Image 1 of 61

Cadel Evans closely marked by Jurgen Van Den Broeck

Cadel Evans closely marked by Jurgen Van Den Broeck
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 61

Italians stick together: Vincenzo Nibali and Michele Scarponi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Italians stick together: Vincenzo Nibali and Michele Scarponi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 61

Tejay Van Garderen continues to lead the young riders classification
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tejay Van Garderen continues to lead the young riders classification
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 61

Kisses for Bradley Wiggins on the Tour's leader podium

Kisses for Bradley Wiggins on the Tour's leader podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 61

Jerome PIneau on the attack on stage 13

Jerome PIneau on the attack on stage 13
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 61

The moment of triumph for Greipel

The moment of triumph for Greipel
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 7 of 61

The breakaway heads away from the water

The breakaway heads away from the water
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 61

Even 13 stages into the Tour, the crashes continued

Even 13 stages into the Tour, the crashes continued
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 61

Greipel on his way to his third Tour de France stage of 2012
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Greipel on his way to his third Tour de France stage of 2012
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 61

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) wins stage 13 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) wins stage 13 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 61

It wouldn't be the Tour without sunflowers

It wouldn't be the Tour without sunflowers
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 61

Chris Horner waits for assistance

Chris Horner waits for assistance
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 61

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) celebrates his stage win

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) celebrates his stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 61

Jerome Pineau puts in a dig

Jerome Pineau puts in a dig
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 61

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 61

Alexander Vinokourov rolls in after his effort was nullified
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alexander Vinokourov rolls in after his effort was nullified
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 61

Andre Greipel enjoys his podium time at the Tour de France

Andre Greipel enjoys his podium time at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 61

Mark Cavendish (Sky) failed to make it over the climb after a week of hard work for the team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Mark Cavendish (Sky) failed to make it over the climb after a week of hard work for the team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 61

Michael Mørkøv remembered his father, who died five years ago, with the most aggressive rider award on stage 13
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Michael Mørkøv remembered his father, who died five years ago, with the most aggressive rider award on stage 13
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 61

David Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp) gets some help on stage 13 of the 2012 Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

David Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp) gets some help on stage 13 of the 2012 Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 61

FDJ's Anthony Roux gets some help with his footwear

FDJ's Anthony Roux gets some help with his footwear
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 61

The peloton crosses a bridge on stage 13

The peloton crosses a bridge on stage 13
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 61

The riders enjoyed some stunning scenery on stage 13 at the 2012 Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The riders enjoyed some stunning scenery on stage 13 at the 2012 Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 61

Team Sky's Mark Cavendish cuts a lone figure back down the road in stage 13
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Team Sky's Mark Cavendish cuts a lone figure back down the road in stage 13
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 61

The harbour side finish on stage 13 was a real treat for the fans
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The harbour side finish on stage 13 was a real treat for the fans
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 61

Cadel Evans, Jurgen Van Den Broeck and Nicolas Roche drive up the Mont-Saint Clair
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Cadel Evans, Jurgen Van Den Broeck and Nicolas Roche drive up the Mont-Saint Clair
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 61

Team Sky load their riders up with fuel

Team Sky load their riders up with fuel
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 61

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 61

Astana's Alexander Vinokourov feels the pinch on stage 13 of the 2012 Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Astana's Alexander Vinokourov feels the pinch on stage 13 of the 2012 Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 61

Yukira Arashiro suffered a nasty crash on stage 13

Yukira Arashiro suffered a nasty crash on stage 13
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 61

The odds on Bradley Wiggins winning the 2012 Tour de France get shorter with every passing stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The odds on Bradley Wiggins winning the 2012 Tour de France get shorter with every passing stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 61

Wiggins (Team Sky) shows his teammates the way

Wiggins (Team Sky) shows his teammates the way
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 61

Cadel Evans (BMC) and Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto-Belisol) attack on the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Cadel Evans (BMC) and Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto-Belisol) attack on the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 61

Orica-GreenEdge's Simon Gerrans finished in the first lead group but couldn't land a blow
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Orica-GreenEdge's Simon Gerrans finished in the first lead group but couldn't land a blow
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 61

Greipel roars with delight after winning stage 13 at the 2012 Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Greipel roars with delight after winning stage 13 at the 2012 Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 61

