Cavendish claims first Tour de France stage win of 2012
Yellow jersey remains with Cancellara
Stage 2: Visé - Tournai
Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) claimed the honours in the first mass sprint of the 2012 Tour de France. The Manxman came around arch rival Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) to claim his 21st Tour stage win in a photo finish. Third place went to Orica-GreenEdge's Matthew Goss. Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) finished in the group to easily maintain his overall lead.
Cavendish proved he could win alone, as he came into the finale without his sprint train. "I knew that there was some headwind, and it was clear to me that I could also have a chance if I started from a bit further back," he said.
He was more than satisfied with his victory, noting that he had come to the race as an auxiliary to team captain Bradley Wiggins, which meant he would have to be opportunistic and take other riders' wheels. Interestingly, it was his first Tour stage win outside of France.
Lotto Belisol looked to have everything under control, as they led the charge into the final km, espeically since Cavendish was on his own and far enough back to be almost unnoticeable. Greipel was in the best position, with the ever-dangerous Peter Sagan on his wheel.
Greg Henderson, in his first Tour de France, pulled hard and delivered Greipel to the 200m marker. Then the mighty German took off on his own, grinding away with his powerful legs.
But he was not alone. Cavendish had come up behind him, picking out the perfect wheel to be on. He didn't panic at being without his sprint train, or attempt to go too early. The world champion pulled out and went for the finish line. It was neck and neck, with both sprinters giving their all. At the end it was Cavendish who had his wheel forward.
"I was alone in the last kilometre. I told Edvald [Boasson Hagen] with five kilometres to go just do your own thing. We haven’t worked enough together when it's so hectic like that. If it had just been the sprinters then it would have been okay but there were climbers and GC riders at the finish. I’d rather just go alone,” he said on the team's website.
"I knew (Oscar) Freire always goes up in the last kilometre so I stayed [with him] and it was just perfect - with the headwind I knew you could come from behind."
Cancellara called it "business as usual" and was happy there were no crashes. "We spent as little energy as possible. The final was pretty intense, pretty hard. I didn't have my best day, but I think that is normal."
All 198 riders were again at the start of the stage in Vise, including several wearing splints, braces and bandages. The biggest name invalids included Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) who suffered a fractured scaphoid in his crash early in Sunday's stage, and Luis Leon Sanchez of Rabobank, with a brace on his left hand, where he also had a broken bone.
It took about 24km for the day's break group to form. It was a small one, with only three riders: Anthony Roux (FDJ-Big Mat), Christophe Kern (Europcar) and once again, Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff). Roux was another of the wounded, and noticeably rode one-handed over the many cobblestone passages.
The gap jumped quickly to 7:40, but that was enough. The field brought it back to the five-to-six minute mark, and let it stay there for a long time. Even the climb up to the magnificent citadel in Namur brought no changes.
There was one ranked climb on the day, that same Cote de la Citadelle de Namur at 82.5km Morkov went over the top first, to cement his lead in the King of the Mountains competition. From there, the gap started slowly coming down.
The first real action of the day came in the day's only intermediate sprint at 153km. There was a wild sprint for points from the field. After the three leader calmly rolled through, the sprinters from the peloton showed their stuff. Not all of them though - Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) and Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) didn't participate in the intermediate sprint.
Daniel Oss led the way for Liquigas teammate Peter Sagan, but he didn't have a chance against Matthew Goss (Orica-GreenEdge), Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) and Mark Cavendish (Sky), who crossed the line ahead of the previous day's stage winner.
From there the job was to bring the gap down and catch the break group at the proper moment. That moment came with 29.7km to go. Roux had jumped earlier, leaving his two companions to fade back into the field. He held on to a 45 to 50-second lead, but finally he too was caught and passed with just over 14km left.
Immediately the sprint teams started forming,with Orica-GreenEdge and Omega Pharma-QuickStep at the head of things. Argos-Shimano's Marcel Kittel, said to be having stomach problems, was back amongst the team cars and out of contention.
