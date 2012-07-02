Trending

Cavendish claims first Tour de France stage win of 2012

Yellow jersey remains with Cancellara

Image 1 of 91

Green jersey Peter Sagan (Liquigas - Cannondale)

Green jersey Peter Sagan (Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 91

Peter Sagan (Liquigas - Cannondale) rides with a teammate

Peter Sagan (Liquigas - Cannondale) rides with a teammate
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 91

Mark Cavendish (Sky) wins the stage

Mark Cavendish (Sky) wins the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 91

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis)

Rein Taaramae (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 91

Mark Cavendish (Sky) on the podium

Mark Cavendish (Sky) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 91

Mark Cavendish (Sky) celebrates the stage win

Mark Cavendish (Sky) celebrates the stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 91

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Nissan) pulls on the yellow jersey again

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Nissan) pulls on the yellow jersey again
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 91

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil - DCM)

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil - DCM)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 91

Jonathan Vaughters (Garmin-Sharp)

Jonathan Vaughters (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 91

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 91

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Nissan)

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Nissan)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 91

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) wins his first stage in the 2012 Tour de France

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) wins his first stage in the 2012 Tour de France
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 13 of 91

Vladimir Karpets (Movistar)

Vladimir Karpets (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 91

Matthew Lloyd (Lampre - ISD)

Matthew Lloyd (Lampre - ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 91

Mark Cavendish (Sky)

Mark Cavendish (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 91

Peter Sagan (Liqugas-Cannondale) in the green jersey after stage 2

Peter Sagan (Liqugas-Cannondale) in the green jersey after stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 91

Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) in white

Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) in white
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 91

Peter Sagan (Liquigas - Cannondale)

Peter Sagan (Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 91

Cadel Evans (BMC)

Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 91

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Nissan)

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Nissan)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 91

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Nissan) gets some help from his team car

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Nissan) gets some help from his team car
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 91

Mark Cavendish (Sky) triumphs

Mark Cavendish (Sky) triumphs
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 91

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Nissan) with the Tour lion

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Nissan) with the Tour lion
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 91

Mark Cavendish (Sky) grits his teeth and sprints for it

Mark Cavendish (Sky) grits his teeth and sprints for it
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 91

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM)

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 91

Tour de France veteran George Hincapie prepares for the start of stage 2

Tour de France veteran George Hincapie prepares for the start of stage 2
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 91

German sprinter Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) would eventually finish second on stage 2

German sprinter Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) would eventually finish second on stage 2
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 91

Australia's Matthew Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) finished third on stage two at the 2012 Tour de France

Australia's Matthew Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) finished third on stage two at the 2012 Tour de France
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 91

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) has enjoyed a good start to the 2012 Tour de France

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) has enjoyed a good start to the 2012 Tour de France
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 91

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) at the start of stage 2

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) at the start of stage 2
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 91

RadioShack-Nissan's Frank Schleck

RadioShack-Nissan's Frank Schleck
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 91

Cavendish overtakes Greipel to win stage 2 of the 2012 Tour de France

Cavendish overtakes Greipel to win stage 2 of the 2012 Tour de France
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 91

Fans line the streets in Belgium at the start of stage 2 of the 2012 Tour de France

Fans line the streets in Belgium at the start of stage 2 of the 2012 Tour de France
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 91

Huge crowds were on hand for stage 2 of the 2012 Tour de France

Huge crowds were on hand for stage 2 of the 2012 Tour de France
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 91

Defending champions Cadel Evans looks relaxed at the 2012 Tour de France

Defending champions Cadel Evans looks relaxed at the 2012 Tour de France
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 91

Mechanics and PRs outside the Euskaltel motorhome

Mechanics and PRs outside the Euskaltel motorhome
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 91

Lampre-ISD's Davide Vigano at the start of stage 2

Lampre-ISD's Davide Vigano at the start of stage 2
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 91

Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 91

Road world champion Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) would go on to steal all the headlines on stage 2

Road world champion Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) would go on to steal all the headlines on stage 2
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 91

Rabobank's Luis Leon Sanchez

Rabobank's Luis Leon Sanchez
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 91

