Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) took his third stage win at the 2012 Tour de France, winning a photo finish over Peter Sagan of Liquigas-Cannondale. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) took third in the mass sprint in Le Cap d'Agde.

Bradley Wiggins, who set up the sprint for Boasson Hagen, easily defended his overall lead as he tried to turn provider for his teammate, who has spent much of the race at Wiggins' side.

"It was just the last kilometre, slightly downhill. It was the safest place to be and I wanted to try to repay a friend of mine," Wiggins said.

“Sometimes it is just best to be in the front, it is best to do the effort in first position than further down the peloton in 20th, especially when there are chances of splits in the bunch. You have to pay attention to every single day, even a day like today because of the bends in the last 400 metres. You have to be careful every day until [the final stage in] Paris."

Greipel's team did much of the chase work in the closing part of the race, and the big German rewarded them for their efforts. He had one less rival to face, as Mark Cavendish had been dropped on the day's only ranked climb 23km from the end. The world champion ended up crossing the finish line more than eight minutes down.

“It was very close,” acknowledged Greipel, who turns 30 on Monday. “I was next to last over the climb. But the team worked great and brought me up to the front.”

"This win is a special one with the Mont St Clair [climb] so close to the finish. I managed to hang on in this climb and then Lars Bak took me back in the bunch. It was once again great team work and we deserved this."

Futile breakaway ahead of sprinter's delight

Once again, the day's break formed almost immediately, with Pablo Urtasun (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis), Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ), Michael Morkov (Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) and Roy Curvers (Argos-Shimano) the first to go. Jimmy Engoulvent (Saur-Sojasun) and Maxime Bouet (AG2R-LaMondiale) joined them and Jerome Pineau (Omega Pharma-QuickStep finally rounded out the group.

Not quite 50km into the stage, they had built up a lead of some nine minutes, which was enough to set off alarms in the peloton. Orica-GreenEdge did much of the work to close the gap.

There was one abandon during the stage, as Tony Gallopin of RadioShack-Nissan gave in to the illness which has plagued him. Peter Velits of Omega Pharma-QuickStep had a run-in with a barrier at the intermeidate sprint, but was able to continue.

There was no drama this time at that sprint. The eight in the break group took the big points, and Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) easily claimed the next points in the field, ahead of Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) and Matthew Goss (Orica-GreenEdge).

With about 64km to go, the gap had dropped to two minutes. Pineau tried to pick up the group speed, but in response, Morkov took off alone. He quickly built up a lead of over a minute over the chasers, but it was a long way to go.

Thirty kilometers later, the gap from Morkov to the field had dropped to just over a minute, and the field's speed was high enough to shed riders along the way.

Mountains classification leader Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) was amongst those involved in a crash with 26km to go, but all got up and going again.

Morkov took less than a minute lead up the day's only ranked climb, the category 3 Mont Saint-Clair, with 23km to go. The field caught the remaining chase group on its way up, and eventually Morkov as well.

Cadel Evans of BMC attacked with about 24km to go, out of the field, with Jurgen van den Broeck (Lotto) at his side. But once again, Wiggins calmly drove the field up to the Australian and reeled him in.

Evans led the field over the mountain ranking, and into the descent. Various riders tried to get away on the descent but none was allowed to go. The field had become noticeably smaller though, and the sprinters were amongst those who had been dropped.

Alexandre Vinokourov took off out of the group, and with 16 km to go, Michael Albasini of Orica-GreenEdge went after him. The Wiggins group was then joined by more riders from behind. Sky's Cavendish was not amongst them, being caught in a group more than a minute back and losing time every meter. Caught without teammates, no one else was willing to help the World Champion move up, and he had to resign himself to missing out on yet another sprint.

Lotto-Belisol moved up to lead the chase of the two leaders, with Greipel having made the cut into the group. The wind finally came into play, and Lotto pulled away with 4km to go, with a handful of other riders including Wiggins and Sagan with them.

