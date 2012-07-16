Trending

Fedrigo outsprints Vande Velde for Tour de France stage 15 win

Breakaway succeeds on day before rest day

Image 1 of 50

Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat) takes the stage 15 win

Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat) takes the stage 15 win
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 50

The field gets a little strung out through the Florida streets.\

The field gets a little strung out through the Florida streets.\
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 50

Yes! Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat) on the podium after winning Tour de France stage 15.

Yes! Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat) on the podium after winning Tour de France stage 15.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 50

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) and Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat) at the head of the race in the closing kilometres of stage 15.

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) and Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat) at the head of the race in the closing kilometres of stage 15.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 50

Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat) recovers after winning stage 15 in Pau.

Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat) recovers after winning stage 15 in Pau.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 50

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) remains in the yellow jersey.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) remains in the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 50

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) continues to lead the young riders classification.

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) continues to lead the young riders classification.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 50

He can't believe it, but for the second time in three years Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat) has won a Tour stage in Pau.

He can't believe it, but for the second time in three years Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat) has won a Tour stage in Pau.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 50

Stage 15 champion Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat)

Stage 15 champion Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 50

Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat) outsprinted breakaway companion Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) for stage victory in Pau.

Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat) outsprinted breakaway companion Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) for stage victory in Pau.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 50

Tour de France leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and defending Tour champion Cadel Evans (BMC) cross the finish line in Pau.

Tour de France leader Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and defending Tour champion Cadel Evans (BMC) cross the finish line in Pau.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 50

Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat) finishes ahead of Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) to win stage 15 in Pau.

Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat) finishes ahead of Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) to win stage 15 in Pau.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 50

Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat) outsprinted Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) to earn the fourth Tour de France stage win of his career.

Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat) outsprinted Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) to earn the fourth Tour de France stage win of his career.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 50

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) en route to Pau in stage 15.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) en route to Pau in stage 15.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 50

The Tour de France peloton makes its way from Samatan to Pau, one day prior to the second rest day.

The Tour de France peloton makes its way from Samatan to Pau, one day prior to the second rest day.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 50

The Tour de France peloton en route from Samatan to Pau in stage 15.

The Tour de France peloton en route from Samatan to Pau in stage 15.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 50

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) and Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat) have dropped their breakaway companions and will soon sprint for victory in Pau.

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) and Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat) have dropped their breakaway companions and will soon sprint for victory in Pau.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 50

Stage 15 winner Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat)

Stage 15 winner Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 50

Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat) on the podium after winning stage 15 of the Tour de France.

Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat) on the podium after winning stage 15 of the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 50

The winning break powers to Pau during stage 15 of the Tour.

The winning break powers to Pau during stage 15 of the Tour.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 50

A lofty perspective on the Tour peloton during stage 15 to Pau.

A lofty perspective on the Tour peloton during stage 15 to Pau.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 50

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) abandoned the Tour in stage 15.

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) abandoned the Tour in stage 15.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 50

Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat) has attacked his five breakaway companions in the stage 15 endgame as Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) is in hot pursuit.

Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat) has attacked his five breakaway companions in the stage 15 endgame as Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) is in hot pursuit.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 50

Birthday boy Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) takes the field sprint for 7th place as the peloton arrives in Pau nearly 12 minutes behind the breakaway.

Birthday boy Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) takes the field sprint for 7th place as the peloton arrives in Pau nearly 12 minutes behind the breakaway.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 50

Stage 10 winner Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) crosses the finish line in third place, 12 seconds behind Fédrigo and Vande Velde.

Stage 10 winner Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) crosses the finish line in third place, 12 seconds behind Fédrigo and Vande Velde.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 50

Nicki Sörensen (Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) earned the most combative prize award for stage 15.

Nicki Sörensen (Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) earned the most combative prize award for stage 15.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 50

For the second time in three years, Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat) won a Tour de France stage from a break in Pau.

For the second time in three years, Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat) won a Tour de France stage from a break in Pau.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 50

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) continues to lead the mountains classification.

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) continues to lead the mountains classification.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 50

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) remains in the yellow jersey after stage 15.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) remains in the yellow jersey after stage 15.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 50

An ecstatic Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat) celebrates his stage victory on the podium, a sweet reward after having his 2011 season wrecked by Lyme disease.