RadioShack's Chris Horner in need of a new wheel

RadioShack's Chris Horner in need of a new wheel
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 61

Frederik Kessiakoff (Astana) still leads the KOM standings after stage 13
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Frederik Kessiakoff (Astana) still leads the KOM standings after stage 13
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 61

Frederik Kessiakoff's polka dot jersey was never threatened on the flat stage 13
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Frederik Kessiakoff's polka dot jersey was never threatened on the flat stage 13
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 61

Andreas Kloden (RadioShack-Nissan)

Andreas Kloden (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 61

Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) floundered on the final climb after his escape
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) floundered on the final climb after his escape
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 61

Peter Sagan (Liquigas) has built a comfortable lead in the points standings
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Peter Sagan (Liquigas) has built a comfortable lead in the points standings
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 61

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) on stage 13 of the 2012 Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) on stage 13 of the 2012 Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 61

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) finished at the back of the leading group
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) finished at the back of the leading group
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 61

Alexander Vinokourov (left) and Michael Albasini attacked on the final descent
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alexander Vinokourov (left) and Michael Albasini attacked on the final descent
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 61

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) wins stage 13 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) wins stage 13 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 46 of 61

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) salutes the crowd on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) salutes the crowd on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 61

Bradley Wiggins charges to the front in the closing stages to lead out Edvald Boasson Hagen
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Bradley Wiggins charges to the front in the closing stages to lead out Edvald Boasson Hagen
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 61

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) won his third stage of the 2012 Tour de France
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) won his third stage of the 2012 Tour de France
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 61

Germany's stage 13 winner Andre Greipel

Germany's stage 13 winner Andre Greipel
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 61

The leaders drive for the finish line on stage 13 at the 2012 Tour de France
(Image credit: Sirotti)

The leaders drive for the finish line on stage 13 at the 2012 Tour de France
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 61

Hundreds of fans line the finish on Bastille Day
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Hundreds of fans line the finish on Bastille Day
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 61

The race for the minor placings was hotly contested
(Image credit: Sirotti)

The race for the minor placings was hotly contested
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 61

It was tight up front on the drive to the finish line in stage 13
(Image credit: Sirotti)

It was tight up front on the drive to the finish line in stage 13
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 61

Greipel's winning margin over Sagan was miniscule
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Greipel's winning margin over Sagan was miniscule
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 61

Bradley Wiggins survives another day in yellow at the 2012 Tour de France
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Bradley Wiggins survives another day in yellow at the 2012 Tour de France
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 56 of 61

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) retained the yellow jersey
(Image credit: AFP)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) retained the yellow jersey
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 57 of 61

The cross winds became a factor as the peloton drew nearer the coast on stage 13
(Image credit: AFP)

The cross winds became a factor as the peloton drew nearer the coast on stage 13
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 58 of 61

The riders endured hot temperatures on stage 13
(Image credit: AFP)

The riders endured hot temperatures on stage 13
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 59 of 61

Cadel Evans (BMC) attacked on the final climb but it wasn't decisive
(Image credit: AFP)

Cadel Evans (BMC) attacked on the final climb but it wasn't decisive
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 60 of 61

Greipel (right) edges out Sagan for the win on stage 13 of the 2012 Tour de France
(Image credit: AFP)

Greipel (right) edges out Sagan for the win on stage 13 of the 2012 Tour de France
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 61 of 61

A jubilant Andre Greipel on the podium after stage 13
(Image credit: AFP)

A jubilant Andre Greipel on the podium after stage 13
(Image credit: AFP)

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) took his third stage win at the 2012 Tour de France, winning a photo finish over Peter Sagan of Liquigas-Cannondale. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) took third in the mass sprint in Le Cap d'Agde.

Bradley Wiggins, who set up the sprint for Boasson Hagen, easily defended his overall lead as he tried to turn provider for his teammate, who has spent much of the race at Wiggins' side.

"It was just the last kilometre, slightly downhill. It was the safest place to be and I wanted to try to repay a friend of mine," Wiggins said.

“Sometimes it is just best to be in the front, it is best to do the effort in first position than further down the peloton in 20th, especially when there are chances of splits in the bunch. You have to pay attention to every single day, even a day like today because of the bends in the last 400 metres. You have to be careful every day until [the final stage in] Paris."