It came as it must, and with 2.5km, the two leaders were caught. Almost immediately Luis Leon Sanchez of Rabobank jumped and was joined by Matthieu Sprick (Argos-Shimano) in a massive bid for some revenge after the hideous first half of the race for both teams. But the pair were chased down by the maillot jaune himself as Wiggins led the field, opening the sprint for Boasson Hagen. Greipel still had something left and he and Sagan went to the line in a photo finish.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 4:57:59 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 4 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 6 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 7 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 11 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 13 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 14 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 15 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 16 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 17 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 18 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 19 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 21 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano 22 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 23 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 24 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 25 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 26 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 27 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 28 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 29 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 30 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 31 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 32 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 33 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 34 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 36 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 37 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 38 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 39 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 40 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 41 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 42 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 43 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 44 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:09 45 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:46 46 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:08 47 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:19 48 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:01:45 49 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 50 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:02:29 51 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:08:03 52 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:08:36 53 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 54 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 55 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 56 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 57 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 59 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 60 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 61 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 62 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 63 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 64 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 65 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 66 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 67 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 68 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 69 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 70 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 71 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 72 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 73 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 74 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 75 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 76 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 77 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 78 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 79 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 80 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 81 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:11:11 82 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:12:31 83 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 84 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 85 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 86 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 87 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 88 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 90 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 91 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 92 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 93 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 94 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 95 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 96 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 97 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 98 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 99 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 100 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 101 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 102 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 103 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 104 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 105 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 106 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 107 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 108 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 109 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 110 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano 111 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 112 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 113 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 114 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 115 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:14:04 116 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 117 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 118 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 119 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 120 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 121 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 122 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 123 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 124 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 125 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 126 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 127 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 128 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 129 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 130 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 131 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 132 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 133 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 134 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 135 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 136 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 137 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 138 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 139 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 140 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 141 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 142 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 143 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 144 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 145 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 146 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 147 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 148 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 149 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 150 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 151 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 152 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 153 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 154 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 155 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 156 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 157 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 158 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 159 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 160 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 161 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 162 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 163 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:14:12 DNF Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 45 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 35 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 30 4 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 5 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 22 6 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 20 7 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 8 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 9 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 14 10 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 12 11 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 12 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 13 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 6 14 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 15 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 2

Intermediate Sprint - Mas-De-Londres, km. 126.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 20 pts 2 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 17 3 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 15 4 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 13 5 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 11 6 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 7 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 8 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 8 9 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 10 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 6 11 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 12 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 4 13 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 14 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 2 15 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 1

Mountain 1 - Mont Saint-Clair (Cat. 3) km. 194.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2 pts 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 4:57:59 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:08:36 6 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:31 9 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 11 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:14:04 12 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 13 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 18 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 19 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sky Procycling 14:53:57 2 Lotto-Belisol Team 3 BMC Racing Team 4 AG2R La Mondiale 5 RadioShack-Nissan 6 Katusha Team 7 Astana Pro Team 0:00:46 8 Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:02:29 9 Team Europcar 0:03:30 10 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:08:36 11 Liquigas-Cannondale 12 Saur-Sojasun 13 FDJ-Big Mat 14 Lampre - ISD 0:14:04 15 Movistar Team 16 Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:17:12 17 Rabobank Cycling Team 18 Argos-Shimano 0:19:47 19 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:21:07 20 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:26:35 21 USAGARMIN-SHARP 22 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:29:43