An ecstatic Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat) celebrates his stage victory on the podium, a sweet reward after having his 2011 season wrecked by Lyme disease.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 50

Stage 15 winner Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat) soaks in the applause from the podium.

Stage 15 winner Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat) soaks in the applause from the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 50

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) has an iron grip on the points classification.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) has an iron grip on the points classification.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 50

Kisses for mountains classification leader Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana),

Kisses for mountains classification leader Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana),
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 50

Former French champion Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat) adds a fourth Tour de France stage win to his palmares.

Former French champion Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat) adds a fourth Tour de France stage win to his palmares.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 50

Most combative rider of stage 15 Nicki Sörensen (Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank).

Most combative rider of stage 15 Nicki Sörensen (Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 50

Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat) outsprinted Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) to win stage 15 in Pau.

Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat) outsprinted Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) to win stage 15 in Pau.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 50

Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat) triumphed in Pau on stage 15 of the Tour de France.

Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat) triumphed in Pau on stage 15 of the Tour de France.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 50

Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat) celebrates victory on stage 15 into Pau, the fourth Tour stage win of the Frenchman's career.

Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat) celebrates victory on stage 15 into Pau, the fourth Tour stage win of the Frenchman's career.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 50

Points leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) poses for a photo with a fan prior to the start of stage 15.

Points leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) poses for a photo with a fan prior to the start of stage 15.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 50

Bernhard Eisel (Sky) still sports a bandage from the cut over his eye suffered on a crash in the finale of stage 4.

Bernhard Eisel (Sky) still sports a bandage from the cut over his eye suffered on a crash in the finale of stage 4.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 50

Mountains classification leader Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) has socks to match his polka-dot jersey.

Mountains classification leader Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana) has socks to match his polka-dot jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 50

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) sprints for third place

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) sprints for third place
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 43 of 50

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) nips Nicki Sörensen (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) for third place

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) nips Nicki Sörensen (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) for third place
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 44 of 50

Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat) celebrates a stage win

Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat) celebrates a stage win
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 45 of 50

Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat) triumphs in stage 15

Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat) triumphs in stage 15
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 46 of 50

Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat) takes the two-man sprint at the end of stage 15

Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat) takes the two-man sprint at the end of stage 15
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 47 of 50

Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat) wins stage 15 of the Tour de France

Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat) wins stage 15 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 48 of 50

Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat) outsprints Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp)

Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat) outsprints Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 49 of 50

The leading men (L to R): France's Samuel Dumoulin, Belgium's Dries Devenyns, Belgium's Christian Vande Velde and France's Pierrick Fedrigo ride in a breakaway past fields of sunflowers

The leading men (L to R): France's Samuel Dumoulin, Belgium's Dries Devenyns, Belgium's Christian Vande Velde and France's Pierrick Fedrigo ride in a breakaway past fields of sunflowers
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 50 of 50

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) sits in the peloton, protected by his Sky teammates

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) sits in the peloton, protected by his Sky teammates
(Image credit: AFP)

For the second time in three years, Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat) has won a Tour de France stage finishing in Pau. This go round in 2012 the cagey Frenchman triumphed in a two-man sprint from Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) as the duo left their four breakaway companions behind 6.5km from the finish.

Twelve seconds in arrears, stage 10 winner Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) outkicked Nicki Sörensen (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) for third. Dries Devenyns (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) crossed the line in fourth, 21 seconds back, while Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis) was the sixth and final member of the break to finish in Pau, 1:08 behind Fedrigo.

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol), on his 30th birthday, led in the peloton for seventh place nearly 12 minutes behind the break. Bradley Wiggins (Sky) finished comfortably in the peloton and remains in the yellow jersey as the Tour de France heads into its second rest day. The top of the general classification remains unchanged as Wiggins's teammate Chris Froome holds second overall at 2:05, followed by Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) in third at 2:23.

The six-man escape formed with approximately 98km remaining after a very spirited opening two hours of racing in which numerous attacks were neutralised. Fédrigo, Vande Velde, Dumoulin, Voeckler and Devenyns were the original attackers in the race-winning move, while Sörensen joined after a lengthy pursuit. The peloton seemed keen to finally let off the gas and the escape's lead quickly escalated.

