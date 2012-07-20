Cavendish sprints to stage 18 victory in the Tour de France
Wiggins retains yellow jersey
Stage 18: Blagnac - Brive-la-Gaillarde
Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) stormed to his second stage win in this year's Tour de France with another superb sprint finish on stage 18. The world champion showed his tactical nous to reel in a late break and to beat Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) and Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the line.
Sky had led a relatively easy life on the undulating stage, posting Edvald Boasson Hagen in the early break, while Bradley Wiggins continued his march towards Paris. But in the closing stages, with a sprint chance for Cavendish in the cards, Sky called back its Norwegian star as Wiggins himself lead the pursuit of a last ditch six-man break.
Cavendish has certainly lacked his usual, supreme leadout in this year's Tour, but it has at least allowed him to demonstrate to the global audience just how exceptional his sprint is. With Nicholas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale) ahead, and a poised looking Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) tucked behind the Irishman, Cavendish surged from the bunch in the final 200 meters, not just leaving the two leaders behind but distancing his main sprint rivals.
"I don't know how much I won by, but I had to go early. I haven't done anything this Tour because I saved so much energy. I knew I'd be able to go long. I knew I'd get it. I felt really good today," the Sky sprinter said on the line.
"I said earlier on in the Tour, we looked at the files and the reason I wasn't winning sprints was because I was training in the mountains. I wasn't able to show anything in this Tour because we had the yellow jersey. Today we spoke with the boss at the start, and I said please give me a chance, and the guys were like, 'Ok we're going to make a sprint today.' I'm so happy."
Sky's sprint chances looked out of the picture earlier in the stage. A large group containing Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack-Nissan), Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar), Davis Millar (Garmin-Sharp), Julien Fouchard (Cofidis), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky), Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol), Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Belisol), Kris Boeckmans (Vacansoliel-DCM), Luca Paolini (Katusha), Jeremy Roy (FDJ-Big Mat), Rui Costa (Movistar), Karsten Kroon (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank, Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank), Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana), Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) and Patrick Gretsch (Argos-Shimano) escaped on the first climb after 67 kilometres.
It was a collective bound by convenience and necessity. With just one open stage remaining and 13 teams yet to win a stage, the day's racing began with a flurry of attacks. Rider after rider, fuelled by a desire to rescue their Tour and that of their teams, jettisoned from the front. But it took almost an hour for the final selection to settle. The majority of teams was represented but with the demoralized Cofidis and AGR2 two of the notable exceptions.
With the stakes so high, the gap was never going to remain out of reach and despite relative organisation in the break the margin of acceptance never crept above four minutes.
With the gap at just over a minute, Millar was the first to attack, splitting the group inside the final 43 kilometers. The evergreen, ever-present Vinokourov was the first rider to match the Scot. Albasini and Boasson Hagen also reacted, but it was the Norwegian, with the bit between his teeth, who pressed on alone, unleashed from his burdening duties as Sky's all-round dogsbody. He was soon closed down but marshalled by Vinokourov, the gap increased to nearly 1:40.
The pace increased and the desperation was palpable; the next phase of the race became critical as the bunch strained to a breaking point in a bid to hold onto the break.
Second by second, the gap came down. 1:09 as Millar and company passed under the 30-kilometre-to-go banner.
The break needed another injection of pace. Too many riders were hanging on without taking a turn. It failed to materialise, and the peloton with the likes of ten Dam (Rabobank) won the tug of war.
Gretch, Vinokourov, Millar, Costa kept the fires burning but with 20 seconds shaved off, the possibility of the Sagan sprint show increased but with a fourth category climb inside the last 10 kilometres, all was still possible. Millar hadn't given up hope though, again accelerating in a bid to dislodge the dead wood and ad impetus to the break's chances.
Liquigas could smell blood massing near the front of the bunch. Millar's efforts had failed again but Hansen accelerated. Roy was attentive enough to follow, as Arashiro led a counter attack.
