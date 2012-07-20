Trending

Cavendish sprints to stage 18 victory in the Tour de France

Wiggins retains yellow jersey

Image 1 of 52

Philippe Gilbert visits the race doctor after being crashed by a loose dog on the course

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 52

The day's breakaway contained Vinokourov, Millar, Boasson Hagen and Popovych, among others

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 52

Mark Cavendish was excited to win his second Tour stage after two weeks of working for Wiggins

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 4 of 52

Luca Paolini (Katusha) leads the break on stage 18

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 52

Cavendish had a flat tire along the way

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 52

Borut Bozic goes to help the fallen Janez Brajkovic

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 52

Daniel Oss leads Peter Sagan

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 52

Janez Brajkovic (Astana) had another fall on stage 18 but finished

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 52

Mark Cavendish from the finish line camera's view

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 52

Cavendish worked for Wiggins during the stage, then the roles reversed in the finale

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 52

Janez Brajkovic (Astana) suffered a crash

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 52

Edvald Boasson Hagen in the day's breakaway

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 52

Janez Brajkovic in pain after his crash

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 52

Cavendish gets help after his mechanical

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 52

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 52

Vinokourov, Paolini and Hansen on the attack

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 52

Wiggins fans were out in force along the Tour route

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 52

The sunflowers were out in full force on stage 18

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 52

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) will carry the green jersey to Paris.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 52

Haedo leads Boasson Hagen

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 52

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) in yellow

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 52

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) helped Cavendish in the leadout

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 52

Mark Cavendish after winning his second stage of this year's race

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 52

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) on the podium after another stage win

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 52

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) pulls on another yellow jersey

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 52

Bradley Wiggins is within touching distance of his Tour de France win

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 52

Wiggins on the podium for another day in yellow

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 52

Wiggins greets Francois Hollande on the podium

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 52

Best climber Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 52

French president Francois Hollande

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 52

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 52

Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) was voted most combative on stage 18

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 52

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) scored another top finish on stage 18 to extend his points classification lead

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 52

Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) wears the white jersey after stage 18

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 52

World champion Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) punches clear to take the win

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 52

World champion Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) punches clear to take the win

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 52

Mark Cavendish claims his second win of the 2012 Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 52

Mark Cavendish won stage 18 of the Tour de France by a massive margin

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 52

When Cavendish started his sprint, no one could follow

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 52

22 career Tour stages for Mark Cavendish

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 52

Mark Cavendish wins his second Tour de France stage of 2012

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 52

Mark Cavendish (Sky) wins in Brive-la-Gaillarde

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 52

Payback for Mark Cavendish: a fine stage win set up perfectly by Team Sky

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 52

Mark Cavendish had a lead-out from none other than the Tour leader Bradley Wiggins

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 52

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 52

Tour leader Bradley Wiggins in yellow with two stages remaining

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 52

Bradley Wiggins gets the maillot jaune after stage 18

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 52

Mark Cavendish celebrates his 22nd Tour stage win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 52

The world champion wins his 22 Tour de France stage win

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 52

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 52

Cavendish blasted past the breakaway remnants just like the missile in his nickname

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 52 of 52

World champion Mark Cavendish (Sky) wins stage 18 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) stormed to his second stage win in this year's Tour de France with another superb sprint finish on stage 18. The world champion showed his tactical nous to reel in a late break and to beat Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) and Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the line.

Sky had led a relatively easy life on the undulating stage, posting Edvald Boasson Hagen in the early break, while Bradley Wiggins continued his march towards Paris. But in the closing stages, with a sprint chance for Cavendish in the cards, Sky called back its Norwegian star as Wiggins himself lead the pursuit of a last ditch six-man break.

Cavendish has certainly lacked his usual, supreme leadout in this year's Tour, but it has at least allowed him to demonstrate to the global audience just how exceptional his sprint is. With Nicholas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale) ahead, and a poised looking Luis Leon Sanchez (Rabobank) tucked behind the Irishman, Cavendish surged from the bunch in the final 200 meters, not just leaving the two leaders behind but distancing his main sprint rivals.

"I don't know how much I won by, but I had to go early. I haven't done anything this Tour because I saved so much energy. I knew I'd be able to go long. I knew I'd get it. I felt really good today," the Sky sprinter said on the line.

"I said earlier on in the Tour, we looked at the files and the reason I wasn't winning sprints was because I was training in the mountains. I wasn't able to show anything in this Tour because we had the yellow jersey. Today we spoke with the boss at the start, and I said please give me a chance, and the guys were like, 'Ok we're going to make a sprint today.' I'm so happy."

