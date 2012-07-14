Greipel wins photo finish over Sagan in mid-Tour sprint
Wiggins gets into the lead-out business
Stage 13: Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux - Le Cap d’Agde
Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) took his third stage win at the 2012 Tour de France, winning a photo finish over Peter Sagan of Liquigas-Cannondale. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) took third in the mass sprint in Le Cap d'Agde.
Bradley Wiggins, who set up the sprint for Boasson Hagen, easily defended his overall lead as he tried to turn provider for his teammate, who has spent much of the race at Wiggins' side.
"It was just the last kilometre, slightly downhill. It was the safest place to be and I wanted to try to repay a friend of mine," Wiggins said.
“Sometimes it is just best to be in the front, it is best to do the effort in first position than further down the peloton in 20th, especially when there are chances of splits in the bunch. You have to pay attention to every single day, even a day like today because of the bends in the last 400 metres. You have to be careful every day until [the final stage in] Paris."
Greipel's team did much of the chase work in the closing part of the race, and the big German rewarded them for their efforts. He had one less rival to face, as Mark Cavendish had been dropped on the day's only ranked climb 23km from the end. The world champion ended up crossing the finish line more than eight minutes down.
“It was very close,” acknowledged Greipel, who turns 30 on Monday. “I was next to last over the climb. But the team worked great and brought me up to the front.”
"This win is a special one with the Mont St Clair [climb] so close to the finish. I managed to hang on in this climb and then Lars Bak took me back in the bunch. It was once again great team work and we deserved this."
Futile breakaway ahead of sprinter's delight
Once again, the day's break formed almost immediately, with Pablo Urtasun (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis), Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ), Michael Morkov (Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) and Roy Curvers (Argos-Shimano) the first to go. Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun) and Maxime Bouet (AG2R-LaMondiale) joined them and Jerome Pineau (Omega Pharma-QuickStep finally rounded out the group.
Not quite 50km into the stage, they had built up a lead of some nine minutes, which was enough to set off alarms in the peloton. Orica-GreenEdge did much of the work to close the gap.
There was one abandon during the stage, as Tony Gallopin of RadioShack-Nissan gave in to the illness which has plagued him. Peter Velits of Omega Pharma-QuickStep had a run-in with a barrier at the intermeidate sprint, but was able to continue.
There was no drama this time at that sprint. The eight in the break group took the big points, and Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) easily claimed the next points in the field, ahead of Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) and Matthew Goss (Orica-GreenEdge).
With about 64km to go, the gap had dropped to two minutes. Pineau tried to pick up the group speed, but in response, Morkov took off alone. He quickly built up a lead of over a minute over the chasers, but it was a long way to go.
Thirty kilometers later, the gap from Morkov to the field had dropped to just over a minute, and the field's speed was high enough to shed riders along the way.
Mountains classification leader Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) was amongst those involved in a crash with 26km to go, but all got up and going again.
Morkov took less than a minute lead up the day's only ranked climb, the category 3 Mont Saint-Clair, with 23km to go. The field caught the remaining chase group on its way up, and eventually Morkov as well.
Cadel Evans of BMC attacked with about 24km to go, out of the field, with Jurgen van den Broeck (Lotto) at his side. But once again, Wiggins calmly drove the field up to the Australian and reeled him in.
Evans led the field over the mountain ranking, and into the descent. Various riders tried to get away on the descent but none was allowed to go. The field had become noticeably smaller though, and the sprinters were amongst those who had been dropped.
Alexandre Vinokourov took off out of the group, and with 16 km to go, Michael Albasini of Orica-GreenEdge went after him. The Wiggins group was then joined by more riders from behind. Sky's Cavendish was not amongst them, being caught in a group more than a minute back and losing time every meter. Caught without teammates, no one else was willing to help the World Champion move up, and he had to resign himself to missing out on yet another sprint.
Lotto-Belisol moved up to lead the chase of the two leaders, with Greipel having made the cut into the group. The wind finally came into play, and Lotto pulled away with 4km to go, with a handful of other riders including Wiggins and Sagan with them.