GreenEdge soon allied with the chasers, and Sky, with Wiggins leading Cavendish, also sensing a rare chance for the world champion in this year's Tour.
Roy and Hansen had 30 seconds, but were soon joined by Vinokourov, Nuyens and Paolini: the last stand from the early break. Vinokourov, in his last Tour led affairs berating his accomplices as they reached the foot of the last climb, still with 30 seconds.
Weening with Goss in mind set the pace for the bunch as Roy and Nuyens cracked to leave Vinokourov, Hansen and Paolini ahead. GreenEdge replaced Weening. The Australian team is looking for its first stage win.
Just 12 seconds ahead, Vinokourov, still leading the trio, accelerated again and with nine kilometres to go a win seemed possible. Kloden, Roche and Luis Leon Sanchez led a counter.
Paolini missed a turn, and Vinokourov flapped his arms as Hansen, the best sprinter kept his head down. The Sanchez group latched on with six men holding an eight-second lead with four kilometres to go. Roche, sensing the lack of collaboration, accelerated.
Behind, just by six seconds, Wiggins moved to the front, Boasson Hagen on his wheel, with the world champion in attendance. Roche led out, still in search of his maiden Grand Tour stage but as Wiggins and then Boasson Hagen faded, Cavendish's rainbow jersey burst through.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4:54:12
|2
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|7
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|10
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|12
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|13
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|14
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|15
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:04
|16
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|17
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|18
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|19
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|20
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|22
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|23
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|24
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|25
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|26
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|27
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|28
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|30
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|31
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|32
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|33
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|34
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|37
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|39
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|40
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|42
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|43
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|44
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|45
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:12
|46
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|47
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|48
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|50
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|52
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|54
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|55
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|57
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|60
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|62
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|63
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|64
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|67
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|69
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|70
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|71
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|72
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|73
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|74
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|75
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|76
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:00:33
|77
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|78
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:41
|80
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:04
|81
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:43
|82
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:47
|83
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:04
|84
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:01:11
|85
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|86
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:01:29
|87
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:31
|88
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:52
|89
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:54
|90
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|91
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|92
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|93
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|94
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|95
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|96
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|98
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|99
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|100
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:11
|101
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:02:25
|102
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|103
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|0:03:05
|104
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|105
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|106
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|107
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:03:57
|108
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|109
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|110
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:10
|111
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:04:42
|112
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|113
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|114
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|115
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|116
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|117
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|118
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|119
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|120
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|121
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|122
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|123
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|124
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|125
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|126
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|127
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:05:00
|128
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:05:55
|129
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:07:50
|130
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|131
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|132
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|133
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|134
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|135
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|136
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|137
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|138
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|139
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|140
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|141
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:08:54
|142
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|143
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|144
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|145
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|146
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|147
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|148
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|149
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|150
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|151
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:11:55
|152
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|153
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:12:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|17
|3
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|15
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|13
|5
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|11
|6
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|10
|7
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|8
|9
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|7
|10
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|6
|11
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|12
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|4
|13
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|3
|14
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|2
|15
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|45
|pts
|2
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|35
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|30
|4
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|26
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|6
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|20
|7
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|18
|8
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|9
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|14
|10
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|11
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|10
|12
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|8
|13
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|6
|14
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|15
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|2
|pts
|2
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4:54:12
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|3
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:04
|4
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|6
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:12
|7
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:16
|8
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:01:11
|10
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:52
|11
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|12
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:05
|14
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:57
|15
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:04:42
|16
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:08:54
|18
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|19
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:11:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Procycling
|14:42:40
|2
|Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:00:04
|4
|RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:08
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:12
|9
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:00:16
|10
|USAGARMIN-SHARP
|11
|Katusha Team
|0:00:20
|12
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:00:32
|13
|FDJ-Big Mat
|14
|Movistar Team
|0:00:36
|15
|Lampre - ISD
|0:00:49
|16
|Team Europcar
|0:01:23
|17