After a couple of hours of smooth rotations in the break, cooperation finally came to a halt at the head of affairs with 10.5km remaining as Sörensen launched the first salvo. His attack was quickly chased down, but the Dane punched the accelerator yet again two kilometres later only to be shut down immediately, with Dumoulin leading the pursuit.

The cat-and-mouse tactics continued with Voeckler the next to make a dig, but the Europcar Frenchman was heavily marked by his break-mates and brought back into the fold.

It would be Fédrigo, very familiar with the streets of Pau and the run-in to the finish from his victory three years prior from a break, who finally split the escape permanently with 6.5km remaining. An attentive Vande Velde quickly bridged across while none of the remaining four wanted to be the first to initiate the chase. Voeckler and Sörensen would eventually band together in pursuit, but the stage had been lost.

Already a three-time Tour de France stage winner, Fédrigo added a fourth to his palmares as he handedly dispatched of Vande Velde in the two-man sprint at the stage conclusion. It was an emotional win for the 33-year-old Frenchman as he was unable to compete in last year's Tour due to health issues which threatened his career. The 2011 season was a dismal one for Fédrigo as he contracted Lyme disease in the spring but didn't have it diagnosed until late July. After a course of antibiotics, he bounced back in the fall months and set his sights on returning to the Tour once again.

When will the early break form?

The classic transition stage between Samatan and Pau, covering a lumpy 158.5km with a trio of minor categorised climbs in the latter portion, started furiously as competition was intense regarding who would get the blessing of the peloton for the early escape.

It appeared that a break containing Bert Grabsch (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), David Millar (Garmin-Sharp), Andriy Grivko (Astana), Rui Costa (Movistar) and Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar) had the requisite composition and horsepower to make its mark on stage 15, but despite a concerted effort their advantage was pegged at a tenuous 15 to 20 seconds for kilometre after painful kilometre. Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank's Juan Jose Haedo and Karsten Kroon attempted to bridge and soon the lead group more than doubled in size as more riders bridged the gap. All cohesion at the front disappeared, however, leading to the escape's demise.

Finally, not long after gruppo compatto at 98km to go, a five-man escape formed which would ultimately snap the elastic of the peloton. The break was comprised of Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar), Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp), Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne), Pierrick Fedrigo (FDJ-Big Mat) and Dries Devenyns (Omega Pharma-Quickstep).

Not wanting to miss the opportunity to vie for stage honours, Nicki Sörensen (Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) attacked the peloton and began a lengthy chase to make contact with the leaders before they rode off into the sunset. While a truce was called in the peloton and the break's lead ballooned rapidly, Sörensen seemingly was making no progress to bridge across the gap with his deficit pegged at 30 seconds. After approximately 20km of chasing, however, the Dane finally reached the leading quintet and slotted into the rotation.

Lotto Belisol put some riders on the front of the peloton for a short while, perhaps thinking about an opportunity for Andre Greipel to add a fourth win to his 2012 Tour de France palmares on his birthday, but the teams of the sprinters soon conceded the day to the break. Sky resumed its place at the head of the peloton content to let the escapees speed onwards to Pau unfettered.

As Thomas Voeckler led the lead group over the day's third and final categorised climb, the category 4 Côte de Monassut-Audiracq with 28.5km to go, the sextet's advantage over the peloton topped 10 minutes and continued to grow. A fatigued peloton, smarting after an opening two hours raced at full-gas and the cumulative exhaustion of two weeks of racing, had already lost several riders, unable to hold the wheels and subsequently abandoning, and simply tapped out the kilometres at a moderate tempo on one of the Tour's hotter days thus far.

