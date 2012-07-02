Image 1 of 91 Green jersey Peter Sagan (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 91 Peter Sagan (Liquigas - Cannondale) rides with a teammate (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 91 Mark Cavendish (Sky) wins the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 91 Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 91 Mark Cavendish (Sky) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 91 Mark Cavendish (Sky) celebrates the stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 91 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Nissan) pulls on the yellow jersey again (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 91 Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil - DCM) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 91 Jonathan Vaughters (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 91 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 91 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) claimed the honours in the first mass sprint of the 2012 Tour de France. The Manxman came around arch rival Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) to claim his 21st Tour stage win in a photo finish. Third place went to Orica-GreenEdge's Matthew Goss. Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) finished in the group to easily maintain his overall lead.

Cavendish proved he could win alone, as he came into the finale without his sprint train. "I knew that there was some headwind, and it was clear to me that I could also have a chance if I started from a bit further back," he said.

He was more than satisfied with his victory, noting that he had come to the race as an auxiliary to team captain Bradley Wiggins, which meant he would have to be opportunistic and take other riders' wheels. Interestingly, it was his first Tour stage win outside of France.

Lotto Belisol looked to have everything under control, as they led the charge into the final km, espeically since Cavendish was on his own and far enough back to be almost unnoticeable. Greipel was in the best position, with the ever-dangerous Peter Sagan on his wheel.

Greg Henderson, in his first Tour de France, pulled hard and delivered Greipel to the 200m marker. Then the mighty German took off on his own, grinding away with his powerful legs.

But he was not alone. Cavendish had come up behind him, picking out the perfect wheel to be on. He didn't panic at being without his sprint train, or attempt to go too early. The world champion pulled out and went for the finish line. It was neck and neck, with both sprinters giving their all. At the end it was Cavendish who had his wheel forward.

"I was alone in the last kilometre. I told Edvald [Boasson Hagen] with five kilometres to go just do your own thing. We haven’t worked enough together when it's so hectic like that. If it had just been the sprinters then it would have been okay but there were climbers and GC riders at the finish. I’d rather just go alone,” he said on the team's website.

"I knew (Oscar) Freire always goes up in the last kilometre so I stayed [with him] and it was just perfect - with the headwind I knew you could come from behind."

Cancellara called it "business as usual" and was happy there were no crashes. "We spent as little energy as possible. The final was pretty intense, pretty hard. I didn't have my best day, but I think that is normal."

All 198 riders were again at the start of the stage in Vise, including several wearing splints, braces and bandages. The biggest name invalids included Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) who suffered a fractured scaphoid in his crash early in Sunday's stage, and Luis Leon Sanchez of Rabobank, with a brace on his left hand, where he also had a broken bone.

It took about 24km for the day's break group to form. It was a small one, with only three riders: Anthony Roux (FDJ-Big Mat), Christophe Kern (Europcar) and once again, Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff). Roux was another of the wounded, and noticeably rode one-handed over the many cobblestone passages.

The gap jumped quickly to 7:40, but that was enough. The field brought it back to the five-to-six minute mark, and let it stay there for a long time. Even the climb up to the magnificent citadel in Namur brought no changes.

There was one ranked climb on the day, that same Cote de la Citadelle de Namur at 82.5km Morkov went over the top first, to cement his lead in the King of the Mountains competition. From there, the gap started slowly coming down.

The first real action of the day came in the day's only intermediate sprint at 153km. There was a wild sprint for points from the field. After the three leader calmly rolled through, the sprinters from the peloton showed their stuff. Not all of them though - Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) and Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) didn't participate in the intermediate sprint.

Daniel Oss led the way for Liquigas teammate Peter Sagan, but he didn't have a chance against Matthew Goss (Orica-GreenEdge), Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) and Mark Cavendish (Sky), who crossed the line ahead of the previous day's stage winner.

From there the job was to bring the gap down and catch the break group at the proper moment. That moment came with 29.7km to go. Roux had jumped earlier, leaving his two companions to fade back into the field. He held on to a 45 to 50-second lead, but finally he too was caught and passed with just over 14km left.