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:11
|18
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:19
|19
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:23
|20
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:54
|21
|Argos-Shimano
|0:05:15
|22
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:09:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|83:22:18
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:05
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:41
|4
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:05:53
|5
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:30
|6
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:57
|7
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:10:11
|8
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:17
|9
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:00
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:11:46
|11
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:54
|12
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:14:05
|13
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:14:22
|14
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:18:46
|15
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:22:54
|16
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:24:24
|17
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:25:32
|18
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:29:51
|19
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:33:07
|20
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:33:50
|21
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:36:11
|22
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:41:59
|23
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:48:57
|24
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:52:48
|25
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:54:29
|26
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:55:08
|27
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:57:38
|28
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:59:38
|29
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:02:17
|30
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:03:08
|31
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:06:48
|32
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:08:24
|33
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:09:20
|34
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1:18:24
|35
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|1:20:42
|36
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|1:21:47
|37
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:22:58
|38
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:24:46
|39
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:25:41
|40
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|1:28:45
|41
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:29:17
|42
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:32:42
|43
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:33:12
|44
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1:34:04
|45
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:34:06
|46
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1:34:42
|47
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:34:48
|48
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:37:48
|49
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:37:58
|50
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:39:56
|51
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1:40:13
|52
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:43:06
|53
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|1:44:46
|54
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|1:46:26
|55
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:46:52
|56
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:47:58
|57
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:49:02
|58
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:49:52
|59
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|1:49:56
|60
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:50:42
|61
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:51:16
|62
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1:55:00
|63
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:55:42
|64
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:56:38
|65
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:01:54
|66
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:03:18
|67
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:03:59
|68
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:06:37
|69
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:08:16
|70
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:08:25
|71
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:08:47
|72
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2:09:29
|73
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:09:43
|74
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:11:01
|75
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:11:02
|76
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:13:26
|77
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|2:16:32
|78
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:17:11
|79
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2:18:22
|80
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|2:19:17
|81
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|2:19:21
|82
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|2:20:07
|83
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:22:01
|84
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|2:23:07
|85
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:25:47
|86
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:29:52
|87
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|2:31:12
|88
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:31:40
|89
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:31:49
|90
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:32:07
|91
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:32:12
|92
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:35:47
|93
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|2:36:28
|94
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:37:21
|95
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|2:38:37
|96
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2:40:11
|97
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|2:43:25
|98
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:44:54
|99
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|2:45:34
|100
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|2:45:44
|101
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:45:53
|102
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|2:47:02
|103
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|2:47:51
|104
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|2:48:33
|105
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:49:09
|106
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|2:49:26
|107
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2:49:41
|108
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:49:56
|109
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:50:11
|110
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2:50:48
|111
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|2:51:05
|112
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:51:37
|113
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:52:03
|114
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:54:05
|115
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2:54:19
|116
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|2:54:20
|117
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:57:31
|118
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:57:37
|119
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|2:58:04
|120
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2:58:07
|121
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|2:58:48
|122
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:00:00
|123
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|3:00:07
|124
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|3:06:14
|125
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3:06:46
|126
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:07:43
|127
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|3:08:11
|128
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:08:57
|129
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3:09:23
|130
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|3:11:36
|131
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|3:11:41
|132
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3:11:49
|133
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3:12:11
|134
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:13:24
|135
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|3:14:44
|136
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|3:16:07
|137
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|3:16:58
|138
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3:17:31
|139
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|3:18:35
|140
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:18:41
|141
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|3:20:02
|142
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3:21:47
|143
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3:24:05
|144
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|3:24:46
|145
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|3:30:36
|146
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|3:33:21
|147
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|3:33:44
|148
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|3:34:50
|149
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:36:14
|150
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3:39:25
|151
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|3:43:58
|152
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:48:24
|153
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3:49:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|386
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|264
|3
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|238
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|175
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|146
|6
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|124
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|108
|8
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|100
|9
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|98
|10
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|11
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|91
|12
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|91
|13
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|89
|14
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|85
|15
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|84
|16
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|80
|17
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|76
|18
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|76
|19
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|73
|20
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|69
|21
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|63
|22
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|63
|23
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|61
|24
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|60
|25
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|60
|26
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|56
|27
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|28