Lotto Belisol led the way under the flamme rouge, Greipel took off from Greg Henderson's lead and drove hard. Cavendish came around and the two fought for the win in a photo finish, with the Briton taking the win. Goss was a distant third.
About four minutes later, Martin and Sanchez, with their broken bodies, rolled across the finish line.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4:56:59
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|5
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|8
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|9
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|11
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|14
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|16
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|17
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|19
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|20
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|21
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|23
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|24
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|25
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|26
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|27
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|28
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|30
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|31
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|32
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|33
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|34
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|35
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|36
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|37
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|38
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|39
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|40
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|41
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|43
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|44
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|45
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|46
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
|47
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|48
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
|50
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|51
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|52
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|54
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|55
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|57
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|58
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|60
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|63
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|64
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|65
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|69
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|71
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|72
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|74
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|75
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|77
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|78
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|80
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|81
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|82
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|83
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|84
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|85
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|86
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|87
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|88
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|89
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|91
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|93
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|94
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|95
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|96
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|97
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|98
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|99
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|100
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|102
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|103
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|104
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|105
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Sharp
|106
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|108
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|109
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|110
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|111
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|112
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|113
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|114
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|115
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|116
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|117
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD
|118
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|119
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|120
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|121
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|122
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|123
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|124
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|125
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|126
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|127
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|128
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|129
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|130
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|131
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|132
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|133
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|134
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|135
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|136
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|137
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|138
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|139
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|140
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|141
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|142
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|143
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|144
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|145
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|146
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|147
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:20
|148
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|149
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|150
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|151
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|152
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|153
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|154
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|155
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|156
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|157
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|158
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|159
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|160
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|161
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|162
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|163
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|164
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|165
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|166
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|167
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|168
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|169
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|170
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|171
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|172
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|173
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|174
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|175
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|176
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:28
|177
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:29
|178
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:00:38
|179
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:51
|180
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:00:54
|181
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|182
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:08
|183
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:02:10
|184
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|185
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|186
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|187
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|188
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:20
|189
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:37
|190
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:04:22
|191
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|192
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|193
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|194
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:06:33
|195
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|196
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|197
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|198
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:09:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|pts
|2
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|17
|3
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|15
|4
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|13
|5
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|6
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|10
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|8
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|3
|14
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|15
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|45
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|35
|3
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|30
|4
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|26
|5
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|22
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|20
|7
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|18
|8
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|16
|9
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|10
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|12
|11
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|12
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|13
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|6
|14
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|15
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4:56:59
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|3
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|4
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|7
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|11
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|14
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|15
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|16
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|18
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|19
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:20
|20
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:29
|21
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|22
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:04:22
|23
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:06:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|14:50:57
|2
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|4
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|Lampre - ISD
|7
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|9
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|Movistar Team
|11
|Garmin-Sharp
|12
|Saur-Sojasun
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Argos-Shimano
|15
|Katusha Team
|16
|FDJ-Big Mat
|17
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|18
|Team Europcar
|19
|RadioShack-Nissan
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|21
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|22
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|10:02:31
|2
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:07
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:10
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:11
|6
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:13
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:17
|9
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:18
|10
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
|11
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:19
|12
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|13
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:22
|14
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|16
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:23
|18
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:24
|20
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|21
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|23
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|24
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:25
|25
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|26
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|27
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling
|28
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|29
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:27
|30
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:28
|31
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|32
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|33
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|34
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:00:31
|35
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:34
|36
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:35
|37
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|38