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM)

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 91

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) signs in ahead of stage 2

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) signs in ahead of stage 2
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 91

Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Sharp)

Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 91

White jersey holder Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) ahead of stage 2

White jersey holder Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) ahead of stage 2
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 91

Spanish duo Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Oscar Freire (Katusha) at the 2012 Tour de France

Spanish duo Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Oscar Freire (Katusha) at the 2012 Tour de France
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 91

Everyone is prepared for the start of stage 2 at the 2012 Tour de France

Everyone is prepared for the start of stage 2 at the 2012 Tour de France
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 91

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 91

Spain's Samuel Sanchez in relaxed mood at the 2012 Tour de France

Spain's Samuel Sanchez in relaxed mood at the 2012 Tour de France
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 91

Green jersey holder Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) heads to the start of stage 2

Green jersey holder Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) heads to the start of stage 2
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 91

Tour de France race director Christian Prudhomme

Tour de France race director Christian Prudhomme
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 91

Lampre ISD's Alessandro Petacchi signs up for stage 2

Lampre ISD's Alessandro Petacchi signs up for stage 2
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 91

The pre-race parade in Belgium ahead of stage 2

The pre-race parade in Belgium ahead of stage 2
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 91

Tour de France mascots hit the streets in Belgium

Tour de France mascots hit the streets in Belgium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 91

AG2R-LaMondiale's Nicolas Roche

AG2R-LaMondiale's Nicolas Roche
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 91

GC hopeful Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) at the 2012 Tour de France

GC hopeful Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) at the 2012 Tour de France
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 56 of 91

Mountains classification leader Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank) was part of a three-man break on stage 2

Mountains classification leader Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank) was part of a three-man break on stage 2
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 57 of 91

Cavendish celebrates after winning a thrilling sprint at stage 2 of the 2012 Tour de France

Cavendish celebrates after winning a thrilling sprint at stage 2 of the 2012 Tour de France
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 58 of 91

Cavendish lies in wait as the pack chases the breakaway

Cavendish lies in wait as the pack chases the breakaway
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 59 of 91

Yellow jersey holder Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan)

Yellow jersey holder Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 60 of 91

Mark Cavendish (Sky) before the start

Mark Cavendish (Sky) before the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 91

The Tour de France peloton awaits the start of stage 2

The Tour de France peloton awaits the start of stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 91

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) signs autographs

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) signs autographs
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 91

Richie Porte (Sky) at the start

Richie Porte (Sky) at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 91

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan)

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 91

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) and Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) and Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 91

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale)

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 91

Alexandre Vinokurov (Astana)

Alexandre Vinokurov (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 91

David Millar (Garmin - Sharp)

David Millar (Garmin - Sharp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 91

Levi Leipheimer (Omega-Pharma Quickstep)

Levi Leipheimer (Omega-Pharma Quickstep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 91

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale) - Frank Schleck (RadioShack - Nissan)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale) - Frank Schleck (RadioShack - Nissan)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 91

Oscar Freire (Katusha)

Oscar Freire (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 72 of 91

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Sharp)

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Sharp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 73 of 91

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) at the start

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 74 of 91

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) poses with his bike

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) poses with his bike
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 75 of 91

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) at the start

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 76 of 91

Fabian Cancellara in yellow during stage 2 of the 2012 Tour de France

Fabian Cancellara in yellow during stage 2 of the 2012 Tour de France
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 77 of 91

The BMC motorhome is a hive of activity

The BMC motorhome is a hive of activity
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 78 of 91

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) at the 2012 Tour de France

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) at the 2012 Tour de France
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 79 of 91

Cavendish wins stage 2 of the 2012 Tour de France

Cavendish wins stage 2 of the 2012 Tour de France
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 80 of 91

Stage 2 winner Mark Cavendish (Team Sky)

Stage 2 winner Mark Cavendish (Team Sky)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 81 of 91

Most combative rider Anthony Roux (FDJ-Big Mat)

Most combative rider Anthony Roux (FDJ-Big Mat)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 82 of 91