Greipel's team did much of the chase work in the closing part of the race, and the big German rewarded them for their efforts. He had one less rival to face, as Mark Cavendish had been dropped on the day's only ranked climb 23km from the end. The world champion ended up crossing the finish line more than eight minutes down.

“It was very close,” acknowledged Greipel, who turns 30 on Monday. “I was next to last over the climb. But the team worked great and brought me up to the front.”

"This win is a special one with the Mont St Clair [climb] so close to the finish. I managed to hang on in this climb and then Lars Bak took me back in the bunch. It was once again great team work and we deserved this."

Futile breakaway ahead of sprinter's delight

Once again, the day's break formed almost immediately, with Pablo Urtasun (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis), Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ), Michael Morkov (Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) and Roy Curvers (Argos-Shimano) the first to go. Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun) and Maxime Bouet (AG2R-LaMondiale) joined them and Jerome Pineau (Omega Pharma-QuickStep finally rounded out the group.

Not quite 50km into the stage, they had built up a lead of some nine minutes, which was enough to set off alarms in the peloton. Orica-GreenEdge did much of the work to close the gap.

There was one abandon during the stage, as Tony Gallopin of RadioShack-Nissan gave in to the illness which has plagued him. Peter Velits of Omega Pharma-QuickStep had a run-in with a barrier at the intermeidate sprint, but was able to continue.

There was no drama this time at that sprint. The eight in the break group took the big points, and Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) easily claimed the next points in the field, ahead of Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) and Matthew Goss (Orica-GreenEdge).

With about 64km to go, the gap had dropped to two minutes. Pineau tried to pick up the group speed, but in response, Morkov took off alone. He quickly built up a lead of over a minute over the chasers, but it was a long way to go.

Thirty kilometers later, the gap from Morkov to the field had dropped to just over a minute, and the field's speed was high enough to shed riders along the way.

Mountains classification leader Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) was amongst those involved in a crash with 26km to go, but all got up and going again.

Morkov took less than a minute lead up the day's only ranked climb, the category 3 Mont Saint-Clair, with 23km to go. The field caught the remaining chase group on its way up, and eventually Morkov as well.

Cadel Evans of BMC attacked with about 24km to go, out of the field, with Jurgen van den Broeck (Lotto) at his side. But once again, Wiggins calmly drove the field up to the Australian and reeled him in.

Evans led the field over the mountain ranking, and into the descent. Various riders tried to get away on the descent but none was allowed to go. The field had become noticeably smaller though, and the sprinters were amongst those who had been dropped.

Alexandre Vinokourov took off out of the group, and with 16 km to go, Michael Albasini of Orica-GreenEdge went after him. The Wiggins group was then joined by more riders from behind. Sky's Cavendish was not amongst them, being caught in a group more than a minute back and losing time every meter. Caught without teammates, no one else was willing to help the World Champion move up, and he had to resign himself to missing out on yet another sprint.

Lotto-Belisol moved up to lead the chase of the two leaders, with Greipel having made the cut into the group. The wind finally came into play, and Lotto pulled away with 4km to go, with a handful of other riders including Wiggins and Sagan with them.

It came as it must, and with 2.5km, the two leaders were caught. Almost immediately Luis Leon Sanchez of Rabobank jumped and was joined by Matthieu Sprick (Argos-Shimano) in a massive bid for some revenge after the hideous first half of the race for both teams. But the pair were chased down by the maillot jaune himself as Wiggins led the field, opening the sprint for Boasson Hagen. Greipel still had something left and he and Sagan went to the line in a photo finish.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team4:57:59
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
4Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
6Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
7Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
8Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
9Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
10Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
11Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
12Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
13Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
14Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
15Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
16Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
17Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
18Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
19Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
20Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
21Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
22Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
23Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
24Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
25Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
26Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
27Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
28Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
29Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
30Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
31Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
32Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
33Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
34Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
36Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
37Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
38Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
39Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
40Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
41Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team
42Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
43Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
44Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:09
45Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:46
46Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:08
47Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:19
48Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:01:45
49Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
50Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:29
51Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:08:03
52Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:08:36
53Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
54Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
55Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
56Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
57Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
58Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
59Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
60Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
61Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
62Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
63Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
64Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
65Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
66Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
67Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
68Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
69Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
70Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
71Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
72Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
73Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
74Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
75Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
76Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
77Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
78Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
79Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
80Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
81Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:11:11
82Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:12:31
83Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
84Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
85Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
86Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
87Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
88Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
89Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
90Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
91Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
92Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
93Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
94Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
95Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
96George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
97Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
98Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
99Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
100Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
101Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
102Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
103Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
104Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
105Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
106Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
107Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
108Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
109Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
110Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
111Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
112Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
113Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
114Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
115Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:14:04
116Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
117Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
118Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
119Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
120Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
121Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
122Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
123Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
124Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
125Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
126Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
127Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
128Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
129Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
130Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
131Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
132Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
133David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
134Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
135Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
136Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
137Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
138Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
139Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
140Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
141Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
142Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
143Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
144Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
145Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
146Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
147Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
148Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
149Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
150Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
151David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
152Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
153Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
154Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
155Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
156Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
157Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
158Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
159Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
160Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
161Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
162Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
163Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:14:12
DNFTony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team45pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale35
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling30
4Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale26
5Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team22
6Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun20
7Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team18
8Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team16
9Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep14
10Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD12
11Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10
12Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling8
13Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team6
14Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
15Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling2