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|55
|29
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|55
|30
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|54
|31
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|52
|32
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|33
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|50
|34
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|49
|35
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|47
|36
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|47
|37
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|47
|38
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|46
|39
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|45
|40
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|45
|41
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|43
|42
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|43
|43
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|43
|44
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|42
|45
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|41
|46
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|40
|47
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|39
|48
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|36
|49
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|50
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|35
|51
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|34
|52
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|33
|53
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|33
|54
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|32
|55
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|31
|56
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|31
|57
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|31
|58
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|30
|59
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|60
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|28
|61
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|27
|62
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|27
|63
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|27
|64
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|26
|65
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|66
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|25
|67
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|25
|68
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|25
|69
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|24
|70
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|23
|71
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|23
|72
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|21
|73
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|21
|74
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|20
|75
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|76
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|17
|77
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|17
|78
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|79
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|15
|80
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15
|81
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|15
|82
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|83
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15
|84
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|85
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|86
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|14
|87
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|14
|88
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|14
|89
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|13
|90
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|13
|91
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|92
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|93
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|10
|94
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|9
|95
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|8
|96
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|97
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|98
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|8
|99
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|8
|100
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|101
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|102
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|103
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|8
|104
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|105
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|7
|106
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|6
|107
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|6
|108
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|6
|109
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|110
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|5
|111
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|112
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|113
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|114
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|4
|115
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|116
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|4
|117
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|3
|118
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|3
|119
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|120
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|121
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|122
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|123
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|124
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|-2
|125
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|-5
|126
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|-7
|127
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|-15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|134
|pts
|2
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|123
|3
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|77
|4
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|63
|5
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|51
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|48
|7
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|43
|8
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|40
|9
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|38
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|34
|11
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|33
|12
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|31
|13
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|31
|14
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|29
|15
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|26
|16
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|24
|17
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|22
|18
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|21
|19
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|21
|20
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|21
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|22
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|19
|23
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|24
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|25
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|18
|26
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|16
|27
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|14
|28
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|14
|29
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|14
|30
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|14
|31
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|32
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|12
|33
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|12
|34
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|11
|35
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|36
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|37
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|8
|38
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|7
|39
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|40
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|41
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|42
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|43
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|6
|44
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|5
|45
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|46
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|47
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|48
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|49
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|2
|50
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|51
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|52
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|53
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|54
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|55
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|56
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|57
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|1
|58
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|59
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|60
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|61
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|83:30:48
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:16
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:00:50
|4
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:14:28
|5
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:16:16
|6
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:20:47
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:24:42
|8
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:29:28
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|1:36:16
|10
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|1:41:26
|11
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:42:46
|12
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:23:37
|13
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:27:17
|14
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:43:07
|15
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:49:01
|16
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:59:13
|17
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3:03:19
|18
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|3:16:16
|19
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:39:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|RadioShack-Nissan
|250:23:05
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:14:05
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:36:25
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:39:20
|5
|Team Europcar
|1:04:26
|6
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:05:27
|7
|Movistar Team
|1:08:36
|8
|Katusha Team
|1:10:32
|9
|FDJ-Big Mat
|1:19:40
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:35:27
|11
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|2:12:56
|12
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:19:25
|13
|Saur-Sojasun
|2:44:38
|14
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:51:18
|15
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3:00:35
|16
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|3:12:35
|17
|Lampre - ISD
|3:46:40
|18
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4:24:17
|19
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|4:33:48
|20
|USAGARMIN-SHARP
|4:58:12
|21
|Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5:31:07
|22
|Argos-Shimano
|7:41:56