Immediately the sprint teams started forming,with Orica-GreenEdge and Omega Pharma-QuickStep at the head of things. Argos-Shimano's Marcel Kittel, said to be having stomach problems, was back amongst the team cars and out of contention.

Lotto Belisol led the way under the flamme rouge, Greipel took off from Greg Henderson's lead and drove hard. Cavendish came around and the two fought for the win in a photo finish, with the Briton taking the win. Goss was a distant third.

About four minutes later, Martin and Sanchez, with their broken bodies, rolled across the finish line.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 4:56:59 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 3 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 4 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 5 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 8 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 9 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 11 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 14 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 16 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 17 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 18 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 19 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 20 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 21 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 22 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 23 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 24 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 25 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 26 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 27 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 28 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 29 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 30 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 31 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 32 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 33 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 34 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 35 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 36 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 37 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 38 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 39 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 40 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 41 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 42 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 43 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 44 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 45 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 46 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling 47 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 48 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 49 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp 50 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 51 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 52 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 54 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 55 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 56 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 57 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 58 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 59 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 60 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 61 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 62 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 63 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 64 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 65 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 66 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 67 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 68 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 69 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 71 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 72 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 74 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 75 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 77 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 78 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 79 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 80 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 81 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 82 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 83 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 84 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 85 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 86 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 87 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 88 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 89 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 90 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 91 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 92 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 93 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 94 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 95 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 96 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 97 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 98 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 99 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 100 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 101 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 102 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 103 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 104 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 105 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Sharp 106 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 107 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 108 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 109 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 110 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 111 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 112 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 113 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 114 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 115 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 116 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 117 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD 118 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 119 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 120 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 121 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 122 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 123 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 124 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 125 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 126 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 127 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 128 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 129 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 130 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 131 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 132 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 133 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 134 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 135 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 136 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 137 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 138 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 139 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 140 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 141 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 142 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 143 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 144 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 145 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 146 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 147 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:20 148 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 149 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 150 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 151 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 152 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 153 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 154 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 155 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 156 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 157 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 158 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 159 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 160 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 161 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 162 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 163 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 164 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 165 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 166 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 167 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 168 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 169 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 170 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 171 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 172 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 173 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 174 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 175 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 176 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:28 177 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:29 178 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:00:38 179 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:51 180 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:00:54 181 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:57 182 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:08 183 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:02:10 184 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 185 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 186 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 187 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 188 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:20 189 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:37 190 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:04:22 191 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 192 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 193 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 194 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:06:33 195 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano 196 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 197 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 198 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:09:55

Intermediate sprint - Soignies, km. 153.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 20 pts 2 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 17 3 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 15 4 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 13 5 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 6 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 10 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 8 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 9 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 7 10 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 6 11 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 12 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 4 13 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 3 14 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 15 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 45 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 35 3 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 30 4 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 26 5 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 22 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 20 7 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 18 8 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 16 9 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 10 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 12 11 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 10 12 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 13 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 6 14 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 15 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 2

Mountain 1 - Côte de la Citadelle de Namur, km. 82.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 4:56:59 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 3 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 4 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 7 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 11 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 14 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 15 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 16 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 17 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 18 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 19 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:20 20 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:29 21 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:57 22 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:04:22 23 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:06:33