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:37
|39
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|40
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|41
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:38
|43
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|45
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:40
|46
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:42
|47
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|48
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:00:43
|49
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:45
|50
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|51
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:46
|52
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:47
|53
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:48
|54
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:52
|55
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|57
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|59
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|60
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:57
|61
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:00
|62
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|63
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|64
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:05
|65
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|66
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:06
|67
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|68
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:07
|69
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:08
|70
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:09
|71
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|72
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|73
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:21
|74
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:23
|76
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:24
|77
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:26
|78
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:29
|79
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:30
|80
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|81
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:01:38
|82
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:41
|83
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:42
|84
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:46
|85
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:47
|86
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:48
|87
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|88
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:57
|89
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:01
|91
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:02:02
|92
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:02:03
|93
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:09
|94
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:02:16
|95
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:18
|96
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:21
|97
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:22
|98
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:27
|99
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:29
|100
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|101
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:30
|102
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|103
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:02:31
|104
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:32
|105
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:33
|106
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|107
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:36
|108
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|0:02:37
|109
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|110
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:40
|111
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|112
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|113
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:02:42
|114
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:43
|115
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:44
|116
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|117
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:02:45
|118
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|119
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|120
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:02:47
|121
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:50
|122
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:51
|123
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|124
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:54
|125
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:55
|126
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:02:56
|127
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:01
|128
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:04
|129
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|130
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:06
|131
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:09
|132
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|133
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|134
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:03:10
|135
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:03:13
|136
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:17
|137
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:19
|138
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:20
|139
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:03:27
|140
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:39
|141
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:41
|142
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:43
|143
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:44
|144
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:50
|145
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:03:53
|146
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:57
|147
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:01
|148
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:03
|149
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:04
|150
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:04:05
|151
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|0:04:10
|152
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:12
|153
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|154
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:13
|155
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:14
|156
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:04:15
|157
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|158
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:19
|159
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:21
|160
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:04:23
|161
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:25
|162
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|163
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|164
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:27
|165
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|166
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:33
|167
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:35
|168
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:38
|169
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:04:40
|170
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:04:43
|171
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:45
|172
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|173
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:48
|174
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:04:49
|175
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:04:59
|176
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:06
|177
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:05:17
|178
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:19
|179
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:05:22
|180
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|0:05:33
|181
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:05:39
|182
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:13
|183
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:19
|184
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:06:25
|185
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:30
|186
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:46
|187
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:07:45
|188
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:07:55
|189
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:08:30
|190
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:31
|191
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:08:54
|192
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:09:02
|193
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:09:22
|194
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:09:25
|195
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:09:36
|196
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:09:43
|197
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:11:17
|198
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:13:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|78
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|63
|3
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|55
|4
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|52
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|42
|6
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|42
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|33
|8
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|31
|9
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|26
|10
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|25
|11
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|24
|12
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|23
|13
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|14
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|15
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|16
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|17
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|18
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|18
|19
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|17
|20
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|17
|21
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|17
|22
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|23
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|16
|24
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|16
|25
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|16
|26
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp
|15
|27
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|28
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|29
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|13
|30
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|31
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|12
|32
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|12
|33
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|34
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|10
|35
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|10
|36
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|9
|37
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|38
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|39
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|7
|40
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|6
|41
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|6
|42
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|43
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|44
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|45
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|46
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4
|47
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3
|48
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|3
|49
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|2
|50
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|2
|51
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|4
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|3
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10:02:41
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:01
|3
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:12
|4
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:24
|7
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:27
|8
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:37
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:42
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|11
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|12
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:59
|13
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:01:52
|14
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:30
|15
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:45
|16
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:54
|17
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:03:03
|18
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:31
|19
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:53
|20
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:02
|21
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:38
|22
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:08:20
|23
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:11:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|30:08:07
|2
|RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:04
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:13
|5
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:23
|6
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:30
|7
|Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|8
|Katusha Team
|0:00:38
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:42
|10
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:52
|12
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|13
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:13
|14
|Movistar Team
|0:01:17
|15
|Team Europcar
|0:01:36
|16
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:51
|17
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:23
|18
|Argos-Shimano
|0:02:27
|19
|Lampre - ISD
|0:02:47
|20
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:03:27
|21
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:03:38
|22
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:04:38
