadi
3Argos-Shimano
4Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
5Sky Procycling
6Astana Pro Team
7Liquigas-Cannondale
8Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
9Lampre - ISD
10Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Omega Pharma-Quickstep
12BMC Racing Team
13Team Europcar
14Movistar Team
15RadioShack-Nissan
16Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
17FDJ-Big Mat
18AG2R La Mondiale
19Garmin-Sharp
20Rabobank Cycling Team
21Saur-Sojasun
22Katusha Team

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan20:04:02
2Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:07
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:10
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:11
6Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:13
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:17
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:18
9Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
10Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:19
11Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:21
12Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:22
13Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
14Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
15Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:23
16Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:24
19Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
20Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
21Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:25
22Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
23Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:26
24Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:28
25Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:29
26Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
27Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:35
28Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
29Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:37
30Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
31Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:38
32Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
33Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:40
34Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team0:00:42
35Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
36Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:00:43
37Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:45
38Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
39Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:47
40Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:48
41Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:53
42Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
43Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:57
44Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:00
45Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:01
46Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:24
47Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:29
48Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:30
49Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:38
50Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:41
51Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:01:42
52Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:55
53Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:02:03
54Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:09
55Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:22
56George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:27
57Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:02:29
58Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:40
59Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:46
60Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:52
61Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:54
62Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:59
63Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:03:08
64Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:17
65Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:18
66Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:03:34
67Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:44
68Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
69Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:50
70Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:01
71Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:03
72Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:04
73André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
74Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:04:10
75Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:14
76Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:15
77Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:04:18
78Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:04:21
79Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:04:30
80Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:04:47
81Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:58
82Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:59
83Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:05:07
84José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:12
85Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:16
86Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:05:24
87Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp0:05:28
88Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:06:00
89Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:20
90Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:22
91Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:06:23
92Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:06:29
93Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:06:30
94Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:32
95Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan0:06:43
96Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:06:54
97Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:07:02
98Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
99Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
100Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:07:05
101Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:07:12
102Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:07:29
103Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:07:46
104Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:07:58
105Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team0:08:03
106Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
107Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
108Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:08:04
109Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:19
110Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:28
111Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:32
112Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:34
113Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:35
114Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:36
115Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
116Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:08:46
117Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:08:47
118Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
119Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:08:48
120Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:08:49
121Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:56
122Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
123Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:08:59
124Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:13
125Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:42
126Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:47
127Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:09:50
128Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling0:09:56
129Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:09:57
130Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:10:03
131Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:10:10
132Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:16
133Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:10:17
134Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
135Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat0:10:22
136Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:10:25
137Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:30
138Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:10:36
139Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:10:45
140Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:10:53
141Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:57
142Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:11:05
143Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
144Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:11:07
145Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:11:20
146Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:11:33
147Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:11:38
148Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:43
149Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:11:45
150Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:11:50
151Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:51
152Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
153Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:11:59
154Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:12:02
155Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:11
156David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
157Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:12:14
158Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
159Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:12:21
160Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD0:12:32
161Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:12:45
162Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:12:52
163Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:12:54
164Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team0:12:55
165Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:12:59
166Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:13:00
167Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Sharp0:13:04
168Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp0:13:13
169David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:13:26
170David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:13:38
171Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:13:43
172Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD0:13:56
173Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:14:33
174Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:14:48
175Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:14:51
176Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:15:41
177Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:15:56
178Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:57
179Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:16:07
180Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:17:42
181Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
182Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:18:03
183Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:18:26
184Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:18:59
185Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:19:10
186Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:19:12
187Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:19:41
188Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:20:02
189Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:21:07
190Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:21:51
191Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:22:53
192Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:26:14
193Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:26:39
194Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:32:43
195Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:35:03

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale147pts
2Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team92
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team87
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling86
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling81
6Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan74
7Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD71
8Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano56
9Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team46
10Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank40
11Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep36
12Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team33
13Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team33
14Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team31
15Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun30
16Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat30
17Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team27
18Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team26
19Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi25
20Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep23
21Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team23
22Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar22
23Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp21
24Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
25Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar20
26Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar20
27Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team20
28Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank20
29Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team18
30Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team18
31Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat17
32Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar17
33Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi17
34Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team17
35Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling17
36Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team17
37Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank16
38Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp16
39David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne15
40Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne15
41Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team13
42Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale13
43Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep12
44Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp12
45Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi11
46Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
47Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale11
48Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team10
49Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team10
50Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano9
51Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team8
52Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
53Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team8
54Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
55Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team6
56Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
57Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling5
58Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
59Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team5
60Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team4
61Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
62Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan4
63Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD3
64Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team3
65Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team2
66Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
67Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2
68Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1
69Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank9pts
2Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale2
4David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
5Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
6Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan1
8Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team20:04:12
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:01
3Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:12
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:13
5Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:14
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:37
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:43
8Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:51
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:28
10Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:30
11Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:03:24
12Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:53
13Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:05:50
14Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:53
15Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:25
16Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:09:47
17Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:47
18Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:10:57
19Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:11:28
20Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:12:04
21Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:15:46
22Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:19:31
23Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:32:33

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling60:12:40
2RadioShack-Nissan0:00:04
3BMC Racing Team0:00:06
4Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:13
5Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:29
6Katusha Team0:00:38
7Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:50
8Astana Pro Team0:00:52
9Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:01
10Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:51
11FDJ-Big Mat0:01:59
12Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:02:23
13Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:34
14AG2R La Mondiale0:02:49
15Team Europcar0:03:08
16Lotto-Belisol Team0:03:38
17Movistar Team0:03:56
18Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:07:04
19Garmin-Sharp0:07:34
20Saur-Sojasun0:08:52
21Lampre - ISD0:14:06
22Argos-Shimano0:19:26

 

