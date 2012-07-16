Fedrigo outsprints Vande Velde for Tour de France stage 15 win
Breakaway succeeds on day before rest day
Stage 15: Samatan - Pau
For the second time in three years, Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat) has won a Tour de France stage finishing in Pau. This go round in 2012 the cagey Frenchman triumphed in a two-man sprint from Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) as the duo left their four breakaway companions behind 6.5km from the finish.
Related Articles
Twelve seconds in arrears, stage 10 winner Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) outkicked Nicki Sörensen (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) for third. Dries Devenyns (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) crossed the line in fourth, 21 seconds back, while Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis) was the sixth and final member of the break to finish in Pau, 1:08 behind Fedrigo.
Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol), on his 30th birthday, led in the peloton for seventh place nearly 12 minutes behind the break. Bradley Wiggins (Sky) finished comfortably in the peloton and remains in the yellow jersey as the Tour de France heads into its second rest day. The top of the general classification remains unchanged as Wiggins's teammate Chris Froome holds second overall at 2:05, followed by Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) in third at 2:23.
The six-man escape formed with approximately 98km remaining after a very spirited opening two hours of racing in which numerous attacks were neutralised. Fédrigo, Vande Velde, Dumoulin, Voeckler and Devenyns were the original attackers in the race-winning move, while Sörensen joined after a lengthy pursuit. The peloton seemed keen to finally let off the gas and the escape's lead quickly escalated.
After a couple of hours of smooth rotations in the break, cooperation finally came to a halt at the head of affairs with 10.5km remaining as Sörensen launched the first salvo. His attack was quickly chased down, but the Dane punched the accelerator yet again two kilometres later only to be shut down immediately, with Dumoulin leading the pursuit.
The cat-and-mouse tactics continued with Voeckler the next to make a dig, but the Europcar Frenchman was heavily marked by his break-mates and brought back into the fold.
It would be Fédrigo, very familiar with the streets of Pau and the run-in to the finish from his victory three years prior from a break, who finally split the escape permanently with 6.5km remaining. An attentive Vande Velde quickly bridged across while none of the remaining four wanted to be the first to initiate the chase. Voeckler and Sörensen would eventually band together in pursuit, but the stage had been lost.
Already a three-time Tour de France stage winner, Fédrigo added a fourth to his palmares as he handedly dispatched of Vande Velde in the two-man sprint at the stage conclusion. It was an emotional win for the 33-year-old Frenchman as he was unable to compete in last year's Tour due to health issues which threatened his career. The 2011 season was a dismal one for Fédrigo as he contracted Lyme disease in the spring but didn't have it diagnosed until late July. After a course of antibiotics, he bounced back in the fall months and set his sights on returning to the Tour once again.
When will the early break form?
The classic transition stage between Samatan and Pau, covering a lumpy 158.5km with a trio of minor categorised climbs in the latter portion, started furiously as competition was intense regarding who would get the blessing of the peloton for the early escape.
It appeared that a break containing Bert Grabsch (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), David Millar (Garmin-Sharp), Andriy Grivko (Astana), Rui Costa (Movistar) and Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar) had the requisite composition and horsepower to make its mark on stage 15, but despite a concerted effort their advantage was pegged at a tenuous 15 to 20 seconds for kilometre after painful kilometre. Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank's Juan Jose Haedo and Karsten Kroon attempted to bridge and soon the lead group more than doubled in size as more riders bridged the gap. All cohesion at the front disappeared, however, leading to the escape's demise.
Finally, not long after gruppo compatto at 98km to go, a five-man escape formed which would ultimately snap the elastic of the peloton. The break was comprised of Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar), Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp), Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne), Pierrick Fedrigo (FDJ-Big Mat) and Dries Devenyns (Omega Pharma-Quickstep).
Not wanting to miss the opportunity to vie for stage honours, Nicki Sörensen (Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) attacked the peloton and began a lengthy chase to make contact with the leaders before they rode off into the sunset. While a truce was called in the peloton and the break's lead ballooned rapidly, Sörensen seemingly was making no progress to bridge across the gap with his deficit pegged at 30 seconds. After approximately 20km of chasing, however, the Dane finally reached the leading quintet and slotted into the rotation.
Lotto Belisol put some riders on the front of the peloton for a short while, perhaps thinking about an opportunity for Andre Greipel to add a fourth win to his 2012 Tour de France palmares on his birthday, but the teams of the sprinters soon conceded the day to the break. Sky resumed its place at the head of the peloton content to let the escapees speed onwards to Pau unfettered.
As Thomas Voeckler led the lead group over the day's third and final categorised climb, the category 4 Côte de Monassut-Audiracq with 28.5km to go, the sextet's advantage over the peloton topped 10 minutes and continued to grow. A fatigued peloton, smarting after an opening two hours raced at full-gas and the cumulative exhaustion of two weeks of racing, had already lost several riders, unable to hold the wheels and subsequently abandoning, and simply tapped out the kilometres at a moderate tempo on one of the Tour's hotter days thus far.