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) stayed in yellow

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) stayed in yellow
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 83 of 91

Michael Morkov (Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff)

Michael Morkov (Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 84 of 91

Sprint classification leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Sprint classification leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 85 of 91

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Nissan) on the podium

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Nissan) on the podium
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 86 of 91

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Nissan) in yellow

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Nissan) in yellow
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 87 of 91

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) sprints to a stage 2 win

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) sprints to a stage 2 win
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 88 of 91

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) won an exciting stage 2 sprint

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) won an exciting stage 2 sprint
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 89 of 91

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) triumphs in his first Tour de France stage win outside of France

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) triumphs in his first Tour de France stage win outside of France
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 90 of 91

Mark Cavendish (Sky) wins the stage

Mark Cavendish (Sky) wins the stage
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 91 of 91

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) wins stage 2 in the Tour de France

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) wins stage 2 in the Tour de France
(Image credit: AFP)

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) claimed the honours in the first mass sprint of the 2012 Tour de France. The Manxman came around arch rival Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) to claim his 21st Tour stage win in a photo finish. Third place went to Orica-GreenEdge's Matthew Goss. Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) finished in the group to easily maintain his overall lead.

Related Articles

Renshaw empty handed from stage two sprint at Tour de France

Cavendish proved he could win alone, as he came into the finale without his sprint train. "I knew that there was some headwind, and it was clear to me that I could also have a chance if I started from a bit further back," he said.

He was more than satisfied with his victory, noting that he had come to the race as an auxiliary to team captain Bradley Wiggins, which meant he would have to be opportunistic and take other riders' wheels. Interestingly, it was his first Tour stage win outside of France.

Lotto Belisol looked to have everything under control, as they led the charge into the final km, espeically since Cavendish was on his own and far enough back to be almost unnoticeable. Greipel was in the best position, with the ever-dangerous Peter Sagan on his wheel.

Greg Henderson, in his first Tour de France, pulled hard and delivered Greipel to the 200m marker. Then the mighty German took off on his own, grinding away with his powerful legs.

But he was not alone. Cavendish had come up behind him, picking out the perfect wheel to be on. He didn't panic at being without his sprint train, or attempt to go too early. The world champion pulled out and went for the finish line. It was neck and neck, with both sprinters giving their all. At the end it was Cavendish who had his wheel forward.

"I was alone in the last kilometre. I told Edvald [Boasson Hagen] with five kilometres to go just do your own thing. We haven’t worked enough together when it's so hectic like that. If it had just been the sprinters then it would have been okay but there were climbers and GC riders at the finish. I’d rather just go alone,” he said on the team's website.

"I knew (Oscar) Freire always goes up in the last kilometre so I stayed [with him] and it was just perfect - with the headwind I knew you could come from behind."

Cancellara called it "business as usual" and was happy there were no crashes. "We spent as little energy as possible. The final was pretty intense, pretty hard. I didn't have my best day, but I think that is normal."

All 198 riders were again at the start of the stage in Vise, including several wearing splints, braces and bandages. The biggest name invalids included Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) who suffered a fractured scaphoid in his crash early in Sunday's stage, and Luis Leon Sanchez of Rabobank, with a brace on his left hand, where he also had a broken bone.

It took about 24km for the day's break group to form. It was a small one, with only three riders: Anthony Roux (FDJ-Big Mat), Christophe Kern (Europcar) and once again, Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff). Roux was another of the wounded, and noticeably rode one-handed over the many cobblestone passages.

The gap jumped quickly to 7:40, but that was enough. The field brought it back to the five-to-six minute mark, and let it stay there for a long time. Even the climb up to the magnificent citadel in Namur brought no changes.

There was one ranked climb on the day, that same Cote de la Citadelle de Namur at 82.5km Morkov went over the top first, to cement his lead in the King of the Mountains competition. From there, the gap started slowly coming down.

The first real action of the day came in the day's only intermediate sprint at 153km. There was a wild sprint for points from the field. After the three leader calmly rolled through, the sprinters from the peloton showed their stuff. Not all of them though - Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) and Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) didn't participate in the intermediate sprint.