Sky's sprint chances looked out of the picture earlier in the stage. A large group containing Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack-Nissan), Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar), Davis Millar (Garmin-Sharp), Julien Fouchard (Cofidis), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky), Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol), Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Belisol), Kris Boeckmans (Vacansoliel-DCM), Luca Paolini (Katusha), Jeremy Roy (FDJ-Big Mat), Rui Costa (Movistar), Karsten Kroon (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank, Nick Nuyens (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank), Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana), Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) and Patrick Gretsch (Argos-Shimano) escaped on the first climb after 67 kilometres.

It was a collective bound by convenience and necessity. With just one open stage remaining and 13 teams yet to win a stage, the day's racing began with a flurry of attacks. Rider after rider, fuelled by a desire to rescue their Tour and that of their teams, jettisoned from the front. But it took almost an hour for the final selection to settle. The majority of teams was represented but with the demoralized Cofidis and AGR2 two of the notable exceptions.

With the stakes so high, the gap was never going to remain out of reach and despite relative organisation in the break the margin of acceptance never crept above four minutes.

With the gap at just over a minute, Millar was the first to attack, splitting the group inside the final 43 kilometers. The evergreen, ever-present Vinokourov was the first rider to match the Scot. Albasini and Boasson Hagen also reacted, but it was the Norwegian, with the bit between his teeth, who pressed on alone, unleashed from his burdening duties as Sky's all-round dogsbody. He was soon closed down but marshalled by Vinokourov, the gap increased to nearly 1:40.

The pace increased and the desperation was palpable; the next phase of the race became critical as the bunch strained to a breaking point in a bid to hold onto the break.

Second by second, the gap came down. 1:09 as Millar and company passed under the 30-kilometre-to-go banner.

The break needed another injection of pace. Too many riders were hanging on without taking a turn. It failed to materialise, and the peloton with the likes of ten Dam (Rabobank) won the tug of war.

Gretch, Vinokourov, Millar, Costa kept the fires burning but with 20 seconds shaved off, the possibility of the Sagan sprint show increased but with a fourth category climb inside the last 10 kilometres, all was still possible. Millar hadn't given up hope though, again accelerating in a bid to dislodge the dead wood and ad impetus to the break's chances.

Liquigas could smell blood massing near the front of the bunch. Millar's efforts had failed again but Hansen accelerated. Roy was attentive enough to follow, as Arashiro led a counter attack.

GreenEdge soon allied with the chasers, and Sky, with Wiggins leading Cavendish, also sensing a rare chance for the world champion in this year's Tour.

Roy and Hansen had 30 seconds, but were soon joined by Vinokourov, Nuyens and Paolini: the last stand from the early break. Vinokourov, in his last Tour led affairs berating his accomplices as they reached the foot of the last climb, still with 30 seconds.

Weening with Goss in mind set the pace for the bunch as Roy and Nuyens cracked to leave Vinokourov, Hansen and Paolini ahead. GreenEdge replaced Weening. The Australian team is looking for its first stage win.

Just 12 seconds ahead, Vinokourov, still leading the trio, accelerated again and with nine kilometres to go a win seemed possible. Kloden, Roche and Luis Leon Sanchez led a counter.

Paolini missed a turn, and Vinokourov flapped his arms as Hansen, the best sprinter kept his head down. The Sanchez group latched on with six men holding an eight-second lead with four kilometres to go. Roche, sensing the lack of collaboration, accelerated.

Behind, just by six seconds, Wiggins moved to the front, Boasson Hagen on his wheel, with the world champion in attendance. Roche led out, still in search of his maiden Grand Tour stage but as Wiggins and then Boasson Hagen faded, Cavendish's rainbow jersey burst through.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling4:54:12
2Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
4Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
6Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
7Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
8Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
10Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
11André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
12Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
13Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
14Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
15Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:00:04
16Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
17Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
18Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
19Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
20Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
21Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
22Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
23Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
24Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
25Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
26Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
27Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
28Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
29Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
30Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
31Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
32Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
33Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
34Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
35Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
36Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
37Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
38Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
39Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
40Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
41Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
42Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
43Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
44Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
45Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:00:12
46Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
47Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
48Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
49Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:16
50George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
51Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
52Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
53Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
54Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
55Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
56Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
57Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
58Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
60Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
61Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
62Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
63Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
64Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
65Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
66Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
67Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
68Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
69Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
70Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
71Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
72Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
73Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
74Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
75Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
76Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:00:33
77Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
78Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
79Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:41
80Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:04
81Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:43
82Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:47
83Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:04
84Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:01:11
85Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:17
86Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:01:29
87Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:31
88Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:52
89Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:54
90Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:07
91Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
92Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
93Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
94Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
95David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
96Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
97Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
98Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
99Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
100Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:11
101Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:02:25
102Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
103Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp0:03:05
104Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
105Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
106Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
107Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:03:57
108Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
109Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
110Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:10
111Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:04:42
112Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
113Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
114Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
115Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
116Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
117Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
118Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
119Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
120Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
121Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
122Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
123Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
124Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
125Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
126Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
127Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan0:05:00
128Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:05:55
129Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:07:50
130Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
131Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
132Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
133Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
134Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
135Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
136Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
137Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
138Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
139Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
140Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
141Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:08:54
142David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
143Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
144Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
145Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
146Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
147Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
148Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
149Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
150Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
151Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:11:55
152Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
153Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:12:32

Sprint 1 - Cahors, 115km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team20pts
2Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat17
3Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano15
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling13
5Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team11
6Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team10
7Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team9
8Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank8
9David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp7
10Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team6
11Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan5
12Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar4
13Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank3
14Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team2
15Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1

Sprint 2- Brive-la-gaillarde, 222.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling45pts
2Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team35
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale30
4Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team26
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale22
6Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp20
7Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team18
8Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
9Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team14
10Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne12
11André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team10
12Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank8
13Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling6
14Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan4
15Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano2

Mountain 1 - Côte de Saint-Georges, 67.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank2pts
2Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Cahors, 117.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Souillac, 180.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar1

Mountain 4 - Côte de Lissac-sur-Couze, 212.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale4:54:12
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:04
4Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
6Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:12
7Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:16
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
9Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:01:11
10Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:52
11Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:07
12Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
13Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:05
14Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:57
15Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:04:42
16Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
17Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:08:54
18Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
19Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:11:55

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Procycling14:42:40
2Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
3Lotto-Belisol Team0:00:04
4RadioShack-Nissan
5Astana Pro Team
6Liquigas-Cannondale
7BMC Racing Team0:00:08
8AG2R La Mondiale0:00:12
9Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:00:16
10USAGARMIN-SHARP
11Katusha Team0:00:20
12Saur-Sojasun0:00:32
13FDJ-Big Mat
14Movistar Team0:00:36
15Lampre - ISD0:00:49
16Team Europcar0:01:23
17Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:11
18Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:02:19
19Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:23
20Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:54
21Argos-Shimano0:05:15
22Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:09:36

General classification after stage 18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling83:22:18
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:05
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:41
4Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:05:53
5Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:08:30
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:09:57
7Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan0:10:11
8Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:17
9Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:11:00
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:11:46
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:54
12Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:14:05
13Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:14:22
14Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:18:46
15Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:22:54
16Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:24:24
17Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:25:32
18Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:29:51
19Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:33:07
20Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:33:50
21Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:36:11
22Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:41:59
23Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:48:57
24Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:52:48
25Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:54:29
26Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:55:08
27Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:57:38
28Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:59:38
29Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team1:02:17
30Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:03:08
31Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:06:48
32Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:08:24
33Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:09:20
34Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling1:18:24
35Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp1:20:42
36Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team1:21:47
37Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:22:58
38Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:24:46
39George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team1:25:41
40Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team1:28:45
41Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:29:17
42Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:32:42
43Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale1:33:12
44Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1:34:04
45Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:34:06
46Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1:34:42
47Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:34:48
48Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:37:48
49Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale1:37:58
50Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team1:39:56
51Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1:40:13
52Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:43:06
53Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling1:44:46
54Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team1:46:26
55Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan1:46:52
56Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:47:58
57Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:49:02
58Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:49:52
59Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar1:49:56
60Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:50:42
61Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1:51:16
62Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp1:55:00
63Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:55:42
64Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:56:38
65Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:01:54
66Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team2:03:18
67Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:03:59
68Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2:06:37
69Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:08:16
70Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:08:25
71Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale2:08:47
72Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2:09:29
73Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:09:43
74Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2:11:01
75Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:11:02
76Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:13:26
77Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan2:16:32
78Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:17:11
79Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2:18:22
80Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team2:19:17
81Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team2:19:21
82Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling2:20:07
83Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar2:22:01
84Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar2:23:07
85Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2:25:47
86Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2:29:52
87Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD2:31:12
88Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:31:40
89Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:31:49
90Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:32:07
91Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:32:12
92Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2:35:47
93Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank2:36:28
94Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:37:21
95Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team2:38:37
96Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2:40:11
97Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team2:43:25
98Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale2:44:54
99Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank2:45:34
100Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2:45:44
101Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:45:53
102Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2:47:02
103Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano2:47:51
104David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp2:48:33
105Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:49:09
106David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp2:49:26
107Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2:49:41
108Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:49:56
109Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team2:50:11
110Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2:50:48
111Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team2:51:05
112Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:51:37
113Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:52:03
114Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:54:05
115Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2:54:19
116Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano2:54:20
117Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:57:31
118Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:57:37
119Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team2:58:04
120Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2:58:07
121Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank2:58:48
122Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:00:00
123André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team3:00:07
124Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team3:06:14
125Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3:06:46
126Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:07:43
127Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank3:08:11
128Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:08:57
129Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3:09:23
130Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team3:11:36
131Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team3:11:41
132Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3:11:49
133Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3:12:11
134Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3:13:24
135Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano3:14:44
136Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank3:16:07
137Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank3:16:58
138Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3:17:31
139Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank3:18:35
140Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar3:18:41
141Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano3:20:02
142Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling3:21:47
143Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3:24:05
144Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano3:24:46
145Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling3:30:36
146Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team3:33:21
147Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano3:33:44
148Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp3:34:50
149Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:36:14
150Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team3:39:25
151Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp3:43:58
152Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:48:24
153Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3:49:09