It was now a battle of wits, nerve and tactical savvy amongst the six leaders as to who would rule the day and the former French champion Fédrigo ultimately delivered his FDJ-BigMat squad its second victory of the 2012 Tour.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3:40:15
|2
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|3
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:12
|4
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|5
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:21
|6
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:08
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:11:50
|8
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|9
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|14
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|15
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|16
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|17
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|18
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|19
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|23
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|24
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|26
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|29
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|30
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|31
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|32
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|33
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|34
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|35
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|37
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|38
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|39
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|40
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|41
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|42
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|43
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|44
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|45
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|46
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|48
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|49
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|50
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|51
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|52
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|55
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|58
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|59
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|60
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|61
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|62
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|63
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|64
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|65
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|66
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|68
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|69
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|70
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|71
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|72
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|73
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|74
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|77
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|78
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|79
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|80
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|81
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|82
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|83
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|84
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|85
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|87
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|88
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|89
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|90
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|91
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|92
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|93
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|94
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|95
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|96
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|97
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|98
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|101
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|102
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|103
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|104
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|105
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|106
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|108
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|109
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|110
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|111
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|112
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|113
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|114
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|115
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|116
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|117
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|118
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|119
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|120
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|121
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|122
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|123
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|124
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|125
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|126
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|127
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|128
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|129
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|130
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|131
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|132
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|133
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|134
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|135
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|136
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|137
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|138
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|139
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|140
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|141
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|142
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|143
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|144
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|145
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|146
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|147
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:12:20
|148
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:12:21
|149
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|150
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|151
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|152
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:33
|153
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:35
|154
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|155
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:12:37
|156
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:15:31
|DNF
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|DNF
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNF
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNF
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|20
|pts
|2
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|3
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15
|4
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|5
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|11
|6
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|8
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|9
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|7
|10
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|6
|11
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|5
|12
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|13
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|3
|14
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|2
|15
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|45
|pts
|2
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|35
|3
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|30
|4
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|26
|5
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|22
|6
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|20
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|18
|8
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|16
|9
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14
|10
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|11
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|10
|12
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|13
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|6
|14
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|4
|15
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|pts
|2
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:52:05
|2
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|9
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|11
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|15
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|FDJ-Big Mat
|11:24:22
|2
|Garmin-Sharp
|3
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:00:12
|4
|Team Europcar
|5
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:21
|6
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:08
|7
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:11:50
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|11
|Sky Procycling
|12
|Saur-Sojasun
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|14
|RadioShack-Nissan
|15
|Argos-Shimano
|16
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Katusha Team
|18
|Lampre - ISD
|19
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|Movistar Team
|21
|Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|22
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|68:33:21
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:05
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:23
|4
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:19
|5
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:48
|6
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:06:15
|7
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:57
|8
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:30
|9
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:31
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:08:51
|11
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:09:29
|12
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:09:45
|13
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:49
|14
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:11:27
|15
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:12:41
|16
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:17:21
|17
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:17:41
|18
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:18:04
|19
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:19:02
|20
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|0:20:12
|21
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:20:32
|22
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:20:35
|23
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:27:03
|24
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:27:37
|25
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:32:59
|26
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:33:13
|27
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:44:28
|28
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:44:45
|29
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:45:13
|30
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:45:35
|31
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:47:17
|32
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:47:32
|33
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:48:34
|34
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:54:40
|35
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:56:19
|36
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:57:28
|37
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:58:59
|38
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:59:50
|39
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|1:00:39
|40
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:03:43
|41
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:04:31
|42
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:04:55
|43
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1:05:26
|44
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:06:40
|45
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1:09:16
|46
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:09:23
|47
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:10:52
|48
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:11:52
|49
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|1:12:30
|50
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:13:24
|51
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|1:13:33
|52
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:13:34
|53
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1:13:39
|54
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1:14:22
|55
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1:14:26
|56
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:14:27
|57
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:14:28
|58
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:14:46
|59
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|1:14:49
|60
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:15:01
|61
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:16:18
|62
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:18:57
|63
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:19:19
|64
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:20:15
|65
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|1:20:39
|66
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:21:40
|67
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|1:22:23
|68
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:24:19
|69
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:24:24
|70
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:26:05
|71
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:26:07
|72
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:28:05
|73
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:28:16
|74
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:29:15
|75
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:30:24
|76
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:30:38
|77
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:31:48
|78
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|1:33:10
|79
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:34:00
|80
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:36:28
|81
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:38:34
|82
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:38:38
|83
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|1:41:23