Daniel Oss led the way for Liquigas teammate Peter Sagan, but he didn't have a chance against Matthew Goss (Orica-GreenEdge), Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) and Mark Cavendish (Sky), who crossed the line ahead of the previous day's stage winner.

From there the job was to bring the gap down and catch the break group at the proper moment. That moment came with 29.7km to go. Roux had jumped earlier, leaving his two companions to fade back into the field. He held on to a 45 to 50-second lead, but finally he too was caught and passed with just over 14km left.

Immediately the sprint teams started forming,with Orica-GreenEdge and Omega Pharma-QuickStep at the head of things. Argos-Shimano's Marcel Kittel, said to be having stomach problems, was back amongst the team cars and out of contention.

Lotto Belisol led the way under the flamme rouge, Greipel took off from Greg Henderson's lead and drove hard. Cavendish came around and the two fought for the win in a photo finish, with the Briton taking the win. Goss was a distant third.

About four minutes later, Martin and Sanchez, with their broken bodies, rolled across the finish line.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling4:56:59
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
3Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
4Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
5Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
7Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
8Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
9Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
10Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
11Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
12Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
14Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
16Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
17Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
18Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
19Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
20Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
21Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
22Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
23Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
24Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
25Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
26Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
27Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
28Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
29Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
30Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
31Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
32Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
33Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
34Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
35Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
36Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
37Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
38Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
39Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
40Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
41Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
42Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
43Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
44Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
45Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
46Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
47Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
48Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
49Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
50Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
51Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
52Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
53Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
54Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
55Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
56Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
57Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
58Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
59Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
60Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
61Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
62Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
63Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
64Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
65Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
66George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
67Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
68Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
69Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
70Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
71Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
72Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
74Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
75Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
76Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
77Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
78Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
79Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
80Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
81Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
82Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
83Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
84Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
85Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
86Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
87Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
88José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
89Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
90Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
91Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
92Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
93Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
94Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
95Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
96Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
97Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
98Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
99Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
100Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
101Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
102Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
103Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
104Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
105Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Sharp
106Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
107Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
108Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
109Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
110Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
111Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
112Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
113Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
114Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
115Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
116Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
117Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD
118Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
119Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
120Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
121Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
122Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
123Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
124Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
125Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
126Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
127Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
128Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
129Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
130Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
131Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
132Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
133Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
134Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
135Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
136Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
137Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
138Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
139Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
140Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
141Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
142Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
143Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
144Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
145Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
146Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
147Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:20
148Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
149Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
150Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
151Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
152Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
153Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
154Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
155Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
156Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
157Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
158Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
159Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
160Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
161Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
162Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
163Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
164Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
165Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
166Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
167Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
168Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
169Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
170David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
171David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
172Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
173Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
174Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
175Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
176Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:28
177Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:29
178Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:00:38
179David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp0:00:51
180Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:00:54
181Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:57
182Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:08
183Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:02:10
184Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
185Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
186Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
187Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
188Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:20
189Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:37
190Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:04:22
191Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
192Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
193Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
194Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:06:33
195Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
196Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
197Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
198Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:09:55

Intermediate sprint - Soignies, km. 153.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar20pts
2Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat17
3Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank15
4Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team13
5Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team11
6Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling10
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale9
8Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
9Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team7
10Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team6
11Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
12Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team4
13Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD3
14Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
15Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling45pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team35
3Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team30
4Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano26
5Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD22
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale20
7Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat18
8Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank16
9Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team14
10Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp12
11Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team10
12Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
13Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep6
14Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
15Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar2

Mountain 1 - Côte de la Citadelle de Namur, km. 82.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale4:56:59
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
3Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
4Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
5Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
6Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
7Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
8Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
10Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
11Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
12Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
13Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
14Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
15Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
16Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
17Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
18Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
19Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:20
20Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:29
21Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:57
22Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:04:22
23Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:06:33

