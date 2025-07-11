How this £30 gadget helped one journalist get his beloved bike back

Apple AirTags were launched back in 2021. The small circular gadgets from Apple use Bluetooth and the Apple Find My Phone network (sorry, Android users) to help you locate whatever item the AirTag is attached to. Long story short, they are small, affordable GPS trackers for your stuff.

This makes them perfect for cyclists who are regularly travelling with bikes and kit, like my colleague Graham, whose bags recently went missing, an example of someone who would have benefited from having an AirTag in his luggage.

Bike theft is also a huge problem, especially in certain major cities and towns across the world. Bike tracking and retrieval companies are also popping up now to help people relocate stolen bikes. Regardless, the prospect of having a bike stolen would fill any cyclist with dread.

Our esteemed sister title, Cycling Weekly, ran a story earlier in the year about a journalist who managed to relocate his stolen, and rather expensive, cargo bike using an Apple AirTag he had hidden in the frame; without it, he likely wouldn't have seen his bike ever again.

With the Metropolitan Police in London unable to help straight away, Jim Waterson, who runs the London-centric website, ended up turning his crime-fighting experience into a true story piece for his website.

Waterson describes on his website how he managed to track down his stolen bike to a certain location and, luckily, found it being transferred to a car and reclaimed it. The one caveat to make here is that if you aren't sure about the situation you're heading into to re-take your pride and joy, err on the side of caution and alert the authorities.

Of his ordeal and ultimate triumph, Waterson had the following to say:

"Ten minutes after I left the building, the bike was on the move. First, the AirTag pinged at another block of flats the other side of a park. I ran over there but was unable to find anything. Then it pinged one final time, a further 500 metres away.

"The signal was weak, but it was all I had to go on. I sprinted down the road, into a dark car park, and saw my family's bicycle leaning against a wall. Next to it was a man, dressed all in black with his face covered in a ski mask, standing by a black hatchback car with the boot open. He appeared to be getting ready to load the bicycle into the boot.

"High on adrenaline and shaken by the situation, I blurted out the words: “I’m terribly sorry, but that’s my bicycle.”

Thankfully, the person in possession of the bike handed it over without issue and man and machine were reunited. A win for the humble AirTag.

An AirTag weighs about 11 grams and has a 32mm diameter, making it possible to store on a bike (Image credit: Amazon)

It's a true-life example of how useful an AirTag can be; being able to pinpoint your lost or stolen items is something that would have been scarcely believable a few years ago. For less than $30 / £30, you can keep tabs on your bike at all times.

Single and packs of four AirTags are on sale right now on Amazon in the US and the UK on the final day of the Amazon Prime Day sales, at some of the lowest prices they have been to date. I travel a lot for work and will be investing in a single unit for my bags and or bike, which is £28 right now.