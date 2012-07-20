Image 1 of 52 Philippe Gilbert visits the race doctor after being crashed by a loose dog on the course (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 52 The day's breakaway contained Vinokourov, Millar, Boasson Hagen and Popovych, among others (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 52 Mark Cavendish was excited to win his second Tour stage after two weeks of working for Wiggins (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 4 of 52 Luca Paolini (Katusha) leads the break on stage 18 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 52 Cavendish had a flat tire along the way (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 52 Borut Bozic goes to help the fallen Janez Brajkovic (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 52 Daniel Oss leads Peter Sagan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 52 Janez Brajkovic (Astana) had another fall on stage 18 but finished (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 52 Mark Cavendish from the finish line camera's view (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 52 Cavendish worked for Wiggins during the stage, then the roles reversed in the finale (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 52 Janez Brajkovic (Astana) suffered a crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 52 Edvald Boasson Hagen in the day's breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 52 Janez Brajkovic in pain after his crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 52 Cavendish gets help after his mechanical (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 52 Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 52 Vinokourov, Paolini and Hansen on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 52 Wiggins fans were out in force along the Tour route (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 52 The sunflowers were out in full force on stage 18 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 52 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) will carry the green jersey to Paris. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 52 Haedo leads Boasson Hagen (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 52 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) in yellow (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 52 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) helped Cavendish in the leadout (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 52 Mark Cavendish after winning his second stage of this year's race (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 52 Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) on the podium after another stage win (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 52 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) pulls on another yellow jersey (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 52 Bradley Wiggins is within touching distance of his Tour de France win (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 52 Wiggins on the podium for another day in yellow (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 52 Wiggins greets Francois Hollande on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 52 Best climber Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 52 French president Francois Hollande (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 52 Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 52 Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) was voted most combative on stage 18 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 52 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) scored another top finish on stage 18 to extend his points classification lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 52 Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) wears the white jersey after stage 18 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 52 World champion Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) punches clear to take the win (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 36 of 52 World champion Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) punches clear to take the win (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 37 of 52 Mark Cavendish claims his second win of the 2012 Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 52 Mark Cavendish won stage 18 of the Tour de France by a massive margin (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 52 When Cavendish started his sprint, no one could follow (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 52 22 career Tour stages for Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 52 Mark Cavendish wins his second Tour de France stage of 2012 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 52 Mark Cavendish (Sky) wins in Brive-la-Gaillarde (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 52 Payback for Mark Cavendish: a fine stage win set up perfectly by Team Sky (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 52 Mark Cavendish had a lead-out from none other than the Tour leader Bradley Wiggins (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 52 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 52 Tour leader Bradley Wiggins in yellow with two stages remaining (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 52 Bradley Wiggins gets the maillot jaune after stage 18 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 52 Mark Cavendish celebrates his 22nd Tour stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 52 The world champion wins his 22 Tour de France stage win (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 50 of 52 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 51 of 52 Cavendish blasted past the breakaway remnants just like the missile in his nickname (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 52 of 52 World champion Mark Cavendish (Sky) wins stage 18 of the Tour de France (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) stormed to his second stage win in this year's Tour de France with another superb sprint finish on stage 18. The world champion showed his tactical nous to reel in a late break and to beat Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) and Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the line.

Sky had led a relatively easy life on the undulating stage, posting Edvald Boasson Hagen in the early break, while Bradley Wiggins continued his march towards Paris. But in the closing stages, with a sprint chance for Cavendish in the cards, Sky called back its Norwegian star as Wiggins himself lead the pursuit of a last ditch six-man break.

Cavendish has certainly lacked his usual, supreme leadout in this year's Tour, but it has at least allowed him to demonstrate to the global audience just how exceptional his sprint is. With Nicholas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale) ahead, and a poised looking Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) tucked behind the Irishman, Cavendish surged from the bunch in the final 200 meters, not just leaving the two leaders behind but distancing his main sprint rivals.

"I don't know how much I won by, but I had to go early. I haven't done anything this Tour because I saved so much energy. I knew I'd be able to go long. I knew I'd get it. I felt really good today," the Sky sprinter said on the line.

"I said earlier on in the Tour, we looked at the files and the reason I wasn't winning sprints was because I was training in the mountains. I wasn't able to show anything in this Tour because we had the yellow jersey. Today we spoke with the boss at the start, and I said please give me a chance, and the guys were like, 'Ok we're going to make a sprint today.' I'm so happy."