Intermediate Sprint - Mas-De-Londres, km. 126.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi20pts
2Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano17
3Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep15
4Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat13
5Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun11
6Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10
7Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
8Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank8
9Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale7
10André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team6
11Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
12Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team4
13Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team3
14Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling2
15Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling1

Mountain 1 - Mont Saint-Clair (Cat. 3) km. 194.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2pts
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale4:57:59
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
5Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:08:36
6Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
7Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:31
9Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
10Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
11Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:14:04
12Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
13Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
14Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
15Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
16Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
17Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
18Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
19Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling14:53:57
2Lotto-Belisol Team
3BMC Racing Team
4AG2R La Mondiale
5RadioShack-Nissan
6Katusha Team
7Astana Pro Team0:00:46
8Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:29
9Team Europcar0:03:30
10Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:08:36
11Liquigas-Cannondale
12Saur-Sojasun
13FDJ-Big Mat
14Lampre - ISD0:14:04
15Movistar Team
16Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:17:12
17Rabobank Cycling Team
18Argos-Shimano0:19:47
19Euskaltel - Euskadi0:21:07
20Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:26:35
21USAGARMIN-SHARP
22Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:29:43

General classification after stage 13
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling59:32:32
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:05
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:23
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:03:19
5Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:48
6Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan0:06:15
7Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:57
8Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:07:30
9Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:31
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:08:51
11Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:09:29
12Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:09:45
13Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:49
14Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:11:27
15Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:12:41
16Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:17:21
17Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:17:41
18Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:18:04
19Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:19:02
20Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:20:12
21Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:20:32
22Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team0:20:54
23Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:27:37
24Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:32:59
25Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:33:13
26Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:33:59
27Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:40:17
28Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:44:31
29Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:44:45
30Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:45:13
31Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:46:40
32Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:47:17
33Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:48:56
34Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:54:40
35Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:55:54
36Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:56:37
37Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:56:46
38Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:57:35
39Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:00:49
40Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:01:56
41George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team1:04:55
42Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale1:05:00
43Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling1:05:26
44Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:06:42
45Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:07:00
46Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:07:47
47Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale1:08:54
48Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:09:23
49Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan1:10:52
50Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp1:11:03
51Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:12:29
52Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar1:12:30
53Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:13:24
54Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling1:13:33
55Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:13:34
56Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1:13:39
57Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:13:47
58Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team1:13:54
59Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1:14:22
60Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team1:14:49
61Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1:15:14
62Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:16:04
63Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1:16:18
64Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp1:17:35
65Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:18:02
66Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:20:15
67Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:21:59
68Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team1:22:23
69Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team1:23:01
70Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team1:23:07
71Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:24:24
72Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:25:45
73Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:26:25
74Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:27:20
75Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:28:16
76Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan1:29:15
77Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1:29:50
78Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:30:48
79Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:30:52
80Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD1:31:20
81Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:31:48
82Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1:31:51
83David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp1:32:36
84Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1:33:16
85Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:34:00
86Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:34:43
87Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team1:36:49
88Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar1:37:33
89Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team1:39:11
90Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:39:38
91Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:39:45
92Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:39:54
93Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:41:05
94Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:41:57
95Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:42:03
96Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:42:04
97Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:42:35
98Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:43:09
99David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
100Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling1:43:23
101Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:45:04
102Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:45:41
103Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar1:46:28
104Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano1:46:46
105Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:47:33
106Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:47:43
107Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team1:48:24
108Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar1:50:19
109Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:50:21
110Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:50:37
111Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team1:51:25
112Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:51:36
113Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:52:40
114André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team1:53:35
115Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1:53:50
116Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale1:54:52
117Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:55:01
118Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:55:39
119Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:55:52
120Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team1:56:37
121Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:57:06
122Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team1:57:37
123Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:00:19
124Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat2:02:58
125Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank2:03:06
126Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank2:03:29
127Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano2:04:25
128Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team2:05:00
129Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2:05:17
130Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank2:05:38
131Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank2:05:44
132Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:06:03
133Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:06:24
134Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2:07:30
135Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar2:08:08
136Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2:08:53
137Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano2:09:01
138Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar2:09:41
139Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:09:59
140Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team2:10:01
141Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:10:12
142Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:10:46
143Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2:11:47
144Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2:11:53
145Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank2:12:03
146Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:12:04
147Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team2:13:11
148Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano2:13:32
149Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling2:14:35
150Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling2:14:40
151Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:14:55
152Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2:19:06
153Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano2:19:07
154Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:20:09
155Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:21:52
156Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2:22:27
157Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD2:23:30
158Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team2:24:42
159Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano2:28:01
160Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:28:13
161Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp2:30:44
162Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:33:43
163Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp2:37:16