It came as it must, and with 2.5km, the two leaders were caught. Almost immediately Luis Leon Sanchez of Rabobank jumped and was joined by Matthieu Sprick (Argos-Shimano) in a massive bid for some revenge after the hideous first half of the race for both teams. But the pair were chased down by the maillot jaune himself as Wiggins led the field, opening the sprint for Boasson Hagen. Greipel still had something left and he and Sagan went to the line in a photo finish.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|4:57:59
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|4
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|6
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|7
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|10
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|11
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|13
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|18
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|19
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|22
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|23
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|24
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|25
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|26
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|27
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|28
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|29
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|30
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|31
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|32
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|33
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|34
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|36
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|37
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|38
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|39
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|40
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|41
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|43
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|44
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:09
|45
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:46
|46
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:08
|47
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:19
|48
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:01:45
|49
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|50
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:29
|51
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:03
|52
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:08:36
|53
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|54
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|55
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|56
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|57
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|59
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|60
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|61
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|62
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|63
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|64
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|65
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|66
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|67
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|68
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|69
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|70
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|71
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|72
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|73
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|74
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|76
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|77
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|78
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|79
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|80
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:11:11
|82
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:31
|83
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|84
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|87
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|88
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|90
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|91
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|92
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|93
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|94
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|95
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|96
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|98
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|99
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|100
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|101
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|102
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|103
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|104
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|105
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|106
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|107
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|108
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|109
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|111
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|112
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|113
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|114
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|115
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:14:04
|116
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|117
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|118
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|119
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|120
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|121
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|122
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|123
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|124
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|125
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|126
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|127
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|128
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|129
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|130
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|131
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|132
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|133
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|134
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|135
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|136
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|137
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|138
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|139
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|140
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|141
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|142
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|143
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|144
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|145
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|146
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|147
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|148
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|149
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|150
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|151
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|152
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|153
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|154
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|155
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|156
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|157
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|158
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|159
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|160
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|161
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|162
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|163
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:14:12
|DNF
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|45
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|35
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|30
|4
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|5
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|22
|6
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|20
|7
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|8
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|9
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|14
|10
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|12
|11
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|12
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|13
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|6
|14
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|15
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|pts
|2
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|17
|3
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15
|4
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|13
|5
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|11
|6
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|7
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|8
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|8
|9
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|10
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|6
|11
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|2
|15
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|pts
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4:57:59
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|3
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|5
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:08:36
|6
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:31
|9
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|11
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:14:04
|12
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|13
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|18
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|19
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|14:53:57
|2
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|Katusha Team
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:46
|8
|Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:29
|9
|Team Europcar
|0:03:30
|10
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:08:36
|11
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|Saur-Sojasun
|13
|FDJ-Big Mat
|14
|Lampre - ISD
|0:14:04
|15
|Movistar Team
|16
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:17:12
|17
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|Argos-Shimano
|0:19:47
|19
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:21:07
|20
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:35
|21
|USAGARMIN-SHARP
|22
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:29:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|59:32:32
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:05
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:23
|4
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:19
|5
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:48
|6
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:06:15
|7
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:57
|8
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:30
|9
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:31
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:08:51
|11
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:09:29
|12
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:09:45
|13
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:49
|14
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:11:27
|15
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:12:41
|16
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:17:21
|17
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:17:41
|18
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:18:04
|19
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:19:02
|20
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:20:12
|21
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:20:32
|22
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:54
|23
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:27:37
|24
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:32:59
|25
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:33:13
|26
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:33:59
|27
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:40:17
|28
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:44:31
|29
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:44:45
|30
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:45:13
|31
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:46:40
|32
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:47:17
|33
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:48:56
|34
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:54:40
|35
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:55:54
|36
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:56:37
|37
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:56:46
|38
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:57:35
|39
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:00:49
|40
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:01:56
|41
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:04:55
|42
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:05:00
|43
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1:05:26
|44
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:06:42
|45
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:07:00
|46
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:07:47
|47
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:08:54
|48
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:09:23
|49
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:10:52
|50
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1:11:03
|51
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:12:29
|52
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|1:12:30
|53
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:13:24
|54
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|1:13:33
|55
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:13:34
|56
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1:13:39
|57
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:13:47
|58
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:13:54
|59
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1:14:22
|60
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|1:14:49
|61
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:15:14
|62
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:16:04
|63
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:16:18
|64
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|1:17:35
|65
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:18:02
|66
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:20:15
|67
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:21:59
|68
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|1:22:23
|69
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:23:01
|70
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|1:23:07
|71
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:24:24
|72
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:25:45
|73
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:26:25
|74
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:27:20
|75
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:28:16
|76
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:29:15
|77
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1:29:50
|78
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:30:48
|79
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:30:52
|80
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|1:31:20
|81
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:31:48
|82
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1:31:51
|83