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale386pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team264
3Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team238
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling175
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling146
6Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling124
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling108
8Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team100
9Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team98
10Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale93
11Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar91
12Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale91
13Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team89
14Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne85
15Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat84
16Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat80
17Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep76
18Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank76
19Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team73
20Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar69
21David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp63
22Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team63
23Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar61
24Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team60
25Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep60
26Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat56
27Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale56
28Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team55
29Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank55
30Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi54
31Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar52
32Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale51
33Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun50
34Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team49
35Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank47
36Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank47
37Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi47
38Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat46
39Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi45
40Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp45
41Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank43
42Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan43
43Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp43
44Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team42
45Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team41
46Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp40
47Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team39
48Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team36
49Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale35
50Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD35
51Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat34
52Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team33
53Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team33
54Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar32
55Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team31
56Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team31
57Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team31
58Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team30
59Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale29
60Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank28
61Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan27
62Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep27
63Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano27
64Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team26
65Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25
66Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team25
67Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi25
68Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano25
69Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank24
70Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar23
71Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team23
72Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan21
73Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan21
74David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp20
75Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne17
76Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team17
77Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat17
78Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
79Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team15
80Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep15
81Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD15
82Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne15
83Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep15
84Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team15
85Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne15
86Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan14
87Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team14
88Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling14
89Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar13
90Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD13
91Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
92Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun12
93Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team10
94Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD9
95Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling8
96Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
97Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team8
98Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan8
99Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team8
100Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team8
101Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale8
102Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team8
103Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano8
104Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale7
105Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team7
106Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep6
107Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team6
108Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team6
109Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale6
110Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling5
111Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi5
112Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
113Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
114Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling4
115Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
116Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team4
117Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team3
118Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank3
119Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
120Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
121Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1
122Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1
123Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale1
124Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun-2
125Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team-5
126Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne-7
127Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team-15

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar134pts
2Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team123
3Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank77
4Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar63
5Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team51
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling48
7Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi43
8Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat40
9Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun38
10Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp34
11Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD33
12Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan31
13Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team31
14Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep29
15Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling26
16Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat24
17Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team22
18Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi21
19Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team21
20Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar20
21Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale19
22Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team19
23Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team19
24Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale19
25Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar18
26Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team16
27Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank14
28Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan14
29Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep14
30Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team14
31Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale13
32Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team12
33Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep12
34Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank11
35Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team10
36Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale8
37Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team8
38Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team7
39Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan7
40George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team6
41Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar6
42Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
43David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp6
44Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat5
45Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5
46Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
47Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
48Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
49Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank2
50Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan2
51Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale2
52Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
53Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
54David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp1
55Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1
56Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
57Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling1
58Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp1
59Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
60Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale1
61Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team83:30:48
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:16
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:00:50
4Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:14:28
5Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:16:16
6Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:20:47
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale1:24:42
8Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale1:29:28
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling1:36:16
10Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar1:41:26
11Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1:42:46
12Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:23:37
13Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2:27:17
14Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:43:07
15Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:49:01
16Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:59:13
17Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3:03:19
18Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano3:16:16
19Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:39:54

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RadioShack-Nissan250:23:05
2Sky Procycling0:14:05
3BMC Racing Team0:36:25
4Astana Pro Team0:39:20
5Team Europcar1:04:26
6Liquigas-Cannondale1:05:27
7Movistar Team1:08:36
8Katusha Team1:10:32
9FDJ-Big Mat1:19:40
10AG2R La Mondiale1:35:27
11Lotto-Belisol Team2:12:56
12Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:19:25
13Saur-Sojasun2:44:38
14Rabobank Cycling Team2:51:18
15Euskaltel - Euskadi3:00:35
16Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank3:12:35
17Lampre - ISD3:46:40
18Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4:24:17
19Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne4:33:48
20USAGARMIN-SHARP4:58:12
21Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5:31:07
22Argos-Shimano7:41:56

