For the second time in three years, Pierrick Fédrigo (FDJ-BigMat) has won a Tour de France stage finishing in Pau. This go round in 2012 the cagey Frenchman triumphed in a two-man sprint from Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) as the duo left their four breakaway companions behind 6.5km from the finish.

Twelve seconds in arrears, stage 10 winner Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) outkicked Nicki Sörensen (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) for third. Dries Devenyns (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) crossed the line in fourth, 21 seconds back, while Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis) was the sixth and final member of the break to finish in Pau, 1:08 behind Fedrigo.

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol), on his 30th birthday, led in the peloton for seventh place nearly 12 minutes behind the break. Bradley Wiggins (Sky) finished comfortably in the peloton and remains in the yellow jersey as the Tour de France heads into its second rest day. The top of the general classification remains unchanged as Wiggins's teammate Chris Froome holds second overall at 2:05, followed by Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) in third at 2:23.

The six-man escape formed with approximately 98km remaining after a very spirited opening two hours of racing in which numerous attacks were neutralised. Fédrigo, Vande Velde, Dumoulin, Voeckler and Devenyns were the original attackers in the race-winning move, while Sörensen joined after a lengthy pursuit. The peloton seemed keen to finally let off the gas and the escape's lead quickly escalated.

After a couple of hours of smooth rotations in the break, cooperation finally came to a halt at the head of affairs with 10.5km remaining as Sörensen launched the first salvo. His attack was quickly chased down, but the Dane punched the accelerator yet again two kilometres later only to be shut down immediately, with Dumoulin leading the pursuit.

The cat-and-mouse tactics continued with Voeckler the next to make a dig, but the Europcar Frenchman was heavily marked by his break-mates and brought back into the fold.

It would be Fédrigo, very familiar with the streets of Pau and the run-in to the finish from his victory three years prior from a break, who finally split the escape permanently with 6.5km remaining. An attentive Vande Velde quickly bridged across while none of the remaining four wanted to be the first to initiate the chase. Voeckler and Sörensen would eventually band together in pursuit, but the stage had been lost.

Already a three-time Tour de France stage winner, Fédrigo added a fourth to his palmares as he handedly dispatched of Vande Velde in the two-man sprint at the stage conclusion. It was an emotional win for the 33-year-old Frenchman as he was unable to compete in last year's Tour due to health issues which threatened his career. The 2011 season was a dismal one for Fédrigo as he contracted Lyme disease in the spring but didn't have it diagnosed until late July. After a course of antibiotics, he bounced back in the fall months and set his sights on returning to the Tour once again.

When will the early break form?

The classic transition stage between Samatan and Pau, covering a lumpy 158.5km with a trio of minor categorised climbs in the latter portion, started furiously as competition was intense regarding who would get the blessing of the peloton for the early escape.

It appeared that a break containing Bert Grabsch (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), David Millar (Garmin-Sharp), Andriy Grivko (Astana), Rui Costa (Movistar) and Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar) had the requisite composition and horsepower to make its mark on stage 15, but despite a concerted effort their advantage was pegged at a tenuous 15 to 20 seconds for kilometre after painful kilometre. Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank's Juan Jose Haedo and Karsten Kroon attempted to bridge and soon the lead group more than doubled in size as more riders bridged the gap. All cohesion at the front disappeared, however, leading to the escape's demise.

Finally, not long after gruppo compatto at 98km to go, a five-man escape formed which would ultimately snap the elastic of the peloton. The break was comprised of Thomas Voeckler (Team Europcar), Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp), Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne), Pierrick Fedrigo (FDJ-Big Mat) and Dries Devenyns (Omega Pharma-Quickstep).

Not wanting to miss the opportunity to vie for stage honours, Nicki Sörensen (Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) attacked the peloton and began a lengthy chase to make contact with the leaders before they rode off into the sunset. While a truce was called in the peloton and the break's lead ballooned rapidly, Sörensen seemingly was making no progress to bridge across the gap with his deficit pegged at 30 seconds. After approximately 20km of chasing, however, the Dane finally reached the leading quintet and slotted into the rotation.

Lotto Belisol put some riders on the front of the peloton for a short while, perhaps thinking about an opportunity for Andre Greipel to add a fourth win to his 2012 Tour de France palmares on his birthday, but the teams of the sprinters soon conceded the day to the break. Sky resumed its place at the head of the peloton content to let the escapees speed onwards to Pau unfettered.

As Thomas Voeckler led the lead group over the day's third and final categorised climb, the category 4 Côte de Monassut-Audiracq with 28.5km to go, the sextet's advantage over the peloton topped 10 minutes and continued to grow. A fatigued peloton, smarting after an opening two hours raced at full-gas and the cumulative exhaustion of two weeks of racing, had already lost several riders, unable to hold the wheels and subsequently abandoning, and simply tapped out the kilometres at a moderate tempo on one of the Tour's hotter days thus far.