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|1:32:36
|84
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:33:16
|85
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:34:00
|86
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:34:43
|87
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:36:49
|88
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|1:37:33
|89
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|1:39:11
|90
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:39:38
|91
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:39:45
|92
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:39:54
|93
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:41:05
|94
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:41:57
|95
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:42:03
|96
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:42:04
|97
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:42:35
|98
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:43:09
|99
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|100
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|1:43:23
|101
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:45:04
|102
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:45:41
|103
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:46:28
|104
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|1:46:46
|105
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:47:33
|106
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:47:43
|107
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:48:24
|108
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:50:19
|109
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:50:21
|110
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:50:37
|111
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|1:51:25
|112
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:51:36
|113
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:52:40
|114
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:53:35
|115
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1:53:50
|116
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:54:52
|117
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:55:01
|118
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:55:39
|119
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:55:52
|120
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:56:37
|121
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:57:06
|122
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|1:57:37
|123
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:00:19
|124
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:02:58
|125
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|2:03:06
|126
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|2:03:29
|127
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|2:04:25
|128
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|2:05:00
|129
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2:05:17
|130
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|2:05:38
|131
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|2:05:44
|132
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:06:03
|133
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:06:24
|134
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|2:07:30
|135
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:08:08
|136
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:08:53
|137
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|2:09:01
|138
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:09:41
|139
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:09:59
|140
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:10:01
|141
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:10:12
|142
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:10:46
|143
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:11:47
|144
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:11:53
|145
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|2:12:03
|146
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:12:04
|147
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|2:13:11
|148
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|2:13:32
|149
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|2:14:35
|150
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2:14:40
|151
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:14:55
|152
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:19:06
|153
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|2:19:07
|154
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:20:09
|155
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:21:52
|156
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2:22:27
|157
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|2:23:30
|158
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|2:24:42
|159
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|2:28:01
|160
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:28:13
|161
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|2:30:44
|162
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:33:43
|163
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|2:37:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|296
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|232
|3
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|203
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|129
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|125
|6
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|104
|7
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|100
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|84
|9
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|84
|10
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|77
|11
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|76
|12
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|13
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|68
|14
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|67
|15
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|62
|16
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|62
|17
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|56
|18
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|56
|19
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|55
|20
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|54
|21
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|52
|22
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|50
|23
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|49
|24
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|47
|25
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|45
|26
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|45
|27
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|44
|28
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|42
|29
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|41
|30
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|40
|31
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|32
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|36
|33
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|35
|34
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|35
|35
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|35
|36
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|34
|37
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|33
|38
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|32
|39
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|32
|40
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|41
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|42
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|30
|43
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|30
|44
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|30
|45
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|46
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|47
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|27
|48
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|26
|49
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|26
|50
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|51
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|25
|52
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|25
|53
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|23
|54
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|23
|55
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|22
|56
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|21
|57
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|58
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|20
|59
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|20
|60
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|61
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|20
|62
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|20
|63
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|19
|64
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|18
|65
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|66
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|17
|67
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|17
|68
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|69
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|17
|70
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|71
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15
|72
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|15
|73
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|15
|74
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15
|75
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|76
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|77
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|14
|78
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|14
|79
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|14
|80
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|13
|81
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|82
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|83
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|12
|84
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|12
|85
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|12
|86
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|10
|87
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|88
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|89
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|8
|90
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|91
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|8
|92
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|93
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|94
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|6
|95
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|96
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4
|97
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|98
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4
|99
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|4
|100
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|101
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|2
|102
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|103
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|104
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|105
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|106
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|107
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|1
|108
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1
|109
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|110
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|-4
|111
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|-15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|66
|pts
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|55
|3
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|39
|4
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
|37
|5
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|33
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|32
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|32
|8
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|29
|9
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|10
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|11
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|19
|12
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|13
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|18
|14
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|15
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|14
|16
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|14
|17
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14
|18
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|14
|19
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14
|20
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|14
|21
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|14
|22
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|23
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|24
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|10
|25
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|8
|26
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8
|27
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|7
|28
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|29
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|30
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|31
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|6
|32
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|5
|33
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|34
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|35
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|36
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|37
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|38
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|39
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|40
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|41
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|42
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|43
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|44
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|45
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|59:39:29
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:54
|3
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:41:59
|4
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:49:40
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:54:59
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:58:03
|7
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:01:57
|8
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|1:05:33
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|1:06:36
|10
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:08:17
|11
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:15:02
|12
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:20:23
|13
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:38:44
|14
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:44:39
|15
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:59:06
|16
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:59:27
|17
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:01:56
|18
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|2:06:35
|19
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:21:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|RadioShack-Nissan
|178:50:10
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:12:38
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:25:19
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:35:14
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:53:20
|6
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:58:01
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:00:22
|8
|FDJ-Big Mat
|1:03:40
|9
|Katusha Team
|1:04:27
|10
|Team Europcar
|1:06:01
|11
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:12:57
|12
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|1:39:42
|13
|Saur-Sojasun
|1:46:11
|14
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:58:08
|15
|Lampre - ISD
|2:25:21
|16
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|2:30:21
|17
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:33:23
|18
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:41:55
|19
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|2:51:08
|20
|Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3:07:53
|21
|USAGARMIN-SHARP
|3:13:44
|22
|Argos-Shimano
|4:54:08