Sky's sprint chances looked out of the picture earlier in the stage. A large group containing Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack-Nissan), Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar), Davis Millar (Garmin-Sharp), Julien Fouchard (Cofidis), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky), Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol), Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Belisol), Kris Boeckmans (Vacansoliel-DCM), Luca Paolini (Katusha), Jeremy Roy (FDJ-Big Mat), Rui Costa (Movistar), Karsten Kroon (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank, Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank), Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana), Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) and Patrick Gretsch (Argos-Shimano) escaped on the first climb after 67 kilometres.

It was a collective bound by convenience and necessity. With just one open stage remaining and 13 teams yet to win a stage, the day's racing began with a flurry of attacks. Rider after rider, fuelled by a desire to rescue their Tour and that of their teams, jettisoned from the front. But it took almost an hour for the final selection to settle. The majority of teams was represented but with the demoralized Cofidis and AGR2 two of the notable exceptions.

With the stakes so high, the gap was never going to remain out of reach and despite relative organisation in the break the margin of acceptance never crept above four minutes.

With the gap at just over a minute, Millar was the first to attack, splitting the group inside the final 43 kilometers. The evergreen, ever-present Vinokourov was the first rider to match the Scot. Albasini and Boasson Hagen also reacted, but it was the Norwegian, with the bit between his teeth, who pressed on alone, unleashed from his burdening duties as Sky's all-round dogsbody. He was soon closed down but marshalled by Vinokourov, the gap increased to nearly 1:40.

The pace increased and the desperation was palpable; the next phase of the race became critical as the bunch strained to a breaking point in a bid to hold onto the break.

Second by second, the gap came down. 1:09 as Millar and company passed under the 30-kilometre-to-go banner.

The break needed another injection of pace. Too many riders were hanging on without taking a turn. It failed to materialise, and the peloton with the likes of ten Dam (Rabobank) won the tug of war.

Gretch, Vinokourov, Millar, Costa kept the fires burning but with 20 seconds shaved off, the possibility of the Sagan sprint show increased but with a fourth category climb inside the last 10 kilometres, all was still possible. Millar hadn't given up hope though, again accelerating in a bid to dislodge the dead wood and ad impetus to the break's chances.

Liquigas could smell blood massing near the front of the bunch. Millar's efforts had failed again but Hansen accelerated. Roy was attentive enough to follow, as Arashiro led a counter attack.

GreenEdge soon allied with the chasers, and Sky, with Wiggins leading Cavendish, also sensing a rare chance for the world champion in this year's Tour.

Roy and Hansen had 30 seconds, but were soon joined by Vinokourov, Nuyens and Paolini: the last stand from the early break. Vinokourov, in his last Tour led affairs berating his accomplices as they reached the foot of the last climb, still with 30 seconds.

Weening with Goss in mind set the pace for the bunch as Roy and Nuyens cracked to leave Vinokourov, Hansen and Paolini ahead. GreenEdge replaced Weening. The Australian team is looking for its first stage win.

Just 12 seconds ahead, Vinokourov, still leading the trio, accelerated again and with nine kilometres to go a win seemed possible. Kloden, Roche and Luis Leon Sanchez led a counter.

Paolini missed a turn, and Vinokourov flapped his arms as Hansen, the best sprinter kept his head down. The Sanchez group latched on with six men holding an eight-second lead with four kilometres to go. Roche, sensing the lack of collaboration, accelerated.

Behind, just by six seconds, Wiggins moved to the front, Boasson Hagen on his wheel, with the world champion in attendance. Roche led out, still in search of his maiden Grand Tour stage but as Wiggins and then Boasson Hagen faded, Cavendish's rainbow jersey burst through.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 4:54:12 2 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 7 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 8 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 10 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 11 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 12 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 14 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 15 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:00:04 16 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 17 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 18 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 19 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 20 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 22 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 23 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 24 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 25 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 26 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 27 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 28 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 29 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 30 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 31 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 32 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 33 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 34 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 35 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 36 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 37 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 38 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 39 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 40 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 41 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 42 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 43 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 44 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 45 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:12 46 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 47 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 48 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 49 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:16 50 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 51 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 52 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 53 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 54 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 55 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 56 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 57 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 58 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 60 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 61 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 62 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 63 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 64 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 65 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 66 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 67 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 69 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 70 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 71 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 72 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 73 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 74 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 75 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 76 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:00:33 77 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 78 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 79 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:41 80 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:04 81 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:43 82 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:47 83 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:04 84 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:01:11 85 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:17 86 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:01:29 87 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:31 88 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:52 89 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:54 90 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:07 91 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 92 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 93 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 94 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 95 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 96 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 98 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 99 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 100 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:11 101 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:02:25 102 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 103 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 0:03:05 104 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 105 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 106 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 107 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:03:57 108 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 109 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 110 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:10 111 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:04:42 112 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 113 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 114 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 115 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 116 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 117 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 118 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 119 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 120 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 121 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano 122 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 123 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 124 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 125 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 126 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 127 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 0:05:00 128 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:05:55 129 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:07:50 130 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 131 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 132 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 133 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 134 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 135 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 136 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 137 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 138 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 139 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 140 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 141 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:08:54 142 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 143 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 144 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 145 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 146 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 147 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 148 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 149 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 150 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 151 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:11:55 152 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 153 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:12:32

Sprint 1 - Cahors, 115km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 pts 2 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 17 3 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 15 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 13 5 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 11 6 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 10 7 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 9 8 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 8 9 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 7 10 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 6 11 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 5 12 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 4 13 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 3 14 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 2 15 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1

Sprint 2- Brive-la-gaillarde, 222.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 45 pts 2 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 35 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 30 4 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 26 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 22 6 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 20 7 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 18 8 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 9 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 14 10 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12 11 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 10 12 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 8 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 6 14 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 4 15 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 2

Mountain 1 - Côte de Saint-Georges, 67.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 2 pts 2 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Cahors, 117.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Souillac, 180.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 4 - Côte de Lissac-sur-Couze, 212.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 4:54:12 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:04 4 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 6 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:12 7 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:16 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:01:11 10 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:52 11 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:07 12 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:05 14 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:57 15 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 0:04:42 16 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:08:54 18 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 19 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:11:55

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sky Procycling 14:42:40 2 Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 Lotto-Belisol Team 0:00:04 4 RadioShack-Nissan 5 Astana Pro Team 6 Liquigas-Cannondale 7 BMC Racing Team 0:00:08 8 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:12 9 Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:00:16 10 USAGARMIN-SHARP 11 Katusha Team 0:00:20 12 Saur-Sojasun 0:00:32 13 FDJ-Big Mat 14 Movistar Team 0:00:36 15 Lampre - ISD 0:00:49 16 Team Europcar 0:01:23 17 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:11 18 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:02:19 19 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:23 20 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:54 21 Argos-Shimano 0:05:15 22 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:09:36

General classification after stage 18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 83:22:18 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:05 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:41 4 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:05:53 5 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:08:30 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:09:57 7 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 0:10:11 8 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:17 9 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:11:00 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:11:46 11 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:54 12 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:14:05 13 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:14:22 14 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:18:46 15 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:22:54 16 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:24:24 17 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:25:32 18 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:29:51 19 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:33:07 20 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:33:50 21 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:36:11 22 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:41:59 23 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:48:57 24 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:52:48 25 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:54:29 26 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:55:08 27 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:57:38 28 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:59:38 29 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 1:02:17 30 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:03:08 31 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:06:48 32 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:08:24 33 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:09:20 34 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 1:18:24 35 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 1:20:42 36 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 1:21:47 37 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:22:58 38 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:24:46 39 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:25:41 40 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 1:28:45 41 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:29:17 42 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:32:42 43 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:33:12 44 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1:34:04 45 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:34:06 46 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1:34:42 47 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:34:48 48 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:37:48 49 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:37:58 50 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 1:39:56 51 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1:40:13 52 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:43:06 53 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 1:44:46 54 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 1:46:26 55 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 1:46:52 56 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:47:58 57 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:49:02 58 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:49:52 59 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 1:49:56 60 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:50:42 61 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1:51:16 62 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1:55:00 63 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:55:42 64 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:56:38 65 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:01:54 66 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:03:18 67 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:03:59 68 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2:06:37 69 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:08:16 70 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:08:25 71 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:08:47 72 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2:09:29 73 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:09:43 74 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2:11:01 75 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:11:02 76 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:13:26 77 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 2:16:32 78 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:17:11 79 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2:18:22 80 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 2:19:17 81 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 2:19:21 82 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 2:20:07 83 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 2:22:01 84 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 2:23:07 85 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2:25:47 86 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2:29:52 87 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 2:31:12 88 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:31:40 89 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:31:49 90 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:32:07 91 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:32:12 92 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2:35:47 93 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 2:36:28 94 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:37:21 95 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 2:38:37 96 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2:40:11 97 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 2:43:25 98 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:44:54 99 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 2:45:34 100 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2:45:44 101 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:45:53 102 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2:47:02 103 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 2:47:51 104 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 2:48:33 105 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:49:09 106 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 2:49:26 107 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2:49:41 108 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:49:56 109 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 2:50:11 110 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2:50:48 111 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 2:51:05 112 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:51:37 113 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:52:03 114 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:54:05 115 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2:54:19 116 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano 2:54:20 117 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:57:31 118 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:57:37 119 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 2:58:04 120 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2:58:07 121 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 2:58:48 122 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:00:00 123 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 3:00:07 124 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 3:06:14 125 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3:06:46 126 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3:07:43 127 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 3:08:11 128 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3:08:57 129 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3:09:23 130 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 3:11:36 131 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 3:11:41 132 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3:11:49 133 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3:12:11 134 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3:13:24 135 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 3:14:44 136 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 3:16:07 137 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 3:16:58 138 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3:17:31 139 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 3:18:35 140 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 3:18:41 141 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano 3:20:02 142 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 3:21:47 143 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3:24:05 144 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 3:24:46 145 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 3:30:36 146 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 3:33:21 147 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 3:33:44 148 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 3:34:50 149 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3:36:14 150 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 3:39:25 151 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 3:43:58 152 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3:48:24 153 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3:49:09

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 386 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 264 3 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 238 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 175 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 146 6 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 124 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 108 8 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 100 9 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 98 10 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 93 11 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 91 12 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 91 13 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 89 14 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 85 15 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 84 16 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 80 17 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 76 18 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 76 19 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 73 20 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 69 21 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 63 22 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 63 23 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 61 24 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 60 25 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 60 26 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 56 27 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 56 28 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 55 29 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 55 30 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 54 31 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 52 32 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 51 33 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 50 34 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 49 35 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 47 36 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 47 37 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 47 38 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 46 39 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 45 40 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 45 41 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 43 42 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 43 43 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 43 44 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 42 45 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 41 46 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 40 47 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 39 48 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 36 49 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 50 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 35 51 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 34 52 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 33 53 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 33 54 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 32 55 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 31 56 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 31 57 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 31 58 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 30 59 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 60 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 28 61 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 27 62 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 27 63 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 27 64 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 26 65 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 66 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 25 67 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 25 68 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 25 69 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 24 70 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 23 71 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 23 72 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 21 73 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 21 74 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 20 75 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 76 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 17 77 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 17 78 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 79 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 15 80 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 15 81 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 15 82 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 83 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 15 84 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 15 85 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 86 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 14 87 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 14 88 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 14 89 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 13 90 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 13 91 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 92 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12 93 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 10 94 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 9 95 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 8 96 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 97 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 8 98 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 8 99 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 8 100 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 8 101 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 102 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 8 103 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 8 104 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 105 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 7 106 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 6 107 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 6 108 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 6 109 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 110 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 5 111 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 112 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 113 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 114 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 4 115 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 116 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 4 117 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 3 118 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 3 119 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 120 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 121 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1 122 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1 123 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 124 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun -2 125 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team -5 126 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne -7 127 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team -15

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 134 pts 2 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 123 3 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 77 4 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 63 5 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 51 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 48 7 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 43 8 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 40 9 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 38 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 34 11 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 33 12 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 31 13 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 31 14 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 29 15 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 26 16 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 24 17 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 22 18 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 21 19 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 21 20 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 20 21 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 22 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 19 23 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 24 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 25 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 18 26 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 16 27 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 14 28 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 14 29 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 14 30 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 14 31 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 32 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 12 33 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 12 34 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 11 35 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 36 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 37 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 8 38 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 7 39 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 7 40 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 41 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 6 42 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 43 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 6 44 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 45 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 46 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 47 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 48 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 49 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 2 50 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 2 51 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 52 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 53 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 54 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1 55 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1 56 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 57 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 1 58 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1 59 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 60 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 61 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 83:30:48 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:16 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:00:50 4 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:14:28 5 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:16:16 6 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:20:47 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:24:42 8 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:29:28 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 1:36:16 10 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 1:41:26 11 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1:42:46 12 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:23:37 13 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2:27:17 14 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:43:07 15 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:49:01 16 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:59:13 17 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3:03:19 18 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 3:16:16 19 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3:39:54