It was now a battle of wits, nerve and tactical savvy amongst the six leaders as to who would rule the day and the former French champion Fédrigo ultimately delivered his FDJ-BigMat squad its second victory of the 2012 Tour.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3:40:15
2Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp
3Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:12
4Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
5Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:21
6Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:08
7André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:11:50
8Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
9Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
10Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
12Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
14Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
15Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
16Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
17Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
18Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
19Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
20Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
21Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
22Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
23Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
24Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
25Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
26Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
27Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
29Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
30Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
31Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
32Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
33Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
34Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
35Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
36Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
37Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
38Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
39Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
40Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan
41Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
42Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
43Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
44Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
45Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
46George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
47Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team
48Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
49Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
50Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
51Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
52Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
53Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
55Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
56Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
57Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
58Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
59Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
60Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
61Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
62Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
63Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
64Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
65Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
66Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
67Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
68Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
69Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
70Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
71Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
72Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
73Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
74Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
75Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
76Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
77Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
78Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
79Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
80Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
81Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
82Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
83Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
84Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
85Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
86Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
87Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
88Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
89Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
90Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
91Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
92Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
93Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
94Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
95Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
96Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
97Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
98Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
99Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
100Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
101Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
102Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
103Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
104Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
105Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
106Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
107Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
108Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
109Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
110Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
111Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
112Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
113Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
114Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
115Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
116Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
117Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
118Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
119Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
120Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
121Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
122Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
123Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
124Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
125Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
126Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
127Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
128Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
129Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
130Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
131Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
132Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
133Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
134Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
135Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
136Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
137Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
138Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
139Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
140Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
141Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
142Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
143Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
144Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
145Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
146Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
147Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:12:20
148Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:12:21
149David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp
150David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp
151Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
152Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:33
153Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:12:35
154Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
155Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:12:37
156Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:15:31
DNFVincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFSylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
DNFBrett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
DNFGiovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFYauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat
DNFKenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - Maubourguet, 101.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank20pts
2Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar17
3Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep15
4Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne13
5Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat11
6Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp10
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale9
8Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale8
9Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team7
10Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team6
11Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling5
12Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling4
13Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling3
14Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling2
15Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling1

Sprint 2 - Pau, 158.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat45pts
2Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp35
3Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar30
4Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank26
5Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep22
6Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne20
7André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team18
8Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp16
9Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale14
10Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
11Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team10
12Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
13Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano6
14Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank4
15Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2

Mountain 1 - Côte de Lahitte-Toupière, 107km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Simacourbe, 123.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar2pts
2Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Monassut-Audiracq, 129.0km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale3:52:05
2Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
3Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
4Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
7Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
8Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
9Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
10Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
11Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
12Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
13Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
14Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano
15Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1FDJ-Big Mat11:24:22
2Garmin-Sharp
3Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:00:12
4Team Europcar
5Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:21
6Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:01:08
7Lotto-Belisol Team0:11:50
8AG2R La Mondiale
9Liquigas-Cannondale
10BMC Racing Team
11Sky Procycling
12Saur-Sojasun
13Astana Pro Team
14RadioShack-Nissan
15Argos-Shimano
16Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
17Katusha Team
18Lampre - ISD
19Euskaltel - Euskadi
20Movistar Team
21Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
22Rabobank Cycling Team

General classification after stage 15
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling68:33:21
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:05
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:23
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:03:19
5Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:48
6Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan0:06:15
7Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:57
8Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:07:30
9Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:31
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:08:51
11Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:09:29
12Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:09:45
13Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:49
14Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:11:27
15Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan0:12:41
16Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team0:17:21
17Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:17:41
18Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:18:04
19Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:19:02
20Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank0:20:12
21Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:20:32
22Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:20:35
23Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:27:03
24Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:27:37
25Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:32:59
26Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling0:33:13
27Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:44:28
28Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:44:45
29Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:45:13
30Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:45:35
31Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:47:17
32Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:47:32
33Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:48:34
34Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team0:54:40
35Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:56:19
36Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:57:28
37Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:58:59
38Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:59:50
39Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team1:00:39
40Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:03:43
41Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:04:31
42George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team1:04:55
43Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling1:05:26
44Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:06:40
45Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp1:09:16
46Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:09:23
47Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:10:52
48Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar1:11:52
49Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar1:12:30
50Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:13:24
51Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling1:13:33
52Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:13:34
53Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1:13:39
54Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1:14:22
55Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1:14:26
56Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan1:14:27
57Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:14:28
58Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:14:46
59Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team1:14:49
60Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1:15:01
61Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1:16:18
62Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale1:18:57
63Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:19:19
64Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:20:15
65Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp1:20:39
66Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team1:21:40
67Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team1:22:23
68Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:24:19
69Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:24:24
70Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team1:26:05
71Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:26:07
72Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:28:05
73Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:28:16
74Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan1:29:15
75Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:30:24
76Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:30:38
77Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:31:48
78Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team1:33:10
79Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:34:00
80Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:36:28
81Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:38:34
82Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:38:38
83Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD1:41:23
84Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1:41:54
85David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp1:43:10
86Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling1:43:23
87Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:45:03
88Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:45:39
89Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team1:46:52
90Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team1:46:57
91Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:47:33
92Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar1:47:36
93Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team1:48:24
94Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:49:41
95Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:50:21
96Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:51:08
97Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:52:00
98Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:52:06
99Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:52:07
100Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:53:12
101Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:53:38
102Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:53:41
103David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp1:53:43
104Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank1:54:32
105Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale1:54:52
106Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:54:55
107Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:55:39
108Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:55:44
109Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:55:52
110Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano1:56:49
111Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:57:46
112Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team1:59:42
113Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:01:51
114Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:02:43
115André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team2:03:38
116Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank2:03:53
117Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar2:04:42
118Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:05:04
119Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:06:24
120Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team2:06:40
121Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2:07:09
122Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2:07:30
123Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team2:07:40
124Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:09:07
125Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:10:46
126Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2:11:57
127Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:12:04
128Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank2:13:32
129Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano2:14:28
130Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team2:15:03
131Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank2:15:41
132Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank2:15:47
133Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano2:19:04
134Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar2:19:56
135Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:20:02
136Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team2:20:04
137Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:20:15
138Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2:21:50
139Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank2:22:06
140Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2:22:39
141Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team2:23:24
142Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano2:23:35
143Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling2:24:38
144Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling2:24:43
145Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:24:58
146Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2:29:09
147Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano2:29:40
148Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:31:55
149Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2:33:17
150Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD2:33:33
151Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team2:34:45
152Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano2:38:04
153Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2:38:16
154Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp2:40:47
155Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2:43:46
156Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp2:47:29