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling14:50:57
2Rabobank Cycling Team
3Lotto-Belisol Team
4Euskaltel - Euskadi
5Astana Pro Team
6Lampre - ISD
7Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
8Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
9Liquigas-Cannondale
10Movistar Team
11Garmin-Sharp
12Saur-Sojasun
13AG2R La Mondiale
14Argos-Shimano
15Katusha Team
16FDJ-Big Mat
17Omega Pharma-Quickstep
18Team Europcar
19RadioShack-Nissan
20BMC Racing Team
21Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
22Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan10:02:31
2Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:07
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:10
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:11
6Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:13
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
8Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:17
9Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:18
10Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
11Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:19
12Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:21
13Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:22
14Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
15Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
16Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
17Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:23
18Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
19Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:24
20Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
21Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
22Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
23Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
24Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:25
25Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
26Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
27Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
28Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:26
29Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:00:27
30Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:28
31Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:29
32Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
33Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
34Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:00:31
35Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:34
36Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:35
37Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
38Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:37
39Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
40Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
41Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
42Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:38
43Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
44Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
45Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:40
46Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team0:00:42
47Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
48Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:00:43
49Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:45
50Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
51Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:46
52Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:47
53Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:48
54Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:52
55Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:53
57Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
58Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
59Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:54
60Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:57
61Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:00
62Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:01
63Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
64Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:05
65Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
66Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:06
67Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
68Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:07
69Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:08
70Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:09
71Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:10
72Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:20
73Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:21
74Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
75Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:01:23
76Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:24
77Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:26
78Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:29
79Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:30
80Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
81Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:01:38
82Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:41
83Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:01:42
84Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:01:46
85Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:47
86Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:48
87Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:55
88Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:57
89Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
90Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:01
91Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:02:02
92Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:02:03
93Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:09
94Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:02:16
95Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:18
96Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:21
97Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:22
98George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:27
99Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:29
100Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
101Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:30
102Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
103Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:02:31
104Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:32
105José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:33
106Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
107Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:36
108Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp0:02:37
109Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
110Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:40
111Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
112Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
113Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:02:42
114Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:43
115Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:44
116Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
117Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:02:45
118Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
119Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:46
120Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:02:47
121Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:50
122Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:51
123Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
124Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:54
125Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:55
126Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat0:02:56
127Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:01
128Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:04
129Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
130David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:06
131Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:09
132Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
133Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
134Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:03:10
135Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:03:13
136Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:17
137Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:19
138Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:20
139Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:27
140Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:39
141Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:41
142Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:43
143Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:44
144Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:50
145Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:03:53
146Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:57
147Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:01
148Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:03
149André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:04
150Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Sharp0:04:05
151David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp0:04:10
152Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:12
153Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
154Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:13
155Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:14
156Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:04:15
157Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
158Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:04:19
159Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:04:21
160Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:04:23
161Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:25
162Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
163Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
164Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:27
165David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
166Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:04:33
167Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:35
168Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:38
169Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:04:40
170Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:04:43
171Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:45
172Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
173Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:48
174Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:04:49
175Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:04:59
176Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD0:05:06
177Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:05:17
178Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:19
179Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:05:22
180Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team0:05:33
181Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team0:05:39
182Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:13
183Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:06:19
184Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:06:25
185Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD0:06:30
186Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:46
187Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:45
188Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:07:55
189Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:08:30
190Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:31
191Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:54
192Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:09:02
193Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:09:22
194Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:09:25
195Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:09:36
196Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:09:43
197Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:11:17
198Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:13:37

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale78pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling63
3Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan55
4Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team52
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling42
6André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team42
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team33
8Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team31
9Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano26
10Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank25
11Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD24
12Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep23
13Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team22
14Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar20
15Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar20
16Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team20
17Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team18
18Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat18
19Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi17
20Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat17
21Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling17
22Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team17
23Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team16
24Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank16
25Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp16
26Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp15
27Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne15
28Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team13
29Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun13
30Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team13
31Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep12
32Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp12
33Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
34Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team10
35Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep10
36Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano9
37Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team8
38Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
39Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team7
40Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team6
41Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team6
42Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling5
43Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
44Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
45Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
46Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team4
47Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team3
48Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD3
49Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar2
50Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team2
51Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank4pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale1
3Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team10:02:41
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:01
3Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:12
4Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:14
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
6Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:24
7Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:27
8Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:37
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:42
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:43
11Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:51
12Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:59
13Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:01:52
14Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:30
15Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:45
16Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:54
17Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:03:03
18Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:31
19Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:53
20Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:02
21Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:38
22Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:08:20
23Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:11:07

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling30:08:07
2RadioShack-Nissan0:00:04
3BMC Racing Team0:00:06
4Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:13
5Garmin-Sharp0:00:23
6Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:30
7Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:33
8Katusha Team0:00:38
9AG2R La Mondiale0:00:42
10Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:50
11Astana Pro Team0:00:52
12Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:01
13FDJ-Big Mat0:01:13
14Movistar Team0:01:17
15Team Europcar0:01:36
16Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:51
17Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:02:23
18Argos-Shimano0:02:27
19Lampre - ISD0:02:47
20Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:03:27
21Lotto-Belisol Team0:03:38
22Saur-Sojasun0:04:38

 

Latest on Cyclingnews