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale296pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team232
3Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team203
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling129
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling125
6Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling104
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team100
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling84
9Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team84
10Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale77
11Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep76
12Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale69
13Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank68
14Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat67
15Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat62
16Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team62
17David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp56
18Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar56
19Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank55
20Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi54
21Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team52
22Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar50
23Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team49
24Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun47
25Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team45
26Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team45
27Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi44
28Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat42
29Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team41
30Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne40
31Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale38
32Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team36
33Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar35
34Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team35
35Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD35
36Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep34
37Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team33
38Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar32
39Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team32
40Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team31
41Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team31
42Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team30
43Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank30
44Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team30
45Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar28
46Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale28
47Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan27
48Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team26
49Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan26
50Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25
51Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi25
52Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano25
53Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep23
54Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team23
55Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team22
56Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar21
57Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
58Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank20
59Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat20
60Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
61David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp20
62Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank20
63Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp19
64Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan18
65Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne17
66Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team17
67Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat17
68Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar17
69Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat17
70Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15
71Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep15
72Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team15
73Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD15
74Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep15
75Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne15
76Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne15
77Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan14
78Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan14
79Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team14
80Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar13
81Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
82Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne13
83Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan12
84Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano12
85Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp12
86Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep10
87Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
88Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team8
89Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team8
90Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team8
91Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team8
92Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale7
93Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale6
94Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling6
95Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
96Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling4
97Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
98Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling4
99Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team4
100Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan3
101Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team2
102Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2
103Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
104Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1
105Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale1
106Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team1
107Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling1
108Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1
109Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1
110Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun-4
111Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team-15

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team66pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar55
3Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank39
4Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team37
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD33
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling32
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat32
8Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep29
9Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar28
10Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar20
11Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team19
12Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale19
13Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan18
14Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team18
15Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank14
16Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team14
17Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling14
18Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan14
19Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi14
20Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team14
21Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep14
22Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale13
23Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team11
24Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat10
25Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp8
26Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun8
27Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team7
28Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan7
29Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar6
30Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
31David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp6
32Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat5
33Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
34Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
35Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
36Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
37Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale2
38Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan2
39Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team2
40Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
41David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp1
42Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
43Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
44Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
45Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team59:39:29
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:54
3Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:41:59
4Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:49:40
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:54:59
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:58:03
7Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale1:01:57
8Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar1:05:33
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling1:06:36
10Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1:08:17
11Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:15:02
12Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:20:23
13Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:38:44
14Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:44:39
15Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:59:06
16Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:59:27
17Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2:01:56
18Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano2:06:35
19Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:21:16

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RadioShack-Nissan178:50:10
2Sky Procycling0:12:38
3Astana Pro Team0:25:19
4BMC Racing Team0:35:14
5Movistar Team0:53:20
6Liquigas-Cannondale0:58:01
7AG2R La Mondiale1:00:22
8FDJ-Big Mat1:03:40
9Katusha Team1:04:27
10Team Europcar1:06:01
11Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:12:57
12Lotto-Belisol Team1:39:42
13Saur-Sojasun1:46:11
14Rabobank Cycling Team1:58:08
15Lampre - ISD2:25:21
16Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank2:30:21
17Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:33:23
18Euskaltel - Euskadi2:41:55
19Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne2:51:08
20Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team3:07:53
21USAGARMIN-SHARP3:13:44
22Argos-Shimano4:54:08

 