General classification after stage 13 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 59:32:32 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:05 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:23 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:03:19 5 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:48 6 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 0:06:15 7 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:06:57 8 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:07:30 9 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:31 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:08:51 11 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:09:29 12 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:09:45 13 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:49 14 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:11:27 15 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:12:41 16 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:17:21 17 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:17:41 18 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:18:04 19 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:19:02 20 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:20:12 21 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:20:32 22 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 0:20:54 23 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:27:37 24 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:32:59 25 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:33:13 26 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:33:59 27 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:40:17 28 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:44:31 29 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:44:45 30 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:45:13 31 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:46:40 32 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:47:17 33 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:48:56 34 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:54:40 35 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:55:54 36 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:56:37 37 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:56:46 38 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:57:35 39 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:00:49 40 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:01:56 41 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:04:55 42 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:05:00 43 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 1:05:26 44 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:06:42 45 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:07:00 46 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:07:47 47 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:08:54 48 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:09:23 49 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 1:10:52 50 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1:11:03 51 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:12:29 52 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 1:12:30 53 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:13:24 54 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 1:13:33 55 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:13:34 56 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1:13:39 57 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:13:47 58 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 1:13:54 59 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1:14:22 60 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 1:14:49 61 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1:15:14 62 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:16:04 63 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:16:18 64 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 1:17:35 65 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:18:02 66 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:20:15 67 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:21:59 68 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 1:22:23 69 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 1:23:01 70 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 1:23:07 71 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:24:24 72 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:25:45 73 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:26:25 74 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:27:20 75 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:28:16 76 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 1:29:15 77 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1:29:50 78 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:30:48 79 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:30:52 80 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 1:31:20 81 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:31:48 82 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1:31:51 83 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 1:32:36 84 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:33:16 85 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:34:00 86 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:34:43 87 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 1:36:49 88 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 1:37:33 89 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 1:39:11 90 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:39:38 91 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:39:45 92 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:39:54 93 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:41:05 94 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:41:57 95 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:42:03 96 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:42:04 97 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:42:35 98 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:43:09 99 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 100 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 1:43:23 101 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:45:04 102 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:45:41 103 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 1:46:28 104 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 1:46:46 105 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:47:33 106 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:47:43 107 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 1:48:24 108 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 1:50:19 109 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:50:21 110 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:50:37 111 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 1:51:25 112 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:51:36 113 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:52:40 114 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 1:53:35 115 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1:53:50 116 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:54:52 117 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:55:01 118 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:55:39 119 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:55:52 120 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 1:56:37 121 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:57:06 122 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 1:57:37 123 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:00:19 124 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 2:02:58 125 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 2:03:06 126 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 2:03:29 127 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano 2:04:25 128 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 2:05:00 129 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2:05:17 130 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 2:05:38 131 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 2:05:44 132 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:06:03 133 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:06:24 134 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2:07:30 135 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 2:08:08 136 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2:08:53 137 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 2:09:01 138 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 2:09:41 139 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:09:59 140 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 2:10:01 141 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:10:12 142 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:10:46 143 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2:11:47 144 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:11:53 145 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 2:12:03 146 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:12:04 147 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 2:13:11 148 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 2:13:32 149 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 2:14:35 150 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:14:40 151 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:14:55 152 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2:19:06 153 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano 2:19:07 154 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:20:09 155 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:21:52 156 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2:22:27 157 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 2:23:30 158 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 2:24:42 159 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 2:28:01 160 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:28:13 161 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 2:30:44 162 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:33:43 163 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 2:37:16

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 296 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 232 3 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 203 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 129 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 125 6 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 104 7 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 100 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 84 9 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 84 10 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 77 11 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 76 12 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 69 13 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 68 14 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 67 15 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat 62 16 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 62 17 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 56 18 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 56 19 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 55 20 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 54 21 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 52 22 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 50 23 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 49 24 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 47 25 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 45 26 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 45 27 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 44 28 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 42 29 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 41 30 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 40 31 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 32 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 36 33 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 35 34 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 35 35 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 35 36 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 34 37 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 33 38 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 32 39 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 32 40 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 31 41 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 42 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 30 43 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 30 44 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 30 45 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 28 46 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 28 47 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 27 48 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 26 49 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 26 50 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 51 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 25 52 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 25 53 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 23 54 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 23 55 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 22 56 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 21 57 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 58 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 20 59 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 20 60 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 61 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 20 62 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 20 63 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 19 64 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 18 65 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 66 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 17 67 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 17 68 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 17 69 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 17 70 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 71 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 15 72 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 15 73 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 15 74 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 15 75 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 76 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 77 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 14 78 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 14 79 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 14 80 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 13 81 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 82 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 83 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 12 84 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 12 85 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 12 86 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10 87 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 88 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 8 89 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 8 90 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 8 91 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 8 92 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 93 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 94 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 6 95 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 96 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 4 97 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 98 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 4 99 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 4 100 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 3 101 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 2 102 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2 103 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 104 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1 105 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 106 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 1 107 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 1 108 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1 109 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1 110 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun -4 111 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team -15

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 66 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 55 3 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 39 4 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Astana Pro Team 37 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 33 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 32 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 32 8 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 29 9 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 28 10 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 20 11 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 19 12 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 13 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 18 14 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 15 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 14 16 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 14 17 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 18 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 14 19 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 14 20 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 14 21 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 14 22 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 23 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 24 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 10 25 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 8 26 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 8 27 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 7 28 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 7 29 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 6 30 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 31 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 6 32 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 33 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 34 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 35 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 36 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 37 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 38 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 2 39 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 2 40 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 41 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1 42 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 43 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 44 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 45 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 59:39:29 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:54 3 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:41:59 4 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:49:40 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:54:59 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:58:03 7 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:01:57 8 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 1:05:33 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 1:06:36 10 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1:08:17 11 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:15:02 12 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:20:23 13 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:38:44 14 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:44:39 15 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:59:06 16 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:59:27 17 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2:01:56 18 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 2:06:35 19 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:21:16