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale356pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team254
3Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team203
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling130
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling127
6Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling105
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team100
8Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling88
9Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team84
10Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale77
11Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale77
12Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep76
13Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team73
14Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne73
15Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar69
16Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar68
17Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank68
18Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat67
19Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team63
20Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep60
21David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp56
22Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat56
23Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank55
24Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi54
25Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar50
26Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat50
27Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun50
28Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank47
29Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team45
30Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team45
31Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp45
32Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi44
33Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team43
34Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat42
35Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team41
36Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale38
37Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale35
38Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar35
39Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team35
40Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD35
41Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team33
42Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar32
43Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team32
44Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team31
45Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team30
46Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank30
47Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team30
48Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale28
49Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan27
50Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team27
51Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep27
52Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team26
53Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan26
54Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25
55Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi25
56Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano25
57Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank24
58Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar23
59Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank23
60Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp23
61Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team23
62Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team22
63Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi21
64Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank20
65David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp20
66Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
67Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp19
68Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan18
69Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat17
70Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne17
71Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team17
72Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat17
73Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team15
74Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep15
75Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team15
76Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD15
77Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne15
78Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne15
79Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep15
80Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan14
81Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan14
82Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team14
83Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling14
84Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar13
85Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team13
86Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
87Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne13
88Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan12
89Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team12
90Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano12
91Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
92Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team8
93Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team8
94Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team8
95Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team8
96Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale8
97Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale7
98Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling6
99Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano6
100Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team6
101Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale6
102Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling5
103Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
104Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling4
105Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team4
106Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
107Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan3
108Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team2
109Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team2
110Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
111Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
112Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1
113Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale1
114Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1
115Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun-2
116Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team-15

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team69pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar55
3Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank39
4Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar37
5Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD33
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling32
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat32
8Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep29
9Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team21
10Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat20
11Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar20
12Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team19
13Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale19
14Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan18
15Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi16
16Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank14
17Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team14
18Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling14
19Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan14
20Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep14
21Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team14
22Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale13
23Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank11
24Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team11
25Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team10
26Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale8
27Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team8
28Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun8
29Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp8
30Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi8
31Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team7
32Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan7
33Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar6
34Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
35David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp6
36Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
37Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat5
38Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5
39Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
40Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
41Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
42Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan2
43Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team2
44Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
45Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
46Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
47David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp1
48Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp1
49Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
50Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale1
51Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team68:40:18
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:54
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:40:35

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RadioShack-Nissan205:52:34
2Sky Procycling0:12:38
3BMC Racing Team0:17:46
4Astana Pro Team0:25:19
5FDJ-Big Mat0:34:22
6Liquigas-Cannondale0:40:33
7AG2R La Mondiale0:44:58
8Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:47:02
9Team Europcar0:51:01
10Movistar Team0:53:20
11Katusha Team0:54:07
12Rabobank Cycling Team1:31:49
13Lotto-Belisol Team1:39:42
14Saur-Sojasun1:46:11
15Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank2:06:23
16Euskaltel - Euskadi2:27:31
17Lampre - ISD2:36:11
18Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne2:48:48
19Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:53:29
20Garmin-Sharp3:25:04
21Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team3:27:59
22Argos-Shimano5:24:17