It was now a battle of wits, nerve and tactical savvy amongst the six leaders as to who would rule the day and the former French champion Fédrigo ultimately delivered his FDJ-BigMat squad its second victory of the 2012 Tour.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3:40:15 2 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 3 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:12 4 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 5 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:21 6 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:08 7 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:11:50 8 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 9 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 12 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 14 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 15 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 16 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 17 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 18 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 19 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 20 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 21 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 22 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 23 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 24 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 26 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 29 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 30 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 31 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 32 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 33 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 34 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 35 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 36 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 37 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 38 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 39 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 40 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 41 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 42 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 43 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 44 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 45 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 46 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 47 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 48 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 49 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 50 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 51 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 52 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 53 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 55 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 56 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 57 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 58 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 59 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 60 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 61 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 62 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 63 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 64 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 65 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 66 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 67 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 68 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 69 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 70 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 71 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano 72 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 73 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 74 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 76 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 77 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 78 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 79 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 80 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 81 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 82 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 83 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 84 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 85 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 86 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 87 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 88 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 89 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 90 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 91 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 92 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 93 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 94 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 95 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 96 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 97 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 98 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 99 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 101 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 102 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 103 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 104 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 105 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 106 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 107 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 108 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 109 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 110 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 111 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 112 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 113 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 114 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 115 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 116 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 117 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 118 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 119 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 120 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 121 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 122 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 123 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 124 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 125 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 126 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 127 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 128 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 129 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 130 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 131 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 132 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 133 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 134 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 135 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 136 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 137 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 138 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 139 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 140 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 141 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 142 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 143 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 144 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 145 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 146 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 147 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:12:20 148 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:12:21 149 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 150 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 151 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 152 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:33 153 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:12:35 154 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 155 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:12:37 156 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:15:31 DNF Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep DNF Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team DNF Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ-Big Mat DNF Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - Maubourguet, 101.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 20 pts 2 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 17 3 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 15 4 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 5 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 11 6 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 10 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 8 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 9 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 7 10 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 6 11 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 5 12 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 13 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 3 14 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 2 15 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 1

Sprint 2 - Pau, 158.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 45 pts 2 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 35 3 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 30 4 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 26 5 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 22 6 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 20 7 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 18 8 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 16 9 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 14 10 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 11 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 10 12 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 13 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 6 14 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 4 15 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2

Mountain 1 - Côte de Lahitte-Toupière, 107km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 2 - Côte de Simacourbe, 123.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 2 pts 2 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Mountain 3 - Côte de Monassut-Audiracq, 129.0km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:52:05 2 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 4 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 8 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 9 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 11 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 12 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 14 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 15 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 FDJ-Big Mat 11:24:22 2 Garmin-Sharp 3 Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:00:12 4 Team Europcar 5 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:21 6 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:08 7 Lotto-Belisol Team 0:11:50 8 AG2R La Mondiale 9 Liquigas-Cannondale 10 BMC Racing Team 11 Sky Procycling 12 Saur-Sojasun 13 Astana Pro Team 14 RadioShack-Nissan 15 Argos-Shimano 16 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 Katusha Team 18 Lampre - ISD 19 Euskaltel - Euskadi 20 Movistar Team 21 Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 22 Rabobank Cycling Team

General classification after stage 15 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 68:33:21 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:05 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:23 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:03:19 5 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:48 6 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 0:06:15 7 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:06:57 8 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:07:30 9 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:31 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:08:51 11 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:09:29 12 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:09:45 13 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:49 14 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:11:27 15 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 0:12:41 16 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:17:21 17 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:17:41 18 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:18:04 19 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:19:02 20 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 0:20:12 21 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:20:32 22 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:20:35 23 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:27:03 24 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:27:37 25 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:32:59 26 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:33:13 27 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:44:28 28 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:44:45 29 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:45:13 30 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:45:35 31 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:47:17 32 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:47:32 33 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:48:34 34 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:54:40 35 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:56:19 36 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:57:28 37 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:58:59 38 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:59:50 39 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 1:00:39 40 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:03:43 41 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:04:31 42 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:04:55 43 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 1:05:26 44 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:06:40 45 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1:09:16 46 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:09:23 47 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:10:52 48 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 1:11:52 49 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 1:12:30 50 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:13:24 51 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 1:13:33 52 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:13:34 53 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1:13:39 54 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1:14:22 55 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1:14:26 56 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 1:14:27 57 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:14:28 58 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:14:46 59 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 1:14:49 60 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:15:01 61 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:16:18 62 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:18:57 63 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:19:19 64 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:20:15 65 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 1:20:39 66 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 1:21:40 67 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 1:22:23 68 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:24:19 69 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:24:24 70 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 1:26:05 71 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:26:07 72 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:28:05 73 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:28:16 74 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 1:29:15 75 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:30:24 76 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:30:38 77 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:31:48 78 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 1:33:10 79 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:34:00 80 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:36:28 81 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:38:34 82 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:38:38 83 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 1:41:23 84 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1:41:54 85 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 1:43:10 86 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 1:43:23 87 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:45:03 88 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:45:39 89 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 1:46:52 90 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 1:46:57 91 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:47:33 92 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 1:47:36 93 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 1:48:24 94 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:49:41 95 Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:50:21 96 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:51:08 97 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:52:00 98 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:52:06 99 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:52:07 100 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:53:12 101 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:53:38 102 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:53:41 103 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1:53:43 104 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 1:54:32 105 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:54:52 106 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:54:55 107 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:55:39 108 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:55:44 109 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:55:52 110 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 1:56:49 111 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:57:46 112 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 1:59:42 113 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:01:51 114 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:02:43 115 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 2:03:38 116 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 2:03:53 117 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 2:04:42 118 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:05:04 119 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:06:24 120 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 2:06:40 121 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2:07:09 122 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2:07:30 123 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 2:07:40 124 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:09:07 125 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:10:46 126 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2:11:57 127 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:12:04 128 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 2:13:32 129 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano 2:14:28 130 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 2:15:03 131 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 2:15:41 132 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 2:15:47 133 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 2:19:04 134 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 2:19:56 135 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:20:02 136 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 2:20:04 137 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:20:15 138 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2:21:50 139 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 2:22:06 140 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:22:39 141 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 2:23:24 142 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 2:23:35 143 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 2:24:38 144 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:24:43 145 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:24:58 146 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2:29:09 147 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano 2:29:40 148 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:31:55 149 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2:33:17 150 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 2:33:33 151 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 2:34:45 152 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 2:38:04 153 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2:38:16 154 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 2:40:47 155 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2:43:46 156 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 2:47:29

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 356 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 254 3 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 203 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 130 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 127 6 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 105 7 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 100 8 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 88 9 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 84 10 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 77 11 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 77 12 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 76 13 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 73 14 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 73 15 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 69 16 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 68 17 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 68 18 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 67 19 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 63 20 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 60 21 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 56 22 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 56 23 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 55 24 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 54 25 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 50 26 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 50 27 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 50 28 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 47 29 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 45 30 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 45 31 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 45 32 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 44 33 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 43 34 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 42 35 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 41 36 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 37 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 38 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 35 39 Denis Menchov (Rus) Katusha Team 35 40 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 35 41 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 33 42 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 32 43 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 32 44 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 31 45 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 30 46 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 30 47 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 30 48 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 28 49 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 27 50 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 27 51 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 27 52 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 26 53 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 26 54 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 55 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 25 56 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano 25 57 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 24 58 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 23 59 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 23 60 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp 23 61 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 23 62 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 22 63 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 21 64 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 20 65 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 20 66 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 67 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 19 68 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 18 69 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 17 70 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 71 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 17 72 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 17 73 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 74 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 15 75 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 15 76 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 15 77 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 78 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 79 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 15 80 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 14 81 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 14 82 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 14 83 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 14 84 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 13 85 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 13 86 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 87 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 88 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 12 89 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 12 90 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos-Shimano 12 91 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 92 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 8 93 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 8 94 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 8 95 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 8 96 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 97 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 98 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 6 99 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 6 100 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 6 101 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 102 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 5 103 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 104 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 4 105 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 4 106 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 107 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 3 108 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 2 109 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 2 110 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 111 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 112 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1 113 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 114 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1 115 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun -2 116 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team -15

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 69 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 55 3 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 39 4 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 37 5 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 33 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 32 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 32 8 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 29 9 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 21 10 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 20 11 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 20 12 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 19 13 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 14 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 18 15 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 16 16 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 14 17 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 14 18 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 19 Christopher Horner (USA) RadioShack-Nissan 14 20 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 14 21 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 14 22 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 23 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 11 24 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 25 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 26 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 27 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 8 28 Brice Feillu (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 8 29 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 8 30 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 31 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 7 32 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 7 33 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 6 34 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 35 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Sharp 6 36 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 37 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 38 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 39 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 40 Alexandr Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 41 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 42 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan 2 43 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 2 44 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 45 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 46 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 47 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1 48 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Sharp 1 49 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 50 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 51 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 68:40:18 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:54 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:40:35