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sky Procycling 14:50:57 2 Rabobank Cycling Team 3 Lotto-Belisol Team 4 Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 Astana Pro Team 6 Lampre - ISD 7 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 9 Liquigas-Cannondale 10 Movistar Team 11 Garmin-Sharp 12 Saur-Sojasun 13 AG2R La Mondiale 14 Argos-Shimano 15 Katusha Team 16 FDJ-Big Mat 17 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 18 Team Europcar 19 RadioShack-Nissan 20 BMC Racing Team 21 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 22 Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 10:02:31 2 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:07 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:10 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:11 6 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:13 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:17 9 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:18 10 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp 11 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:19 12 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:21 13 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:22 14 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 15 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 16 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:23 18 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:24 20 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 21 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 23 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 24 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:25 25 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 26 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 27 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Sky Procycling 28 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:26 29 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:00:27 30 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:28 31 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:29 32 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 33 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 34 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:00:31 35 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:34 36 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:35 37 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 38 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:37 39 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 40 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 41 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 42 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:38 43 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 44 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 45 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:40 46 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 0:00:42 47 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 48 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:00:43 49 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:45 50 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 51 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:46 52 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:47 53 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:48 54 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:52 55 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:53 57 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 58 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 59 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:54 60 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:57 61 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:00 62 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:01 63 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 64 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:05 65 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 66 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:06 67 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 68 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:07 69 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:08 70 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:09 71 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:10 72 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:20 73 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:21 74 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 75 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:01:23 76 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:24 77 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:26 78 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:29 79 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:30 80 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 81 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:01:38 82 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:41 83 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:01:42 84 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:01:46 85 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:47 86 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:48 87 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:55 88 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:57 89 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 90 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:01 91 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:02:02 92 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:02:03 93 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:09 94 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:02:16 95 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:02:18 96 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:21 97 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:22 98 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:27 99 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:29 100 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 101 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:30 102 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 103 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:02:31 104 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:32 105 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:33 106 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 107 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:02:36 108 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 0:02:37 109 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 110 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:40 111 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 112 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 113 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:02:42 114 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:43 115 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:44 116 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 117 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:02:45 118 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 119 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:02:46 120 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:02:47 121 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:50 122 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:51 123 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 124 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:54 125 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:55 126 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 0:02:56 127 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:01 128 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:04 129 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 130 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:06 131 Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:09 132 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 133 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 134 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:03:10 135 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:03:13 136 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:17 137 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:19 138 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:20 139 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:03:27 140 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:39 141 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:41 142 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:43 143 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:44 144 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:50 145 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:03:53 146 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:57 147 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:01 148 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:03 149 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:04 150 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Sharp 0:04:05 151 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 0:04:10 152 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:12 153 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 154 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:13 155 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:14 156 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:04:15 157 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 158 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:04:19 159 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:04:21 160 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:04:23 161 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:25 162 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 163 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 164 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:27 165 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 166 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:04:33 167 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:35 168 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:38 169 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:04:40 170 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:04:43 171 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:45 172 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 173 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:48 174 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:04:49 175 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:04:59 176 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD 0:05:06 177 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:05:17 178 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:19 179 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:05:22 180 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 0:05:33 181 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 0:05:39 182 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:13 183 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:06:19 184 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:06:25 185 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD 0:06:30 186 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:06:46 187 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:45 188 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:07:55 189 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:08:30 190 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:31 191 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:08:54 192 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:09:02 193 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:09:22 194 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:09:25 195 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:09:36 196 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:09:43 197 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:11:17 198 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:13:37

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 78 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 63 3 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 55 4 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 52 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 42 6 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 42 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 33 8 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 31 9 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 26 10 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 25 11 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 24 12 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 23 13 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 22 14 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 20 15 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 20 16 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 20 17 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 18 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 18 19 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 17 20 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 17 21 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 17 22 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 23 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 16 24 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 16 25 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 16 26 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Sharp 15 27 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 28 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 29 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 13 30 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 13 31 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 12 32 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 12 33 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 34 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 10 35 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10 36 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 9 37 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 8 38 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 39 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 7 40 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 6 41 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 6 42 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 43 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 44 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 45 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 46 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 4 47 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3 48 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 3 49 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 2 50 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 2 51 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 4 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 3 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 10:02:41 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:01 3 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:12 4 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:14 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:24 7 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:27 8 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:37 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:42 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:43 11 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:51 12 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:59 13 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:01:52 14 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:30 15 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:45 16 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:54 17 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:03:03 18 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:31 19 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:53 20 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:02 21 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:38 22 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:08:20 23 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:11:07