|84
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1:41:54
|85
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|1:43:10
|86
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|1:43:23
|87
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:45:03
|88
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:45:39
|89
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:46:52
|90
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|1:46:57
|91
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:47:33
|92
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|1:47:36
|93
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:48:24
|94
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:49:41
|95
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:50:21
|96
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:51:08
|97
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:52:00
|98
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:52:06
|99
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:52:07
|100
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:53:12
|101
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:53:38
|102
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:53:41
|103
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1:53:43
|104
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|1:54:32
|105
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:54:52
|106
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:54:55
|107
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:55:39
|108
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:55:44
|109
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:55:52
|110
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|1:56:49
|111
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:57:46
|112
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|1:59:42
|113
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:01:51
|114
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:02:43
|115
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|2:03:38
|116
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|2:03:53
|117
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:04:42
|118
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:05:04
|119
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:06:24
|120
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|2:06:40
|121
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2:07:09
|122
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|2:07:30
|123
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|2:07:40
|124
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:09:07
|125
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:10:46
|126
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:11:57
|127
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:12:04
|128
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|2:13:32
|129
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|2:14:28
|130
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|2:15:03
|131
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|2:15:41
|132
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|2:15:47
|133
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|2:19:04
|134
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:19:56
|135
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:20:02
|136
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:20:04
|137
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:20:15
|138
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:21:50
|139
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|2:22:06
|140
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:22:39
|141
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|2:23:24
|142
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|2:23:35
|143
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|2:24:38
|144
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2:24:43
|145
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:24:58
|146
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:29:09
|147
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|2:29:40
|148
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:31:55
|149
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2:33:17
|150
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|2:33:33
|151
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|2:34:45
|152
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|2:38:04
|153
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2:38:16
|154
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|2:40:47
|155
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2:43:46
|156
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|2:47:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|356
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|254
|3
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|203
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|130
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|127
|6
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|105
|7
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|100
|8
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|88
|9
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|84
|10
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|77
|11
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|12
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|76
|13
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|73
|14
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|73
|15
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|69
|16
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|68
|17
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|68
|18
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|67
|19
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|63
|20
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|60
|21
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|56
|22
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|56
|23
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|55
|24
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|54
|25
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|50
|26
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|50
|27
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|50
|28
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|47
|29
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|45
|30
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|45
|31
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|45
|32
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|44
|33
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|43
|34
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|42
|35
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|41
|36
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|37
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|38
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|35
|39
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
|35
|40
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|35
|41
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|33
|42
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|32
|43
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|32
|44
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|45
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|30
|46
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|30
|47
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|30
|48
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|49
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|27
|50
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|27
|51
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|27
|52
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|26
|53
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|26
|54
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|55
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|25
|56
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|25
|57
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|24
|58
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|23
|59
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|23
|60
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|23
|61
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|23
|62
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|22
|63
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|21
|64
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|20
|65
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|20
|66
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|67
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|19
|68
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|18
|69
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|17
|70
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|71
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|17
|72
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|17
|73
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|74
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15
|75
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|15
|76
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|15
|77
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|78
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|79
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15
|80
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|14
|81
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|14
|82
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|14
|83
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|14
|84
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|13
|85
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|13
|86
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|87
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|88
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|12
|89
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|12
|90
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|12
|91
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|92
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|93
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|8
|94
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|95
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|96
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|97
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|98
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|6
|99
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|6
|100
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|6
|101
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|102
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|5
|103
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|104
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|4
|105
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|4
|106
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|107
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|108
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|2
|109
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|110
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|111
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|112
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|113
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|114
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|115
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|-2
|116
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|-15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|69
|pts
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|55
|3
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|39
|4
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|37
|5
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|33
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|32
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|32
|8
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|29
|9
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|21
|10
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|20
|11
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|12
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|19
|13
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|14
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|18
|15
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16
|16
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|14
|17
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|14
|18
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14
|19
|Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
|14
|20
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|14
|21
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|14
|22
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|23
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|11
|24
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|25
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|26
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|27
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|8
|28
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8
|29
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|8
|30
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|31
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|7
|32
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|33
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|34
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|35
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
|6
|36
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|37
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|5
|38
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|39
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|40
|Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|41
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|42
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|43
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|44
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|45
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|46
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|47
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|48
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|1
|49
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|50
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|51
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|68:40:18
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:54
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:40:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|RadioShack-Nissan
|205:52:34
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:12:38
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:17:46
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:25:19
|5
|FDJ-Big Mat
|0:34:22
|6
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:40:33
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:44:58
|8
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:47:02
|9
|Team Europcar
|0:51:01
|10
|Movistar Team
|0:53:20
|11
|Katusha Team
|0:54:07
|12
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:31:49
|13
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|1:39:42
|14
|Saur-Sojasun
|1:46:11
|15
|Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
|2:06:23
|16
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:27:31
|17
|Lampre - ISD
|2:36:11
|18
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|2:48:48
|19
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:53:29
|20
|Garmin-Sharp
|3:25:04
|21
|Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3:27:59
|22
|Argos-Shimano
|5:24:17
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy